WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, June 10

WNBA Schedule Today

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun

New York Liberty at Indiana Fever

Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx

Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings

Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Jessica Shepard F MIN WAS 5800 31 5.3 Satou Sabally F DAL SEA 6000 30.46 5.1 Kayla Thornton F DAL SEA 4900 23.73 4.8 Tina Charles F PHO ATL 7700 36.18 4.7 Sami Whitcomb G NY @IND 4300 20.24 4.7

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Satou Sabally F DAL SEA 7700 31.67 4.1 Jessica Shepard F MIN WAS 7800 31.4 4 Julie Allemand G CHI @CON 3700 14.49 3.9 Alysha Clark F WAS @MIN 5600 21.53 3.8 Aerial Powers F MIN WAS 8600 30.52 3.6

at Connecticut Sun (-6.0)

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Astou Ndour-Fall C Rest OFS 5/1/2023 Leonie Fiebich F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jasmine Thomas G Knee OFS 5/1/2023 Kiara Smith G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The matchup between the Sky and the Sun features two teams who are proficient defensively, but each team ranks in the top half of the league in offensive efficiency.

Kahleah Copper has been dominant for the Sky since making her season debut, as she's averaging 13.6 points and 5.4 rebounds in 29.9 minutes per game. Candace Parker has also been effective, but she has the highest DFS salary on the team and has shown signs of inconsistency recently. One of Parker's strengths is rebounds, but Connecticut is one of the best teams in the league at controlling the boards. Chicago's other backcourt contributors have split playing time recently, and the team will add another player to the mix when Julie Allemand makes her season debut Friday. While it seems likely that Courtney Vandersloot's playing time will remain relatively consistent, Allemand's presence could lead to slightly less run for Dana Evans and Allie Quigley.

The Sun have been on a roll recently, racking up four consecutive wins while averaging 92.5 points per game during that time. One of the team's top performers has been Jonquel Jones, who has averaged 21.3 points and 7.8 rebounds in 29.5 minutes per game over the last four matchups. Although she failed to post any double-doubles during that time, she's been a well-rounded contributor and has a somewhat reasonable DFS salary given her sustained production. DeWanna Bonner has been effective on the scoreboard but has struggled with consistency in other categories. Brionna Jones has mainly come off the bench this season but has been especially productive recently, averaging 19.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in 29.3 minutes per game over her last three appearances. Alyssa Thomas has also been dominant with double-doubles in five of her last six games while generating consistent production in scoring, rebounds and assists.

New York Liberty (-3.0) at Indiana Fever

New York

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bernadett Hatar C Knee OFS 2/1/2023 Chelsey Perry F Personal OFS 2/1/2023 Florencia Chagas G Personal OFS 5/1/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Although the Fever have the fastest pace of any team in the WNBA, both Indiana and New York rank among the worst teams in the league in offensive efficiency.

Indiana isn't a very strong team on the defensive end of the court, so the Liberty should have a chance to keep their momentum rolling after a decisive win over the Lynx on Wednesday. Sabrina Ionescu has been a particularly dominant player for New York recently, averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 31.5 minutes per game over the last four matchups. Natasha Howard has scored in double figures in each of the last seven games and has averaged 16.6 points and 6.0 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per game during that time. She's gotten help in the frontcourt from Rebecca Allen, who has been less consistent than some of her teammates but tends to be a fairly reliable DFS contributor due to her combination of scoring and rebounds.

Kelsey Mitchell has been one of the top players for the Fever this season, but she's coming off a performance in which she was held to nine points, five assists, two rebounds and a steal. While she's maintained strong playing time, the guard has displayed some signs of inconsistency recently. The team has gotten a boost over the last five matchups with rookie NaLyssa Smith back in action. Over her five appearances since returning to action, Smith has averaged 12.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 27.6 minutes per game. Victoria Vivians, Danielle Robinson and Queen Egbo round out the starting five and have shown glimpses of production, but their results have been much harder to predict on a game-by-game basis, making them lackluster DFS options.

Washington Mystics (-8.0) at Minnesota Lynx

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elena Delle Donne F Back OUT 6/12/2022 Klara Lundquist G Illness OFS 5/1/2023

Minnesota

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Neither the Mystics nor the Lynx have a particularly high pace, and each team has a relatively middling offense.

The Lynx allow the third-most points of any team on Friday's slate, which should benefit Ariel Atkins. Atkins has averaged 16.3 points per game over the last eight matchups, but she's struggled to generate much output in other categories. Minnesota also gives up the most assists of any team on the slate, so Natasha Cloud – who leads the team with 6.8 assists per game – should have plenty of chances to shine. Elena Delle Donne will be resting once again Friday, meaning that Tianna Hawkins and Myisha Hines-Allen should see additional run. Hawkins totaled 21 points and four assists when Delle Donne rested during Sunday's loss to the Sky, while Hines-Allen took on a starting role and logged 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Alysha Clark has been somewhat inconsistent this season, but she put up a season-high 18 points in Wednesday's win over Chicago and is now shooting 58.3 percent from the floor this year.

Minnesota got some discouraging news this week when it was announced that Sylvia Fowles is out indefinitely due to a cartilage issue in her right knee. She was the team's clear top contributor, while her absence should lead to additional run for players like Aerial Powers, Damiris Dantas and Jessica Shepard. Dantas hasn't yet made her season debut due to a foot injury but is probable Friday. She started in 20 of 24 appearances last year and averaged 7.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game. Coach Cheryl Reeve hinted that Dantas likely wouldn't have a full workload Friday, but she has a minimal DFS salary, making her a high-risk, high-reward player. Shepard should also have a chance to see additional production in the frontcourt. She was held to single-digit scoring totals in each of the last five games but is averaging 30.0 minutes per game. The Lynx will also be getting a boost from Moriah Jefferson, who is probable after missing the last three games. It's not yet clear whether she'll face any minutes restriction Friday, but she was quite productive prior to her absence. Assuming she's available, Rachel Banham and Evina Westbrook will likely see a decline in usage.

Seattle Storm (-2.5) at Dallas Wings

Seattle

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Marina Mabrey G Covid-19 OUT 6/12/2022 Bella Alarie F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The matchup between the Storm and the Wings is expected to be one of the most competitive on Friday's slate, but both teams rank in the bottom one-third of the league in pace, so the game isn't expected to be a particularly high-scoring one.

The Storm are finally back to full health, and they returned to the win column Tuesday against Atlanta following back-to-back losses. Breanna Stewart has the highest DFS salary of any player on Friday's slate, but her value is a slight concern since she's been a less well-rounded contributor with the Storm back at full strength over the last two games. Jewell Loyd matched her season-high scoring mark with 26 points Tuesday and has scored in double figures in six consecutive games, but her fantasy production is somewhat inconsistent given her lack of reliability in rebounds and assists. Ezi Magbegor has established a high fantasy floor this season and has averaged 15.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game over her two appearances since returning to action. Although Sue Bird is one of the best players to ever take the court in the WNBA, she's had inconsistent results in 2022, and there are safer DFS options out there at a similar salary.

Arike Ogunbowale and Allisha Gray have been the most reliable players for the Wings this season, and they've maintained their production in recent matchups. Ogunbowale is the team's leading scorer but has been slightly less consistent in rebounds and assists. Gray has been strong on the boards for Dallas and has supplemented her fantasy production recently by scoring in double figures in five consecutive games. Both Ogunbowale and Gray should have the chance to see even more run Friday since Marina Mabrey is sidelined due to the league's health and safety protocols. Satou Sabally has the potential to provide DFS value since she's had increased production recently and is coming off back-to-back performances in which she's put up double-doubles. Kayla Thornton has shot just 21.7 percent from the floor over the last five games but has maintained some fantasy value by securing 8.0 rebounds per game during that time.

Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury (-3.5)

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Erica Wheeler G Foot GTD 6/10/2022 Tiffany Hayes G Knee OUT 6/30/2022 Maite Cazorla G Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Brittney Griner C Not Injury Related OUT 6/17/2022 Sophie Cunningham F Elbow OUT 6/29/2022 Kia Nurse G Knee OUT 7/2/2022

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Neither team in the matchup between Phoenix and Atlanta is expected to eclipse 80 points, even though both squads rank among the top one-third of the league in pace.

The Dream have won three of their last five games, and a big reason for their early-season success has been rookie Rhyne Howard, who has averaged 13.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per game over her last five appearances. Although she's had a few lackluster performances early in the season, the No. 1 overall pick has already established herself as one of the best players in the WNBA. Kristy Wallace tends to have fairly well-rounded production, but her lack of consistency on the scoreboard makes her a risky DFS play. Erica Wheeler has also been productive, but she sustained a left foot sprain during Tuesday's loss to the Storm. If she's unavailable Friday, Aari McDonald and Cheyenne Parker should see additional run for Atlanta. McDonald has come off the bench in every game this year but has scored in double figures in four of the last six matchups. Parker has displayed more upside, and she's posted two double-doubles in the last five games.

While Atlanta's offensive efficiency ranks worst in the league, its defensive efficiency is the best. This could be problematic for the Mercury, who have struggled to generate consistent production on the offensive side of the ball. However, Phoenix will get a major boost Friday, as Tina Charles is slated to return following a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury. She's scored at least 15 points in six of nine appearances this year and is averaging 15.1 points and 7.4 rebounds in 32.2 minutes per game. Skylar Diggins-Smith has been productive all season but was especially dominant in Charles' absence. While Diggins-Smith has proven to be a reliable DFS option, her output could take a slight dip now that Charles is back in action. Diana Taurasi also stepped up over the last two games after closing out the month of May with back-to-back performances in which she had single-digit scoring totals. Taurasi averaged 25.5 points per game over the last two matchups, but it seems likely that she'll be less consistent with Charles back to full health.

Jones has a top-tier DFS salary on both platforms but has shot 62.8 percent from the floor over the last four games while remaining dominant on the boards, making her a key feature among my core plays tonight. Although the Sun are effective defensively, Copper's mid-tier salary hasn't quite caught up to her consistent production. Clark's playing time has increased over the last two games as she regains her conditioning, and she has the potential to provide value at her current salary.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.