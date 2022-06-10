WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Friday, June 10

WNBA Schedule Today
- Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun
- New York Liberty at Indiana Fever
- Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx
- Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings
- Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury
Top 5 FanDuel
|PLAYER
|POS
|TEAM
|OPP
|SAL
|FPTS
|VAL
|Jessica Shepard
|F
|MIN
|WAS
|5800
|31
|5.3
|Satou Sabally
|F
|DAL
|SEA
|6000
|30.46
|5.1
|Kayla Thornton
|F
|DAL
|SEA
|4900
|23.73
|4.8
|Tina Charles
|F
|PHO
|ATL
|7700
|36.18
|4.7
|Sami Whitcomb
|G
|NY
|@IND
|4300
|20.24
|4.7
Top 5 DraftKings
|PLAYER
|POS
|TEAM
|OPP
|SAL
|FPTS
|VAL
|Satou Sabally
|F
|DAL
|SEA
|7700
|31.67
|4.1
|Jessica Shepard
|F
|MIN
|WAS
|7800
|31.4
|4
|Julie Allemand
|G
|CHI
|@CON
|3700
|14.49
|3.9
|Alysha Clark
|F
|WAS
|@MIN
|5600
|21.53
|3.8
|Aerial Powers
|F
|MIN
|WAS
|8600
|30.52
|3.6
Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun (-6.0)
Injury Report - Sky vs. Sun
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Chicago
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Astou Ndour-Fall
|C
|Rest
|OFS
|5/1/2023
|Leonie Fiebich
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
Connecticut
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Jasmine Thomas
|G
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2023
|Kiara Smith
|G
|Undisclosed
|OFS
|5/1/2023
2022 WNBA Stats - Sky vs. Sun
Chicago
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Candace Parker
|F
|11
|28.8
|12.6
|8.7
|4.5
|0.9
|1
|1.4
|4.2
|4.8
|10.9
|1.6
|2.1
|Emma Meesseman
|C
|11
|28.5
|10.9
|5.8
|2.5
|2.1
|0.8
|0.3
|1.5
|4.5
|8.6
|1.5
|1.9
|Courtney Vandersloot
|G
|11
|27.1
|10.6
|4.1
|6.9
|1.1
|0.6
|0.7
|2.5
|3.7
|9.1
|2.5
|3.1
|Azura Stevens
|F
|10
|22
|11.2
|4.4
|0.6
|0.3
|1
|1
|3.3
|4.8
|9.7
|0.6
|1
|Kahleah Copper
|G
|7
|29.9
|13.6
|5.4
|2.1
|0.3
|0
|1
|3.3
|5.1
|11.9
|2.3
|2.9
|Rebekah Gardner
|G
|10
|23.6
|9.3
|3
|1.2
|1.5
|0.4
|0.4
|1.3
|3.6
|6.5
|1.7
|2.2
|Dana Evans
|G
|11
|18.2
|8.4
|1.4
|2.6
|0.5
|0.3
|1.4
|3.3
|2.7
|6.7
|1.5
|1.7
|Allie Quigley
|G
|9
|24.4
|8.2
|2.4
|2
|0.6
|0.4
|0.9
|3.6
|2.6
|7.9
|2.2
|2.3
|Ruthy Hebard
|F
|11
|10.4
|3.1
|1.8
|0.5
|0.2
|0.1
|0
|0
|1.3
|2
|0.5
|0.7
|Sparkle Taylor
|G
|2
|12.5
|5.5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|2.5
|3
|0.5
|0.5
|Anneli Maley
|F
|4
|11
|2
|1.8
|0.8
|0.8
|0.3
|0.5
|0.8
|0.8
|1.5
|0
|0
|Li Yueru
|C
|3
|4.7
|1.3
|1.7
|0
|0.3
|0.3
|0
|0
|0.3
|1.3
|0.7
|0.7
|Kaela Davis
|G
|1
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Tina Krajisnik
|C
|2
|2.5
|0
|0
|1
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|0
|0
Connecticut
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Jonquel Jones
|F
|13
|26.7
|15.6
|8.3
|1.8
|1.2
|1.1
|1.4
|3.5
|5.4
|9.8
|3.5
|4.2
|Alyssa Thomas
|F
|13
|32.5
|14.6
|8.8
|5.6
|1.7
|0.2
|0
|0
|5.5
|11
|3.5
|4.9
|Brionna Jones
|C
|13
|26.6
|14.2
|5.4
|1.5
|1.4
|0.4
|0
|0.3
|4.9
|9.1
|4.3
|4.8
|DeWanna Bonner
|G
|10
|30.8
|15
|3.8
|2.3
|1.5
|0.7
|2
|5.1
|4.8
|11
|3.4
|4.4
|Courtney Williams
|G
|11
|27.5
|10
|3.6
|3.6
|0.7
|0.3
|0.5
|1.8
|4.5
|10.7
|0.6
|0.8
|Natisha Hiedeman
|G
|13
|22.2
|8.2
|1.9
|3.2
|1.2
|0.1
|1.6
|4.2
|2.8
|7.2
|0.9
|1.1
|DiJonai Carrington
|G
|13
|19.6
|7.8
|3.2
|1.1
|1.3
|0
|0.5
|1.5
|2.5
|5.5
|2.3
|3.2
|Yvonne Anderson
|G
|11
|9.2
|3.2
|0.8
|1.1
|0.3
|0.2
|0.4
|0.9
|1.1
|2.4
|0.6
|0.6
|Jasmine Thomas
|G
|5
|21.8
|6.6
|2.2
|3
|0.6
|0.2
|1
|2.6
|1.6
|6
|2.4
|2.6
|Nia Clouden
|G
|8
|6.6
|1.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0.4
|0.1
|0.4
|0.8
|0.6
|1.5
|0.1
|0.3
|Joyner Holmes
|F
|8
|7.8
|1.3
|1.4
|0.5
|0.3
|0.1
|0.3
|0.8
|0.4
|1.6
|0.3
|0.3
|Stephanie Jones
|F
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|1
|1
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The matchup between the Sky and the Sun features two teams who are proficient defensively, but each team ranks in the top half of the league in offensive efficiency.
Kahleah Copper has been dominant for the Sky since making her season debut, as she's averaging 13.6 points and 5.4 rebounds in 29.9 minutes per game. Candace Parker has also been effective, but she has the highest DFS salary on the team and has shown signs of inconsistency recently. One of Parker's strengths is rebounds, but Connecticut is one of the best teams in the league at controlling the boards. Chicago's other backcourt contributors have split playing time recently, and the team will add another player to the mix when Julie Allemand makes her season debut Friday. While it seems likely that Courtney Vandersloot's playing time will remain relatively consistent, Allemand's presence could lead to slightly less run for Dana Evans and Allie Quigley.
The Sun have been on a roll recently, racking up four consecutive wins while averaging 92.5 points per game during that time. One of the team's top performers has been Jonquel Jones, who has averaged 21.3 points and 7.8 rebounds in 29.5 minutes per game over the last four matchups. Although she failed to post any double-doubles during that time, she's been a well-rounded contributor and has a somewhat reasonable DFS salary given her sustained production. DeWanna Bonner has been effective on the scoreboard but has struggled with consistency in other categories. Brionna Jones has mainly come off the bench this season but has been especially productive recently, averaging 19.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in 29.3 minutes per game over her last three appearances. Alyssa Thomas has also been dominant with double-doubles in five of her last six games while generating consistent production in scoring, rebounds and assists.
New York Liberty (-3.0) at Indiana Fever
Injury Report - Liberty vs. Fever
Note: All return dates are just estimates
New York
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|DiDi Richards
|G
|Hamstring
|OUT
|6/12/2022
|Jocelyn Willoughby
|F
|Quadriceps
|OUT
|7/3/2022
|Betnijah Laney
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|8/2/2022
|Nyara Sabally
|F
|Undisclosed
|OFS
|4/1/2023
|Kylee Shook
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
|Sika Kone
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2023
Indiana
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Bernadett Hatar
|C
|Knee
|OFS
|2/1/2023
|Chelsey Perry
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|2/1/2023
|Florencia Chagas
|G
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
2022 WNBA Stats - Liberty vs. Fever
New York
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Sabrina Ionescu
|G
|12
|31.4
|17.1
|5.7
|4.9
|1.1
|0.3
|2.3
|6.2
|6
|12.9
|2.8
|3.1
|Natasha Howard
|F
|12
|30.4
|14.1
|6.3
|1.7
|1.6
|1.3
|1.3
|4
|5.6
|12.6
|1.7
|2.4
|Han Xu
|C
|9
|18.8
|10.1
|5
|0.6
|0.8
|0.9
|0.4
|1.2
|3.9
|7.4
|1.9
|2.2
|Rebecca Allen
|F
|8
|28.6
|10.9
|4.4
|1.9
|0.9
|1
|1.6
|5.3
|3.6
|10
|2
|2.3
|Stefanie Dolson
|C
|12
|22.3
|6.8
|4.5
|1.6
|0.6
|0.9
|0.4
|1.7
|2.4
|5.4
|1.5
|1.7
|Sami Whitcomb
|G
|12
|26.2
|6.1
|3
|3.5
|0.7
|0.2
|1.4
|5.4
|2
|6.9
|0.7
|0.8
|Michaela Onyenwere
|F
|12
|15.4
|5.1
|2.2
|0.3
|0.6
|0.3
|0.5
|1.6
|1.3
|3.8
|1.9
|2.3
|Betnijah Laney
|G
|4
|34
|13.3
|3.8
|4.3
|0.5
|0
|1.5
|3.8
|5.5
|13.3
|0.8
|1.3
|Jocelyn Willoughby
|G
|4
|19.5
|6.8
|2.8
|0.5
|1
|0.5
|0.8
|2.3
|2.8
|5.5
|0.5
|1.5
|Crystal Dangerfield
|G
|7
|26
|3.4
|3.6
|3.6
|0.7
|0
|0.1
|2.6
|1.1
|5.1
|1
|1.4
|Asia Durr
|G
|10
|7
|1.4
|0.1
|0.4
|0.4
|0.2
|0.1
|0.9
|0.3
|1.7
|0.7
|0.8
|Lorela Cubaj
|F
|7
|10.4
|0.3
|2.6
|0.6
|0
|0.3
|0
|0
|0.1
|1.3
|0
|0
|DiDi Richards
|G
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
Indiana
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Kelsey Mitchell
|G
|14
|32.9
|18.7
|1.9
|3.9
|0.9
|0.2
|2.3
|5.8
|6.5
|15
|3.4
|3.8
|Victoria Vivians
|G
|14
|27.7
|11.2
|3.8
|2.6
|1.1
|0.1
|1.6
|5.1
|3.9
|10.9
|1.7
|2.2
|NaLyssa Smith
|F
|10
|29.4
|12.8
|7.6
|1.6
|0.7
|0.4
|1
|2.9
|5.1
|12.6
|1.6
|3.1
|Queen Egbo
|C
|14
|24.3
|7.1
|7.1
|1.2
|1.2
|1.4
|0
|0
|2.8
|6.7
|1.6
|2.3
|Destanni Henderson
|G
|14
|17.4
|6.9
|1.7
|2.8
|0.8
|0.1
|1.1
|2.1
|2.4
|6.1
|0.9
|1.3
|Danielle Robinson
|G
|11
|25.5
|8.4
|3.8
|3.9
|0.7
|0.2
|0.3
|1.3
|3
|6.9
|2.1
|2.3
|Emily Engstler
|F
|14
|20.8
|6.4
|6.6
|1.6
|0.9
|1.3
|0.4
|1.8
|2.9
|7.6
|0.2
|0.6
|Tiffany Mitchell
|G
|13
|13.8
|5.2
|1.2
|0.6
|0.7
|0.1
|0.3
|0.7
|1.8
|4.2
|1.4
|1.8
|Alanna Smith
|F
|9
|12.9
|4.3
|2.7
|0.6
|0.9
|0.7
|0.7
|2.8
|1.6
|4.7
|0.6
|0.8
|Alaina Coates
|C
|8
|9.4
|3.5
|2
|0.3
|0.3
|0.4
|0
|0
|0.9
|1.4
|1.8
|1.9
|Crystal Dangerfield
|G
|3
|16.3
|6
|1
|3.3
|0
|0.7
|0.7
|2
|2
|4.7
|1.3
|1.3
|Lexie Hull
|G
|11
|6.8
|1.4
|0.9
|0.4
|0.2
|0
|0.2
|1.4
|0.5
|2.6
|0.3
|0.4
|Bria Hartley
|G
|3
|10
|4.7
|1
|1.7
|0.3
|0
|0.7
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|Emma Cannon
|F
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
Although the Fever have the fastest pace of any team in the WNBA, both Indiana and New York rank among the worst teams in the league in offensive efficiency.
Indiana isn't a very strong team on the defensive end of the court, so the Liberty should have a chance to keep their momentum rolling after a decisive win over the Lynx on Wednesday. Sabrina Ionescu has been a particularly dominant player for New York recently, averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 31.5 minutes per game over the last four matchups. Natasha Howard has scored in double figures in each of the last seven games and has averaged 16.6 points and 6.0 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per game during that time. She's gotten help in the frontcourt from Rebecca Allen, who has been less consistent than some of her teammates but tends to be a fairly reliable DFS contributor due to her combination of scoring and rebounds.
Kelsey Mitchell has been one of the top players for the Fever this season, but she's coming off a performance in which she was held to nine points, five assists, two rebounds and a steal. While she's maintained strong playing time, the guard has displayed some signs of inconsistency recently. The team has gotten a boost over the last five matchups with rookie NaLyssa Smith back in action. Over her five appearances since returning to action, Smith has averaged 12.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 27.6 minutes per game. Victoria Vivians, Danielle Robinson and Queen Egbo round out the starting five and have shown glimpses of production, but their results have been much harder to predict on a game-by-game basis, making them lackluster DFS options.
Washington Mystics (-8.0) at Minnesota Lynx
Injury Report - Mystics vs. Lynx
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Washington
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Elena Delle Donne
|F
|Back
|OUT
|6/12/2022
|Klara Lundquist
|G
|Illness
|OFS
|5/1/2023
Minnesota
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Damiris Dantas
|C
|Foot
|GTD
|6/10/2022
|Moriah Jefferson
|G
|Quadriceps
|GTD
|6/10/2022
|Napheesa Collier
|F
|Personal
|OUT
|7/1/2022
|Sylvia Fowles
|C
|Undisclosed
|OUT
|7/1/2022
|Natalie Achonwa
|C
|Hamstring
|OUT
|7/31/2022
2022 WNBA Stats - Mystics vs. Lynx
Washington
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Ariel Atkins
|G
|13
|30
|15.8
|3.4
|2.5
|1.4
|0.1
|2
|4.8
|5.5
|11.9
|2.7
|3.3
|Elena Delle Donne
|F
|9
|26.3
|15.8
|6.1
|2.1
|0.6
|1.1
|1.6
|4
|6
|12.7
|2.2
|2.7
|Natasha Cloud
|G
|11
|30.5
|11
|3.8
|6.8
|1.2
|0.2
|1.2
|4
|3.7
|9.9
|2.4
|2.6
|Shakira Austin
|C
|13
|20.5
|8.6
|5.6
|0.8
|0.8
|1
|0
|0
|3.5
|5.7
|1.5
|2
|Myisha Hines-Allen
|F
|13
|18.5
|6.2
|4.3
|2.3
|0.7
|0.2
|0.5
|1.8
|2.5
|7.1
|0.6
|1.2
|Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
|G
|12
|22.7
|6.2
|2.4
|1.7
|1.3
|0.2
|0.3
|1.9
|2.2
|6.7
|1.5
|1.5
|Tianna Hawkins
|F
|10
|15.8
|7.3
|2.9
|1.2
|0.7
|0.1
|0.6
|2.5
|2.8
|5.7
|1.1
|1.1
|Kennedy Burke
|G
|9
|18.9
|7.8
|2.8
|0.7
|1.7
|0.3
|1.1
|2.8
|3
|6.4
|0.7
|1.2
|Alysha Clark
|F
|6
|21.5
|8.5
|3.7
|1.7
|0.3
|0.2
|0.3
|2
|3.5
|6
|1.2
|1.3
|Elizabeth Williams
|F
|8
|17
|6
|4.5
|0.6
|0.4
|1.5
|0
|0
|2.6
|5.9
|0.8
|1.3
|Rui Machida
|G
|13
|17
|2.7
|1.8
|3.5
|0.5
|0
|0.4
|1.3
|1.1
|3.2
|0.2
|0.2
|Katie Benzan
|G
|3
|9
|6
|0.7
|0.3
|0
|0.3
|1.7
|2.3
|1.7
|3
|1
|1.3
|Stephanie Jones
|F
|3
|6.3
|2.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0
|0.3
|0.7
|1
|2.3
|0
|0
Minnesota
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Sylvia Fowles
|C
|12
|32.2
|16.5
|10.3
|1
|1.5
|1.2
|0
|0
|6.8
|10.7
|2.8
|4.5
|Aerial Powers
|F
|12
|25.3
|13
|4.3
|2.4
|1.2
|0.7
|0.8
|2.8
|4.2
|12.4
|3.9
|4.9
|Kayla McBride
|G
|8
|31.5
|15.4
|3.1
|1.6
|1.1
|0
|2.1
|5.3
|4.6
|12.3
|4
|4.5
|Jessica Shepard
|F
|12
|30
|8.8
|7.7
|3.3
|0.4
|0.3
|0.3
|1.3
|3.2
|7.1
|2.2
|2.8
|Moriah Jefferson
|G
|6
|29.7
|14.2
|2.2
|5
|1.5
|0.3
|1.5
|2.7
|4.5
|9.8
|3.7
|4.2
|Rachel Banham
|G
|12
|15.9
|5.3
|1.3
|2.5
|0.2
|0.1
|1
|3.3
|1.8
|5.6
|0.7
|0.8
|Nina Milic
|C
|12
|11.4
|5.3
|2.7
|0.8
|0.4
|0.4
|0.3
|0.7
|1.9
|4.2
|1.2
|1.3
|Bridget Carleton
|G
|12
|18.8
|4.3
|2.6
|1.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.5
|2
|1.6
|3.8
|0.6
|0.7
|Evina Westbrook
|G
|9
|14.4
|3
|1.6
|2.1
|0.4
|0.4
|0.1
|1.3
|1.1
|3.7
|0.7
|1
|Yvonne Turner
|G
|4
|22
|6.3
|2.5
|2.5
|0.5
|0
|0.8
|1.8
|2
|6.5
|1.5
|1.8
|Odyssey Sims
|G
|2
|27
|9.5
|3.5
|3.5
|0.5
|1
|0.5
|2
|3.5
|11.5
|2
|4.5
|Angel McCoughtry
|F
|2
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0.5
|1
|0
|0.5
|1.5
|4
|3
|3
|Natalie Achonwa
|F
|2
|10.5
|2.5
|1
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.5
|0.5
|2
|Kamiah Smalls
|G
|3
|11.3
|1.3
|1.7
|2
|1.3
|0
|0
|1.3
|0.7
|2.7
|0
|0
|Elissa Cunane
|C
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|0.5
|1
|0
|0
|Rennia Davis
|G
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hannah Sjerven
|C
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.3
|0
|0
|0
|0.3
|0
|0
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
Neither the Mystics nor the Lynx have a particularly high pace, and each team has a relatively middling offense.
The Lynx allow the third-most points of any team on Friday's slate, which should benefit Ariel Atkins. Atkins has averaged 16.3 points per game over the last eight matchups, but she's struggled to generate much output in other categories. Minnesota also gives up the most assists of any team on the slate, so Natasha Cloud – who leads the team with 6.8 assists per game – should have plenty of chances to shine. Elena Delle Donne will be resting once again Friday, meaning that Tianna Hawkins and Myisha Hines-Allen should see additional run. Hawkins totaled 21 points and four assists when Delle Donne rested during Sunday's loss to the Sky, while Hines-Allen took on a starting role and logged 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Alysha Clark has been somewhat inconsistent this season, but she put up a season-high 18 points in Wednesday's win over Chicago and is now shooting 58.3 percent from the floor this year.
Minnesota got some discouraging news this week when it was announced that Sylvia Fowles is out indefinitely due to a cartilage issue in her right knee. She was the team's clear top contributor, while her absence should lead to additional run for players like Aerial Powers, Damiris Dantas and Jessica Shepard. Dantas hasn't yet made her season debut due to a foot injury but is probable Friday. She started in 20 of 24 appearances last year and averaged 7.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game. Coach Cheryl Reeve hinted that Dantas likely wouldn't have a full workload Friday, but she has a minimal DFS salary, making her a high-risk, high-reward player. Shepard should also have a chance to see additional production in the frontcourt. She was held to single-digit scoring totals in each of the last five games but is averaging 30.0 minutes per game. The Lynx will also be getting a boost from Moriah Jefferson, who is probable after missing the last three games. It's not yet clear whether she'll face any minutes restriction Friday, but she was quite productive prior to her absence. Assuming she's available, Rachel Banham and Evina Westbrook will likely see a decline in usage.
Seattle Storm (-2.5) at Dallas Wings
Injury Report - Storm vs. Wings
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Seattle
The Storm have no injuries to report.
Dallas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Marina Mabrey
|G
|Covid-19
|OUT
|6/12/2022
|Bella Alarie
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
2022 WNBA Stats - Storm vs. Wings
Seattle
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Jewell Loyd
|G
|11
|30.5
|18.4
|2.8
|3.5
|1.3
|0.2
|2.3
|6.5
|6.3
|15.5
|3.5
|4.1
|Breanna Stewart
|F
|9
|30.7
|20.2
|7
|2.7
|2.7
|1
|1.9
|5.7
|6.9
|16
|4.6
|5.3
|Ezi Magbegor
|C
|8
|29
|12
|7
|1.8
|1.4
|3.1
|0.4
|1.4
|5.1
|10.4
|1.4
|2.1
|Sue Bird
|G
|8
|27
|8.3
|2
|6.5
|1.1
|0.4
|2.3
|6
|2.6
|8.3
|0.8
|0.8
|Jantel Lavender
|C
|11
|17
|5.1
|4.5
|1.3
|0.2
|0.1
|0.1
|0.9
|2.5
|5.2
|0.1
|0.4
|Gabby Williams
|F
|11
|25.1
|4.9
|4.5
|2
|1.5
|1
|0.5
|2.2
|2.1
|6.7
|0.2
|0.4
|Briann January
|G
|11
|20.9
|4.7
|1.4
|2.8
|0.6
|0.5
|0.8
|2.7
|1.6
|4.5
|0.6
|0.8
|Epiphanny Prince
|G
|9
|15.7
|5.4
|1.3
|1.9
|1
|0.1
|0.8
|2.1
|1.8
|4.7
|1.1
|1.1
|Stephanie Talbot
|G
|9
|19.8
|5
|4.3
|1.3
|0.8
|0.4
|1
|3.2
|1.8
|5
|0.4
|0.7
|Reshanda Gray
|F
|9
|8.1
|2.8
|2
|0.1
|0.2
|0
|0.2
|0.3
|1
|1.9
|0.6
|0.7
|Kaela Davis
|G
|1
|18
|11
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|7
|1
|1
|Mercedes Russell
|C
|3
|11.3
|2
|2.3
|0.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.7
|0
|0.3
|Kiana Williams
|G
|3
|9
|1.7
|0.7
|1.7
|0
|0
|0.3
|1.3
|0.7
|2.7
|0
|0
|Raina Perez
|G
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Dallas
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Arike Ogunbowale
|G
|11
|31.3
|18.5
|3
|3.3
|1.2
|0.1
|2.8
|8.6
|6.5
|17.3
|2.5
|3.2
|Allisha Gray
|G
|11
|32.3
|14.6
|5.8
|1.8
|1
|1.2
|2
|4.6
|4.8
|10.8
|3
|3.5
|Marina Mabrey
|G
|11
|24.5
|13.3
|3.4
|3.2
|0.9
|0.1
|2.1
|4.9
|5
|10.5
|1.2
|2.1
|Isabelle Harrison
|C
|11
|24
|9.7
|6
|1.6
|1.2
|0.4
|0.1
|0.1
|3.5
|8.5
|2.7
|3.3
|Kayla Thornton
|F
|11
|29.6
|7.2
|7.8
|1.7
|0.8
|0.4
|0.8
|2.5
|2.2
|5.7
|2
|2.4
|Satou Sabally
|F
|6
|23.8
|11.8
|6.2
|2.5
|0.2
|0.3
|1.2
|5
|3.7
|10.3
|3.3
|3.7
|Tyasha Harris
|G
|10
|16.1
|4.6
|0.9
|3.2
|0.6
|0.2
|0.6
|1.5
|1.8
|4.6
|0.4
|0.5
|Teaira McCowan
|C
|9
|8.7
|3.7
|2.7
|0.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.4
|2.6
|0.8
|1.1
|Awak Kuier
|F
|10
|8.9
|1.8
|1.7
|0.3
|0.2
|0.8
|0.1
|0.4
|0.7
|1.7
|0.3
|0.4
|Charli Collier
|C
|8
|3.6
|1.1
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|1.3
|0.1
|0.3
|Veronica Burton
|G
|11
|11.3
|0.6
|1.5
|1
|0.6
|0.2
|0.1
|0.9
|0.1
|1.3
|0.4
|0.4
|Moriah Jefferson
|G
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jasmine Dickey
|G
|6
|2.3
|0
|0.7
|0.2
|0.2
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|0.5
|0
|0
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
The matchup between the Storm and the Wings is expected to be one of the most competitive on Friday's slate, but both teams rank in the bottom one-third of the league in pace, so the game isn't expected to be a particularly high-scoring one.
The Storm are finally back to full health, and they returned to the win column Tuesday against Atlanta following back-to-back losses. Breanna Stewart has the highest DFS salary of any player on Friday's slate, but her value is a slight concern since she's been a less well-rounded contributor with the Storm back at full strength over the last two games. Jewell Loyd matched her season-high scoring mark with 26 points Tuesday and has scored in double figures in six consecutive games, but her fantasy production is somewhat inconsistent given her lack of reliability in rebounds and assists. Ezi Magbegor has established a high fantasy floor this season and has averaged 15.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game over her two appearances since returning to action. Although Sue Bird is one of the best players to ever take the court in the WNBA, she's had inconsistent results in 2022, and there are safer DFS options out there at a similar salary.
Arike Ogunbowale and Allisha Gray have been the most reliable players for the Wings this season, and they've maintained their production in recent matchups. Ogunbowale is the team's leading scorer but has been slightly less consistent in rebounds and assists. Gray has been strong on the boards for Dallas and has supplemented her fantasy production recently by scoring in double figures in five consecutive games. Both Ogunbowale and Gray should have the chance to see even more run Friday since Marina Mabrey is sidelined due to the league's health and safety protocols. Satou Sabally has the potential to provide DFS value since she's had increased production recently and is coming off back-to-back performances in which she's put up double-doubles. Kayla Thornton has shot just 21.7 percent from the floor over the last five games but has maintained some fantasy value by securing 8.0 rebounds per game during that time.
Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury (-3.5)
Injury Report - Dream vs. Mercury
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Atlanta
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Erica Wheeler
|G
|Foot
|GTD
|6/10/2022
|Tiffany Hayes
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|6/30/2022
|Maite Cazorla
|G
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
Phoenix
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Brittney Griner
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|6/17/2022
|Sophie Cunningham
|F
|Elbow
|OUT
|6/29/2022
|Kia Nurse
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|7/2/2022
2022 WNBA Stats - Dream vs. Mercury
Atlanta
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Rhyne Howard
|G
|12
|31
|15.8
|4.1
|2.1
|1.7
|0.8
|2.4
|6.3
|5.4
|13.8
|2.5
|3.3
|Cheyenne Parker
|F
|12
|24
|11.2
|6.4
|1.8
|1.1
|1
|0.4
|2
|4.8
|9.8
|1.3
|1.5
|Erica Wheeler
|G
|12
|25
|9.7
|3.3
|3.8
|1.3
|0.1
|1
|2.6
|3.8
|9.7
|1.2
|1.4
|Aari McDonald
|G
|12
|24.4
|9.1
|2.5
|2.1
|1.8
|0.1
|1.4
|4.6
|3.1
|7.8
|1.5
|1.8
|Kristy Wallace
|G
|12
|27.7
|8.9
|3
|2.6
|1.3
|0.3
|1.1
|3.1
|3.3
|7.4
|1.3
|1.9
|Nia Coffey
|F
|12
|23.2
|6.8
|6.1
|1
|0.6
|0.2
|0.5
|2.1
|2.3
|7.1
|1.6
|2.1
|Monique Billings
|F
|9
|17.3
|7.1
|7.4
|0.8
|0.7
|0.4
|0
|0
|2.6
|5.7
|2
|2.1
|Megan Walker
|F
|12
|9.6
|3.3
|0.8
|0.4
|0.3
|0
|0.6
|1.6
|1.2
|3.2
|0.3
|0.5
|Kia Vaughn
|C
|10
|14.5
|2.5
|2.6
|1.1
|0.3
|0.7
|0
|0
|1
|2.1
|0.5
|0.7
|Naz Hillmon
|F
|10
|10.2
|2.1
|2.3
|0.7
|0.2
|0.1
|0
|0
|0.8
|1.6
|0.5
|0.8
|Beatrice Mompremier
|F
|5
|4
|1
|1.4
|0.2
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0.4
|0.8
|0.2
|0.4
Phoenix
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Diana Taurasi
|G
|11
|30
|15.5
|2.5
|4.2
|0.5
|0.5
|2.6
|7.9
|4.5
|11.8
|3.7
|4.2
|Skylar Diggins-Smith
|G
|9
|34.2
|18.4
|3.8
|4.6
|1.6
|0.8
|1.6
|4.7
|6.8
|14.9
|3.3
|3.9
|Diamond DeShields
|G
|10
|29.7
|15.1
|3.2
|2.6
|1.1
|0.3
|0.8
|3.3
|5.9
|14.4
|2.5
|3.2
|Tina Charles
|C
|9
|32.2
|15.1
|7.4
|1.9
|1
|0.7
|1.2
|3.7
|5.7
|13.9
|2.6
|3
|Shey Peddy
|G
|9
|22.4
|8.2
|2.2
|2.9
|1.6
|0.2
|1
|3
|3
|6.2
|1.2
|1.2
|Sophie Cunningham
|G
|9
|22.4
|7.4
|3.8
|1.1
|0.7
|0.2
|1.4
|3.7
|2.2
|5.3
|1.6
|1.7
|Megan Gustafson
|F
|11
|10.5
|4.5
|2.5
|0.6
|0
|0.3
|0.4
|0.7
|1.8
|2.9
|0.5
|0.7
|Brianna Turner
|F
|10
|32.8
|4.6
|7.2
|2.4
|1.4
|1.1
|0
|0
|1.9
|3.6
|0.8
|1.6
|Kristine Anigwe
|F
|7
|6.3
|1.4
|1.4
|0.3
|0.1
|0.3
|0
|0
|0.4
|1
|0.6
|1.1
|Karlie Samuelson
|G
|1
|10
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Emma Cannon
|F
|1
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Jennie Simms
|F
|1
|12
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Sam Thomas
|F
|7
|7.7
|0.3
|0.4
|0.3
|0.3
|0.3
|0
|1
|0.1
|1.3
|0
|0
WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy
Neither team in the matchup between Phoenix and Atlanta is expected to eclipse 80 points, even though both squads rank among the top one-third of the league in pace.
The Dream have won three of their last five games, and a big reason for their early-season success has been rookie Rhyne Howard, who has averaged 13.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per game over her last five appearances. Although she's had a few lackluster performances early in the season, the No. 1 overall pick has already established herself as one of the best players in the WNBA. Kristy Wallace tends to have fairly well-rounded production, but her lack of consistency on the scoreboard makes her a risky DFS play. Erica Wheeler has also been productive, but she sustained a left foot sprain during Tuesday's loss to the Storm. If she's unavailable Friday, Aari McDonald and Cheyenne Parker should see additional run for Atlanta. McDonald has come off the bench in every game this year but has scored in double figures in four of the last six matchups. Parker has displayed more upside, and she's posted two double-doubles in the last five games.
While Atlanta's offensive efficiency ranks worst in the league, its defensive efficiency is the best. This could be problematic for the Mercury, who have struggled to generate consistent production on the offensive side of the ball. However, Phoenix will get a major boost Friday, as Tina Charles is slated to return following a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury. She's scored at least 15 points in six of nine appearances this year and is averaging 15.1 points and 7.4 rebounds in 32.2 minutes per game. Skylar Diggins-Smith has been productive all season but was especially dominant in Charles' absence. While Diggins-Smith has proven to be a reliable DFS option, her output could take a slight dip now that Charles is back in action. Diana Taurasi also stepped up over the last two games after closing out the month of May with back-to-back performances in which she had single-digit scoring totals. Taurasi averaged 25.5 points per game over the last two matchups, but it seems likely that she'll be less consistent with Charles back to full health.
WNBA DFS Picks Today
- Jonquel Jones, F, Sun ($10,300 DK, $8,500 FD)
- Kahleah Copper, G, Sky ($7,300 DK, $6,100 FD)
- Alysha Clark, F, Mystics ($5,600 DK, $4,800 FD)
Jones has a top-tier DFS salary on both platforms but has shot 62.8 percent from the floor over the last four games while remaining dominant on the boards, making her a key feature among my core plays tonight. Although the Sun are effective defensively, Copper's mid-tier salary hasn't quite caught up to her consistent production. Clark's playing time has increased over the last two games as she regains her conditioning, and she has the potential to provide value at her current salary.