Bernie on the Scene: Middle Infield Rankings

Note: Players may be ranked differently for second base and shortstop. Much has to do with the frequency of play at the position as well as the strength of the position.

This week, I continue my fantasy baseball draft preparation articles with short stop and second-base rankings.

Shortstop Rankings:

His Time Has Come: Luis Urias

Hopeful: Oneil Cruz

Second Base Rankings

Sleeper: Josh Rojas

On the Rise: Ryan McMahon

HEADING HOME:

Finally! We have a deal.

I file my articles on Saturday each week. I expect that by the time you read this there will have been plenty of moves. So the teams listed in the rankings may have changed.

I just don't know why MLB and MLBPA didn't come to their agreement sooner. Although, I do think the players made some great strides. They got way more than half a loaf, and they can build on this Collective Bargaining Agreement for the future.

For those of us in the world of Fantasy Baseball, the biggest change this year will be the addition of the designated hitter in the National League. Clearly, careers have been extended. Players like Nelson Cruz and Kyle Schwarber will be important to our fantasy rosters.

Watch this one carefully: Players can't be sent back and forth between the minor leagues and the major leagues no more than five times a season. That means potentially more innings for pitchers as well as fewer roster moves for us.

In the future, probably as soon as 2023, we'll see a pitch clock, larger bases and maybe more. MLB has created a Rules Committee that will recommend rules changes. Then, MLB has 45 days to implement the changes if they so desire. For the first time, players will be on the Rules Committee.

I find it fascinating that the MLBPA Executive Board voted 8-0 against approving the CBA. But their rank and file player representatives voted 26-4 FOR approving the CBA. It shows the players were very united, tuned in and not afraid to voice their real concerns.

Agents, and Scott Boras in particular, had much to say in steering the MLBPA Executive Board to their conclusions. In the future, I think it would be very wise to have players on the Exec Board that represented all the players — not just the super stars. Not just players with the same agent. International players should be represented on the Exec Board. But who am I to tell the MLBPA how to do their job? They made great gains. Maybe no more than one player per agent on the Board? There I go, telling them what to do again.

MLB CBA Winners:

The fans: We get a full 162-game schedule and 12 playoff teams. That means more fan engagement in the sport during September, when the NFL usually rules.

Aging designated hitters and weak defensive players; Universal DH is now a fact.

Tony Clark, Bruce Meyer and the MLBPA: They did a great job for their players.

Advertisers and Legal Gambling Sites: New advertising logos will appear on uniforms and helmets.

Large Market Clubs: They have an increased salary cap prior to being taxed.

Rookies and younger players: The minimum salary was increased to $700K from $570K.

Players with options: They can't be sent back and forth to the minors more than five times.

MLB CBA Losers:

Rob Manfred: He showed no leadership. He was seen playing golf and working on his swing during the heat of negotiations. That's not a good look. He smiled and laughed during his announcement that there was "no deal" when everyone thought there was a deal. And to make things really worse, he apologized to the fans. Apology not accepted. Thank you anyway, Mr. Manfred.

Aging and mediocre players: The new minimum salary and other financial aspects of the new CBA will further squeeze out aging and mediocre players. Owners will not spend that much more money year over year. Maybe initially. But not in the long haul. How do they pay for the new financial aspects of the new CBA? By squeezing out marginal players — just as they have been doing for the past five years. Only this could be worse. More money to the younger guys means less money for the marginal veterans. It really is simple math. By helping the younger players, MLB and the MLBPA have put a target on the backs of aging and marginal veterans. The owners already have the arrows in their quivers.

Teams that tank: Well, now there will be a draft lottery for the top six picks. The 18 nonplayoff teams will be included in the lottery for the top six picks. Some teams that tank will get burned.

In coming weeks I will have more to say about the CBA. I think kinks will work themselves out.

Have a great week. BASEBALL IS BACK!