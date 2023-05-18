Todd's Takes: And in This Corner

This article is part of our Todd's Takes series.
Fence Them In
It sure was a weird series in Toronto. Who would have thought a pitcher being caught a second time with sticky stuff would take a backseat to Glance Gate. I was initially planning on writing up Tuesday's games but got caught in a rabbit hole of research. At the time, I was planning on reinforcing my respect for Aaron Judge, since I had no reason to believe he was disingenuous about looking into his dugout to see who was still chirping after Aaron Boone was tossed earlier in his at bat. There are several instances where Judge displayed outstanding leadership. For example, remember last season when the Yankees fans were hurling bottles and such at Guardians players? It was Judge who urged them to cool it.
I watched the MLB Network show on Tuesday night, as well as the Blue Jays pregame, and still had no reason to suspect Judge was doing anything other than looking into his dugout. Sure, it seems odd he would do it during an at-bat, but maybe he asked them to pipe down while he was on deck, and they ignored him. Besides, did Judge really need an advantage on Jay Jackson in the eighth inning of a game the Yankees were up 6-0?
It turns out the homer was helpful, but that's beside the point.
Fast forward to Wednesday, and Jackson cops to tipping his pitches and throws himself under the bus. The talking heads switch the narrative to where
My first thought was MLB should put an invisible fence around the boxes to keep them in. But then I realized that could be dangerous when a screaming foul line drive was hit as it could hinder their ability to get out of the way. Plus, the coaches would look silly just standing there during a bench-clearing brawl.
I think I have the answer. Set up a steel cage around each box and lock the coaches in each inning. Problem solved.
Excuses, Excuses
You know the deal. It always seems as if your closer gets crushed in non-save situations, so you get peeved at the manager for using him in that scenario. Why is it the manager's fault? Shouldn't the blame be on the reliever for not buckling down and getting the job done, regardless of the score?
I've long had a theory which has been corroborated by people I've talked with at the Arizona Fall League. I've also heard it mentioned on broadcasts, so clearly, I'm not the only one with the notion.
My contention is the best closers are those most capable of harnessing the adrenaline rush and channeling it in a positive manner. The result could even be improving the pitcher's skills, maybe by adding half a click to their fastball or a few revolutions to their breaking stuff. It may manifest in a higher level of concentration.
When a closer is used without the game on the line, they don't get the same exhilaration, so their skills aren't as strong, and they don't pitch as well.
I mean, it's easy for me to say, sitting at my desk while listening to alternative hits from the 80s, but why can't closers figure out how to get jacked for every appearance? They are going to be used in non-save situations. Even the busiest closers go for long stretched between save chances, so the manager is doing the right thing by getting them some work. I just think it's wrong for the manager to get heat when it was the pitcher who let in runs.
Learn Something New Every Day
The Yankees brough Oswaldo Cabrera in to serve as a fifth infielder on Wednesday night. In all of the pieces I've read on the rules changes, I don't recall seeing the ability to do this. To the Blue Jays' announcers credit, they were all over it, saying it is perfectly fine, so long as the fifth infielder remains on the same side of second base for the whole plate appearance.
Admittedly, I was naive to the game situation since I was flipping around channels. It was a scoreless game in the bottom of the 10th with runners at the corners and no outs. Alejandro Kirk was up, so I assumed there was one out and the Yankees were hoping for a double play. Kirk is hitting grounders at a 57 percent clip and is slow as molasses.
Kirk hit a hard grounder right at Anthony Volpe, who looked at second but then threw to first since the extra infielder broke for the grounder and the second baseman was too far away to get to the bag in time. Volpe retired Kirk at first, but the announcers made a big deal about Cabrera not covering second. Lost in all this was that the runner on third, Cavan Biggio, didn't budge. Had the Yankees tried to turn two, he may not have scored — or who knows, it may have been a triple play if he was thrown out at home. It was on me for not knowing there weren't any outs, but still, the series of events and the announcer's analysis was curious.
Oh yeah, Danny Jansen rendered it all moot after depositing the next pitch into the left-field bleachers.
Box Score Blitz: Wednesday May 17
- PIT 8, DET 0: I love afternoon games. Sure, fans of the involved teams may be at work or otherwise unable to watch or listen, but that's their problem. Anyway, after opening the season 20-8, the Pirates entered the game losing 12 of their last 14, including the opener of the short two-game interleague set in Detroit. Rich Hill stepped up for the Bucs, outdueling fellow southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez. The two were teammates on the 2015 Red Sox... Bryan Reynolds continued his strong campaign with three hits and a pair of runs... Rodolfo Castro hit the game's only long ball. After a slow start, Castro has slashed .267/.366/.488, but he's only swiped one base and it's rare he garners more than three plate appearances a game... Matt Vierling collected the only hit for the Tigers, a single off Hill. Vierling has cooled considerably. Since peaking with a .749 OPS on May 3, he's posted just a .231 mark.
- LAD 7, MIN 3: The Twins took a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh, but the Dodgers put up a five-spot keyed by James Outman's grand slam off Emilio Pagan. Outman entered the contest hitless over his prior 12 at-bats but he added a single and stolen base to his ledger along with his ninth long ball... Unfortunately, Dustin May left the game after one frame with elbow pain which was later diagnosed as a right flexor pronator strain. He's scheduled for a PRP injection with the hope he's able to return sometime in the second half... Mookie Betts also had a pair of hits. He still has pop, as evidenced by his nine homers and 12 doubles, but don't bet on many steals with the 30-year-old checking in with 39th percentile sprint speed... Twins starter Sonny Gray wasn't sharp, lasting only four frames. He yielded just two runs, but he was in trouble all day with five hits and three free passes... Minnesota lost Nick Gordon for at least a month with a fractured shin... Joey Gallo also fouled a ball off his shin, but he escaped with only a bruise and is day-to-day... Jorge Polanco left early with a mild hamstring strain, but he hopes to avoid another IL stint... In case you're curious, Jose Miranda is slashing just .227/.250/.227 in five games since his demotion, so he may not be summoned if Gallo or Polanco are out for an extended spell.
- COL 11, CIN 6: It's probably not surprising that the Rockies bullpen has amassed the third most innings in MLB. What could be a bit shocking is their aggregate ERA is a respectable 14th best in the league, albeit due to 2.86 road mark. Yesterday, the relievers got it done in Coors Field after Austin Gomber only delivered 4.1 innings. Pierce Johnson needed only four pitches to record a two-out save. He has eight, but they come with a 5.29 ERA... Michael Toglia was 2-for-4 with a pair of runs. He and Mike Moustakas will share first base with C.J. Cron (back) on the IL. It's unclear how the playing time will be split with Toglia a switch-hitter and Moustakas a lefty. Colorado has a rare seven-day home week beginning Monday, so tracking the next three games in Texas could shed light on the better pickup... With his 2-for-4 effort, Brenton Doyle has slashed .429/.429/1.286 over his past four games. What he does over the weekend in Arlington is also worth monitoring with the impending septet in Coors Field... Graham Ashcraft's first start in Colorado did not go well as he surrendered 10 hits and seven earned runs in five frames. Ashcraft is in a tough spot since he's showing signs of taking the next step, but his home park is not conducive to streaming and the Reds will usually be underdogs on the road. Next week, Ashcroft is slated for a two-step: at home against the Cardinals and away at Wrigley Field. It's neither a tough setup nor a cakewalk. Even so, it's cliche, but if you're not going to use Ashcraft next week, why is he on your roster?
- ARI 5, OAK 3: With nine quality starts, Oakland is tied for the fourth fewest in the league. The last QS came courtesy of Luis Medina, but the Athletics couldn't take advantage as the Diamondbacks broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the ninth with a pair of runs... Earlier, Corbin Carroll and Christian Walker continued their solid first halves with a long ball apiece... Esteury Ruiz has 20 steals
at the quarter polea quarter of the way through the season. My back of the envelope math pegs him on a pace for 80 bags. He's getting on base at a 34 percent clip. Let's say the over/under is 75 steals, what say you? Before answering, keep in mind he's a horrible negative nine in defensive runs saved.
- SF 7, PHI 4: In a game featuring 13 pitchers used, the Giants outlasted the Phillies, but it was an eyelash from a 14th pitcher entering the game. Camilo Doval was asked to secure a save for the third straight day after needing 39 pitches to collect the first two on Monday and Tuesday. With an off day today, Gabe Kapler made the call and Doval responded, but not before loading the bases with two outs... Thairo Estrada could be the best player no one knows about. He's currently top-20 overall in the earned auction values... Bryson Stott is also having a solid campaign. He's riding a five-game hitting streak and is currently hitting atop an improving Phillies lineup, pushing Trea Turner to the two-hole.
- KC 4, SD 3: The Padres' woes continue as they couldn't take care of business at home with Yu Darvish starting and the Royals countering with seven relievers. Darvish didn't help by yielding four runs in 5.1 innings. However, San Diego could muster only three tallies against a bullpen sporting the fourth highest ERA in MLB... Vinnie Pasquantino went deep for the eighth time while MJ Melendez added a pair of two-baggers. After posting a .174/.267/.315 line in April, Melendez is slashing .309/.371/.509 in May.
- BAL 3, LAA 1: The Orioles' win lifted them into a tie with the Dodgers for the second-best record in MLB. Austin Hays has quietly been a key to Baltimore's success as his fifth homer helped contribute to the second highest wOBA among regulars on the club, bettered only by Adley Rutschman... Kyle Bradish posted his second straight quality start, fanning 11 with just one walk over those 12.1 innings. Bradish is a nice target for those who understand streaming pitching is more than finding guys with two starts... Mike Trout accounted for the Angels run with his ninth homer. Spoiler alert: he hit his 10th on Thursday. Even though he's often been hurt later in the season, this is the time of year when it's tempting to wishcast an injury-free campaign.
- MIA 4, WSH 3: Edward Cabrera's best start of the season was cut short by a blister. Through five frames, he fanned six Nationals with nary a base on balls... With A.J. Puk (elbow) on the IL, Dylan Floro was used to seal the deal and garnered his third save... Luis Arraez raised his average to .389 with a 2-for-4 effort... Jeimer Candelario collected three knocks, two of which were singles. Does that seem like an odd note? Well, 43 percent of Candelario's hits have been of the extra-base variety, which is a career high. It may simply be a park factor change, or Candelario may be getting shortchanged on some singles.
- TOR 3, NYY 0 (F/10): Chris Bassitt and Gerrit Cole hooked up in an old-fashioned pitchers' duel, each holding the opponent scoreless with Bassitt posting the better line as he worked seven stanzas with seven punchouts and one walk. The winning runs were scored, as described earlier, via a Danny Jansen walk off. It's interesting to note Clay Holmes was used in the seventh, followed by Jimmy Cordero and Michael King. Wandy Peralta was the losing pitcher, but it's curious that Holmes was used so early. Given, it was against Bo Bichette, Daulton Varsho and Matt Chapman, so it could have been Aaron Boone wanting to keep the game scoreless against three of Toronto's better hitters. If this persists, Holmes may collect fewer saves with King and Peralta in the mix.
- BOS 12, SEA 3: The Red Sox ended their homestand on a high note with a second straight win over Seattle, plating 21 runs in the process... Despite the offensive explosion, the story of the game was Brayan Bello's effort, though he did walk five. However, he also fanned seven in five innings. Heading into the season, the hope was Bello could develop a third pitch to complement his fastball and changeup. He's used his slider 20 percent of the time, and it has a negative pitch value according to FanGraphs, but sometimes a pitch serves as a "loss leader" and indirectly helps other pitches. Manager Alex Cora sees enough in Bello to keep in the rotation and move Nick Pivetta to long relief.
- NYM 8, TB 7 (F/10): The Rays led the Mets 1-0 at the end of six innings, then things got crazy with runs scored in seven of the eight ensuing half-innings. The story on the Mets' side was rookies Francisco Alvarez and Mark Vientos each going deep, with Vientos' homer being the first of his career... On the Tampa side, the news was the implosion of their bullpen, especially Pete Fairbanks and Jason Adam who gave up six runs between them, with the ghost runner's score being unearned... Circling back to the first six frames, Kodai Senga fanned 12, the most since he punched out eight in his MLB debut.
- STL 3, MIL 0: Matthew Liberatore provided the Cardinals with a much-needed solid effort as he helped keep the Brewers scoreless on a night Corbin Burnes was on the hill. Burnes was effective, but St. Louis managed to push across three runs in six innings, with Paul DeJong's two-run blast the biggest hit. DeJong has reestablished himself as the Cardinals' shortstop with three homers over his last eight games, but don't get too excited as he's also whiffed 11 times in 33 plate appearances over that span.
- ATL 6, TEX 5: Spencer Strider had a rare off night, but the Braves bailed him out by getting to the Rangers bullpen. The Texas relievers spoiled a solid effort from Nathan Eovaldi...Ronald Acuna hit his ninth homer and stole his 18th base, which constitutes a good season for half of the league... Orlando Arcia smashed the game-winner in the ninth... Acuna's homer marked the fourth straight game he left the yard... Corey Seager was 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly in his return from the IL.
- HOU 7, CHC 6: The Cubs took a 6-1 lead into the eighth, but a rare rough outing from Mark Leiter set the stage for a big Astros comeback. Leiter surrendered two runs in the eighth before Keegan Thompson and Brandon Hughes combined to let four more Astros cross the plate... The bullpen ruined a solid outing from Drew Smyly, who limited Houston to one run in six stanzas, fanning eight... J.P. France started for Houston but lasted just 3.2 frames. The bullpen rescued him with 5.1 scoreless innings... Alex Bregman went deep for the second time in three games. Since May 8, Bregman is slashing a tidy .333/.410/1.016.
- CHW 7, CLE 2: Mike Clevinger wasn't sharp, but he battled for six stanzas to even his record at 3-3. Reynaldo Lopez, Joe Kelly and Kendall Graveman each followed with a scoreless frame. With Liam Hendriks not expected to return until early next week, Graveman has one more weekend as the White Sox closer. After a rough start to the campaign, Graveman hasn't allowed a run in six inning those month, logging a pair of saves and a hold... Peyton Battenfield started for the Guardians and allowed three homers, including Jake Burger's 10th. Burger hasn't missed a beat since returning from the IL, with a homer in all three games.