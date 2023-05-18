Todd's Takes: And in This Corner

This article is part of our Todd's Takes series.

I watched the MLB Network show on Tuesday night, as well as the Blue Jays pregame, and still had no reason to suspect Judge was doing anything other than looking into his dugout. Sure, it seems odd he would do it during an at-bat, but maybe he asked them to pipe down while he was on deck, and they ignored him. Besides, did Judge really need an advantage on Jay Jackson in the eighth inning of a game the Yankees were up 6-0?

It sure was a weird series in Toronto. Who would have thought a pitcher being caught a second time with sticky stuff would take a backseat to Glance Gate. I was initially planning on writing up Tuesday's games but got caught in a rabbit hole of research. At the time, I was planning on reinforcing my respect for Aaron Judge , since I had no reason to believe he was disingenuous about looking into his dugout to see who was still chirping after Aaron Boone was tossed earlier in his at bat. There are several instances where Judge displayed outstanding leadership. For example, remember last season when the Yankees fans were hurling bottles and such at Guardians players? It was Judge who urged them to cool it.

Fence Them In

It turns out the homer was helpful, but that's beside the point.

Fast forward to Wednesday, and Jackson cops to tipping his pitches and throws himself under the bus. The talking heads switch the narrative to where the third base coach was positioned (as if he's the only one not within the painted lines. Really?) There was no longer any discussion of how the Blue Jays announcers didn't want to speculate or accuse Judge of any wrongdoing, when they were clearly accusing him of wrongdoing. Instead, the story flips to stealing signs is not illegal so long as it isn't done or relayed via electronic means. However, where the third base coach was positioned was illegal.

My first thought was MLB should put an invisible fence around the boxes to keep them in. But then I realized that could be dangerous when a screaming foul line drive was hit as it could hinder their ability to get out of the way. Plus, the coaches would look silly just standing there during a bench-clearing brawl.

I think I have the answer. Set up a steel cage around each box and lock the coaches in each inning. Problem solved.

Excuses, Excuses

You know the deal. It always seems as if your closer gets crushed in non-save situations, so you get peeved at the manager for using him in that scenario. Why is it the manager's fault? Shouldn't the blame be on the reliever for not buckling down and getting the job done, regardless of the score?

I've long had a theory which has been corroborated by people I've talked with at the Arizona Fall League. I've also heard it mentioned on broadcasts, so clearly, I'm not the only one with the notion.

My contention is the best closers are those most capable of harnessing the adrenaline rush and channeling it in a positive manner. The result could even be improving the pitcher's skills, maybe by adding half a click to their fastball or a few revolutions to their breaking stuff. It may manifest in a higher level of concentration.

When a closer is used without the game on the line, they don't get the same exhilaration, so their skills aren't as strong, and they don't pitch as well.

I mean, it's easy for me to say, sitting at my desk while listening to alternative hits from the 80s, but why can't closers figure out how to get jacked for every appearance? They are going to be used in non-save situations. Even the busiest closers go for long stretched between save chances, so the manager is doing the right thing by getting them some work. I just think it's wrong for the manager to get heat when it was the pitcher who let in runs.

Learn Something New Every Day

The Yankees brough Oswaldo Cabrera in to serve as a fifth infielder on Wednesday night. In all of the pieces I've read on the rules changes, I don't recall seeing the ability to do this. To the Blue Jays' announcers credit, they were all over it, saying it is perfectly fine, so long as the fifth infielder remains on the same side of second base for the whole plate appearance.

Admittedly, I was naive to the game situation since I was flipping around channels. It was a scoreless game in the bottom of the 10th with runners at the corners and no outs. Alejandro Kirk was up, so I assumed there was one out and the Yankees were hoping for a double play. Kirk is hitting grounders at a 57 percent clip and is slow as molasses.

Kirk hit a hard grounder right at Anthony Volpe, who looked at second but then threw to first since the extra infielder broke for the grounder and the second baseman was too far away to get to the bag in time. Volpe retired Kirk at first, but the announcers made a big deal about Cabrera not covering second. Lost in all this was that the runner on third, Cavan Biggio, didn't budge. Had the Yankees tried to turn two, he may not have scored — or who knows, it may have been a triple play if he was thrown out at home. It was on me for not knowing there weren't any outs, but still, the series of events and the announcer's analysis was curious.

Oh yeah, Danny Jansen rendered it all moot after depositing the next pitch into the left-field bleachers.

Box Score Blitz: Wednesday May 17