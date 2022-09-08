2022-23 Golf Draft Kit: Projected Earnings

This article is part of our Golf Draft Kit series.
Below are RotoWire's projected earnings for the 2022-23 season.
The list is not limited to those with a PGA Tour card, and golfers without one are noted as such.
- The top 125 finishers in the FedExCup Standings
- Conditional Status Players who finished 126-150 in the Standings (C)
- Notable Exempt Players not in the Top 125 (E)
- Non-Rookies from the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List (K)
- Non-Rookies from Korn Ferry Tour Finals (F)
- Rookies who qualified via the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season/Finals (R)
- Players now part of LIV Golf (L)
|Rank
|Golfer
|2021-22 Events
|2021-22 Earnings
|2022-23 Projected Earnings
|1
|Rory McIlroy
|16
|$8,654,566
|$13,000,000
|2
|Scottie Scheffler
|25
|$14,046,910
|$12,000,000
|3
|Jon Rahm
|19
|$5,248,220
|$11,000,000
|4
|Justin Thomas
|21
|$6,829,576
|$10,000,000
|5
|Xander Schauffele
|21
|$7,427,299
|$9,500,000
|6
|Patrick Cantlay
|20
|$9,369,605
|$9,000,000
|7
|Will Zalatoris
|24
|$9,405,082
|$8,500,000
|8
|Jordan Spieth
|22
|$5,018,444
|$8,000,000
|9
|Collin Morikawa
|19
|$4,837,271
|$7,800,000
|10
|Tony Finau
|25
|$6,117,886
|$7,500,000
|11
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|20
|$7,012,672
|$7,200,000
|12
|Sam Burns
|24
|$7,073,986
|$7,000,000
|13
|Sungjae Im
|26
|$5,567,974
|$6,700,000
|14
|Hideki Matsuyama
|21
|$5,776,298
|$6,500,000
|15
|Cameron Young
|25
|$6,520,598
|$6,000,000
|16
|Viktor Hovland
|21
|$4,868,461
|$5,800,000
|17
|Tom Kim
|11
|$2,824,580
|$5,500,000
|18
|Shane Lowry
|18
|$3,616,679
|$5,200,000
|19
|Aaron Wise
|24
|$3,454,521
|$5,000,000
|20
|Max Homa
|24
|$5,289,842
|$4,700,000
|21
|Corey Conners
|25
|$3,876,590
|$4,500,000
|22
|Daniel Berger
|12
|$1,769,539
|$4,400,000
|23
|Davis Riley
|29
|$3,190,793
|$4,300,000
|24
|Mito Pereira
|27
|$2,797,925
|$4,200,000
|25
|Sahith Theegala
|32
|$3,124,668
|26
|Russell Henley
|22
|$2,837,505
|$4,100,000
|27
|Keith Mitchell
|26
|$3,068,341
|$4,000,000
|28
|Tommy Fleetwood
|17
|$2,874,008
|$4,000,000
|29
|Tyrrell Hatton
|19
|$2,849,792
|$4,000,000
|30
|Maverick McNealy
|27
|$2,689,754
|$4,000,000
|31
|Taylor Pendrith
|21
|$2,330,840
|$4,000,000
|32
|Keegan Bradley
|25
|$3,623,137
|$3,900,000
|33
|Cam Davis
|25
|$1,989,011
|$3,900,000
|34
|Billy Horschel
|22
|$4,940,600
|$3,800,000
|35
|Denny McCarthy
|29
|$2,882,771
|$3,600,000
|36
|Brian Harman
|27
|$3,226,839
|$3,500,000
|37
|Seamus Power
|26
|$3,100,241
|$3,500,000
|38
|Adam Scott
|20
|$2,913,198
|$3,400,000
|39
|Kurt Kitayama
|24
|$2,547,912
|$3,300,000
|40
|Chris Kirk
|25
|$2,408,913
|$3,300,000
|41
|Tom Hoge
|32
|$4,310,046
|$3,200,000
|42
|Si Woo Kim
|29
|$2,234,151
|$3,200,000
|43
|Gary Woodland
|23
|$1,992,732
|$3,200,000
|44
|J.T. Poston
|30
|$3,292,443
|$3,100,000
|45
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|24
|$2,233,289
|$3,100,000
|46
|K.H. Lee
|28
|$3,347,180
|$3,000,000
|47
|Adam Hadwin
|26
|$2,574,396
|$3,000,000
|48
|Kevin Kisner
|24
|$3,757,424
|$2,900,000
|49
|Sebastian Munoz
|25
|$2,545,121
|$2,800,000
|50
|Justin Rose
|18
|$1,426,994
|$2,800,000
|51
|Scott Stallings
|31
|$3,933,593
|$2,700,000
|52
|Mark Hubbard
|22
|$1,179,782
|$2,600,000
|53
|Brendan Steele
|23
|$2,531,909
|$2,500,000
|54
|Adam Long
|28
|$1,364,131
|$2,500,000
|55
|Mackenzie Hughes
|27
|$2,276,212
|$2,400,000
|56
|Emiliano Grillo
|28
|$2,094,647
|$2,400,000
|57
|Wyndham Clark
|29
|$1,544,055
|$2,400,000
|58
|Patrick Rodgers
|27
|$1,327,382
|$2,400,000
|59
|Jhonattan Vegas
|22
|$1,097,633
|$2,400,000
|60
|Luke List
|28
|$2,734,720
|$2,300,000
|61
|Lucas Herbert
|20
|$2,558,440
|$2,300,000
|62
|Matt Kuchar
|20
|$2,051,300
|$2,300,000
|63
|Martin Laird
|22
|$1,094,313
|$2,300,000
|64
|Justin Suh - K
|1
|$15,680
|$2,300,000
|65
|J.J. Spaun
|29
|$2,951,152
|$2,200,000
|66
|Taylor Moore
|28
|$1,751,237
|$2,200,000
|67
|Brendon Todd
|25
|$1,659,052
|$2,200,000
|68
|Kevin Streelman
|27
|$1,354,092
|$2,200,000
|69
|Aaron Rai
|28
|$1,346,601
|$2,200,000
|70
|Sepp Straka
|33
|$4,722,434
|$2,100,000
|71
|Alex Noren
|22
|$1,971,531
|$2,100,000
|72
|Hayden Buckley
|30
|$1,303,036
|$2,100,000
|73
|Stephan Jaeger
|31
|$1,289,503
|$2,100,000
|74
|David Lipsky
|29
|$1,269,468
|$2,100,000
|75
|Ryan Palmer
|22
|$1,167,801
|$2,100,000
|76
|Trey Mullinax
|28
|$2,172,365
|$2,000,000
|77
|Troy Merritt
|26
|$1,906,304
|$2,000,000
|78
|Jason Day
|19
|$1,086,460
|$2,000,000
|79
|Thomas Detry - R
|5
|$409,974
|$2,000,000
|80
|Lucas Glover
|28
|$1,941,796
|$1,900,000
|81
|Russell Knox
|28
|$1,683,424
|$1,900,000
|82
|Alex Smalley
|30
|$1,631,567
|$1,900,000
|83
|Matthew NeSmith
|28
|$1,539,142
|$1,900,000
|84
|Taylor Montgomery - R
|2
|$180,180
|$1,900,000
|85
|Lee Hodges
|29
|$1,377,251
|$1,800,000
|86
|Adam Svensson
|31
|$1,209,000
|$1,800,000
|87
|Chesson Hadley
|29
|$1,195,172
|$1,800,000
|88
|Webb Simpson
|20
|$1,041,955
|$1,800,000
|89
|Carl Yuan - R
|1
|$0
|$1,800,000
|90
|Dean Burmester - R
|5
|$388,800
|$1,775,000
|91
|Austin Eckroat - R
|4
|$92,818
|$1,750,000
|92
|Andrew Putnam
|30
|$1,920,393
|$1,700,000
|93
|Doug Ghim
|29
|$1,347,458
|$1,700,000
|94
|Dylan Frittelli
|28
|$1,194,625
|$1,700,000
|95
|Tyler Duncan
|27
|$890,879
|$1,700,000
|96
|Davis Thompson - R
|3
|$73,077
|$1,700,000
|97
|Chez Reavie
|28
|$1,908,670
|$1,600,000
|98
|Lanto Griffin
|23
|$1,717,566
|$1,600,000
|99
|Joel Dahmen
|26
|$1,712,942
|$1,600,000
|100
|John Huh
|26
|$1,631,948
|$1,600,000
|101
|Adam Schenk
|32
|$1,339,523
|$1,600,000
|102
|James Hahn
|26
|$1,183,254
|$1,600,000
|103
|Rickie Fowler
|22
|$1,072,929
|$1,600,000
|104
|Harry Hall - R
|3
|$204,750
|$1,600,000
|105
|Brandon Wu
|26
|$1,472,515
|$1,500,000
|106
|Peter Malnati
|31
|$1,288,197
|$1,500,000
|107
|Sam Ryder
|30
|$1,257,416
|$1,500,000
|108
|Max McGreevy
|28
|$999,625
|$1,500,000
|109
|Nate Lashley
|25
|$976,895
|$1,500,000
|110
|Matthias Schwab
|23
|$955,840
|$1,500,000
|111
|Cameron Champ - E
|19
|$940,458
|$1,500,000
|112
|Erik van Rooyen - E
|17
|$927,524
|$1,500,000
|113
|Harris English - E
|12
|$305,923
|$1,500,000
|114
|Beau Hossler
|23
|$1,716,430
|$1,400,000
|115
|C.T. Pan
|24
|$1,313,259
|$1,400,000
|116
|Michael Thompson
|26
|$1,148,272
|$1,400,000
|117
|Vince Whaley
|29
|$1,039,817
|$1,400,000
|118
|Callum Tarren
|26
|$1,034,362
|$1,400,000
|119
|Matt Wallace
|21
|$918,351
|$1,400,000
|120
|MJ Daffue - K
|2
|$116,531
|$1,400,000
|121
|Patton Kizzire
|29
|$985,293
|$1,300,000
|122
|Greyson Sigg
|30
|$884,085
|$1,300,000
|123
|Michael Kim - K
|5
|$183,150
|$1,300,000
|124
|Cameron Smith - L
|18
|$10,107,897
|$1,200,000
|125
|Danny Lee
|22
|$1,265,934
|$1,200,000
|126
|Robert Streb
|30
|$1,120,076
|$1,200,000
|127
|Stewart Cink
|25
|$1,026,158
|$1,200,000
|128
|Nick Watney
|30
|$1,012,572
|$1,200,000
|129
|Danny Willett
|21
|$914,293
|$1,200,000
|130
|Nick Hardy - F
|21
|$820,728
|$1,200,000
|131
|Kevin Yu - R
|6
|$144,300
|$1,200,000
|132
|Will Gordon - F
|0
|$0
|$1,200,000
|133
|Francesco Molinari - E
|17
|$816,460
|$1,100,000
|134
|Austin Smotherman
|25
|$770,827
|$1,100,000
|135
|Seonghyeon Kim - R
|1
|$51,610
|$1,100,000
|136
|Robby Shelton - K
|0
|$0
|$1,100,000
|137
|Dustin Johnson - L
|12
|$1,617,749
|$1,000,000
|138
|Scott Piercy
|28
|$1,030,752
|$1,000,000
|139
|Doc Redman
|28
|$849,809
|$1,000,000
|140
|Nick Taylor
|28
|$832,637
|$1,000,000
|141
|Michael Gligic - F
|24
|$652,204
|$1,000,000
|142
|Zecheng Dou - K
|0
|$0
|$1,000,000
|143
|Augusto Nunez - R
|0
|$0
|$1,000,000
|144
|Chad Ramey
|28
|$1,281,224
|$900,000
|145
|Kevin Tway
|30
|$927,182
|$900,000
|146
|Kramer Hickok
|31
|$881,229
|$900,000
|147
|Harry Higgs - C
|30
|$834,333
|$900,000
|148
|Justin Lower
|24
|$700,545
|$900,000
|149
|Byeong Hun An - K
|2
|$74,259
|$900,000
|150
|Brandon Matthews - R
|4
|$37,589
|$900,000
|151
|Ryan Armour - F
|19
|$412,318
|$875,000
|152
|Henrik Norlander - F
|27
|$613,966
|$850,000
|153
|Charley Hoffman - E
|25
|$554,475
|$850,000
|154
|Ben Griffin - R
|2
|$357,700
|$850,000
|155
|Vincent Norrman - R
|0
|$0
|$825,000
|156
|Brent Grant - R
|2
|$0
|$815,000
|157
|Martin Trainer - C
|31
|$726,985
|$800,000
|158
|Garrick Higgo - E
|22
|$667,305
|$800,000
|159
|Joseph Bramlett - F
|29
|$409,468
|$800,000
|160
|Paul Haley II - K
|0
|$0
|$800,000
|161
|Kevin Roy - R
|0
|$0
|$800,000
|162
|Ben Martin - F
|16
|$491,882
|$775,000
|163
|Ryan Brehm
|17
|$806,039
|$750,000
|164
|Brian Stuard - F
|34
|$705,260
|$750,000
|165
|Rory Sabbatini - E
|18
|$628,043
|$750,000
|166
|Hank Lebioda - C
|29
|$588,984
|$750,000
|167
|Erik Barnes - R
|2
|$0
|$750,000
|168
|Harrison Endycott - R
|0
|$0
|$725,000
|169
|Kelly Kraft
|27
|$680,946
|$700,000
|170
|Zach Johnson - E
|23
|$610,693
|$700,000
|171
|Cameron Percy - C
|17
|$576,053
|$700,000
|172
|Andrew Novak - C
|26
|$513,881
|$700,000
|173
|Matti Schmid - R
|2
|$118,400
|$700,000
|174
|Ben Taylor - K
|0
|$0
|$700,000
|175
|Philip Knowles - R
|0
|$0
|$700,000
|176
|Nicolas Echavarria - R
|0
|$0
|$700,000
|177
|Anders Albertson - K
|0
|$0
|$675,000
|178
|Brice Garnett - F
|29
|$579,670
|$650,000
|179
|David Lingmerth - F
|14
|$229,256
|$650,000
|180
|Trevor Werbylo - R
|3
|$7,807
|$650,000
|181
|Sam Stevens - R
|2
|$62,198
|$630,000
|182
|Tyson Alexander - R
|0
|$0
|$625,000
|183
|Eric Cole - R
|0
|$0
|$615,000
|184
|Nicholas Lindheim - F
|0
|$0
|$610,000
|185
|Trevor Cone - R
|0
|$0
|$605,000
|186
|Jonathan Byrd - C
|20
|$558,025
|$600,000
|187
|Austin Cook - F
|25
|$552,226
|$600,000
|188
|Bryson DeChambeau - L
|8
|$519,928
|$600,000
|189
|Carson Young - R
|0
|$0
|$600,000
|190
|Scott Harrington - F
|0
|$0
|$600,000
|191
|Tano Goya - R
|0
|$0
|$600,000
|192
|Kyle Westmoreland - R
|2
|$0
|$600,000
|193
|Thomas Pieters
|7
|$309,167.00
|$500,000
|194
|Brooks Koepka - L
|16
|$1,317,085
|$400,000
|195
|Joaquin Niemann - L
|24
|$5,076,060
|$250,000
|196
|Paul Casey - L
|7
|$1,740,282
|$100,000
|197
|Patrick Reed - L
|21
|$1,463,374
|$100,000
|198
|Ryan Fox
|4
|$57,400.00
|$100,000
|199
|Jason Kokrak - L
|19
|$2,339,960
|$75,000
|200
|Sergio Garcia - L
|13
|$799,231
|$50,000
|201
|Tiger Woods - E
|3
|$43,500
|$50,000
|202
|Talor Gooch - L
|22
|$3,718,990
|$25,000
|203
|Anirban Lahiri - L
|24
|$3,084,598
|$0
|204
|Cameron Tringale - L
|29
|$3,050,519
|$0
|205
|Harold Varner III - L
|23
|$2,294,141
|$0
|206
|Marc Leishman - L
|23
|$2,015,561
|$0
|207
|Matt Jones - L
|20
|$1,914,560
|$0
|208
|Abraham Ancer - L
|18
|$1,777,504
|$0
|209
|Hudson Swafford - L
|21
|$1,714,926
|$0
|210
|Matthew Wolff - L
|16
|$1,485,181
|$0
|211
|Carlos Ortiz - L
|20
|$1,087,463
|$0
|212
|Pat Perez - L
|19
|$1,071,981
|$0
|213
|Charles Howell III - L
|16
|$1,026,002
|$0
|214
|Ian Poulter - L
|16
|$537,169
|$0
|215
|Lee Westwood - L
|10
|$346,559
|$0
|216
|Henrik Stenson - L
|13
|$184,439
|$0
|217
|Phil Mickelson - L
|6
|$140,608
|$0