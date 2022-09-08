RotoWire Partners
2022-23 Golf Draft Kit: Projected Earnings

2022-23 Golf Draft Kit: Projected Earnings

September 8, 2022

This article is part of our Golf Draft Kit series.

Below are RotoWire's projected earnings for the 2022-23 season. 

The list is not limited to those with a PGA Tour card, and golfers without one are noted as such.

  • The top 125 finishers in the FedExCup Standings
  • Conditional Status Players who finished 126-150 in the Standings (C)
  • Notable Exempt Players not in the Top 125 (E) 
  • Non-Rookies from the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List (K) 
  • Non-Rookies from Korn Ferry Tour Finals (F) 
  • Rookies who qualified via the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season/Finals (R) 
  • Players now part of LIV Golf (L)
RankGolfer2021-22 Events2021-22 Earnings2022-23 Projected Earnings
1Rory McIlroy16$8,654,566$13,000,000
2Scottie Scheffler25$14,046,910$12,000,000
3Jon Rahm19$5,248,220$11,000,000
4Justin Thomas21$6,829,576$10,000,000
5Xander Schauffele21$7,427,299$9,500,000
6Patrick Cantlay20$9,369,605$9,000,000
7Will Zalatoris24$9,405,082$8,500,000
8Jordan Spieth22$5,018,444$8,000,000
9Collin Morikawa19$4,837,271$7,800,000
10Tony Finau25$6,117,886$7,500,000
11Matt Fitzpatrick20$7,012,672$7,200,000
12Sam Burns24$7,073,986$7,000,000
13Sungjae Im26$5,567,974$6,700,000
14Hideki Matsuyama21$5,776,298$6,500,000
15Cameron Young25$6,520,598$6,000,000
16Viktor Hovland21$4,868,461$5,800,000
17Tom Kim11$2,824,580$5,500,000
18Shane Lowry18$3,616,679$5,200,000
19Aaron Wise24$3,454,521$5,000,000
20Max Homa24$5,289,842$4,700,000
21Corey Conners25$3,876,590$4,500,000
22Daniel Berger12$1,769,539$4,400,000
23Davis Riley29$3,190,793$4,300,000
24Mito Pereira27$2,797,925$4,200,000
25Sahith Theegala32$3,124,668

