Target Breakdown: Pass Catcher Usage Report and Week 4 Waivers Preview

Jerry Donabedian
September 26, 2023

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Subpar Monday night showing and all, the Rams remain the story of the year for fantasy football. Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell weren't quite able to match their production from Weeks 1-2, but they still accounted for half of the team targets and 144 total yards (72 each) in Monday's loss to Cincinnati.

Nacua dipped ever so slightly below Davante Adams for 2023 target share, with 39.3 percent compared to 39.4 for the veteran. Nobody else around the league is at 35 percent, but we do have 10 WRs at 30-percent-plus (11 if you count Jakobi Meyers but not his missed game). Meanwhile, there's not a single TE at 25 percent, and the only guy close (Zach Ertz) is a 32-year-old who saw just two targets this past Sunday and may soon lose more snaps to a teammate (Trey McBride).

There is some promise for the position, however, with rookies Sam LaPorta and Luke Musgrave looking like TE1s in the making (LaPorta is there already) and veteran stars Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews and T.J. Hockenson all healthy now (plus Dalton Kincaid looming around the corner). If you're looking for a veteran tight end making a big leap forward to fantasy relevance... keep looking. It's been a rough year for most of the vets drafted in the middle and late rounds, be it old reliables like Dalton Schultz or trendy breakout candidates like Chigoziem Okonkwo

Hopefully the sortable stat tables at the bottom of this

Hopefully the sortable stat tables at the bottom of this article can help you sort through the mess and pick out a TE streamer or waiver add for Week 4. We've got advanced stats for both WRs and TEs, sorted by three different categories.

  1. Snap/Alignment/Route stats (participation)
  2. Target and Receiving stats (performance)
  3. Red-Zone and Goal-Line stats ($)

The first thing you'll see below — before the 2023 stat tables — is a list of WR/TE injuries from Week 3. After that you'll find a "stock report" to point out key trends and then my first-look recommendations for waiver adds at WR and TE for the upcoming week. Target Breakdown and sister article Backfield Breakdown focus on usage trends through the first three weeks of the season, while Monday's Box Score Breakdown is where you can find usage stats, snaps counts, etc. for only Week 3.

   

Weekly Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

This was a light week in terms of the quantity of injuries, but a torn ACL for Williams is obviously a huge deal for fantasy. Joshua Palmer likely steps into an every-down role, but he's a known mediocre, whereas rookie Quentin Johnston offers the ever-tantalizing theoretical upside.

The Chargers don't seem to have much confidence in Johnston, of course... thus his lack of playing time as the No. 4 WR so far. But there's no doubt that Williams' long-term absence shifts the upside scenario for the rookie way further up. That makes Johnston a perfect add for teams that feel solid about their lineup and are mostly using the bench to mine for gems. Palmer is a safer bet for targets short term, as are a number of other WRs available on waivers in most leagues (we'll get to that below).

        

Missed Week 3

     

    

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

Joshua Palmer/ Quentin Johnston — Williams out for season

Adam Thielen / DJ Chark — 25 tgts W3 / 312 AY W3

Zay Flowers — 29.8% Tgt Sh (13th) / 92.6% Rt Sh (14th) / 10 tgts W3

Tank Dell — 83.3% Rt Sh W3 /  5-145-1 / 27% AY Sh for SZN

Jayden Reed — 21.1% TS /  25.1% AYS / 148 rec yds

Elijah Moore — 25% TS / 9-49-0 W3 line (9 tgts)

Rashee Rice — 7 tgts on 20 Rts W3 / Played 39% of snaps pre-halftime W3

Josh Downs — 21.4% Tgt Sh / twice as many targets as Alec Pierce

         

Tight Ends 📈

Sam LaPorta — 22.7% Tgt Sh / Put up 8-84-1 in W3

Luke Musgrave — 15.8% Tgt Sh / 15.7% AY Sh / 4th among TEs in snap share (85.1%)

Jonnu Smith — B2B weeks above 70% snap share, 

     

Trending Down 📉

Wide Receivers 📉

Josh Reynolds — Zero targets on 23 routes W3

Treylon Burks — 16% Tgt Sh compared to DeAndre Hopkins' 30.9%

Jaxon Smith-Njigba — 14.6% Tgt Sh / 4.7% AY Sh / 44% snaps W3

Darnell Mooney - 9.5% Tgt Sh / 72% Rt Sh W3 / 1 tgt W3

JuJu Smith-Schuster — losing three-wide snaps to Demario Douglas

K.J. Osborn — 11.3% Tgt Sh / fewer yards than Jordan Addison... again

Parris Campbell — 41% snap share W3 in Wan'Dale Robinson's 2023 debut

     

Tight Ends 📉

Chigoziem Okonkwo — 12.3% Tgt Sh / no production / blocking more now

Dalton Schultz — 12.3% Tgt Sh

Juwan Johnson —12.4% Tgt Sh, 7.3% AY Sh

    

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues

Wide Receivers

Potential Starters

Tank Dell - 31%

Adam Thielen - 47%

Romeo Doubs - 41%

Jayden Reed - 21%

Robert Woods - 24%

DJ Chark - 10%

Tyler Boyd - 38%

Rashid Shaheed - 48%

Joshua Palmer - 2%

DeVante Parker - 4%

Darius Slayton - 3%

Nelson Agholor - 2%

   

Bench Stashes

Quentin Johnston - 32%

Rashee Rice - 26%

Zay Jones (knee) - 37%

Jameson Williams (susp.) - 29%

Josh Downs - 2%

Marvin Mims - 27%

Rashod Bateman / Odell Beckham - 47%

Kadarius Toney - 43%

Jalin Hyatt - 11%

Demario Douglas - 1%

Rondale Moore - 8%

Calvin Austin - 2%

Wan'Dale Robinson - 2%

   

Potential Drops

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Josh Reynolds (shallow leagues)

Kendrick Bourne

Allen Lazard

K.J. Osborn

           

Tight Ends

Luke Musgrave - 18%

Jake Ferguson - 41%

Dawson Knox - 21%

Gerald Everett - 31%

[LOGO[ Noah Fant - 2%

    

Potential Drops

Dalton Schultz (shallow leagues)

Hayden Hurst

        

2023 Snaps/Routes/Alignments

Wide Receivers

  • Sn% = Snap Share
  • Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
  • RTs = # of Routes Run
  • Rts/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
  • Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot
  • Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot
  • Motion = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
  • Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
TeamPlayerGPSnSn/GmRtsRt/GmSl SnSlot%MotionMtn%
MINJustin Jefferson318963.014347.74925.9%179.0%
MINK.J. Osborn318260.713545.76837.4%158.2%
CARAdam Thielen318260.712742.312468.1%2714.8%
CINJa'Marr Chase317959.7125425329.6%2413.4%
LACKeenan Allen318963.012241.79952.4%4121.7%
LATutu Atwell318060.012441.75530.6%6435.6%
INDMichael Pittman320668.7123415627.2%2713.1%
CARDJ Chark210351.582412423.3%21.9%
LAPuka Nacua317759.011940.34324.3%1810.2%
CINTee Higgins316555.011739.32313.9%169.7%
INDAlec Pierce320066.711538.72110.5%52.5%
LAVan Jefferson318561.711638.78948.1%73.8%
CINTyler Boyd315451.311538.711776.0%2214.3%
HOURobert Woods316454.7108375835.4%169.8%
WASJahan Dotson315953.0111378150.9%127.5%
NEDeVante Parker212562.57336.5118.8%32.4%
BUFStefon Diggs316555.0107365130.9%1810.9%
MINJordan Addison312742.3108362318.1%1511.8%
NOChris Olave315652.010635.35334.0%2012.8%
NOMichael Thomas315351.010635.33522.9%10.7%
PITGeorge Pickens315250.710535.31711.2%106.6%
BUFGabe Davis317157.0104352414.0%95.3%
DENCourtland Sutton316254.010134.73521.6%42.5%
JAXCalvin Ridley316254.0102342213.6%74.3%
LACMike Williams316053.3102344930.6%63.8%
JAXChristian Kirk315451.399349964.3%2415.6%
PHIDeVonta Smith320769.09933.34019.3%41.9%
INDJosh Downs316354.3993312476.1%169.8%
DALCeeDee Lamb316454.79832.710061.0%2012.2%
SEATyler Lockett315451.39732.74428.6%2616.9%
NEKendrick Bourne314749.09832.73725.2%53.4%
DENJerry Jeudy28743.56432.55462.1%1517.2%
CHIDJ Moore316254.09732.32515.4%95.6%
LVDavante Adams315150.39732.32013.2%127.9%
HOUNico Collins313946.39632.32417.3%00.0%
CLEDonovan Peoples-Jones319565.096327035.9%2613.3%
DETAmon-Ra St. Brown317257.395326638.4%2414.0%
CLEElijah Moore316354.396326640.5%3521.5%
SFDeebo Samuel317056.79431.73520.6%4124.1%
PITAllen Robinson314849.39131.78859.5%2013.5%
LVJakobi Meyers210251.06331.52221.6%1514.7%
CLEAmari Cooper315852.793312918.4%42.5%
NYJGarrett Wilson314949.791312516.8%42.7%
SEADK Metcalf314949.792312416.1%42.7%
WASTerry McLaurin314749.093312215.0%106.8%
NYJAllen Lazard314247.391311913.4%117.7%
CARTerrace Marshall313143.79230.72619.8%64.6%
JAXZay Jones210251.06030.54443.1%76.9%
CARJonathan Mingo314247.38930.33222.5%2416.9%
NYGDarius Slayton313946.390303323.7%1611.5%
HOUTank Dell312943.088302317.8%53.9%
PHIA.J. Brown318160.38729.34625.4%52.8%
BALZay Flowers316956.38829.35029.6%3621.3%
ATLDrake London316755.78829.32213.2%74.2%
KCMarquez Valdes-Scantling313143.78829.34232.1%32.3%
LACJoshua Palmer312642.08829.33427.0%107.9%
DALMichael Gallup314849.38628.764.1%128.1%
WASCurtis Samuel311939.78628.77764.7%1613.4%
MIAJaylen Waddle28643.05728.51820.9%00.0%
TBChris Godwin314648.78528.34631.5%1711.6%
MIATyreek Hill313344.383283929.3%2921.8%
NORashid Shaheed311438.084284236.8%1916.7%
DETJosh Reynolds314749.08227.74631.3%117.5%
TENNick Westbrook-Ikhine312742.38027.76652.0%53.9%
ARIMarquise Brown315652.08227.32918.6%53.2%
CHIChase Claypool313946.38227.32316.5%1410.1%
TBMike Evans313244.081272518.9%53.8%
DALBrandin Cooks29246.052271819.6%1314.1%
PITCalvin Austin311839.38026.72319.5%1613.6%
TENDeAndre Hopkins311438.07926.32622.8%10.9%
KCSkyy Moore313043.37725.74736.2%1813.8%
GBRomeo Doubs312642.07625.32116.7%21.6%
TENTreylon Burks312742.375254434.6%107.9%
ATLMack Hollins313545.072242518.5%1410.4%
NYGIsaiah Hodgins312140.369241411.6%21.7%
NYGParris Campbell310635.372247368.9%1917.9%
SFBrandon Aiyuk28442.048241619.0%11.2%
BALOdell Beckham28944.54723.544.5%55.6%
NEJuJu Smith-Schuster313444.769236145.5%1914.2%
GBJayden Reed310434.769235855.8%3028.8%
SEAJaxon Smith-Njigba39431.368237680.9%1212.8%
JAXJamal Agnew36622.046232842.4%1319.7%
PITDiontae Johnson12626.02223519.2%311.5%
ARIMichael Wilson311538.364223732.2%32.6%
GBDontayvion Wicks310836.066222825.9%1312.0%
DENBrandon Johnson39331.06321.71819.4%66.5%
CHIDarnell Mooney311036.76421.37265.5%1412.7%
NYJRandall Cobb38929.75920.36977.5%22.2%
MIABraxton Berrios39230.760205559.8%1516.3%
BALRashod Bateman311438.05919.71916.7%21.8%
KCJustin Watson37625.35919.72026.3%22.6%
ARIRondale Moore310635.35819.35551.9%2826.4%
DETMarvin Jones39531.753182526.3%11.1%
LVHunter Renfrow37424.75317.77094.6%1723.0%
TBTrey Palmer38829.351174854.5%1112.5%
BALNelson Agholor39632.05016.75961.5%77.3%
SFJauan Jennings37725.74916.33342.9%1316.9%
PHIOlamide Zaccheaus38227.34314.35465.9%33.7%
DENLil'Jordan Humphrey37224.040143650.0%45.6%
DETKalif Raymond37123.742142535.2%1723.9%
NEDemario Douglas35618.74113.74885.7%1526.8%
GBSamori Toure37324.33712.72331.5%1115.1%
KCRashee Rice36923.03612.33347.8%11.4%
LACQuentin Johnston34816.036121122.9%510.4%
KCKadarius Toney33712.32791232.4%1129.7%
SEAJake Bobo35719.0268.71017.5%1526.3%
DENMarvin Mims34314.3268.737.0%1227.9%
NYGWan'Dale Robinson11010.08810100.0%00.0%

           

Tight Ends

  • Sn% = Snap Share
  • Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
  • RTs = # of Routes Run
  • Rts/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
  • IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
  • Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, wide or backfield.
TeamPlayerGPSnSn/GmRtsRt/GmIL SnIL%Det SnDet%
MINT.J. Hockenson316153.712041.78955%7244.7%
LATyler Higbee319464.710541.39549%9951.0%
HOUDalton Schultz315351.09835.78153%7247.1%
NEHunter Henry318561.79935.310858%7741.6%
JAXEvan Engram314749.09933.73927%10873.5%
CLEDavid Njoku317056.788339455%7644.7%
PHIDallas Goedert320066.78632.311658%8442.0%
DENAdam Trautman314448.084326948%7552.1%
DETSam LaPorta315752.37830.79259%6541.4%
BUFDawson Knox314949.77830.37752%7248.3%
INDKylen Granson312341.08730.36250%6149.6%
TBCade Otton317257.373309253%8046.5%
SFGeorge Kittle316153.7743011370%4829.8%
GBLuke Musgrave314849.383309161%5738.5%
ATLKyle Pitts313545.089303123%10477.0%
BALMark Andrews211457.057304439%7061.4%
CARHayden Hurst311337.790304439%6961.1%
CINTanner Hudson13434.028301235%2264.7%
NOJuwan Johnson315050.08529.75738%9362.0%
NYGDarren Waller313444.779295138%8361.9%
CINIrv Smith27336.557292332%5068.5%
CHICole Kmet314147.07528.77553%6646.8%
MIADurham Smythe315050.07328.39060%6040.0%
PITPat Freiermuth311839.374279177%2722.9%
KCTravis Kelce28743.550273136%5664.4%
BUFDalton Kincaid313244.07626.75038%8262.1%
TENChigoziem Okonkwo313043.36126.38565%4534.6%
KCNoah Gray314046.771265741%8359.3%
WASLogan Thomas28040.049263645%4455.0%
NYJTyler Conklin312943.06824.37760%5240.3%
ATLJonnu Smith312441.36124.36653%5846.8%
NEMike Gesicki311337.77224.31917%9483.2%
ARIZach Ertz311839.37123.76051%5849.2%
LACGerald Everett311638.75722.36153%5547.4%
DALJake Ferguson313946.35721.711180%2820.1%
MIAJulian Hill15555.019214073%1527.3%
LVAustin Hooper39732.354206163%3637.1%
LACDonald Parham310033.34719.37373%2727.0%
SEANoah Fant39933.05218.75455%4545.5%
SEAColby Parkinson310535.045186360%4240.0%
NYGDaniel Bellinger39933.02917.76061%3939.4%
WASJohn Bates39030.04015.35966%3134.4%
DALPeyton Hendershot39331.03313.76267%3133.3%
LVMichael Mayer37525.03313.76181%1418.7%
MINJosh Oliver37525.02613.37093%56.7%
PITDarnell Washington37826.02812.36381%1519.2%
BALIsaiah Likely38327.736123846%4554.2%
NYJC.J. Uzomah37023.327115173%1927.1%
ARITrey McBride37725.72510.36179%1620.8%

          

2023 Target & Receiving Stats

Wide Receivers

  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for 
  • aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
 PlayerTgt ShTgtAy ShAYaDOTTPRRYPRRRECYdsTDDrop
LVDavante Adams39.4%3751.5%40911.0638.1%3.322532232
LAPuka Nacua39.3%4236.0%3317.8935.3%2.843033802
MIATyreek Hill34.7%3550.5%47213.4842.2%4.962541241
LACKeenan Allen33.1%3934.1%3228.2432.0%3.303240221
SFDeebo Samuel32.9%2834.4%2207.8629.8%2.631724710
NOChris Olave31.4%3240.5%38211.9430.2%2.852230200
LVJakobi Meyers31.4%2234.0%22910.4034.9%2.631616620
INDMichael Pittman31.0%3428.1%1955.7527.6%1.872523011
TENDeAndre Hopkins30.9%2539.0%27511.0231.6%1.941415302
NYJGarrett Wilson30.6%2238.8%2129.6424.2%1.811216521
BUFStefon Diggs30.2%3239.1%3059.5329.9%2.612527910
BALZay Flowers29.8%2522.1%1224.9028.4%2.142118800
PHIA.J. Brown29.4%2944.0%35212.1233.3%2.611922701
PHIDeVonta Smith29.4%2045.7%27513.7420.2%2.081520620
DETAmon-Ra St. Brown29.2%2830.5%2328.2829.5%2.892127511
CINTee Higgins29.0%2858.6%36713.1023.9%0.941011022
MINJustin Jefferson28.7%3743.5%39010.5525.9%3.202745812
TBMike Evans28.1%2847.3%38513.7634.6%3.671729731
ARIMarquise Brown27.2%2236.9%22010.0226.8%1.741414321
DENCourtland Sutton26.7%2332.4%25611.1522.8%1.871718921
NOMichael Thomas25.5%2621.5%2248.6124.5%1.571816600
CLEAmari Cooper25.5%2542.4%38215.2926.9%2.611724310
SFBrandon Aiyuk25.5%1441.6%19413.8929.2%3.581117220
CINJa'Marr Chase24.6%3227.0%2748.5625.6%1.692221100
CLEElijah Moore24.5%2519.8%1917.6426.0%1.331512800
DALCeeDee Lamb24.2%2435.2%1907.9324.5%2.791927300
PITGeorge Pickens23.5%2336.5%23910.4121.9%2.271323810
JAXCalvin Ridley23.0%2638.3%30811.8425.5%1.701317311
SEATyler Lockett22.7%2135.0%25812.2721.6%1.061310320
LACMike Williams22.0%2632.1%29211.2225.5%2.441924910
TBChris Godwin21.9%1924.2%19110.0322.4%1.661314100
INDJosh Downs21.2%2417.6%1184.9024.2%1.251512400
HOURobert Woods21.1%2523.3%25110.0323.1%1.531516501
GBRomeo Doubs21.1%2023.4%25212.6126.3%1.701112930
GBJayden Reed21.1%2026.0%24812.3929.0%2.14914820
DENJerry Jeudy21.1%1226.1%15612.9718.8%1.66810600
CARAdam Thielen21.0%2523.7%1977.8919.7%1.662021120
JAXChristian Kirk20.4%2323.5%1747.5723.2%1.751617312
NEKendrick Bourne20.3%2532.7%35614.2525.5%1.421413920
HOUNico Collins20.2%2332.7%29612.8824.0%2.711526011
DETJosh Reynolds19.7%1331.5%15111.6215.9%1.78914621
SEADK Metcalf19.6%1938.5%26814.0820.7%2.541523411
LATutu Atwell19.1%2631.3%33913.0421.0%1.981724611
HOUTank Dell18.4%2131.2%25312.0423.9%2.851525120
NYJAllen Lazard18.1%1333.6%18614.3414.3%1.19710800
CHIDJ Moore17.9%1534.0%21314.2115.5%1.751117011
JAXZay Jones17.8%1330.9%17813.6921.7%0.9255510
NYGDarius Slayton17.7%1736.5%24714.5518.9%1.21910900
DALBrandin Cooks17.7%1026.0%959.5419.2%0.7543900
TENNick Westbrook-Ikhine17.5%1011.4%616.1312.5%1.0478310
WASTerry McLaurin17.4%1624.5%1499.3417.2%1.351312610
WASJahan Dotson17.4%1620.5%1348.3914.4%0.75108300
NYGParris Campbell16.7%168.5%593.6622.2%0.65114701
CHIChase Claypool16.7%1426.9%16511.7517.1%0.6245110
ATLDrake London16.5%1520.9%1359.0217.0%1.1189811
ATLMack Hollins16.5%1432.6%18313.0419.4%1.58711401
CARJonathan Mingo16.0%1926.7%20110.5821.3%0.7286401
TENTreylon Burks16.0%1329.0%20315.6417.3%1.3269901
CINTyler Boyd15.9%2010.3%1115.5717.4%0.881310100
CARTerrace Marshall15.9%1423.0%15711.1915.2%0.6375800
NEDeVante Parker15.9%1113.6%938.4915.1%1.0487600
BALNelson Agholor15.9%1026.7%13113.0820.0%2.04910210
NYGWan'Dale Robinson15.6%510.4%183.6362.5%2.6342100
PITCalvin Austin15.3%1623.1%17110.6920.0%1.49911911
PITAllen Robinson15.3%1513.7%926.1616.5%1.101110000
MIAJaylen Waddle15.1%1118.7%13612.4019.3%2.88816401
SEAJaxon Smith-Njigba14.4%144.8%332.3820.6%0.8495701
CHIDarnell Mooney14.3%819.6%8410.4412.5%0.8345310
BUFGabe Davis14.2%1531.1%25917.2514.4%1.53915920
MINJordan Addison14.0%1921.8%24913.1217.6%1.711318520
CARDJ Chark13.6%1229.7%19115.8814.6%1.23510111
PITDiontae Johnson13.3%622.5%7412.2627.3%2.1834800
NEJuJu Smith-Schuster13.0%169.2%915.6923.2%0.96106601
WASCurtis Samuel13.0%1216.8%1018.3914.0%1.481012700
BALOdell Beckham13.0%719.5%8211.6914.9%1.4056600
GBDontayvion Wicks12.6%1213.6%13411.1418.2%1.2968510
KCRashee Rice12.3%1410.9%1007.1338.9%3.001010811
KCSkyy Moore12.3%1319.8%14210.9316.9%1.45711210
ARIMichael Wilson12.3%934.8%15216.9114.1%2.52716100
ARIRondale Moore12.3%106.1%353.4717.2%0.9585500
NORashid Shaheed11.8%1225.0%23419.5314.3%1.81915210
DALMichael Gallup11.1%1122.6%11910.8212.8%1.22810500
MINK.J. Osborn11.0%1514.7%16811.2011.1%0.75710123
LACJoshua Palmer11.0%1315.6%15111.6214.8%0.9488310
BALRashod Bateman10.7%912.7%788.7015.3%1.0075900
INDAlec Pierce10.6%1228.7%19516.2410.4%0.6667600
DENMarvin Mims10.5%932.1%20823.0934.6%7.50719510
DETKalif Raymond10.4%1021.3%16116.0623.8%2.88712110
LAVan Jefferson10.1%1217.0%21918.2610.3%0.6867901
MIABraxton Berrios9.9%1014.0%13513.5316.7%1.72710300
NEDemario Douglas9.8%1214.4%14712.2429.3%1.8077400
KCJustin Watson9.6%1230.0%27522.9520.3%2.68715800
KCKadarius Toney9.6%113.6%302.7740.7%1.3073502
TBDeven Thompkins9.4%77.7%659.2322.6%0.5241600
NYGIsaiah Hodgins9.4%910.9%849.2813.0%0.9356410
BUFDeonte Harty9.4%109.7%666.5633.3%0.9372800
CLEDonovan Peoples-Jones9.2%1011.2%11011.0310.4%0.7156800
GBSamori Toure8.4%817.0%15919.8621.6%0.6532400
SFJauan Jennings8.2%716.6%9413.3614.3%1.6748200
MIARiver Cracraft7.9%87.7%8110.1123.5%2.5668710
TBTrey Palmer7.8%610.3%437.1111.8%0.7143611
JAXJamal Agnew7.4%610.4%579.4813.0%1.1755400
LACQuentin Johnston6.8%86.3%577.1422.2%0.7252600
TENChris Moore6.2%516.3%11522.9718.5%3.3339000
KCMarquez Valdes-Scantling6.1%712.3%11316.098.0%1.1159800

        

Tight Ends

  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for 
  • aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
 PlayerTgt ShTgtAy ShAYaDOTTPRRYPRRRECYdsTDDrop
ARIZach Ertz24.7%2020.5%1256.2528.2%1.17148302
DETSam LaPorta22.9%2217.3%1305.9028.2%2.381818610
KCTravis Kelce22.1%1721.8%1207.0434.0%1.90119520
SFGeorge Kittle21.2%1819.8%1186.5424.3%1.881313901
ATLJonnu Smith20.9%1417.5%1057.4823.0%1.3898401
NYGDarren Waller20.8%2025.7%1718.5725.3%1.671213200
MINT.J. Hockenson20.6%2816.0%1545.4923.3%1.492317920
BALMark Andrews20.6%1316.5%755.7622.8%1.4098010
ATLKyle Pitts20.0%1734.9%19211.3119.1%1.12910001
JAXEvan Engram18.6%219.1%653.1221.2%1.751817301
DALJake Ferguson18.2%1811.5%734.0831.6%1.23107013
CHICole Kmet17.9%1514.1%865.7620.0%1.391110400
WASLogan Thomas17.5%1119.0%777.0122.4%1.3366512
NYJTyler Conklin16.7%1211.4%635.2317.6%1.1597800
GBLuke Musgrave15.8%1515.7%15510.3518.1%1.491112400
PHIDallas Goedert15.7%1510.7%795.2517.4%0.73116300
NEHunter Henry14.6%1814.3%1548.5318.2%1.261312521
TBCade Otton14.1%117.8%474.2515.1%1.0497601
INDKylen Granson12.4%1410.5%755.3416.1%0.7496412
SEANoah Fant12.3%913.5%778.6017.3%1.8789700
HOUDalton Schultz12.3%149.0%1027.3014.3%0.4874701
TENChigoziem Okonkwo12.3%106.3%454.5416.4%0.6974201
CLEDavid Njoku12.2%111.6%171.5212.5%1.05109200
WASCole Turner12.0%1113.1%948.5530.6%2.0377301
NOJuwan Johnson11.8%127.4%705.8414.1%0.7276101
CINIrv Smith11.6%99.9%556.0715.8%0.4752701
BUFDalton Kincaid11.3%125.0%423.5315.8%0.95117200
LATyler Higbee11.2%158.1%1097.2314.3%1.261113200
CARHayden Hurst10.9%1310.8%937.1414.4%0.8097210
MIADurham Smythe10.9%119.6%898.1015.1%1.1278200
BUFDawson Knox10.4%117.2%635.7414.1%0.5974611
LACGerald Everett10.2%124.0%342.8521.1%1.72119800
SEAColby Parkinson9.3%98.4%576.3420.0%1.9368700
PITPat Freiermuth9.2%911.0%829.1612.2%0.6254620
KCNoah Gray8.8%106.7%515.0814.1%1.1077800
NEMike Gesicki8.1%109.2%959.4613.9%1.2198700
ARITrey McBride7.4%66.1%345.7324.0%2.2855700
LACDonald Parham5.9%74.3%527.4314.9%0.7063330

     

2023 Red-Zone Stats (WR + TE)

  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team red-zone targets that went to the player
  • Snap% = Percentage of team red-zone snaps player was on the field for
  • EZ Tgt = Targets into the end zone (not necessarily from inside the red zone)
TeamPosPlayerTgtTgt ShRecRec YdRec TDSnap %SnapsEZ Tgt
DALTEJake Ferguson834.8%424180.3%532
MIAWRTyreek Hill746.7%526282.4%283
SEAWRTyler Lockett637.5%321283.3%356
BALWRZay Flowers555.6%4-6082.1%230
JAXWRZay Jones550.0%222183.3%204
JAXWRCalvin Ridley550.0%212179.2%193
LVWRDavante Adams541.7%217292.6%251
LVWRJakobi Meyers541.7%317288.9%243
TBWRChris Godwin538.5%214084.0%213
CINWRJa'Marr Chase538.5%3150100.0%202
NOWRMichael Thomas529.4%14074.2%233
GBWRRomeo Doubs527.8%320386.2%255
GBWRJayden Reed527.8%330265.5%192
KCTETravis Kelce525.0%318269.4%254
NYJWRGarrett Wilson480.0%13188.2%152
DETWRAmon-Ra St. Brown457.1%319175.9%221
PHIWRA.J. Brown450.0%25088.9%323
SFWRDeebo Samuel444.4%00091.9%341
WASTECole Turner444.4%217029.2%72
ARIWRMarquise Brown440.0%3152100.0%171
ATLWRDrake London436.4%310181.5%222
PITTEPat Freiermuth436.4%216264.3%93
INDWRMichael Pittman430.8%314096.6%281
CINWRTee Higgins430.8%27275.0%154
BUFTEDawson Knox426.7%12178.4%293
BUFWRStefon Diggs426.7%421178.4%291
DENWRCourtland Sutton425.0%321297.1%334
LACTEDonald Parham423.5%410360.0%243
LACWRKeenan Allen423.5%328282.5%331
MINWRK.J. Osborn419.0%110181.3%263
MINWRJustin Jefferson419.0%215090.6%291
MINTET.J. Hockenson419.0%319293.8%301
TENWRDeAndre Hopkins333.3%16072.7%161
SFWRBrandon Aiyuk333.3%227232.4%122
NYGWRParris Campbell333.3%25069.2%180
TENWRNick Westbrook-Ikhine333.3%27168.2%151
HOUWRRobert Woods330.0%15084.4%271
ARITEZach Ertz330.0%15064.7%111
HOUTEDalton Schultz330.0%00075.0%242
INDWRJosh Downs323.1%111086.2%251
TBWRMike Evans323.1%11172.0%184
DENTEAdam Trautman318.8%218082.4%280
DENWRBrandon Johnson318.8%220164.7%220
SEAWRDK Metcalf318.8%331188.1%372
LACWRJoshua Palmer317.6%27065.0%261
NOWRChris Olave317.6%19074.2%232
GBWRDontayvion Wicks316.7%17079.3%231
GBTELuke Musgrave316.7%211093.1%270
KCWRRashee Rice315.0%328138.9%141
KCWRSkyy Moore315.0%215147.2%170
DALWRBrandin Cooks313.0%00051.5%342
CARWRAdam Thielen250.0%218266.7%80
NETEHunter Henry228.6%215278.6%112
NEWRKendrick Bourne228.6%230271.4%102
CHIWRDJ Moore222.2%212186.4%190
CHITECole Kmet222.2%14095.5%211
CHIWRTyler Scott222.2%16018.2%41
NYGWRIsaiah Hodgins222.2%111188.5%232
WASTELogan Thomas222.2%14150.0%121
NYGTEDarren Waller222.2%216088.5%230
ATLTEKyle Pitts218.2%13063.0%171
ATLTEJonnu Smith218.2%110074.1%201
LAWRTutu Atwell218.2%11178.8%262
PITWRGeorge Pickens218.2%140100.0%141
INDTEKylen Granson215.4%14155.2%161
BUFTEDalton Kincaid213.3%13054.1%201
SEAWRJaxon Smith-Njigba212.5%00057.1%240
LACTEGerald Everett211.8%27047.5%190
LACWRMike Williams211.8%00082.5%332
NOWRRashid Shaheed211.8%119141.9%132
MINWRJordan Addison29.5%00053.1%172
DALWRCeeDee Lamb28.7%00077.3%512
CARTEHayden Hurst125.0%14158.3%70
NYJWRRandall Cobb120.0%112052.9%90
CLEWRElijah Moore120.0%16066.7%100
CLEWRAmari Cooper120.0%00060.0%91
DETTESam LaPorta114.3%13072.4%210
DETWRJosh Reynolds114.3%14175.9%221
DETWRMarvin Jones114.3%13058.6%170
NEWRKayshon Boutte114.3%00050.0%71
NEWRJuJu Smith-Schuster114.3%111057.1%80
PHITEDallas Goedert112.5%000100.0%360
PHIWRDeVonta Smith112.5%15197.2%351
BALWROdell Beckham111.1%19064.3%180
CHIWRChase Claypool111.1%00090.9%202
BALTEMark Andrews111.1%13150.0%140
TENWRTreylon Burks111.1%11081.8%180
SFTEGeorge Kittle111.1%00094.6%351
WASWRCurtis Samuel111.1%00058.3%141
WASTEJohn Bates111.1%00050.0%121
HOUWRNico Collins110.0%18165.6%211
HOUWRTank Dell110.0%17068.8%220
ARIWRRondale Moore110.0%11070.6%120
ATLWRMack Hollins19.1%00066.7%181
LAWRPuka Nacua19.1%116078.8%260
LATETyler Higbee19.1%1120100.0%330
INDWRAlec Pierce17.7%00096.6%280
CINTEIrv Smith17.7%00055.0%111
TBWRTrey Palmer17.7%17152.0%130
TBTECade Otton17.7%16080.0%200
CINWRTyler Boyd17.7%00080.0%161
MIATEDurham Smythe16.7%00067.6%231
BUFWRGabe Davis16.7%12189.2%333
DENWRJerry Jeudy16.3%1-3052.9%180
SEATENoah Fant16.3%112057.1%240
SEATEColby Parkinson16.3%00054.8%231
NOTEFoster Moreau15.9%16048.4%150
NOTEJuwan Johnson15.9%18067.7%210
KCWRMarquez Valdes-Scantling15.0%00066.7%241
DALWRMichael Gallup14.3%00072.7%481
BALTEIsaiah Likely00.0%00060.7%170
CHIWRDarnell Mooney00.0%00077.3%171
JAXTEEvan Engram00.0%00070.8%170
JAXWRChristian Kirk00.0%00070.8%170
BALWRRashod Bateman00.0%00053.6%150
NYJTETyler Conklin00.0%00070.6%120
LVTEAustin Hooper00.0%00059.3%160
KCTENoah Gray00.0%00069.4%250
NYJTEC.J. Uzomah00.0%00070.6%120
NYJWRAllen Lazard00.0%00076.5%130
MIAWRJaylen Waddle00.0%00038.2%130
NETEMike Gesicki00.0%00071.4%100
NEWRDeVante Parker00.0%00035.7%50
ARIWRMichael Wilson00.0%00064.7%110
LAWRVan Jefferson00.0%00090.9%301
TENTEChigoziem Okonkwo00.0%00090.9%200
CLETEDavid Njoku00.0%00086.7%130
WASWRJahan Dotson00.0%00087.5%210
CARWRDJ Chark00.0%00041.7%50
CARWRTerrace Marshall00.0%00066.7%80
CARWRJonathan Mingo00.0%00075.0%90
CLEWRDonovan Peoples-Jones00.0%00086.7%130
WASWRTerry McLaurin00.0%00087.5%211
NYGWRDarius Slayton00.0%00069.2%180
PITWRAllen Robinson00.0%00092.9%130

         

