Target Breakdown: Pass Catcher Usage Report and Week 4 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.
Subpar Monday night showing and all, the Rams remain the story of the year for fantasy football. Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell weren't quite able to match their production from Weeks 1-2, but they still accounted for half of the team targets and 144 total yards (72 each) in Monday's loss to Cincinnati.
Nacua dipped ever so slightly below Davante Adams for 2023 target share, with 39.3 percent compared to 39.4 for the veteran. Nobody else around the league is at 35 percent, but we do have 10 WRs at 30-percent-plus (11 if you count Jakobi Meyers but not his missed game). Meanwhile, there's not a single TE at 25 percent, and the only guy close (Zach Ertz) is a 32-year-old who saw just two targets this past Sunday and may soon lose more snaps to a teammate (Trey McBride).
There is some promise for the position, however, with rookies Sam LaPorta and Luke Musgrave looking like TE1s in the making (LaPorta is there already) and veteran stars Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews and T.J. Hockenson all healthy now (plus Dalton Kincaid looming around the corner). If you're looking for a veteran tight end making a big leap forward to fantasy relevance... keep looking. It's been a rough year for most of the vets drafted in the middle and late rounds, be it old reliables like Dalton Schultz or trendy breakout candidates like Chigoziem Okonkwo.
Hopefully the sortable stat tables at the bottom of this
Hopefully the sortable stat tables at the bottom of this article can help you sort through the mess and pick out a TE streamer or waiver add for Week 4. We've got advanced stats for both WRs and TEs, sorted by three different categories.
- Snap/Alignment/Route stats (participation)
- Target and Receiving stats (performance)
- Red-Zone and Goal-Line stats ($)
The first thing you'll see below — before the 2023 stat tables — is a list of WR/TE injuries from Week 3. After that you'll find a "stock report" to point out key trends and then my first-look recommendations for waiver adds at WR and TE for the upcoming week. Target Breakdown and sister article Backfield Breakdown focus on usage trends through the first three weeks of the season, while Monday's Box Score Breakdown is where you can find usage stats, snaps counts, etc. for only Week 3.
Weekly Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
- WR Mike Williams (ACL tear)
- WR Rashod Bateman (hamstring)
- WR Deebo Samuel (ribs)
- WR Jonathan Mingo (concussion)
- WR River Cracraft (shoulder)
This was a light week in terms of the quantity of injuries, but a torn ACL for Williams is obviously a huge deal for fantasy. Joshua Palmer likely steps into an every-down role, but he's a known mediocre, whereas rookie Quentin Johnston offers the ever-tantalizing theoretical upside.
The Chargers don't seem to have much confidence in Johnston, of course... thus his lack of playing time as the No. 4 WR so far. But there's no doubt that Williams' long-term absence shifts the upside scenario for the rookie way further up. That makes Johnston a perfect add for teams that feel solid about their lineup and are mostly using the bench to mine for gems. Palmer is a safer bet for targets short term, as are a number of other WRs available on waivers in most leagues (we'll get to that below).
Missed Week 3
- WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion)
- WR Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder)
- WR Christian Watson (hamstring)
- WR Odell Beckham (ankle)
- WR Zay Jones (knee)
- WR Quez Watkins (hamstring)
- WR Cooper Kupp (IR - hamstring)
- WR Diontae Johnson (IR - hamstring)
- WR Richie James (IR - knee)
- TE Logan Thomas (concussion)
- TE Irv Smith (hamstring)
- TE Will Dissly (shoulder)
- TE Foster Moreau (ankle)
- TE Greg Dulcich (IR - hamstring)
Stock Report 📊
Trending Up 📈
Wide Receivers 📈
Joshua Palmer/ Quentin Johnston — Williams out for season
Adam Thielen / DJ Chark — 25 tgts W3 / 312 AY W3
Zay Flowers — 29.8% Tgt Sh (13th) / 92.6% Rt Sh (14th) / 10 tgts W3
Tank Dell — 83.3% Rt Sh W3 / 5-145-1 / 27% AY Sh for SZN
Jayden Reed — 21.1% TS / 25.1% AYS / 148 rec yds
Elijah Moore — 25% TS / 9-49-0 W3 line (9 tgts)
Rashee Rice — 7 tgts on 20 Rts W3 / Played 39% of snaps pre-halftime W3
Josh Downs — 21.4% Tgt Sh / twice as many targets as Alec Pierce
Tight Ends 📈
Sam LaPorta — 22.7% Tgt Sh / Put up 8-84-1 in W3
Luke Musgrave — 15.8% Tgt Sh / 15.7% AY Sh / 4th among TEs in snap share (85.1%)
Jonnu Smith — B2B weeks above 70% snap share,
Trending Down 📉
Wide Receivers 📉
Josh Reynolds — Zero targets on 23 routes W3
Treylon Burks — 16% Tgt Sh compared to DeAndre Hopkins' 30.9%
Jaxon Smith-Njigba — 14.6% Tgt Sh / 4.7% AY Sh / 44% snaps W3
Darnell Mooney - 9.5% Tgt Sh / 72% Rt Sh W3 / 1 tgt W3
JuJu Smith-Schuster — losing three-wide snaps to Demario Douglas
K.J. Osborn — 11.3% Tgt Sh / fewer yards than Jordan Addison... again
Parris Campbell — 41% snap share W3 in Wan'Dale Robinson's 2023 debut
Tight Ends 📉
Chigoziem Okonkwo — 12.3% Tgt Sh / no production / blocking more now
Dalton Schultz — 12.3% Tgt Sh
Juwan Johnson —12.4% Tgt Sh, 7.3% AY Sh
Waivers Look-Ahead ±
*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues
Wide Receivers
Potential Starters
Tank Dell - 31%
Adam Thielen - 47%
Romeo Doubs - 41%
Jayden Reed - 21%
Robert Woods - 24%
DJ Chark - 10%
Tyler Boyd - 38%
Rashid Shaheed - 48%
Joshua Palmer - 2%
DeVante Parker - 4%
Darius Slayton - 3%
Nelson Agholor - 2%
Bench Stashes
Quentin Johnston - 32%
Rashee Rice - 26%
Zay Jones (knee) - 37%
Jameson Williams (susp.) - 29%
Josh Downs - 2%
Marvin Mims - 27%
Rashod Bateman / Odell Beckham - 47%
Kadarius Toney - 43%
Jalin Hyatt - 11%
Demario Douglas - 1%
Rondale Moore - 8%
Calvin Austin - 2%
Wan'Dale Robinson - 2%
Potential Drops
Josh Reynolds (shallow leagues)
Tight Ends
Luke Musgrave - 18%
Jake Ferguson - 41%
Dawson Knox - 21%
Gerald Everett - 31%
[LOGO[ Noah Fant - 2%
Potential Drops
Dalton Schultz (shallow leagues)
2023 Snaps/Routes/Alignments
Wide Receivers
- Sn% = Snap Share
- Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
- RTs = # of Routes Run
- Rts/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
- Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot
- Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot
- Motion = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
- Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
|Team
|Player
|GP
|Sn
|Sn/Gm
|Rts
|Rt/Gm
|Sl Sn
|Slot%
|Motion
|Mtn%
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|3
|189
|63.0
|143
|47.7
|49
|25.9%
|17
|9.0%
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|3
|182
|60.7
|135
|45.7
|68
|37.4%
|15
|8.2%
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|3
|182
|60.7
|127
|42.3
|124
|68.1%
|27
|14.8%
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|3
|179
|59.7
|125
|42
|53
|29.6%
|24
|13.4%
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|3
|189
|63.0
|122
|41.7
|99
|52.4%
|41
|21.7%
|LA
|Tutu Atwell
|3
|180
|60.0
|124
|41.7
|55
|30.6%
|64
|35.6%
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|3
|206
|68.7
|123
|41
|56
|27.2%
|27
|13.1%
|CAR
|DJ Chark
|2
|103
|51.5
|82
|41
|24
|23.3%
|2
|1.9%
|LA
|Puka Nacua
|3
|177
|59.0
|119
|40.3
|43
|24.3%
|18
|10.2%
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|3
|165
|55.0
|117
|39.3
|23
|13.9%
|16
|9.7%
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|3
|200
|66.7
|115
|38.7
|21
|10.5%
|5
|2.5%
|LA
|Van Jefferson
|3
|185
|61.7
|116
|38.7
|89
|48.1%
|7
|3.8%
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|3
|154
|51.3
|115
|38.7
|117
|76.0%
|22
|14.3%
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|3
|164
|54.7
|108
|37
|58
|35.4%
|16
|9.8%
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|3
|159
|53.0
|111
|37
|81
|50.9%
|12
|7.5%
|NE
|DeVante Parker
|2
|125
|62.5
|73
|36.5
|11
|8.8%
|3
|2.4%
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|3
|165
|55.0
|107
|36
|51
|30.9%
|18
|10.9%
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|3
|127
|42.3
|108
|36
|23
|18.1%
|15
|11.8%
|NO
|Chris Olave
|3
|156
|52.0
|106
|35.3
|53
|34.0%
|20
|12.8%
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|3
|153
|51.0
|106
|35.3
|35
|22.9%
|1
|0.7%
|PIT
|George Pickens
|3
|152
|50.7
|105
|35.3
|17
|11.2%
|10
|6.6%
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|3
|171
|57.0
|104
|35
|24
|14.0%
|9
|5.3%
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|3
|162
|54.0
|101
|34.7
|35
|21.6%
|4
|2.5%
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|3
|162
|54.0
|102
|34
|22
|13.6%
|7
|4.3%
|LAC
|Mike Williams
|3
|160
|53.3
|102
|34
|49
|30.6%
|6
|3.8%
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|3
|154
|51.3
|99
|34
|99
|64.3%
|24
|15.6%
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|3
|207
|69.0
|99
|33.3
|40
|19.3%
|4
|1.9%
|IND
|Josh Downs
|3
|163
|54.3
|99
|33
|124
|76.1%
|16
|9.8%
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|3
|164
|54.7
|98
|32.7
|100
|61.0%
|20
|12.2%
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|3
|154
|51.3
|97
|32.7
|44
|28.6%
|26
|16.9%
|NE
|Kendrick Bourne
|3
|147
|49.0
|98
|32.7
|37
|25.2%
|5
|3.4%
|DEN
|Jerry Jeudy
|2
|87
|43.5
|64
|32.5
|54
|62.1%
|15
|17.2%
|CHI
|DJ Moore
|3
|162
|54.0
|97
|32.3
|25
|15.4%
|9
|5.6%
|LV
|Davante Adams
|3
|151
|50.3
|97
|32.3
|20
|13.2%
|12
|7.9%
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|3
|139
|46.3
|96
|32.3
|24
|17.3%
|0
|0.0%
|CLE
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|3
|195
|65.0
|96
|32
|70
|35.9%
|26
|13.3%
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|3
|172
|57.3
|95
|32
|66
|38.4%
|24
|14.0%
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|3
|163
|54.3
|96
|32
|66
|40.5%
|35
|21.5%
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|3
|170
|56.7
|94
|31.7
|35
|20.6%
|41
|24.1%
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|3
|148
|49.3
|91
|31.7
|88
|59.5%
|20
|13.5%
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|2
|102
|51.0
|63
|31.5
|22
|21.6%
|15
|14.7%
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|3
|158
|52.7
|93
|31
|29
|18.4%
|4
|2.5%
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|3
|149
|49.7
|91
|31
|25
|16.8%
|4
|2.7%
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|3
|149
|49.7
|92
|31
|24
|16.1%
|4
|2.7%
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|3
|147
|49.0
|93
|31
|22
|15.0%
|10
|6.8%
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|3
|142
|47.3
|91
|31
|19
|13.4%
|11
|7.7%
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|3
|131
|43.7
|92
|30.7
|26
|19.8%
|6
|4.6%
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|2
|102
|51.0
|60
|30.5
|44
|43.1%
|7
|6.9%
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|3
|142
|47.3
|89
|30.3
|32
|22.5%
|24
|16.9%
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|3
|139
|46.3
|90
|30
|33
|23.7%
|16
|11.5%
|HOU
|Tank Dell
|3
|129
|43.0
|88
|30
|23
|17.8%
|5
|3.9%
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|3
|181
|60.3
|87
|29.3
|46
|25.4%
|5
|2.8%
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|3
|169
|56.3
|88
|29.3
|50
|29.6%
|36
|21.3%
|ATL
|Drake London
|3
|167
|55.7
|88
|29.3
|22
|13.2%
|7
|4.2%
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|3
|131
|43.7
|88
|29.3
|42
|32.1%
|3
|2.3%
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|3
|126
|42.0
|88
|29.3
|34
|27.0%
|10
|7.9%
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|3
|148
|49.3
|86
|28.7
|6
|4.1%
|12
|8.1%
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|3
|119
|39.7
|86
|28.7
|77
|64.7%
|16
|13.4%
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|2
|86
|43.0
|57
|28.5
|18
|20.9%
|0
|0.0%
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|3
|146
|48.7
|85
|28.3
|46
|31.5%
|17
|11.6%
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|3
|133
|44.3
|83
|28
|39
|29.3%
|29
|21.8%
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|3
|114
|38.0
|84
|28
|42
|36.8%
|19
|16.7%
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|3
|147
|49.0
|82
|27.7
|46
|31.3%
|11
|7.5%
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|3
|127
|42.3
|80
|27.7
|66
|52.0%
|5
|3.9%
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|3
|156
|52.0
|82
|27.3
|29
|18.6%
|5
|3.2%
|CHI
|Chase Claypool
|3
|139
|46.3
|82
|27.3
|23
|16.5%
|14
|10.1%
|TB
|Mike Evans
|3
|132
|44.0
|81
|27
|25
|18.9%
|5
|3.8%
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|2
|92
|46.0
|52
|27
|18
|19.6%
|13
|14.1%
|PIT
|Calvin Austin
|3
|118
|39.3
|80
|26.7
|23
|19.5%
|16
|13.6%
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|3
|114
|38.0
|79
|26.3
|26
|22.8%
|1
|0.9%
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|3
|130
|43.3
|77
|25.7
|47
|36.2%
|18
|13.8%
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|3
|126
|42.0
|76
|25.3
|21
|16.7%
|2
|1.6%
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|3
|127
|42.3
|75
|25
|44
|34.6%
|10
|7.9%
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|3
|135
|45.0
|72
|24
|25
|18.5%
|14
|10.4%
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|3
|121
|40.3
|69
|24
|14
|11.6%
|2
|1.7%
|NYG
|Parris Campbell
|3
|106
|35.3
|72
|24
|73
|68.9%
|19
|17.9%
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|2
|84
|42.0
|48
|24
|16
|19.0%
|1
|1.2%
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|2
|89
|44.5
|47
|23.5
|4
|4.5%
|5
|5.6%
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|3
|134
|44.7
|69
|23
|61
|45.5%
|19
|14.2%
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|3
|104
|34.7
|69
|23
|58
|55.8%
|30
|28.8%
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|3
|94
|31.3
|68
|23
|76
|80.9%
|12
|12.8%
|JAX
|Jamal Agnew
|3
|66
|22.0
|46
|23
|28
|42.4%
|13
|19.7%
|PIT
|Diontae Johnson
|1
|26
|26.0
|22
|23
|5
|19.2%
|3
|11.5%
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|3
|115
|38.3
|64
|22
|37
|32.2%
|3
|2.6%
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|3
|108
|36.0
|66
|22
|28
|25.9%
|13
|12.0%
|DEN
|Brandon Johnson
|3
|93
|31.0
|63
|21.7
|18
|19.4%
|6
|6.5%
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|3
|110
|36.7
|64
|21.3
|72
|65.5%
|14
|12.7%
|NYJ
|Randall Cobb
|3
|89
|29.7
|59
|20.3
|69
|77.5%
|2
|2.2%
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|3
|92
|30.7
|60
|20
|55
|59.8%
|15
|16.3%
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|3
|114
|38.0
|59
|19.7
|19
|16.7%
|2
|1.8%
|KC
|Justin Watson
|3
|76
|25.3
|59
|19.7
|20
|26.3%
|2
|2.6%
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|3
|106
|35.3
|58
|19.3
|55
|51.9%
|28
|26.4%
|DET
|Marvin Jones
|3
|95
|31.7
|53
|18
|25
|26.3%
|1
|1.1%
|LV
|Hunter Renfrow
|3
|74
|24.7
|53
|17.7
|70
|94.6%
|17
|23.0%
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|3
|88
|29.3
|51
|17
|48
|54.5%
|11
|12.5%
|BAL
|Nelson Agholor
|3
|96
|32.0
|50
|16.7
|59
|61.5%
|7
|7.3%
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|3
|77
|25.7
|49
|16.3
|33
|42.9%
|13
|16.9%
|PHI
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|3
|82
|27.3
|43
|14.3
|54
|65.9%
|3
|3.7%
|DEN
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|3
|72
|24.0
|40
|14
|36
|50.0%
|4
|5.6%
|DET
|Kalif Raymond
|3
|71
|23.7
|42
|14
|25
|35.2%
|17
|23.9%
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|3
|56
|18.7
|41
|13.7
|48
|85.7%
|15
|26.8%
|GB
|Samori Toure
|3
|73
|24.3
|37
|12.7
|23
|31.5%
|11
|15.1%
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|3
|69
|23.0
|36
|12.3
|33
|47.8%
|1
|1.4%
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|3
|48
|16.0
|36
|12
|11
|22.9%
|5
|10.4%
|KC
|Kadarius Toney
|3
|37
|12.3
|27
|9
|12
|32.4%
|11
|29.7%
|SEA
|Jake Bobo
|3
|57
|19.0
|26
|8.7
|10
|17.5%
|15
|26.3%
|DEN
|Marvin Mims
|3
|43
|14.3
|26
|8.7
|3
|7.0%
|12
|27.9%
|NYG
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|1
|10
|10.0
|8
|8
|10
|100.0%
|0
|0.0%
Tight Ends
- Sn% = Snap Share
- Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
- RTs = # of Routes Run
- Rts/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
- IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
- Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, wide or backfield.
|Team
|Player
|GP
|Sn
|Sn/Gm
|Rts
|Rt/Gm
|IL Sn
|IL%
|Det Sn
|Det%
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|3
|161
|53.7
|120
|41.7
|89
|55%
|72
|44.7%
|LA
|Tyler Higbee
|3
|194
|64.7
|105
|41.3
|95
|49%
|99
|51.0%
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|3
|153
|51.0
|98
|35.7
|81
|53%
|72
|47.1%
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|3
|185
|61.7
|99
|35.3
|108
|58%
|77
|41.6%
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|3
|147
|49.0
|99
|33.7
|39
|27%
|108
|73.5%
|CLE
|David Njoku
|3
|170
|56.7
|88
|33
|94
|55%
|76
|44.7%
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|3
|200
|66.7
|86
|32.3
|116
|58%
|84
|42.0%
|DEN
|Adam Trautman
|3
|144
|48.0
|84
|32
|69
|48%
|75
|52.1%
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|3
|157
|52.3
|78
|30.7
|92
|59%
|65
|41.4%
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|3
|149
|49.7
|78
|30.3
|77
|52%
|72
|48.3%
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|3
|123
|41.0
|87
|30.3
|62
|50%
|61
|49.6%
|TB
|Cade Otton
|3
|172
|57.3
|73
|30
|92
|53%
|80
|46.5%
|SF
|George Kittle
|3
|161
|53.7
|74
|30
|113
|70%
|48
|29.8%
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|3
|148
|49.3
|83
|30
|91
|61%
|57
|38.5%
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|3
|135
|45.0
|89
|30
|31
|23%
|104
|77.0%
|BAL
|Mark Andrews
|2
|114
|57.0
|57
|30
|44
|39%
|70
|61.4%
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|3
|113
|37.7
|90
|30
|44
|39%
|69
|61.1%
|CIN
|Tanner Hudson
|1
|34
|34.0
|28
|30
|12
|35%
|22
|64.7%
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|3
|150
|50.0
|85
|29.7
|57
|38%
|93
|62.0%
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|3
|134
|44.7
|79
|29
|51
|38%
|83
|61.9%
|CIN
|Irv Smith
|2
|73
|36.5
|57
|29
|23
|32%
|50
|68.5%
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|3
|141
|47.0
|75
|28.7
|75
|53%
|66
|46.8%
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|3
|150
|50.0
|73
|28.3
|90
|60%
|60
|40.0%
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|3
|118
|39.3
|74
|27
|91
|77%
|27
|22.9%
|KC
|Travis Kelce
|2
|87
|43.5
|50
|27
|31
|36%
|56
|64.4%
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|3
|132
|44.0
|76
|26.7
|50
|38%
|82
|62.1%
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|3
|130
|43.3
|61
|26.3
|85
|65%
|45
|34.6%
|KC
|Noah Gray
|3
|140
|46.7
|71
|26
|57
|41%
|83
|59.3%
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|2
|80
|40.0
|49
|26
|36
|45%
|44
|55.0%
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|3
|129
|43.0
|68
|24.3
|77
|60%
|52
|40.3%
|ATL
|Jonnu Smith
|3
|124
|41.3
|61
|24.3
|66
|53%
|58
|46.8%
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|3
|113
|37.7
|72
|24.3
|19
|17%
|94
|83.2%
|ARI
|Zach Ertz
|3
|118
|39.3
|71
|23.7
|60
|51%
|58
|49.2%
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|3
|116
|38.7
|57
|22.3
|61
|53%
|55
|47.4%
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|3
|139
|46.3
|57
|21.7
|111
|80%
|28
|20.1%
|MIA
|Julian Hill
|1
|55
|55.0
|19
|21
|40
|73%
|15
|27.3%
|LV
|Austin Hooper
|3
|97
|32.3
|54
|20
|61
|63%
|36
|37.1%
|LAC
|Donald Parham
|3
|100
|33.3
|47
|19.3
|73
|73%
|27
|27.0%
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|3
|99
|33.0
|52
|18.7
|54
|55%
|45
|45.5%
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|3
|105
|35.0
|45
|18
|63
|60%
|42
|40.0%
|NYG
|Daniel Bellinger
|3
|99
|33.0
|29
|17.7
|60
|61%
|39
|39.4%
|WAS
|John Bates
|3
|90
|30.0
|40
|15.3
|59
|66%
|31
|34.4%
|DAL
|Peyton Hendershot
|3
|93
|31.0
|33
|13.7
|62
|67%
|31
|33.3%
|LV
|Michael Mayer
|3
|75
|25.0
|33
|13.7
|61
|81%
|14
|18.7%
|MIN
|Josh Oliver
|3
|75
|25.0
|26
|13.3
|70
|93%
|5
|6.7%
|PIT
|Darnell Washington
|3
|78
|26.0
|28
|12.3
|63
|81%
|15
|19.2%
|BAL
|Isaiah Likely
|3
|83
|27.7
|36
|12
|38
|46%
|45
|54.2%
|NYJ
|C.J. Uzomah
|3
|70
|23.3
|27
|11
|51
|73%
|19
|27.1%
|ARI
|Trey McBride
|3
|77
|25.7
|25
|10.3
|61
|79%
|16
|20.8%
2023 Target & Receiving Stats
Wide Receivers
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
|Player
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt
|Ay Sh
|AY
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|REC
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|LV
|Davante Adams
|39.4%
|37
|51.5%
|409
|11.06
|38.1%
|3.32
|25
|322
|3
|2
|LA
|Puka Nacua
|39.3%
|42
|36.0%
|331
|7.89
|35.3%
|2.84
|30
|338
|0
|2
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|34.7%
|35
|50.5%
|472
|13.48
|42.2%
|4.96
|25
|412
|4
|1
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|33.1%
|39
|34.1%
|322
|8.24
|32.0%
|3.30
|32
|402
|2
|1
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|32.9%
|28
|34.4%
|220
|7.86
|29.8%
|2.63
|17
|247
|1
|0
|NO
|Chris Olave
|31.4%
|32
|40.5%
|382
|11.94
|30.2%
|2.85
|22
|302
|0
|0
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|31.4%
|22
|34.0%
|229
|10.40
|34.9%
|2.63
|16
|166
|2
|0
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|31.0%
|34
|28.1%
|195
|5.75
|27.6%
|1.87
|25
|230
|1
|1
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|30.9%
|25
|39.0%
|275
|11.02
|31.6%
|1.94
|14
|153
|0
|2
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|30.6%
|22
|38.8%
|212
|9.64
|24.2%
|1.81
|12
|165
|2
|1
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|30.2%
|32
|39.1%
|305
|9.53
|29.9%
|2.61
|25
|279
|1
|0
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|29.8%
|25
|22.1%
|122
|4.90
|28.4%
|2.14
|21
|188
|0
|0
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|29.4%
|29
|44.0%
|352
|12.12
|33.3%
|2.61
|19
|227
|0
|1
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|29.4%
|20
|45.7%
|275
|13.74
|20.2%
|2.08
|15
|206
|2
|0
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|29.2%
|28
|30.5%
|232
|8.28
|29.5%
|2.89
|21
|275
|1
|1
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|29.0%
|28
|58.6%
|367
|13.10
|23.9%
|0.94
|10
|110
|2
|2
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|28.7%
|37
|43.5%
|390
|10.55
|25.9%
|3.20
|27
|458
|1
|2
|TB
|Mike Evans
|28.1%
|28
|47.3%
|385
|13.76
|34.6%
|3.67
|17
|297
|3
|1
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|27.2%
|22
|36.9%
|220
|10.02
|26.8%
|1.74
|14
|143
|2
|1
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|26.7%
|23
|32.4%
|256
|11.15
|22.8%
|1.87
|17
|189
|2
|1
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|25.5%
|26
|21.5%
|224
|8.61
|24.5%
|1.57
|18
|166
|0
|0
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|25.5%
|25
|42.4%
|382
|15.29
|26.9%
|2.61
|17
|243
|1
|0
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|25.5%
|14
|41.6%
|194
|13.89
|29.2%
|3.58
|11
|172
|2
|0
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|24.6%
|32
|27.0%
|274
|8.56
|25.6%
|1.69
|22
|211
|0
|0
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|24.5%
|25
|19.8%
|191
|7.64
|26.0%
|1.33
|15
|128
|0
|0
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|24.2%
|24
|35.2%
|190
|7.93
|24.5%
|2.79
|19
|273
|0
|0
|PIT
|George Pickens
|23.5%
|23
|36.5%
|239
|10.41
|21.9%
|2.27
|13
|238
|1
|0
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|23.0%
|26
|38.3%
|308
|11.84
|25.5%
|1.70
|13
|173
|1
|1
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|22.7%
|21
|35.0%
|258
|12.27
|21.6%
|1.06
|13
|103
|2
|0
|LAC
|Mike Williams
|22.0%
|26
|32.1%
|292
|11.22
|25.5%
|2.44
|19
|249
|1
|0
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|21.9%
|19
|24.2%
|191
|10.03
|22.4%
|1.66
|13
|141
|0
|0
|IND
|Josh Downs
|21.2%
|24
|17.6%
|118
|4.90
|24.2%
|1.25
|15
|124
|0
|0
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|21.1%
|25
|23.3%
|251
|10.03
|23.1%
|1.53
|15
|165
|0
|1
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|21.1%
|20
|23.4%
|252
|12.61
|26.3%
|1.70
|11
|129
|3
|0
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|21.1%
|20
|26.0%
|248
|12.39
|29.0%
|2.14
|9
|148
|2
|0
|DEN
|Jerry Jeudy
|21.1%
|12
|26.1%
|156
|12.97
|18.8%
|1.66
|8
|106
|0
|0
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|21.0%
|25
|23.7%
|197
|7.89
|19.7%
|1.66
|20
|211
|2
|0
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|20.4%
|23
|23.5%
|174
|7.57
|23.2%
|1.75
|16
|173
|1
|2
|NE
|Kendrick Bourne
|20.3%
|25
|32.7%
|356
|14.25
|25.5%
|1.42
|14
|139
|2
|0
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|20.2%
|23
|32.7%
|296
|12.88
|24.0%
|2.71
|15
|260
|1
|1
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|19.7%
|13
|31.5%
|151
|11.62
|15.9%
|1.78
|9
|146
|2
|1
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|19.6%
|19
|38.5%
|268
|14.08
|20.7%
|2.54
|15
|234
|1
|1
|LA
|Tutu Atwell
|19.1%
|26
|31.3%
|339
|13.04
|21.0%
|1.98
|17
|246
|1
|1
|HOU
|Tank Dell
|18.4%
|21
|31.2%
|253
|12.04
|23.9%
|2.85
|15
|251
|2
|0
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|18.1%
|13
|33.6%
|186
|14.34
|14.3%
|1.19
|7
|108
|0
|0
|CHI
|DJ Moore
|17.9%
|15
|34.0%
|213
|14.21
|15.5%
|1.75
|11
|170
|1
|1
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|17.8%
|13
|30.9%
|178
|13.69
|21.7%
|0.92
|5
|55
|1
|0
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|17.7%
|17
|36.5%
|247
|14.55
|18.9%
|1.21
|9
|109
|0
|0
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|17.7%
|10
|26.0%
|95
|9.54
|19.2%
|0.75
|4
|39
|0
|0
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|17.5%
|10
|11.4%
|61
|6.13
|12.5%
|1.04
|7
|83
|1
|0
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|17.4%
|16
|24.5%
|149
|9.34
|17.2%
|1.35
|13
|126
|1
|0
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|17.4%
|16
|20.5%
|134
|8.39
|14.4%
|0.75
|10
|83
|0
|0
|NYG
|Parris Campbell
|16.7%
|16
|8.5%
|59
|3.66
|22.2%
|0.65
|11
|47
|0
|1
|CHI
|Chase Claypool
|16.7%
|14
|26.9%
|165
|11.75
|17.1%
|0.62
|4
|51
|1
|0
|ATL
|Drake London
|16.5%
|15
|20.9%
|135
|9.02
|17.0%
|1.11
|8
|98
|1
|1
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|16.5%
|14
|32.6%
|183
|13.04
|19.4%
|1.58
|7
|114
|0
|1
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|16.0%
|19
|26.7%
|201
|10.58
|21.3%
|0.72
|8
|64
|0
|1
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|16.0%
|13
|29.0%
|203
|15.64
|17.3%
|1.32
|6
|99
|0
|1
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|15.9%
|20
|10.3%
|111
|5.57
|17.4%
|0.88
|13
|101
|0
|0
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|15.9%
|14
|23.0%
|157
|11.19
|15.2%
|0.63
|7
|58
|0
|0
|NE
|DeVante Parker
|15.9%
|11
|13.6%
|93
|8.49
|15.1%
|1.04
|8
|76
|0
|0
|BAL
|Nelson Agholor
|15.9%
|10
|26.7%
|131
|13.08
|20.0%
|2.04
|9
|102
|1
|0
|NYG
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|15.6%
|5
|10.4%
|18
|3.63
|62.5%
|2.63
|4
|21
|0
|0
|PIT
|Calvin Austin
|15.3%
|16
|23.1%
|171
|10.69
|20.0%
|1.49
|9
|119
|1
|1
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|15.3%
|15
|13.7%
|92
|6.16
|16.5%
|1.10
|11
|100
|0
|0
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|15.1%
|11
|18.7%
|136
|12.40
|19.3%
|2.88
|8
|164
|0
|1
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|14.4%
|14
|4.8%
|33
|2.38
|20.6%
|0.84
|9
|57
|0
|1
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|14.3%
|8
|19.6%
|84
|10.44
|12.5%
|0.83
|4
|53
|1
|0
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|14.2%
|15
|31.1%
|259
|17.25
|14.4%
|1.53
|9
|159
|2
|0
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|14.0%
|19
|21.8%
|249
|13.12
|17.6%
|1.71
|13
|185
|2
|0
|CAR
|DJ Chark
|13.6%
|12
|29.7%
|191
|15.88
|14.6%
|1.23
|5
|101
|1
|1
|PIT
|Diontae Johnson
|13.3%
|6
|22.5%
|74
|12.26
|27.3%
|2.18
|3
|48
|0
|0
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|13.0%
|16
|9.2%
|91
|5.69
|23.2%
|0.96
|10
|66
|0
|1
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|13.0%
|12
|16.8%
|101
|8.39
|14.0%
|1.48
|10
|127
|0
|0
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|13.0%
|7
|19.5%
|82
|11.69
|14.9%
|1.40
|5
|66
|0
|0
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|12.6%
|12
|13.6%
|134
|11.14
|18.2%
|1.29
|6
|85
|1
|0
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|12.3%
|14
|10.9%
|100
|7.13
|38.9%
|3.00
|10
|108
|1
|1
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|12.3%
|13
|19.8%
|142
|10.93
|16.9%
|1.45
|7
|112
|1
|0
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|12.3%
|9
|34.8%
|152
|16.91
|14.1%
|2.52
|7
|161
|0
|0
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|12.3%
|10
|6.1%
|35
|3.47
|17.2%
|0.95
|8
|55
|0
|0
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|11.8%
|12
|25.0%
|234
|19.53
|14.3%
|1.81
|9
|152
|1
|0
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|11.1%
|11
|22.6%
|119
|10.82
|12.8%
|1.22
|8
|105
|0
|0
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|11.0%
|15
|14.7%
|168
|11.20
|11.1%
|0.75
|7
|101
|2
|3
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|11.0%
|13
|15.6%
|151
|11.62
|14.8%
|0.94
|8
|83
|1
|0
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|10.7%
|9
|12.7%
|78
|8.70
|15.3%
|1.00
|7
|59
|0
|0
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|10.6%
|12
|28.7%
|195
|16.24
|10.4%
|0.66
|6
|76
|0
|0
|DEN
|Marvin Mims
|10.5%
|9
|32.1%
|208
|23.09
|34.6%
|7.50
|7
|195
|1
|0
|DET
|Kalif Raymond
|10.4%
|10
|21.3%
|161
|16.06
|23.8%
|2.88
|7
|121
|1
|0
|LA
|Van Jefferson
|10.1%
|12
|17.0%
|219
|18.26
|10.3%
|0.68
|6
|79
|0
|1
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|9.9%
|10
|14.0%
|135
|13.53
|16.7%
|1.72
|7
|103
|0
|0
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|9.8%
|12
|14.4%
|147
|12.24
|29.3%
|1.80
|7
|74
|0
|0
|KC
|Justin Watson
|9.6%
|12
|30.0%
|275
|22.95
|20.3%
|2.68
|7
|158
|0
|0
|KC
|Kadarius Toney
|9.6%
|11
|3.6%
|30
|2.77
|40.7%
|1.30
|7
|35
|0
|2
|TB
|Deven Thompkins
|9.4%
|7
|7.7%
|65
|9.23
|22.6%
|0.52
|4
|16
|0
|0
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|9.4%
|9
|10.9%
|84
|9.28
|13.0%
|0.93
|5
|64
|1
|0
|BUF
|Deonte Harty
|9.4%
|10
|9.7%
|66
|6.56
|33.3%
|0.93
|7
|28
|0
|0
|CLE
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|9.2%
|10
|11.2%
|110
|11.03
|10.4%
|0.71
|5
|68
|0
|0
|GB
|Samori Toure
|8.4%
|8
|17.0%
|159
|19.86
|21.6%
|0.65
|3
|24
|0
|0
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|8.2%
|7
|16.6%
|94
|13.36
|14.3%
|1.67
|4
|82
|0
|0
|MIA
|River Cracraft
|7.9%
|8
|7.7%
|81
|10.11
|23.5%
|2.56
|6
|87
|1
|0
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|7.8%
|6
|10.3%
|43
|7.11
|11.8%
|0.71
|4
|36
|1
|1
|JAX
|Jamal Agnew
|7.4%
|6
|10.4%
|57
|9.48
|13.0%
|1.17
|5
|54
|0
|0
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|6.8%
|8
|6.3%
|57
|7.14
|22.2%
|0.72
|5
|26
|0
|0
|TEN
|Chris Moore
|6.2%
|5
|16.3%
|115
|22.97
|18.5%
|3.33
|3
|90
|0
|0
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|6.1%
|7
|12.3%
|113
|16.09
|8.0%
|1.11
|5
|98
|0
|0
Tight Ends
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
|Player
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt
|Ay Sh
|AY
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|REC
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|ARI
|Zach Ertz
|24.7%
|20
|20.5%
|125
|6.25
|28.2%
|1.17
|14
|83
|0
|2
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|22.9%
|22
|17.3%
|130
|5.90
|28.2%
|2.38
|18
|186
|1
|0
|KC
|Travis Kelce
|22.1%
|17
|21.8%
|120
|7.04
|34.0%
|1.90
|11
|95
|2
|0
|SF
|George Kittle
|21.2%
|18
|19.8%
|118
|6.54
|24.3%
|1.88
|13
|139
|0
|1
|ATL
|Jonnu Smith
|20.9%
|14
|17.5%
|105
|7.48
|23.0%
|1.38
|9
|84
|0
|1
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|20.8%
|20
|25.7%
|171
|8.57
|25.3%
|1.67
|12
|132
|0
|0
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|20.6%
|28
|16.0%
|154
|5.49
|23.3%
|1.49
|23
|179
|2
|0
|BAL
|Mark Andrews
|20.6%
|13
|16.5%
|75
|5.76
|22.8%
|1.40
|9
|80
|1
|0
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|20.0%
|17
|34.9%
|192
|11.31
|19.1%
|1.12
|9
|100
|0
|1
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|18.6%
|21
|9.1%
|65
|3.12
|21.2%
|1.75
|18
|173
|0
|1
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|18.2%
|18
|11.5%
|73
|4.08
|31.6%
|1.23
|10
|70
|1
|3
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|17.9%
|15
|14.1%
|86
|5.76
|20.0%
|1.39
|11
|104
|0
|0
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|17.5%
|11
|19.0%
|77
|7.01
|22.4%
|1.33
|6
|65
|1
|2
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|16.7%
|12
|11.4%
|63
|5.23
|17.6%
|1.15
|9
|78
|0
|0
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|15.8%
|15
|15.7%
|155
|10.35
|18.1%
|1.49
|11
|124
|0
|0
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|15.7%
|15
|10.7%
|79
|5.25
|17.4%
|0.73
|11
|63
|0
|0
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|14.6%
|18
|14.3%
|154
|8.53
|18.2%
|1.26
|13
|125
|2
|1
|TB
|Cade Otton
|14.1%
|11
|7.8%
|47
|4.25
|15.1%
|1.04
|9
|76
|0
|1
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|12.4%
|14
|10.5%
|75
|5.34
|16.1%
|0.74
|9
|64
|1
|2
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|12.3%
|9
|13.5%
|77
|8.60
|17.3%
|1.87
|8
|97
|0
|0
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|12.3%
|14
|9.0%
|102
|7.30
|14.3%
|0.48
|7
|47
|0
|1
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|12.3%
|10
|6.3%
|45
|4.54
|16.4%
|0.69
|7
|42
|0
|1
|CLE
|David Njoku
|12.2%
|11
|1.6%
|17
|1.52
|12.5%
|1.05
|10
|92
|0
|0
|WAS
|Cole Turner
|12.0%
|11
|13.1%
|94
|8.55
|30.6%
|2.03
|7
|73
|0
|1
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|11.8%
|12
|7.4%
|70
|5.84
|14.1%
|0.72
|7
|61
|0
|1
|CIN
|Irv Smith
|11.6%
|9
|9.9%
|55
|6.07
|15.8%
|0.47
|5
|27
|0
|1
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|11.3%
|12
|5.0%
|42
|3.53
|15.8%
|0.95
|11
|72
|0
|0
|LA
|Tyler Higbee
|11.2%
|15
|8.1%
|109
|7.23
|14.3%
|1.26
|11
|132
|0
|0
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|10.9%
|13
|10.8%
|93
|7.14
|14.4%
|0.80
|9
|72
|1
|0
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|10.9%
|11
|9.6%
|89
|8.10
|15.1%
|1.12
|7
|82
|0
|0
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|10.4%
|11
|7.2%
|63
|5.74
|14.1%
|0.59
|7
|46
|1
|1
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|10.2%
|12
|4.0%
|34
|2.85
|21.1%
|1.72
|11
|98
|0
|0
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|9.3%
|9
|8.4%
|57
|6.34
|20.0%
|1.93
|6
|87
|0
|0
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|9.2%
|9
|11.0%
|82
|9.16
|12.2%
|0.62
|5
|46
|2
|0
|KC
|Noah Gray
|8.8%
|10
|6.7%
|51
|5.08
|14.1%
|1.10
|7
|78
|0
|0
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|8.1%
|10
|9.2%
|95
|9.46
|13.9%
|1.21
|9
|87
|0
|0
|ARI
|Trey McBride
|7.4%
|6
|6.1%
|34
|5.73
|24.0%
|2.28
|5
|57
|0
|0
|LAC
|Donald Parham
|5.9%
|7
|4.3%
|52
|7.43
|14.9%
|0.70
|6
|33
|3
|0
2023 Red-Zone Stats (WR + TE)
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team red-zone targets that went to the player
- Snap% = Percentage of team red-zone snaps player was on the field for
- EZ Tgt = Targets into the end zone (not necessarily from inside the red zone)
|Team
|Pos
|Player
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Rec
|Rec Yd
|Rec TD
|Snap %
|Snaps
|EZ Tgt
|DAL
|TE
|Jake Ferguson
|8
|34.8%
|4
|24
|1
|80.3%
|53
|2
|MIA
|WR
|Tyreek Hill
|7
|46.7%
|5
|26
|2
|82.4%
|28
|3
|SEA
|WR
|Tyler Lockett
|6
|37.5%
|3
|21
|2
|83.3%
|35
|6
|BAL
|WR
|Zay Flowers
|5
|55.6%
|4
|-6
|0
|82.1%
|23
|0
|JAX
|WR
|Zay Jones
|5
|50.0%
|2
|22
|1
|83.3%
|20
|4
|JAX
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|5
|50.0%
|2
|12
|1
|79.2%
|19
|3
|LV
|WR
|Davante Adams
|5
|41.7%
|2
|17
|2
|92.6%
|25
|1
|LV
|WR
|Jakobi Meyers
|5
|41.7%
|3
|17
|2
|88.9%
|24
|3
|TB
|WR
|Chris Godwin
|5
|38.5%
|2
|14
|0
|84.0%
|21
|3
|CIN
|WR
|Ja'Marr Chase
|5
|38.5%
|3
|15
|0
|100.0%
|20
|2
|NO
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|5
|29.4%
|1
|4
|0
|74.2%
|23
|3
|GB
|WR
|Romeo Doubs
|5
|27.8%
|3
|20
|3
|86.2%
|25
|5
|GB
|WR
|Jayden Reed
|5
|27.8%
|3
|30
|2
|65.5%
|19
|2
|KC
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|5
|25.0%
|3
|18
|2
|69.4%
|25
|4
|NYJ
|WR
|Garrett Wilson
|4
|80.0%
|1
|3
|1
|88.2%
|15
|2
|DET
|WR
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|4
|57.1%
|3
|19
|1
|75.9%
|22
|1
|PHI
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|4
|50.0%
|2
|5
|0
|88.9%
|32
|3
|SF
|WR
|Deebo Samuel
|4
|44.4%
|0
|0
|0
|91.9%
|34
|1
|WAS
|TE
|Cole Turner
|4
|44.4%
|2
|17
|0
|29.2%
|7
|2
|ARI
|WR
|Marquise Brown
|4
|40.0%
|3
|15
|2
|100.0%
|17
|1
|ATL
|WR
|Drake London
|4
|36.4%
|3
|10
|1
|81.5%
|22
|2
|PIT
|TE
|Pat Freiermuth
|4
|36.4%
|2
|16
|2
|64.3%
|9
|3
|IND
|WR
|Michael Pittman
|4
|30.8%
|3
|14
|0
|96.6%
|28
|1
|CIN
|WR
|Tee Higgins
|4
|30.8%
|2
|7
|2
|75.0%
|15
|4
|BUF
|TE
|Dawson Knox
|4
|26.7%
|1
|2
|1
|78.4%
|29
|3
|BUF
|WR
|Stefon Diggs
|4
|26.7%
|4
|21
|1
|78.4%
|29
|1
|DEN
|WR
|Courtland Sutton
|4
|25.0%
|3
|21
|2
|97.1%
|33
|4
|LAC
|TE
|Donald Parham
|4
|23.5%
|4
|10
|3
|60.0%
|24
|3
|LAC
|WR
|Keenan Allen
|4
|23.5%
|3
|28
|2
|82.5%
|33
|1
|MIN
|WR
|K.J. Osborn
|4
|19.0%
|1
|10
|1
|81.3%
|26
|3
|MIN
|WR
|Justin Jefferson
|4
|19.0%
|2
|15
|0
|90.6%
|29
|1
|MIN
|TE
|T.J. Hockenson
|4
|19.0%
|3
|19
|2
|93.8%
|30
|1
|TEN
|WR
|DeAndre Hopkins
|3
|33.3%
|1
|6
|0
|72.7%
|16
|1
|SF
|WR
|Brandon Aiyuk
|3
|33.3%
|2
|27
|2
|32.4%
|12
|2
|NYG
|WR
|Parris Campbell
|3
|33.3%
|2
|5
|0
|69.2%
|18
|0
|TEN
|WR
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|3
|33.3%
|2
|7
|1
|68.2%
|15
|1
|HOU
|WR
|Robert Woods
|3
|30.0%
|1
|5
|0
|84.4%
|27
|1
|ARI
|TE
|Zach Ertz
|3
|30.0%
|1
|5
|0
|64.7%
|11
|1
|HOU
|TE
|Dalton Schultz
|3
|30.0%
|0
|0
|0
|75.0%
|24
|2
|IND
|WR
|Josh Downs
|3
|23.1%
|1
|11
|0
|86.2%
|25
|1
|TB
|WR
|Mike Evans
|3
|23.1%
|1
|1
|1
|72.0%
|18
|4
|DEN
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|3
|18.8%
|2
|18
|0
|82.4%
|28
|0
|DEN
|WR
|Brandon Johnson
|3
|18.8%
|2
|20
|1
|64.7%
|22
|0
|SEA
|WR
|DK Metcalf
|3
|18.8%
|3
|31
|1
|88.1%
|37
|2
|LAC
|WR
|Joshua Palmer
|3
|17.6%
|2
|7
|0
|65.0%
|26
|1
|NO
|WR
|Chris Olave
|3
|17.6%
|1
|9
|0
|74.2%
|23
|2
|GB
|WR
|Dontayvion Wicks
|3
|16.7%
|1
|7
|0
|79.3%
|23
|1
|GB
|TE
|Luke Musgrave
|3
|16.7%
|2
|11
|0
|93.1%
|27
|0
|KC
|WR
|Rashee Rice
|3
|15.0%
|3
|28
|1
|38.9%
|14
|1
|KC
|WR
|Skyy Moore
|3
|15.0%
|2
|15
|1
|47.2%
|17
|0
|DAL
|WR
|Brandin Cooks
|3
|13.0%
|0
|0
|0
|51.5%
|34
|2
|CAR
|WR
|Adam Thielen
|2
|50.0%
|2
|18
|2
|66.7%
|8
|0
|NE
|TE
|Hunter Henry
|2
|28.6%
|2
|15
|2
|78.6%
|11
|2
|NE
|WR
|Kendrick Bourne
|2
|28.6%
|2
|30
|2
|71.4%
|10
|2
|CHI
|WR
|DJ Moore
|2
|22.2%
|2
|12
|1
|86.4%
|19
|0
|CHI
|TE
|Cole Kmet
|2
|22.2%
|1
|4
|0
|95.5%
|21
|1
|CHI
|WR
|Tyler Scott
|2
|22.2%
|1
|6
|0
|18.2%
|4
|1
|NYG
|WR
|Isaiah Hodgins
|2
|22.2%
|1
|11
|1
|88.5%
|23
|2
|WAS
|TE
|Logan Thomas
|2
|22.2%
|1
|4
|1
|50.0%
|12
|1
|NYG
|TE
|Darren Waller
|2
|22.2%
|2
|16
|0
|88.5%
|23
|0
|ATL
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|2
|18.2%
|1
|3
|0
|63.0%
|17
|1
|ATL
|TE
|Jonnu Smith
|2
|18.2%
|1
|10
|0
|74.1%
|20
|1
|LA
|WR
|Tutu Atwell
|2
|18.2%
|1
|1
|1
|78.8%
|26
|2
|PIT
|WR
|George Pickens
|2
|18.2%
|1
|4
|0
|100.0%
|14
|1
|IND
|TE
|Kylen Granson
|2
|15.4%
|1
|4
|1
|55.2%
|16
|1
|BUF
|TE
|Dalton Kincaid
|2
|13.3%
|1
|3
|0
|54.1%
|20
|1
|SEA
|WR
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|2
|12.5%
|0
|0
|0
|57.1%
|24
|0
|LAC
|TE
|Gerald Everett
|2
|11.8%
|2
|7
|0
|47.5%
|19
|0
|LAC
|WR
|Mike Williams
|2
|11.8%
|0
|0
|0
|82.5%
|33
|2
|NO
|WR
|Rashid Shaheed
|2
|11.8%
|1
|19
|1
|41.9%
|13
|2
|MIN
|WR
|Jordan Addison
|2
|9.5%
|0
|0
|0
|53.1%
|17
|2
|DAL
|WR
|CeeDee Lamb
|2
|8.7%
|0
|0
|0
|77.3%
|51
|2
|CAR
|TE
|Hayden Hurst
|1
|25.0%
|1
|4
|1
|58.3%
|7
|0
|NYJ
|WR
|Randall Cobb
|1
|20.0%
|1
|12
|0
|52.9%
|9
|0
|CLE
|WR
|Elijah Moore
|1
|20.0%
|1
|6
|0
|66.7%
|10
|0
|CLE
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|1
|20.0%
|0
|0
|0
|60.0%
|9
|1
|DET
|TE
|Sam LaPorta
|1
|14.3%
|1
|3
|0
|72.4%
|21
|0
|DET
|WR
|Josh Reynolds
|1
|14.3%
|1
|4
|1
|75.9%
|22
|1
|DET
|WR
|Marvin Jones
|1
|14.3%
|1
|3
|0
|58.6%
|17
|0
|NE
|WR
|Kayshon Boutte
|1
|14.3%
|0
|0
|0
|50.0%
|7
|1
|NE
|WR
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|1
|14.3%
|1
|11
|0
|57.1%
|8
|0
|PHI
|TE
|Dallas Goedert
|1
|12.5%
|0
|0
|0
|100.0%
|36
|0
|PHI
|WR
|DeVonta Smith
|1
|12.5%
|1
|5
|1
|97.2%
|35
|1
|BAL
|WR
|Odell Beckham
|1
|11.1%
|1
|9
|0
|64.3%
|18
|0
|CHI
|WR
|Chase Claypool
|1
|11.1%
|0
|0
|0
|90.9%
|20
|2
|BAL
|TE
|Mark Andrews
|1
|11.1%
|1
|3
|1
|50.0%
|14
|0
|TEN
|WR
|Treylon Burks
|1
|11.1%
|1
|1
|0
|81.8%
|18
|0
|SF
|TE
|George Kittle
|1
|11.1%
|0
|0
|0
|94.6%
|35
|1
|WAS
|WR
|Curtis Samuel
|1
|11.1%
|0
|0
|0
|58.3%
|14
|1
|WAS
|TE
|John Bates
|1
|11.1%
|0
|0
|0
|50.0%
|12
|1
|HOU
|WR
|Nico Collins
|1
|10.0%
|1
|8
|1
|65.6%
|21
|1
|HOU
|WR
|Tank Dell
|1
|10.0%
|1
|7
|0
|68.8%
|22
|0
|ARI
|WR
|Rondale Moore
|1
|10.0%
|1
|1
|0
|70.6%
|12
|0
|ATL
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|1
|9.1%
|0
|0
|0
|66.7%
|18
|1
|LA
|WR
|Puka Nacua
|1
|9.1%
|1
|16
|0
|78.8%
|26
|0
|LA
|TE
|Tyler Higbee
|1
|9.1%
|1
|12
|0
|100.0%
|33
|0
|IND
|WR
|Alec Pierce
|1
|7.7%
|0
|0
|0
|96.6%
|28
|0
|CIN
|TE
|Irv Smith
|1
|7.7%
|0
|0
|0
|55.0%
|11
|1
|TB
|WR
|Trey Palmer
|1
|7.7%
|1
|7
|1
|52.0%
|13
|0
|TB
|TE
|Cade Otton
|1
|7.7%
|1
|6
|0
|80.0%
|20
|0
|CIN
|WR
|Tyler Boyd
|1
|7.7%
|0
|0
|0
|80.0%
|16
|1
|MIA
|TE
|Durham Smythe
|1
|6.7%
|0
|0
|0
|67.6%
|23
|1
|BUF
|WR
|Gabe Davis
|1
|6.7%
|1
|2
|1
|89.2%
|33
|3
|DEN
|WR
|Jerry Jeudy
|1
|6.3%
|1
|-3
|0
|52.9%
|18
|0
|SEA
|TE
|Noah Fant
|1
|6.3%
|1
|12
|0
|57.1%
|24
|0
|SEA
|TE
|Colby Parkinson
|1
|6.3%
|0
|0
|0
|54.8%
|23
|1
|NO
|TE
|Foster Moreau
|1
|5.9%
|1
|6
|0
|48.4%
|15
|0
|NO
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|1
|5.9%
|1
|8
|0
|67.7%
|21
|0
|KC
|WR
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|1
|5.0%
|0
|0
|0
|66.7%
|24
|1
|DAL
|WR
|Michael Gallup
|1
|4.3%
|0
|0
|0
|72.7%
|48
|1
|BAL
|TE
|Isaiah Likely
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|60.7%
|17
|0
|CHI
|WR
|Darnell Mooney
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|77.3%
|17
|1
|JAX
|TE
|Evan Engram
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|70.8%
|17
|0
|JAX
|WR
|Christian Kirk
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|70.8%
|17
|0
|BAL
|WR
|Rashod Bateman
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|53.6%
|15
|0
|NYJ
|TE
|Tyler Conklin
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|70.6%
|12
|0
|LV
|TE
|Austin Hooper
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|59.3%
|16
|0
|KC
|TE
|Noah Gray
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|69.4%
|25
|0
|NYJ
|TE
|C.J. Uzomah
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|70.6%
|12
|0
|NYJ
|WR
|Allen Lazard
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|76.5%
|13
|0
|MIA
|WR
|Jaylen Waddle
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|38.2%
|13
|0
|NE
|TE
|Mike Gesicki
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|71.4%
|10
|0
|NE
|WR
|DeVante Parker
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|35.7%
|5
|0
|ARI
|WR
|Michael Wilson
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|64.7%
|11
|0
|LA
|WR
|Van Jefferson
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|90.9%
|30
|1
|TEN
|TE
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|90.9%
|20
|0
|CLE
|TE
|David Njoku
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|86.7%
|13
|0
|WAS
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|87.5%
|21
|0
|CAR
|WR
|DJ Chark
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|41.7%
|5
|0
|CAR
|WR
|Terrace Marshall
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|66.7%
|8
|0
|CAR
|WR
|Jonathan Mingo
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|75.0%
|9
|0
|CLE
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|86.7%
|13
|0
|WAS
|WR
|Terry McLaurin
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|87.5%
|21
|1
|NYG
|WR
|Darius Slayton
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|69.2%
|18
|0
|PIT
|WR
|Allen Robinson
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|92.9%
|13
|0