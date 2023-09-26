Target Breakdown: Pass Catcher Usage Report and Week 4 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Hopefully the sortable stat tables at the bottom of this

There is some promise for the position, however, with rookies Sam LaPorta and Luke Musgrave looking like TE1s in the making (LaPorta is there already) and veteran stars Travis Kelce , Mark Andrews and T.J. Hockenson all healthy now (plus Dalton Kincaid looming around the corner). If you're looking for a veteran tight end making a big leap forward to fantasy relevance... keep looking. It's been a rough year for most of the vets drafted in the middle and late rounds, be it old reliables like Dalton Schultz or trendy breakout candidates like Chigoziem Okonkwo .

Nacua dipped ever so slightly below Davante Adams for 2023 target share, with 39.3 percent compared to 39.4 for the veteran. Nobody else around the league is at 35 percent, but we do have 10 WRs at 30-percent-plus (11 if you count Jakobi Meyers but not his missed game). Meanwhile, there's not a single TE at 25 percent, and the only guy close ( Zach Ertz ) is a 32-year-old who saw just two targets this past Sunday and may soon lose more snaps to a teammate ( Trey McBride ).

Subpar Monday night showing and all, the Rams remain the story of the year for fantasy football. Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell weren't quite able to match their production from Weeks 1-2, but they still accounted for half of the team targets and 144 total yards (72 each) in Monday's loss to Cincinnati.

Subpar Monday night showing and all, the Rams remain the story of the year for fantasy football. Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell weren't quite able to match their production from Weeks 1-2, but they still accounted for half of the team targets and 144 total yards (72 each) in Monday's loss to Cincinnati.

Nacua dipped ever so slightly below Davante Adams for 2023 target share, with 39.3 percent compared to 39.4 for the veteran. Nobody else around the league is at 35 percent, but we do have 10 WRs at 30-percent-plus (11 if you count Jakobi Meyers but not his missed game). Meanwhile, there's not a single TE at 25 percent, and the only guy close (Zach Ertz) is a 32-year-old who saw just two targets this past Sunday and may soon lose more snaps to a teammate (Trey McBride).

There is some promise for the position, however, with rookies Sam LaPorta and Luke Musgrave looking like TE1s in the making (LaPorta is there already) and veteran stars Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews and T.J. Hockenson all healthy now (plus Dalton Kincaid looming around the corner). If you're looking for a veteran tight end making a big leap forward to fantasy relevance... keep looking. It's been a rough year for most of the vets drafted in the middle and late rounds, be it old reliables like Dalton Schultz or trendy breakout candidates like Chigoziem Okonkwo.

Hopefully the sortable stat tables at the bottom of this article can help you sort through the mess and pick out a TE streamer or waiver add for Week 4. We've got advanced stats for both WRs and TEs, sorted by three different categories.

Snap/Alignment/Route stats (participation) Target and Receiving stats (performance) Red-Zone and Goal-Line stats ($)

The first thing you'll see below — before the 2023 stat tables — is a list of WR/TE injuries from Week 3. After that you'll find a "stock report" to point out key trends and then my first-look recommendations for waiver adds at WR and TE for the upcoming week. Target Breakdown and sister article Backfield Breakdown focus on usage trends through the first three weeks of the season, while Monday's Box Score Breakdown is where you can find usage stats, snaps counts, etc. for only Week 3.

Weekly Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

This was a light week in terms of the quantity of injuries, but a torn ACL for Williams is obviously a huge deal for fantasy. Joshua Palmer likely steps into an every-down role, but he's a known mediocre, whereas rookie Quentin Johnston offers the ever-tantalizing theoretical upside.

The Chargers don't seem to have much confidence in Johnston, of course... thus his lack of playing time as the No. 4 WR so far. But there's no doubt that Williams' long-term absence shifts the upside scenario for the rookie way further up. That makes Johnston a perfect add for teams that feel solid about their lineup and are mostly using the bench to mine for gems. Palmer is a safer bet for targets short term, as are a number of other WRs available on waivers in most leagues (we'll get to that below).

Missed Week 3

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

Joshua Palmer/ Quentin Johnston — Williams out for season

Adam Thielen / DJ Chark — 25 tgts W3 / 312 AY W3

Zay Flowers — 29.8% Tgt Sh (13th) / 92.6% Rt Sh (14th) / 10 tgts W3

Tank Dell — 83.3% Rt Sh W3 / 5-145-1 / 27% AY Sh for SZN

Jayden Reed — 21.1% TS / 25.1% AYS / 148 rec yds

Elijah Moore — 25% TS / 9-49-0 W3 line (9 tgts)

Rashee Rice — 7 tgts on 20 Rts W3 / Played 39% of snaps pre-halftime W3

Josh Downs — 21.4% Tgt Sh / twice as many targets as Alec Pierce

Tight Ends 📈

Sam LaPorta — 22.7% Tgt Sh / Put up 8-84-1 in W3

Luke Musgrave — 15.8% Tgt Sh / 15.7% AY Sh / 4th among TEs in snap share (85.1%)

Jonnu Smith — B2B weeks above 70% snap share,

Trending Down 📉

Wide Receivers 📉

Josh Reynolds — Zero targets on 23 routes W3

Treylon Burks — 16% Tgt Sh compared to DeAndre Hopkins' 30.9%

Jaxon Smith-Njigba — 14.6% Tgt Sh / 4.7% AY Sh / 44% snaps W3

Darnell Mooney - 9.5% Tgt Sh / 72% Rt Sh W3 / 1 tgt W3

JuJu Smith-Schuster — losing three-wide snaps to Demario Douglas

K.J. Osborn — 11.3% Tgt Sh / fewer yards than Jordan Addison... again

Parris Campbell — 41% snap share W3 in Wan'Dale Robinson's 2023 debut

Tight Ends 📉

Chigoziem Okonkwo — 12.3% Tgt Sh / no production / blocking more now

Dalton Schultz — 12.3% Tgt Sh

Juwan Johnson —12.4% Tgt Sh, 7.3% AY Sh

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues

Wide Receivers

Potential Starters

Tank Dell - 31%

Adam Thielen - 47%

Romeo Doubs - 41%

Jayden Reed - 21%

Robert Woods - 24%

DJ Chark - 10%

Tyler Boyd - 38%

Rashid Shaheed - 48%

Joshua Palmer - 2%

DeVante Parker - 4%

Darius Slayton - 3%

Nelson Agholor - 2%

Bench Stashes

Quentin Johnston - 32%

Rashee Rice - 26%

Zay Jones (knee) - 37%

Jameson Williams (susp.) - 29%

Josh Downs - 2%

Marvin Mims - 27%

Rashod Bateman / Odell Beckham - 47%

Kadarius Toney - 43%

Jalin Hyatt - 11%

Demario Douglas - 1%

Rondale Moore - 8%

Calvin Austin - 2%

Wan'Dale Robinson - 2%

Potential Drops

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Josh Reynolds (shallow leagues)

Kendrick Bourne

Allen Lazard

K.J. Osborn

Tight Ends

Luke Musgrave - 18%

Jake Ferguson - 41%

Dawson Knox - 21%

Gerald Everett - 31%

[LOGO[ Noah Fant - 2%

Potential Drops

Dalton Schultz (shallow leagues)

Hayden Hurst

2023 Snaps/Routes/Alignments

Wide Receivers

Sn% = Snap Share

Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game

RTs = # of Routes Run

Rts/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played

Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot

Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot

Motion = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap

Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap

Tight Ends

Sn% = Snap Share

Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game

RTs = # of Routes Run

Rts/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played

IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation

Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, wide or backfield.

2023 Target & Receiving Stats

Wide Receivers

Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player

AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)

AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for

aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets

TPRR = Targets per Route Run

YPRR = Yards per Route Run

Tight Ends

Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player

AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)

AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for

aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets

TPRR = Targets per Route Run

YPRR = Yards per Route Run

2023 Red-Zone Stats (WR + TE)