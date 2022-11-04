Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 9 Matchups

This article is part of our Corner Report series.

Receivers rarely see the same corner every play, be it due to formation quirks or zone coverage calls by the defense, so a receiver's fortunes depend on much more than just the quality of the corner they're likely to see the most in a given game. Even against a bad corner, a good receiver can be denied the opportunity if the pass rush or something else outside his control complicates things. But it's part of the puzzle, and it's worth keeping track of.

This article will go game by game for the Week 9 slate looking at the top wide receivers from an offense and, based on the inside/outside and left/right splits of those receivers, identify the cornerbacks most likely to face them in man coverage.

Receivers are left with an Upgrade, Downgrade, or Even verdict based on their projected matchup. This shouldn't be read as 'good' or 'bad' but rather a measured tweak from the receiver's baseline projection.

NYJ vs BUF

JETS WIDE RECEIVERS

The potential absence of safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) might leave the Buffalo seam and downfield coverage slightly less reinforced, but Zach Wilson doesn't seem likely to capitalize even if so. Garrett Wilson has been winning more outside in recent weeks and the Jets might have their pick of which Buffalo corner to line him up against. Depending on how much rust he might have to shake off from his 2021 ACL tear, CB1 Tre'Davious White might shadow Wilson when Wilson lines up outside. If White isn't ready for his full workload yet then one of Kaiir Elam or Dane Jackson will have to pick up that slack. It's not clear White will take more playing time from one than the other, but at least one of Elam or Jackson will have to play less with White back. Elam is a rookie but very toolsy and he's done a good job so far, while Jackson is refined in the system but offers experience rather than athleticism. Jackson played more than Elam in Week 8, so it might be Elam whose playing time is pinched, which is probably good news for Denzel Mims on the snaps where White is on Wilson. Braxton Berrios is the Jets' priority in the slot in recent weeks, for some genius reason that isn't clear to mortals who might have figured Elijah Moore slightly more qualified. Whether they continue with this plan isn't obvious, but Berrios has been an obstacle to Moore all season and it's not apparent what the Jets are getting out of it.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Braxton Berrios

Even: Garrett Wilson (arguable downgrade if shadowed by White), Denzel Mims

BUFFALO WIDE RECEIVERS

There might be chatter and hype around a Stefon Diggs versus Sauce Gardner matchup for this game but unless the Jets use Gardner differently the Bills will have the luxury of moving Diggs away from Gardner, just as they moved him away from Jaire Alexander against Green Bay while Alexander mostly faced Gabe Davis. The Bills could opt to leave Davis against Gardner just as they did against Alexander, leaving Diggs to target D.J. Reed or Michael Carter instead. Diggs can probably beat Gardner, but why would the Bills make it that complicated if they can pick easy wins against the other two? Davis investors would of course prefer Diggs take Gardner. Isaiah McKenzie is a good gadget player but not the all-around threat that Khalil Shakir is. Buffalo might realize this at any time, but until then it seems McKenzie might get most of the slot specialist reps while Jamison Crowder is out. A corner like Carter mirrors McKenzie reasonably well, but if the Bills scheme open some space McKenzie can do damage after the catch against pretty much any team. Whether that look is there isn't pending any particular personnel detail, tough.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Stefon Diggs (upgrade if lined up away from Gardner), Gabe Davis (downgrade if Diggs is lined away from Gardner), Isaiah McKenzie, Khalil Shakir

WAS vs MIN

WASHINGTON WIDE RECEIVERS

Terry McLaurin can abuse most corners, Patrick Peterson and Cam Dantzler included. Slot corner Chandon Sullivan might be the most vulnerable of all three, and McLaurin should get a couple looks at him too. Curtis Samuel can probably get open against all three corners, while Dyami Brown has the speed to lose Dantzler vertically but might not be able to do much else here.

Upgrade: Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Dyami Brown

MINNESOTA WIDE RECEIVERS

Kirk Cousins' peripheral stats are worse across the board in 2022, and it's doubtful that the switch from Tyler Conklin to Irv Smith explained the decline. In the off chance that it did, T.J. Hockenson could be worth the target rate decline that might affect the non-Justin Jefferson wideouts in Minnesota. Adam Thielen and especially K.J. Osborn have seen their efficiency fall off in 2022, so especially in Osborn's case overexposure might have been an issue. With that said, all Minnesota receivers project for the advantage against all Washington corners, with Jefferson of course the one at most advantage.

Upgrade: Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

DET vs GB

DETROIT WIDE RECEIVERS

Rasul Douglas might be a decent counter to Amon-Ra St. Brown in the slot, because Douglas is at his best when squared up with a receiver at shallow depths. St. Brown could still cross him over, but Douglas isn't getting outran or bullied by St. Brown. The Packers seem hellbent on making Jaire Alexander as irrelevant as possible, which in this case would probably be to match him up against Josh Reynolds. Reynolds can't separate from Alexander or Eric Stokes, but against Alexander he has a reach advantage at least. Kalif Raymond is more dangerous downfield and a better trait match against Alexander, so Raymond investors should hope for as many matchups with Stokes or/and Douglas as possible.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond

GREEN BAY WIDE RECEIVERS

Romeo Doubs weathered the yips for a couple games but got over them last week, giving Aaron Rodgers reason to consider Doubs his main downfield and outside receiver while Allen Lazard (shoulder) leads in the middle of the field and intermediate. If Lazard can return it somewhat blocks Sammy Watkins and Samari Toure, who would also see their playing time dwindle if Christian Watson (concussion) can play. It's upgrades for everyone, whatever the case.

Upgrade: Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

ATL vs LAC

ATLANTA WIDE RECEIVERS

If Kyle Pitts draws Derwin James then Drake London might be able to line up a winnable matchup against the Chargers secondary. J.C. Jackson is talented but has struggled to run some of the Chargers'' zone coverages after mostly playing man coverage in New England, while Asante Samuel is much smaller than London. Bryce Callahan is a strong slot defender but is probably at his worst against an acrobatic above-the-rim receiver like London. It won't be easy for London exactly, but he has faced tougher matchups in recent weeks and if James is on Pitts then there will be slack toward London's routes. Olamide Zaccheaus is the kind of receiver Callahan normally eats up.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Olamide Zaccheaus

Even: Drake London

CHARGERS WIDE RECEIVERS

If Keenan Allen (hamstring) is somehow still out then Josh Palmer is the leading wide receiver for the Chargers, a bleak prospect but one they might be able to handle this one week with A.J. Terrell out. DeAndre Carter can threaten corners like these, too, which are down to the fourth- and later-stringers. Michael Bandy got rocked last week but can probably slip loose for a big play or two against a defense of this quality.

Upgrade: Josh Palmer, DeAndre Carter

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Michael Bandy

CHI vs MIA

CHICAGO WIDE RECEIVERS

Chase Claypool will presumably play a part-time role if at all, and it's not clear where the Bears will line him up. Darnell Mooney had been Chicago's main slot receiver prior to the trade, yet Claypool mostly played the slot with Pittsburgh. Whichever of Claypool or Mooney moves outside is a candidate to see a lot of Xavien Howard, while whoever is in the slot should mostly see the rookie Kader Kohou. Rather than the corner matchups what's concerning here is the Miami pass rush, which will send Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb after an offensive line that was (A) awful to start with and (B) doesn't have its right tackle.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool

MIAMI WIDE RECEIVERS

These corners can't cover Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle. If they disappoint it will be for other, seemingly sitll-implausible reasons, though the wind is worth keeping an eye on and could be a slight issue if it goes over 15 miles per hour.

Upgrade: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A

JAC vs LV

JACKSONVILLE WIDE RECEIVERS

No Nate Hobbs means the Raiders seemingly have little choice but to match up Christian Kirk with Amik Robertson. Robertson might be a decent slot corner, but at 5-foot-8 he has to worry about Kirk down the seam. The way it goes wrong for Kirk is if the Jaguars fail to establish Evan Engram as a separate seam threat, in which case the Raiders would be fools to not just bracket Kirk every play. Zay Jones and Marvin Jones have no obvious advantage against Rock Ya-Sin or Anthony Averett, even though neither is good.

Upgrade: Christian Kirk

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Zay Jones, Marvin Jones

LAS VEGAS WIDE RECEIVERS

Davante Adams is the favorite against any of the Jacksonville corners, but the Raiders would be smart to keep him away from Tyson Campbell as much as possible. Tre Herndon is very beatable and whoever gets him – even if Mack Hollins – has the advantage.

Upgrade: Davante Adams

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Hunter Renfrow, Mack Hollins

NE vs IND

NEW ENGLAND WIDE RECEIVERS

Jakobi Meyers is usually reliable and it's not obvious why that would change here. Kenny Moore is more of an all-purpose rover than a true cover slot corner, so Moore can hurt the Patriots and Meyers can still catch six-plus passes or whatever in the same game. Stephon Gilmore isn't giving up much this year and might normally be used to shadow DeVante Parker in this setting, but with Parker out it's not clear whether the Colts will move Gilmore around. The corner on the other side, be it Brandon Facyson or Isaiah Rodgers, is more easily beaten, no matter whether it's Tyquan Thornton, Nelson Agholor or Kendrick Bourne in question.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Jakobi Meyers, Tyquan Thornton, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne

INDIANAPOLIS WIDE RECEIVERS

Jonathan Jones won't let guys like Michael Pittman or Alec Pierce create separation, but at just over 5-foot-9 Jones is not built to defend the rim against either wideout. Myles Bryant is begging to get burned by almost any NFL wide receiver, Parris Campbell included. If Pittman or Pierce play more slot snaps than usual, drawing Bryant in the process, then their projection improves significantly at Campbell's expense.

Upgrade: Parris Campbell

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce

CIN vs CAR

CINCINNATI WIDE RECEIVERS

Tee Higgins ought to see Jaycee Horn on most snaps, which makes for a strength-on-strength matchup. It's not ideal for Higgins. Tyler Boyd still mostly played the slot last week, meaning he should mostly see Myles Hartsfield, who seems decent at worst. Mike Thomas isn't scaring whoever the other corner is.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd

CAROLINA WIDE RECEIVERS

DJ Moore would normally draw the shadow coverage of Chidobe Awuzie but the Bengals will instead need to rely on Eli Apple and Cam Taylor-Britt. Taylor-Britt is mostly an unknown at this point but has a lot of speed to work with, especially for a bigger corner. Even Moore is unlikely to run away from CTB or even Apple, but he should be able to lose them as a route runner. Terrace Marshall is a similar deal – he's no outrunning either corner but he might be able to beat them to the ball all the same. Shi Smith isn't beating anyone.

Upgrade: DJ Moore

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Terrace Marshall, Shi Smith

ARI vs SEA

ARIZONA WIDE RECEIVERS

DeAndre Hopkins versus Tariq Woolen looks like an oddly compelling matchup on paper, because Hopkins' ability to win at the rim might be especially tested by a 6-foot-4, implausibly fast player like Woolen. Hopkins can beat Woolen in small spaces for sure, just as he can almost any corner, but the vintage Hopkins play of snatching the ball in traffic might not apply as reliably against a player with Woolen's range and reach. Mike Jackson is more easily beaten on the other side, and slot corner Coby Bryant might be an easier matchup, too. Robbie Anderson can definitely beat Jackson, and Rondale Moore can beat Bryant. If the Cardinals call a good game plan they should have something to work with here.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore, Robbie Anderson

SEATTLE WIDE RECEIVERS

DK Metcalf was oddly effective last week despite his knee injury, so hopefully he's been moving along in his recovery since then. He couldn't get much going against the Cardinals in Week 6, but Metcalf is always a threat when he's on the field and the Cardinals corners can't actually cover him – they'll play zone against him for the most part. Tyler Lockett might be the Seattle wideout better at exploiting zone coverage, but he was all but shut out in the last matchup, too. Both Lockett and Metcalf should do better than the first time against Arizona. Marquise Goodwin is also a threat, though one only used sparingly.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Marquise Goodwin

TB vs LAR

TAMPA BAY WIDE RECEIVERS

Mike Evans might draw a disproportionate amount of reps from Jalen Ramsey, but even if so Evans is as likely as anyone to hold his own. Ramsey tends to get worse the less he can physically bully a receiver at the catch point, and Evans is immovable in that area. Evans investors would still hope for as few matchups with Ramsey as possible, of course. Julio Jones can threaten Derion Kendrick or Troy Hill. Chris Godwin might see Ramsey when Evans doesn't, but he gets the green light the rest of the time.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones

RAMS WIDE RECEIVERS

It's not clear whether Carlton Davis will be assigned to any particular Rams receiver, but aside from the rare occasion where Cooper Kupp lines up outside it should be Davis against one of Allen Robinson or Van Jefferson. Davis better mirrors Robinson's underneath game and Jamel Dean better matches Jefferson's speed, so that general alignment might be the ticket for the Buccaneers. Kupp has the upper hand against whoever the slot coverage is, even if Antoine Winfield (concussion) is back for this game, and even if it's a slog for Kupp he could see usage funneled his way if Davis and Dean respectively stall Robinson and Jefferson.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson

Even: Cooper Kupp

KC vs TEN

KANSAS CITY WIDE RECEIVERS

Kristian Fulton and Terrance Mitchell appear to be your outside Titans corners in three-wide, and since the Chiefs might run nearly the entire game from that look you might mostly see Mitchell opposite Fulton with Roger McCreary in the slot, though McCreary lines up outside opposite Fulton in two-wide sets. None of these guys can run with the likes of Mecole Hardman or Marquez Valdes-Scantling, though JuJu Smith-Schuster is relatively well trait matched by Fulton and McCreary as underneath and intermediate-oriented corners. Kadarius Toney also has too much speed for the Titans corners, but it's not clear how ready he is to play in the Chiefs system.

Upgrade: Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Downgrade: N/A

Even: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney

TENNESSEE WIDE RECEIVERS

There's nothing obviously concerning about Jaylen Watson or Joshua Williams for Robert Woods, but the Chiefs should sell out to stop Woods and doing so will only get easier with the return of Trent McDuffie. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kyle Philips don't obviously offer anything, either, and Ryan Tannehill (ankle) might be out again. That would be a major issue.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Robert Woods, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips

NO vs BAL

NEW ORLEANS WIDE RECEIVERS

Chris Olave is a good candidate to draw shadow coverage from Marlon Humphrey, which would at once be intimidating but still a matchup Olave might handle surprisingly well. There just aren't many situations where Olave is defenseless – his ability to threaten at all levels makes him a varied threat. If Jarvis Landry returns then it might block Tre'Quan Smith, who at that point would be fighting for outside reps against Rashid Shaheed, who seems to be building momentum each week.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Chris Olave (arguable downgrade if shadowed by Humphrey), Jarvis Landry (arguable upgrade if Humphrey shadows Olave), Tre'Quan Smith, Rashid Shaheed

BALTIMORE WIDE RECEIVERS

If Marshon Lattimore is out then that would be good news for Devin Duvernay, who warrants shadow coverage with Rashod Bateman out. Bradley Roby is already out, so the Saints will likely use Chris Harris in the slot and Alontae Taylor on whatever outside receiver Lattimore doesn't cover. Taylor can run and Harris knows how to play underneath, but Duvernay's a burner who isn't easy to tackle and Greg Roman would be dumber than usual to not feed him, even if Mark Andrews is already eating at tight end. Demarcus Robinson can't get open against anyone and James Proche seems harmless too.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Devin Duvernary (arguable downgrade if Lattimore plays), Demarcus Robinson, James Proche