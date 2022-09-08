2022-23 Golf Draft Kit: Rankings & Profiles

1 Rory McIlroy 16 $8,654,566 $13,000,000 McIlroy will be more remembered in 2022 by the role he played in helping the PGA Tour grow and stave off the LIV threat, but the golf he played was also among the best of his Hall of Fame career. McIlroy's 2.12 strokes gained total per round led the PGA Tour and was the fourth-highest mark for a season in McIlroy's PGA Tour career. A lot of that was thanks to his best putting season ever. The Northern Irishman won the CJ Cup, RBC Canadian Open, and FedExCup for a third time, but he would have likely traded all that for his first major championship since 2014. McIlroy went 2nd-8th-T5-3rd at the majors in 2022. He's really not that far away from dropping a five or six win season with multiple major championships.

2 Scottie Scheffler 25 $14,046,910 $12,000,000 Scheffler had a season golf fans should remember for a long time. He picked up his long-awaited first victory in a playoff at the Phoenix Open and followed with wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, WGC-Match Play, and capped it off with a win at the Masters. Scheffler would surprisingly not find the winner's circle again the rest of the season, but did notch runner-ups at Colonial, the U.S. Open and TOUR Championship. The 26-year-old made north of $14 million last season, which was a PGA Tour record. While that would be a big ask to repeat, Scheffler has the game and mental makeup to be a really good player for over a decade.

3 Jon Rahm 19 $5,248,220 $11,000,000 Rahm had a victory at the Mexico Open, eight top-10's and 13 top-25's with only one missed cut in 19 starts. That is an incredible season for most every other player on Tour, but for Rahm it felt extremely pedestrian. In 2020-21, the Spaniard was the undisputed best player in the world by whatever metric you wanted to use, but last season Rahm just could never put it all together. He led the PGA Tour in SG: Off-the-Tee and was third in GIR percentage, but what really stuck out was 143rd in SG: Around-the-Green and 182nd in putts per round. Those two numbers are extreme outliers if you look in comparison to Rahm's first five years on the PGA Tour. Expect a big bounce back in 2022-23 from what many consider to be the best pure talent in the world of golf alongside Rory McIlroy.

4 Justin Thomas 21 $6,829,576 $10,000,000 Thomas put together one of the greatest final round comebacks to win the PGA Championship in a playoff over Will Zalatoris. The 29-year-old is now in that elite class of having won multiple major championships. While that is incredible, that ended up being the 15-time PGA Tour winner's only victory of the 2021-22 season. Thomas' finish to the season was not anywhere close to how he played at the start, but his 10 total top-10 finishes did tie the second-highest mark of his career. The putter is the real determining factor for Thomas because his ball-striking and short game are both elite. Given all the purse increases for 2022-23, it would be shocking if Thomas did not better the nearly $7 million he earned in 2021-22.

5 Xander Schauffele 21 $7,427,299 $9,500,000 Schauffele was able to silence all the critics that said he couldn't close with a torrid last few months of the season. He dominated the Zurich Classic with teammate Patrick Cantlay, then added back-to-back victories at the Travelers Championship and Scottish Open to show his game travels everywhere. Schauffele probably has the most complete game all the way through the bag on Tour and that's why he is such a reliable player in any format to get you a great finish. The next logical step for the 28-year-old is to pick up a major championship. He's got nine top-10's and 15 top-20's in 22 just career major starts.

6 Patrick Cantlay 20 $9,369,605 $9,000,000 Cantlay followed up a four-win season that included winning the FedExCup with a two-win campaign in 2021-22 that he notched a career-high 12 top-10 finishes. Cantlay's wins came at the Zurich Classic with teammate Xander Schauffele and in the playoffs at the BMW Championship when he beat Schauffele in the final pairing. Cantlay's game is so well rounded that he's going to be among the top players in earnings year after year. He was top-40 in every strokes gained category in 2021-22 and he really was a few strokes here and there from having one of the best seasons in the last decade.

7 Will Zalatoris 24 $9,405,082 $8,500,000 It was both an incredible year, and a year of what if for Zalatoris. He collected 11 top-15 finishes, but also lost in a playoff at the Torrey Pines and the PGA Championship. He also was just beaten out by one at the U.S. Open by Matt Fitzpatrick. Zalatoris was able to silence the questions by notching his first win in the playoff opener, but tweaked his back the very next week where it was revealed he had two herniated disks and had to take a 30th place finish in the final FedExCup standings. Back injuries can be career killers for golfers, so there are certainly a lot of questions going into next season to see how he bounces back. Zalatoris is definitely one of the more risky golfers in the top-10 because of the injury concern, but he's currently the best ball-striker on Tour and has World No. 1 upside.

8 Jordan Spieth 22 $5,018,444 $8,000,000 Spieth has had extremely good seasons and very poor seasons to his lofty standards, but 2021-22 nets out right about in the middle. He finished runner-up at Pebble Beach before adding a victory a couple months later at the RBC Heritage in a playoff over Patrick Cantlay. In his next start at the Byron Nelson he shot 25-under-par and lost by one to K.H. Lee. Other than a sniff on Sunday at the Scottish Open, those were really the only times Spieth found himself in contention to win. Even more disappointing was his play in the majors, which probably collectively was the worst of his career. The full swing seems to be figured out after some changes prior to last season, now it's about getting that putter back to being a weapon. It's so hard to overcome constantly missing putts inside of five feet, especially for a player that wears his emotions on his sleeves like Spieth does. It still seems more likely than not that the 13-time PGA Tour winner finds his way back to the top at some point, he's just too talented not to.

9 Collin Morikawa 19 $4,837,271 $7,800,000 Morikawa had a very strange 2021-22 season. He got off to a pretty incredible start with top-seven finishes in his first four events, but over his final 14 stroke play events he had just three top-20 finishes. Fortunately they happened to be the Masters, U.S. Open, and first playoff event. Still, that is a bit of a letdown after two straight seasons of winning multiple times including a major. Morikawa has never been a great putter, but has the ability to pop on certain weeks like the 2021 Open Championship. He ranked top-three in SG: Approach for the third straight season, but 152nd in SG: Around-the-Green is a clear area for improvement that could lead to more times in contention in 2022-23.

10 Tony Finau 25 $6,117,886 $7,500,000 Finau really struggled for the first several months of the season, but an incredible summer made 2021-22 his best season to date. He finished runner-up at both the Mexico Open and Canadian Open and then won back-to-back weeks at the 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic. The now four-time PGA Tour winner ranked top-15 in SG: Off-the-Tee, SG: Approach, SG: Tee-to-Green, GIR percentage, and scoring average. Finau has all the talent in the world and now that he has the confidence that he can win out here consistently, he's a dark horse Player of the Year candidate in 2022-23.

11 Matt Fitzpatrick 20 $7,012,672 $7,200,000 Fitzpatrick certainly picked the right time to breakthrough for his first PGA Tour victory by winning the U.S. Open at the site of his U.S. Amateur triumph in 2013 at The Country Club in Brookline. The last few years we have seem massive improvements to Fitzpatrick's ball-striking and short game, which have made him a very complete player. His big gains in distance should also pay off quite well going forward. The Englishman shattered his previous best seasons on the PGA Tour with 10 top-10's and 14 top-25's in 2021-22. Fitzpatrick ended the campaign second in SG: Total and third in scoring average. Expect another strong season next year from this rising 27-year-old.

12 Sam Burns 24 $7,073,986 $7,000,000 Burns was able to better what was a very impressive season in 2020-21 with a three-win performance in 2021-22. Burns got his first win early at the Sanderson Farms Championship and then was able to repeat at the Valspar Championship in a playoff. The 26-year-old picked up his final win at Colonial in which he outlasted the No.1 ranked player in the OWGR, Scottie Scheffler, in a playoff. Burns tailed off a bit down the stretch, but his combination of distance and putting will make him a consistent threat for years to come. The next step for this player will be to raise his level of play at the majors.

13 Sungjae Im 26 $5,567,974 $6,700,000 Four years on the PGA Tour and four times making the TOUR Championship for Im. The 2021-22 campaign was probably the best of the bunch, as Im notched a win at the Shriners Open along with a trio of runner-up finishes and nine total top-10's. The South Korean gained at least 0.3 strokes per round in every category and ended up sixth in SG: Total and 13th in scoring average for the season. Im has had a very complete game ever since he came out on Tour and a multi-win season or major in 2022-23 would surprise nobody.

14 Hideki Matsuyama 21 $5,776,298 $6,500,000 After Matsuyama won the Zozo Championship in his home country of Japan last fall and followed that with another win at the Sony Open in Hawaii a few months later, it appeared the eight-time PGA Tour winner was heading for a mega season. Unfortunately some injuries slowed his progress after that and he had a rather inconsistent summer, but it was highlighted by a solo fourth at the U.S. Open. After much consideration, Matsuyama will not make the jump to LIV and instead stay with the PGA Tour. Putting will always be the key with the 30-year-old Japanese superstar, but his ranking of 75th in SG: Off-the-Tee was his worst in that category of any season in his career. The ceiling is crazy high with Matsuyama, but the injury questions always have to give you pause.

15 Cameron Young 25 $6,520,598 $6,000,000 Young put together one of the best rookie seasons in recent memory. He was not able to find the winner's circle, but he notched a whopping seven top-three finishes, two of which came in majors. Young is an amazing driver who ranked second in SG: Off-the-Tee and third in driving distance last season. His short game and putting were also both impressive considering how far he hits the ball. Young was 15th in SG: Total and 16th in scoring average. After seriously considering a jump to LIV Golf, Young was able to come to his senses and realize the opportunities he is going to have in front of him playing for some of the biggest trophies in golf. The 25-year-old has the type of game and swing to be successful on the PGA Tour for years to come.

16 Viktor Hovland 21 $4,868,461 $5,800,000 Hovland has been a top-five ball-striker in the world since he started on Tour three years ago. The one thing that will continue to stand out until changes are made is his short game. It was really bad this past season, as he lost over 0.65 strokes per round, which ranked 191st on the PGA Tour. Hovland's putter has gone from a weakness to a strength now, so if he can find a way to just not be terrible around the greens then his results will be very scary. Hovland has won in all three seasons and has only missed seven cuts in that timespan. His T4 finish at the Open Championship after fading on Sunday is his only top-10 finish in a major to this point, however. Hovland's ball-striking makes his floor very high, but his ceiling is still a question until he can figure out the short game.

17 Tom Kim 11 $2,824,580 $5,500,000 Kim burst on the scene this summer as a 20-year-old. He was a standout at the Scottish Open finishing solo third and then a few weeks later became the second-youngest winner on the PGA Tour since WWII with his victory at the Wyndham Championship. Kim would unfortunately just miss out on the TOUR Championship, but there is so much potential here to tap into here when he gets a full season on the PGA Tour. He is a fairways and greens machine who would have graded top-20 if he had enough rounds in key categories like SG: Approach, SG: Tee-to-Green, birdie average and scoring average.

18 Shane Lowry 18 $3,616,679 $5,200,000 Lowry is the rare European Tour player that's had a lot of success on this side of the pond. It didn't begin that way however as Lowry struggled for years to find his footing, but his win at the Open Championship in 2019 seemed to unlock his full potential. The Irishman is probably now the best player without a PGA Tour victory. He cam close with a runner-up at the Honda Classic and T3's at the Masters and RBC Heritage. Lowry ranked ninth in SG: Approach, second in proximity to the hole, third in scrambling and ninth in scoring average. There's a lot of things here to like about Lowry going forward.

19 Aaron Wise 24 $3,454,521 $5,000,000 Wise was just 22 years old when he picked up his first PGA Tour win in his rookie season of 2017-2018. What happened in the following two seasons then, was hard to explain as Wise's game completely left him. Perhaps complacency set in, perhaps it was something else, but whatever the case, he did resemble the young man that won over $3 million in his first season on the PGA Tour. Things started to click for Wise again during the 2020-2021 season as he found his way above $2 million in earnings. He built upon that this past season with what was his most consistent season yet on the PGA Tour. Wise has won on the PGA Tour before and now that he's got the consistency as well, he could be a force in the coming years.

20 Max Homa 24 $5,289,842 $4,700,000 Homa began the year with a victory at the Fortinet Championship and proved to be very consistent throughout the spring. He then was able to get himself back in the winner's circle for a fourth time in his career at the Wells Fargo Championship. Homa would make the TOUR Championship for the first time and score a T5 finish. If you are looking for the key to Homa's leap this year it has been in the short game department where he now ranks 57th in SG: Around-the-Green, a stat that he has been mired outside the top-150 in for the large majority of his career. The rest of his bag is extremely consistent, so it's hard to see why he couldn't have another very solid season in 2022-23. Whether he wins again, let alone multiple times, is another story.

21 Corey Conners 25 $3,876,590 $4,500,000 Conners used a strong T5 showing at the BMW Championship to advance to the TOUR Championship for the third time in the last four years. The Canadian had another fantastic ball-striking season, ranking fifth in SG: Off-the-Tee, 16th in SG: Approach, 13th in SG: Tee-to-Green and second in GIR percentage. Conners had a very nice season results-wise, but it feels like he left a lot on the table at the same time given his strokes gained and scoring average numbers. His four top-10s and 12 top-25s in 2021-22 were down from eight top-10's and 19 top-25's in 2020-21. If Conners can find a way to become a top-100 putter on the PGA Tour, we could really see his earnings take off going forward given that elite level of ball striking.

22 Daniel Berger 12 $1,769,539 $4,400,000 Berger was troubled by the injury bug in 2022, dealing with a persistent back injury that saw him last tee-it-up at the U.S. Open in June in which he missed the cut. When healthy, he's shown that he's one of the best players in the game due to his superb iron play. It's likely we won't see Berger until 2023, but we wouldn't be surprised to see him make his way back into the top-10 in the world, if healthy.

23 Davis Riley 29 $3,190,793 $4,300,000 Riley really became a DFS darling over the spring months after a slow start to his rookie season. After falling in a playoff at the Valspar Championship to Sam Burns, Riley had a stretch of six straight finishes of T13-or-better. He would only post one top-25 over his final seven starts, however, and fall just outside that Top-30 that qualify for East Lake. Really the only weakness here appears to be short game, as he ranked outside the top-115 in SG: Around-the-Green and scrambling. If he cleans that up a bit, Riley has the potential to take off as a sophomore because he's long, a solid iron player, and a stout putter who ranked inside the top-15 in birdie average.

24 Mito Pereira 27 $2,797,925 $4,200,000 Pereira won three times on the Korn Ferry tour during the 2020-2021 season, which meant that he joined the PGA Tour with high expectations and for the most part, those expectations were met. The highlight and lowlight of his rookie season came at the PGA Championship, where he needed only a par to win his first major, but he failed to come through. Even without a win at the PGA Championship, his season on the whole was a success. Pereira's ceiling appears to be extremely high, but there's the looming prospect of him jumping ship to LIV Golf. If he remains on the PGA Tour, he's in for a heck of season however.

25 Sahith Theegala 32 $3,124,668 $4,100,000 Theegala had a very impressive rookie season that was able to captivate fans through his strong play. If not for a bad break at the 71st hole at the Phoenix Open or the 72nd hole of the Travelers Championship, Theegala could easily have two wins. His consistency was also of note, as the 24-year-old made 16 of his last 17 cuts in individual events. Theegala can go low with the best of them, as he led the PGA Tour with 433 total birdies last season. He really does have all the tools, but a key to finding more success in the future might be eliminating his big misses. Theegala can get it out there, but was only 91st in SG: Off-the-Tee because he was 173rd in driving accuracy.

26 Russell Henley 22 $2,837,505 $4,100,000 Since joining the PGA Tour in 2013, Henley's performance can be described as nothing other than good. Not great and not bad, but good. He's never ended the season in the top-10 of the FedEx, yet he's never finished outside the top-100. He's made over $3 million in a season just once and never finished below $1 million. What's encouraging is how consistent his iron play has remained over the last three seasons, where he has ranked at least sixth in SG: Approach and 18th in GIR percentage. His 1.19 strokes gained per round in 2021-22 ranked 16th on the PGA Tour and was the highest mark of his career. Still at just 33 years old, there's hope Henley can pair an average putter with his elite level ball-striking more often in 2022-23.

27 Keith Mitchell 26 $3,068,341 $4,000,000 When Mitchell won during his sophomore season on the PGA Tour in 2019, it appeared as though he was about to take off. That didn't happen however and he spent much of the following two season trying to recapture the magic. Although he failed to win this past season, he more than recaptured the magic as he posted a career highs in top-10s and top-25s on his way to a career best earnings number. Mitchell is not a straightforward case however as he's been quite erratic during his time on the PGA Tour. He's one of a handful of players with really high ceilings and really low floors. Since he's had just one sub-$1 million season out of five though, he's probably more likely to get better as the years go on instead of regressing. With that in mind, Mitchell deserves some consideration in salary cap leagues this season, even at this inflated price.

28 Tommy Fleetwood 17 $2,874,008 $4,000,000 Fleetwood is becoming increasingly harder to peg each season. Five season ago, his first as a full-time member on the PGA Tour, Fleetwood earned nearly $4 million while grabbing six top-10s. The following season was almost a mirror image, with nearly $4 million in earnings and six top-10s. The two seasons that followed looked nothing like his first two seasons though as he struggled to get above the $1 million mark in earnings. This past season however he started to get back to his original form and while he'll need some more high-end finishes to really take his game to the next level, he certainly seems capable. His cap number is set fairly high, but Fleetwood has the skills to make a big leap this year.

29 Tyrrell Hatton 19 $2,849,792 $4,000,000 Hatton is a strange case in that he's one of these European Tour players that came to the PGA Tour with a lot of hype and for the most part he's lived up to it, but he's yet to really break through over here. He's posted three consecutive seasons of $2+ million in earnings and he's consistently making many cuts than he's missing, but it feels like he's got more in him. He's failed to win during the past two seasons, but his second PGA Tour win seems inevitable. If he picks up a win this season, he'll easily eclipse his earnings number from this past season, if not, he should at least get back to where he was this past season, making him a fairly safe play.

30 Maverick McNealy 27 $2,689,754 $4,000,000 McNealy entered the PGA Tour as a rookie during the 2019-2020 and played well right out of the gate. He didn't make the splash that other rookies around that time made however, which is why he's often overlooked when discussions of the best young players come up. While he's not in that conversation yet, the 26-year-old could get there soon if he continues to show improvements across the board. McNealy posted career highs in cuts made, top-10s and earnings this past season and there's reason to think he can improve on all of those categories this year as well.

31 Taylor Pendrith 21 $2,330,840 $4,000,000 After a very successful Korn Ferry Tour campaign in 2020-2021, Pendrith entered the PGA Tour this past season with high expectations and he didn't disappoint. Pendrith posted three top-10's and nine top-25' on his way to over $2.3 million in earnings. Perhaps most impressive was that he did all of that in just 21 starts after being slowed by fractured rib in the middle of the season. There's a lot of reason to like this Canadian going into 2022-23 after he finished last season with six top-15's in his last seven starts. Pendrith ranked top-12 on Tour last season in SG: Off-the-Tee, driving distance, and GIR percentage.

32 Keegan Bradley 25 $3,623,137 $3,900,000 The way Bradley started his PGA Tour career, he had "superstar" written all over him. In his first three seasons, he racked up three wins and over $11 million in earnings, but after a solid 4th season, his game began to slide. He found his way back a couple years later with a career best $4 million in earnings, but the seasons that followed weren't great. He's now posted a couple more solid seasons since then and we are starting to see him for what he is – a really good, but not great player on the PGA Tour. He set the bar pretty high this past season and considering he's only been above the $4 million mark once in his career, he doesn't make for a great salary cap pick this season.

33 Cam Davis 25 $1,989,011 $3,900,000 Unlike many of the young PGA Tour players of this era, Davis didn't come out firing during his rookie season of 2018-2019. In fact, it took Davis a couple years to find a groove, but now that he has, it looks like he's going to be around for a while. Davis didn't make quite as much in 2021-22 versus the previous season, but that's just because he didn't win. He actually went up to five top-10's and eight top-25's, while also posting a better strokes gained total ranking of 52nd. There's a lot to like about the young Aussie's game going forward. He ended the season making 10 straight cuts with six top-16 finishes. Look out for this man in 2022-23.

34 Billy Horschel 22 $4,940,600 $3,800,000 Horschel sniffed a win with runner-ups at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Zurich Classic, but was able to get the job done with a very impressive performance at the Memorial for his seventh PGA Tour victory. That win, however, didn't really catapult him to much else as Horschel failed to score another top-20 in his last seven events. The 35-year-old ranked exactly 25th in both SG: Total and scoring average for the season, which meant he really earned that third straight TOUR Championship appearance. Horschel is a very solid earnings maker, but his days of being a consistent contender in the biggest events appear limited. Amazingly, Horschel has just two career top-20's in 36 career majors.

35 Denny McCarthy 29 $2,882,771 $3,600,000 McCarthy started as a rookie on the PGA Tour during the 2017-2018 and his results were less than desired as he finished the season ranked 149th on the FedEx list. In the three seasons that followed, McCarthy showed some progress, but it was slow. That changed this past season when McCarthy posted career highs in cuts made, top-25s, top-10s and earnings. McCarthy has never lived off the high-end finishes, so the fact that he took the slow and steady route to a career high in earnings this past is not surprise either. McCarthy will need to find some high-end finishes to improve upon his number this season, but he appears capable at this point. As such, he makes for an interesting salary cap selection this season.

36 Brian Harman 27 $3,226,839 $3,500,000 2021-22 was the first time in five seasons that Harman made it to the TOUR Championship. Most of that was aided by a T3 finish at the playoff opener in Memphis. His T6 finish at St Andrews was his second-best finish in a major, but it was the fourth top-20 in a major in the last two years. This was the first year in Harman's career that he gained strokes in every category. Poor iron play is the reason the 35-year-old has never become a top player, but 66th in SG: Approach this past season was well above his usual average in that category. Harman will be in all the elevated events next season, which should keep his earnings pretty respectable considering his putting and short game prowess.

37 Seamus Power 26 $3,100,241 $3,500,000 The curious case of Power. Power joined the PGA Tour during the 2016-2017 as a relatively unknown golfer from Ireland and he didn't exactly make a splash, ending the season 130th on the FedEx list. His next three seasons on the PGA Tour were much the same and it wasn't until the 2020-2021 season that he started to show some game. This past season he found an entirely new gear as he posted top-25s in half of the events he played (13) on his way to over $3 million in earnings. Power appears to be reaching his peak as he enters his mid-30s, and while there's nothing wrong with that, it does indicate that his ceiling is likely limited.

38 Adam Scott 20 $2,913,198 $3,400,000 Scott has had a tremendous career with 14 wins and roughly $60 million in earnings. The Aussie still has probably the most aesthetically pleasing swing on Tour, and while it is still fairly effective, his biggest weapon the last couple seasons has actually been his putter. It's impressive considering how much of an issue it was in his prime. Scott will turn 43 this season and while he's rarely shown signs of slowing down, it has to be coming soon. Scott won't fall off a cliff, but it's hard to imagine he can do much better than he did this past season. As such, he's not an ideal salary cap selection this season.

39 Kurt Kitayama 24 $2,547,912 $3,300,000 Kitayama's success as a rookie on the PGA Tour came as a bit of a surprise this past season. After all, he was a 29 year-old rookie that was lacking much success on the lower tours, so when he posted two runner-ups in the span of a couple months this past season, it caught some attention. There's nothing wrong with being a late bloomer, there's no reason that Kitayama can't be wildly successful on the PGA Tour, it's just creates a little doubt when looking ahead. Kitayama got off to a very slow start this past season, but his play from February on was pretty solid. As such. he looks like a decent salary cap candidate this season.

40 Chris Kirk 25 $2,408,913 $3,300,000 Kirk has posted exactly four top-10's and nine top-25's with seven missed cuts in each of the last two seasons. There is just enough there from a results standpoint to keep you interested. At 37 years of age, Kirk should still have a few solid seasons left on the PGA Tour. Kirk ranked 10th in SG: Around-the-Green and 20th in SG: Tee-to-Green in 2021-22 and his 0.99 strokes gained per round was the best of his entire career. He isn't always the best player for birdie barrages, but when par becomes a good score Kirk typically finds himself up there on the leaderboard.

41 Tom Hoge 32 $4,310,046 $3,200,000 Hoge was mostly a fringe player his first few seasons on Tour, but after making the BMW Championship each of the last two seasons, the 33-year-old stepped things up in a big way in 2021-22. Hoge was able to breakthrough for his first victory at Pebble Beach with a furious back-nine run to beat out Jordan Spieth. That combined with three other top-five finishes was enough for Hoge to make it all the way to the TOUR Championship. He's not an easy player to project considering he also had a stretch of six straight events in which he missed the cut and missed 13 total last season. Hoge did rank 11th in SG: Approach and 16th in scrambling, which are two things that should help him on difficult golf courses.

42 Si Woo Kim 29 $2,234,151 $3,200,000 Kim might be the most erratic in-event golfer on the entire PGA Tour. The odd thing is, when looking at his career numbers, the end of season results generally look the same. He's had a low of just over $1 million in earnings for a season and a high of just over $3 million, but he's generally landed in the $2 million range. One promising note on this past season is that Kim tied a career high with 23 made cuts, so even though he's wildly inconsistent from round to round, he managed to be slightly better on his good rounds than bad on his poor rounds. Kim is a solid player with a bright future and his cap number is reasonable for this upcoming season which makes him an interesting salary cap selection.

43 Gary Woodland 23 $1,992,732 $3,200,000 Woodland missed more cuts than he made for the first time in over 10 years but still nearly managed to make $2 million on the course. Statistically, he was much better than his results would suggest, gaining strokes in every category while ranking 34th from tee-to-green - best since his 2018-19 season. He's a great candidate for some positive regression in 2022-23.

44 J.T. Poston 30 $3,292,443 $3,100,000 Poston got off to an awful start in 2021-22 with six straight missed cuts. Things started to turn around after he notched a T3 at the RBC Heritage. A few months later Poston would score a T2 at the Travelers and his second career PGA Tour win the next week at the John Deere Classic. He closed out the season with top-25's in four of his last five starts and a spot at the TOUR Championship for the first time. A broad look at his results will show that he only made half of his cuts in 30 starts, but the final stats are actually pretty solid. Poston ranked 38th in SG: Total and 36th in scoring average while gaining strokes in every category. Poston has always been a great putter, but his ball-striking over the summer turned the corner in a big way and makes his prospects for next season more interesting.

45 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 24 $2,233,289 $3,100,000 This past season was Bezuidenhout's first full season on the PGA Tour and he certainly got off to a good start. His numbers are a bit deceiving as he earned over $2.2 million while posting just one top-10, but that top-10 was a runner-up at the John Deere Classic. While that runner-up boosted his numbers, he earned his spot in the top-70 with consistency as he made the cut in 20 of 24 starts this past season. Bezuidenhout is his late-20s and he's had plenty of success around the globe, so it would seem that getting a full year under his belt on the PGA Tour could lead to bigger and better things in year-two. As such, Bezuidenhout deserves a long look in salary cap leagues this season.

46 K.H. Lee 28 $3,347,180 $3,000,000 Lee played fairly well during his first two seasons on the PGA Tour, finishing right around 100 on the FedEx list in both seasons, so when he picked up his first win during his third season and earned over $3 million, it was to say the least, a surprise. Also surprising was that Lee backed up that season with an even better season in 2021-22, going back-to-back at the Byron Nelson and making it to the TOUR Championship after being No. 31 in 2020-21. Lee was mostly a boom-or-bust player during his first three seasons, but went a solid 21-for-28 this past season to show he can play well at different types of courses.

47 Adam Hadwin 26 $2,574,396 $3,000,000 Since his debut on the PGA Tour in 2014, Hadwin has never finished below 107th on the FedEx year-end points list. He's also only finished inside the top-30 just once. He's obviously been a steady force on the PGA Tour for almost a decade, but it seems clear that his upside his limited. That being said, Hadwin did post his best career SG: Total mark of his career this past season at 0.68 strokes per round. The Canadian is a short hitter, but the rest of his game is honestly pretty solid all the way through the bag. Expect.a similar type of season in 2022-23.

48 Kevin Kisner 24 $3,757,424 $2,900,000 Kisner had his second-best season from an earnings prospective only to his 2016-17 season when he notched nearly $4.8 million. The problem for Kisner in 2021-22 was his dramatic peaks and valleys. He finished second at the WGC-Match Play and fourth at The Players, which really helped his bottom line, but missed double digit cuts for the second year in a row. Kisner ranked ninth in SG: Putting, but 139th in SG: Tee-to-Green. That type of statistical profile often lends itself to a tricky projection.

49 Sebastian Munoz 25 $2,545,121 $2,800,000 Muñoz has really been on the grind since picking up his first win on the PGA Tour during the 2019-2020 season. During that season, Muñoz not only picked up his first win, but he also carded five total top-10s on his way to nearly $3 million in earnings. The past couple season though, he's made his money the hard way by gobbling up a bunch of top-25s, while sprinkling in some top-5s. His made cut percentage isn't great however, so it looks like he'll need some high-end finishes to improve on his numbers from this past season. Munoz ranked 58th in SG: Total and 55th in scoring average, right about where you would expect him to finish in 2022-23.

50 Justin Rose 18 $1,426,994 $2,800,000 Age seems to be getting the better of 42-year-old Rose, who has now gone two straight seasons without a top-3 finish. While he's unlikely to ever find his top form again, there's still plenty of reason to think he could turn in a bounce back campaign in 2022-23. His SG: Total and scoring averages last season were his best mark since the 2018-19 season.

51 Scott Stallings 31 $3,933,593 $2,700,000 Stallings was in the midst of a decent season heading into the BMW Championship, but his runner-up at that event change his entire season. Stallings entered that week with six top-10s on the season, enough to secure a spot in the field for the BMW and when he finished runner-up, he vaulted way up the standings. He also made a nice check that week, which help push his season total over $4 million. This from a guy that never cracked $2 million in any of his previous 11 seasons on the PGA Tour. It seems clear that Stallings is a better player now than at any point in his career, but he also set the bar way too high this past season for salary cap purposes.

52 Mark Hubbard 22 $1,179,782 $2,600,000 It's not often that golfers breakout in their mid-30s but Hubbard is a great candidate to do just that. While his ceiling may be capped by his lack of distance, he's in the upper echelon of iron players and a steady putter as well. Coming off a couple of top-5s late in the season (albeit in opposite field events), we like Hubbard to continue the momentum and take a step forward this season.

53 Brendan Steele 23 $2,531,909 $2,500,000 After posting consecutive seasons of $2+ million during the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 seasons, Steele's production dropped off dramatically during the 2018-2019 season. He began to rebound the following season, but it wasn't until this past season that he got back to the heights that he'd seen during his best years. The problem now is, he's going to turn 40 this season and the inevitable decline is coming, it's just a matter of how long he can hold it off. Steele should remain productive for the next couple years, but for salary cap purposes, the bar was set too high this past year.

54 Adam Long 28 $1,364,131 $2,500,000 Long improved on a forgettable 2020-21 season by finishing in the top-25 in more than one-third of his events, although none of them resulted in top-10s. It was in large part due to much improved putting (24th) while gaining strokes in every category. Long is never going to be the flashiest of fantasy picks, but he's a consistent option capable of being in the mix on shorter courses.

55 Mackenzie Hughes 27 $2,276,212 $2,400,000 Hughes hasn't won since his rookie season of 2016-2017, but he's managed to put together some solid seasons since then, including this past season. Hughes made the cut in 16 of 27 starts and finished inside the top-25 in half of the starts where he made the cut. He lacked the high end finishes, but that's been an issue his entire career. He'll need to find more top-10s in order to significantly improve upon his numbers from this past season, but there are no indications that he'll do that this year. As such, he's not a good salary cap candidate this season.

56 Emiliano Grillo 28 $2,094,647 $2,400,000 It's amazing how many players on the PGA Tour got off to great starts as rookies and struggled to match or exceed their first-year production. Grillo falls into that camp, as his rookie season still ranks as the best of his now seven seasons on the PGA Tour. Ball-striking has never been an issue with the 29-year-old, but until he is able to find a solution to his short game problems and be a more consistent putter, it's going to be hard to Grillo to ever get his game to that next level. Those weeks that he has a decent go of it on the greens, Grillo logs some pretty impressive finishes, unfortunately it just doesn't happen regularly enough.

57 Wyndham Clark 29 $1,544,055 $2,400,000 Though he had finished with more FedEx points in his rookie season, Clark's fourth and most recent season on the PGA Tour was his best. Clark set a career high in money earned and cuts made (22/29). Clark is starting to show more consistency after missing double digit cuts in each of the last two seasons. The Oregon product ranked fourth in driving distance last season, but only 56th in SG: Off-the-Tee and 173rd in SG: Approach. That tells me he needs to reign things in a bit to put himself in better positions to attack pins. Clark has been a great putter throughout his career, so there's a lot of tools to work with here if he can harness his ability.

58 Patrick Rodgers 27 $1,327,382 $2,400,000 Rodgers got off to a quick start with a pair of top-10s in his first three events but never found himself in serious contention to win thereafter with just one other top-10. Nevertheless, it was his best season statistically as he ranked a career-high 46th in strokes-gained total with his biggest advantage being his length with driver. It seems like just a matter of time before he finally gets his first win.

59 Jhonattan Vegas 22 $1,097,633 $2,400,000 Vegas is coming off a disappointing season that included just a lone top-10 finish at the alternate event Corales Championship. He's usually prone to some spike weeks due to his long hitting and strong iron play, while his short game leaves much to be desired. His solid ball-striking makes him a dark horse for a bounce-back season in 2022-23.

60 Luke List 28 $2,734,720 $2,300,000 List is what you'd call a "late-bloomer". He didn't make it to the PGA Tour full time until he was 30 and even after that it took him a couple seasons to find his footing. Since then he's produced at a decent level, sometimes nearing the top-50, but at this point, it's safe to say that his ceiling is limited. He's posted his highest earnings number of his career this past season, which means he's a hard pass when it comes to salary cap teams. He should remain productive for at least a few more years because of how well he strikes the ball, but his putter throughout his career has been historically bad.

61 Lucas Herbert 20 $2,558,440 $2,300,000 Herbert wasn't much about consistency this past season as he made the cut in just half of his 20 starts, but an early season win at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship set him up for the entire year. After that win however, Herbert's results were less than ideal. Herbert posted only one top-10 during the entire 2022 portion of the season and he was generally a non-factor when making the cut. On a positive note, he did post a pair of T15s in two of his final three starts. Herbert is only 26, and this past season was his first on the PGA Tour, so he might have a fairly high ceiling. With that said, the bar was set pretty high, so a wait and see approach might be better this season.

62 Matt Kuchar 20 $2,051,300 $2,300,000 Credit to Kuchar, he just refuses to ride into the sunset. At the age of 41, Kuchar posted a career best in earnings during the 2018-2019 season, but a sharp decline followed the next season and the drop in production continued through the following season as well. He managed to turn it around this past season as he topped the $2 million mark for the first time since 2018-2019, but at age 44, it's hard to imagine he can do much better than he did this past season, especially given how hard he was forced to lean on his short game and putting. Kuchar led the PGA Tour in SG: Around-the-Green and was 11th in SG: Putting.

63 Martin Laird 22 $1,094,313 $2,300,000 Laird wasn't a name you saw at the top of leaderboards often last season with just one top-10 result - a solo third at the alternate event Barracuda Championship. Statistically he struck the ball well, however, ranking 30th in strokes-gained tee-to-green but for a third straight year was held back by his putter. He's due for some more top-10 results next season.

64 Justin Suh - K 1 $15,680 $2,300,000 A two-stroke victory at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship clinched the No. 1 spot for Suh in both the season-long combined standings and the KFT Finals Eligibility Points List, earning him fully exempt status for the 2022-23 PGA Tour campaign as well as exemptions for the 2023 PLAYERS Championship and the 2023 U.S. Open. It'll be the first time in Suh's career that he enjoys full status on the PGA Tour, though his rookie eligibility was exhausted when he made 11 starts in 2020-21. The 25-year-old enjoyed a stellar amateur career as he was twice named a first-team All-American at USC where he won Pac-12 Player of the Year as a junior, but he failed to make a splash upon turning pro, overshadowed by the immediate success of his Class of '19 compadres Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff. Now, Suh has a legitimate chance to make some noise of his own.

65 J.J. Spaun 29 $2,951,152 $2,200,000 2021-22 was easily the best season of Spaun's career. He picked up his first career victory at the Valero Texas Open and nearly made $3 million. Spaun ended up just missing out on making it to East Lake, much of that had to do with his 78 in the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship while in the final pairing. There are some interesting things here, but Spaun still only rated out 76th in SG: Total and 68th in scoring average. There just isn't a ton of upside if you're expecting Spaun to better his earnings in 2022-23.

66 Taylor Moore 28 $1,751,237 $2,200,000 Moore was one of several rookies to crack the top-70 this past season, although his route was a bit unspectacular. Moore took a slow and steady route to the top-70, using a pair of top-10s at the end of the season to sneak into the playoffs, then playing just well enough at the FedEx St. Jude Championship to make the field for the BMW Championship. In all, Moore made the cut in 18 of 28 starts, and posted just four top-10s all season. His numbers this past season were tame, but he was able to win on the Korn Ferry Tour the year prior, so perhaps this was just an adjustment year for Moore. You can see some upside here based on how he finished the season, so getting off to a strong start in the fall will be key for Moore.

67 Brendon Todd 25 $1,659,052 $2,200,000 It's pretty easy to know what you're going to get out of Todd, as the Tour veteran makes up for being one of the shortest hitters with excellent putting. He's lost strokes from tee-to-green in each of the last seven seasons but has still managed to make over two-thirds of his cuts the last three seasons. Todd will never be the most enticing pick but is someone to target as a cut maker on shorter courses.

68 Kevin Streelman 27 $1,354,092 $2,200,000 Streelman nearly found his first win since 2014 at the alternate event Barbasol Championship but ultimately came up one short for his only top-5 of the season. The Tour veteran is capable of more than his results would suggest considering he was 48th in strokes-gained tee-to-green. He's also one of the most accurate drivers, ranking sixth in driving accuracy last season. Streelman has a few hot courses he should capitalize on better in 2022-23.

69 Aaron Rai 28 $1,346,601 $2,200,000 Rai captured his PGA Tour card through the Korn Ferry Tour finals in 2021 after playing overseas to start his career, and he responded with a solid rookie campaign in which he ranked 46th in strokes-gained tee-to-green. While he was overshadowed by a stellar rookie class, Rai is capable of having an improved sophomore season if he can improve his putting.

70 Sepp Straka 33 $4,722,434 $2,100,000 Straka had a breakthrough season in 2021-22 that saw him win the Honda Classic in February, score a T3 finish at Harbour Town, and fall in a crazy playoff to Will Zalatoris at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. While there were some very good finishes that made his earnings run up to nearly $5 million, it was actually his worst season from a strokes gained total perspective of four years on Tour. Straka has always had a solid putter, but finishing 147th in SG: Tee-to-Green and 14 missed cuts is alarming when it comes to trusting the Austrian to get anywhere close to matching his earnings total from this past season.

71 Alex Noren 22 $1,971,531 $2,100,000 After over $2.6 million in earnings during his first full season on the PGA Tour in 2016-2017, Noren quickly became thought of as "the next big Euro", but that didn't quite pan out in the years that followed. Noren failed to crack the $1 million mark the following his big season and it took a couple years to get back above the $2 million mark. This past season was much like the season prior, in other words, he seems to have leveled off below his peak of '16-'17. Noren is now north of 40, which means it's unlikely that he'll return to the heights of his first season on the PGA Tour. As such, he's not a good salary cap option this season.

72 Hayden Buckley 30 $1,303,036 $2,100,000 Buckley's rookie season on Tour was met with mixed results as he started out strong with a pair of top-10s in his first three starts but never recorded another one thereafter. He did show a combination of length and accuracy with driver to rank 13th in strokes-gained off-the-tee but ranked worse than 150th in strokes-gained around-the-green and putting. He'll need to shore up that area for more consistent results, but the tools are clearly there.

73 Stephan Jaeger 31 $1,289,503 $2,100,000 Jaeger had been unable to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs in his two previous seasons on Tour after consistently showing himself as one of the best players on the Korn Ferry Tour over the years, but he managed to turn the tide with back-to-back top-15s to close the regular season. He isn't long or straight off-the-tee but does everything else well and capable of carrying the momentum into this season.

74 David Lipsky 29 $1,269,468 $2,100,000 Lipsky was rookie on Tour last season after playing primarily overseas for most of his career and recorded a pair of top-10s against weak fields with a best finish of T-6. He did flash above average iron play (40th in strokes-gained approach) and there's room to improve if he can make strides in his short game. He's a solid cut maker that should find himself in contention more often this season.

75 Ryan Palmer 22 $1,167,801 $2,100,000 Palmer will be turning 46-years-old during the 2022-23 season but isn't showing much signs of his age as he ranked 24th in strokes-gained off-the-tee, although he did record just one top-10 result. A big culprit of that was his putting in which he regressed to 170th. While Palmer's best days are behind him, he's still solid enough across the board to find himself in contention more often this season.

76 Trey Mullinax 28 $2,172,365 $2,000,000 Mullinax spent his first three full seasons on the PGA Tour outside the top-100 and only after a year off did he find his game. It's hard to say what happened in that year off, perhaps it was rediscovering how to win that did the trick, but whatever the case, Mullinax was able to produce his best PGA Tour season to date this past year. It is a bit concerning to see such a huge jump out of the blue however, and his MC percentage was 50% this past season, so there are plenty of red flags entering this season. Mullinax is just 30 years old and he might have just figured everything out this past season, but it's probably wise to take a wait and see approach on him this season.

77 Troy Merritt 26 $1,906,304 $2,000,000 Merritt has been on the PGA Tour since 2010 and while he's had some ups and downs, we know what he is for the most part. He's a guy that can flash every now and then, but he's not going to play at a consistently high-level for any length of time. This past season one was of his better seasons on the PGA Tour and while that's great for him, it's bad news for anyone thinking about selecting him in a salary cap situation. There's no reason to expect a major decline from Merritt this season, but there's also no reason to expect a big jump either.

78 Jason Day 19 $1,086,460 $2,000,000 This now marks the second year in a row that Day has finished outside the top 100 in regular season points since he came on tour in 2007. He's historically been a regular on the leaderboard at bigger events, but his best major finish in 2022 was just a T55 at the PGA Championship. Health is always a concern for the 34-year-old Aussie, who has managed back and wrist injuries throughout his career. If his body cooperates, he still has the distance and putting prowess to leap back into the mix next season.

79 Thomas Detry - R 5 $409,974 $2,000,000 Detry's T4 at the Albertsons Boise Open was good enough to earn the Belgian his first PGA Tour card, but his 2021-22 campaign also included four top-25 finishes in just five starts at the PGA Tour level. He also tied for 34th at the Open Championship, ultimately averaging an impressive $82K in official earnings per event throughout those five appearances. The 29-year-old was a standout at the University of Illinois during his college days, winning Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2013 and Big Ten Golfer of the Year in 2015.

80 Lucas Glover 28 $1,941,796 $1,900,000 Early in his career, Glover was a model of consistency as he finished inside the top-50 at year's end in four of his first five seasons. A terrible season in 2012 set him down a different path however and he's struggled to find that consistency ever since. Surprisingly, he's played some of his best golf as he's entered his 40s. Glover doesn't appear to be slowing down that much, so a rapid drop in production is probably not in the cards, but a positive jump in his numbers is also not very likely either as Glover will turn 43 this season.

81 Russell Knox 28 $1,683,424 $1,900,000 Knox has floated around as being a mid-level Tour pro for the last few years but hasn't seriously contended recently, with his last top-3 finish coming over five years ago. Knox relies on his driving accuracy and iron play for success, which he does really well (top-25 on Tour in both) but is well below-average everywhere else. That should still be good enough for several top-25s this season.

82 Alex Smalley 30 $1,631,567 $1,900,000 Smalley had quite an impressive rookie season this past year with over $1.6 million in earnings and nine top-25s. His best showing came at the Corales Puntacana Championship in March where he posted a runner-up. It's not uncommon for rookies to post their best finishes at opposite field events and while that can be a red flag if the player only fares well against weaker fields, Smalley managed to play well against strong fields as well. Smalley posted a top-10 at the Scottish Open, which was one of the stronger fields of the season and while he didn't fare well during the FedEx playoffs, he did manage to sneak into the top-70 at season's end. Smalley's cap number for the upcoming season is reasonable enough to consider him in salary cap leagues this year.

83 Matthew NeSmith 28 $1,539,142 $1,900,000 NeSmith quietly had his best season on Tour, as the third-year player ranked 62nd in strokes-gained total and made a career-high 71 percent of cuts. He's consistently proven himself as a strong iron player (top-30 in strokes-gained approach every season) but has been held back by a below average short-game. He'll need to improve that area to turn his made cuts into more top-10 results.

84 Taylor Montgomery - R 2 $180,180 $1,900,000 Montgomery finished fifth on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List with nine total top-10s in just 17 events played, highlighted by runner-up finishes at the AdventHealth Championship and the Price Cutter Charity Championship. He paced the KFT in birdie average with 4.88 tweeters per round and he also ranked first in actual scoring average (68.36). Montgomery tied for 11th at the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open in late January when he gained 5.4 strokes with the flat stick. He eventually went on to make his second career U.S. Open appearance in June after qualifying via sectionals.

85 Lee Hodges 29 $1,377,251 $1,800,000 Hodges' rookie season on Tour included a pair of top-10s against weaker fields and was mostly unspectacular. He did a good job of making cuts (18-of-29), but he doesn't stand out in any facet of the game. If he can improve his putting (162nd) there's room for slight improvement but it's hard to envision the upside for much more than that.

86 Adam Svensson 31 $1,209,000 $1,800,000 Svensson made the playoffs for the first time in his career on the heels of a strong Korn Ferry season in 2021, posting three top-10s but zero top-5s. He posted solid numbers in driving accuracy (40th) and strokes-gained approach (41st) but struggles to contend with his lack of distance and mediocre short game. It's easy for him to get lost in the shuffle with the other average Tour pros.

87 Chesson Hadley 29 $1,195,172 $1,800,000 Hadley had an excellent run to end the summer of 2022, making six of his final nine cuts and finishing in the top 10 four times over that period. That said, he struggled for much of the earlier portion of the season, which is why he finds himself sitting here at 113 on the money list. Accordingly, the 35-year-old Tour veteran will look to maintain the form he found in June and July throughout the offseason and aim to start off on the right foot in 2023.

88 Webb Simpson 20 $1,041,955 $1,800,000 This year marks the second season in a row that Simpson has trended in the wrong direction on the money list. At age 37, it is very possible his best golf is now behind him, but he still has the game to contend at certain courses. Simpson is one of the shortest hitters on Tour, and he typically ranks toward the bottom of the field in driving distance and SG: Off the tee. As a result, his game tends to translate best on shorter courses like TPC River Highlands, where he finished T13 at this past year's Travelers Championship.

89 Carl Yuan - R 1 $0 $1,800,000 Yuan landed atop the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List with three runner-up finishes and a win at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in March. His ninth top-10 result of the season came at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, where he climbed to a career-best 101st in the Official World Golf Ranking. The 25-year-old from China also ranked top-10 among his KFT peers in a handful of season-long metrics, including scoring average, birdie average, GIR percentage and driving distance. Having previously made only four career starts on the PGA Tour, Yuan qualifies for rookie status throughout the upcoming 2022-23 campaign.

90 Dean Burmester - R 5 $388,800 $1,775,000 Burmester's summer was highlighted by back-to-back top-15s at the Genesis Scottish Open and the Open Championship in July, but it was his performance throughout the Korn Ferry Tour Finals that earned him a PGA Tour card for 2022-23. The 33-year-old South African notched top-5 results at both the Albertsons Boise Open and the KFT Championship to comfortably join the Finals 25. He resides top 70 in the Official World Golf Ranking ahead of the upcoming fall series.

91 Austin Eckroat - R 4 $92,818 $1,750,000 Despite ranking top-10 on the Korn Ferry Tour in scoring average, GIR percentage and birdie average this past season, Eckroat finished outside of the top 25 in the regular season points list. However, the 23-year-old Oklahoma State product clutched up with a runner-up effort at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship to earn his PGA Tour card for the first time. He appeared in nine PGA Tour events over the past two seasons, notably securing top-25s at the Bermuda Championship and the 3M Open in 2021.

92 Andrew Putnam 30 $1,920,393 $1,700,000 After a disastrous rookie season in 2014-2015, Putnam turned his game around in year-2 and not only picked up his first win, but he also cracked the $2 million mark for the first time. He followed that up with another strong season in 2018-2019, but the wheels came off in 2019-2020 and he only started to get back on track this past season. He's trending the right way after earning $1.5 million in 2020-2021 and $1.9 million in this past season, but you have to wonder where his ceiling lies. Of concern in his MC percentage, while just over 50% over the past three seasons. Putnam should be able to improve his numbers this season, but how much is the question. Probably not enough to justify a salary cap selection this season.

93 Doug Ghim 29 $1,347,458 $1,700,000 Ghim is a young player that benefits from both strong play and a busy schedule. This past year represented the 26-year-old's third season on the PGA Tour, and he appears to be developing into a top 150 mainstay. As mentioned, Ghim plays quite a bit (29 events) and converts over half of his cut appearances, but he has yet to truly contend in a large event. His best finish - by far - in 2022 was a T6 at The Players. He will need to start competing on Sundays if he wishes to continue climbing the ranks.

94 Dylan Frittelli 28 $1,194,625 $1,700,000 Coming off his worst season on Tour in 2020-21, Frittelli bounced back by making 18-of-28 cuts but struggled to get into contention with a best finish of T-8 at the Valero Texas Open. At his best, he was a solid player from tee-to-green but lost strokes off-the-tee and on approach in 2021-22. Frittelli's accuracy off-the-tee has been a big detriment, and he appears to be an average at best Tour player moving forward.

95 Tyler Duncan 27 $890,879 $1,700,000 For a second straight season, Duncan failed to record a top-10 result but did retain his card with six top-25 finishes while making 16-of-26 cuts. To his credit, he doesn't have any glaring weakness in his game and is one of the more accurate drivers (eighth last season) on Tour. Usually not the most intriguing pick but capable of competing on shorter courses.

96 Davis Thompson - R 3 $73,077 $1,700,000 Ranking fourth on the Korn Ferry Tour in total driving and 14th in ball striking, Thompson finished 14th on the regular season points list and he won early-June's REX Hospital Open to secure his maiden PGA Tour card. The 23-year-old University of Georgia product retains rookie eligibility despite 13 career starts at the PGA Tour level, notably notching a top-25 as an amateur at the 2019 RSM Classic. He's a former No. 1 player in the Amateur World Golf Ranking and was twice named first-team All-American in college. The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder profiles as a potential ROY candidate if the short game cooperates against tougher competition.

97 Chez Reavie 28 $1,908,670 $1,600,000 Reavie has earned a reputation as a "grinder", but that's just another way of saying he's a good player, who happens to be short off the tee. While he's managed to have plenty of highs over the past six years, his skills appear to be declining. This past season he was in danger of falling outside the top-125 until he saved his season by winning the Barracuda Championship and while it seems strange to say someone who won this past season is on the decline, his production both before and after that win tell that story. As such, he's not a good salary cap option this season.

98 Lanto Griffin 23 $1,717,566 $1,600,000 Griffin had another solid season making 16-of-23 cuts with a best finish of T-3 at The American Express, but his season was ended with three missed cuts before he decided to undergo back surgery. As a result, it's likely that Griffin won't tee things up until next year which limits his fantasy potential for season long players and some potential rust when he does come back.

99 Joel Dahmen 26 $1,712,942 $1,600,000 Dahmen once again showed in the 2021-22 season that he's a reliable cut maker, seeing the weekend in 19-of-26 events. However, the momentum slowed over the summer as he only recorded one top-25 finish since May. He's a precise driver of the ball but fantasy players should be concerned about his recent subpar performance and his suspect short game.

100 John Huh 26 $1,631,948 $1,600,000 Huh made the playoffs for the first time in four years and flashed some of the form from when he first joined the PGA Tour 10 years ago. He grabbed the first round lead at the Wyndham Championship en route to a T-2 finish - one of two top-10s on the season. Huh is held back by his lack of distance off-the-tee but is good enough everywhere else to keep his card for another season.

101 Adam Schenk 32 $1,339,523 $1,600,000 After coming on strong in the summer of 2021, Schenk started the new year off slow with 10 missed cuts in 13 events before finding his form. Ultimately, it was still a disappointing season in which he went from 87th in strokes-gained total to 139th. His scrambling leaves a lot to be desired but the ball-striking is good enough for him to keep his card for another year.

102 James Hahn 26 $1,183,254 $1,600,000 Hahn made exactly half of his cuts for a second straight season and sprinkled in a few top-10s including a best finish of T-4 at the 3M Open. His strong suit is his driving play as he has above average length and accuracy off-the-tee, and he's due for some positive regression after ranking just 166th in strokes-gained putting last season.

103 Rickie Fowler 22 $1,072,929 $1,600,000 Fowler's struggles have been well-documented by this point, but his game did show some signs of life toward the end of the 2022 season. The 33-year-old star converted 11 of his final 18 cuts on the year and also made a caddy change toward the end of the summer. For those reasons alone, it would not be surprising to see Fowler continue his upward trajectory in 2023. That said, expectations should be tempered for a player that hasn't seen the winners' circle in over five years.

104 Harry Hall - R 3 $204,750 $1,600,000 Hall secured his second career Korn Ferry Tour victory in 2022 at the NV5 Invitational late May, which preceded another top-5 finish the following week at the REX Hospital Open. The 25-year-old Englishman closed out his KFT campaign with a T3 at the KFT Championship, bringing his official earnings to $288K for the season. Hall also posted a top-10 finish at the 2021 Shriners Children's Open and he made his major championship debut this June at the U.S. Open.

105 Brandon Wu 26 $1,472,515 $1,500,000 Wu went through some growing pains in his rookie season, missing 10 of his first 11 cuts before the 25-year-old righted the ship with a pair of top three finishes over his next four starts. He didn't stand out in any particular category but did show good accuracy off-the-tee and reasonable iron play. He should be able to build on the latter part of the season for a solid 2022-23 campaign.

106 Peter Malnati 31 $1,288,197 $1,500,000 For a third straight season, Malnati lost strokes off-the-tee and on approach but gained shots around-the-green and putting. That's a difficult recipe for success on Tour having to constantly scramble your way around the course, but he certainly gets the most out of his game. Malnati can occasionally find decent results against weaker fields but fantasy players should look for golfers with more upside.

107 Sam Ryder 30 $1,257,416 $1,500,000 In Ryder's five seasons on Tour, he's kept his card every season but never finished better than 100th in the FedEx Cup Standings. He didn't show much in the second half of the season, making just 5-of-13 cuts with zero top-20s. Ryder doesn't stand out in any category and mediocre across the board, giving him limited upside for fantasy players.

108 Max McGreevy 28 $999,625 $1,500,000 McGreevy's best finish in 2022 was a T5 at the Wyndham Championship, where he carded a four-day total of 13-under par and launched himself into the FedEx Cup Playoffs field. A few weeks prior, he posted 16-under at the Barbasol to finish T13. The PGA Tour rookie was rather hit-or-miss in his first professional season, only making 11 cuts in 28 total events. 2023 will be an important year for McGreevy as he sheds the rookie label and plays another full slate.

109 Nate Lashley 25 $976,895 $1,500,000 Lashley had a solid seasons for his standards, recording eight top-25 results while qualifying for the FedEx Cup Playoffs after missing it the year prior. He's another one of the mid-level Tour pros that doesn't do anything that well but lacks a big deficiency in his game. Still, that lack of upside makes other golfers with more boom/bust potential more intriguing.

110 Matthias Schwab 23 $955,840 $1,500,000 Schwab only played in 23 events during the 2022 season, but he arguably made the most of his appearances. His season scoring average was an impressive 70.6. En route to completing his first full PGA Tour season, he notched three top 10 finishes at The Honda Classic, the Valero Texas Open, and the Puerto Rico Open. Schwab also converted over 65 percent of his cuts, making him a viable survivor choice most weeks. Keep a close eye out for the 27-year-old to continue establishing himself on Tour this upcoming season.

111 Cameron Champ - E 19 $940,458 $1,500,000 Champ may still be one of the longest hitters on Tour, but he played one of the shorter schedules of the season amongst his peers. As such, he ranks rather highly in terms of earnings-per-event, so it would be interesting to see where he'd sit on the money list if he played more tournaments. Two of the 27-year-old's final three finishes of 2022 were top 20s. Only time will tell if he is able to carry that momentum into next season.

112 Erik van Rooyen - E 17 $927,524 $1,500,000 EVR doesn't play a full PGA Tour slate, as he occasionally competes across the pond in Europe. That said, he frequently made the most of his 17 appearances this past season and was one of the more efficient players as measured by earnings-per-event. This bodes well, particularly for DFS value. His best finish of 2022 was T10 at the RBC Heritage, and he also finished 13th at The Players. The key for the South African will be how he comes back from a neck injury he suffered over the summer. He has the game to make the playoffs next season.

113 Harris English - E 12 $305,923 $1,500,000 English is not a LIV player. He is exempt through 2023-24 as a recent multiple tournament winner. He missed much of last season following hip surgery but returned for seven events without much success. He is still ranked inside the top-50 OWGR.

114 Beau Hossler 23 $1,716,430 $1,400,000 Hossler started off 2022 well with a pair of top-5s in his first nine events but didn't do much thereafter with a best finish of T-21 over his final eight starts. His iron play continues to be a huge detriment as he hasn't finished better than 179th in strokes-gained approach in any of his five seasons on Tour. His upside is limited without improvement in that area, regardless of how good his short game is.

115 C.T. Pan 24 $1,313,259 $1,400,000 Pan had yet another solid, yet unspectacular season, with his best result being a T-6 finish in the opening event of the season. He's a prototypical example of an average player across the board, as he simply doesn't do anything great or poorly. Pan should factor in this season as a reliable cut maker with limited upside, as he's only posted seven top-5 finishes over six PGA Tour seasons.

116 Michael Thompson 26 $1,148,272 $1,400,000 Thompson has ranked between 126th-131st in strokes-gained total the last three seasons, so it's pretty easy to know what to expect out of him. Known for his driving accuracy and short game prowess, he's capable of getting hot one week a year on courses that fit his game like he showed when winning the 3M Open in 2020. Predicting when that will happen is much easier said than done, however.

117 Vince Whaley 29 $1,039,817 $1,400,000 Whaley made the playoffs for the first time in his three seasons on Tour, although his only top-10 finishes were both in alternate field events. His ball striking is a main detriment as he ranked just 177th in strokes-gained approach and is wildly inaccurate off-the-tee despite just slightly above-average length. It's hard to see him making any strides as a result.

118 Callum Tarren 26 $1,034,362 $1,400,000 Tarren really turned things around this season after nine straight missed cuts to open the year. The 31-year-old Englishman truly broke into the national spotlight at the U.S. Open, where he briefly held the clubhouse lead. He eventually finished T31 at The Country Club, and his performance was a springboard for the remainder of the year, as he made five of his final seven cuts. If he can get off to a better start in 2023, a higher position on the money list at this time next year may be in the cards.

119 Matt Wallace 21 $918,351 $1,400,000 Wallace is one of the more effective players outside the top 100 in terms of earnings-per-event. He only needed 21 events this past season to comfortably settle within the top 150 on the money list, and his best finish was a T10 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The Englishman also notably claimed two top 10 finishes on the DP World Tour. If Wallace plays more golf in the U.S. this year, he could well climb the standings and money list for 2023.

120 MJ Daffue - K 2 $116,531 $1,400,000 Daffue recorded a pair of runner-up finishes at the LECOM Suncoast Classic and the Alberstons Boise Open en route to finishing eighth on the Korn Ferry Tour's official money list for 2022. He posted seven top-10s in 21 events played on the KFT, where he ranked second among his peers in driving distance, third in birdie average and 15th in putting average. The South African also made the cut in each of his two starts at the PGA Tour level, highlighted by a T31 at the U.S. Open in June.

121 Patton Kizzire 29 $985,293 $1,300,000 Since he joined the Tour in 2014, Kizzire has finished somewhere between 60th and 125th in earnings in all but two years. At 121st, he finds himself within this range yet again, and it would not be terribly surprising to see a similar result in 2023. He converted roughly 60 percent of his cuts this past year, which is consistent with his career average, and his best finish was T10 at the Waste Management. Kizzire won't likely be a heavily-owned fantasy asset, but he does have the game and experience to contend on certain weeks.

122 Greyson Sigg 30 $884,085 $1,300,000 Sigg had a fairly uneventful rookie season on Tour with just one top-10 finish but it was good enough for him to keep his card for another year. His play slowed in the second half of the season, however, as he missed seven of his last 12 cuts. It's difficult to get too excited about Sigg from a fantasy perspective since he doesn't stand out in any particular area.

123 Michael Kim - K 5 $183,150 $1,300,000 Kim earned his PGA Tour card for the 2022-23 season via his finish of 19th in the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List, tallying 12 top-25 results in 25 starts on the KFT in 2022. He's no stranger to life at the PGA Tour level, having appeared in 164 total events dating all the way back to 2013 when he tied for 17th at the U.S. Open as an amateur. Max Homa – Kim's former teammate at Cal-Berkeley – has raved about Kim's talent, though the latter has finished top 100 in the FedExCup standings just twice through six seasons with at least 15 starts on the PGA Tour.

124 Cameron Smith - L 18 $10,107,897 $1,200,000 Smith agreed to join LIV Golf after much speculation for months. This is probably the hardest loss the PGA Tour has had to this point as Smith is still an ascending star at age 29 and is coming off an incredible season that saw him with the Tournament of Champions at 34-under-par, The Players Championship with a crazy final round, and the Open Championship at St Andrews with a Sunday 64. Smith will be exempt for all majors for the next five years, but we might not see him play a PGA Tour run event ever again. Even playing just four times, Smith is talented enough to still turn a decent earnings haul, especially at the Masters where he owns four top-10 finishes in the last five years.

125 Danny Lee 22 $1,265,934 $1,200,000 Lee's struggles continued last season as he made just seven cuts in 22 events, but a T-2 finish at the alternate event Bermuda Championship was enough for him to retain his card. He hasn't been fantasy relevant in several seasons and there's not much reason to think that will change considering that his short game has consistently been one of the worst on Tour.

126 Robert Streb 30 $1,120,076 $1,200,000 Coming off one of his best seasons in quite some time in 2020-21, Streb failed to keep the momentum going with more missed cuts than made ones last season. He was able to make the playoffs on the strength of three top-10s, although two of those came in the fall. Streb also failed to rank in the top-80 in any strokes-gained category, making him far from an ideal fantasy pick.

127 Stewart Cink 25 $1,026,158 $1,200,000 Cink will be eligible for the Champions Tour next May, but he's proven over the past couple years that he still very much belongs in PGA fields. The 6-foot-4 golfer has maintained his length over the years, which has helped him remain competitive. While he didn't quite match his success of 2021, when he finished 26th in the regular season standings, he actually improved his scoring average from 71.2 to 71.1. On the year, Cink made over half of his 25 cuts and has shown no signs of slowing down. At the very least, look for another strong performance at the RBC Heritage, where he has already won three times.

128 Nick Watney 30 $1,012,572 $1,200,000 Watney has the somewhat dubious honor of being the last player to cross the $1 million threshold during the 2022 season. His earnings reflect a product of both solid play as well as an extremely busy schedule (30 events). As long as he remains healthy and eligible, another busy campaign should be expected for Watney, and it would not be surprising to see his name around the same position at this time next year.

129 Danny Willett 21 $914,293 $1,200,000 Willett's best finish in 2022 was a T7 at the 3M Open. The former Masters champ played well again at Augusta as well, carding a four-day total of one-over par, which was good enough for a tie for 12th place. For the year, he made 14 of 21 cuts and was the honorary host of the Betfred British Masters on the DP World Tour. It is uncertain how the 35-year-old Englishman will split his time between the U.S. and Europe next year, but expect him to always give his best when he's in the field.

130 Nick Hardy - F 21 $820,728 $1,200,000 Hardy had a decent rookie season, but he didn't quite meet the lofty expectations that many had for the former Big Ten Player of the Year and First-Team All-American. Nonetheless, he played enough events (21) and made enough cuts (12) to become exempt again for the 2022-2023 season. Hardy is known as one of the better young ball strikers on Tour, but his GIR percentages have been nothing spectacular of late. Hopefully Hardy can work this offseason on translating pure contact into lower scores. If he can, 2023 could be an opportunity for Hardy to establish himself as a PGA mainstay.

131 Kevin Yu - R 6 $144,300 $1,200,000 Yu ranked second on the Korn Ferry Tour in total driving throughout the 2022 season, earning his first PGA Tour card after finishing 20th on the KFT's regular season points list. The 24-year-old ASU product placed runner-up at May's Simmons Bank Open and he added another second-place effort again in July at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. He also appeared in six PGA Tour events this past season, notably tying for seventh at the Puerto Rico Open where he tallied 15 birdies and two eagles.

132 Will Gordon - F 0 $0 $1,200,000 Gordon won the first leg of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at the Albertsons Boise Open to secure his PGA Tour card for the 2022-23 season, having collected six top-10 finishes in 24 events played on the KFT in 2022. He spent the 2020-21 season with status on the PGA Tour, though he tallied only two top-25 results in 31 starts en route to a finish of 159th in the FedExCup standings. This past season on the KFT, however, Gordon ranked fifth in driving distance, eighth in ball striking and 12th in birdie average.

133 Francesco Molinari - E 17 $816,460 $1,100,000 Molinari had a very average year by his standards and did just enough to sneak inside the top 150. Since joining the PGA Tour in 2014, he's typically played between 15 and 20 events per year (17 in 2022) and usually ends up finishing somewhere just outside the top 100 in earnings. Both of those things held true again this year, and it would be reasonable to expect a very similar outcome in 2023. One possibility of note: Molinari could elect to play more DP World Tour events as he narrows his U.S. schedule.

134 Austin Smotherman 25 $770,827 $1,100,000 Smotherman is a player that, in his brief career, has excelled at making cuts but has yet to truly contend at an elite level. He made the weekend in over 68 percent of his 2022 events but only claimed one top 20 finish. If he can start to play well past Friday, the 28-year-old could have a strong sophomore season. Notably, the SMU product still struggles with his short game on occasion, so look for him to improve that part of his game in the offseason.

135 Seonghyeon Kim - R 1 $51,610 $1,100,000 Kim had already recorded a trio of top-3 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour by the end of March, so his summer was relatively stress-free with his first PGA Tour card clinched fairly early for 2022-23. Nonetheless, he added two more top-15 results during the KFT Finals at the Albertsons Boise Open and the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, so he made nearly $300K through 22 events on the KFT. Kim also made one start on the PGA Tour during the 2021-22 season, tying for 32nd at the limited-field CJ Cup. At just 23 years old, Kim already owns several impressive professional wins on an international stage, including victories at the 2021 Japan PGA Championship and the 2020 KPGA Championship.

136 Robby Shelton - K 0 $0 $1,100,000 Shelton paced the entire Korn Ferry Tour in putting average throughout the 2022 season, adding wins at the BMW Charity Pro-Am and the Pinnacle Bank Championship along the way to finish No. 2 in the KFT Regular Season Eligibility Points List. The 27-year-old University of Alabama product enjoyed prior success at the PGA Tour level in 2019-20 when he recorded three top-10s and five top-25s en route to qualifying for the BMW Championship with a top-70 FedExCup standing, though he missed the cut in 21 of 32 starts the following season and was consequently relegated to back to the KFT. The aforementioned hot putter led Shelton to a ranking of fourth in birdie average on the KFT in 2022, though he finished 74th or worse in both driving distance and GIR percentage.

137 Dustin Johnson - L 12 $1,617,749 $1,000,000 Johnson will qualify for all four majors in multiple ways, including as the 2020 Masters champion and as a top-50 OWGR golfer at year's end. Even nearing 40 years old, he still offers more upside at majors that just about any other LIV golfer.

138 Scott Piercy 28 $1,030,752 $1,000,000 Piercy showed some signs of life late in the summer, nearly winning the 3M Open while posting six top-25s on the season. The 43-year-old is a below average ball-striker at this point of his career, however, with subpar length and distance off-the-tee and mediocre at best iron play. It's hard to imagine a late career resurgence though.

139 Doc Redman 28 $849,809 $1,000,000 Redman just completed his third full season on the PGA Tour, and he made exactly half of his 28 cuts on the year. His best finish was a T21 (twice: Barbasol and Wyndham Championships). Although he took a step back in the standings this year relative to 2021, the Clemson product is still only 24, so he has a considerable amount of potential to grow into a regular contender. If he can convert some of his made cuts into top 20 finishes, he stands to improve on his earnings total next year.

140 Nick Taylor 28 $832,637 $1,000,000 Taylor had a respectable campaign, but he ranked toward the bottom of his peer group with respect to earnings-per-event. This is likely a product of both smaller tournaments and lower overall finishes. That's not a great combination for fantasy purposes. Taylor played in plenty of events this past season (28), but he just wasn't terribly competitive as his best finish was T15 at the Wells Fargo. If earnings-per-event is at all predictive, the Canadian could be due for some regression in the standings unless he finds another gear.

141 Michael Gligic - F 24 $652,204 $1,000,000 Gligic was one of the steadier players on Tour this past season, converting on over two-thirds of his potential cuts. His average finishing place was relatively unimpressive (T68), but the 32-year-old still proved that he is able to make weekends with regularity. Next up for the third-year pro will be turning those cuts made into top 20 finishes. If he can take a step forward in that area, Gligic could be a nice fantasy surprise heading into the 2023 season.

142 Zecheng Dou - K 0 $0 $1,000,000 Not only did Dou flash some upside with three total top-3s and a win at The Ascendant in early July, but he also missed the cut in just five of his 23 starts throughout the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season. He ranked seventh among his KFT peers in birdie average, 17th in ball striking and third in par-5 scoring. His rookie campaign on the PGA Tour in 2017-18 was a major disappointment, however, ultimately credited with just four made cuts in 23 events played as he finished 227th in the FedExCup standings.

143 Augusto Nunez - R 0 $0 $1,000,000 Nobody recorded a higher GIR percentage than Nunez throughout the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season, in which he posted a top-25 result in half of his 24 starts, including nine top-10s en route to a sixth-place finish in the regular season points list. The Argentinian's summer was highlighted by five consecutive top-6 finishes from the BMW Charity Pro-Am through the Price Cutter Charity Championship, though he struggled during the KFT Finals with results of MC-T53-MC after his PGA Tour card for 2022-23 was already locked up. Nunez has one previous start on his resume at the PGA Tour level, placing T60 at the 2018 Corales Championship.

144 Chad Ramey 28 $1,281,224 $900,000 Ramey made the FedEx Cup Playoffs in his rookie season but mostly struggled, making just 11 cuts in 28 events while finishing 159th in strokes-gained total. It's hard to be too optimistic about his potential considering the only area he's above average in is accuracy off-the-tee. Ramey will likely be in trouble of keeping his card without significant improvement in his short game.

145 Kevin Tway 30 $927,182 $900,000 Tway is the beneficiary of a busy schedule and a clutch performance, but he hasn't been playing particularly well otherwise. He earned exempt status for the 2022 season with a victory at the 2018 Safeway Open and made the most of his opportunity by finishing inside the top 150. He only made 43 percent of his cuts on the year but crucially recorded a runner-up finish at the Houston Open back in November of 2021. It wouldn't be terribly surprising if his name weren't within the top 150 next year.

146 Kramer Hickok 31 $881,229 $900,000 Of players ranked 100-150 on the money list, Hickok played the most events (31) in 2022. From a fantasy standpoint, one can look at that multiple ways. Based on sheer volume, he is a decent bet to maintain a similar workload and should have plenty of opportunities to compete. On a per-tournament basis, however, he is rather inefficient. For those considering him in survivor leagues, he typically survives about half of his cuts in a given season.

147 Harry Higgs - C 30 $834,333 $900,000 Higgs has shown flashes but really struggles with consistency. Exhibit A: a disastrous 16-over par performance at the Charles Schwab challenge. This past year, he made less than half of his cuts (13 of 30) and likely wouldn't be fully exempt for next season if not for a T15 finish at Augusta in April. The 30-year-old American is a likable character outside the ropes, but he will need to improve his results on the course next year if he hopes to maintain his Tour card.

148 Justin Lower 24 $700,545 $900,000 Lower had a relatively public heartbreak to finish the year, as he missed a 6-footer on his final hole of the regular season to miss the playoffs by just a few points. That said, earning continued Tour status should help soften the blow, and Lower will look to capitalize on another busy schedule in 2023. He made 17 of 24 cuts in 2022, and his best finish was a T8 at the Barbasol Championship.

149 Byeong Hun An - K 2 $74,259 $900,000 The PGA Tour missed An this past season after he landed just 164th in the FedExCup standings at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, which ended his streak of three straight BMW Championship appearances when he finished 53rd or better in he FedExCup standings from 2018 to 2020. Upon his relegation, An made 20 starts on the KFT in 2022, tallying eight top-25 finishes. More importantly, he won the LECOM Suncoast Classic in February and tied for second two months later at the Veritex Bank Championship. However, he currently resides outside of the top 300 in the Official World Golf Ranking, and his days as a top-20 tee-to-green player on the PGA Tour seem like a distant memory.

150 Brandon Matthews - R 4 $37,589 $900,000 Matthews' power off the tee allowed him to rank fourth on the Korn Ferry Tour in total eagles and fifth in par-5 scoring throughout the 2022 season, in which he took home some hardware with a win at the Astara Golf Championship in mid-February on the heels of a T2 at the Panama Championship. He also made the cut in his major championship debut at the U.S. Open in June, though he fell to 60th place while playing his final 36 holes in 16-over-par. Matthews' 2022 campaign included three other starts at the PGA Tour level, missing cuts at the Wells Fargo Championship, 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic.

151 Ryan Armour - F 19 $412,318 $875,000 Armour didn't lose strokes from tee to green in a measured event from January's Sony Open through June's Travelers Championship, but he still finished just 166th in the FedExCup standings with only nine made cuts on the PGA Tour all season. The 46-year-old headed to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals where he placed T22-T5 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship and the KFT Championship to retain status on the PGA Tour. Armour led the PGA Tour in driving accuracy this past season, though he ranked just 190th in birdie average.

152 Henrik Norlander - F 27 $613,966 $850,000 Norlander had an extremely unspectacular 2022 season, but he did just enough to qualify for exempt status next year. His best finishes were T31 and T30 at the Barracuda and Rocket Mortgage, respectively. Iron play has been his strength since coming on the PGA Tour, so hopefully he can round out the rest of his game to bring more consistent results.

153 Charley Hoffman - E 25 $554,475 $850,000 For much of this past season, it appeared Hoffman was poised to finish well outside the top 150, as he hadn't recorded a top 10 finish in over a calendar year. The 45-year-old Tour veteran then clutched up and carded a four-day total of 16-under par (T10) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit to walk away with over $200k and reclaim his exempt status. Hoffman has been on a downward trajectory in the earnings department for the past few years now, but he always seems to find his way onto the leaderboard at a couple events per year.

154 Ben Griffin - R 2 $357,700 $850,000 A two-time All-American Scholar at UNC with a BA in economics, Griffin spent time working as a mortgage loan officer in 2021 before earning status on the Korn Ferry Tour, which he parlayed into official earnings of $262,549 through 22 events played during the 2022 season. Griffin tallied three second-place finishes en route to his eighth-place ranking in the KFT Regular Season Eligibility Points List, and he also ranked eighth in putting average. Griffin made an additional $357,700 with a fourth-place effort at the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship in early August where he played his final 36 holes in 12-under-par, though he missed five consecutive cuts to close out the KFT campaign.

155 Vincent Norrman - R 0 $0 $825,000 Norrman earned second-team All-American honors in his final year with NCAA eligibility at Florida State during the 2020-21 season. The 24-year-old Swede then finished 23rd on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour's regular season points list in his first full season as a professional, quickly earning a PGA Tour card for 2022-23. His 2022 KFT campaign was highlighted by a runner-up effort at the REX Hospital Open in early June, though Norrman also ranked second in GIR percentage as he paced the KFT in ball striking. Norrman could rapidly gain fantasy relevance if he's able to make improvements with the flat stick.

156 Brent Grant - R 2 $0 $815,000 After missing three consecutive cuts to close out the Korn Ferry Tour's regular season outside the top 25 in the points list despite winning the Simmons Bank Open earlier in the year, Grant went T32-T34-11 during the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to earn a PGA Tour card for the first time at 26 years old. He made two appearances on the PGA Tour this past season, missing the cut at the Sony Open and the Farmers Insurance Open. On the KFT, Grant ranked second in ball striking and fourth in GIR percentage.

157 Martin Trainer - C 31 $726,985 $800,000 Trainer is your prototypical Tour grinder. He plays a very full schedule (31 events in 2022) and typically does just enough to make the cut in about half of these events. His best finish this past season was T11 at the Mexico Open. The 31-year-old American will be tough to trust in any fantasy format until he proves he is able to truly contend for PGA victories.

158 Garrick Higgo - E 22 $667,305 $800,000 Higgo only needed 22 events this past season to become fully exempt for next year. He missed over 60 percent of his cuts but relied on strong finishes at the Zurich Classic and Memorial Tournament to stay within the top 150. All things considered, the 23-year-old wasn't playing particularly well to end the season, missing five of his last six cuts. Given his age however, there is still plenty of room to learn and grow. It will be important for Higgo and his confidence to get off to a decent start in the upcoming season.

159 Joseph Bramlett - F 29 $409,468 $800,000 Bramlett missed the cut more often than not throughout his 29 events played on the PGA Tour during the 2021-22 season, which resulted in a 174th-place finish in the FedExCup standings. He posted just one total top-25 result along the way at the Sony Open in Hawaii, however, Bramlett strung together impressive finishes of T18-T6-T23 throughout the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to retain his PGA Tour card. This past season, Bramlett still managed to rank 57th in SG: Tee-to-Green thanks in part to his advantageous driving distance.

160 Paul Haley II - K 0 $0 $800,000 Haley opened the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season with a runner-up finish at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, but a win at mid-July's Memorial Health Championship allowed him to finish No. 3 in the regular season points list. He then added another second-place effort during the second leg of the KFT Finals at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. Short and straight off the tee, Haley ranked seventh on the KFT in driving accuracy in 2022. It's been nearly a decade since the 34-year-old logged a PGA Tour start, however, having played 18 events in 2013 when he made just three total cuts.

161 Kevin Roy - R 0 $0 $800,000 A runner-up finish at the Wichita Open in mid-June sparked a streak of six consecutive cuts made for Roy to close out his 2022 regular season on the Korn Ferry Tour ranked just inside the top 25 of the points list, thus earning a PGA Tour card for the first time in his career. The 32-year-old also ranked top 20 on the KFT in both GIR percentage and birdie average. He led the Korn Ferry Tour in par-5 scoring as well, so Roy could be a name to monitor as a potential punt play in daily fantasy contests early in the 2022-23 season.

162 Ben Martin - F 16 $491,882 $775,000 Martin appeared in only 16 PGA Tour events this past season, but he nearly won the Corales Puntacana Championship before ultimately tying for second. The 35-year-old hasn't qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs since 2017, but he'll retain status after posting three consecutive top-30 finishes during the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Martin also gained strokes off the tee in five of his last seven starts on the PGA Tour, though he's not on the fantasy radar in most season-long formats.

163 Ryan Brehm 17 $806,039 $750,000 Brehm broke through in a big way this year, claiming his first career PGA Tour victory at the Puerto Rico Open. While he wasn't competing against the strongest of fields, he still proved that he can go very low, posting a four-day total of 20-under par. Aside from the lone victory, however, Brehm only made four other cuts on the season and is a candidate for regression next year. The Michigan State grad will need to start making cuts or have another hot week if he hopes to find this spot on the money list at the end of 2023.

164 Brian Stuard - F 34 $705,260 $750,000 Of players ranked 100-150 on the money list, Stuard played the most events (34) in 2022. He had a disappointing finish to the season, as he finished eight spots outside of the FedEx Cup playoff field at 133rd overall. Stuard has always been somewhat of a journeyman pro and only made roughly 40 percent of his cuts last year. With that in mind, he is a decent candidate for regression in 2023 and won't likely be a worthwhile fantasy asset.

165 Rory Sabbatini - E 18 $628,043 $750,000 Sabbatini is another player within the top 150 that plays a relatively light schedule (18 tournaments), so his ranking may be higher if he played more events. Nevertheless, despite just missing the playoffs, the polarizing South African will again be fully exempt for 2022-2023 and is one of the more efficient players in his fantasy tier based on earnings-per-event. His best finish this past season was a T3 at the Shriners' for Children Open, and he made two-thirds of his cuts.

166 Hank Lebioda - C 29 $588,984 $750,000 Lebioda is a decent player, but the reality is that he simply plays a high volume of events. This past season, the 28-year-old teed it up 29 times and made the weekend in just 13 of those events. His putting and iron play are his strengths, but he'll likely need to improve in other areas this offseason to continue making cuts. Fantasy expectations should be reasonably low, as Lebioda hasn't recorded a top 15 finish in over a year.

167 Erik Barnes - R 2 $0 $750,000 Barnes racked up seven top-10 finishes and 11 top-25s on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022, ultimately finishing 15th on the regular season points list before adding a T4 during the KFT Finals at the Albertsons Boise Open. He ranked 10th on the KFT in driving distance and 12th in birdie average on the way to securing his first PGA Tour card at 34 years old. He's made only three previous appearances at the PGA Tour level, including one made cut at the 2020 Houston Open.

168 Harrison Endycott - R 0 $0 $725,000 Endycott posted two rounds of 64 or better en route to a dominant victory at the Korn Ferry Tour's Huntsville Championship in early May, which earned him a PGA Tour card for the 2022-23 season despite tallying only six total top-25s on the KFT in 2022. He ranked 22nd among his KFT peers in ball striking, but Endycott fell to just 80th in birdie average due to struggles with the putter.

169 Kelly Kraft 27 $680,946 $700,000 Kraft made the most of a medical extension and improved considerably on a poor 2021, where he made just 5 of 17 cuts. In turning things around this season, the 32-year-old SMU grad seemingly prioritized playing on the weekend, as he made 12 of 27 cuts. His average driving distance is still a concern (289.3), but he did pick up about five yards off the tee year-over-year. Kraft's best finish in 2022 was a T11 at the 3M Open.

170 Zach Johnson - E 23 $610,693 $700,000 Johnson's game has experienced some troubling declines of late, and the 46-year-old might admit that 2022 was his worst year on Tour. After having never missed more than half of his cuts in a given season, he failed to make the weekend at over 55 percent of his events this past year. Even worse perhaps, his average finishing place fell from 48.3 to 74.8. Hopefully Johnson is able to find a late career renaissance as some of his peers have, but he isn't currently trending in the right direction.

171 Cameron Percy - C 17 $576,053 $700,000 Percy is another player outside the top 100 that splits his time between the U.S. and international play. The 48-year-old Aussie veteran is rather effective with his PGA starts, as he required just 17 events this past season to become fully exempt for next year. His best finishes in 2022 were T4, T7 and T8 at the Corales Punta Cana, the Puerto Rico Open and the Wyndham Championship, respectively. Percy is showing no signs of slowing down with age, and he is a relatively safe bet to stay competitive in 2023.

172 Andrew Novak - C 26 $513,881 $700,000 Novak didn't have a particularly notable rookie season, but he did just enough to earn fully exempt status for 2023. It will be interesting to monitor the 27-year-old American heading into his second full year on Tour. His strengths are his scrambling and putting. Perhaps he can add some distance and consistency to his game this offseason. Historically, Novak makes just over half of his PGA cuts.

173 Matti Schmid - R 2 $118,400 $700,000 Schmid made two appearances on the PGA Tour in July when he tied for eighth at the Barbasol Championship before making another cut one week later at the Barracuda Championship. The 24-year-old Louisville product earned his PGA Tour card for the 2022-23 later in the summer via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, placing T37-T9 at the Albertsons Boise Open and the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. Schmid otherwise spent a majority of his 2022 campaign on the DP World Tour where he ranks ninth in driving distance.

174 Ben Taylor - K 0 $0 $700,000 The 30-year-old Englishman used runner-up finishes at the Huntsville Championship and the Pinnacle Bank Championship to guide him to a final standing of ninth in the 2022 KFT Regular Season Eligibility Points List. Taylor added a fifth-place effort at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship during the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, and he ended the season ranked 10th on the KFT in total birdies. He appeared in 36 total PGA Tour events from 2019 to 2021, but Taylor posted only two top-25 results along the way.

175 Philip Knowles - R 0 $0 $700,000 Knowles had zero career top-10 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour ahead of the regular season finale, but he tied for 10th at the Pinnacle Bank Championship before tying for runner-up honors at the Albertsons Boise Open, which earned him a PGA Tour card for the 2022-23 campaign. This past season on the KFT, Knowles ranked fourth in birdie average and fifth in driving accuracy en route to 13 made cuts in 19 starts.

176 Nicolas Echavarria - R 0 $0 $700,000 The 28-year-old Colombian played his collegiate golf at the University of Arkansas before eventually appearing in 90 Korn Ferry Tour events since 2019, tallying 18 total top-25 finishes in the process. Perhaps none were more important than his T5 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, however, which earned him a PGA Tour card for the first time. Echavarria ranked eighth on the KFT in putting average and 16th in par-4 scoring.

177 Anders Albertson - K 0 $0 $675,000 Albertson claimed the final PGA Tour card for the 2022-23 season via the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List, thanks in large part due to his win at the Visit Knoxville Open in mid-May. He previously spent a full season at the PGA Tour level in 2018-19 when he made the cut in 10 of 25 starts, which included a T5 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

178 Brice Garnett - F 29 $579,670 $650,000 Since coming onto the Tour in 2014, Garnett has finished between 100th and 175th in earnings in all but one year. This past year was no different, as the 9-year veteran finished 147th on the money list. He was relatively inefficient on a per-event basis and earned just over $500k in 29 total starts. His best 2022 finish was T15 at the Byron Nelson, and he made 45 percent of his cuts on the season. Garnett won't be on most fantasy radars heading into the 2023 season.

179 David Lingmerth - F 14 $229,256 $650,000 Lingmerth is two starts away from reaching 200 events played on the PGA Tour in his career, but he was forced to earn his card for the 2022-23 season via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals where he won the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. The 35-year-old Swede appeared in 14 events at the PGA Tour level this past season, notching just one top-25 result at the Puerto Rico Open. Despite his victory during the second leg of the KFT Finals, Lingmerth remains outside of the top 250 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

180 Trevor Werbylo - R 3 $7,807 $650,000 The 24-year-old University of Arizona product won the Lake Charles Championship in late March just one week after tying for third at the Chitimacha Lousiana Open, which helped propel him to a 16th-place finish in the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Eligibility Points List. Werbylo also appeared in a trio of PGA Tour events this past season, highlighted by a made cut at the Puerto Rico Open. Werbylo failed to record a single top-50 result throughout his final six starts on the KFT, however, so expectations aren't especially high as he heads into the fall series as a rookie.

181 Sam Stevens - R 2 $62,198 $630,000 Stevens made the cut in 18 of 23 events played on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022, but it was his clutch T12 at the KFT Championship that earned him a PGA Tour card for 2022-23. He ultimately ranked third among his KFT peers in GIR percentage and 12th in ball striking, but just 74th in par-5 scoring. Sanders managed to make the cut in each of his two starts at the PGA Tour level earlier this year, placing T55 at the Honda Classic and T49 at the U.S. Open in his major championship debut.

182 Tyson Alexander - R 0 $0 $625,000 Alexander successfully defended his title at the Korn Ferry Tour's Veritex Bank Championship in April, and this time around, the win was good enough to ultimately earn him a PGA Tour card for the 2022-23 season. He made the cut in 16 of 23 starts during his 2022 campaign on the KFT, though Alexander ranked just 97th in ball striking. Nonetheless, he's earned rookie status on the PGA Tour at 34 years old.

183 Eric Cole - R 0 $0 $615,000 Cole paced the Korn Ferry Tour in putts per round while ranking second in putting average and third in Birdie or Better conversion percentage throughout the 2022 season, but his concerning ball-striking metrics indicate a potentially difficult transition to the PGA Tour level. Nonetheless, he tied for the third at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship to earn his card for the 2022-23 campaign. He's made three previous appearances on the PGA Tour, including a top-25 finish at the 2021 Corales Championship.

184 Nicholas Lindheim - F 0 $0 $610,000 Lindheim posted a pair of top-20 results throughout the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to secure his PGA Tour card for the 2022-23 season, though he owns just one career top-10 finish on the PGA Tour through 65 total starts. Throughout his 2022 campaign on the KFT, Lindheim ranked fourth in driving accuracy and third in GIR percentage, but he averaged a disappointing 29.82 putts per round.

185 Trevor Cone - R 0 $0 $605,000 Cone managed only four top-25 finishes through 23 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022, but he found a ceiling outcome at the AdventHealth Championship in May where he won by one stroke. He hadn't won on the KFT since 2018 prior to his life-changing victory this year in Kansas City, which allowed him to earn a PGA Tour card for the first time in his career. Cone ranked eighth on the KFT in driving distance and 11th in GIR percentage, but he fell to 131st or worse in both putts per round and scrambling.

186 Jonathan Byrd - C 20 $558,025 $600,000 Byrd actually had a very respectable 2022 season, making over half of his cuts in 20 total starts. He was also rather efficient with his starts and found himself within the top 150 on the money list despite a low number of tournaments. The 44-year-old veteran is entering his 17th year on the PGA Tour and is showing very few signs of slowing down. He's never been a dominant player or one to contend frequently, but he also has the game and the experience to find the leaderboard from time to time.

187 Austin Cook - F 25 $552,226 $600,000 2022 represented Cook's fifth full season on the PGA Tour, and he has finished between 130th and 160th on the money list in each of those five seasons. His best finish this past year was a T13 at the RBC Canadian Open, and he made 52 percent of his total possible cuts. Cook is a nice player but doesn't frequently crack the top-20 in stronger fields. For that reason, he is well off the fantasy radar in most formats and on most weeks.

188 Bryson DeChambeau - L 8 $519,928 $600,000 The 2020 U.S. Open champion will qualify for all four majors. DeChambeau was injured for much of last season and that could be a career-long concern because of his violent swing.

189 Carson Young - R 0 $0 $600,000 Young notched only one top-10 finish in 25 starts during the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season, but he made it count with a win at the Panama Championship back in early February. He ultimately missed 13 total cuts, but still managed to earn a PGA Tour card for 2022-23 thanks to his run during the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, which included top-20 performances at the Albertsons Boise Open and the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

190 Scott Harrington - F 0 $0 $600,000 Harrington nearly reached the $1M mark in official earnings during his first season on the PGA Tour in 2019-20, but he finished just 172nd in the FedExCup standings the following year and he was consequently relegated back down to the Korn Ferry Tour. Throughout his 2022 campaign on the KFT, Harrington ranked seventh in ball striking despite making only eight cuts in 21 starts. Nonetheless, he earned his PGA Tour card for the 2022-23 season with a T4 finish at the Albertsons Boise Open during the first leg of the KFT Finals.

191 Tano Goya - R 0 $0 $600,000 Goya made the cut in 15 of 25 starts throughout the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season, but he saved his best finish for last, tying for fifth at the KFT Championship to earn his PGA Tour card for the first time. The 34-year-old from Argentina hasn't appeared in a PGA Tour event since placing dead last at the 2014 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, but he ranked 16th on the KFT in ball striking this past season.

192 Kyle Westmoreland - R 2 $0 $600,000 Westmoreland completed five years of service with the United States Air Force before eventually earning a PGA Tour card via the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Finals, highlighted by a T9 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship. The 30-year-old ranked 13th on the KFT in driving distance en route to six top-25s in 26 starts, though he also missed 12 cuts. He's made the cut in one of five career appearances at the PGA Tour level, tying for 68th at the 2021 U.S. Open.

193 Thomas Pieters 7 $309,167.00 $500,000 Pieters is an interesting case, because he plays the bulk of his tournament schedule in Europe but occasionally mixes in a PGA Tour entry. He played in seven PGA events this past season with rather promising results: four made cuts, T27 at the U.S. Open, over $300k in earnings. The 30-year-old Belgian has no shortage of talent and distance, but his attitude can sometimes be his own worst enemy. Provided he can continue maturing and growing in this area, he could easily continue dominating European fields and make some serious noise when he comes stateside.

194 Brooks Koepka - L 16 $1,317,085 $400,000 Koepka will qualify for the Masters as a top-50 OWGR golfer at year's end and for the PGA and U.S. Open as a recent champion

195 Joaquin Niemann - L 24 $5,076,060 $250,000 Niemann went back and forth on whether or not to defect to LIV Golf, but even though he was included at the players only meeting at the BMW Championship ultimately decided to take the money and give up the chance to play the PGA Tour or the Presidents Cup. The 23-year-old had a very nice season that was highlighted by his victory at Riviera and a third straight trip to the Tour Championship. Niemann's best career finish in a major is just a T23, so it's hard to see him doing that much next season if he only gets to tee it up four times.

196 Paul Casey - L 7 $1,740,282 $100,000 Casey is 45 and missed much of last season with back trouble. Still in the top-50 OWGR, he should qualify for the Masters.

197 Patrick Reed - L 21 $1,463,374 $100,000 Reed will qualify for the Masters as the 2018 champion.

198 Ryan Fox 4 $57,400.00 $100,000 Fox was an incredibly safe pick this past season on the DP World Tour, logging a whopping nine top 15 finishes and five finishes within the top five. He claimed victory at the Ras Al Khaimah Classic to ice the cake on an excellent year. That said, he doesn't play much stateside, and his only made cuts in four PGA Tour events last year were the Scottish Open (T47) and PGA Championship (T54). Accordingly, don't expect the New Zealander to suddenly take the U.S. slate by storm, but he certainly has the game to contend regularly on both tours depending on where he competes.

199 Jason Kokrak - L 19 $2,339,960 $75,000 Kokrak should be able to stay inside the top-50 OWGR at year's end and thus qualify for the Masters.

200 Sergio Garcia - L 13 $799,231 $50,000 As the 2017 Masters champion, Garcia is eligible for Augusta but no other major as of this writing.

201 Tiger Woods - E 3 $43,500 $50,000 As exhilarating as it was for golf fans to see Woods back in action, his results unfortunately were inconsequential from an earnings standpoint. It's unlikely we'll see Woods play outside of the majors other than maybe his own event at Riviera, and even the maybe not all four majors.

202 Talor Gooch - L 22 $3,718,990 $25,000 Gooch will fall out of the top-50 and not qualify for the Masters, and he has not qualified for any of the other three.

203 Anirban Lahiri - L 24 $3,084,598 $0 Lahiri has elected to jump to LIV Golf and at outside the top 90 in the OWGR he is unlikely to make it into the majors next season.

204 Cameron Tringale - L 29 $3,050,519 $0 Tringale is headed LIV Golf. His OWGR at the end of this past season was 55th, which will likely leave him on the outside looking if for most if not all the majors next season.

205 Harold Varner III - L 23 $2,294,141 $0 Varner is leaving for LIV Golf, leaving his projections for the upcoming season based solely on majors. Currently ranked 44th in the world, there's a chance Varner won't make the field at any of the majors.

206 Marc Leishman - L 23 $2,015,561 $0 Leishman is heading to LIV Golf. His OWGR at the end of this past season was at 62, so it's unlikely that he plays in the Masters or the PGA Championship this next season. He could qualify for either of the Opens however.

207 Matt Jones - L 20 $1,914,560 $0 Jones currently is not qualified for any of the majors.

208 Abraham Ancer - L 18 $1,777,504 $0 At No. 24 in the OWGR as of this writing, Ancer should stay inside the top 50 at year's end and qualify for the Masters.

209 Hudson Swafford - L 21 $1,714,926 $0 Swafford currently is not qualified for any of the majors.

210 Matthew Wolff - L 16 $1,485,181 $0 Wolff is currently not qualified for any of the majors.

211 Carlos Ortiz - L 20 $1,087,463 $0 Ortiz currently is not qualified for any of the majors.

212 Pat Perez - L 19 $1,071,981 $0 Perez currently is not not qualified for any of the majors.

213 Charles Howell III - L 16 $1,026,002 $0 Howell currently is not qualified for any of the majors.

214 Ian Poulter - L 16 $537,169 $0 Poulter currently is not qualified for any of the majors.

215 Lee Westwood - L 10 $346,559 $0 Westwood currently is not qualified for any of the majors.

216 Henrik Stenson - L 13 $184,439 $0 Stenson's major exemptions for winning the 2016 Open Championship have expired.