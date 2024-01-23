RotoWire Staff/Expert League Results

Fantasy Golf
Peter Schoenke 
January 23, 2024

This article is part of our Golf Draft Kit series.

Scottie Scheffler topped this year's RotoWire annual staff/expert golf league that includes the full season of PGA Tour events as the league invested more than usual in the elite golfers.

RotoWire held its annual staff golf league draft Thursday, Jan. 18. The 15-team league typically drafts before the Sony Open but began a week later due to scheduling conflicts (we were able to include The American Express/former Bob Hope Desert Classic). Although the season is already underway, the results may be a good guide for those who have a golf league and spend a fixed budget on golfers. [Such as being somewhat of a proxy for the season-long Underdog Fantasy best ball contests that start with the WM Phoenix Open on Feb. 8 and end with the British Open on July 21].

Our rules base winners on total earnings in PGA Tournaments from the American Express to the final FedExCup event (we skipped the Tournament of Champions and Sony Open), excluding the five PGA Tour events that are held as alternate events in the same week as signature events and the British Open. We also use only a fraction of the final FedEx championship event money since it's massive relative to the other tournaments.

Our format also includes bonus points for the four majors. As a result, some European and LIV players may be ranked higher than your league. If a European or LIV golfer plays in just the four majors, he'll still have a lot of value in our

Our format also includes bonus points for the four majors. As a result, some European and LIV players may be ranked higher than your league. If a European or LIV golfer plays in just the four majors, he'll still have a lot of value in our league. LIV golfers in particular posed an issue for the league. How much do you pay for one of the top players in the world who may play in only a few majors and no other PGA Tour events? Last year there was also serious risk that a golfer selected could move to the LIV tournament during the PGA Tour season. That is still a risk but seems to have subsided among the drafters.

Our league had 15 members, a budget of $100 per team and each team starts five golfers per week with a total roster of nine golfers. The league has been around since 2000 and was once featured in the New York Times.

The top golfers went for more than recent seasons, which was surprising since none appear to be as dominant as peak Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy or Jordan Spieth. Scheffler went for $69, which is up significantly from our top golfer last year, McIlroy at $55. In 2022, Jon Rahm was the top golfer at $58. Three golfers went for $60 or more, which was a change since no golfer had gone for more than $60 since 2020 (Justin Thomas for $64). The spending remained top heavy from there as there were 18 players with a cost more than $30, duplicating the 2023 draft.

I went into the draft willing to pay a max of $60 for Rory McIlroy as the anchor for my team. It may not have been a wise decision to pass on him at just $61, but I found solace in rostering Patrick Cantlay for just $48. He went fifth overall in our draft, but is typically a top-three value in most rankings. With that cost savings I decided to splurge on some players I expect to make significant improvements in Byeong Hun An ($18) and Akshay Bhatia ($12). However, I got overzealous and was left in dollar days too early. My team likely lacks enough depth.

Among the golfers the league was higher on than projections were Min Woo Lee, who went for $25, the 20th most expensive golfer compared to the 28th ranked golfer in RotoWire's preseason projectionsCameron Young was another top riser in the league at $42. He was the 7th most expensive golfer in our draft. However, he was ranked just 19th in RotoWire's preseason projections. My spending on Byeong Hun An ($18) was the biggest overspend as he's 66th in the RotoWire projections. Still, I like his upside since he likely would have ranked higher except for his suspension late last year and with his strong second-place finish at the Sony Open.

Denny McCarthy was just $14 (35th overall) even though he's ranked 22nd in the RotoWire projections. Beau Hossler went for $2 when he was ranked 65th in the RotoWire projections, though that may have been more a byproduct of the end game. Mac Meissner at $6 was an overbid bid with Josh Ross otherwise leaving money on the table as his last player. Adam Hadwin ($9) with four top-20s in his last six events, and Andrew Putnam ($5) with two top-10s in his last four events, were also likely good values.

LIV players Jon Rahm ($6) and Brooks Koepka ($3) still commanded more than the minimum due to their spot in the majors, but they'll be hard to hold on the roster in between. I'll have a similar issue with Bryson DeChambeaum at least I only paid $1.

While these dollar values may not exactly fit your league's rules, this should be a good benchmark for your draft preparation.

Here are the participants:

Greg Vara - RotoWire golf writer
Len Hochberg - RotoWire golf writer
Kevin O'Brien - RotoWire golf editor
Jeff Ritter - Managing Director of SI Golf
Jeff Erickson - RotoWire senior editor
Peter Schoenke - RotoWire president (and worst real golfer in league)
Tim Schuler - RotoWire COO (and the league's best actual golfer)
Scott Pianowski - Yahoo! fantasy writer 
Ryan Pohle - RotoWire DFS Product Specialist and golf writer
Scott Jenstad - RotoWire baseball writer and high-stakes champ (and league's defending champ)
Mike Regan & Daryl Shevin - friend and former RotoWire staff contributor, respectively
Josh Ross - former RotoWire staff contributor 
Justin Green - former RotoWire staff contributor
James Ybiernas - former RotoWire staff contributor 
Adam Schefter (ESPN Senior NFL Insider) & Kyle Soppe (Fantasy/betting analyst at Pro Football Network)

GolferCostFantasy Team
Scottie Scheffler69Scott Pianowski
Rory McIlroy61Kevin O'Brien
Viktor Hovland60Adam/Kyle
Xander Schauffele56Scott Jensted
Patrick Cantlay48Peter Schoenke
Max Homa48Justin Green
Collin Morikawa47Ryan Pohle
Cameron Young42James Ybiernas
Justin Thomas40Justin Green
Tony Finau38Greg Vara
Ludvig Aberg36Jeff Erickson
Tommy Fleetwood36Ryan Pohle
Matt Fitzpatrick35Jeff Ritter
Jordan Spieth35Mike/Daryl
Tyrrell Hatton31Tim Schuler
Sahith Theegala31Len Hochberg
Sungjae Im30Josh Ross
Tom Kim30Len Hochberg
Sam Burns29Tim Schuler
Wyndham Clark25Greg Vara
Min Woo Lee25Jeff Ritter
Keegan Bradley21James Ybiernas
Brian Harman21Adam/Kyle
Eric Cole19Jeff Erickson
Rickie Fowler19Jeff Erickson
Corey Conners19Josh Ross
Will Zalatoris19Mike/Daryl
Hideki Matsuyama19Scott Jensted
Byeong Hun An18Peter Schoenke
Chris Kirk18Len Hochberg
Harris English16Josh Ross
Jason Day15Peter Schoenke
Si Woo Kim15Josh Ross
J.T. Poston15Mike/Daryl
Denny McCarthy14Greg Vara
Cam Davis14Tim Schuler
Nicolai Hojgaard13James Ybiernas
Russell Henley13Kevin O'Brien
Akshay Bhatia12Peter Schoenke
Sepp Straka12Len Hochberg
Shane Lowry11Jeff Ritter
Daniel Berger10Greg Vara
Emiliano Grillo9Josh Ross
Adam Hadwin9Scott Pianowski
Justin Suh9Kevin O'Brien
Adam Scott9Ryan Pohle
A. Dumont de Chassart8James Ybiernas
Adrian Meronk8Jeff Ritter
Justin Rose8Tim Schuler
Taylor Montgomery7Adam/Kyle
Adam Svensson7Scott Jensted
Nick Taylor6Jeff Erickson
Aaron Rai6Jeff Erickson
Jon Rahm6James Ybiernas
Mac Meissner6Josh Ross
Taylor Moore6Jeff Ritter
Adam Schenk6Jeff Ritter
Ryo Hisatsune6Mike/Daryl
Ben Griffin5Greg Vara
Andrew Putnam5James Ybiernas
Kurt Kitayama5Scott Pianowski
Tom Hoge5Scott Pianowski
Luke List5Adam/Kyle
Billy Horschel5Mike/Daryl
Gary Woodland5Mike/Daryl
Alex Noren5Scott Jensted
Austin Eckroat4Jeff Erickson
Pierceson Coody4Jeff Erickson
Cameron Smith4Jeff Erickson
Davis Riley4Jeff Ritter
Brandon Wu4Tim Schuler
Maverick McNealy4Mike/Daryl
Mark Hubbard4Scott Jensted
Seamus Power4Justin Green
Thomas Detry3Peter Schoenke
Mackenzie Hughes3Greg Vara
Robert MacIntyre3Greg Vara
Ryan Fox 3Josh Ross
Lucas Glover3Scott Pianowski
Sam Ryder3Scott Pianowski
Nick Hardy3Kevin O'Brien
Grayson Murray3Kevin O'Brien
Thorbjorn Olesen3Ryan Pohle
Scott Stallings3Jeff Ritter
K.H. Lee3Tim Schuler
Brooks Koepka3Tim Schuler
Keith Mitchell3Tim Schuler
Christiaan Bezuidenhout3Tim Schuler
Lee Hodges3Len Hochberg
Alejandro Tosti3Len Hochberg
J.J. Spaun3Adam/Kyle
Taylor Pendrith3Mike/Daryl
Stephan Jaeger3Scott Jensted
Matt Kuchar3Justin Green
Kevin Yu2Jeff Erickson
Erik van Rooyen2James Ybiernas
Justin Lower2James Ybiernas
Brendon Todd2Scott Pianowski
Patrick Rodgers2Scott Pianowski
Matthew NeSmith2Scott Pianowski
Beau Hossler2Kevin O'Brien
Matti Schmid2Kevin O'Brien
Chan Kim2Jeff Ritter
Ben Kohles2Scott Jensted
Alex Smalley2Scott Jensted
Vincent Norrman2Scott Jensted
Matt Wallace1Peter Schoenke
Jacob Bridgeman1Peter Schoenke
Bryson DeChambeau1Peter Schoenke
Hayden Buckley1Peter Schoenke
Camilo Villegas1Greg Vara
Tiger Woods 1Greg Vara
Carl Yuan1James Ybiernas
Norman Xiong1Josh Ross
Harry Hall1Josh Ross
Davis Thompson1Kevin O'Brien
Aaron Wise1Kevin O'Brien
Matthieu Pavon1Ryan Pohle
Michael Kim1Ryan Pohle
Tyler Duncan1Ryan Pohle
Alexander Bjork1Ryan Pohle
Doug Ghim1Ryan Pohle
Will Gordon1Len Hochberg
Parker Coody1Len Hochberg
Dylan Wu1Len Hochberg
Andrew Novak1Adam/Kyle
Carson Young1Adam/Kyle
Sam Stevens1Adam/Kyle
Sam Bennett1Adam/Kyle
Danny Willett1Mike/Daryl
Webb Simpson1Justin Green
J. Vegas1Justin Green
C.T. Pan1Justin Green
Lucas Herbert1Justin Green
Chris Gotterup1Justin Green

