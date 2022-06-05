WNBA DFS Breakdown: Sunday

RotoWire DFS Tools

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Myisha Hines-Allen F WAS @CHI 4000 22.27 5.6 Sylvia Fowles F MIN @NY 8500 43.09 5.1 Sami Whitcomb G NY MIN 4100 21.06 5.1 Nia Coffey F ATL IND 4000 20.43 5.1 Dearica Hamby F LVA DAL 6500 32.18 4.9

Top 5 DraftKings

Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty (-3.5)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Damiris Dantas C Foot OUT 6/10/2022 Moriah Jefferson G Quadriceps OUT 7/1/2022 Napheesa Collier F Personal OUT 7/1/2022 Natalie Achonwa C Hamstring OUT 7/31/2022

New York

2022 Player Stats

Minnesota

New York

The Skinny

The first matchup on Sunday's slate is expected to be one of the lowest-scoring games of the day, featuring the Lynx and the Liberty, who both rank among the bottom half of the league in offensive efficiency. The Lynx have struggled to generate much production as a team over the first month of the season, but that hasn't hindered the output of Sylvia Fowles, who has the second-highest salary on DraftKings on Sunday. She has double-doubles in six of her first 10 appearances this year and has been one of the most productive players in the league. Fowles has had help on the scoreboard from Kayla McBride, who is averaging 15.3 points per game since making her season debut. Jessica Shepard was productive early in the season, but her production has declined recently. She played a season-low 13 minutes Wednesday against Atlanta since she sustained a broken nose, but she isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game, so she should have a chance to bounce back against New York. Moriah Jefferson got off to a strong start this season but is out indefinitely due to a left quadriceps injury, which created additional playing time for Nina Milic, Evina Westbrook and Kamiah Smalls on Friday.

The Liberty lost seven of their first eight games of the season but have rattled off back-to-back wins to begin the month of June. Natasha Howard has the highest DraftKings salary on the team and has been one of New York's most consistent performers, as she's scored in double figures in each of her last five games while securing at least five rebounds in all but one of her appearances this year. Much of the team's recent success has been due to Sabrina Ionescu, who has averaged 23.5 points per game while shooting 47.1 percent from beyond the arc over her two appearances in June. Han Xu scored in double figures in each of her final three appearances in May but has totaled just 11 points over her first two appearances this month. Her partner in the frontcourt, Rebecca Allen, has scored in double figures in four of her last five appearances, and she scored a season-high 21 points during the Liberty's first matchup against the Lynx.

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream (-6.5)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

Name Pos Injury Status Return Bernadett Hatar C Knee OFS 2/1/2023 Chelsey Perry F Personal OFS 2/1/2023 Florencia Chagas G Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Tiffany Hayes G Knee OUT 6/30/2022 Maite Cazorla G Personal OFS 5/1/2023

2022 Player Stats

Indiana

Atlanta

The Skinny

The top two picks in the 2022 WNBA Draft will be facing off during the second matchup of the day, as NaLyssa Smith and the Fever take on Rhyne Howard and the Dream. Smith posted double-doubles in two of her first five WNBA appearances before missing four games due to injury. She's been less effective on the boards since returning to the court and had a season-low four points while shooting just 22.2 percent from the floor in Wednesday's loss to New York. Kelsey Mitchell has driven Indiana's offense by topping 20 points in seven of the last 10 games while averaging 3.7 assists per game during that time. Victoria Vivians has also been a well-rounded contributor over her nine appearances since joining the starting lineup, as she's averaged 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 30.8 minutes per game during that time.

For Atlanta, No. 1 overall pick Rhyne Howard has quickly emerged as one of the top players in the WNBA early in her rookie season. She averaged 20.5 points per game over her first six appearances of the year, but she's shown some signs of inconsistency recently by scoring five or fewer points in two of the last four games. However, the rookie will attempt to bounce back against the Fever, who allow an average of 89.2 points per game, the highest mark in the league. Erica Wheeler has scored in double figures in five of the last six games but shot just 30 percent from the floor during Friday's loss to Chicago. Kristy Wallace and Cheyenne Parker have also shown glimpses of production on the scoreboard but have struggled with inconsistency early in the year.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kristi Toliver G Suspension SUSP 6/11/2022 Rae Burrell G Knee OUT 7/1/2022 Amanda Zahui B. C Undisclosed OFS 4/1/2023

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Tina Charles F Shoulder GTD 6/5/2022 Brittney Griner C Not Injury Related OUT 6/17/2022 Kia Nurse G Knee OUT 7/2/2022

2022 Player Stats

Los Angeles

Phoenix

The Skinny

The Sparks have won three of their last four games, and they'll face off against the Mercury, who are coming off seven consecutive losses. However, the teams allow some of the highest point totals in the league, so there should be plenty of scoring production to go around. Nneka Ogwumike has been the team's top scorer with 17.9 points per game this season, and she's posted double-doubles in two of the last three matchups. Liz Cambage has scored in double figures in every appearance this season, and she's averaged 17.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game over the last four matchups. Katie Lou Samuelson has the potential to provide strong DFS value Sunday, as she maintains a mid-range salary despite starting in each of the last four games while averaging 15.5 points per game during that time. Brittney Sykes stepped up with a season-high 25 points in Tuesday's win over the Wings, but the Sparks will be getting another backcourt contributor Sunday since Jordin Canada has been cleared to return following a two-game absence.

The Mercury's distribution Sunday will likely depend on the status of Tina Charles, who missed the team's last game due to a shoulder injury. She topped 20 points in two of the three games prior to her absence, but Sophie Cunningham and Diana Taurasi took on increased roles in her stead Friday. Taurasi had a disappointing finish to May, but she stepped up with a season-high 32 points in Friday's narrow loss to Connecticut. Skylar Diggins-Smith missed two games in May due to a non-COVID illness, but she's topped 20 points in two of her four appearances since returning to the court, and she's tallied at least five assists in each of her last three appearances. Diamond DeShields has also been a reliable source of scoring while showing glimpses of production in rebounds and assists. Over her seven appearances since joining the starting lineup, she's averaged 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 30.3 minutes per game.

Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces (-7.5)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Marina Mabrey G Nose GTD 6/5/2022 Bella Alarie F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Riquna Williams G Foot OUT 6/11/2022 Jackie Young G Ankle OUT 6/11/2022

2022 Player Stats

Dallas

Las Vegas

The Skinny

The matchup between the Wings and the Aces is expected to be the highest-scoring one on Sunday's slate, and Las Vegas is heavily favored at home. The Wings have altered their rotation recently, giving more playing time to Satou Sabally and Tyasha Harris, while Isabelle Harrison and Marina Mabrey have seen more inconsistent minutes. Mabrey is questionable for Sunday's matchup, while Harris would likely see even more playing time against the Aces if Mabrey is unavailable. Sabally's production has increased since taking on a starting role, and she posted her first double-double of the season in Friday's win over the Storm. Arike Ogunbowale has been consistently productive throughout the first month of the year, and she's scored exactly 16 points in each of the last four games.

The Aces have been the best team in the WNBA under new coach Becky Hammon, and the team ranks first in offensive efficiency and second in pace. However, Las Vegas sustained its second loss of the season during Friday's matchup against the Sun. Part of the Aces' woes stemmed from the absence of Jackie Young, who leads the team in playing time but sustained a lower-leg injury in the fourth quarter Friday. The extent of the issue isn't yet clear, but she's been ruled out for Sunday's matchup, which should lead to increased run for Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Aisha Sheppard. Plum matched a season high with 37 minutes Sunday, and she dropped 23 points while coming within two assists of a double-double. Although she has a high DFS salary Sunday, she should have plenty of chances to contribute. A'ja Wilson has topped 20 points in three of the last four games, and she's posted double-doubles in two of those matchups. Although she has the highest salary on the team Sunday, she's been an incredibly reliable option for the Aces.

Connecticut Sun vs Seattle Storm (-3.0)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jasmine Thomas G Knee OFS 5/1/2023 Kiara Smith G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2023

Seattle

The Storm have no injuries to report.

2022 Player Stats

Connecticut

Seattle

The Skinny

Neither the Sun nor the Storm are a particularly fast-paced team, so both clubs have an expected scoring total below 80 points in a matchup that's on track to be one of the most competitive on Sunday's slate. After losing to the Aces during Connecticut's final game in May, the team has bounced back with narrow wins over Las Vegas and Phoenix. Jonquel Jones stepped up with at least 20 points in both of those victories, and she's been a strong contributor this year despite seeing less consistent minutes than some of her teammates. Alyssa Thomas has the highest DFS salary on the team since she's posted double-doubles in each of her last four appearances. DeWanna Bonner has scored at least 14 points in each of the last five games, but she's been somewhat inconsistent on the boards during that time. Although Brionna Jones has come off the bench in the last six games, she's been a fairly reliable performer for the Sun.

The Storm recorded four consecutive wins to close out the month of May, but they were held to a season-low 51 points during Friday's loss to Dallas. The team will be getting some much-needed assistance Sunday since Sue Bird and Ezi Magbegor have cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols. Both players had significant roles prior to their absences. While it's not yet clear whether they'll have a minutes restriction after missing the last three games, their returns should lead to less playing time for Jantel Lavender and Epiphanny Prince. Unsurprisingly, Breanna Stewart has been dominant for the Storm recently, and she has the highest salary on Sunday's slate after accounting for 27 of the team's 51 points in Friday's loss. Jewell Loyd has also been a solid contributor, and she's scored in double figures in four consecutive games despite shooting just 36.5 percent from the floor during that time.

Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky (-8.0)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Elena Delle Donne F Rest OUT 6/8/2022 Klara Lundquist G Illness OFS 5/1/2023

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Li Yueru C Personal OUT 6/8/2022 Julie Allemand G Suspension SUSP 6/8/2022 Leonie Fiebich F Personal OFS 5/1/2023 Astou Ndour-Fall C Rest OFS 5/1/2023

2022 Player Stats

Washington

Chicago

The Skinny

The Mystics and the Sky don't rank particularly high in pace, but Chicago is heavily favored at home Sunday in what should be a relatively low-scoring matchup. The Mystics will be playing without Elena Delle Donne, who will be resting, which should create more opportunities for Myisha Hines-Allen, Elizabeth Williams and Shakira Austin. Hines-Allen averaged 12.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game last year but has come off the bench in four of the last five matchups while averaging just 2.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 16.4 minutes per game during that time. Ariel Atkins was somewhat inconsistent for most of May but has averaged 21.5 points per game while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor over her last two appearances. Natasha Cloud has been a reliable source of assists, and she's scored at least 16 points in her last two appearances after being held to single-digit scoring totals in the prior three games.

The Sky have won four of their last five games, with their only loss during that time coming at the hands of the top-ranked Aces. Part of Chicago's success can be attributed to Kahleah Copper, who returned to the court May 22 and has scored in double figures in all five of her appearances this season. She's had help in the backcourt from Courtney Vandersloot, who has been a well-rounded contributor despite shooting just 39.8 percent from the floor this year. Candace Parker posted seven consecutive double-digit scoring totals to begin the season but has been held under 10 points in her last two outings. However, she's remained effective in rebounds and assists. Under the basket, Emma Meesseman has scored 10-plus points in seven of the first nine games of the season, and she's racked up at least four rebounds in every matchup.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.