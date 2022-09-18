Gameday Injuries: Week 2

The Jets' Zach Wilson (knee) remains out for Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Browns but was able to practice in limited fashion each day this past week. Wilson is still projected to

Week 1 was a war of attrition in certain respects, as the injury report has grown exponentially this week in comparison. There is one major confirmed absence at quarterback stemming from a Week 1 injury, as well as multiple potential prominent players at running back and receiver already set to or in danger of missing Week 2 games. With plenty of moving parts, let's dive into the latest on the health front as of early Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News.

QUARTERBACKS

The Cowboys' Dak Prescott (thumb) will not play in Sunday's Week 2 clash against the Bengals after fracturing his right thumb in the Sunday night Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers. Prescott quickly underwent surgery Monday and there is optimism he might return in a 3-to-4-week period. Cooper Rush, who completed seven of 13 passes for 64 yards in Prescott's stead against Tampa Bay and also threw for 325 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in a Week 8 spot start versus the Vikings last season, is slated to be under center versus Cincinnati, with Will Grier serving as his backup.

The Jets' Zach Wilson (knee) remains out for Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Browns but was able to practice in limited fashion each day this past week. Wilson is still projected to miss at least one more game before potentially returning in Week 4 against the Steelers. Veteran Joe Flacco, whose 309 passing yards in Week 1 were a bit of a mirage given they came on 59 pass attempts and in a 24-9 loss, will draw the start for the second straight week. However, the presence of Mike White as the No. 2 signal-caller could well result in a shorter leash for Flacco if the offense struggles early for a second straight week.

The Saints' Jameis Winston (back) is questionable for Sunday's NFC South battle against the Buccaneers after practicing in limited fashion all week. Winston led New Orleans to a comeback win over the Falcons in Week 1 with a 269-yard, two-touchdown performance, and as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to be start without restrictions against his old Tampa Bay squad.

RUNNING BACKS

The Ravens' J.K. Dobbins (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins but managed three full practices this past week. Dobbins is in the final stages of his recovery from a serious knee injury suffered in the Ravens' final preseason game in August 2021, and as per early Sunday reports, it's still no certainty the third-year back plays versus Miami despite the full week of practice. If Dobbins were to be held out, Kenyan Drake and Mike Davis would likely handle the bulk of early-down work again for Baltimore.

The Lions' D'Andre Swift (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. Early Sunday morning reports indicate Swift is expected to play, but the Lions may be selective on how he's used. Despite the minimal participation the last few days, the second-year back, who gained 144 rushing yards in Week 1 against the Eagles despite rolling his ankle early in the game, had proclaimed himself available for Week 2 as of Thursday. Any limitations on Swift's part would lead to more opportunity for Jamaal Williams, and to a lesser degree, Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson.

The Saints' Alvin Kamara (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing both Thursday's and Friday's practices. Considering Kamara was able to at least participate in limited fashion Wednesday before logging consecutive absences, early Sunday reports indicating he's expected to sit out aren't surprising. Mark Ingram (ankle) is in line to serve as the de facto lead back against Tampa Bay's stingy run defense if Kamara does indeed sit out and Ingram is able to overcome his own questionable tag, while Dwayne Washington (hamstring), Tony Jones and potentially Taysom Hill would be in line for bigger roles in the backfield if both players were sidelined.

The Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's divisional clash against the Saints after practicing in limited fashion all week. While the veteran lead back is expected to play as per early Sunday reports, rookie Rachaad White and third-year pro Ke'Shawn Vaughn would be in line to share backfield duties against New Orleans should Fournette fail to suit up.

The Titans' Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring) will not play against the Bills on Monday night after sitting out practice all week. In his absence, rookie Hassan Haskins is likely to operate as the No. 2 running back behind Derrick Henry.

The Saints' Mark Ingram (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's divisional battle against the Buccaneers after practicing in limited fashion all week, and as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to play versus Tampa Bay. The veteran logged only four carries in the Week 1 win over the Falcons, a game that turned away from the run as New Orleans had to mount a late comeback. However, Ingram, Dwayne Washington (hamstring), Tony Jones and even Taysom Hill would be candidates for expanded roles if Alvin Kamara (ribs) sits out as expected.

The Patriots placed Ty Montgomery (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, ruling him out for the next four games at minimum. Rookie Pierre Strong (shoulder) could be a leading candidate to take on Montgomery's pass-catching role for the time being.

The Patriots' Pierre Strong (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If the rookie is able to suit up against Pittsburgh, he should see a handful of carries behind the top duo of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson while also inheriting some of Ty Montgomery's (IR-knee) passing-catching work.

The Seahawks' Kenneth Walker does not have an injury designation going into Sunday's NFC West clash against the 49ers after sandwiching two full practices around a limited Thursday session this week. Thus, the rookie appears to have put the sports hernia that sidelined him for the last several weeks behind him, and he should be primed to make his debut versus San Francisco as a complementary option behind Rashaad Penny.

The Falcons' Damien Williams (ribs) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ruling him out for at least the next four games. Converted cornerback Avery Williams and rookie Tyler Allgeier are set to serve as backups to Cordarrelle Patterson in Williams' absence.

The Saints' Dwayne Washington (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Washington is able to suit up, he could have a serviceable complementary role if either or both Alvin Kamara (ribs) and Mark Ingram (ankle) were to sit out versus Tampa Bay.

The Raiders' Brandon Bolden (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. Bolden was a surprise visitor to the end zone via a reception in the Week 1 loss to the Chargers, but in his likely absence Sunday, fellow veteran Ameer Abdullah and rookie Zamir White could be the primary beneficiaries.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Buccaneers' Chris Godwin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's divisional battle against the Saints after missing practice all week. His absence could loom particularly large in a matchup versus New Orleans that has given Tom Brady fits since he arrived in Tampa Bay, and it should lead to a No. 2 receiver role for either Julio Jones (knee) or Russell Gage (hamstring) if they're able to overcome their questionable tags.

The Buccaneers' Mike Evans (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after finishing the week with a limited practice following a missed Thursday session. As per early Sunday reports, Evans is expected to play. If he's indeed active, he'll presumably be in for a potentially bigger role than usual with Chris Godwin (hamstring) already ruled out and both Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring) also listed as questionable.

The Bengals' Tee Higgins (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys but finished the week with a full practice, which was preceded by a limited Wednesday session and a Thursday absence. As per early Sunday reports, Higgins is expected to clear protocols and play versus Dallas. If Higgins were to sit out, however, Tyler Boyd would operate a de facto No. 2 receiver, while additional opportunities would be available for Mike Thomas and Trent Taylor as complementary options.

The Bills' Gabe Davis (ankle) was a late addition to the injury report after practicing in limited fashion Saturday, and he'll be listed as questionable for Monday night's clash against the Titans. If Davis were to sit out, the likes of Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder would be in line for additional opportunity behind Stefon Diggs.

The Colts' Michael Pittman (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after finishing the week with consecutive missed practices. Pittman entered the weekend listed as questionable, but the change in designation came Saturday. With Alec Pierce (concussion) also out, Indianapolis is set to roll with Ashton Dulin, Parris Campbell and Mike Strachan as its top three wideouts. Pittman's absence could lead to even more work than usual for Jonathan Taylor and perhaps some extra targets for practice squad callup Keke Coutee and tight ends Mo-Alie Cox and Kylen Granson.

The Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins will serve the second game of his six-game season-opening suspension Sunday. Arizona will be without Rondale Moore (hamstring) and Andy Isabella (back) on Sunday against the Raiders as well, which once again leaves Kyler Murray to work with Marquise Brown, A.J. Green and Greg Dortch as his top three wideouts.

The Buccaneers' Russell Gage (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's NFC South clash against the Saints after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Gage is expected to suit up. If there was a setback and Gage were to join Chris Godwin (hamstring) on the sideline, however, it could lead to more targets for Julio Jones (knee) if he manages to overcome his questionable tag, as well as a potential boost in opportunity for Breshad Perriman (knee), Jaelon Darden and Scotty Miller.

The Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after managing just a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Jones' availability is expected to come down to how he looks in pregame warmups. If Jones were to join Chris Godwin (hamstring) on the sideline, it could lead to more targets for Russell Gage (hamstring) if he manages to overcome his questionable tag, as well as a potential boost in opportunity for Breshad Perriman (knee), Jaelon Darden and Scotty Miller.

The Cowboys' Michael Gallup (knee) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Bengals despite practicing in limited fashion all week. Noah Brown, who had a team-leading 5-68 line in Week 1 against the Buccaneers, could serve as the No. 2 receiver Sunday in Gallup's stead while catching passes from Cooper Rush, while Dennis Houston may remain as the No. 3 option if Dallas makes rookie Jalen Tolbert a surprise inactive for the second straight week.

The Packers' Allen Lazard (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's matchup against the Bears after a week of limited practices, and as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to make his season debut versus Chicago. If Lazard suits up, he'll presumably fill the No. 1 receiver role, but that designation would once again fall to Sammy Watkins if Lazard's condition reversed course and he was forced to sit out.

The Broncos' KJ Hamler (knee/hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. Hamler is reportedly receiving an NBA-style "maintenance day/week" as opposed to having encountered a setback with his surgically repaired knee. His absence should enable rookie Montrell Washington to serve as the No. 3 receiver versus Houston.

The Cardinals' Rondale Moore (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's interconference battle against the Raiders after missing practice all week. His absence, coupled with that of DeAndre Hopkins' (suspension), will thrust A.J. Green back into the No. 2 receiver role.

The Giants' Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after finishing the week with two limited practices. Early Sunday morning reports indicate Toney is expected to play, but if that were to change, David Sills will likely bump up to the No. 4 receiver role with Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) already ruled out.

The Cardinals' Andy Isabella (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. His absence helps lock in the No. 3 receiver role for Greg Dortch since Rondale Moore (hamstring) will also be sidelined, while Andre Baccellia could see some extra reps as the No. 4 wideout.

The Rams' Van Jefferson (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. Jefferson's absence should keep Ben Skowronek in the No. 3 receiver role versus Atlanta.

The Colts' Alec Pierce (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after sitting out both Wednesday's and Friday's practices. With Michael Pittman (quadriceps) also ruled out, Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan could be the primary beneficiaries of Pierce's absence.

The Dolphins' Cedrick Wilson (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Wilson sits out, Trent Sherfield could bump up to the No. 3 wideout role versus Baltimore.

The Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Saints after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Perriman is active, he could enjoy a bigger role than usual if either Russell Gage (hamstring) or Julio Jones (knee) are sidelined.

The Titans' Kyle Philips (shoulder) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion both Friday and Saturday. If Philips, who impressed in his first NFL game with six receptions for 66 yards against the Giants in Week 1, is sidelined, rookie Treylon Burks and Cody Hollister could see some extra opportunities.

The Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. In Robinson's absence, Darius Slayton and David Sills could see some extra opportunities.

The Jets' Braxton Berrios (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns but finished the week with two full practices. If Berrios were to sit out, Jeff Smith and Denzel Mims could see some extra targets.

The Saints' Tre'Quan Smith (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Smith is sidelined for the second time in as many games to open the season, Marquez Callaway would presumably serve as the No. 4 receiver again.

The Panthers' Shi Smith (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing Friday's practice. If Smith is sidelined, Terrace Marshall and Rashard Higgins could be in line for extra opportunity.

The Bears' Velus Jones (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Packers after missing the last two practices of the week. In Jones' likely absence, Byron Pringle and Ihmir Smith-Marsette could be primary beneficiaries.

The Ravens' James Proche (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after missing the last two practices of the week. If Proche were to sit out, Tylan Wallace would likely bump up to the No. 4 receiver spot.

TIGHT ENDS

The 49ers' George Kittle (groin) is questionable for Sunday's Week 2 divisional clash against the Seahawks and managed to work back to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. There are conflicting early Sunday reports on the star's condition, with one conveying he isn't expected to play and another stating there's still a small chance he could suit up. Kittle sat out the Week 1 loss to the Bears, and if he's sidelined again, Tyler Kroft and Ross Dwelley should handle tight end duties for San Francisco, with additional targets also available for the likes of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

The Texans' Brevin Jordan (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after putting in a pair of full practices around a limited Thursday session this week. If Jordan is unable to play versus Denver, O.J. Howard, who flashed with two touchdowns in Week 1, and Pharaoh Brown would be set to handle the majority of tight end reps for Houston.

The Jets' C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns after suffering his injury in Thursday's practice and then missing Friday's session altogether. In the veteran's likely absence, fellow offseason addition Tyler Conklin would have most of the tight end reps to himself.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Saints' Paulson Adebo (ankle) will not play against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Ravens' Marlon Humphrey (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, and per early Sunday reports, is expected to play.

The Colts' Kenny Moore (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Cardinals' Trayvon Mullen (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Raiders.

The Ravens' Marcus Peters (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Safeties

The Seahawks' Jamal Adams (knee) was placed on injured reserve Thursday and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

The Commanders' Kamren Curl (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Cowboys' Jayron Kearse (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Raiders' Trevon Moehrig (hip) will not play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Patriots' Adrian Phillips (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Cardinals' Jalen Thompson (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Jets' Jordan Whitehead (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Defensive Linemen

The Giants' Azeez Ojulari (calf) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Cardinals' J.J. Watt (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, and as per early Sunday reports, is expected to play.

The Colts' DeForest Buckner (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Dolphins' Christian Wilkins (back) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Ravens.

The Bills' Ed Oliver (ankle) will not play against the Titans on Monday night.

Linebackers

The Colts' Shaquille Leonard (back) will not play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Steelers placed T.J. Watt (pectoral) on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Broncos' Josey Jewell (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Raiders' Denzel Perryman (ankle) is out for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals.

The Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers.