Gameday Injuries: Week 6

The Cowboys' Dak Prescott (thumb) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Eagles after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Prescott will not suit up versus Philadelphia and must demonstrate more improvement before he's even allowed to practice when Week 7 prep begins Wednesday. In his expected absence, Cooper Rush is expected to make a fifth straight start, with Dallas having gone 4-0 thus far with

The Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will not play in Sunday's interconference showdown against the Vikings but worked back to a full practice Friday following a pair of limited sessions to start the week. Tagovailoa officially cleared concussion protocol Saturday yet will remain a game-day inactive Sunday, with his return now expected to come in the Week 7 Sunday night home clash against the Steelers.

We have our first set of byes on tap in Week 6, but even with four teams off the slate, the injury report is still pretty hefty. There are big names listed across every position, although fortunately, there's a good bit of clarity for better or worse in terms of availability entering Sunday morning. With plenty of key Fantasy names to sift through, let's jump right into the latest as the first wave of inactives approach:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News.

We have our first set of byes on tap in Week 6, but even with four teams off the slate, the injury report is still pretty hefty. There are big names listed across every position, although fortunately, there's a good bit of clarity for better or worse in terms of availability entering Sunday morning. With plenty of key Fantasy names to sift through, let's jump right into the latest as the first wave of inactives approach:

QUARTERBACKS

The Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will not play in Sunday's interconference showdown against the Vikings but worked back to a full practice Friday following a pair of limited sessions to start the week. Tagovailoa officially cleared concussion protocol Saturday yet will remain a game-day inactive Sunday, with his return now expected to come in the Week 7 Sunday night home clash against the Steelers.

The Cowboys' Dak Prescott (thumb) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Eagles after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Prescott will not suit up versus Philadelphia and must demonstrate more improvement before he's even allowed to practice when Week 7 prep begins Wednesday. In his expected absence, Cooper Rush is expected to make a fifth straight start, with Dallas having gone 4-0 thus far with him leading the offense.

The Patriots' Mac Jones (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per late Saturday night reports, Jones is still considered very unlikely to play versus Cleveland, meaning rookie Bailey Zappe, who's completed 75.0 percent of his 36 attempts thus far over two games, should once again be under center for New England.

The Panthers' Baker Mayfield (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. Interim head coach Steve Wilks has already declared P.J. Walker as the starter versus Los Angeles, and if Mayfield isn't healthy enough to even serve as the No. 2 quarterback, Colts 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason will serve as Walker's backup.

The Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after working his way back to a full practice by Friday. Bridgewater cleared concussion protocol Saturday, which will allow him to serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind rookie starter Skylar Thompson versus Minnesota.

The Giants' Tyrod Taylor is off the injury report altogether after finishing the week with two full practices and clearing concussion protocol. Consequently, he'll be available to suit up as Daniel Jones' backup in Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Saints' Jameis Winston (back/ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Friday beat writer reports, Winston won't start versus Cincinnati even if he is active, but in such a circumstance, he'd very likely serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Andy Dalton.

RUNNING BACKS

The Colts' Jonathan Taylor (ankle) has now been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after finishing the week with two limited practices. Taylor had gone into the weekend with a questionable tag; however, the change in his status coupled with backfield mate Nyheim Hines also being declared unavailable seemingly leaves the Indianapolis backfield in the hands of Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay, who combined for 145 total yards in the Week 5 overtime win against the Broncos.

The Cardinals' James Conner (ribs) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. With Darrel Williams (knee) also unavailable and Jonathan Ward (hamstring) on injured reserve, Eno Benjamin, who scored a touchdown after Conner exited the Week 5 loss to the Eagles, will serve as the primary back versus Seattle's porous run defense (NFL-high 170.2 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Seahawks' Rashaad Penny (leg/ankle) was placed on injured reserve Friday and will miss the rest of the season. Rookie second rookie Kenneth Walker, who ripped off a 69-yard touchdown run versus New Orleans in Week 5, will serve as the lead back for Seattle moving forward, while DeeJay Dallas should slot in as his primary backup for the time being.

The Rams' Cam Akers (personal) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing the last two practices of the week. Darrell Henderson should take on a primary lead-back role versus Carolina, with veteran Malcolm Brown serving as his backup.

The Broncos' Melvin Gordon (neck) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If the veteran isn't able to suit up, recent arrival Latavius Murray and Mike Boone would be in line to handle most of the ground work versus Los Angeles.

The Patriots' Damien Harris (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Harris is expected work out pregame before a final determination on his status his made, but he's still reportedly more likely to sit out than suit up. If Harris does sit out, Rhamondre Stevenson is line to handle another voluminous workload against a vulnerable Cleveland run defense after racking up a career-high 161 rushing yards on 25 carries versus the Lions in Week 5.

The Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Mostert expects to play and fill a primary back role versus Minnesota after tallying a season-high 18 carries and 113 yards, along with a rushing touchdown, in Week 5 versus the Jets.

The Colts' Nyheim Hines (concussion) has now been ruled out for Sunday's AFC South clash against the Jaguars despite working back to a full practice by Friday after opening the week with a pair of limited sessions. With both Hines and Jonathan Taylor (ankle) already confirmed as unavailable versus Jacksonville, Indy's ground game should be handled by Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay, the latter who potentially absorbing a lot of Hines' usual pass-catching work.

The Vikings' Alexander Mattison (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Mattison, who's seen seven or more carries in three games already this season, is expected to play and fill his usual complementary role behind Dalvin Cook.

The Cardinals' Darrel Williams (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. His absence should leave rookie sixth-round pick Keaontay Ingram and journeyman Corey Clement as the backups to Eno Benjamin, who'll start in place of James Conner (ribs).

The Ravens' Justice Hill (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Giants after finishing the week with two limited practices. In his absence, Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake should serve as complementary options alongside J.K. Dobbins versus New York.

The 49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price is off the injury report after missing the last three games with an ankle injury. Davis-Price practiced in full all week , but whether he'll be active on game day against the Falcons on Sunday remains to be seen.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Rams' Cooper Kupp (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Kupp is expected to suit up and fill his usual No. 1 receiver role versus Carolina. However, if he were to experience a setback, Allen Robinson would be in line to serve as Matthew Stafford's top target in the conference clash.

The Bengals' Tee Higgins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Higgins is expected to play versus New Orleans, but the team will wait to see how he performs in pregame warmups before rendering a final decision after the third-year wideout pushed through in Week 5 with the same injury but only logged 10 snaps. Mike Thomas in line to bump up on the depth chart should Higgins sit out.

The Saints' Michael Thomas (foot) will not play in Sunday's game against the Bengals after once again missing practice all week. Thomas' ongoing absence naturally is a significant subtraction for the Saints' air attack, which will also be without Jarvis Landry (ankle) and appears likely to be sans Chris Olave (concussion) as well. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith both figure to see a bump in opportunity to varying degree in Thomas' absence.

The Chargers' Keenan Allen (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Broncos despite practicing in limited fashion all week. Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter should continue to serve as Justin Herbert's top three wideouts versus Denver if Allen sits out another game as expected.

The Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb (hip) is questionable for Sunday night's NFC East showdown against the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Lamb is expected to play, with Michael Gallup, Noah Brown and potentially tight end Dalton Schultz in line for a nice bump in opportunity if their teammate has a setback.

The Ravens' Rashod Bateman (foot) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Giants after once again missing practice all week. In his absence, Devin Duvernay should once again function as the top wideout for Lamar Jackson, while veteran Demarcus Robinson, Tylan Wallace and James Proche will slot in behind him. Tight end Mark Andrews should also enjoy an even more expansive role than usual.

The Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins will serve the final game of his six-game season-opening suspension Sunday. Kyler Murray projects to work with Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore and A.J. Green as his top three wideouts versus the Seahawks.

The Saints' Chris Olave (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals but managed to work back to a full practice Friday. However, as per early Sunday reports, Olave is not expected to play versus Cincinnati. If he indeed joins fellow wideouts Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) on the sideline, Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith should serve as the top two receiving options for New Orleans, while Keith Kirkwood and even jack-of-all-trades Taysom Hill could also see extra targets.

The Patriots' Nelson Agholor (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week. Agholor entered the weekend with a questionable tag, but his now-confirmed absence should lead to a bump up the depth chart for Kendrick Bourne and rookie Tyquan Thornton, along with potentially more downfield targets for DeVante Parker.

The Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. In Jones' likely absence, Breshad Perriman and Scotty Miller should see more work behind the top trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage versus a Pittsburgh secondary that will be missing three starters.

The Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. With Michael Thomas (foot) also out, Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith should see a big bump in opportunity, and even more so if Chris Olave (concussion) is also sidelined.

The Bills' Isaiah McKenzie is off the injury report after missing the Week 5 win over the Steelers due to a concussion. McKenzie was able to practice in full all week and should be back in his customary No. 3 receiver role for the late-window showdown against the Chiefs.

The Patriots' Jakobi Meyers (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Meyers is expected to suit up after putting together a 7-111-1 line on eight targets versus the Lions from rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe in Week 5.

The Packers' Christian Watson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. In his absence, fellow rookie Romeo Doubs should see more work alongside Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.

The Panthers' Robbie Anderson (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing Friday's practice. If Anderson is unable to suit up, Shi Smith would be in line to bump up the depth chart and potentially serve as the No. 2 receiver alongside top target DJ Moore.

The Jaguars' Zay Jones (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday night reports, Jones is expected to play, and he could see even more targets than usual with Marvin Jones (hamstring) already ruled out for the contest.

The Jaguars' Marvin Jones (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing in limited fashion Friday. In his absence, Jamal Agnew should bump up to the No. 3 receiver spot, at minimum, with a potentially bigger role possible if Zay Jones (ankle) also sits out or is limited.

The Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman is off the injury report after missing the last two games with hamstring and knee injuries. Perriman practiced in full all week and could see some No. 4 receiver snaps with Julio Jones (knee) listed as doubtful versus a Steelers secondary that's decimated by injury.

The Giants' Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens after once again missing practice all week. In Toney's absence, as well as those of Kenny Golladay (knee) and Sterling Shepard (IR-knee), Darius Slayton, Marcus Johnson and Richie James are set to work as Daniel Jones' top three wideouts, with Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) also mixing in if he's active.

The Giants' Kenny Golladay (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Ravens after once again missing practice all week. In Golladay's absence, as well as those of Kadarius Toney (hamstrings) and Sterling Shepard (IR-knee), Darius Slayton, Marcus Johnson and Richie James are set to work as Daniel Jones' top three wideouts, with Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) also mixing in if he's active.

The Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals despite practicing in full all week. If Goodwin sits out, Dee Eskridge (illness) would likely bump up to the No. 3 receiver role versus Arizona if he's able to suit up.

The Seahawks' Dee Eskridge (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals but worked back to a full practice by Friday. Assuming he suits up, Eskridge could bump up to the No. 3 receiver role if Marquise Goodwin (knee) is unable to play.

The Panthers' Laviska Shenault (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. Terrace Marshall will likely fill the No. 4 receiver role for Carolina versus Los Angeles.

The Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after practicing in limited fashion all week. With Kadarius Toney (hamstrings), Kenny Golladay (knee) and Sterling Shepard (IR-knee) all sidelined, Robinson could walk back into a solid complementary role at minimum if he's able to suit up following a four-game absence.

The Bills' Jake Kumerow (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs after once again missing practice all week. With Jamison Crowder (IR-ankle) also sidelined, rookie Khalil Shakir, who scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 5 against the Steelers, will serve as the No. 4 receiver.

TIGHT ENDS

The Falcons' Kyle Pitts (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Pitts is expected to suit up after a one-week absence. Parker Hesse and Anthony Firkser would step in if Pitts had a setback.

The Bills' Dawson Knox is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week. Knox missed the Week 5 win against the Steelers with a foot injury but should be ready to play without restrictions versus Kansas City.

The Steelers' Pat Freiermuth (concussion) will miss Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after sitting out practice all week. In his absence, Zach Gentry will serve as the top tight end for Pittsburgh against a Tampa Bay defense that's allowed the third-most receptions to the position (31).

The Rams' Tyler Higbee (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Higbee is expected to suit up and fill his usual No. 1 tight end role, with Brycen Hopkins and Kendall Blanton on hand to step in if he experiences a setback or is limited.

The Bengals' Hayden Hurst (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Hurst is expected to play, with second-year pro Mitchell Wilcox in line to serve as the top tight end if his teammate has a setback.

The Broncos' Eric Saubert (ankle) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If he's unable to go versus Los Angeles, Albert Okwuegbunam would slot into the No. 1 tight end role for Denver.

The Patriots' Jonnu Smith (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Smith misses a second straight game, Hunter Henry, who saw a season-high five targets in Week 5, would be in line for another elevated workload.

The Buccaneers' Cameron Brate is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Steelers after missing the Week 5 win over the Falcons with a concussion. Brate managed to practice in full all week and should slot into at least a co-No. 1 tight end role alongside rookie Cade Otton, who recorded six receptions in Week 5.

The 49ers' Tyler Kroft (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. In his absence, Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner should continue sharing backup duties behind George Kittle.

The Dolphins' Durham Smythe (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Smythe is unable to suit up, Mike Gesicki would be line go back to clear-cut No. 1 tight end duties versus a Minnesota defense that's allowed 275 passing yards per road game.

KICKERS

The Chiefs' Harrison Butker, who's missed the last four games due to an ankle injury, is off the injury report and will return to his starting placekicker duties in Sunday's showdown against the Bills after finishing the week with two full practices.

The Chargers' Dustin Hopkins (quadriceps) is off the injury report for Monday night's game against the Broncos after finishing the week with a full Saturday practice. The veteran will therefore resume his normal placekicker duties versus Denver after missing the Week 5 win over the Browns.

The Eagles' Jake Elliott, who missed the Week 5 win over the Cardinals with an ankle injury, is off the injury report after finishing the week with a full practice Friday. He'll return to his starting placekicker duties against the Cowboys on Sunday night.

The Cardinals' Matt Prater (hip) remains out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after once again missing practice all week. Matt Ammendola, who drilled a pair of extra-point attempts and went 1-for-2 on field-goal tries in Week 5 against the Eagles, is expected to once again be elevated from the practice squad despite having missed a would-be game-tying 43-yard field-goal attempt versus Philadelphia.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Panthers' CJ Henderson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Panthers' Jaycee Horn (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Panthers' Donte Jackson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Patriots' Jonathan Jones (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Saints' Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The 49ers' Emmanuel Moseley (knee) is slated to miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 5.

The Cardinals' Byron Murphy (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Steelers' Cameron Sutton (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Steelers' Levi Wallace (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Browns' Denzel Ward (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Cardinals' Trayvon Mullen (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Safeties

The Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Saints' Marcus Maye (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The 49ers' Jimmie Ward (hand) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Defensive Linemen

The Rams' Aaron Donald (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers. As per early Sunday reports, Donald is expected to suit up versus Carolina.

The 49ers' Nick Bosa (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The 49ers' Arik Armstead (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Browns' Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Colts' Kwity Paye (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Giants' Leonard Williams (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Patriots' Christian Barmore (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Linebackers

The Packers' Rashan Gary (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Colts' Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Jaguars' Foye Oluokun (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Panthers' Frankie Luvu (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Ravens' Justin Houston (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Broncos' Josey Jewell (knee) will not play in Monday night's game against the Chargers.