WNBA DFS Breakdown: Sunday

DAILY MATCHUPS (Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)
DraftKings and FanDuel Top Values (RotoWire Optimizer)
Top 5 FanDuel
|PLAYER
|POS
|TEAM
|OPP
|SAL
|FPTS
|VAL
|Myisha Hines-Allen
|F
|WAS
|@CHI
|4000
|22.27
|5.6
|Sylvia Fowles
|F
|MIN
|@NY
|8500
|43.09
|5.1
|Sami Whitcomb
|G
|NY
|MIN
|4100
|21.06
|5.1
|Nia Coffey
|F
|ATL
|IND
|4000
|20.43
|5.1
|Dearica Hamby
|F
|LVA
|DAL
|6500
|32.18
|4.9
Top 5 DraftKings
|PLAYER
|POS
|TEAM
|OPP
|SAL
|FPTS
|VAL
|Katie Lou Samuelson
|G
|LA
|@PHO
|5800
|24.25
|4.2
|Satou Sabally
|F
|DAL
|@LVA
|7200
|28.34
|3.9
|Sylvia Fowles
|F
|MIN
|@NY
|11100
|42.56
|3.8
|Jessica Shepard
|F
|MIN
|@NY
|8100
|30.58
|3.8
|Aisha Sheppard
|G
|LVA
|DAL
|3300
|12.66
|3.8
Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty (-3.5)
Injuries
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Minnesota
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Damiris Dantas
|C
|Foot
|OUT
|6/10/2022
|Moriah Jefferson
|G
|Quadriceps
|OUT
|7/1/2022
|Napheesa Collier
|F
|Personal
|OUT
|7/1/2022
|Natalie Achonwa
|C
|Hamstring
|OUT
|7/31/2022
New York
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|DiDi Richards
|G
|Hamstring
|OUT
|6/12/2022
|Jocelyn Willoughby
|F
|Quadriceps
|OUT
|7/3/2022
|Betnijah Laney
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|8/2/2022
|Nyara Sabally
|F
|Undisclosed
|OFS
|4/1/2023
|Kylee Shook
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
|Sika Kone
|F
|Not Injury Related
|OFS
|5/1/2023
2022 Player Stats
Minnesota
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Sylvia Fowles
|C
|10
|32.6
|17
|11
|1.1
|1.7
|1.4
|0
|0
|7.1
|11.1
|2.8
|4.5
|Aerial Powers
|F
|10
|24.5
|11.8
|4.1
|2.5
|1.2
|0.6
|0.6
|2.8
|3.6
|11.5
|4
|5
|Kayla McBride
|G
|6
|32
|15.3
|3
|2
|1.2
|0
|2
|5.7
|4.5
|13
|4.3
|4.7
|Jessica Shepard
|F
|10
|30.2
|9.1
|8.1
|3.5
|0.3
|0.3
|0.4
|1.3
|3.4
|7.1
|1.9
|2.7
|Moriah Jefferson
|G
|6
|29.7
|14.2
|2.2
|5
|1.5
|0.3
|1.5
|2.7
|4.5
|9.8
|3.7
|4.2
|Nina Milic
|C
|10
|11.3
|5.1
|2.8
|0.8
|0.3
|0.5
|0.3
|0.7
|2
|4.1
|0.8
|0.8
|Rachel Banham
|G
|10
|13.9
|4.9
|0.7
|2.3
|0.1
|0.1
|1.1
|3.1
|1.7
|5
|0.4
|0.6
|Bridget Carleton
|G
|10
|19.3
|4.6
|2.5
|1.2
|0.7
|0.2
|0.5
|2.1
|1.7
|4.1
|0.7
|0.8
|Yvonne Turner
|G
|4
|22
|6.3
|2.5
|2.5
|0.5
|0
|0.8
|1.8
|2
|6.5
|1.5
|1.8
|Evina Westbrook
|G
|7
|14.1
|3.1
|1.4
|1.9
|0.3
|0.4
|0.1
|1.3
|1.1
|3.6
|0.7
|1.1
|Odyssey Sims
|G
|2
|27
|9.5
|3.5
|3.5
|0.5
|1
|0.5
|2
|3.5
|11.5
|2
|4.5
|Angel McCoughtry
|F
|2
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0.5
|1
|0
|0.5
|1.5
|4
|3
|3
|Natalie Achonwa
|F
|2
|10.5
|2.5
|1
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1.5
|0.5
|2
|Kamiah Smalls
|G
|1
|15
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Rennia Davis
|G
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hannah Sjerven
|C
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.3
|0
|0
|0
|0.3
|0
|0
|Elissa Cunane
|C
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
New York
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Sabrina Ionescu
|G
|10
|31.4
|14.8
|5.5
|4.4
|1
|0.4
|2.1
|5.9
|4.9
|12
|2.9
|3.3
|Natasha Howard
|F
|10
|30.2
|13.8
|6.7
|1.4
|1.6
|0.9
|1.4
|4.1
|5.3
|12.5
|1.8
|2.4
|Stefanie Dolson
|C
|10
|23.6
|7.7
|4.8
|1.7
|0.6
|1.1
|0.5
|1.2
|2.7
|5.3
|1.8
|2
|Rebecca Allen
|F
|6
|30.3
|12
|4.3
|2
|1.2
|1
|1.7
|5.5
|4
|10.7
|2.3
|2.7
|Han Xu
|C
|7
|17.1
|9.6
|5
|0.6
|0.6
|1
|0.6
|1.1
|3.6
|7.1
|1.9
|2.1
|Sami Whitcomb
|G
|10
|27
|6.2
|3
|3.8
|0.7
|0.2
|1.4
|5.3
|2.1
|6.8
|0.6
|0.8
|Betnijah Laney
|G
|4
|34
|13.3
|3.8
|4.3
|0.5
|0
|1.5
|3.8
|5.5
|13.3
|0.8
|1.3
|Michaela Onyenwere
|F
|10
|14.5
|5
|1.8
|0.3
|0.6
|0.3
|0.4
|1.6
|1.3
|4
|2
|2.4
|Jocelyn Willoughby
|G
|4
|19.5
|6.8
|2.8
|0.5
|1
|0.5
|0.8
|2.3
|2.8
|5.5
|0.5
|1.5
|Asia Durr
|G
|9
|7.6
|1.6
|0.1
|0.4
|0.4
|0.2
|0.1
|0.9
|0.3
|1.8
|0.8
|0.9
|Crystal Dangerfield
|G
|5
|25.2
|2.4
|3.8
|3.6
|0.6
|0
|0.2
|2.6
|0.8
|4.6
|0.6
|0.8
|Lorela Cubaj
|F
|6
|11.2
|0.3
|2.7
|0.7
|0
|0.3
|0
|0
|0.2
|1.5
|0
|0
|DiDi Richards
|G
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
The Skinny
The first matchup on Sunday's slate is expected to be one of the lowest-scoring games of the day, featuring the Lynx and the Liberty, who both rank among the bottom half of the league in offensive efficiency. The Lynx have struggled to generate much production as a team over the first month of the season, but that hasn't hindered the output of Sylvia Fowles, who has the second-highest salary on DraftKings on Sunday. She has double-doubles in six of her first 10 appearances this year and has been one of the most productive players in the league. Fowles has had help on the scoreboard from Kayla McBride, who is averaging 15.3 points per game since making her season debut. Jessica Shepard was productive early in the season, but her production has declined recently. She played a season-low 13 minutes Wednesday against Atlanta since she sustained a broken nose, but she isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game, so she should have a chance to bounce back against New York. Moriah Jefferson got off to a strong start this season but is out indefinitely due to a left quadriceps injury, which created additional playing time for Nina Milic, Evina Westbrook and Kamiah Smalls on Friday.
The Liberty lost seven of their first eight games of the season but have rattled off back-to-back wins to begin the month of June. Natasha Howard has the highest DraftKings salary on the team and has been one of New York's most consistent performers, as she's scored in double figures in each of her last five games while securing at least five rebounds in all but one of her appearances this year. Much of the team's recent success has been due to Sabrina Ionescu, who has averaged 23.5 points per game while shooting 47.1 percent from beyond the arc over her two appearances in June. Han Xu scored in double figures in each of her final three appearances in May but has totaled just 11 points over her first two appearances this month. Her partner in the frontcourt, Rebecca Allen, has scored in double figures in four of her last five appearances, and she scored a season-high 21 points during the Liberty's first matchup against the Lynx.
Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream (-6.5)
Injuries
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Indiana
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Bernadett Hatar
|C
|Knee
|OFS
|2/1/2023
|Chelsey Perry
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|2/1/2023
|Florencia Chagas
|G
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
Atlanta
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Tiffany Hayes
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|6/30/2022
|Maite Cazorla
|G
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
2022 Player Stats
Indiana
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Kelsey Mitchell
|G
|12
|32.9
|19.4
|1.8
|3.9
|1
|0.3
|2.3
|5.6
|6.8
|15.3
|3.6
|4
|Victoria Vivians
|G
|12
|28
|12.3
|3.9
|2.6
|1.1
|0.1
|1.8
|5.1
|4.3
|11.2
|2
|2.4
|NaLyssa Smith
|F
|8
|30.3
|12.4
|8.1
|2
|0.6
|0.3
|1.1
|2.9
|4.9
|12.5
|1.5
|3.3
|Destanni Henderson
|G
|12
|17.5
|7.3
|1.7
|2.7
|0.8
|0.1
|1.1
|2
|2.6
|6.3
|1.1
|1.4
|Queen Egbo
|C
|12
|24.1
|7
|7.3
|1.3
|1.3
|1.5
|0
|0
|2.8
|6.8
|1.5
|2.1
|Emily Engstler
|F
|12
|20.6
|6.8
|7
|1.4
|0.7
|1.4
|0.3
|1.9
|3.2
|8.1
|0.2
|0.6
|Danielle Robinson
|G
|9
|26.1
|8.2
|3.7
|4.1
|0.6
|0.2
|0.3
|1.1
|3
|6.6
|1.9
|2.1
|Tiffany Mitchell
|G
|11
|14.4
|5.5
|1.4
|0.7
|0.7
|0.1
|0.4
|0.7
|2
|4.5
|1.2
|1.4
|Alanna Smith
|F
|9
|12.9
|4.3
|2.7
|0.6
|0.9
|0.7
|0.7
|2.8
|1.6
|4.7
|0.6
|0.8
|Alaina Coates
|C
|7
|9.4
|3.3
|2
|0.3
|0.1
|0.4
|0
|0
|0.7
|1.3
|1.9
|2
|Crystal Dangerfield
|G
|3
|16.3
|6
|1
|3.3
|0
|0.7
|0.7
|2
|2
|4.7
|1.3
|1.3
|Lexie Hull
|G
|9
|7.6
|1.7
|0.9
|0.3
|0.2
|0
|0.2
|1.7
|0.6
|3
|0.3
|0.4
|Bria Hartley
|G
|1
|15
|10
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|7
|0
|0
Atlanta
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Rhyne Howard
|G
|10
|30.3
|16.2
|3.8
|2.4
|1.5
|0.8
|2.7
|6.7
|5.4
|13.7
|2.7
|3.6
|Erica Wheeler
|G
|10
|27.1
|11.2
|3.6
|4
|1.1
|0
|1.2
|2.8
|4.3
|10.6
|1.4
|1.7
|Cheyenne Parker
|F
|10
|23
|11
|6.2
|1.6
|1
|1.1
|0.5
|2.1
|4.7
|9.4
|1.1
|1.3
|Aari McDonald
|G
|10
|23.6
|9
|2.6
|2.2
|1.7
|0.1
|1.6
|4.7
|3.1
|7.4
|1.2
|1.5
|Kristy Wallace
|G
|10
|27.6
|8.9
|3
|2.4
|1.2
|0.3
|1.1
|3.1
|3.2
|7.3
|1.4
|2.1
|Nia Coffey
|F
|10
|23.2
|6
|5.8
|1.1
|0.4
|0.2
|0.5
|2.2
|1.9
|6.7
|1.7
|2.1
|Monique Billings
|F
|7
|17.9
|7.3
|7.4
|0.6
|0.7
|0.4
|0
|0
|2.6
|6
|2.1
|2.1
|Megan Walker
|F
|10
|10.3
|3.7
|0.9
|0.4
|0.3
|0
|0.7
|1.7
|1.3
|3.3
|0.4
|0.6
|Naz Hillmon
|F
|8
|10.8
|2.6
|2.5
|0.9
|0.3
|0.1
|0
|0
|1
|1.8
|0.6
|1
|Kia Vaughn
|C
|8
|14.8
|2.3
|3
|1
|0.4
|0.9
|0
|0
|0.9
|2.1
|0.5
|0.6
|Beatrice Mompremier
|F
|5
|4
|1
|1.4
|0.2
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0.4
|0.8
|0.2
|0.4
The Skinny
The top two picks in the 2022 WNBA Draft will be facing off during the second matchup of the day, as NaLyssa Smith and the Fever take on Rhyne Howard and the Dream. Smith posted double-doubles in two of her first five WNBA appearances before missing four games due to injury. She's been less effective on the boards since returning to the court and had a season-low four points while shooting just 22.2 percent from the floor in Wednesday's loss to New York. Kelsey Mitchell has driven Indiana's offense by topping 20 points in seven of the last 10 games while averaging 3.7 assists per game during that time. Victoria Vivians has also been a well-rounded contributor over her nine appearances since joining the starting lineup, as she's averaged 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 30.8 minutes per game during that time.
For Atlanta, No. 1 overall pick Rhyne Howard has quickly emerged as one of the top players in the WNBA early in her rookie season. She averaged 20.5 points per game over her first six appearances of the year, but she's shown some signs of inconsistency recently by scoring five or fewer points in two of the last four games. However, the rookie will attempt to bounce back against the Fever, who allow an average of 89.2 points per game, the highest mark in the league. Erica Wheeler has scored in double figures in five of the last six games but shot just 30 percent from the floor during Friday's loss to Chicago. Kristy Wallace and Cheyenne Parker have also shown glimpses of production on the scoreboard but have struggled with inconsistency early in the year.
Los Angeles Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury
Injuries
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Los Angeles
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Kristi Toliver
|G
|Suspension
|SUSP
|6/11/2022
|Rae Burrell
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|7/1/2022
|Amanda Zahui B.
|C
|Undisclosed
|OFS
|4/1/2023
Phoenix
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Tina Charles
|F
|Shoulder
|GTD
|6/5/2022
|Brittney Griner
|C
|Not Injury Related
|OUT
|6/17/2022
|Kia Nurse
|G
|Knee
|OUT
|7/2/2022
2022 Player Stats
Los Angeles
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Nneka Ogwumike
|F
|11
|32.5
|17.9
|7.5
|2
|1.6
|0.5
|0.8
|1.8
|7.1
|12.1
|2.9
|3.8
|Liz Cambage
|C
|11
|25.5
|15.9
|6.1
|2.1
|0.6
|2
|0.4
|0.9
|5.5
|10.9
|4.5
|5.7
|Brittney Sykes
|G
|11
|27.5
|9.8
|3.6
|3.7
|2.6
|0.9
|0.1
|1.1
|3.3
|7.7
|3.2
|4.2
|Chennedy Carter
|G
|11
|16.2
|9.6
|1.7
|2.5
|0.6
|0.5
|0
|0.5
|4.1
|8.1
|1.5
|2
|Jordin Canada
|G
|9
|27.2
|11.3
|2.2
|5.3
|1.3
|0.2
|0.2
|1.6
|4.1
|9.4
|2.9
|3.2
|Lexie Brown
|G
|11
|29.2
|7.3
|2.9
|2.5
|0.9
|0.2
|1.7
|3.5
|2.7
|5.2
|0.1
|0.2
|Katie Lou Samuelson
|G
|7
|26.1
|10.4
|2.1
|1.1
|1
|0.1
|2.1
|4.6
|3.6
|7.9
|1.1
|1.4
|Chiney Ogwumike
|F
|9
|16.3
|5.7
|4
|0.8
|0.8
|0
|0.1
|0.4
|1.9
|4.3
|1.8
|2.3
|Olivia Nelson-Ododa
|F
|5
|10.2
|3.6
|1.2
|0.2
|0
|0.6
|0
|0
|1.2
|2
|1.2
|1.2
|Jasmine Walker
|F
|8
|10.5
|1.9
|1.6
|0.3
|0.3
|0.1
|0.4
|2.1
|0.8
|2.9
|0
|0
|Rae Burrell
|G
|3
|14.7
|1.7
|1
|0.3
|0.7
|0
|0.3
|2
|0.3
|3
|0.7
|0.7
|Amy Atwell
|F
|4
|8
|0.8
|0.5
|0.5
|0
|0
|0.3
|1.5
|0.3
|2.3
|0
|0
Phoenix
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Diana Taurasi
|G
|10
|29.5
|15.1
|2.6
|3.9
|0.4
|0.5
|2.6
|7.8
|4.4
|11.5
|3.7
|4.1
|Diamond DeShields
|G
|9
|29.6
|15.6
|3.3
|2.9
|1.1
|0.2
|0.8
|3.4
|6.1
|15.1
|2.6
|3.3
|Skylar Diggins-Smith
|G
|8
|34.1
|17.1
|4.1
|4.9
|1.6
|0.6
|1.4
|4.8
|6.4
|14.8
|3
|3.6
|Tina Charles
|C
|9
|32.2
|15.1
|7.4
|1.9
|1
|0.7
|1.2
|3.7
|5.7
|13.9
|2.6
|3
|Shey Peddy
|G
|8
|22.8
|8
|2.3
|3.1
|1.5
|0.3
|1
|2.9
|3
|6.3
|1
|1
|Sophie Cunningham
|G
|8
|22
|8
|3.8
|1.1
|0.6
|0.3
|1.5
|3.5
|2.4
|5.1
|1.8
|1.9
|Megan Gustafson
|F
|10
|10.1
|4.9
|2.3
|0.4
|0
|0.3
|0.4
|0.8
|2
|3
|0.5
|0.8
|Brianna Turner
|F
|9
|32.2
|4.1
|7
|2.3
|1.3
|1.2
|0
|0
|1.8
|3.4
|0.6
|1.3
|Kristine Anigwe
|F
|7
|6.3
|1.4
|1.4
|0.3
|0.1
|0.3
|0
|0
|0.4
|1
|0.6
|1.1
|Karlie Samuelson
|G
|1
|10
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Emma Cannon
|F
|1
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Jennie Simms
|F
|1
|12
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Sam Thomas
|F
|7
|7.7
|0.3
|0.4
|0.3
|0.3
|0.3
|0
|1
|0.1
|1.3
|0
|0
The Skinny
The Sparks have won three of their last four games, and they'll face off against the Mercury, who are coming off seven consecutive losses. However, the teams allow some of the highest point totals in the league, so there should be plenty of scoring production to go around. Nneka Ogwumike has been the team's top scorer with 17.9 points per game this season, and she's posted double-doubles in two of the last three matchups. Liz Cambage has scored in double figures in every appearance this season, and she's averaged 17.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game over the last four matchups. Katie Lou Samuelson has the potential to provide strong DFS value Sunday, as she maintains a mid-range salary despite starting in each of the last four games while averaging 15.5 points per game during that time. Brittney Sykes stepped up with a season-high 25 points in Tuesday's win over the Wings, but the Sparks will be getting another backcourt contributor Sunday since Jordin Canada has been cleared to return following a two-game absence.
The Mercury's distribution Sunday will likely depend on the status of Tina Charles, who missed the team's last game due to a shoulder injury. She topped 20 points in two of the three games prior to her absence, but Sophie Cunningham and Diana Taurasi took on increased roles in her stead Friday. Taurasi had a disappointing finish to May, but she stepped up with a season-high 32 points in Friday's narrow loss to Connecticut. Skylar Diggins-Smith missed two games in May due to a non-COVID illness, but she's topped 20 points in two of her four appearances since returning to the court, and she's tallied at least five assists in each of her last three appearances. Diamond DeShields has also been a reliable source of scoring while showing glimpses of production in rebounds and assists. Over her seven appearances since joining the starting lineup, she's averaged 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 30.3 minutes per game.
Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces (-7.5)
Injuries
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Dallas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Marina Mabrey
|G
|Nose
|GTD
|6/5/2022
|Bella Alarie
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
Las Vegas
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Riquna Williams
|G
|Foot
|OUT
|6/11/2022
|Jackie Young
|G
|Ankle
|OUT
|6/11/2022
2022 Player Stats
Dallas
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Arike Ogunbowale
|G
|10
|30.8
|18.2
|2.6
|3.3
|1.2
|0.1
|2.8
|8
|6.4
|16.9
|2.6
|3.3
|Marina Mabrey
|G
|10
|25
|14
|3.6
|3.4
|0.9
|0.1
|2.1
|5
|5.3
|10.9
|1.3
|2.3
|Allisha Gray
|G
|10
|31.8
|13.7
|5.5
|2
|1.1
|1.3
|1.8
|4.3
|4.4
|10.4
|3.1
|3.7
|Isabelle Harrison
|C
|10
|24.9
|10.4
|6.2
|1.7
|1.3
|0.4
|0.1
|0.1
|3.7
|9
|2.9
|3.4
|Kayla Thornton
|F
|10
|29.5
|7.3
|7.1
|1.6
|0.9
|0.3
|0.9
|2.5
|2.3
|5.6
|1.8
|2.2
|Satou Sabally
|F
|5
|22.4
|12
|5.4
|2.6
|0.2
|0.2
|1.2
|4.6
|3.8
|10
|3.2
|3.6
|Tyasha Harris
|G
|9
|16
|4.3
|0.9
|3
|0.7
|0.2
|0.6
|1.3
|1.7
|4.1
|0.4
|0.6
|Teaira McCowan
|C
|8
|9.1
|4.1
|2.6
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.6
|2.8
|0.9
|1.3
|Awak Kuier
|F
|10
|8.9
|1.8
|1.7
|0.3
|0.2
|0.8
|0.1
|0.4
|0.7
|1.7
|0.3
|0.4
|Charli Collier
|C
|7
|4
|1.3
|0.6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.6
|1.4
|0.1
|0.3
|Veronica Burton
|G
|10
|11.7
|0.7
|1.6
|0.8
|0.7
|0.2
|0.1
|0.8
|0.1
|1.2
|0.4
|0.4
|Moriah Jefferson
|G
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jasmine Dickey
|G
|6
|2.3
|0
|0.7
|0.2
|0.2
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|0.5
|0
|0
Las Vegas
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Jackie Young
|G
|11
|33.4
|19.2
|4.4
|3.9
|1.6
|0.5
|1.5
|3.2
|6.7
|12.5
|4.3
|4.9
|Kelsey Plum
|G
|11
|32.7
|18.6
|3.5
|6.1
|0.7
|0
|3.3
|6.9
|6.2
|14.1
|3
|3.4
|A'ja Wilson
|F
|11
|29.2
|16.8
|10.1
|1.8
|0.6
|2.4
|0.5
|1.8
|6.1
|12.5
|4.2
|5.8
|Dearica Hamby
|F
|11
|30
|13
|9.6
|0.6
|0.8
|0.2
|0.5
|2.1
|4.9
|9.4
|2.6
|3.5
|Chelsea Gray
|G
|11
|27.8
|12.4
|2.1
|5.6
|1.5
|0.5
|1.2
|3
|4.7
|10.2
|1.7
|2
|Theresa Plaisance
|F
|11
|15.7
|4.5
|3.6
|0.7
|0.2
|0.8
|1.3
|3.5
|1.4
|4.3
|0.5
|0.5
|Aisha Sheppard
|G
|11
|9.3
|2.3
|0.5
|0.3
|0.4
|0.1
|0.6
|1.6
|0.6
|2
|0.4
|0.5
|Riquna Williams
|G
|2
|16
|9
|2
|1
|0.5
|0
|2
|6
|2.5
|6.5
|2
|3.5
|Sydney Colson
|G
|8
|8.6
|2
|0.3
|1.4
|0.3
|0
|0.3
|0.9
|0.6
|1.6
|0.5
|0.5
|Kierstan Bell
|G
|7
|6.4
|2
|0.7
|0.4
|0
|0.3
|0.3
|1.4
|0.7
|2.1
|0.3
|0.3
|Kiah Stokes
|C
|6
|15.7
|1
|4
|0.8
|0.2
|0.7
|0
|0.5
|0.3
|1.2
|0.3
|0.3
The Skinny
The matchup between the Wings and the Aces is expected to be the highest-scoring one on Sunday's slate, and Las Vegas is heavily favored at home. The Wings have altered their rotation recently, giving more playing time to Satou Sabally and Tyasha Harris, while Isabelle Harrison and Marina Mabrey have seen more inconsistent minutes. Mabrey is questionable for Sunday's matchup, while Harris would likely see even more playing time against the Aces if Mabrey is unavailable. Sabally's production has increased since taking on a starting role, and she posted her first double-double of the season in Friday's win over the Storm. Arike Ogunbowale has been consistently productive throughout the first month of the year, and she's scored exactly 16 points in each of the last four games.
The Aces have been the best team in the WNBA under new coach Becky Hammon, and the team ranks first in offensive efficiency and second in pace. However, Las Vegas sustained its second loss of the season during Friday's matchup against the Sun. Part of the Aces' woes stemmed from the absence of Jackie Young, who leads the team in playing time but sustained a lower-leg injury in the fourth quarter Friday. The extent of the issue isn't yet clear, but she's been ruled out for Sunday's matchup, which should lead to increased run for Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Aisha Sheppard. Plum matched a season high with 37 minutes Sunday, and she dropped 23 points while coming within two assists of a double-double. Although she has a high DFS salary Sunday, she should have plenty of chances to contribute. A'ja Wilson has topped 20 points in three of the last four games, and she's posted double-doubles in two of those matchups. Although she has the highest salary on the team Sunday, she's been an incredibly reliable option for the Aces.
Connecticut Sun vs Seattle Storm (-3.0)
Injuries
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Connecticut
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Jasmine Thomas
|G
|Knee
|OFS
|5/1/2023
|Kiara Smith
|G
|Undisclosed
|OFS
|5/1/2023
Seattle
The Storm have no injuries to report.
2022 Player Stats
Connecticut
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Alyssa Thomas
|F
|11
|32.5
|15.5
|8.5
|5.1
|1.9
|0.2
|0
|0
|6.1
|11.4
|3.4
|4.7
|Jonquel Jones
|F
|11
|26
|14.7
|8.3
|1.4
|1
|1
|1.5
|3.3
|5.1
|9.2
|3.1
|3.6
|Brionna Jones
|C
|11
|26.1
|13.2
|4.8
|1.1
|1.5
|0.5
|0
|0.2
|4.6
|8.6
|3.9
|4.4
|DeWanna Bonner
|G
|8
|30.5
|14.6
|4.1
|2.4
|1.4
|0.6
|2
|5.1
|4.8
|11.4
|3.1
|3.9
|Natisha Hiedeman
|G
|11
|22.6
|9.5
|2
|3.6
|1.3
|0
|1.8
|4.5
|3.3
|7.8
|1.1
|1.3
|Courtney Williams
|G
|9
|28
|10.7
|3.8
|3.7
|0.7
|0.2
|0.6
|2.2
|4.7
|11.6
|0.8
|1
|DiJonai Carrington
|G
|11
|19.1
|7.1
|3.1
|1.2
|1.2
|0
|0.4
|1.5
|2.1
|5.6
|2.5
|3.4
|Yvonne Anderson
|G
|9
|10.6
|3.9
|1
|1.3
|0.3
|0.2
|0.4
|1.1
|1.3
|2.7
|0.8
|0.8
|Jasmine Thomas
|G
|5
|21.8
|6.6
|2.2
|3
|0.6
|0.2
|1
|2.6
|1.6
|6
|2.4
|2.6
|Nia Clouden
|G
|7
|7.1
|2
|0.6
|0.3
|0.4
|0.1
|0.4
|0.9
|0.7
|1.7
|0.1
|0.3
|Stephanie Jones
|F
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|1
|1
|Joyner Holmes
|F
|6
|8.8
|0.3
|1.5
|0.5
|0.2
|0.2
|0
|0.5
|0
|1.3
|0.3
|0.3
Seattle
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Jewell Loyd
|G
|9
|30.4
|17.8
|2.9
|3.1
|1.1
|0.2
|2.4
|6.7
|6
|15.7
|3.3
|3.9
|Breanna Stewart
|F
|7
|30.6
|21.6
|7.6
|2.7
|3
|1.1
|1.9
|5.6
|7.6
|16.7
|4.6
|5.4
|Ezi Magbegor
|C
|6
|28.8
|10.8
|7
|1.5
|1.5
|2.8
|0
|1.3
|4.7
|10.7
|1.5
|2.2
|Jantel Lavender
|C
|9
|18.9
|5.8
|5.1
|1.3
|0.2
|0.1
|0.1
|1.1
|2.8
|5.7
|0.1
|0.4
|Briann January
|G
|9
|22.9
|5.6
|1.4
|3.1
|0.8
|0.4
|1
|3
|1.9
|5
|0.8
|1
|Gabby Williams
|F
|9
|25.2
|5.1
|4.8
|1.9
|1.7
|1
|0.7
|2.2
|2.1
|7
|0.2
|0.4
|Sue Bird
|G
|6
|26.8
|7.3
|2
|6.7
|1.2
|0.5
|2
|5.7
|2.2
|7.7
|1
|1
|Epiphanny Prince
|G
|7
|17.4
|5.7
|1.4
|2.3
|1.3
|0.1
|1
|2.3
|1.7
|4.7
|1.3
|1.3
|Stephanie Talbot
|G
|7
|21
|5.7
|4.9
|1.3
|0.7
|0.4
|1.1
|3.9
|2.1
|6.1
|0.3
|0.6
|Reshanda Gray
|F
|9
|8.1
|2.8
|2
|0.1
|0.2
|0
|0.2
|0.3
|1
|1.9
|0.6
|0.7
|Kaela Davis
|G
|1
|18
|11
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|7
|1
|1
|Kiana Williams
|G
|3
|9
|1.7
|0.7
|1.7
|0
|0
|0.3
|1.3
|0.7
|2.7
|0
|0
|Mercedes Russell
|C
|1
|12
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Raina Perez
|G
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
The Skinny
Neither the Sun nor the Storm are a particularly fast-paced team, so both clubs have an expected scoring total below 80 points in a matchup that's on track to be one of the most competitive on Sunday's slate. After losing to the Aces during Connecticut's final game in May, the team has bounced back with narrow wins over Las Vegas and Phoenix. Jonquel Jones stepped up with at least 20 points in both of those victories, and she's been a strong contributor this year despite seeing less consistent minutes than some of her teammates. Alyssa Thomas has the highest DFS salary on the team since she's posted double-doubles in each of her last four appearances. DeWanna Bonner has scored at least 14 points in each of the last five games, but she's been somewhat inconsistent on the boards during that time. Although Brionna Jones has come off the bench in the last six games, she's been a fairly reliable performer for the Sun.
The Storm recorded four consecutive wins to close out the month of May, but they were held to a season-low 51 points during Friday's loss to Dallas. The team will be getting some much-needed assistance Sunday since Sue Bird and Ezi Magbegor have cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols. Both players had significant roles prior to their absences. While it's not yet clear whether they'll have a minutes restriction after missing the last three games, their returns should lead to less playing time for Jantel Lavender and Epiphanny Prince. Unsurprisingly, Breanna Stewart has been dominant for the Storm recently, and she has the highest salary on Sunday's slate after accounting for 27 of the team's 51 points in Friday's loss. Jewell Loyd has also been a solid contributor, and she's scored in double figures in four consecutive games despite shooting just 36.5 percent from the floor during that time.
Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky (-8.0)
Injuries
Note: All return dates are just estimates
Washington
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Elena Delle Donne
|F
|Rest
|OUT
|6/8/2022
|Klara Lundquist
|G
|Illness
|OFS
|5/1/2023
Chicago
|Name
|Pos
|Injury
|Status
|Return
|Li Yueru
|C
|Personal
|OUT
|6/8/2022
|Julie Allemand
|G
|Suspension
|SUSP
|6/8/2022
|Leonie Fiebich
|F
|Personal
|OFS
|5/1/2023
|Astou Ndour-Fall
|C
|Rest
|OFS
|5/1/2023
2022 Player Stats
Washington
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Ariel Atkins
|G
|11
|30.6
|16.3
|3.3
|2.5
|1.5
|0.1
|2.3
|5.1
|5.5
|11.9
|2.9
|3.5
|Elena Delle Donne
|F
|8
|28.8
|17.5
|6.8
|2.1
|0.6
|1.3
|1.8
|4.5
|6.6
|13.5
|2.5
|3
|Natasha Cloud
|G
|9
|31.1
|12
|3.7
|7.1
|1.1
|0.2
|1.3
|4.4
|4
|10.2
|2.7
|3
|Shakira Austin
|C
|11
|20.5
|8.4
|5.5
|0.8
|0.7
|1
|0
|0
|3.5
|6
|1.3
|1.8
|Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
|G
|11
|22.8
|6.1
|2.5
|1.7
|1.4
|0.2
|0.3
|2
|2.1
|6.9
|1.6
|1.6
|Kennedy Burke
|G
|7
|19.7
|8.9
|2.9
|0.9
|1.6
|0.3
|1.1
|3
|3.4
|7.1
|0.9
|1.6
|Myisha Hines-Allen
|F
|11
|18.6
|5.4
|4.5
|2.4
|0.6
|0.3
|0.5
|1.5
|2.1
|6.1
|0.7
|1.5
|Tianna Hawkins
|F
|8
|14.5
|5.5
|2.4
|1.4
|0.5
|0.1
|0.4
|2
|2.1
|4.5
|0.9
|0.9
|Elizabeth Williams
|F
|6
|17
|6.7
|4.7
|0.8
|0.5
|1.8
|0
|0
|3
|6
|0.7
|1
|Rui Machida
|G
|11
|16.9
|2.5
|2
|3.1
|0.5
|0
|0.4
|1.3
|1.1
|3.4
|0
|0
|Alysha Clark
|F
|4
|21.3
|6.5
|4
|1.8
|0.3
|0.3
|0.3
|2
|2.8
|5.3
|0.8
|1
|Katie Benzan
|G
|3
|9
|6
|0.7
|0.3
|0
|0.3
|1.7
|2.3
|1.7
|3
|1
|1.3
|Stephanie Jones
|F
|3
|6.3
|2.3
|0.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0
|0.3
|0.7
|1
|2.3
|0
|0
Chicago
|Player
|Pos
|G
|Min
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|3PA
|FGM
|FGA
|FTM
|FTA
|Candace Parker
|F
|9
|29.1
|12.3
|8.2
|4.6
|0.9
|1.2
|1.3
|4.3
|4.8
|10.7
|1.4
|1.9
|Courtney Vandersloot
|G
|9
|28.2
|11.4
|4.9
|7.2
|1.2
|0.8
|0.9
|2.9
|3.9
|9.8
|2.8
|3.4
|Emma Meesseman
|C
|9
|29.1
|11.1
|5.9
|2.3
|1.9
|0.7
|0.3
|1.6
|4.6
|8.8
|1.7
|1.9
|Azura Stevens
|F
|8
|22.5
|11.6
|4.8
|0.4
|0.3
|1.1
|0.9
|3.1
|5
|10.4
|0.8
|1.3
|Dana Evans
|G
|9
|18.2
|8.6
|1.3
|2.4
|0.7
|0.1
|1.3
|3.3
|2.9
|7.2
|1.4
|1.7
|Rebekah Gardner
|G
|8
|23.5
|9.1
|3.1
|1.4
|1.4
|0.5
|0.4
|1.4
|3.4
|6.4
|2
|2.6
|Kahleah Copper
|G
|5
|30.6
|13.6
|5.4
|1.8
|0.2
|0
|1.2
|3.4
|4.8
|11.2
|2.8
|3.4
|Allie Quigley
|G
|7
|24.4
|7.9
|2.9
|2.1
|0.3
|0.6
|0.6
|3.3
|2.4
|8.1
|2.4
|2.6
|Ruthy Hebard
|F
|9
|10.8
|2.6
|2
|0.3
|0.1
|0.1
|0
|0
|1
|1.7
|0.6
|0.8
|Sparkle Taylor
|G
|2
|12.5
|5.5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|2.5
|3
|0.5
|0.5
|Anneli Maley
|F
|4
|11
|2
|1.8
|0.8
|0.8
|0.3
|0.5
|0.8
|0.8
|1.5
|0
|0
|Li Yueru
|C
|2
|4.5
|2
|2.5
|0
|0.5
|0.5
|0
|0
|0.5
|2
|1
|1
|Kaela Davis
|G
|1
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Tina Krajisnik
|C
|2
|2.5
|0
|0
|1
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|0
|0
The Skinny
The Mystics and the Sky don't rank particularly high in pace, but Chicago is heavily favored at home Sunday in what should be a relatively low-scoring matchup. The Mystics will be playing without Elena Delle Donne, who will be resting, which should create more opportunities for Myisha Hines-Allen, Elizabeth Williams and Shakira Austin. Hines-Allen averaged 12.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game last year but has come off the bench in four of the last five matchups while averaging just 2.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 16.4 minutes per game during that time. Ariel Atkins was somewhat inconsistent for most of May but has averaged 21.5 points per game while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor over her last two appearances. Natasha Cloud has been a reliable source of assists, and she's scored at least 16 points in her last two appearances after being held to single-digit scoring totals in the prior three games.
The Sky have won four of their last five games, with their only loss during that time coming at the hands of the top-ranked Aces. Part of Chicago's success can be attributed to Kahleah Copper, who returned to the court May 22 and has scored in double figures in all five of her appearances this season. She's had help in the backcourt from Courtney Vandersloot, who has been a well-rounded contributor despite shooting just 39.8 percent from the floor this year. Candace Parker posted seven consecutive double-digit scoring totals to begin the season but has been held under 10 points in her last two outings. However, she's remained effective in rebounds and assists. Under the basket, Emma Meesseman has scored 10-plus points in seven of the first nine games of the season, and she's racked up at least four rebounds in every matchup.