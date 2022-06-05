RotoWire Partners
WNBA DFS Breakdown: Sunday

WNBA DFS Breakdown: Sunday

Written by 
Jason Shebilske 
June 5, 2022

RotoWire DFS Tools

LINEUP OPTIMIZER

DAILY MATCHUPS  (Odds, Team Efficiency, Pace, Opposing Stats)

DAILY LINEUPS

VALUE REPORT

TEAM TRENDS

OPPONENT AVERAGES

DraftKings and FanDuel Top Values (RotoWire Optimizer)

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYERPOSTEAMOPPSALFPTSVAL
Myisha Hines-AllenFWAS@CHI400022.275.6
Sylvia FowlesFMIN@NY850043.095.1
Sami WhitcombGNYMIN410021.065.1
Nia CoffeyFATLIND400020.435.1
Dearica HambyFLVADAL650032.184.9

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYERPOSTEAMOPPSALFPTSVAL
Katie Lou SamuelsonGLA@PHO580024.254.2
Satou SaballyFDAL@LVA720028.343.9
Sylvia FowlesFMIN@NY1110042.563.8
Jessica ShepardFMIN@NY810030.583.8
Aisha SheppardGLVADAL330012.663.8

Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty (-3.5)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Minnesota

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Damiris DantasCFootOUT6/10/2022
Moriah JeffersonGQuadricepsOUT7/1/2022
Napheesa CollierFPersonalOUT7/1/2022
Natalie AchonwaCHamstringOUT7/31/2022

New York

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
DiDi RichardsGHamstringOUT6/12/2022
Jocelyn WilloughbyFQuadricepsOUT7/3/2022
Betnijah LaneyGKneeOUT8/2/2022
Nyara SaballyFUndisclosedOFS4/1/2023
Kylee ShookFPersonalOFS5/1/2023
Sika KoneFNot Injury RelatedOFS5/1/2023

2022 Player Stats

Minnesota

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Sylvia FowlesC1032.617111.11.71.4007.111.12.84.5
Aerial PowersF1024.511.84.12.51.20.60.62.83.611.545
Kayla McBrideG63215.3321.2025.74.5134.34.7
Jessica ShepardF1030.29.18.13.50.30.30.41.33.47.11.92.7
Moriah JeffersonG629.714.22.251.50.31.52.74.59.83.74.2
Nina MilicC1011.35.12.80.80.30.50.30.724.10.80.8
Rachel BanhamG1013.94.90.72.30.10.11.13.11.750.40.6
Bridget CarletonG1019.34.62.51.20.70.20.52.11.74.10.70.8
Yvonne TurnerG4226.32.52.50.500.81.826.51.51.8
Evina WestbrookG714.13.11.41.90.30.40.11.31.13.60.71.1
Odyssey SimsG2279.53.53.50.510.523.511.524.5
Angel McCoughtryF2106310.5100.51.5433
Natalie AchonwaF210.52.510.5000011.50.52
Kamiah SmallsG11520220011300
Rennia DavisG1320000001100
Hannah SjervenC3300000.30000.300
Elissa CunaneC1301000000000

New York

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Sabrina IonescuG1031.414.85.54.410.42.15.94.9122.93.3
Natasha HowardF1030.213.86.71.41.60.91.44.15.312.51.82.4
Stefanie DolsonC1023.67.74.81.70.61.10.51.22.75.31.82
Rebecca AllenF630.3124.321.211.75.5410.72.32.7
Han XuC717.19.650.60.610.61.13.67.11.92.1
Sami WhitcombG10276.233.80.70.21.45.32.16.80.60.8
Betnijah LaneyG43413.33.84.30.501.53.85.513.30.81.3
Michaela OnyenwereF1014.551.80.30.60.30.41.61.3422.4
Jocelyn WilloughbyG419.56.82.80.510.50.82.32.85.50.51.5
Asia DurrG97.61.60.10.40.40.20.10.90.31.80.80.9
Crystal DangerfieldG525.22.43.83.60.600.22.60.84.60.60.8
Lorela CubajF611.20.32.70.700.3000.21.500
DiDi RichardsG1420000000022

The Skinny

The first matchup on Sunday's slate is expected to be one of the lowest-scoring games of the day, featuring the Lynx and the Liberty, who both rank among the bottom half of the league in offensive efficiency. The Lynx have struggled to generate much production as a team over the first month of the season, but that hasn't hindered the output of Sylvia Fowles, who has the second-highest salary on DraftKings on Sunday. She has double-doubles in six of her first 10 appearances this year and has been one of the most productive players in the league. Fowles has had help on the scoreboard from Kayla McBride, who is averaging 15.3 points per game since making her season debut. Jessica Shepard was productive early in the season, but her production has declined recently. She played a season-low 13 minutes Wednesday against Atlanta since she sustained a broken nose, but she isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game, so she should have a chance to bounce back against New York. Moriah Jefferson got off to a strong start this season but is out indefinitely due to a left quadriceps injury, which created additional playing time for Nina Milic, Evina Westbrook and Kamiah Smalls on Friday.

The Liberty lost seven of their first eight games of the season but have rattled off back-to-back wins to begin the month of June. Natasha Howard has the highest DraftKings salary on the team and has been one of New York's most consistent performers, as she's scored in double figures in each of her last five games while securing at least five rebounds in all but one of her appearances this year. Much of the team's recent success has been due to Sabrina Ionescu, who has averaged 23.5 points per game while shooting 47.1 percent from beyond the arc over her two appearances in June. Han Xu scored in double figures in each of her final three appearances in May but has totaled just 11 points over her first two appearances this month. Her partner in the frontcourt, Rebecca Allen, has scored in double figures in four of her last five appearances, and she scored a season-high 21 points during the Liberty's first matchup against the Lynx.

Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream (-6.5)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Bernadett HatarCKneeOFS2/1/2023
Chelsey PerryFPersonalOFS2/1/2023
Florencia ChagasGPersonalOFS5/1/2023

Atlanta

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Tiffany HayesGKneeOUT6/30/2022
Maite CazorlaGPersonalOFS5/1/2023

2022 Player Stats

Indiana

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Kelsey MitchellG1232.919.41.83.910.32.35.66.815.33.64
Victoria ViviansG122812.33.92.61.10.11.85.14.311.222.4
NaLyssa SmithF830.312.48.120.60.31.12.94.912.51.53.3
Destanni HendersonG1217.57.31.72.70.80.11.122.66.31.11.4
Queen EgboC1224.177.31.31.31.5002.86.81.52.1
Emily EngstlerF1220.66.871.40.71.40.31.93.28.10.20.6
Danielle RobinsonG926.18.23.74.10.60.20.31.136.61.92.1
Tiffany MitchellG1114.45.51.40.70.70.10.40.724.51.21.4
Alanna SmithF912.94.32.70.60.90.70.72.81.64.70.60.8
Alaina CoatesC79.43.320.30.10.4000.71.31.92
Crystal DangerfieldG316.3613.300.70.7224.71.31.3
Lexie HullG97.61.70.90.30.200.21.70.630.30.4
Bria HartleyG115102210224700

Atlanta

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Rhyne HowardG1030.316.23.82.41.50.82.76.75.413.72.73.6
Erica WheelerG1027.111.23.641.101.22.84.310.61.41.7
Cheyenne ParkerF1023116.21.611.10.52.14.79.41.11.3
Aari McDonaldG1023.692.62.21.70.11.64.73.17.41.21.5
Kristy WallaceG1027.68.932.41.20.31.13.13.27.31.42.1
Nia CoffeyF1023.265.81.10.40.20.52.21.96.71.72.1
Monique BillingsF717.97.37.40.60.70.4002.662.12.1
Megan WalkerF1010.33.70.90.40.300.71.71.33.30.40.6
Naz HillmonF810.82.62.50.90.30.10011.80.61
Kia VaughnC814.82.3310.40.9000.92.10.50.6
Beatrice MompremierF5411.40.200.2000.40.80.20.4

The Skinny

The top two picks in the 2022 WNBA Draft will be facing off during the second matchup of the day, as NaLyssa Smith and the Fever take on Rhyne Howard and the Dream. Smith posted double-doubles in two of her first five WNBA appearances before missing four games due to injury. She's been less effective on the boards since returning to the court and had a season-low four points while shooting just 22.2 percent from the floor in Wednesday's loss to New York. Kelsey Mitchell has driven Indiana's offense by topping 20 points in seven of the last 10 games while averaging 3.7 assists per game during that time. Victoria Vivians has also been a well-rounded contributor over her nine appearances since joining the starting lineup, as she's averaged 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 30.8 minutes per game during that time.

For Atlanta, No. 1 overall pick Rhyne Howard has quickly emerged as one of the top players in the WNBA early in her rookie season. She averaged 20.5 points per game over her first six appearances of the year, but she's shown some signs of inconsistency recently by scoring five or fewer points in two of the last four games. However, the rookie will attempt to bounce back against the Fever, who allow an average of 89.2 points per game, the highest mark in the league. Erica Wheeler has scored in double figures in five of the last six games but shot just 30 percent from the floor during Friday's loss to Chicago. Kristy Wallace and Cheyenne Parker have also shown glimpses of production on the scoreboard but have struggled with inconsistency early in the year.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Phoenix Mercury

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Los Angeles

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Kristi ToliverGSuspensionSUSP6/11/2022
Rae BurrellGKneeOUT7/1/2022
Amanda Zahui B.CUndisclosedOFS4/1/2023

Phoenix

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Tina CharlesFShoulderGTD6/5/2022
Brittney GrinerCNot Injury RelatedOUT6/17/2022
Kia NurseGKneeOUT7/2/2022

2022 Player Stats

Los Angeles

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Nneka OgwumikeF1132.517.97.521.60.50.81.87.112.12.93.8
Liz CambageC1125.515.96.12.10.620.40.95.510.94.55.7
Brittney SykesG1127.59.83.63.72.60.90.11.13.37.73.24.2
Chennedy CarterG1116.29.61.72.50.60.500.54.18.11.52
Jordin CanadaG927.211.32.25.31.30.20.21.64.19.42.93.2
Lexie BrownG1129.27.32.92.50.90.21.73.52.75.20.10.2
Katie Lou SamuelsonG726.110.42.11.110.12.14.63.67.91.11.4
Chiney OgwumikeF916.35.740.80.800.10.41.94.31.82.3
Olivia Nelson-OdodaF510.23.61.20.200.6001.221.21.2
Jasmine WalkerF810.51.91.60.30.30.10.42.10.82.900
Rae BurrellG314.71.710.30.700.320.330.70.7
Amy AtwellF480.80.50.5000.31.50.32.300

Phoenix

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Diana TaurasiG1029.515.12.63.90.40.52.67.84.411.53.74.1
Diamond DeShieldsG929.615.63.32.91.10.20.83.46.115.12.63.3
Skylar Diggins-SmithG834.117.14.14.91.60.61.44.86.414.833.6
Tina CharlesC932.215.17.41.910.71.23.75.713.92.63
Shey PeddyG822.882.33.11.50.312.936.311
Sophie CunninghamG82283.81.10.60.31.53.52.45.11.81.9
Megan GustafsonF1010.14.92.30.400.30.40.8230.50.8
Brianna TurnerF932.24.172.31.31.2001.83.40.61.3
Kristine AnigweF76.31.41.40.30.10.3000.410.61.1
Karlie SamuelsonG11033100131300
Emma CannonF1632100001112
Jennie SimmsF11224100011200
Sam ThomasF77.70.30.40.30.30.3010.11.300

The Skinny

The Sparks have won three of their last four games, and they'll face off against the Mercury, who are coming off seven consecutive losses. However, the teams allow some of the highest point totals in the league, so there should be plenty of scoring production to go around. Nneka Ogwumike has been the team's top scorer with 17.9 points per game this season, and she's posted double-doubles in two of the last three matchups. Liz Cambage has scored in double figures in every appearance this season, and she's averaged 17.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game over the last four matchups. Katie Lou Samuelson has the potential to provide strong DFS value Sunday, as she maintains a mid-range salary despite starting in each of the last four games while averaging 15.5 points per game during that time. Brittney Sykes stepped up with a season-high 25 points in Tuesday's win over the Wings, but the Sparks will be getting another backcourt contributor Sunday since Jordin Canada has been cleared to return following a two-game absence.

The Mercury's distribution Sunday will likely depend on the status of Tina Charles, who missed the team's last game due to a shoulder injury. She topped 20 points in two of the three games prior to her absence, but Sophie Cunningham and Diana Taurasi took on increased roles in her stead Friday. Taurasi had a disappointing finish to May, but she stepped up with a season-high 32 points in Friday's narrow loss to Connecticut. Skylar Diggins-Smith missed two games in May due to a non-COVID illness, but she's topped 20 points in two of her four appearances since returning to the court, and she's tallied at least five assists in each of her last three appearances. Diamond DeShields has also been a reliable source of scoring while showing glimpses of production in rebounds and assists. Over her seven appearances since joining the starting lineup, she's averaged 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 30.3 minutes per game.

Dallas Wings vs Las Vegas Aces (-7.5)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Marina MabreyGNoseGTD6/5/2022
Bella AlarieFPersonalOFS5/1/2023

Las Vegas

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Riquna WilliamsGFootOUT6/11/2022
Jackie YoungGAnkleOUT6/11/2022

2022 Player Stats

Dallas

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Arike OgunbowaleG1030.818.22.63.31.20.12.886.416.92.63.3
Marina MabreyG1025143.63.40.90.12.155.310.91.32.3
Allisha GrayG1031.813.75.521.11.31.84.34.410.43.13.7
Isabelle HarrisonC1024.910.46.21.71.30.40.10.13.792.93.4
Kayla ThorntonF1029.57.37.11.60.90.30.92.52.35.61.82.2
Satou SaballyF522.4125.42.60.20.21.24.63.8103.23.6
Tyasha HarrisG9164.30.930.70.20.61.31.74.10.40.6
Teaira McCowanC89.14.12.60.500001.62.80.91.3
Awak KuierF108.91.81.70.30.20.80.10.40.71.70.30.4
Charli CollierC741.30.6000000.61.40.10.3
Veronica BurtonG1011.70.71.60.80.70.20.10.80.11.20.40.4
Moriah JeffersonG1400000000000
Jasmine DickeyG62.300.70.20.2000.200.500

Las Vegas

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Jackie YoungG1133.419.24.43.91.60.51.53.26.712.54.34.9
Kelsey PlumG1132.718.63.56.10.703.36.96.214.133.4
A'ja WilsonF1129.216.810.11.80.62.40.51.86.112.54.25.8
Dearica HambyF1130139.60.60.80.20.52.14.99.42.63.5
Chelsea GrayG1127.812.42.15.61.50.51.234.710.21.72
Theresa PlaisanceF1115.74.53.60.70.20.81.33.51.44.30.50.5
Aisha SheppardG119.32.30.50.30.40.10.61.60.620.40.5
Riquna WilliamsG2169210.50262.56.523.5
Sydney ColsonG88.620.31.40.300.30.90.61.60.50.5
Kierstan BellG76.420.70.400.30.31.40.72.10.30.3
Kiah StokesC615.7140.80.20.700.50.31.20.30.3

The Skinny

The matchup between the Wings and the Aces is expected to be the highest-scoring one on Sunday's slate, and Las Vegas is heavily favored at home. The Wings have altered their rotation recently, giving more playing time to Satou Sabally and Tyasha Harris, while Isabelle Harrison and Marina Mabrey have seen more inconsistent minutes. Mabrey is questionable for Sunday's matchup, while Harris would likely see even more playing time against the Aces if Mabrey is unavailable. Sabally's production has increased since taking on a starting role, and she posted her first double-double of the season in Friday's win over the Storm. Arike Ogunbowale has been consistently productive throughout the first month of the year, and she's scored exactly 16 points in each of the last four games.

The Aces have been the best team in the WNBA under new coach Becky Hammon, and the team ranks first in offensive efficiency and second in pace. However, Las Vegas sustained its second loss of the season during Friday's matchup against the Sun. Part of the Aces' woes stemmed from the absence of Jackie Young, who leads the team in playing time but sustained a lower-leg injury in the fourth quarter Friday. The extent of the issue isn't yet clear, but she's been ruled out for Sunday's matchup, which should lead to increased run for Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Aisha Sheppard. Plum matched a season high with 37 minutes Sunday, and she dropped 23 points while coming within two assists of a double-double. Although she has a high DFS salary Sunday, she should have plenty of chances to contribute. A'ja Wilson has topped 20 points in three of the last four games, and she's posted double-doubles in two of those matchups. Although she has the highest salary on the team Sunday, she's been an incredibly reliable option for the Aces.

Connecticut Sun vs Seattle Storm (-3.0)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Connecticut

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Jasmine ThomasGKneeOFS5/1/2023
Kiara SmithGUndisclosedOFS5/1/2023

Seattle

The Storm have no injuries to report.

2022 Player Stats

Connecticut

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Alyssa ThomasF1132.515.58.55.11.90.2006.111.43.44.7
Jonquel JonesF112614.78.31.4111.53.35.19.23.13.6
Brionna JonesC1126.113.24.81.11.50.500.24.68.63.94.4
DeWanna BonnerG830.514.64.12.41.40.625.14.811.43.13.9
Natisha HiedemanG1122.69.523.61.301.84.53.37.81.11.3
Courtney WilliamsG92810.73.83.70.70.20.62.24.711.60.81
DiJonai CarringtonG1119.17.13.11.21.200.41.52.15.62.53.4
Yvonne AndersonG910.63.911.30.30.20.41.11.32.70.80.8
Jasmine ThomasG521.86.62.230.60.212.61.662.42.6
Nia CloudenG77.120.60.30.40.10.40.90.71.70.10.3
Stephanie JonesF24100.5000000.511
Joyner HolmesF68.80.31.50.50.20.200.501.30.30.3

Seattle

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Jewell LoydG930.417.82.93.11.10.22.46.7615.73.33.9
Breanna StewartF730.621.67.62.731.11.95.67.616.74.65.4
Ezi MagbegorC628.810.871.51.52.801.34.710.71.52.2
Jantel LavenderC918.95.85.11.30.20.10.11.12.85.70.10.4
Briann JanuaryG922.95.61.43.10.80.4131.950.81
Gabby WilliamsF925.25.14.81.91.710.72.22.170.20.4
Sue BirdG626.87.326.71.20.525.72.27.711
Epiphanny PrinceG717.45.71.42.31.30.112.31.74.71.31.3
Stephanie TalbotG7215.74.91.30.70.41.13.92.16.10.30.6
Reshanda GrayF98.12.820.10.200.20.311.90.60.7
Kaela DavisG118112020234711
Kiana WilliamsG391.70.71.7000.31.30.72.700
Mercedes RussellC11222000001200
Raina PerezG1200100000000

The Skinny

Neither the Sun nor the Storm are a particularly fast-paced team, so both clubs have an expected scoring total below 80 points in a matchup that's on track to be one of the most competitive on Sunday's slate. After losing to the Aces during Connecticut's final game in May, the team has bounced back with narrow wins over Las Vegas and Phoenix. Jonquel Jones stepped up with at least 20 points in both of those victories, and she's been a strong contributor this year despite seeing less consistent minutes than some of her teammates. Alyssa Thomas has the highest DFS salary on the team since she's posted double-doubles in each of her last four appearances. DeWanna Bonner has scored at least 14 points in each of the last five games, but she's been somewhat inconsistent on the boards during that time. Although Brionna Jones has come off the bench in the last six games, she's been a fairly reliable performer for the Sun.

The Storm recorded four consecutive wins to close out the month of May, but they were held to a season-low 51 points during Friday's loss to Dallas. The team will be getting some much-needed assistance Sunday since Sue Bird and Ezi Magbegor have cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols. Both players had significant roles prior to their absences. While it's not yet clear whether they'll have a minutes restriction after missing the last three games, their returns should lead to less playing time for Jantel Lavender and Epiphanny Prince. Unsurprisingly, Breanna Stewart has been dominant for the Storm recently, and she has the highest salary on Sunday's slate after accounting for 27 of the team's 51 points in Friday's loss. Jewell Loyd has also been a solid contributor, and she's scored in double figures in four consecutive games despite shooting just 36.5 percent from the floor during that time.

Washington Mystics vs Chicago Sky (-8.0)

Injuries

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Washington

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Elena Delle DonneFRestOUT6/8/2022
Klara LundquistGIllnessOFS5/1/2023

Chicago

NamePosInjuryStatusReturn
Li YueruCPersonalOUT6/8/2022
Julie AllemandGSuspensionSUSP6/8/2022
Leonie FiebichFPersonalOFS5/1/2023
Astou Ndour-FallCRestOFS5/1/2023

2022 Player Stats

Washington

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Ariel AtkinsG1130.616.33.32.51.50.12.35.15.511.92.93.5
Elena Delle DonneF828.817.56.82.10.61.31.84.56.613.52.53
Natasha CloudG931.1123.77.11.10.21.34.4410.22.73
Shakira AustinC1120.58.45.50.80.71003.561.31.8
Shatori Walker-KimbroughG1122.86.12.51.71.40.20.322.16.91.61.6
Kennedy BurkeG719.78.92.90.91.60.31.133.47.10.91.6
Myisha Hines-AllenF1118.65.44.52.40.60.30.51.52.16.10.71.5
Tianna HawkinsF814.55.52.41.40.50.10.422.14.50.90.9
Elizabeth WilliamsF6176.74.70.80.51.800360.71
Rui MachidaG1116.92.523.10.500.41.31.13.400
Alysha ClarkF421.36.541.80.30.30.322.85.30.81
Katie BenzanG3960.70.300.31.72.31.7311.3
Stephanie JonesF36.32.30.70.30.300.30.712.300

Chicago

PlayerPosGMinPTSREBASTSTLBLK3PM3PAFGMFGAFTMFTA
Candace ParkerF929.112.38.24.60.91.21.34.34.810.71.41.9
Courtney VanderslootG928.211.44.97.21.20.80.92.93.99.82.83.4
Emma MeessemanC929.111.15.92.31.90.70.31.64.68.81.71.9
Azura StevensF822.511.64.80.40.31.10.93.1510.40.81.3
Dana EvansG918.28.61.32.40.70.11.33.32.97.21.41.7
Rebekah GardnerG823.59.13.11.41.40.50.41.43.46.422.6
Kahleah CopperG530.613.65.41.80.201.23.44.811.22.83.4
Allie QuigleyG724.47.92.92.10.30.60.63.32.48.12.42.6
Ruthy HebardF910.82.620.30.10.10011.70.60.8
Sparkle TaylorG212.55.5100000.52.530.50.5
Anneli MaleyF41121.80.80.80.30.50.80.81.500
Li YueruC24.522.500.50.5000.5211
Kaela DavisG11001100000100
Tina KrajisnikC22.50010.500000.500

The Skinny

The Mystics and the Sky don't rank particularly high in pace, but Chicago is heavily favored at home Sunday in what should be a relatively low-scoring matchup. The Mystics will be playing without Elena Delle Donne, who will be resting, which should create more opportunities for Myisha Hines-Allen, Elizabeth Williams and Shakira Austin. Hines-Allen averaged 12.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game last year but has come off the bench in four of the last five matchups while averaging just 2.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 16.4 minutes per game during that time. Ariel Atkins was somewhat inconsistent for most of May but has averaged 21.5 points per game while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor over her last two appearances. Natasha Cloud has been a reliable source of assists, and she's scored at least 16 points in her last two appearances after being held to single-digit scoring totals in the prior three games.

The Sky have won four of their last five games, with their only loss during that time coming at the hands of the top-ranked Aces. Part of Chicago's success can be attributed to Kahleah Copper, who returned to the court May 22 and has scored in double figures in all five of her appearances this season. She's had help in the backcourt from Courtney Vandersloot, who has been a well-rounded contributor despite shooting just 39.8 percent from the floor this year. Candace Parker posted seven consecutive double-digit scoring totals to begin the season but has been held under 10 points in her last two outings. However, she's remained effective in rebounds and assists. Under the basket, Emma Meesseman has scored 10-plus points in seven of the first nine games of the season, and she's racked up at least four rebounds in every matchup.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only WNBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire WNBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jason Shebilske
Jason Shebilske
Jason joined RotoWire in 2019 as his first position covering fantasy sports. In addition to RotoWire, he writes for Sports Broadcast Journal.
WNBA Weekly Primer: Risers, Fallers, Injuries and Trends
WNBA Weekly Primer: Risers, Fallers, Injuries and Trends
WNBA Top Shot: How To Get Started and Play Flash Challenges
WNBA Top Shot: How To Get Started and Play Flash Challenges
WNBA DFS Breakdown: Tuesday
WNBA DFS Breakdown: Tuesday
WNBA DFS Breakdown: Sunday
WNBA DFS Breakdown: Sunday
WNBA DFS Breakdown: Tuesday
WNBA DFS Breakdown: Tuesday
WNBA DFS Breakdown: Friday
WNBA DFS Breakdown: Friday