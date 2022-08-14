WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Sunday, August 14

WNBA Schedule Today

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces

Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics

Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks

WNBA DFS Value Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel

Top 5 FanDuel

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Jennie Simms F PHO CHI 4200 26.48 6.3 Diamond DeShields F PHO CHI 5000 30.01 6 Alysha Clark F WAS IND 4300 23.15 5.4 Olivia Nelson-Ododa F LA DAL 4200 22.61 5.4 Tiffany Mitchell G IND @WAS 3500 18.92 5.4

Top 5 DraftKings

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP SAL FPTS VAL Jennie Simms G PHO CHI 5600 26.85 4.8 Theresa Plaisance F LVA SEA 3600 14.69 4.1 Brianna Turner F PHO CHI 8200 32.55 4 Allisha Gray G DAL @LA 8700 33.38 3.8 Katie Lou Samuelson F LA DAL 6900 25.98 3.8

at Connecticut Sun (-6.5) Minnesota Lynxat Connecticut Sun (-6.5)

Injury Report - Lynx vs. Sun

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Damiris Dantas C Personal OUT 8/17/2022

Connecticut

Name Pos Injury Status Return Jasmine Thomas G Knee OFS 5/1/2023 Bria Hartley G Knee OFS 5/1/2023 Kiara Smith G Undisclosed OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Lynx vs. Sun

Minnesota

Connecticut

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Although the Sun are favored to win at home Sunday, the Lynx need to win in order to have a chance at one of the final two playoff spots, while Connecticut is guaranteed the No. 3 seed.

The Lynx had a chance to put themselves in a strong position for a playoff spot Friday, but they lost to the Storm by 20 points. The team's starting guards struggled against Seattle, as Kayla McBride attempted just five field goals and totaled just seven points, while Moriah Jefferson was held scoreless over 15 minutes. McBride's performance came after she had averaged 19.0 points per game over her prior two appearances, but Jefferson has now been held below 10 points in three of the last four games, with most of her fantasy production over that span coming from assists. While the backcourt was unable to generate much production, Aerial Powers and Sylvia Fowles remained dominant in the frontcourt. Powers came off the bench for a second consecutive game but put up a team-high 18 points. Fowles recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds and will likely be leaned on heavily Sunday as she attempts to secure a final postseason berth to cap off an illustrious career.

The Sun had plenty of success against the faltering Sparks on Thursday and have now won four of their last five games. While they've had plenty of strong contributors this year, the team carries some DFS risk since Connecticut could choose to rest some of its players ahead of the playoffs. Jonquel Jones snapped a streak of four consecutive double-doubles against the Sparks but has still averaged 15.8 points and 9.6 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per game over her last five appearances. She's had plenty of help from Alyssa Thomas, who has averaged 15.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 33.2 minutes per game over the last 10 matchups. DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones have also been consistent scoring threats in the frontcourt, while the team's guards have had slightly more inconsistent production. The team has plenty of talent, but it remains to be seen how Connecticut's top contributors will be utilized in the regular-season finale.

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty (-4.5)

Injury Report - Dream vs. Liberty

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Tiffany Hayes G Not Injury Related OUT 8/16/2022 Kristy Wallace G Covid-19 OUT 8/16/2022 Asia Durr G Hip OFS 5/1/2023 Maite Cazorla G Personal OFS 5/1/2023 Nia Coffey F Knee OFS 5/1/2023

New York

Name Pos Injury Status Return Nyara Sabally F Undisclosed OFS 4/1/2023 Kylee Shook F Personal OFS 5/1/2023 Sika Kone F Not Injury Related OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Dream vs. Liberty

Atlanta

New York

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The matchup between Atlanta and New York is expected to be the most competitive on Sunday's slate, and both teams are competing for one of the two final playoff spots.

The Dream have lost three consecutive matchups ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale, and one of their top contributors this year, Rhyne Howard, has shot just 28.3 percent from the floor over that stretch. While she's continued to score in double figures, she has a lofty DFS salary and doesn't present very strong value given her recent struggles. The team has been without Tiffany Hayes over the last five games due to an overseas commitment, and it seems unlikely that she'll return Sunday. Her absence has led to increased opportunities for Maya Caldwell and Aari McDonald. Caldwell has taken on a starting role over the last three games but was held to just nine points Friday against the Liberty. McDonald has come off the bench but has scored in double figures in six consecutive games. However, her DFS value is limited due to her unreliable results in other areas. Cheyenne Parker has been a consistent presence in the frontcourt but has a high DFS salary relative to her usual production.

While the Dream have struggled down the stretch, the Liberty have won five of their last seven games, including a 10-point victory over Atlanta on Friday. Betnijah Laney returned to the starting lineup Friday and put up a team-high 17 points while shooting 50 percent from the floor. Sabrina Ionescu has been one of the most well-rounded players in the league this season, and while she's been held under 20 points in each of the last two games, she's maintained strong fantasy potential due to her production in rebounds and assists. Natasha Howard has been somewhat inconsistent recently, but she posted a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double during Friday's win. The team's output among other players has been tougher to predict on a game-by-game basis, but Marine Johannes, Sami Whitcomb and Crystal Dangerfield have all shown glimpses of production over the last few games.

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces (-6.0)

Injury Report - Storm vs. Aces

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mercedes Russell F Head OFS 8/16/2022

Las Vegas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Dearica Hamby F Knee OUT 8/24/2022

2022 WNBA Stats - Storm vs. Aces

Seattle

Las Vegas

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The two top candidates for MVP will face off in Las Vegas on Sunday as Breanna Stewart and the Storm take on A'ja Wilson and the Aces.

The Storm have won three of four games ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale, and they've totaled 207 points over the last two matchups. Breanna Stewart has the highest DFS salary on Sunday's slate and has posted double-doubles in two of the last three matchups while averaging 25.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 33.0 minutes per game during that time. She was held to 16 points during Friday's win over Minnesota, but Tina Charles and Jewell Loyd stepped up on the scoreboard. Charles has been especially productive over her last three appearances, averaging 18.7 points and 8.3 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game. Loyd mustered just one point against the Aces last weekend but has totaled 39 points over the last two matchups while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor during that time. The Storm are guaranteed to be the No. 4 seed in the playoffs, so it's possible that some of their key contributors get some rest Sunday.

The Aces have had the top offense in the league this season and can clinch the No. 1 seed in the postseason with a win Sunday. A'ja Wilson matched her second-highest scoring total of the season with 29 points against the Storm last weekend, but she was held to just 12 points while shooting 33.3 percent from the floor Thursday against Chicago. However, Wilson is a strong candidate for MVP and has the potential to provide strong DFS results Sunday. The team has also had strong production from Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young, who have each scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games and have slightly lower salaries than Wilson. Plum has topped 30 minutes of playing time in each of the last five matchups and has averaged 18.6 points and 5.8 assists in 33.8 minutes per game during that time. Young has scored at least 15 points in four consecutive games, averaging 19.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 36.3 minutes per game across that span. Chelsea Gray has a top-tier salary but was limited to just six points Thursday after she had averaged 21.3 points per game over her previous four appearances.

at Washington Mystics (-11.0) Indiana Feverat Washington Mystics (-11.0)

Injury Report - Fever vs. Mystics

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Indiana

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Myisha Hines-Allen F Covid-19 OUT 8/17/2022 Klara Lundquist G Illness OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Fever vs. Mystics

Indiana

Washington

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Fever and the Mystics are expected to have the lowest-scoring game on the slate, and the matchup doesn't have playoff implications for either team.

Although the Fever have the top pace in the league, they've struggled mightily this season and haven't won a game since June 19. The team has been without Kelsey Mitchell down the stretch, and it's not yet clear whether Danielle Robinson or Queen Egbo will be able to play Sunday. NaLyssa Smith has been one of Indiana's most consistent contributors down the stretch, and she's scored in double figures in eight of the last nine games. Emma Cannon took on a starting role Friday against Washington with Queen Egbo sidelined, and Cannon tallied 16 points while coming within two rebounds of a double-double for a third consecutive game. Emily Engstler also stepped up in the frontcourt, dropping a team-high 18 points with five rebounds in 25 minutes Friday. Tiffany Mitchell returned to action in the backcourt and shot 50 percent from the floor en route to 13 points over 28 minutes.

Elena Delle Donne dropped a team-high 24 points during Friday's win over Indiana, but it's possible that she sees slightly fewer minutes than usual during Sunday's regular-season finale since the Mystics have consistently managed her workload this year. However, the team will be shorthanded in the frontcourt once again since Myisha Hines-Allen remains in the league's health and safety protocols. Alysha Clark saw a slight uptick in production in Hines-Allen's absence Friday, logging nine points, eight rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes while maintaining her starting role. Elizabeth Williams also had increased playing time off the bench and finished with 10 points. In the backcourt, Ariel Atkins has been one of Washington's top performers this year but has been held to single-digit scoring totals in two of the last three matchups. Natasha Cloud has been held under 10 points in three consecutive games, but she's maintained some production through her assists during that time. Consistent DFS production is hard to come by in the matchup between Indiana and Washington, and the players carry even more risk Sunday given the lack of playoff implications.

at Phoenix Mercury Chicago Sky (-6.0)at Phoenix Mercury

Injury Report - Sky vs. Mercury

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Li Yueru C Personal OUT 8/16/2022 Leonie Fiebich F Personal OFS 5/1/2023 Astou Ndour-Fall C Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kia Nurse G Knee OUT 8/14/2022 Diana Taurasi G Quadriceps OUT 8/17/2022 Brittney Griner C Not Injury Related OUT 4/1/2023 Skylar Diggins-Smith G Personal OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Sky vs. Mercury

Chicago

Phoenix

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The penultimate matchup of the regular season is a rematch of the 2021 WNBA Finals, but the Sky need a win to have a chance at the No. 1 seed this year, while the Mercury need a victory if they hope to make the playoffs in 2022. Since the rest of the games impacting the playoff outlooks for each team tip off before the matchup between the Sky and the Mercury, it's possible that one or both of the teams will choose to rest players, but there are some strong DFS options available if the players handle a full workload.

The Sky have been somewhat inconsistent down the stretch and have lost two consecutive games prior to Sunday's regular-season finale. However, Kahleah Copper has increased her results on the scoreboard recently and has averaged 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 32.0 minutes per game over her last seven appearances. Candace Parker has been a more well-rounded contributor, posting two double-doubles over the last three matchups while averaging 15.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 31.7 minutes per game during that time. Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot have also had plenty of strong performances on the scoreboard this year, but the pair combined for just 10 points during Friday's loss to the Aces. Emma Meesseman has scored in double figures in six consecutive games, averaging 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 31.3 minutes per game over that stretch.

On the other side, the Mercury have been playing shorthanded recently since both Skylar Diggins-Smith and Diana Taurasi have been sidelined over the last several games and will remain out Sunday. However, the team has won two of its last three games since several players have risen to the occasion with Diggins-Smith and Taurasi unavailable. Shey Peddy has been one of the top players in the backcourt over the last few matchups, and she's averaged 19.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 35.7 minutes per game over her last three appearances. Sophie Cunningham has remained heavily involved after the team parted ways with Tina Charles, and Cunningham has scored 15-plus points in five of her last six appearances while averaging 17.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 34.8 minutes per game during that time. Diamond DeShields has taken on a starting role in each of her four appearances since returning to the court, and she's averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 30.3 minutes per game across that span. Jennie Simms represents a mid-tier DFS value since she's started the last three games for the Mercury with Diggins-Smith sidelined.

at Los Angeles Sparks Dallas Wings (-4.5)at Los Angeles Sparks

Injury Report - Wings vs. Sparks

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Satou Sabally F Ankle OUT 8/18/2022 Arike Ogunbowale G Abdomen OUT 8/28/2022 Bella Alarie F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Los Angeles

2022 WNBA Stats - Wings vs. Sparks

Dallas

Los Angeles

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Neither team has anything to play for in the final matchup of the night, as the Wings are guaranteed the sixth seed in the playoffs, while the Sparks have been eliminated from postseason contention for a second consecutive season.

The Wings will be playing without Satou Sabally and Arike Ogunbowale once again during the regular-season finale. Veronica Burton has taken on a starting role in Ogunbowale's absence but has had inconsistent production as a starter. Burton has been held to single-digit scoring totals in four of her last five starts, and her output in assists hasn't been consistent enough to make her a reliable DFS option. Sabally has been sidelined for a month, and Teaira McCowan and Kayla Thornton have had increased run in her stead. McCowan was held to seven points Friday against the Mercury after scoring in double figures in her previous nine appearances, but she remained productive on the boards and has a high fantasy floor if she maintains her usual role Sunday. Thornton has been slightly less reliable on the scoreboard but has also made herself a fairly consistent DFS option given her production in rebounds. In the backcourt, Marina Mabrey and Allisha Gray have stepped up recently. Mabrey has had well-rounded results while scoring in double figures in six consecutive games, and she's averaged 19.8 points, 5.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 34.3 minutes per game over that stretch. Gray has displayed slightly less DFS upside but has still topped 10 points in each of her last five appearances while securing at least four rebounds in four of those five games.

The Sparks struggled to find their footing this season and have lost eight of their last nine games. The team parted ways with Liz Cambage in late July and will be playing without Kristi Toliver and Rae Burrell once again Sunday. Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike are also questionable due to injuries. Nneka Ogwumike has been the team's top contributor this season, and she came within a rebound of a double-double during Thursday's loss to Connecticut. Chiney Ogwumike has missed four of the last five matchups due to a facial injury, while Katie Lou Samuelson and Olivia Nelson-Ododa have had increased run during the games that Ogwumike has missed. Brittney Sykes has had prolific scoring results down the stretch, posting 15-plus points in six of the last seven matchups while averaging 18.0 points and 5.1 assists in 31.9 minutes per game across that span. Jordin Canada has taken on a starting role while Toliver has been sidelined, and Canada has averaged 9.2 points and 7.2 assists in 30.8 minutes per game since rejoining the starting rotation.

WNBA DFS Picks Today

Jackie Young, G, Aces ($9,100 DK, $6,900 FD)

The Aces still have something to play for Sunday, and Young has been on another level over the last several games. However, her DFS salary hasn't quite caught up to her production, so she's one of my favorite values on the slate.

Diamond DeShields, F, Mercury ($8,100 DK, $5,000 FD)

DeShields has started every game since returning to the court, and that trend should continue as the shorthanded Mercury compete for a playoff spot Sunday. While the Sky have a relatively strong defense, DeShields should have plenty of chances to remain productive against her former team.

Jennie Simms, G, Mercury ($5,600 DK, $4,200 FD)

Simms has started the last three games but maintains a mid-tier DFS salary. Since the Mercury could still have something to play for Sunday, it's not a bad idea to consider stacking players from Phoenix in DFS lineups.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jason Shebilske plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: FavreFanatic, FanDuel: Favre_Fanatic.