WNBA DFS Picks and Lineup Tips for Tuesday, July 12

WNBA DFS Value Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel

Top 5 DraftKings (Main Slate)

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP ML O/U SPRD TM/P SAL FPTS VAL Sylvia Fowles F MIN PHO -246 164 -6 85 8200 32.5 4 A'ja Wilson F LVA @NY -300 174 -6.5 90.25 10900 41.85 3.8 Brianna Turner F PHO @MIN 200 164 6 79 7800 27.92 3.6 Sami Whitcomb G NY LVA 240 174 6.5 83.75 5900 21.15 3.6 Shey Peddy G PHO @MIN 200 164 6 79 7300 25.44 3.5

Top 5 FanDuel (Main Slate)

PLAYER POS TEAM OPP ML O/U SPRD TM/P SAL FPTS VAL Brianna Turner F PHO @MIN 231 164 7 78.5 5500 28.82 5.2 Liz Cambage F LA WAS 167 158.5 4.5 77 7000 33.02 4.7 A'ja Wilson F LVA @NY -300 174 -6.5 90.25 9000 41.46 4.6 Sophie Cunningham G PHO @MIN 231 164 7 78.5 5100 23.38 4.6 Diana Taurasi G PHO @MIN 231 164 7 78.5 6500 29.08 4.5

at Seattle Storm (-7.5) Dallas Wingsat Seattle Storm(-7.5)

Injury Report - Wings vs. Storm

Note: All return dates are just estimates

Dallas

Name Pos Injury Status Return Allisha Gray G Personal OUT 7/14/2022 Bella Alarie F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Seattle

Name Pos Injury Status Return Mercedes Russell F Undisclosed OUT 7/22/2022

2022 WNBA Stats - Wings vs. Storm

Dallas

Seattle

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Kicking off the day with a matinee contest is one of the lower-scoring affairs on the slate, and one that features a line heavily leaning toward the Storm. The resulting combination leaves the Wings tied with the Dream and Sparks for the lowest expected total (77.5) on the day, while the Storm check in just tied for fourth in expected total (85.0) in a game featuring the second-largest spread (7.5 points). However, each of the three previous contests has finished with a margin of victory of five points or fewer.

The Wings were expected to enter the second half with an essentially healthy squad, but Allisha Gray has been scratched for personal reasons. In the two games she has missed, Awak Kuier, Veronica Burton and Tyasha Harris have seen the biggest bumps in playing time. Arike Ogunbowale closed out the first half with a strong string of efforts, notching 20-plus points in four of the last five and seven of the last nine contests. Notably, Ogunbowale was ejected from the game for kicking the ball into the stands the last time these two clubs met, limiting her to just seven points in the contest. She tallied 23 and 16 points in the prior two contests versus Seattle. Marina Mabrey has yet to face the Storm while at full strength but did attempt eight shots in just 20 minutes the last time the only time she appeared in a contest against them.

On the side of the Strom, none of their last five games have finished with a single-digit margin of victory (four wins), so we still haven't gotten a full taste of how the rotation will shake out in a close game with Tina Charles in the fold Charles has settled into a bench role with the Storm and flourished in the contest prior to the break, racking up 18 points in her highest output since making the move to Seattle. Breanna Stewart has been nearly impossible to tame in previous contests versus the Wings, averaging 28.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks while shooting 50 percent from the field. If this matchup remains within shouting distance again, expect Stewart to post big numbers yet again.

Las Vegas Aces (-6.5) at New York Liberty

Injury Report - Aces vs. Liberty

Las Vegas

None

New York

2022 WNBA Stats - Aces vs. Liberty

Las Vegas

New York

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

Moving on to the evening portion of the schedule, we find the Aces looking to get back on track after losing the last two and three of the last four games to close out the first half. Oddly, these two clubs squared off to close out the first half in one of the higher scoring games in recent memory, closing at 116-107 in favor of the Liberty despite the contest ending in regulation. The two clubs will clash a pair of times in New York two put an end to the season series. Despite the loss, the Aces are favored to get their revenge in the highest expected scoring contest of the day at 173.5. The Aces possess the highest expected score (90.0) on the slate as a result, while the Liberty are still fourth on the list.

The Liberty had no answer for A'ja Wilson last time out en route to her second-highest scoring total (29) of the season despite playing only 28 minutes in the contest. She attempted a season-high 15 free throws in the game and will be tough for New York to contain again Tuesday. Despite the output, Wilson fell a board shy of collecting her sixth straight double-double. Jackie Young also topped 20 points in the contest, while Kelsey Plum finished with 18 while notably hoisting a team-high 17 shots. Iliana Rupert also logged a season-high 23 minutes in the contest and was efficient with them, racking up 13 points, two boards, two assists and two steals.

In a New York state of mind, it was Sabrina Ionescu who posted a dominant performance against the Aces in the first meeting, matching season-high totals for points (31) and rebounds (13) en route to her second triple-double of the campaign. While it's unlikely she will be able to repeat the 7-of-8 mark from deep, the Aces' defense has displayed some cracks of late, allowing their last two opponents to go over 100 and the last four to notch at least 85 points. Han Xu finished with a career-high 24 in the last meeting and Natasha Howard rounded out the 15-plus point scorers. Marine Johannes notably matched a season high with 12 shot attempts in the tilt, so there's room for growth on her scoring front in this one as well.

Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx (-6.5)

Injury Report - Mercury vs. Lynx

Phoenix

Name Pos Injury Status Return Kia Nurse G Knee OUT 7/28/2022 Brittney Griner C Not Injury Related OUT 4/1/2023

Minnesota

Name Pos Injury Status Return Napheesa Collier F Personal OUT 7/28/2022

2022 WNBA Stats - Mercury vs. Lynx

Phoenix

Minnesota

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The Mercury and Lynx open the second half aiming to make up ground after first halves of the campaign that left plenty to be desired. Both clubs enter the second half under .500 and sporting just 5-5 records over the last 10. However, they both picked up a win (two in a row for Minnesota) to close out the first half on a high note.

Phoenix runs a fairly tight rotation, with only seven players seeing the floor consistently. Sophie Cunningham has taken her game to another level since Tina Charles' departure, averaging 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists since taking over a permanent starting spot over the last six games. Diamond DeShields had also picked up the slack in the first four tilts after Charles left – posting double-digit scoring efforts in all four – but has tallied just a combined nine points while averaging only 16.5 minutes in the last two. Conversely, Reshanda Gray has seen her minutes spike to 17 per game in the last two, though her shot volume – topping out at five attempts on July 4 – likely caps her ability to post big point totals.

Minnesota received some good news to kick off the second half, with Napheesa Collier rejoining the team following the birth of her first child in May. She remains out while working on getting her conditioning in game shape, but there's at least some progress on that front. In the meantime, Sylvia Fowles continues to lock down the Lynx's frontcourt, though she's averaging in just the low 20s since returning from knee injury in June. Aerial Powers is the one who has led Minnesota's charge to wins over heavyweights in the Aces and Sky in the last two games. Powers combined for 54 points in those contests and has tallied 20 or more points in three of the last four. Moriah Jefferson had a string of seven consecutive games in double figures snapped against the Sky and will look to get back on track to kick off the second half.

Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky (-8.5)

Injury Report - Dream vs. Sky

Atlanta

Name Pos Injury Status Return Nia Coffey F Knee GTD 7/12/2022 Maite Cazorla G Personal OFS 5/1/2023

Chicago

Name Pos Injury Status Return Astou Ndour-Fall C Personal OFS 5/1/2023 Leonie Fiebich F Personal OFS 5/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Dream vs. Sky

Atlanta

Chicago

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

In what is pegged as the largest spread of the night (8.5 points), the Sky take to the home floor with the second-highest scoring total of the evening expected (86.0), while the Dream are one of three teams sporting the lowest total (77.5) thanks to an inefficient offense (worst in the league) paired with the Sky's highly-efficient defense (third-best). Both clubs sit in the top half on the defensive end, but they also own a top-five pace on offense, so there could be an influx of rebound opportunities in this contest.

The Dream closed out the first half in a less-than-desirable fashion, dropping the first-half finale by 19 points to finish the half 3-7 in the last 10 games. On a positive note, two of them came in the final three games. Tiffany Hayes has provided a bit of a spark on offense since returning, providing double-digit outputs in all three of the contests. She should continue to play healthy minutes for the Dream moving forward. However, her return to action has had a slightly negative impact on Rhyne Howard's shot volume. Howard has averaged just 12 attempts per game over the last three after averaging 16.5 attempts per contest over the previous eight. The shifting shot volume would presumably lower the ceiling on Howard's offensive potential if the trend continues. Howard has also

Chicago went into the break riding high, having won six of their last seven and nine of their last 11 contests. In two previous matchups versus the Dream this season, Kahleah Copper has averaged 22 points and nine boards, so this is a matchup where she could thrive and get back on track after a rough finish to the first half versus the Fever. Emma Meesseman is another player who has outperformed her season averages in the previous meetings versus Atlanta, averaging 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks. However, Candace Parker did miss one of those matchups, resulting in Meeseman logging 38 minutes.

Washington Mystics (-4.5) at Los Angeles Sparks

Injury Report - Mystics vs. Sparks

Washington

Name Pos Injury Status Return Klara Lundquist G Illness OFS 5/1/2023

Los Angeles

Name Pos Injury Status Return Chennedy Carter G Knee OUT 7/14/2022 Rae Burrell G Knee OUT 7/19/2022 Amanda Zahui B. C Undisclosed OFS 4/1/2023

2022 WNBA Stats - Mystics vs. Sparks

Washington

Los Angeles

WNBA DFS Showdown Picks and Lineup Building Strategy

The final game of the day is also expected to be the closest, boasting just a 4.5-point spread in favor of the Mystics in a game that also features the lowest projected total (159.5). Despite being the favorite, the Mystics rank just sixth in expected scoring total on the day, while the Sparks are the final team in the three-headed lowest expected score (77.5). The Mystics play at the league's slowest pace and both clubs rank in the bottom half in terms of offensive efficiency, so it's not a big surprise that the projected scoring is muted.

Elena Delle Donne should be fairly fresh following a break during the All-Star Game, so she should be in a position to play sizable minutes in the contest. She did not play in the team's only previous clash with the Sparks, which resulted in a near season-high 17 points from Myisha Hines-Allen. Delle Donne should be positioned well to produce in a similar but possibly greater capacity than what Hines-Allen did in the previous matchup. Assuming the game remains close, look for the Mystics to keep the rotation relatively tight, with Natasha Cloud, Ariel Atkins, Alysha Clark and Delle Donne all playing significant minutes.

The Sparks finished out the first half on a reasonably high note as well, despite the blowout loss to the Storm to finish it. Before that, Los Angeles won three straight and four of the previous five, so there is some positives for the Sparks as they embark on the second half looking to draw to within one game of the .500 mark. The interior work of Nneka Ogwumike and Liz Cambage has fueled the recent string of wins for the Sparks, with Ogwumike averaging 22 points and Cambage averaging 18.7 points during the three-game winning streak. What isn't pictured here is the returns of several players to open the second half. Brittney Sykes, Kristi Toliver and Chiney Ogwumike have all been given the green light to rejoin the action, which will likely result in a greater diversification of minutes. The group's return will likely impact minutes for Cambage, Lexie Brown and Jordin Canada the most but will presumably allow for shaving of minutes across the board.

WNBA DFS Picks Today (Main Slates)

Wilson dominated the last time she faced the Liberty and took a season-high 15 free-throw attempts. Even if the game score scales back as should be expected, the Liberty don't have an answer for Wilson on the inside.

Copper's recent subpar production could leave her undervalued compared to her usual output and she gets a matchup that she's already exploited on a pair of occasions this season.

Delle Donne should be fresh out of the All-Star break and in a position to put up sizable numbers despite an expected low-scoring affair.

Meesseman has posted huge numbers across the board in two previous matchups versus the Dream and should be able to contribute again in a major way Tuesday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Benzine plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Crispy272001, DraftKings: Crispy27.