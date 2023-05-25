Todd's Takes: So Far, They're (Mostly) Right

This article is part of our Todd's Takes series.

Another means of gauging crispness is the percentage of earned to overall runs. To eliminate skewing of the results via the zombie runner, who counts as an unearned run, only runs tallied in the first nine innings will count in the study.

Interesting. Overall, fielding percentage is up. In fact, it's up at every position except catcher. The reason(s) for the improvement aren't clear, but it's likely a combination of less time between pitches so fielders stay more focused and the lack of shifting keeping them from areas of the diamond in which they're not used to playing. For the sake of this discussion, fewer errors substantiates crisper play.

Statcast has a metric measuring meatballs, but I am unaware of anything calibrating crispness. It's not perfect, but what about fielding percentage? I mean, we know fielding percentage isn't a great litmus test for defense, but it's arguably a proxy for crispness.

One of the many MLB-produced commercials touting the new rules changes talks about the game being played "crisper", with more action. Hits and runs are up, so OK, there's more action. What about crisper?

Would You Like that Crispy or Extra Crispy?

Season Team C 1B 2B 3B SS OF 2019 0.984 0.993 0.993 0.982 0.960 0.971 0.984 2020 0.983 0.993 0.992 0.979 0.955 0.971 0.987 2021 0.985 0.994 0.994 0.982 0.960 0.972 0.987 2022 0.985 0.993 0.994 0.983 0.964 0.973 0.988 2023 0.986 0.991 0.994 0.986 0.966 0.973 0.990

Season ER/R 2019 92.44% 2020 92.75% 2021 93.10% 2022 92.74% 2023 93.60%

It makes sense that fewer errors manifest a higher percentage of earned runs, but it's always nice when data corroborates intuition.

Today's attendance is...

What about attendance and TV ratings? I'll spare posting the numbers, but both are up. Early on, the TV ratings were setting records, but that was mostly about curiosity with respect to the new rules.

Attendance is up compared to the same part of the season as last year. Of course, the talking heads are saying it's because going to the ballpark is now a more enjoyable experience. I don't know, maybe. It's not the same thing, but I hate it when I'm at a fast Arizona Fall League game, as there's less time to kibbutz with friends and colleagues.

The thing bugging me is that some act like the only reason for the increase is pace of play. Personally, I am more comfortable in public now than this time last year. I have seen some mention reduced fear of COVID as a reason for going to games. All I'm saying it shouldn't be ignored. There are multiple variables influencing attendance. I posted this poll to get a feel for how others gauge the uptick in attendance.

MLB attendance is up because — Todd Zola (@ToddZola) May 24, 2023

