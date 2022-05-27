Dynasty Watch: Dynasty Football Trade Chart

This article is part of our Dynasty Watch series.
How To Value Premium Players In Dynasty
One of the most common dynasty fantasy football related questions we field at RotoWire is "What can I get for player X in a trade?" This is going to vary from league to league, situation to situation. Before we dive into player liquidity and trade values it is important to examine why dynasty players want to trade premium assets.
We usually respond to the above question by asking; "why do you want to trade that player?" Dynasty managers do not believe they can compete for a championship in the current year. They do not want the player they are trying to trade to leak value due to age. This is a common hole in dynasty player's games. An anecdotal example is one of our long-time subscribers recently traded Dak Prescott in a superflex league with Dalvin Cook and Mike Evans. When asked why, he said his roster was not ready to compete. This dynasty player just traded three top-50 players! He was more likely to compete by acquiring more assets, than selling off veterans for picks.
We get it. "Rebuilding" by collecting rookie picks is fun. But it remains a suboptimal means to the ultimate goal ... winning a championship.
The Age Apex
We don't mean to pick on this person, since this is a common mindset for dynasty players. Dynasty is better thought of in 2-3-year windows rather than a five-year timeframe. Think about how bad we are as an industry predicting exactly what will happen in the upcoming season? Imagine thinking we can predict what will happen two or four seasons from now with accuracy?
Circling back to the core question, what can you get for player X?" Usually, dynasty players are looking to cash out on top-12 RBs who are at least 27 years old or WRs who are 28 years old. That is the age apex where the market value starts to decrease.
Dynasty vs. Redraft ADP
Players like Dalvin Cook and Mike Evans are the best examples. Their redraft ADP, the actual value in the current league year, is dramatically different than their dynasty startup draft ADP or market value. Dalvin Cook is RB4 in current 2022 drafts. A locked-in first-round pick. In dynasty, his ADP is around RB10. Six spots may not seem like a lot, but at the top of the rankings that could mean a two-round difference in cost. Mike Evans has an even bigger chasm in value. His redraft ADP is WR9. His dynasty startup value is around WR25. Simply stated, both of these players are undervalued by the dynasty market ... by a lot. The fear of a player aging out on your roster is a powerful market driver, in which you can gain an edge.
Dynasty players are too quick to pivot off true difference makers. There is an edge to acquiring assets like this in the offseason. If you are a team that does want to trade these highly productive players with lower than expected market value, it is best to wait until they have a big game in the coming season. From May through August, dynasty players value rookies and the unknown more. In-season sobriety reigns supreme, and the all-time producers recuperate their proper market value.
Dynasty Trade Chart
Below is a chart that includes the top-60 players by average draft position. The chart gives you examples of actual trades that have been executed in real leagues. You can use this chart as a guide. For example, we have Alvin Kamara getting traded for Antonio Gibson plus a 2023 first-round pick. You don't have to include Gibson in that trade. You can find a player you value similar to get the trade done. Most of you will get better deals executed than the guide illustrates. Use the chart purely as a guide, not as a "bible." We have also included 32 QBs in a superflex (start two QBs) context.
Good luck in the trade market. It's tough out there.
Top-60 Players (Single-QB League)
|ADP
Pos Rank
Name
Team
|Expected Market Return
|1
RB1
|IND
|Dalvin Cook Plus 2 x 1s
|2
WR1
|CIN
|A.J. Brown + High First
|3
WR2
|MIN
|Cooper Kupp + 1st + 2nd
|4
RB2
|PIT
|1 x '23 first + Austin Ekeler
|5
RB3
|CAR
|2022 1.01 or Breece Hall
|6
WR3
|LAR
|Amon-Ra St. Brown, Juju + '22 First
|7
RB4
|DEN
|Derrick Henry + 2023 First
|8
RB5
|DET
|Dalvin Cook + Joe Mixon (Give Away a 2nd)
|9
RB6
|LAC
|Cam Akers + 2023 First
|10
RB9
|MIN
|Tee Higgins + 2023 First
|11
RB10
|TEN
|Javonte Williams (Give Away a '22 First)
|12
WR4
|DAL
|Drake London, Chris Olave + 2nd
|13
RB8
|CIN
|Michael Pittman
|14
TE1
|ATL
|T.J. Hockenson + 1st + QB Upgrade
|15
WR7
|LV
|Jaylen Waddle
|16
QB1
|BUF
|Dak Prescott + 2 Firsts
|17
WR6
|SF
|Travis Kelce + 2nd or Terry McLaurin + 2nd
|18
RB7
|NYJ
|Leonard Fournette + Barkley + 2nd
|19
RB11
|NO
|Antonio Gibson + '23 First
|20
WR5
|PHI
|Add a '22 1st to AJB to get Ja'Marr Chase
|21
RB12
|CLE
|Stefon Diggs + Michael Carter
|22
WR9
|BUF
|Add a first to SD to get Top 5 WR
|23
QB2
|KC
|Top 7 RB, Top 15 WR, Upgrade TE
|24
WR10
|MIA
|Garrett Wilson + '23 First
|25
TE2
|BAL
|Do not trade
|26
QB3
|LAC
|Derek Carr plus a '23 first
|27
WR8
|MIA
|Add a pick to get Top 5 WR
|28
WR11
|SEA
|Mid '22 first + '23 2nd
|29
RB15
|LAR
|James Cook+ 2nd
|30
TE3
|KC
|Dalton Schultz + '22 First
|31
RB13
|NYG
|2 x '22 Firsts
|32
WR12
|CIN
|Hold
|33
QB4
|CIN
|1.07 in 2022
|34
RB14
|WAS
|Add a pick to upgrade
|35
WR14
|PIT
|Terry McLaurin + mid '22 first
|36
RB17
|BAL
|Drake London
|37
TE4
|SF
|Add a '23 first to get Kyle Pitts
|38
RB20
|GB
|Elijah Mitchell + Kareem Hunt
|39
RB19
|CHI
|Miles Sanders plus a mid '22 first
|40
RB16
|SEA
|DJ Moore
|41
WR13
|ATL
|Mike Evans
|42
WR18
|WAS
|22 1st + '23 2nd
|43
QB6
|BAL
|Kenny Pickett + '23 First + '23 2nd
|44
RB18
|JAX
|Saquon Barkley + 2nd
|45
QB5
|ARI
|Add Pick to get Top 3 QB
|46
WR15
|CAR
|Top 3 '22 Rookie Pick
|47
TE5
|LV
|2022 1st
|48
WR17
|IND
|Building Block
|49
RB22
|TB
|Late 2022 First + 3rd
|50
WR22
|TB
|Drake London+Jameson Williams
|51
WR16
|TEN
|Terry McLaurin
|52
RB23
|DAL
|2 x 2nds or 1 x 1st
|53
RB21
|LV
|Mid 22 1st
|54
WR25
|LAC
|Mid '22 first + 2nd
|55
WR19
|NYJ
|Allen Robinson + Michael Thomas
|56
TE6
|DET
|Add Pick to get Mark Andrews
|57
WR20
|TB
|Jameson Williams + Courtland Sutton
|58
RB25
|ARI
|2023 2nd
|59
WR21
|DEN
|22 1st + '23 2nd
|60
WR30
|CLE
|Late '22 First + Hunter Renfrow
Top-32 QBs in Superflex Leagues
ADP
Pos Rank
Player Name
Team
|Expected Market Return
1
QB1
BUF
|4 x 1sts plus upside QB
2
QB2
KC
|3 x 1sts plus a Top 15 QB
3
QB3
LAC
|Top 12 QB + 3 x Firsts
4
QB4
CIN
|Trey Lance + Matthew Stafford
5
QB5
ARI
|Trevor Lawrence + '23 1st
6
QB6
BAL
|Justin Fields + 1st + 2nd
7
QB7
DAL
|Mac Jones + Top 10 RB
8
QB8
CLE
|Add Pick to Aaron Rodgers to get DW
9
QB9
DEN
|Tua + 1st + Top 25 Player
10
QB10
PHI
|2 x '23 1sts
11
QB11
SF
|CeeDee Lamb + Davis Mills
12
QB12
LAR
|Mac Jones + Jerry Jeudy
13
QB13
JAX
|Aaron Rodgers+ Gabriel Davis + 2nd
14
QB14
CHI
|Kenny Pickett + 2nd
15
QB15
GB
|Top 3 pick in 2023
16
QB16
LV
|Add 2023 1st for Watson
17
QB17
MIA
|Kenny Pickett + Top 25 WR
18
QB18
NE
|Nick Chubb or Antonio Gibson
19
QB19
NYJ
|2 x 1sts + 2nd
20
QB20
PIT
|Jerry Jeudy + Ryan Tannehill
21
QB21
MIN
|Top 15 RB + Kenny Pickett
22
QB22
TB
|Leonard Fournette + Dallas Goedert + 2nd
23
QB23
TEN
|Davis Mills + '22 2nd
24
QB24
HOU
|Desmond Ridder + Marcus Mariota
25
QB25
NO
|Josh Jacobs
26
QB26
TEN
|'22 2nd
27
QB27
IND
|Late '22 1st
28
QB28
ATL
|'22 2nd
29
QB29
WAS
|'23 2nd
30
QB30
NYG
|2 x '22 2nd
31
QB31
CAR
|'22 2nd
32
QB32
DET
|'22 2nd