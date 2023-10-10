Target Breakdown: Pass Catcher Usage Report and Week 6 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.
The big question of the week was answered in a resounding way. Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua combined for 23 targets in Kupp's season debut, both landing right near 20 PPR points while the Eagles defense otherwise held the Rams in check. Tutu Atwell remained a full-time player but didn't contribute much besides a short touchdown, and Van Jefferson predictably was the odd man out.
If you're looking for more detail on a specific team, I recommend checking out Box Score Breakdown (link right below). As always, you can find full-season stats for WRs and TEs if you scroll past the injuries, stock report and waiver recommendations. If you're looking for even more stats, including team shares for targets and air yards, check out RotoWire's Advanced Receiving Stats page or our Red Zone Receiving page.
My Week 5 Articles (so far)
Target Breakdown ⬇️
Weekly Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
- WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring / IR candidate)
- WR Tank Dell (concussion / day-to-day)
- WR Zay Jones (knee / day-to-day)
- WRs Demario Douglas (head / day-to-day)
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (head / day-to-day)
- WR Equanimeous St. Brown (hammy / week-to-week)
- WR/RS KaVontae Turpin (ankle / day-to-day)
Zay Jones returned from a two-week absence and scored a TD but then missed the second half after aggravating his knee injury. Tim Jones replaced him in the fourth quarter Sunday.
Justin Jefferson is in danger of an IR stint and thus misses out on whatever shot he
The big question of the week was answered in a resounding way. Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua combined for 23 targets in Kupp's season debut, both landing right near 20 PPR points while the Eagles defense otherwise held the Rams in check. Tutu Atwell remained a full-time player but didn't contribute much besides a short touchdown, and Van Jefferson predictably was the odd man out.
If you're looking for more detail on a specific team, I recommend checking out Box Score Breakdown (link right below). As always, you can find full-season stats for WRs and TEs if you scroll past the injuries, stock report and waiver recommendations. If you're looking for even more stats, including team shares for targets and air yards, check out RotoWire's Advanced Receiving Stats page or our Red Zone Receiving page.
My Week 5 Articles (so far)
Target Breakdown ⬇️
Weekly Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
- WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring / IR candidate)
- WR Tank Dell (concussion / day-to-day)
- WR Zay Jones (knee / day-to-day)
- WRs Demario Douglas (head / day-to-day)
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (head / day-to-day)
- WR Equanimeous St. Brown (hammy / week-to-week)
- WR/RS KaVontae Turpin (ankle / day-to-day)
Zay Jones returned from a two-week absence and scored a TD but then missed the second half after aggravating his knee injury. Tim Jones replaced him in the fourth quarter Sunday.
Justin Jefferson is in danger of an IR stint and thus misses out on whatever shot he had at the NFL receiving yards record. Brandon Powell replaced him in the fourth quarter Sunday.
Demario Douglas has been the Patriots' No. 3 receiver in three-wide formations, rather than Smith-Schuster, who mostly plays in two-receiver sets. Kendrick Bourne is the obvious snap/route beneficiary, with Kayshon Boutte and Tyquan Thornton (shoulder - designated for IR return Tuesday) also candidates.
Tank Dell missed the fourth quarter with a concussion, allowing John Metchie to jump in as the No. 3 receiver on a quiet day for starters Nico Collins and Robert Woods. We may also see Woods on the injury report this week, after he hurt his ribs and missed a few snaps (but then returned). Also note that Dell caught three of four targets for 57 yards before his exit, while Collins was held to 3-39-0 on four targets and a team-high 32 routes.
- TE Travis Kelce (ankle/ day-to-day)
- TEs Dalton Kincaid (concussion / day-to-day)
- TE Dawson Knox (wrist / day-to-day)
- TE Mo Alie-Cox (concussion / day-to-day)
Travis Kelce's injury initially looked bad, but he rejoined the game and had a flurry of catches that ended with a TD. The result? His best fantasy game so far this season. Unfortunately for his fantasy managers, the Chiefs play Thursday this week. A few extra days can make a huge difference with an ankle sprain.
Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox both got playing time into the fourth quarter Sunday, yet both were reported to have injuries Monday. The team's third tight end, Quintin Morris, has historically been used as a blocker and mostly in goal-line/short-yardage spots. The replacement in fantasy terms might be WRs Deonte Harris and Khalil Shakir, if both of Buffalo's top TEs are out. Kincaid has been the de facto No. 3 this year, typically running routes on about 60 percent of Josh Allen's dropbacks.
Missed Week 5
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen / day-to-day)
- WR Tee Higgins (ribs / day-to-day)
- WR Treylon Burks (knee / week-to-week)
- WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring / IR - can return Week 7)
- TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring / week-to-week)
- TE Juwan Johnson (calf / week-to-week)
- TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle / day-to-day)
Stock Report 📊
Note: AYS = Air Yard Share, TS = Target Share, RTS = Route Share
Trending Up 📈
Wide Receivers 📈
DJ Moore - W5: 8-230-3 – SZN: 24% TS, 41% AYS
George Pickens - W5: 6-130-1 – SZN: 25% TS, 43% AYS
DeAndre Hopkins - W5: 8-140-0, 94% RTS – SZN: 29% TS, 42% AYS
Adam Thielen - W5: 11-107-1 – SZN: 25% TS, 28% AYS
Puka Nacua - W5: 100% RTS, 11 tgts (32% share)
Jordan Addison - W5: 80% RTS, 6-64-1 on 9 tgts – JJ injury
Josh Downs - W5: 6-97-0 – SZN: 21% TS, 19% AYS
Nelson Agholor - W5: 4-64-0, 57% RTS
Jalin Hyatt - W5: 62% RTS (but zero tgts)
Brandon Powell - W5: 32% RTS, 4-43-0, six targets
Tight Ends 📈
Logan Thomas - W5: 9-77-1 – SZN: 6.25 tgts per game
Kyle Pitts - W5: 7-87-0 – SZN: 21% TS, 32% AYS
Jonnu Smith - W5: 6-67-0 – SZN: 18% TS, 16% AYS
Dalton Schultz - W5: 7-65-1, 69% RTS – SZN: 16% TS, 15% AYS
Trending Down 📉
Wide Receivers 📉
Jahan Dotson - W5: 3-30-0 – SZN: 17% TS, 20% AYS
Rashod Bateman - W5: 3 tgts, 1 drop, 31% RTS
Michael Wilson - W5: 2 tgts – SZN: 12% TS, 22% AYS
Jayden Reed - W5: 59% RTS, 49% snaps, 2 tgts
Van Jefferson - W5: two snaps
Tight Ends 📉
Irv Smith - W5: 0 tgts on 30 Rts – SZN: 9 tgts, 27 yds in 3 gms
Hayden Hurst - 10% TS, exactly 3 tgts in three straight
Waivers Look-Ahead ±
*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues
Wide Receivers
Potential Starters
- Josh Downs - 9%
- Brandin Cooks - 46%
- Robert Woods - 18%
- K.J. Osborn - 12%
- Kendrick Bourne - 18%
- Tyler Boyd - 48%
- Josh Reynolds - 41%
- DJ Chark - 12%
- Michael Gallup - 22%
- Curtis Samuel - 18%
- DeVante Parker - 2%
- Trenton Irwin - 1%
- Nelson Agholor - 1%
- Kalif Raymond - 7%
Bench Stashes
- Rashee Rice - 39%
- Marvin Mims - 35%
- Quentin Johnston - 33%
- Zay Jones (knee) - 30%
- Treylon Burks (knee) - 33%
- Wan'Dale Robinson - 23%
- Jalin Hyatt - 7%
- Kadarius Toney - 30%
- Jayden Reed - 28%
Potential Drops
- Skyy Moore - 41%
- JuJu Smith-Schuster (head) - 35%
- Rashod Bateman - 30%
- Allen Lazard - 27%
- Darnell Mooney - 23%
- Braxton Berrios - 9%
- Allen Robinson - 5%
- Isaiah Hodgins - 3%
- Terrace Marshall - 1%
Tight Ends
Recommended Adds
- Luke Musgrave - 25%
- Zach Ertz - 50%
- Logan Thomas -15%
- Dalton Schultz - 36%
- Jonnu Smith - 16%
- Noah Gray - 2%
- Gerald Everett - 25%
- Tyler Conklin - 6%
- Micahel Mayer - 5%
- Irv Smith - 5%
Potential Drops
- Juwan Johnson (calf)
- Hayden Hurst
Snaps/Routes/Alignments
Wide Receivers
- Sn% = Snap Share
- Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
- RTs = # of Routes Run
- Rts/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
- Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot
- Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot
- MTN = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
- Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
- GP = Games Played
|RTs
|RT%
|RT/Gm
|Snaps
|Sn%
|Sn/Gm
|Slot%
|Sl Sn
|MTN%
|MTN
|GP
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|205
|98.1%
|41.2
|301
|95.6%
|60.2
|25.9%
|78
|14.0%
|42
|5
|LA
|Puka Nacua
|200
|92.6%
|40.6
|306
|89.7%
|61.2
|27.5%
|84
|10.8%
|33
|5
|LA
|Tutu Atwell
|200
|92.6%
|40.2
|290
|85.0%
|58.0
|35.5%
|103
|33.1%
|96
|5
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|200
|92.2%
|40.0
|306
|91.1%
|61.2
|65.4%
|200
|11.1%
|34
|5
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|197
|91.2%
|40.2
|277
|90.5%
|55.4
|36.8%
|102
|11.2%
|31
|5
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|195
|90.3%
|39.0
|279
|91.2%
|55.8
|23.3%
|65
|8.2%
|23
|5
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|189
|90.4%
|38.0
|259
|82.2%
|51.8
|81.1%
|210
|15.8%
|41
|5
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|186
|84.5%
|37.2
|264
|82.0%
|52.8
|46.6%
|123
|9.1%
|24
|5
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|177
|98.3%
|35.6
|346
|96.4%
|69.2
|21.4%
|74
|2.6%
|9
|5
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|177
|80.5%
|35.4
|261
|81.1%
|52.2
|15.7%
|41
|6.5%
|17
|5
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|175
|97.8%
|35.2
|322
|98.2%
|64.4
|29.8%
|96
|11.2%
|36
|5
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|172
|87.8%
|34.4
|283
|81.3%
|56.6
|12.4%
|35
|5.3%
|15
|5
|LV
|Davante Adams
|170
|95.0%
|34.2
|270
|91.8%
|54.0
|11.5%
|31
|5.6%
|15
|5
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|170
|91.4%
|34.0
|254
|77.2%
|50.8
|25.2%
|64
|0.4%
|1
|5
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|170
|86.7%
|34.6
|273
|78.4%
|54.6
|64.8%
|177
|17.2%
|47
|5
|PIT
|George Pickens
|169
|94.9%
|34.0
|264
|89.5%
|52.8
|12.9%
|34
|4.2%
|11
|5
|NO
|Chris Olave
|168
|90.3%
|33.6
|261
|79.3%
|52.2
|34.5%
|90
|10.3%
|27
|5
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|167
|90.8%
|33.6
|254
|80.1%
|50.8
|28.7%
|73
|13.4%
|34
|5
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|166
|92.7%
|33.4
|312
|95.1%
|62.4
|10.3%
|32
|2.9%
|9
|5
|CHI
|DJ Moore
|165
|95.9%
|33.0
|283
|92.5%
|56.6
|14.8%
|42
|8.1%
|23
|5
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|163
|75.5%
|32.8
|203
|66.3%
|40.6
|20.2%
|41
|10.8%
|22
|5
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|162
|90.0%
|32.6
|322
|89.7%
|64.4
|18.9%
|61
|2.8%
|9
|5
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|161
|87.5%
|32.6
|260
|82.0%
|52.0
|16.9%
|44
|6.9%
|18
|5
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|161
|82.1%
|32.4
|250
|78.1%
|50.0
|25.2%
|63
|9.6%
|24
|5
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|160
|97.0%
|32.4
|254
|91.4%
|50.8
|23.2%
|59
|7.1%
|18
|5
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|160
|89.9%
|32.8
|251
|88.4%
|50.2
|22.7%
|57
|3.2%
|8
|5
|CAR
|DJ Chark
|158
|72.8%
|39.5
|229
|68.2%
|57.3
|21.8%
|50
|1.7%
|4
|4
|ATL
|Drake London
|156
|90.2%
|31.4
|280
|87.0%
|56.0
|16.4%
|46
|3.6%
|10
|5
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|156
|70.9%
|31.4
|217
|67.4%
|43.4
|62.7%
|136
|14.3%
|31
|5
|LA
|Van Jefferson
|155
|71.8%
|31.0
|254
|74.5%
|50.8
|45.3%
|115
|3.1%
|8
|5
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|154
|93.9%
|30.8
|270
|91.8%
|54.0
|17.4%
|47
|2.6%
|7
|5
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|154
|93.3%
|31.2
|249
|89.6%
|49.8
|18.9%
|47
|7.6%
|19
|5
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|154
|88.0%
|30.8
|242
|73.1%
|48.4
|60.7%
|147
|14.9%
|36
|5
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|154
|77.8%
|31.8
|252
|75.4%
|50.4
|36.1%
|91
|12.7%
|32
|5
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|152
|96.2%
|30.4
|289
|89.8%
|57.8
|31.8%
|92
|20.4%
|59
|5
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|152
|85.4%
|31.4
|251
|85.1%
|50.2
|55.8%
|140
|12.7%
|32
|5
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|149
|75.3%
|30.4
|242
|72.5%
|48.4
|19.4%
|47
|0.8%
|2
|5
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|147
|94.8%
|37.5
|237
|88.4%
|59.3
|54.0%
|128
|19.4%
|46
|4
|NE
|Kendrick Bourne
|147
|75.0%
|29.4
|220
|67.9%
|44.0
|25.5%
|56
|5.5%
|12
|5
|IND
|Josh Downs
|145
|81.0%
|29.0
|248
|75.6%
|49.6
|72.6%
|180
|13.3%
|33
|5
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|142
|82.6%
|28.6
|222
|77.1%
|44.4
|18.5%
|41
|1.4%
|3
|5
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|138
|77.1%
|35.3
|229
|77.9%
|57.3
|29.3%
|67
|13.5%
|31
|4
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|137
|78.3%
|27.4
|225
|68.0%
|45.0
|4.4%
|10
|5.8%
|13
|5
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|136
|73.1%
|27.2
|190
|57.8%
|38.0
|37.4%
|71
|14.7%
|28
|5
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|134
|83.2%
|27.2
|196
|68.3%
|39.2
|18.4%
|36
|1.5%
|3
|5
|PIT
|Calvin Austin
|134
|75.3%
|26.8
|205
|69.5%
|41.0
|20.0%
|41
|15.1%
|31
|5
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|134
|69.4%
|27.0
|207
|62.5%
|41.4
|30.9%
|64
|2.9%
|6
|5
|NE
|DeVante Parker
|134
|68.4%
|33.5
|220
|67.9%
|55.0
|9.5%
|21
|4.5%
|10
|4
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|134
|64.1%
|33.8
|190
|60.3%
|47.5
|13.2%
|25
|9.5%
|18
|4
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|132
|75.9%
|26.6
|201
|65.0%
|40.2
|28.4%
|57
|21.9%
|44
|5
|CLE
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|131
|85.1%
|32.8
|254
|89.1%
|63.5
|33.5%
|85
|11.4%
|29
|4
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|130
|89.7%
|26.6
|264
|83.0%
|52.8
|18.9%
|50
|22.7%
|60
|5
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|130
|84.4%
|32.5
|217
|76.1%
|54.3
|45.2%
|98
|23.0%
|50
|4
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|127
|82.5%
|31.8
|210
|73.7%
|52.5
|16.2%
|34
|2.9%
|6
|4
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|127
|78.9%
|26.6
|218
|76.0%
|43.6
|48.2%
|105
|2.8%
|6
|5
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|126
|73.3%
|25.2
|213
|69.6%
|42.6
|55.9%
|119
|17.8%
|38
|5
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|125
|75.3%
|31.5
|236
|71.5%
|59.0
|35.6%
|84
|15.3%
|36
|4
|HOU
|Tank Dell
|125
|63.1%
|25.8
|198
|59.3%
|39.6
|20.7%
|41
|6.6%
|13
|5
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|125
|57.6%
|31.8
|197
|58.6%
|49.3
|22.8%
|45
|17.3%
|34
|4
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|123
|75.0%
|25.2
|206
|70.1%
|41.2
|32.0%
|66
|2.9%
|6
|5
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|121
|89.0%
|30.5
|190
|80.9%
|47.5
|27.9%
|53
|15.8%
|30
|4
|DEN
|Jerry Jeudy
|120
|67.4%
|30.5
|168
|59.2%
|42.0
|61.9%
|104
|16.7%
|28
|4
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|119
|72.6%
|23.8
|195
|66.3%
|39.0
|57.9%
|113
|23.1%
|45
|5
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|117
|86.0%
|29.5
|185
|78.7%
|46.3
|15.1%
|28
|2.2%
|4
|4
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|117
|70.5%
|24.0
|229
|69.4%
|45.8
|27.9%
|64
|6.6%
|15
|5
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|117
|68.0%
|23.4
|167
|58.0%
|33.4
|57.5%
|96
|23.4%
|39
|5
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|116
|53.5%
|29.0
|173
|51.5%
|43.3
|20.2%
|35
|8.1%
|14
|4
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|114
|87.7%
|29.0
|196
|79.4%
|49.0
|28.1%
|55
|12.2%
|24
|4
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|114
|59.1%
|23.0
|205
|61.9%
|41.0
|35.1%
|72
|13.2%
|27
|5
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|113
|72.9%
|28.3
|181
|67.5%
|45.3
|26.0%
|47
|5.5%
|10
|4
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|112
|64.7%
|22.4
|209
|64.9%
|41.8
|22.0%
|46
|13.9%
|29
|5
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|111
|63.8%
|28.5
|174
|56.3%
|43.5
|19.5%
|34
|2.9%
|5
|4
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|106
|60.6%
|27.0
|173
|52.3%
|43.3
|23.7%
|41
|10.4%
|18
|4
|LAC
|Mike Williams
|102
|65.8%
|34.0
|160
|59.7%
|53.3
|30.6%
|49
|3.8%
|6
|3
|KC
|Justin Watson
|100
|51.8%
|20.2
|143
|43.2%
|28.6
|32.2%
|46
|3.5%
|5
|5
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|99
|50.5%
|20.4
|176
|55.0%
|35.2
|13.1%
|23
|1.1%
|2
|5
|NYG
|Parris Campbell
|99
|50.5%
|19.8
|144
|45.0%
|28.8
|70.1%
|101
|18.1%
|26
|5
|TB
|Mike Evans
|96
|73.8%
|24.0
|157
|63.6%
|39.3
|19.7%
|31
|4.5%
|7
|4
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|96
|55.8%
|19.2
|152
|52.8%
|30.4
|24.3%
|37
|11.8%
|18
|5
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|96
|49.0%
|19.2
|185
|57.1%
|37.0
|44.3%
|82
|16.2%
|30
|5
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|95
|54.6%
|19.2
|140
|45.3%
|28.0
|55.0%
|77
|17.1%
|24
|5
|DEN
|Brandon Johnson
|95
|53.4%
|19.6
|140
|49.3%
|28.0
|16.4%
|23
|5.7%
|8
|5
|NYJ
|Randall Cobb
|94
|57.0%
|19.2
|133
|47.8%
|26.6
|71.4%
|95
|2.3%
|3
|5
|LV
|Hunter Renfrow
|94
|52.5%
|19.0
|123
|41.8%
|24.6
|88.6%
|109
|23.6%
|29
|5
|BAL
|Nelson Agholor
|92
|58.2%
|18.4
|176
|54.7%
|35.2
|50.6%
|89
|10.2%
|18
|5
|NYG
|Jalin Hyatt
|90
|45.9%
|18.0
|127
|39.7%
|25.4
|19.7%
|25
|5.5%
|7
|5
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|89
|65.4%
|22.5
|121
|51.5%
|30.3
|80.2%
|97
|11.6%
|14
|4
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|88
|60.7%
|22.0
|176
|55.3%
|44.0
|18.2%
|32
|2.3%
|4
|4
|PHI
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|84
|46.7%
|16.8
|148
|41.2%
|29.6
|68.9%
|102
|4.1%
|6
|5
|CHI
|Chase Claypool
|82
|47.7%
|27.3
|139
|45.4%
|46.3
|16.5%
|23
|10.1%
|14
|3
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|82
|41.8%
|27.7
|138
|39.7%
|46.0
|38.4%
|53
|5.8%
|8
|3
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|79
|60.8%
|19.8
|138
|55.9%
|34.5
|47.1%
|65
|10.9%
|15
|4
|DET
|Marvin Jones
|79
|47.6%
|16.2
|150
|45.5%
|30.0
|30.0%
|45
|0.7%
|1
|5
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|75
|46.6%
|25.0
|127
|44.3%
|42.3
|34.6%
|44
|7.9%
|10
|3
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|74
|46.8%
|24.7
|124
|38.5%
|41.3
|6.5%
|8
|4.8%
|6
|3
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|72
|45.6%
|18.0
|140
|43.5%
|35.0
|15.0%
|21
|1.4%
|2
|4
|DET
|Kalif Raymond
|71
|42.8%
|14.2
|116
|35.2%
|23.2
|37.1%
|43
|28.4%
|33
|5
|TEN
|Chris Moore
|70
|43.5%
|14.2
|139
|48.4%
|27.8
|15.8%
|22
|2.9%
|4
|5
|CIN
|Trenton Irwin
|67
|32.1%
|17.0
|103
|32.7%
|25.8
|27.2%
|28
|11.7%
|12
|4
|WAS
|Dyami Brown
|67
|30.5%
|13.4
|90
|28.0%
|18.0
|28.9%
|26
|14.4%
|13
|5
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|62
|32.1%
|12.6
|120
|36.3%
|24.0
|50.0%
|60
|4.2%
|5
|5
|DAL
|Jalen Tolbert
|60
|34.3%
|12.0
|129
|39.0%
|25.8
|22.5%
|29
|14.0%
|18
|5
|PHI
|Quez Watkins
|60
|33.3%
|20.0
|109
|30.4%
|36.3
|81.7%
|89
|5.5%
|6
|3
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|60
|30.6%
|12.0
|81
|25.0%
|16.2
|79.0%
|64
|27.2%
|22
|5
|NYG
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|59
|30.1%
|19.7
|102
|31.9%
|34.0
|69.6%
|71
|26.5%
|27
|3
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|58
|40.0%
|14.8
|101
|31.8%
|25.3
|42.6%
|43
|15.8%
|16
|4
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|56
|36.1%
|14.0
|80
|29.9%
|20.0
|18.8%
|15
|8.8%
|7
|4
|KC
|Kadarius Toney
|54
|28.0%
|10.8
|79
|23.9%
|15.8
|48.1%
|38
|29.1%
|23
|5
|BUF
|Deonte Harty
|52
|28.3%
|10.4
|68
|21.5%
|13.6
|50.0%
|34
|17.6%
|12
|5
|JAX
|Jamal Agnew
|52
|26.5%
|17.3
|76
|21.8%
|19.0
|42.1%
|32
|19.7%
|15
|4
|DEN
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|50
|28.1%
|10.4
|89
|31.3%
|17.8
|49.4%
|44
|4.5%
|4
|5
|JAX
|Tim Jones
|49
|25.0%
|12.3
|93
|26.7%
|18.6
|24.7%
|23
|5.4%
|5
|5
|TB
|Deven Thompkins
|48
|36.9%
|12.5
|101
|40.9%
|25.3
|42.6%
|43
|14.9%
|15
|4
|GB
|Christian Watson
|46
|26.7%
|23.0
|72
|25.0%
|36.0
|16.7%
|12
|19.4%
|14
|2
|DEN
|Marvin Mims
|44
|24.7%
|8.8
|79
|27.8%
|15.8
|15.2%
|12
|21.5%
|17
|5
|LA
|Cooper Kupp
|40
|18.5%
|40.0
|52
|15.2%
|52.0
|46.2%
|24
|7.7%
|4
|1
Tight Ends
- Sn% = Snap Share
- Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
- RTs = # of Routes Run
- RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
- IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
- Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, wide or backfield.
|RTs
|RT%
|RT/Gm
|Snaps
|Sn%
|Sn/Gm
|IL%
|IL Sn
|Det%
|Det Sn
|GP
|LA
|Tyler Higbee
|177
|81.9%
|40.0
|316
|92.7%
|63.2
|46.5%
|147
|53.5%
|169
|5
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|170
|78.7%
|36.4
|253
|82.7%
|50.6
|55.3%
|140
|44.7%
|113
|5
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|163
|83.2%
|33.4
|262
|75.3%
|52.4
|27.1%
|71
|72.9%
|191
|5
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|154
|85.6%
|34.6
|341
|95.0%
|68.2
|57.2%
|195
|42.8%
|146
|5
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|154
|78.6%
|33.6
|265
|82.8%
|53.0
|36.6%
|97
|63.4%
|168
|5
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|147
|75.0%
|31.4
|268
|82.7%
|53.6
|61.2%
|164
|38.8%
|104
|5
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|141
|81.5%
|28.8
|211
|65.5%
|42.2
|22.7%
|48
|77.3%
|163
|5
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|139
|64.1%
|28.4
|184
|54.8%
|36.8
|40.2%
|74
|59.8%
|110
|5
|ARI
|Zach Ertz
|136
|82.9%
|27.6
|212
|72.1%
|42.4
|43.9%
|93
|56.1%
|119
|5
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|133
|67.2%
|30.2
|220
|65.9%
|44.0
|55.0%
|121
|45.0%
|99
|5
|DEN
|Adam Trautman
|132
|74.2%
|30.2
|237
|83.5%
|47.4
|49.4%
|117
|50.6%
|120
|5
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|127
|57.7%
|33.8
|190
|59.0%
|47.5
|36.3%
|69
|63.7%
|121
|4
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|123
|74.1%
|28.8
|268
|81.2%
|53.6
|62.3%
|167
|37.7%
|101
|5
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|122
|70.1%
|30.0
|244
|79.0%
|48.8
|57.4%
|140
|42.6%
|104
|5
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|121
|70.3%
|27.6
|245
|80.1%
|49.0
|59.2%
|145
|40.8%
|100
|5
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|120
|65.2%
|25.0
|191
|60.3%
|38.2
|39.3%
|75
|60.7%
|116
|5
|CLE
|David Njoku
|118
|76.6%
|32.3
|214
|75.1%
|53.5
|52.8%
|113
|47.2%
|101
|4
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|118
|64.1%
|26.6
|216
|68.1%
|43.2
|53.7%
|116
|46.3%
|100
|5
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|116
|64.8%
|24.0
|179
|54.6%
|35.8
|50.8%
|91
|49.2%
|88
|5
|BAL
|Mark Andrews
|115
|72.8%
|30.5
|216
|67.1%
|54.0
|39.8%
|86
|60.2%
|130
|4
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|112
|65.1%
|25.2
|202
|70.1%
|40.4
|63.4%
|128
|36.6%
|74
|5
|SF
|George Kittle
|111
|76.6%
|27.2
|264
|83.0%
|52.8
|73.5%
|194
|26.5%
|70
|5
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|109
|66.1%
|24.8
|203
|73.0%
|40.6
|60.1%
|122
|39.9%
|81
|5
|KC
|Noah Gray
|109
|56.5%
|24.0
|214
|64.7%
|42.8
|48.6%
|104
|51.4%
|110
|5
|ATL
|Jonnu Smith
|106
|61.3%
|25.0
|203
|63.0%
|40.6
|48.8%
|99
|51.2%
|104
|5
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|105
|65.2%
|26.0
|205
|71.4%
|41.0
|59.0%
|121
|41.0%
|84
|5
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|103
|58.9%
|23.4
|212
|64.0%
|42.4
|69.3%
|147
|30.7%
|65
|5
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|103
|52.6%
|20.8
|162
|50.0%
|32.4
|19.8%
|32
|80.2%
|130
|5
|TB
|Cade Otton
|100
|76.9%
|31.0
|239
|96.8%
|59.8
|56.9%
|136
|43.1%
|103
|4
|KC
|Travis Kelce
|100
|51.8%
|26.0
|177
|53.5%
|44.3
|39.0%
|69
|61.0%
|108
|4
|LV
|Austin Hooper
|92
|51.4%
|21.4
|167
|56.8%
|33.4
|59.3%
|99
|40.7%
|68
|5
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|92
|51.7%
|25.0
|145
|49.2%
|36.3
|74.5%
|108
|25.5%
|37
|4
|CIN
|Irv Smith
|87
|41.6%
|30.7
|121
|38.4%
|40.3
|47.1%
|57
|52.9%
|64
|3
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|85
|45.7%
|29.7
|150
|45.6%
|50.0
|38.0%
|57
|62.0%
|93
|3
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|72
|46.5%
|21.3
|160
|59.7%
|40.0
|51.9%
|83
|48.1%
|77
|4
|LV
|Michael Mayer
|64
|35.8%
|15.4
|153
|52.0%
|30.6
|81.0%
|124
|19.0%
|29
|5
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|60
|44.1%
|17.0
|122
|51.9%
|30.5
|54.1%
|66
|45.9%
|56
|4
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|54
|39.7%
|16.0
|135
|57.4%
|33.8
|61.5%
|83
|38.5%
|52
|4
|WAS
|John Bates
|54
|24.5%
|13.4
|128
|39.8%
|25.6
|69.5%
|89
|30.5%
|39
|5
|LAC
|Donald Parham
|53
|34.2%
|16.0
|114
|42.5%
|28.5
|71.1%
|81
|28.9%
|33
|4
|PIT
|Darnell Washington
|51
|28.7%
|13.0
|148
|50.2%
|29.6
|76.4%
|113
|23.6%
|35
|5
|WAS
|Cole Turner
|50
|22.7%
|10.0
|75
|23.3%
|15.0
|45.3%
|34
|54.7%
|41
|5
|NYJ
|C.J. Uzomah
|49
|29.7%
|12.0
|118
|42.4%
|23.6
|73.7%
|87
|26.3%
|31
|5
|CIN
|Tanner Hudson
|47
|22.5%
|24.5
|56
|17.8%
|28.0
|30.4%
|17
|69.6%
|39
|2
|GB
|Josiah Deguara
|45
|26.2%
|9.8
|99
|34.4%
|19.8
|47.5%
|47
|52.5%
|52
|5
|NO
|Jimmy Graham
|44
|23.7%
|9.6
|99
|30.1%
|19.8
|58.6%
|58
|41.4%
|41
|5
|DET
|Brock Wright
|43
|25.9%
|12.2
|160
|48.5%
|32.0
|85.0%
|136
|15.0%
|24
|5
|PIT
|Connor Heyward
|42
|23.6%
|9.6
|90
|30.5%
|18.0
|50.0%
|45
|50.0%
|45
|5
|CAR
|Tommy Tremble
|41
|18.9%
|9.0
|89
|26.5%
|17.8
|60.7%
|54
|39.3%
|35
|5
|ARI
|Trey McBride
|40
|24.4%
|9.4
|114
|38.8%
|22.8
|78.9%
|90
|21.1%
|24
|5
Targets & Receiving Stats
Wide Receivers
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt
|RTs
|Ay Sh
|AY
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|REC
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|LV
|Davante Adams
|33.8%
|54
|170
|46.0%
|560
|10.4
|31.8%
|2.60
|37
|442
|3
|2
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|32.5%
|50
|162
|48.7%
|702
|14.0
|30.9%
|3.27
|34
|529
|2
|1
|LA
|Puka Nacua
|32.5%
|63
|200
|35.1%
|586
|9.3
|31.5%
|2.86
|46
|572
|2
|3
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|32.1%
|60
|205
|38.4%
|472
|7.9
|29.3%
|2.32
|44
|476
|3
|1
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|31.6%
|43
|160
|47.1%
|463
|10.8
|26.9%
|1.74
|24
|279
|2
|2
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|31.0%
|44
|147
|31.7%
|388
|8.8
|29.9%
|2.95
|35
|434
|3
|1
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|30.1%
|49
|132
|46.6%
|599
|12.2
|37.1%
|4.93
|36
|651
|5
|2
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|29.8%
|50
|167
|39.2%
|565
|11.3
|29.9%
|3.11
|39
|520
|5
|0
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|29.3%
|41
|134
|42.0%
|541
|13.2
|30.6%
|2.66
|26
|356
|0
|2
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|28.8%
|46
|175
|30.2%
|344
|7.5
|26.30%
|1.70
|31
|297
|1
|1
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|28.6%
|40
|152
|30.2%
|339
|8.5
|26.30%
|2.09
|29
|317
|0
|1
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|27.8%
|42
|154
|43.2%
|493
|11.7
|27.3%
|1.95
|25
|300
|3
|2
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|26.5%
|52
|195
|35.7%
|541
|10.4
|26.7%
|2.93
|36
|571
|3
|2
|NO
|Chris Olave
|26.2%
|43
|168
|41.5%
|624
|14.5
|25.6%
|1.89
|25
|318
|1
|2
|TB
|Mike Evans
|26.1%
|31
|96
|45.4%
|424
|13.7
|32.3%
|3.51
|20
|337
|3
|2
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|25.2%
|30
|114
|29.7%
|277
|9.2
|26.3%
|2.24
|21
|255
|0
|0
|PIT
|George Pickens
|25.2%
|40
|169
|43.3%
|516
|12.9
|23.7%
|2.33
|22
|393
|2
|0
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|24.9%
|46
|200
|28.1%
|330
|7.2
|23.0%
|1.97
|38
|394
|3
|1
|CHI
|DJ Moore
|24.1%
|34
|165
|41.8%
|463
|13.6
|20.6%
|3.22
|27
|531
|5
|1
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|23.9%
|43
|170
|24.2%
|308
|7.2
|25.3%
|1.97
|30
|335
|1
|3
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|23.8%
|39
|170
|26.9%
|405
|10.4
|22.9%
|1.67
|26
|284
|0
|0
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|23.5%
|31
|130
|24.6%
|252
|8.1
|23.8%
|2.32
|20
|302
|1
|0
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|23.4%
|37
|142
|26.8%
|417
|11.3
|26.1%
|1.61
|21
|228
|3
|1
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|23.2%
|35
|125
|27.6%
|295
|8.4
|28.0%
|2.65
|26
|331
|2
|1
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|23.1%
|40
|154
|27.1%
|395
|9.9
|26.0%
|1.44
|21
|221
|0
|2
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|23.1%
|31
|127
|41.0%
|510
|16.4
|24.4%
|2.04
|18
|259
|1
|0
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|22.5%
|36
|138
|29.9%
|364
|10.1
|26.1%
|1.99
|25
|274
|3
|0
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|22.3%
|27
|121
|35.5%
|307
|11.4
|22.3%
|1.30
|17
|157
|2
|0
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|22.1%
|34
|177
|30.3%
|437
|12.8
|19.2%
|1.64
|23
|290
|2
|1
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|21.9%
|35
|154
|27.5%
|291
|8.3
|22.7%
|2.32
|27
|358
|1
|1
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|21.6%
|29
|130
|18.1%
|226
|7.8
|22.3%
|1.14
|17
|148
|0
|0
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|20.9%
|31
|160
|30.9%
|350
|11.3
|19.4%
|1.43
|21
|229
|3
|1
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|20.8%
|36
|149
|28.7%
|418
|11.6
|24.2%
|3.13
|25
|467
|3
|1
|LA
|Tutu Atwell
|20.6%
|40
|200
|27.2%
|453
|11.3
|20.0%
|1.40
|24
|279
|2
|2
|IND
|Josh Downs
|20.6%
|33
|145
|18.9%
|216
|6.5
|22.8%
|1.76
|23
|255
|0
|0
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|20.5%
|27
|88
|40.0%
|409
|15.1
|30.7%
|4.30
|21
|378
|2
|0
|ATL
|Drake London
|20.3%
|31
|156
|28.2%
|325
|10.5
|19.9%
|1.31
|17
|204
|2
|1
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|20.0%
|36
|172
|37.6%
|478
|13.3
|20.9%
|1.94
|22
|333
|2
|1
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|19.0%
|23
|117
|36.3%
|314
|13.7
|19.7%
|2.29
|18
|268
|2
|1
|LAC
|Mike Williams
|18.3%
|26
|102
|23.8%
|292
|11.2
|25.5%
|2.44
|19
|249
|1
|0
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|18.2%
|34
|189
|17.2%
|211
|6.2
|18.0%
|0.88
|23
|166
|0
|1
|NE
|Kendrick Bourne
|18.0%
|33
|147
|30.3%
|484
|14.7
|22.4%
|1.48
|18
|218
|2
|0
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|17.3%
|31
|177
|24.5%
|340
|11.0
|17.5%
|1.47
|25
|261
|1
|0
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|17.1%
|27
|117
|23.0%
|359
|13.3
|23.1%
|1.79
|13
|210
|2
|0
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|17.1%
|32
|134
|32.0%
|393
|12.3
|23.9%
|0.96
|12
|129
|2
|2
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|16.8%
|30
|186
|19.6%
|271
|9.0
|16.1%
|0.75
|17
|140
|1
|1
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|16.5%
|20
|89
|6.5%
|56
|2.8
|22.5%
|0.70
|12
|62
|0
|1
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|16.4%
|26
|152
|14.2%
|169
|6.5
|17.1%
|0.90
|17
|137
|0
|0
|HOU
|Tank Dell
|16.2%
|28
|125
|23.7%
|346
|12.4
|22.4%
|2.59
|19
|324
|2
|1
|DEN
|Jerry Jeudy
|16.2%
|24
|120
|26.1%
|295
|12.3
|20.0%
|1.73
|17
|208
|0
|1
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|16.0%
|26
|111
|16.8%
|216
|8.3
|23.4%
|2.21
|17
|245
|1
|2
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|15.9%
|24
|117
|27.7%
|296
|12.3
|20.5%
|2.49
|16
|291
|3
|2
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|15.5%
|26
|161
|29.4%
|424
|16.3
|16.1%
|1.99
|18
|320
|4
|2
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|15.3%
|24
|161
|33.1%
|326
|13.6
|14.9%
|1.04
|13
|167
|0
|0
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|15.1%
|27
|156
|13.9%
|193
|7.1
|17.3%
|1.56
|23
|243
|1
|0
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|14.8%
|29
|163
|24.8%
|376
|13.0
|17.8%
|1.53
|19
|249
|3
|0
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|14.8%
|21
|113
|23.9%
|293
|13.9
|18.6%
|1.42
|11
|160
|1
|1
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|14.7%
|20
|154
|29.1%
|286
|14.3
|13.0%
|1.31
|13
|202
|1
|1
|NYG
|Parris Campbell
|14.6%
|23
|99
|9.1%
|90
|3.9
|23.2%
|0.86
|16
|85
|0
|1
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|14.1%
|26
|125
|22.2%
|260
|10.0
|20.8%
|0.90
|13
|112
|0
|1
|PIT
|Calvin Austin
|13.8%
|22
|134
|21.6%
|258
|11.7
|16.4%
|1.07
|12
|143
|1
|1
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|13.8%
|22
|137
|20.6%
|218
|9.9
|16.1%
|1.31
|15
|180
|0
|0
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|13.7%
|25
|96
|8.8%
|140
|5.6
|26.0%
|0.90
|14
|86
|0
|1
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|13.6%
|19
|127
|11.8%
|152
|8.0
|15.0%
|1.13
|13
|143
|2
|0
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|13.3%
|26
|197
|16.6%
|252
|9.7
|13.2%
|0.84
|13
|166
|2
|3
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|13.3%
|24
|62
|11.6%
|151
|6.3
|38.7%
|2.79
|17
|173
|2
|1
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|13.0%
|24
|116
|15.3%
|179
|7.5
|20.7%
|0.98
|16
|114
|0
|0
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|12.8%
|21
|136
|22.6%
|340
|16.2
|15.4%
|1.57
|14
|213
|1
|1
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|12.4%
|19
|112
|23.9%
|276
|14.5
|17.0%
|1.28
|9
|143
|0
|1
|BAL
|Nelson Agholor
|12.1%
|17
|92
|19.9%
|224
|13.2
|18.5%
|1.85
|14
|170
|1
|1
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|11.9%
|18
|123
|21.5%
|245
|13.6
|14.6%
|2.07
|15
|255
|2
|0
|CAR
|DJ Chark
|11.4%
|21
|158
|27.0%
|317
|15.1
|13.3%
|1.08
|10
|171
|2
|1
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|11.3%
|18
|106
|21.4%
|226
|12.6
|17.0%
|0.69
|9
|73
|0
|0
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|11.3%
|16
|126
|18.6%
|206
|12.9
|12.7%
|0.83
|8
|104
|1
|0
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|11.3%
|17
|119
|4.3%
|49
|2.9
|14.3%
|0.68
|11
|81
|0
|0
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|11.0%
|18
|95
|13.7%
|177
|9.8
|18.9%
|1.67
|15
|159
|1
|0
|NYG
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|10.8%
|17
|59
|4.8%
|47
|2.8
|28.8%
|1.34
|14
|79
|0
|0
|KC
|Kadarius Toney
|10.5%
|19
|54
|3.1%
|41
|2.2
|35.2%
|1.54
|14
|83
|0
|2
|NE
|DeVante Parker
|10.4%
|19
|134
|12.0%
|192
|10.1
|14.2%
|0.96
|12
|129
|0
|0
|CLE
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|10.4%
|14
|131
|12.3%
|153
|10.9
|10.7%
|0.57
|6
|75
|0
|0
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|10.0%
|18
|82
|17.8%
|226
|12.6
|22.0%
|0.95
|8
|78
|2
|1
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|10.0%
|16
|166
|22.8%
|260
|16.2
|9.6%
|0.75
|8
|124
|0
|0
|MIA
|Chase Claypool
|9.9%
|14
|82
|14.9%
|165
|11.8
|17.1%
|0.62
|4
|51
|1
|0
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|9.4%
|17
|114
|11.4%
|148
|8.7
|14.9%
|1.08
|9
|123
|1
|0
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|9.3%
|13
|75
|15.8%
|203
|15.6
|17.3%
|1.32
|6
|99
|0
|2
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|9.3%
|17
|60
|12.6%
|202
|11.9
|28.3%
|2.38
|10
|143
|0
|0
|DET
|Kalif Raymond
|9.3%
|14
|71
|17.1%
|183
|13.1
|19.7%
|2.31
|11
|164
|1
|0
|TB
|Deven Thompkins
|9.2%
|11
|48
|9.4%
|88
|8.0
|22.9%
|1.27
|8
|61
|1
|0
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|8.9%
|14
|99
|11.4%
|112
|8.0
|14.1%
|1.08
|10
|107
|1
|0
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|8.9%
|14
|96
|10.1%
|157
|11.2
|14.6%
|0.99
|7
|95
|1
|0
|KC
|Justin Watson
|8.8%
|16
|100
|27.7%
|360
|22.5
|16.0%
|2.19
|10
|219
|0
|0
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|8.6%
|12
|72
|11.3%
|127
|10.6
|16.7%
|0.93
|8
|67
|0
|1
|BUF
|Deonte Harty
|8.3%
|14
|52
|8.5%
|123
|8.8
|26.9%
|1.92
|11
|100
|0
|0
|DEN
|Marvin Mims
|8.1%
|12
|44
|20.4%
|231
|19.3
|27.3%
|5.59
|10
|246
|1
|0
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|7.9%
|11
|74
|11.8%
|132
|12.0
|14.9%
|1.07
|7
|79
|0
|0
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|7.7%
|11
|56
|8.9%
|110
|10.0
|19.6%
|0.79
|6
|44
|0
|0
|LA
|Van Jefferson
|7.7%
|15
|155
|15.7%
|262
|17.5
|9.7%
|0.70
|8
|108
|0
|1
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|7.6%
|9
|79
|7.6%
|71
|7.9
|11.4%
|0.53
|6
|42
|2
|1
|DEN
|Brandon Johnson
|7.4%
|11
|95
|10.8%
|122
|11.1
|11.6%
|1.28
|8
|122
|3
|1
|GB
|Christian Watson
|7.0%
|11
|46
|14.2%
|221
|20.1
|23.9%
|2.52
|5
|116
|1
|0
|NYJ
|Randall Cobb
|6.6%
|9
|94
|5.6%
|55
|6.1
|9.6%
|0.21
|3
|20
|0
|1
|LA
|Cooper Kupp
|6.2%
|12
|40
|7.4%
|123
|10.3
|30.0%
|2.95
|8
|118
|0
|0
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|6.1%
|8
|58
|10.9%
|112
|14.0
|13.8%
|1.74
|5
|101
|0
|0
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|6.1%
|11
|134
|14.8%
|192
|17.5
|8.2%
|0.87
|7
|116
|0
|0
|DET
|Marvin Jones
|6.0%
|9
|79
|6.2%
|67
|7.4
|11.4%
|0.38
|4
|30
|0
|1
|CIN
|Trenton Irwin
|5.9%
|11
|67
|8.8%
|108
|9.8
|16.4%
|1.15
|9
|77
|0
|0
|TEN
|Chris Moore
|5.7%
|8
|70
|14.7%
|189
|23.6
|11.4%
|1.91
|4
|134
|0
|0
|WAS
|Dyami Brown
|5.6%
|10
|67
|10.8%
|150
|15.0
|14.9%
|1.30
|6
|87
|0
|0
|LV
|Hunter Renfrow
|5.6%
|9
|94
|6.0%
|73
|8.1
|9.6%
|0.63
|6
|59
|0
|1
|DAL
|Jalen Tolbert
|5.6%
|9
|60
|10.5%
|112
|12.4
|15.0%
|1.18
|7
|71
|0
|0
|BUF
|Trent Sherfield
|4.2%
|7
|42
|3.1%
|45
|6.4
|16.7%
|0.93
|5
|39
|0
|0
|MIN
|Brandon Powell
|3.6%
|7
|20
|4.5%
|68
|9.7
|35.0%
|2.40
|5
|48
|0
|0
|JAX
|Jamal Agnew
|3.3%
|6
|52
|4.5%
|57
|9.5
|11.5%
|1.04
|5
|54
|0
|0
Tight Ends
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt
|RTs
|Ay Sh
|AY
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|REC
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|ARI
|Zach Ertz
|22.5%
|34
|136
|21.8%
|249
|7.3
|25.0%
|1.07
|22
|146
|1
|3
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|21.7%
|34
|154
|29.5%
|291
|8.6
|22.1%
|1.55
|23
|239
|0
|0
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|20.9%
|32
|141
|31.5%
|363
|11.4
|22.7%
|1.48
|18
|208
|0
|1
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|20.6%
|37
|163
|11.3%
|144
|3.9
|22.7%
|1.60
|29
|260
|0
|1
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|20.6%
|29
|121
|17.3%
|191
|6.6
|24.0%
|1.91
|23
|231
|3
|0
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|20.5%
|31
|123
|19.1%
|204
|6.6
|25.2%
|2.35
|25
|289
|3
|2
|KC
|Travis Kelce
|20.4%
|37
|100
|17.3%
|224
|6.1
|37.0%
|2.22
|27
|222
|3
|0
|BAL
|Mark Andrews
|20.0%
|28
|115
|17.0%
|191
|6.8
|24.3%
|1.96
|20
|225
|3
|3
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|19.9%
|39
|170
|15.5%
|235
|6.0
|22.9%
|1.49
|30
|254
|2
|2
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|18.2%
|28
|154
|12.4%
|178
|6.4
|18.2%
|1.33
|21
|205
|1
|1
|ATL
|Jonnu Smith
|17.6%
|27
|106
|16.3%
|188
|7.0
|25.5%
|2.32
|21
|246
|0
|2
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|17.5%
|28
|103
|12.1%
|128
|4.6
|27.2%
|1.70
|20
|175
|1
|3
|SF
|George Kittle
|17.4%
|23
|111
|18.2%
|187
|8.1
|20.7%
|1.94
|17
|215
|3
|1
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|16.9%
|23
|109
|15.7%
|154
|6.7
|21.1%
|1.86
|17
|203
|0
|0
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|15.7%
|22
|105
|9.4%
|121
|5.5
|21.0%
|0.99
|15
|104
|0
|2
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|15.6%
|27
|133
|14.8%
|216
|8.0
|20.3%
|1.16
|17
|154
|2
|1
|LA
|Tyler Higbee
|14.9%
|29
|177
|11.1%
|185
|6.4
|16.4%
|1.22
|18
|216
|0
|0
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|14.6%
|23
|112
|10.2%
|159
|6.9
|20.5%
|1.42
|18
|159
|0
|0
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|14.0%
|25
|127
|13.1%
|182
|7.3
|19.7%
|1.44
|18
|183
|2
|2
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|13.8%
|22
|116
|12.6%
|144
|6.5
|19.0%
|0.89
|13
|103
|1
|3
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|13.7%
|25
|147
|14.5%
|232
|9.3
|17.0%
|1.20
|17
|176
|2
|1
|CLE
|David Njoku
|13.4%
|18
|118
|4.6%
|58
|3.2
|15.3%
|1.17
|16
|138
|0
|0
|TB
|Cade Otton
|12.6%
|15
|100
|6.5%
|61
|4.1
|15.0%
|0.89
|12
|89
|1
|1
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|11.3%
|19
|120
|5.1%
|74
|3.9
|15.8%
|0.98
|17
|118
|0
|0
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|11.3%
|19
|118
|10.5%
|151
|8.0
|16.1%
|0.64
|11
|75
|1
|1
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|10.3%
|19
|139
|9.9%
|116
|6.1
|13.7%
|0.72
|13
|100
|1
|0
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|9.9%
|14
|72
|3.1%
|39
|2.8
|19.4%
|1.49
|13
|107
|0
|0
|DEN
|Adam Trautman
|9.5%
|14
|132
|6.2%
|70
|5.0
|10.6%
|0.45
|9
|60
|1
|0
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|9.3%
|17
|103
|10.4%
|166
|9.8
|16.5%
|1.13
|12
|116
|0
|0
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|9.2%
|15
|122
|8.1%
|104
|6.9
|12.3%
|1.01
|11
|123
|0
|0
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|9.1%
|11
|60
|9.9%
|86
|7.8
|18.3%
|2.67
|10
|160
|0
|0
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|8.3%
|10
|54
|9.1%
|79
|7.9
|18.5%
|1.61
|6
|87
|0
|0
|KC
|Noah Gray
|8.3%
|15
|109
|9.2%
|120
|8.0
|13.8%
|1.22
|10
|133
|1
|0
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|8.2%
|13
|92
|6.9%
|82
|6.3
|14.1%
|0.58
|8
|53
|2
|0
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|7.3%
|12
|85
|4.7%
|70
|5.8
|14.1%
|0.72
|7
|61
|0
|1
|WAS
|Cole Turner
|6.7%
|12
|50
|7.2%
|101
|8.4
|24.0%
|1.64
|8
|82
|0
|1
|ARI
|Trey McBride
|6.6%
|10
|40
|6.2%
|71
|7.1
|25.0%
|1.98
|8
|79
|0
|0
|PIT
|Connor Heyward
|6.3%
|10
|42
|7.5%
|90
|9.0
|23.8%
|1.00
|5
|42
|0
|0
|IND
|Drew Ogletree
|6.3%
|10
|31
|8.2%
|93
|9.3
|32.3%
|3.06
|7
|95
|1
|0
|WAS
|John Bates
|5.6%
|10
|54
|4.9%
|67
|6.7
|18.5%
|1.54
|8
|83
|0
|1
|MIN
|Josh Oliver
|5.1%
|10
|37
|2.1%
|32
|3.2
|27.0%
|1.73
|8
|64
|1
|0
|CIN
|Irv Smith
|4.8%
|9
|87
|4.4%
|55
|6.1
|10.3%
|0.31
|5
|27
|0
|1
|LV
|Austin Hooper
|4.4%
|7
|92
|3.4%
|41
|5.9
|7.6%
|0.67
|6
|62
|0
|0