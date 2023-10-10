Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Attention Fantasy Commissioners:
Looking for the easiest way to find a date/time that works for your whole group to have your fantasy basketball or hockey draft? Try our FREE Fantasy Draft Date Picker tool!
Target Breakdown: Pass Catcher Usage Report and Week 6 Waivers Preview

Target Breakdown: Pass Catcher Usage Report and Week 6 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
October 10, 2023

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

The big question of the week was answered in a resounding way. Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua combined for 23 targets in Kupp's season debut, both landing right near 20 PPR points while the Eagles defense otherwise held the Rams in check. Tutu Atwell remained a full-time player but didn't contribute much besides a short touchdown, and Van Jefferson predictably was the odd man out.

If you're looking for more detail on a specific team, I recommend checking out Box Score Breakdown (link right below). As always, you can find full-season stats for WRs and TEs if you scroll past the injuries, stock report and waiver recommendations. If you're looking for even more stats, including team shares for targets and air yards, check out RotoWire's Advanced Receiving Stats page or our Red Zone Receiving page.

My Week 5 Articles (so far)

Box Score Breakdown

Streaming Defenses

Backfield Breakdown

Target Breakdown ⬇️   

Weekly Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Zay Jones returned from a two-week absence and scored a TD but then missed the second half after aggravating his knee injury. Tim Jones replaced him in the fourth quarter Sunday.

Justin Jefferson is in danger of an IR stint and thus misses out on whatever shot he

The big question of the week was answered in a resounding way. Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua combined for 23 targets in Kupp's season debut, both landing right near 20 PPR points while the Eagles defense otherwise held the Rams in check. Tutu Atwell remained a full-time player but didn't contribute much besides a short touchdown, and Van Jefferson predictably was the odd man out.

If you're looking for more detail on a specific team, I recommend checking out Box Score Breakdown (link right below). As always, you can find full-season stats for WRs and TEs if you scroll past the injuries, stock report and waiver recommendations. If you're looking for even more stats, including team shares for targets and air yards, check out RotoWire's Advanced Receiving Stats page or our Red Zone Receiving page.

My Week 5 Articles (so far)

Box Score Breakdown

Streaming Defenses

Backfield Breakdown

Target Breakdown ⬇️   

Weekly Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Zay Jones returned from a two-week absence and scored a TD but then missed the second half after aggravating his knee injury. Tim Jones replaced him in the fourth quarter Sunday.

Justin Jefferson is in danger of an IR stint and thus misses out on whatever shot he had at the NFL receiving yards record. Brandon Powell replaced him in the fourth quarter Sunday.

Demario Douglas has been the Patriots' No. 3 receiver in three-wide formations, rather than Smith-Schuster, who mostly plays in two-receiver sets. Kendrick Bourne is the obvious snap/route beneficiary, with Kayshon Boutte and Tyquan Thornton (shoulder - designated for IR return Tuesday) also candidates.

Tank Dell missed the fourth quarter with a concussion, allowing John Metchie to jump in as the No. 3 receiver on a quiet day for starters Nico Collins and Robert Woods. We may also see Woods on the injury report this week, after he hurt his ribs and missed a few snaps (but then returned). Also note that Dell caught three of four targets for 57 yards before his exit, while Collins was held to 3-39-0 on four targets and a team-high 32 routes.

       

Travis Kelce's injury initially looked bad, but he rejoined the game and had a flurry of catches that ended with a TD. The result? His best fantasy game so far this season. Unfortunately for his fantasy managers, the Chiefs play Thursday this week. A few extra days can make a huge difference with an ankle sprain.

Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox both got playing time into the fourth quarter Sunday, yet both were reported to have injuries Monday. The team's third tight end, Quintin Morris, has historically been used as a blocker and mostly in goal-line/short-yardage spots. The replacement in fantasy terms might be WRs Deonte Harris and Khalil Shakir, if both of Buffalo's top TEs are out. Kincaid has been the de facto No. 3 this year, typically running routes on about 60 percent of Josh Allen's dropbacks.

        

Missed Week 5

      

    

Stock Report 📊

Note: AYS = Air Yard Share, TS = Target Share, RTS = Route Share

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

DJ Moore - W5: 8-230-3 – SZN: 24% TS, 41% AYS

George Pickens - W5: 6-130-1 – SZN: 25% TS, 43% AYS

DeAndre Hopkins - W5: 8-140-0, 94% RTS – SZN: 29% TS, 42% AYS

Adam Thielen - W5: 11-107-1 – SZN: 25% TS, 28% AYS

 Puka Nacua - W5: 100% RTS, 11 tgts (32% share)

 Jordan Addison - W5: 80% RTS, 6-64-1 on 9 tgts – JJ injury

 Josh Downs - W5: 6-97-0 – SZN: 21% TS, 19% AYS

Nelson Agholor - W5: 4-64-0, 57% RTS

Jalin Hyatt - W5: 62% RTS (but zero tgts)

 Brandon Powell - W5: 32% RTS, 4-43-0, six targets

     

Tight Ends 📈

Logan Thomas - W5: 9-77-1 – SZN: 6.25 tgts per game

Kyle Pitts - W5: 7-87-0 – SZN: 21% TS, 32% AYS

Jonnu Smith - W5: 6-67-0 – SZN: 18% TS, 16% AYS

Dalton Schultz - W5: 7-65-1, 69% RTS – SZN: 16% TS, 15% AYS

     

Trending Down 📉

Wide Receivers 📉

Jahan Dotson - W5: 3-30-0 – SZN: 17% TS, 20% AYS

Rashod Bateman - W5: 3 tgts, 1 drop, 31% RTS

Michael Wilson - W5: 2 tgts – SZN: 12% TS, 22% AYS

Jayden Reed - W5: 59% RTS, 49% snaps, 2 tgts

Van Jefferson - W5: two snaps

    

Tight Ends 📉

Irv Smith - W5: 0 tgts on 30 Rts – SZN: 9 tgts, 27 yds in 3 gms

Hayden Hurst - 10% TS, exactly 3 tgts in three straight

    

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues

Wide Receivers

Potential Starters

   

Bench Stashes

   

Potential Drops

           

Tight Ends

Recommended Adds

    

Potential Drops

        

Snaps/Routes/Alignments

Wide Receivers

  • Sn% = Snap Share
  • Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
  • RTs = # of Routes Run
  • Rts/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
  • Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot
  • Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot
  • MTN = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
  • Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
  • GP = Games Played
  RTsRT%RT/GmSnapsSn%Sn/GmSlot%Sl SnMTN%MTNGP
CINJa'Marr Chase20598.1%41.230195.6%60.225.9%7814.0%425
LAPuka Nacua20092.6%40.630689.7%61.227.5%8410.8%335
LATutu Atwell20092.6%40.229085.0%58.035.5%10333.1%965
CARAdam Thielen20092.2%40.030691.1%61.265.4%20011.1%345
MINK.J. Osborn19791.2%40.227790.5%55.436.8%10211.2%315
MINJustin Jefferson19590.3%39.027991.2%55.823.3%658.2%235
CINTyler Boyd18990.4%38.025982.2%51.881.1%21015.8%415
WASJahan Dotson18684.5%37.226482.0%52.846.6%1239.1%245
PHIDeVonta Smith17798.3%35.634696.4%69.221.4%742.6%95
WASTerry McLaurin17780.5%35.426181.1%52.215.7%416.5%175
INDMichael Pittman17597.8%35.232298.2%64.429.8%9611.2%365
JAXCalvin Ridley17287.8%34.428381.3%56.612.4%355.3%155
LVDavante Adams17095.0%34.227091.8%54.011.5%315.6%155
NOMichael Thomas17091.4%34.025477.2%50.825.2%640.4%15
JAXChristian Kirk17086.7%34.627378.4%54.664.8%17717.2%475
PITGeorge Pickens16994.9%34.026489.5%52.812.9%344.2%115
NOChris Olave16890.3%33.626179.3%52.234.5%9010.3%275
BUFStefon Diggs16790.8%33.625480.1%50.828.7%7313.4%345
INDAlec Pierce16692.7%33.431295.1%62.410.3%322.9%95
CHIDJ Moore16595.9%33.028392.5%56.614.8%428.1%235
MINJordan Addison16375.5%32.820366.3%40.620.2%4110.8%225
PHIA.J. Brown16290.0%32.632289.7%64.418.9%612.8%95
BUFGabe Davis16187.5%32.626082.0%52.016.9%446.9%185
NYGDarius Slayton16182.1%32.425078.1%50.025.2%639.6%245
NYJGarrett Wilson16097.0%32.425491.4%50.823.2%597.1%185
DENCourtland Sutton16089.9%32.825188.4%50.222.7%573.2%85
CARDJ Chark15872.8%39.522968.2%57.321.8%501.7%44
ATLDrake London15690.2%31.428087.0%56.016.4%463.6%105
WASCurtis Samuel15670.9%31.421767.4%43.462.7%13614.3%315
LAVan Jefferson15571.8%31.025474.5%50.845.3%1153.1%85
ARIMarquise Brown15493.9%30.827091.8%54.017.4%472.6%75
NYJAllen Lazard15493.3%31.224989.6%49.818.9%477.6%195
DALCeeDee Lamb15488.0%30.824273.1%48.460.7%14714.9%365
HOURobert Woods15477.8%31.825275.4%50.436.1%9112.7%325
BALZay Flowers15296.2%30.428989.8%57.831.8%9220.4%595
PITAllen Robinson15285.4%31.425185.1%50.255.8%14012.7%325
HOUNico Collins14975.3%30.424272.5%48.419.4%470.8%25
LACKeenan Allen14794.8%37.523788.4%59.354.0%12819.4%464
NEKendrick Bourne14775.0%29.422067.9%44.025.5%565.5%125
INDJosh Downs14581.0%29.024875.6%49.672.6%18013.3%335
GBRomeo Doubs14282.6%28.622277.1%44.418.5%411.4%35
LVJakobi Meyers13877.1%35.322977.9%57.329.3%6713.5%314
DALMichael Gallup13778.3%27.422568.0%45.04.4%105.8%135
NORashid Shaheed13673.1%27.219057.8%38.037.4%7114.7%285
TENDeAndre Hopkins13483.2%27.219668.3%39.218.4%361.5%35
PITCalvin Austin13475.3%26.820569.5%41.020.0%4115.1%315
KCMarquez Valdes-Scantling13469.4%27.020762.5%41.430.9%642.9%65
NEDeVante Parker13468.4%33.522067.9%55.09.5%214.5%104
CINTee Higgins13464.1%33.819060.3%47.513.2%259.5%184
MIATyreek Hill13275.9%26.620165.0%40.228.4%5721.9%445
CLEDonovan Peoples-Jones13185.1%32.825489.1%63.533.5%8511.4%294
SFDeebo Samuel13089.7%26.626483.0%52.818.9%5022.7%605
CLEElijah Moore13084.4%32.521776.1%54.345.2%9823.0%504
CLEAmari Cooper12782.5%31.821073.7%52.516.2%342.9%64
TENNick Westbrook-Ikhine12778.9%26.621876.0%43.648.2%1052.8%65
CHIDarnell Mooney12673.3%25.221369.6%42.655.9%11917.8%385
DETAmon-Ra St. Brown12575.3%31.523671.5%59.035.6%8415.3%364
HOUTank Dell12563.1%25.819859.3%39.620.7%416.6%135
CARJonathan Mingo12557.6%31.819758.6%49.322.8%4517.3%344
ARIMichael Wilson12375.0%25.220670.1%41.232.0%662.9%65
SEATyler Lockett12189.0%30.519080.9%47.527.9%5315.8%304
DENJerry Jeudy12067.4%30.516859.2%42.061.9%10416.7%284
ARIRondale Moore11972.6%23.819566.3%39.057.9%11323.1%455
SEADK Metcalf11786.0%29.518578.7%46.315.1%282.2%44
DETJosh Reynolds11770.5%24.022969.4%45.827.9%646.6%155
GBJayden Reed11768.0%23.416758.0%33.457.5%9623.4%395
CARTerrace Marshall11653.5%29.017351.5%43.320.2%358.1%144
TBChris Godwin11487.7%29.019679.4%49.028.1%5512.2%244
KCSkyy Moore11459.1%23.020561.9%41.035.1%7213.2%275
LACJoshua Palmer11372.9%28.318167.5%45.326.0%475.5%104
ATLMack Hollins11264.7%22.420964.9%41.822.0%4613.9%295
MIAJaylen Waddle11163.8%28.517456.3%43.519.5%342.9%54
DALBrandin Cooks10660.6%27.017352.3%43.323.7%4110.4%184
LACMike Williams10265.8%34.016059.7%53.330.6%493.8%63
KCJustin Watson10051.8%20.214343.2%28.632.2%463.5%55
NYGIsaiah Hodgins9950.5%20.417655.0%35.213.1%231.1%25
NYGParris Campbell9950.5%19.814445.0%28.870.1%10118.1%265
TBMike Evans9673.8%24.015763.6%39.319.7%314.5%74
GBDontayvion Wicks9655.8%19.215252.8%30.424.3%3711.8%185
NEJuJu Smith-Schuster9649.0%19.218557.1%37.044.3%8216.2%305
MIABraxton Berrios9554.6%19.214045.3%28.055.0%7717.1%245
DENBrandon Johnson9553.4%19.614049.3%28.016.4%235.7%85
NYJRandall Cobb9457.0%19.213347.8%26.671.4%952.3%35
LVHunter Renfrow9452.5%19.012341.8%24.688.6%10923.6%295
BALNelson Agholor9258.2%18.417654.7%35.250.6%8910.2%185
NYGJalin Hyatt9045.9%18.012739.7%25.419.7%255.5%75
SEAJaxon Smith-Njigba8965.4%22.512151.5%30.380.2%9711.6%144
SFBrandon Aiyuk8860.7%22.017655.3%44.018.2%322.3%44
PHIOlamide Zaccheaus8446.7%16.814841.2%29.668.9%1024.1%65
CHIChase Claypool8247.7%27.313945.4%46.316.5%2310.1%143
JAXZay Jones8241.8%27.713839.7%46.038.4%535.8%83
TBTrey Palmer7960.8%19.813855.9%34.547.1%6510.9%154
DETMarvin Jones7947.6%16.215045.5%30.030.0%450.7%15
TENTreylon Burks7546.6%25.012744.3%42.334.6%447.9%103
BALOdell Beckham7446.8%24.712438.5%41.36.5%84.8%63
BALRashod Bateman7245.6%18.014043.5%35.015.0%211.4%24
DETKalif Raymond7142.8%14.211635.2%23.237.1%4328.4%335
TENChris Moore7043.5%14.213948.4%27.815.8%222.9%45
CINTrenton Irwin6732.1%17.010332.7%25.827.2%2811.7%124
WASDyami Brown6730.5%13.49028.0%18.028.9%2614.4%135
KCRashee Rice6232.1%12.612036.3%24.050.0%604.2%55
DALJalen Tolbert6034.3%12.012939.0%25.822.5%2914.0%185
PHIQuez Watkins6033.3%20.010930.4%36.381.7%895.5%63
NEDemario Douglas6030.6%12.08125.0%16.279.0%6427.2%225
NYGWan'Dale Robinson5930.1%19.710231.9%34.069.6%7126.5%273
SFJauan Jennings5840.0%14.810131.8%25.342.6%4315.8%164
LACQuentin Johnston5636.1%14.08029.9%20.018.8%158.8%74
KCKadarius Toney5428.0%10.87923.9%15.848.1%3829.1%235
BUFDeonte Harty5228.3%10.46821.5%13.650.0%3417.6%125
JAXJamal Agnew5226.5%17.37621.8%19.042.1%3219.7%154
DENLil'Jordan Humphrey5028.1%10.48931.3%17.849.4%444.5%45
JAXTim Jones4925.0%12.39326.7%18.624.7%235.4%55
TBDeven Thompkins4836.9%12.510140.9%25.342.6%4314.9%154
GBChristian Watson4626.7%23.07225.0%36.016.7%1219.4%142
DENMarvin Mims4424.7%8.87927.8%15.815.2%1221.5%175
LACooper Kupp4018.5%40.05215.2%52.046.2%247.7%41

           

           

Tight Ends

  • Sn% = Snap Share
  • Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
  • RTs = # of Routes Run
  • RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
  • IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
  • Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, wide or backfield.
  RTsRT%RT/GmSnapsSn%Sn/GmIL%IL SnDet%Det SnGP
LATyler Higbee17781.9%40.031692.7%63.246.5%14753.5%1695
MINT.J. Hockenson17078.7%36.425382.7%50.655.3%14044.7%1135
JAXEvan Engram16383.2%33.426275.3%52.427.1%7172.9%1915
PHIDallas Goedert15485.6%34.634195.0%68.257.2%19542.8%1465
NYGDarren Waller15478.6%33.626582.8%53.036.6%9763.4%1685
NEHunter Henry14775.0%31.426882.7%53.661.2%16438.8%1045
ATLKyle Pitts14181.5%28.821165.5%42.222.7%4877.3%1635
CARHayden Hurst13964.1%28.418454.8%36.840.2%7459.8%1105
ARIZach Ertz13682.9%27.621272.1%42.443.9%9356.1%1195
HOUDalton Schultz13367.2%30.222065.9%44.055.0%12145.0%995
DENAdam Trautman13274.2%30.223783.5%47.449.4%11750.6%1205
WASLogan Thomas12757.7%33.819059.0%47.536.3%6963.7%1214
DETSam LaPorta12374.1%28.826881.2%53.662.3%16737.7%1015
MIADurham Smythe12270.1%30.024479.0%48.857.4%14042.6%1045
CHICole Kmet12170.3%27.624580.1%49.059.2%14540.8%1005
BUFDalton Kincaid12065.2%25.019160.3%38.239.3%7560.7%1165
CLEDavid Njoku11876.6%32.321475.1%53.552.8%11347.2%1014
BUFDawson Knox11864.1%26.621668.1%43.253.7%11646.3%1005
INDKylen Granson11664.8%24.017954.6%35.850.8%9149.2%885
BALMark Andrews11572.8%30.521667.1%54.039.8%8660.2%1304
GBLuke Musgrave11265.1%25.220270.1%40.463.4%12836.6%745
SFGeorge Kittle11176.6%27.226483.0%52.873.5%19426.5%705
NYJTyler Conklin10966.1%24.820373.0%40.660.1%12239.9%815
KCNoah Gray10956.5%24.021464.7%42.848.6%10451.4%1105
ATLJonnu Smith10661.3%25.020363.0%40.648.8%9951.2%1045
TENChigoziem Okonkwo10565.2%26.020571.4%41.059.0%12141.0%845
DALJake Ferguson10358.9%23.421264.0%42.469.3%14730.7%655
NEMike Gesicki10352.6%20.816250.0%32.419.8%3280.2%1305
TBCade Otton10076.9%31.023996.8%59.856.9%13643.1%1034
KCTravis Kelce10051.8%26.017753.5%44.339.0%6961.0%1084
LVAustin Hooper9251.4%21.416756.8%33.459.3%9940.7%685
PITPat Freiermuth9251.7%25.014549.2%36.374.5%10825.5%374
CINIrv Smith8741.6%30.712138.4%40.347.1%5752.9%643
NOJuwan Johnson8545.7%29.715045.6%50.038.0%5762.0%933
LACGerald Everett7246.5%21.316059.7%40.051.9%8348.1%774
LVMichael Mayer6435.8%15.415352.0%30.681.0%12419.0%295
SEANoah Fant6044.1%17.012251.9%30.554.1%6645.9%564
SEAColby Parkinson5439.7%16.013557.4%33.861.5%8338.5%524
WASJohn Bates5424.5%13.412839.8%25.669.5%8930.5%395
LACDonald Parham5334.2%16.011442.5%28.571.1%8128.9%334
PITDarnell Washington5128.7%13.014850.2%29.676.4%11323.6%355
WASCole Turner5022.7%10.07523.3%15.045.3%3454.7%415
NYJC.J. Uzomah4929.7%12.011842.4%23.673.7%8726.3%315
CINTanner Hudson4722.5%24.55617.8%28.030.4%1769.6%392
GBJosiah Deguara4526.2%9.89934.4%19.847.5%4752.5%525
NOJimmy Graham4423.7%9.69930.1%19.858.6%5841.4%415
DETBrock Wright4325.9%12.216048.5%32.085.0%13615.0%245
PITConnor Heyward4223.6%9.69030.5%18.050.0%4550.0%455
CARTommy Tremble4118.9%9.08926.5%17.860.7%5439.3%355
ARITrey McBride4024.4%9.411438.8%22.878.9%9021.1%245

          

          

Targets & Receiving Stats

Wide Receivers

  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for 
  • aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  Tgt ShTgtRTsAy ShAYaDOTTPRRYPRRRECYdsTDDrop
LVDavante Adams33.8%5417046.0%56010.431.8%2.603744232
PHIA.J. Brown32.5%5016248.7%70214.030.9%3.273452921
LAPuka Nacua32.5%6320035.1%5869.331.5%2.864657223
CINJa'Marr Chase32.1%6020538.4%4727.929.3%2.324447631
NYJGarrett Wilson31.6%4316047.1%46310.826.9%1.742427922
LACKeenan Allen31.0%4414731.7%3888.829.9%2.953543431
MIATyreek Hill30.1%4913246.6%59912.237.1%4.933665152
BUFStefon Diggs29.8%5016739.2%56511.329.9%3.113952050
TENDeAndre Hopkins29.3%4113442.0%54113.230.6%2.662635602
INDMichael Pittman28.8%4617530.2%3447.526.30%1.703129711
BALZay Flowers28.6%4015230.2%3398.526.30%2.092931701
ARIMarquise Brown27.8%4215443.2%49311.727.3%1.952530032
MINJustin Jefferson26.5%5219535.7%54110.426.7%2.933657132
NOChris Olave26.2%4316841.5%62414.525.6%1.892531812
TBMike Evans26.1%319645.4%42413.732.3%3.512033732
TBChris Godwin25.2%3011429.7%2779.226.3%2.242125500
PITGeorge Pickens25.2%4016943.3%51612.923.7%2.332239320
CARAdam Thielen24.9%4620028.1%3307.223.0%1.973839431
CHIDJ Moore24.1%3416541.8%46313.620.6%3.222753151
JAXChristian Kirk23.9%4317024.2%3087.225.3%1.973033513
NOMichael Thomas23.8%3917026.9%40510.422.9%1.672628400
SFDeebo Samuel23.5%3113024.6%2528.123.8%2.322030210
GBRomeo Doubs23.4%3714226.8%41711.326.1%1.612122831
DETAmon-Ra St. Brown23.2%3512527.6%2958.428.0%2.652633121
HOURobert Woods23.1%4015427.1%3959.926.0%1.442122102
CLEAmari Cooper23.1%3112741.0%51016.424.4%2.041825910
LVJakobi Meyers22.5%3613829.9%36410.126.1%1.992527430
SEATyler Lockett22.3%2712135.5%30711.422.3%1.301715720
PHIDeVonta Smith22.1%3417730.3%43712.819.2%1.642329021
DALCeeDee Lamb21.9%3515427.5%2918.322.7%2.322735811
CLEElijah Moore21.6%2913018.1%2267.822.3%1.141714800
DENCourtland Sutton20.9%3116030.9%35011.319.4%1.432122931
HOUNico Collins20.8%3614928.7%41811.624.2%3.132546731
LATutu Atwell20.6%4020027.2%45311.320.0%1.402427922
INDJosh Downs20.6%3314518.9%2166.522.8%1.762325500
SFBrandon Aiyuk20.5%278840.0%40915.130.7%4.302137820
ATLDrake London20.3%3115628.2%32510.519.9%1.311720421
JAXCalvin Ridley20.0%3617237.6%47813.320.9%1.942233321
SEADK Metcalf19.0%2311736.3%31413.719.7%2.291826821
LACMike Williams18.3%2610223.8%29211.225.5%2.441924910
CINTyler Boyd18.2%3418917.2%2116.218.0%0.882316601
NEKendrick Bourne18.0%3314730.3%48414.722.4%1.481821820
WASTerry McLaurin17.3%3117724.5%34011.017.5%1.472526110
GBJayden Reed17.1%2711723.0%35913.323.1%1.791321020
CINTee Higgins17.1%3213432.0%39312.323.9%0.961212922
WASJahan Dotson16.8%3018619.6%2719.016.1%0.751714011
SEAJaxon Smith-Njigba16.5%20896.5%562.822.5%0.70126201
PITAllen Robinson16.4%2615214.2%1696.517.1%0.901713700
HOUTank Dell16.2%2812523.7%34612.422.4%2.591932421
DENJerry Jeudy16.2%2412026.1%29512.320.0%1.731720801
MIAJaylen Waddle16.0%2611116.8%2168.323.4%2.211724512
DETJosh Reynolds15.9%2411727.7%29612.320.5%2.491629132
BUFGabe Davis15.5%2616129.4%42416.316.1%1.991832042
NYGDarius Slayton15.3%2416133.1%32613.614.9%1.041316700
WASCurtis Samuel15.1%2715613.9%1937.117.3%1.562324310
MINJordan Addison14.8%2916324.8%37613.017.8%1.531924930
LACJoshua Palmer14.8%2111323.9%29313.918.6%1.421116011
NYJAllen Lazard14.7%2015429.1%28614.313.0%1.311320211
NYGParris Campbell14.6%23999.1%903.923.2%0.86168501
CARJonathan Mingo14.1%2612522.2%26010.020.8%0.901311201
PITCalvin Austin13.8%2213421.6%25811.716.4%1.071214311
DALMichael Gallup13.8%2213720.6%2189.916.1%1.311518000
NEJuJu Smith-Schuster13.7%25968.8%1405.626.0%0.90148601
TENNick Westbrook-Ikhine13.6%1912711.8%1528.015.0%1.131314320
MINK.J. Osborn13.3%2619716.6%2529.713.2%0.841316623
KCRashee Rice13.3%246211.6%1516.338.7%2.791717321
CARTerrace Marshall13.0%2411615.3%1797.520.7%0.981611400
NORashid Shaheed12.8%2113622.6%34016.215.4%1.571421311
ATLMack Hollins12.4%1911223.9%27614.517.0%1.28914301
BALNelson Agholor12.1%179219.9%22413.218.5%1.851417011
ARIMichael Wilson11.9%1812321.5%24513.614.6%2.071525520
CARDJ Chark11.4%2115827.0%31715.113.3%1.081017121
DALBrandin Cooks11.3%1810621.4%22612.617.0%0.6997300
CHIDarnell Mooney11.3%1612618.6%20612.912.7%0.83810410
ARIRondale Moore11.3%171194.3%492.914.3%0.68118100
MIABraxton Berrios11.0%189513.7%1779.818.9%1.671515910
NYGWan'Dale Robinson10.8%17594.8%472.828.8%1.34147900
KCKadarius Toney10.5%19543.1%412.235.2%1.54148302
NEDeVante Parker10.4%1913412.0%19210.114.2%0.961212900
CLEDonovan Peoples-Jones10.4%1413112.3%15310.910.7%0.5767500
JAXZay Jones10.0%188217.8%22612.622.0%0.9587821
INDAlec Pierce10.0%1616622.8%26016.29.6%0.75812400
MIAChase Claypool9.9%148214.9%16511.817.1%0.6245110
KCSkyy Moore9.4%1711411.4%1488.714.9%1.08912310
TENTreylon Burks9.3%137515.8%20315.617.3%1.3269902
NEDemario Douglas9.3%176012.6%20211.928.3%2.381014300
DETKalif Raymond9.3%147117.1%18313.119.7%2.311116410
TBDeven Thompkins9.2%11489.4%888.022.9%1.2786110
NYGIsaiah Hodgins8.9%149911.4%1128.014.1%1.081010710
GBDontayvion Wicks8.9%149610.1%15711.214.6%0.9979510
KCJustin Watson8.8%1610027.7%36022.516.0%2.191021900
BALRashod Bateman8.6%127211.3%12710.616.7%0.9386701
BUFDeonte Harty8.3%14528.5%1238.826.9%1.921110000
DENMarvin Mims8.1%124420.4%23119.327.3%5.591024610
BALOdell Beckham7.9%117411.8%13212.014.9%1.0777900
LACQuentin Johnston7.7%11568.9%11010.019.6%0.7964400
LAVan Jefferson7.7%1515515.7%26217.59.7%0.70810801
TBTrey Palmer7.6%9797.6%717.911.4%0.5364221
DENBrandon Johnson7.4%119510.8%12211.111.6%1.28812231
GBChristian Watson7.0%114614.2%22120.123.9%2.52511610
NYJRandall Cobb6.6%9945.6%556.19.6%0.2132001
LACooper Kupp6.2%12407.4%12310.330.0%2.95811800
SFJauan Jennings6.1%85810.9%11214.013.8%1.74510100
KCMarquez Valdes-Scantling6.1%1113414.8%19217.58.2%0.87711600
DETMarvin Jones6.0%9796.2%677.411.4%0.3843001
CINTrenton Irwin5.9%11678.8%1089.816.4%1.1597700
TENChris Moore5.7%87014.7%18923.611.4%1.91413400
WASDyami Brown5.6%106710.8%15015.014.9%1.3068700
LVHunter Renfrow5.6%9946.0%738.19.6%0.6365901
DALJalen Tolbert5.6%96010.5%11212.415.0%1.1877100
BUFTrent Sherfield4.2%7423.1%456.416.7%0.9353900
MINBrandon Powell3.6%7204.5%689.735.0%2.4054800
JAXJamal Agnew3.3%6524.5%579.511.5%1.0455400

           

        

Tight Ends

  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for 
  • aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  Tgt ShTgtRTsAy ShAYaDOTTPRRYPRRRECYdsTDDrop
ARIZach Ertz22.5%3413621.8%2497.325.0%1.072214613
NYGDarren Waller21.7%3415429.5%2918.622.1%1.552323900
ATLKyle Pitts20.9%3214131.5%36311.422.7%1.481820801
JAXEvan Engram20.6%3716311.3%1443.922.7%1.602926001
CHICole Kmet20.6%2912117.3%1916.624.0%1.912323130
DETSam LaPorta20.5%3112319.1%2046.625.2%2.352528932
KCTravis Kelce20.4%3710017.3%2246.137.0%2.222722230
BALMark Andrews20.0%2811517.0%1916.824.3%1.962022533
MINT.J. Hockenson19.9%3917015.5%2356.022.9%1.493025422
PHIDallas Goedert18.2%2815412.4%1786.418.2%1.332120511
ATLJonnu Smith17.6%2710616.3%1887.025.5%2.322124602
DALJake Ferguson17.5%2810312.1%1284.627.2%1.702017513
SFGeorge Kittle17.4%2311118.2%1878.120.7%1.941721531
NYJTyler Conklin16.9%2310915.7%1546.721.1%1.861720300
TENChigoziem Okonkwo15.7%221059.4%1215.521.0%0.991510402
HOUDalton Schultz15.6%2713314.8%2168.020.3%1.161715421
LATyler Higbee14.9%2917711.1%1856.416.4%1.221821600
GBLuke Musgrave14.6%2311210.2%1596.920.5%1.421815900
WASLogan Thomas14.0%2512713.1%1827.319.7%1.441818322
INDKylen Granson13.8%2211612.6%1446.519.0%0.891310313
NEHunter Henry13.7%2514714.5%2329.317.0%1.201717621
CLEDavid Njoku13.4%181184.6%583.215.3%1.171613800
TBCade Otton12.6%151006.5%614.115.0%0.89128911
BUFDalton Kincaid11.3%191205.1%743.915.8%0.981711800
BUFDawson Knox11.3%1911810.5%1518.016.1%0.64117511
CARHayden Hurst10.3%191399.9%1166.113.7%0.721310010
LACGerald Everett9.9%14723.1%392.819.4%1.491310700
DENAdam Trautman9.5%141326.2%705.010.6%0.4596010
NEMike Gesicki9.3%1710310.4%1669.816.5%1.131211600
MIADurham Smythe9.2%151228.1%1046.912.3%1.011112300
SEANoah Fant9.1%11609.9%867.818.3%2.671016000
SEAColby Parkinson8.3%10549.1%797.918.5%1.6168700
KCNoah Gray8.3%151099.2%1208.013.8%1.221013310
PITPat Freiermuth8.2%13926.9%826.314.1%0.5885320
NOJuwan Johnson7.3%12854.7%705.814.1%0.7276101
WASCole Turner6.7%12507.2%1018.424.0%1.6488201
ARITrey McBride6.6%10406.2%717.125.0%1.9887900
PITConnor Heyward6.3%10427.5%909.023.8%1.0054200
INDDrew Ogletree6.3%10318.2%939.332.3%3.0679510
WASJohn Bates5.6%10544.9%676.718.5%1.5488301
MINJosh Oliver5.1%10372.1%323.227.0%1.7386410
CINIrv Smith4.8%9874.4%556.110.3%0.3152701
LVAustin Hooper4.4%7923.4%415.97.6%0.6766200

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
NFL Week 6 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game
NFL Week 6 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game
Video Shorts: John on The SportsZone (Audio)
Video Shorts: John on The SportsZone (Audio)
NFL Injury Analysis: Richardson Out With AC Sprain
NFL Injury Analysis: Richardson Out With AC Sprain
Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report and Week 6 Waivers Preview
Backfield Breakdown: RB Usage Report and Week 6 Waivers Preview