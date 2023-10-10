Target Breakdown: Pass Catcher Usage Report and Week 6 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Justin Jefferson is in danger of an IR stint and thus misses out on whatever shot he

Zay Jones returned from a two-week absence and scored a TD but then missed the second half after aggravating his knee injury. Tim Jones replaced him in the fourth quarter Sunday.

If you're looking for more detail on a specific team, I recommend checking out Box Score Breakdown (link right below). As always, you can find full-season stats for WRs and TEs if you scroll past the injuries, stock report and waiver recommendations. If you're looking for even more stats, including team shares for targets and air yards, check out RotoWire's Advanced Receiving Stats page or our Red Zone Receiving page.

The big question of the week was answered in a resounding way. Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua combined for 23 targets in Kupp's season debut, both landing right near 20 PPR points while the Eagles defense otherwise held the Rams in check. Tutu Atwell remained a full-time player but didn't contribute much besides a short touchdown, and Van Jefferson predictably was the odd man out.

The big question of the week was answered in a resounding way. Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua combined for 23 targets in Kupp's season debut, both landing right near 20 PPR points while the Eagles defense otherwise held the Rams in check. Tutu Atwell remained a full-time player but didn't contribute much besides a short touchdown, and Van Jefferson predictably was the odd man out.

If you're looking for more detail on a specific team, I recommend checking out Box Score Breakdown (link right below). As always, you can find full-season stats for WRs and TEs if you scroll past the injuries, stock report and waiver recommendations. If you're looking for even more stats, including team shares for targets and air yards, check out RotoWire's Advanced Receiving Stats page or our Red Zone Receiving page.

My Week 5 Articles (so far)

Box Score Breakdown

Streaming Defenses

Backfield Breakdown

Target Breakdown ⬇️

Weekly Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Zay Jones returned from a two-week absence and scored a TD but then missed the second half after aggravating his knee injury. Tim Jones replaced him in the fourth quarter Sunday.

Justin Jefferson is in danger of an IR stint and thus misses out on whatever shot he had at the NFL receiving yards record. Brandon Powell replaced him in the fourth quarter Sunday.

Demario Douglas has been the Patriots' No. 3 receiver in three-wide formations, rather than Smith-Schuster, who mostly plays in two-receiver sets. Kendrick Bourne is the obvious snap/route beneficiary, with Kayshon Boutte and Tyquan Thornton (shoulder - designated for IR return Tuesday) also candidates.

Tank Dell missed the fourth quarter with a concussion, allowing John Metchie to jump in as the No. 3 receiver on a quiet day for starters Nico Collins and Robert Woods. We may also see Woods on the injury report this week, after he hurt his ribs and missed a few snaps (but then returned). Also note that Dell caught three of four targets for 57 yards before his exit, while Collins was held to 3-39-0 on four targets and a team-high 32 routes.

Travis Kelce's injury initially looked bad, but he rejoined the game and had a flurry of catches that ended with a TD. The result? His best fantasy game so far this season. Unfortunately for his fantasy managers, the Chiefs play Thursday this week. A few extra days can make a huge difference with an ankle sprain.

Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox both got playing time into the fourth quarter Sunday, yet both were reported to have injuries Monday. The team's third tight end, Quintin Morris, has historically been used as a blocker and mostly in goal-line/short-yardage spots. The replacement in fantasy terms might be WRs Deonte Harris and Khalil Shakir, if both of Buffalo's top TEs are out. Kincaid has been the de facto No. 3 this year, typically running routes on about 60 percent of Josh Allen's dropbacks.

Missed Week 5

Stock Report 📊

Note: AYS = Air Yard Share, TS = Target Share, RTS = Route Share

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

DJ Moore - W5: 8-230-3 – SZN: 24% TS, 41% AYS

George Pickens - W5: 6-130-1 – SZN: 25% TS, 43% AYS

DeAndre Hopkins - W5: 8-140-0, 94% RTS – SZN: 29% TS, 42% AYS

Adam Thielen - W5: 11-107-1 – SZN: 25% TS, 28% AYS

Puka Nacua - W5: 100% RTS, 11 tgts (32% share)

Jordan Addison - W5: 80% RTS, 6-64-1 on 9 tgts – JJ injury

Josh Downs - W5: 6-97-0 – SZN: 21% TS, 19% AYS

Nelson Agholor - W5: 4-64-0, 57% RTS

Jalin Hyatt - W5: 62% RTS (but zero tgts)

Brandon Powell - W5: 32% RTS, 4-43-0, six targets

Tight Ends 📈

Logan Thomas - W5: 9-77-1 – SZN: 6.25 tgts per game

Kyle Pitts - W5: 7-87-0 – SZN: 21% TS, 32% AYS

Jonnu Smith - W5: 6-67-0 – SZN: 18% TS, 16% AYS

Dalton Schultz - W5: 7-65-1, 69% RTS – SZN: 16% TS, 15% AYS

Trending Down 📉

Wide Receivers 📉

Jahan Dotson - W5: 3-30-0 – SZN: 17% TS, 20% AYS

Rashod Bateman - W5: 3 tgts, 1 drop, 31% RTS

Michael Wilson - W5: 2 tgts – SZN: 12% TS, 22% AYS

Jayden Reed - W5: 59% RTS, 49% snaps, 2 tgts

Van Jefferson - W5: two snaps

Tight Ends 📉

Irv Smith - W5: 0 tgts on 30 Rts – SZN: 9 tgts, 27 yds in 3 gms

Hayden Hurst - 10% TS, exactly 3 tgts in three straight

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues

Wide Receivers

Potential Starters

Bench Stashes

Potential Drops

Tight Ends

Recommended Adds

Potential Drops

Snaps/Routes/Alignments

Wide Receivers

Sn% = Snap Share

Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game

RTs = # of Routes Run

Rts/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played

Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot

Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot

MTN = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap

Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap

GP = Games Played

Tight Ends

Sn% = Snap Share

Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game

RTs = # of Routes Run

RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played

IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation

Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, wide or backfield.

Targets & Receiving Stats

Wide Receivers

Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player

AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)

AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for

aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets

TPRR = Targets per Route Run

YPRR = Yards per Route Run

Tight Ends