Target Breakdown: Week 2 Role and Usage Analysis for WRs and TEs

Target Breakdown: Week 2 Role and Usage Analysis for WRs and TEs

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
September 19, 2023

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

This is the third and final part of my weekly recap, following Box Score Breakdown on Monday and Backfield Breakdown on Tuesday morning. Below you'll find all the stats you need to evaluate WR and TE usage/roles from the first two weeks of the season, plus you'll get some of my analysis (less valuable) and a look ahead to Week 3 waivers.

The bottom of the article is where you'll find three groupings of stat tables, broken down for WRs and TEs:

  1. Snap/Alignment/Route stats (participation)
  2. Target and Receiving stats (performance)
  3. Red-Zone and Goal-Line stats ($)

   

Week 2/3 Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion / day-to-day)

WR Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder / day-to-day)

WR DK Metcalf (ribs / day-to-day)

WR Darnell Mooney (knee / day-to-day)

WR Zay Jones (knee / day-to-day)

WR Odell Beckham (ankle / day-to-day)

WR Quez Watkins (hamstring / week-to-week)

TE Logan Thomas (concussion)

There were a lot of injuries to WRs this week, but none looks overly serious. Aiyuk, Metcalf, Jones and Beckham all played through their injuries after suffering them for at least a portion of Thursday afternoon. Metcalf was the only one to finish with a strong receiving line, but the others at least have decent odds to make it back Week 3.

Missed Week 2

WR Christian Watson (hamstring / day-to-day)

WR Brandin Cooks (knee / day-to-day)

WR Cooper Kupp (IR - hamstring)

WR Diontae Johnson (IR - hamstring)

TE Greg Dulcich (IR - hamstring)

    

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

  • Puka Nacua - 11 more targets than any other player (35) 
  • Tutu Atwell - 11th in NFL w/ 221 AY / league-high 33% pre-snap motion rate
  • Tank Dell - Put up 7-72-1 on 79% RT share w/ team-high 10 targets
  • Nico Collins - 4th in NFL with 279 AY, 5th with 226 Rec Yds
  • Mike Evans - 14th in Tgt share / 2nd in AY share / 8th in AY / 4th in Rec Yds
  • Elijah Moore - 23% Tgt share / 19th with 183 AY
  • Jayden Reed - 2 TDs / ranks 6th with 38.7% TPRR (13 TGTs, 35 RTs)
  • Justin Watson - RT Share up to 60% W2 / 13th with 213 AY this season
  • Marvin Mims - Didn't play much but had two long gains, including a TD

There's a lot to dissect here, with the Rams and Texans both offering two WRs that have vastly outperformed expectations this year. Nacua is unprecedented, coming in as a fifth-round rookie and leading the league in a slew of usage categories (he's also second in receiving yards). He, Atwell and Collins all look like reasonably fantasy starters for the time being, and Dell may be on the cusp.

Just don't go overboard with the Houston guys, as Robert Woods also is above 20 percent target share and TE Dalton Schultz is unlikely to stay near the bottom of the league in TPPR (13.9%, eighth lowest among TEs) even if he's generally been overrated.

     

Tight Ends 📈

The Lions have used LaPorta as a blocker on about one-fifth of his pass snaps so far, but he's nonetheless the upside play of this group given his athletic profile, team context, draft capital, early usage... basically everything. And Musgrave profiles fairly similarly but in a Green Bay offense that generally looks less promising than what Detroit's working with.

Henry should at least be on the TE1/2 borderline and has been perhaps the position's best fantasy producer so far, but he's largely riding huge team passing volume and excellent per-target efficiency... conditions unlikely to hold throughout a whole season in New England. 

     

Trending Down 📉

Wide Receivers 📉

    

Tight Ends 📉

I'll also note that Jake Ferguson may be fool's gold, with 11 targets and a TD coming on 50 percent route share. He'll obviously improve his 2.0 YPT as the year goes on, but it won't really matter for fantasy if he's seeing only three or four targets per game because Peyton Hendershot gets a lot of the snaps in clear passing situations.

    

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

*Only includes players rostered in half or less of Yahoo Leagues. The percentage shown after the player's name is his rostered rate on Yahoo.

Wide Receivers

Potential Starters

   

Bench Stashes

   

Potential Drops

           

Tight Ends

Adds

       

Potential Drops

        

Snaps/Routes/Alignments (Weeks 1+2)

Wide Receivers

  • Sn% = Snap Share
  • Sn = # of snaps played 
  • Rt Sh = Percentage of QB dropbacks on which the player ran a route 
  • Rts = # of Routes Run
  • PassSn% = Percentage of QB Dropbacks player was on the field for
  • Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot
  • Slot% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was aligned in the slot
  • Motion = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
  • Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap

Snap and Routes shares have been adjusted to remove the missed game for Jakobi Meyers (concussion), DeVante Parker and Jerry Jeudy.

 Sn%SnRt ShRtsPSn%Slot SnSlot%MotionMtn%
1Justin Jefferson98.3%11698.9%9198.9%2319.8%86.9%
2Michael Pittman97.6%12297.4%7497.2%3024.6%1713.9%
3Ja'Marr Chase97.3%10898.7%7598.6%3229.6%1413.0%
4DeVonta Smith95.6%13096.8%6198.2%2015.4%43.1%
5Alec Pierce95.2%11990.8%6993.1%108.4%10.8%
6Keenan Allen93.6%13296.3%7798.6%6247.0%3123.5%
7K.J. Osborn92.4%10991.3%8493.2%4339.4%1110.1%
8Garrett Wilson91.8%9096.4%5398.0%1213.3%11.1%
9DJ Moore91.7%11194.7%7295.5%1917.1%65.4%
10Jonathan Mingo91.4%11793.5%7295.8%2622.2%1916.2%
11Tee Higgins91.0%10190.8%6990.4%1817.8%1110.9%
12Davante Adams90.4%85100.0%50100.0%1618.8%1011.8%
13Deebo Samuel89.2%107100.0%58100.0%2725.2%2624.3%
14Marquise Brown89.0%10592.2%5991.8%2221.0%11.0%
15Donovan Peoples-Jones88.9%13682.1%6481.2%5339.0%1914.0%
16Tyler Boyd88.3%9893.4%7193.2%7475.5%1414.3%
17Adam Thielen88.3%11390.9%7090.1%7566.4%1815.9%
18Courtland Sutton88.2%10586.5%6489.2%1918.1%21.9%
19Van Jefferson87.8%13785.1%8084.9%6446.7%53.6%
20Allen Robinson87.7%10081.9%6888.2%6464.0%1313.0%
21George Pickens86.8%9991.6%7692.1%1111.1%66.1%
22DK Metcalf86.7%9885.7%6086.6%1818.4%33.1%
23Tutu Atwell86.5%13593.6%8894.6%3828.1%4432.6%
24A.J. Brown86.0%11788.9%5691.1%2723.1%32.6%
25Stefon Diggs85.9%12291.8%7893.6%3932.0%129.8%
26Tyler Lockett85.8%9788.6%6291.0%2727.8%1414.4%
27Drake London84.9%10785.5%4786.0%1615.0%65.6%
28Jahan Dotson84.7%11192.5%7492.9%6155.0%119.9%
29Allen Lazard84.7%8396.4%53100.0%1315.7%67.2%
30Gabe Davis84.5%12088.2%7588.5%1512.5%75.8%
31Amon-Ra St. Brown84.2%11284.9%6288.6%4035.7%1412.5%
32Mike Williams83.0%11781.3%6579.7%4336.8%43.4%
33Puka Nacua81.4%12786.2%8188.2%2922.8%1310.2%
34Terry McLaurin80.9%10680.0%6478.6%1211.3%65.7%
35Robert Woods80.1%12179.4%8181.3%4536.9%1411.5%
36Calvin Ridley79.7%10683.8%6783.8%1413.2%76.6%
37Zay Flowers79.7%10289.8%5389.1%3231.4%2423.5%
38Chris Godwin79.4%10888.4%6188.2%3633.3%1312.0%
39Chase Claypool78.5%9577.6%5975.8%1616.8%1010.5%
40Chris Olave78.3%10891.0%7191.4%3532.4%1715.7%
41Michael Thomas78.3%10892.3%7292.9%2321.3%10.9%
42Treylon Burks77.0%9478.8%5279.3%3537.2%1010.6%
43Josh Downs76.8%9676.3%5877.8%7982.3%99.4%
44Zay Jones76.7%10275.0%6077.0%4443.1%76.9%
45Darius Slayton75.8%10079.2%6179.1%2929.0%1212.0%
46Tyreek Hill75.4%9581.6%6282.7%3334.7%2425.3%
47CeeDee Lamb74.6%10392.2%5992.1%6159.2%1413.6%
48Nick Westbrook-Ikhine74.6%9181.8%5481.0%4044.0%22.2%
49Josh Reynolds74.4%9979.5%5880.0%3737.4%88.1%
50Elijah Moore73.9%11380.8%6379.7%4741.6%1916.8%
51Marquez Valdes-Scantling72.2%9180.2%6580.0%3033.0%33.3%
52Kendrick Bourne71.8%10775.5%7776.0%3129.0%32.8%
53Mike Evans71.3%9785.5%5985.3%1616.5%33.1%
54Christian Kirk70.7%9475.0%6077.0%6771.3%2122.3%
55Michael Gallup70.3%9779.7%5179.4%55.2%1212.4%
56Brandon Aiyuk70.0%8482.8%4883.3%1619.0%11.2%
57Mack Hollins69.8%8867.3%3764.0%2022.7%89.1%
58Odell Beckham69.5%8979.7%4778.2%44.5%55.6%
59Amari Cooper68.6%10575.6%5973.9%1918.1%32.9%
60Jaylen Waddle68.3%8675.0%5774.7%1820.9%00.0%
61Isaiah Hodgins68.2%9063.6%4967.2%910.0%00.0%
62Nico Collins67.5%10271.6%7371.4%1918.4%00.0%
63DeAndre Hopkins67.2%8281.8%5479.3%2226.8%11.2%
64Terrace Marshall67.2%8666.2%5167.6%1618.6%00.0%
65Michael Wilson66.9%7973.4%4772.1%2430.4%22.5%
66Rondale Moore66.1%7867.2%4365.6%4051.3%1924.4%
67Parris Campbell65.9%8775.3%5880.6%6170.1%1517.2%
68Calvin Austin65.8%7566.3%5564.5%1418.7%1317.3%
69Skyy Moore65.1%8266.7%5467.5%3137.8%1417.1%
70Tank Dell62.9%9561.8%6365.9%1616.7%55.2%
71Curtis Samuel61.8%8170.0%5668.6%5365.4%1214.8%
72Joshua Palmer61.7%8768.8%5566.2%2124.1%55.7%
73Darnell Mooney61.2%7460.5%4660.6%5067.6%1013.5%
74Jordan Addison61.0%7270.7%6571.6%1622.2%68.3%
75Romeo Doubs60.7%6570.4%3871.2%1116.9%11.5%
76Dontayvion Wicks57.0%6161.1%3359.6%1524.6%1118.0%
77JuJu Smith-Schuster56.4%8450.0%5150.0%3642.9%1214.3%
78Jayden Reed56.1%6064.8%3565.4%2745.0%2236.7%
79Jaxon Smith-Njigba55.8%6362.9%4462.7%5079.4%1015.9%
80Marvin Jones52.6%7058.9%4361.4%1927.1%11.4%
81Jalen Tolbert52.2%7257.8%3757.1%1318.1%1013.9%
82Rashid Shaheed51.4%7166.7%5265.7%2636.6%1521.1%
83Lil'Jordan Humphrey50.4%6044.6%3346.2%2948.3%35.0%
84Rashod Bateman50.0%6455.9%3354.5%1828.1%11.6%
85Brandon Johnson48.7%5854.1%4060.0%813.8%46.8%
86DeVante Parker100.0%71100.0%46100.0%57.0%22.8%
87Jakobi Meyers80.0%4488.0%2388.0%818.2%715.9%
88Randall Cobb45.9%4549.1%2753.1%3680.0%24.4%
89Braxton Berrios44.4%5660.5%4660.0%2748.2%47.1%
90Quez Watkins42.6%5849.2%3148.2%4577.6%35.2%
91Kristian Wilkerson42.6%4048.0%2448.0%512.5%37.5%
92Trey Palmer41.2%5640.6%2839.7%2850.0%610.7%
93Hunter Renfrow40.4%3850.0%2550.0%3489.5%1436.8%
94Samori Toure40.2%4337.0%2038.5%1125.6%1023.3%
95Jauan Jennings40.0%4853.4%3153.7%2143.8%816.7%
96Deven Thompkins36.8%5036.2%2536.8%2754.0%36.0%
97Justin Watson35.7%4548.1%3948.8%1533.3%12.2%
98Kayshon Boutte35.6%5340.2%4140.6%23.8%11.9%
99Malik Heath35.5%3825.9%1425.0%615.8%37.9%
100Kalif Raymond35.3%4732.9%2430.0%1736.2%1021.3%
101Jerry Jeudy69.0%4284.0%3184.0%2764.3%1125.6%
102River Cracraft34.9%4428.9%2229.3%511.4%613.6%
103Nelson Agholor34.4%4433.9%2034.5%3170.5%613.6%

           

Tight Ends

  • PSn% = Percentage of QB Dropbacks player was on the field for
  • Rts = # of Routes Run
  • Rt Sh = Percentage of QB dropbacks on which the player ran a route
  • RPPS = Routes Per Pass Play = Percentage of the TE's pass snaps where he ran a route (rather than blocked)
  • IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
  • Det Sn = # of snaps NOT inline (e.g. slot, wide, backfield)
 Sn%SnRt ShRtsRPPSPSn%IL SnIL%Det SnDet%
1Durham Smythe98.4%12486.8%6686.8%100.0%6854.8%5645.2%
2Cade Otton97.1%13275.4%5278.9%95.6%7053.0%6247.0%
3Dallas Goedert94.1%12884.1%5387.2%96.4%6953.9%5946.1%
4Tyler Higbee92.3%14475.5%7182.6%91.4%7451.4%7048.6%
5Hunter Henry84.6%12676.5%7893.0%82.3%6148.4%6551.6%
6Cole Kmet84.3%10278.9%6093.0%84.8%5452.9%4847.1%
7Tyler Conklin83.7%8274.5%4193.6%79.6%4858.5%3441.5%
8Mark Andrews83.0%5582.0%2796.5%85.0%1934.5%3665.5%
9Sam LaPorta82.7%11069.9%5180.3%87.1%6256.4%4843.6%
10George Kittle80.8%9772.4%4279.8%90.7%6567.0%3233.0%
11Luke Musgrave80.4%8681.5%4494.2%86.5%5766.3%2933.7%
12David Njoku78.4%12079.5%6288.4%89.9%6554.2%5545.8%
13Juwan Johnson78.3%10876.9%6096.1%80.0%3835.2%7064.8%
14T.J. Hockenson78.0%9277.2%7195.7%80.7%5155.4%4144.6%
15Dawson Knox77.5%11065.9%5682.9%79.5%5247.3%5852.7%
16Adam Trautman76.5%9164.9%4882.7%78.5%4953.8%4246.2%
17Chigoziem Okonkwo76.2%9369.7%4689.8%77.6%5660.2%3739.8%
18Dalton Schultz76.2%11577.5%7994.1%82.4%5749.1%5850.4%
19Noah Gray73.8%9363.0%5193.3%67.5%3335.5%6064.5%
20Evan Engram73.7%9880.0%6497.1%82.4%2424.5%7475.5%
21Darren Waller73.5%9768.8%5398.1%70.1%3839.2%5960.8%
22Zach Ertz72.9%8685.9%55100%85.2%4350.0%4350.0%
23Dalton Kincaid70.4%10063.5%5497.1%65.4%3737.0%6363.0%
24Kyle Pitts66.7%8489.1%4999.0%90.0%2428.6%6071.4%
25Irv Smith65.8%7375.0%5797.8%76.7%2331.5%5068.5%
26Jake Ferguson64.5%8950.0%3287.6%57.1%7179.8%1820.2%
27Travis Kelce64.0%4155.0%2388.7%62.0%1741.5%2458.5%
28Kylen Granson63.2%7972.4%5596.5%75.0%4354.4%3645.6%
29Pat Freiermuth62.3%7162.7%5290.0%69.7%5780.3%1419.7%
30Jonnu Smith61.1%7752.7%2975.3%70.0%4457.1%3342.9%
31Logan Thomas61.1%8061.3%4999.8%61.4%3645.0%4455.0%
32Gerald Everett56.0%7941.3%3385.0%48.6%4050.6%3949.4%
33Mike Gesicki55.0%8256.9%5897.6%58.3%911.0%7389.0%
34Daniel Bellinger53.8%7124.7%1959.1%41.8%4157.7%3042.3%
35Hayden Hurst53.1%6866.2%51100%64.8%3145.6%3754.4%
36Trevon Wesco51.6%6316.7%1140.3%41.4%5688.9%711.1%
37Isaiah Likely50.0%6450.8%30100%47.3%2640.6%3859.4%
38Foster Moreau49.3%6824.4%1985.3%28.6%5783.8%1116.2%
39Austin Hooper48.9%4652.0%2696.3%54.0%2963.0%1737.0%
40Colby Parkinson48.7%5534.3%2485.1%40.3%3258.2%2341.8%
41Donald Parham47.5%6740.0%3282.3%48.6%4668.7%2131.3%
42Noah Fant46.9%5342.9%3087.0%49.3%2445.3%2954.7%
43MyCole Pruitt46.8%597.3%426.1%28.0%5389.8%610.2%
44John Bates45.8%6027.5%2277.0%35.7%4575.0%1525.0%
45Michael Mayer45.7%4334.0%1785.0%40.0%4093.0%37.0%
46Will Dissly45.1%5137.1%2682.8%44.8%3568.6%1631.4%
47Trey McBride44.1%5231.3%2083.0%37.7%3873.1%1426.9%
48C.J. Uzomah43.9%4330.9%17100%30.6%3376.7%1023.3%
49Darnell Washington43.0%4925.3%2183.5%30.3%3877.6%1122.4%
50Josh Oliver41.5%4918.5%1762.7%29.5%4591.8%48.2%
51Peyton Hendershot41.3%5729.7%1985.1%34.9%4171.9%1628.1%
52Mo Alie-Cox40.8%5126.3%2085.9%30.6%4282.4%917.6%
53Brock Wright39.1%5217.8%1362.2%28.6%4076.9%1223.1%
54Luke Farrell38.3%5112.5%1042.1%29.7%4588.2%611.8%
55Chris Manhertz37.0%4413.5%1048.7%27.7%4090.9%49.1%
56Ko Kieft36.0%4918.8%1367.4%27.9%4591.8%48.2%
57Geoff Swaim35.6%4215.6%1052.9%29.5%3481.0%819.0%
58Harrison Bryant33.3%5120.5%1674.5%27.5%2447.1%2752.9%
59Josiah Deguara32.7%3520.4%1181.6%25.0%1542.9%2057.1%
60Luke Schoonmaker32.6%459.4%674.0%12.7%4293.3%36.7%

          

Targets & Receiving Stats (Weeks 1+2)

Wide Receivers

  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted) 
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
  •  aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  • RT Dpth = Average distance downfield on all routes (not just ones where targeted)
  • EZ Tgt = # of targets in the end zone

Target and Air Yard shares have been adjusted to exclude missed games for Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker and Jerry Jeudy.

PlayerTg ShTgtAY ShAYaDOTTPRRYPRRRecYdsTDsRt DepthDropEZ Tgt
1Puka Nacua39.3%3535.4%2627.543.2%3.2825266010.310
2Tyreek Hill32.9%2445.7%34714.538.7%4.1116255313.312
3Justin Jefferson28.2%2438.2%2349.726.4%3.4020309012.120
4Michael Pittman32.9%2338.5%1416.131.1%2.071615319.511
5Chris Olave31.3%2139.9%27713.229.6%2.7914198012.501
6Tee Higgins28.6%2058.6%28214.129.0%1.29889212.704
7Nico Collins23.5%2040.6%27914.027.4%3.1013226112.711
8Kendrick Bourne20.8%2038.8%30415.226.0%1.211093213.002
9Stefon Diggs26.7%2035.8%1738.725.6%2.151716818.801
10Calvin Ridley26.0%1940.0%20911.028.4%1.9910133111.913
11Keenan Allen27.1%1931.9%20410.724.7%2.4314187211.201
12Robert Woods22.4%1926.0%1799.423.5%1.6212131011.511
13Mike Evans28.1%1849.0%23513.130.5%4.0212237212.501
14DeAndre Hopkins31.6%1836.4%1789.933.3%1.9411105012.820
15Mike Williams25.7%1833.0%21111.727.7%1.9712128012.202
16Davante Adams34.7%1745.2%17910.534.0%3.0012150113.100
17George Pickens23.0%1738.5%18911.122.4%2.149163113.501
18CeeDee Lamb27.4%1736.1%1247.328.8%3.731522008.600
19Amari Cooper24.6%1734.0%24214.328.8%2.1510127013.601
20Tutu Atwell19.1%1729.9%22113.019.3%2.2313196011.000
21Ja'Marr Chase24.3%1727.0%1307.622.7%0.93107009.302
22Michael Thomas25.4%1723.3%1629.523.6%1.6112116011.202
23Christian Kirk23.3%1717.3%915.328.3%1.981211907.720
24Deebo Samuel30.8%1629.7%1378.627.6%2.031111809.700
25Amon-Ra St. Brown24.2%1628.4%1368.525.8%2.7912173111.700
26Elijah Moore23.2%1625.6%18311.425.4%1.25679010.800
27A.J. Brown29.4%1546.8%22615.126.8%1.711096013.901
28DeVonta Smith29.4%1544.7%21614.424.6%2.9211178213.901
29Marquise Brown25.4%1534.5%1419.425.4%1.39982113.710
30Zay Flowers27.8%1521.1%865.728.3%2.641314009.800
31Brandon Aiyuk26.9%1442.0%19413.929.2%3.5811172213.602
32Tyler Lockett23.0%1439.4%14910.622.6%1.111069212.704
33Chris Godwin21.9%1427.6%1329.423.0%1.7910109010.302
34Tank Dell16.5%1418.4%1279.122.2%1.6810106111.700
35Garrett Wilson30.2%1348.4%16312.624.5%2.217117212.312
36Jonathan Mingo21.0%1342.6%16012.318.1%0.60543013.510
37Zay Jones17.8%1334.0%17813.721.7%0.92555111.004
38Jayden Reed25.0%1331.6%15211.737.1%2.43685211.300
39Josh Reynolds19.7%1331.6%15111.622.4%2.529146211.411
40JuJu Smith-Schuster13.5%136.4%503.925.5%1.2096108.510
41Courtland Sutton20.7%1230.8%13311.118.8%1.53998112.211
42Jahan Dotson19.0%1225.9%1068.816.2%0.84862012.700
43K.J. Osborn14.1%1220.5%12510.414.3%0.77665110.932
44Josh Downs17.1%1214.1%524.320.7%1.1676707.901
45DK Metcalf18.0%1139.0%14713.418.3%2.039122112.311
46Darius Slayton17.2%1136.4%17816.218.0%1.26677015.500
47Gabe Davis14.7%1131.3%15113.814.7%1.658124110.902
48Jordan Addison12.9%1127.7%16915.416.9%2.057133213.501
49Jaylen Waddle15.1%1118.0%13612.419.3%2.888164011.810
50Adam Thielen17.7%1117.6%666.015.7%0.94966112.200
51Allen Robinson14.9%1114.9%736.716.2%1.1277609.900
52Tyler Boyd15.7%1111.2%544.915.5%0.87862010.801
53Jaxon Smith-Njigba18.0%115.6%211.925.0%1.0784709.710
54Mack Hollins21.7%1039.2%11811.827.0%2.46691010.911
55Terry McLaurin15.9%1026.3%10810.815.6%1.33785111.601
56Chase Claypool15.6%1023.0%737.316.9%0.61336113.701
57Rashid Shaheed14.9%1020.8%14414.419.2%2.929152113.802
58Jakobi Meyers38.5%1041.2%818.143.5%3.5298129.102
59Calvin Austin13.5%1017.5%868.618.2%0.85747012.610
60Nick Westbrook-Ikhine17.5%1012.5%616.118.5%1.5478319.401
61Parris Campbell15.6%107.7%373.717.2%0.4052309.010
62Kadarius Toney13.2%105.7%343.440.0%1.4463608.220
63Justin Watson11.8%936.0%21323.623.1%2.745107016.200
64DJ Moore14.1%927.2%869.612.5%1.798129013.600
65Van Jefferson10.1%917.8%13214.611.3%0.41533014.211
66Demario Douglas9.4%99.7%768.530.0%1.97659011.300
67Allen Lazard18.6%836.5%12315.415.1%1.30469012.300
68Drake London17.4%820.0%607.517.0%1.43667110.611
69Romeo Doubs15.4%817.7%8510.721.1%1.47656211.802
70Braxton Berrios11.0%815.4%11714.617.4%1.52570011.001
71Isaiah Hodgins12.5%814.6%718.916.3%1.31564110.902
72Curtis Samuel12.7%89.2%384.714.3%1.3087309.600
73DeVante Parker19.0%812.4%475.917.4%1.24657011.500
74Michael Wilson11.9%726.7%10915.614.9%1.60575015.000
75Treylon Burks12.3%720.3%9914.213.5%1.81594014.610
76Odell Beckham13.0%720.1%8211.714.9%1.40566010.800
77Darnell Mooney10.9%719.8%639.015.2%1.15453115.001
78Skyy Moore9.2%714.3%8412.013.0%1.30370111.300
79Deonte Harty9.3%710.4%517.231.8%0.5951307.801
80Rashee Rice9.2%79.7%578.243.8%3.0654918.911
81River Cracraft9.6%79.4%7110.231.8%3.36574111.202
82Nelson Agholor11.1%626.3%10717.830.0%3.15563111.002
83Terrace Marshall9.7%624.6%9215.411.8%0.45223012.000
84Brandon Johnson10.3%621.2%9215.315.0%2.43497212.410
85Dontayvion Wicks11.5%616.6%8013.318.2%1.21240113.601
86Rashod Bateman11.1%611.0%457.518.2%1.6165308.900
87Marvin Jones9.1%69.3%457.414.0%0.1928011.210
88Donovan Peoples-Jones8.7%68.1%579.69.4%0.30219014.400
89Joshua Palmer8.6%68.0%518.510.9%0.31417010.201
90Jalen Tolbert8.1%520.1%6913.913.5%0.49318011.600
91Samori Toure9.6%515.8%7615.225.0%1.20324013.600
92Alec Pierce7.1%512.4%469.17.2%0.48333013.800
93Marquez Valdes-Scantling6.6%511.2%6613.37.7%0.94461013.500
94Quentin Johnston7.1%58.9%5711.421.7%0.70316016.801
95Trey Palmer7.8%57.1%346.817.9%1.00328113.910
96Marvin Mims6.9%421.4%9223.126.7%8.134122119.000
97Jauan Jennings7.7%415.6%7218.112.9%1.6525109.800
98Kalif Raymond6.1%414.1%6716.816.7%2.75366113.000
99Michael Gallup6.5%413.9%4812.07.8%0.2521308.600
100Brandin Cooks6.5%411.6%4010.021.1%1.1622209.800
101Jerry Jeudy15.4%411.7%338.412.9%0.58218017.000
102Rondale Moore6.8%45.6%235.79.3%1.09447011.400

        

Tight Ends

  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted) 
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
  •  aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  • RT Dpth = Average distance downfield on all routes (not just ones where targeted)
  • EZ Tgt = # of targets in the end zone
 Tg ShTgtAY ShAYaDOTTPRRYPRRRecYdsTDRt DpthDropEZ Tgt
1Zach Ertz30.5%1830.9%1267.032.7%1.40127709.621
2T.J. Hockenson20.0%1712.1%744.423.9%1.421510128.000
3Cole Kmet20.3%1323.3%745.721.7%1.3798208.101
4Darren Waller20.3%1322.8%1118.624.5%2.11911209.200
5Hunter Henry13.5%1315.8%1249.516.7%1.381110829.512
6Evan Engram17.8%139.3%493.720.3%1.661110607.810
7Logan Thomas17.5%1118.8%777.022.4%1.3366517.421
8Jake Ferguson17.7%1113.1%454.134.4%0.6952215.222
9Sam LaPorta16.7%1110.7%514.721.6%2.001010209.400
10Dalton Schultz12.9%119.1%635.713.9%0.4863808.411
11Hayden Hurst16.1%1018.1%686.819.6%1.2086119.400
12Kylen Granson14.3%1013.7%505.018.2%1.0075519.910
13Durham Smythe13.7%1010.3%787.815.2%1.0266708.701
14Dalton Kincaid13.3%108.7%424.218.5%1.2896909.501
15Tyler Higbee11.2%108.5%636.314.1%0.8666108.500
16Irv Smith12.9%911.4%556.115.8%0.4752707.911
17George Kittle17.3%911.3%525.821.4%1.17649011.111
18Mike Gesicki9.4%910.4%829.115.5%1.1986909.300
19Travis Kelce23.1%920.7%535.939.1%1.1342617.002
20Dawson Knox12.0%98.1%394.416.1%0.6363518.612
21Cade Otton14.1%97.4%353.917.3%1.1586006.600
22Kyle Pitts17.4%831.1%9411.716.3%1.20459010.901
23Mark Andrews24.2%814.7%445.629.6%1.6754517.500
24Dallas Goedert15.7%89.5%465.715.1%0.4262208.600
25Juwan Johnson11.9%88.6%607.413.3%0.8254908.000
26Noah Gray10.5%87.2%435.315.7%1.3566908.600
27Luke Musgrave13.5%717.5%8412.015.9%1.7057508.300
28Tyler Conklin16.3%78.1%273.917.1%1.2765207.200
29David Njoku10.1%71.8%131.811.3%1.1667208.000
30Jonnu Smith13.0%616.2%498.120.7%1.6244707.001
31Chigoziem Okonkwo10.5%69.3%467.613.0%0.7643508.600
32Gerald Everett8.6%64.5%294.818.2%2.0656806.300
33Adam Trautman10.3%64.1%182.912.5%0.7153409.100
34Josh Oliver7.1%62.2%142.335.3%2.6554505.000
35John Bates7.9%510.6%438.722.7%2.0934607.511
36Trey McBride8.5%58.2%336.725.0%2.7545506.900
37Donald Parham7.1%57.4%489.515.6%0.9142919.902
38Pat Freiermuth6.8%56.9%346.79.6%0.102518.902
39Colby Parkinson8.2%56.6%255.020.8%2.0434908.000
40Will Dissly8.2%53.2%122.419.2%2.0055205.400
41Noah Fant6.6%412.0%4511.313.3%1.87456010.900
42Cole Turner6.3%47.4%307.528.6%2.7133809.500
43Harrison Bryant5.8%42.0%143.525.0%0.312516.811
44Austin Hooper6.1%38.2%3210.811.5%1.5434008.100

Red-Zone Stats (Weeks 1+2)

  • RZ TS = Percentage of team red-zone targets that went to the player
  • RZ Snap = Percentage of team red-zone snaps player was on the field for
  • EZ Tgt = Targets into the end zone (not necessarily from inside the red zone)
 Tgt ShTgtTDsSn ShSnEZ Tgt
1Garrett Wilson100.0%2191.7%112
2Brandon Aiyuk60.0%3266.7%122
3Tyreek Hill55.6%5285.0%172
4Zay Flowers55.6%5079.2%190
5Zay Jones50.0%5190.9%204
6Calvin Ridley50.0%5177.3%173
7Jakobi Meyers50.0%3282.4%142
8Cole Kmet50.0%2090.0%91
9DeVonta Smith50.0%11100.0%171
10A.J. Brown50.0%1094.1%161
11Jake Ferguson46.7%7181.8%362
12Tyler Lockett44.4%4291.7%224
13Marquise Brown42.9%31100.0%110
14Chris Godwin42.9%3087.5%142
15Robert Woods42.9%3085.0%171
16Nick Westbrook-Ikhine42.9%3166.7%121
17Amon-Ra St. Brown40.0%2175.0%120
18Logan Thomas40.0%2166.7%121
19Josh Downs37.5%3095.2%201
20Ja'Marr Chase33.3%40100.0%182
21Tee Higgins33.3%4272.2%134
22DK Metcalf33.3%3195.8%231
23Parris Campbell33.3%3068.0%170
24Travis Kelce33.3%3150.0%82
25Davante Adams33.3%2188.2%150
26Hayden Hurst33.3%1150.0%40
27Adam Thielen33.3%1150.0%40
28Stefon Diggs30.8%4185.2%231
29Michael Thomas30.8%4066.7%162
30K.J. Osborn30.0%3187.5%142
31Adam Trautman30.0%3075.0%150
32Pat Freiermuth30.0%3161.5%82
33Keenan Allen28.6%4285.7%301
34Dalton Schultz28.6%2090.0%181
35Hunter Henry28.6%2278.6%112
36Kendrick Bourne28.6%2271.4%102
37DeAndre Hopkins28.6%2066.7%120
38Zach Ertz28.6%2063.6%71
39Michael Pittman25.0%2095.2%201
40Romeo Doubs25.0%2288.2%152
41Drake London25.0%2179.2%191
42Dontayvion Wicks25.0%2076.5%131
43Jonnu Smith25.0%2070.8%171
44Jayden Reed25.0%2264.7%110
45Amari Cooper25.0%1060.0%61
46Elijah Moore25.0%1060.0%60
47Harrison Bryant25.0%1150.0%51
48Dawson Knox23.1%3192.6%252
49Darren Waller22.2%2092.0%230
50Isaiah Hodgins22.2%2188.0%222
51River Cracraft22.2%2135.0%72
52Skyy Moore22.2%2131.3%50
53Kadarius Toney22.2%2012.5%20
54Joshua Palmer21.4%3068.6%241
55KaVontae Turpin20.0%3018.2%80
56George Pickens20.0%20100.0%131
57Courtland Sutton20.0%2195.0%191
58T.J. Hockenson20.0%2293.8%150
59Lil'Jordan Humphrey20.0%2165.0%130
60Brandon Johnson20.0%2155.0%110
61Tyler Higbee20.0%10100.0%220
62George Kittle20.0%1088.9%161
63Josh Reynolds20.0%1187.5%141
64Deebo Samuel20.0%1083.3%150
65Sam LaPorta20.0%1068.8%110
66Puka Nacua20.0%1068.2%150
67Marvin Jones20.0%1062.5%100
68Ben Skowronek20.0%1045.5%100
69John Bates20.0%1044.4%81
70Chris Olave15.4%2066.7%161
71Dalton Kincaid15.4%2059.3%161
72Rashid Shaheed15.4%2137.5%92
73Mike Williams14.3%2085.7%302
74Donald Parham14.3%2160.0%212
75Cade Otton14.3%1093.8%150
76Rondale Moore14.3%1090.9%100
77Treylon Burks14.3%1083.3%150
78Nico Collins14.3%1165.0%131
79JuJu Smith-Schuster14.3%1057.1%80
80Kayshon Boutte14.3%1050.0%70
81Ko Kieft14.3%1043.8%70
82Trey Palmer14.3%1137.5%60
83Alec Pierce12.5%10100.0%210
84Luke Musgrave12.5%1088.2%150
85Mack Hollins12.5%1062.5%151
86Kyle Pitts12.5%1058.3%141
87Kylen Granson12.5%1157.1%120
88Durham Smythe11.1%10100.0%201
89Odell Beckham11.1%1075.0%180
90Jaxon Smith-Njigba11.1%1066.7%160
91Blake Bell11.1%1156.3%90
92Mark Andrews11.1%1141.7%100
93Rashee Rice11.1%1131.3%51
94Nelson Agholor11.1%1129.2%72
95Justin Jefferson10.0%1093.8%150
96Josh Oliver10.0%1056.3%90
97Diontae Johnson10.0%1053.8%70
98Jordan Addison10.0%1043.8%71
99Tyler Boyd8.3%1083.3%151
100Irv Smith8.3%1061.1%111
101Gabe Davis7.7%1196.3%262
102Juwan Johnson7.7%1075.0%180
103Foster Moreau7.7%1058.3%140
104Khalil Shakir7.7%1118.5%50
105Gerald Everett7.1%1042.9%150
106Peyton Hendershot6.7%1040.9%180
107Dallas Goedert0.0%00100.0%170
108Jonathan Mingo0.0%00100.0%80
109David Njoku0.0%00100.0%100
110Terry McLaurin0.0%0094.4%171
111Allen Robinson0.0%0092.3%120
112Tyler Conklin0.0%0091.7%110
113Chigoziem Okonkwo0.0%0088.9%160
114Jahan Dotson0.0%0088.9%160
115Van Jefferson0.0%0086.4%191
116Chase Claypool0.0%0080.0%81
117Donovan Peoples-Jones0.0%0080.0%80
118Tutu Atwell0.0%0077.3%170
119Allen Lazard0.0%0075.0%90
120Terrace Marshall0.0%0075.0%60
121Evan Engram0.0%0072.7%160
122Mike Gesicki0.0%0071.4%100
123CeeDee Lamb0.0%0070.5%310
124Michael Gallup0.0%0070.5%310
125Darnell Mooney0.0%0070.0%71
126D.J. Moore0.0%0070.0%70
127Noah Gray0.0%0068.8%110
128Marquez Valdes-Scantling0.0%0068.8%110
129Mike Evans0.0%0068.8%111
130Christian Kirk0.0%0068.2%150
131Darius Slayton0.0%0068.0%170
132Jaylen Waddle0.0%0065.0%130
133Laviska Shenault0.0%0062.5%50
134Curtis Samuel0.0%0061.1%110
135Tank Dell0.0%0060.0%120
136Michael Wilson0.0%0054.5%60
137Noah Fant0.0%0054.2%130
138Austin Hooper0.0%0052.9%90
139Will Dissly0.0%0050.0%120
140Rashod Bateman0.0%0045.8%110

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
