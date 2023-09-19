Target Breakdown: Week 2 Role and Usage Analysis for WRs and TEs

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

#Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr has an ankle injury, and after the game, coach John Harbaugh described it as minor. My understanding is Beckham is managing the issue and if all goes well, it shouldn't affect his availability

There were a lot of injuries to WRs this week, but none looks overly serious. Aiyuk, Metcalf, Jones and Beckham all played through their injuries after suffering them for at least a portion of Thursday afternoon. Metcalf was the only one to finish with a strong receiving line, but the others at least have decent odds to make it back Week 3.

The bottom of the article is where you'll find three groupings of stat tables, broken down for WRs and TEs:

This is the third and final part of my weekly recap, following Box Score Breakdown on Monday and Backfield Breakdown on Tuesday morning. Below you'll find all the stats you need to evaluate WR and TE usage/roles from the first two weeks of the season, plus you'll get some of my analysis (less valuable) and a look ahead to Week 3 waivers.

Snap/Alignment/Route stats (participation) Target and Receiving stats (performance) Red-Zone and Goal-Line stats ($)

Week 2/3 Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion / day-to-day)

WR Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder / day-to-day)

WR DK Metcalf (ribs / day-to-day)

WR Darnell Mooney (knee / day-to-day)

WR Zay Jones (knee / day-to-day)

WR Odell Beckham (ankle / day-to-day)

WR Quez Watkins (hamstring / week-to-week)

TE Logan Thomas (concussion)

Missed Week 2

WR Christian Watson (hamstring / day-to-day)

WR Brandin Cooks (knee / day-to-day)

WR Cooper Kupp (IR - hamstring)

WR Diontae Johnson (IR - hamstring)

TE Greg Dulcich (IR - hamstring)

The Cowboys expect Tyler Smith, Donovan Wilson and Brandin Cooks to be limited in practice on Wednesday and be full on Thursday in anticipation of playing against the Cardinals on Sunday. The 2-0 Cowboys should be even stronger this week. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 18, 2023

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

There's a lot to dissect here, with the Rams and Texans both offering two WRs that have vastly outperformed expectations this year. Nacua is unprecedented, coming in as a fifth-round rookie and leading the league in a slew of usage categories (he's also second in receiving yards). He, Atwell and Collins all look like reasonably fantasy starters for the time being, and Dell may be on the cusp.

Just don't go overboard with the Houston guys, as Robert Woods also is above 20 percent target share and TE Dalton Schultz is unlikely to stay near the bottom of the league in TPPR (13.9%, eighth lowest among TEs) even if he's generally been overrated.

Tight Ends 📈

The Lions have used LaPorta as a blocker on about one-fifth of his pass snaps so far, but he's nonetheless the upside play of this group given his athletic profile, team context, draft capital, early usage... basically everything. And Musgrave profiles fairly similarly but in a Green Bay offense that generally looks less promising than what Detroit's working with.

Henry should at least be on the TE1/2 borderline and has been perhaps the position's best fantasy producer so far, but he's largely riding huge team passing volume and excellent per-target efficiency... conditions unlikely to hold throughout a whole season in New England.

Trending Down 📉

Wide Receivers 📉

Tight Ends 📉

I'll also note that Jake Ferguson may be fool's gold, with 11 targets and a TD coming on 50 percent route share. He'll obviously improve his 2.0 YPT as the year goes on, but it won't really matter for fantasy if he's seeing only three or four targets per game because Peyton Hendershot gets a lot of the snaps in clear passing situations.

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

*Only includes players rostered in half or less of Yahoo Leagues. The percentage shown after the player's name is his rostered rate on Yahoo.

Wide Receivers

Potential Starters

Bench Stashes

Potential Drops

Tight Ends

Adds

Potential Drops

Snaps/Routes/Alignments (Weeks 1+2)

Wide Receivers

Sn% = Snap Share

Sn = # of snaps played

Rt Sh = Percentage of QB dropbacks on which the player ran a route

Rts = # of Routes Run

PassSn% = Percentage of QB Dropbacks player was on the field for

Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot

Slot% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was aligned in the slot

Motion = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap

Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap

Snap and Routes shares have been adjusted to remove the missed game for Jakobi Meyers (concussion), DeVante Parker and Jerry Jeudy.

Tight Ends

PSn% = Percentage of QB Dropbacks player was on the field for

Rts = # of Routes Run

Rt Sh = Percentage of QB dropbacks on which the player ran a route

RPPS = Routes Per Pass Play = Percentage of the TE's pass snaps where he ran a route (rather than blocked)

IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation

Det Sn = # of snaps NOT inline (e.g. slot, wide, backfield)

Targets & Receiving Stats (Weeks 1+2)

Wide Receivers

Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player

AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)

AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for

aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets

TPRR = Targets per Route Run

YPRR = Yards per Route Run

RT Dpth = Average distance downfield on all routes (not just ones where targeted)

EZ Tgt = # of targets in the end zone

Target and Air Yard shares have been adjusted to exclude missed games for Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker and Jerry Jeudy.

Tight Ends

Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player

AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)

AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for

aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets

TPRR = Targets per Route Run

YPRR = Yards per Route Run

RT Dpth = Average distance downfield on all routes (not just ones where targeted)

EZ Tgt = # of targets in the end zone

Red-Zone Stats (Weeks 1+2)