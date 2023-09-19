Target Breakdown: Week 2 Role and Usage Analysis for WRs and TEs

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.
This is the third and final part of my weekly recap, following Box Score Breakdown on Monday and Backfield Breakdown on Tuesday morning. Below you'll find all the stats you need to evaluate WR and TE usage/roles from the first two weeks of the season, plus you'll get some of my analysis (less valuable) and a look ahead to Week 3 waivers.
The bottom of the article is where you'll find three groupings of stat tables, broken down for WRs and TEs:
- Snap/Alignment/Route stats (participation)
- Target and Receiving stats (performance)
- Red-Zone and Goal-Line stats ($)
Week 2/3 Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion / day-to-day)
WR Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder / day-to-day)
WR DK Metcalf (ribs / day-to-day)
WR Darnell Mooney (knee / day-to-day)
WR Zay Jones (knee / day-to-day)
WR Odell Beckham (ankle / day-to-day)
WR Quez Watkins (hamstring / week-to-week)
TE Logan Thomas (concussion)
There were a lot of injuries to WRs this week, but none looks overly serious. Aiyuk, Metcalf, Jones and Beckham all played through their injuries after suffering them for at least a portion of Thursday afternoon. Metcalf was the only one to finish with a strong receiving line, but the others at least have decent odds to make it back Week 3.
This is the third and final part of my weekly recap, following Box Score Breakdown on Monday and Backfield Breakdown on Tuesday morning. Below you'll find all the stats you need to evaluate WR and TE usage/roles from the first two weeks of the season, plus you'll get some of my analysis (less valuable) and a look ahead to Week 3 waivers.
The bottom of the article is where you'll find three groupings of stat tables, broken down for WRs and TEs:
- Snap/Alignment/Route stats (participation)
- Target and Receiving stats (performance)
- Red-Zone and Goal-Line stats ($)
Week 2/3 Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion / day-to-day)
WR Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder / day-to-day)
WR DK Metcalf (ribs / day-to-day)
WR Darnell Mooney (knee / day-to-day)
WR Zay Jones (knee / day-to-day)
WR Odell Beckham (ankle / day-to-day)
WR Quez Watkins (hamstring / week-to-week)
TE Logan Thomas (concussion)
There were a lot of injuries to WRs this week, but none looks overly serious. Aiyuk, Metcalf, Jones and Beckham all played through their injuries after suffering them for at least a portion of Thursday afternoon. Metcalf was the only one to finish with a strong receiving line, but the others at least have decent odds to make it back Week 3.
Missed Week 2
WR Christian Watson (hamstring / day-to-day)
WR Brandin Cooks (knee / day-to-day)
WR Cooper Kupp (IR - hamstring)
WR Diontae Johnson (IR - hamstring)
TE Greg Dulcich (IR - hamstring)
Stock Report 📊
Trending Up 📈
Wide Receivers 📈
- Puka Nacua - 11 more targets than any other player (35)
- Tutu Atwell - 11th in NFL w/ 221 AY / league-high 33% pre-snap motion rate
- Tank Dell - Put up 7-72-1 on 79% RT share w/ team-high 10 targets
- Nico Collins - 4th in NFL with 279 AY, 5th with 226 Rec Yds
- Mike Evans - 14th in Tgt share / 2nd in AY share / 8th in AY / 4th in Rec Yds
- Elijah Moore - 23% Tgt share / 19th with 183 AY
- Jayden Reed - 2 TDs / ranks 6th with 38.7% TPRR (13 TGTs, 35 RTs)
- Justin Watson - RT Share up to 60% W2 / 13th with 213 AY this season
- Marvin Mims - Didn't play much but had two long gains, including a TD
There's a lot to dissect here, with the Rams and Texans both offering two WRs that have vastly outperformed expectations this year. Nacua is unprecedented, coming in as a fifth-round rookie and leading the league in a slew of usage categories (he's also second in receiving yards). He, Atwell and Collins all look like reasonably fantasy starters for the time being, and Dell may be on the cusp.
Just don't go overboard with the Houston guys, as Robert Woods also is above 20 percent target share and TE Dalton Schultz is unlikely to stay near the bottom of the league in TPPR (13.9%, eighth lowest among TEs) even if he's generally been overrated.
Tight Ends 📈
- Hunter Henry - 77% Rt Sh / 13 Tgts (but only 13.5% team share...)
- Sam LaPorta - 17% Tgt Sh / 70% Rt Sh
- Luke Musgrave - 82% Rt Sh (6th largest among TEs)
- Zach Ertz - leads TEs w/ 18 Tgts
- Durham Smythe - Leads TEs in snap share (98%), 2nd in route share (87%)
- Cade Otton - 2nd among Tes in snap share (97%)
- Jonnu Smith - 67% RT Sh W2 / 6 tgts W2
The Lions have used LaPorta as a blocker on about one-fifth of his pass snaps so far, but he's nonetheless the upside play of this group given his athletic profile, team context, draft capital, early usage... basically everything. And Musgrave profiles fairly similarly but in a Green Bay offense that generally looks less promising than what Detroit's working with.
Henry should at least be on the TE1/2 borderline and has been perhaps the position's best fantasy producer so far, but he's largely riding huge team passing volume and excellent per-target efficiency... conditions unlikely to hold throughout a whole season in New England.
Trending Down 📉
Wide Receivers 📉
- JuJu Smith-Schuster - Back-to-back games below two-thirds RT share / 61 Rec Yds
- Kendrick Bourne - Rt Sh dropped to 54% with DeVante Parker back.
- Michael Gallup - 7.8% TPRR / 0.25 YPRR
- Alec Pierce - 7.2% TPRR / 0.48 YPRR
- Rondale Moore - 4 Tgts / 66% Rt Sh
- Donovan Peoples-Jones - 6 Tgts / 57 AY
- Van Jefferson - 10.1% Tgt Sh / 11.3% TPRR
Tight Ends 📉
- Kyle Pitts - It's always something. He leads all TEs in Route and AY shares, FWIW...
- Dalton Schultz - 13% Tgt Sh
- Gerald Everett - 41% Rt Sh
- Noah Fant - 43% Rt Sh
I'll also note that Jake Ferguson may be fool's gold, with 11 targets and a TD coming on 50 percent route share. He'll obviously improve his 2.0 YPT as the year goes on, but it won't really matter for fantasy if he's seeing only three or four targets per game because Peyton Hendershot gets a lot of the snaps in clear passing situations.
Waivers Look-Ahead ±
*Only includes players rostered in half or less of Yahoo Leagues. The percentage shown after the player's name is his rostered rate on Yahoo.
Wide Receivers
Potential Starters
- Tutu Atwell - 26%
- Tank Dell - 6%
- Adam Thielen - 39%
- Jayden Reed - 10%
- Josh Reynolds - 14%
- Robert Woods - 9%
Bench Stashes
- Skyy Moore - 49%
- Kadarius Toney - 48%
- Rashee Rice - 35%
- Marvin Mims - 23%
- Jalin Hyatt - 12%
- Josh Downs - 2%
- Calvin Austin - 3%
- Michael Wilson - 1%
Potential Drops
- JuJu Smith-Schuster (shallow leagues)
- Kendrick Bourne (shallow leagues)
- Allen Lazard
- Donovan Peoples-Jones
- Van Jefferson
- Rondale Moore
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling
- Hunter Renfrow
- Alec Pierce
- Mecole Hardman
- Parris Campbell
Tight Ends
Adds
- Luke Musgrave - 24%
- Zach Ertz - 11%
- Dawson Knox - 21%
- Irv Smith - 9%
- Cade Otton - 2%
- Hayden Hurst - 35%
- Durham Smythe - 1%
- Cole Turner - 0%
Potential Drops
- Dalton Schultz (shallow leagues)
- Gerald Everett (shallow-to-medium leagues)
- Michael Mayer
Snaps/Routes/Alignments (Weeks 1+2)
Wide Receivers
- Sn% = Snap Share
- Sn = # of snaps played
- Rt Sh = Percentage of QB dropbacks on which the player ran a route
- Rts = # of Routes Run
- PassSn% = Percentage of QB Dropbacks player was on the field for
- Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot
- Slot% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was aligned in the slot
- Motion = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
- Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
Snap and Routes shares have been adjusted to remove the missed game for Jakobi Meyers (concussion), DeVante Parker and Jerry Jeudy.
|Sn%
|Sn
|Rt Sh
|Rts
|PSn%
|Slot Sn
|Slot%
|Motion
|Mtn%
|1
|Justin Jefferson
|98.3%
|116
|98.9%
|91
|98.9%
|23
|19.8%
|8
|6.9%
|2
|Michael Pittman
|97.6%
|122
|97.4%
|74
|97.2%
|30
|24.6%
|17
|13.9%
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|97.3%
|108
|98.7%
|75
|98.6%
|32
|29.6%
|14
|13.0%
|4
|DeVonta Smith
|95.6%
|130
|96.8%
|61
|98.2%
|20
|15.4%
|4
|3.1%
|5
|Alec Pierce
|95.2%
|119
|90.8%
|69
|93.1%
|10
|8.4%
|1
|0.8%
|6
|Keenan Allen
|93.6%
|132
|96.3%
|77
|98.6%
|62
|47.0%
|31
|23.5%
|7
|K.J. Osborn
|92.4%
|109
|91.3%
|84
|93.2%
|43
|39.4%
|11
|10.1%
|8
|Garrett Wilson
|91.8%
|90
|96.4%
|53
|98.0%
|12
|13.3%
|1
|1.1%
|9
|DJ Moore
|91.7%
|111
|94.7%
|72
|95.5%
|19
|17.1%
|6
|5.4%
|10
|Jonathan Mingo
|91.4%
|117
|93.5%
|72
|95.8%
|26
|22.2%
|19
|16.2%
|11
|Tee Higgins
|91.0%
|101
|90.8%
|69
|90.4%
|18
|17.8%
|11
|10.9%
|12
|Davante Adams
|90.4%
|85
|100.0%
|50
|100.0%
|16
|18.8%
|10
|11.8%
|13
|Deebo Samuel
|89.2%
|107
|100.0%
|58
|100.0%
|27
|25.2%
|26
|24.3%
|14
|Marquise Brown
|89.0%
|105
|92.2%
|59
|91.8%
|22
|21.0%
|1
|1.0%
|15
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|88.9%
|136
|82.1%
|64
|81.2%
|53
|39.0%
|19
|14.0%
|16
|Tyler Boyd
|88.3%
|98
|93.4%
|71
|93.2%
|74
|75.5%
|14
|14.3%
|17
|Adam Thielen
|88.3%
|113
|90.9%
|70
|90.1%
|75
|66.4%
|18
|15.9%
|18
|Courtland Sutton
|88.2%
|105
|86.5%
|64
|89.2%
|19
|18.1%
|2
|1.9%
|19
|Van Jefferson
|87.8%
|137
|85.1%
|80
|84.9%
|64
|46.7%
|5
|3.6%
|20
|Allen Robinson
|87.7%
|100
|81.9%
|68
|88.2%
|64
|64.0%
|13
|13.0%
|21
|George Pickens
|86.8%
|99
|91.6%
|76
|92.1%
|11
|11.1%
|6
|6.1%
|22
|DK Metcalf
|86.7%
|98
|85.7%
|60
|86.6%
|18
|18.4%
|3
|3.1%
|23
|Tutu Atwell
|86.5%
|135
|93.6%
|88
|94.6%
|38
|28.1%
|44
|32.6%
|24
|A.J. Brown
|86.0%
|117
|88.9%
|56
|91.1%
|27
|23.1%
|3
|2.6%
|25
|Stefon Diggs
|85.9%
|122
|91.8%
|78
|93.6%
|39
|32.0%
|12
|9.8%
|26
|Tyler Lockett
|85.8%
|97
|88.6%
|62
|91.0%
|27
|27.8%
|14
|14.4%
|27
|Drake London
|84.9%
|107
|85.5%
|47
|86.0%
|16
|15.0%
|6
|5.6%
|28
|Jahan Dotson
|84.7%
|111
|92.5%
|74
|92.9%
|61
|55.0%
|11
|9.9%
|29
|Allen Lazard
|84.7%
|83
|96.4%
|53
|100.0%
|13
|15.7%
|6
|7.2%
|30
|Gabe Davis
|84.5%
|120
|88.2%
|75
|88.5%
|15
|12.5%
|7
|5.8%
|31
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|84.2%
|112
|84.9%
|62
|88.6%
|40
|35.7%
|14
|12.5%
|32
|Mike Williams
|83.0%
|117
|81.3%
|65
|79.7%
|43
|36.8%
|4
|3.4%
|33
|Puka Nacua
|81.4%
|127
|86.2%
|81
|88.2%
|29
|22.8%
|13
|10.2%
|34
|Terry McLaurin
|80.9%
|106
|80.0%
|64
|78.6%
|12
|11.3%
|6
|5.7%
|35
|Robert Woods
|80.1%
|121
|79.4%
|81
|81.3%
|45
|36.9%
|14
|11.5%
|36
|Calvin Ridley
|79.7%
|106
|83.8%
|67
|83.8%
|14
|13.2%
|7
|6.6%
|37
|Zay Flowers
|79.7%
|102
|89.8%
|53
|89.1%
|32
|31.4%
|24
|23.5%
|38
|Chris Godwin
|79.4%
|108
|88.4%
|61
|88.2%
|36
|33.3%
|13
|12.0%
|39
|Chase Claypool
|78.5%
|95
|77.6%
|59
|75.8%
|16
|16.8%
|10
|10.5%
|40
|Chris Olave
|78.3%
|108
|91.0%
|71
|91.4%
|35
|32.4%
|17
|15.7%
|41
|Michael Thomas
|78.3%
|108
|92.3%
|72
|92.9%
|23
|21.3%
|1
|0.9%
|42
|Treylon Burks
|77.0%
|94
|78.8%
|52
|79.3%
|35
|37.2%
|10
|10.6%
|43
|Josh Downs
|76.8%
|96
|76.3%
|58
|77.8%
|79
|82.3%
|9
|9.4%
|44
|Zay Jones
|76.7%
|102
|75.0%
|60
|77.0%
|44
|43.1%
|7
|6.9%
|45
|Darius Slayton
|75.8%
|100
|79.2%
|61
|79.1%
|29
|29.0%
|12
|12.0%
|46
|Tyreek Hill
|75.4%
|95
|81.6%
|62
|82.7%
|33
|34.7%
|24
|25.3%
|47
|CeeDee Lamb
|74.6%
|103
|92.2%
|59
|92.1%
|61
|59.2%
|14
|13.6%
|48
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|74.6%
|91
|81.8%
|54
|81.0%
|40
|44.0%
|2
|2.2%
|49
|Josh Reynolds
|74.4%
|99
|79.5%
|58
|80.0%
|37
|37.4%
|8
|8.1%
|50
|Elijah Moore
|73.9%
|113
|80.8%
|63
|79.7%
|47
|41.6%
|19
|16.8%
|51
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|72.2%
|91
|80.2%
|65
|80.0%
|30
|33.0%
|3
|3.3%
|52
|Kendrick Bourne
|71.8%
|107
|75.5%
|77
|76.0%
|31
|29.0%
|3
|2.8%
|53
|Mike Evans
|71.3%
|97
|85.5%
|59
|85.3%
|16
|16.5%
|3
|3.1%
|54
|Christian Kirk
|70.7%
|94
|75.0%
|60
|77.0%
|67
|71.3%
|21
|22.3%
|55
|Michael Gallup
|70.3%
|97
|79.7%
|51
|79.4%
|5
|5.2%
|12
|12.4%
|56
|Brandon Aiyuk
|70.0%
|84
|82.8%
|48
|83.3%
|16
|19.0%
|1
|1.2%
|57
|Mack Hollins
|69.8%
|88
|67.3%
|37
|64.0%
|20
|22.7%
|8
|9.1%
|58
|Odell Beckham
|69.5%
|89
|79.7%
|47
|78.2%
|4
|4.5%
|5
|5.6%
|59
|Amari Cooper
|68.6%
|105
|75.6%
|59
|73.9%
|19
|18.1%
|3
|2.9%
|60
|Jaylen Waddle
|68.3%
|86
|75.0%
|57
|74.7%
|18
|20.9%
|0
|0.0%
|61
|Isaiah Hodgins
|68.2%
|90
|63.6%
|49
|67.2%
|9
|10.0%
|0
|0.0%
|62
|Nico Collins
|67.5%
|102
|71.6%
|73
|71.4%
|19
|18.4%
|0
|0.0%
|63
|DeAndre Hopkins
|67.2%
|82
|81.8%
|54
|79.3%
|22
|26.8%
|1
|1.2%
|64
|Terrace Marshall
|67.2%
|86
|66.2%
|51
|67.6%
|16
|18.6%
|0
|0.0%
|65
|Michael Wilson
|66.9%
|79
|73.4%
|47
|72.1%
|24
|30.4%
|2
|2.5%
|66
|Rondale Moore
|66.1%
|78
|67.2%
|43
|65.6%
|40
|51.3%
|19
|24.4%
|67
|Parris Campbell
|65.9%
|87
|75.3%
|58
|80.6%
|61
|70.1%
|15
|17.2%
|68
|Calvin Austin
|65.8%
|75
|66.3%
|55
|64.5%
|14
|18.7%
|13
|17.3%
|69
|Skyy Moore
|65.1%
|82
|66.7%
|54
|67.5%
|31
|37.8%
|14
|17.1%
|70
|Tank Dell
|62.9%
|95
|61.8%
|63
|65.9%
|16
|16.7%
|5
|5.2%
|71
|Curtis Samuel
|61.8%
|81
|70.0%
|56
|68.6%
|53
|65.4%
|12
|14.8%
|72
|Joshua Palmer
|61.7%
|87
|68.8%
|55
|66.2%
|21
|24.1%
|5
|5.7%
|73
|Darnell Mooney
|61.2%
|74
|60.5%
|46
|60.6%
|50
|67.6%
|10
|13.5%
|74
|Jordan Addison
|61.0%
|72
|70.7%
|65
|71.6%
|16
|22.2%
|6
|8.3%
|75
|Romeo Doubs
|60.7%
|65
|70.4%
|38
|71.2%
|11
|16.9%
|1
|1.5%
|76
|Dontayvion Wicks
|57.0%
|61
|61.1%
|33
|59.6%
|15
|24.6%
|11
|18.0%
|77
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|56.4%
|84
|50.0%
|51
|50.0%
|36
|42.9%
|12
|14.3%
|78
|Jayden Reed
|56.1%
|60
|64.8%
|35
|65.4%
|27
|45.0%
|22
|36.7%
|79
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|55.8%
|63
|62.9%
|44
|62.7%
|50
|79.4%
|10
|15.9%
|80
|Marvin Jones
|52.6%
|70
|58.9%
|43
|61.4%
|19
|27.1%
|1
|1.4%
|81
|Jalen Tolbert
|52.2%
|72
|57.8%
|37
|57.1%
|13
|18.1%
|10
|13.9%
|82
|Rashid Shaheed
|51.4%
|71
|66.7%
|52
|65.7%
|26
|36.6%
|15
|21.1%
|83
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|50.4%
|60
|44.6%
|33
|46.2%
|29
|48.3%
|3
|5.0%
|84
|Rashod Bateman
|50.0%
|64
|55.9%
|33
|54.5%
|18
|28.1%
|1
|1.6%
|85
|Brandon Johnson
|48.7%
|58
|54.1%
|40
|60.0%
|8
|13.8%
|4
|6.8%
|86
|DeVante Parker
|100.0%
|71
|100.0%
|46
|100.0%
|5
|7.0%
|2
|2.8%
|87
|Jakobi Meyers
|80.0%
|44
|88.0%
|23
|88.0%
|8
|18.2%
|7
|15.9%
|88
|Randall Cobb
|45.9%
|45
|49.1%
|27
|53.1%
|36
|80.0%
|2
|4.4%
|89
|Braxton Berrios
|44.4%
|56
|60.5%
|46
|60.0%
|27
|48.2%
|4
|7.1%
|90
|Quez Watkins
|42.6%
|58
|49.2%
|31
|48.2%
|45
|77.6%
|3
|5.2%
|91
|Kristian Wilkerson
|42.6%
|40
|48.0%
|24
|48.0%
|5
|12.5%
|3
|7.5%
|92
|Trey Palmer
|41.2%
|56
|40.6%
|28
|39.7%
|28
|50.0%
|6
|10.7%
|93
|Hunter Renfrow
|40.4%
|38
|50.0%
|25
|50.0%
|34
|89.5%
|14
|36.8%
|94
|Samori Toure
|40.2%
|43
|37.0%
|20
|38.5%
|11
|25.6%
|10
|23.3%
|95
|Jauan Jennings
|40.0%
|48
|53.4%
|31
|53.7%
|21
|43.8%
|8
|16.7%
|96
|Deven Thompkins
|36.8%
|50
|36.2%
|25
|36.8%
|27
|54.0%
|3
|6.0%
|97
|Justin Watson
|35.7%
|45
|48.1%
|39
|48.8%
|15
|33.3%
|1
|2.2%
|98
|Kayshon Boutte
|35.6%
|53
|40.2%
|41
|40.6%
|2
|3.8%
|1
|1.9%
|99
|Malik Heath
|35.5%
|38
|25.9%
|14
|25.0%
|6
|15.8%
|3
|7.9%
|100
|Kalif Raymond
|35.3%
|47
|32.9%
|24
|30.0%
|17
|36.2%
|10
|21.3%
|101
|Jerry Jeudy
|69.0%
|42
|84.0%
|31
|84.0%
|27
|64.3%
|11
|25.6%
|102
|River Cracraft
|34.9%
|44
|28.9%
|22
|29.3%
|5
|11.4%
|6
|13.6%
|103
|Nelson Agholor
|34.4%
|44
|33.9%
|20
|34.5%
|31
|70.5%
|6
|13.6%
Tight Ends
- PSn% = Percentage of QB Dropbacks player was on the field for
- Rts = # of Routes Run
- Rt Sh = Percentage of QB dropbacks on which the player ran a route
- RPPS = Routes Per Pass Play = Percentage of the TE's pass snaps where he ran a route (rather than blocked)
- IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
- Det Sn = # of snaps NOT inline (e.g. slot, wide, backfield)
|Sn%
|Sn
|Rt Sh
|Rts
|RPPS
|PSn%
|IL Sn
|IL%
|Det Sn
|Det%
|1
|Durham Smythe
|98.4%
|124
|86.8%
|66
|86.8%
|100.0%
|68
|54.8%
|56
|45.2%
|2
|Cade Otton
|97.1%
|132
|75.4%
|52
|78.9%
|95.6%
|70
|53.0%
|62
|47.0%
|3
|Dallas Goedert
|94.1%
|128
|84.1%
|53
|87.2%
|96.4%
|69
|53.9%
|59
|46.1%
|4
|Tyler Higbee
|92.3%
|144
|75.5%
|71
|82.6%
|91.4%
|74
|51.4%
|70
|48.6%
|5
|Hunter Henry
|84.6%
|126
|76.5%
|78
|93.0%
|82.3%
|61
|48.4%
|65
|51.6%
|6
|Cole Kmet
|84.3%
|102
|78.9%
|60
|93.0%
|84.8%
|54
|52.9%
|48
|47.1%
|7
|Tyler Conklin
|83.7%
|82
|74.5%
|41
|93.6%
|79.6%
|48
|58.5%
|34
|41.5%
|8
|Mark Andrews
|83.0%
|55
|82.0%
|27
|96.5%
|85.0%
|19
|34.5%
|36
|65.5%
|9
|Sam LaPorta
|82.7%
|110
|69.9%
|51
|80.3%
|87.1%
|62
|56.4%
|48
|43.6%
|10
|George Kittle
|80.8%
|97
|72.4%
|42
|79.8%
|90.7%
|65
|67.0%
|32
|33.0%
|11
|Luke Musgrave
|80.4%
|86
|81.5%
|44
|94.2%
|86.5%
|57
|66.3%
|29
|33.7%
|12
|David Njoku
|78.4%
|120
|79.5%
|62
|88.4%
|89.9%
|65
|54.2%
|55
|45.8%
|13
|Juwan Johnson
|78.3%
|108
|76.9%
|60
|96.1%
|80.0%
|38
|35.2%
|70
|64.8%
|14
|T.J. Hockenson
|78.0%
|92
|77.2%
|71
|95.7%
|80.7%
|51
|55.4%
|41
|44.6%
|15
|Dawson Knox
|77.5%
|110
|65.9%
|56
|82.9%
|79.5%
|52
|47.3%
|58
|52.7%
|16
|Adam Trautman
|76.5%
|91
|64.9%
|48
|82.7%
|78.5%
|49
|53.8%
|42
|46.2%
|17
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|76.2%
|93
|69.7%
|46
|89.8%
|77.6%
|56
|60.2%
|37
|39.8%
|18
|Dalton Schultz
|76.2%
|115
|77.5%
|79
|94.1%
|82.4%
|57
|49.1%
|58
|50.4%
|19
|Noah Gray
|73.8%
|93
|63.0%
|51
|93.3%
|67.5%
|33
|35.5%
|60
|64.5%
|20
|Evan Engram
|73.7%
|98
|80.0%
|64
|97.1%
|82.4%
|24
|24.5%
|74
|75.5%
|21
|Darren Waller
|73.5%
|97
|68.8%
|53
|98.1%
|70.1%
|38
|39.2%
|59
|60.8%
|22
|Zach Ertz
|72.9%
|86
|85.9%
|55
|100%
|85.2%
|43
|50.0%
|43
|50.0%
|23
|Dalton Kincaid
|70.4%
|100
|63.5%
|54
|97.1%
|65.4%
|37
|37.0%
|63
|63.0%
|24
|Kyle Pitts
|66.7%
|84
|89.1%
|49
|99.0%
|90.0%
|24
|28.6%
|60
|71.4%
|25
|Irv Smith
|65.8%
|73
|75.0%
|57
|97.8%
|76.7%
|23
|31.5%
|50
|68.5%
|26
|Jake Ferguson
|64.5%
|89
|50.0%
|32
|87.6%
|57.1%
|71
|79.8%
|18
|20.2%
|27
|Travis Kelce
|64.0%
|41
|55.0%
|23
|88.7%
|62.0%
|17
|41.5%
|24
|58.5%
|28
|Kylen Granson
|63.2%
|79
|72.4%
|55
|96.5%
|75.0%
|43
|54.4%
|36
|45.6%
|29
|Pat Freiermuth
|62.3%
|71
|62.7%
|52
|90.0%
|69.7%
|57
|80.3%
|14
|19.7%
|30
|Jonnu Smith
|61.1%
|77
|52.7%
|29
|75.3%
|70.0%
|44
|57.1%
|33
|42.9%
|31
|Logan Thomas
|61.1%
|80
|61.3%
|49
|99.8%
|61.4%
|36
|45.0%
|44
|55.0%
|32
|Gerald Everett
|56.0%
|79
|41.3%
|33
|85.0%
|48.6%
|40
|50.6%
|39
|49.4%
|33
|Mike Gesicki
|55.0%
|82
|56.9%
|58
|97.6%
|58.3%
|9
|11.0%
|73
|89.0%
|34
|Daniel Bellinger
|53.8%
|71
|24.7%
|19
|59.1%
|41.8%
|41
|57.7%
|30
|42.3%
|35
|Hayden Hurst
|53.1%
|68
|66.2%
|51
|100%
|64.8%
|31
|45.6%
|37
|54.4%
|36
|Trevon Wesco
|51.6%
|63
|16.7%
|11
|40.3%
|41.4%
|56
|88.9%
|7
|11.1%
|37
|Isaiah Likely
|50.0%
|64
|50.8%
|30
|100%
|47.3%
|26
|40.6%
|38
|59.4%
|38
|Foster Moreau
|49.3%
|68
|24.4%
|19
|85.3%
|28.6%
|57
|83.8%
|11
|16.2%
|39
|Austin Hooper
|48.9%
|46
|52.0%
|26
|96.3%
|54.0%
|29
|63.0%
|17
|37.0%
|40
|Colby Parkinson
|48.7%
|55
|34.3%
|24
|85.1%
|40.3%
|32
|58.2%
|23
|41.8%
|41
|Donald Parham
|47.5%
|67
|40.0%
|32
|82.3%
|48.6%
|46
|68.7%
|21
|31.3%
|42
|Noah Fant
|46.9%
|53
|42.9%
|30
|87.0%
|49.3%
|24
|45.3%
|29
|54.7%
|43
|MyCole Pruitt
|46.8%
|59
|7.3%
|4
|26.1%
|28.0%
|53
|89.8%
|6
|10.2%
|44
|John Bates
|45.8%
|60
|27.5%
|22
|77.0%
|35.7%
|45
|75.0%
|15
|25.0%
|45
|Michael Mayer
|45.7%
|43
|34.0%
|17
|85.0%
|40.0%
|40
|93.0%
|3
|7.0%
|46
|Will Dissly
|45.1%
|51
|37.1%
|26
|82.8%
|44.8%
|35
|68.6%
|16
|31.4%
|47
|Trey McBride
|44.1%
|52
|31.3%
|20
|83.0%
|37.7%
|38
|73.1%
|14
|26.9%
|48
|C.J. Uzomah
|43.9%
|43
|30.9%
|17
|100%
|30.6%
|33
|76.7%
|10
|23.3%
|49
|Darnell Washington
|43.0%
|49
|25.3%
|21
|83.5%
|30.3%
|38
|77.6%
|11
|22.4%
|50
|Josh Oliver
|41.5%
|49
|18.5%
|17
|62.7%
|29.5%
|45
|91.8%
|4
|8.2%
|51
|Peyton Hendershot
|41.3%
|57
|29.7%
|19
|85.1%
|34.9%
|41
|71.9%
|16
|28.1%
|52
|Mo Alie-Cox
|40.8%
|51
|26.3%
|20
|85.9%
|30.6%
|42
|82.4%
|9
|17.6%
|53
|Brock Wright
|39.1%
|52
|17.8%
|13
|62.2%
|28.6%
|40
|76.9%
|12
|23.1%
|54
|Luke Farrell
|38.3%
|51
|12.5%
|10
|42.1%
|29.7%
|45
|88.2%
|6
|11.8%
|55
|Chris Manhertz
|37.0%
|44
|13.5%
|10
|48.7%
|27.7%
|40
|90.9%
|4
|9.1%
|56
|Ko Kieft
|36.0%
|49
|18.8%
|13
|67.4%
|27.9%
|45
|91.8%
|4
|8.2%
|57
|Geoff Swaim
|35.6%
|42
|15.6%
|10
|52.9%
|29.5%
|34
|81.0%
|8
|19.0%
|58
|Harrison Bryant
|33.3%
|51
|20.5%
|16
|74.5%
|27.5%
|24
|47.1%
|27
|52.9%
|59
|Josiah Deguara
|32.7%
|35
|20.4%
|11
|81.6%
|25.0%
|15
|42.9%
|20
|57.1%
|60
|Luke Schoonmaker
|32.6%
|45
|9.4%
|6
|74.0%
|12.7%
|42
|93.3%
|3
|6.7%
Targets & Receiving Stats (Weeks 1+2)
Wide Receivers
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
- RT Dpth = Average distance downfield on all routes (not just ones where targeted)
- EZ Tgt = # of targets in the end zone
Target and Air Yard shares have been adjusted to exclude missed games for Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker and Jerry Jeudy.
|Player
|Tg Sh
|Tgt
|AY Sh
|AY
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Rec
|Yds
|TDs
|Rt Depth
|Drop
|EZ Tgt
|1
|Puka Nacua
|39.3%
|35
|35.4%
|262
|7.5
|43.2%
|3.28
|25
|266
|0
|10.3
|1
|0
|2
|Tyreek Hill
|32.9%
|24
|45.7%
|347
|14.5
|38.7%
|4.11
|16
|255
|3
|13.3
|1
|2
|3
|Justin Jefferson
|28.2%
|24
|38.2%
|234
|9.7
|26.4%
|3.40
|20
|309
|0
|12.1
|2
|0
|4
|Michael Pittman
|32.9%
|23
|38.5%
|141
|6.1
|31.1%
|2.07
|16
|153
|1
|9.5
|1
|1
|5
|Chris Olave
|31.3%
|21
|39.9%
|277
|13.2
|29.6%
|2.79
|14
|198
|0
|12.5
|0
|1
|6
|Tee Higgins
|28.6%
|20
|58.6%
|282
|14.1
|29.0%
|1.29
|8
|89
|2
|12.7
|0
|4
|7
|Nico Collins
|23.5%
|20
|40.6%
|279
|14.0
|27.4%
|3.10
|13
|226
|1
|12.7
|1
|1
|8
|Kendrick Bourne
|20.8%
|20
|38.8%
|304
|15.2
|26.0%
|1.21
|10
|93
|2
|13.0
|0
|2
|9
|Stefon Diggs
|26.7%
|20
|35.8%
|173
|8.7
|25.6%
|2.15
|17
|168
|1
|8.8
|0
|1
|10
|Calvin Ridley
|26.0%
|19
|40.0%
|209
|11.0
|28.4%
|1.99
|10
|133
|1
|11.9
|1
|3
|11
|Keenan Allen
|27.1%
|19
|31.9%
|204
|10.7
|24.7%
|2.43
|14
|187
|2
|11.2
|0
|1
|12
|Robert Woods
|22.4%
|19
|26.0%
|179
|9.4
|23.5%
|1.62
|12
|131
|0
|11.5
|1
|1
|13
|Mike Evans
|28.1%
|18
|49.0%
|235
|13.1
|30.5%
|4.02
|12
|237
|2
|12.5
|0
|1
|14
|DeAndre Hopkins
|31.6%
|18
|36.4%
|178
|9.9
|33.3%
|1.94
|11
|105
|0
|12.8
|2
|0
|15
|Mike Williams
|25.7%
|18
|33.0%
|211
|11.7
|27.7%
|1.97
|12
|128
|0
|12.2
|0
|2
|16
|Davante Adams
|34.7%
|17
|45.2%
|179
|10.5
|34.0%
|3.00
|12
|150
|1
|13.1
|0
|0
|17
|George Pickens
|23.0%
|17
|38.5%
|189
|11.1
|22.4%
|2.14
|9
|163
|1
|13.5
|0
|1
|18
|CeeDee Lamb
|27.4%
|17
|36.1%
|124
|7.3
|28.8%
|3.73
|15
|220
|0
|8.6
|0
|0
|19
|Amari Cooper
|24.6%
|17
|34.0%
|242
|14.3
|28.8%
|2.15
|10
|127
|0
|13.6
|0
|1
|20
|Tutu Atwell
|19.1%
|17
|29.9%
|221
|13.0
|19.3%
|2.23
|13
|196
|0
|11.0
|0
|0
|21
|Ja'Marr Chase
|24.3%
|17
|27.0%
|130
|7.6
|22.7%
|0.93
|10
|70
|0
|9.3
|0
|2
|22
|Michael Thomas
|25.4%
|17
|23.3%
|162
|9.5
|23.6%
|1.61
|12
|116
|0
|11.2
|0
|2
|23
|Christian Kirk
|23.3%
|17
|17.3%
|91
|5.3
|28.3%
|1.98
|12
|119
|0
|7.7
|2
|0
|24
|Deebo Samuel
|30.8%
|16
|29.7%
|137
|8.6
|27.6%
|2.03
|11
|118
|0
|9.7
|0
|0
|25
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|24.2%
|16
|28.4%
|136
|8.5
|25.8%
|2.79
|12
|173
|1
|11.7
|0
|0
|26
|Elijah Moore
|23.2%
|16
|25.6%
|183
|11.4
|25.4%
|1.25
|6
|79
|0
|10.8
|0
|0
|27
|A.J. Brown
|29.4%
|15
|46.8%
|226
|15.1
|26.8%
|1.71
|10
|96
|0
|13.9
|0
|1
|28
|DeVonta Smith
|29.4%
|15
|44.7%
|216
|14.4
|24.6%
|2.92
|11
|178
|2
|13.9
|0
|1
|29
|Marquise Brown
|25.4%
|15
|34.5%
|141
|9.4
|25.4%
|1.39
|9
|82
|1
|13.7
|1
|0
|30
|Zay Flowers
|27.8%
|15
|21.1%
|86
|5.7
|28.3%
|2.64
|13
|140
|0
|9.8
|0
|0
|31
|Brandon Aiyuk
|26.9%
|14
|42.0%
|194
|13.9
|29.2%
|3.58
|11
|172
|2
|13.6
|0
|2
|32
|Tyler Lockett
|23.0%
|14
|39.4%
|149
|10.6
|22.6%
|1.11
|10
|69
|2
|12.7
|0
|4
|33
|Chris Godwin
|21.9%
|14
|27.6%
|132
|9.4
|23.0%
|1.79
|10
|109
|0
|10.3
|0
|2
|34
|Tank Dell
|16.5%
|14
|18.4%
|127
|9.1
|22.2%
|1.68
|10
|106
|1
|11.7
|0
|0
|35
|Garrett Wilson
|30.2%
|13
|48.4%
|163
|12.6
|24.5%
|2.21
|7
|117
|2
|12.3
|1
|2
|36
|Jonathan Mingo
|21.0%
|13
|42.6%
|160
|12.3
|18.1%
|0.60
|5
|43
|0
|13.5
|1
|0
|37
|Zay Jones
|17.8%
|13
|34.0%
|178
|13.7
|21.7%
|0.92
|5
|55
|1
|11.0
|0
|4
|38
|Jayden Reed
|25.0%
|13
|31.6%
|152
|11.7
|37.1%
|2.43
|6
|85
|2
|11.3
|0
|0
|39
|Josh Reynolds
|19.7%
|13
|31.6%
|151
|11.6
|22.4%
|2.52
|9
|146
|2
|11.4
|1
|1
|40
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|13.5%
|13
|6.4%
|50
|3.9
|25.5%
|1.20
|9
|61
|0
|8.5
|1
|0
|41
|Courtland Sutton
|20.7%
|12
|30.8%
|133
|11.1
|18.8%
|1.53
|9
|98
|1
|12.2
|1
|1
|42
|Jahan Dotson
|19.0%
|12
|25.9%
|106
|8.8
|16.2%
|0.84
|8
|62
|0
|12.7
|0
|0
|43
|K.J. Osborn
|14.1%
|12
|20.5%
|125
|10.4
|14.3%
|0.77
|6
|65
|1
|10.9
|3
|2
|44
|Josh Downs
|17.1%
|12
|14.1%
|52
|4.3
|20.7%
|1.16
|7
|67
|0
|7.9
|0
|1
|45
|DK Metcalf
|18.0%
|11
|39.0%
|147
|13.4
|18.3%
|2.03
|9
|122
|1
|12.3
|1
|1
|46
|Darius Slayton
|17.2%
|11
|36.4%
|178
|16.2
|18.0%
|1.26
|6
|77
|0
|15.5
|0
|0
|47
|Gabe Davis
|14.7%
|11
|31.3%
|151
|13.8
|14.7%
|1.65
|8
|124
|1
|10.9
|0
|2
|48
|Jordan Addison
|12.9%
|11
|27.7%
|169
|15.4
|16.9%
|2.05
|7
|133
|2
|13.5
|0
|1
|49
|Jaylen Waddle
|15.1%
|11
|18.0%
|136
|12.4
|19.3%
|2.88
|8
|164
|0
|11.8
|1
|0
|50
|Adam Thielen
|17.7%
|11
|17.6%
|66
|6.0
|15.7%
|0.94
|9
|66
|1
|12.2
|0
|0
|51
|Allen Robinson
|14.9%
|11
|14.9%
|73
|6.7
|16.2%
|1.12
|7
|76
|0
|9.9
|0
|0
|52
|Tyler Boyd
|15.7%
|11
|11.2%
|54
|4.9
|15.5%
|0.87
|8
|62
|0
|10.8
|0
|1
|53
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|18.0%
|11
|5.6%
|21
|1.9
|25.0%
|1.07
|8
|47
|0
|9.7
|1
|0
|54
|Mack Hollins
|21.7%
|10
|39.2%
|118
|11.8
|27.0%
|2.46
|6
|91
|0
|10.9
|1
|1
|55
|Terry McLaurin
|15.9%
|10
|26.3%
|108
|10.8
|15.6%
|1.33
|7
|85
|1
|11.6
|0
|1
|56
|Chase Claypool
|15.6%
|10
|23.0%
|73
|7.3
|16.9%
|0.61
|3
|36
|1
|13.7
|0
|1
|57
|Rashid Shaheed
|14.9%
|10
|20.8%
|144
|14.4
|19.2%
|2.92
|9
|152
|1
|13.8
|0
|2
|58
|Jakobi Meyers
|38.5%
|10
|41.2%
|81
|8.1
|43.5%
|3.52
|9
|81
|2
|9.1
|0
|2
|59
|Calvin Austin
|13.5%
|10
|17.5%
|86
|8.6
|18.2%
|0.85
|7
|47
|0
|12.6
|1
|0
|60
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|17.5%
|10
|12.5%
|61
|6.1
|18.5%
|1.54
|7
|83
|1
|9.4
|0
|1
|61
|Parris Campbell
|15.6%
|10
|7.7%
|37
|3.7
|17.2%
|0.40
|5
|23
|0
|9.0
|1
|0
|62
|Kadarius Toney
|13.2%
|10
|5.7%
|34
|3.4
|40.0%
|1.44
|6
|36
|0
|8.2
|2
|0
|63
|Justin Watson
|11.8%
|9
|36.0%
|213
|23.6
|23.1%
|2.74
|5
|107
|0
|16.2
|0
|0
|64
|DJ Moore
|14.1%
|9
|27.2%
|86
|9.6
|12.5%
|1.79
|8
|129
|0
|13.6
|0
|0
|65
|Van Jefferson
|10.1%
|9
|17.8%
|132
|14.6
|11.3%
|0.41
|5
|33
|0
|14.2
|1
|1
|66
|Demario Douglas
|9.4%
|9
|9.7%
|76
|8.5
|30.0%
|1.97
|6
|59
|0
|11.3
|0
|0
|67
|Allen Lazard
|18.6%
|8
|36.5%
|123
|15.4
|15.1%
|1.30
|4
|69
|0
|12.3
|0
|0
|68
|Drake London
|17.4%
|8
|20.0%
|60
|7.5
|17.0%
|1.43
|6
|67
|1
|10.6
|1
|1
|69
|Romeo Doubs
|15.4%
|8
|17.7%
|85
|10.7
|21.1%
|1.47
|6
|56
|2
|11.8
|0
|2
|70
|Braxton Berrios
|11.0%
|8
|15.4%
|117
|14.6
|17.4%
|1.52
|5
|70
|0
|11.0
|0
|1
|71
|Isaiah Hodgins
|12.5%
|8
|14.6%
|71
|8.9
|16.3%
|1.31
|5
|64
|1
|10.9
|0
|2
|72
|Curtis Samuel
|12.7%
|8
|9.2%
|38
|4.7
|14.3%
|1.30
|8
|73
|0
|9.6
|0
|0
|73
|DeVante Parker
|19.0%
|8
|12.4%
|47
|5.9
|17.4%
|1.24
|6
|57
|0
|11.5
|0
|0
|74
|Michael Wilson
|11.9%
|7
|26.7%
|109
|15.6
|14.9%
|1.60
|5
|75
|0
|15.0
|0
|0
|75
|Treylon Burks
|12.3%
|7
|20.3%
|99
|14.2
|13.5%
|1.81
|5
|94
|0
|14.6
|1
|0
|76
|Odell Beckham
|13.0%
|7
|20.1%
|82
|11.7
|14.9%
|1.40
|5
|66
|0
|10.8
|0
|0
|77
|Darnell Mooney
|10.9%
|7
|19.8%
|63
|9.0
|15.2%
|1.15
|4
|53
|1
|15.0
|0
|1
|78
|Skyy Moore
|9.2%
|7
|14.3%
|84
|12.0
|13.0%
|1.30
|3
|70
|1
|11.3
|0
|0
|79
|Deonte Harty
|9.3%
|7
|10.4%
|51
|7.2
|31.8%
|0.59
|5
|13
|0
|7.8
|0
|1
|80
|Rashee Rice
|9.2%
|7
|9.7%
|57
|8.2
|43.8%
|3.06
|5
|49
|1
|8.9
|1
|1
|81
|River Cracraft
|9.6%
|7
|9.4%
|71
|10.2
|31.8%
|3.36
|5
|74
|1
|11.2
|0
|2
|82
|Nelson Agholor
|11.1%
|6
|26.3%
|107
|17.8
|30.0%
|3.15
|5
|63
|1
|11.0
|0
|2
|83
|Terrace Marshall
|9.7%
|6
|24.6%
|92
|15.4
|11.8%
|0.45
|2
|23
|0
|12.0
|0
|0
|84
|Brandon Johnson
|10.3%
|6
|21.2%
|92
|15.3
|15.0%
|2.43
|4
|97
|2
|12.4
|1
|0
|85
|Dontayvion Wicks
|11.5%
|6
|16.6%
|80
|13.3
|18.2%
|1.21
|2
|40
|1
|13.6
|0
|1
|86
|Rashod Bateman
|11.1%
|6
|11.0%
|45
|7.5
|18.2%
|1.61
|6
|53
|0
|8.9
|0
|0
|87
|Marvin Jones
|9.1%
|6
|9.3%
|45
|7.4
|14.0%
|0.19
|2
|8
|0
|11.2
|1
|0
|88
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|8.7%
|6
|8.1%
|57
|9.6
|9.4%
|0.30
|2
|19
|0
|14.4
|0
|0
|89
|Joshua Palmer
|8.6%
|6
|8.0%
|51
|8.5
|10.9%
|0.31
|4
|17
|0
|10.2
|0
|1
|90
|Jalen Tolbert
|8.1%
|5
|20.1%
|69
|13.9
|13.5%
|0.49
|3
|18
|0
|11.6
|0
|0
|91
|Samori Toure
|9.6%
|5
|15.8%
|76
|15.2
|25.0%
|1.20
|3
|24
|0
|13.6
|0
|0
|92
|Alec Pierce
|7.1%
|5
|12.4%
|46
|9.1
|7.2%
|0.48
|3
|33
|0
|13.8
|0
|0
|93
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|6.6%
|5
|11.2%
|66
|13.3
|7.7%
|0.94
|4
|61
|0
|13.5
|0
|0
|94
|Quentin Johnston
|7.1%
|5
|8.9%
|57
|11.4
|21.7%
|0.70
|3
|16
|0
|16.8
|0
|1
|95
|Trey Palmer
|7.8%
|5
|7.1%
|34
|6.8
|17.9%
|1.00
|3
|28
|1
|13.9
|1
|0
|96
|Marvin Mims
|6.9%
|4
|21.4%
|92
|23.1
|26.7%
|8.13
|4
|122
|1
|19.0
|0
|0
|97
|Jauan Jennings
|7.7%
|4
|15.6%
|72
|18.1
|12.9%
|1.65
|2
|51
|0
|9.8
|0
|0
|98
|Kalif Raymond
|6.1%
|4
|14.1%
|67
|16.8
|16.7%
|2.75
|3
|66
|1
|13.0
|0
|0
|99
|Michael Gallup
|6.5%
|4
|13.9%
|48
|12.0
|7.8%
|0.25
|2
|13
|0
|8.6
|0
|0
|100
|Brandin Cooks
|6.5%
|4
|11.6%
|40
|10.0
|21.1%
|1.16
|2
|22
|0
|9.8
|0
|0
|101
|Jerry Jeudy
|15.4%
|4
|11.7%
|33
|8.4
|12.9%
|0.58
|2
|18
|0
|17.0
|0
|0
|102
|Rondale Moore
|6.8%
|4
|5.6%
|23
|5.7
|9.3%
|1.09
|4
|47
|0
|11.4
|0
|0
Tight Ends
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
- RT Dpth = Average distance downfield on all routes (not just ones where targeted)
- EZ Tgt = # of targets in the end zone
|Tg Sh
|Tgt
|AY Sh
|AY
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|Rt Dpth
|Drop
|EZ Tgt
|1
|Zach Ertz
|30.5%
|18
|30.9%
|126
|7.0
|32.7%
|1.40
|12
|77
|0
|9.6
|2
|1
|2
|T.J. Hockenson
|20.0%
|17
|12.1%
|74
|4.4
|23.9%
|1.42
|15
|101
|2
|8.0
|0
|0
|3
|Cole Kmet
|20.3%
|13
|23.3%
|74
|5.7
|21.7%
|1.37
|9
|82
|0
|8.1
|0
|1
|4
|Darren Waller
|20.3%
|13
|22.8%
|111
|8.6
|24.5%
|2.11
|9
|112
|0
|9.2
|0
|0
|5
|Hunter Henry
|13.5%
|13
|15.8%
|124
|9.5
|16.7%
|1.38
|11
|108
|2
|9.5
|1
|2
|6
|Evan Engram
|17.8%
|13
|9.3%
|49
|3.7
|20.3%
|1.66
|11
|106
|0
|7.8
|1
|0
|7
|Logan Thomas
|17.5%
|11
|18.8%
|77
|7.0
|22.4%
|1.33
|6
|65
|1
|7.4
|2
|1
|8
|Jake Ferguson
|17.7%
|11
|13.1%
|45
|4.1
|34.4%
|0.69
|5
|22
|1
|5.2
|2
|2
|9
|Sam LaPorta
|16.7%
|11
|10.7%
|51
|4.7
|21.6%
|2.00
|10
|102
|0
|9.4
|0
|0
|10
|Dalton Schultz
|12.9%
|11
|9.1%
|63
|5.7
|13.9%
|0.48
|6
|38
|0
|8.4
|1
|1
|11
|Hayden Hurst
|16.1%
|10
|18.1%
|68
|6.8
|19.6%
|1.20
|8
|61
|1
|9.4
|0
|0
|12
|Kylen Granson
|14.3%
|10
|13.7%
|50
|5.0
|18.2%
|1.00
|7
|55
|1
|9.9
|1
|0
|13
|Durham Smythe
|13.7%
|10
|10.3%
|78
|7.8
|15.2%
|1.02
|6
|67
|0
|8.7
|0
|1
|14
|Dalton Kincaid
|13.3%
|10
|8.7%
|42
|4.2
|18.5%
|1.28
|9
|69
|0
|9.5
|0
|1
|15
|Tyler Higbee
|11.2%
|10
|8.5%
|63
|6.3
|14.1%
|0.86
|6
|61
|0
|8.5
|0
|0
|16
|Irv Smith
|12.9%
|9
|11.4%
|55
|6.1
|15.8%
|0.47
|5
|27
|0
|7.9
|1
|1
|17
|George Kittle
|17.3%
|9
|11.3%
|52
|5.8
|21.4%
|1.17
|6
|49
|0
|11.1
|1
|1
|18
|Mike Gesicki
|9.4%
|9
|10.4%
|82
|9.1
|15.5%
|1.19
|8
|69
|0
|9.3
|0
|0
|19
|Travis Kelce
|23.1%
|9
|20.7%
|53
|5.9
|39.1%
|1.13
|4
|26
|1
|7.0
|0
|2
|20
|Dawson Knox
|12.0%
|9
|8.1%
|39
|4.4
|16.1%
|0.63
|6
|35
|1
|8.6
|1
|2
|21
|Cade Otton
|14.1%
|9
|7.4%
|35
|3.9
|17.3%
|1.15
|8
|60
|0
|6.6
|0
|0
|22
|Kyle Pitts
|17.4%
|8
|31.1%
|94
|11.7
|16.3%
|1.20
|4
|59
|0
|10.9
|0
|1
|23
|Mark Andrews
|24.2%
|8
|14.7%
|44
|5.6
|29.6%
|1.67
|5
|45
|1
|7.5
|0
|0
|24
|Dallas Goedert
|15.7%
|8
|9.5%
|46
|5.7
|15.1%
|0.42
|6
|22
|0
|8.6
|0
|0
|25
|Juwan Johnson
|11.9%
|8
|8.6%
|60
|7.4
|13.3%
|0.82
|5
|49
|0
|8.0
|0
|0
|26
|Noah Gray
|10.5%
|8
|7.2%
|43
|5.3
|15.7%
|1.35
|6
|69
|0
|8.6
|0
|0
|27
|Luke Musgrave
|13.5%
|7
|17.5%
|84
|12.0
|15.9%
|1.70
|5
|75
|0
|8.3
|0
|0
|28
|Tyler Conklin
|16.3%
|7
|8.1%
|27
|3.9
|17.1%
|1.27
|6
|52
|0
|7.2
|0
|0
|29
|David Njoku
|10.1%
|7
|1.8%
|13
|1.8
|11.3%
|1.16
|6
|72
|0
|8.0
|0
|0
|30
|Jonnu Smith
|13.0%
|6
|16.2%
|49
|8.1
|20.7%
|1.62
|4
|47
|0
|7.0
|0
|1
|31
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|10.5%
|6
|9.3%
|46
|7.6
|13.0%
|0.76
|4
|35
|0
|8.6
|0
|0
|32
|Gerald Everett
|8.6%
|6
|4.5%
|29
|4.8
|18.2%
|2.06
|5
|68
|0
|6.3
|0
|0
|33
|Adam Trautman
|10.3%
|6
|4.1%
|18
|2.9
|12.5%
|0.71
|5
|34
|0
|9.1
|0
|0
|34
|Josh Oliver
|7.1%
|6
|2.2%
|14
|2.3
|35.3%
|2.65
|5
|45
|0
|5.0
|0
|0
|35
|John Bates
|7.9%
|5
|10.6%
|43
|8.7
|22.7%
|2.09
|3
|46
|0
|7.5
|1
|1
|36
|Trey McBride
|8.5%
|5
|8.2%
|33
|6.7
|25.0%
|2.75
|4
|55
|0
|6.9
|0
|0
|37
|Donald Parham
|7.1%
|5
|7.4%
|48
|9.5
|15.6%
|0.91
|4
|29
|1
|9.9
|0
|2
|38
|Pat Freiermuth
|6.8%
|5
|6.9%
|34
|6.7
|9.6%
|0.10
|2
|5
|1
|8.9
|0
|2
|39
|Colby Parkinson
|8.2%
|5
|6.6%
|25
|5.0
|20.8%
|2.04
|3
|49
|0
|8.0
|0
|0
|40
|Will Dissly
|8.2%
|5
|3.2%
|12
|2.4
|19.2%
|2.00
|5
|52
|0
|5.4
|0
|0
|41
|Noah Fant
|6.6%
|4
|12.0%
|45
|11.3
|13.3%
|1.87
|4
|56
|0
|10.9
|0
|0
|42
|Cole Turner
|6.3%
|4
|7.4%
|30
|7.5
|28.6%
|2.71
|3
|38
|0
|9.5
|0
|0
|43
|Harrison Bryant
|5.8%
|4
|2.0%
|14
|3.5
|25.0%
|0.31
|2
|5
|1
|6.8
|1
|1
|44
|Austin Hooper
|6.1%
|3
|8.2%
|32
|10.8
|11.5%
|1.54
|3
|40
|0
|8.1
|0
|0
Red-Zone Stats (Weeks 1+2)
- RZ TS = Percentage of team red-zone targets that went to the player
- RZ Snap = Percentage of team red-zone snaps player was on the field for
- EZ Tgt = Targets into the end zone (not necessarily from inside the red zone)
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt
|TDs
|Sn Sh
|Sn
|EZ Tgt
|1
|Garrett Wilson
|100.0%
|2
|1
|91.7%
|11
|2
|2
|Brandon Aiyuk
|60.0%
|3
|2
|66.7%
|12
|2
|3
|Tyreek Hill
|55.6%
|5
|2
|85.0%
|17
|2
|4
|Zay Flowers
|55.6%
|5
|0
|79.2%
|19
|0
|5
|Zay Jones
|50.0%
|5
|1
|90.9%
|20
|4
|6
|Calvin Ridley
|50.0%
|5
|1
|77.3%
|17
|3
|7
|Jakobi Meyers
|50.0%
|3
|2
|82.4%
|14
|2
|8
|Cole Kmet
|50.0%
|2
|0
|90.0%
|9
|1
|9
|DeVonta Smith
|50.0%
|1
|1
|100.0%
|17
|1
|10
|A.J. Brown
|50.0%
|1
|0
|94.1%
|16
|1
|11
|Jake Ferguson
|46.7%
|7
|1
|81.8%
|36
|2
|12
|Tyler Lockett
|44.4%
|4
|2
|91.7%
|22
|4
|13
|Marquise Brown
|42.9%
|3
|1
|100.0%
|11
|0
|14
|Chris Godwin
|42.9%
|3
|0
|87.5%
|14
|2
|15
|Robert Woods
|42.9%
|3
|0
|85.0%
|17
|1
|16
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|42.9%
|3
|1
|66.7%
|12
|1
|17
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|40.0%
|2
|1
|75.0%
|12
|0
|18
|Logan Thomas
|40.0%
|2
|1
|66.7%
|12
|1
|19
|Josh Downs
|37.5%
|3
|0
|95.2%
|20
|1
|20
|Ja'Marr Chase
|33.3%
|4
|0
|100.0%
|18
|2
|21
|Tee Higgins
|33.3%
|4
|2
|72.2%
|13
|4
|22
|DK Metcalf
|33.3%
|3
|1
|95.8%
|23
|1
|23
|Parris Campbell
|33.3%
|3
|0
|68.0%
|17
|0
|24
|Travis Kelce
|33.3%
|3
|1
|50.0%
|8
|2
|25
|Davante Adams
|33.3%
|2
|1
|88.2%
|15
|0
|26
|Hayden Hurst
|33.3%
|1
|1
|50.0%
|4
|0
|27
|Adam Thielen
|33.3%
|1
|1
|50.0%
|4
|0
|28
|Stefon Diggs
|30.8%
|4
|1
|85.2%
|23
|1
|29
|Michael Thomas
|30.8%
|4
|0
|66.7%
|16
|2
|30
|K.J. Osborn
|30.0%
|3
|1
|87.5%
|14
|2
|31
|Adam Trautman
|30.0%
|3
|0
|75.0%
|15
|0
|32
|Pat Freiermuth
|30.0%
|3
|1
|61.5%
|8
|2
|33
|Keenan Allen
|28.6%
|4
|2
|85.7%
|30
|1
|34
|Dalton Schultz
|28.6%
|2
|0
|90.0%
|18
|1
|35
|Hunter Henry
|28.6%
|2
|2
|78.6%
|11
|2
|36
|Kendrick Bourne
|28.6%
|2
|2
|71.4%
|10
|2
|37
|DeAndre Hopkins
|28.6%
|2
|0
|66.7%
|12
|0
|38
|Zach Ertz
|28.6%
|2
|0
|63.6%
|7
|1
|39
|Michael Pittman
|25.0%
|2
|0
|95.2%
|20
|1
|40
|Romeo Doubs
|25.0%
|2
|2
|88.2%
|15
|2
|41
|Drake London
|25.0%
|2
|1
|79.2%
|19
|1
|42
|Dontayvion Wicks
|25.0%
|2
|0
|76.5%
|13
|1
|43
|Jonnu Smith
|25.0%
|2
|0
|70.8%
|17
|1
|44
|Jayden Reed
|25.0%
|2
|2
|64.7%
|11
|0
|45
|Amari Cooper
|25.0%
|1
|0
|60.0%
|6
|1
|46
|Elijah Moore
|25.0%
|1
|0
|60.0%
|6
|0
|47
|Harrison Bryant
|25.0%
|1
|1
|50.0%
|5
|1
|48
|Dawson Knox
|23.1%
|3
|1
|92.6%
|25
|2
|49
|Darren Waller
|22.2%
|2
|0
|92.0%
|23
|0
|50
|Isaiah Hodgins
|22.2%
|2
|1
|88.0%
|22
|2
|51
|River Cracraft
|22.2%
|2
|1
|35.0%
|7
|2
|52
|Skyy Moore
|22.2%
|2
|1
|31.3%
|5
|0
|53
|Kadarius Toney
|22.2%
|2
|0
|12.5%
|2
|0
|54
|Joshua Palmer
|21.4%
|3
|0
|68.6%
|24
|1
|55
|KaVontae Turpin
|20.0%
|3
|0
|18.2%
|8
|0
|56
|George Pickens
|20.0%
|2
|0
|100.0%
|13
|1
|57
|Courtland Sutton
|20.0%
|2
|1
|95.0%
|19
|1
|58
|T.J. Hockenson
|20.0%
|2
|2
|93.8%
|15
|0
|59
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|20.0%
|2
|1
|65.0%
|13
|0
|60
|Brandon Johnson
|20.0%
|2
|1
|55.0%
|11
|0
|61
|Tyler Higbee
|20.0%
|1
|0
|100.0%
|22
|0
|62
|George Kittle
|20.0%
|1
|0
|88.9%
|16
|1
|63
|Josh Reynolds
|20.0%
|1
|1
|87.5%
|14
|1
|64
|Deebo Samuel
|20.0%
|1
|0
|83.3%
|15
|0
|65
|Sam LaPorta
|20.0%
|1
|0
|68.8%
|11
|0
|66
|Puka Nacua
|20.0%
|1
|0
|68.2%
|15
|0
|67
|Marvin Jones
|20.0%
|1
|0
|62.5%
|10
|0
|68
|Ben Skowronek
|20.0%
|1
|0
|45.5%
|10
|0
|69
|John Bates
|20.0%
|1
|0
|44.4%
|8
|1
|70
|Chris Olave
|15.4%
|2
|0
|66.7%
|16
|1
|71
|Dalton Kincaid
|15.4%
|2
|0
|59.3%
|16
|1
|72
|Rashid Shaheed
|15.4%
|2
|1
|37.5%
|9
|2
|73
|Mike Williams
|14.3%
|2
|0
|85.7%
|30
|2
|74
|Donald Parham
|14.3%
|2
|1
|60.0%
|21
|2
|75
|Cade Otton
|14.3%
|1
|0
|93.8%
|15
|0
|76
|Rondale Moore
|14.3%
|1
|0
|90.9%
|10
|0
|77
|Treylon Burks
|14.3%
|1
|0
|83.3%
|15
|0
|78
|Nico Collins
|14.3%
|1
|1
|65.0%
|13
|1
|79
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|14.3%
|1
|0
|57.1%
|8
|0
|80
|Kayshon Boutte
|14.3%
|1
|0
|50.0%
|7
|0
|81
|Ko Kieft
|14.3%
|1
|0
|43.8%
|7
|0
|82
|Trey Palmer
|14.3%
|1
|1
|37.5%
|6
|0
|83
|Alec Pierce
|12.5%
|1
|0
|100.0%
|21
|0
|84
|Luke Musgrave
|12.5%
|1
|0
|88.2%
|15
|0
|85
|Mack Hollins
|12.5%
|1
|0
|62.5%
|15
|1
|86
|Kyle Pitts
|12.5%
|1
|0
|58.3%
|14
|1
|87
|Kylen Granson
|12.5%
|1
|1
|57.1%
|12
|0
|88
|Durham Smythe
|11.1%
|1
|0
|100.0%
|20
|1
|89
|Odell Beckham
|11.1%
|1
|0
|75.0%
|18
|0
|90
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|11.1%
|1
|0
|66.7%
|16
|0
|91
|Blake Bell
|11.1%
|1
|1
|56.3%
|9
|0
|92
|Mark Andrews
|11.1%
|1
|1
|41.7%
|10
|0
|93
|Rashee Rice
|11.1%
|1
|1
|31.3%
|5
|1
|94
|Nelson Agholor
|11.1%
|1
|1
|29.2%
|7
|2
|95
|Justin Jefferson
|10.0%
|1
|0
|93.8%
|15
|0
|96
|Josh Oliver
|10.0%
|1
|0
|56.3%
|9
|0
|97
|Diontae Johnson
|10.0%
|1
|0
|53.8%
|7
|0
|98
|Jordan Addison
|10.0%
|1
|0
|43.8%
|7
|1
|99
|Tyler Boyd
|8.3%
|1
|0
|83.3%
|15
|1
|100
|Irv Smith
|8.3%
|1
|0
|61.1%
|11
|1
|101
|Gabe Davis
|7.7%
|1
|1
|96.3%
|26
|2
|102
|Juwan Johnson
|7.7%
|1
|0
|75.0%
|18
|0
|103
|Foster Moreau
|7.7%
|1
|0
|58.3%
|14
|0
|104
|Khalil Shakir
|7.7%
|1
|1
|18.5%
|5
|0
|105
|Gerald Everett
|7.1%
|1
|0
|42.9%
|15
|0
|106
|Peyton Hendershot
|6.7%
|1
|0
|40.9%
|18
|0
|107
|Dallas Goedert
|0.0%
|0
|0
|100.0%
|17
|0
|108
|Jonathan Mingo
|0.0%
|0
|0
|100.0%
|8
|0
|109
|David Njoku
|0.0%
|0
|0
|100.0%
|10
|0
|110
|Terry McLaurin
|0.0%
|0
|0
|94.4%
|17
|1
|111
|Allen Robinson
|0.0%
|0
|0
|92.3%
|12
|0
|112
|Tyler Conklin
|0.0%
|0
|0
|91.7%
|11
|0
|113
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|0.0%
|0
|0
|88.9%
|16
|0
|114
|Jahan Dotson
|0.0%
|0
|0
|88.9%
|16
|0
|115
|Van Jefferson
|0.0%
|0
|0
|86.4%
|19
|1
|116
|Chase Claypool
|0.0%
|0
|0
|80.0%
|8
|1
|117
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|0.0%
|0
|0
|80.0%
|8
|0
|118
|Tutu Atwell
|0.0%
|0
|0
|77.3%
|17
|0
|119
|Allen Lazard
|0.0%
|0
|0
|75.0%
|9
|0
|120
|Terrace Marshall
|0.0%
|0
|0
|75.0%
|6
|0
|121
|Evan Engram
|0.0%
|0
|0
|72.7%
|16
|0
|122
|Mike Gesicki
|0.0%
|0
|0
|71.4%
|10
|0
|123
|CeeDee Lamb
|0.0%
|0
|0
|70.5%
|31
|0
|124
|Michael Gallup
|0.0%
|0
|0
|70.5%
|31
|0
|125
|Darnell Mooney
|0.0%
|0
|0
|70.0%
|7
|1
|126
|D.J. Moore
|0.0%
|0
|0
|70.0%
|7
|0
|127
|Noah Gray
|0.0%
|0
|0
|68.8%
|11
|0
|128
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|0.0%
|0
|0
|68.8%
|11
|0
|129
|Mike Evans
|0.0%
|0
|0
|68.8%
|11
|1
|130
|Christian Kirk
|0.0%
|0
|0
|68.2%
|15
|0
|131
|Darius Slayton
|0.0%
|0
|0
|68.0%
|17
|0
|132
|Jaylen Waddle
|0.0%
|0
|0
|65.0%
|13
|0
|133
|Laviska Shenault
|0.0%
|0
|0
|62.5%
|5
|0
|134
|Curtis Samuel
|0.0%
|0
|0
|61.1%
|11
|0
|135
|Tank Dell
|0.0%
|0
|0
|60.0%
|12
|0
|136
|Michael Wilson
|0.0%
|0
|0
|54.5%
|6
|0
|137
|Noah Fant
|0.0%
|0
|0
|54.2%
|13
|0
|138
|Austin Hooper
|0.0%
|0
|0
|52.9%
|9
|0
|139
|Will Dissly
|0.0%
|0
|0
|50.0%
|12
|0
|140
|Rashod Bateman
|0.0%
|0
|0
|45.8%
|11
|0