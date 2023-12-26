2024 Golf Draft Kit: Rankings & Profiles

1 Scottie Scheffler 27 23 $21,014,342 $18,000,000 Scheffler's earnings north of $21 million in the 2022-23 season set a PGA Tour record, bolstered by early-season wins at the Phoenix Open and PLAYERS Championship, as well as 13 top-five finishes in 23 starts. At 27, he displayed one of the most impressive ball-striking seasons on record, though his putting often left him just short of victories over the summer. A similar pattern emerged in the 2021-22 season, with four early wins followed by several near misses. While it might be unrealistic to expect Scheffler to exceed $20 million in earnings again, his current consistency is unparalleled. He should be the top pick in any fantasy format, even without certainty about his performance on the greens.

2 Rory McIlroy 34 18 $13,921,008 $16,000,000 After his initial victory at the CJ Cup in South Carolina to kick off the 2022-23 season, McIlroy faced early challenges in 2023 on the PGA Tour, with five finishes outside the top-25 over seven starts. However, the Northern Irishman hit his stride in the summer, securing 10 consecutive top-10 finishes to end the season, including a win at the Scottish Open. Statistically, McIlroy's performance was strong across all aspects of his game last season. The key for him is maintaining mental focus for four rounds, especially at majors, where he hasn't triumphed since 2014. Despite this, McIlroy's potential remains high, making him a top pick, though he tends to play fewer events than some other leading contenders. Given his caliber, a five-win 2024 season for the future Hall-of-Famer wouldn't be surprising at all.

3 Patrick Cantlay 31 21 $10,372,998 $13,000,000 Cantlay did practically everything but win last season. He posted eight top-five finishes and only missed two cuts in 21 starts. Cantlay was third in SG: Total behind the best ball-striking season of his career. The difference in not winning was likely due to finishing 57th in SG: Around-the-Green and 41st in SG: Putting. However, given his excellent ball striking, these rankings are relatively decent. Should Cantlay regain his form as one of the PGA Tour's top putters in 2024, alongside his current ball-striking ability, he could begin amassing victories and potentially vie for the highest spot in earnings.

4 Viktor Hovland 26 23 $14,112,234 $12,000,000 Hovland has always been one of the most consistent players on Tour thanks to his world-class ball striking. He reached a new level in 2022-23 thanks to big improvements in the short-game department. Hovland doubled his PGA Tour win total to six with victories at the Memorial Tournament, followed by wins at both the BMW Championship and the TOUR Championship to close the season. The 26-year-old has also not missed a cut on the PGA Tour since July of 2022. The next thing on Hovland's radar is a major championship and he has contended at quite a few of them already across his short career. Hovland has No. 1 overall upside, but also an extremely high floor that makes him a great early selection in any fantasy format.

5 Xander Schauffele 29 23 $8,459,066 $11,000,000 Schauffele had another extremely consistent season going 23-for-23 and racking up 18 top-25s. He also had a pair of runner-up finishes, including at the TOUR Championship, but unfortunately was not able to pick up PGA Tour win No. 8 in the 2022-23 campaign. That being said, Schauffele's combination of iron play (3rd) and putting (5th) make him a very dangerous player because he's always been a lot longer than people give him credit for. 89th in SG: Around-the-Green was one of his worst seasons in that category of his career. If Schauffele returns to form with the short game we could easily see a multi-win campaign in 2024, maybe even a major, really the only glaring hole in the reigning Olympic gold medalist's resume.

6 Max Homa 32 25 $10,761,516 $10,000,000 Homa is fresh from consecutive two-win seasons on the PGA Tour. Last year, he kicked off with triumphs in his home state of California, clinching victories at the Fortinet Championship and the Farmers Insurance Open, and then came close to winning the Genesis Invitational. Homa hit a little bit of a lull with four missed cuts in a seven-start stretch, but closed the season with six straight top-12 finishes. There are really no holes in Homa's game, as he ranked inside the top-40 in all strokes gained categories. The 33-year-old is becoming one of the best putters on Tour and it seems unlikely that we will see a dropoff anytime soon.

7 Collin Morikawa 26 25 $7,573,198 $9,200,000 Morikawa seemed poised to easily secure a victory at the Tournament of Champions, but a six-shot lead slipped away from him on the back-nine, setting the tone for his 2022-23 campaign. He had a very inconsistent summer given how good he hits the ball, including four missed cuts in a nine-event stretch. Morikawa did end 2023 strong with a final-round 63 to win the ZOZO Championship. That was his first win since he notched his second career major championship at the 2021 Open Championship. Morikawa had another outstanding year with the irons at second in SG: Approach, but struggled once again on and around the greens. If he can get just fractionally better in each of those areas, Morikawa could achieve big things in 2024 with a renewed confidence.

8 Tyrrell Hatton 32 21 $8,336,913 $9,000,000 It was another strong season for Hatton, but unfortunately he is still sitting on a lone PGA Tour win in 2020 at Bay Hill. Hatton only missed one cut in 21 starts in 2022-23 and finished top-six on seven occasions. The Englishman doesn't really have any weaknesses and shines on the greens, ranking top-10 in putting over the last two seasons. Hatton certainly has the upside to have a $10 million year, but he likely will need to visit the winner's circle a couple times to do so.

9 Tommy Fleetwood 32 21 $6,510,641 $8,500,000 It took a 60-footer for eagle by Nick Taylor to deny Fleetwood his first PGA Tour win yet again at the RBC Canadian Open. While it was another disappointing season in that regard, Fleetwood's consistency was certainly there, especially in the back end of the season when he secured 10 top-25s in a 12-event stretch. The 32-year-old finished the season ranked inside the top-35 in every strokes gained category. Fleetwood was also seventh in scoring average. You can only knock on the door for so long before it has to come crashing down. The numbers are on Fleetwood's side for a breakthrough win, maybe even two, in 2024.

10 Tony Finau 34 24 $5,867,652 $8,200,000 Finau began the 2022-23 season great with 13 finishes of T31-or-better in his first 14 starts. That stretch included a pair of wins at the Houston Open and the Mexico Open. Finau's lone top-15 over the last 10 events was a T7 at the 3M Open. His poor play down the stretch likely had a lot to do with him being left off the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Finau has never been a great putter, but last season was one of his worst in that regard. The good news is that his iron play was strong at fifth in SG: Approach. Still just 34 years old, Finau is simply too talented to play like he did last summer in 2024.

11 Sam Burns 27 26 $7,139,049 $8,000,000 The expecations for Burns in 2022-23 were very high off his three-win campaign in 2021-22. It wasn't a let down because Burns was able to get another win at the WGC-Match Play, but many would have hoped for more than just six top-10s in 26 starts. Burns has long been a great driver and putter, but the difference between last season and 2021-22 was the iron play. Burns was 18th in SG: Approach in 2021-22, but fell down to 122nd in that category last season. If those can meet somewhere in the middle in 2024 you can expect a strong season for the 27-year-old.

12 Justin Thomas 30 21 $3,566,403 $8,000,000 It goes to show you how good Thomas is at golf to have everyone think his game fell completely off the cliff while still earning over $3.5 million and finishing in the top-50 at the end of the season. Yes, Thomas had a tough campaign, but there's no reason to think that this will continue into this season. Thomas is simply too good to miss out on the top-30 going forward and as such, he's a must-have in salary cap formats. Thomas was averaging over $6 million per year in the six years prior to this past season and that was without elevated events.

13 Sungjae Im 25 31 $6,665,921 $7,700,000 It's hard to believe Im is entering his sixth season on the PGA Tour at just 25 years old. The Korean had another solid season in 2022-23 going 25-for-31 with nine top-10s and 19 top-25s. Im has been so balanced across the board in his career, but last season he did struggle a bit with the irons at 88th in SG: Approach and 104th in GIR percentage. You would have to expect both of those to be better in 2024 and that would certainly lead to at least a couple finishes inside the top-three, something Im failed to do at all in 2022-23.

14 Matt Fitzpatrick 29 23 $8,144,543 $7,500,000 Expectations were high for Fitzpatrick coming off a 2021-22 campaign where he won the U.S. Open. He ended up putting together a pretty nice season earning a playoff victory at the RBC Heritage along with six top-10s. Other than that win, his only other top-five was a T2 at the BMW Championship. Fitzpatrick's added length has turned him into a contender at nearly every type of venue, and his putting and short game combination is among the best in the world. Ranking at 116th in SG: Approach and 132nd in GIR percentage is concerning, however, and is a big part of the reason he was a bit more inconsistent than some of the other top players.

15 Ludvig Aberg 23 13 $3,144,994 $7,500,000 Aberg wasted little time making a name for himself after getting his Tour card in June by leading the PGA Tour's new University Rankings. He made six of seven cuts with a best finish of T4 at the John Deere Classic before shifting over to the DP World Tour, where he won in his second start and was a captain's pick for the European Ryder Cup Team. If that wasn't enough, he closed the year by winning The RSM Classic by four shots at a whopping 29-under par. Aberg is able to overpower courses with an excellent combination of tremendous length and accuracy off the tee. At 24-years-old, his future couldn't look any brighter, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him compete in major championships immediately in 2024.

16 Tom Kim 21 27 $7,774,917 $7,400,000 Kim secured two wins in 2022-23, both at the Shriners Children's Open. He also impressed with a T8 at the U.S. Open and T2 at the Open Championship. The 21-year-old might not have the ideal length to be one of the top players in the world, but he has proven hil ability bto make up for it with the irons and on the greens. Kim was 10th in SG: Approach and 21st in Putts per GIR last season. He is not afraid to play a ton of events and has been consistently in the mix with a 55 percent top-25 rate. Expect to see a similar season in 2024.

17 Jordan Spieth 30 22 $7,240,044 $7,200,000 Spieth was maddingly inconsistent in 2022-23. He had solid chances to win at the API, Valspar, Masters and RBC Heritage early in the season, but was largely a non-factor over the last several months. Spieth's putting was better than he showed in 2021-22, but 76th is still not what we expect from a guy that has made more big putts than just about anyone over the last decade. His short game is always going to be among the best in the world, but he needs to find consistency with the ball striking to get back to his winning ways. Consistent or not, Spieth is probably still able to post enough high finishes to land him in a similar position in earnings in 2024.

18 Wyndham Clark 29 28 $10,757,489 $7,000,000 We could see the talent for years with Clark, but he just struggled to put it all together. That all changed last season when he scored two wins, one at the signature event at Quail Hollow and the other at the U.S. Open. Clark finished the season third in the FedExCup after a strong showing at East Lake, one of eight top-10s on the year. He also only missed three cuts in 28 starts, which speaks to his big improvements with the irons to go with that power and putting prowess. While the 29-year-old has everything you are looking for from a top-tier PGA Tour player, we need to see him back it up in 2024 before we can project him among the upper echelon players.

19 Cameron Young 26 24 $5,392,961 $7,000,000 Young is one of the rare PGA Tour players that played in every elevated event this past season but saw his earnings go down. The reasons for that are two-fold. First, Young set the bar rather high in the previous season when he topped $6 million in earnings. The second reason is that he hit a bit of a rut between the Masters and the Open Championship. The good news is that he posted a top-10 at the Open Championship and played fairly well during the FedEx playoffs. Whatever the reason for the drop off, Young is far too talented to write him off for the upcoming season. His lowered number also makes him an interesting selection in salary cap leagues.

20 Will Zalatoris 27 7 $1,474,780 $7,000,000 Zalatoris' season came to an abrupt end as he withdrew before The Masters and subsequently underwent back surgery to conclude his year. That leaves him with question marks heading into next year regarding potential swing changes and how long it will take him to return to form. Prior to his back injury, he was playing like a top-10 player in the world, winning the first playoff event in 2022 and finishing runner-up in two majors. When healthy, he's proven himself to be one of the best ball strikers in the world. There may be some initial struggles, but don't be surprised to see Zalatoris return to his previous form by the spring.

21 Rickie Fowler 34 26 $7,864,161 $6,500,000 Fowler had a career resurgence in 2022-23 after a couple of down seasons. He made 24-of-26 cuts and racked up 18 top-25 finishes. That was all highlighted by a victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The numbers didn't lie either as Fowler was 11th in SG: Total and 11th in scoring average. It was one of the best iron play years of Fowler's career at seventh in SG: Approach and he was also inside the top 50 in SG: Putting. Fowler is a hard player to project going into 2024 because he has a profile of a very consistent golfer now, but that traditionally has not been a strength of his even when he was at his best. He likely won't reach his earnings from 2022-23, but there's still a good chance he makes it to East Lake.

22 Denny McCarthy 30 30 $6,760,011 $6,000,000 It would have been hard to imagine a player who historically depended so heavily on putting having such a consistent season. Yet, McCarthy made significant improvements in all aspects of his game in 2022-23. He gained strokes in every category, ranking ninth in scrambling and third in SG: Putting. This translated into a remarkable record of 24 cuts made out of 30 starts, with an impressive number of top-25 finishes. At 30 years old, McCarthy may not become a top-tier ball striker, but with his strong short game and putting skills, he doesn't need to be. Seeing McCarthy clinch his first PGA Tour win in 2024 would certainly not be a surprise.

23 Cam Davis 28 29 $5,001,208 $6,000,000 Davis struggled to find consistency this past season, but he picked his spots well. Davis posted top-five finishes at the PGA Championship and the PLAYERS Championship as well as top-10s at six other events throughout the season. The end result was his best season on the PGA Tour. Davis had a concerning stretch where he missed 7-of-8 cuts, but he managed to right the ship. Considering he topped $5 million in earnings without the benefit of a win, his upside seems to be quite high. As such, Davis makes for an interesting salary cap selection this season.

24 Sahith Theegala 25 31 $7,284,670 $5,800,000 Theegala had a stretch of nine events during the summer where he failed to record a top-25 finish, but he closed the year with top-20s in four of his last five starts, including his first PGA Tour win at the Fortinet Championship. Theegala's biggest weakness is that he is pretty wild off the tee, which then leads to a ranking outside the top-150 in GIR percentage. The good news is that he was top-25 in both SG: Around-the-Green and SG: Putting last season. That being said, Theegala needs to find more consistency with the ball striking if he is going to find himself in contention at some of the bigger events in 2024. He is certainly an exciting player to watch, but it seems unlikely that he reaches $7 million again next season.

25 Keegan Bradley 37 24 $9,010,040 $5,700,000 Not only did Bradley have his first winning season since 2017-18, he picked up a pair of victories at the ZOZO Championship and Travelers Championship, which was a designated event. Those two wins along with a runner-up at Torrey Pines were his only finishes better than a T9, however. Bradley struggled for years on the greens since the achored putter ban, but turned in his best putting season in 2022-23 ranking 20th in SG: Putting. He struggled around the greens, but the driving and iron play is still good enough to make him a contender to return to East Lake. It would be unlikely for him to rank inside the Top 10 in earnings again, however.

26 Hideki Matsuyama 31 26 $3,874,772 $5,700,000 Though this will be Matsuyama's 11th season on the PGA Tour, he'll be turning just 32 this season. That's important to note because although his game is not at the level that it was 6-7 years ago, there's still plenty of time to get back there. Unlike most of the players in the top-50, Matsuyama's earnings number actually went down this past year. That, however, is great news for anyone considering him in a salary cap format. Matsuyama earned nearly $6 million two seasons ago before elevated events were introduced, so we know he's capable of leaving his number from this past year in the dust. As such, he's a great salary cap option this season.

27 Jason Day 35 24 $6,922,758 $5,500,000 Day had an excellent start to the 2022-23 season with 12 top-25s in a 14-start stretch. He would only have two top-25s in his final 11 starts, but those were a win at the Byron Nelson and a T2 at the Open Championship. Iron play has always been the one weakness of Day's game, but he was top-40 on Tour in SG: Off-the-Tee, SG: Around-the-Green and SG: Putting. Injury concerns are always going to be there but at age 36, if Day can stay healthy, he still has plenty of good golf left in him. Racking up nearly $7 million again in 2024 might be a bit of a stretch, however.

28 Si Woo Kim 28 30 $5,397,030 $5,500,000 Kim posted a career high in earnings this past season, and while that's partially a reflection of the higher purses this past year, it's mostly due to improved performance. Kim picked up his fourth career win at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was one of his career-high five top-10s. At 28, Kim is entering the prime of his career and should continue to improve, but since he set the bar high this past year, he doesn't provide much value in a salary cap league. Kim plays a ton, so he's a great player to have in all other formats.

29 Sepp Straka 30 28 $5,287,575 $5,500,000 Straka had a breakout campaign in 2021-2022 and he only got better this past season. At the age of 30, Straka is hitting his prime and the numbers show it. Straka's results were almost identical to the previous season, but his win came at the John Deere Classic, a tournament with a small purse that kept his winnings $500k higher this past season. The only concern with Straka is his consistency, but he did increase his made-cut percentage, and if he continues to improve in that category, there's no reason to think his numbers will fall back again.

30 Russell Henley 34 25 $6,332,282 $5,300,000 Henley picked up his fourth career win at the WWT Championship in the fall of 2022. After early struggles in 2023, Henley closed the season with 13 top-20s in his final 16 events. It was yet another masterclass with the ball striking, ranking first in driving accuracy and second in proximity to the hole. Henley was also 18th in scrambling, but just 120th in SG: Putting. While the ball striking makes the 34-year-old's floor pretty high, the struggles on the greens over the last few years are the reason he hasn't seen the winner's circle on a more consistent basis. Expect Henley to be challenging for a spot at the TOUR Championship again in 2024.

31 Corey Conners 31 25 $5,545,721 $5,200,000 Conners picked up his second PGA Tour win in 2023 at the site of his first in 2019 at the Valero Texas Open. It's actually a little hard to believe the Canadian went that long between wins given how strong his ball striking is year in and year out. Conners ended the season going 20-for-25 with 14 top-25 finishes. While he was inside the top-25 in SG: Off-the-Tee, SG: Approach and GIR percentage, Conners was 135th in SG: Around-the-Green and 128th in SG: Putting. Unfortunately that has been what his strokes gained distribution has looked like the majority of his career. Conners is going to be one of the safest options out there, but it's unlikely that he makes much of a leap in earnings giving strokes away both around and on the greens every week.

32 Nicolai Hojgaard 22 14 $1,239,111 $5,100,000 Hojgaard earned special temporary status on the PGA Tour after his first start where he finished runner-up in Punta Cana. He added four top-25s in a five start stretch later in the season to virtually solidfy that he would have full status for 2024 via non-member points. The 22-year-old also impressed the world at the Ryder Cup as a rookie. The Dane has three career DP World Tour wins, one of which was the 2023 DP World Tour Championship. Hojgaard will be one of the longest drivers on the PGA Tour and he also ranks fourth in approaches from 50-125 yards and eighth in putts per GIR show that he is already starting to round out his entire game. The upside here is extremely high, but a full season on the PGA Tour will certainly test him mentally.

33 Min Woo Lee 25 14 $2,698,519 $5,000,000 Lee proved that he can be a contender on the PGA Tour easily earning his card via non-member points. He only made 14 starts, but posted top-10s at big events like The Players Championship, the U.S. Open and the Travelers Championship. He wouldv'e earned his card with his performance just on the DP World Tour as well. Lee profiles similar to a player like Wyndham Clark or Sam Burns due to his power and putting prowess. If Lee can find a little more control with his scoring clubs this is undoubtably a player who has Top 10 potential. It's unlikely he reaches that in 2024, but expect him to pick off his fair share of high finishes. Who knows one of them might even be a win.

34 Brian Harman 36 28 $9,175,261 $4,500,000 There is probably no easier bet to make than Harman of which player will not reach their 2022-23 season earnings in 2024. It was a career season for the 36-year-old who dominated in winning the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool and added another three runner-up finishes. Harman missed eight cuts in a 13-start stretch, but was able to get hot over the summer and rake in the earnings to just over $9 million. A look at the strokes gained numbers tell you he was the 39th best golfer last season, which is likely closer to the range he will finish in earnings in 2024 barring another unbelievable three-month heater with the putter.

35 Harris English 34 30 $5,600,688 $4,500,000 English certainly timed out his hot weeks well, notching top-three finishes at two of the designated events and soaring up the 2022-23 earnings leaderboard. He also added a T8 at the U.S. Open but failed to make it to the TOUR Championship for the second straight year. 159th in SG: Off-the-Tee and 165th in GIR percentage are two areas he needs to improve for 2024 instead of relying mostly on the putter. English still has some good years left in the tank at just 34, but his eight top-25s in 30 starts are certainly less than want to see considering the other players he finished near in earnings for 2022-23. That said, no one would be too surprised to see the Georgia product pick up a fifth PGA Tour win in 2024.

36 Tom Hoge 34 33 $4,723,609 $4,500,000 Hoge had a breakthrough campaign in 2021-2022, and while his earnings number went up by about $400,000 this past season, he actually played better two years ago. This will be Hoge's 10th season on the PGA Tour and it's clear what kind of player he is. He runs hot and cold to the extreme. There is no consistency to be found. Hoge did improve his cut percentage to nearly 70 percent this past season, but the most consecutive cuts he's ever made on the PGA Tour is four. He does play a lot, however, so even if he's missing cuts, he's also making some while giving himself a chance to get hot. It will be tough to improve upon his earnings numbers from this past season, so he's not a good salary cap option this time around.

37 Adam Schenk 31 36 $4,987,134 $4,400,000 Schenk entered this past season as a typical journeyman. He'd spent most of his five seasons on the PGA Tour hovering around the 100th spot on the FedEx list, good enough to keep his card each season, but rarely anything spectacular. That all changed over the span of two months this past year when Schenk posted two runner-ups and a top-10 in an elevated event. The result was a career high in earnings and a spot in the TOUR Championship. Schenk improved his GIR and his short game this past year, something that seems to be repeatable in the years ahead, so a major regression should not be in the near future. He's still a risky salary cap pick at this price since he misses a lot of cuts for someone inside the top-30.

38 Eric Cole 35 37 $5,457,030 $4,300,000 Cole's rookie season didn't start off strongly, with missed cuts in his first four outings and no top-25 finishes in his initial 10 starts. However, a runner-up finish at the Honda Classic provided a much-needed boost. Ultimately, he concluded the season just shy of the top-30. Cole achieved this with several high-end finishes, but it was primarily his consistent performance that enabled him to earn over $5 million. Notably, he had a streak of making 14 consecutive cuts from June through October, positioning him well for a promising sophomore year. The downside, however, is that his impressive debut has set expectations too high for consideration in salary cap leagues this season.

39 Nick Taylor 35 30 $6,242,461 $4,200,000 One of the best moments from the 2022-23 season was Taylor draining a bomb for eagle in a playoff to become the first Canadian to win the RBC Canadian Open in nearly 70 years. Taylor also added runner-up finishes at the WM Phoenix Open and the Zurich Classic. While he missed 10 cuts in 30 starts, he did finish in the top-25 on 15 occasions. Driving is the biggest weakness for the Canadian, but he is top-50 in SG: Approach, SG: Around-the-Green and SG: Putting. Now a three-time winner on Tour, Taylor still should have plenty of years left at age 35. Reaching the $6 million plateau again will be a challenge, but he is still a solid top-50 player.

40 Taylor Moore 30 31 $5,077,210 $4,000,000 Moore posted solid numbers in his rookie season (2021-2022), but not many expected quite the jump that we saw this past year. Moore won the Valspar Championship in March and posted a 5th-place finish at the FedEx St. Jude in August, which was an elevated event. The one knock on Moore so far in his young PGA Tour career is consistency. He's only made 60 percent of his cuts over two seasons, and while he's flashing some nice upside, he's not proven to be as reliable as others in the top-40. As such, he's not a great salary cap selection this season.

41 Adam Hadwin 35 28 $4,714,419 $4,000,000 Hadwin is one of the more consistent players on the PGA Tour, but he's often failed to show much upside, which is why last year's performance was surprising. Entering this past season, Hadwin had a total of five top-3s in eight full seasons on the PGA Tour, but he picked up three alone this past year. Hadwin made cuts at the second-lowest rate of his career, yet it was his most productive campaugn. The difference this past year was the putter as Hadwin ranked 21st in SG: Putting. If he can keep that up, he'll be in the same range once again, but it's doubtful he can play much better, making him a poor salary cap selection.

42 Andrew Putnam 34 33 $4,459,263 $4,000,000 What a life to be a golfer on the PGA Tour. Putnam recorded one top-3 this past year, yet managed to earn almost $4.5 million this past season. Putnam reached that number by being extremely consistent. He recorded six top-10s and made over 75% of his cuts. Most of his top-10s were at elevated events, which never hurts. Though Putnam has proven to be a fairly reliable golfer, his number is set a bit too high for salary cap purposes this next season. As such, proceed with caution in salary cap leagues. In all other leagues, he's a nice player to have because he plays a lot and makes a lot of cuts.

43 Justin Suh 26 35 $3,075,821 $4,000,000 Suh had a very nice rookie season this past year, earning landing comfortably inside the top-100 and securing his card for the upcoming season. Suh excelled at making cuts, he missed just three cuts after October of last year. The issue for Suh was his lack of high-end finishes. Suh recorded just four top-10s in 35 starts and he failed to crack the top-3 at any event. Suh's play from this past season would indicate that he's primed for a big year. He's giving himself chances, he just needs to play better on the weekend, which he will with time. As such, Suh makes for a solid salary cap option this season.

44 Luke List 38 32 $3,029,125 $4,000,000 List is the rare late-bloomer on the PGA Tour. He was in his early 30s before getting full time status on the PGA Tour, and after a ho-hum rookie season, he really picked up his game. He leveled off somewhat until the 2021-2022 season where he picked up his first win. List got off to a really slow start this past season and lost about two months to a thumb injury, but soon after his return, he picked up the second win of his career. List is approaching 40, but he appears to be at or near his peak right now, so he should have a few strong years ahead of him. At just under $3 million, he makes for an interesting salary cap target this season.

45 K.H. Lee 32 33 $2,883,904 $4,000,000 Previous to this past season, Lee had posted consecutive seasons landing inside the top-30, but this past year he nearly fell out of the top-60. Thanks to the elevated events though, his earnings number stayed about the same. Lee's drop off can be attributed to one poor stretch that lasted from June-August this past year. That stretch, on paper, looks like someone that went through something, be it an injury or something else that might have distracted him. Considering he played at a very high level for two entire seasons, it's reasonable to think last year was the fluke. As such, Lee is a solid salary cap option this season.

46 Davis Riley 26 35 $2,856,707 $4,000,000 Riley hit the ground running in his rookie season of 2021-2022, but he stumbled a bit this past season. Davis had the same amount of top-3s (1) as the previous season, but his top-10s dropped from six to two. The results didn't affect his earnings that much due to an overall increase in purses, but it's clear that Riley played much better two seasons ago vs. this past season. That provides an opportunity in salary cap leagues however as his number is simply too low this season. Riley is just 26 and it's not uncommon to see a young golfer stumble after having some early success. Riley should bounce back this season and as such, he makes for a solid salary cap pick this season.

47 Shane Lowry 36 18 $2,588,706 $4,000,000 Lowry has plenty of talent, and he often fares well when he plays, but the problem is, he doesn't play that often. He's made just 18 starts in each of the past two seasons which means that any bad showing means a lot more than others that play 30 times per season. Lowry doesn't often play poorly, but at 36 it's hard to say that he's getting better. With that said, this past season was not one of his best, so there's plenty of room for improvement. Lowry actually made $1 million in 2021-2022 than he did this past season and that was before elevated events were in play. Lowry's ceiling isn't as high as it used to be, but he can certainly do better than he did this past season.

48 Alex Noren 41 29 $2,591,981 $3,900,000 Noren didn't show any signs of his age last season, posting nine top-25s while finishing the fall strong with three such results over his last four events including a runner-up in Bermuda. His strength has always been a world class short-game, as evidenced by ranking top-20 in SG: Around-the-Green and Putting. Noren's never been a great ball striker, making it difficult for him to compete on longer courses, but he's still capable of contending on shorter venues and non-signature events.

49 Emiliano Grillo 31 33 $5,476,303 $3,800,000 Grillo earned his first PGA Tour win since his rookie year in 2015-16 when he held onto win the Charles Schwab Challenge in a playoff. His eight top-10 finishes were a career high for the 31-year-old. However, Grillo missed double-digit cuts for the fourth straight season going 23-for-33 in 2022-23. Grillo's high finishes helped him outweight what the strokes gained numbers say which is that he was outside the top-75 in SG: Total. His ball striking was actually slightly down last season, but the putting numbers just weren't awful, which led to some better results. Grillo should be fighting for a Top 50 spot in the FedExCup in 2024.

50 Chris Kirk 38 29 $4,150,251 $3,800,000 Kirk has been to both extremes in his 13-year PGA Tour career. He finished 2nd on the FedEx points list in 2013-2014, earning nearly $5 million, back when it was difficult to make $5 million, but he's also seen some lows as well, failing to crack $200k in consecutive seasons. Kirk will turn 39 this season and while he still has plenty of golf left, his ceiling might not be as high as it once was. This past season was a bit scattered as he had three top-3s, including one win, but he never made more than two consecutive cuts. Kirk will catch fire a couple times this season, but that might not be enough to justify a salary cap selection this season.

51 J.T. Poston 30 31 $3,699,409 $3,800,000 Poston's earnings numbers over the past two season have been similar, but he got there in different ways. Two years ago a win propelled him to over $3 million in earnings. This past year, Poston failed to win an event and had only two top-3s, but he did have eight top-10s and he improved his cuts made percentage by 14 points. The worrying part for Poston is that he got very little accomplished from February through July, when he was facing the toughest competition. His best showings during that time came at the 3M Open, the JD Classic and the Scottish Open, not exactly the strongest fields out there. In order to take the next step, Poston will have to prove himself against the best players.

52 Adam Svensson 29 35 $4,844,402 $3,500,000 Svensson struggled in his rookie season on the PGA Tour, but played well enough in the 2021-2022 season to earn his card for this past season. He took full advantage of his playing privileges by winning early in the season at the RSM Classic. With that win, he gained access to many elevated events and while he didn't accomplish a lot at those events, he ended the season with over $4.5 million in earnings. The problem looking forward however is that Svensson has done most of his damage against lesser fields and his number is set pretty high for this season. Expect a regression from Svensson this season.

53 Justin Rose 43 20 $4,635,120 $3,500,000 Rose hit #1 in the world during the 2017-2018 season and he followed that up with another strong season, but then the rug was pulled and he struggled for three consecutive years. Rose broke out of that funk this past season with a win at Pebble Beach and a total of five top-10s, but at 43, it's fair to wonder how much he has left in the tank. His game fell off the map just a few years ago and it could happen again. While I don't expect a huge drop off this season, I can't imagine he'll improve upon his numbers this season either.

54 Brendon Todd 38 31 $3,935,870 $3,500,000 Todd was seldom great this past season, but he was consistent and he gave himself plenty of chances to make money. Todd made the cut in over 77% of his starts this past season and he parlayed that into seven top-10s, three of which ended inside the top-3. Todd has been through some wild swings in his career, but it appears as though where he ended this past season is his ceiling. He did record two wins in one season a few years ago, but wins on the PGA Tour have been few and far between for Todd. As such, he's not a good salary cap option this season.

55 Lee Hodges 28 34 $3,749,468 $3,500,000 Through two seasons on the PGA Tour, Hodges hasn't shown much consistency, but every once in a while he pops up for a big showing. That big showing this past year came at the 3M Open where he picked up his first PGA Tour win. That win propelled him to nearly $4 million in earnings and a top-50 spot on the FedEx list. Hodges will need to play better against better competition this season in order to improve upon his numbers from this past season and there's no guarantee that he will. As such, he's a risky salary cap option this season.

56 Taylor Montgomery 28 32 $3,079,376 $3,400,000 Montgomery entered this past season, his rookie season, with a lot of hype and he did not disappoint, at least early in the season. Montgomery recorded top-15s in nine of his first 10 starts on the PGA Tour this past season and it looked like the sky was the limit, but he hit a wall in late-January and never really recovered. Though he made 22 more starts after his hot start, it wasn't until the fall portion of the season that he was able to again crack the top-15. The question is, is Montgomery legit or is he going to be a guy who just plays well against lesser competition? It's too early to give up on Montgomery and while he's not a lock to perform better this season, he does provide more upside than most that are ranked in the same area.

57 Ryan Fox 36 13 $1,265,195 $3,400,000 Fox has put himself on the map after notching three wins on the DP World Tour over the last two years, including the BMW PGA Championship last fall. Fox made the cut in all four majors in 2023 and be a contender to make the FedExCup playoffs thanks to his length and putting prowess. He picked up eight top-30s in 13 starts on the PGA Tour alone as a special temporary member in 2023.

58 Alex Smalley 27 33 $3,128,514 $3,200,000 The elevated events have really skewed the earnings numbers from this past year. Smalley played only slightly better this past season as opposed to the previous season, yet his earnings number went from $1.6 million to $3.1 million. Smalley is still early in his career and he appears to be on a familiar arc, one that sees a young player make hay against lesser fields and hopefully graduate to playing better against the best players. Smalley could make that jump this year, but it will probably be a slower progression if it happens.

59 Keith Mitchell 31 30 $3,062,483 $3,200,000 Elevated events help nearly everyone on the PGA Tour this past year, but Mitchell really took advantage of the higher purses as his play this past season was worse than the prior year, yet his earnings were about the same. Mitchell recorded only five top-10s in 30 starts and zero top-3s. Mitchell seems to have a lot of potential, but he rarely taps into it. Mitchell has just three top-3s in the past five seasons, so unless he figures out how to play at his peak level for more than a couple weeks per season, he'll likely remain in the same area on the money list.

60 Ben Griffin 27 37 $2,897,798 $3,200,000 Griffin had a very strong rookie season this past year, but he seemed to hit a wall when things picked up in March. That's not that unusual for rookies however as they generally play better in the fall that they do in the spring or summer. Griffin did post a top-15 at the Arnold Palmer, which was an elevated event, so he is capable of competing against the best, but he'll have to do more of that going forward if he's to take it to the next level. Griffin makes for an interesting salary cap selection this season as he has just one season under his belt, but considering how he played, we could see a jump this year.

61 Adrian Meronk 30 11 $364,460 $3,200,000 Meronk put together a three-win season on the DP World Tour to easily secure a PGA Tour card for 2024. He was perhaps the biggest Ryder Cup snub and will be motivated to prove himself as a world class player on the top tour on the planet. Meronk ranked second in SG: Total in 2023 of the DPWT using his length to aboslutely overpower courses. That style of play will translate excellent to the PGA Tour. If Meronk can find some consistency with his short game and putting it could be a really special year in 2024 for the 30-year-old.

62 Mark Hubbard 34 39 $2,932,685 $3,100,000 Heading into his 7th season on the PGA Tour, there weren't many signs that Hubbard was about to break out, but that's exactly what happened. Though he didn't have a single top-3, he did double his previous season high of three top-10s. Another bright spot was that he fared pretty well when facing top competition. The question is, at 34 years old, was this season a fluke, or did Hubbard really discover something? Late-bloomers aren't common on the PGA Tour, but we have seen it. Hubbard has a chance to continue this ascension this season, but at his current number, he'll be tough to grab in a salary cap league.

63 Aaron Rai 28 32 $2,470,341 $3,100,000 Rai is coming off a respectable second season on Tour in which he once again qualified for the playoffs. He primarily turned his attention to the DP World Tour this past fall, posting three top-10s across five events, most notably at T2 result at the marquee BMW PGA Championship. The 28-year-old is an accurate driver and solid iron player -- he ranked 35th in SG: Approach -- that is capable of having an even better third season if he can improve his putting. Rai's other downside is that he's not very long (151st in driving distance), but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him in contention often on shorter setups.

64 Kurt Kitayama 30 25 $6,840,062 $3,000,000 The majority of Kitayama's earnings in the 2022-23 season came in four starts. Those were a runner-up at the CJ Cup, win at the API, T5 at the WGC-Match Play and a T4 at the PGA Championship. Kitayama had just three other top-25s along with 10 missed cuts. He ended up just barely inside the top-100 in SG: Total and was outside the top-50 in scoring average. The 30-year-old is simply too inconsistent to project him to finish anywhere close to the $6.8 million he made in 2022-23.

65 Beau Hossler 28 34 $3,586,109 $3,000,000 Hossler landed in the top-50 at the end of the season and in that aspect, it was a great year for him, but a closer look reveals that it wasn't all that it was cracked up to be. Hossler had just two top-3s this past season, one of which came in the fall and the other at the team event in New Orleans, so he didn't exactly shine when on his own against stiff competition. Hossler struggled in three of the four seasons leading up to this past season, so one good season, most of which accomplished against lesser competition, isn't exactly a good sign going forward. It's hard to imagine that Hossler's numbers will improve this season unless he plays better in the bigger events and that's something you can't expect at this point.

66 Byeong Hun An 32 31 $3,231,758 $3,000,000 An played in 31 events this past season and made the cut in over 77% of them. He also earned over $3 million this past season, which was a career high. Those are the highlights, now the troubling part. An didn't often fare well when playing elevated events. He was also suspended at the end of the season for three months because of a banned substance in his system. The substance in question is available over the counter in his homeland, so perhaps that's much ado about nothing, but that stigma could prove problematic going forward. In other words, An, who has been very consistent to this point in his career, is a bit of a wild card this season.

67 Sam Ryder 33 35 $2,946,214 $3,000,000 Ryder was not the most consistent golfer this season, but when he was on, he made it count. He first caught out attention at the Farmers Insurance Open in January, where he held the lead on Sunday only to falter down the stretch on his way to a T4. He popped up again at the Valero Texas Open where he finished T3. His play from there was spotty, but he found some consistency late in the season where he made eight consecutive cuts. Ryder is an interesting player in that his first five seasons on the PGA Tour weren't anything special, but this past year was much better. He's turning 34 this season, so he could be a late-bloomer, or this past year might end up being a fluke. The jury is still out on Ryder, which means he's no better than a yellow light in salary cap leagues.

68 Brandon Wu 26 35 $2,622,608 $3,000,000 Wu nearly doubled his earnings from his rookie season this past year, which used to me a lot more pre-elevated events, but still, any improvement in year two is a good thing. Wu recorded a runner-up at Pebble Beach in February and backed that up with a top-20 at the PLAYERS in March. He picked up two more top-10s the rest of the way and safely landed inside the top-70 at year's end. Wu should continue to improve in year-three, but a significant improvement doesn't seem likely. As such, he's not a great salary cap play this year, but should be given some consideration.

69 Stephan Jaeger 34 33 $2,478,083 $2,900,000 Jaeger is coming off his best season on Tour in which he was a model of consistency, missing just three cuts across 33 events. He wasn't able to work his way into contention much, however, posting a best finish of T9 (twice). The big reason for his improved play was an increase in club head speed, as he went from 155th in driving distance to 50th. The 34-year-old's best days could still be ahead of him if he can improve his short putting.

70 Matt Wallace 33 28 $1,451,971 $2,900,000 After failing to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Wallace mainly turned his attention to the DP World Tour from August onward, where he played well with a pair of runner-up finishes and four total top-10s across eight starts. It was part of an inconsistent season for the Englishman, who won for the first time on the PGA Tour at an alternate event in Punta Cana, but he also made just 15-of-28 cuts. Wallace does feature above average length and iron play, but whether or not he can take a step forward and compete against elite fields remains to be seen.

71 Lucas Glover 43 30 $6,399,295 $2,800,000 It looked like Glover's career was winding to a close halfway through the 2022-23 season, but a massive putting change worked wonders for the 2009 U.S. Open champ. He posted three straight top-six finishes before getting back in the win column at the Wyndham Championship then following that up with a win at the opening FedExCup playoff event in Memphis. Statistically Glover was one of the best ball strikers on Tour once again ranking top-15 in driving accuracy, SG: Approach, and GIR percentage. That all being said, age is not on the side of the 44-year-old and it would be incredibly hard to reach his earnings total from 2022-23 in 2024.

72 Adam Scott 43 19 $3,329,394 $2,800,000 Scott surely isn't burning out, rather he's fading away. To his credit, he's fading at a very slow pace, so it's likely that we'll see his name on the leaderboard occasionally for the next fews seasons, but not nearly as often as we used to. Scott still makes cuts at a high rate, but he does play much and his access to the big tournaments is waning due to his sliding world ranking. Scott will have a few moments this season, but odds are his earnings will continue to fall over the next few seasons.

73 J.J. Spaun 33 32 $3,060,779 $2,800,000 Spaun had a breakout year during the 2021-2022 season, but he failed to back that up this past season. He still managed to earn over $3 million and land in the top-60, but his play didn't resemble what we saw the year prior. Spaun had only four top-10s in 32 starts, one of which came at the Sentry TOC which resulted in a $555k paycheck. Prior to his breakout season, Spaun had been an average to below average golfer on the PGA Tour, so this season will go a long way to determining which way his career goes from here. History would tell us that he'll likely stay at the same level or regress this season, and a significant improvement seems unlikely.

74 Billy Horschel 36 23 $1,810,825 $2,600,000 Horschel notably admitted during his title defense at The Memorial Tournament that his confidence was the lowest of his career following a rough stretch of golf, but the veteran found some form late in the season, posting a fourth place finish at the Wyndham Championship. Along with a few top-20s on the DP World Tour in the fall, there's some optimism for a bounce-back campaign in 2024. After all, Horschel went through a similar stretch in 2017 and rebounded the following year by finishing T3 or better in every playoff event. Those would be lofty expectations at age 37, but it doesn't appear as if the wheels are going to fall off anytime soon.

75 Brooks Koepka 33 4 $5,057,192 $2,500,000 Koepka will be a threat to win any of the four majors, and will be especially keen on capturing his first Masters after he felt he let last year's tournament get away in a tie for second. He then won the PGA

76 Matt Kuchar 45 27 $3,840,222 $2,500,000 Kuchar posted great numbers during the 2018-2019 season and when he followed that up with three sub-par seasons, it was thought that he'd slowly ride off into the sunset, but Kuchar had something else in mind. He didn't break the bank this past season, but he did find a couple top-3s and he made the cut in over 80% of his starts. That's the good news, the bad news is, he'll turn 46 this season and his game is bound to decline soon. Kuchar's game won't fall off a cliff, but it's likely to show some signs of aging this season.

77 Patrick Rodgers 31 33 $3,026,192 $2,500,000 Rodgers has the best season of his career this past year with two top-3s, five top-10s and nine top-25s, but a closer look reveals that his season wasn't quite as good as the numbers would indicate. Both of his top-3s came at opposite-field events, in Bermuda and the Barracuda, so it's hard to put much weight behind those results. Rodgers has been the same player since the start of his career, generally finishing around 100 on the FedEx list and after eight years on the PGA Tour, there's no reason to think that will change this year. Rodgers also missed time at the end of the season due to an undisclosed injury and we likely won't get much info on his health prior to the season.

78 Hayden Buckley 27 28 $2,929,779 $2,500,000 Through two seasons on the PGA Tour, Buckley's seasons have consisted of clusters where he plays well and ones where he doesn't. Unfortunately, a two of those clusters have come during the fall. On the bright side, one of his clusters came during a five-week stretch in late spring this past year, so there's hope that he can compete against the best competition out there. He didn't play well this past fall though, so that could be a sign of things to come in 2024. At this point, Buckley doesn't appear to be a breakout candidate this season.

79 Cameron Smith 30 4 $1,632,859 $2,500,000 Smith finished top-10 at the PGA and top-5 at the U.S. Open, showing he is a threat any time he tees it up. He'll be in all four majors again in 2024.

80 Vincent Norrman 25 29 $1,628,489 $2,500,000 The 25-year-old Swede was a relative unknown heading into last season but established himself as a potential budding star after winning the alternate event Barbasol Championship and the Horizon Irish Open against a strong field on the DP World Tour in September. The ceiling appears high due to his length (ninth in driving distance), leading to plenty of low scores as he was 32nd in birdie or better percentage. If he can make some minor improvements with his short game, Norrman could enter the top-50 in the OWGR sooner rather than later.

81 Jon Rahm 28 20 $16,522,608 $2,300,000 Rahm racked up three wins before the start of March before a couple poor starts. He rebounded with an incredible weekend performance at the Masters to win his second career major championship. It looked like we were in for a historic season, but runner-up finishes at the Mexico Open and Open Championship were his only finishes better than T10 over the last 10 events. Scottie Scheffler also out earned Rahm by nearly $5 million despite having two less wins. With news of Rahm signing a deal with LIV Golf that will limit his only events in 2024 to the four majors. While it's possible he finds himself in contention in a couple of them, Rahm is not really someone you should target in salary cap formats because of the limited upside.

82 Nick Hardy 27 37 $2,845,184 $2,200,000 Hardy had a rough rookie season in 2021-2022 and although he failed to crack the top-125, he managed to parlay his reduced starts into a great season this past year. Though it was a great season on the surface, there are some concerns. First, his biggest check came at the Zurich, which is a team event. Second, he earned most of his money during the fall portions of the season. Hardy needs to improve against top competition if he's to take the next step. As for this season, he set the bar too high to be considered in a a salary cap league.

83 Akshay Bhatia 21 26 $1,213,851 $2,100,000 Bhatia secured his first career PGA Tour win last season bringing home the title at the Barracuda Championship. The win was one of two top-3 and four top-10 finishes on the season for Bhatia who made just under 70 percent of cuts. While his putter tends to let him down, Bhatia is well above average at SG: Off-The-Tee and SG: Approach to Green.

84 Mackenzie Hughes 32 30 $4,318,591 $2,000,000 Hughes' past two seasons have been nearly identical in that he played very well during the fall and did little else during the rest of the season. He also made just 55% of his cuts in each season, which is ideal. Hit cuts made percentage is low to begin with, now factor in that a lot of the cuts made came during the fall and you have a bleak picture of Jan-Aug. There is no wraparound schedule this year, so in leagues that end in August, Hughes doesn't hold much value.

85 Seamus Power 36 26 $3,792,807 $2,000,000 Power suffered a hip injury this past summer and it obviously affected his game. Power started the season well with a win in the fall, followed by a couple more top-10s. Starting in March however, his game fell off and that's likely due to the hip injury. Power missed most of the final few months of the season and we aren't sure where his health stands as he enters the 2024 season. As such, he's not a salary cap option this season and may not be an option in any format until later in the season.

86 Gary Woodland 39 24 $2,256,534 $2,000,000 Woodland underwent brain surgery in September, and his health and well being is at the forefront heading into 2024. He's coming off a season in which he showed much more consistency, making 18-of-24 cuts, although he only posted a pair of top-10s and six top-25s. His short game continued to trend downward as he lost 0.92 strokes per round around the green and putting combined. However, his ball striking is still elite even at 39-years-old. It's unclear when or if Woodland will return, but he's shown the ability to still compete well against strong fields.

87 Adrien Dumont de Chassart 23 0 $0 $2,000,000 Almost immediately after posting a T7 individual finish while leading the University of Illinois to the Match Play portion of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship alongside fellow PING First-Team All American Tommy Kuhl, Dumont de Chassart found himself hoisting hardware upon the conclusion of his Korn Ferry Tour debut, winning the BMW Charity Pro-Am in a playoff in June. The 23-year-old Belgian advanced to a playoff the very next week at the Kansas Wichita Open before placing T2, and he didn't finish any worse than T10 until his seventh KFT start. He ended the 2023 KFT campaign with a somewhat limited 11-event sample, but he paced the Tour in both scoring average and birdie average, nonetheless. It wouldn't be surprising to hear "ADdC" at the forefront of the eventual 2024 Rookie of the Year conversation.

88 Thomas Detry 30 29 $2,481,116 $1,900,000 After playing on the DP World Tour for seven seasons, Detry gained his Tour card through the Korn Ferry Tour finals and got off to an excellent start with four top-15 finishes in his first five starts. Things cooled off from there, however, as he only recorded two other top-15s. Detry features above average length (43rd in driving distance) while also being a solid putter, but is average at best in the other facets of the game. That's likely good enough to maintain his card for another year, but he'll need to improve his iron play in order to contend on a more consistent basis.

89 Austin Eckroat 24 32 $2,476,429 $1,900,000 Eckroat was one of the marquee rookies on Tour last season following a storied amateur career, and he showed flashes with a runner-up and four top-10 finishes. He also dealt with inconsistency with 17 cuts made and 15 missed cuts. His ball-striking ability shows signs of promise as he was 34th in SG: Off-the-Tee and also gained shots on approach. A top-10 at the U.S. Open shows that his game holds up against difficult setups and tough competition, but the lack of an elite skill currently leaves the question of if he'll be able to take a major step forward in his sophomore campaign.

90 Taylor Pendrith 32 32 $1,880,026 $1,900,000 Pendrith had a lot of buzz surrounding him coming into last season, which turned out to be mostly a disappointment as he entered July with only three top-25 finishes. He did close the season relatively well, posting three top-15s over his last four fall events to build some momentum heading into 2024. He's entering just his third full season on Tour at 32-years-old, and his length (30th in driving distance) gives him a nice advantage over the majority of the field. The sleeper potential is still there as his results tend to be boom-or-bust, and he could develop some more consistent results with some slight improvements with his short game.

91 Michael Kim 30 32 $2,206,882 $1,800,000 Kim struggled mightily for three years following his only Tour win in 2018 and was relegated back to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022, where he played well enough to regain his card. He followed it up with one of his best years, recording four top-10s in 2023. Although he doesn't stand out in any particular area, he gained strokes in every category except off the tee, where he does have solid length as he ranked 58th driving distance. He's not particularly exciting from a fantasy standpoint, but is capable of getting into contention on weeks when the putter gets hot.

92 Davis Thompson 24 30 $2,191,482 $1,800,000 Thompson had an excellent start to his rookie season with two top-15s in his first three events and a runner-up finish at The American Express in January. The momentum stalled from there, however, as he failed to record a top-10 the rest of the year. The 24-year-old is fueled by his driving play, as he is long off the tee (31st in driving distance) and fairly accurate having ranked 90th in driving accuracy. Considering the other areas of his game are all around Tour average, some slight improvements across the board along with a year under his belt on the main stage could lead to an improved second season.

93 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 29 28 $1,886,083 $1,800,000 Bezuidenhout was unable to build off a solid 2021-22 campaign, posting just one top-10 over 28 events. Nonethless, he still made over two-thirds of cuts and it was enough to retain his card for another season. The South African is held back by his lack of distance off the tee and an average iron game, which puts a lot of pressure on his typically reliable short game. Bezuidenhout will likely struggle against stronger fields, meaning he'll need to take advantage of non-signature events at shorter venues.

94 Robert MacIntyre 27 3 $1,023,050 $1,800,000 MacIntyre would have been a winner on the PGA Tour if not for a truly heroic finish by Rory McIlroy at the Scottish Open. Nevertheless, that showing in his national open went a long way to notching a spot on the Ryder Cup team and securing a PGA Tour card for 2024. Ball striking has never really been the strength of MacIntyre's game, but he turned that around last season where he ranked 13th in SG: Tee-to-Green on the DPWT. Combine that with his natural ability on the greens and MacIntyre could certainly make a little noise in 2024. He has already notched a trio of top-12 finishes in majors at age 27.

95 Pierceson Coody 23 7 $363,960 $1,800,000 A decorated amateur career preceded the former University of Texas standout's smooth transition to professional golf in 2022, given he's already won thrice through his first 33 Korn Ferry Tour starts. Two of his KFT victories came this past season in 2023, landing atop the podium at both The Panama Championship and the Price Cutter Charity Championship on the way to a final standing of sixth in the points list. Despite cooling off throughout the latter stages of the season with his 2024 PGA Tour card essentially locked up, Coody still finished fourth on the KFT in total driving and sixth in holes per eagle. The nine-percent win rate obviously won't follow him to the next level, but Coody is definitely one of the more intriguing young prospects among this year's class of graduates.

96 Matthew NeSmith 30 33 $2,410,629 $1,700,000 NeSmith is entering his fifth season on Tour after posting four top-10s last season, although three of those came in the fall of 2022 and the other came in a team event. Previously one of the better iron players on Tour, he's not as strong in that area as he once was and the lack of distance and below average short game is starting to rear its ugly head. He projects to be near the bubble of keeping his card, and fantasy players are better off looking elsewhere due to his lack of upside potential at this point in his career.

97 Tyler Duncan 34 34 $1,917,561 $1,600,000 Duncan made the most out of the weeks he was in good form last season, posting three top-3 finishes despite only six top-25s. That's a good recipe for sucess on Tour as he still finished 84th in the FedEx Cup Standings even though he missed more cuts (19) than he made (15). The boom-or-bust nature of his results appears to be more of an anamoly as he failed to record a top-10 two seasons ago, and he's below Tour average in every major statistical category excluding driving accuracy (13th last season). Nonetheless, Duncan has managed to maintain his card for a seventh consecutive season, even if he doesn't stand out from the pack.

98 Peter Malnati 36 35 $1,369,804 $1,600,000 Malnati kicked off 2023 with a bang, carding a 20th-place finish at the Farmers and a stellar seventh-pace result at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. His play fell off precipitously from there, making only 10 cuts over the following 26 events. The 36-year-old has been a consistent presence since joining the tour in 2014, inaccuracy from the tee and an an inabilty to capitalize on par-5s has limited his success. His work with the flat stick is his saving grace, ranking ninth in Overall Putting Average.

99 Kevin Yu 25 23 $1,232,379 $1,600,000 Yu's stock is definitely on the rise, despite the usual inconsistency pros make during the first full year on Tour. Although he suffered through 19 missed cuts in his rookie season, he had some excellent finishes along the way, including a sixth-place finish at the John Deere Classic. The ASU product excelled in several statistical categories, most notably ranking sixth in SG: Off-the-Tee and a GIR of 72.4%, good enough for fourth place on Tour.

100 Ryo Hisatsune 21 4 $588,502 $1,550,000 Hisatsune was the Rookie of the Year on the DP World Tour in 2023 after he put together a very impressive season at age 21 that included 16 top-25 finishes and a win at the Cazoo Open de France. Hisatsune was the 10th and final qualifier for a PGA Tour card via Race to Dubai standings. He actually had four starts on the PGA Tour in 2022-23 and finished top-12 in three of them. There is certainly a lot of upside here as Hisatsune ranked 12th in scoring average and eighth in SG: Total on the DPWT. It's stil questionable whether or not those type of results will come in 2024, however.

101 Scott Stallings 38 29 $1,758,306 $1,500,000 After qualifying for the Tour Championship in 2022, Stallings was unable to carry the momentum into last season with just three top-20s over 29 events. He took a considerable step backward with his iron play and putting, ranking 138th in SG: Approach and 153rd in Putting. That's not a good recipe for success when you lack an elite skill. With that said, Stallings lost in a playoff at the Sanderson in October, although it was largely due to an excellent week on the greens. That was enough for him to retain his card for another season, which will continue to be a challenge in the latter stage of his career.

102 Nate Lashley 40 32 $1,749,031 $1,500,000 Lashley is entering his seventh season on the PGA Tour which is pretty impressive considering he lacks an elite skill. The strength of his game is his iron play, as he ranked 45th in SG: Approach last season but is mostly average in every other facet. To his credit, he doesn't make a lot of mistakes, ranking 39th in bogey avoidance and ultimately posted three top-10s against weaker fields. A one-time Tour winner back in 2019, it would be a surprise to see Lashley win again due to his limited ceiling, but his floor is safe enough to have another respectable year with several top-25 results.

103 Bryson DeChambeau 30 4 $960,352 $1,500,000 DeChambeau will play in all four majors in 2024 and last year showed he can still be dangerous. He tied for fourth at the Masters and for 20th at the PGA.

104 Alejandro Tosti 27 3 $262,242 $1,500,000 A final-round 62 directed Tosti to a three-stroke win at the Korn Ferry Tour's Pinnacle Bank Championship in August, and he would ultimately finish the 2023 season with 10 top-10s to just four missed cuts across 23 events. Sacrificing precision for power off the tee, Tosti ranked third on the KFT in driving distance, which helped him to a KFT-best 28.81 par-breaker percentage and 24 total eagles. He also made the cut in all three of his appearances at the PGA Tour level this past season, most notably tying for 10th at the Mexico Open. The Argentinian might not factor into shallower season-long formats in 2024, but he profiles as a potential dart throw in daily fantasy contests.

105 Thorbjorn Olesen 34 4 $91,916 $1,500,000 Olesen was thought to have a lot of upside roughly about a decade ago, and while he never really lived up to that, he still has turned out a nice career at age 33 with seven DP World Tour wins after his victory at the Thailand Classic in February. That being said he has not made a cut at a major since the 2019 Open Championship. Olesen ranked fourth on the DPWT last season in SG: Tee-to-Green, which certainly will play to his benefit on a little more demanding setups on the PGA Tour, but don't set exepectations too high here.

106 Chris Gotterup 24 5 $83,689 $1,500,000 Gotterup made three consecutive cuts at the PGA Tour level during the fall series in 2022, but he'll become a full-time cardholder for the first time in 2024 thanks in large part to 14 total top-25s on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023. The University of Oklahoma product already exhausted his rookie eligibility with eight starts in 2021-22, when he notably tied for fourth at the John Deere Classic. Gotterup led the KFT in driving distance this past season, while also ranking top-10 in GIR percentage and birdie average.

107 Chesson Hadley 36 32 $1,503,167 $1,450,000 Hadley enjoyed a strong conclusion to his 2023 campaign, with eight made cuts that included a sixth-place finish and two seventh-place finishes. These late rallies have been a common theme for Hadley, who has often had his eligibility in doubt going to the last few tournaments of the year. Despite the upward trend, his outlook to begin the season is bleak, as he has never made the weekend in the Sony Open and has generally struggled in the Winter events.

108 Alexander Bjork 33 2 $111,536 $1,450,000 The 33-year-old is still sitting on one DP World Tour win which came back in 2018. That being said his consistency was certainly of note last season racking up nine top-10s and 14 top-25s. While Bjork is on the shorter end, he makes up for it in other areas like ranking second in SG: Approach and fifth in SG: Putting on the DPWT last season. The Swede profiles very similar to a player like Eric Cole who shocked everyone last year and finished Top 50 in the FedExCup. That is likely an unreasonable expectation for Bjork in his first full PGA Tour season, but that type of game will certainly make a lot of cuts.

109 Will Gordon 27 35 $1,449,631 $1,400,000 Gordon ended a streak of five consecutive missed cuts with a rebound of three made cuts in the Fall segment, earning over $194,000 in the process. It's an encouraging sign for Gordon, beginning another season with his Tour card after finishing 100th in the 2023 FedEx Cup rankings. This could be the year where Gordon puts it all together, as he is excellent off the tee and a superb ball striker, but he needs to string together some decent putting performances to be a difference-maker this season.

110 Doug Ghim 27 31 $1,437,263 $1,400,000 Ghim failed to capitalize on the 2022 success that included a T6 in the Players Championship. Although he played a heavy schedule once again and made more cuts (54.8 percent), Ghim failed to seriously contend in any event. His best results came in May and June, where he carded three top-20 finishes, including a $335,000 cash in the Travelers Championship. Although Ghim finished 1117th in the FedEx cup rankings last season, he'll enter his sixth year as a pro in search of his first career win.

111 Victor Perez 31 7 $555,832 $1,400,000 The highlight of Perez's 2023 season was his Rolex Series win at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January. He went through a bit of a funk early in the fall with four straight missed cuts but finished strong with top-10s in two of his last three starts. Perez also scored a T12 finish at the PGA Championship to show he can compete with the best in the world. The Frenchman is a solid iron player and putter which will play anywhere. There is sure to be some growing pains with a full PGA Tour season, but he's a good enough player to contend for a playoff spot.

112 Troy Merritt 37 34 $1,302,362 $1,350,000 Merritt has endured a wild tenure as a pro, losing a rib as the result of a condition involving a blood clot a few years ago. While the condition and the ensuing surgeries are long behind him, Merrit endured a brutal series of missed cuts in 2023, with only two made cuts between January and June. He got back on track with 17th-place finishes in the Rocket Mortgage Classic and John Deere Classic, and excellent finishes at the Sanderson Farms and Fortinet Championship signaled an encouraging upward trend. With three PGA Tour wins, Merritt has the tools to bring in some Top-20 finishes, and he'll usually excel in courses with tighter fairways. He ranked 20th in Driving Accuracy last season.

113 S.H. Kim 25 36 $2,464,521 $1,300,000 Kim had an uneven rookie season on Tour with his only two top-10s coming in the fall against weaker competition. Neverthless, he did make a decent 22-of-36 cuts with nine top-25 finishes. The 25-year-old was top-50 in driving distance, SG: Off-the-Tee, Around-the-Green and Putting, but he'll need to vastly improve his iron play as he lost nearly a half a stroke per round on approach. That's certainly within the realm of possibility given that he's young and now has a year under his belt, but the poor approach numbers are cause for concern.

114 Callum Tarren 33 35 $1,780,944 $1,300,000 Tarren managed to finish inside the top-100 of the FedExCup Standings, largely due to a T2 at The RSM Classic in Nov. 2022. His season was mostly uneventful outside of that, as he had more missed cuts (20) than made ones (15) with only two top-10s. The inconsistency is due to a few holes in his game, most notably driving accuracy (185th last season), SG: Around-the-Green (165th) and putting (141st). Considering those are all in line with his stats from the season prior, there's little to suggest much improvement in his third season.

115 Dylan Wu 27 33 $1,757,267 $1,300,000 Wu's second season on Tour was a pleasant surprise, as he steadily improved throughout the year to finish inside the top-100 in the FedEx Cup Standings. He made a respectable 21-of-33 cuts, leading to eight top-25s and a season-best T5 at the 3M Open. Wu relies on his all-around game, as he gained shots in every strokes-gained category last season but is pretty reliant on a hot putting week to get into contention. His ceiling is limited as a result, but he's well-rounded enough to make cuts consistently and keep his card on a yearly basis.

116 Greyson Sigg 28 32 $1,386,956 $1,300,000 Sigg improved slightly on his 2021-22 season by following it up with a solid seven top-20 finishes, but he was never able to work his way into serious contention with a best finish of T8. The sample size is large enough to know that's a recurring trend as he's yet to record a top-5 finish over 73 PGA Tour starts. Sigg featured a well-rounded game as he gained shots in every strokes-gained category, but he didn't finish in the top-50 in any of them and has below average length. That should make him a stalwart on Tour for years to come, albeit with limited upside.

117 Andrew Novak 28 30 $1,173,139 $1,300,000 Bolstered by ninth-place finishes at the Verlo Texas Open and the RBC Canadian Open, Novak salvaged a medicore year, but relatively solid considering he's only played a full PGA Tour schedule for two seasons. Novak took a step forward in his driving effectivenss, which was his Achilles heel last year. An apt putter, Novak will continue to improve as he works on other aspects of his game.

118 Maverick McNealy 27 21 $1,328,513 $1,250,000 McNealy successfully returned from a shoulder injury sustained during the RBC Canadian Open and made one cut over the following two tournaments, but it's unclear if the shoulder will be an ongoing issue for the 28-year-old Tour veteran. McNealy has yet to card a win on Tour, although he's come excrutiatingly close, with a second-place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am the best example. Historically, McNealy struggles from the tee but he ended his 2023 season ranking first in Putting and second in One-putt percentage. Both metrics are huge feathers in McNealy's cap, but continued work with the driver is needed. He ended the season ranked 188th in SG:Off-the-Tee.

119 Lucas Herbert 27 20 $1,192,273 $1,250,000 Herbert finished out the season with five-straight made cuts. The Aussie has a chance to make some noise on Tour if he can string some low rounds together. Herbert possesses an excellent short game, so if he can hit it straight and far off the tee, he has a leg up on the competition around the pin.

120 Sam Stevens 27 35 $2,208,792 $1,200,000 Stevens' rookie campaign featured a good start to the year with four top-15s over a seven tournament stretch, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Valero Texas Open. However, he only recorded one top-25 finish over his final 20 events. The strengh of his game is cleary his length as he averaged 310 yards off the tee last season. However, he's pretty wild with his driver and is a below average iron player and putter. He'll need to improve a bit in each of those areas, otherwise he may be relegated back to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2025.

121 Martin Laird 40 31 $1,258,725 $1,200,000 The highlight of Laird's season was a second-place finish in the 3M Open, but the Scot made the cut in only 15 of 31 events. He played well enough in the made cuts to earn him 115th in the FedEx Cup Rankings, but driving distance and approach shots from 200-plus yards continue to be a weakness in his game.

122 Matti Schmid 25 30 $1,064,025 $1,200,000 There wasn't really much for Schmid to write home about after finishing the regular season 148th in the FedExCup. Unlike a number of other player, Schmid went right over to Europe to play and stay warm for the FedExCup Fall events. That strategy worked out as he notched a solo third in Bermuda to make a big leap and ultimately secure full playing status again for 2024. Schmid is top-10 on the PGA Tour in driving distance, but the rest of the game needs work if he is going to put together more consistent results. There is certainly long-term upside because of the distance, but there's also a good chance he finds himself in a similar place next fall after only making 12-of-30 cuts in 2022-23.

123 Ryan Moore 40 30 $1,234,755 $1,150,000 Moore has earned full status heading into 2024 on the back of 30 tournaments and over $1,000,000 in earnings in 2022-23. The 40-year old avoided injuries that have plagued him in recent years to play in a career-high 30 tournaments, finishing in the top-10 once and top-25 six times, but making the cut in just 43.3 of tournaments played. Moore was 22nd on tour in SG: Apporach to Green, but struggled both with his putter and his driver.

124 Parker Coody 23 2 $20,425 $1,100,000 Coody recorded a trio of top-5s during a four-event stretch on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023 from The Ascendant through the Pinnacle Bank Championship, which ultimately allows him to join his twin brother, Pierceson, as a PGA Tour rookie in 2024. Parker ranked 11th on the KFT in both total driving and GIR percentage this past season, guiding him to a 4.51 birdie average. Coody also made the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May, where he fired a final-round 64.

125 Erik van Rooyen 33 29 $2,457,389 $1,025,000 EVR upped his PGA tour appearances from 17 to 28 this season securing three top-10 finishes. The 33-year-old is below average in his approach play and putting, but makes up for it with solid numbers off the tee. Van Rooyen may be best served for fantasy players at the Barracuda Championship with the tournament being his best performance of 2023 and home to his lone tour win.

126 Zac Blair 33 28 $2,469,219 $1,000,000 Blair returned to the PGA Tour last season on a medical exemption following a nearly two-year absence after undergoing shoulder surgery, and he did enough to regain his card, highlighted by a T2 finish at a designated event. He is one of the shortest hitters on Tour (190th out of 193 players in driving distance last season), which puts him at a significant disadvantage at many of the longer venues. As a result, Blair has to rely on getting hot with his irons and short game, which are all average. His ceiling is thus limited and staying inside the top-125 on a yearly basis will be a battle.

127 Kevin Streelman 44 31 $1,636,664 $1,000,000 It appeared that Streelman's 16-year streak of staying inside the top-125 may be coming to an end until he finished T2 at the 3M Open at the end of July. It masked what was otherwise his worst season in a decade with only five top-25s. He's taken a step backward in every aspect of the game, although it's a testament to his experience that he's still on Tour at age 45. With that said, he missed the cut in his final three events this past fall, and he'll be extremely reliant on top heavy finishes to maintan his streak for another year.

128 Joseph Bramlett 35 26 $1,597,911 $1,000,000 Bramlett has some question marks heading into 2024 as he closed the season with four consecutive missed cuts and last teed it up in July. He withdrew from a pair of events in the fall but it's unknown if it was injury related. Assuming he's healthy, he offers a high ceiling due to his ball striking, as he ranked 18th in driving distance and 37th in SG: Approach. That led to seven top-20s despite only gaining strokes putting in 5-of-24 tournaments. He offers more upside than most under-the-radar golfers and is capable of competing on longer courses if the putter gets warm.

129 Chad Ramey 31 35 $1,513,390 $1,000,000 Ramey's 2022-23 season got off to a disastrous start as he made just seven of his first 19 cuts with a best finish of T28 before righting the ship midway through the season. Ultimately, he posted six top-25s over his final 16 events with just three missed cuts and that was enough to finish just inside the top-125 and maintain his card for another season. Nevertheless, there's nothing in Ramey's game that signals a breakthrough third season considering he lost shots in every strokes-gained category last season. Expect him to be firmly on the FedEx Cup bubble next season.

130 Tyson Alexander 35 35 $1,433,632 $1,000,000 Alexander had a horrible 2023, salvaged only by a T20 in the 3M Open and an eighth-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Open. The late result in Bermuda was enough to renew his PGA Tour card, but he's had to fight for eligibility since turning pro in 2010. There's no evidence to justify anything other than a lackluster season for Alexander.

131 Zecheng Dou 26 33 $1,099,906 $1,000,000 Dou put together four solid rounds to finish T12 and the Sanderson Farms Chamionship in October, but it wasn't quite enough to get him into full eligibility for 2024. The 26-year-old needs more seasoning in the States and has the potential to make an impact if he can improve his putting. He ranks a dismal137th in Puts Per Round.

132 Ben Kohles 33 1 $310,800 $1,000,000 A pair of victories in April at the Astara Chile Classic and the HomeTown Lenders Championship guided Kohles to the No. 1 spot on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List by season's end, while he also notched four top-10s across his final five outings from the Magnit Championship to the KFT Championship. Earning a start in the FedExCup Fall's RSM Classic in November, Kohles gained 4.4 strokes with his irons en route to a T5 finish at Sea Island Golf Club, raking in just over $300K during his only appearance at the PGA Tour level throughout the 2022-23 campaign. He ranked eighth or better among his KFT peers in each of driving accuracy, GIR percentage and scrambling this past season, but a lack of power off the tee could be a primary weakness for this 170-pound, 33-year-old in 2024.

133 Jacob Bridgeman 24 2 $37,190 $1,000,000 Bridgeman closed out his 2023 KFT campaign with four straight top-20s from the Albertsons Boise Open through the Korn Ferry Tour Championship to solidify a 14th-place finish in the points list, earning a PGA Tour card for the first time at 23 years old. The Clemson University product racked up 14 top-25s and six top-10s on the KFT this past season, while ranking No. 1 in scrambling, second in par-4 scoring and fourth in total birdies. He also made two starts on the PGA Tour, ultimately making the cut at both the Fortinet Championship and The RSM Classic during the 2022 fall series.

134 Matthieu Pavon 31 3 $0 $1,000,000 It took some time but Pavon was able to notch his first win on the DP World Tour late in 2023 at the Open de Espana by four strokes. It was part of a strong late-season run that included five top-15 finishes in his final six starts to lock up a PGA Tour card in 2024. Pavon has not played in many big events with his lone made cut at a major being a T25 at the 2018 U.S. Open. The Frenchman ranked top-15 on the DPWT in both SG: Total and scoring average, but will likely need to make some strides with his ball striking to be competitive on the PGA Tour in 2024.

135 Jake Knapp 29 1 $0 $1,000,000 Knapp managed to finish 13th on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour points list despite ending his campaign without a single top-3 result, but he enjoyed one of the steadier seasons imaginable with just two missed cuts in 22 starts while racking up 15 top-25s and 10 top-10s. The former UCLA Bruin ranked second in driving distance, second in scrambling, fourth in putting average and fifth in total birdies, showcasing quite an impressive all-around game. He's made just four career appearances at the PGA Tour level, but Knapp's KFT metrics should put him on the deep sleeper radar.

136 Cameron Champ 28 29 $1,103,852 $950,000 Champ has suffered through two seasons of tepid results, although he did finish the year with five consecutive made cuts, including a ninth-place finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, a tournament he won back in 2019. Champ has historically been long and straight off the tee., but the flat stick continues to betray him. He finished the year ranked 165th in SG: Putting.

137 Vince Whaley 28 14 $706,130 $925,000 Whaley was 222nd at the beginning of the FedExCup Fall, but a 6-for-6 close to the season with a trio of top-15s was good enough to just sneak inside the Top 150 and secure conditional status for the 2024 season. Whaley has always been a solid driver of the ball, but his putting was red hot during that fall stretch. The Georgia Tech product is still just 28 years old and clearly has some skills to work with. He'll be limited in the number of starts he'll be able to make, but a few top-10s and Whaley might be able to play his way to full status for 2025.

138 Chez Reavie 41 32 $2,264,759 $900,000 At age 42, Reavie still found a way to retain his card yet again after finishing 114th in the FedEx Cup Standings. What he lacks in distance he makes up for by being one of the more accurate drivers on Tour. Combine that with a solid iron game -- he ranked 38th in SG: Approach last season -- and he finds a way to occasionally contend at short venues. Despite what you might think, his short game is a detriment which puts a ton of pressure on his iron play. It's likely just a matter of time before his 16-year run of keeping his card comes to an end.

139 Joel Dahmen 35 31 $1,996,174 $900,000 Dahmen became a fan favorite following his feature on Netflix's 'Full Swing' and one has to wonder if it played a part in him having his worst season in several years. Across 24 events in 2023, he made 13 cuts with only four top-25s. If you're looking for some optimism, there's room for improvement considering only five players had a statistically worse putting season, and he was a respectable 51st in SG: Tee-to-Green. Still, Dahmen's best days appear to be in the rear view and making the top-125 will likely be a yearly battle going forward.

140 Garrick Higgo 24 33 $1,784,592 $900,000 Higgo will be entering his fourth season on Tour, making it easy to forget that he's just 24-years-old. While 2023 was mostly a struggle, four of his six top-25s came since July, showing that he found something in the summer. The South African lives by the 'drive for show, putt for dough' mantra, as those are the two things he does well. He's yet to show much with his iron play, however, losing over .1 strokes per round on approach. Without significant improvement in that area, it's hard to forecast a breakthrough season just yet.

141 David Lipsky 35 35 $1,716,257 $900,000 Lipsky did just enough to finish inside the top-100 in the FedEx Cup Standings but the way he finished the season leaves cause for concern as he managed just one top-25 finish across his final 13 events. He's put behind the eight ball by a lack of length, ranking 162nd in driving distance, so it's no surprise that his best results came on short venues (Waialae, Bermuda). While most short hitters usually feature a strong short game, that's another area that Lipsky struggles in. As a result, it's hard to imagine a resurgent season at this point in his career.

142 Justin Lower 34 37 $1,426,710 $900,000 Although Lower carded a T8 in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he failed to place higher than 25th in any event until the fall, making three consecutive cuts. including a 20th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Lower's metrics are unremarkable in any particular category, although he finished the 2023 season ranked 32nd in Putting and 20th in Proximity.

143 Sami Valimaki 25 2 $56,033 $900,000 Valimaki picked up his second DP World Tour win at the Qatar Masters after prevailing in a playoff over Jorge Campillo. That was one of seven top-11 finishes for the Fin to help him lock up a PGA Tour card for 2024. Valimaki was just 29th in SG: Total on the DPWT last season so there is certainly still room to grow across the board at age 25. Retaining his card for 2025 would be a great achievement for this young player.

144 Joe Highsmith 23 0 $0 $900,000 A key member of Pepperdine University's NCAA Championship team in 2021, Highsmith earned All-American honors twice before racking up 10 top-25s during his first full Korn Ferry Tour season in 2023. He tied for third at the KFT Championship on the heels of a T2 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, and he finished the year ranked third in total driving and ninth in par breakers.

145 Wilson Furr 25 1 $0 $900,000 Furr's 2023 Korn Ferry Tour campaign was highlighted by a T7-T2 stretch at the HomeTown Lenders Championship and the AdventHealth Championship, but he also racked up six top-25s across his final seven outings, closing with a T6 at the KFT Championship. The 25-year-old University of Alabama product averaged an impressive 320.0 yards off the tee this past season, while also ranking third on the KFT in total eagles.

146 Henrik Norlander 36 32 $1,158,809 $850,000 Norlander lost to Luke List in a playoff at the Sanderson Farms Championship, but that was the highlight to an otherwise tepid season. Norlander finished the season outside the cut line for full status on Tour, so he'll only have access to smaller tournaments or instances where he is granted a sponsor exemption.

147 Patrick Reed 33 4 $1,086,932 $850,000 Reed will play in all four majors again because he finished fourth at last year's Masters. He made all four cuts last year and could very well do so again, with his best chance of contending once again coming at Augusta.

148 Jorge Campillo 37 2 $36,255 $850,000 Campillo got off to a strong start early in 2023 with a stretch of golf that went T4-Win-T9-T3-8th. His only other top-10 finish the rest of the year was a runner-up att he Qatar Masters to help secure his 2024 PGA Tour card. The 37-year-old will more than likely be battling in the fall to keep his PGA Tour card for 2025 considering that he is still yet to make a cut in seven career starts at major championships.

149 MJ Daffue 34 35 $830,918 $830,000 Daffue's first full season on tour was modest as he finished with seven top-25 finishes in his 35 events. The South African was unable to break into the top-10 in any of those tournaments, but posted a solid 65.7% cuts made. Daffue is well below average in approach play and putting, but ranked an impressive 12th on tour in SG: Off-The-Tee.

150 Webb Simpson 38 19 $908,929 $825,000 Simpson continues to trend downward on tour as he's fallen on the money list for the third straight season. He remains one of the worst on tour in terms of SG: Off-The-Tee and while his best golf seems to be behind him he was able to post a top-10 finish at the Valspar Championship and a top-five finish at the Wyndham Cahmpionship

151 Ryan Palmer 47 29 $1,244,899 $820,000 Palmer played seven more tournaments in 2023 than the year previous, but finished with one less top-25 finish and his cuts made percentage dropped from 63.6% to 44.8% this year. Palmer posts well above average metrics in SG: Off-the-tee and SG: Approach to Green, but his play is balanced out by the 168th ranking in SG: Putting. Palmer has finished 2023 strong with a fifth place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship Fall and eighth place at the Butterfiled Bermuda Championship.

152 Camilo Villegas 41 13 $1,951,764 $800,000 Villegas turned back the clock in the fall after a brief stint in the TV booth and and scored a runner-up in Mexico followed by his fifth career PGA Tour victory the very next week in Bermuda. His first PGA Tour win since 2014 puts him in the Masters in 2024 and probably made next season busier than he wouldv'e expected. While it is a great story, we would be foolish to try and project anything too crazy for Villegas in 2024. Outside of that two-week heater the 41-year-old's best finish in 11 starts was a T48 to go along with seven missed cuts.

153 Robby Shelton 28 35 $1,743,610 $800,000 Shelton appeared to have something going early on his 2022-23 campaign, posting seven top-25s across his first 12 events. He seemed to lose his game thereafter with 15 missed cuts over his final 22 events. On the plus side, he did sprinkle in a T4 result against a solid field late in the season at the ZOZO Championship. Shelton's largely held back by not being long or that straight off the tee, and he lacks an elite skill to make up for it. It wouldn't be a suprise to see him relegated back to the Korn Ferry Tour for a second time in 2025.

154 Carson Young 28 35 $1,707,716 $800,000 Like many rookies, Young stumbled out of the gates in his debut season, making just three of his first 13 cuts before finding form with a T3 at the alternate event Puerto Rico Open. He got through sectional qualifying to play in his first major championship at LA Country Club (where he missed the cut) and ended up with a decent six top-20s on the season. The biggest obstacle for Young is around-the-green play, where he ranked a dreadful 185th. Combine that with having below average length and Young will struggle to stay inside the top-125 without some serious improvements in his short game.

155 Harry Hall 26 34 $1,564,357 $800,000 Hall was a non-factor for most of his rookie season, but he did manage three top-10 finishes and finished just one-back at the Charles Schwab Challenge for his lone top-five result. The Englishman showed a stellar short game, gaining .86 strokes per round around the green and putting behind. His ball striking leaves much to be desired, however, as he ranked outside the top-160 in SG: Off-the-Tee and SG: Approach. That's typically not a good recipe for success on the PGA Tour, and it's easy to see him falling off in 2024 as a result.

156 Trey Mullinax 31 27 $1,413,999 $800,000 Mullinax finished 142nd on the FedExCup Standings but will still have full status due to his two-year exemption for winning the alternate event Barbasol Championship in 2022. He looked like a different player in 2023, making just three cuts over his final 16 events with a best finish of T47. On a positive note, he still has elite distance off the tee (20th last season) and gained strokes on approach in his last four tournaments. The short game has always lagged far behind his ball striking, but he does have a higher fantasy ceiling than most golfers who finished outside the top-100 last season.

157 Ben Martin 36 34 $1,379,840 $800,000 Martin looked to be in the midst of a bounce-back year after posting three top-10s over his first nine events of 2023, but the momentum halted as he only had one top-25 thereafter across 18 starts. Statistically, he stood out in SG: Approach, where he ranked 45th, but that was largely due to his early season play as he lost shots in the category in his final six tournaments. Martin's gone through stretches before of finding his game after struggling through an extended period, but the veteran certainly appears to be on the back-end of his career.

158 Aaron Baddeley 42 26 $1,337,851 $800,000 Baddeley tallied his highest earning total in eight years during the 2022-23 campaign, an impressive result for the 42-year-old Aussie. Injuries have plagued him throughout his career, which have affected his ball-striking ability. Conversely, he's historically deadly near the pin, ranking 31st in putting and second in SG: Around-the-Green. His best performance last season was a T7 at the Sony Open, and he has the potential for better results in 2024 if he can stay healthy.

159 C.T. Pan 31 19 $1,272,421 $800,000 Pan suffered a wrist injury in The RSM Classic, only adding insult to injury for the seventh-year pro, who fell out of the Top 120 in the fall and will only have conditional status for the 2024 season. Pan's injury is worth monitoring, but his upcoming schedule will be limited and isn't a worthwhile DFS target at this point.

160 Nicholas Lindheim 39 6 $187,577 $800,000 A back injury limited Lindheim to just six starts on the PGA Tour during the 2022-23 season, but he managed to make the cut in each of his last four starts from the Wyndham Championship through the FedExCup Fall's RSM Classic. He clinched his card for the upcoming 2024 season thanks to a win at the Korn Ferry Tour's The Ascendant in July, which came just a few weeks after a third-place effort at the Compliance Solutions Championship. The 39-year-old has played at least 17 events in three separate PGA Tour seasons, but he's never finished better than 146th in the FedExCup standings.

161 Rico Hoey 28 1 $43,206 $800,000 Hoey's maiden Korn Ferry Tour victory arrived not long after he began the 2023 season with top-10 results in half of his first 10 outings, eventually winning the Visit Knoxville Open in late May. The former University of Southern California standout becomes a PGA Tour rookie at 28 years old, and his patience could pay off in a big way if the driver continues to cooperate. He paced the entire KFT in total driving and ranked fourth in par-5 scoring throughout the 2023 campaign, but the putter remains a concern.

162 Mac Meissner 24 2 $0 $800,000 Meissner, who qualified for the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club this past June, closed out his 2023 Korn Ferry Tour campaign with 17 cuts made across 22 starts. He notched 10 top-25s, including a T2 at the Panama Championship, and he ranked 16th among his peers in GIR percentage.

163 Charley Hoffman 46 31 $994,185 $790,000 Hoffman had a much improved year, jumping up nearly $300,000 on the money list despite playing in his age 46 season. It was an up-and-down run as secured just three top-25 finishes and a cuts-made percentage below 50 percent. Hoffman's approach play really stood out, ranking 33rd on Tour in SG: Approach to Green, but was below average in SG: Off-the-Tee and one of the worst players in SG: Putting.

164 Carl Yuan 26 30 $1,167,050 $780,000 Yuan had only played four PGA tournaments before upping the amount to 29 during his first full season on Tour. He made the cut in just over half of his events, securing five top-25 finishes with his best resulting in a fourth-place finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Yuan shines in SG: Off-the-Tee but will need to improve both his approach play and putting in the new season.

165 Kramer Hickok 31 34 $1,017,831 $770,000 Hickok posted a fairly similar season to 2022 this year, playing two more events while finishing with the same amount of top-25 finishes. He was .1 percent off his cuts-made percentage from a year ago. This seems to be who Hickok is, an average player on tour who struggles in approach play and putting while playing slightly above average off the tee. Those looking for upside should probably look elsewhere.

166 Jimmy Walker 44 31 $1,111,220 $750,000 Walker finished off the season on a sour note, making only three cuts from July to November. The dismal results knocked him out of the Top 120, meaning he'll have to rely on sponsor's exemptions or qualify to enter any of the bigger tournaments. The 44-year-old is starting to show his age, as his driving and approach numbers regressed from 2022.

167 Russell Knox 38 37 $692,455 $750,000 Knox's 10th season as a full-time member on the PGA Tour was his worst to date. He went 23-for-37 with a career-low three top-25 finishes and zero top-10s. The 38-year-old was again one of the best iron players around at 20th in SG: Approach and fifth in GIR percentage. Unfortunately, he ranked 184th in SG: Off-the-Tee, 130th in SG: Around-the-Green and 154th in SG: Putting. It doesn't matter how good your iron play is if you give away that many strokes everywhere else. Knox will be playing off conditional status in 2024, but the Scot could opt to play off full status on the DP World Tour instead next season.

168 Austin Smotherman 29 35 $957,049 $740,000 Smotherman struggled last season missing 17 cuts in his 34 events played. The 29-year-old is well below average in all SG metrics except for SG: Off-the-Tee as he finished outside the top-20 in all event but one. The lone positive result on the season came from a fifth-place finish at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

169 Adam Long 36 37 $847,327 $730,000 Long upped his events played by 10 in 2022-23, but it didn't result in an improvement in play as he finished with eight fewer top-25 finishes and lowered his cuts-made percentage from 64.3 to 52.6 percent. Long is below average in SG: Off-the-Tee and one of the worst on Tour in SG: Approach to Green, though he makes up for it with above average putting.

170 Nico Echavarria 29 31 $1,018,884 $725,000 Echavarria secured three top-25 finishes, including a win, in his debut season on the PGA Tour. His victory came at the 2023 Puerto Rico Open, but beyond that event, Echavarria faced challenges, making only five out of 28 cuts with an average finish ranking beyond the top-85. The 29-year-old is a below-average performer inn all facets of the game, significantly trailing his peers in all shots-gained metrics.

171 Patton Kizzire 37 33 $1,161,610 $700,000 Kizzire hustled in the fall to get into the top 125, but he fell just short of the cut line.The 37-year-old missed 14 cuts in 33 events, which would be good metric for a higher-ranked golfer, but he made it by the skin of his teeth in several of those events. Kizzire is proof that just making the weekend isn't enough on the circuit, and he'll have to make the most of his limited opportunities in 2024.

172 Chan Kim 33 0 $0 $700,000 An eight-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour, this 33-year-old journeyman bolstered his professional resume with back-to-back triumphs at the Korn Ferry Tour's Magnit Championship and Albertsons Boise Open in August, ultimately catapulting him to the No. 2 spot on the KFT's final points list. Kim finished the 2023 season top-15 in both birdie average and scrambling, but he also missed nine cuts in 25 starts. He's set to become a PGA Tour member for the first time in his career, but his rookie eligibility was exhausted when he made nine appearances during the 2021-22 season, which included a pair of top-25s at the ZOZO Championship and the Puerto Rico Open.

173 Norman Xiong 25 0 $0 $700,000 A member of Team USA's loaded 2017 Walker Cup team alongside names such as Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris, Xiong's illustrious amateur career included both a Jack Nicklaus Award and a Haskins Award as the nation's top collegiate golfer in 2018. The former Oregon Duck has since won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour, with his most recent victory coming this past September at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship to surge into the top-30 in the points list late in the 2023 season. However, Xiong ranked just 121st on the KFT in GiR percentage and 111th in par-4 scoring average.

174 Scott Piercy 44 36 $861,980 $690,000 The veteran Piercy played in 36 tournaments in 2022-23, making the cut in exactly half of his events and finishing in the top-25 five times. Piercy is below average in all SG metrics, finishing outside the top-100 on Tour in SG: Off-the-Tee, SG: Approach to Green and SG: Putting. Piercy will have conditional status in 2024 as his best golf seems to be behind him.

175 Harrison Endycott 27 33 $840,303 $675,000 Endycott spent his first year on Tour in modest terms, making the cut at a 50 percent pace while finishing inside the top-20 in four events. The Australian's highest finish was 10th at the 2022 Buttefield Mermuda Championship. Endycott will need to improve on sub-par SG metrics to climb the money list in the new campaign.

176 Zach Johnson 47 22 $807,499 $660,000 Johnson improved on what was arguably his worst season on Tour a year ago to earning just under $200,000 more to jump up the money list. The veteran's improvement came down to an improved 61.9 percent cuts made, an increase of 18 percent from the season before. It wasn't all good news for Johnson however as he had just one top-25 finish coming at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Johnson remains an above average putter, but struggles both off the tee and in his approach play.

177 Matthias Schwab 28 37 $847,327 $650,000 Schwab increased his PGA tour events from 23 to 36 last season, making the cut in 50 percent of tournaments played. The Austrian secured just one top-10 finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship with his only other top-50 result coming at the Fortinet Championship Fall. Schwab's approach play is solid, but he struggles in most other metrics including SG: Off-the-Tee and SG: Putting.

178 Brandt Snedeker 42 11 $167,113 $625,000 Snedeker missed most of the 2022-23 season after undergoing sternum surgery. Injuries have plagued Snedeker for the last several years, and at 42, he is now truly on the declining phase of his career. His best finish last season in 11 starts was a T41 at the Memorial, but overall, his ball striking was subpar. Snedeker should have one more career-money exemption to use in 2024 to try to sustain his competitive golf career. If he can stay healthy, Snedeker has the potential to finish inside the Top 125 due to his putting and short game.

179 Harry Higgs 31 31 $718,747 $610,000 Higgs finished the season with a cuts-made percentage below 50 percent, marking his third consecutive season where he missed the cut in more than half of the events he played. Consistency has been an issue for Higgs, who recorded one top-10 finish with a seventh at the Puerto Rico Open in March. The 31-year old is one of the worst players on tour in terms of SG: Off-the-Tee and SG: Approach to Green, but is an above average putter once he gets on the greens.

180 Grayson Murray 30 13 $437,066 $600,000 Murray made the cut in just five of 13 outings on the PGA Tour during the 2022-23 season, but he got the job done at the Korn Ferry Tour level with wins at the AdventHealth Championship and the Simmons Bank Open to secure his card for 2024. The 30-year-old hasn't posted a top-100 finish in the FedExCup standings since 2016-17, though he also dealt with numerous injuries over the past few years.

181 Patrick Fishburn 31 0 $0 $600,000 Fishburn becomes a PGA Tour rookie at 31 years of age after posting 10 top-25s on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023, including a runner-up effort at the NV5 Invitational. He paced the entire KFT in GIR percentage this past season, guiding him to the sixth-best scoring average.

182 Tom Whitney 34 0 $0 $600,000 Whitney began his 2023 Korn Ferry Tour campaign with top-6 results in three of his first seven starts, and he would finish the season with six total top-10s to land 21st in the points list. The Air Force veteran ranked 10th on the KFT in birdie average, 15th in par-4 scoring and 20th in GIR percentage.

183 Kevin Tway 35 38 $815,058 $570,000 Tway continued his heavy workload on tour, playing in a career-high 38 tournaments during the 2022-23 season. However, the increase in events did not lead to an improvement in play, as Tway finished with one fewer top-25 finish, and his cuts-made percentage dropped from 43.3 percent to 39.5 percent. Tway is average on the Tour in SG: Off-the-Tee and SG: Putting, but falls well below average in approach play.

184 Kevin Kisner 39 18 $335,672 $550,000 Kisner experienced a challenging 2022-23 season, which began with a Presidents Cup appearance in September 2022 and concluded with 18 starts, his best finish being T29 by the end of November 2023. It was a surprising downturn for Kisner, who had consistently earned over $2.2 million in each of the preceding eight seasons on the PGA Tour. As he approaches his 40th birthday in early 2024, there are uncertainties about his future in competitive golf. However, Kisner still has one career money exemption available for the next season, which he must leverage effectively if he plans to continue his tenure on the Tour.

185 Dylan Frittelli 33 35 $683,295 $540,000 After improving his play a year ago, Frittelli crashed back to Earth in 2022-23 as he made the cut in just 31.4 percent of his 35 tournaments played. It was the South African's worst season on Tour as the cuts-made percentage was the lowest of his career to go along with just three top-25 finishes while earning below $1,000,00 for the first time since becoming a Tour regular. Fritelli was one of the worst players on Tour in terms of SG: Off-the-Tee and SG: Approach to Green while ranking slightly above average in SG: Putting.

186 Danny Willett 36 22 $1,791,650 $500,000 Willett's season nearly began with his first win since the 2016 Masters, but a three-putt from three feet led to a runner-up finish in Napa. That was good enough for him to maintain his status for another season, as he only posted two other top-25s. Willett was unable to post a worldwide top-50 post March, leaving plenty of reasons to be skeptical coming into 2024. His ball striking has dropped off dramatically, as he ranked 135th or worse in SG: Off-the-Tee and SG: Approach. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Willett playing primarily on the DP World Tour come 2025.

187 Dustin Johnson 39 4 $518,078 $500,000 Johnson will play in all four majors again thanks to winning the 2020 Masters. He made the cut at Augusta last year and tied for 10th at the U.S. Open. While he is capable of otherworldly play, don't expect him to contend at any major in 2024.

188 Roger Sloan 36 3 $65,405 $500,000 Sloan won the Korn Ferry Tour's Utah Championship in early August, but he also closed out his 2023 KFT campaign with three consecutive top-25s to earn a PGA Tour card for the 2024 season. The 36-year-old Canadian ranked top-15 on the KFT in both GIR percentage and par-4 scoring, but he averaged just 300.1 yards off the tee while falling to 96th in par-5 Birdie or Better rate.

189 Rafael Campos 35 3 $25,131 $500,000 Although he missed 10 cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023, Campos earned a PGA Tour card for the 2024 season on the strength of a runner-up finish at the KFT's Compliance Solutions Championship in late June, and he recorded eight total top-25s this past season. The 35-year-old ranked 13th on the KFT in driving distance and fourth in total eagles, posting a 4.57 par-5 scoring average in the process. Campos made the cut in just seven of 25 starts during his last full season at the PGA Tour level in 2020-21.

190 Chandler Phillips 27 1 $18,868 $500,000 The 5-foot-9 Texas A&M product ranked 118th or worse in total driving and GIR percentage on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023, but he rode a hot putter to the No. 10 spot in the KFT points list, thus becoming a PGA Tour rookie in 2024. Phillips missed more cuts (12) than he made (11) on the KFT this past season, but he also tallied five top-10s and a win at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic.

191 Ben Silverman 36 4 $0 $500,000 He's yet to record a single top-5 finish through his first 62 career PGA Tour starts, but Silverman found the winner's circle on the Korn Ferry Tour this past season at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic back in January, and he finished the 2023 KFT campaign with just two missed cuts in 17 events played. The 36-year-old Canadian led the KFT in par-4 scoring, aided by a ranking of ninth in putting average. However, Silverman's past struggles against stronger competition indicate a low ceiling for his 2024 projection.

192 Paul Barjon 31 1 $0 $500,000 A clutch win at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in October vaulted Barjon from outside the top-30 to eighth in the KFT points list, having entered the week with just one other top-10 aside from his earlier triumph at the Memorial Health Championship in July. Barjon finished the 2023 KFT season ranked second in both total driving and par-5 scoring, but his par-4 metrics suffered as he fell to 122nd in GIR percentage.

193 Max Greyserman 28 0 $0 $500,000 The former Duke Blue Devil remains winless through his first 91 career starts on the Korn Ferry Tour dating back to 2019, but he's a first-time PGA Tour card earner after finishing ninth on the KFT points list in 2023, thanks in large part to runner-up efforts at The Ascendant and the Pinnacle Bank Championship. Greyserman ranked top-10 on the KFT in both par-5 scoring and scrambling this past season, making 18 of 24 cuts along the way.

194 Kevin Dougherty 32 0 $0 $500,000 Dougherty has appeared in a whoppoing 133 Korn Ferry Tour events since the start of the 2018 season, but he's finally headed to the PGA Tour after notching a pair of top-3 finishes and five top-10s on the KFT in 2023. He's been one of the KFT's longest hitters for years, and that power off the tee helped him rank fourth in eagle rate this past season.

195 Phil Mickelson 53 4 $1,617,250 $400,000 Mickelson tied for second at the Masters, did little at the PGA and missed the cut at both Opens. He's always capable of heroics at Augusta, but should see similar results at the other three majors.

196 Aaron Wise 27 15 $1,020,174 $400,000 It's hard to predict what we'll get from Wise this season, as he took time off tour to address his mental health. Mindset is everything when facing a grueling Tour schedule, and we haven't seen much from him since a missed cut in the U.S. Open Championship. He's only made one appearance at the Sony Open during his tenure on Tour, so it may take a few more tournaments to determine how active he will be in 2024.

197 Josh Teater 44 3 $26,030 $400,000 It took a clutch fifth-place effort at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in October for Teater to break into the top-30 on the points list, and he finished the 2023 KFT season ranked sixth in GIR percentage. The 44-year-old averaged a disappointing 29.80 putts per round, however. Teater has experience on his side with 221 total PGA Tour events played, though he remains winless.

198 David Skinns 41 0 $0 $400,000 Skinns was unable to record a single top-25 result through 23 starts during his first full season on the PGA Tour in 2021-22, but he's regained status for 2024 after notching five top-10s and a win at the Club Car Championship to ultimately finish 12th on the Korn Ferry Tour's points list in 2023. He'll turn 42 years old in February, but Skinns still poked it an average of 310.1 yards off the tee on the KFT this past season, and he ranked top-15 in par-5 scoring.

199 Jimmy Stanger 28 0 $0 $400,000 Stanger, who last appeared in a PGA Tour event at the 2019 Mayakoba Classic, won the Korn Ferry Tour's Compliance Solutions Championship this past June to essentially lock up his card and rookie status for the 2024 season. He recorded only two other top-10 finishes on the KFT during the 2023 season, though he also ranked top-5 in both total driving and par-4 scoring. However, Stanger missed the cut in four of his last six starts, and he placed no better than T30 during this closing stretch from the Utah Championship to the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

200 Ryan McCormick 32 0 $0 $400,000 McCormick leaned on a hot putter en route to accumulating the third-most birdies (385) on the Korn Ferry Tour this past season, posting four top-10s and 10 top-25s along the way. He ultimately ranked fifth on the KFT in putts per round (28.54), but McCormick's ball striking is a concern as he ranked 99th in driving accuracy and 120th in GIR percentage.

201 David Lingmerth 36 32 $2,227,332 $300,000 Lingmerth made the most out of the weeks he was in good form last season, posting five results of T11 or better despite only seven top-50 finishes. That hit-or-miss style led to 19 missed cuts but was still good enough for a top-100 FedEx Cup finish. He's lost considerable distance over the years as he was one of just two players to average less than 280 yards off the tee. Considering that only one of his top-10s came since April, Lingmerth face an uphill battle to retain his card next season.

202 Ben Taylor 31 35 $1,912,677 $300,000 Taylor's comeback to the PGA Tour, after spending a year on the Korn Ferry Tour, was a story of two halves. He started out well with four top-10s by April, but he never recorded a top-25 thereafter and missed nine of his last 16 cuts. The Englishman struggled heavily with his ball striking, losing over half a stroke per round off the tee and on approach combined. On top of that, his short game is average at best, leaving little optimism for his chances of maintaing his card for another season without some serious improvements across the board.

203 Tiger Woods 47 2 $59,560 $300,000 Woods played his Genesis Invitational last season and shot two rounds in the 60s before fading into a tie for 45th. He then withdrew from the Masters after making the cut. We should expect to see him in those two events again. After that, while he will try to play in the three remaining majors, who knows? Let's say he'll play in at least one of them.

204 Scott Gutschewski 47 1 $14,690 $300,000 He'll be eligible for the PGA Tour Champions in a few short years, but this 47-year-old is a KFT graduate after a 2023 campaign in which he won the LECOM Suncoast Classic. Gutschewski struggled on par-5s this past season, however, and he ranked outside the top-100 on the KFT in driving distance.

205 Louis Oosthuizen 41 2 $121,500 $100,000 Oosthuizen will play in the Open Championship as a past winner.

206 Henrik Stenson 47 1 $232,875 $50,000 Stenson will play in the Open Championship as a former winner but won't be in the other three majors, unless he tries to qualify for the U.S. Open.

207 Sergio Garcia 43 2 $143,295 $50,000 Garcia missed the cut at the Masters, which he will play in again in 2024, then went through qualifying for the U.S. Open and tied for 27th. Qualifying for either Open would be his only chance for a second major in 2024.

208 Charl Schwartzel 39 2 $47,160 $50,000 Schwartzel will play in the Masters as a past champion but otherwise could have to go through qualifying to play in either Open. He successfully qualified for last year's Open Championship.

209 Joaquin Niemann 4 $432,001 $0 Niemann will not play in any PGA Tour events in 2024, short of going through qualifying for either Open.

210 Mito Pereira 3 $277,400 $0 Pereira would need to go through qualifying to get into either Open.

211 Harold Varner III 2 $209,836 $0 Varner would need to go through qualifying to get into either Open.

212 Abraham Ancer 4 $166,803 $0 Outside of qualifying for the two Opens, Ancer will not play in a PGA Tour event in 2024.

213 Thomas Pieters 4 $132,560 $0 Pieters would need to go through qualifying to get into either Open.

214 Talor Gooch 3 $92,880 $0 Gooch's only chance to play in a PGA Tour would be via qualifying for either Open. He chose not to do so last year.

215 Bubba Watson 1 $0 $0 Watson missed the cut at last year's Masters and will tee it up again this year, but would have to go through qualifying to play in the Opens.