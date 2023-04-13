Todd's Takes: Boomer and Lucky Lefties

This article is part of our Todd's Takes series.

My town (Framingham, Massachusetts) was one of the first to offer an alternative

I wasn't a very good hardball player, but man, could I slide. I didn't get on much. I didn't have than many chances to take the extra base. I was usually out on the base paths well before it was time to slide. However, this husky teenager could slide up storm.

I've also seen a few runners thrown out sliding feet first with their cleats literally above the base when tagged. What has happened to the fundamental skill of sliding?

It seems like there have been more injuries during slides. Maybe it's just perception, but here are a few:

I'm not sure if injuries are up, but they sure seem to be happening in some odd ways. There have been a couple on collisions during a rundown, like Tim Anderson.

Slip, Sliding Away

I'm not sure if injuries are up, but they sure seem to be happening in some odd ways. There have been a couple on collisions during a rundown, like Tim Anderson.

It wasn't a rundown, but Byron Buxton had a nasty collision while hustling into second base.

Noooo Buxton down after an ugly collision pic.twitter.com/ykyWzAlrK3 — Paul Sporer (@sporer) April 12, 2023

Fortunately, he is supposed to play Friday.

It seems like there have been more injuries during slides. Maybe it's just perception, but here are a few:

The benches cleared in Pittsburgh following a play at the plate involving Oneil Cruz. (via @NBCSWhiteSox)pic.twitter.com/64JCBPmq81 — ESPN (@espn) April 9, 2023

I've also seen a few runners thrown out sliding feet first with their cleats literally above the base when tagged. What has happened to the fundamental skill of sliding?

I wasn't a very good hardball player, but man, could I slide. I didn't get on much. I didn't have than many chances to take the extra base. I was usually out on the base paths well before it was time to slide. However, this husky teenager could slide up storm.

My town (Framingham, Massachusetts) was one of the first to offer an alternative to Babe Ruth League. It was called Colt League, with the primary difference being Babe Ruth was for ages 13 to 15, while Colt Leagues was broken into 13 and 14, then 15 and 16. Not only could I play another year in Colt League, but my uncle was one of the coaches, so the choice was easy.

I remember the day like it was yesterday, but it was almost 47 years ago. It was a rainy Saturday, but instead of cancelling practice, we held it indoors in a local gym. We played catch for a bit, then Coach White gathered us together at the free throw line. At the other free throw line was a base. He said today we were going to learn how to slide and asked his son (about five years older than the rest of us) to demonstrate. He started running towards the base but stopped around midcourt. My cousin looked back, coyly smiled, then jogged over to the equipment bag. He took out a blanket and placed it in front of the base.

This time, he didn't stop at half court, continuing towards the base and sliding on the blanket. I think he was safe, but it's a good thing replay wouldn't be used for around 40 years, since he lost contact with the bag.

The team then took turns sliding on the blanket into the base. Another "less than in shape" teammate (aka my platoon partner in right field) sort of slowed down before sliding, catching more gym floor than blanket. His nickname became Strawberry, years before Darryl hit the scene.

I may have been chubby, but even back then I was rather analytical, so I figured the best plan was to run as hard as I could and hit the blanket in the middle. I may have been scared to ride a roller coaster, but I was more scared of having my fat ass double-dribble at the foul line, so I nailed it. In fact, my uncle was so impressed, he had the team gather around the blanket to get a closer look at my technique.

OK, now the pressure is on. I was alone at the far foul line. I glanced at Strawberry, who gave me the thumbs up. Paradise by the Dashboard Light wouldn't come out til the following year, but in my recollection of the event, I always think:

Batter steps up to the plate, here's the pitch-he's going

And what a jump he's got, he's trying for third

Here's the throw, it's in the dirt-safe at third

Holy cow, stolen base

I nailed the second slide too.

Years later, as my uncle was driving me to the hospital when I had what was diagnosed as bronchitis, he said, "In case you don't make it, I have something to tell you." After I assured him I would be OK, he still asked me, "Remember that sliding drill in the Keefe Gym?"

Yup, like it was yesterday.

"Well, I know you felt you were a pretty lousy ballplayer, but you were better than you thought, or at least you could be. You lacked confidence, and it showed. I knew you could slide, so after you hit the first one, I put you on the spot to do it again, to build up your confidence."

I'm not sure if it worked, but soon thereafter, I went from platoon right fielder to regular first baseman, earning the nickname "Boomer" after George Scott. I mean, the nickname wasn't perfect, but we were both hefty targets who could scoop.

Descriptive, Not Predictive

In the comments of my recent The Z Files: Dissecting the First Three Series, I was asked to look at platoon splits to embellish the research presented on early season differences from last season. By means of reminder, here is the data from the first three series this year and last.

What follows is platoon data over the same time frame (the first three series of each season).

Wow, southpaws have been crazy unlucky to both sides of the plate. The data helps explain the totals from the first table (descriptive), but if you expect lefty swingers to maintain a .329 BABIP against their lefty-throwing brethren, I have an out-of-business, 2005 fantasy baseball website to sell you. (I really don't; thankfully mine is still going strong.)

Here is how last season ended.

For years, the numbers with the platoon advantages were superior to those without, but the shift put the kibosh on that, at least in terms of BABIP. The wOBA with the platoon advantage was still better than those without.

The main point is the same as in The Z Files. All this data is descriptive, with no actionable conclusions to be gleaned — other than the fact that wackiness ensues in small samples, so it's best to stay calm and let water find its level.

Box Score Blitz: Wednesday, April 12