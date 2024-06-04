Roundtable Rankings: 2024 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.

Welcome to the first installment of our 2024 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.

Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

Click on a column to sort. The default order is listed by median ranking.

We'll post regular Roundtable updates this summer. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements.

Among the players with significant variance, these stand out:

Amon-Ra St. Brown - High: 6, Low: 13

Bijan Robinson - High: 8, Low: 13

Mike Evans - High: 14, Low: 27

Sam LaPorta - High: 28, Low: 43

Christian Watson - High: 74, Low: 107

Ladd McConkey - High 71, Low: 113

Devin Singletary - High: 63, Low: 112

Nick Chubb - High: 79, Low: 115

Jakobi Meyers - High: 92; Low: 158

Gabe Davis - High: 103, Low: 169

Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.