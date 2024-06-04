Roundtable Rankings: 2024 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.
Welcome to the first installment of our 2024 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.
Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.
Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.
Click on a column to sort. The default order is listed by median ranking.
We'll post regular Roundtable updates this summer. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements.
Among the players with significant variance, these stand out:
Amon-Ra St. Brown - High: 6, Low: 13
Bijan Robinson - High: 8, Low: 13
Mike Evans - High: 14, Low: 27
Sam LaPorta - High: 28, Low: 43
Christian Watson - High: 74, Low: 107
Ladd McConkey - High 71, Low: 113
Devin Singletary - High: 63, Low: 112
Nick Chubb - High: 79, Low: 115
Jakobi Meyers - High: 92; Low: 158
Gabe Davis - High: 103, Low: 169
Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.
|RK
|AVG
|MED
|Player
|TEAM
|POS
|JE
|MP
|JC
|JD
|1
|1.0
|1.0
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2.8
|2.5
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|2
|4
|2
|3
|3
|3
|3.0
|3.0
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|WR
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|3.8
|4.0
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|3
|2
|5
|5
|5
|5.0
|5.0
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|5
|5
|4
|6
|6
|8.3
|7.0
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|6
|13
|7
|7
|7
|6.5
|7.0
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|7
|7
|8
|4
|8
|8.3
|8.5
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|8
|6
|10
|9
|9
|9.8
|9.0
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|13
|9
|9
|8
|10
|8.8
|9.5
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|WR
|9
|10
|6
|10
|11
|11.8
|11.0
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|11
|8
|17
|11
|12
|11.0
|11.0
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|WR
|10
|11
|11
|12
|13
|12.8
|12.0
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|12
|12
|12
|15
|14
|16.0
|16.0
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|18
|18
|14
|14
|15
|17.0
|16.0
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|16
|16
|20
|16
|16
|16.5
|16.0
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|RB
|19
|21
|13
|13
|17
|17.3
|17.5
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|20
|14
|18
|17
|18
|19.0
|18.5
|Marvin Harrison
|ARI
|WR
|17
|20
|15
|24
|19
|20.5
|20.5
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|WR
|15
|22
|19
|26
|20
|22.0
|22.0
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|WR
|27
|17
|24
|20
|21
|23.0
|23.0
|DJ Moore
|CHI
|WR
|30
|15
|16
|31
|22
|23.0
|24.0
|Davante Adams
|LV
|WR
|23
|25
|25
|19
|23
|23.0
|25.5
|Mike Evans
|TB
|WR
|14
|26
|27
|25
|24
|26.8
|26.5
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|WR
|22
|23
|32
|30
|25
|34.0
|28.0
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|RB
|33
|62
|23
|18
|26
|31.8
|28.0
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|TE
|28
|28
|43
|28
|27
|28.3
|28.5
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|WR
|26
|31
|34
|22
|28
|30.3
|28.5
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|37
|27
|30
|27
|29
|35.8
|30.0
|Travis Etienne
|JAX
|RB
|24
|61
|22
|36
|30
|31.8
|30.5
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|29
|37
|29
|32
|31
|31.8
|32.0
|De'Von Achane
|MIA
|RB
|35
|30
|28
|34
|32
|32.5
|32.5
|Isiah Pacheco
|KC
|RB
|25
|40
|36
|29
|33
|34.0
|34.5
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|RB
|32
|29
|38
|37
|34
|33.0
|34.5
|Stefon Diggs
|HOU
|WR
|36
|24
|33
|39
|35
|35.5
|35.5
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|31
|50
|40
|21
|36
|35.5
|35.5
|Michael Pittman
|IND
|WR
|52
|19
|26
|45
|37
|37.5
|36.0
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|RB
|34
|57
|21
|38
|38
|37.5
|37.5
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|WR
|21
|52
|54
|23
|39
|38.8
|38.5
|Amari Cooper
|CLE
|WR
|47
|44
|31
|33
|40
|46.5
|40.0
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|TE
|38
|34
|72
|42
|41
|40.3
|40.5
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|40
|36
|41
|44
|42
|46.8
|44.0
|George Pickens
|PIT
|WR
|67
|32
|39
|49
|43
|44.5
|44.5
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|49
|33
|56
|40
|44
|47.3
|45.0
|Joe Mixon
|HOU
|RB
|44
|46
|37
|62
|45
|45.0
|45.5
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|QB
|39
|35
|52
|54
|46
|45.5
|45.5
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|50
|42
|49
|41
|47
|45.0
|47.0
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|WR
|46
|51
|48
|35
|48
|48.0
|48.0
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|54
|41
|42
|55
|49
|50.8
|48.5
|Christian Kirk
|JAX
|WR
|59
|49
|47
|48
|50
|47.8
|50.0
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|48
|38
|53
|52
|51
|53.8
|50.5
|Aaron Jones
|MIN
|RB
|42
|79
|35
|59
|52
|55.3
|54.0
|Tank Dell
|HOU
|WR
|57
|43
|70
|51
|53
|55.5
|54.5
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|55
|54
|63
|50
|54
|55.8
|55.0
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|60
|66
|50
|47
|55
|57.3
|55.5
|Kenneth Walker
|SEA
|RB
|43
|75
|45
|66
|56
|56.0
|56.0
|Rachaad White
|TB
|RB
|61
|59
|51
|53
|57
|56.8
|56.5
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|WR
|68
|56
|57
|46
|58
|56.8
|57.5
|Keenan Allen
|CHI
|WR
|45
|67
|58
|57
|59
|64.8
|59.5
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|WR
|58
|53
|87
|61
|60
|60.8
|59.5
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|TE
|81
|48
|71
|43
|61
|61.0
|60.0
|James Conner
|ARI
|RB
|62
|58
|44
|80
|62
|58.5
|60.0
|Jayden Reed
|GB
|WR
|53
|45
|67
|69
|63
|59.0
|60.5
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|41
|74
|61
|60
|64
|61.8
|60.5
|James Cook
|BUF
|RB
|65
|80
|46
|56
|65
|59.5
|61.0
|Marquise Brown
|KC
|WR
|69
|47
|55
|67
|66
|66.5
|64.5
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|WR
|51
|71
|86
|58
|67
|66.5
|64.5
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|56
|55
|82
|73
|68
|68.8
|67.0
|Anthony Richardson
|IND
|QB
|70
|64
|77
|64
|69
|71.3
|69.5
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|RB
|86
|60
|64
|75
|70
|67.3
|70.5
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|QB
|71
|39
|89
|70
|71
|73.0
|71.5
|David Montgomery
|DET
|RB
|66
|77
|65
|84
|72
|77.0
|72.5
|DeAndre Hopkins
|TEN
|WR
|95
|70
|75
|68
|73
|72.5
|72.5
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|RB
|64
|81
|62
|83
|74
|70.0
|72.5
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|73
|76
|59
|72
|75
|83.3
|76.0
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|78
|107
|74
|74
|76
|79.0
|76.5
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|WR
|77
|68
|95
|76
|77
|82.0
|77.0
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|72
|72
|102
|82
|78
|77.0
|77.0
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|WR
|91
|69
|85
|63
|79
|82.0
|79.0
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|82
|73
|76
|97
|80
|85.5
|79.0
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|WR
|113
|85
|73
|71
|81
|78.8
|81.0
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|QB
|83
|63
|90
|79
|82
|81.0
|81.5
|Diontae Johnson
|CAR
|WR
|75
|93
|68
|88
|83
|85.5
|81.5
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|RB
|85
|78
|78
|101
|84
|82.5
|82.0
|Evan Engram
|JAX
|TE
|80
|84
|88
|78
|85
|85.3
|83.0
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|TE
|98
|83
|83
|77
|86
|86.8
|86.0
|Devin Singletary
|NYG
|RB
|63
|112
|91
|81
|87
|81.3
|88.0
|Zamir White
|LV
|RB
|89
|89
|60
|87
|88
|83.8
|89.0
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|RB
|88
|90
|66
|91
|89
|91.5
|91.0
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|WR
|76
|108
|84
|98
|90
|92.5
|92.0
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|RB
|105
|88
|81
|96
|91
|91.0
|92.0
|Raheem Mostert
|MIA
|RB
|90
|100
|80
|94
|92
|91.5
|93.0
|Zack Moss
|CIN
|RB
|74
|96
|106
|90
|93
|96.5
|94.5
|Austin Ekeler
|WAS
|RB
|84
|113
|97
|92
|94
|88.3
|94.5
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|94
|95
|69
|95
|95
|99.8
|98.0
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|TE
|121
|82
|107
|89
|96
|97.8
|98.5
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|RB
|87
|110
|79
|115
|97
|110.5
|99.0
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|93
|159
|105
|85
|98
|94.5
|99.5
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|WR
|114
|87
|112
|65
|99
|102.3
|101.5
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|100
|98
|103
|108
|100
|103.5
|102.0
|Brian Thomas
|JAX
|WR
|116
|104
|94
|100
|101
|102.3
|103.0
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|RB
|111
|97
|92
|109
|102
|103.3
|103.0
|David Njoku
|CLE
|TE
|99
|99
|108
|107
|103
|100.8
|104.0
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|79
|115
|93
|116
|104
|103.0
|104.0
|Tyjae Spears
|TEN
|RB
|109
|91
|99
|113
|105
|110.0
|105.0
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|QB
|104
|106
|127
|103
|106
|104.0
|106.0
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|WR
|112
|92
|110
|102
|107
|107.3
|106.5
|Mike Williams
|NYJ
|WR
|96
|102
|111
|120
|108
|109.8
|107.5
|Gus Edwards
|LAC
|RB
|106
|109
|119
|105
|109
|113.3
|107.5
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|WR
|137
|101
|109
|106
|110
|110.8
|108.0
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|WR
|117
|94
|133
|99
|111
|116.3
|110.0
|Brian Robinson
|WAS
|RB
|108
|147
|98
|112
|112
|111.5
|112.0
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|RB
|129
|111
|113
|93
|113
|110.0
|112.0
|Jonathon Brooks
|CAR
|RB
|130
|124
|100
|86
|114
|114.0
|114.5
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|QB
|101
|126
|104
|125
|115
|112.8
|115.0
|Rashid Shaheed
|NO
|WR
|97
|116
|124
|114
|116
|125.8
|117.5
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|QB
|107
|164
|128
|104
|117
|116.3
|119.0
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|120
|131
|96
|118
|118
|112.8
|120.5
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|WR
|118
|86
|123
|124
|119
|126.3
|121.0
|Brandin Cooks
|DAL
|WR
|119
|117
|146
|123
|120
|123.8
|121.0
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|WR
|148
|105
|125
|117
|121
|121.3
|121.0
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|RB
|128
|120
|115
|122
|122
|132.0
|124.5
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|TE
|161
|130
|118
|119
|123
|126.0
|124.5
|Trey Benson
|ARI
|RB
|135
|123
|120
|126
|124
|112.5
|125.5
|Curtis Samuel
|BUF
|WR
|122
|65
|134
|129
|125
|127.8
|126.5
|Jerome Ford
|CLE
|RB
|110
|121
|148
|132
|126
|127.0
|129.0
|Jakobi Meyers
|LV
|WR
|92
|158
|130
|128
|127
|127.3
|131.0
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|103
|135
|144
|127
|128
|129.8
|132.0
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|RB
|131
|114
|141
|133
|129
|142.3
|132.0
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|127
|122
|183
|137
|130
|134.5
|133.0
|Gabe Davis
|JAX
|WR
|156
|103
|169
|110
|131
|133.0
|134.0
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|QB
|141
|127
|143
|121
|132
|137.5
|135.0
|Jahan Dotson
|WAS
|WR
|123
|157
|131
|139
|133
|134.3
|135.5
|Darnell Mooney
|ATL
|WR
|147
|119
|129
|142
|134
|134.5
|135.5
|Dontayvion Wicks
|GB
|WR
|124
|156
|147
|111
|135
|135.3
|136.5
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|102
|166
|142
|131
|136
|138.5
|136.5
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|143
|129
|152
|130
|137
|133.0
|137.5
|Kendre Miller
|NO
|RB
|132
|143
|101
|156
|138
|143.3
|139.0
|Kirk Cousins
|ATL
|QB
|169
|134
|126
|144
|139
|146.0
|139.0
|Marvin Mims
|DEN
|WR
|125
|118
|188
|153
|140
|139.5
|139.5
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|TE
|162
|132
|117
|147
|141
|143.5
|140.0
|Antonio Gibson
|NE
|RB
|160
|142
|138
|134
|142
|138.0
|140.0
|Ray Davis
|BUF
|RB
|136
|144
|114
|158
|143
|139.8
|140.0
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|QB
|142
|128
|151
|138
|144
|145.8
|142.0
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|WR
|144
|140
|135
|164
|145
|148.0
|143.0
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|QB
|170
|136
|150
|136
|146
|151.3
|143.5
|Jermaine Burton
|CIN
|WR
|196
|141
|122
|146
|147
|143.8
|144.0
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|140
|133
|154
|148
|148
|156.3
|146.5
|Xavier Legette
|CAR
|WR
|157
|197
|136
|135
|149
|144.0
|147.0
|Josh Downs
|IND
|WR
|145
|149
|132
|150
|150
|152.5
|147.5
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|176
|150
|139
|145
------------
