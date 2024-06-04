Fantasy Football
Roundtable Rankings: 2024 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings

Written by 
Jim Coventry 
Jerry Donabedian
Jeff Erickson 
Mario Puig 
Published on June 4, 2024

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.

Welcome to the first installment of our 2024 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.

Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

Click on a column to sort. The default order is listed by median ranking.

We'll post regular Roundtable updates this summer. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements. 

Among the players with significant variance, these stand out:

Amon-Ra St. Brown - High: 6, Low: 13

Bijan Robinson - High: 8, Low: 13

Mike Evans - High: 14, Low: 27

Sam LaPorta - High: 28, Low: 43

Christian Watson - High: 74, Low: 107

Ladd McConkey - High 71, Low: 113

Devin Singletary - High: 63, Low: 112

Nick Chubb - High: 79, Low: 115

Jakobi Meyers - High: 92; Low: 158

Gabe Davis - High: 103, Low: 169

Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.

RKAVGMEDPlayerTEAMPOSJEMPJCJD
11.01.0Christian McCaffreySFRB1111
22.82.5CeeDee LambDALWR2423
3

RKAVGMEDPlayerTEAMPOSJEMPJCJD
11.01.0Christian McCaffreySFRB1111
22.82.5CeeDee LambDALWR2423
33.03.0Tyreek HillMIAWR4332
43.84.0Ja'Marr ChaseCINWR3255
55.05.0Justin JeffersonMINWR5546
68.37.0Amon-Ra St. BrownDETWR61377
76.57.0Breece HallNYJRB7784
88.38.5Garrett WilsonNYJWR86109
99.89.0Bijan RobinsonATLRB13998
108.89.5A.J. BrownPHIWR910610
1111.811.0Jonathan TaylorINDRB1181711
1211.011.0Puka NacuaLARWR10111112
1312.812.0Drake LondonATLWR12121215
1416.016.0Chris OlaveNOWR18181414
1517.016.0Nico CollinsHOUWR16162016
1616.516.0Saquon BarkleyPHIRB19211313
1717.317.5Jahmyr GibbsDETRB20141817
1819.018.5Marvin HarrisonARIWR17201524
1920.520.5Brandon AiyukSFWR15221926
2022.022.0Jaylen WaddleMIAWR27172420
2123.023.0DJ MooreCHIWR30151631
2223.024.0Davante AdamsLVWR23252519
2323.025.5Mike EvansTBWR14262725
2426.826.5Deebo SamuelSFWR22233230
2534.028.0Kyren WilliamsLARRB33622318
2631.828.0Sam LaPortaDETTE28284328
2728.328.5DK MetcalfSEAWR26313422
2830.328.5Travis KelceKCTE37273027
2935.830.0Travis EtienneJAXRB24612236
3031.830.5Josh AllenBUFQB29372932
3131.832.0De'Von AchaneMIARB35302834
3232.532.5Isiah PachecoKCRB25403629
3334.034.5Josh JacobsGBRB32293837
3433.034.5Stefon DiggsHOUWR36243339
3535.535.5DeVonta SmithPHIWR31504021
3635.535.5Michael PittmanINDWR52192645
3737.536.0Derrick HenryBALRB34572138
3837.537.5Cooper KuppLARWR21525423
3938.838.5Amari CooperCLEWR47443133
4046.540.0Trey McBrideARITE38347242
4140.340.5Jalen HurtsPHIQB40364144
4246.844.0George PickensPITWR67323949
4344.544.5Zay FlowersBALWR49335640
4447.345.0Joe MixonHOURB44463762
4545.045.5Patrick MahomesKCQB39355254
4645.545.5Tee HigginsCINWR50424941
4745.047.0Malik NabersNYGWR46514835
4848.048.0Mark AndrewsBALTE54414255
4950.848.5Christian KirkJAXWR59494748
5047.850.0Lamar JacksonBALQB48385352
5153.850.5Aaron JonesMINRB42793559
5255.354.0Tank DellHOUWR57437051
5355.554.5Dalton KincaidBUFTE55546350
5455.855.0Terry McLaurinWASWR60665047
5557.355.5Kenneth WalkerSEARB43754566
5656.056.0Rachaad WhiteTBRB61595153
5756.856.5Chris GodwinTBWR68565746
5856.857.5Keenan AllenCHIWR45675857
5964.859.5Jordan AddisonMINWR58538761
6060.859.5Kyle PittsATLTE81487143
6161.060.0James ConnerARIRB62584480
6258.560.0Jayden ReedGBWR53456769
6359.060.5Alvin KamaraNORB41746160
6461.860.5James CookBUFRB65804656
6559.561.0Marquise BrownKCWR69475567
6666.564.5Calvin RidleyTENWR51718658
6766.564.5George KittleSFTE56558273
6868.867.0Anthony RichardsonINDQB70647764
6971.369.5D'Andre SwiftCHIRB86606475
7067.370.5C.J. StroudHOUQB71398970
7173.071.5David MontgomeryDETRB66776584
7277.072.5DeAndre HopkinsTENWR95707568
7372.572.5Najee HarrisPITRB64816283
7470.072.5Rhamondre StevensonNERB73765972
7583.376.0Christian WatsonGBWR781077474
7679.076.5Rome OdunzeCHIWR77689576
7782.077.0Joe BurrowCINQB727210282
7877.077.0Rashee RiceKCWR91698563
7982.079.0Dak PrescottDALQB82737697
8085.579.0Ladd McConkeyLACWR113857371
8178.881.0Kyler MurrayARIQB83639079
8281.081.5Diontae JohnsonCARWR75936888
8385.581.5Javonte WilliamsDENRB857878101
8482.582.0Evan EngramJAXTE80848878
8585.383.0Jake FergusonDALTE98838377
8686.886.0Devin SingletaryNYGRB631129181
8781.388.0Zamir WhiteLVRB89896087
8883.889.0Tony PollardTENRB88906691
8991.591.0Keon ColemanBUFWR761088498
9092.592.0Jaylen WarrenPITRB105888196
9191.092.0Raheem MostertMIARB901008094
9291.593.0Zack MossCINRB749610690
9396.594.5Austin EkelerWASRB841139792
9488.394.5Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEAWR94956995
9599.898.0Brock BowersLVTE1218210789
9697.898.5Nick ChubbCLERB8711079115
97110.599.0Jameson WilliamsDETWR9315910585
9894.599.5Xavier WorthyKCWR1148711265
99102.3101.5Jordan LoveGBQB10098103108
100103.5102.0Brian ThomasJAXWR11610494100
101102.3103.0Chase BrownCINRB1119792109
102103.3103.0David NjokuCLETE9999108107
103100.8104.0Courtland SuttonDENWR7911593116
104103.0104.0Tyjae SpearsTENRB1099199113
105110.0105.0Caleb WilliamsCHIQB104106127103
106104.0106.0Khalil ShakirBUFWR11292110102
107107.3106.5Mike WilliamsNYJWR96102111120
108109.8107.5Gus EdwardsLACRB106109119105
109113.3107.5Jerry JeudyCLEWR137101109106
110110.8108.0Tyler LockettSEAWR1179413399
111116.3110.0Brian RobinsonWASRB10814798112
112111.5112.0Ezekiel ElliottDALRB12911111393
113110.0112.0Jonathon BrooksCARRB13012410086
114114.0114.5Brock PurdySFQB101126104125
115112.8115.0Rashid ShaheedNOWR97116124114
116125.8117.5Jayden DanielsWASQB107164128104
117116.3119.0Dallas GoedertPHITE12013196118
118112.8120.5Joshua PalmerLACWR11886123124
119126.3121.0Brandin CooksDALWR119117146123
120123.8121.0Romeo DoubsGBWR148105125117
121121.3121.0Zach CharbonnetSEARB128120115122
122132.0124.5Dalton SchultzHOUTE161130118119
123126.0124.5Trey BensonARIRB135123120126
124112.5125.5Curtis SamuelBUFWR12265134129
125127.8126.5Jerome FordCLERB110121148132
126127.0129.0Jakobi MeyersLVWR92158130128
127127.3131.0Justin HerbertLACQB103135144127
128129.8132.0Blake CorumLARRB131114141133
129142.3132.0Chuba HubbardCARRB127122183137
130134.5133.0Gabe DavisJAXWR156103169110
131133.0134.0Trevor LawrenceJAXQB141127143121
132137.5135.0Jahan DotsonWASWR123157131139
133134.3135.5Darnell MooneyATLWR147119129142
134134.5135.5Dontayvion WicksGBWR124156147111
135135.3136.5Jared GoffDETQB102166142131
136138.5136.5Matthew StaffordLARQB143129152130
137133.0137.5Kendre MillerNORB132143101156
138143.3139.0Kirk CousinsATLQB169134126144
139146.0139.0Marvin MimsDENWR125118188153
140139.5139.5T.J. HockensonMINTE162132117147
141143.5140.0Antonio GibsonNERB160142138134
142138.0140.0Ray DavisBUFRB136144114158
143139.8140.0Tua TagovailoaMIAQB142128151138
144145.8142.0Michael WilsonARIWR144140135164
145148.0143.0Deshaun WatsonCLEQB170136150136
146151.3143.5Jermaine BurtonCINWR196141122146
147143.8144.0Pat FreiermuthPITTE140133154148
148156.3146.5Xavier LegetteCARWR157197136135
149144.0147.0Josh DownsINDWR145149132150
150152.5147.5Cole KmetCHITE176150139145

------------

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jim Coventry
Jim Coventry
Coventry was a finalist for the FSWA football writer of the year in 2022. He started playing fantasy football in 1994 and won a national contest in 1996. He also nabbed five top-50 finishes in national contests from 2008 to 2012 before turning his attention to DFS. He's been an industry analyst since 2007, though he joined RotoWire in 2016. A published author, Coventry wrote a book about relationships, "The Secret of Life", in 2013.
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Mario Puig
Mario Puig
Mario is a Senior Writer at RotoWire who primarily writes and projects for the NFL and college football sections.
