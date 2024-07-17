RotoWire Roundtable: 2024 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Update

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.
Welcome to the third installment of our 2024 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.
Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.
Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.
The default order is listed by median ranking. Click on a column to sort.
Little has changed since our last ranking on July 1, but things are about to heat up. Rookies reported to training camps this week, veterans will follow next week and the first preseason game is two weeks away. So, this ranking is the final one before the usual summer volatility kicks in.
The top 10 below didn't budge from two weeks ago. Outside the top 10, Puka Nacua and Jonathan Taylor swapped spots. Saquon Barkley jumped up a couple spots, etc. etc.
• Players entering the top 150:
None
• Players dropping out:
None
Look for our next update in early August. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements.
Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.
|RK
|AVG
|MED
|Player
|TEAM
|POS
|JE
|MP
|JC
|JD
|1
|1.0
|1.0
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2.8
|2.5
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|2
|4
|2
|3
|3
|3.5
|3.0
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|WR
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|3.3
|3.5
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|3
|2
|4
|4
|5
|5.3
|5.0
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|5
|6
|5
|5
|6
|5.5
|5.5
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|4
|5
|7
|6
|7
|7.3
|7.5
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|8
|7
|6
|8
|8
|8.8
|8.0
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|7
|12
|9
|7
|9
|9.5
|9.0
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|9
|9
|11
|9
|10
|9.5
|10.0
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|WR
|10
|10
|8
|10
|11
|12.0
|11.0
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|WR
|11
|11
|15
|11
|12
|10.5
|11.0
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|12
|8
|10
|12
|13
|13.0
|13.0
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|13
|13
|12
|14
|14
|14.8
|14.5
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|16
|14
|14
|15
|15
|15.5
|15.5
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|15
|18
|16
|13
|16
|16.3
|15.5
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|RB
|14
|21
|13
|17
|17
|17.0
|16.5
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|17
|15
|20
|16
|18
|18.8
|18.5
|Marvin Harrison
|ARI
|WR
|18
|19
|18
|20
|19
|21.0
|20.0
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|WR
|27
|17
|21
|19
|20
|24.8
|24.0
|Davante Adams
|LV
|WR
|23
|25
|29
|22
|21
|24.0
|24.0
|DJ Moore
|CHI
|WR
|32
|16
|17
|31
|22
|23.5
|24.5
|Mike Evans
|TB
|WR
|19
|26
|26
|23
|23
|25.0
|25.0
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|WR
|21
|22
|28
|29
|24
|26.3
|26.5
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|WR
|22
|23
|30
|30
|25
|34.5
|27.0
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|RB
|28
|61
|23
|26
|26
|27.8
|28.5
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|WR
|26
|31
|33
|21
|27
|28.8
|29.0
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|33
|27
|31
|24
|28
|32.5
|30.0
|Travis Etienne
|JAX
|RB
|24
|48
|22
|36
|29
|32.8
|31.5
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|TE
|35
|28
|43
|25
|30
|31.5
|31.5
|De'Von Achane
|MIA
|RB
|36
|30
|27
|33
|31
|32.5
|32.0
|Isiah Pacheco
|KC
|RB
|25
|41
|36
|28
|32
|31.5
|33.0
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|31
|36
|24
|35
|33
|33.0
|33.0
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|RB
|29
|47
|19
|37
|34
|37.3
|35.0
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|30
|52
|40
|27
|35
|33.3
|35.5
|Stefon Diggs
|HOU
|WR
|37
|24
|34
|38
|36
|35.5
|36.0
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|RB
|34
|29
|38
|41
|37
|36.3
|36.5
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|WR
|20
|54
|53
|18
|38
|37.0
|37.5
|Michael Pittman
|IND
|WR
|53
|20
|25
|50
|39
|38.8
|38.0
|Amari Cooper
|CLE
|WR
|47
|44
|32
|32
|40
|40.3
|39.0
|George Pickens
|PIT
|WR
|50
|33
|39
|39
|41
|41.0
|40.0
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|39
|35
|41
|49
|42
|43.0
|41.5
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|41
|42
|49
|40
|43
|46.3
|44.0
|Joe Mixon
|HOU
|RB
|42
|46
|37
|60
|44
|44.5
|44.5
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|QB
|38
|34
|51
|55
|45
|45.0
|46.0
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|49
|32
|56
|43
|46
|45.3
|47.0
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|WR
|46
|53
|48
|34
|47
|51.8
|47.0
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|TE
|52
|40
|73
|42
|48
|47.3
|47.5
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|55
|39
|42
|53
|49
|50.3
|48.5
|Christian Kirk
|JAX
|WR
|59
|51
|46
|45
|50
|47.0
|49.5
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|48
|37
|52
|51
|51
|53.5
|50.5
|Tank Dell
|HOU
|WR
|57
|43
|70
|44
|52
|53.8
|50.5
|Aaron Jones
|MIN
|RB
|43
|79
|35
|58
|53
|56.3
|53.5
|Kenneth Walker
|SEA
|RB
|44
|74
|45
|62
|54
|56.3
|54.0
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|TE
|58
|50
|69
|48
|55
|55.5
|55.5
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|WR
|65
|57
|54
|46
|56
|59.0
|55.5
|Rachaad White
|TB
|RB
|75
|59
|50
|52
|57
|55.8
|55.5
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|56
|55
|58
|54
|58
|57.0
|58.5
|Keenan Allen
|CHI
|WR
|45
|66
|61
|56
|59
|59.3
|59.5
|James Conner
|ARI
|RB
|61
|58
|44
|74
|60
|58.0
|60.0
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|60
|65
|60
|47
|61
|59.3
|60.5
|Marquise Brown
|KC
|WR
|66
|49
|55
|67
|62
|58.8
|60.5
|Jayden Reed
|GB
|WR
|54
|45
|67
|69
|63
|61.5
|61.0
|James Cook
|BUF
|RB
|63
|77
|47
|59
|64
|56.8
|61.5
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|40
|64
|62
|61
|65
|66.3
|63.5
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|WR
|51
|70
|87
|57
|66
|67.0
|66.5
|Anthony Richardson
|IND
|QB
|68
|63
|72
|65
|67
|65.0
|69.5
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|QB
|69
|38
|83
|70
|68
|69.3
|69.5
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|67
|56
|82
|72
|69
|70.8
|69.5
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|RB
|62
|76
|63
|82
|70
|71.3
|70.5
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|RB
|84
|60
|65
|76
|71
|77.0
|72.0
|DeAndre Hopkins
|TEN
|WR
|96
|69
|75
|68
|72
|72.0
|72.0
|David Montgomery
|DET
|RB
|64
|78
|66
|80
|73
|69.5
|73.0
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|71
|75
|57
|75
|74
|78.0
|74.5
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|WR
|76
|67
|96
|73
|75
|80.3
|76.0
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|80
|72
|71
|98
|76
|77.5
|77.0
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|WR
|92
|68
|86
|64
|77
|78.0
|78.5
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|70
|73
|85
|84
|78
|85.3
|79.0
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|77
|109
|74
|81
|79
|83.5
|79.5
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|TE
|99
|82
|76
|77
|80
|76.3
|79.5
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|QB
|81
|62
|84
|78
|81
|78.8
|79.5
|Diontae Johnson
|CAR
|WR
|74
|85
|68
|88
|82
|82.0
|80.0
|Evan Engram
|JAX
|TE
|79
|81
|89
|79
|83
|83.5
|81.0
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|WR
|101
|83
|79
|71
|84
|90.5
|86.5
|Devin Singletary
|NYG
|RB
|73
|116
|90
|83
|85
|82.5
|88.0
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|WR
|91
|88
|88
|63
|86
|87.3
|88.5
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|RB
|87
|92
|80
|90
|87
|84.5
|89.5
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|95
|87
|64
|92
|88
|83.3
|90.0
|Zamir White
|LV
|RB
|89
|91
|59
|94
|89
|90.0
|91.5
|Zack Moss
|CIN
|RB
|72
|94
|105
|89
|90
|89.5
|92.5
|Raheem Mostert
|MIA
|RB
|90
|95
|77
|96
|91
|92.8
|93.5
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|RB
|106
|90
|78
|97
|92
|93.8
|95.5
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|RB
|83
|97
|94
|101
|93
|96.8
|95.5
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|88
|100
|91
|108
|94
|97.8
|96.0
|Austin Ekeler
|WAS
|RB
|82
|117
|99
|93
|95
|99.0
|97.5
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|TE
|121
|80
|110
|85
|96
|103.3
|98.0
|Jonathon Brooks
|CAR
|RB
|130
|96
|100
|87
|97
|102.3
|98.5
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|94
|126
|103
|86
|98
|101.3
|99.0
|Brian Thomas
|JAX
|WR
|116
|105
|93
|91
|99
|95.3
|100.5
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|WR
|114
|89
|112
|66
|100
|100.0
|102.5
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|WR
|85
|110
|106
|99
|101
|100.8
|103.0
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|78
|119
|92
|114
|102
|103.8
|104.0
|David Njoku
|CLE
|TE
|100
|101
|107
|107
|103
|103.8
|104.0
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|RB
|112
|99
|95
|109
|104
|105.3
|105.0
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|WR
|113
|98
|108
|102
|105
|108.0
|105.5
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|QB
|102
|107
|104
|119
|106
|103.8
|106.0
|Tyjae Spears
|TEN
|RB
|110
|93
|102
|110
|107
|109.5
|106.0
|Mike Williams
|NYJ
|WR
|97
|103
|109
|129
|108
|110.8
|106.5
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|QB
|105
|108
|127
|103
|109
|109.0
|108.5
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|WR
|117
|86
|133
|100
|110
|110.5
|109.5
|Gus Edwards
|LAC
|RB
|107
|112
|118
|105
|111
|114.8
|109.5
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|RB
|86
|159
|81
|133
|112
|115.3
|111.0
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|WR
|137
|102
|111
|111
|113
|112.0
|113.0
|Brian Robinson
|WAS
|RB
|109
|124
|98
|117
|114
|113.0
|114.0
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|RB
|129
|115
|113
|95
|115
|108.8
|115.5
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|WR
|118
|84
|120
|113
|116
|112.5
|115.5
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|120
|111
|97
|122
|117
|114.3
|117.5
|Rashid Shaheed
|NO
|WR
|98
|120
|124
|115
|118
|125.8
|118.0
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|QB
|108
|163
|128
|104
|119
|120.5
|119.5
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|RB
|128
|121
|115
|118
|120
|123.8
|120.5
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|WR
|148
|106
|125
|116
|121
|112.0
|121.5
|Curtis Samuel
|BUF
|WR
|122
|71
|134
|121
|122
|127.3
|124.0
|Jerome Ford
|CLE
|RB
|111
|123
|150
|125
|123
|125.8
|125.0
|Jakobi Meyers
|LV
|WR
|93
|160
|130
|120
|124
|129.3
|127.0
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|140
|131
|123
|123
|125
|126.0
|127.0
|Trey Benson
|ARI
|RB
|135
|114
|119
|136
|126
|128.3
|129.0
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|RB
|131
|118
|137
|127
|127
|131.3
|129.5
|Brandin Cooks
|DAL
|WR
|119
|135
|147
|124
|128
|134.0
|131.0
|Gabe Davis
|JAX
|WR
|156
|104
|170
|106
|129
|127.8
|131.0
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|104
|134
|145
|128
|130
|135.8
|132.5
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|TE
|161
|130
|117
|135
|131
|140.3
|132.5
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|127
|113
|183
|138
|132
|134.5
|134.0
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|QB
|141
|127
|144
|126
|133
|136.0
|135.0
|DeMario Douglas
|NE
|WR
|126
|136
|148
|134
|134
|129.5
|136.0
|Kendre Miller
|NO
|RB
|132
|145
|101
|140
|135
|135.5
|136.5
|Dontayvion Wicks
|GB
|WR
|124
|157
|149
|112
|136
|139.0
|136.5
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|143
|129
|154
|130
|137
|135.5
|136.5
|Darnell Mooney
|ATL
|WR
|147
|122
|129
|144
|138
|135.5
|137.0
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|103
|165
|143
|131
|139
|140.5
|140.5
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|QB
|142
|128
|153
|139
|140
|143.5
|141.0
|Antonio Gibson
|NE
|RB
|160
|144
|138
|132
|141
|138.5
|141.0
|Ray Davis
|BUF
|RB
|136
|146
|114
|158
|142
|143.0
|142.0
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|WR
|144
|140
|135
|153
|143
|145.3
|144.5
|Jahan Dotson
|WAS
|WR
|123
|158
|131
|169
|144
|146.3
|145.0
|Kirk Cousins
|ATL
|QB
|169
|133
|126
|157
|145
|146.3
|145.5
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|TE
|162
|132
|142
|149
|146
|150.0
|146.5
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|QB
|170
|141
|152
|137
|147
|144.3
|147.5
|Josh Downs
|IND
|WR
|145
|150
|132
|150
|148
|153.3
|148.5
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|176
|151
|140
|146
|149
|146.3
|150.0
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|RB
|134
|149
|151
|151
|150
|154.0
|151.0
|Marvin Mims
|DEN
|WR
|125
|138
|189
|164
-----------
