RotoWire Roundtable: 2024 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Update

Written by 
Jim Coventry 
Jerry Donabedian
Jeff Erickson 
Mario Puig 
Published on July 17, 2024

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.

Welcome to the third installment of our 2024 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.

Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

The default order is listed by median ranking. Click on a column to sort. 

Little has changed since our last ranking on July 1, but things are about to heat up. Rookies reported to training camps this week, veterans will follow next week and the first preseason game is two weeks away. So, this ranking is the final one before the usual summer volatility kicks in. 

The top 10 below didn't budge from two weeks ago. Outside the top 10, Puka Nacua and Jonathan Taylor swapped spots. Saquon Barkley jumped up a couple spots, etc. etc. 

• Players entering the top 150:

None

• Players dropping out:

None

Look for our next update in early August. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements. 

Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.

RKAVGMEDPlayerTEAMPOSJEMPJCJD
RKAVGMEDPlayerTEAMPOSJEMPJCJD
11.01.0Christian McCaffreySFRB1111
22.82.5CeeDee LambDALWR2423
33.53.0Tyreek HillMIAWR6332
43.33.5Ja'Marr ChaseCINWR3244
55.35.0Breece HallNYJRB5655
65.55.5Justin JeffersonMINWR4576
77.37.5Bijan RobinsonATLRB8768
88.88.0Amon-Ra St. BrownDETWR71297
99.59.0Garrett WilsonNYJWR99119
109.510.0A.J. BrownPHIWR1010810
1112.011.0Puka NacuaLARWR11111511
1210.511.0Jonathan TaylorINDRB1281012
1313.013.0Drake LondonATLWR13131214
1414.814.5Jahmyr GibbsDETRB16141415
1515.515.5Chris OlaveNOWR15181613
1616.315.5Saquon BarkleyPHIRB14211317
1717.016.5Nico CollinsHOUWR17152016
1818.818.5Marvin HarrisonARIWR18191820
1921.020.0Jaylen WaddleMIAWR27172119
2024.824.0Davante AdamsLVWR23252922
2124.024.0DJ MooreCHIWR32161731
2223.524.5Mike EvansTBWR19262623
2325.025.0Brandon AiyukSFWR21222829
2426.326.5Deebo SamuelSFWR22233030
2534.527.0Kyren WilliamsLARRB28612326
2627.828.5DK MetcalfSEAWR26313321
2728.829.0Travis KelceKCTE33273124
2832.530.0Travis EtienneJAXRB24482236
2932.831.5Sam LaPortaDETTE35284325
3031.531.5De'Von AchaneMIARB36302733
3132.532.0Isiah PachecoKCRB25413628
3231.533.0Josh AllenBUFQB31362435
3333.033.0Derrick HenryBALRB29471937
3437.335.0DeVonta SmithPHIWR30524027
3533.335.5Stefon DiggsHOUWR37243438
3635.536.0Josh JacobsGBRB34293841
3736.336.5Cooper KuppLARWR20545318
3837.037.5Michael PittmanINDWR53202550
3938.838.0Amari CooperCLEWR47443232
4040.339.0George PickensPITWR50333939
4141.040.0Jalen HurtsPHIQB39354149
4243.041.5Tee HigginsCINWR41424940
4346.344.0Joe MixonHOURB42463760
4444.544.5Patrick MahomesKCQB38345155
4545.046.0Zay FlowersBALWR49325643
4645.347.0Malik NabersNYGWR46534834
4751.847.0Trey McBrideARITE52407342
4847.347.5Mark AndrewsBALTE55394253
4950.348.5Christian KirkJAXWR59514645
5047.049.5Lamar JacksonBALQB48375251
5153.550.5Tank DellHOUWR57437044
5253.850.5Aaron JonesMINRB43793558
5356.353.5Kenneth WalkerSEARB44744562
5456.354.0Kyle PittsATLTE58506948
5555.555.5Chris GodwinTBWR65575446
5659.055.5Rachaad WhiteTBRB75595052
5755.855.5Dalton KincaidBUFTE56555854
5857.058.5Keenan AllenCHIWR45666156
5959.359.5James ConnerARIRB61584474
6058.060.0Terry McLaurinWASWR60656047
6159.360.5Marquise BrownKCWR66495567
6258.860.5Jayden ReedGBWR54456769
6361.561.0James CookBUFRB63774759
6456.861.5Alvin KamaraNORB40646261
6566.363.5Calvin RidleyTENWR51708757
6667.066.5Anthony RichardsonINDQB68637265
6765.069.5C.J. StroudHOUQB69388370
6869.369.5George KittleSFTE67568272
6970.869.5Najee HarrisPITRB62766382
7071.370.5D'Andre SwiftCHIRB84606576
7177.072.0DeAndre HopkinsTENWR96697568
7272.072.0David MontgomeryDETRB64786680
7369.573.0Rhamondre StevensonNERB71755775
7478.074.5Rome OdunzeCHIWR76679673
7580.376.0Dak PrescottDALQB80727198
7677.577.0Rashee RiceKCWR92688664
7778.078.5Joe BurrowCINQB70738584
7885.379.0Christian WatsonGBWR771097481
7983.579.5Jake FergusonDALTE99827677
8076.379.5Kyler MurrayARIQB81628478
8178.879.5Diontae JohnsonCARWR74856888
8282.080.0Evan EngramJAXTE79818979
8383.581.0Ladd McConkeyLACWR101837971
8490.586.5Devin SingletaryNYGRB731169083
8582.588.0Jordan AddisonMINWR91888863
8687.388.5Tony PollardTENRB87928090
8784.589.5Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEAWR95876492
8883.390.0Zamir WhiteLVRB89915994
8990.091.5Zack MossCINRB729410589
9089.592.5Raheem MostertMIARB90957796
9192.893.5Jaylen WarrenPITRB106907897
9293.895.5Javonte WilliamsDENRB839794101
9396.895.5Jordan LoveGBQB8810091108
9497.896.0Austin EkelerWASRB821179993
9599.097.5Brock BowersLVTE1218011085
96103.398.0Jonathon BrooksCARRB1309610087
97102.398.5Jameson WilliamsDETWR9412610386
98101.399.0Brian ThomasJAXWR1161059391
9995.3100.5Xavier WorthyKCWR1148911266
100100.0102.5Keon ColemanBUFWR8511010699
101100.8103.0Courtland SuttonDENWR7811992114
102103.8104.0David NjokuCLETE100101107107
103103.8104.0Chase BrownCINRB1129995109
104105.3105.0Khalil ShakirBUFWR11398108102
105108.0105.5Brock PurdySFQB102107104119
106103.8106.0Tyjae SpearsTENRB11093102110
107109.5106.0Mike WilliamsNYJWR97103109129
108110.8106.5Caleb WilliamsCHIQB105108127103
109109.0108.5Tyler LockettSEAWR11786133100
110110.5109.5Gus EdwardsLACRB107112118105
111114.8109.5Nick ChubbCLERB8615981133
112115.3111.0Jerry JeudyCLEWR137102111111
113112.0113.0Brian RobinsonWASRB10912498117
114113.0114.0Ezekiel ElliottDALRB12911511395
115108.8115.5Joshua PalmerLACWR11884120113
116112.5115.5Dallas GoedertPHITE12011197122
117114.3117.5Rashid ShaheedNOWR98120124115
118125.8118.0Jayden DanielsWASQB108163128104
119120.5119.5Zach CharbonnetSEARB128121115118
120123.8120.5Romeo DoubsGBWR148106125116
121112.0121.5Curtis SamuelBUFWR12271134121
122127.3124.0Jerome FordCLERB111123150125
123125.8125.0Jakobi MeyersLVWR93160130120
124129.3127.0Pat FreiermuthPITTE140131123123
125126.0127.0Trey BensonARIRB135114119136
126128.3129.0Blake CorumLARRB131118137127
127131.3129.5Brandin CooksDALWR119135147124
128134.0131.0Gabe DavisJAXWR156104170106
129127.8131.0Justin HerbertLACQB104134145128
130135.8132.5Dalton SchultzHOUTE161130117135
131140.3132.5Chuba HubbardCARRB127113183138
132134.5134.0Trevor LawrenceJAXQB141127144126
133136.0135.0DeMario DouglasNEWR126136148134
134129.5136.0Kendre MillerNORB132145101140
135135.5136.5Dontayvion WicksGBWR124157149112
136139.0136.5Matthew StaffordLARQB143129154130
137135.5136.5Darnell MooneyATLWR147122129144
138135.5137.0Jared GoffDETQB103165143131
139140.5140.5Tua TagovailoaMIAQB142128153139
140143.5141.0Antonio GibsonNERB160144138132
141138.5141.0Ray DavisBUFRB136146114158
142143.0142.0Michael WilsonARIWR144140135153
143145.3144.5Jahan DotsonWASWR123158131169
144146.3145.0Kirk CousinsATLQB169133126157
145146.3145.5T.J. HockensonMINTE162132142149
146150.0146.5Deshaun WatsonCLEQB170141152137
147144.3147.5Josh DownsINDWR145150132150
148153.3148.5Cole KmetCHITE176151140146
149146.3150.0Tyler AllgeierATLRB134149151151
150154.0151.0Marvin MimsDENWR125138189164

-----------

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jim Coventry
Jim Coventry
Coventry was a finalist for the FSWA football writer of the year in 2022. He started playing fantasy football in 1994 and won a national contest in 1996. He also nabbed five top-50 finishes in national contests from 2008 to 2012 before turning his attention to DFS. He's been an industry analyst since 2007, though he joined RotoWire in 2016. A published author, Coventry wrote a book about relationships, "The Secret of Life", in 2013.
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Mario Puig
Mario Puig
Mario is a Senior Writer at RotoWire who primarily writes and projects for the NFL and college football sections.
