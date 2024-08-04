Fantasy Football
RotoWire Roundtable: 2024 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Update

RotoWire Roundtable: 2024 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Update

Written by 
Jim Coventry 
Jerry Donabedian
Jeff Erickson 
Mario Puig 
Updated on August 4, 2024 7:19PM EST

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.

Welcome to the fourth installment of our 2024 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.

Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

The default order is by median ranking. Click on a column to sort. 

Since our last update on July 17, DeAndre Hopkins made the most significant move. Hopkins, who is out "several weeks" with a strained knee, fell 28 spots to No. 99. Jerry has him at 91, Mario and Jim both put Hopkins at 99 and Jeff dropped him all the way to 107.

Justin Herbert (-14), Devin Singletary (-11) and Nick Chubb (-10) were the other bigger fallers. 

On the flip side, Josh Downs moved up the rankings by 20 spots to 127, followed by Courtland Sutton (+12) and Dontayvion Wicks (+12) as the other double-digit risers.

The top 10 remained unchanged, but the back of the top 20 moved a bit. Jaylen Waddle jumped Marvin Harrison to No. 18 and Davante Adams fell three spots to 23rd, pushing DJ Moore up a spot to 20th. 

• Players entering the top 150:

Jaleel McLaughlin (146)
Ty Chandler (149)
Ja'Lynn Polk (150)

• Players dropping out:

T.J. Hockenson (145)
Deshaun Watson (146)
Marvin Mims (150)

Look for our next update in two weeks. In the meantime, be sure to

Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.

RKAVGMEDPlayerTEAMPOSJEMPJCJD
11.01.0Christian McCaffreySFRB1111
22.82.5CeeDee LambDALWR2423
33.33.0Tyreek HillMIAWR5332
43.33.5Ja'Marr ChaseCINWR3244
55.05.0Breece HallNYJRB4655
66.86.5Justin JeffersonMINWR6876
76.87.0Bijan RobinsonATLRB8568
88.58.0Amon-Ra St. BrownDETWR71197
910.09.5Garrett WilsonNYJWR912109
109.59.5A.J. BrownPHIWR109811
1111.510.5Puka NacuaLARWR11101510
1211.012.0Jonathan TaylorINDRB1271312
1313.313.0Drake LondonATLWR16131113
1414.314.0Jahmyr GibbsDETRB14141415
1515.815.5Chris OlaveNOWR15181614
1616.316.0Saquon BarkleyPHIRB13211219
1717.816.5Nico CollinsHOUWR17152316
1821.019.0Jaylen WaddleMIAWR29172018
1919.019.0Marvin HarrisonARIWR18191920
2020.319.0DJ MooreCHIWR20161827
2126.825.0Mike EvansTBWR19382525
2224.825.0Brandon AiyukSFWR24222726
2327.325.5Davante AdamsLVWR23372821
2433.826.0Kyren WilliamsLARRB30612222
2526.827.0Deebo SamuelSFWR26233028
2628.529.0DK MetcalfSEAWR28303323
2730.829.5Derrick HenryBALRB25471734
2829.830.0Travis KelceKCTE34253129
2929.330.0De'Von AchaneMIARB31292631
3032.330.0Travis EtienneJAXRB22482138
3133.833.0DeVonta SmithPHIWR32453424
3233.833.0Sam LaPortaDETTE36264330
3335.333.0Michael PittmanINDWR37202955
3432.033.5Josh AllenBUFQB33342437
3534.334.5Isiah PachecoKCRB27413732
3633.035.0Stefon DiggsHOUWR38243535
3737.036.5Josh JacobsGBRB35283847
3839.537.0Amari CooperCLEWR41523233
3936.537.5Cooper KuppLARWR21545417
4039.539.5Jalen HurtsPHIQB40333946
4139.040.5George PickensPITWR44314140
4243.342.0Tee HigginsCINWR42425039
4341.842.0Zay FlowersBALWR43275641
4445.045.0Mark AndrewsBALTE51394050
4544.345.5Patrick MahomesKCQB39325254
4650.846.0Trey McBrideARITE49407143
4745.847.0Malik NabersNYGWR45534936
4849.849.0Chris GodwinTBWR50574844
4951.349.5Christian KirkJAXWR59514748
5046.849.5Lamar JacksonBALQB48355351
5148.550.0Joe MixonHOURB54463658
5254.550.5Tank DellHOUWR58437542
5354.551.0Kyle PittsATLTE52506749
5455.355.5Dalton KincaidBUFTE53555756
5556.856.0Rachaad WhiteTBRB64595153
5656.556.5Keenan AllenCHIWR47666152
5759.059.0James CookBUFRB57764261
5860.359.0Aaron JonesMINRB55794463
5959.860.0Kenneth WalkerSEARB56734664
6057.860.5Terry McLaurinWASWR61656045
6159.061.5James ConnerARIRB65584568
6260.562.0Marquise BrownKCWR69495569
6363.863.0Calvin RidleyTENWR46698357
6463.063.0Alvin KamaraNORB66646260
6565.064.0Anthony RichardsonINDQB62637065
6660.066.0C.J. StroudHOUQB60367272
6763.569.5Jayden ReedGBWR71446871
6871.371.0George KittleSFTE72568770
6971.571.0Najee HarrisPITRB67756381
7074.372.0Rome OdunzeCHIWR77679162
7172.572.5David MontgomeryDETRB68776679
7269.873.5Rhamondre StevensonNERB74745873
7373.573.5D'Andre SwiftCHIRB87606582
7475.375.0Rashee RiceKCWR92688259
7573.075.0Kyler MurrayARIQB80627476
7680.376.0Joe BurrowCINQB73727997
7781.076.0Dak PrescottDALQB797173101
7877.578.0Diontae JohnsonCARWR76856980
7978.879.0Jake FergusonDALTE82827675
8076.879.5Zamir WhiteLVRB81785989
8177.079.5Evan EngramJAXTE63818678
8286.082.5Christian WatsonGBWR701097887
8388.583.5Ladd McConkeyLACWR121838466
8483.384.0Jordan AddisonMINWR91888074
8590.086.5Jaylen WarrenPITRB106898184
8686.586.5Tony PollardTENRB83908588
8786.087.0Raheem MostertMIARB89937785
8886.091.0Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEAWR95876498
8995.092.0Courtland SuttonDENWR781188995
9093.594.0Javonte WilliamsDENRB869593100
9196.394.0Jordan LoveGBQB8410088113
9297.594.5Austin EkelerWASRB851169693
9396.395.0Zack MossCINRB989210590
9496.095.0Chase BrownCINRB909694104
9595.095.0Devin SingletaryNYGRB7511510486
9699.095.5Brock BowersLVTE1258010883
9798.896.0Jameson WilliamsDETWR941269877
98100.598.5Brian ThomasJAXWR1151059092
9999.099.0DeAndre HopkinsTENWR107999991
10099.8100.0David NjokuCLETE9910110396
10199.8100.5Keon ColemanBUFWR8811010299
102100.8101.0Tyjae SpearsTENRB11091100102
103108.3103.5Jonathon BrooksCARRB1329497110
104107.3104.0Brock PurdySFQB100107101121
105104.5104.5Khalil ShakirBUFWR11297106103
10698.0105.5Xavier WorthyKCWR1139811467
107108.0106.5Tyler LockettSEAWR1198613394
108110.3107.5Mike WilliamsNYJWR96103112130
109111.5108.0Caleb WilliamsCHIQB105108125108
110111.0110.0Joshua PalmerLACWR14084109111
111113.0112.0Gus EdwardsLACRB108112120112
112115.5112.0Jerry JeudyCLEWR136102110114
113111.3113.0Brian RobinsonWASRB10912495117
114121.5114.5Romeo DoubsGBWR151106123106
115120.5115.5Jayden DanielsWASQB101150126105
116109.3116.5Curtis SamuelBUFWR12670134107
117113.3117.0Rashid ShaheedNOWR97119122115
118112.3117.0Dallas GoedertPHITE12311192123
119118.5117.0Blake CorumLARRB117117111129
120118.8117.5Ezekiel ElliottDALRB131120115109
121121.0117.5Nick ChubbCLERB104145117118
122121.0120.5Zach CharbonnetSEARB130121113120
123126.8123.0Dontayvion WicksGBWR103158130116
124127.0124.5Jakobi MeyersLVWR93166127122
125124.5126.0Jerome FordCLERB111123129135
126125.3127.5Pat FreiermuthPITTE139131107124
127128.3127.5Josh DownsINDWR116142128127
128128.0127.5Trey BensonARIRB134114121143
129130.0128.5Chuba HubbardCARRB120113137150
130133.0132.0Brandin CooksDALWR122136146128
131133.5133.0Dalton SchultzHOUTE149130119136
132133.5134.0Trevor LawrenceJAXQB141127141125
133136.3134.5Ray DavisBUFRB135134116160
134136.8135.5DeMario DouglasNEWR129137147134
135130.8136.0Jared GoffDETQB102149140132
136138.8137.0Kendre MillerNORB118143131163
137139.0137.5Matthew StaffordLARQB144129152131
138137.0138.0Darnell MooneyATLWR150122132144
139138.5139.0Gabe DavisJAXWR159104172119
140140.8140.5Kirk CousinsATLQB148133124158
141140.3141.0Tua TagovailoaMIAQB142128151140
142138.8141.0Tyler AllgeierATLRB124135149147
143145.0142.5Justin HerbertLACQB169132153126
144144.3143.5Michael WilsonARIWR146141135155
145148.0145.0Antonio GibsonNERB163146144139
146152.8146.5Jaleel McLaughlinDENRB145181148137
147146.3149.5Jahan DotsonWASWR127159143156
148154.5150.5Cole KmetCHITE178155139146
149152.0152.5Ty ChandlerMINRB154151158145
150151.8153.5Ja'Lynn PolkNEWR162138156151


 -----------

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jim Coventry
Jim Coventry
Coventry was a finalist for the FSWA football writer of the year in 2022. He started playing fantasy football in 1994 and won a national contest in 1996. He also nabbed five top-50 finishes in national contests from 2008 to 2012 before turning his attention to DFS. He's been an industry analyst since 2007, though he joined RotoWire in 2016. A published author, Coventry wrote a book about relationships, "The Secret of Life", in 2013.
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Mario Puig
Mario Puig
Mario is a Senior Writer at RotoWire who primarily writes and projects for the NFL and college football sections.
