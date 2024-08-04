RotoWire Roundtable: 2024 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Update

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.
Welcome to the fourth installment of our 2024 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.
Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.
Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.
The default order is by median ranking. Click on a column to sort.
Since our last update on July 17, DeAndre Hopkins made the most significant move. Hopkins, who is out "several weeks" with a strained knee, fell 28 spots to No. 99. Jerry has him at 91, Mario and Jim both put Hopkins at 99 and Jeff dropped him all the way to 107.
Justin Herbert (-14), Devin Singletary (-11) and Nick Chubb (-10) were the other bigger fallers.
On the flip side, Josh Downs moved up the rankings by 20 spots to 127, followed by Courtland Sutton (+12) and Dontayvion Wicks (+12) as the other double-digit risers.
The top 10 remained unchanged, but the back of the top 20 moved a bit. Jaylen Waddle jumped Marvin Harrison to No. 18 and Davante Adams fell three spots to 23rd, pushing DJ Moore up a spot to 20th.
• Players entering the top 150:
Jaleel McLaughlin (146)
Ty Chandler (149)
Ja'Lynn Polk (150)
• Players dropping out:
T.J. Hockenson (145)
Deshaun Watson (146)
Marvin Mims (150)
Look for our next update in two weeks. In the meantime, be sure to
Look for our next update in two weeks. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements.
Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.
|RK
|AVG
|MED
|Player
|TEAM
|POS
|JE
|MP
|JC
|JD
|1
|1.0
|1.0
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2.8
|2.5
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|2
|4
|2
|3
|3
|3.3
|3.0
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|WR
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|3.3
|3.5
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|3
|2
|4
|4
|5
|5.0
|5.0
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|4
|6
|5
|5
|6
|6.8
|6.5
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|6
|8
|7
|6
|7
|6.8
|7.0
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|8
|5
|6
|8
|8
|8.5
|8.0
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|7
|11
|9
|7
|9
|10.0
|9.5
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|9
|12
|10
|9
|10
|9.5
|9.5
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|WR
|10
|9
|8
|11
|11
|11.5
|10.5
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|WR
|11
|10
|15
|10
|12
|11.0
|12.0
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|12
|7
|13
|12
|13
|13.3
|13.0
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|16
|13
|11
|13
|14
|14.3
|14.0
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|14
|14
|14
|15
|15
|15.8
|15.5
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|15
|18
|16
|14
|16
|16.3
|16.0
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|RB
|13
|21
|12
|19
|17
|17.8
|16.5
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|17
|15
|23
|16
|18
|21.0
|19.0
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|WR
|29
|17
|20
|18
|19
|19.0
|19.0
|Marvin Harrison
|ARI
|WR
|18
|19
|19
|20
|20
|20.3
|19.0
|DJ Moore
|CHI
|WR
|20
|16
|18
|27
|21
|26.8
|25.0
|Mike Evans
|TB
|WR
|19
|38
|25
|25
|22
|24.8
|25.0
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|WR
|24
|22
|27
|26
|23
|27.3
|25.5
|Davante Adams
|LV
|WR
|23
|37
|28
|21
|24
|33.8
|26.0
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|RB
|30
|61
|22
|22
|25
|26.8
|27.0
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|WR
|26
|23
|30
|28
|26
|28.5
|29.0
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|WR
|28
|30
|33
|23
|27
|30.8
|29.5
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|RB
|25
|47
|17
|34
|28
|29.8
|30.0
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|34
|25
|31
|29
|29
|29.3
|30.0
|De'Von Achane
|MIA
|RB
|31
|29
|26
|31
|30
|32.3
|30.0
|Travis Etienne
|JAX
|RB
|22
|48
|21
|38
|31
|33.8
|33.0
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|32
|45
|34
|24
|32
|33.8
|33.0
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|TE
|36
|26
|43
|30
|33
|35.3
|33.0
|Michael Pittman
|IND
|WR
|37
|20
|29
|55
|34
|32.0
|33.5
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|33
|34
|24
|37
|35
|34.3
|34.5
|Isiah Pacheco
|KC
|RB
|27
|41
|37
|32
|36
|33.0
|35.0
|Stefon Diggs
|HOU
|WR
|38
|24
|35
|35
|37
|37.0
|36.5
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|RB
|35
|28
|38
|47
|38
|39.5
|37.0
|Amari Cooper
|CLE
|WR
|41
|52
|32
|33
|39
|36.5
|37.5
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|WR
|21
|54
|54
|17
|40
|39.5
|39.5
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|40
|33
|39
|46
|41
|39.0
|40.5
|George Pickens
|PIT
|WR
|44
|31
|41
|40
|42
|43.3
|42.0
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|42
|42
|50
|39
|43
|41.8
|42.0
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|43
|27
|56
|41
|44
|45.0
|45.0
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|51
|39
|40
|50
|45
|44.3
|45.5
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|QB
|39
|32
|52
|54
|46
|50.8
|46.0
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|TE
|49
|40
|71
|43
|47
|45.8
|47.0
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|WR
|45
|53
|49
|36
|48
|49.8
|49.0
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|WR
|50
|57
|48
|44
|49
|51.3
|49.5
|Christian Kirk
|JAX
|WR
|59
|51
|47
|48
|50
|46.8
|49.5
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|48
|35
|53
|51
|51
|48.5
|50.0
|Joe Mixon
|HOU
|RB
|54
|46
|36
|58
|52
|54.5
|50.5
|Tank Dell
|HOU
|WR
|58
|43
|75
|42
|53
|54.5
|51.0
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|TE
|52
|50
|67
|49
|54
|55.3
|55.5
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|53
|55
|57
|56
|55
|56.8
|56.0
|Rachaad White
|TB
|RB
|64
|59
|51
|53
|56
|56.5
|56.5
|Keenan Allen
|CHI
|WR
|47
|66
|61
|52
|57
|59.0
|59.0
|James Cook
|BUF
|RB
|57
|76
|42
|61
|58
|60.3
|59.0
|Aaron Jones
|MIN
|RB
|55
|79
|44
|63
|59
|59.8
|60.0
|Kenneth Walker
|SEA
|RB
|56
|73
|46
|64
|60
|57.8
|60.5
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|61
|65
|60
|45
|61
|59.0
|61.5
|James Conner
|ARI
|RB
|65
|58
|45
|68
|62
|60.5
|62.0
|Marquise Brown
|KC
|WR
|69
|49
|55
|69
|63
|63.8
|63.0
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|WR
|46
|69
|83
|57
|64
|63.0
|63.0
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|66
|64
|62
|60
|65
|65.0
|64.0
|Anthony Richardson
|IND
|QB
|62
|63
|70
|65
|66
|60.0
|66.0
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|QB
|60
|36
|72
|72
|67
|63.5
|69.5
|Jayden Reed
|GB
|WR
|71
|44
|68
|71
|68
|71.3
|71.0
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|72
|56
|87
|70
|69
|71.5
|71.0
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|RB
|67
|75
|63
|81
|70
|74.3
|72.0
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|WR
|77
|67
|91
|62
|71
|72.5
|72.5
|David Montgomery
|DET
|RB
|68
|77
|66
|79
|72
|69.8
|73.5
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|74
|74
|58
|73
|73
|73.5
|73.5
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|RB
|87
|60
|65
|82
|74
|75.3
|75.0
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|WR
|92
|68
|82
|59
|75
|73.0
|75.0
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|QB
|80
|62
|74
|76
|76
|80.3
|76.0
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|73
|72
|79
|97
|77
|81.0
|76.0
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|79
|71
|73
|101
|78
|77.5
|78.0
|Diontae Johnson
|CAR
|WR
|76
|85
|69
|80
|79
|78.8
|79.0
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|TE
|82
|82
|76
|75
|80
|76.8
|79.5
|Zamir White
|LV
|RB
|81
|78
|59
|89
|81
|77.0
|79.5
|Evan Engram
|JAX
|TE
|63
|81
|86
|78
|82
|86.0
|82.5
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|70
|109
|78
|87
|83
|88.5
|83.5
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|WR
|121
|83
|84
|66
|84
|83.3
|84.0
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|WR
|91
|88
|80
|74
|85
|90.0
|86.5
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|RB
|106
|89
|81
|84
|86
|86.5
|86.5
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|RB
|83
|90
|85
|88
|87
|86.0
|87.0
|Raheem Mostert
|MIA
|RB
|89
|93
|77
|85
|88
|86.0
|91.0
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|95
|87
|64
|98
|89
|95.0
|92.0
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|78
|118
|89
|95
|90
|93.5
|94.0
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|RB
|86
|95
|93
|100
|91
|96.3
|94.0
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|84
|100
|88
|113
|92
|97.5
|94.5
|Austin Ekeler
|WAS
|RB
|85
|116
|96
|93
|93
|96.3
|95.0
|Zack Moss
|CIN
|RB
|98
|92
|105
|90
|94
|96.0
|95.0
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|RB
|90
|96
|94
|104
|95
|95.0
|95.0
|Devin Singletary
|NYG
|RB
|75
|115
|104
|86
|96
|99.0
|95.5
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|TE
|125
|80
|108
|83
|97
|98.8
|96.0
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|94
|126
|98
|77
|98
|100.5
|98.5
|Brian Thomas
|JAX
|WR
|115
|105
|90
|92
|99
|99.0
|99.0
|DeAndre Hopkins
|TEN
|WR
|107
|99
|99
|91
|100
|99.8
|100.0
|David Njoku
|CLE
|TE
|99
|101
|103
|96
|101
|99.8
|100.5
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|WR
|88
|110
|102
|99
|102
|100.8
|101.0
|Tyjae Spears
|TEN
|RB
|110
|91
|100
|102
|103
|108.3
|103.5
|Jonathon Brooks
|CAR
|RB
|132
|94
|97
|110
|104
|107.3
|104.0
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|QB
|100
|107
|101
|121
|105
|104.5
|104.5
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|WR
|112
|97
|106
|103
|106
|98.0
|105.5
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|WR
|113
|98
|114
|67
|107
|108.0
|106.5
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|WR
|119
|86
|133
|94
|108
|110.3
|107.5
|Mike Williams
|NYJ
|WR
|96
|103
|112
|130
|109
|111.5
|108.0
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|QB
|105
|108
|125
|108
|110
|111.0
|110.0
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|WR
|140
|84
|109
|111
|111
|113.0
|112.0
|Gus Edwards
|LAC
|RB
|108
|112
|120
|112
|112
|115.5
|112.0
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|WR
|136
|102
|110
|114
|113
|111.3
|113.0
|Brian Robinson
|WAS
|RB
|109
|124
|95
|117
|114
|121.5
|114.5
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|WR
|151
|106
|123
|106
|115
|120.5
|115.5
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|QB
|101
|150
|126
|105
|116
|109.3
|116.5
|Curtis Samuel
|BUF
|WR
|126
|70
|134
|107
|117
|113.3
|117.0
|Rashid Shaheed
|NO
|WR
|97
|119
|122
|115
|118
|112.3
|117.0
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|123
|111
|92
|123
|119
|118.5
|117.0
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|RB
|117
|117
|111
|129
|120
|118.8
|117.5
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|RB
|131
|120
|115
|109
|121
|121.0
|117.5
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|RB
|104
|145
|117
|118
|122
|121.0
|120.5
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|RB
|130
|121
|113
|120
|123
|126.8
|123.0
|Dontayvion Wicks
|GB
|WR
|103
|158
|130
|116
|124
|127.0
|124.5
|Jakobi Meyers
|LV
|WR
|93
|166
|127
|122
|125
|124.5
|126.0
|Jerome Ford
|CLE
|RB
|111
|123
|129
|135
|126
|125.3
|127.5
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|139
|131
|107
|124
|127
|128.3
|127.5
|Josh Downs
|IND
|WR
|116
|142
|128
|127
|128
|128.0
|127.5
|Trey Benson
|ARI
|RB
|134
|114
|121
|143
|129
|130.0
|128.5
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|120
|113
|137
|150
|130
|133.0
|132.0
|Brandin Cooks
|DAL
|WR
|122
|136
|146
|128
|131
|133.5
|133.0
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|TE
|149
|130
|119
|136
|132
|133.5
|134.0
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|QB
|141
|127
|141
|125
|133
|136.3
|134.5
|Ray Davis
|BUF
|RB
|135
|134
|116
|160
|134
|136.8
|135.5
|DeMario Douglas
|NE
|WR
|129
|137
|147
|134
|135
|130.8
|136.0
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|102
|149
|140
|132
|136
|138.8
|137.0
|Kendre Miller
|NO
|RB
|118
|143
|131
|163
|137
|139.0
|137.5
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|144
|129
|152
|131
|138
|137.0
|138.0
|Darnell Mooney
|ATL
|WR
|150
|122
|132
|144
|139
|138.5
|139.0
|Gabe Davis
|JAX
|WR
|159
|104
|172
|119
|140
|140.8
|140.5
|Kirk Cousins
|ATL
|QB
|148
|133
|124
|158
|141
|140.3
|141.0
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|QB
|142
|128
|151
|140
|142
|138.8
|141.0
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|RB
|124
|135
|149
|147
|143
|145.0
|142.5
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|169
|132
|153
|126
|144
|144.3
|143.5
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|WR
|146
|141
|135
|155
|145
|148.0
|145.0
|Antonio Gibson
|NE
|RB
|163
|146
|144
|139
|146
|152.8
|146.5
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|DEN
|RB
|145
|181
|148
|137
|147
|146.3
|149.5
|Jahan Dotson
|WAS
|WR
|127
|159
|143
|156
|148
|154.5
|150.5
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|178
|155
|139
|146
|149
|152.0
|152.5
|Ty Chandler
|MIN
|RB
|154
|151
|158
|145
|150
|151.8
|153.5
|Ja'Lynn Polk
|NE
|WR
|162
|138
|156
|151
-----------
