RotoWire Roundtable: 2024 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Update

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.

Welcome to the fourth installment of our 2024 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.

Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

The default order is by median ranking. Click on a column to sort.

Since our last update on July 17, DeAndre Hopkins made the most significant move. Hopkins, who is out "several weeks" with a strained knee, fell 28 spots to No. 99. Jerry has him at 91, Mario and Jim both put Hopkins at 99 and Jeff dropped him all the way to 107.

Justin Herbert (-14), Devin Singletary (-11) and Nick Chubb (-10) were the other bigger fallers.

On the flip side, Josh Downs moved up the rankings by 20 spots to 127, followed by Courtland Sutton (+12) and Dontayvion Wicks (+12) as the other double-digit risers.

The top 10 remained unchanged, but the back of the top 20 moved a bit. Jaylen Waddle jumped Marvin Harrison to No. 18 and Davante Adams fell three spots to 23rd, pushing DJ Moore up a spot to 20th.

• Players entering the top 150:

Jaleel McLaughlin (146)

Ty Chandler (149)

Ja'Lynn Polk (150)

• Players dropping out:

T.J. Hockenson (145)

Deshaun Watson (146)

Marvin Mims (150)

