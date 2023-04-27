Todd's Takes: Willing to Learn

This article is part of our Todd's Takes series.

Points Well Taken

Most of you know I also do freelance for ESPN, with one of my main responsibilities writing a "Need to Know" section, which precedes the pitcher rankings for that day's slate. The focus in on daily leagues, with head-to-head points being the most popular format (as it is on Yahoo and CBS).

Heading into the season, ESPN tweaked the roster composition and scoring. To help those involved with producing content get accustomed to the new strategies resulting from the changes, an internal head-to-head points league was set up, which we're playing out.

I was the leading points scorer over the first two weeks, beginning 2-0. I lost Week 3 and am getting waxed by Derek Carty this week.

While I'm not a fan of daily leagues, I am rather partial to giving out advice first-hand, and not anecdotally, so I'm taking the league seriously. The hardest part, so far, is churning players I would otherwise keep in a 12-or 15-team league with larger rosters and more reserves. It helps that I can construct a team which could compete in a 15-team league using only the free agent list in the 10-team points leagues, but it's still against my DNA to drop some of the players, especially pitchers, required to compete.

While I'm not recommending everyone to join a league of this nature, I have noticed a change in my approach to managing my rosters in the 12-team NFBC Rotowire Online Championship.

