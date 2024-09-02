RotoWire Roundtable: 2024 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Final Update

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.
Welcome to the sixth and final installment of our 2024 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.
Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.
Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.
The default order is by median ranking. Click on a column to sort.
Christian McCaffrey is still not the unanimous No. 1 pick, but Jeff flipped him back into his top spot after placing Breece Hall there last time around.
The biggest move in the top 10 is Ja'Marr Chase, who slipped three spots to No. 9 on concerns over his contract situation. Tee Higgins got a bump to 37, up six spots from 43.
The other major mover is Jerome Ford, who improved 19 places, from 108 to 127, with the news that Nick Chubb will start the season on the PUP list. Chubb dropped eight spots to 126.
Rashee Rice continues to rise as suspension fears subside. After gaining 20 spots in our last installment, he gained another 10 spots this time to 44.
• Players entering the top 150:
J.K. Dobbins (147)
Ty Chandler (150)
• Players dropping out:
Adam Thielen (150)
Jahan Dotson (149)
That will do it for this season. Be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN
Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.
|RK
|AVG
|MED
|Player
|TEAM
|POS
|JE
|MP
|JC
|JD
|1
|1.5
|1.0
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|2.5
|2.5
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|2
|3
|1
|4
|3
|3.0
|3.0
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|WR
|4
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4.0
|4.0
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|3
|5
|5
|3
|5
|4.5
|4.5
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|5
|2
|4
|7
|6
|6.8
|6.5
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|7
|6
|8
|6
|7
|7.8
|7.5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|6
|10
|7
|8
|8
|8.3
|8.5
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|WR
|8
|9
|6
|10
|9
|8.5
|8.5
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|12
|7
|10
|5
|10
|11.3
|10.0
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|9
|8
|17
|11
|11
|10.0
|10.0
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|11
|11
|9
|9
|12
|12.8
|12.5
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|15
|12
|11
|13
|13
|13.3
|13.0
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|WR
|13
|13
|15
|12
|14
|14.0
|14.0
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|14
|14
|13
|15
|15
|16.0
|16.0
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|RB
|10
|22
|12
|20
|16
|17.3
|17.0
|Marvin Harrison
|ARI
|WR
|16
|18
|16
|19
|17
|17.3
|17.0
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|18
|21
|14
|16
|18
|18.5
|18.5
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|23
|15
|22
|14
|19
|21.8
|19.5
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|WR
|31
|17
|18
|21
|20
|22.3
|20.0
|DJ Moore
|CHI
|WR
|19
|16
|21
|33
|21
|26.0
|22.0
|Davante Adams
|LV
|WR
|20
|42
|24
|18
|22
|23.8
|23.5
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|WR
|21
|31
|26
|17
|23
|23.8
|24.0
|Travis Etienne
|JAX
|RB
|17
|28
|20
|30
|24
|30.0
|26.0
|Mike Evans
|TB
|WR
|24
|44
|25
|27
|25
|26.5
|26.0
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|WR
|29
|23
|23
|31
|26
|26.5
|26.0
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|WR
|30
|24
|27
|25
|27
|31.0
|27.0
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|RB
|22
|51
|19
|32
|28
|28.0
|29.0
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|WR
|28
|32
|30
|22
|29
|28.5
|29.0
|De'Von Achane
|MIA
|RB
|32
|29
|29
|24
|30
|30.8
|29.5
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|39
|25
|31
|28
|31
|31.0
|33.0
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|33
|35
|33
|23
|32
|34.3
|34.0
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|RB
|26
|27
|41
|43
|33
|34.8
|34.0
|Michael Pittman
|IND
|WR
|40
|19
|28
|52
|34
|39.3
|34.5
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|RB
|27
|62
|42
|26
|35
|35.3
|35.0
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|TE
|41
|26
|45
|29
|36
|32.5
|35.5
|Stefon Diggs
|HOU
|WR
|37
|20
|39
|34
|37
|39.5
|36.0
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|35
|30
|56
|37
|38
|36.5
|36.5
|Isiah Pacheco
|KC
|RB
|25
|48
|38
|35
|39
|37.3
|37.0
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|36
|38
|36
|39
|40
|40.5
|37.0
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|WR
|38
|54
|34
|36
|41
|41.0
|38.0
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|QB
|34
|36
|40
|54
|42
|38.5
|38.5
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|42
|37
|35
|40
|43
|42.0
|41.5
|Amari Cooper
|CLE
|WR
|45
|53
|32
|38
|44
|44.8
|43.0
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|WR
|43
|43
|51
|42
|45
|45.8
|45.0
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|44
|46
|43
|50
|46
|44.3
|46.0
|George Pickens
|PIT
|WR
|47
|33
|52
|45
|47
|44.8
|46.0
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|48
|39
|46
|46
|48
|45.3
|47.0
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|46
|34
|53
|48
|49
|52.5
|48.0
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|TE
|49
|47
|73
|41
|50
|51.5
|49.5
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|WR
|50
|58
|49
|49
|51
|52.0
|51.5
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|TE
|51
|52
|61
|44
|52
|49.3
|51.5
|Joe Mixon
|HOU
|RB
|53
|50
|37
|57
|53
|52.8
|52.0
|Tank Dell
|HOU
|WR
|57
|45
|62
|47
|54
|54.5
|55.0
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|52
|56
|54
|56
|55
|56.0
|55.5
|Christian Kirk
|JAX
|WR
|72
|41
|50
|61
|56
|55.5
|57.5
|Kenneth Walker
|SEA
|RB
|55
|63
|44
|60
|57
|58.8
|57.5
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|60
|69
|55
|51
|58
|57.5
|58.5
|Rachaad White
|TB
|RB
|58
|60
|59
|53
|59
|61.8
|62.0
|James Conner
|ARI
|RB
|65
|59
|58
|65
|60
|63.0
|62.5
|Aaron Jones
|MIN
|RB
|54
|80
|47
|71
|61
|62.8
|62.5
|James Cook
|BUF
|RB
|56
|78
|48
|69
|62
|62.3
|62.5
|Anthony Richardson
|IND
|QB
|61
|67
|57
|64
|63
|62.3
|63.0
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|62
|65
|64
|58
|64
|60.3
|63.5
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|QB
|59
|40
|74
|68
|65
|68.8
|64.5
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|63
|57
|89
|66
|66
|62.5
|65.0
|Jayden Reed
|GB
|WR
|71
|49
|63
|67
|67
|65.8
|66.0
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|WR
|66
|72
|66
|59
|68
|66.3
|68.0
|Keenan Allen
|CHI
|WR
|69
|74
|67
|55
|69
|68.8
|68.5
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|74
|64
|65
|72
|70
|72.0
|70.5
|David Montgomery
|DET
|RB
|68
|79
|71
|70
|71
|72.0
|72.0
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|RB
|67
|75
|69
|77
|72
|79.8
|73.5
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|WR
|77
|70
|110
|62
|73
|73.3
|73.5
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|QB
|80
|66
|72
|75
|74
|73.8
|74.5
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|RB
|85
|61
|70
|79
|75
|75.0
|74.5
|Marquise Brown
|KC
|WR
|96
|55
|68
|81
|76
|80.5
|76.0
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|73
|77
|75
|97
|77
|79.8
|78.5
|Diontae Johnson
|CAR
|WR
|76
|86
|77
|80
|78
|77.5
|79.0
|Evan Engram
|JAX
|TE
|64
|82
|88
|76
|79
|84.8
|80.5
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|79
|76
|82
|102
|80
|83.8
|81.5
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|WR
|104
|68
|85
|78
|81
|81.5
|82.0
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|89
|73
|76
|88
|82
|80.8
|82.5
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|TE
|82
|83
|84
|74
|83
|88.8
|82.5
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|WR
|117
|84
|81
|73
|84
|86.5
|84.0
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|70
|108
|79
|89
|85
|92.0
|85.5
|Zamir White
|LV
|RB
|81
|90
|78
|119
|86
|86.8
|85.5
|Raheem Mostert
|MIA
|RB
|86
|96
|80
|85
|87
|90.5
|86.0
|Devin Singletary
|NYG
|RB
|75
|115
|86
|86
|88
|90.3
|88.0
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|83
|102
|83
|93
|89
|82.8
|88.0
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|RB
|84
|92
|60
|95
|90
|88.8
|88.5
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|RB
|88
|89
|91
|87
|91
|91.8
|89.5
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|78
|110
|87
|92
|92
|92.8
|90.5
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|TE
|98
|81
|109
|83
|93
|90.8
|92.0
|DeAndre Hopkins
|TEN
|WR
|108
|71
|93
|91
|94
|97.8
|93.0
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|94
|123
|92
|82
|95
|95.5
|93.5
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|RB
|87
|93
|94
|108
|96
|92.8
|93.5
|Brian Thomas
|JAX
|WR
|92
|100
|95
|84
|97
|96.8
|96.0
|Zack Moss
|CIN
|RB
|97
|95
|105
|90
|98
|91.0
|97.0
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|WR
|106
|88
|107
|63
|99
|101.8
|97.0
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|RB
|123
|91
|90
|103
|100
|103.0
|99.5
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|WR
|128
|85
|100
|99
|101
|104.3
|100.5
|Austin Ekeler
|WAS
|RB
|99
|117
|101
|100
|102
|100.5
|102.0
|David Njoku
|CLE
|TE
|101
|103
|104
|94
|103
|103.8
|104.0
|Tyjae Spears
|TEN
|RB
|110
|94
|113
|98
|104
|106.8
|104.5
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|WR
|111
|98
|98
|120
|105
|104.5
|105.5
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|QB
|93
|107
|114
|104
|106
|114.5
|106.5
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|WR
|144
|101
|112
|101
|107
|106.8
|108.5
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|WR
|100
|109
|108
|110
|108
|107.3
|109.5
|Jerome Ford
|CLE
|RB
|90
|120
|102
|117
|109
|108.5
|109.5
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|RB
|112
|118
|97
|107
|110
|111.5
|110.5
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|QB
|102
|106
|115
|123
|111
|112.8
|111.5
|Brian Robinson
|WAS
|RB
|109
|125
|103
|114
|112
|113.3
|111.5
|Gus Edwards
|LAC
|RB
|124
|112
|106
|111
|113
|116.5
|111.5
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|WR
|139
|104
|111
|112
|114
|110.5
|112.0
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|WR
|131
|87
|128
|96
|115
|110.5
|114.0
|Jonathon Brooks
|CAR
|RB
|113
|97
|117
|115
|116
|112.5
|114.5
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|118
|111
|99
|122
|117
|112.3
|116.0
|Rashid Shaheed
|NO
|WR
|95
|122
|116
|116
|118
|123.3
|117.0
|Curtis Samuel
|BUF
|WR
|154
|105
|125
|109
|119
|120.8
|120.5
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|RB
|122
|124
|119
|118
|120
|124.5
|121.0
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|QB
|103
|153
|137
|105
|121
|120.8
|121.0
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|116
|113
|126
|128
|122
|122.3
|121.5
|Trey Benson
|ARI
|RB
|125
|114
|118
|132
|123
|127.5
|122.5
|Dontayvion Wicks
|GB
|WR
|105
|160
|124
|121
|124
|128.8
|123.5
|Jakobi Meyers
|LV
|WR
|91
|177
|122
|125
|125
|123.3
|124.0
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|RB
|114
|121
|127
|131
|126
|126.8
|124.0
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|RB
|127
|146
|121
|113
|127
|128.5
|128.0
|Gabe Davis
|JAX
|WR
|159
|99
|150
|106
|128
|131.8
|129.5
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|QB
|132
|127
|144
|124
|129
|127.5
|131.0
|Mike Williams
|NYJ
|WR
|107
|141
|133
|129
|130
|132.0
|132.0
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|DEN
|RB
|134
|134
|130
|130
|131
|129.3
|133.0
|Ray Davis
|BUF
|RB
|135
|116
|131
|135
|132
|137.0
|135.0
|Josh Downs
|IND
|WR
|155
|144
|123
|126
|133
|134.8
|135.5
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|QB
|120
|128
|148
|143
|134
|134.5
|135.5
|DeMario Douglas
|NE
|WR
|121
|137
|146
|134
|135
|138.3
|136.0
|Darnell Mooney
|ATL
|WR
|143
|119
|129
|162
|136
|145.0
|137.0
|Kirk Cousins
|ATL
|QB
|138
|132
|136
|174
|137
|135.3
|137.5
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|115
|151
|135
|140
|138
|135.5
|138.0
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|RB
|119
|135
|141
|147
|139
|141.0
|140.0
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|TE
|142
|130
|154
|138
|140
|140.3
|141.5
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|147
|131
|142
|141
|141
|141.3
|142.5
|Jaylen Wright
|MIA
|RB
|145
|126
|140
|154
|142
|146.3
|143.0
|Antonio Gibson
|NE
|RB
|166
|147
|139
|133
|143
|140.5
|143.5
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|146
|129
|145
|142
|144
|148.5
|146.5
|Rico Dowdle
|DAL
|RB
|133
|168
|138
|155
|145
|145.8
|147.5
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|WR
|152
|143
|132
|156
|146
|143.5
|148.5
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|130
|181
|96
|167
|147
|147.0
|148.5
|J.K. Dobbins
|LAC
|RB
|158
|133
|158
|139
|148
|150.8
|149.0
|Brandin Cooks
|DAL
|WR
|169
|136
|161
|137
|149
|150.8
|150.5
|Ja'Lynn Polk
|NE
|WR
|164
|138
|153
|148
|150
|156.0
|151.0
|Ty Chandler
|MIN
|RB
|148
|154
|186
|136
