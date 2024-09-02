RotoWire Roundtable: 2024 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Final Update

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.

Welcome to the sixth and final installment of our 2024 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.

Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

The default order is by median ranking. Click on a column to sort.

Christian McCaffrey is still not the unanimous No. 1 pick, but Jeff flipped him back into his top spot after placing Breece Hall there last time around.

The biggest move in the top 10 is Ja'Marr Chase, who slipped three spots to No. 9 on concerns over his contract situation. Tee Higgins got a bump to 37, up six spots from 43.

The other major mover is Jerome Ford, who improved 19 places, from 108 to 127, with the news that Nick Chubb will start the season on the PUP list. Chubb dropped eight spots to 126.

Rashee Rice continues to rise as suspension fears subside. After gaining 20 spots in our last installment, he gained another 10 spots this time to 44.

• Players entering the top 150:

J.K. Dobbins (147)

Ty Chandler (150)

• Players dropping out:

Adam Thielen (150)

Jahan Dotson (149)

That will do it for this season. Be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN