RotoWire Roundtable: 2024 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Final Update

RotoWire Roundtable: 2024 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Final Update

Written by 
Jim Coventry 
Jerry Donabedian 
Jeff Erickson 
Mario Puig 
Updated on September 2, 2024 4:09PM EST

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.

Welcome to the sixth and final installment of our 2024 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.

Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

The default order is by median ranking. Click on a column to sort. 

Christian McCaffrey is still not the unanimous No. 1 pick, but Jeff flipped him back into his top spot after placing Breece Hall there last time around. 

The biggest move in the top 10 is Ja'Marr Chase, who slipped three spots to No. 9 on concerns over his contract situation. Tee Higgins got a bump to 37, up six spots from 43. 

The other major mover is Jerome Ford, who improved 19 places, from 108 to 127, with the news that Nick Chubb will start the season on the PUP list. Chubb dropped eight spots to 126. 

Rashee Rice continues to rise as suspension fears subside. After gaining 20 spots in our last installment, he gained another 10 spots this time to 44. 

• Players entering the top 150:

J.K. Dobbins (147)
Ty Chandler (150)

• Players dropping out:

Adam Thielen (150)
Jahan Dotson (149)

That will do it for this season. Be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN

Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.

RKAVGMEDPlayerTEAMPOSJEMPJCJD
11.51.0Christian McCaffreySFRB1131
22.52.5Breece HallNYJRB2314
33.03.0Tyreek HillMIAWR4422
44.04.0CeeDee LambDALWR3553
54.54.5Bijan RobinsonATLRB5247
66.86.5Justin JeffersonMINWR7686
77.87.5Amon-Ra St. BrownDETWR61078
88.38.5A.J. BrownPHIWR89610
98.58.5Ja'Marr ChaseCINWR127105
1011.310.0Jonathan TaylorINDRB981711
1110.010.0Garrett WilsonNYJWR111199
1212.812.5Drake LondonATLWR15121113
1313.313.0Puka NacuaLARWR13131512
1414.014.0Jahmyr GibbsDETRB14141315
1516.016.0Saquon BarkleyPHIRB10221220
1617.317.0Marvin HarrisonARIWR16181619
1717.317.0Chris OlaveNOWR18211416
1818.518.5Nico CollinsHOUWR23152214
1921.819.5Jaylen WaddleMIAWR31171821
2022.320.0DJ MooreCHIWR19162133
2126.022.0Davante AdamsLVWR20422418
2223.823.5Cooper KuppLARWR21312617
2323.824.0Travis EtienneJAXRB17282030
2430.026.0Mike EvansTBWR24442527
2526.526.0Brandon AiyukSFWR29232331
2626.526.0Deebo SamuelSFWR30242725
2731.027.0Derrick HenryBALRB22511932
2828.029.0DK MetcalfSEAWR28323022
2928.529.0De'Von AchaneMIARB32292924
3030.829.5Travis KelceKCTE39253128
3131.033.0DeVonta SmithPHIWR33353323
3234.334.0Josh JacobsGBRB26274143
3334.834.0Michael PittmanINDWR40192852
3439.334.5Kyren WilliamsLARRB27624226
3535.335.0Sam LaPortaDETTE41264529
3632.535.5Stefon DiggsHOUWR37203934
3739.536.0Tee HigginsCINWR35305637
3836.536.5Isiah PachecoKCRB25483835
3937.337.0Josh AllenBUFQB36383639
4040.537.0Malik NabersNYGWR38543436
4141.038.0Patrick MahomesKCQB34364054
4238.538.5Jalen HurtsPHIQB42373540
4342.041.5Amari CooperCLEWR45533238
4444.843.0Rashee RiceKCWR43435142
4545.845.0Mark AndrewsBALTE44464350
4644.346.0George PickensPITWR47335245
4744.846.0Lamar JacksonBALQB48394646
4845.347.0Zay FlowersBALWR46345348
4952.548.0Trey McBrideARITE49477341
5051.549.5Chris GodwinTBWR50584949
5152.051.5Kyle PittsATLTE51526144
5249.351.5Joe MixonHOURB53503757
5352.852.0Tank DellHOUWR57456247
5454.555.0Dalton KincaidBUFTE52565456
5556.055.5Christian KirkJAXWR72415061
5655.557.5Kenneth WalkerSEARB55634460
5758.857.5Terry McLaurinWASWR60695551
5857.558.5Rachaad WhiteTBRB58605953
5961.862.0James ConnerARIRB65595865
6063.062.5Aaron JonesMINRB54804771
6162.862.5James CookBUFRB56784869
6262.362.5Anthony RichardsonINDQB61675764
6362.363.0Alvin KamaraNORB62656458
6460.363.5C.J. StroudHOUQB59407468
6568.864.5George KittleSFTE63578966
6662.565.0Jayden ReedGBWR71496367
6765.866.0Calvin RidleyTENWR66726659
6866.368.0Keenan AllenCHIWR69746755
6968.868.5Rhamondre StevensonNERB74646572
7072.070.5David MontgomeryDETRB68797170
7172.072.0Najee HarrisPITRB67756977
7279.873.5Rome OdunzeCHIWR777011062
7373.373.5Kyler MurrayARIQB80667275
7473.874.5D'Andre SwiftCHIRB85617079
7575.074.5Marquise BrownKCWR96556881
7680.576.0Joe BurrowCINQB73777597
7779.878.5Diontae JohnsonCARWR76867780
7877.579.0Evan EngramJAXTE64828876
7984.880.5Dak PrescottDALQB797682102
8083.881.5Jordan AddisonMINWR104688578
8181.582.0Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEAWR89737688
8280.882.5Jake FergusonDALTE82838474
8388.882.5Ladd McConkeyLACWR117848173
8486.584.0Christian WatsonGBWR701087989
8592.085.5Zamir WhiteLVRB819078119
8686.885.5Raheem MostertMIARB86968085
8790.586.0Devin SingletaryNYGRB751158686
8890.388.0Jordan LoveGBQB831028393
8982.888.0Javonte WilliamsDENRB84926095
9088.888.5Tony PollardTENRB88899187
9191.889.5Courtland SuttonDENWR781108792
9292.890.5Brock BowersLVTE988110983
9390.892.0DeAndre HopkinsTENWR108719391
9497.893.0Jameson WilliamsDETWR941239282
9595.593.5Chase BrownCINRB879394108
9692.893.5Brian ThomasJAXWR921009584
9796.896.0Zack MossCINRB979510590
9891.097.0Xavier WorthyKCWR1068810763
99101.897.0Jaylen WarrenPITRB1239190103
100103.099.5Joshua PalmerLACWR1288510099
101104.3100.5Austin EkelerWASRB99117101100
102100.5102.0David NjokuCLETE10110310494
103103.8104.0Tyjae SpearsTENRB1109411398
104106.8104.5Khalil ShakirBUFWR1119898120
105104.5105.5Caleb WilliamsCHIQB93107114104
106114.5106.5Romeo DoubsGBWR144101112101
107106.8108.5Keon ColemanBUFWR100109108110
108107.3109.5Jerome FordCLERB90120102117
109108.5109.5Blake CorumLARRB11211897107
110111.5110.5Brock PurdySFQB102106115123
111112.8111.5Brian RobinsonWASRB109125103114
112113.3111.5Gus EdwardsLACRB124112106111
113116.5111.5Jerry JeudyCLEWR139104111112
114110.5112.0Tyler LockettSEAWR1318712896
115110.5114.0Jonathon BrooksCARRB11397117115
116112.5114.5Dallas GoedertPHITE11811199122
117112.3116.0Rashid ShaheedNOWR95122116116
118123.3117.0Curtis SamuelBUFWR154105125109
119120.8120.5Ezekiel ElliottDALRB122124119118
120124.5121.0Jayden DanielsWASQB103153137105
121120.8121.0Chuba HubbardCARRB116113126128
122122.3121.5Trey BensonARIRB125114118132
123127.5122.5Dontayvion WicksGBWR105160124121
124128.8123.5Jakobi MeyersLVWR91177122125
125123.3124.0Zach CharbonnetSEARB114121127131
126126.8124.0Nick ChubbCLERB127146121113
127128.5128.0Gabe DavisJAXWR15999150106
128131.8129.5Trevor LawrenceJAXQB132127144124
129127.5131.0Mike WilliamsNYJWR107141133129
130132.0132.0Jaleel McLaughlinDENRB134134130130
131129.3133.0Ray DavisBUFRB135116131135
132137.0135.0Josh DownsINDWR155144123126
133134.8135.5Tua TagovailoaMIAQB120128148143
134134.5135.5DeMario DouglasNEWR121137146134
135138.3136.0Darnell MooneyATLWR143119129162
136145.0137.0Kirk CousinsATLQB138132136174
137135.3137.5Jared GoffDETQB115151135140
138135.5138.0Tyler AllgeierATLRB119135141147
139141.0140.0Dalton SchultzHOUTE142130154138
140140.3141.5Justin HerbertLACQB147131142141
141141.3142.5Jaylen WrightMIARB145126140154
142146.3143.0Antonio GibsonNERB166147139133
143140.5143.5Matthew StaffordLARQB146129145142
144148.5146.5Rico DowdleDALRB133168138155
145145.8147.5Michael WilsonARIWR152143132156
146143.5148.5Pat FreiermuthPITTE13018196167
147147.0148.5J.K. DobbinsLACRB158133158139
148150.8149.0Brandin CooksDALWR169136161137
149150.8150.5Ja'Lynn PolkNEWR164138153148
150156.0151.0Ty ChandlerMINRB148154186136

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jim Coventry
Jim Coventry
Coventry was a finalist for the FSWA football writer of the year in 2022. He started playing fantasy football in 1994 and won a national contest in 1996. He also nabbed five top-50 finishes in national contests from 2008 to 2012 before turning his attention to DFS. He's been an industry analyst since 2007, though he joined RotoWire in 2016. A published author, Coventry wrote a book about relationships, "The Secret of Life", in 2013.
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Mario Puig
Mario Puig
Mario is a Senior Writer at RotoWire who primarily writes and projects for the NFL and college football sections.
