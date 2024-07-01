RotoWire Roundtable: 2024 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Update

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.
Welcome to the second installment of our 2024 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.
Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.
Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.
The default order is listed by median ranking. Click columns to sort.
As one might expect in what has been a quiet June (for the most part), little has changed since we posted our initial set of Roundtable Rankings on June 4. A few players in the top 50 swapped places, but nothing too dramatic. Trey McBride fell from 47 to 40, for what that's worth.
• Players entering the top 150:
DeMario Douglas (140)
Tyler Allgeier (150)
• Players dropping out:
Jermaine Burton (146)
Xavier Legette (148)
Look for our next update in mid-July. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements.
Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.
|RK
|AVG
|MED
|Player
|TEAM
|POS
|JE
|MP
|JC
|JD
|1
|1.0
|1.0
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2.8
|2.5
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|2
|4
|2
|3
|3
|3.0
|3.0
|Tyreek
|4
|3.5
|3.5
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|3
|2
|4
|5
|5
|5.3
|5.5
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|6
|6
|5
|4
|6
|5.8
|5.5
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|5
|5
|7
|6
|7
|7.3
|7.5
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|8
|7
|6
|8
|8
|8.8
|8.0
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|7
|12
|9
|7
|9
|9.5
|9.0
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|9
|9
|11
|9
|10
|9.5
|10.0
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|WR
|10
|10
|8
|10
|11
|10.3
|10.5
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|12
|8
|10
|11
|12
|12.0
|11.5
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|WR
|11
|11
|14
|12
|13
|13.3
|13.0
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|13
|13
|12
|15
|14
|15.8
|14.5
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|RB
|14
|21
|15
|13
|15
|15.0
|15.0
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|16
|14
|13
|17
|16
|15.8
|15.5
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|15
|18
|16
|14
|17
|17.0
|16.5
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|17
|15
|20
|16
|18
|19.8
|18.5
|Marvin Harrison
|ARI
|WR
|18
|19
|18
|24
|19
|21.3
|20.5
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|WR
|27
|17
|21
|20
|20
|22.3
|22.5
|Davante Adams
|LV
|WR
|23
|25
|22
|19
|21
|23.3
|23.0
|DJ Moore
|CHI
|WR
|29
|16
|17
|31
|22
|24.5
|24.0
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|WR
|21
|22
|29
|26
|23
|24.3
|25.5
|Mike Evans
|TB
|WR
|19
|26
|27
|25
|24
|26.3
|26.5
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|WR
|22
|23
|30
|30
|25
|34.0
|28.0
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|RB
|32
|62
|24
|18
|26
|28.0
|28.5
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|WR
|26
|31
|33
|22
|27
|30.5
|29.0
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|37
|27
|31
|27
|28
|30.5
|30.0
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|28
|36
|26
|32
|29
|32.8
|30.0
|Travis Etienne
|JAX
|RB
|24
|48
|23
|36
|30
|33.3
|31.0
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|TE
|34
|28
|43
|28
|31
|31.8
|32.0
|De'Von Achane
|MIA
|RB
|35
|30
|28
|34
|32
|32.8
|32.5
|Isiah Pacheco
|KC
|RB
|25
|41
|36
|29
|33
|33.8
|34.0
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|RB
|31
|29
|38
|37
|34
|35.8
|35.0
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|30
|52
|40
|21
|35
|33.3
|35.0
|Stefon Diggs
|HOU
|WR
|36
|24
|34
|39
|36
|35.8
|35.0
|Michael Pittman
|IND
|WR
|53
|20
|25
|45
|37
|34.3
|35.5
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|RB
|33
|47
|19
|38
|38
|37.5
|38.0
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|WR
|20
|54
|53
|23
|39
|39.0
|38.5
|Amari Cooper
|CLE
|WR
|47
|44
|32
|33
|40
|39.8
|40.0
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|39
|35
|41
|44
|41
|43.8
|42.5
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|43
|42
|49
|41
|42
|42.5
|44.0
|George Pickens
|PIT
|WR
|50
|32
|39
|49
|43
|44.5
|44.5
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|49
|33
|56
|40
|44
|44.3
|44.5
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|QB
|38
|34
|51
|54
|45
|47.3
|45.0
|Joe Mixon
|HOU
|RB
|44
|46
|37
|62
|46
|45.5
|47.0
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|WR
|46
|53
|48
|35
|47
|52.0
|47.0
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|TE
|52
|40
|74
|42
|48
|47.8
|48.5
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|55
|39
|42
|55
|49
|51.3
|49.5
|Christian Kirk
|JAX
|WR
|60
|51
|46
|48
|50
|47.3
|50.0
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|48
|37
|52
|52
|51
|53.5
|50.0
|Aaron Jones
|MIN
|RB
|41
|79
|35
|59
|52
|55.8
|54.5
|Tank Dell
|HOU
|WR
|58
|43
|71
|51
|53
|57.0
|55.5
|Kenneth Walker
|SEA
|RB
|42
|75
|45
|66
|54
|56.0
|56.0
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|WR
|66
|58
|54
|46
|55
|55.8
|56.0
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|56
|56
|61
|50
|56
|59.5
|56.5
|Rachaad White
|TB
|RB
|75
|60
|50
|53
|57
|56.8
|57.5
|Keenan Allen
|CHI
|WR
|45
|67
|58
|57
|58
|57.8
|59.0
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|61
|66
|57
|47
|59
|60.8
|59.5
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|TE
|81
|50
|69
|43
|60
|61.8
|60.0
|James Cook
|BUF
|RB
|64
|80
|47
|56
|61
|65.8
|60.0
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|WR
|59
|55
|88
|61
|62
|58.8
|60.5
|Jayden Reed
|GB
|WR
|54
|45
|67
|69
|63
|61.3
|60.5
|James Conner
|ARI
|RB
|62
|59
|44
|80
|64
|59.0
|61.0
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|40
|74
|62
|60
|65
|59.5
|61.0
|Marquise Brown
|KC
|WR
|67
|49
|55
|67
|66
|66.8
|64.5
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|WR
|51
|71
|87
|58
|67
|67.3
|65.0
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|57
|57
|82
|73
|68
|67.3
|66.0
|Anthony Richardson
|IND
|QB
|68
|64
|73
|64
|69
|65.3
|69.5
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|QB
|69
|38
|84
|70
|70
|71.8
|70.0
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|RB
|86
|61
|65
|75
|71
|69.5
|71.5
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|71
|76
|59
|72
|72
|73.0
|71.5
|David Montgomery
|DET
|RB
|65
|77
|66
|84
|73
|72.5
|72.0
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|RB
|63
|81
|63
|83
|74
|77.8
|73.5
|DeAndre Hopkins
|TEN
|WR
|96
|70
|77
|68
|75
|78.8
|76.5
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|WR
|77
|68
|94
|76
|76
|83.8
|77.0
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|78
|107
|76
|74
|77
|81.0
|77.0
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|70
|72
|100
|82
|78
|77.5
|77.5
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|WR
|92
|69
|86
|63
|79
|81.0
|77.5
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|82
|73
|72
|97
|80
|83.0
|80.0
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|WR
|101
|85
|75
|71
|81
|84.3
|80.5
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|TE
|99
|83
|78
|77
|82
|79.3
|80.5
|Diontae Johnson
|CAR
|WR
|74
|87
|68
|88
|83
|77.5
|81.0
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|QB
|83
|63
|85
|79
|84
|82.8
|82.0
|Evan Engram
|JAX
|TE
|80
|84
|89
|78
|85
|86.8
|84.0
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|RB
|85
|78
|83
|101
|86
|89.5
|85.5
|Devin Singletary
|NYG
|RB
|73
|114
|90
|81
|87
|81.8
|88.5
|Zamir White
|LV
|RB
|90
|90
|60
|87
|88
|85.0
|89.5
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|RB
|88
|91
|70
|91
|89
|90.0
|91.5
|Zack Moss
|CIN
|RB
|72
|93
|105
|90
|90
|89.8
|92.5
|Raheem Mostert
|MIA
|RB
|91
|94
|80
|94
|91
|93.0
|92.5
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|RB
|106
|89
|81
|96
|92
|97.0
|94.5
|Austin Ekeler
|WAS
|RB
|84
|115
|97
|92
|93
|87.5
|95.0
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|95
|96
|64
|95
|94
|110.0
|98.5
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|94
|158
|103
|85
|95
|100.5
|99.5
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|TE
|121
|82
|110
|89
|96
|94.8
|100.0
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|WR
|114
|88
|112
|65
|97
|99.3
|100.0
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|89
|99
|101
|108
|98
|110.0
|101.0
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|RB
|87
|159
|79
|115
|99
|97.0
|102.0
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|WR
|76
|108
|106
|98
|100
|103.0
|102.0
|Brian Thomas
|JAX
|WR
|116
|104
|92
|100
|101
|103.5
|103.5
|David Njoku
|CLE
|TE
|100
|100
|107
|107
|102
|103.0
|103.5
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|RB
|112
|98
|93
|109
|103
|100.8
|103.5
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|79
|117
|91
|116
|104
|105.0
|105.0
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|WR
|113
|97
|108
|102
|105
|110.3
|105.5
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|QB
|105
|106
|127
|103
|106
|107.0
|105.5
|Mike Williams
|NYJ
|WR
|97
|102
|109
|120
|107
|104.3
|106.0
|Tyjae Spears
|TEN
|RB
|110
|92
|102
|113
|108
|111.0
|108.0
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|WR
|117
|95
|133
|99
|109
|110.0
|108.5
|Gus Edwards
|LAC
|RB
|107
|110
|118
|105
|110
|113.8
|108.5
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|WR
|137
|101
|111
|106
|111
|109.0
|110.0
|Jonathon Brooks
|CAR
|RB
|130
|122
|98
|86
|112
|116.0
|110.5
|Brian Robinson
|WAS
|RB
|109
|147
|96
|112
|113
|112.0
|113.0
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|RB
|129
|113
|113
|93
|114
|110.5
|113.5
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|120
|109
|95
|118
|115
|113.8
|114.0
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|QB
|102
|124
|104
|125
|116
|113.5
|116.0
|Rashid Shaheed
|NO
|WR
|98
|118
|124
|114
|117
|125.8
|118.0
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|QB
|108
|163
|128
|104
|118
|112.5
|120.0
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|WR
|118
|86
|122
|124
|119
|121.0
|120.5
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|RB
|128
|119
|115
|122
|120
|123.8
|121.0
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|WR
|148
|105
|125
|117
|121
|123.0
|122.5
|Trey Benson
|ARI
|RB
|135
|112
|119
|126
|122
|131.3
|123.5
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|TE
|161
|128
|117
|119
|123
|112.5
|125.5
|Curtis Samuel
|BUF
|WR
|122
|65
|134
|129
|124
|128.3
|126.5
|Jerome Ford
|CLE
|RB
|111
|121
|149
|132
|125
|130.5
|128.0
|Brandin Cooks
|DAL
|WR
|119
|133
|147
|123
|126
|127.8
|129.0
|Jakobi Meyers
|LV
|WR
|93
|160
|130
|128
|127
|127.0
|129.5
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|104
|132
|145
|127
|128
|129.3
|132.0
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|RB
|131
|116
|137
|133
|129
|139.5
|132.0
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|127
|111
|183
|137
|130
|134.8
|133.0
|Gabe Davis
|JAX
|WR
|156
|103
|170
|110
|131
|132.8
|133.0
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|QB
|141
|125
|144
|121
|132
|135.0
|134.5
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|140
|129
|123
|148
|133
|137.5
|135.0
|Jahan Dotson
|WAS
|WR
|123
|157
|131
|139
|134
|134.5
|135.5
|Darnell Mooney
|ATL
|WR
|147
|120
|129
|142
|135
|134.8
|136.0
|Dontayvion Wicks
|GB
|WR
|124
|156
|148
|111
|136
|138.3
|136.5
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|143
|127
|153
|130
|137
|135.5
|137.0
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|103
|165
|143
|131
|138
|142.5
|137.5
|Kirk Cousins
|ATL
|QB
|169
|131
|126
|144
|139
|132.5
|137.5
|Kendre Miller
|NO
|RB
|132
|143
|99
|156
|140
|140.0
|138.5
|DeMario Douglas
|NE
|WR
|126
|134
|157
|143
|141
|143.5
|140.0
|Antonio Gibson
|NE
|RB
|160
|142
|138
|134
|142
|139.5
|140.0
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|QB
|142
|126
|152
|138
|143
|138.0
|140.0
|Ray Davis
|BUF
|RB
|136
|144
|114
|158
|144
|145.3
|141.0
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|WR
|144
|138
|135
|164
|145
|145.3
|144.5
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|TE
|162
|130
|142
|147
|146
|150.8
|144.5
|Marvin Mims
|DEN
|WR
|125
|136
|189
|153
|147
|149.0
|145.0
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|QB
|170
|139
|151
|136
|148
|144.0
|147.0
|Josh Downs
|IND
|WR
|145
|149
|132
|150
|149
|152.8
|147.5
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|176
|150
|140
|145
|150
|145.3
|148.5
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|RB
|134
|148
|150
|149
------------
