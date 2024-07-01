Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
RotoWire Roundtable: 2024 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Update

RotoWire Roundtable: 2024 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Update

Written by 
Jim Coventry 
Jerry Donabedian
Jeff Erickson 
Mario Puig 
Published on July 1, 2024

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.

Welcome to the second installment of our 2024 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.

Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

The default order is listed by median ranking. Click columns to sort. 

As one might expect in what has been a quiet June (for the most part), little has changed since we posted our initial set of Roundtable Rankings on June 4. A few players in the top 50 swapped places, but nothing too dramatic. Trey McBride fell from 47 to 40, for what that's worth. 

• Players entering the top 150:

DeMario Douglas (140)
Tyler Allgeier (150)

• Players dropping out:

Jermaine Burton (146)
Xavier Legette (148)

Look for our next update in mid-July. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements. 

Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.

RKAVGMEDPlayerTEAMPOSJEMPJCJD
11.01.0Christian McCaffreySFRB1111
22.82.5CeeDee LambDALWR2423
33.03.0Tyreek

Welcome to the second installment of our 2024 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.

Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

The default order is listed by median ranking. Click columns to sort. 

As one might expect in what has been a quiet June (for the most part), little has changed since we posted our initial set of Roundtable Rankings on June 4. A few players in the top 50 swapped places, but nothing too dramatic. Trey McBride fell from 47 to 40, for what that's worth. 

• Players entering the top 150:

DeMario Douglas (140)
Tyler Allgeier (150)

• Players dropping out:

Jermaine Burton (146)
Xavier Legette (148)

Look for our next update in mid-July. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements. 

Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.

RKAVGMEDPlayerTEAMPOSJEMPJCJD
11.01.0Christian McCaffreySFRB1111
22.82.5CeeDee LambDALWR2423
33.03.0Tyreek HillMIAWR4332
43.53.5Ja'Marr ChaseCINWR3245
55.35.5Breece HallNYJRB6654
65.85.5Justin JeffersonMINWR5576
77.37.5Bijan RobinsonATLRB8768
88.88.0Amon-Ra St. BrownDETWR71297
99.59.0Garrett WilsonNYJWR99119
109.510.0A.J. BrownPHIWR1010810
1110.310.5Jonathan TaylorINDRB1281011
1212.011.5Puka NacuaLARWR11111412
1313.313.0Drake LondonATLWR13131215
1415.814.5Saquon BarkleyPHIRB14211513
1515.015.0Jahmyr GibbsDETRB16141317
1615.815.5Chris OlaveNOWR15181614
1717.016.5Nico CollinsHOUWR17152016
1819.818.5Marvin HarrisonARIWR18191824
1921.320.5Jaylen WaddleMIAWR27172120
2022.322.5Davante AdamsLVWR23252219
2123.323.0DJ MooreCHIWR29161731
2224.524.0Brandon AiyukSFWR21222926
2324.325.5Mike EvansTBWR19262725
2426.326.5Deebo SamuelSFWR22233030
2534.028.0Kyren WilliamsLARRB32622418
2628.028.5DK MetcalfSEAWR26313322
2730.529.0Travis KelceKCTE37273127
2830.530.0Josh AllenBUFQB28362632
2932.830.0Travis EtienneJAXRB24482336
3033.331.0Sam LaPortaDETTE34284328
3131.832.0De'Von AchaneMIARB35302834
3232.832.5Isiah PachecoKCRB25413629
3333.834.0Josh JacobsGBRB31293837
3435.835.0DeVonta SmithPHIWR30524021
3533.335.0Stefon DiggsHOUWR36243439
3635.835.0Michael PittmanINDWR53202545
3734.335.5Derrick HenryBALRB33471938
3837.538.0Cooper KuppLARWR20545323
3939.038.5Amari CooperCLEWR47443233
4039.840.0Jalen HurtsPHIQB39354144
4143.842.5Tee HigginsCINWR43424941
4242.544.0George PickensPITWR50323949
4344.544.5Zay FlowersBALWR49335640
4444.344.5Patrick MahomesKCQB38345154
4547.345.0Joe MixonHOURB44463762
4645.547.0Malik NabersNYGWR46534835
4752.047.0Trey McBrideARITE52407442
4847.848.5Mark AndrewsBALTE55394255
4951.349.5Christian KirkJAXWR60514648
5047.350.0Lamar JacksonBALQB48375252
5153.550.0Aaron JonesMINRB41793559
5255.854.5Tank DellHOUWR58437151
5357.055.5Kenneth WalkerSEARB42754566
5456.056.0Chris GodwinTBWR66585446
5555.856.0Dalton KincaidBUFTE56566150
5659.556.5Rachaad WhiteTBRB75605053
5756.857.5Keenan AllenCHIWR45675857
5857.859.0Terry McLaurinWASWR61665747
5960.859.5Kyle PittsATLTE81506943
6061.860.0James CookBUFRB64804756
6165.860.0Jordan AddisonMINWR59558861
6258.860.5Jayden ReedGBWR54456769
6361.360.5James ConnerARIRB62594480
6459.061.0Alvin KamaraNORB40746260
6559.561.0Marquise BrownKCWR67495567
6666.864.5Calvin RidleyTENWR51718758
6767.365.0George KittleSFTE57578273
6867.366.0Anthony RichardsonINDQB68647364
6965.369.5C.J. StroudHOUQB69388470
7071.870.0D'Andre SwiftCHIRB86616575
7169.571.5Rhamondre StevensonNERB71765972
7273.071.5David MontgomeryDETRB65776684
7372.572.0Najee HarrisPITRB63816383
7477.873.5DeAndre HopkinsTENWR96707768
7578.876.5Rome OdunzeCHIWR77689476
7683.877.0Christian WatsonGBWR781077674
7781.077.0Joe BurrowCINQB707210082
7877.577.5Rashee RiceKCWR92698663
7981.077.5Dak PrescottDALQB82737297
8083.080.0Ladd McConkeyLACWR101857571
8184.380.5Jake FergusonDALTE99837877
8279.380.5Diontae JohnsonCARWR74876888
8377.581.0Kyler MurrayARIQB83638579
8482.882.0Evan EngramJAXTE80848978
8586.884.0Javonte WilliamsDENRB857883101
8689.585.5Devin SingletaryNYGRB731149081
8781.888.5Zamir WhiteLVRB90906087
8885.089.5Tony PollardTENRB88917091
8990.091.5Zack MossCINRB729310590
9089.892.5Raheem MostertMIARB91948094
9193.092.5Jaylen WarrenPITRB106898196
9297.094.5Austin EkelerWASRB841159792
9387.595.0Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEAWR95966495
94110.098.5Jameson WilliamsDETWR9415810385
95100.599.5Brock BowersLVTE1218211089
9694.8100.0Xavier WorthyKCWR1148811265
9799.3100.0Jordan LoveGBQB8999101108
98110.0101.0Nick ChubbCLERB8715979115
9997.0102.0Keon ColemanBUFWR7610810698
100103.0102.0Brian ThomasJAXWR11610492100
101103.5103.5David NjokuCLETE100100107107
102103.0103.5Chase BrownCINRB1129893109
103100.8103.5Courtland SuttonDENWR7911791116
104105.0105.0Khalil ShakirBUFWR11397108102
105110.3105.5Caleb WilliamsCHIQB105106127103
106107.0105.5Mike WilliamsNYJWR97102109120
107104.3106.0Tyjae SpearsTENRB11092102113
108111.0108.0Tyler LockettSEAWR1179513399
109110.0108.5Gus EdwardsLACRB107110118105
110113.8108.5Jerry JeudyCLEWR137101111106
111109.0110.0Jonathon BrooksCARRB1301229886
112116.0110.5Brian RobinsonWASRB10914796112
113112.0113.0Ezekiel ElliottDALRB12911311393
114110.5113.5Dallas GoedertPHITE12010995118
115113.8114.0Brock PurdySFQB102124104125
116113.5116.0Rashid ShaheedNOWR98118124114
117125.8118.0Jayden DanielsWASQB108163128104
118112.5120.0Joshua PalmerLACWR11886122124
119121.0120.5Zach CharbonnetSEARB128119115122
120123.8121.0Romeo DoubsGBWR148105125117
121123.0122.5Trey BensonARIRB135112119126
122131.3123.5Dalton SchultzHOUTE161128117119
123112.5125.5Curtis SamuelBUFWR12265134129
124128.3126.5Jerome FordCLERB111121149132
125130.5128.0Brandin CooksDALWR119133147123
126127.8129.0Jakobi MeyersLVWR93160130128
127127.0129.5Justin HerbertLACQB104132145127
128129.3132.0Blake CorumLARRB131116137133
129139.5132.0Chuba HubbardCARRB127111183137
130134.8133.0Gabe DavisJAXWR156103170110
131132.8133.0Trevor LawrenceJAXQB141125144121
132135.0134.5Pat FreiermuthPITTE140129123148
133137.5135.0Jahan DotsonWASWR123157131139
134134.5135.5Darnell MooneyATLWR147120129142
135134.8136.0Dontayvion WicksGBWR124156148111
136138.3136.5Matthew StaffordLARQB143127153130
137135.5137.0Jared GoffDETQB103165143131
138142.5137.5Kirk CousinsATLQB169131126144
139132.5137.5Kendre MillerNORB13214399156
140140.0138.5DeMario DouglasNEWR126134157143
141143.5140.0Antonio GibsonNERB160142138134
142139.5140.0Tua TagovailoaMIAQB142126152138
143138.0140.0Ray DavisBUFRB136144114158
144145.3141.0Michael WilsonARIWR144138135164
145145.3144.5T.J. HockensonMINTE162130142147
146150.8144.5Marvin MimsDENWR125136189153
147149.0145.0Deshaun WatsonCLEQB170139151136
148144.0147.0Josh DownsINDWR145149132150
149152.8147.5Cole KmetCHITE176150140145
150145.3148.5Tyler AllgeierATLRB134148150149

------------

Did you know you can bet on the NFL in most states? You can sign up for the best sports betting sites and bet on anything NFL. In addition, you can get thousands in bonuses by redeeming various sportsbook promo codes that give users bonus bets upon registration.

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jim Coventry
Jim Coventry
Coventry was a finalist for the FSWA football writer of the year in 2022. He started playing fantasy football in 1994 and won a national contest in 1996. He also nabbed five top-50 finishes in national contests from 2008 to 2012 before turning his attention to DFS. He's been an industry analyst since 2007, though he joined RotoWire in 2016. A published author, Coventry wrote a book about relationships, "The Secret of Life", in 2013.
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Mario Puig
Mario Puig
Mario is a Senior Writer at RotoWire who primarily writes and projects for the NFL and college football sections.
2024 Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates: Second-Year Pros Poised to Break Out
2024 Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates: Second-Year Pros Poised to Break Out
FSGA Football Futures and Props Draft Recap 2024
FSGA Football Futures and Props Draft Recap 2024
Best Ball Strategy: Five Wideouts Fades
Best Ball Strategy: Five Wideouts Fades
ADP Battles: Hall vs. Robinson vs. Gibbs
ADP Battles: Hall vs. Robinson vs. Gibbs