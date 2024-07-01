RotoWire Roundtable: 2024 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Update

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.

Welcome to the second installment of our 2024 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.

Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

The default order is listed by median ranking. Click columns to sort.

As one might expect in what has been a quiet June (for the most part), little has changed since we posted our initial set of Roundtable Rankings on June 4. A few players in the top 50 swapped places, but nothing too dramatic. Trey McBride fell from 47 to 40, for what that's worth.

• Players entering the top 150:

DeMario Douglas (140)

Tyler Allgeier (150)

• Players dropping out:

Jermaine Burton (146)

Xavier Legette (148)

Look for our next update in mid-July. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements.

Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.