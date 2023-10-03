Target Breakdown: Pass Catcher Usage Report and Week 5 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

New Injuries

Tee Higgins said he hopes to avoid missed time, but history suggests he's unlikely to do so. Players usually miss a game or two after fracturing ribs.

Mike Evans actually has a better chance to avoid missed games despite hamstring injuries typically being more problematic than rib issues for WRs. The Bucs are on bye Week 5, and Evans has a long history of hamstring injuries but also a good track record of coming back from them relatively quickly and producing.

Khalil Shakir barely has a role in Buffalo's offense and can be dropped in most leagues regardless of how he recovers from the concussion.

Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson (ankle) are on the injury report ahead of a TNF game against Chicago, though Dotson being listed as LP on Monday suggests he's not in much danger of sitting out. Samuel, on the other hand, was listed as a non-participant.

Mike Tomlin has already deemed Pat Freiermuth "very doubtful" for Week 5 against Baltimore, and it sounds like the TE will miss time beyond that. An IR stint isn't totally out of the question, IMO.

Luke Musgrave suffered a concussion on TNF, and the extra three days to recover might end up making the difference between missing a game or not. He was getting a ton of snaps and a decent number of targets before the injury, so this might be a buy-low opportunity.

Tyler Higbee hurt his thumb. It seems like he's been listed as questionable dozens of times without ever actually missing a game. That's not technically true, but I don't think a thumb issue will do him in unless it's so bad it demands surgery. In any case, Higbee's best shot at a run of strong fantasy production was the first four weeks of the season. He's not going to see many targets if Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell and Kyren Williams are the guys he's sharing the field with.

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth expected to miss 2-3 weeks with hamstring injury, per team sources — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) October 3, 2023

Missed Week 4

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

Chris Godwin — Week 4: 8-114-0 on 11 tgts / SZN: 25.2% tgt share

Romeo Doubs — Week 4: 9-95-0 on 14 tgts / SZN: 25.6% tgt share

Puka Nacua — Week 4: 9-163-1 on 10 tgts / SZN: 32.7% tgt share, 33.8% AY share

Nico Collins — Week 4: 7-168-2 / SZN: 22.7% tgt share, 33.7% AY share

Adam Thielen — Three straight games w/ at least 8 tgts, 7 catches

Michael Wilson — Week 4: 7-76-2 on 7 tgts, 74% route share

Joshua Palmer — Week 4: 96% route share and 3-77-0 on team-high eight tgts

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine — Week 4: 5-51-1 w/ team-high 90% route share

Tight Ends 📈

Jonnu Smith — 6+ targets , 37+ yards in three straight games

Dalton Kincaid — Week 4: 5 tgts + tied for second most routes on team (20)

Jeremy Ruckert — Week 4: 32% route share, 2 tgts, played more than C.J. Uzomah

Trending Down 📉

Wide Receivers 📉

Calvin Ridley — Third on Jags w/ 19.6% tgt share

Tutu Atwell — 4-21-0 on eight tgts Week 4 / Kupp could return Week 5

Jordan Addison — Week 4: 1 tgt + fourth on team w/ 71% route share

Jerry Jeudy — Week 4: 5 tgts + 79% route share (five fewer routes than Sutton)

Skyy Moore — Week 4: 48% route share, 2 tgts / SZN: 10.6% tgt share

Marquez Valdes-Scantling — Week 4: 58% route share, 2 tgts / SZN: 6.3% tgt share

Tight Ends 📉

George Kittle — Week 4: 1 tgt / SZN: fourth on team w/ 17.8% tgt share

Kyle Pitts — Primarily deployed as a downfield blocker for Jonnu Smith :p

Dawson Knox — Week 4: 48% route share (compared to 74% for Dalton Kincaid)

Dalton Schultz — Week 4: 35% route share, 3 tgts / SZN: 12.1% tgt share

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues

Wide Receivers

Potential Starters

Bench Stashes

No shortage of options here, including some guys like Wilson, Reed and Downs who have already been handling starter workloads. The headliner is Jameson Williams after the final two games were chopped off his suspension, but I really have no clue what to expect there. Mims and Rice both have played well, especially Mims, so it's kind of a three-way tie at the top here.

Some might take that as throwing water on Michael Wilson, who erupted for 7-76-2 against the Niners this past Sunday, but it's less about draft capital and more about team context. Wilson is obviously off to a great start, and his low target rate looks a lot better given the sterling per-target efficiency (14-of-16 for 237 yards and the two TDs). In deeper leagues where Mims, Rice and Williams are already rostered, it makes sense to use a nice chunk of FAAB on Wilson, whose ceiling scenario would involve Kyler Murray returning and Marquise Brown being traded.

Potential Drops

Tight Ends

Recommended Adds

Potential Drops

Snaps/Routes/Alignments

Wide Receivers

Sn% = Snap Share

Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game

RTs = # of routes run

Rts/Gm = # of Routes run per game played

Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot

Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot

Motion = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap

Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap

Tight Ends

Sn% = Snap Share

Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game

RTs = # of Routes Run

RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played

IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation

Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, wide or backfield.

Targets & Receiving Stats

Wide Receivers

Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player

AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)

AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for

aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets

TPRR = Targets per Route Run

YPRR = Yards per Route Run

Tight Ends

Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player

AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)

AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for

aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets

TPRR = Targets per Route Run

YPRR = Yards per Route Run

Red-Zone Stats (WR + TE)

I'm trying to get rid of some redundancies and give myself more time for in-depth analysis. As such, red-zone stats will no longer be found in this article because they're available on RW's Red Zone Stats page, updated every Tuesday morning. Note that this page shows target shares in the red zone with the games a player missed already excluded from the data (something that I used to do manually when I had extra time but wasn't able to do every week).