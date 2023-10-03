Fantasy Football
Target Breakdown: Pass Catcher Usage Report and Week 5 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
October 3, 2023

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Week 4 Box Score Breakdown

Week 4 Backfield Breakdown (includes waiver recs for Week 5)

Target Breakdown ⬇️   

Weekly Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

     

Tee Higgins said he hopes to avoid missed time, but history suggests he's unlikely to do so. Players usually miss a game or two after fracturing ribs.

Mike Evans actually has a better chance to avoid missed games despite hamstring injuries typically being more problematic than rib issues for WRs. The Bucs are on bye Week 5, and Evans has a long history of hamstring injuries but also a good track record of coming back from them relatively quickly and producing.

Khalil Shakir barely has a role in Buffalo's offense and can be dropped in most leagues regardless of how he recovers from the concussion. 

Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson (ankle) are on the injury report ahead of a TNF game against Chicago, though Dotson being listed as LP on Monday suggests he's not in much danger of sitting out. Samuel, on the other hand, was listed as a non-participant.

Mike Tomlin has already deemed Pat Freiermuth "very doubtful" for Week 5 against Baltimore, and it sounds like the TE will miss time beyond that. An IR stint isn't totally out

Missed Week 4

      

    

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

Chris Godwin Week 4: 8-114-0 on 11 tgts / SZN: 25.2% tgt share

Romeo Doubs Week 4: 9-95-0 on 14 tgts / SZN: 25.6% tgt share

Puka Nacua Week 4: 9-163-1 on 10 tgts / SZN: 32.7% tgt share, 33.8% AY share

Nico Collins — Week 4: 7-168-2 / SZN: 22.7% tgt share, 33.7% AY share 

Adam Thielen — Three straight games w/ at least 8 tgts, 7 catches

Michael Wilson — Week 4: 7-76-2 on 7 tgts, 74% route share

Joshua Palmer — Week 4: 96% route share and 3-77-0 on team-high eight tgts

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Week 4: 5-51-1 w/ team-high 90% route share

     

Tight Ends 📈

Jonnu Smith 6+ targets , 37+ yards in three straight games

Dalton Kincaid — Week 4: 5 tgts + tied for second most routes on team (20)

Jeremy Ruckert — Week 4: 32% route share, 2 tgts, played more than C.J. Uzomah 

     

Trending Down 📉

Wide Receivers 📉

Calvin Ridley Third on Jags w/ 19.6% tgt share

Tutu Atwell 4-21-0 on eight tgts Week 4 / Kupp could return Week 5

Jordan Addison Week 4: 1 tgt + fourth on team w/ 71% route share

Jerry Jeudy — Week 4: 5 tgts + 79% route share (five fewer routes than Sutton)

Skyy Moore — Week 4: 48% route share, 2 tgts / SZN: 10.6% tgt share

Marquez Valdes-Scantling — Week 4: 58% route share, 2 tgts / SZN: 6.3% tgt share

    

Tight Ends 📉

George Kittle — Week 4: 1 tgt / SZN: fourth on team w/ 17.8% tgt share

Kyle Pitts Primarily deployed as a downfield blocker for Jonnu Smith :p

Dawson Knox — Week 4: 48% route share (compared to 74% for Dalton Kincaid)

Dalton Schultz — Week 4: 35% route share, 3 tgts / SZN: 12.1% tgt share

    

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues

Wide Receivers

Potential Starters

   

Bench Stashes

No shortage of options here, including some guys like Wilson, Reed and Downs who have already been handling starter workloads. The headliner is Jameson Williams after the final two games were chopped off his suspension, but I really have no clue what to expect there. Mims and Rice both have played well, especially Mims, so it's kind of a three-way tie at the top here.

Some might take that as throwing water on Michael Wilson, who erupted for 7-76-2 against the Niners this past Sunday, but it's less about draft capital and more about team context. Wilson is obviously off to a great start, and his low target rate looks a lot better given the sterling per-target efficiency (14-of-16 for 237 yards and the two TDs). In deeper leagues where Mims, Rice and Williams are already rostered, it makes sense to use a nice chunk of FAAB on Wilson, whose ceiling scenario would involve Kyler Murray returning and Marquise Brown being traded.

   

Potential Drops

           

Tight Ends

Recommended Adds

    

Potential Drops

        

Snaps/Routes/Alignments

Wide Receivers

  • Sn% = Snap Share
  • Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
  • RTs = # of routes run
  • Rts/Gm = # of Routes run per game played
  • Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot
  • Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot
  • Motion = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
  • Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
  RT/GmRTsSnapsSn/GmSlot%Sl SnMtn%MotionGP
MINJustin Jefferson40.816323157.823.8%558.2%194
LAPuka Nacua40.515925162.823.5%5910.4%264
LATutu Atwell40.516124160.332.0%7735.3%854
CARAdam Thielen40.016024360.865.4%15913.2%324
CINJa'Marr Chase39.815822756.827.3%6215.0%344
MINK.J. Osborn38.815321854.538.1%8310.5%234
CARDJ Chark38.711616555.023.0%381.8%33
LAVan Jefferson38.515425263.045.6%1153.2%84
LACKeenan Allen37.514723659.053.8%12719.4%464
INDMichael Pittman37.314826165.326.8%7011.5%304
CINTyler Boyd36.814620050.079.0%15814.0%284
WASJahan Dotson36.014421253.050.5%1079.9%214
NOMichael Thomas36.014420551.324.4%500.5%14
LVJakobi Meyers35.710616856.023.8%4011.3%193
INDAlec Pierce35.013925263.09.9%252.8%74
NOChris Olave35.014020551.336.6%7511.7%244
PHIDeVonta Smith34.813827368.321.6%592.6%74
LVDavante Adams34.313721052.512.4%266.2%134
LACMike Williams34.010216053.330.6%493.8%63
HOURobert Woods34.013121353.334.7%749.9%214
PITGeorge Pickens34.013520751.814.0%294.8%104
CINTee Higgins33.813419047.513.2%259.5%184
NEDeVante Parker33.710117056.710.0%174.1%73
CHIDJ Moore33.513422756.814.1%327.9%184
JAXCalvin Ridley33.313321353.314.1%304.2%94
JAXChristian Kirk33.313020651.563.1%13016.5%344
NYJGarrett Wilson33.313120250.522.3%453.0%64
BUFStefon Diggs33.013120751.829.0%6013.5%284
DENCourtland Sutton33.012920250.522.8%463.0%64
CLEDonovan Peoples-Jones32.813125463.533.5%8511.4%294
WASTerry McLaurin32.813120751.815.9%337.2%154
CLEElijah Moore32.513021754.345.2%9823.0%504
NYGDarius Slayton32.513020451.024.0%4910.3%214
DALCeeDee Lamb32.012820852.060.6%12613.5%284
NYJAllen Lazard32.012619147.814.7%286.8%134
CLEAmari Cooper31.812721052.516.2%342.9%64
DETAmon-Ra St. Brown31.512523659.035.6%8415.3%364
PHIA.J. Brown31.312424561.322.0%542.4%64
BUFGabe Davis31.312421152.815.2%326.2%134
ARIMarquise Brown30.812321854.517.4%382.8%64
INDJosh Downs30.812320651.576.2%15710.7%224
PITAllen Robinson30.811819548.859.5%11613.3%264
MINJordan Addison30.812315238.019.7%3012.5%194
JAXZay Jones30.56010251.043.1%446.9%72
SEATyler Lockett30.512119047.527.9%5315.8%304
CARJonathan Mingo30.38914247.322.5%3216.9%243
ATLDrake London30.012021654.012.0%264.2%94
HOUNico Collins30.011719147.818.8%360.0%04
WASCurtis Samuel29.811917142.859.6%10214.6%254
SEADK Metcalf29.511718546.315.1%282.2%44
DENJerry Jeudy29.38711739.061.5%7217.9%213
NEKendrick Bourne29.311717644.024.4%433.8%64
TBChris Godwin29.011419649.028.1%5512.2%244
MIAJaylen Waddle29.08713043.320.0%261.5%23
CARTerrace Marshall29.011617343.320.2%358.1%144
NORashid Shaheed29.011614937.338.3%5714.1%214
HOUTank Dell28.811117844.519.7%355.1%94
MIATyreek Hill28.811417644.030.1%5322.7%404
SFDeebo Samuel28.511321654.020.4%4422.2%484
LACJoshua Palmer28.311318045.025.6%465.5%104
DALBrandin Cooks28.08214147.022.0%3111.3%163
GBRomeo Doubs28.011217343.319.7%341.7%34
DALMichael Gallup27.811118546.34.9%97.0%134
BALZay Flowers27.511022355.830.0%6723.3%524
TENNick Westbrook-Ikhine27.510617844.549.4%882.8%54
CHIChase Claypool27.38213946.316.5%2310.1%143
PITCalvin Austin26.810716842.017.3%2912.5%214
DETJosh Reynolds26.510420150.327.9%566.0%124
KCMarquez Valdes-Scantling26.510616541.331.5%523.6%64
TENTreylon Burks25.07512742.334.6%447.9%103
CHIDarnell Mooney25.010016340.859.5%9714.7%244
TENDeAndre Hopkins25.010014636.520.5%301.4%24
ATLMack Hollins24.89918045.022.2%4012.8%234
ARIMichael Wilson24.59516340.833.1%543.1%54
GBJayden Reed24.59813934.856.1%7826.6%374
TBMike Evans24.09615739.319.7%314.5%74
BALOdell Beckham23.5478944.54.5%45.6%52
ARIRondale Moore23.39315739.354.8%8624.8%394
KCSkyy Moore23.09216942.335.5%6015.4%264
PITDiontae Johnson23.0222626.019.2%511.5%31
NYGIsaiah Hodgins22.58714937.312.1%181.3%24
GBDontayvion Wicks22.59013934.824.5%3411.5%164
SEAJaxon Smith-Njigba22.58912130.380.2%9711.6%144
SFBrandon Aiyuk22.06612441.319.4%241.6%23
NYGParris Campbell22.08812932.370.5%9119.4%254
NEJuJu Smith-Schuster20.58216040.042.5%6816.3%264
CHIEquanimeous St. Brown20.0204141.012.2%517.1%71
LVHunter Renfrow20.08010426.090.4%9424.0%254
TBTrey Palmer19.87913834.547.1%6510.9%154
NYJRandall Cobb19.87711127.878.4%871.8%24
BALRashod Bateman19.75911438.016.7%191.8%23
PHIOlamide Zaccheaus19.57813934.869.1%963.6%54
MIABraxton Berrios19.57812030.055.0%6617.5%214
KCJustin Watson19.57811528.828.7%332.6%34
NYGWan'Dale Robinson19.0385728.568.4%3919.3%112
DENBrandon Johnson19.07411027.517.3%197.3%84
BALNelson Agholor17.06813734.346.7%648.0%114
NYGJalin Hyatt16.5669523.823.2%226.3%64
SFJauan Jennings16.3497725.742.9%3316.9%133
PHIQuez Watkins15.5315829.077.6%455.2%32
LACQuentin Johnston14.0567919.819.0%158.8%74
NEDemario Douglas13.5547418.579.7%5929.7%224
KCRashee Rice13.35210125.349.5%504.0%44
DALJalen Tolbert12.85110726.816.8%1815.0%164
TBDeven Thompkins12.54810125.342.6%4314.9%154
TENChris Moore12.34910426.017.3%180.0%04
DENMarvin Mims9.0366015.010.0%626.7%164

           

Tight Ends

  • Sn% = Snap Share
  • Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
  • RTs = # of Routes Run
  • RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
  • IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
  • Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, wide or backfield.
  Rt/GmRtsSnSn/GmIL%IL SnDet%Det SnGP
LATyler Higbee40.814126766.850.6%13549.4%1324
MINT.J. Hockenson36.013720050.057.5%11542.5%854
PHIDallas Goedert34.312326766.856.9%15243.1%1154
NEHunter Henry32.812322957.358.5%13441.5%954
JAXEvan Engram32.512719348.326.4%5173.6%1424
CLEDavid Njoku32.311821453.552.8%11347.2%1014
NYGDarren Waller32.311720250.538.6%7861.4%1244
HOUDalton Schultz31.510918646.555.4%10344.6%834
TBCade Otton31.010023959.856.9%13643.1%1034
DENAdam Trautman30.310518646.551.6%9648.4%904
WASLogan Thomas30.38413846.042.0%5858.0%803
MIADurham Smythe30.09820050.059.0%11841.0%824
ATLKyle Pitts30.011717243.020.9%3679.1%1364
NOJuwan Johnson29.78515050.038.0%5762.0%933
DETSam LaPorta29.09921654.059.3%12840.7%884
CINIrv Smith29.0577336.531.5%2368.5%502
CARHayden Hurst28.811414636.539.7%5860.3%884
CHICole Kmet28.39819248.057.3%11042.7%824
SFGeorge Kittle28.09221253.070.8%15029.2%624
BALMark Andrews27.07715351.039.9%6160.1%923
KCTravis Kelce27.07713946.334.5%4865.5%913
ARIZach Ertz27.010816942.345.0%7655.0%934
INDKylen Granson27.010415538.851.0%7949.0%764
BUFDawson Knox26.39117744.354.8%9745.2%804
TENChigoziem Okonkwo26.08317142.861.4%10538.6%664
NYJTyler Conklin25.88916741.861.1%10238.9%654
GBLuke Musgrave25.39216240.562.3%10137.7%614
BUFDalton Kincaid25.39616240.537.0%6063.0%1024
PITPat Freiermuth25.09214536.374.5%10825.5%374
ATLJonnu Smith24.08215538.849.0%7651.0%794
DALJake Ferguson23.58217844.574.7%13325.3%454
NEMike Gesicki23.39214636.518.5%2781.5%1194
KCNoah Gray22.58117243.045.9%7954.1%934
LVAustin Hooper22.08013132.856.5%7443.5%574
LACGerald Everett21.37215939.851.6%8248.4%774
SEANoah Fant17.06012230.554.1%6645.9%564
SEAColby Parkinson16.05413533.861.5%8338.5%524
LACDonald Parham16.05311428.571.1%8128.9%334
LVMichael Mayer14.84811127.881.1%9018.9%214
WASJohn Bates14.04511528.870.4%8129.6%344
NYGDaniel Bellinger14.03110526.362.9%6637.1%394
DALPeyton Hendershot13.7339331.066.7%6233.3%313
PITDarnell Washington12.03710325.879.6%8220.4%214
INDDrew Ogletree10.0236822.788.2%6011.8%83
BALIsaiah Likely9.5379724.345.4%4454.6%534
ARITrey McBride9.3319523.877.9%7422.1%214

          

Targets & Receiving Stats

Wide Receivers

  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for 
  • aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
 PlayerTgt ShTgtAy ShAYaDOTTPRRYPRRRECYdsTDDrop
LVDavante Adams37.9%5054.0%550.211.036.5%2.903339732
PHIA.J. Brown35.0%4347.3%563.413.433.9%3.242840221
LARPuka Nacua32.5%5234.3%453.08.733.1%3.193950112
NYJGarrett Wilson32.4%3641.3%357.09.927.5%1.722122521
MINJustin Jefferson31.2%4746.7%499.910.928.2%3.333354332
LACKeenan Allen31.0%4431.0%388.48.829.9%2.953543431
MIATyreek Hill30.1%4048.5%539.613.535.1%4.122847041
BUFStefon Diggs29.8%3938.0%387.69.929.8%3.053139940
INDMichael Pittman29.2%3927.6%280.27.226.4%1.662624511
TENDeAndre Hopkins29.0%3138.0%384.212.431.0%2.161821602
CINJa'Marr Chase28.5%4134.1%299.07.325.9%1.802928401
BALZay Flowers28.4%2926.3%175.56.126.4%2.222424400
DETAmon-Ra St. Brown28.2%3430.7%295.28.428.0%2.652633121
NOChris Olave27.1%3842.6%529.713.927.1%2.192330600
SFBrandon Aiyuk26.4%2050.2%318.115.930.3%4.851732020
SFDeebo Samuel26.2%2827.4%220.27.924.8%2.191724710
ARIMarquise Brown26.2%3239.5%360.411.326.0%1.942123921
TBMike Evans26.1%3145.2%424.013.732.3%3.512033731
GBRomeo Doubs25.6%3327.5%383.411.629.5%2.002022430
TBChris Godwin25.2%3027.3%277.59.226.3%2.242125500
DENCourtland Sutton25.2%2831.5%309.211.021.7%1.672021631
JAXChristian Kirk24.6%3527.1%254.37.326.9%1.982425713
PHIDeVonta Smith24.2%2933.3%398.113.721.0%2.062228420
LVJakobi Meyers24.1%2629.7%269.810.424.5%1.881819920
PITGeorge Pickens24.0%3036.4%309.410.322.2%1.951626310
CLEAmari Cooper23.5%3142.0%509.616.424.4%2.041825910
NOMichael Thomas22.9%3222.3%293.39.222.2%1.522221900
SEATyler Lockett22.7%2735.0%306.811.422.3%1.301715720
HOUNico Collins22.7%3234.3%396.212.427.4%3.662242831
DALCeeDee Lamb22.2%3031.2%247.08.223.4%2.412330910
CINTee Higgins22.2%3242.9%393.212.323.9%0.961212922
LACMike Williams22.0%2632.1%291.711.225.5%2.441924910
CARAdam Thielen22.0%3326.0%243.17.420.6%1.792728721
LARTutu Atwell21.9%3529.6%388.711.421.4%1.682126711
CHIDJ Moore21.4%2442.5%329.313.717.9%2.251930121
HOURobert Woods21.3%3123.5%306.29.923.7%1.461819101
CLEElijah Moore21.2%2917.4%225.57.822.3%1.141714800
DENJerry Jeudy20.7%1731.7%238.114.019.5%1.821115801
WASTerry McLaurin19.8%2627.3%261.310.119.8%1.622121210
JAXCalvin Ridley19.7%2835.0%350.012.521.1%1.591521121
INDJosh Downs19.7%2717.4%165.36.122.0%1.281715800
SEADK Metcalf19.6%2338.5%314.113.719.7%2.291826821
GBJayden Reed19.4%2526.7%331.913.325.5%2.071220320
WASJahan Dotson19.1%2520.3%223.89.017.4%0.761411011
CINTyler Boyd18.8%2719.5%181.96.718.5%0.871712701
NEKendrick Bourne18.4%2829.1%383.513.723.9%1.501617520
ATLDrake London18.3%2226.9%233.510.618.3%1.051112621
JAXZay Jones17.8%1330.9%178.013.721.7%0.9255510
NYGDarius Slayton17.7%2036.5%263.813.215.4%1.021113200
HOUTank Dell17.0%2427.5%286.011.921.6%2.411626720
NYGParris Campbell16.7%218.5%79.83.823.9%0.70146201
CHIChase Claypool16.7%1426.9%164.511.817.1%0.6245110
CARTerrace Marshall16.0%2419.4%179.17.520.7%0.981611400
TENTreylon Burks16.0%1329.0%203.315.617.3%1.3269901
PITCalvin Austin16.0%2127.7%244.311.619.6%1.341214311
CARJonathan Mingo16.0%1926.7%201.010.621.3%0.7286401
NYGWan'Dale Robinson15.6%1110.4%34.13.128.9%1.6196100
DETJosh Reynolds15.3%1924.9%230.012.118.3%2.071221521
WASCurtis Samuel15.3%2013.2%123.16.216.8%1.501717800
NEDeVante Parker15.3%1514.2%129.38.614.9%1.081010900
DALBrandin Cooks15.3%1519.6%117.18.417.1%0.8086600
TENNick Westbrook-Ikhine15.0%1611.5%116.77.315.1%1.261213420
MIAJaylen Waddle14.8%1617.4%167.210.418.4%2.411221002
LACJoshua Palmer14.8%2124.1%292.813.918.6%1.421116011
ATLMack Hollins14.8%1729.7%250.914.817.2%1.15711401
SEAJaxon Smith-Njigba14.4%204.8%56.02.822.5%0.70126201
NYJAllen Lazard14.4%1628.3%248.315.512.7%1.341016910
ARIMichael Wilson13.9%1629.0%216.313.516.8%2.491423720
NEJuJu Smith-Schuster13.8%2111.4%137.66.625.6%0.98118001
BUFGabe Davis13.7%1831.4%309.917.214.5%1.771222030
PITAllen Robinson13.6%1712.4%104.36.114.4%0.921210800
NORashid Shaheed13.6%1925.4%312.116.416.4%1.591218511
PITDiontae Johnson13.3%622.5%73.612.327.3%2.1834800
KCRashee Rice13.3%1910.9%123.16.536.5%2.691314011
MINJordan Addison13.0%2020.4%264.013.216.3%1.501318520
BALOdell Beckham13.0%719.5%81.811.714.9%1.4056600
DALMichael Gallup12.6%1718.9%141.88.315.3%1.491316500
CARDJ Chark12.6%1531.7%234.715.612.9%1.11712911
BALNelson Agholor11.8%1220.9%146.812.217.6%1.561010610
MIABraxton Berrios11.8%1614.4%172.010.820.5%1.871314610
GBChristian Watson11.8%413.4%37.69.421.1%1.3222510
KCSkyy Moore11.2%1516.4%147.69.816.3%1.22711210
MINK.J. Osborn11.0%1714.5%188.011.111.1%0.76811723
BALRashod Bateman10.7%912.7%78.38.715.3%1.0075900
CHIDarnell Mooney10.3%1213.7%114.89.612.0%1.04810410
INDAlec Pierce10.2%1424.3%234.916.810.1%0.82711400
GBDontayvion Wicks10.1%1311.3%147.611.414.4%0.9468510
NEDemario Douglas9.9%1513.9%173.911.627.8%2.20911900
DENMarvin Mims9.9%1129.6%235.421.430.6%6.72924210
CLEDonovan Peoples-Jones9.8%1413.1%152.610.910.7%0.5767500
ARIRondale Moore9.8%123.8%33.12.812.9%0.5985500
NYGIsaiah Hodgins9.4%1210.9%101.38.413.8%1.0188810
LARVan Jefferson9.4%1519.1%261.917.59.9%0.71810801
TBDeven Thompkins9.2%119.4%87.78.022.9%1.2786110
DALJalen Tolbert9.2%918.9%111.612.417.6%1.3977100
BUFDeonte Harty9.2%127.4%65.95.530.8%0.9793800
KCKadarius Toney9.1%133.8%39.53.035.1%1.5495702
DETKalif Raymond8.9%1116.5%156.414.220.8%2.25811910
KCJustin Watson8.4%1324.4%277.521.316.7%2.09816300
SFJauan Jennings8.2%716.6%93.513.414.3%1.6748200
LACQuentin Johnston7.7%119.0%109.610.019.6%0.7964400
TBTrey Palmer7.6%99.1%70.77.911.4%0.5364221
TENChris Moore7.5%819.0%189.023.616.3%2.73413400
PHIOlamide Zaccheaus7.2%511.4%82.916.66.4%0.8836911
PHIQuez Watkins6.7%21.4%3.11.56.5%0.5521700
KCMarquez Valdes-Scantling6.3%914.7%162.718.18.5%0.98610400
NYGJalin Hyatt4.7%518.5%97.019.47.6%1.5049901

        

Tight Ends

  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for 
  • aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
 PlayerTgt ShTgtAy ShAYaDOTTPRRYPRRRECYdsTDDrop
ARIZach Ertz24.6%3023.5%217.57.327.8%1.262013603
KCTravis Kelce24.5%2623.0%171.86.633.8%2.011715520
BALMark Andrews22.2%1819.6%119.86.723.4%2.081416030
DETSam LaPorta21.8%2717.6%164.06.127.3%2.442224211
NYGDarren Waller20.8%2325.7%182.98.019.7%1.311515300
CHICole Kmet20.5%2417.9%161.46.724.5%1.931818920
JAXEvan Engram20.4%2911.1%100.33.522.8%1.832523201
MINT.J. Hockenson20.1%3114.8%163.15.322.6%1.482520320
DALJake Ferguson18.5%2514.5%122.94.930.5%1.791714713
ATLKyle Pitts18.3%2130.3%243.011.617.9%1.031112101
SFGeorge Kittle17.9%1915.7%123.16.520.7%1.611414801
ATLJonnu Smith17.4%2017.5%152.07.624.4%2.181517901
LARTyler Higbee16.3%2613.2%179.66.918.7%1.411619600
NYJTyler Conklin16.2%1813.8%119.16.620.2%1.531313600
PHIDallas Goedert15.8%1910.3%112.45.915.4%0.72138801
NEHunter Henry15.1%2314.8%191.08.318.7%1.431717621
CLEDavid Njoku14.4%184.8%57.73.215.3%1.171613800
INDKylen Granson13.9%1913.7%135.67.118.3%0.85118812
WASLogan Thomas13.7%1413.7%103.57.416.7%1.26910612
BUFDalton Kincaid13.0%175.9%62.73.717.7%1.03159900
TBCade Otton12.6%156.7%60.94.115.0%0.89128911
GBLuke Musgrave12.4%1611.4%150.69.417.4%1.361212500
TENChigoziem Okonkwo12.1%136.7%65.85.115.7%0.86107101
HOUDalton Schultz12.1%179.6%133.57.915.6%0.82108911
NOJuwan Johnson11.8%127.4%70.15.814.1%0.7276101
CINIrv Smith11.6%99.9%54.76.115.8%0.4752701
MIADurham Smythe11.0%159.3%103.96.915.3%1.261112300
CARHayden Hurst10.7%1610.9%103.06.414.0%0.69107910
PITPat Freiermuth10.4%139.0%81.96.314.1%0.5885320
LACGerald Everett9.9%143.5%38.52.819.4%1.491310700
SEAColby Parkinson9.3%108.4%79.07.918.5%1.6168700
BUFDawson Knox9.2%135.9%94.77.314.3%0.6485811
SEANoah Fant9.1%119.9%86.07.818.3%2.671016000
KCNoah Gray9.1%1310.5%105.08.116.0%1.38811210
NEMike Gesicki8.6%1310.7%140.910.814.1%1.08109900
WASCole Turner8.4%119.4%94.08.526.8%1.7877301
DENAdam Trautman8.1%93.2%33.33.78.6%0.3253400

Red-Zone Stats (WR + TE)

I'm trying to get rid of some redundancies and give myself more time for in-depth analysis. As such, red-zone stats will no longer be found in this article because they're available on RW's Red Zone Stats page, updated every Tuesday morning. Note that this page shows target shares in the red zone with the games a player missed already excluded from the data (something that I used to do manually when I had extra time but wasn't able to do every week).

  

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
