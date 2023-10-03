Target Breakdown: Pass Catcher Usage Report and Week 5 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.
Week 4 Backfield Breakdown (includes waiver recs for Week 5)
Target Breakdown ⬇️
Weekly Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
- WR Tee Higgins (fractured ribs / week-to-week)
- WR Mike Evans (hamstring / week-to-week)
- WR Khalil Shakir (concussion / day-to-day)
- WR Curtis Samuel (quad / day-to-day)
- TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring / week-to-week)
- TE Tyler Higbee (thumb / day-to-day)
- TE Luke Musgrave (concussion)
Tee Higgins said he hopes to avoid missed time, but history suggests he's unlikely to do so. Players usually miss a game or two after fracturing ribs.
Mike Evans actually has a better chance to avoid missed games despite hamstring injuries typically being more problematic than rib issues for WRs. The Bucs are on bye Week 5, and Evans has a long history of hamstring injuries but also a good track record of coming back from them relatively quickly and producing.
Khalil Shakir barely has a role in Buffalo's offense and can be dropped in most leagues regardless of how he recovers from the concussion.
Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson (ankle) are on the injury report ahead of a TNF game against Chicago, though Dotson being listed as LP on Monday suggests he's not in much danger of sitting out. Samuel, on the other hand, was listed as a non-participant.
Mike Tomlin has already deemed Pat Freiermuth "very doubtful" for Week 5 against Baltimore, and it sounds like the TE will miss time beyond that. An IR stint isn't totally out
Missed Week 4
- WRs Odell Beckham (ankle / day-to-day) & Rashod Bateman (hammy / day-to-day)
- WR Treylon Burks (knee / week-to-week)
- WRs Zay Jones (knee / day-to-day) & Jamal Agnew (quad / day-to-day)
- WR Jonathan Mingo (concussion)
- WR Quez Watkins (hamstring)
- WR Jauan Jennings (shin)
- WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring / IR - eligible for Week 5 return)
- WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring / IR - eligible for Week 6 return)
- TE Irv Smith (hamstring / day-to-day)
- TE Juwan Johnson (calf / day-to-day)
- TE Foster Moreau (ankle / day-to-day)
- TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle / day-to-day)
- TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring / IR - eligible for Week 6 return
- TE Jelani Woods (hamstring / IR - eligible for Week 5 return)
Stock Report 📊
Trending Up 📈
Wide Receivers 📈
Chris Godwin — Week 4: 8-114-0 on 11 tgts / SZN: 25.2% tgt share
Romeo Doubs — Week 4: 9-95-0 on 14 tgts / SZN: 25.6% tgt share
Puka Nacua — Week 4: 9-163-1 on 10 tgts / SZN: 32.7% tgt share, 33.8% AY share
Nico Collins — Week 4: 7-168-2 / SZN: 22.7% tgt share, 33.7% AY share
Adam Thielen — Three straight games w/ at least 8 tgts, 7 catches
Michael Wilson — Week 4: 7-76-2 on 7 tgts, 74% route share
Joshua Palmer — Week 4: 96% route share and 3-77-0 on team-high eight tgts
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine — Week 4: 5-51-1 w/ team-high 90% route share
Tight Ends 📈
Jonnu Smith — 6+ targets , 37+ yards in three straight games
Dalton Kincaid — Week 4: 5 tgts + tied for second most routes on team (20)
Jeremy Ruckert — Week 4: 32% route share, 2 tgts, played more than C.J. Uzomah
Trending Down 📉
Wide Receivers 📉
Calvin Ridley — Third on Jags w/ 19.6% tgt share
Tutu Atwell — 4-21-0 on eight tgts Week 4 / Kupp could return Week 5
Jordan Addison — Week 4: 1 tgt + fourth on team w/ 71% route share
Jerry Jeudy — Week 4: 5 tgts + 79% route share (five fewer routes than Sutton)
Skyy Moore — Week 4: 48% route share, 2 tgts / SZN: 10.6% tgt share
Marquez Valdes-Scantling — Week 4: 58% route share, 2 tgts / SZN: 6.3% tgt share
Tight Ends 📉
George Kittle — Week 4: 1 tgt / SZN: fourth on team w/ 17.8% tgt share
Kyle Pitts — Primarily deployed as a downfield blocker for Jonnu Smith :p
Dawson Knox — Week 4: 48% route share (compared to 74% for Dalton Kincaid)
Dalton Schultz — Week 4: 35% route share, 3 tgts / SZN: 12.1% tgt share
Waivers Look-Ahead ±
*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues
Wide Receivers
Potential Starters
- Tyler Boyd - 37%
- Rashid Shaheed - 42%
- Zay Jones (knee) - 31%
- Robert Woods - 22%
- DJ Chark - 17%
- DeVante Parker - 3%
- Josh Reynolds - 39%
Bench Stashes
- Marvin Mims - 39%
- Rashee Rice - 36%
- Jameson Williams - 32%
- Michael Wilson - 2%
- Quentin Johnston - 47%
- Jayden Reed - 24%
- Josh Downs - 11%
- Calvin Austin - 3%
- Jalin Hyatt - 9%
- Wan'Dale Robinson - 4%
No shortage of options here, including some guys like Wilson, Reed and Downs who have already been handling starter workloads. The headliner is Jameson Williams after the final two games were chopped off his suspension, but I really have no clue what to expect there. Mims and Rice both have played well, especially Mims, so it's kind of a three-way tie at the top here.
Some might take that as throwing water on Michael Wilson, who erupted for 7-76-2 against the Niners this past Sunday, but it's less about draft capital and more about team context. Wilson is obviously off to a great start, and his low target rate looks a lot better given the sterling per-target efficiency (14-of-16 for 237 yards and the two TDs). In deeper leagues where Mims, Rice and Williams are already rostered, it makes sense to use a nice chunk of FAAB on Wilson, whose ceiling scenario would involve Kyler Murray returning and Marquise Brown being traded.
Potential Drops
Tight Ends
Recommended Adds
- Luke Musgrave (concussion) - 36%
- Zach Ertz - 26%
- Gerald Everett - 34%
- Logan Thomas - 6%
Potential Drops
- Pat Freiermuth (hamstring)
- Dalton Schultz
- Dawson Knox
Snaps/Routes/Alignments
Wide Receivers
- Sn% = Snap Share
- Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
- RTs = # of routes run
- Rts/Gm = # of Routes run per game played
- Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot
- Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot
- Motion = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
- Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
|RT/Gm
|RTs
|Snaps
|Sn/Gm
|Slot%
|Sl Sn
|Mtn%
|Motion
|GP
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|40.8
|163
|231
|57.8
|23.8%
|55
|8.2%
|19
|4
|LA
|Puka Nacua
|40.5
|159
|251
|62.8
|23.5%
|59
|10.4%
|26
|4
|LA
|Tutu Atwell
|40.5
|161
|241
|60.3
|32.0%
|77
|35.3%
|85
|4
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|40.0
|160
|243
|60.8
|65.4%
|159
|13.2%
|32
|4
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|39.8
|158
|227
|56.8
|27.3%
|62
|15.0%
|34
|4
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|38.8
|153
|218
|54.5
|38.1%
|83
|10.5%
|23
|4
|CAR
|DJ Chark
|38.7
|116
|165
|55.0
|23.0%
|38
|1.8%
|3
|3
|LA
|Van Jefferson
|38.5
|154
|252
|63.0
|45.6%
|115
|3.2%
|8
|4
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|37.5
|147
|236
|59.0
|53.8%
|127
|19.4%
|46
|4
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|37.3
|148
|261
|65.3
|26.8%
|70
|11.5%
|30
|4
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|36.8
|146
|200
|50.0
|79.0%
|158
|14.0%
|28
|4
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|36.0
|144
|212
|53.0
|50.5%
|107
|9.9%
|21
|4
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|36.0
|144
|205
|51.3
|24.4%
|50
|0.5%
|1
|4
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|35.7
|106
|168
|56.0
|23.8%
|40
|11.3%
|19
|3
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|35.0
|139
|252
|63.0
|9.9%
|25
|2.8%
|7
|4
|NO
|Chris Olave
|35.0
|140
|205
|51.3
|36.6%
|75
|11.7%
|24
|4
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|34.8
|138
|273
|68.3
|21.6%
|59
|2.6%
|7
|4
|LV
|Davante Adams
|34.3
|137
|210
|52.5
|12.4%
|26
|6.2%
|13
|4
|LAC
|Mike Williams
|34.0
|102
|160
|53.3
|30.6%
|49
|3.8%
|6
|3
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|34.0
|131
|213
|53.3
|34.7%
|74
|9.9%
|21
|4
|PIT
|George Pickens
|34.0
|135
|207
|51.8
|14.0%
|29
|4.8%
|10
|4
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|33.8
|134
|190
|47.5
|13.2%
|25
|9.5%
|18
|4
|NE
|DeVante Parker
|33.7
|101
|170
|56.7
|10.0%
|17
|4.1%
|7
|3
|CHI
|DJ Moore
|33.5
|134
|227
|56.8
|14.1%
|32
|7.9%
|18
|4
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|33.3
|133
|213
|53.3
|14.1%
|30
|4.2%
|9
|4
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|33.3
|130
|206
|51.5
|63.1%
|130
|16.5%
|34
|4
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|33.3
|131
|202
|50.5
|22.3%
|45
|3.0%
|6
|4
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|33.0
|131
|207
|51.8
|29.0%
|60
|13.5%
|28
|4
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|33.0
|129
|202
|50.5
|22.8%
|46
|3.0%
|6
|4
|CLE
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|32.8
|131
|254
|63.5
|33.5%
|85
|11.4%
|29
|4
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|32.8
|131
|207
|51.8
|15.9%
|33
|7.2%
|15
|4
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|32.5
|130
|217
|54.3
|45.2%
|98
|23.0%
|50
|4
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|32.5
|130
|204
|51.0
|24.0%
|49
|10.3%
|21
|4
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|32.0
|128
|208
|52.0
|60.6%
|126
|13.5%
|28
|4
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|32.0
|126
|191
|47.8
|14.7%
|28
|6.8%
|13
|4
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|31.8
|127
|210
|52.5
|16.2%
|34
|2.9%
|6
|4
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|31.5
|125
|236
|59.0
|35.6%
|84
|15.3%
|36
|4
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|31.3
|124
|245
|61.3
|22.0%
|54
|2.4%
|6
|4
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|31.3
|124
|211
|52.8
|15.2%
|32
|6.2%
|13
|4
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|30.8
|123
|218
|54.5
|17.4%
|38
|2.8%
|6
|4
|IND
|Josh Downs
|30.8
|123
|206
|51.5
|76.2%
|157
|10.7%
|22
|4
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|30.8
|118
|195
|48.8
|59.5%
|116
|13.3%
|26
|4
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|30.8
|123
|152
|38.0
|19.7%
|30
|12.5%
|19
|4
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|30.5
|60
|102
|51.0
|43.1%
|44
|6.9%
|7
|2
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|30.5
|121
|190
|47.5
|27.9%
|53
|15.8%
|30
|4
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|30.3
|89
|142
|47.3
|22.5%
|32
|16.9%
|24
|3
|ATL
|Drake London
|30.0
|120
|216
|54.0
|12.0%
|26
|4.2%
|9
|4
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|30.0
|117
|191
|47.8
|18.8%
|36
|0.0%
|0
|4
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|29.8
|119
|171
|42.8
|59.6%
|102
|14.6%
|25
|4
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|29.5
|117
|185
|46.3
|15.1%
|28
|2.2%
|4
|4
|DEN
|Jerry Jeudy
|29.3
|87
|117
|39.0
|61.5%
|72
|17.9%
|21
|3
|NE
|Kendrick Bourne
|29.3
|117
|176
|44.0
|24.4%
|43
|3.8%
|6
|4
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|29.0
|114
|196
|49.0
|28.1%
|55
|12.2%
|24
|4
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|29.0
|87
|130
|43.3
|20.0%
|26
|1.5%
|2
|3
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|29.0
|116
|173
|43.3
|20.2%
|35
|8.1%
|14
|4
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|29.0
|116
|149
|37.3
|38.3%
|57
|14.1%
|21
|4
|HOU
|Tank Dell
|28.8
|111
|178
|44.5
|19.7%
|35
|5.1%
|9
|4
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|28.8
|114
|176
|44.0
|30.1%
|53
|22.7%
|40
|4
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|28.5
|113
|216
|54.0
|20.4%
|44
|22.2%
|48
|4
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|28.3
|113
|180
|45.0
|25.6%
|46
|5.5%
|10
|4
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|28.0
|82
|141
|47.0
|22.0%
|31
|11.3%
|16
|3
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|28.0
|112
|173
|43.3
|19.7%
|34
|1.7%
|3
|4
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|27.8
|111
|185
|46.3
|4.9%
|9
|7.0%
|13
|4
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|27.5
|110
|223
|55.8
|30.0%
|67
|23.3%
|52
|4
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|27.5
|106
|178
|44.5
|49.4%
|88
|2.8%
|5
|4
|CHI
|Chase Claypool
|27.3
|82
|139
|46.3
|16.5%
|23
|10.1%
|14
|3
|PIT
|Calvin Austin
|26.8
|107
|168
|42.0
|17.3%
|29
|12.5%
|21
|4
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|26.5
|104
|201
|50.3
|27.9%
|56
|6.0%
|12
|4
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|26.5
|106
|165
|41.3
|31.5%
|52
|3.6%
|6
|4
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|25.0
|75
|127
|42.3
|34.6%
|44
|7.9%
|10
|3
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|25.0
|100
|163
|40.8
|59.5%
|97
|14.7%
|24
|4
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|25.0
|100
|146
|36.5
|20.5%
|30
|1.4%
|2
|4
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|24.8
|99
|180
|45.0
|22.2%
|40
|12.8%
|23
|4
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|24.5
|95
|163
|40.8
|33.1%
|54
|3.1%
|5
|4
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|24.5
|98
|139
|34.8
|56.1%
|78
|26.6%
|37
|4
|TB
|Mike Evans
|24.0
|96
|157
|39.3
|19.7%
|31
|4.5%
|7
|4
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|23.5
|47
|89
|44.5
|4.5%
|4
|5.6%
|5
|2
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|23.3
|93
|157
|39.3
|54.8%
|86
|24.8%
|39
|4
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|23.0
|92
|169
|42.3
|35.5%
|60
|15.4%
|26
|4
|PIT
|Diontae Johnson
|23.0
|22
|26
|26.0
|19.2%
|5
|11.5%
|3
|1
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|22.5
|87
|149
|37.3
|12.1%
|18
|1.3%
|2
|4
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|22.5
|90
|139
|34.8
|24.5%
|34
|11.5%
|16
|4
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|22.5
|89
|121
|30.3
|80.2%
|97
|11.6%
|14
|4
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|22.0
|66
|124
|41.3
|19.4%
|24
|1.6%
|2
|3
|NYG
|Parris Campbell
|22.0
|88
|129
|32.3
|70.5%
|91
|19.4%
|25
|4
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|20.5
|82
|160
|40.0
|42.5%
|68
|16.3%
|26
|4
|CHI
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|20.0
|20
|41
|41.0
|12.2%
|5
|17.1%
|7
|1
|LV
|Hunter Renfrow
|20.0
|80
|104
|26.0
|90.4%
|94
|24.0%
|25
|4
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|19.8
|79
|138
|34.5
|47.1%
|65
|10.9%
|15
|4
|NYJ
|Randall Cobb
|19.8
|77
|111
|27.8
|78.4%
|87
|1.8%
|2
|4
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|19.7
|59
|114
|38.0
|16.7%
|19
|1.8%
|2
|3
|PHI
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|19.5
|78
|139
|34.8
|69.1%
|96
|3.6%
|5
|4
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|19.5
|78
|120
|30.0
|55.0%
|66
|17.5%
|21
|4
|KC
|Justin Watson
|19.5
|78
|115
|28.8
|28.7%
|33
|2.6%
|3
|4
|NYG
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|19.0
|38
|57
|28.5
|68.4%
|39
|19.3%
|11
|2
|DEN
|Brandon Johnson
|19.0
|74
|110
|27.5
|17.3%
|19
|7.3%
|8
|4
|BAL
|Nelson Agholor
|17.0
|68
|137
|34.3
|46.7%
|64
|8.0%
|11
|4
|NYG
|Jalin Hyatt
|16.5
|66
|95
|23.8
|23.2%
|22
|6.3%
|6
|4
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|16.3
|49
|77
|25.7
|42.9%
|33
|16.9%
|13
|3
|PHI
|Quez Watkins
|15.5
|31
|58
|29.0
|77.6%
|45
|5.2%
|3
|2
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|14.0
|56
|79
|19.8
|19.0%
|15
|8.8%
|7
|4
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|13.5
|54
|74
|18.5
|79.7%
|59
|29.7%
|22
|4
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|13.3
|52
|101
|25.3
|49.5%
|50
|4.0%
|4
|4
|DAL
|Jalen Tolbert
|12.8
|51
|107
|26.8
|16.8%
|18
|15.0%
|16
|4
|TB
|Deven Thompkins
|12.5
|48
|101
|25.3
|42.6%
|43
|14.9%
|15
|4
|TEN
|Chris Moore
|12.3
|49
|104
|26.0
|17.3%
|18
|0.0%
|0
|4
|DEN
|Marvin Mims
|9.0
|36
|60
|15.0
|10.0%
|6
|26.7%
|16
|4
Tight Ends
- Sn% = Snap Share
- Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
- RTs = # of Routes Run
- RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
- IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
- Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, wide or backfield.
|Rt/Gm
|Rts
|Sn
|Sn/Gm
|IL%
|IL Sn
|Det%
|Det Sn
|GP
|LA
|Tyler Higbee
|40.8
|141
|267
|66.8
|50.6%
|135
|49.4%
|132
|4
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|36.0
|137
|200
|50.0
|57.5%
|115
|42.5%
|85
|4
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|34.3
|123
|267
|66.8
|56.9%
|152
|43.1%
|115
|4
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|32.8
|123
|229
|57.3
|58.5%
|134
|41.5%
|95
|4
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|32.5
|127
|193
|48.3
|26.4%
|51
|73.6%
|142
|4
|CLE
|David Njoku
|32.3
|118
|214
|53.5
|52.8%
|113
|47.2%
|101
|4
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|32.3
|117
|202
|50.5
|38.6%
|78
|61.4%
|124
|4
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|31.5
|109
|186
|46.5
|55.4%
|103
|44.6%
|83
|4
|TB
|Cade Otton
|31.0
|100
|239
|59.8
|56.9%
|136
|43.1%
|103
|4
|DEN
|Adam Trautman
|30.3
|105
|186
|46.5
|51.6%
|96
|48.4%
|90
|4
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|30.3
|84
|138
|46.0
|42.0%
|58
|58.0%
|80
|3
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|30.0
|98
|200
|50.0
|59.0%
|118
|41.0%
|82
|4
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|30.0
|117
|172
|43.0
|20.9%
|36
|79.1%
|136
|4
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|29.7
|85
|150
|50.0
|38.0%
|57
|62.0%
|93
|3
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|29.0
|99
|216
|54.0
|59.3%
|128
|40.7%
|88
|4
|CIN
|Irv Smith
|29.0
|57
|73
|36.5
|31.5%
|23
|68.5%
|50
|2
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|28.8
|114
|146
|36.5
|39.7%
|58
|60.3%
|88
|4
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|28.3
|98
|192
|48.0
|57.3%
|110
|42.7%
|82
|4
|SF
|George Kittle
|28.0
|92
|212
|53.0
|70.8%
|150
|29.2%
|62
|4
|BAL
|Mark Andrews
|27.0
|77
|153
|51.0
|39.9%
|61
|60.1%
|92
|3
|KC
|Travis Kelce
|27.0
|77
|139
|46.3
|34.5%
|48
|65.5%
|91
|3
|ARI
|Zach Ertz
|27.0
|108
|169
|42.3
|45.0%
|76
|55.0%
|93
|4
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|27.0
|104
|155
|38.8
|51.0%
|79
|49.0%
|76
|4
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|26.3
|91
|177
|44.3
|54.8%
|97
|45.2%
|80
|4
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|26.0
|83
|171
|42.8
|61.4%
|105
|38.6%
|66
|4
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|25.8
|89
|167
|41.8
|61.1%
|102
|38.9%
|65
|4
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|25.3
|92
|162
|40.5
|62.3%
|101
|37.7%
|61
|4
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|25.3
|96
|162
|40.5
|37.0%
|60
|63.0%
|102
|4
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|25.0
|92
|145
|36.3
|74.5%
|108
|25.5%
|37
|4
|ATL
|Jonnu Smith
|24.0
|82
|155
|38.8
|49.0%
|76
|51.0%
|79
|4
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|23.5
|82
|178
|44.5
|74.7%
|133
|25.3%
|45
|4
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|23.3
|92
|146
|36.5
|18.5%
|27
|81.5%
|119
|4
|KC
|Noah Gray
|22.5
|81
|172
|43.0
|45.9%
|79
|54.1%
|93
|4
|LV
|Austin Hooper
|22.0
|80
|131
|32.8
|56.5%
|74
|43.5%
|57
|4
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|21.3
|72
|159
|39.8
|51.6%
|82
|48.4%
|77
|4
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|17.0
|60
|122
|30.5
|54.1%
|66
|45.9%
|56
|4
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|16.0
|54
|135
|33.8
|61.5%
|83
|38.5%
|52
|4
|LAC
|Donald Parham
|16.0
|53
|114
|28.5
|71.1%
|81
|28.9%
|33
|4
|LV
|Michael Mayer
|14.8
|48
|111
|27.8
|81.1%
|90
|18.9%
|21
|4
|WAS
|John Bates
|14.0
|45
|115
|28.8
|70.4%
|81
|29.6%
|34
|4
|NYG
|Daniel Bellinger
|14.0
|31
|105
|26.3
|62.9%
|66
|37.1%
|39
|4
|DAL
|Peyton Hendershot
|13.7
|33
|93
|31.0
|66.7%
|62
|33.3%
|31
|3
|PIT
|Darnell Washington
|12.0
|37
|103
|25.8
|79.6%
|82
|20.4%
|21
|4
|IND
|Drew Ogletree
|10.0
|23
|68
|22.7
|88.2%
|60
|11.8%
|8
|3
|BAL
|Isaiah Likely
|9.5
|37
|97
|24.3
|45.4%
|44
|54.6%
|53
|4
|ARI
|Trey McBride
|9.3
|31
|95
|23.8
|77.9%
|74
|22.1%
|21
|4
Targets & Receiving Stats
Wide Receivers
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
|Player
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt
|Ay Sh
|AY
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|REC
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|LV
|Davante Adams
|37.9%
|50
|54.0%
|550.2
|11.0
|36.5%
|2.90
|33
|397
|3
|2
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|35.0%
|43
|47.3%
|563.4
|13.4
|33.9%
|3.24
|28
|402
|2
|1
|LAR
|Puka Nacua
|32.5%
|52
|34.3%
|453.0
|8.7
|33.1%
|3.19
|39
|501
|1
|2
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|32.4%
|36
|41.3%
|357.0
|9.9
|27.5%
|1.72
|21
|225
|2
|1
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|31.2%
|47
|46.7%
|499.9
|10.9
|28.2%
|3.33
|33
|543
|3
|2
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|31.0%
|44
|31.0%
|388.4
|8.8
|29.9%
|2.95
|35
|434
|3
|1
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|30.1%
|40
|48.5%
|539.6
|13.5
|35.1%
|4.12
|28
|470
|4
|1
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|29.8%
|39
|38.0%
|387.6
|9.9
|29.8%
|3.05
|31
|399
|4
|0
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|29.2%
|39
|27.6%
|280.2
|7.2
|26.4%
|1.66
|26
|245
|1
|1
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|29.0%
|31
|38.0%
|384.2
|12.4
|31.0%
|2.16
|18
|216
|0
|2
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|28.5%
|41
|34.1%
|299.0
|7.3
|25.9%
|1.80
|29
|284
|0
|1
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|28.4%
|29
|26.3%
|175.5
|6.1
|26.4%
|2.22
|24
|244
|0
|0
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|28.2%
|34
|30.7%
|295.2
|8.4
|28.0%
|2.65
|26
|331
|2
|1
|NO
|Chris Olave
|27.1%
|38
|42.6%
|529.7
|13.9
|27.1%
|2.19
|23
|306
|0
|0
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|26.4%
|20
|50.2%
|318.1
|15.9
|30.3%
|4.85
|17
|320
|2
|0
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|26.2%
|28
|27.4%
|220.2
|7.9
|24.8%
|2.19
|17
|247
|1
|0
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|26.2%
|32
|39.5%
|360.4
|11.3
|26.0%
|1.94
|21
|239
|2
|1
|TB
|Mike Evans
|26.1%
|31
|45.2%
|424.0
|13.7
|32.3%
|3.51
|20
|337
|3
|1
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|25.6%
|33
|27.5%
|383.4
|11.6
|29.5%
|2.00
|20
|224
|3
|0
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|25.2%
|30
|27.3%
|277.5
|9.2
|26.3%
|2.24
|21
|255
|0
|0
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|25.2%
|28
|31.5%
|309.2
|11.0
|21.7%
|1.67
|20
|216
|3
|1
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|24.6%
|35
|27.1%
|254.3
|7.3
|26.9%
|1.98
|24
|257
|1
|3
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|24.2%
|29
|33.3%
|398.1
|13.7
|21.0%
|2.06
|22
|284
|2
|0
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|24.1%
|26
|29.7%
|269.8
|10.4
|24.5%
|1.88
|18
|199
|2
|0
|PIT
|George Pickens
|24.0%
|30
|36.4%
|309.4
|10.3
|22.2%
|1.95
|16
|263
|1
|0
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|23.5%
|31
|42.0%
|509.6
|16.4
|24.4%
|2.04
|18
|259
|1
|0
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|22.9%
|32
|22.3%
|293.3
|9.2
|22.2%
|1.52
|22
|219
|0
|0
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|22.7%
|27
|35.0%
|306.8
|11.4
|22.3%
|1.30
|17
|157
|2
|0
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|22.7%
|32
|34.3%
|396.2
|12.4
|27.4%
|3.66
|22
|428
|3
|1
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|22.2%
|30
|31.2%
|247.0
|8.2
|23.4%
|2.41
|23
|309
|1
|0
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|22.2%
|32
|42.9%
|393.2
|12.3
|23.9%
|0.96
|12
|129
|2
|2
|LAC
|Mike Williams
|22.0%
|26
|32.1%
|291.7
|11.2
|25.5%
|2.44
|19
|249
|1
|0
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|22.0%
|33
|26.0%
|243.1
|7.4
|20.6%
|1.79
|27
|287
|2
|1
|LAR
|Tutu Atwell
|21.9%
|35
|29.6%
|388.7
|11.4
|21.4%
|1.68
|21
|267
|1
|1
|CHI
|DJ Moore
|21.4%
|24
|42.5%
|329.3
|13.7
|17.9%
|2.25
|19
|301
|2
|1
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|21.3%
|31
|23.5%
|306.2
|9.9
|23.7%
|1.46
|18
|191
|0
|1
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|21.2%
|29
|17.4%
|225.5
|7.8
|22.3%
|1.14
|17
|148
|0
|0
|DEN
|Jerry Jeudy
|20.7%
|17
|31.7%
|238.1
|14.0
|19.5%
|1.82
|11
|158
|0
|1
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|19.8%
|26
|27.3%
|261.3
|10.1
|19.8%
|1.62
|21
|212
|1
|0
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|19.7%
|28
|35.0%
|350.0
|12.5
|21.1%
|1.59
|15
|211
|2
|1
|IND
|Josh Downs
|19.7%
|27
|17.4%
|165.3
|6.1
|22.0%
|1.28
|17
|158
|0
|0
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|19.6%
|23
|38.5%
|314.1
|13.7
|19.7%
|2.29
|18
|268
|2
|1
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|19.4%
|25
|26.7%
|331.9
|13.3
|25.5%
|2.07
|12
|203
|2
|0
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|19.1%
|25
|20.3%
|223.8
|9.0
|17.4%
|0.76
|14
|110
|1
|1
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|18.8%
|27
|19.5%
|181.9
|6.7
|18.5%
|0.87
|17
|127
|0
|1
|NE
|Kendrick Bourne
|18.4%
|28
|29.1%
|383.5
|13.7
|23.9%
|1.50
|16
|175
|2
|0
|ATL
|Drake London
|18.3%
|22
|26.9%
|233.5
|10.6
|18.3%
|1.05
|11
|126
|2
|1
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|17.8%
|13
|30.9%
|178.0
|13.7
|21.7%
|0.92
|5
|55
|1
|0
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|17.7%
|20
|36.5%
|263.8
|13.2
|15.4%
|1.02
|11
|132
|0
|0
|HOU
|Tank Dell
|17.0%
|24
|27.5%
|286.0
|11.9
|21.6%
|2.41
|16
|267
|2
|0
|NYG
|Parris Campbell
|16.7%
|21
|8.5%
|79.8
|3.8
|23.9%
|0.70
|14
|62
|0
|1
|CHI
|Chase Claypool
|16.7%
|14
|26.9%
|164.5
|11.8
|17.1%
|0.62
|4
|51
|1
|0
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|16.0%
|24
|19.4%
|179.1
|7.5
|20.7%
|0.98
|16
|114
|0
|0
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|16.0%
|13
|29.0%
|203.3
|15.6
|17.3%
|1.32
|6
|99
|0
|1
|PIT
|Calvin Austin
|16.0%
|21
|27.7%
|244.3
|11.6
|19.6%
|1.34
|12
|143
|1
|1
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|16.0%
|19
|26.7%
|201.0
|10.6
|21.3%
|0.72
|8
|64
|0
|1
|NYG
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|15.6%
|11
|10.4%
|34.1
|3.1
|28.9%
|1.61
|9
|61
|0
|0
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|15.3%
|19
|24.9%
|230.0
|12.1
|18.3%
|2.07
|12
|215
|2
|1
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|15.3%
|20
|13.2%
|123.1
|6.2
|16.8%
|1.50
|17
|178
|0
|0
|NE
|DeVante Parker
|15.3%
|15
|14.2%
|129.3
|8.6
|14.9%
|1.08
|10
|109
|0
|0
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|15.3%
|15
|19.6%
|117.1
|8.4
|17.1%
|0.80
|8
|66
|0
|0
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|15.0%
|16
|11.5%
|116.7
|7.3
|15.1%
|1.26
|12
|134
|2
|0
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|14.8%
|16
|17.4%
|167.2
|10.4
|18.4%
|2.41
|12
|210
|0
|2
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|14.8%
|21
|24.1%
|292.8
|13.9
|18.6%
|1.42
|11
|160
|1
|1
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|14.8%
|17
|29.7%
|250.9
|14.8
|17.2%
|1.15
|7
|114
|0
|1
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|14.4%
|20
|4.8%
|56.0
|2.8
|22.5%
|0.70
|12
|62
|0
|1
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|14.4%
|16
|28.3%
|248.3
|15.5
|12.7%
|1.34
|10
|169
|1
|0
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|13.9%
|16
|29.0%
|216.3
|13.5
|16.8%
|2.49
|14
|237
|2
|0
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|13.8%
|21
|11.4%
|137.6
|6.6
|25.6%
|0.98
|11
|80
|0
|1
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|13.7%
|18
|31.4%
|309.9
|17.2
|14.5%
|1.77
|12
|220
|3
|0
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|13.6%
|17
|12.4%
|104.3
|6.1
|14.4%
|0.92
|12
|108
|0
|0
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|13.6%
|19
|25.4%
|312.1
|16.4
|16.4%
|1.59
|12
|185
|1
|1
|PIT
|Diontae Johnson
|13.3%
|6
|22.5%
|73.6
|12.3
|27.3%
|2.18
|3
|48
|0
|0
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|13.3%
|19
|10.9%
|123.1
|6.5
|36.5%
|2.69
|13
|140
|1
|1
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|13.0%
|20
|20.4%
|264.0
|13.2
|16.3%
|1.50
|13
|185
|2
|0
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|13.0%
|7
|19.5%
|81.8
|11.7
|14.9%
|1.40
|5
|66
|0
|0
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|12.6%
|17
|18.9%
|141.8
|8.3
|15.3%
|1.49
|13
|165
|0
|0
|CAR
|DJ Chark
|12.6%
|15
|31.7%
|234.7
|15.6
|12.9%
|1.11
|7
|129
|1
|1
|BAL
|Nelson Agholor
|11.8%
|12
|20.9%
|146.8
|12.2
|17.6%
|1.56
|10
|106
|1
|0
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|11.8%
|16
|14.4%
|172.0
|10.8
|20.5%
|1.87
|13
|146
|1
|0
|GB
|Christian Watson
|11.8%
|4
|13.4%
|37.6
|9.4
|21.1%
|1.32
|2
|25
|1
|0
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|11.2%
|15
|16.4%
|147.6
|9.8
|16.3%
|1.22
|7
|112
|1
|0
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|11.0%
|17
|14.5%
|188.0
|11.1
|11.1%
|0.76
|8
|117
|2
|3
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|10.7%
|9
|12.7%
|78.3
|8.7
|15.3%
|1.00
|7
|59
|0
|0
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|10.3%
|12
|13.7%
|114.8
|9.6
|12.0%
|1.04
|8
|104
|1
|0
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|10.2%
|14
|24.3%
|234.9
|16.8
|10.1%
|0.82
|7
|114
|0
|0
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|10.1%
|13
|11.3%
|147.6
|11.4
|14.4%
|0.94
|6
|85
|1
|0
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|9.9%
|15
|13.9%
|173.9
|11.6
|27.8%
|2.20
|9
|119
|0
|0
|DEN
|Marvin Mims
|9.9%
|11
|29.6%
|235.4
|21.4
|30.6%
|6.72
|9
|242
|1
|0
|CLE
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|9.8%
|14
|13.1%
|152.6
|10.9
|10.7%
|0.57
|6
|75
|0
|0
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|9.8%
|12
|3.8%
|33.1
|2.8
|12.9%
|0.59
|8
|55
|0
|0
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|9.4%
|12
|10.9%
|101.3
|8.4
|13.8%
|1.01
|8
|88
|1
|0
|LAR
|Van Jefferson
|9.4%
|15
|19.1%
|261.9
|17.5
|9.9%
|0.71
|8
|108
|0
|1
|TB
|Deven Thompkins
|9.2%
|11
|9.4%
|87.7
|8.0
|22.9%
|1.27
|8
|61
|1
|0
|DAL
|Jalen Tolbert
|9.2%
|9
|18.9%
|111.6
|12.4
|17.6%
|1.39
|7
|71
|0
|0
|BUF
|Deonte Harty
|9.2%
|12
|7.4%
|65.9
|5.5
|30.8%
|0.97
|9
|38
|0
|0
|KC
|Kadarius Toney
|9.1%
|13
|3.8%
|39.5
|3.0
|35.1%
|1.54
|9
|57
|0
|2
|DET
|Kalif Raymond
|8.9%
|11
|16.5%
|156.4
|14.2
|20.8%
|2.25
|8
|119
|1
|0
|KC
|Justin Watson
|8.4%
|13
|24.4%
|277.5
|21.3
|16.7%
|2.09
|8
|163
|0
|0
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|8.2%
|7
|16.6%
|93.5
|13.4
|14.3%
|1.67
|4
|82
|0
|0
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|7.7%
|11
|9.0%
|109.6
|10.0
|19.6%
|0.79
|6
|44
|0
|0
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|7.6%
|9
|9.1%
|70.7
|7.9
|11.4%
|0.53
|6
|42
|2
|1
|TEN
|Chris Moore
|7.5%
|8
|19.0%
|189.0
|23.6
|16.3%
|2.73
|4
|134
|0
|0
|PHI
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|7.2%
|5
|11.4%
|82.9
|16.6
|6.4%
|0.88
|3
|69
|1
|1
|PHI
|Quez Watkins
|6.7%
|2
|1.4%
|3.1
|1.5
|6.5%
|0.55
|2
|17
|0
|0
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|6.3%
|9
|14.7%
|162.7
|18.1
|8.5%
|0.98
|6
|104
|0
|0
|NYG
|Jalin Hyatt
|4.7%
|5
|18.5%
|97.0
|19.4
|7.6%
|1.50
|4
|99
|0
|1
Tight Ends
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
|Player
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt
|Ay Sh
|AY
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|REC
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|ARI
|Zach Ertz
|24.6%
|30
|23.5%
|217.5
|7.3
|27.8%
|1.26
|20
|136
|0
|3
|KC
|Travis Kelce
|24.5%
|26
|23.0%
|171.8
|6.6
|33.8%
|2.01
|17
|155
|2
|0
|BAL
|Mark Andrews
|22.2%
|18
|19.6%
|119.8
|6.7
|23.4%
|2.08
|14
|160
|3
|0
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|21.8%
|27
|17.6%
|164.0
|6.1
|27.3%
|2.44
|22
|242
|1
|1
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|20.8%
|23
|25.7%
|182.9
|8.0
|19.7%
|1.31
|15
|153
|0
|0
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|20.5%
|24
|17.9%
|161.4
|6.7
|24.5%
|1.93
|18
|189
|2
|0
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|20.4%
|29
|11.1%
|100.3
|3.5
|22.8%
|1.83
|25
|232
|0
|1
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|20.1%
|31
|14.8%
|163.1
|5.3
|22.6%
|1.48
|25
|203
|2
|0
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|18.5%
|25
|14.5%
|122.9
|4.9
|30.5%
|1.79
|17
|147
|1
|3
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|18.3%
|21
|30.3%
|243.0
|11.6
|17.9%
|1.03
|11
|121
|0
|1
|SF
|George Kittle
|17.9%
|19
|15.7%
|123.1
|6.5
|20.7%
|1.61
|14
|148
|0
|1
|ATL
|Jonnu Smith
|17.4%
|20
|17.5%
|152.0
|7.6
|24.4%
|2.18
|15
|179
|0
|1
|LAR
|Tyler Higbee
|16.3%
|26
|13.2%
|179.6
|6.9
|18.7%
|1.41
|16
|196
|0
|0
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|16.2%
|18
|13.8%
|119.1
|6.6
|20.2%
|1.53
|13
|136
|0
|0
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|15.8%
|19
|10.3%
|112.4
|5.9
|15.4%
|0.72
|13
|88
|0
|1
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|15.1%
|23
|14.8%
|191.0
|8.3
|18.7%
|1.43
|17
|176
|2
|1
|CLE
|David Njoku
|14.4%
|18
|4.8%
|57.7
|3.2
|15.3%
|1.17
|16
|138
|0
|0
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|13.9%
|19
|13.7%
|135.6
|7.1
|18.3%
|0.85
|11
|88
|1
|2
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|13.7%
|14
|13.7%
|103.5
|7.4
|16.7%
|1.26
|9
|106
|1
|2
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|13.0%
|17
|5.9%
|62.7
|3.7
|17.7%
|1.03
|15
|99
|0
|0
|TB
|Cade Otton
|12.6%
|15
|6.7%
|60.9
|4.1
|15.0%
|0.89
|12
|89
|1
|1
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|12.4%
|16
|11.4%
|150.6
|9.4
|17.4%
|1.36
|12
|125
|0
|0
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|12.1%
|13
|6.7%
|65.8
|5.1
|15.7%
|0.86
|10
|71
|0
|1
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|12.1%
|17
|9.6%
|133.5
|7.9
|15.6%
|0.82
|10
|89
|1
|1
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|11.8%
|12
|7.4%
|70.1
|5.8
|14.1%
|0.72
|7
|61
|0
|1
|CIN
|Irv Smith
|11.6%
|9
|9.9%
|54.7
|6.1
|15.8%
|0.47
|5
|27
|0
|1
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|11.0%
|15
|9.3%
|103.9
|6.9
|15.3%
|1.26
|11
|123
|0
|0
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|10.7%
|16
|10.9%
|103.0
|6.4
|14.0%
|0.69
|10
|79
|1
|0
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|10.4%
|13
|9.0%
|81.9
|6.3
|14.1%
|0.58
|8
|53
|2
|0
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|9.9%
|14
|3.5%
|38.5
|2.8
|19.4%
|1.49
|13
|107
|0
|0
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|9.3%
|10
|8.4%
|79.0
|7.9
|18.5%
|1.61
|6
|87
|0
|0
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|9.2%
|13
|5.9%
|94.7
|7.3
|14.3%
|0.64
|8
|58
|1
|1
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|9.1%
|11
|9.9%
|86.0
|7.8
|18.3%
|2.67
|10
|160
|0
|0
|KC
|Noah Gray
|9.1%
|13
|10.5%
|105.0
|8.1
|16.0%
|1.38
|8
|112
|1
|0
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|8.6%
|13
|10.7%
|140.9
|10.8
|14.1%
|1.08
|10
|99
|0
|0
|WAS
|Cole Turner
|8.4%
|11
|9.4%
|94.0
|8.5
|26.8%
|1.78
|7
|73
|0
|1
|DEN
|Adam Trautman
|8.1%
|9
|3.2%
|33.3
|3.7
|8.6%
|0.32
|5
|34
|0
|0
Red-Zone Stats (WR + TE)
I'm trying to get rid of some redundancies and give myself more time for in-depth analysis. As such, red-zone stats will no longer be found in this article because they're available on RW's Red Zone Stats page, updated every Tuesday morning. Note that this page shows target shares in the red zone with the games a player missed already excluded from the data (something that I used to do manually when I had extra time but wasn't able to do every week).