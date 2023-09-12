Target Breakdown: Week 1 Role and Usage Analysis for WRs and TEs

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

The article includes suggested adds/drops, which is nice, but the cool part (in my opinion) is that it provides all the tools to make your own decisions and figure out where I'm wrong. This is a good time to mention that Kyren Williams was one of my most frequently drafted RBs this summer... and Kenneth Gainwell among my least drafted. It's too early to be sure, but so far I'm feeling like it's going to be a season of big hits and big misses... nothing but extra-base hits, strikeouts and GIDPs.

Backfield Breakdown is where you'll find a more in-depth look at running backs, including stuff like routes run, snap rates on rush/pass plays, yards gained before/after contact and red zone usage. While the word 'essential' might be a stretch, I'll at least say it's 'strongly recommended' reading for Week 2 waivers prep.

This is the third and final part of my weekly recap, following Box Score Breakdown on Monday and Backfield Breakdown on Tuesday morning. The first article, BSB, is where you'll find the game-by-game stats that used to form the core of this article. This year it includes personnel groupings and dropback stats, in addition to the snap/route/target/carry data for RBs, WRs and TEs.

One thing I'm definitely not in on is Puka Nacua or Tutu Atwell, though I hope to correct course there via Week 2 waivers. The first thing you'll see below is injuries from Week 1, followed by recommended waiver adds at WR and TE for Week 2.

After that, we get to the good part of the article where you'll find three groupings of stat tables, each broken down separately for WRs and TEs:

Snap/Alignment/Route stats (participation) Target and Receiving stats (performance) Red-Zone and Goal-Line stats

Week 1 Injury Report 🚑

WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) - Week-to-Week

WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) - League Protocol

TE Pat Freiermuth (chest) - Day-to-Day

TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) - Week-to-Week

TE Andrew Ogletree (concussion) - League Protocol

Week 2 Waivers Look-Ahead ±

*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues

Wide Receivers

Potential Week 2 Starters

Puka Nacua - 9%

Zay Jones - 31%

Jakobi Meyers - 50%

Tyler Boyd - 43%

Romeo Doubs - 31%

Darnell Mooney - 39%

Tutu Atwell - 4%

Robert Woods - 4%

Kendrick Bourne - 4%

Allen Robinson - 3%

Josh Reynolds - 1%

There's not really any precedent for a rookie fifth-round pick debuting with 15 targets and triple-digit yardage. The closest thing I can remember was when Marques Colston came in as a seventh-round pick with the Saints and put up 4-49-1 on eight targets in his NFL debut en route to a 70-1,038-8 receiving line on 115 targets (in only 14 games).

Nacua could find similar success, or he might be a one hit-wonder... I'm not sure. But I have little question he's a risk worth taking; extreme outliers are worth pursuing, even over a one-game sample. He might have 200 yards the rest of the season, or he might have 1,200. We can't say that second part for anyone else on the list above, and opportunities to find anything above a WR4 type on waivers are pretty rare in the fantasy game.

WR isn't like RB where any guy can become an RB2 if he gets a bunch of playing time in the right offense. Replacement-level players with large snap counts at WR tend not to see many targets or catch many passes. And when looking at waivers this week, chances are a lot of the other options are guys like Boyd or Meyers or Jones -- good players who have basically no chance of going above WR3 status in fantasy.

Nacua is perhaps the best shot you'll have all season to land a potential big-time WR, and if your team is badly in need of one it's worth forking over a lot of FAAB. Note that he played more than 70 percent of his snaps on the perimeter, which means he shouldn't clash with Cooper Kupp (hamstring) whenever the Rams get their main man back from IR. It was Nacua's teammate, Atwell, who took more of the Kupp assignments, including being put in pre-snap motion on a league-high 21 snaps.

Atwell got it done with per-target efficiency rather than a boatload of targets like Nacua, but the pint-sized WR was also clearly among Sean McVay's priorities in this game and rewarded his coach with a 100-yard showing. That said, I'm not quite buying a thrilling upside scenario the way I do with Nacua. That's partially because Atwell is still prohibitively small, no matter what McVay does, and partially because his role is harder to facilitate with Kupp healthy. There's also the fact that Atwell did nothing over the first two years of his pro career.

Bench Stashes

Jameson Williams - 31%

Rashid Shaheed - 17%

Josh Downs - 1%

Demario Douglas - 0%

Calvin Austin - 1%

Potential Drops

JuJu Smith-Schuster - 75% (shallow leagues)

Quentin Johnston - 54% (shallow leagues)

Marvin Mims - 35% (shallow-to-medium leagues)

Rondale Moore - 13%

Isaiah Hodgins - 11%

Mecole Hardman - 8%

Hunter Renfrow - 7%

Parris Campbell - 3%

Tight Ends

Luke Musgrave - 19%

Hunter Henry - 17%

Durham Smythe - 0%

Hayden Hurst - 12%

Noah Gray - 11%

Irv Smith - 11%

Logan Thomas - 2%

Starting Musgrave this week obviously isn't ideal, but it isn't something that would terrify me after seeing him play more than three-fourths of snaps Week 1 en route to three catches for 50 yards. It might've been four receptions for 100-plus and a TD if not for Jordan Love's overthrow in an otherwise solid outing this past Sunday. Anyway, Musgrave arguably fits better as a 'bench stash' but I think he's the top add at TE this week, one way or the other.

If you're looking for someone a bit more under the radar... Smythe was one of two skill-position players to take all of his team's snaps this past weekend, with Justin Jefferson being the other. That's about all the two have in common, but Smythe's blocking could keep him on the field all year and he's not incompetent as a pass catcher. His seven targets Sunday were second most on the Dolphins, so maybe he emerges as a distant Option C behind Reek/Waddle.

Potential Drops

Greg Dulcich (hamstring) - 35%

Tyler Conklin - 1%

Noah Fant - 2%

Snaps/Routes/Alignments

Wide Receivers

Sn% = Snap Share

Sn = # of snaps played

PassSn% = Percentage of QB Dropbacks player was on the field for

Rts = # of Routes Run

Rt Sh = Percentage of QB dropbacks on which the player ran a route

Sl Sn = # of snaps in slot

Wide Sn = # of naps on perimeter

Motion = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap

Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap

Tight Ends

PSn% = Percentage of QB Dropbacks player was on the field for

Rts = # of Routes Run

Rt Sh = Percentage of QB dropbacks on which the player ran a route

RPPS = Routes Per Pass Play = Percentage of the TE's pass snaps where he ran a route (rather than blocked)

IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation

S/W Sn = # of snaps aligned in the slot or out wide

Targets & Receiving Stats

Wide Receivers

Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player

aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets

AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)

AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for

RT Depth = Average distance downfield on all routes (not just ones where targeted)

EZ Tgt = # of targets in the end zone

Tight Ends

Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player

aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets

AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)

AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for

RT Depth = Average distance downfield on all routes (not just ones where targeted)

EZ Tgt = # of targets in the end zone

Red-Zone Stats (WR + TE)