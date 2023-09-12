Target Breakdown: Week 1 Role and Usage Analysis for WRs and TEs

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.
This is the third and final part of my weekly recap, following Box Score Breakdown on Monday and Backfield Breakdown on Tuesday morning. The first article, BSB, is where you'll find the game-by-game stats that used to form the core of this article. This year it includes personnel groupings and dropback stats, in addition to the snap/route/target/carry data for RBs, WRs and TEs.
Backfield Breakdown is where you'll find a more in-depth look at running backs, including stuff like routes run, snap rates on rush/pass plays, yards gained before/after contact and red zone usage. While the word 'essential' might be a stretch, I'll at least say it's 'strongly recommended' reading for Week 2 waivers prep.
The article includes suggested adds/drops, which is nice, but the cool part (in my opinion) is that it provides all the tools to make your own decisions and figure out where I'm wrong. This is a good time to mention that Kyren Williams was one of my most frequently drafted RBs this summer... and Kenneth Gainwell among my least drafted. It's too early to be sure, but so far I'm feeling like it's going to be a season of big hits and big misses... nothing but extra-base hits, strikeouts and GIDPs.
One thing I'm definitely not in on is Puka Nacua or Tutu Atwell, though I hope to correct course there via Week 2 waivers. The first thing you'll see below is injuries from Week 1, followed by recommended waiver adds at WR and
After that, we get to the good part of the article where you'll find three groupings of stat tables, each broken down separately for WRs and TEs:
- Snap/Alignment/Route stats (participation)
- Target and Receiving stats (performance)
- Red-Zone and Goal-Line stats
Week 1 Injury Report 🚑
WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) - Week-to-Week
WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) - League Protocol
TE Pat Freiermuth (chest) - Day-to-Day
TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) - Week-to-Week
TE Andrew Ogletree (concussion) - League Protocol
Week 2 Waivers Look-Ahead ±
*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues
Wide Receivers
Potential Week 2 Starters
Puka Nacua - 9%
Zay Jones - 31%
Jakobi Meyers - 50%
Tyler Boyd - 43%
Romeo Doubs - 31%
Darnell Mooney - 39%
Tutu Atwell - 4%
Robert Woods - 4%
Kendrick Bourne - 4%
Allen Robinson - 3%
Josh Reynolds - 1%
There's not really any precedent for a rookie fifth-round pick debuting with 15 targets and triple-digit yardage. The closest thing I can remember was when Marques Colston came in as a seventh-round pick with the Saints and put up 4-49-1 on eight targets in his NFL debut en route to a 70-1,038-8 receiving line on 115 targets (in only 14 games).
Nacua could find similar success, or he might be a one hit-wonder... I'm not sure. But I have little question he's a risk worth taking; extreme outliers are worth pursuing, even over a one-game sample. He might have 200 yards the rest of the season, or he might have 1,200. We can't say that second part for anyone else on the list above, and opportunities to find anything above a WR4 type on waivers are pretty rare in the fantasy game.
WR isn't like RB where any guy can become an RB2 if he gets a bunch of playing time in the right offense. Replacement-level players with large snap counts at WR tend not to see many targets or catch many passes. And when looking at waivers this week, chances are a lot of the other options are guys like Boyd or Meyers or Jones -- good players who have basically no chance of going above WR3 status in fantasy.
Nacua is perhaps the best shot you'll have all season to land a potential big-time WR, and if your team is badly in need of one it's worth forking over a lot of FAAB. Note that he played more than 70 percent of his snaps on the perimeter, which means he shouldn't clash with Cooper Kupp (hamstring) whenever the Rams get their main man back from IR. It was Nacua's teammate, Atwell, who took more of the Kupp assignments, including being put in pre-snap motion on a league-high 21 snaps.
Atwell got it done with per-target efficiency rather than a boatload of targets like Nacua, but the pint-sized WR was also clearly among Sean McVay's priorities in this game and rewarded his coach with a 100-yard showing. That said, I'm not quite buying a thrilling upside scenario the way I do with Nacua. That's partially because Atwell is still prohibitively small, no matter what McVay does, and partially because his role is harder to facilitate with Kupp healthy. There's also the fact that Atwell did nothing over the first two years of his pro career.
Bench Stashes
Jameson Williams - 31%
Rashid Shaheed - 17%
Josh Downs - 1%
Demario Douglas - 0%
Calvin Austin - 1%
Potential Drops
JuJu Smith-Schuster - 75% (shallow leagues)
Quentin Johnston - 54% (shallow leagues)
Marvin Mims - 35% (shallow-to-medium leagues)
Rondale Moore - 13%
Isaiah Hodgins - 11%
Mecole Hardman - 8%
Hunter Renfrow - 7%
Parris Campbell - 3%
Tight Ends
Luke Musgrave - 19%
Hunter Henry - 17%
Durham Smythe - 0%
Hayden Hurst - 12%
Noah Gray - 11%
Irv Smith - 11%
Logan Thomas - 2%
Starting Musgrave this week obviously isn't ideal, but it isn't something that would terrify me after seeing him play more than three-fourths of snaps Week 1 en route to three catches for 50 yards. It might've been four receptions for 100-plus and a TD if not for Jordan Love's overthrow in an otherwise solid outing this past Sunday. Anyway, Musgrave arguably fits better as a 'bench stash' but I think he's the top add at TE this week, one way or the other.
If you're looking for someone a bit more under the radar... Smythe was one of two skill-position players to take all of his team's snaps this past weekend, with Justin Jefferson being the other. That's about all the two have in common, but Smythe's blocking could keep him on the field all year and he's not incompetent as a pass catcher. His seven targets Sunday were second most on the Dolphins, so maybe he emerges as a distant Option C behind Reek/Waddle.
Potential Drops
Greg Dulcich (hamstring) - 35%
Tyler Conklin - 1%
Noah Fant - 2%
Snaps/Routes/Alignments
Wide Receivers
- Sn% = Snap Share
- Sn = # of snaps played
- PassSn% = Percentage of QB Dropbacks player was on the field for
- Rts = # of Routes Run
- Rt Sh = Percentage of QB dropbacks on which the player ran a route
- Sl Sn = # of snaps in slot
- Wide Sn = # of naps on perimeter
- Motion = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
- Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
|Team
|Player
|Sn%
|Sn
|PSn%
|Rts
|Rt Sh
|Sl Sn
|Sl%
|Wide Sn
|Wi%
|Motion
|Mtn%
|1
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|100.0%
|62
|100.0%
|44
|100.0%
|13
|21.0%
|48
|77.4%
|2
|3.2%
|2
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|98.4%
|60
|97.0%
|32
|97.0%
|13
|21.7%
|45
|75.0%
|3
|5.0%
|3
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|97.1%
|67
|97.4%
|38
|97.4%
|15
|22.4%
|48
|71.6%
|10
|14.9%
|4
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|96.3%
|52
|100.0%
|32
|100.0%
|16
|30.8%
|34
|65.4%
|6
|11.5%
|5
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|95.9%
|70
|100.0%
|31
|93.9%
|33
|47.1%
|34
|48.6%
|17
|24.3%
|6
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|94.4%
|51
|100.0%
|32
|100.0%
|5
|9.8%
|45
|88.2%
|8
|15.7%
|7
|CHI
|DJ Moore
|94.2%
|65
|97.3%
|36
|97.3%
|10
|15.4%
|55
|84.6%
|3
|4.6%
|8
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|94.2%
|65
|100.0%
|34
|97.1%
|23
|35.4%
|33
|50.8%
|9
|13.8%
|9
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|94.1%
|64
|92.7%
|37
|90.2%
|5
|7.8%
|58
|90.6%
|1
|1.6%
|10
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|93.5%
|43
|96.2%
|25
|96.2%
|12
|27.9%
|31
|72.1%
|1
|2.3%
|11
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|93.1%
|54
|100.0%
|22
|100.0%
|2
|3.7%
|52
|96.3%
|3
|5.6%
|12
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|92.5%
|49
|100.0%
|22
|100.0%
|4
|8.2%
|45
|91.8%
|0
|0.0%
|13
|LA
|Van Jefferson
|92.3%
|72
|89.5%
|34
|89.5%
|29
|40.3%
|42
|58.3%
|3
|4.2%
|14
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|91.9%
|57
|93.2%
|41
|93.2%
|20
|35.1%
|26
|45.6%
|4
|7.0%
|15
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|91.5%
|54
|91.2%
|31
|91.2%
|23
|42.6%
|31
|57.4%
|2
|3.7%
|16
|ATL
|Drake London
|91.5%
|43
|94.4%
|17
|94.4%
|4
|9.3%
|39
|90.7%
|1
|2.3%
|17
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|91.3%
|63
|87.2%
|34
|87.2%
|8
|12.7%
|53
|84.1%
|1
|1.6%
|18
|NE
|Kendrick Bourne
|91.0%
|71
|92.6%
|50
|92.6%
|19
|26.8%
|52
|73.2%
|2
|2.8%
|19
|LV
|Davante Adams
|90.7%
|49
|100.0%
|26
|100.0%
|10
|20.4%
|37
|75.5%
|6
|12.2%
|20
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|90.2%
|55
|93.9%
|31
|93.9%
|5
|9.1%
|48
|87.3%
|2
|3.6%
|21
|CLE
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|90.1%
|64
|82.1%
|23
|82.1%
|20
|31.3%
|39
|60.9%
|11
|17.2%
|22
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|89.7%
|52
|90.0%
|27
|90.0%
|15
|28.8%
|37
|71.2%
|2
|3.8%
|23
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|89.2%
|58
|80.6%
|25
|80.6%
|5
|8.6%
|52
|89.7%
|4
|6.9%
|24
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|88.9%
|64
|94.7%
|36
|94.7%
|11
|17.2%
|53
|82.8%
|0
|0.0%
|25
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|88.9%
|64
|89.5%
|34
|89.5%
|40
|62.5%
|19
|29.7%
|9
|14.1%
|26
|PIT
|George Pickens
|88.5%
|54
|91.3%
|41
|89.1%
|7
|13.0%
|45
|83.3%
|5
|9.3%
|27
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|88.5%
|54
|91.3%
|41
|89.1%
|40
|74.1%
|9
|16.7%
|9
|16.7%
|28
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|88.4%
|61
|93.8%
|30
|93.8%
|23
|37.7%
|36
|59.0%
|5
|8.2%
|29
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|87.7%
|57
|100.0%
|29
|100.0%
|15
|26.3%
|33
|57.9%
|14
|24.6%
|30
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|87.0%
|40
|96.2%
|25
|96.2%
|9
|22.5%
|29
|72.5%
|8
|20.0%
|31
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|86.2%
|50
|85.3%
|28
|82.4%
|9
|18.0%
|39
|78.0%
|0
|0.0%
|32
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|86.2%
|56
|89.7%
|26
|89.7%
|9
|16.1%
|43
|76.8%
|1
|1.8%
|33
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|86.2%
|56
|96.8%
|30
|96.8%
|34
|60.7%
|21
|37.5%
|3
|5.4%
|34
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|86.1%
|62
|92.1%
|34
|89.5%
|10
|16.1%
|44
|71.0%
|9
|14.5%
|35
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|85.5%
|59
|86.5%
|32
|86.5%
|40
|67.8%
|10
|16.9%
|8
|13.6%
|36
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|85.3%
|58
|94.1%
|32
|94.1%
|20
|34.5%
|32
|55.2%
|11
|19.0%
|37
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|85.2%
|46
|93.8%
|30
|93.8%
|39
|84.8%
|7
|15.2%
|4
|8.7%
|38
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|84.5%
|49
|90.0%
|27
|90.0%
|10
|20.4%
|39
|79.6%
|0
|0.0%
|39
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|83.8%
|57
|92.7%
|37
|90.2%
|29
|50.9%
|27
|47.4%
|7
|12.3%
|40
|TB
|Mike Evans
|83.8%
|57
|94.1%
|32
|94.1%
|7
|12.3%
|50
|87.7%
|2
|3.5%
|41
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|83.1%
|49
|88.2%
|29
|85.3%
|23
|46.9%
|24
|49.0%
|1
|2.0%
|42
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|82.8%
|48
|95.5%
|21
|95.5%
|18
|37.5%
|28
|58.3%
|12
|25.0%
|43
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|82.3%
|51
|93.9%
|31
|93.9%
|13
|25.5%
|38
|74.5%
|1
|2.0%
|44
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|81.5%
|44
|88.5%
|23
|88.5%
|8
|18.2%
|34
|77.3%
|7
|15.9%
|45
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|81.2%
|56
|96.9%
|31
|96.9%
|7
|12.5%
|49
|87.5%
|4
|7.1%
|46
|NO
|Chris Olave
|80.6%
|50
|87.9%
|29
|87.9%
|15
|30.0%
|31
|62.0%
|10
|20.0%
|47
|CHI
|Chase Claypool
|79.7%
|55
|75.7%
|28
|75.7%
|8
|14.5%
|42
|76.4%
|3
|5.5%
|48
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|79.6%
|43
|92.0%
|23
|92.0%
|23
|53.5%
|13
|30.2%
|8
|18.6%
|49
|LAC
|Mike Williams
|79.5%
|58
|69.7%
|23
|69.7%
|26
|44.8%
|31
|53.4%
|0
|0.0%
|50
|IND
|Josh Downs
|78.3%
|54
|79.5%
|31
|79.5%
|43
|79.6%
|8
|14.8%
|7
|13.0%
|51
|LA
|Tutu Atwell
|78.2%
|61
|89.5%
|34
|89.5%
|15
|24.6%
|40
|65.6%
|21
|34.4%
|52
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|77.4%
|41
|100.0%
|22
|100.0%
|7
|17.1%
|33
|80.5%
|3
|7.3%
|53
|PHI
|Quez Watkins
|77.0%
|47
|72.7%
|24
|72.7%
|37
|78.7%
|9
|19.1%
|3
|6.4%
|54
|LA
|Puka Nacua
|76.9%
|60
|89.5%
|34
|89.5%
|10
|16.7%
|39
|65.0%
|6
|10.0%
|55
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|76.3%
|45
|88.2%
|30
|88.2%
|15
|33.3%
|30
|66.7%
|1
|2.2%
|56
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|75.0%
|54
|75.0%
|31
|70.5%
|11
|20.4%
|39
|72.2%
|9
|16.7%
|57
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|72.2%
|52
|70.5%
|29
|65.9%
|12
|23.1%
|40
|76.9%
|0
|0.0%
|58
|DEN
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|70.7%
|41
|67.6%
|22
|64.7%
|19
|46.3%
|14
|34.1%
|3
|7.3%
|59
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|70.4%
|50
|78.6%
|22
|78.6%
|26
|52.0%
|20
|40.0%
|9
|18.0%
|60
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|70.3%
|45
|73.3%
|22
|73.3%
|14
|31.1%
|27
|60.0%
|4
|8.9%
|61
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|69.9%
|51
|72.7%
|24
|72.7%
|14
|27.5%
|35
|68.6%
|2
|3.9%
|62
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|69.6%
|48
|80.0%
|27
|77.1%
|24
|50.0%
|18
|37.5%
|1
|2.1%
|63
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|69.4%
|43
|59.0%
|23
|59.0%
|16
|37.2%
|23
|53.5%
|10
|23.3%
|64
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|69.0%
|40
|70.0%
|21
|70.0%
|18
|45.0%
|14
|35.0%
|11
|27.5%
|65
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|68.5%
|37
|76.0%
|19
|76.0%
|3
|8.1%
|31
|83.8%
|12
|32.4%
|66
|HOU
|Noah Brown
|68.1%
|49
|79.5%
|33
|75.0%
|28
|57.1%
|16
|32.7%
|5
|10.2%
|67
|NE
|Kayshon Boutte
|67.9%
|53
|72.2%
|39
|72.2%
|2
|3.8%
|51
|96.2%
|1
|1.9%
|68
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|66.2%
|43
|75.6%
|34
|75.6%
|18
|41.9%
|23
|53.5%
|11
|25.6%
|69
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|66.0%
|31
|72.2%
|13
|72.2%
|6
|19.4%
|23
|74.2%
|2
|6.5%
|70
|NYG
|Parris Campbell
|65.6%
|42
|83.3%
|25
|83.3%
|28
|66.7%
|9
|21.4%
|8
|19.0%
|71
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|64.6%
|42
|80.6%
|25
|80.6%
|32
|76.2%
|7
|16.7%
|4
|9.5%
|72
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|64.6%
|42
|71.1%
|32
|71.1%
|10
|23.8%
|32
|76.2%
|0
|0.0%
|73
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|63.4%
|45
|60.7%
|17
|60.7%
|8
|17.8%
|35
|77.8%
|2
|4.4%
|74
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|62.9%
|39
|71.8%
|28
|71.8%
|15
|38.5%
|24
|61.5%
|0
|0.0%
|75
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|62.5%
|40
|63.3%
|19
|63.3%
|2
|5.0%
|34
|85.0%
|0
|0.0%
|76
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|61.7%
|37
|63.0%
|17
|63.0%
|11
|29.7%
|23
|62.2%
|6
|16.2%
|77
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|60.9%
|42
|62.5%
|20
|62.5%
|31
|73.8%
|9
|21.4%
|6
|14.3%
|78
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|58.7%
|27
|65.4%
|17
|65.4%
|21
|77.8%
|6
|22.2%
|2
|7.4%
|79
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|57.4%
|31
|76.0%
|19
|76.0%
|4
|12.9%
|25
|80.6%
|6
|19.4%
|80
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|56.5%
|35
|65.9%
|29
|65.9%
|9
|25.7%
|24
|68.6%
|3
|8.6%
|81
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|56.5%
|35
|69.7%
|23
|69.7%
|12
|34.3%
|22
|62.9%
|7
|20.0%
|82
|PIT
|Calvin Austin
|55.7%
|34
|50.0%
|23
|50.0%
|5
|14.7%
|29
|85.3%
|4
|11.8%
|83
|DET
|Marvin Jones
|55.1%
|38
|62.9%
|21
|60.0%
|6
|15.8%
|31
|81.6%
|1
|2.6%
|84
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|53.8%
|35
|64.4%
|29
|64.4%
|15
|42.9%
|16
|45.7%
|3
|8.6%
|85
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|53.3%
|32
|66.7%
|18
|66.7%
|15
|46.9%
|11
|34.4%
|9
|28.1%
|86
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|52.6%
|41
|48.1%
|26
|48.1%
|19
|46.3%
|21
|51.2%
|6
|14.6%
|87
|DEN
|Brandon Johnson
|50.0%
|29
|58.8%
|19
|55.9%
|2
|6.9%
|25
|86.2%
|2
|6.9%
|88
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|48.3%
|29
|66.7%
|18
|66.7%
|4
|13.8%
|25
|86.2%
|0
|0.0%
|89
|GB
|Malik Heath
|48.3%
|29
|29.6%
|8
|29.6%
|4
|13.8%
|25
|86.2%
|1
|3.4%
|90
|HOU
|Tank Dell
|45.8%
|33
|45.5%
|19
|43.2%
|5
|15.2%
|28
|84.8%
|3
|9.1%
|91
|PIT
|Diontae Johnson
|42.6%
|26
|45.7%
|20
|43.5%
|5
|19.2%
|20
|76.9%
|3
|11.5%
|92
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|42.3%
|33
|44.4%
|24
|44.4%
|29
|87.9%
|4
|12.1%
|6
|18.2%
|93
|NYJ
|Randall Cobb
|41.5%
|22
|59.1%
|13
|59.1%
|17
|77.3%
|1
|4.5%
|2
|9.1%
|94
|MIA
|River Cracraft
|40.0%
|26
|33.3%
|15
|33.3%
|5
|19.2%
|18
|69.2%
|5
|19.2%
|95
|BAL
|Nelson Agholor
|39.7%
|23
|31.8%
|7
|31.8%
|16
|69.6%
|6
|26.1%
|2
|8.7%
|96
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|37.9%
|22
|54.5%
|12
|54.5%
|9
|40.9%
|12
|54.5%
|1
|4.5%
|97
|KC
|Richie James
|37.1%
|23
|38.5%
|15
|38.5%
|7
|30.4%
|11
|47.8%
|3
|13.0%
|98
|GB
|Samori Toure
|35.0%
|21
|37.0%
|9
|33.3%
|5
|23.8%
|11
|52.4%
|7
|33.3%
|99
|NYG
|Jalin Hyatt
|34.4%
|22
|33.3%
|10
|33.3%
|4
|18.2%
|17
|77.3%
|2
|9.1%
|100
|NO
|Keith Kirkwood
|33.9%
|21
|18.2%
|6
|18.2%
|7
|33.3%
|4
|19.0%
|3
|14.3%
|101
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|33.8%
|22
|51.7%
|15
|51.7%
|10
|45.5%
|10
|45.5%
|1
|4.5%
|102
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|33.8%
|23
|38.2%
|13
|38.2%
|19
|82.6%
|4
|17.4%
|2
|8.7%
|103
|CAR
|Laviska Shenault
|33.3%
|24
|28.9%
|11
|28.9%
|5
|20.8%
|10
|41.7%
|10
|41.7%
|104
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|32.3%
|20
|28.2%
|10
|25.6%
|10
|50.0%
|3
|15.0%
|0
|0.0%
|105
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|30.1%
|22
|42.4%
|14
|42.4%
|4
|18.2%
|17
|77.3%
|2
|9.1%
|106
|DAL
|Jalen Tolbert
|29.6%
|16
|16.0%
|4
|16.0%
|3
|18.8%
|8
|50.0%
|4
|25.0%
|107
|MIA
|Erik Ezukanma
|27.7%
|18
|20.0%
|9
|20.0%
|5
|27.8%
|11
|61.1%
|3
|16.7%
|108
|DET
|Kalif Raymond
|27.5%
|19
|22.9%
|8
|22.9%
|7
|36.8%
|11
|57.9%
|3
|15.8%
|109
|LA
|Ben Skowronek
|26.9%
|21
|13.2%
|5
|13.2%
|2
|9.5%
|9
|42.9%
|5
|23.8%
|110
|TB
|Deven Thompkins
|26.5%
|18
|29.4%
|10
|29.4%
|10
|55.6%
|4
|22.2%
|1
|5.6%
|111
|WAS
|Dyami Brown
|26.2%
|17
|29.0%
|9
|29.0%
|4
|23.5%
|12
|70.6%
|4
|23.5%
|112
|KC
|Kadarius Toney
|25.8%
|16
|25.6%
|10
|25.6%
|7
|43.8%
|9
|56.3%
|4
|25.0%
|113
|KC
|Justin Watson
|25.8%
|16
|35.9%
|14
|35.9%
|6
|37.5%
|10
|62.5%
|0
|0.0%
|114
|DEN
|Marvin Mims
|24.1%
|14
|26.5%
|9
|26.5%
|0
|0.0%
|12
|85.7%
|4
|28.6%
Tight Ends
- PSn% = Percentage of QB Dropbacks player was on the field for
- Rts = # of Routes Run
- Rt Sh = Percentage of QB dropbacks on which the player ran a route
- RPPS = Routes Per Pass Play = Percentage of the TE's pass snaps where he ran a route (rather than blocked)
- IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
- S/W Sn = # of snaps aligned in the slot or out wide
|Snap%
|Sn
|PSn%
|Rts
|Rt Sh
|RPPS
|IL Sn
|IL%
|S/W Sn
|S/W %
|1
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|100.0%
|65
|100.0%
|37
|82.2%
|82%
|37
|56.9%
|25
|38.5%
|2
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|97.1%
|68
|100.0%
|37
|90.2%
|90%
|29
|42.6%
|36
|52.9%
|3
|TB
|Cade Otton
|97.1%
|66
|94.3%
|25
|71.4%
|76%
|34
|51.5%
|28
|42.4%
|4
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|93.4%
|57
|97.2%
|30
|83.3%
|86%
|24
|42.1%
|28
|49.1%
|5
|BAL
|Isaiah Likely
|93.2%
|41
|91.3%
|21
|91.3%
|100%
|12
|29.3%
|27
|65.9%
|6
|LA
|Tyler Higbee
|91.0%
|71
|92.1%
|26
|68.4%
|74%
|46
|64.8%
|25
|35.2%
|7
|KC
|Noah Gray
|87.1%
|54
|89.7%
|34
|87.2%
|97%
|16
|29.6%
|36
|66.7%
|8
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|83.8%
|57
|84.8%
|34
|73.9%
|87%
|18
|31.6%
|38
|66.7%
|9
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|82.6%
|57
|86.1%
|22
|61.1%
|71%
|36
|63.2%
|21
|36.8%
|10
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|81.9%
|59
|91.8%
|42
|85.7%
|93%
|24
|40.7%
|32
|54.2%
|11
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|81.5%
|53
|83.8%
|28
|75.7%
|90%
|25
|47.2%
|27
|50.9%
|12
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|81.4%
|48
|81.1%
|28
|75.7%
|93%
|25
|52.1%
|22
|45.8%
|13
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|79.4%
|54
|73.9%
|32
|69.6%
|94%
|12
|22.2%
|42
|77.8%
|14
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|79.2%
|42
|72.0%
|17
|68.0%
|94%
|33
|78.6%
|9
|21.4%
|15
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|78.8%
|41
|65.2%
|14
|60.9%
|93%
|32
|78.0%
|8
|19.5%
|16
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|78.2%
|61
|75.0%
|38
|67.9%
|91%
|26
|42.6%
|34
|55.7%
|17
|ARI
|Zach Ertz
|77.6%
|45
|90.9%
|30
|90.9%
|100%
|21
|46.7%
|24
|53.3%
|18
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|76.3%
|45
|88.9%
|21
|77.8%
|88%
|25
|55.6%
|20
|44.4%
|19
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|76.2%
|48
|86.1%
|30
|83.3%
|97%
|14
|29.2%
|34
|70.8%
|20
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|74.6%
|47
|80.4%
|36
|78.3%
|97%
|25
|53.2%
|22
|46.8%
|21
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|73.9%
|51
|88.2%
|30
|88.2%
|100%
|11
|21.6%
|39
|76.5%
|22
|CLE
|David Njoku
|72.2%
|52
|84.4%
|22
|68.8%
|82%
|31
|59.6%
|21
|40.4%
|23
|DEN
|Adam Trautman
|71.9%
|41
|71.4%
|20
|57.1%
|80%
|23
|56.1%
|16
|39.0%
|24
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|70.3%
|52
|62.9%
|18
|51.4%
|82%
|28
|53.8%
|18
|34.6%
|25
|SF
|George Kittle
|68.2%
|45
|84.4%
|22
|68.8%
|82%
|30
|66.7%
|15
|33.3%
|26
|NYG
|Daniel Bellinger
|67.7%
|44
|56.8%
|12
|32.4%
|57%
|23
|52.3%
|11
|25.0%
|27
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|62.3%
|43
|76.7%
|33
|76.7%
|100%
|18
|41.9%
|23
|53.5%
|28
|CIN
|Irv Smith
|61.7%
|29
|82.8%
|24
|82.8%
|100%
|7
|24.1%
|20
|69.0%
|29
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|60.4%
|29
|90.9%
|19
|86.4%
|95%
|8
|27.6%
|21
|72.4%
|30
|LV
|Austin Hooper
|58.0%
|29
|60.9%
|13
|56.5%
|93%
|24
|82.8%
|5
|17.2%
|31
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|56.9%
|37
|48.6%
|17
|45.9%
|94%
|13
|35.1%
|23
|62.2%
|32
|LV
|Michael Mayer
|56.0%
|28
|43.5%
|8
|34.8%
|80%
|27
|96.4%
|1
|3.6%
|33
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|54.8%
|23
|56.0%
|14
|56.0%
|100%
|10
|43.5%
|12
|52.2%
|34
|NYJ
|C.J. Uzomah
|54.7%
|29
|44.0%
|10
|40.0%
|91%
|25
|86.2%
|4
|13.8%
|35
|ATL
|Jonnu Smith
|52.1%
|25
|50.0%
|7
|31.8%
|64%
|15
|60.0%
|7
|28.0%
|36
|DAL
|Peyton Hendershot
|51.9%
|27
|56.5%
|11
|47.8%
|85%
|19
|70.4%
|7
|25.9%
|37
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|51.4%
|37
|67.5%
|27
|67.5%
|100%
|19
|51.4%
|18
|48.6%
|38
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|50.8%
|31
|52.9%
|24
|47.1%
|89%
|25
|80.6%
|5
|16.1%
|39
|NO
|Foster Moreau
|50.8%
|32
|33.3%
|11
|30.6%
|92%
|28
|87.5%
|4
|12.5%
|40
|LAC
|Donald Parham
|48.6%
|36
|45.7%
|15
|42.9%
|94%
|26
|72.2%
|10
|27.8%
|41
|ATL
|MyCole Pruitt
|47.9%
|23
|22.7%
|1
|4.5%
|20%
|20
|87.0%
|1
|4.3%
|42
|MIN
|Josh Oliver
|47.6%
|30
|34.8%
|9
|19.6%
|56%
|26
|86.7%
|4
|13.3%
|43
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|47.6%
|20
|40.0%
|9
|36.0%
|90%
|11
|55.0%
|7
|35.0%
|44
|TB
|Ko Kieft
|47.1%
|32
|31.4%
|8
|22.9%
|73%
|30
|93.8%
|2
|6.3%
|45
|JAX
|Luke Farrell
|46.4%
|32
|35.3%
|5
|14.7%
|42%
|28
|87.5%
|2
|6.3%
|46
|DEN
|Chris Manhertz
|42.1%
|24
|34.3%
|8
|22.9%
|67%
|22
|91.7%
|1
|4.2%
|47
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|41.0%
|32
|41.1%
|23
|41.1%
|100%
|5
|15.6%
|27
|84.4%
|48
|IND
|Mo Alie-Cox
|40.6%
|28
|30.2%
|12
|27.9%
|92%
|21
|75.0%
|6
|21.4%
|49
|KC
|Blake Bell
|40.3%
|25
|30.8%
|11
|28.2%
|92%
|17
|68.0%
|7
|28.0%
|50
|PIT
|Darnell Washington
|39.3%
|24
|33.3%
|15
|29.4%
|88%
|14
|58.3%
|10
|41.7%
|51
|DET
|Brock Wright
|39.1%
|27
|27.8%
|5
|13.9%
|50%
|26
|96.3%
|1
|3.7%
|52
|TEN
|Trevon Wesco
|39.0%
|23
|29.7%
|3
|8.1%
|27%
|18
|78.3%
|5
|21.7%
|53
|CIN
|Drew Sample
|38.3%
|18
|17.2%
|3
|10.3%
|60%
|15
|83.3%
|1
|5.6%
|54
|JAX
|Brenton Strange
|37.7%
|26
|20.6%
|4
|11.8%
|57%
|17
|65.4%
|5
|19.2%
|55
|CLE
|Harrison Bryant
|37.5%
|27
|28.1%
|6
|18.8%
|67%
|13
|48.1%
|11
|40.7%
|56
|WAS
|John Bates
|36.9%
|24
|21.6%
|4
|10.8%
|50%
|22
|91.7%
|1
|4.2%
|57
|ARI
|Trey McBride
|36.2%
|21
|30.3%
|8
|24.2%
|80%
|17
|81.0%
|3
|14.3%
|58
|NYJ
|Jeremy Ruckert
|34.0%
|18
|12.0%
|3
|12.0%
|100%
|9
|50.0%
|9
|50.0%
|59
|SEA
|Will Dissly
|33.3%
|14
|32.0%
|8
|32.0%
|100%
|6
|42.9%
|2
|14.3%
|60
|DEN
|Greg Dulcich
|33.3%
|19
|31.4%
|11
|31.4%
|100%
|8
|42.1%
|11
|57.9%
|61
|PIT
|Connor Heyward
|26.2%
|16
|25.5%
|13
|25.5%
|100%
|5
|31.3%
|11
|68.8%
Targets & Receiving Stats
Wide Receivers
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- RT Depth = Average distance downfield on all routes (not just ones where targeted)
- EZ Tgt = # of targets in the end zone
|TPRR
|Rts
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|aDOT
|AY
|AY Sh
|Rt Depth
|Drops
|EZ Tgt
|1
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|50.0%
|10
|5
|13.5%
|3
|29
|1
|9.1
|45.6
|10.8%
|8.5
|1
|1
|2
|KC
|Kadarius Toney
|50.0%
|10
|5
|13.5%
|1
|1
|0
|7.4
|37.0
|11.6%
|11.5
|2
|0
|3
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|44.1%
|34
|15
|34.1%
|11
|215
|2
|15.2
|228.1
|43.4%
|13.9
|1
|1
|4
|LA
|Puka Nacua
|44.1%
|34
|15
|40.5%
|10
|119
|0
|9.1
|137.2
|36.8%
|12.3
|1
|0
|5
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|43.5%
|23
|10
|38.5%
|9
|81
|2
|8.1
|80.6
|36.7%
|9.1
|0
|2
|6
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|40.0%
|25
|10
|47.6%
|9
|78
|0
|2.7
|26.8
|22.8%
|9.4
|0
|0
|7
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|39.4%
|33
|13
|39.4%
|7
|65
|0
|10.5
|136.9
|40.5%
|13.7
|1
|0
|8
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|35.0%
|20
|7
|24.1%
|3
|37
|0
|16.3
|114.1
|33.4%
|14.5
|0
|1
|9
|LV
|Davante Adams
|34.6%
|26
|9
|34.6%
|6
|66
|0
|10.4
|93.7
|47.9%
|9.7
|0
|0
|10
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|33.3%
|33
|11
|34.4%
|8
|101
|1
|9.6
|105.9
|42.2%
|11.3
|0
|1
|11
|MIA
|River Cracraft
|33.3%
|15
|5
|11.4%
|3
|40
|1
|10.6
|52.9
|8.7%
|10.0
|0
|2
|12
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|31.7%
|41
|13
|33.3%
|10
|102
|1
|10.5
|136.8
|39.2%
|10.1
|0
|1
|13
|NO
|Chris Olave
|31.3%
|32
|10
|30.3%
|8
|112
|0
|13.6
|135.9
|33.0%
|14.0
|0
|0
|14
|BUF
|Deonte Harty
|30.8%
|13
|4
|10.3%
|3
|9
|0
|9.2
|36.8
|14.2%
|8.8
|0
|0
|15
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|30.3%
|33
|10
|25.6%
|6
|80
|0
|13.0
|129.6
|52.5%
|12.0
|0
|0
|16
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|30.3%
|33
|10
|33.3%
|7
|79
|0
|17.8
|178.2
|62.2%
|12.9
|0
|1
|17
|TB
|Mike Evans
|30.3%
|33
|10
|31.3%
|6
|66
|1
|12.8
|128.5
|44.8%
|10.6
|0
|1
|18
|GB
|Samori Toure
|30.0%
|10
|3
|11.1%
|2
|18
|0
|19.1
|57.3
|20.9%
|18.9
|0
|0
|19
|TB
|Deven Thompkins
|30.0%
|10
|3
|9.4%
|2
|10
|0
|6.0
|18.0
|7.1%
|11.1
|0
|0
|20
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|28.6%
|35
|10
|33.3%
|7
|47
|1
|9.6
|95.9
|25.8%
|13.9
|0
|1
|21
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|28.6%
|28
|8
|28.6%
|8
|129
|2
|14.4
|114.9
|47.2%
|14.6
|0
|2
|22
|DET
|Marvin Jones
|28.6%
|21
|6
|18.8%
|2
|8
|0
|7.4
|44.6
|21.2%
|9.0
|1
|0
|23
|KC
|Justin Watson
|28.6%
|14
|4
|10.8%
|2
|45
|0
|25.1
|100.4
|26.1%
|19.9
|0
|0
|24
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|28.0%
|25
|7
|24.1%
|3
|43
|0
|9.8
|68.4
|19.8%
|12.1
|0
|0
|25
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|27.8%
|18
|5
|18.5%
|2
|48
|0
|18.4
|92.2
|31.6%
|12.4
|0
|0
|26
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|27.8%
|18
|5
|18.5%
|4
|26
|2
|7.1
|35.5
|9.1%
|11.9
|0
|2
|27
|PIT
|Diontae Johnson
|27.3%
|22
|6
|13.3%
|3
|48
|0
|12.3
|73.6
|22.4%
|11.1
|0
|0
|28
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|26.9%
|26
|7
|13.0%
|4
|40
|0
|10.9
|76.1
|17.1%
|12.5
|0
|0
|29
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|26.9%
|26
|7
|13.0%
|4
|33
|0
|4.2
|29.2
|5.3%
|8.0
|1
|0
|30
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|26.5%
|34
|9
|29.0%
|6
|76
|0
|10.5
|94.5
|20.0%
|11.9
|0
|0
|31
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|26.5%
|34
|9
|29.0%
|5
|39
|0
|9.7
|87.7
|34.1%
|9.7
|0
|0
|32
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|26.3%
|19
|5
|20.8%
|3
|13
|0
|1.3
|6.6
|6.5%
|9.9
|1
|0
|33
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|26.2%
|42
|11
|28.2%
|8
|97
|1
|6.0
|66.0
|25.0%
|10.5
|0
|1
|34
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|26.1%
|46
|12
|27.3%
|9
|150
|0
|9.5
|113.7
|36.4%
|11.3
|2
|0
|35
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|25.7%
|35
|9
|28.1%
|6
|71
|1
|5.7
|51.6
|24.2%
|10.6
|0
|0
|36
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|25.7%
|35
|9
|23.3%
|6
|57
|0
|6.0
|53.9
|24.9%
|11.9
|1
|0
|37
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|25.0%
|28
|7
|21.9%
|4
|80
|0
|10.7
|74.7
|27.5%
|10.4
|1
|0
|38
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|24.0%
|25
|6
|18.2%
|5
|89
|1
|16.8
|100.8
|25.1%
|15.7
|0
|2
|39
|LA
|Tutu Atwell
|23.5%
|34
|8
|21.6%
|6
|119
|0
|14.8
|118.2
|17.9%
|11.9
|0
|0
|40
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|23.5%
|34
|8
|25.8%
|0
|0
|0
|17.2
|137.5
|57.9%
|13.5
|0
|1
|41
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|23.5%
|17
|4
|22.2%
|3
|31
|0
|8.0
|32.1
|32.7%
|9.3
|0
|0
|42
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|22.9%
|35
|8
|24.2%
|5
|61
|0
|10.7
|85.8
|19.9%
|12.6
|0
|1
|43
|PIT
|Calvin Austin
|22.2%
|27
|6
|13.3%
|6
|37
|0
|3.5
|20.9
|6.0%
|11.7
|0
|0
|44
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|21.9%
|32
|7
|21.2%
|4
|58
|0
|4.8
|33.5
|10.9%
|7.7
|0
|0
|45
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|21.9%
|32
|7
|21.9%
|5
|55
|1
|10.6
|74.3
|32.2%
|10.4
|0
|1
|46
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|21.9%
|32
|7
|25.0%
|5
|55
|0
|11.4
|79.7
|31.6%
|10.4
|0
|0
|47
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|21.4%
|14
|3
|9.7%
|2
|9
|0
|12.2
|36.6
|21.1%
|16.4
|0
|0
|48
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|21.4%
|14
|3
|9.4%
|2
|8
|1
|4.4
|13.1
|4.9%
|11.4
|1
|0
|49
|IND
|Josh Downs
|21.2%
|33
|7
|17.9%
|3
|30
|0
|3.6
|25.4
|6.6%
|8.6
|0
|1
|50
|NE
|Kendrick Bourne
|21.2%
|52
|11
|20.4%
|6
|64
|2
|12.0
|132.1
|30.6%
|12.1
|0
|2
|51
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|21.1%
|19
|4
|16.0%
|2
|22
|0
|10.0
|40.1
|21.3%
|9.8
|0
|0
|52
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|20.0%
|35
|7
|19.4%
|4
|53
|1
|9.0
|62.7
|39.3%
|14.1
|0
|1
|53
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|20.0%
|35
|7
|24.1%
|5
|40
|0
|10.0
|70.0
|27.9%
|14.5
|0
|0
|54
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|20.0%
|25
|5
|27.8%
|5
|34
|1
|6.5
|32.4
|33.3%
|11.1
|0
|1
|55
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|20.0%
|15
|3
|14.3%
|3
|35
|0
|8.9
|26.8
|19.5%
|9.0
|0
|0
|56
|DEN
|Marvin Mims
|20.0%
|10
|2
|6.3%
|2
|9
|0
|2.1
|4.2
|2.0%
|15.4
|0
|0
|57
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|19.4%
|31
|6
|13.6%
|4
|61
|1
|13.3
|79.9
|23.1%
|12.0
|0
|1
|58
|LAC
|Mike Williams
|19.2%
|26
|5
|16.1%
|4
|45
|0
|10.0
|49.8
|6.3%
|12.2
|0
|1
|59
|HOU
|Tank Dell
|19.0%
|21
|4
|9.3%
|3
|34
|0
|8.4
|33.8
|11.3%
|10.9
|0
|0
|60
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|18.5%
|27
|5
|20.8%
|3
|47
|1
|15.7
|78.6
|49.4%
|12.5
|1
|1
|61
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|18.5%
|27
|5
|17.2%
|3
|15
|0
|9.7
|48.6
|21.6%
|15.8
|0
|0
|62
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|18.2%
|44
|8
|17.8%
|5
|64
|0
|7.2
|57.5
|16.4%
|10.1
|0
|0
|63
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|18.2%
|33
|6
|18.8%
|5
|51
|0
|5.5
|33.0
|13.4%
|9.3
|0
|0
|64
|CAR
|Laviska Shenault
|18.2%
|11
|2
|6.5%
|2
|16
|0
|-5.1
|-10.3
|-4.3%
|1.3
|0
|0
|65
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|17.4%
|23
|4
|16.0%
|4
|77
|0
|8.4
|33.8
|19.7%
|7.7
|0
|0
|66
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|17.2%
|29
|5
|17.2%
|5
|54
|0
|5.3
|26.3
|11.8%
|9.2
|0
|0
|67
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|17.2%
|29
|5
|11.4%
|3
|42
|0
|17.1
|85.6
|17.5%
|12.4
|0
|1
|68
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|16.7%
|30
|5
|15.6%
|4
|32
|1
|9.9
|49.3
|25.2%
|9.4
|1
|1
|69
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|16.7%
|30
|5
|16.7%
|3
|28
|0
|9.5
|47.3
|22.5%
|12.0
|0
|0
|70
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|16.0%
|25
|4
|22.2%
|2
|46
|0
|9.4
|37.6
|39.8%
|8.3
|0
|0
|71
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|15.8%
|38
|6
|19.4%
|2
|23
|0
|15.4
|92.2
|37.0%
|11.9
|0
|0
|72
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|15.6%
|32
|5
|11.4%
|4
|78
|0
|13.9
|69.4
|14.3%
|13.3
|0
|0
|73
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|15.4%
|26
|4
|16.7%
|2
|10
|0
|15.3
|61.1
|31.2%
|11.0
|0
|2
|74
|PIT
|George Pickens
|15.2%
|46
|7
|15.6%
|5
|36
|0
|11.8
|82.3
|23.3%
|13.8
|0
|1
|75
|DEN
|Brandon Johnson
|15.0%
|20
|3
|9.4%
|2
|31
|0
|11.2
|33.5
|21.9%
|11.2
|0
|0
|76
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|15.0%
|20
|3
|10.3%
|1
|24
|0
|9.8
|29.5
|17.3%
|11.1
|0
|0
|77
|LA
|Van Jefferson
|14.7%
|34
|5
|13.5%
|4
|24
|0
|11.0
|54.8
|14.6%
|14.7
|1
|0
|78
|NYG
|Parris Campbell
|14.3%
|28
|4
|13.8%
|1
|2
|0
|4.4
|17.5
|11.7%
|8.5
|1
|0
|79
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|14.0%
|43
|6
|13.6%
|3
|31
|0
|10.6
|63.7
|18.7%
|9.9
|1
|1
|80
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|13.9%
|36
|5
|16.1%
|2
|17
|0
|12.2
|61.0
|33.9%
|14.4
|0
|0
|81
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|13.6%
|22
|3
|9.4%
|1
|9
|0
|7.3
|21.8
|8.7%
|8.8
|0
|0
|82
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|13.3%
|30
|4
|13.3%
|2
|19
|0
|16.7
|66.8
|30.0%
|13.9
|0
|0
|83
|KC
|Richie James
|13.3%
|15
|2
|5.4%
|1
|6
|0
|19.5
|38.9
|12.2%
|14.3
|0
|0
|84
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|13.0%
|23
|3
|8.1%
|0
|0
|0
|9.3
|27.8
|8.0%
|13.5
|0
|0
|85
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|12.9%
|31
|4
|13.8%
|2
|31
|0
|11.0
|44.2
|19.2%
|11.0
|0
|0
|86
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|12.5%
|24
|3
|10.0%
|3
|33
|0
|3.2
|9.7
|3.8%
|8.5
|0
|0
|87
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|11.5%
|26
|3
|14.3%
|2
|37
|0
|13.3
|39.8
|31.7%
|10.3
|0
|0
|88
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|11.1%
|18
|2
|7.4%
|0
|0
|0
|9.2
|18.4
|6.7%
|12.3
|0
|0
|89
|HOU
|Noah Brown
|10.8%
|37
|4
|9.3%
|3
|20
|0
|-3.8
|-15.1
|-4.0%
|8.1
|0
|0
|90
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|10.5%
|19
|2
|8.0%
|1
|10
|0
|14.7
|29.4
|19.1%
|8.3
|0
|0
|91
|NE
|Kayshon Boutte
|9.8%
|41
|4
|7.4%
|0
|0
|0
|22.4
|89.4
|19.4%
|16.1
|0
|1
|92
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|9.5%
|42
|4
|10.3%
|2
|32
|0
|18.4
|73.7
|20.3%
|11.8
|0
|1
|93
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|9.4%
|32
|3
|9.7%
|2
|10
|0
|4.5
|13.6
|3.1%
|13.1
|0
|0
|94
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|8.8%
|34
|3
|9.1%
|2
|18
|0
|7.7
|23.2
|7.5%
|14.3
|1
|0
|95
|DEN
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|8.3%
|24
|2
|6.3%
|2
|11
|1
|9.2
|18.4
|6.0%
|10.7
|0
|1
|96
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|8.1%
|37
|3
|7.7%
|1
|5
|0
|7.5
|22.6
|10.4%
|14.3
|0
|0
|97
|CLE
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|8.0%
|25
|2
|6.9%
|1
|12
|0
|15.2
|30.4
|9.6%
|17.1
|0
|0
|98
|PHI
|Quez Watkins
|7.4%
|27
|2
|6.7%
|2
|17
|0
|1.5
|3.1
|1.1%
|14.8
|0
|0
|99
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|7.1%
|28
|2
|5.4%
|2
|48
|0
|22.5
|45.0
|13.1%
|15.9
|0
|0
|100
|NYJ
|Randall Cobb
|7.1%
|14
|1
|5.6%
|0
|0
|0
|13.6
|13.6
|10.8%
|11.7
|0
|0
|101
|NYG
|Jalin Hyatt
|6.7%
|15
|1
|3.4%
|0
|0
|0
|13.4
|13.4
|8.6%
|20.1
|1
|0
|102
|CHI
|Chase Claypool
|6.3%
|32
|2
|5.6%
|0
|0
|0
|0.5
|1.1
|0.7%
|13.9
|0
|0
|103
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|6.3%
|16
|1
|3.6%
|0
|0
|0
|12.1
|12.1
|5.6%
|9.6
|0
|0
|104
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|5.6%
|36
|2
|6.5%
|2
|12
|0
|4.3
|8.5
|3.5%
|12.6
|0
|0
|105
|CHI
|D.J. Moore
|5.1%
|39
|2
|5.6%
|2
|25
|0
|6.6
|13.2
|9.6%
|13.9
|0
|0
|106
|ATL
|Drake London
|5.0%
|20
|1
|5.6%
|0
|0
|0
|5.2
|5.2
|6.1%
|10.5
|1
|0
|107
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|3.7%
|27
|1
|3.2%
|1
|4
|0
|3.4
|3.4
|1.7%
|10.9
|0
|0
Tight Ends
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- RT Depth = Average distance downfield on all routes (not just ones where targeted)
- EZ Tgt = # of targets in the end zone
|TPRR
|Rts
|Tgt
|Tgt Sh
|Rec
|Yards
|TD
|aDOT
|AY
|AY Sh
|Rt Depth
|Drops
|EZ Tgt
|1
|ARI
|Zach Ertz
|33.3%
|30
|10
|33.3%
|6
|21
|0
|5.7
|56.6
|26.3%
|9.3
|2
|1
|2
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|50.0%
|14
|7
|28.0%
|2
|11
|0
|5.0
|35.1
|14.9%
|6.9
|2
|1
|3
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|28.6%
|28
|8
|27.6%
|4
|43
|0
|6.4
|50.9
|20.5%
|7.4
|1
|0
|4
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|25.9%
|27
|7
|22.6%
|5
|41
|1
|8.1
|56.8
|22.2%
|8.7
|0
|0
|5
|SF
|George Kittle
|27.3%
|22
|6
|21.4%
|3
|19
|0
|6.1
|36.6
|7.8%
|9.9
|1
|1
|6
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|25.0%
|36
|9
|20.5%
|8
|35
|0
|2.5
|22.8
|10.1%
|6.9
|0
|0
|7
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|18.9%
|37
|7
|19.4%
|5
|44
|0
|3.6
|24.9
|17.8%
|7.2
|0
|1
|8
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|29.4%
|17
|5
|17.2%
|3
|36
|0
|8.1
|40.3
|24.7%
|9.8
|0
|0
|9
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|15.8%
|19
|3
|16.7%
|2
|44
|0
|15.4
|46.2
|53.1%
|9.4
|0
|0
|10
|CIN
|Irv Smith
|20.8%
|24
|5
|16.1%
|3
|17
|0
|1.3
|6.7
|0.8%
|6.4
|1
|0
|11
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|18.9%
|37
|7
|15.9%
|3
|44
|0
|8.7
|61.2
|11.2%
|9.2
|0
|1
|12
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|16.7%
|30
|5
|15.6%
|5
|49
|0
|4.6
|22.8
|10.4%
|9.0
|0
|0
|13
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|22.7%
|22
|5
|15.6%
|5
|39
|0
|3.9
|19.6
|11.9%
|6.0
|0
|0
|14
|DEN
|Adam Trautman
|25.0%
|20
|5
|15.6%
|5
|34
|0
|3.1
|15.3
|11.9%
|5.9
|0
|0
|15
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|18.2%
|33
|6
|15.4%
|4
|39
|0
|6.3
|37.7
|11.8%
|12.3
|0
|0
|16
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|16.7%
|30
|5
|15.2%
|3
|36
|0
|9.3
|46.7
|11.5%
|9.8
|0
|0
|17
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|19.0%
|21
|4
|14.8%
|3
|50
|0
|16.9
|67.7
|24.2%
|10.1
|0
|0
|18
|KC
|Noah Gray
|14.7%
|34
|5
|13.5%
|3
|31
|0
|7.0
|35.0
|10.2%
|10.2
|0
|0
|19
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|15.8%
|38
|6
|11.1%
|5
|56
|1
|10.7
|64.5
|14.8%
|10.4
|1
|1
|20
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|12.5%
|32
|4
|10.3%
|4
|26
|0
|1.2
|4.8
|1.5%
|10.5
|0
|0
|21
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|11.8%
|34
|4
|10.3%
|3
|25
|0
|7.1
|28.3
|8.1%
|8.8
|0
|0
|22
|CLE
|David Njoku
|13.6%
|22
|3
|10.3%
|2
|24
|0
|1.6
|4.9
|2.2%
|9.7
|0
|0
|23
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|16.7%
|18
|3
|9.7%
|2
|21
|0
|3.0
|9.1
|4.6%
|6.5
|0
|0
|24
|LAC
|Donald Parham
|20.0%
|15
|3
|9.7%
|3
|21
|1
|5.1
|15.2
|7.4%
|9.5
|0
|1
|25
|TB
|Cade Otton
|12.0%
|25
|3
|9.4%
|2
|19
|0
|5.4
|16.2
|6.3%
|6.0
|0
|0
|26
|TB
|Ko Kieft
|37.5%
|8
|3
|9.4%
|0
|0
|0
|15.3
|46.0
|19.0%
|12.4
|1
|0
|27
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|9.5%
|42
|4
|9.3%
|2
|4
|0
|0.7
|3.0
|2.0%
|7.2
|0
|0
|28
|PIT
|Connor Heyward
|30.8%
|13
|4
|8.9%
|2
|19
|0
|14.8
|59.4
|16.4%
|12.1
|0
|1
|29
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|16.7%
|24
|4
|8.9%
|1
|3
|1
|9.2
|37.0
|9.8%
|10.9
|0
|2
|30
|SEA
|Will Dissly
|25.0%
|8
|2
|8.3%
|2
|17
|0
|1.7
|3.4
|2.6%
|3.5
|0
|0
|31
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|22.2%
|9
|2
|8.3%
|1
|8
|0
|2.3
|4.6
|3.2%
|6.7
|0
|0
|32
|LA
|Tyler Higbee
|11.5%
|26
|3
|8.1%
|3
|49
|0
|11.6
|34.7
|9.5%
|7.9
|0
|0
|33
|KC
|Blake Bell
|27.3%
|11
|3
|8.1%
|2
|12
|1
|4.2
|12.7
|3.7%
|3.9
|0
|1
|34
|MIN
|Josh Oliver
|33.3%
|9
|3
|6.8%
|3
|32
|0
|4.4
|13.3
|4.1%
|7.6
|0
|0
|35
|ARI
|Trey McBride
|25.0%
|8
|2
|6.7%
|2
|23
|0
|6.7
|13.4
|6.6%
|7.7
|0
|0
|36
|DEN
|Greg Dulcich
|18.2%
|11
|2
|6.3%
|2
|22
|0
|9.3
|18.5
|12.6%
|12.7
|0
|0
|37
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|7.1%
|28
|2
|6.1%
|0
|0
|0
|15.5
|30.9
|10.6%
|10.0
|0
|0
|38
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|13.0%
|23
|3
|5.6%
|3
|36
|0
|4.0
|12.0
|2.8%
|8.5
|0
|0
|39
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|5.9%
|17
|1
|5.6%
|1
|2
|0
|-2.4
|-2.4
|-2.2%
|6.9
|0
|0
|40
|IND
|Mo Alie-Cox
|16.7%
|12
|2
|5.1%
|0
|0
|0
|19.1
|38.2
|18.4%
|11.9
|0
|0
|41
|BAL
|Isaiah Likely
|4.8%
|21
|1
|4.8%
|1
|4
|0
|-2.2
|-2.2
|-1.6%
|6.1
|0
|0
|42
|DAL
|Peyton Hendershot
|9.1%
|11
|1
|4.0%
|0
|0
|0
|15.9
|15.9
|9.0%
|7.4
|1
|0
|43
|LV
|Austin Hooper
|7.7%
|13
|1
|3.8%
|1
|20
|0
|17.7
|17.7
|10.1%
|9.0
|0
|0
|44
|NYG
|Daniel Bellinger
|8.3%
|12
|1
|3.4%
|1
|1
|0
|1.1
|1.1
|0.6%
|8.9
|0
|0
|45
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|3.3%
|30
|1
|3.3%
|0
|0
|0
|13.4
|13.4
|4.6%
|9.9
|0
|0
|46
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|0.0%
|14
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|11.1
|0
|47
|LV
|Michael Mayer
|0.0%
|8
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|8.8
|0
|48
|NO
|Foster Moreau
|0.0%
|11
|0
|0.0%
|0
|0.0%
|5.3
|0
Red-Zone Stats (WR + TE)
- RZ TS = Percentage of team red-zone targets that went to the player
- RZ Snap = Percentage of team red-zone snaps player was on the field for
- EZ Tgt = Targets into the end zone (not necessarily from inside the red zone)
|RZ Tgt
|RZ TS
|RZ Snap
|RZ Sn Sh
|RZ Rec
|RZ Yds
|RZ TD
|EZ Tgt
|1
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|4
|80.0%
|11
|91.7%
|3
|-7
|0
|0
|2
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|4
|50.0%
|11
|78.6%
|3
|16
|1
|1
|3
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|4
|44.4%
|14
|73.7%
|1
|9
|0
|1
|4
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|3
|60.0%
|14
|93.3%
|2
|9
|2
|2
|5
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|3
|42.9%
|7
|63.6%
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|DAL
|KaVontae Turpin
|3
|33.3%
|5
|26.3%
|2
|11
|0
|0
|7
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|3
|30.0%
|8
|61.5%
|1
|3
|1
|2
|8
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|2
|100.0%
|2
|66.7%
|2
|8
|1
|1
|9
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|2
|66.7%
|6
|100.0%
|2
|27
|2
|2
|10
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|2
|50.0%
|8
|100.0%
|1
|4
|0
|1
|11
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|2
|50.0%
|8
|88.9%
|2
|22
|1
|1
|12
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|2
|50.0%
|8
|88.9%
|2
|12
|2
|2
|13
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|2
|50.0%
|7
|77.8%
|2
|12
|1
|1
|14
|ARZ
|Zach Ertz
|2
|40.0%
|6
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|IND
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|2
|40.0%
|12
|92.3%
|1
|5
|0
|1
|16
|IND
|Josh Downs
|2
|40.0%
|12
|92.3%
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|2
|40.0%
|9
|90.0%
|1
|3
|0
|0
|18
|NE
|Kendrick Bourne
|2
|40.0%
|8
|88.9%
|2
|30
|2
|2
|19
|DEN
|Adam Trautman
|2
|40.0%
|6
|75.0%
|2
|18
|0
|0
|20
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|2
|40.0%
|7
|70.0%
|1
|6
|0
|0
|21
|LAC
|Donald Parham
|2
|40.0%
|13
|65.0%
|2
|6
|1
|1
|22
|KC
|Kadarius Toney
|2
|40.0%
|2
|33.3%
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|2
|33.3%
|10
|90.9%
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|2
|28.6%
|5
|45.5%
|1
|19
|1
|2
|25
|MIA
|River Cracraft
|2
|25.0%
|7
|50.0%
|1
|1
|1
|2
|26
|PIT
|George Pickens
|2
|20.0%
|13
|100.0%
|1
|4
|0
|1
|27
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|1
|100.0%
|6
|100.0%
|1
|5
|1
|1
|28
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|1
|100.0%
|4
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|1
|100.0%
|9
|90.0%
|1
|3
|1
|1
|30
|NYG
|Parris Campbell
|1
|100.0%
|5
|83.3%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|1
|100.0%
|3
|60.0%
|1
|4
|1
|0
|32
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|1
|50.0%
|8
|100.0%
|1
|9
|1
|0
|33
|DET
|Marvin Jones
|1
|50.0%
|6
|75.0%
|1
|3
|0
|0
|34
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|1
|33.3%
|5
|100.0%
|1
|10
|1
|1
|35
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|1
|33.3%
|4
|80.0%
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|CLE
|Harrison Bryant
|1
|33.3%
|4
|66.7%
|1
|3
|1
|0
|37
|SF
|George Kittle
|1
|33.3%
|4
|66.7%
|0
|0
|0
|1
|38
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|1
|33.3%
|3
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0
|1
|39
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|1
|33.3%
|3
|50.0%
|1
|6
|0
|0
|40
|LA
|Tyler Higbee
|1
|25.0%
|14
|100.0%
|1
|12
|0
|0
|41
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|1
|25.0%
|7
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|TB
|Cade Otton
|1
|25.0%
|7
|100.0%
|1
|6
|0
|0
|43
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|1
|25.0%
|8
|88.9%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|LA
|Puka Nacua
|1
|25.0%
|9
|64.3%
|1
|16
|0
|0
|45
|TB
|Ko Kieft
|1
|25.0%
|4
|57.1%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|46
|LA
|Ben Skowronek
|1
|25.0%
|7
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|47
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|1
|25.0%
|2
|28.6%
|1
|7
|1
|0
|48
|DEN
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|1
|20.0%
|8
|100.0%
|1
|5
|1
|1
|49
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|1
|20.0%
|13
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|1
|20.0%
|8
|100.0%
|1
|5
|1
|1
|51
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|1
|20.0%
|6
|100.0%
|1
|1
|0
|0
|52
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|1
|20.0%
|6
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|LV
|Davante Adams
|1
|20.0%
|14
|93.3%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|LAC
|Mike Williams
|1
|20.0%
|17
|85.0%
|0
|0
|0
|1
|55
|NE
|Kayshon Boutte
|1
|20.0%
|7
|77.8%
|0
|0
|0
|1
|56
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|1
|20.0%
|15
|75.0%
|1
|8
|0
|0
|57
|DEN
|Brandon Johnson
|1
|20.0%
|6
|75.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|58
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|1
|20.0%
|6
|66.7%
|1
|9
|1
|1
|59
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|1
|20.0%
|3
|50.0%
|1
|1
|1
|1
|60
|KC
|Blake Bell
|1
|20.0%
|3
|50.0%
|1
|4
|1
|1
|61
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|1
|20.0%
|3
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|62
|MIN
|Josh Oliver
|1
|16.7%
|6
|54.5%
|1
|13
|0
|0
|63
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|1
|16.7%
|5
|45.5%
|0
|0
|0
|1
|64
|NO
|Keith Kirkwood
|1
|14.3%
|3
|27.3%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|65
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|1
|12.5%
|14
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0
|1
|66
|DAL
|Peyton Hendershot
|1
|11.1%
|7
|36.8%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|67
|PIT
|Diontae Johnson
|1
|10.0%
|7
|53.8%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|68
|PIT
|Connor Heyward
|1
|10.0%
|3
|23.1%
|0
|0
|0
|1
|69
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|0
|0.0%
|6
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0
|1
|70
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|0
|0.0%
|10
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|71
|PHI
|Quez Watkins
|0
|0.0%
|6
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|72
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|0
|0.0%
|6
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|73
|TB
|Mike Evans
|0
|0.0%
|7
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0
|1
|74
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|0
|0.0%
|6
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|75
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|0
|0.0%
|6
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|76
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|0
|0.0%
|4
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|77
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|0
|0.0%
|12
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|78
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|0
|0.0%
|4
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|79
|CLE
|David Njoku
|0
|0.0%
|6
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|80
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|0
|0.0%
|5
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|81
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|0
|0.0%
|5
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|82
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|0
|0.0%
|3
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|83
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|0
|0.0%
|3
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0
|1
|84
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|0
|0.0%
|6
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|85
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|0
|0.0%
|10
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|86
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|0
|0.0%
|3
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|87
|HOU
|Noah Brown
|0
|0.0%
|4
|100.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|88
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|0
|0.0%
|12
|92.3%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|89
|BAL
|Isaiah Likely
|0
|0.0%
|11
|91.7%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|90
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|0
|0.0%
|10
|90.9%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|91
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|0
|0.0%
|10
|90.9%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|92
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|0
|0.0%
|10
|90.9%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|93
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|0
|0.0%
|9
|90.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|94
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|0
|0.0%
|9
|90.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|95
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|0
|0.0%
|8
|88.9%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|96
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|0
|0.0%
|7
|87.5%
|0
|0
|0
|1
|97
|ATL
|Drake London
|0
|0.0%
|6
|85.7%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|98
|KC
|Richie James
|0
|0.0%
|5
|83.3%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|99
|CLE
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|0
|0.0%
|5
|83.3%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|100
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|0
|0.0%
|5
|83.3%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|101
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|0
|0.0%
|4
|80.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|102
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|0
|0.0%
|8
|80.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|103
|CAR
|Laviska Shenault
|0
|0.0%
|4
|80.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|104
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|0
|0.0%
|15
|78.9%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|105
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|0
|0.0%
|15
|78.9%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|106
|LA
|Van Jefferson
|0
|0.0%
|11
|78.6%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|107
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|0
|0.0%
|7
|77.8%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|108
|CHI
|Chase Claypool
|0
|0.0%
|6
|75.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|109
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|0
|0.0%
|6
|75.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|110
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|0
|0.0%
|6
|75.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|111
|NO
|Chris Olave
|0
|0.0%
|8
|72.7%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|112
|LA
|Tutu Atwell
|0
|0.0%
|10
|71.4%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|113
|ATL
|Jonnu Smith
|0
|0.0%
|5
|71.4%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|114
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|0
|0.0%
|14
|70.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|115
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|0
|0.0%
|7
|70.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|116
|NYJ
|C.J. Uzomah
|0
|0.0%
|7
|70.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|117
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|0
|0.0%
|7
|70.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|118
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|0
|0.0%
|13
|68.4%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|119
|KC
|Noah Gray
|0
|0.0%
|4
|66.7%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|120
|CHI
|D.J. Moore
|0
|0.0%
|5
|62.5%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|121
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|0
|0.0%
|3
|60.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|122
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|0
|0.0%
|3
|60.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|123
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|0
|0.0%
|6
|60.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|124
|LV
|Austin Hooper
|0
|0.0%
|9
|60.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|125
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|0
|0.0%
|4
|57.1%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|126
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|0
|0.0%
|5
|55.6%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|127
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|0
|0.0%
|5
|55.6%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|128
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|0
|0.0%
|5
|55.6%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|129
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|0
|0.0%
|5
|55.6%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|130
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|0
|0.0%
|11
|55.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|131
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|0
|0.0%
|3
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|132
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|0
|0.0%
|7
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|133
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|0
|0.0%
|3
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|134
|NYG
|Daniel Bellinger
|0
|0.0%
|3
|50.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|135
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|0
|0.0%
|6
|46.2%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|136
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|0
|0.0%
|4
|44.4%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|137
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|0
|0.0%
|3
|42.9%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|138
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|0
|0.0%
|2
|40.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|139
|LV
|Michael Mayer
|0
|0.0%
|6
|40.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|140
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|0
|0.0%
|5
|35.7%
|0
|0
|0
|1
|141
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|0
|0.0%
|4
|33.3%
|0
|0
|0
|0