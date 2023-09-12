Fantasy Football
Target Breakdown: Week 1 Role and Usage Analysis for WRs and TEs

Target Breakdown: Week 1 Role and Usage Analysis for WRs and TEs

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
September 12, 2023

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

This is the third and final part of my weekly recap, following Box Score Breakdown on Monday and Backfield Breakdown on Tuesday morning. The first article, BSB, is where you'll find the game-by-game stats that used to form the core of this article. This year it includes personnel groupings and dropback stats, in addition to the snap/route/target/carry data for RBs, WRs and TEs.

Backfield Breakdown is where you'll find a more in-depth look at running backs, including stuff like routes run, snap rates on rush/pass plays, yards gained before/after contact and red zone usage. While the word 'essential' might be a stretch, I'll at least say it's 'strongly recommended' reading for Week 2 waivers prep. 

The article includes suggested adds/drops, which is nice, but the cool part (in my opinion) is that it provides all the tools to make your own decisions and figure out where I'm wrong. This is a good time to mention that Kyren Williams was one of my most frequently drafted RBs this summer... and Kenneth Gainwell among my least drafted. It's too early to be sure, but so far I'm feeling like it's going to be a season of big hits and big misses... nothing but extra-base hits, strikeouts and GIDPs.

One thing I'm definitely not in on is Puka Nacua or Tutu Atwell, though I hope to correct course there via Week 2 waivers. The first thing you'll see below is injuries from Week 1, followed by recommended waiver adds at WR and TE for Week 2.

After that, we get to the good part of the article where you'll find three groupings of stat tables, each broken down separately for WRs and TEs:

  1. Snap/Alignment/Route stats (participation)
  2. Target and Receiving stats (performance)
  3. Red-Zone and Goal-Line stats 

   

Week 1 Injury Report 🚑

WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) - Week-to-Week

WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) - League Protocol

        

TE Pat Freiermuth (chest) - Day-to-Day

TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) - Week-to-Week

TE Andrew Ogletree (concussion) - League Protocol

Week 2 Waivers Look-Ahead ±

*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues

Wide Receivers

Potential Week 2 Starters

Puka Nacua - 9%

Zay Jones - 31%

Jakobi Meyers - 50%

Tyler Boyd - 43%

Romeo Doubs - 31%

Darnell Mooney - 39%

Tutu Atwell - 4%

Robert Woods - 4%

Kendrick Bourne - 4%

Allen Robinson - 3%

Josh Reynolds - 1%

There's not really any precedent for a rookie fifth-round pick debuting with 15 targets and triple-digit yardage. The closest thing I can remember was when Marques Colston came in as a seventh-round pick with the Saints and put up 4-49-1 on eight targets in his NFL debut en route to a 70-1,038-8 receiving line on 115 targets (in only 14 games).

Nacua could find similar success, or he might be a one hit-wonder... I'm not sure. But I have little question he's a risk worth taking; extreme outliers are worth pursuing, even over a one-game sample. He might have 200 yards the rest of the season, or he might have 1,200. We can't say that second part for anyone else on the list above, and opportunities to find anything above a WR4 type on waivers are pretty rare in the fantasy game.

WR isn't like RB where any guy can become an RB2 if he gets a bunch of playing time in the right offense. Replacement-level players with large snap counts at WR tend not to see many targets or catch many passes. And when looking at waivers this week, chances are a lot of the other options are guys like Boyd or Meyers or Jones -- good players who have basically no chance of going above WR3 status in fantasy.

Nacua is perhaps the best shot you'll have all season to land a potential big-time WR, and if your team is badly in need of one it's worth forking over a lot of FAAB. Note that he played more than 70 percent of his snaps on the perimeter, which means he shouldn't clash with Cooper Kupp (hamstring) whenever the Rams get their main man back from IR. It was Nacua's teammate, Atwell, who took more of the Kupp assignments, including being put in pre-snap motion on a league-high 21 snaps.

Atwell got it done with per-target efficiency rather than a boatload of targets like Nacua, but the pint-sized WR was also clearly among Sean McVay's priorities in this game and rewarded his coach with a 100-yard showing. That said, I'm not quite buying a thrilling upside scenario the way I do with Nacua. That's partially because Atwell is still prohibitively small, no matter what McVay does, and partially because his role is harder to facilitate with Kupp healthy. There's also the fact that Atwell did nothing over the first two years of his pro career. 

   

Bench Stashes

Jameson Williams - 31%

Rashid Shaheed - 17%

Josh Downs - 1%

Demario Douglas - 0%

Calvin Austin - 1%

   

Potential Drops

JuJu Smith-Schuster - 75% (shallow leagues)

Quentin Johnston - 54% (shallow leagues)

Marvin Mims - 35% (shallow-to-medium leagues)

Rondale Moore - 13%

Isaiah Hodgins - 11%

Mecole Hardman - 8%

Hunter Renfrow - 7%

Parris Campbell - 3%

           

Tight Ends

Luke Musgrave - 19%

Hunter Henry - 17% 

Durham Smythe - 0%

Hayden Hurst - 12%

Noah Gray - 11%

Irv Smith - 11%

Logan Thomas - 2%

Starting Musgrave this week obviously isn't ideal, but it isn't something that would terrify me after seeing him play more than three-fourths of snaps Week 1 en route to three catches for 50 yards. It might've been four receptions for 100-plus and a TD if not for Jordan Love's overthrow in an otherwise solid outing this past Sunday. Anyway, Musgrave arguably fits better as a 'bench stash' but I think he's the top add at TE this week, one way or the other.

If you're looking for someone a bit more under the radar... Smythe was one of two skill-position players to take all of his team's snaps this past weekend, with Justin Jefferson being the other. That's about all the two have in common, but Smythe's blocking could keep him on the field all year and he's not incompetent as a pass catcher. His seven targets Sunday were second most on the Dolphins, so maybe he emerges as a distant Option C behind Reek/Waddle.

    

Potential Drops

Greg Dulcich (hamstring) - 35%

Tyler Conklin - 1%

Noah Fant - 2%           

        

Snaps/Routes/Alignments

Wide Receivers

  • Sn% = Snap Share
  • Sn = # of snaps played
  • PassSn% = Percentage of QB Dropbacks player was on the field for
  • Rts = # of Routes Run
  • Rt Sh = Percentage of QB dropbacks on which the player ran a route
  • Sl Sn = # of snaps in slot
  • Wide Sn = # of naps on perimeter
  • Motion = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
  • Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
TeamPlayerSn%SnPSn%RtsRt ShSl SnSl%Wide SnWi%MotionMtn%
1MINJustin Jefferson100.0%62100.0%44100.0%1321.0%4877.4%23.2%
2PHIDeVonta Smith98.4%6097.0%3297.0%1321.7%4575.0%35.0%
3INDMichael Pittman97.1%6797.4%3897.4%1522.4%4871.6%1014.9%
4CINJa'Marr Chase96.3%52100.0%32100.0%1630.8%3465.4%611.5%
5LACKeenan Allen95.9%70100.0%3193.9%3347.1%3448.6%1724.3%
6CINTee Higgins94.4%51100.0%32100.0%59.8%4588.2%815.7%
7CHIDJ Moore94.2%6597.3%3697.3%1015.4%5584.6%34.6%
8DETAmon-Ra St. Brown94.2%65100.0%3497.1%2335.4%3350.8%913.8%
9BUFGabe Davis94.1%6492.7%3790.2%57.8%5890.6%11.6%
10SEADK Metcalf93.5%4396.2%2596.2%1227.9%3172.1%12.3%
11BALOdell Beckham93.1%54100.0%22100.0%23.7%5296.3%35.6%
12NYJGarrett Wilson92.5%49100.0%22100.0%48.2%4591.8%00.0%
13LAVan Jefferson92.3%7289.5%3489.5%2940.3%4258.3%34.2%
14MINK.J. Osborn91.9%5793.2%4193.2%2035.1%2645.6%47.0%
15TENTreylon Burks91.5%5491.2%3191.2%2342.6%3157.4%23.7%
16ATLDrake London91.5%4394.4%1794.4%49.3%3990.7%12.3%
17INDAlec Pierce91.3%6387.2%3487.2%812.7%5384.1%11.6%
18NEKendrick Bourne91.0%7192.6%5092.6%1926.8%5273.2%22.8%
19LVDavante Adams90.7%49100.0%26100.0%1020.4%3775.5%612.2%
20PHIA.J. Brown90.2%5593.9%3193.9%59.1%4887.3%23.6%
21CLEDonovan Peoples-Jones90.1%6482.1%2382.1%2031.3%3960.9%1117.2%
22ARIMichael Wilson89.7%5290.0%2790.0%1528.8%3771.2%23.8%
23WASTerry McLaurin89.2%5880.6%2580.6%58.6%5289.7%46.9%
24CARTerrace Marshall88.9%6494.7%3694.7%1117.2%5382.8%00.0%
25CARAdam Thielen88.9%6489.5%3489.5%4062.5%1929.7%914.1%
26PITGeorge Pickens88.5%5491.3%4189.1%713.0%4583.3%59.3%
27PITAllen Robinson88.5%5491.3%4189.1%4074.1%916.7%916.7%
28JAXZay Jones88.4%6193.8%3093.8%2337.7%3659.0%58.2%
29SFDeebo Samuel87.7%57100.0%29100.0%1526.3%3357.9%1424.6%
30SEATyler Lockett87.0%4096.2%2596.2%922.5%2972.5%820.0%
31DENCourtland Sutton86.2%5085.3%2882.4%918.0%3978.0%00.0%
32SFBrandon Aiyuk86.2%5689.7%2689.7%916.1%4376.8%11.8%
33WASJahan Dotson86.2%5696.8%3096.8%3460.7%2137.5%35.4%
34CARJonathan Mingo86.1%6292.1%3489.5%1016.1%4471.0%914.5%
35CHIDarnell Mooney85.5%5986.5%3286.5%4067.8%1016.9%813.6%
36TBChris Godwin85.3%5894.1%3294.1%2034.5%3255.2%1119.0%
37CINTyler Boyd85.2%4693.8%3093.8%3984.8%715.2%48.7%
38ARIMarquise Brown84.5%4990.0%2790.0%1020.4%3979.6%00.0%
39BUFStefon Diggs83.8%5792.7%3790.2%2950.9%2747.4%712.3%
40TBMike Evans83.8%5794.1%3294.1%712.3%5087.7%23.5%
41TENNick Westbrook-Ikhine83.1%4988.2%2985.3%2346.9%2449.0%12.0%
42BALZay Flowers82.8%4895.5%2195.5%1837.5%2858.3%1225.0%
43NOMichael Thomas82.3%5193.9%3193.9%1325.5%3874.5%12.0%
44LVJakobi Meyers81.5%4488.5%2388.5%818.2%3477.3%715.9%
45JAXCalvin Ridley81.2%5696.9%3196.9%712.5%4987.5%47.1%
46NOChris Olave80.6%5087.9%2987.9%1530.0%3162.0%1020.0%
47CHIChase Claypool79.7%5575.7%2875.7%814.5%4276.4%35.5%
48DALCeeDee Lamb79.6%4392.0%2392.0%2353.5%1330.2%818.6%
49LACMike Williams79.5%5869.7%2369.7%2644.8%3153.4%00.0%
50INDJosh Downs78.3%5479.5%3179.5%4379.6%814.8%713.0%
51LATutu Atwell78.2%6189.5%3489.5%1524.6%4065.6%2134.4%
52NYJAllen Lazard77.4%41100.0%22100.0%717.1%3380.5%37.3%
53PHIQuez Watkins77.0%4772.7%2472.7%3778.7%919.1%36.4%
54LAPuka Nacua76.9%6089.5%3489.5%1016.7%3965.0%610.0%
55TENDeAndre Hopkins76.3%4588.2%3088.2%1533.3%3066.7%12.2%
56HOURobert Woods75.0%5475.0%3170.5%1120.4%3972.2%916.7%
57HOUNico Collins72.2%5270.5%2965.9%1223.1%4076.9%00.0%
58DENLil'Jordan Humphrey70.7%4167.6%2264.7%1946.3%1434.1%37.3%
59CLEElijah Moore70.4%5078.6%2278.6%2652.0%2040.0%918.0%
60NYGDarius Slayton70.3%4573.3%2273.3%1431.1%2760.0%48.9%
61LACJoshua Palmer69.9%5172.7%2472.7%1427.5%3568.6%23.9%
62DETJosh Reynolds69.6%4880.0%2777.1%2450.0%1837.5%12.1%
63KCSkyy Moore69.4%4359.0%2359.0%1637.2%2353.5%1023.3%
64ARIRondale Moore69.0%4070.0%2170.0%1845.0%1435.0%1127.5%
65DALMichael Gallup68.5%3776.0%1976.0%38.1%3183.8%1232.4%
66HOUNoah Brown68.1%4979.5%3375.0%2857.1%1632.7%510.2%
67NEKayshon Boutte67.9%5372.2%3972.2%23.8%5196.2%11.9%
68MIATyreek Hill66.2%4375.6%3475.6%1841.9%2353.5%1125.6%
69ATLMack Hollins66.0%3172.2%1372.2%619.4%2374.2%26.5%
70NYGParris Campbell65.6%4283.3%2583.3%2866.7%921.4%819.0%
71WASCurtis Samuel64.6%4280.6%2580.6%3276.2%716.7%49.5%
72MIAJaylen Waddle64.6%4271.1%3271.1%1023.8%3276.2%00.0%
73CLEAmari Cooper63.4%4560.7%1760.7%817.8%3577.8%24.4%
74KCMarquez Valdes-Scantling62.9%3971.8%2871.8%1538.5%2461.5%00.0%
75NYGIsaiah Hodgins62.5%4063.3%1963.3%25.0%3485.0%00.0%
76GBDontayvion Wicks61.7%3763.0%1763.0%1129.7%2362.2%616.2%
77JAXChristian Kirk60.9%4262.5%2062.5%3173.8%921.4%614.3%
78SEAJaxon Smith-Njigba58.7%2765.4%1765.4%2177.8%622.2%27.4%
79DALBrandin Cooks57.4%3176.0%1976.0%412.9%2580.6%619.4%
80MINJordan Addison56.5%3565.9%2965.9%925.7%2468.6%38.6%
81NORashid Shaheed56.5%3569.7%2369.7%1234.3%2262.9%720.0%
82PITCalvin Austin55.7%3450.0%2350.0%514.7%2985.3%411.8%
83DETMarvin Jones55.1%3862.9%2160.0%615.8%3181.6%12.6%
84MIABraxton Berrios53.8%3564.4%2964.4%1542.9%1645.7%38.6%
85GBJayden Reed53.3%3266.7%1866.7%1546.9%1134.4%928.1%
86NEJuJu Smith-Schuster52.6%4148.1%2648.1%1946.3%2151.2%614.6%
87DENBrandon Johnson50.0%2958.8%1955.9%26.9%2586.2%26.9%
88GBRomeo Doubs48.3%2966.7%1866.7%413.8%2586.2%00.0%
89GBMalik Heath48.3%2929.6%829.6%413.8%2586.2%13.4%
90HOUTank Dell45.8%3345.5%1943.2%515.2%2884.8%39.1%
91PITDiontae Johnson42.6%2645.7%2043.5%519.2%2076.9%311.5%
92NEDemario Douglas42.3%3344.4%2444.4%2987.9%412.1%618.2%
93NYJRandall Cobb41.5%2259.1%1359.1%1777.3%14.5%29.1%
94MIARiver Cracraft40.0%2633.3%1533.3%519.2%1869.2%519.2%
95BALNelson Agholor39.7%2331.8%731.8%1669.6%626.1%28.7%
96BALRashod Bateman37.9%2254.5%1254.5%940.9%1254.5%14.5%
97KCRichie James37.1%2338.5%1538.5%730.4%1147.8%313.0%
98GBSamori Toure35.0%2137.0%933.3%523.8%1152.4%733.3%
99NYGJalin Hyatt34.4%2233.3%1033.3%418.2%1777.3%29.1%
100NOKeith Kirkwood33.9%2118.2%618.2%733.3%419.0%314.3%
101SFJauan Jennings33.8%2251.7%1551.7%1045.5%1045.5%14.5%
102TBTrey Palmer33.8%2338.2%1338.2%1982.6%417.4%28.7%
103CARLaviska Shenault33.3%2428.9%1128.9%520.8%1041.7%1041.7%
104KCRashee Rice32.3%2028.2%1025.6%1050.0%315.0%00.0%
105LACQuentin Johnston30.1%2242.4%1442.4%418.2%1777.3%29.1%
106DALJalen Tolbert29.6%1616.0%416.0%318.8%850.0%425.0%
107MIAErik Ezukanma27.7%1820.0%920.0%527.8%1161.1%316.7%
108DETKalif Raymond27.5%1922.9%822.9%736.8%1157.9%315.8%
109LABen Skowronek26.9%2113.2%513.2%29.5%942.9%523.8%
110TBDeven Thompkins26.5%1829.4%1029.4%1055.6%422.2%15.6%
111WASDyami Brown26.2%1729.0%929.0%423.5%1270.6%423.5%
112KCKadarius Toney25.8%1625.6%1025.6%743.8%956.3%425.0%
113KCJustin Watson25.8%1635.9%1435.9%637.5%1062.5%00.0%
114DENMarvin Mims24.1%1426.5%926.5%00.0%1285.7%428.6%

           

Tight Ends

  • PSn% = Percentage of QB Dropbacks player was on the field for
  • Rts = # of Routes Run
  • Rt Sh = Percentage of QB dropbacks on which the player ran a route
  • RPPS = Routes Per Pass Play = Percentage of the TE's pass snaps where he ran a route (rather than blocked)
  • IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
  • S/W Sn = # of snaps aligned in the slot or out wide 
  Snap%SnPSn%RtsRt ShRPPSIL SnIL%S/W SnS/W %
1MIADurham Smythe100.0%65100.0%3782.2%82%3756.9%2538.5%
2CHICole Kmet97.1%68100.0%3790.2%90%2942.6%3652.9%
3TBCade Otton97.1%6694.3%2571.4%76%3451.5%2842.4%
4PHIDallas Goedert93.4%5797.2%3083.3%86%2442.1%2849.1%
5BALIsaiah Likely93.2%4191.3%2191.3%100%1229.3%2765.9%
6LATyler Higbee91.0%7192.1%2668.4%74%4664.8%2535.2%
7KCNoah Gray87.1%5489.7%3487.2%97%1629.6%3666.7%
8BUFDawson Knox83.8%5784.8%3473.9%87%1831.6%3866.7%
9DETSam LaPorta82.6%5786.1%2261.1%71%3663.2%2136.8%
10HOUDalton Schultz81.9%5991.8%4285.7%93%2440.7%3254.2%
11WASLogan Thomas81.5%5383.8%2875.7%90%2547.2%2750.9%
12TENChigoziem Okonkwo81.4%4881.1%2875.7%93%2552.1%2245.8%
13BUFDalton Kincaid79.4%5473.9%3269.6%94%1222.2%4277.8%
14NYJTyler Conklin79.2%4272.0%1768.0%94%3378.6%921.4%
15DALJake Ferguson78.8%4165.2%1460.9%93%3278.0%819.5%
16NEHunter Henry78.2%6175.0%3867.9%91%2642.6%3455.7%
17ARIZach Ertz77.6%4590.9%3090.9%100%2146.7%2453.3%
18GBLuke Musgrave76.3%4588.9%2177.8%88%2555.6%2044.4%
19NOJuwan Johnson76.2%4886.1%3083.3%97%1429.2%3470.8%
20MINT.J. Hockenson74.6%4780.4%3678.3%97%2553.2%2246.8%
21JAXEvan Engram73.9%5188.2%3088.2%100%1121.6%3976.5%
22CLEDavid Njoku72.2%5284.4%2268.8%82%3159.6%2140.4%
23DENAdam Trautman71.9%4171.4%2057.1%80%2356.1%1639.0%
24LACGerald Everett70.3%5262.9%1851.4%82%2853.8%1834.6%
25SFGeorge Kittle68.2%4584.4%2268.8%82%3066.7%1533.3%
26NYGDaniel Bellinger67.7%4456.8%1232.4%57%2352.3%1125.0%
27INDKylen Granson62.3%4376.7%3376.7%100%1841.9%2353.5%
28CINIrv Smith61.7%2982.8%2482.8%100%724.1%2069.0%
29ATLKyle Pitts60.4%2990.9%1986.4%95%827.6%2172.4%
30LVAustin Hooper58.0%2960.9%1356.5%93%2482.8%517.2%
31NYGDarren Waller56.9%3748.6%1745.9%94%1335.1%2362.2%
32LVMichael Mayer56.0%2843.5%834.8%80%2796.4%13.6%
33SEANoah Fant54.8%2356.0%1456.0%100%1043.5%1252.2%
34NYJC.J. Uzomah54.7%2944.0%1040.0%91%2586.2%413.8%
35ATLJonnu Smith52.1%2550.0%731.8%64%1560.0%728.0%
36DALPeyton Hendershot51.9%2756.5%1147.8%85%1970.4%725.9%
37CARHayden Hurst51.4%3767.5%2767.5%100%1951.4%1848.6%
38PITPat Freiermuth50.8%3152.9%2447.1%89%2580.6%516.1%
39NOFoster Moreau50.8%3233.3%1130.6%92%2887.5%412.5%
40LACDonald Parham48.6%3645.7%1542.9%94%2672.2%1027.8%
41ATLMyCole Pruitt47.9%2322.7%14.5%20%2087.0%14.3%
42MINJosh Oliver47.6%3034.8%919.6%56%2686.7%413.3%
43SEAColby Parkinson47.6%2040.0%936.0%90%1155.0%735.0%
44TBKo Kieft47.1%3231.4%822.9%73%3093.8%26.3%
45JAXLuke Farrell46.4%3235.3%514.7%42%2887.5%26.3%
46DENChris Manhertz42.1%2434.3%822.9%67%2291.7%14.2%
47NEMike Gesicki41.0%3241.1%2341.1%100%515.6%2784.4%
48INDMo Alie-Cox40.6%2830.2%1227.9%92%2175.0%621.4%
49KCBlake Bell40.3%2530.8%1128.2%92%1768.0%728.0%
50PITDarnell Washington39.3%2433.3%1529.4%88%1458.3%1041.7%
51DETBrock Wright39.1%2727.8%513.9%50%2696.3%13.7%
52TENTrevon Wesco39.0%2329.7%38.1%27%1878.3%521.7%
53CINDrew Sample38.3%1817.2%310.3%60%1583.3%15.6%
54JAXBrenton Strange37.7%2620.6%411.8%57%1765.4%519.2%
55CLEHarrison Bryant37.5%2728.1%618.8%67%1348.1%1140.7%
56WASJohn Bates36.9%2421.6%410.8%50%2291.7%14.2%
57ARITrey McBride36.2%2130.3%824.2%80%1781.0%314.3%
58NYJJeremy Ruckert34.0%1812.0%312.0%100%950.0%950.0%
59SEAWill Dissly33.3%1432.0%832.0%100%642.9%214.3%
60DENGreg Dulcich33.3%1931.4%1131.4%100%842.1%1157.9%
61PITConnor Heyward26.2%1625.5%1325.5%100%531.3%1168.8%

          

Targets & Receiving Stats

Wide Receivers

  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
  • RT Depth = Average distance downfield on all routes (not just ones where targeted)
  • EZ Tgt = # of targets in the end zone
  TPRRRtsTgtTgt ShRecYdsTDaDOTAYAY ShRt DepthDropsEZ Tgt
1KCRashee Rice50.0%10513.5%32919.145.610.8%8.511
2KCKadarius Toney50.0%10513.5%1107.437.011.6%11.520
3MIATyreek Hill44.1%341534.1%11215215.2228.143.4%13.911
4LAPuka Nacua44.1%341540.5%1011909.1137.236.8%12.310
5LVJakobi Meyers43.5%231038.5%98128.180.636.7%9.102
6BALZay Flowers40.0%251047.6%97802.726.822.8%9.400
7TENDeAndre Hopkins39.4%331339.4%765010.5136.940.5%13.710
8CLEAmari Cooper35.0%20724.1%337016.3114.133.4%14.501
9LVDavante Adams34.6%26934.6%666010.493.747.9%9.700
10JAXCalvin Ridley33.3%331134.4%810119.6105.942.2%11.301
11MIARiver Cracraft33.3%15511.4%340110.652.98.7%10.002
12BUFStefon Diggs31.7%411333.3%10102110.5136.839.2%10.101
13NOChris Olave31.3%321030.3%8112013.6135.933.0%14.000
14BUFDeonte Harty30.8%13410.3%3909.236.814.2%8.800
15HOUNico Collins30.3%331025.6%680013.0129.652.5%12.000
16PHIA.J. Brown30.3%331033.3%779017.8178.262.2%12.901
17TBMike Evans30.3%331031.3%666112.8128.544.8%10.601
18GBSamori Toure30.0%10311.1%218019.157.320.9%18.900
19TBDeven Thompkins30.0%1039.4%21006.018.07.1%11.100
20PHIDeVonta Smith28.6%351033.3%74719.695.925.8%13.901
21SFBrandon Aiyuk28.6%28828.6%8129214.4114.947.2%14.602
22DETMarvin Jones28.6%21618.8%2807.444.621.2%9.010
23KCJustin Watson28.6%14410.8%245025.1100.426.1%19.900
24CLEElijah Moore28.0%25724.1%34309.868.419.8%12.100
25GBJayden Reed27.8%18518.5%248018.492.231.6%12.400
26GBRomeo Doubs27.8%18518.5%42627.135.59.1%11.902
27PITDiontae Johnson27.3%22613.3%348012.373.622.4%11.100
28NEDemario Douglas26.9%26713.0%440010.976.117.1%12.500
29NEJuJu Smith-Schuster26.9%26713.0%43304.229.25.3%8.010
30LACKeenan Allen26.5%34929.0%676010.594.520.0%11.900
31CINJa'Marr Chase26.5%34929.0%53909.787.734.1%9.700
32SEAJaxon Smith-Njigba26.3%19520.8%31301.36.66.5%9.910
33INDMichael Pittman26.2%421128.2%89716.066.025.0%10.501
34MINJustin Jefferson26.1%461227.3%915009.5113.736.4%11.320
35DETAmon-Ra St. Brown25.7%35928.1%67115.751.624.2%10.600
36HOURobert Woods25.7%35923.3%65706.053.924.9%11.910
37DETJosh Reynolds25.0%28721.9%480010.774.727.5%10.410
38NORashid Shaheed24.0%25618.2%589116.8100.825.1%15.702
39LATutu Atwell23.5%34821.6%6119014.8118.217.9%11.900
40CINTee Higgins23.5%34825.8%00017.2137.557.9%13.501
41ATLMack Hollins23.5%17422.2%33108.032.132.7%9.300
42NOMichael Thomas22.9%35824.2%561010.785.819.9%12.601
43PITCalvin Austin22.2%27613.3%63703.520.96.0%11.700
44TENNick Westbrook-Ikhine21.9%32721.2%45804.833.510.9%7.700
45JAXZay Jones21.9%32721.9%555110.674.332.2%10.401
46SFDeebo Samuel21.9%32725.0%555011.479.731.6%10.400
47LACQuentin Johnston21.4%1439.7%29012.236.621.1%16.400
48TBTrey Palmer21.4%1439.4%2814.413.14.9%11.410
49INDJosh Downs21.2%33717.9%33003.625.46.6%8.601
50NEKendrick Bourne21.2%521120.4%664212.0132.130.6%12.102
51DALBrandin Cooks21.1%19416.0%222010.040.121.3%9.800
52CHIDarnell Mooney20.0%35719.4%45319.062.739.3%14.101
53WASJahan Dotson20.0%35724.1%540010.070.027.9%14.500
54NYJGarrett Wilson20.0%25527.8%53416.532.433.3%11.101
55BALRashod Bateman20.0%15314.3%33508.926.819.5%9.000
56DENMarvin Mims20.0%1026.3%2902.14.22.0%15.400
57MINJordan Addison19.4%31613.6%461113.379.923.1%12.001
58LACMike Williams19.2%26516.1%445010.049.86.3%12.201
59HOUTank Dell19.0%2149.3%33408.433.811.3%10.900
60SEADK Metcalf18.5%27520.8%347115.778.649.4%12.511
61NYGDarius Slayton18.5%27517.2%31509.748.621.6%15.800
62PITAllen Robinson18.2%44817.8%56407.257.516.4%10.100
63TBChris Godwin18.2%33618.8%55105.533.013.4%9.300
64CARLaviska Shenault18.2%1126.5%2160-5.1-10.3-4.3%1.300
65DALCeeDee Lamb17.4%23416.0%47708.433.819.7%7.700
66WASCurtis Samuel17.2%29517.2%55405.326.311.8%9.200
67MIABraxton Berrios17.2%29511.4%342017.185.617.5%12.401
68DENCourtland Sutton16.7%30515.6%43219.949.325.2%9.411
69ARIMarquise Brown16.7%30516.7%32809.547.322.5%12.000
70NYJAllen Lazard16.0%25422.2%24609.437.639.8%8.300
71CARTerrace Marshall15.8%38619.4%223015.492.237.0%11.900
72MIAJaylen Waddle15.6%32511.4%478013.969.414.3%13.300
73SEATyler Lockett15.4%26416.7%210015.361.131.2%11.002
74PITGeorge Pickens15.2%46715.6%536011.882.323.3%13.801
75DENBrandon Johnson15.0%2039.4%231011.233.521.9%11.200
76NYGIsaiah Hodgins15.0%20310.3%12409.829.517.3%11.100
77LAVan Jefferson14.7%34513.5%424011.054.814.6%14.710
78NYGParris Campbell14.3%28413.8%1204.417.511.7%8.510
79MINK.J. Osborn14.0%43613.6%331010.663.718.7%9.911
80CARJonathan Mingo13.9%36516.1%217012.261.033.9%14.400
81JAXChristian Kirk13.6%2239.4%1907.321.88.7%8.800
82ARIMichael Wilson13.3%30413.3%219016.766.830.0%13.900
83KCRichie James13.3%1525.4%16019.538.912.2%14.300
84KCSkyy Moore13.0%2338.1%0009.327.88.0%13.500
85WASTerry McLaurin12.9%31413.8%231011.044.219.2%11.000
86ARIRondale Moore12.5%24310.0%33303.29.73.8%8.500
87BALOdell Beckham11.5%26314.3%237013.339.831.7%10.300
88GBDontayvion Wicks11.1%1827.4%0009.218.46.7%12.300
89HOUNoah Brown10.8%3749.3%3200-3.8-15.1-4.0%8.100
90DALMichael Gallup10.5%1928.0%110014.729.419.1%8.300
91NEKayshon Boutte9.8%4147.4%00022.489.419.4%16.101
92BUFGabe Davis9.5%42410.3%232018.473.720.3%11.801
93CINTyler Boyd9.4%3239.7%21004.513.63.1%13.100
94TENTreylon Burks8.8%3439.1%21807.723.27.5%14.310
95DENLil'Jordan Humphrey8.3%2426.3%21119.218.46.0%10.701
96INDAlec Pierce8.1%3737.7%1507.522.610.4%14.300
97CLEDonovan Peoples-Jones8.0%2526.9%112015.230.49.6%17.100
98PHIQuez Watkins7.4%2726.7%21701.53.11.1%14.800
99KCMarquez Valdes-Scantling7.1%2825.4%248022.545.013.1%15.900
100NYJRandall Cobb7.1%1415.6%00013.613.610.8%11.700
101NYGJalin Hyatt6.7%1513.4%00013.413.48.6%20.110
102CHIChase Claypool6.3%3225.6%0000.51.10.7%13.900
103SFJauan Jennings6.3%1613.6%00012.112.15.6%9.600
104CARAdam Thielen5.6%3626.5%21204.38.53.5%12.600
105CHID.J. Moore5.1%3925.6%22506.613.29.6%13.900
106ATLDrake London5.0%2015.6%0005.25.26.1%10.510
107LACJoshua Palmer3.7%2713.2%1403.43.41.7%10.900

        

Tight Ends

  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
  • RT Depth = Average distance downfield on all routes (not just ones where targeted)
  • EZ Tgt = # of targets in the end zone
  TPRRRtsTgtTgt ShRecYardsTDaDOTAYAY ShRt DepthDropsEZ Tgt
1ARIZach Ertz33.3%301033.3%62105.756.626.3%9.321
2DALJake Ferguson50.0%14728.0%21105.035.114.9%6.921
3WASLogan Thomas28.6%28827.6%44306.450.920.5%7.410
4CARHayden Hurst25.9%27722.6%54118.156.822.2%8.700
5SFGeorge Kittle27.3%22621.4%31906.136.67.8%9.911
6MINT.J. Hockenson25.0%36920.5%83502.522.810.1%6.900
7CHICole Kmet18.9%37719.4%54403.624.917.8%7.201
8NYGDarren Waller29.4%17517.2%33608.140.324.7%9.800
9ATLKyle Pitts15.8%19316.7%244015.446.253.1%9.400
10CINIrv Smith20.8%24516.1%31701.36.70.8%6.410
11MIADurham Smythe18.9%37715.9%34408.761.211.2%9.201
12JAXEvan Engram16.7%30515.6%54904.622.810.4%9.000
13DETSam LaPorta22.7%22515.6%53903.919.611.9%6.000
14DENAdam Trautman25.0%20515.6%53403.115.311.9%5.900
15INDKylen Granson18.2%33615.4%43906.337.711.8%12.300
16NOJuwan Johnson16.7%30515.2%33609.346.711.5%9.800
17GBLuke Musgrave19.0%21414.8%350016.967.724.2%10.100
18KCNoah Gray14.7%34513.5%33107.035.010.2%10.200
19NEHunter Henry15.8%38611.1%556110.764.514.8%10.411
20BUFDalton Kincaid12.5%32410.3%42601.24.81.5%10.500
21BUFDawson Knox11.8%34410.3%32507.128.38.1%8.800
22CLEDavid Njoku13.6%22310.3%22401.64.92.2%9.700
23LACGerald Everett16.7%1839.7%22103.09.14.6%6.500
24LACDonald Parham20.0%1539.7%32115.115.27.4%9.501
25TBCade Otton12.0%2539.4%21905.416.26.3%6.000
26TBKo Kieft37.5%839.4%00015.346.019.0%12.410
27HOUDalton Schultz9.5%4249.3%2400.73.02.0%7.200
28PITConnor Heyward30.8%1348.9%219014.859.416.4%12.101
29PITPat Freiermuth16.7%2448.9%1319.237.09.8%10.902
30SEAWill Dissly25.0%828.3%21701.73.42.6%3.500
31SEAColby Parkinson22.2%928.3%1802.34.63.2%6.700
32LATyler Higbee11.5%2638.1%349011.634.79.5%7.900
33KCBlake Bell27.3%1138.1%21214.212.73.7%3.901
34MINJosh Oliver33.3%936.8%33204.413.34.1%7.600
35ARITrey McBride25.0%826.7%22306.713.46.6%7.700
36DENGreg Dulcich18.2%1126.3%22209.318.512.6%12.700
37TENChigoziem Okonkwo7.1%2826.1%00015.530.910.6%10.000
38NEMike Gesicki13.0%2335.6%33604.012.02.8%8.500
39NYJTyler Conklin5.9%1715.6%120-2.4-2.4-2.2%6.900
40INDMo Alie-Cox16.7%1225.1%00019.138.218.4%11.900
41BALIsaiah Likely4.8%2114.8%140-2.2-2.2-1.6%6.100
42DALPeyton Hendershot9.1%1114.0%00015.915.99.0%7.410
43LVAustin Hooper7.7%1313.8%120017.717.710.1%9.000
44NYGDaniel Bellinger8.3%1213.4%1101.11.10.6%8.900
45PHIDallas Goedert3.3%3013.3%00013.413.44.6%9.900
46SEANoah Fant0.0%1400.0% 0   0.0%11.1 0
47LVMichael Mayer0.0%800.0% 0   0.0%8.8 0
48NOFoster Moreau0.0%1100.0% 0   0.0%5.3 0

Red-Zone Stats (WR + TE)

  • RZ TS = Percentage of team red-zone targets that went to the player
  • RZ Snap = Percentage of team red-zone snaps player was on the field for
  • EZ Tgt = Targets into the end zone (not necessarily from inside the red zone)
  RZ TgtRZ TSRZ SnapRZ Sn ShRZ RecRZ YdsRZ TDEZ Tgt
1BALZay Flowers480.0%1191.7%3-700
2MIATyreek Hill450.0%1178.6%31611
3DALJake Ferguson444.4%1473.7%1901
4LVJakobi Meyers360.0%1493.3%2922
5NOMichael Thomas342.9%763.6%0001
6DALKaVontae Turpin333.3%526.3%21100
7PITPat Freiermuth330.0%861.5%1312
8BUFStefon Diggs2100.0%266.7%2811
9SFBrandon Aiyuk266.7%6100.0%22722
10CHICole Kmet250.0%8100.0%1401
11JAXZay Jones250.0%888.9%22211
12GBRomeo Doubs250.0%888.9%21222
13JAXCalvin Ridley250.0%777.8%21211
14ARZZach Ertz240.0%6100.0%0001
15INDMichael Pittman Jr.240.0%1292.3%1501
16INDJosh Downs240.0%1292.3%0001
17TENNick Westbrook-Ikhine240.0%990.0%1300
18NEKendrick Bourne240.0%888.9%23022
19DENAdam Trautman240.0%675.0%21800
20TENDeAndre Hopkins240.0%770.0%1600
21LACDonald Parham240.0%1365.0%2611
22KCKadarius Toney240.0%233.3%1100
23MINK.J. Osborn233.3%1090.9%0001
24NORashid Shaheed228.6%545.5%11912
25MIARiver Cracraft225.0%750.0%1112
26PITGeorge Pickens220.0%13100.0%1401
27PHIDeVonta Smith1100.0%6100.0%1511
28HOUDalton Schultz1100.0%4100.0%0000
29NYJGarrett Wilson1100.0%990.0%1311
30NYGParris Campbell1100.0%583.3%0000
31CARHayden Hurst1100.0%360.0%1410
32DETAmon-Ra St. Brown150.0%8100.0%1910
33DETMarvin Jones150.0%675.0%1300
34SEADK Metcalf133.3%5100.0%11011
35SEATyler Lockett133.3%480.0%0002
36CLEHarrison Bryant133.3%466.7%1310
37SFGeorge Kittle133.3%466.7%0001
38CLEAmari Cooper133.3%350.0%0001
39CLEElijah Moore133.3%350.0%1600
40LATyler Higbee125.0%14100.0%11200
41TBChris Godwin125.0%7100.0%0000
42TBCade Otton125.0%7100.0%1600
43GBDontayvion Wicks125.0%888.9%0000
44LAPuka Nacua125.0%964.3%11600
45TBKo Kieft125.0%457.1%0000
46LABen Skowronek125.0%750.0%0000
47TBTrey Palmer125.0%228.6%1710
48DENLil'Jordan Humphrey120.0%8100.0%1511
49INDAlec Pierce120.0%13100.0%0000
50DENCourtland Sutton120.0%8100.0%1511
51ARIRondale Moore120.0%6100.0%1100
52ARIMarquise Brown120.0%6100.0%0000
53LVDavante Adams120.0%1493.3%0000
54LACMike Williams120.0%1785.0%0001
55NEKayshon Boutte120.0%777.8%0001
56LACKeenan Allen120.0%1575.0%1800
57DENBrandon Johnson120.0%675.0%0000
58NEHunter Henry120.0%666.7%1911
59KCRashee Rice120.0%350.0%1111
60KCBlake Bell120.0%350.0%1411
61KCSkyy Moore120.0%350.0%0000
62MINJosh Oliver116.7%654.5%11300
63MINJordan Addison116.7%545.5%0001
64NOKeith Kirkwood114.3%327.3%0000
65MIADurham Smythe112.5%14100.0%0001
66DALPeyton Hendershot111.1%736.8%0000
67PITDiontae Johnson110.0%753.8%0000
68PITConnor Heyward110.0%323.1%0001
69PHIA.J. Brown00.0%6100.0%0001
70TENTreylon Burks00.0%10100.0%0000
71PHIQuez Watkins00.0%6100.0%0000
72PHIDallas Goedert00.0%6100.0%0000
73TBMike Evans00.0%7100.0%0001
74ARIMichael Wilson00.0%6100.0%0000
75SFDeebo Samuel00.0%6100.0%0000
76HOUNico Collins00.0%4100.0%0000
77BALOdell Beckham00.0%12100.0%0000
78HOURobert Woods00.0%4100.0%0000
79CLEDavid Njoku00.0%6100.0%0000
80CARTerrace Marshall00.0%5100.0%0000
81CARJonathan Mingo00.0%5100.0%0000
82BUFDalton Kincaid00.0%3100.0%0000
83BUFGabe Davis00.0%3100.0%0001
84NYGDarren Waller00.0%6100.0%0000
85WASTerry McLaurin00.0%10100.0%0000
86BUFDawson Knox00.0%3100.0%0000
87HOUNoah Brown00.0%4100.0%0000
88PITAllen Robinson00.0%1292.3%0000
89BALIsaiah Likely00.0%1191.7%0000
90MINT.J. Hockenson00.0%1090.9%0000
91MINJustin Jefferson00.0%1090.9%0000
92NOJuwan Johnson00.0%1090.9%0000
93NYJTyler Conklin00.0%990.0%0000
94TENChigoziem Okonkwo00.0%990.0%0000
95GBLuke Musgrave00.0%888.9%0000
96CHIDarnell Mooney00.0%787.5%0001
97ATLDrake London00.0%685.7%0000
98KCRichie James00.0%583.3%0000
99CLEDonovan Peoples-Jones00.0%583.3%0000
100NYGIsaiah Hodgins00.0%583.3%0000
101SEAJaxon Smith-Njigba00.0%480.0%0000
102WASJahan Dotson00.0%880.0%0000
103CARLaviska Shenault00.0%480.0%0000
104DALCeeDee Lamb00.0%1578.9%0000
105DALMichael Gallup00.0%1578.9%0000
106LAVan Jefferson00.0%1178.6%0000
107JAXEvan Engram00.0%777.8%0000
108CHIChase Claypool00.0%675.0%0000
109DETSam LaPorta00.0%675.0%0000
110DETJosh Reynolds00.0%675.0%0000
111NOChris Olave00.0%872.7%0000
112LATutu Atwell00.0%1071.4%0000
113ATLJonnu Smith00.0%571.4%0000
114LACJoshua Palmer00.0%1470.0%0000
115NYJAllen Lazard00.0%770.0%0000
116NYJC.J. Uzomah00.0%770.0%0000
117WASLogan Thomas00.0%770.0%0000
118DALBrandin Cooks00.0%1368.4%0000
119KCNoah Gray00.0%466.7%0000
120CHID.J. Moore00.0%562.5%0000
121SEAColby Parkinson00.0%360.0%0000
122SEANoah Fant00.0%360.0%0000
123WASCurtis Samuel00.0%660.0%0000
124LVAustin Hooper00.0%960.0%0000
125ATLKyle Pitts00.0%457.1%0000
126JAXChristian Kirk00.0%555.6%0000
127NEMike Gesicki00.0%555.6%0000
128NEJuJu Smith-Schuster00.0%555.6%0000
129GBJayden Reed00.0%555.6%0000
130LACGerald Everett00.0%1155.0%0000
131KCMarquez Valdes-Scantling00.0%350.0%0000
132MIAJaylen Waddle00.0%750.0%0000
133NYGDarius Slayton00.0%350.0%0000
134NYGDaniel Bellinger00.0%350.0%0000
135INDKylen Granson00.0%646.2%0000
136NEDemario Douglas00.0%444.4%0000
137ATLMack Hollins00.0%342.9%0000
138CARAdam Thielen00.0%240.0%0000
139LVMichael Mayer00.0%640.0%0000
140MIABraxton Berrios00.0%535.7%0001
141BALRashod Bateman00.0%433.3%0000

