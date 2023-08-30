Fantasy Football
Fantasy Football Rankings: Latest Top-150 PPR Draft Ranks 2023

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
August 30, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Football Draft Strategy series.

Whether it's the first week of fall or the middle of summer, fantasy football never sleeps, and it's always time to draft. Whether you are playing seasonal, best-ball, dynasty, or another format - fantasy football rankings are of utmost importance. At RotoWire, we provide a look at the top 150 as it pertains to PPR.

Leading up to the season, I will highlight the significant changes to the PPR fantasy football rankings below. As Week 1 nears, there will be more and more movement based on injuries, news, and more.

Moving Up (Current/Previous):

  • Raheem Mostert (110/133) and Jeff Wilson (149/NR): Mostert and Wilson keep dodging the Dolphins bringing in competition for their jobs. First, Dalvin Cook signed with the Jets and Ezekiel Elliott with the Pats. Now the Dolphins couldn't get a trade done with the Colts for Jonathan Taylor. Meanwhile, rookie De'Von Achane (shoulder) is hurt and was unimpressive early in camp.
  • Deon Jackson (147/NR): The Colts could still bring in another RB with Jonathan Taylor remaining on the PUP list, but for now they haven't added any competition. My preference is for Jackson over Zack Moss (forearm) and rookie Evan Hull. It's not a ringing endorsement, though, because the Colts could invalidate this by the time the rankings are posted, and their offense also could be a dumpster fire.
  • Tank Bigsby (117/141): Despite a goal-line fumble in the preseason finale, the reviews this preseason and training camp have been overwhelmingly positive for Bigsby. I still think that Travis Etienne is safer than many on Fantasy Twitter are portraying him to be, but Bigsby at the very least has become a priority handcuff.
  • Luke Musgrave (145/NR): In many ways this has been the preseason of the rookie tight end, and Musgrave has moved the needle more than others in this class. The opportunities should be there for him, with the lack of an incumbent starter in Green Bay. I still wouldn't draft him as a standalone starting TE, but I like him as an upside option in leagues where I've waited to draft one.

Moving Down:

  • Jonathan Taylor (79/33): The Colts were unable to work out a trade involving Taylor and instead of just playing him, they are putting him on the PUP list for at least the first four games of the season. It could drag on even longer than that.
  • Jerry Jeudy (90/34): Jeudy is expected to miss "several" weeks with a moderate hamstring strain suffered in practice.
  • Dalvin Cook (72/60): Cook finally made his practice debut Tuesday, due to his recovery from shoulder surgery and a trip to Florida for the birth of his child. He should be ready for the start of the season, but so should Breece Hall, who is actually ahead of him health-wise.

2023 PPR Fantasy Football Rankings - Top 150

These PPR fantasy football rankings are updated as of late-August. This is the latest run of rankings, and they will be updated frequently.

RANKPLAYERTEAMPOSITION
1Justin JeffersonMINWR
2Ja'Marr ChaseCINWR
3Christian McCaffreySFRB
4Austin EkelerLACRB
5Tyreek HillMIAWR
6Travis KelceKCTE
7A.J. BrownPHIWR
8Nick ChubbCLERB
9Saquon BarkleyNYGRB
10Bijan RobinsonATLRB
11CeeDee LambDALWR
12Stefon DiggsBUFWR
13Cooper KuppLARWR
14Garrett WilsonNYJWR
15Tony PollardDALRB
16Amon-Ra St. BrownDETWR
17Davante AdamsLVWR
18Chris OlaveNOWR
19Derrick HenryTENRB
20Tee HigginsCINWR
21DK MetcalfSEAWR
22Jaylen WaddleMIAWR
23DeVonta SmithPHIWR
24Calvin RidleyJAXWR
25Patrick MahomesKCQB
26Jalen HurtsPHIQB
27Najee HarrisPITRB
28Josh AllenBUFQB
29Amari CooperCLEWR
30Rhamondre StevensonNERB
31Josh JacobsLVRB
32Travis EtienneJAXRB
33Jahmyr GibbsDETRB
34Deebo SamuelSFWR
35Chris GodwinTBWR
36Joe MixonCINRB
37Mark AndrewsBALTE
38Kenneth WalkerSEARB
39Aaron JonesGBRB
40Keenan AllenLACWR
41Lamar JacksonBALQB
42Drake LondonATLWR
43DJ MooreCHIWR
44Brandon AiyukSFWR
45Mike WilliamsLACWR
46Terry McLaurinWASWR
47Breece HallNYJRB
48Dameon PierceHOURB
49Alexander MattisonMINRB
50Joe BurrowCINQB
51Mike EvansTBWR
52Justin HerbertLACQB
53Justin FieldsCHIQB
54Javonte WilliamsDENRB
55J.K. DobbinsBALRB
56Cam AkersLARRB
57James CookBUFRB
58T.J. HockensonMINTE
59DeAndre HopkinsTENWR
60Michael PittmanINDWR
61Darren WallerNYGTE
62George KittleSFTE
63Marquise BrownARIWR
64James ConnerARIRB
65Tyler LockettSEAWR
66Christian WatsonGBWR
67Rachaad WhiteTBRB
68Miles SandersCARRB
69D'Andre SwiftPHIRB
70Isiah PachecoKCRB
71Diontae JohnsonPITWR
72Dalvin CookNYJRB
73Trevor LawrenceJAXQB
74Christian KirkJAXWR
75Dallas GoedertPHITE
76Jordan AddisonMINWR
77Jahan DotsonWASWR
78AJ DillonGBRB
79Jonathan TaylorINDRB
80Kyle PittsATLTE
81Antonio GibsonWASRB
82Brandin CooksDALWR
83Alvin KamaraNORB
84Evan EngramJAXTE
85Deshaun WatsonCLEQB
86Michael ThomasNOWR
87JuJu Smith-SchusterNEWR
88Rashaad PennyPHIRB
89George PickensPITWR
90Jerry JeudyDENWR
91Treylon BurksTENWR
92Khalil HerbertCHIRB
93Dak PrescottDALQB
94David NjokuCLETE
95Samaje PerineDENRB
96David MontgomeryDETRB
97Zach CharbonnetSEARB
98Jamaal WilliamsNORB
99Gabe DavisBUFWR
100Allen LazardNYJWR
101Jakobi MeyersLVWR
102Romeo DoubsGBWR
103Kadarius ToneyKCWR
104Cole KmetCHITE
105Elijah MooreCLEWR
106Kirk CousinsMINQB
107Daniel JonesNYGQB
108Zay FlowersBALWR
109Tua TagovailoaMIAQB
110Raheem MostertMIARB
111Pat FreiermuthPITTE
112Quentin JohnstonLACWR
113Geno SmithSEAQB
114Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEAWR
115Aaron RodgersNYJQB
116Anthony RichardsonINDQB
117Tank BigsbyJAXRB
118Chigoziem OkonkwoTENTE
119Adam ThielenCARWR
120Rondale MooreARIWR
121Skyy MooreKCWR
122Brian RobinsonWASRB
123Damien HarrisBUFRB
124Tyler BoydCINWR
125Zay JonesJAXWR
126Courtland SuttonDENWR
127Rashod BatemanBALWR
128Michael MayerLVTE
129Dalton KincaidBUFTE
130Sam LaPortaDETTE
131Dalton SchultzHOUTE
132Jared GoffDETQB
133Tyler AllgeierATLRB
134Ezekiel ElliottNERB
135Marvin MimsDENWR
136Darnell MooneyCHIWR
137K.J. OsbornMINWR
138D'Onta ForemanCHIRB
139Elijah MitchellSFRB
140Jerick McKinnonKCRB
141Nico CollinsHOUWR
142Russell WilsonDENQB
143De'Von AchaneMIARB
144Jonathan MingoCARWR
145Luke MusgraveGBTE
146Brock PurdySFQB
147Deon JacksonINDRB
148Odell Beckham Jr.BALWR
149Jeff WilsonMIARB
150Devin SingletaryHOURB

If you are looking for a deeper list, check out RotoWire's full PPR fantasy football cheat sheet.

More RotoWire Fantasy Football Prep

RotoWire will get you ready for your fantasy leagues this season. Stay in the loop with the latest rankings, content, fantasy football tools, and more. Below is a list of other ways to stay prepared in addition to just rankings.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
