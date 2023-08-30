Fantasy Football Rankings: Latest Top-150 PPR Draft Ranks 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Football Draft Strategy series.

Whether it's the first week of fall or the middle of summer, fantasy football never sleeps, and it's always time to draft. Whether you are playing seasonal, best-ball, dynasty, or another format - fantasy football rankings are of utmost importance. At RotoWire, we provide a look at the top 150 as it pertains to PPR.

Leading up to the season, I will highlight the significant changes to the PPR fantasy football rankings below. As Week 1 nears, there will be more and more movement based on injuries, news, and more.

Moving Up (Current/Previous):

Raheem Mostert (110/133) and Jeff Wilson (149/NR): Mostert and Wilson keep dodging the Dolphins bringing in competition for their jobs. First, Dalvin Cook signed with the Jets and Ezekiel Elliott with the Pats. Now the Dolphins couldn't get a trade done with the Colts for Jonathan Taylor. Meanwhile, rookie De'Von Achane (shoulder) is hurt and was unimpressive early in camp.

Deon Jackson (147/NR): The Colts could still bring in another RB with Jonathan Taylor remaining on the PUP list, but for now they haven't added any competition. My preference is for Jackson over Zack Moss (forearm) and rookie Evan Hull. It's not a ringing endorsement, though, because the Colts could invalidate this by the time the rankings are posted, and their offense also could be a dumpster fire.

Tank Bigsby (117/141): Despite a goal-line fumble in the preseason finale, the reviews this preseason and training camp have been overwhelmingly positive for Bigsby. I still think that Travis Etienne is safer than many on Fantasy Twitter are portraying him to be, but Bigsby at the very least has become a priority handcuff.

Luke Musgrave (145/NR): In many ways this has been the preseason of the rookie tight end, and Musgrave has moved the needle more than others in this class. The opportunities should be there for him, with the lack of an incumbent starter in Green Bay. I still wouldn't draft him as a standalone starting TE, but I like him as an upside option in leagues where I've waited to draft one.

Moving Down:

Jonathan Taylor (79/33): The Colts were unable to work out a trade involving Taylor and instead of just playing him, they are putting him on the PUP list for at least the first four games of the season. It could drag on even longer than that.

Jerry Jeudy (90/34): Jeudy is expected to miss "several" weeks with a moderate hamstring strain suffered in practice.

Jeudy is expected to miss "several" weeks with a moderate hamstring strain suffered in practice. Dalvin Cook (72/60): Cook finally made his practice debut Tuesday, due to his recovery from shoulder surgery and a trip to Florida for the birth of his child. He should be ready for the start of the season, but so should Breece Hall, who is actually ahead of him health-wise.

2023 PPR Fantasy Football Rankings - Top 150

These PPR fantasy football rankings are updated as of late-August. This is the latest run of rankings, and they will be updated frequently.

If you are looking for a deeper list, check out RotoWire's full PPR fantasy football cheat sheet.

