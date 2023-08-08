Roundtable Rankings: 2023 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Update

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.
Welcome to the fourth installment of our 2023 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.
Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.
Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.
The default order is listed by median ranking. Click on a column to sort.
Since our last update on July 18, Jonathan Taylor made the most significant move. Thanks to the injury concern surrounding the surgically repaired ankle that has kept him out of training camp, Taylor dropped from eighth to 18th in our rankings. Erickson (9th to 26th) and Coventry (8th to 27th) appear the most wary while Donabedian (8th to 14th) is less so. Puig, however, dropped Taylor only one spot — eighth to ninth — perhaps because of the speculation that Taylor's absence is more about his ongoing contract dispute and recent trade request.
In any event, among the top picks, Cooper Kupp dropped from sixth to 10th, while Nick Chubb jumped into the top 10, going from No. 11 to No. 8.
• Players entering the top 150:
Devin Singletary - 141 (returns after dropping out in July)
Sam LaPorta - 143
Marvin Mims - 150
• Players dropping out:
Chase Brown (146)
Jonathan Mingo (147)
Derek Carr (150)
And finally, perhaps user bebobri will give us another breakdown of correlations, fades, juice, contrarians and conformists.
Welcome to the fourth installment of our 2023 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.
Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.
Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.
The default order is listed by median ranking. Click on a column to sort.
Since our last update on July 18, Jonathan Taylor made the most significant move. Thanks to the injury concern surrounding the surgically repaired ankle that has kept him out of training camp, Taylor dropped from eighth to 18th in our rankings. Erickson (9th to 26th) and Coventry (8th to 27th) appear the most wary while Donabedian (8th to 14th) is less so. Puig, however, dropped Taylor only one spot — eighth to ninth — perhaps because of the speculation that Taylor's absence is more about his ongoing contract dispute and recent trade request.
In any event, among the top picks, Cooper Kupp dropped from sixth to 10th, while Nick Chubb jumped into the top 10, going from No. 11 to No. 8.
• Players entering the top 150:
Devin Singletary - 141 (returns after dropping out in July)
Sam LaPorta - 143
Marvin Mims - 150
• Players dropping out:
Chase Brown (146)
Jonathan Mingo (147)
Derek Carr (150)
And finally, perhaps user bebobri will give us another breakdown of correlations, fades, juice, contrarians and conformists. (Check out his comments in the last edition.)
Look for our next update in two weeks. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues, and also Jeff Erickson's PPR fantasy football rankings. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements.
Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.
|RK
|AVG
|MED
|Player
|TEAM
|POS
|JE
|MP
|JC
|JD
|1
|1.0
|1.0
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2.3
|2.0
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|2
|2
|3
|2
|3
|3.5
|3.5
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|WR
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4.0
|4.0
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|3
|6
|2
|5
|5
|5.0
|5.0
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|6
|5
|5
|4
|6
|7.3
|7.0
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|RB
|5
|10
|8
|6
|7
|7.5
|7.0
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|WR
|12
|4
|7
|7
|8
|9.5
|9.5
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|RB
|11
|8
|9
|10
|9
|9.5
|9.5
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|WR
|7
|13
|6
|12
|10
|10.0
|10.0
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|WR
|13
|7
|12
|8
|11
|11.3
|10.5
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|10
|14
|10
|11
|12
|14.0
|13.5
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|RB
|8
|21
|14
|13
|13
|13.5
|13.5
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|14
|11
|13
|16
|14
|14.3
|14.5
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|9
|19
|11
|18
|15
|16.3
|15.5
|Davante Adams
|LV
|WR
|25
|16
|15
|9
|16
|16.0
|15.5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|21
|12
|16
|15
|17
|16.0
|16.0
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|RB
|15
|15
|17
|17
|18
|19.0
|20.0
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|26
|9
|27
|14
|19
|21.0
|20.5
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|WR
|24
|22
|19
|19
|20
|20.3
|20.5
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|22
|18
|21
|20
|21
|22.8
|23.0
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|20
|25
|25
|21
|22
|22.0
|23.0
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|QB
|18
|23
|24
|23
|23
|22.8
|23.0
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|19
|26
|20
|26
|24
|22.8
|23.0
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|RB
|16
|29
|18
|28
|25
|23.0
|24.5
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|17
|24
|26
|25
|26
|26.0
|25.0
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|27
|32
|23
|22
|27
|28.5
|28.5
|Travis Etienne
|JAX
|RB
|28
|30
|29
|27
|28
|28.8
|30.5
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|31
|20
|30
|34
|29
|33.3
|30.5
|Amari Cooper
|CLE
|WR
|29
|27
|32
|45
|30
|31.5
|31.5
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|RB
|32
|31
|39
|24
|31
|31.5
|31.5
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|RB
|30
|41
|22
|33
|32
|35.0
|33.0
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|43
|35
|31
|31
|33
|33.5
|33.0
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|34
|40
|28
|32
|34
|32.5
|34.0
|Calvin Ridley
|JAX
|WR
|45
|17
|33
|35
|35
|32.8
|35.5
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|WR
|23
|36
|35
|37
|36
|38.5
|38.0
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|WR
|35
|43
|37
|39
|37
|40.5
|39.0
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|40
|38
|46
|38
|38
|39.5
|39.5
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|WR
|42
|37
|43
|36
|39
|39.8
|40.0
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|47
|33
|50
|29
|40
|39.3
|41.0
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|WR
|33
|42
|42
|40
|41
|43.8
|43.0
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|39
|47
|59
|30
|42
|45.5
|43.0
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|RB
|37
|59
|38
|48
|43
|44.8
|43.5
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|WR
|36
|46
|41
|56
|44
|43.8
|44.5
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|RB
|52
|48
|34
|41
|45
|45.0
|44.5
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|49
|44
|45
|42
|46
|48.0
|47.0
|DJ Moore
|CHI
|WR
|50
|62
|36
|44
|47
|44.3
|47.0
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|WR
|54
|28
|40
|55
|48
|49.8
|49.0
|Justin Fields
|CHI
|QB
|55
|50
|48
|46
|49
|51.8
|50.5
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|48
|52
|58
|49
|50
|52.0
|51.0
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|57
|49
|49
|53
|51
|54.3
|51.5
|DeAndre Hopkins
|FA
|WR
|56
|45
|69
|47
|52
|54.3
|51.5
|J.K. Dobbins
|BAL
|RB
|75
|39
|52
|51
|53
|51.3
|53.0
|Dameon Pierce
|HOU
|RB
|53
|56
|53
|43
|54
|51.0
|53.0
|Kenneth Walker
|SEA
|RB
|41
|57
|56
|50
|55
|51.8
|54.5
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|64
|34
|51
|58
|56
|56.5
|57.5
|Mike Evans
|TB
|WR
|46
|53
|65
|62
|57
|60.0
|59.0
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|63
|68
|55
|54
|58
|60.0
|59.0
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|TE
|58
|65
|57
|60
|59
|60.8
|59.5
|Miles Sanders
|CAR
|RB
|67
|77
|47
|52
|60
|61.5
|59.5
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|WR
|62
|54
|73
|57
|61
|60.5
|60.5
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|WR
|51
|70
|60
|61
|62
|62.0
|63.0
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|TE
|59
|51
|71
|67
|63
|61.3
|63.5
|James Conner
|ARI
|RB
|61
|74
|44
|66
|64
|65.5
|65.0
|Michael Pittman
|IND
|WR
|44
|71
|88
|59
|65
|62.5
|65.0
|Cam Akers
|LAR
|RB
|38
|76
|54
|82
|66
|65.8
|65.5
|Christian Kirk
|JAX
|WR
|72
|60
|66
|65
|67
|66.8
|66.5
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|RB
|70
|58
|76
|63
|68
|66.8
|66.5
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|QB
|71
|63
|63
|70
|69
|67.3
|67.0
|Marquise Brown
|ARI
|WR
|60
|75
|70
|64
|70
|68.5
|67.5
|Darren Waller
|NYG
|TE
|73
|66
|67
|68
|71
|74.3
|70.5
|D'Andre Swift
|PHI
|RB
|68
|95
|61
|73
|72
|69.5
|72.5
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|WR
|74
|55
|78
|71
|73
|73.8
|74.0
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|QB
|85
|69
|62
|79
|74
|75.3
|75.0
|Jahan Dotson
|WAS
|WR
|81
|64
|87
|69
|75
|75.0
|76.5
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|83
|79
|64
|74
|76
|79.3
|77.5
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|WR
|78
|90
|72
|77
|77
|76.5
|79.5
|Brandin Cooks
|DAL
|WR
|80
|61
|79
|86
|78
|81.8
|81.0
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|82
|80
|89
|76
|79
|79.3
|82.0
|Isiah Pacheco
|KC
|RB
|69
|83
|84
|81
|80
|78.8
|82.5
|James Cook
|BUF
|RB
|65
|85
|82
|83
|81
|85.3
|82.5
|Rachaad White
|TB
|RB
|66
|110
|81
|84
|82
|85.8
|83.0
|David Montgomery
|DET
|RB
|99
|78
|86
|80
|83
|83.0
|83.5
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|RB
|90
|82
|75
|85
|84
|86.5
|84.5
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|94
|72
|105
|75
|85
|83.5
|84.5
|Dalvin Cook
|FA
|RB
|76
|86
|83
|89
|86
|82.8
|85.0
|Treylon Burks
|TEN
|WR
|92
|93
|68
|78
|87
|85.3
|89.0
|George Pickens
|PIT
|WR
|91
|88
|90
|72
|88
|90.3
|90.5
|Evan Engram
|JAX
|TE
|84
|97
|80
|100
|89
|98.0
|90.5
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|RB
|79
|134
|77
|102
|90
|93.5
|91.0
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|WR
|86
|91
|106
|91
|91
|97.5
|92.0
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|WR
|115
|92
|91
|92
|92
|88.3
|92.0
|Gabe Davis
|BUF
|WR
|102
|67
|85
|99
|93
|95.5
|92.5
|Rashaad Penny
|PHI
|RB
|88
|84
|113
|97
|94
|98.3
|96.5
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|96
|94
|97
|106
|95
|94.3
|97.0
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|RB
|100
|81
|102
|94
|96
|96.8
|97.0
|Samaje Perine
|DEN
|RB
|98
|96
|95
|98
|97
|96.3
|97.5
|David Njoku
|CLE
|TE
|97
|98
|100
|90
|98
|111.8
|97.5
|Anthony Richardson
|IND
|QB
|159
|100
|93
|95
|99
|96.5
|99.0
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|RB
|77
|111
|110
|88
|100
|104.3
|100.0
|Elijah Moore
|CLE
|WR
|143
|107
|74
|93
|101
|107.5
|101.0
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|NE
|WR
|87
|141
|101
|101
|102
|102.8
|102.5
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|114
|109
|92
|96
|103
|104.3
|103.5
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|123
|87
|103
|104
|104
|101.8
|105.0
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|124
|73
|107
|103
|105
|103.8
|105.5
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|QB
|110
|101
|94
|110
|106
|103.5
|106.0
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|QB
|113
|99
|115
|87
|107
|106.5
|107.5
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|106
|113
|98
|109
|108
|113.5
|109.5
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|112
|106
|129
|107
|109
|110.0
|110.0
|Jamaal Williams
|NO
|RB
|101
|119
|99
|121
|110
|112.0
|111.0
|Kadarius Toney
|KC
|WR
|105
|122
|104
|117
|111
|118.8
|112.5
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|WR
|107
|117
|143
|108
|112
|112.0
|114.0
|De'Von Achane
|MIA
|RB
|89
|123
|131
|105
|113
|111.3
|114.5
|Damien Harris
|BUF
|RB
|120
|118
|96
|111
|114
|113.5
|114.5
|Jakobi Meyers
|LV
|WR
|103
|121
|108
|122
|115
|114.8
|117.0
|Aaron Rodgers
|NYJ
|QB
|95
|130
|119
|115
|116
|123.0
|117.0
|Daniel Jones
|NYG
|QB
|111
|147
|116
|118
|117
|124.3
|118.0
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TEN
|TE
|116
|108
|153
|120
|118
|128.3
|119.0
|Brian Robinson
|WAS
|RB
|119
|163
|112
|119
|119
|124.3
|119.5
|Skyy Moore
|KC
|WR
|145
|116
|123
|113
|120
|143.3
|120.0
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|108
|225
|109
|131
|121
|117.5
|120.5
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|RB
|93
|136
|127
|114
|122
|120.8
|121.0
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|WR
|104
|125
|117
|137
|123
|120.8
|122.0
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|WR
|118
|104
|135
|126
|124
|122.0
|122.5
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|WR
|121
|102
|141
|124
|125
|125.3
|123.5
|Zay Jones
|JAX
|WR
|122
|105
|149
|125
|126
|122.5
|125.5
|Odell Beckham
|BAL
|WR
|150
|89
|139
|112
|127
|128.3
|126.5
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|138
|115
|111
|149
|128
|141.5
|127.5
|Russell Wilson
|DEN
|QB
|109
|132
|202
|123
|129
|125.8
|127.5
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|RB
|130
|114
|125
|134
|130
|130.8
|128.5
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|128
|146
|120
|129
|131
|129.5
|129.0
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|RB
|136
|124
|126
|132
|132
|142.3
|130.0
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|WR
|132
|181
|128
|128
|133
|129.5
|132.0
|Allen Lazard
|NYJ
|WR
|129
|112
|142
|135
|134
|137.8
|132.5
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|126
|160
|132
|133
|135
|135.5
|133.0
|Geno Smith
|SEA
|QB
|160
|145
|121
|116
|136
|133.3
|135.5
|D'Onta Foreman
|CHI
|RB
|135
|138
|124
|136
|137
|142.0
|137.0
|Raheem Mostert
|MIA
|RB
|131
|135
|163
|139
|138
|140.0
|137.5
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|RB
|155
|137
|130
|138
|139
|138.0
|138.0
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|RB
|137
|139
|114
|162
|140
|147.0
|144.0
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|161
|178
|122
|127
|141
|150.5
|146.0
|Devin Singletary
|HOU
|RB
|142
|150
|170
|140
|142
|156.3
|146.0
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|WR
|189
|144
|146
|146
|143
|153.8
|146.0
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|TE
|127
|127
|196
|165
|144
|143.0
|147.0
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|WR
|158
|120
|150
|144
|145
|148.5
|147.0
|Tank Bigsby
|JAX
|RB
|140
|154
|140
|160
|146
|150.5
|149.0
|DJ Chark
|CAR
|WR
|168
|140
|136
|158
|147
|152.5
|149.5
|Ezekiel Elliott
|FA
|RB
|139
|156
|172
|143
|148
|151.8
|150.0
|Adam Thielen
|CAR
|WR
|117
|190
|159
|141
|149
|150.8
|152.5
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|WR
|167
|168
|138
|130
|150
|158.3
|153.0
|Marvin Mims
|DEN
|WR
|224
|103
|161
|145
Did you know you can bet on the NFL in most states? You can sign up for the best sports betting sites and bet on anything NFL. In addition, you can get thousands in bonuses by redeeming various sportsbook promo codes that give users bonus bets upon registration.