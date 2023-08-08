Fantasy Football
Roundtable Rankings: 2023 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Update

Written by 
Jim Coventry 
Jerry Donabedian 
Jeff Erickson 
Mario Puig 
August 8, 2023

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.

Welcome to the fourth installment of our 2023 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.

Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

The default order is listed by median ranking. Click on a column to sort. 

Since our last update on July 18, Jonathan Taylor made the most significant move. Thanks to the injury concern surrounding the surgically repaired ankle that has kept him out of training camp, Taylor dropped from eighth to 18th in our rankings. Erickson (9th to 26th) and Coventry (8th to 27th) appear the most wary while Donabedian (8th to 14th) is less so. Puig, however, dropped Taylor only one spot — eighth to ninth — perhaps because of the speculation that Taylor's absence is more about his ongoing contract dispute and recent trade request.

In any event, among the top picks, Cooper Kupp dropped from sixth to 10th, while Nick Chubb jumped into the top 10, going from No. 11 to No. 8.

• Players entering the top 150:

Devin Singletary - 141 (returns after dropping out in July)
Sam LaPorta - 143
Marvin Mims - 150

• Players dropping out:

Chase Brown (146)
Jonathan Mingo (147)
Derek Carr (150)

Since our last update on July 18, Jonathan Taylor made the most significant move. Thanks to the injury concern surrounding the surgically repaired ankle that has kept him out of training camp, Taylor dropped from eighth to 18th in our rankings. Erickson (9th to 26th) and Coventry (8th to 27th) appear the most wary while Donabedian (8th to 14th) is less so. Puig, however, dropped Taylor only one spot — eighth to ninth — perhaps because of the speculation that Taylor's absence is more about his ongoing contract dispute and recent trade request.

In any event, among the top picks, Cooper Kupp dropped from sixth to 10th, while Nick Chubb jumped into the top 10, going from No. 11 to No. 8.

• Players entering the top 150:

Devin Singletary - 141 (returns after dropping out in July)
Sam LaPorta - 143
Marvin Mims - 150

• Players dropping out:

Chase Brown (146)
Jonathan Mingo (147)
Derek Carr (150)

And finally, perhaps user bebobri will give us another breakdown of correlations, fades, juice, contrarians and conformists. (Check out his comments in the last edition.)

Look for our next update in two weeks. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues, and also Jeff Erickson's PPR fantasy football rankings. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements. 

Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below. 

Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.

RKAVGMEDPlayerTEAMPOSJEMPJCJD
11.01.0Justin JeffersonMINWR1111
22.32.0Ja'Marr ChaseCINWR2232
33.53.5Tyreek HillMIAWR4343
44.04.0Christian McCaffreySFRB3625
55.05.0Travis KelceKCTE6554
67.37.0Austin EkelerLACRB51086
77.57.0Stefon DiggsBUFWR12477
89.59.5Nick ChubbCLERB118910
99.59.5A.J. BrownPHIWR713612
1010.010.0Cooper KuppLARWR137128
1111.310.5CeeDee LambDALWR10141011
1214.013.5Saquon BarkleyNYGRB8211413
1313.513.5Garrett WilsonNYJWR14111316
1414.314.5Bijan RobinsonATLRB9191118
1516.315.5Davante AdamsLVWR2516159
1616.015.5Amon-Ra St. BrownDETWR21121615
1716.016.0Derrick HenryTENRB15151717
1819.020.0Jonathan TaylorINDRB2692714
1921.020.5Jaylen WaddleMIAWR24221919
2020.320.5Chris OlaveNOWR22182120
2122.823.0Jalen HurtsPHIQB20252521
2222.023.0Patrick MahomesKCQB18232423
2322.823.0Tee HigginsCINWR19262026
2422.823.0Tony PollardDALRB16291828
2523.024.5Josh AllenBUFQB17242625
2626.025.0DeVonta SmithPHIWR27322322
2728.528.5Travis EtienneJAXRB28302927
2828.830.5Rhamondre StevensonNERB31203034
2933.330.5Amari CooperCLEWR29273245
3031.531.5Josh JacobsLVRB32313924
3131.531.5Najee HarrisPITRB30412233
3235.033.0Breece HallNYJRB43353131
3333.533.0Jahmyr GibbsDETRB34402832
3432.534.0Calvin RidleyJAXWR45173335
3532.835.5DK MetcalfSEAWR23363537
3638.538.0Deebo SamuelSFWR35433739
3740.539.0Terry McLaurinWASWR40384638
3839.539.5Keenan AllenLACWR42374336
3939.840.0Lamar JacksonBALQB47335029
4039.341.0Jerry JeudyDENWR33424240
4143.843.0Mark AndrewsBALTE39475930
4245.543.0Joe MixonCINRB37593848
4344.843.5Chris GodwinTBWR36464156
4443.844.5Aaron JonesGBRB52483441
4545.044.5Drake LondonATLWR49444542
4648.047.0DJ MooreCHIWR50623644
4744.347.0Mike WilliamsLACWR54284055
4849.849.0Justin FieldsCHIQB55504846
4951.850.5George KittleSFTE48525849
5052.051.0Joe BurrowCINQB57494953
5154.351.5DeAndre HopkinsFAWR56456947
5254.351.5J.K. DobbinsBALRB75395251
5351.353.0Dameon PierceHOURB53565343
5451.053.0Kenneth WalkerSEARB41575650
5551.854.5Justin HerbertLACQB64345158
5656.557.5Mike EvansTBWR46536562
5760.059.0Christian WatsonGBWR63685554
5860.059.0T.J. HockensonMINTE58655760
5960.859.5Miles SandersCARRB67774752
6061.559.5Tyler LockettSEAWR62547357
6160.560.5Brandon AiyukSFWR51706061
6262.063.0Kyle PittsATLTE59517167
6361.363.5James ConnerARIRB61744466
6465.565.0Michael PittmanINDWR44718859
6562.565.0Cam AkersLARRB38765482
6665.865.5Christian KirkJAXWR72606665
6766.866.5Alexander MattisonMINRB70587663
6866.866.5Trevor LawrenceJAXQB71636370
6967.367.0Marquise BrownARIWR60757064
7068.567.5Darren WallerNYGTE73666768
7174.370.5D'Andre SwiftPHIRB68956173
7269.572.5Jordan AddisonMINWR74557871
7373.874.0Deshaun WatsonCLEQB85696279
7475.375.0Jahan DotsonWASWR81648769
7575.076.5Dallas GoedertPHITE83796474
7679.377.5Diontae JohnsonPITWR78907277
7776.579.5Brandin CooksDALWR80617986
7881.881.0Alvin KamaraNORB82808976
7979.382.0Isiah PachecoKCRB69838481
8078.882.5James CookBUFRB65858283
8185.382.5Rachaad WhiteTBRB661108184
8285.883.0David MontgomeryDETRB99788680
8383.083.5Javonte WilliamsDENRB90827585
8486.584.5Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEAWR947210575
8583.584.5Dalvin CookFARB76868389
8682.885.0Treylon BurksTENWR92936878
8785.389.0George PickensPITWR91889072
8890.390.5Evan EngramJAXTE849780100
8998.090.5Antonio GibsonWASRB7913477102
9093.591.0Michael ThomasNOWR869110691
9197.592.0Quentin JohnstonLACWR115929192
9288.392.0Gabe DavisBUFWR102678599
9395.592.5Rashaad PennyPHIRB888411397
9498.396.5Dak PrescottDALQB969497106
9594.397.0Zach CharbonnetSEARB1008110294
9696.897.0Samaje PerineDENRB98969598
9796.397.5David NjokuCLETE979810090
98111.897.5Anthony RichardsonINDQB1591009395
9996.599.0AJ DillonGBRB7711111088
100104.3100.0Elijah MooreCLEWR1431077493
101107.5101.0JuJu Smith-SchusterNEWR87141101101
102102.8102.5Pat FreiermuthPITTE1141099296
103104.3103.5Courtland SuttonDENWR12387103104
104101.8105.0Rashod BatemanBALWR12473107103
105103.8105.5Kirk CousinsMINQB11010194110
106103.5106.0Tua TagovailoaMIAQB1139911587
107106.5107.5Jameson WilliamsDETWR10611398109
108113.5109.5Zay FlowersBALWR112106129107
109110.0110.0Jamaal WilliamsNORB10111999121
110112.0111.0Kadarius ToneyKCWR105122104117
111118.8112.5Rashee RiceKCWR107117143108
112112.0114.0De'Von AchaneMIARB89123131105
113111.3114.5Damien HarrisBUFRB12011896111
114113.5114.5Jakobi MeyersLVWR103121108122
115114.8117.0Aaron RodgersNYJQB95130119115
116123.0117.0Daniel JonesNYGQB111147116118
117124.3118.0Chigoziem OkonkwoTENTE116108153120
118128.3119.0Brian RobinsonWASRB119163112119
119124.3119.5Skyy MooreKCWR145116123113
120143.3120.0Cole KmetCHITE108225109131
121117.5120.5Khalil HerbertCHIRB93136127114
122120.8121.0Romeo DoubsGBWR104125117137
123120.8122.0Rondale MooreARIWR118104135126
124122.0122.5Tyler BoydCINWR121102141124
125125.3123.5Zay JonesJAXWR122105149125
126122.5125.5Odell BeckhamBALWR15089139112
127128.3126.5Nico CollinsHOUWR138115111149
128141.5127.5Russell WilsonDENQB109132202123
129125.8127.5Tyler AllgeierATLRB130114125134
130130.8128.5Jared GoffDETQB128146120129
131129.5129.0Elijah MitchellSFRB136124126132
132142.3130.0Darnell MooneyCHIWR132181128128
133129.5132.0Allen LazardNYJWR129112142135
134137.8132.5Dalton KincaidBUFTE126160132133
135135.5133.0Geno SmithSEAQB160145121116
136133.3135.5D'Onta ForemanCHIRB135138124136
137142.0137.0Raheem MostertMIARB131135163139
138140.0137.5Jaylen WarrenPITRB155137130138
139138.0138.0Jerick McKinnonKCRB137139114162
140147.0144.0Jordan LoveGBQB161178122127
141150.5146.0Devin SingletaryHOURB142150170140
142156.3146.0Donovan Peoples-JonesCLEWR189144146146
143153.8146.0Sam LaPortaDETTE127127196165
144143.0147.0Michael GallupDALWR158120150144
145148.5147.0Tank BigsbyJAXRB140154140160
146150.5149.0DJ CharkCARWR168140136158
147152.5149.5Ezekiel ElliottFARB139156172143
148151.8150.0Adam ThielenCARWR117190159141
149150.8152.5Alec PierceINDWR167168138130
150158.3153.0Marvin MimsDENWR224103161145

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jim Coventry
Jim Coventry
Coventry was a finalist for the FSWA football writer of the year in 2022. He started playing fantasy football in 1994 and won a national contest in 1996. He also nabbed five top-50 finishes in national contests from 2008 to 2012 before turning his attention to DFS. He's been an industry analyst since 2007, though he joined RotoWire in 2016. A published author, Coventry wrote a book about relationships, "The Secret of Life", in 2013.
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Mario Puig
Mario Puig
Mario is a Senior Writer at RotoWire who primarily writes and projects for the NFL and college football sections.
