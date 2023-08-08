Roundtable Rankings: 2023 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Update

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.

And finally, perhaps user bebobri will give us another breakdown of correlations, fades, juice, contrarians and conformists.

In any event, among the top picks, Cooper Kupp dropped from sixth to 10th, while Nick Chubb jumped into the top 10, going from No. 11 to No. 8.

Since our last update on July 18, Jonathan Taylor made the most significant move. Thanks to the injury concern surrounding the surgically repaired ankle that has kept him out of training camp, Taylor dropped from eighth to 18th in our rankings. Erickson (9th to 26th) and Coventry (8th to 27th) appear the most wary while Donabedian (8th to 14th) is less so. Puig, however, dropped Taylor only one spot — eighth to ninth — perhaps because of the speculation that Taylor's absence is more about his ongoing contract dispute and recent trade request.

The default order is listed by median ranking. Click on a column to sort.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

Welcome to the fourth installment of our 2023 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.

Welcome to the fourth installment of our 2023 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.

Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

The default order is listed by median ranking. Click on a column to sort.

Since our last update on July 18, Jonathan Taylor made the most significant move. Thanks to the injury concern surrounding the surgically repaired ankle that has kept him out of training camp, Taylor dropped from eighth to 18th in our rankings. Erickson (9th to 26th) and Coventry (8th to 27th) appear the most wary while Donabedian (8th to 14th) is less so. Puig, however, dropped Taylor only one spot — eighth to ninth — perhaps because of the speculation that Taylor's absence is more about his ongoing contract dispute and recent trade request.

In any event, among the top picks, Cooper Kupp dropped from sixth to 10th, while Nick Chubb jumped into the top 10, going from No. 11 to No. 8.

• Players entering the top 150:

Devin Singletary - 141 (returns after dropping out in July)

Sam LaPorta - 143

Marvin Mims - 150

• Players dropping out:

Chase Brown (146)

Jonathan Mingo (147)

Derek Carr (150)

And finally, perhaps user bebobri will give us another breakdown of correlations, fades, juice, contrarians and conformists. (Check out his comments in the last edition.)

Look for our next update in two weeks. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues, and also Jeff Erickson's PPR fantasy football rankings. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements.

Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.

Did you know you can bet on the NFL in most states? You can sign up for the best sports betting sites and bet on anything NFL. In addition, you can get thousands in bonuses by redeeming various sportsbook promo codes that give users bonus bets upon registration.