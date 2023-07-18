RotoWire Roundtable: 2023 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Update

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.

Welcome to the third installment of our 2023 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.

Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

The default order is listed by median ranking. Click on a column to sort.

Since our last update on June 20, the top 10 features the same players, though some have traded spots. Nick Chubb almost jumped into the top 10, going from 15 to 11.

The increased risk of a holdout by Saquon Barkley after he failed to land a new contract Monday apparently hurt his ranking, but not by much — he fell from 13 to 16.

Among quarterbacks, both Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes jumped Josh Allen. Hurts climbed from 26 to 21 and Mahomes went from 27 to 22 while Allen fell from 22 to 24. Speaking of quarterbacks, Kyler Murray dropped out of the top 150 (see below).

DeAndre Hopkins' expected signing with the Titans did him no favors — Hopkins fell from 48 to 51.

• Players entering the top 150:

Jaylen Warren - 138

Tank Bigsby - 141

Jonathan Mingo - 147

Alec Pierce - 149

• Players dropping out:

Kyler Murray (139)

Devin Singletary (143)

Jeff Wilson (147)

Juwan Johnson (149)

Look for our next update in early August.