RotoWire Roundtable: 2023 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Update

Welcome to the third installment of our 2023 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.
Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.
Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.
The default order is listed by median ranking. Click on a column to sort.
Since our last update on June 20, the top 10 features the same players, though some have traded spots. Nick Chubb almost jumped into the top 10, going from 15 to 11.
The increased risk of a holdout by Saquon Barkley after he failed to land a new contract Monday apparently hurt his ranking, but not by much — he fell from 13 to 16.
Among quarterbacks, both Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes jumped Josh Allen. Hurts climbed from 26 to 21 and Mahomes went from 27 to 22 while Allen fell from 22 to 24. Speaking of quarterbacks, Kyler Murray dropped out of the top 150 (see below).
DeAndre Hopkins' expected signing with the Titans did him no favors — Hopkins fell from 48 to 51.
• Players entering the top 150:
Jaylen Warren - 138
Tank Bigsby - 141
Jonathan Mingo - 147
Alec Pierce - 149
• Players dropping out:
Kyler Murray (139)
Devin Singletary (143)
Jeff Wilson (147)
Juwan Johnson (149)
Look for our next update in early August. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues, and also Jeff Erickson's PPR fantasy football rankings. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements.
Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.
|RK
|AVG
|MED
|Player
|TEAM
|POS
|JE
|MP
|JC
|JD
|1
|1.0
|1.0
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2.3
|2.0
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|2
|2
|3
|2
|3
|3.5
|3.5
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|WR
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4.3
|4.0
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|3
|7
|2
|5
|5
|6.0
|6.0
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|8
|6
|6
|4
|6
|6.3
|6.0
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|WR
|7
|4
|5
|9
|7
|7.5
|7.5
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|RB
|5
|10
|9
|6
|8
|8.3
|8.0
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|9
|8
|8
|8
|9
|8.8
|8.5
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|WR
|13
|5
|10
|7
|10
|9.3
|9.5
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|WR
|6
|12
|7
|12
|11
|12.0
|11.5
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|RB
|16
|9
|12
|11
|12
|12.0
|12.0
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|11
|13
|11
|13
|13
|13.0
|13.0
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|12
|11
|14
|15
|14
|14.5
|14.5
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|10
|19
|13
|16
|15
|17.5
|16.0
|Davante Adams
|LV
|WR
|28
|15
|17
|10
|16
|17.8
|16.0
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|RB
|17
|25
|15
|14
|17
|18.5
|18.5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|21
|20
|16
|17
|18
|17.5
|18.5
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|RB
|18
|14
|19
|19
|19
|21.0
|19.5
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|WR
|27
|21
|18
|18
|20
|20.0
|20.5
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|22
|17
|21
|20
|21
|23.5
|22.5
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|20
|24
|29
|21
|22
|23.0
|22.5
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|QB
|19
|22
|28
|23
|23
|23.0
|23.0
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|23
|18
|23
|28
|24
|23.3
|24.0
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|15
|23
|30
|25
|25
|22.8
|24.0
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|14
|29
|22
|26
|26
|25.0
|25.5
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|RB
|24
|27
|20
|29
|27
|26.8
|26.5
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|RB
|32
|26
|27
|22
|28
|27.8
|27.5
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|30
|32
|25
|24
|29
|29.3
|28.5
|Travis Etienne
|JAX
|RB
|29
|28
|33
|27
|30
|33.0
|30.5
|Amari Cooper
|CLE
|WR
|25
|30
|31
|46
|31
|32.0
|31.5
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|RB
|31
|41
|24
|32
|32
|33.3
|32.5
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|42
|35
|26
|30
|33
|32.3
|34.5
|Calvin Ridley
|JAX
|WR
|44
|16
|34
|35
|34
|33.5
|35.5
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|WR
|26
|36
|35
|37
|35
|37.3
|36.0
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|46
|40
|32
|31
|36
|38.5
|38.5
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|WR
|41
|37
|40
|36
|37
|39.3
|38.5
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|39
|38
|42
|38
|38
|38.5
|38.5
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|WR
|34
|43
|38
|39
|39
|41.3
|41.0
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|49
|33
|50
|33
|40
|39.5
|41.0
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|WR
|33
|42
|43
|40
|41
|44.3
|42.5
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|38
|47
|58
|34
|42
|43.8
|42.5
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|WR
|35
|46
|39
|55
|43
|44.5
|43.0
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|51
|44
|41
|42
|44
|44.8
|44.5
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|RB
|54
|48
|36
|41
|45
|44.0
|45.0
|J.K. Dobbins
|BAL
|RB
|47
|39
|45
|45
|46
|48.8
|48.0
|DJ Moore
|CHI
|WR
|52
|62
|37
|44
|47
|50.8
|49.0
|Justin Fields
|CHI
|QB
|58
|50
|48
|47
|48
|49.5
|49.0
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|48
|49
|49
|52
|49
|47.3
|50.5
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|WR
|57
|31
|47
|54
|50
|52.0
|51.0
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|50
|52
|57
|49
|51
|54.0
|52.0
|DeAndre Hopkins
|FA
|WR
|56
|45
|67
|48
|52
|50.5
|52.5
|Kenneth Walker
|SEA
|RB
|40
|57
|55
|50
|53
|51.5
|53.5
|Dameon Pierce
|HOU
|RB
|55
|56
|52
|43
|54
|52.0
|54.5
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|65
|34
|51
|58
|55
|52.5
|57.5
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|RB
|36
|59
|59
|56
|56
|56.5
|58.5
|Mike Evans
|TB
|WR
|45
|53
|64
|64
|57
|60.8
|59.0
|Miles Sanders
|CAR
|RB
|67
|79
|46
|51
|58
|59.8
|59.0
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|64
|68
|54
|53
|59
|60.0
|59.5
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|TE
|59
|65
|56
|60
|60
|61.8
|60.0
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|WR
|63
|54
|73
|57
|61
|61.3
|61.0
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|WR
|53
|70
|61
|61
|62
|61.8
|63.0
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|TE
|60
|51
|70
|66
|63
|61.3
|63.5
|James Conner
|ARI
|RB
|62
|74
|44
|65
|64
|64.8
|64.0
|Christian Kirk
|JAX
|WR
|71
|60
|65
|63
|65
|65.5
|65.0
|Michael Pittman
|IND
|WR
|43
|71
|89
|59
|66
|69.0
|65.0
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|QB
|83
|63
|63
|67
|67
|62.3
|65.5
|Cam Akers
|LAR
|RB
|37
|78
|53
|81
|68
|68.3
|68.5
|Marquise Brown
|ARI
|WR
|61
|75
|75
|62
|69
|68.3
|69.5
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|RB
|70
|58
|76
|69
|70
|72.5
|69.5
|Darren Waller
|NYG
|TE
|85
|66
|69
|70
|71
|68.8
|70.5
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|WR
|73
|55
|79
|68
|72
|73.8
|70.5
|D'Andre Swift
|PHI
|RB
|68
|94
|60
|73
|73
|75.0
|75.5
|Jahan Dotson
|WAS
|WR
|80
|64
|85
|71
|74
|78.5
|76.5
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|WR
|77
|89
|72
|76
|75
|78.5
|76.5
|Kadarius Toney
|KC
|WR
|82
|69
|71
|92
|76
|76.5
|77.0
|Isiah Pacheco
|KC
|RB
|69
|76
|83
|78
|77
|76.3
|78.5
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|QB
|86
|77
|62
|80
|78
|80.5
|79.0
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|84
|96
|68
|74
|79
|80.5
|79.5
|George Pickens
|PIT
|WR
|72
|87
|91
|72
|80
|80.0
|80.0
|Dalvin Cook
|FA
|RB
|75
|85
|78
|82
|81
|76.8
|80.0
|Brandin Cooks
|DAL
|WR
|79
|61
|81
|86
|82
|85.8
|82.0
|David Montgomery
|DET
|RB
|100
|80
|84
|79
|83
|84.8
|82.5
|Rachaad White
|TB
|RB
|66
|108
|80
|85
|84
|82.0
|84.5
|Treylon Burks
|TEN
|WR
|93
|92
|66
|77
|85
|86.3
|85.0
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|95
|72
|103
|75
|86
|89.8
|85.0
|James Cook
|BUF
|RB
|74
|115
|87
|83
|87
|86.8
|87.0
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|92
|81
|90
|84
|88
|87.8
|88.0
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|RB
|91
|84
|86
|90
|89
|90.3
|89.5
|Evan Engram
|JAX
|TE
|81
|97
|82
|101
|90
|93.0
|90.5
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|WR
|87
|90
|104
|91
|91
|97.5
|90.5
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|RB
|78
|132
|77
|103
|92
|97.5
|92.5
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|WR
|114
|91
|92
|93
|93
|95.5
|93.5
|Rashaad Penny
|PHI
|RB
|89
|83
|112
|98
|94
|89.5
|94.0
|Gabe Davis
|BUF
|WR
|103
|67
|88
|100
|95
|97.5
|98.0
|David Njoku
|CLE
|TE
|98
|98
|105
|89
|96
|95.0
|98.0
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|RB
|101
|82
|102
|95
|97
|97.5
|98.0
|Samaje Perine
|DEN
|RB
|99
|95
|97
|99
|98
|99.0
|98.0
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|97
|93
|99
|107
|99
|95.8
|98.5
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|RB
|76
|110
|109
|88
|100
|102.3
|99.5
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|124
|86
|94
|105
|101
|102.5
|102.0
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|113
|107
|93
|97
|102
|104.0
|103.5
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|107
|99
|100
|110
|103
|115.3
|104.0
|Anthony Richardson
|IND
|QB
|158
|112
|95
|96
|104
|108.8
|104.0
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|NE
|WR
|88
|139
|106
|102
|105
|97.3
|104.5
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|105
|73
|107
|104
|106
|110.3
|109.5
|Jamaal Williams
|NO
|RB
|102
|117
|101
|121
|107
|110.8
|109.5
|Jakobi Meyers
|LV
|WR
|104
|102
|115
|122
|108
|107.8
|111.0
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|QB
|111
|113
|96
|111
|109
|110.5
|113.5
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|QB
|128
|111
|116
|87
|110
|111.5
|114.0
|Devon Achane
|MIA
|RB
|90
|122
|128
|106
|111
|111.3
|114.0
|Damien Harris
|BUF
|RB
|119
|116
|98
|112
|112
|120.5
|114.5
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|WR
|108
|120
|145
|109
|113
|117.3
|115.0
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|122
|105
|134
|108
|114
|123.3
|117.5
|Daniel Jones
|NYG
|QB
|112
|146
|117
|118
|115
|123.8
|117.5
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TEN
|TE
|115
|106
|154
|120
|116
|115.0
|118.0
|Aaron Rodgers
|NYJ
|QB
|96
|128
|121
|115
|117
|113.5
|118.5
|Elijah Moore
|CLE
|WR
|143
|143
|74
|94
|118
|129.0
|118.5
|Brian Robinson
|WAS
|RB
|118
|168
|111
|119
|119
|139.5
|120.0
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|109
|210
|108
|131
|120
|124.8
|120.5
|Skyy Moore
|KC
|WR
|145
|121
|120
|113
|121
|121.0
|120.5
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|WR
|106
|123
|118
|137
|122
|119.8
|121.5
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|WR
|117
|103
|133
|126
|123
|122.0
|122.5
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|WR
|121
|101
|142
|124
|124
|121.8
|123.0
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|RB
|120
|109
|126
|132
|125
|120.5
|124.0
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|RB
|94
|134
|140
|114
|126
|124.8
|124.0
|Zay Jones
|JAX
|WR
|123
|104
|147
|125
|127
|141.8
|126.5
|Russell Wilson
|DEN
|QB
|110
|130
|204
|123
|128
|123.3
|127.5
|Odell Beckham
|BAL
|WR
|150
|88
|138
|117
|129
|129.0
|128.5
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|138
|119
|110
|149
|130
|131.5
|129.0
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|129
|145
|123
|129
|131
|141.5
|131.0
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|WR
|133
|176
|129
|128
|132
|136.5
|131.5
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|126
|157
|130
|133
|133
|130.0
|132.5
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|RB
|131
|114
|141
|134
|134
|127.0
|132.5
|Allen Lazard
|NYJ
|WR
|130
|100
|143
|135
|135
|135.3
|133.0
|Geno Smith
|SEA
|QB
|159
|144
|122
|116
|136
|130.5
|136.0
|D'Onta Foreman
|CHI
|RB
|136
|136
|114
|136
|137
|140.8
|136.0
|Raheem Mostert
|MIA
|RB
|132
|133
|159
|139
|138
|138.5
|136.5
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|RB
|154
|135
|127
|138
|139
|137.3
|137.0
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|RB
|137
|137
|113
|162
|140
|145.5
|143.5
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|160
|171
|124
|127
|141
|147.5
|145.5
|Tank Bigsby
|JAX
|RB
|140
|151
|139
|160
|142
|142.3
|147.0
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|WR
|157
|118
|150
|144
|143
|156.3
|147.5
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|WR
|188
|142
|149
|146
|144
|151.5
|148.0
|Ezekiel Elliott
|FA
|RB
|139
|153
|171
|143
|145
|150.0
|148.5
|Adam Thielen
|CAR
|WR
|116
|187
|156
|141
|146
|145.8
|149.5
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|RB
|141
|159
|125
|158
|147
|162.3
|150.5
|Jonathan Mingo
|CAR
|WR
|156
|204
|144
|145
|148
|151.0
|150.5
|DJ Chark
|CAR
|WR
|168
|138
|135
|163
|149
|154.8
|152.0
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|WR
|167
|185
|137
|130
|150
|154.5
|152.0
|Derek Carr
|NO
|QB
|185
|129
|131
|173
