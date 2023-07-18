RotoWire Roundtable: 2023 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Update

Fantasy Football
This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.

Welcome to the third installment of our 2023 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.

Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

The default order is listed by median ranking. Click on a column to sort. 

Since our last update on June 20, the top 10 features the same players, though some have traded spots. Nick Chubb almost jumped into the top 10, going from 15 to 11. 

The increased risk of a holdout by Saquon Barkley after he failed to land a new contract Monday apparently hurt his ranking, but not by much — he fell from 13 to 16.   

Among quarterbacks, both Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes jumped Josh Allen. Hurts climbed from 26 to 21 and Mahomes went from 27 to 22 while Allen fell from 22 to 24. Speaking of quarterbacks, Kyler Murray dropped out of the top 150 (see below).

DeAndre Hopkins' expected signing with the Titans did him no favors — Hopkins fell from 48 to 51. 

• Players entering the top 150:

Jaylen Warren - 138
Tank Bigsby - 141
Jonathan Mingo - 147
Alec Pierce - 149

• Players dropping out:

Kyler Murray (139)
Devin Singletary (143)
Jeff Wilson (147)
Juwan Johnson (149)

Look for our next update in early August.

Look for our next update in early August. 

Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.

RKAVGMEDPlayerTEAMPOSJEMPJCJD
11.01.0Justin JeffersonMINWR1111
22.32.0Ja'Marr ChaseCINWR2232
33.53.5Tyreek HillMIAWR4343
44.34.0Christian McCaffreySFRB3725
56.06.0Travis KelceKCTE8664
66.36.0Cooper KuppLARWR7459
77.57.5Austin EkelerLACRB51096
88.38.0Jonathan TaylorINDRB9888
98.88.5Stefon DiggsBUFWR135107
109.39.5A.J. BrownPHIWR612712
1112.011.5Nick ChubbCLERB1691211
1212.012.0CeeDee LambDALWR11131113
1313.013.0Garrett WilsonNYJWR12111415
1414.514.5Bijan RobinsonATLRB10191316
1517.516.0Davante AdamsLVWR28151710
1617.816.0Saquon BarkleyNYGRB17251514
1718.518.5Amon-Ra St. BrownDETWR21201617
1817.518.5Derrick HenryTENRB18141919
1921.019.5Jaylen WaddleMIAWR27211818
2020.020.5Chris OlaveNOWR22172120
2123.522.5Jalen HurtsPHIQB20242921
2223.022.5Patrick MahomesKCQB19222823
2323.023.0Rhamondre StevensonNERB23182328
2423.324.0Josh AllenBUFQB15233025
2522.824.0Tee HigginsCINWR14292226
2625.025.5Tony PollardDALRB24272029
2726.826.5Josh JacobsLVRB32262722
2827.827.5DeVonta SmithPHIWR30322524
2929.328.5Travis EtienneJAXRB29283327
3033.030.5Amari CooperCLEWR25303146
3132.031.5Najee HarrisPITRB31412432
3233.332.5Breece HallNYJRB42352630
3332.334.5Calvin RidleyJAXWR44163435
3433.535.5DK MetcalfSEAWR26363537
3537.336.0Jahmyr GibbsDETRB46403231
3638.538.5Keenan AllenLACWR41374036
3739.338.5Terry McLaurinWASWR39384238
3838.538.5Deebo SamuelSFWR34433839
3941.341.0Lamar JacksonBALQB49335033
4039.541.0Jerry JeudyDENWR33424340
4144.342.5Mark AndrewsBALTE38475834
4243.842.5Chris GodwinTBWR35463955
4344.543.0Drake LondonATLWR51444142
4444.844.5Aaron JonesGBRB54483641
4544.045.0J.K. DobbinsBALRB47394545
4648.848.0DJ MooreCHIWR52623744
4750.849.0Justin FieldsCHIQB58504847
4849.549.0Joe BurrowCINQB48494952
4947.350.5Mike WilliamsLACWR57314754
5052.051.0George KittleSFTE50525749
5154.052.0DeAndre HopkinsFAWR56456748
5250.552.5Kenneth WalkerSEARB40575550
5351.553.5Dameon PierceHOURB55565243
5452.054.5Justin HerbertLACQB65345158
5552.557.5Joe MixonCINRB36595956
5656.558.5Mike EvansTBWR45536464
5760.859.0Miles SandersCARRB67794651
5859.859.0Christian WatsonGBWR64685453
5960.059.5T.J. HockensonMINTE59655660
6061.860.0Tyler LockettSEAWR63547357
6161.361.0Brandon AiyukSFWR53706161
6261.863.0Kyle PittsATLTE60517066
6361.363.5James ConnerARIRB62744465
6464.864.0Christian KirkJAXWR71606563
6565.565.0Michael PittmanINDWR43718959
6669.065.0Trevor LawrenceJAXQB83636367
6762.365.5Cam AkersLARRB37785381
6868.368.5Marquise BrownARIWR61757562
6968.369.5Alexander MattisonMINRB70587669
7072.569.5Darren WallerNYGTE85666970
7168.870.5Jordan AddisonMINWR73557968
7273.870.5D'Andre SwiftPHIRB68946073
7375.075.5Jahan DotsonWASWR80648571
7478.576.5Diontae JohnsonPITWR77897276
7578.576.5Kadarius ToneyKCWR82697192
7676.577.0Isiah PachecoKCRB69768378
7776.378.5Deshaun WatsonCLEQB86776280
7880.579.0Dallas GoedertPHITE84966874
7980.579.5George PickensPITWR72879172
8080.080.0Dalvin CookFARB75857882
8176.880.0Brandin CooksDALWR79618186
8285.882.0David MontgomeryDETRB100808479
8384.882.5Rachaad WhiteTBRB661088085
8482.084.5Treylon BurksTENWR93926677
8586.385.0Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEAWR957210375
8689.885.0James CookBUFRB741158783
8786.887.0Alvin KamaraNORB92819084
8887.888.0Javonte WilliamsDENRB91848690
8990.389.5Evan EngramJAXTE819782101
9093.090.5Michael ThomasNOWR879010491
9197.590.5Antonio GibsonWASRB7813277103
9297.592.5Quentin JohnstonLACWR114919293
9395.593.5Rashaad PennyPHIRB898311298
9489.594.0Gabe DavisBUFWR1036788100
9597.598.0David NjokuCLETE989810589
9695.098.0Zach CharbonnetSEARB1018210295
9797.598.0Samaje PerineDENRB99959799
9899.098.0Dak PrescottDALQB979399107
9995.898.5AJ DillonGBRB7611010988
100102.399.5Courtland SuttonDENWR1248694105
101102.5102.0Pat FreiermuthPITTE1131079397
102104.0103.5Jameson WilliamsDETWR10799100110
103115.3104.0Anthony RichardsonINDQB1581129596
104108.8104.0JuJu Smith-SchusterNEWR88139106102
10597.3104.5Rashod BatemanBALWR10573107104
106110.3109.5Jamaal WilliamsNORB102117101121
107110.8109.5Jakobi MeyersLVWR104102115122
108107.8111.0Kirk CousinsMINQB11111396111
109110.5113.5Tua TagovailoaMIAQB12811111687
110111.5114.0Devon AchaneMIARB90122128106
111111.3114.0Damien HarrisBUFRB11911698112
112120.5114.5Rashee RiceKCWR108120145109
113117.3115.0Zay FlowersBALWR122105134108
114123.3117.5Daniel JonesNYGQB112146117118
115123.8117.5Chigoziem OkonkwoTENTE115106154120
116115.0118.0Aaron RodgersNYJQB96128121115
117113.5118.5Elijah MooreCLEWR1431437494
118129.0118.5Brian RobinsonWASRB118168111119
119139.5120.0Cole KmetCHITE109210108131
120124.8120.5Skyy MooreKCWR145121120113
121121.0120.5Romeo DoubsGBWR106123118137
122119.8121.5Rondale MooreARIWR117103133126
123122.0122.5Tyler BoydCINWR121101142124
124121.8123.0Elijah MitchellSFRB120109126132
125120.5124.0Khalil HerbertCHIRB94134140114
126124.8124.0Zay JonesJAXWR123104147125
127141.8126.5Russell WilsonDENQB110130204123
128123.3127.5Odell BeckhamBALWR15088138117
129129.0128.5Nico CollinsHOUWR138119110149
130131.5129.0Jared GoffDETQB129145123129
131141.5131.0Darnell MooneyCHIWR133176129128
132136.5131.5Dalton KincaidBUFTE126157130133
133130.0132.5Tyler AllgeierATLRB131114141134
134127.0132.5Allen LazardNYJWR130100143135
135135.3133.0Geno SmithSEAQB159144122116
136130.5136.0D'Onta ForemanCHIRB136136114136
137140.8136.0Raheem MostertMIARB132133159139
138138.5136.5Jaylen WarrenPITRB154135127138
139137.3137.0Jerick McKinnonKCRB137137113162
140145.5143.5Jordan LoveGBQB160171124127
141147.5145.5Tank BigsbyJAXRB140151139160
142142.3147.0Michael GallupDALWR157118150144
143156.3147.5Donovan Peoples-JonesCLEWR188142149146
144151.5148.0Ezekiel ElliottFARB139153171143
145150.0148.5Adam ThielenCARWR116187156141
146145.8149.5Chase BrownCINRB141159125158
147162.3150.5Jonathan MingoCARWR156204144145
148151.0150.5DJ CharkCARWR168138135163
149154.8152.0Alec PierceINDWR167185137130
150154.5152.0Derek CarrNOQB185129131173

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jim Coventry
Jim Coventry
Coventry was a finalist for the FSWA football writer of the year in 2022. He started playing fantasy football in 1994 and won a national contest in 1996. He also nabbed five top-50 finishes in national contests from 2008 to 2012 before turning his attention to DFS. He's been an industry analyst since 2007, though he joined RotoWire in 2016. A published author, Coventry wrote a book about relationships, "The Secret of Life", in 2013.
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Mario Puig
Mario Puig
Mario is a Senior Writer at RotoWire who primarily writes and projects for the NFL and college football sections.
