Major Power Rankings: 2025 PGA Championship Field

2025 PGA Championship Power Rankings

Below are RotoWire's full-field rankings for the 2025 PGA Championship.

The 107th PGA Championship will be played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. It's a familiar course to PGA Tour golfers, having played host to an annual tournament since 2003. The 2017 PGA Championship and 2022 Presidents Cup also took place there.

Quail Hollow is one of the biggest beasts in the world, a par-71 that will play at 7,626 yards for the second major of the season. The length of the course does not come via the par-5s – there are only three, and none is 600 yards. Instead, the par-4s are collectively extreme. Nine of them are at least 450 yards, with three of them exceeding 500. Two of the par-4s are also drivable, at under 350 yards. Three of the four par-3s are at least 200 yards, topping out at 249. The course concludes with the famed Green Mile, the par-4 16th hole at 529 yards, the par-3 17th at 223 and the par-4 18th at 494.

The course was similarly set up for the 2017 PGA Championship (71-7,600), which was won by Justin Thomas at 8-under-par. That tournament, however, was played in August and conditions will be a bit different in springtime.

Thomas will be one of the favorites, but all eyes will be on Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, and perhaps Jordan Spieth.

McIlroy just completed the career Grand Slam by winning the Masters last month. He has won the regular tour stop at Quail Hollow four times, in 2010, 2015, 2021 and 2024. With three tournament wins already in 2025, McIlroy is pressing world No. 1 Scheffler for golf supremacy. As for Spieth, he too can win the career Grand Slam this week.

The old Wells Fargo Championship -- now Truist Championship -- was played at Quail Hollow five times since the 2017 PGA, in 2018, '19, '21, '23 and ' 24. It was not played in 2020 because of the pandemic and in 2022 it was moved to another course because of the Presidents Cup. So, a good chunk of this week's field will be very familiar with the course. Jason Day won in 2018, Max Homa in 2019 and Wyndham Clark in 2023.

While long hitters will have a big advantage this week, keep in mind that Kevin Kisner -- one of the shortest hitters on Tour -- led the 2017 PGA after the first, second and third rounds before tying for seventh. And Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen and Patrick Reed -- also not known for their length -- shared second place behind Thomas.

Let's take it back to the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow! 🙌#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/LSk9oCnv8v — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 7, 2025

This year's field will be a maxed-out 156 and includes the top 102 golfers in the world rankings.

There is the usual complement of 20 club pros. One or two could make the cut, as Michael Block -- qualified again this year -- famously did two years ago, but oftentimes none make it and they are not a factor. There are 14 former PGA Championship winners in the field, led by defending champion Xander Schauffele. In terms of LIV golfers, 16 will also tee it up.

Unlike regular PGA Tour events, the cut will be the top 70 and ties.

These rankings were formulated before the Truist Championship and the alternate-field Myrtle Beach Classic were completed. Spots were being held for both winners if they were not already exempt. Alternates will be used to fill the field if needed.

Any field changes or important news will be noted in the comments section below.

And with that, here are our rankings for the PGA Championship, which are broken down into the following categories:

Favorites

Contenders

Making the Cut

Borderline

Long Shots

Club Pros

FAVORITES

1) Rory McIlroy

There's a new No. 1 atop the Power Rankings for the first time in a while. And how can there not be? McIlroy has been the best golfer in the world in 2025, winning three times. He's been the best golfer at Quail Hollow, winning four times. And now that he ended an 11-year major drought, many people believe he is freed up mentally and emotionally to go on a major run. We shall see. No need to fill you up with stats here, but did you know McIlroy is ranked ninth on Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting?

2) Scottie Scheffler

As long as Scheffler doesn't get arrested this week, it's a win, right? We kid. He just ended his winless stretch at the Byron Nelson. But all along, he was playing better than everyone except McIlroy. Interestingly, Scheffler has not played Quail Hollow much. And when he has, he's been terrible. First, he never played the Wells Fargo there. In the 2022 Presidents Cup, he went 0-3-1, losing in singles to Sebastian Munoz, of all people. For some golfers, that would be a red flag. Not with Scheffler.

3) Bryson DeChambeau

DeChambeau's sheer length will be a huge advantage this week. He has three top-5s in PGA Championships, including last year's runner-up to Xander Schauffele at Valhalla and 2023's tie for fourth at Oak Hill. DeChambeau battled McIlroy on Sunday at the Masters and finished T5. At the Wells Fargo, he tied for ninth in 2021 and was solo fourth in 2018. He tied for 33rd at the 2017 PGA. Dechambeau won last week's LIV event in South Korea.

4) Justin Thomas

Thomas is amid an incredible bounceback season after having been winless since capturing his second PGA Championship in 2022. He just won the RBC Heritage and earlier was also runner-up at both the Amex and Valspar. One common thread among those three courses is that they are on the shorter side. Thomas's biggest trouble spot this season has been getting the ball in the fairway; he's ranked outside the top 100 in driving accuracy. That won't cut it this week, even when you're ranked top-10 in Approach and top-20 in Putting. Thomas tied for 21st last year at Quail Hollow and for 14th in 2023.

5) Collin Morikawa

Morikawa heads into a major just one week after a stunning caddie change. The only bagman he had ever had since turning pro in 2019, J.J. Jakovac, is out. Joel Greiner, who left Max Homa last month and was working as a fill-in when Thomas recently won the RBC Heritage, is in. Morikawa is winless since 2023 but has two runners-up in 2025. He tied for 16th at last year's Wells Fargo. He won the PGA in 2020, though it was at Harding Park, not the traditional uber-long PGA Championship track. Still, he also was T4 last year at Valhalla. At the 2021 PGA at the Ocean Course, Morikiawa tied for eighth.

6) Xander Schauffele

Schauffele is the defending champion, having won at Valhalla for the first of his two majors in 2025. Like Scheffler, he has not been at his best in 2025, after missing two months with a rib injury. But he did tie for eighth at the Masters. Schauffele was runner-up to McIlroy at last year's Wells Fargo. He is ranked outside the top 160 on Tour in both Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and Putting, and he'd need a vast improvement in those areas to contend this week.

7) Viktor Hovland

PGA Championship courses are set up about as well as possible for Hovland's game – there's a heavy emphasis on driving and long iron play, with short game and putting taking a bit of a back seat (just a bit!). To illustrate, he finished third last year at Valhalla and was runner-up to Brooks Koepka at Oak Hill in 2023. Hovland ended his long winless stretch with an out-of-nowhere triumph at the Valspar in March. He followed it up with a pair of top-25s, including one at the Masters. He's ranked 115th in SG: Putting, which might be good enough to win this week if the rest of his game goes as it can.

8) Ludvig Aberg

Aberg missed the cut last year at Valhalla in just his second career major. It came after he was runner-up at the Masters. He came back the next month to tie for 12th at the U.S. Open. The young Swede won the Genesis Invitational at uber-long Torrey Pines this year and also finished seventh at Masters. Aberg is ranked 15th on Tour in SG: Off-the-Tee, but he's outside the top 100 in both Approach and Putting.

9) Jon Rahm

Rahm has been a mess in major championships since leaving for LIV – which is why he continues to trickle down the Power Rankings. He missed the cut last year at Valhalla, and he wasn't that great in the two prior PGAs, tying for 48th and 50th. Rahm last played Quail Hollow in 2021, when he missed the cut.

10) Brooks Koepka

Since winning at Oak Hill in 2023 for his third PGA Championship, Koepka has been a virtual no-show in the majors. He's finished in the top-15 just once since then – and that was a month later at the U.S. Open. He played the Wells Fargo in 2018 and tied for 42nd. At the 2017 PGA, he tied for 13th. It's hard to move Koepka down too far because it's still in our minds how good he can be – but those memories are quickly growing fainter.

Quail Hollow from high in the sky! #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/wDAdgEGDWM — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 8, 2025

CONTENDERS

11) Shane Lowry

Lowry is very short off the tee, and that's a concern. But he's highly accurate and does everything else well. It has not been a problem for him in PGAs. He's finished top-8 in three of the past six years, including T6 last year. He also was T12 the year before. On the other hand, Lowry has not been great at Quail Hollow. He tied for 47th there last year, missed the cut in 2023 and tied for 48th there at the 2017 PGA. Some guys just show up when the stakes are highest, and Lowry has become one of them later in his career.

12) Tommy Fleetwood

Fleetwood has played well in majors, he's played well at PGAs and he's played well at Quail Hollow. He's coming off a tie for 21st at the Masters, his 15th career top-25 in a major. He just missed another last year at the PGA, but was T18 in 2023 and T5 in 2022. At the Wells Fargo, he tied for 13th last year and for fifth in 2023. Like Lowry, Fleetwood is short oft the tee but highly accurate – and good everywhere else in his game. He's ranked ninth on Tour in SG: Approach and 10th in Tee-to-Green.

13) Min Woo Lee

Lee is ranked top-10 in driving distance but outside the top 150 in driving accuracy. Far is great, straight is important. He is also ranked top-10 in both SG: Around-the-Green and Putting, which can go a long way to make up for wayward drives. Lee arrives at the top of his game after winning the Houston Open at the end of March. He's been quite good in majors, with six top-25s in 14 starts, including T18 at the 2023 PGA. He has zero Quail Hollow experience, having never played the Wells Fargo there. If you're wondering, he wasn't on the 2022 Presidents Cup team.

14) Justin Rose

Rose came agonizingly close to winning his second career major last month, losing in a playoff to McIlroy at the Masters. It was his second playoff loss at Augusta. He's been almost as good at the PGA. Check out these finishes over the past five years: 9-T8-T13-T9-T6. In 22 PGAs, Rose has seven top-10s and 13 top-25s. He's had three top-5s in the Wells Fargo, but they all came long ago, lastly in 2018.

15) Hideki Matsuyama

Matsuyama has had some shining moments in PGAs, two of them top-5s, including a T5 in 2017 at Quail Hollow. The only time he's been back there in six years was for the 2022 Presidents Cup (he halved with Sam Burns in singles). Matsuyama has not had a top-10 since he won the season-opening Sentry. His next best finish was T13 at the Genesis at Torrey Pines.

16) Corey Conners

Conners is having a very good season, with five top-10s in 11 starts, fueled in large part by vastly improved putting. In the past four years at the PGA, he's finished T17, T12 and last year's T26. At Quail Hollow the past two years, he's tied for 13th and eighth. Conners is short off the tee but among the most accurate in hitting fairways.

17) Tyrrell Hatton

The last time Hatton played Quail Hollow, in 2023, he tied for third. But uber-long tracks are not his specialty. He hasn't had a top-10 in a PGA or U.S. Open since 2018. He finished T13 and T15 at the PGA in 2022-23.

18) Patrick Cantlay

It's easy to think of Cantlay as a top-10 golfer. Because he's spent a lot of time there. But he's not there now, and hasn't been for a while. He's No. 16 in the world with upside that rarely surfaces these days. He's had three top-10s in his past 22 majors. One of them was a T9 at the 2023 PGA. But he also tied for 53rd last year. At Quail Hollow the past two years, he fried for 29th and 21st. He has the game to win but he just doesn't, not since 2022, anyway.

19) Patrick Reed

Despite being distance-challenged, Reed finished top-20 in three of the past five PGAs. Back in 2017 at Quail Hollow, he tied for second. He last played the Wells Fargo in 2021 and tied for sixth. We've all seen how his masterful short game works at Augusta National; it has worked wonders in PGA too.

20) Russell Henley

Henley is ranked top-10 in the world, and deservedly so. He's been that good over the past couple of years. He defeated an elite field at a long track, Bay Hill, in March. That's a hard thing to do for someone ranked about 175th in driving distance But Henley is also 12th in fairways hit, and that will help immensely this week. He tied for 23rd at last year's PGA, his best showing since 2016. He tied for 10th at Quail Hollow last year, but that's been his lone Wells Fargo top-40.

21) Daniel Berger

Berger has not played a PGA since 2022. He's been in only two majors since then, twin T21s at last year's U.S. Open and this year's Masters. He's nearly back to his pre-wrist-injury levels, inside the top 30 in the world rankings. He recently tied for third at the RBC Heritage. Berger last played Quail Hollow in 2019 (T54).

22) Jordan Spieth

Spieth's quest for a career grand slam has not generated the attention that McIlroy's did. For one, McIlroy's went on for so long, and he also had more close calls than Spieth, who hasn't had a top-25 in the PGA since 2019. He finished T3 then, and solo second in his surreal 2015 season, but those were a golf lifetime ago for him. Spieth tied for 29th last year at Quail Hollow. The longer majors, the PGA and U.S. Open, are not great fits. Who knows if he'd ever have won a U.S. Open if not for Dustin Johnson gifting it to Spieth in 2015 at Chambers Bay.

Jordan Spieth's smooth swing in slow motion — We're excited to see if he can complete his career Grand Slam at Quail Hollow! #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/YOAzCEDAGC — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 7, 2025

23) Keegan Bradley

Bradley won the PGA in his debut in 2011, then tied for third the next year … and has never had another top-15. But he's had some top-20s through the years, including last year's T18. He also tied for 21st last year at Quail Hollow. Bradley is amid a great season that has generated talk of him possibly being a playing captain in the Ryder Cup. He's ranked sixth on Tour in SG: Tee-to-Green.

24) Sepp Straka

Straka has been perhaps the best player on the PGA Tour in 2025 – non-McIlroy/Scheffler division. He won the Amex, tied for fifth at Bay Hill and already has nine top-25s. He's second on Tour in SG: Approach. Last year was his best showing by far at Quail Hollow, a tie for eighth. Straka missed the cut at last year's PGA but tied for seventh at Oak Hill the year before,

25) Sungjae Im

Im has been great at the Masters but terrible in the PGA and U.S. Open, combining to make only four of 12 cuts. He's missed four of his past five at the PGA, squeezing a T17 in 2021 in between. But … Im has been fantastic at Quail Hollow the past two years, tying for fourth last year and eighth in 2023. Im is a stunning 177th on Tour in SG: Approach this season, and that's a problem.

MAKING THE CUT

26) Robert MacIntyre

MacIntyre didn't play the Wells Fargo last year -- he didn't qualify for the Signature Event. Instead, he played in the opposite–field event at Myrtle Beach. The Scot's career has changed significantly since then. The next week, he tied for eighth at the PGA and two weeks after that he won the Canadian Open. MacIntyre is ranked ninth on Tour in SG: Off-to-Tee, combining medium distance with strong accuracy.

27) Akshay Bhatia

As a short but accurate driver, Bhatia does the bulk of his scoring thanks to his putter (ranked 13th on Tour). This will be his seventh career major. His best was T16 at last year's U.S. Open after missing the cut at the PGA. Bhatia played Quail Hollow the past two years and finished outside the top 40 both times.

28) Maverick McNealy

McNealy will play all four majors this season for the first time; previously, he'd never played in more than two. He just tied for 32nd at the Masters. Last year at the PGA, he tied for 23rd. His breakthrough win came at the RSM at the end of last year. This year, McNealy has a runner-up, two T3s and two other top-10s.

29) Denny McCarthy

McCarthy has had spectacular results at Quail Hollow the past two years – a tie for sixth last year and for eighth in 2023. This season, he hasn't missed a cut and had another very high finish at a very long track, tying for fifth at Torrey Pines for the Genesis. He has six top-25s in 11 starts, just missing another at the Masters (T29). McCarthy had made four straight cuts at the PGA until missing last year.

30) Cameron Smith

The Masters and Open Championship will usually be Smith's better majors because his biggest shortcomings are driving distance and accuracy. But his PGA record is better than you might think. He's made seven straight cuts with a T9 in 2023 and a T13 in 2022. Even before he left for LIV, he didn't play Quail Hollow, perhaps for distance-related reasons. His last PGA missed cut was there in 2017.

31) Jason Day

Day used to crush it at the PGA, winning in 2015 and finishing second a year later. At Quail Hollow, he won the Wells Fargo back in 2018 and also tied for fourth there last year. Day has been pretty good in 2025, with three top-10s, two of them coming at Augusta and Bay Hill. He hasn't been a great driver this season – either long or accurate – and that will need to improve.

32) Joaquin Niemann

The Great LIV Hope arrived at the Masters amid high LIV expectations and didn't deliver – once again. He tied for 29th and has only four top-25s in 23 career majors. He's had one in seven career PGAs. Niemann tied for 18th at the 2021 Wells Fargo, the last time he played Quail Hollow. He's been the best player on LIV in 2025 and recently won for the third time.

33) Harris English

English has made five straight cuts in majors, including a T18 at last year's PGA. He's 6 for 8 lifetime in PGAs with a pair of top-20s. He finished T34 last year at the Wells Fargo but tied for third there in 2023. English isn't especially long off the tee, though not short either, and is pretty accurate. He won the Farmers at Torrey Pines back in January, then was top-25 there for the Genesis. He had top-20s at the Houston Open and Masters.

34) Tony Finau

Finau has struggled in 2025, with just one top-10 and three top-25s in 11 starts. His best showing was a T5 at Torrey Pines, which is at least one bit of good news for this week. But he's well outside the top 100 in SG: Approach, which is very un-Finau-like. He's made eight straight cuts at the PGA beginning in 2017, with a T18 last year. Finau finished T52 last year at Quail Hollow and T23 in 2023.

35) Brian Harman

Since winning the Open Championship in 2023, Harman has been a different player in the majors. He's made four of five cuts, including a T26 at last year's PGA. It was only his sixth made cut in 10 PGAs. One of those was a T13 at the 2017 PGA at Quail Hollow. More recently, Quail Hollow has been hard on him, with a T47 last year and a missed the cut in 2023. Harman has turned around a mediocre season with a recent win at the Valero and a tie for third at the RBC Heritage.

36) Byeong Hun An

An has been in a lot of majors – more than you might think. This will be his 33rd overall and ninth PGA. He's made five cuts, including his past three. He was even in the 2017 PGA at Quail Hollow and tied for 28th. And last year at the Wells Fargo there, he finished third. An has been decent in 2025, making eight of 11 cuts but with only four top-25s. His best was a T8 at Bay Hill. He is ranked top-20 on Tour in SG: Off-the-Tee, but that's by far his strongest metric.

37) Tom Hoge

Hoge's best major by far has been the PGA. He's 5 for 5 in made cuts, with a top-10 in 2022 and a top-25 last year. He tied for 38th at Quail Hollow last year and missed the cut in 2021. He has three top-10s and six top-25s in 13 starts in 2025, including T3 at THE PLAYERS. Hoge is not long off the tee, but he is accurate, plus he's ranked 12th on Tour in SG: Approach.

38) Wyndham Clark

Clark won the 2023 Wells Fargo at Quail Hollow – by four strokes over Schauffele – and a month later won the U.S. Open. He's not the same golfer now. He has only one top-10 all year. Clark is not in the top 40 in any strokes-gained category. He missed three of four major cuts last year, including his second straight at the PGA.

39) Sam Burns

In 19 career majors, Burns has only two top-25s. One of them came in the 2022 PGA (T20), but he missed the cut the past two years. He clearly had been underperforming in the biggest moments. Further, he wasn't playing especially well before tying for fifth a couple of weeks ago at the Byron Nelson. It was his first top-10 since the season-opening Sentry. Burns is leading the Tour in putting but ranked 164th in SG: Approach.

40) Aaron Rai

Rai is now getting in majors with regularity and has made the cut in the past four, including T39 at last year's PGA. He also was T27 at the Masters in April and T19 at last year's U.S. Open. This season, Rai had a good mini-stretch of T4 at Mexico, T11 at Bay Hill and T14 at THE PLAYERS. He has never played Quail Hollow before.

41) J.J. Spaun

Spaun has sent his career to a new level this season. He had played only six majors before 2025 and now is on target to play in all four this year. He just made the cut at the Masters. He missed the cut in the 2022 and '23 PGAs, but that matters little now. Spaun is ranked sixth on Tour in SG: Approach and 14th in Tee-to-Green.

42) Andrew Novak

Novak just won the Zurich Classic alongside Ben Griffin for his maiden PGA Tour win. This was already his best season by far even before the win, with podium results at the Farmers, Valero and RBC Heritage. This will just be Novak's second career major; he missed the cut at the 2022 U.S. Open. Heading into his first tournament at Quail Hollow, he's ranked 36th on Tour in SG: Tee-to-Green, in part by ranking 10th in SG: Around-the-Green.

43) Stephan Jaeger

Jaeger played in all four majors last year after previously playing in only four total in his career. He's made the cut in his two PGAs. He made the cut at the U.S. Open last year and the Masters this year. He's had good results at Quail Hollow the past two years – T21 and T27. Jaeger has had a mixed season so far, with hitting the fairway a real problem. He's ranked outside the top 150 in driving accuracy. The rest of his game has been quite good, ranking top-50 in both SG: Approach and Putting.

44) Rickie Fowler

Fowler has missed only 10 cuts in 53 career majors. That pace has decelerated as his career dipped the past number of years, though he's not playing in majors as regularly. He was 3 for 4 last year. He's 12 for 15 lifetime at the PGA, with six top-25s. He tied for fifth at the 2017 PGA at Quail Hollow. Fowler also won the Wells Fargo there in 2012. He tied for 43rd last year and was 14th in 2023. This season has not gone well, as he's had only two top-25s, though he hasn't missed a cut.

45) Will Zalatoris

Zalatoris has struggled in 2025. He's been making cuts – 8 of 9 on the season – but high finishes have eluded him. He has just one top-20, a tie for 12th at the Amex. That's a little confusing since he's also ranked 13th in SG: Approach. His putting is its usual abysmal self. Zalatoris has also missed his last three majors cuts, though he has a great record at the PGA. He's been T8 and solo second along with last year's T43. He tied for 60th a year ago at Quail Hollow.

46) Sahith Theegala

Theegala tied for 12th last year at Valhalla. He's not been as good in 2025 as he's been in the past. He has just two top-25s and zero top-10s in 13 starts. He's ranked well outside the top 100 on Tour in SG: Off-the-Tee, Approach and Tee-to-Green. In two Wells Fargos at Quail Hollow, Theegala has not cracked the top 50.

47) Dean Burmester

LIV's Burmester tied for 12th last year at Valhalla, earning a return invite. It was by far his best showing in four PGAs. He recently won his first LIV tournament, the week before the Masters, in a playoff over Sergio Garcia.

48) Taylor Pendrith

Pendrith had a very nice tie for 10th in last year's no-cut Signature Event at Quail Hollow. He missed the cut there in 2023. He has three top-10s in 2025, two of them at longer tracks at the Farmers and Houston. He has been fantastic off the tee, ranking fifth on Tour, hitting it far and straight. Pendrith missed the cut at the Masters last month and at the PGA last year, but he tied for 29th in 2023.

49) Ben Griffin

This will be Griffin's fifth career major. He's never made a cut. Last year at the PGA he withdrew and the year before he was an MC. But as is the case of Novak, his victorious Zurich Classic teammate, their careers have elevated this year. Griffin has two other top-5s this season, plus a top-10. He is 21st in the FedExCup Standings, meaning he would be in the TOUR Championship if it started today.

50) Taylor Moore

Moore had a decent start to 2025, then missed more than a month with a rib injury. He returned at the Zurich Classic. Before that he had top-10s at the Amex and Phoenix, though not exactly comp courses for Quail Hollow. He played the Wells Fargo the past two years (T38, T27). Moore has played in two PGAs and done well, tying for 12th last year and making the cut in his 2023 debut.

51) Matt Fitzpatrick

The PGA has been a mixed bag for Fitzpatrick. He's made the cut only four of nine times. But he also tied for fifth in 2022 and for 23rd the year before. He missed the cut in 2017 at Quail Hollow. Fitzpatrick finished T52 and T35 the past two years at Quail Hollow. This has not been a good season for the Englishman, who does not have a top-20. That's what happens when you're ranked outside the top 125 in SG: Approach, Tee-to-Green and Putting.

52) Gary Woodland

Woodland has always been an excellent driver – long and pretty straight. So it's no surprise he's made the cut in 10 of 13 PGAs, including seven of his past eight beginning with a T22 at Quail Hollow in 2017. He finished fifth at the 2021 Wells Fargo and T14 in 2023. He's ranked top-60 on Tour in both SG: Off-the-Tee and Approach, and just outside that in SG: Putting. Not bad for a guy who underwent brain surgery about 20 months ago.

53) Adam Scott

The 44-year-old Scott's amazing major streak rolls on – this will be his 95th straight start. The results, however, have not been so great of late, and he just missed the cut at the Masters for the first time since 2009. And he missed the cut at THE PLAYERS. Plus he's missed the cut in three of the past four PGAs. So maybe his vast experience at Quail Hollow matters little. Scott's best finish all season was a T15 at the season-opening Sentry.

54) Davis Thompson

Thompson has played in the last three majors and made every cut. He's been in a PGA only once, with an MC in 2023. This year has been a struggle, with only two top-25s, though they came at THE PLAYERs (T10) and Genesis Invitational (T13). Thompson has been great off the tee – he's hitting it far and straight – but his approach play and putting have underperformed.

55) Thomas Detry

Detry played in two majors last year. He tied for fourth at the PGA and for 14th at the U.S. Open. Therefore, a missed cut at the Masters last month isn't all too concerning. Detry broke through for his maiden PGA Tour win at the WM Phoenix Open in February. He hasn't been great since, though he added a top-25 at the Valspar.

56) Ryo Hisatsune

Hisatsune is starting to come on after a slow start to 2025. Before missing the cut at the Byron Nelson, he had made five straight cuts with two top-5s and two more top-20s. He had another top-10 earlier in the season. Hisatsune, still only 22, made his PGA Tour debut last year and tied for 18th.

57) Sam Stevens

Stevens came out of the Oklahoma State pipeline and his pedigree is starting to show on the PGA Tour. He was runner-up at the Farmers and was just third at the Byron Nelson. He's up to No. 62 in the OWGR. This will be Steven's third major and second PGA. He made the cut in 2023.

58) Michael Kim

Kim's career suddenly came alive this season. He tied for 27th at the Masters in his first major since 2023. He hasn't played the PGA since 2019 and in only two altogether, both missed cuts. In his last go-round at Quail Hollow, he missed the cut in 2021. But all that matters little now. He was runner-up at Phoenix, fourth at Bay Hill and 13th at Torrey Pines for the Genesis Invitational. Kim has better than average distance off the tee and is ranked 11th in SG: Tee-to-Green.

59) Max Greyserman

Greyserman has been in three career majors, one way back in 2017 and two the past two years. Those were a T21 at the 2023 U.S. Open and a T32 at last month's' Masters. He has five top-25s in 2025, including one at Torrey Pines for the Genesis. This will be the first time he's played Quail Hollow.

60) Tom McKibbin

The 22-year-old Northern Irishman and McIlroy protege was the only player of note to join LIV this past offseason season, spurning a PGA Tour card he had earned via the DP World Tour. This will be McKibbin's third major, and he made the cut in both Opens last season. Back in 2023, he won the Porsche European Open at age 20.

61) Cam Davis

Davis has been all over the map in recent majors. In his past six, he's missed four cuts, but also tied for fourth at the 2023 PGA at Oak Hill and for 12th at last year's Masters. At Quail Hollow, he tied for 38th and 59th the past two years. Davis also played in the 2022 Presidents Cup there, but lost to Spieth in singles. This season, he's made only five of 11 cuts, but four of them have been top-20s.

62) Tom Kim

This season has been a disaster for Kim. Only once all season has he finished even in the top 35 -- that was a T7 at shorter-than-short Pebble Beach. He just missed the cut in a woefully weak field at the Byron Nelson. He finished T47 at Quail Hollow last year and T23 the year before. This will be Kim's fifth career PGA. He made his first cut last year with a tie for 26th.

63) Eugenio Chacarra

Chacarra is the 25-year-old Spaniard who bolted LIV to return to the DP World Tour. He's been doing quite well. He won the Indian Open in March, then followed it up with a T4 and T11, moving to 138th in the OWGR. He won a LIV event back in 2022 and an Asian Tour event in 2023. . Chacarra has played in only one career major. That was a missed cut at last year's U.S. Open.

64) Matt McCarty

McCarty just played in his second career major, his first in three years, and tied for 14th at the Masters. Not too shabby. After missing the cut in three of his first four starts of 2025, he's made seven in a row, with top-20s in four of his past five. McCarty qualified for Augusta by winning the Black Desert Championship last fall.

65) Keith Mitchell

Mitchell is having a halfway decent year. He's missed only one cut in 11 starts, with five top-25s. Actually, that's more than halfway decent. He's ranked sixth on Tour in SG: Off-the-Tee and 25th in Tee-to-Green. Further, Mitchell's putting is not bad (104th). This will be his sixth PGA and he's made three cuts, with a best of T34 in 2022.

66) Nicolai Hojgaard

Hojgaard made seven straight major cuts before missing at the Masters. Two of those seven came at the past two PGA (T50, T68). He's made only eight starts this season with only four made cuts. One of them was a runner-up with his brother Rasmus at the Zurich Classic. Still, his stats aren't bad, ranking 31st in SG: Approach and 54th in SG: Putting.

67) Austin Eckroat

Eckroat has made the cut in four of his past six majors – the two misses were both at the Masters. He tied for 18th last year in his debut at the PGA. But he has not been nearly as good this year as last. He's missed seven of 12 cuts with only two top-25s. Eckroat finished in the 60s the past two years at Quail Hollow.

68) Matt Wallace

Wallace is not a great golfer but has a knack for making cuts in majors. He's made 13 in 19 tries overall. Better yet, he's never missed in six tries at the PGA, including last year's T43. Wallace is amid another subpar season – just like last year. He's missed six cuts in 11 tries with just one top-25 -- at the alternate-field Puerto Rico Open.

69) Thorbjorn Olesen

The veteran Dane made the cut in all three of his majors last year, including the PGA. He's 7 of 9 lifetime at the PGA, albeit with zero top-25s. He recently had his best result on the PGA Tour this season, a tie for fifth at the Valero Texas Open.

70) Billy Horschel

Horschel announced last week that he will be shutting it down after the PGA to undergo hip surgery. He obviously thinks he's healthy enough to play, but he withdrew from the Zurich Classic two weeks prior. Before the news broke, we had Horschel ranked around 50th. He has been great at making the cut at PGAs – 10 of 12 lifetime. He didn't have many high finishes until tying for eighth last year, his best showing ever. This season has been a challenge, with five missed cuts, including at the Masters and Bay Hill. Surely his hip issue had to contribute.

BORDERLINE

71) Nick Taylor

Taylor ended a stretch of nine straight missed cuts in majors with a tie for 40th at the Masters. He's missed his past three at the PGA, including the past two years. It's really the complete opposite of the way he's played the past few years, winning once the past three seasons, including at the Sony back in January.

72) Dustin Johnson

Johnson did not qualify for a major for the first time since forever. But he got a special invite to play this week. He last missed a major in 2017, when he withdrew from the Masters after saying he fell down some stairs right before the tournament. Johnson's game has been in decline for some time, and he's missed the cut in four of the past six majors. He tied for 43rd at last year's PGA.

73) Max Homa

Quail Hollow is the type of course that's perfect for Homa. At least the old Homa. He won the Wells Fargo there in 2019. He's excelled at long, hard golf courses. But his game has fallen off a cliff this year, and don't be fooled by his T12 at the Masters. He putted out of his mind at Augusta but his driving – the focus of all his troubles – was still way off.

74) Adam Hadwin

Hadwin has made the cut in the past six PGAs. They haven't been high finishes, such as T71 in 2022 and T60 last year. And those came when he was playing better than he is now. In 11 starts this season (not including the Zurich Classic), Hadwin has one top-25, which was a T9 in Phoenix.

75) Sergio Garcia

Garcia entered the Masters on a high amid a good LIV season. But he did his usual Masters flameout and missed the cut. This will be his first PGA since 2022. He's missed his past seven cuts there, a stretch that includes the 2017 edition at Quail Hollow. Once upon a time, long ago at the 1999 PGA, a 19-year-old Garcia electrified Medinah by dueling Tiger Woods to the end before finishing second.

76) Cameron Young

Young's two-year run of excellence in majors -- five top-10s in eight starts spanning 2022-24 -- is over. One of those was a T3 at the 2022 PGA. His game has fallen sharply since then, though he managed to make the cut at last year's PGA. Young still hits the ball a ton and is pretty good with his putter, but he is wildly inaccurate with his driver and long irons. He's missed six of 12 cuts this season. He tied for 34th last year at Quail Hollow.

77) J.T. Poston

In 17 career majors, Poston has never had a top-25. And he's made about his cuts – nine of them. His best at a PGA was T40 in 2023. He missed the cut at Quail Hollow in 2023. And he tied for 60th in last year's no-cut event there. This season has been just as wishy-washy for Poston. In 13 starts, he's had only one missed cut but just four top-25s, all of them at shorter tracks.

78) Phil Mickelson

A month shy of turning 55, Mickelson will play in his 126th major. He's missed only 23 cuts, though eight of them have come in his last 12 major starts. He just missed the cut in the Masters, and that was a bad sign, because that was only his third miss in 31 starts. Mickelson also missed the cut last year in the PGA (and in 2017 at Quail Hollow). But he'll always have his two PGA wins, including his miraculous win at the Ocean Course just four years ago.

79) John Keefer

Keefer is a 24-year-old Korn Ferry player who has shot up the world rankings into the top 100. Less than a year ago, he was outside the top 1,000. But he won a tournament on the PGA Tour Americas last year -- plus, he was the leading player on the tour -- and again on the Korn Ferry Tour just last month. This will be his first major.

80) Rasmus Hojgaard

Hojgaard is starting to play the majors with more regularity. He made the cut at the Masters (T32) and at last year's PGA (T68). But he has not played Quail Hollow before. He has struggled in his first season on Tour, though his runner-up at the Zurich alongside twin brother Nicolai makes the numbers look better.

LONG SHOTS

81) Si Woo Kim

31st major. 10th PGA (8 MCs). Best PGA: T13 in 2020.

82) Lucas Glover

52nd major. 14th PGA (7 MCs). Best PGA: 5 in 2009.

83) Christiaan Bezuidenhout

18th major. 6th PGA (5 MCs). Best PGA: T30 in 2021.

84) Erik van Rooyen

17th major. 6th PGA. Best PGA: T8 in 2019.

85) Kurt Kitayama

17th major. 6th PGA. T26 last year and T4 in 2023.

86) Chris Kirk

30th major. 11th PGA. Best PGA: T5 in 2022.

87) Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

1st major.

88) Mackenzie Hughes

21st major. 7th PGA (5 MCs). T56 in 2020

89) Lee Hodges

5 major. 2nd PGA. T55 in 2023. T12 in 2024.

90) Sami Valimaki

6th major. 3rd PGA. 2 MCs.

91) Eric Cole

8th major. 3rd PGA. Best PGA: T15 in 2023.

92) Jake Knapp

4th major. 2nd PGA. MC in 2024.

93) Ryan Gerard

3rd major. 1st PGA.

94) Davis Riley

8th major. 3rd PGA. Best PGA: T13 in 2022.

95) Harry Hall

2nd major. 1st PGA.

96) Bud Cauley

7th major. 4th PGA. Best PGA: T33 in 2017 (at Quail Hollow).

97) Patrick Rodgers

9th major. 4th PGA. Best PGA: T29 in 2023.

98) Seamus Power

10th major. 3rd PGA. Best PGA: T9 in 2022.

99) David Puig

5th major. 2nd PGA. MC last year.

100) Elvis Smylie

2nd major. 1st PGA. Won Australian PGA late last year at age 22.

101) Nick Dunlap

7th major (6 MCs). 2nd PGA. MC in 2024.

102) Jhonattan Vegas

17th major. 7th PGA. Best PGA: T22 in 2016

103) Nico Echavarria

5th major. 2nd PGA. MC in 2023

104) Jacob Bridgeman

1st major.

105) Matthieu Pavon

10th major. 2nd PGA. MC in 2024.

106) Richard Bland

10th major. 2nd PGA. MC in 2022.

107) Thriston Lawrence

8th major. 3rd PGA. Best PGA: T62 in 2023.

108) Daniel van Tonder

4th major. 3rd PGA. Best PGA: T44 in 2021. Qualified as leader on Sunshine Tour.

109) Laurie Canter

8th major. 2nd PGA. T46 in 2022

110) John Catlin

5th major. 2nd PGA. MC in 2021. Qualified as leader on Asian Tour.

111) Karl Vilips

2nd major. 1st PGA. Won 2025 Puerto Rico Open.

112) Beau Hossler

12th major. 6th PGA. Best PGA: T36 in 2019.

113) John Parry

4th major. 1st PGA. Won a tournament on Sunshine Tour late last year.

114) Alex Noren

40th major. 13th PGA. Best PGA: T12 in 2024. Noren has not played on Tour all season because of injury.

115) Niklas Norgaard

1st major. Won 2024 British Masters.

116) Justin Lower

2nd major. 1st PGA.

117) Kevin Yu

5th major. 1st PGA. Won 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.

118) Garrick Higgo

7th major. 3rd PGA. Best PGA: T64 in 2021.

119) Shaun Norris

10th major. 5th PGA. Best PGA: T71 in 2022.

120) Joe Highsmith

3rd major. 1st PGA.

121) Max McGreevy

1st major.

122) Brian Campbell

5th major. 1st PGA. Won 2025 Mexico Open

123) Patton Kizzire

14th major. 5th PGA. Won 2024 Procore Championship.

124) Padraig Harrington

86th major. 26th PGA. Best PGA: Win, 2008

125) Martin Kaymer

55th major. 16th PGA. Best PGA: Win, 2010.

126) Keita Nakajima

7th major (6 MCs). 2nd PGA. MC in 2024.

127) Marco Penge

2nd major. 1st PGA. Recently won a tournament on China Tour.

128) Takumi Kanaya

11th major (10 MCs). 4th PGA. 3 MCs. Qualified as leader on Japan Tour.

129) Rafael Campos

2nd major. 1st PGA. Won 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Classic.

130) Luke Donald

58th major. 17th PGA. Best PGA: T3 in 2006.

131) Jimmy Walker

40th major. 14th PGA. Best PGA: Win, 2016.

132) Jason Dufner

46th major. 16th PGA. Best PGA: Win, 2013.

133) Vijay Singh

102nd major. 28th PGA. Best PGA: Wins, 1998, 2004

134) Shaun Micheel

38th major. 22nd PGA. Best PGA: Win, 2003.

CLUB PROS

Tyler Collet won the PGA Professional Championship (commonly called the "Club Pro Championship") by a record-setting 10 strokes over Jesse Droemer on April 30. The top 20 finishers, listed in order of finish below, qualified for the PGA Championship. Last year, two of the 20 made the cut. Michael Block, perhaps the most well known club pro, qualified again this year.

Record-breaking. Consistent. Dominant. Tyler Collet is our 2025 PGA Professional Champion. 💪 pic.twitter.com/rSMaQhOugC — PGA of America (@PGA) April 30, 2025

Tyler Collet, John's Island Club, Vero Beach, Fla. 4th PGA, MC in '21, '22, '23.

Jesse Droemer, Riverbend Country Club, Houston, 2nd PGA, MC in '23. MC at '25 Mexico Open.

Brian Bergstol, Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort, Nazareth, Pa. 1st PGA.

Michael Block, Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club, Mission Viejo, Calif. 7th PGA, T15 in '23, 6 MCs.

The icing on the cake for one of the most remarkable stories in recent PGA Championship history. Michael Block's ace at the 2023 PGA Championship!#TopShotTuesday pic.twitter.com/k5spuloXYB — PGA of America (@PGA) May 7, 2025

Dylan Newman, Meadow Brook Club, Westbury, N.Y. 2nd PGA, MC in '22.

Brandon Bingaman, Gleneagles Country Club, Dallas. 2nd PGA, MC in '22.

Ryan Lenahan, Walnut Creek Country Club, New Hudson, Mich. 1st PGA.

Andre Chi, Deepdale Golf Club, Queens, N.Y. 1st PGA.

John Somers, Southern Hills Plantation Club, Trinity, Fla. 3rd PGA, MC in '23, '24.

Justin Hicks, Stonebridge Golf & Country Club, Wellington, Fla. 1st PGA

Rupe Taylor, Virginia Beach National Golf Club, Virginia Beach, Va. 1st PGA.

Tom Johnson, Meadow Club, San Francisco. 1st PGA.

Nic Ishee, Old Waverly Golf Club, Columbus, Miss. 2nd PGA, MC in '22.

Eric Steger, Pebble Brook Golf Club, Westfield, Ind. 1st PGA.

Bob Sowards, Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club, Dublin, Ohio. 12th PGA, 11 MCs.

Bobby Gates, Summit Golf School, The Woodlands, Texas. 1st PGA.

Greg Koch, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club-Grand Lakes Orlando, Orlando, Fla. 3rd PGA, MCs in '21, '23.

Timothy Wiseman, Old Capital Golf Club, Corydon, Ind. 1st PGA.

Larkin Gross, Westwood Country Club, Fairfax, Va. 3rd PGA, MC in '21 and '24.

Michael Kartrude, The Bear's Club, Port. St. Lucie, Fla. 1st PGA.

