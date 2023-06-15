Todd's Takes: The Three Second Rule

This article is part of our Todd's Takes series.

A Work in Progress

Apologies in advance, but here's another diatribe on the new rules, etc. I think it's a bit early for MLB, writers, broadcasters and even fans to be taking a victory lap. Yes, games are shorter. We can argue about more action (homers and strikeouts being up result in less action), but at least the perceived action is happening with less time between pitches.

Therein lies my question. Are we sure we're at the optimal timing? The consensus is that it's working, but what will transpire once innings add up and the mercury rises? Will pitching suffer? Will there be more injuries? Scoring is going to go up naturally as the weather warms. Will it jump even more, adding more time to games? Many are presuming we'll see a continuation of the current game. I'm not so sure.

In addition, changing a rule based on one example is a knee-jerk reaction (I'm looking at you, Alek Manoah), but would adding 10-15 minutes to the current time of game take away all of the perceived improvements? I don't think it would.

The timers are all electronic. They don't have to start with something ending in zero or five. What if three seconds were added to all the different scenarios?

Here is some back-of-the-envelope math. Games average 295 pitches, so let's call it 300. Adding three seconds to the time adds 900 seconds, or 15 minutes. That's the worst-case scenario, since not every pitch will take three more seconds.