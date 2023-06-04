RotoWire Roundtable: 2023 Top-150 Fantasy Football Rankings

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.
Welcome to the first installment of our 2023 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.
Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.
Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.
Click on a column to sort. The default order is listed by median ranking.
We'll post regular Roundtable updates this summer. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues, and also Jeff Erickson's fantasy football rankings. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements.
Among the players below with the greatest variance, Christian McCaffrey, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Travis Etienne, Amari Cooper, Lamar Jackson and Mike Williams stand out.
Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.
|RK
|AVG
|MED
|Player
|TEAM
|POS
|JE
|MP
|JC
|JD
|1
|1.0
|1.0
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2.5
|2.5
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|2
|2
|3
|3
|3
|3.5
|2.5
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|RB
|3
|7
|2
|2
|4
|4.8
|4.5
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|WR
|4
|4
|5
|6
|5
|6.3
|5.5
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|RB
|5
|9
|6
|5
|6
|6.5
|6.0
|Cooper Kupp
|7
|6.5
|6.5
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|9
|6
|7
|4
|8
|7.5
|6.5
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|WR
|6
|5
|12
|7
|9
|9.0
|9.0
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|10
|8
|9
|9
|10
|9.5
|9.0
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|WR
|7
|10
|8
|13
|11
|11.0
|11.0
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|12
|11
|11
|10
|12
|12.0
|13.0
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|RB
|13
|14
|13
|8
|13
|14.0
|13.0
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|11
|20
|10
|15
|14
|15.3
|14.5
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|RB
|19
|13
|15
|14
|15
|16.8
|14.5
|Davante Adams
|LV
|WR
|26
|15
|14
|12
|16
|14.5
|15.0
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|14
|12
|16
|16
|17
|18.5
|18.5
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|RB
|20
|18
|17
|19
|18
|20.8
|18.5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|29
|19
|18
|17
|19
|20.3
|19.0
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|15
|17
|28
|21
|20
|22.3
|21.0
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|RB
|21
|21
|27
|20
|21
|21.5
|21.5
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|WR
|25
|22
|21
|18
|22
|24.3
|24.0
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|18
|25
|31
|23
|23
|23.5
|24.5
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|17
|27
|22
|28
|24
|26.5
|26.0
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|QB
|28
|24
|30
|24
|25
|25.5
|26.5
|Travis Etienne
|JAX
|RB
|16
|33
|26
|27
|26
|26.5
|26.5
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|22
|31
|24
|29
|27
|26.8
|26.5
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|27
|26
|32
|22
|28
|28.8
|26.5
|Amari Cooper
|CLE
|WR
|23
|28
|25
|39
|29
|28.8
|29.5
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|30
|30
|29
|26
|30
|30.8
|30.5
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|RB
|31
|42
|20
|30
|31
|31.0
|30.5
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|40
|36
|23
|25
|32
|32.3
|32.0
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|RB
|46
|32
|19
|32
|33
|32.8
|34.5
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|WR
|24
|38
|35
|34
|34
|36.5
|37.0
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|37
|41
|37
|31
|35
|40.3
|40.0
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|WR
|35
|46
|38
|42
|36
|41.8
|40.5
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|WR
|34
|43
|52
|38
|37
|41.3
|41.0
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|50
|34
|48
|33
|38
|41.8
|41.5
|J.K. Dobbins
|BAL
|RB
|38
|40
|43
|46
|39
|44.0
|41.5
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|42
|39
|54
|41
|40
|45.5
|42.0
|Kenneth Walker
|SEA
|RB
|39
|59
|41
|43
|41
|45.3
|42.5
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|WR
|33
|45
|63
|40
|42
|46.5
|43.0
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|WR
|63
|37
|49
|37
|43
|46.3
|44.5
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|41
|48
|61
|35
|44
|45.8
|45.5
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|WR
|36
|47
|44
|56
|45
|45.5
|46.5
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|RB
|55
|49
|34
|44
|46
|47.3
|47.0
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|WR
|72
|23
|39
|55
|47
|48.5
|48.5
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|52
|44
|53
|45
|48
|49.5
|49.5
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|49
|50
|46
|53
|49
|51.0
|49.5
|Justin Fields
|CHI
|QB
|60
|51
|45
|48
|50
|49.0
|51.0
|DJ Moore
|CAR
|WR
|53
|61
|33
|49
|51
|51.3
|52.0
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|66
|35
|47
|57
|52
|53.5
|52.0
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|51
|53
|60
|50
|53
|53.3
|54.0
|Dameon Pierce
|HOU
|RB
|57
|58
|51
|47
|54
|54.5
|55.0
|Mike Evans
|TB
|WR
|44
|54
|56
|64
|55
|53.3
|56.5
|Michael Pittman
|IND
|WR
|32
|68
|62
|51
|56
|58.8
|57.0
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|RB
|56
|57
|57
|65
|57
|62.0
|58.0
|James Conner
|ARI
|RB
|48
|90
|42
|68
|58
|59.5
|60.0
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|RB
|68
|82
|36
|52
|59
|60.8
|60.5
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|TE
|61
|64
|58
|60
|60
|63.3
|61.5
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|WR
|64
|55
|75
|59
|61
|61.0
|62.0
|Marquise Brown
|ARI
|WR
|45
|75
|66
|58
|62
|63.0
|62.0
|Cam Akers
|LAR
|RB
|47
|81
|50
|74
|63
|61.3
|63.5
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|TE
|62
|52
|65
|66
|64
|65.5
|64.5
|Christian Kirk
|JAX
|WR
|71
|62
|67
|62
|65
|64.8
|66.0
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|WR
|54
|71
|73
|61
|66
|68.3
|66.0
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|RB
|69
|86
|55
|63
|67
|67.0
|67.0
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|RB
|58
|76
|59
|75
|68
|68.5
|68.0
|Treylon Burks
|TEN
|WR
|67
|67
|69
|71
|69
|66.3
|68.5
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|65
|74
|72
|54
|70
|72.0
|69.0
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|QB
|84
|66
|71
|67
|71
|71.3
|71.5
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|WR
|74
|56
|86
|69
|72
|74.5
|73.5
|Darren Waller
|LV
|TE
|86
|65
|74
|73
|73
|78.5
|78.5
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|WR
|80
|70
|77
|87
|74
|78.5
|78.5
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|QB
|87
|78
|70
|79
|75
|79.8
|78.5
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|85
|98
|64
|72
|76
|76.3
|79.0
|Jahan Dotson
|WAS
|WR
|81
|63
|84
|77
|77
|76.8
|79.5
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|RB
|59
|89
|79
|80
|78
|79.3
|82.5
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|WR
|83
|60
|82
|92
|79
|85.3
|84.5
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|92
|85
|80
|84
|80
|86.8
|84.5
|Rachaad White
|TB
|RB
|75
|110
|68
|94
|81
|87.3
|85.5
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|RB
|100
|83
|88
|78
|82
|95.0
|85.5
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|RB
|129
|80
|85
|86
|83
|86.5
|86.0
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|WR
|78
|96
|91
|81
|84
|88.3
|89.5
|George Pickens
|PIT
|WR
|89
|92
|90
|82
|85
|89.5
|90.5
|Evan Engram
|JAX
|TE
|82
|99
|76
|101
|86
|94.0
|91.0
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|WR
|88
|94
|109
|85
|87
|90.8
|92.5
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|106
|72
|83
|102
|88
|96.5
|94.0
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|RB
|90
|88
|110
|98
|89
|92.5
|94.5
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|94
|95
|105
|76
|90
|96.8
|95.0
|James Cook
|BUF
|RB
|76
|121
|107
|83
|91
|93.8
|96.0
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|RB
|99
|84
|93
|99
|92
|106.0
|96.0
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|RB
|101
|87
|145
|91
|93
|92.0
|97.5
|Gabe Davis
|BUF
|WR
|104
|69
|95
|100
|94
|95.5
|98.0
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|96
|79
|100
|107
|95
|95.5
|98.5
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|WR
|112
|73
|104
|93
|96
|98.3
|98.5
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|103
|91
|94
|105
|97
|100.3
|99.0
|David Njoku
|CLE
|TE
|98
|100
|113
|90
|98
|93.8
|99.5
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|KC
|WR
|73
|97
|102
|103
|99
|100.8
|100.0
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|RB
|79
|124
|96
|104
|100
|98.3
|100.5
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|RB
|77
|112
|115
|89
|101
|102.3
|103.0
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|111
|109
|92
|97
|102
|116.3
|106.5
|Anthony Richardson
|IND
|QB
|156
|114
|99
|96
|103
|111.0
|109.0
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|125
|101
|108
|110
|104
|109.0
|110.0
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|QB
|109
|115
|101
|111
|105
|111.8
|110.5
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|WR
|105
|104
|116
|122
|106
|108.8
|111.5
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|RB
|102
|123
|89
|121
|107
|115.0
|113.0
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|119
|107
|128
|106
|108
|118.0
|113.5
|Devon Achane
|MIA
|RB
|91
|132
|154
|95
|109
|109.8
|115.0
|Damien Harris
|NE
|RB
|116
|122
|87
|114
|110
|114.0
|117.0
|Aaron Rodgers
|GB
|QB
|95
|116
|127
|118
|111
|123.0
|117.0
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|WR
|107
|126
|151
|108
|112
|124.3
|117.0
|Brian Robinson
|WAS
|RB
|115
|166
|97
|119
|113
|112.5
|118.5
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|QB
|124
|113
|125
|88
|114
|139.0
|119.5
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|108
|211
|106
|131
|115
|124.3
|120.5
|Daniel Jones
|NYG
|QB
|110
|146
|126
|115
|116
|118.5
|121.0
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|WR
|118
|103
|129
|124
|117
|121.8
|122.5
|Zay Jones
|JAX
|WR
|120
|106
|136
|125
|118
|123.0
|123.5
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|RB
|93
|135
|152
|112
|119
|125.5
|124.5
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|WR
|132
|175
|78
|117
|120
|125.5
|124.5
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|WR
|114
|105
|148
|135
|121
|128.8
|124.5
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|RB
|117
|111
|155
|132
|122
|122.8
|125.0
|Odell Beckham
|FA
|WR
|148
|93
|122
|128
|123
|124.0
|125.0
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|WR
|141
|143
|103
|109
|124
|126.8
|125.5
|Skyy Moore
|KC
|WR
|143
|127
|124
|113
|125
|124.5
|126.5
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|WR
|127
|102
|143
|126
|126
|129.0
|128.0
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|WR
|128
|128
|123
|137
|127
|144.8
|128.0
|Russell Wilson
|DEN
|QB
|133
|118
|205
|123
|128
|133.0
|130.5
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|126
|145
|132
|129
|129
|134.5
|131.5
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|122
|153
|130
|133
|130
|131.0
|132.0
|Raheem Mostert
|MIA
|RB
|131
|133
|121
|139
|131
|136.5
|132.0
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|RB
|130
|120
|162
|134
|132
|130.8
|134.5
|D'Onta Foreman
|CAR
|RB
|135
|134
|114
|140
|133
|148.5
|143.0
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|QB
|170
|148
|138
|138
|134
|148.3
|144.0
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|WR
|185
|142
|120
|146
|135
|142.3
|144.5
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|WR
|155
|125
|141
|148
|136
|148.3
|145.0
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|RB
|140
|163
|146
|144
|137
|147.3
|145.5
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|WR
|113
|185
|150
|141
|138
|149.0
|148.5
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|RB
|139
|160
|139
|158
|139
|146.3
|149.0
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|169
|149
|118
|149
|140
|141.0
|150.0
|DJ Chark
|DET
|WR
|166
|137
|98
|163
|141
|150.5
|150.5
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|RB
|137
|158
|164
|143
|142
|151.3
|153.0
|Derek Carr
|LV
|QB
|182
|117
|134
|172
|143
|155.0
|153.5
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|WR
|165
|183
|142
|130
|144
|158.8
|157.5
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|TE
|145
|154
|175
|161
|145
|153.8
|158.5
|Tank Bigsby
|JAX
|RB
|138
|159
|158
|160
|146
|160.5
|158.5
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|TE
|123
|152
|202
|165
|147
|165.0
|159.5
|Jonathan Mingo
|CAR
|WR
|154
|205
|165
|136
|148
|171.0
|160.0
|Irv Smith
|MIN
|TE
|144
|220
|153
|167
|149
|161.3
|162.0
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|WR
|134
|187
|149
|175
|150
|163.0
|164.0
|Curtis Samuel
|WAS
|WR
|164
|140
|184
|164
-------------
