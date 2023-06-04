Fantasy Football
RotoWire Roundtable: 2023 Top-150 Fantasy Football Rankings

June 4, 2023

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.

Welcome to the first installment of our 2023 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.

Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

Click on a column to sort. The default order is listed by median ranking.

We'll post regular Roundtable updates this summer. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues, and also Jeff Erickson's fantasy football rankings. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements. 

Among the players below with the greatest variance, Christian McCaffrey, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Travis Etienne, Amari Cooper, Lamar Jackson and Mike Williams stand out.

Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.
 

RKAVGMEDPlayerTEAMPOSJEMPJCJD
11.01.0Justin JeffersonMINWR1111
22.52.5Ja'Marr ChaseCINWR2233
33.52.5Christian McCaffreyCARRB3722
44.84.5Tyreek HillMIAWR4456
56.35.5Austin EkelerLACRB5965
66.56.0Cooper Kupp

-------------
Want to Read More?
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jim Coventry
Jim Coventry
Coventry was a finalist for the FSWA football writer of the year in 2022. He started playing fantasy football in 1994 and won a national contest in 1996. He also nabbed five top-50 finishes in national contests from 2008 to 2012 before turning his attention to DFS. He's been an industry analyst since 2007, though he joined RotoWire in 2016. A published author, Coventry wrote a book about relationships, "The Secret of Life", in 2013.
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Mario Puig
Mario Puig
Mario is a Senior Writer at RotoWire who primarily writes and projects for the NFL and college football sections.
