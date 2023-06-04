RotoWire Roundtable: 2023 Top-150 Fantasy Football Rankings

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.

Welcome to the first installment of our 2023 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.

Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

Click on a column to sort. The default order is listed by median ranking.

We'll post regular Roundtable updates this summer. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues, and also Jeff Erickson's fantasy football rankings. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements.

Among the players below with the greatest variance, Christian McCaffrey, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Travis Etienne, Amari Cooper, Lamar Jackson and Mike Williams stand out.

Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.

