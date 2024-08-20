Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
RotoWire Roundtable: 2024 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Update

RotoWire Roundtable: 2024 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Update

Written by 
Jim Coventry 
Jerry Donabedian 
Jeff Erickson 
Mario Puig 
Published on August 20, 2024

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.

Welcome to the fifth installment of our 2024 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.

Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

The default order is by median ranking. Click on a column to sort. 

For the first time since we unveiled our rankings in June, Christian McCaffrey is no longer the unanimous top-ranked player. Jeff Erickson dropped him to No. 2, in favor of Breece Hall. Jim did Jeff one better, dropping McCaffrey to third, with Tyreek Hill No. 1 and Hall No. 2. 

McCaffrey is still No. 1 overall, but Hill is now No. 2, up a spot from the last update two weeks ago, and Hall is No. 3, up two places. 

CeeDee Lamb's holdout apparently is causing concern, as he dropped from No. 2 to No. 4. 

Among the top 10, Bijan Robinson (5th) gained two spots while Ja'Marr Chase, who is "holding in," dropped two spots to sixth.

The biggest gainers are Rashee Rice, who jumped 20 places to 54 — with perhaps the waning of suspension concerns — and Cooper Kupp, who moved 17 spots up to 22. 

On the other end, Brandin Cooks fell 18 places to 148 while Mike Williams dropped 17 spots to 125. 

• Players entering the top 150:

Rico Dowdle (144)
Jaylen Wright (145)
Adam Thielen (150)

• Players dropping out:

Kendre Miller (136)
Cole Kmet (148)
Ty Chandler (149)

Look for our next update in two weeks. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements. 

Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.

RKAVGMEDPlayerTEAMPOSJEMPJCJD
11.81.5Christian McCaffreySFRB2131
22.32.5Tyreek HillMIAWR3312
33.53.5Breece HallNYJRB1625
44.54.5CeeDee LambDALWR6453
55.55.0Bijan RobinsonATLRB5548
65.55.5Ja'Marr ChaseCINWR7294
76.06.0Justin JeffersonMINWR4866
88.38.0Amon-Ra St. BrownDETWR81087
98.89.0A.J. BrownPHIWR99710
1010.510.5Garrett WilsonNYJWR1211109
1111.511.0Jonathan TaylorINDRB1071712
1213.312.5Drake LondonATLWR16121213
1312.813.0Puka NacuaLARWR13131411
1415.014.0Saquon BarkleyPHIRB11211117
1516.315.0Nico CollinsHOUWR15152114
1618.017.5Chris OlaveNOWR22201515
1720.017.5Jaylen WaddleMIAWR29171816
1817.517.5Marvin HarrisonARIWR17181619
1918.017.5Jahmyr GibbsDETRB24141321
2022.020.0DJ MooreCHIWR18162232
2125.522.5Davante AdamsLVWR19382520
2229.823.5Cooper KuppLARWR20542718
2326.024.5Brandon AiyukSFWR26222333
2426.325.0Travis EtienneJAXRB21292035
2526.025.5Mike EvansTBWR14392625
2626.026.5Deebo SamuelSFWR27232826
2734.527.0Kyren WilliamsLARRB30622422
2830.828.0Derrick HenryBALRB25481931
2928.529.5DK MetcalfSEAWR28313124
3029.530.0De'Von AchaneMIARB31303027
3130.331.0Travis KelceKCTE34253428
3232.031.5Isiah PachecoKCRB23423330
3333.332.0DeVonta SmithPHIWR32463223
3434.332.5Sam LaPortaDETTE36264629
3534.333.0Michael PittmanINDWR37192952
3635.836.0Josh AllenBUFQB33353837
3735.338.0Stefon DiggsHOUWR38244138
3841.038.5Amari CooperCLEWR41523536
3937.838.5Jalen HurtsPHIQB40343740
4037.038.5Josh JacobsGBRB35284342
4142.040.5Malik NabersNYGWR45533634
4242.540.5Patrick MahomesKCQB39334256
4344.842.5Tee HigginsCINWR42435539
4450.544.0Trey McBrideARITE47417341
4543.044.5George PickensPITWR44325145
4642.545.5Zay FlowersBALWR43275248
4744.346.0Lamar JacksonBALQB46364946
4846.046.5Mark AndrewsBALTE49404451
4950.849.5Kyle PittsATLTE50496143
5051.349.5Chris GodwinTBWR48585049
5149.349.5Joe MixonHOURB52474058
5252.351.5Tank DellHOUWR56446247
5350.852.0Christian KirkJAXWR60503954
5459.054.0Rashee RiceKCWR84515744
5554.354.5Dalton KincaidBUFTE51565357
5658.858.0Terry McLaurinWASWR62695450
5757.358.0Rachaad WhiteTBRB57605953
5856.358.5Kenneth WalkerSEARB54634563
5961.559.5Aaron JonesMINRB53804766
6062.361.5James CookBUFRB55784868
6162.062.0James ConnerARIRB66595865
6262.562.5Keenan AllenCHIWR59706655
6362.563.5Anthony RichardsonINDQB63675664
6464.565.5Alvin KamaraNORB67686459
6568.865.5George KittleSFTE64578767
6660.866.0C.J. StroudHOUQB61377471
6767.866.5Calvin RidleyTENWR58738060
6862.366.5Jayden ReedGBWR71456370
6968.869.0Rhamondre StevensonNERB73646573
7068.370.0Marquise BrownKCWR78556872
7173.373.0D'Andre SwiftCHIRB86616779
7279.573.5Rome OdunzeCHIWR767111061
7373.373.5Kyler MurrayARIQB80667275
7473.373.5Najee HarrisPITRB68777078
7574.074.0David MontgomeryDETRB69797177
7684.075.0Zamir WhiteLVRB816569121
7780.076.0Joe BurrowCINQB72767696
7882.377.0Dak PrescottDALQB797575100
7980.380.0Diontae JohnsonCARWR75867882
8079.581.5Evan EngramJAXTE65829081
8188.382.5Ladd McConkeyLACWR119848169
8280.882.5Jake FergusonDALTE82838474
8386.383.5Christian WatsonGBWR701087988
8487.386.5Raheem MostertMIARB88948285
8590.887.0Devin SingletaryNYGRB741158886
8689.587.5Jordan AddisonMINWR103898680
8791.890.0Courtland SuttonDENWR771108991
8892.890.5Brock BowersLVTE988110983
8989.890.5Tony PollardTENRB90919187
9085.090.5Javonte WilliamsDENRB85966099
9188.591.0Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEAWR95887794
9291.091.5DeAndre HopkinsTENWR109729390
9393.891.5Jordan LoveGBQB8310083109
9497.393.0Jameson WilliamsDETWR941279276
9593.893.5Brian ThomasJAXWR921049584
9699.893.5Jaylen WarrenPITRB127908597
9796.095.0Zack MossCINRB979310589
9895.895.5Chase BrownCINRB899794103
99102.3100.5Austin EkelerWASRB9911610292
100100.0100.5David NjokuCLETE10010110495
101104.5101.5Joshua PalmerLACWR13085101102
10293.8103.0Xavier WorthyKCWR1079910762
103100.5103.0Keon ColemanBUFWR8710910898
104107.0103.5Brock PurdySFQB10110699122
105107.0105.0Tyler LockettSEAWR1178713193
106107.0106.0Khalil ShakirBUFWR1149898118
107104.5106.5Tyjae SpearsTENRB11292113101
108107.3107.0Caleb WilliamsCHIQB93107122107
109117.5108.5Romeo DoubsGBWR148105112105
110109.0109.0Gus EdwardsLACRB110112106108
111112.5110.5Curtis SamuelBUFWR15574115106
112113.8111.0Jerry JeudyCLEWR131102111111
113112.8111.5Brian RobinsonWASRB111125103112
114112.0114.0Dallas GoedertPHITE120111100117
115114.0115.5Blake CorumLARRB12811797114
116110.8115.5Jonathon BrooksCARRB11595117116
117111.8116.0Rashid ShaheedNOWR96118114119
118121.5118.0Nick ChubbCLERB106144123113
119120.0119.5Ezekiel ElliottDALRB126119120115
120123.3120.5Jayden DanielsWASQB102150137104
121126.3120.5Dontayvion WicksGBWR105159121120
122123.0122.5Chuba HubbardCARRB118113127134
123122.5123.0Zach CharbonnetSEARB116120128126
124126.5124.0Jakobi MeyersLVWR91167124124
125121.0124.0Mike WilliamsNYJWR108122126128
126123.8124.0Trey BensonARIRB129114119133
127125.8127.5Jerome FordCLERB113123135132
128134.5131.5Trevor LawrenceJAXQB135128152123
129131.8132.0Gabe DavisJAXWR160103154110
130136.8133.0Josh DownsINDWR156141125125
131135.3133.0DeMario DouglasNEWR125136150130
132133.3134.0Ray DavisBUFRB139124129141
133136.5135.0Jaleel McLaughlinDENRB138145132131
134144.8136.0Tua TagovailoaMIAQB122129185143
135132.0137.5Jared GoffDETQB104149136139
136137.8137.5Kirk CousinsATLQB142133118158
137135.8138.0Tyler AllgeierATLRB121134142146
138139.8138.5Darnell MooneyATLWR147121130161
139145.3140.0Justin HerbertLACQB169132143137
140134.5142.0Pat FreiermuthPITTE13415896150
141146.3142.5Antonio GibsonNERB164146139136
142147.0143.0Dalton SchultzHOUTE146131171140
143141.8143.5Matthew StaffordLARQB150130149138
144159.5145.0Rico DowdleDALRB136212138152
145144.8145.0Jaylen WrightMIARB149126141163
146148.0146.0Ja'Lynn PolkNEWR163137145147
147145.0146.5Michael WilsonARIWR153140133154
148147.8148.0Brandin CooksDALWR168135161127
149147.8150.0Jahan DotsonWASWR123160140168
150157.0150.5Adam ThielenCARWR133194166135

 -----------

Did you know you can bet on the NFL in most states? You can sign up for the best sports betting sites and bet on anything NFL. In addition, you can get thousands in bonuses by redeeming various sportsbook promo codes that give users bonus bets upon registration.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jim Coventry
Jim Coventry
Coventry was a finalist for the FSWA football writer of the year in 2022. He started playing fantasy football in 1994 and won a national contest in 1996. He also nabbed five top-50 finishes in national contests from 2008 to 2012 before turning his attention to DFS. He's been an industry analyst since 2007, though he joined RotoWire in 2016. A published author, Coventry wrote a book about relationships, "The Secret of Life", in 2013.
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Mario Puig
Mario Puig
Mario is a Senior Writer at RotoWire who primarily writes and projects for the NFL and college football sections.
NFL Injury Analysis: Hamstring Strain Breakdown
NFL Injury Analysis: Hamstring Strain Breakdown
NFL Picks: Betting the Packers' Win Total
NFL Picks: Betting the Packers' Win Total
Draft Strategy: 11 Late-Round Draft Targets
Draft Strategy: 11 Late-Round Draft Targets
Box Score Breakdown: Recapping Week 2 of the NFL Preseason
Box Score Breakdown: Recapping Week 2 of the NFL Preseason
DFS NFL: Sunday Preseason Breakdown
DFS NFL: Sunday Preseason Breakdown
DFS NFL: Saturday Preview
DFS NFL: Saturday Preview