RotoWire Roundtable: 2024 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Update

Welcome to the fifth installment of our 2024 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.

Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

The default order is by median ranking. Click on a column to sort.

For the first time since we unveiled our rankings in June, Christian McCaffrey is no longer the unanimous top-ranked player. Jeff Erickson dropped him to No. 2, in favor of Breece Hall. Jim did Jeff one better, dropping McCaffrey to third, with Tyreek Hill No. 1 and Hall No. 2.

McCaffrey is still No. 1 overall, but Hill is now No. 2, up a spot from the last update two weeks ago, and Hall is No. 3, up two places.

CeeDee Lamb's holdout apparently is causing concern, as he dropped from No. 2 to No. 4.

Among the top 10, Bijan Robinson (5th) gained two spots while Ja'Marr Chase, who is "holding in," dropped two spots to sixth.

The biggest gainers are Rashee Rice, who jumped 20 places to 54 — with perhaps the waning of suspension concerns — and Cooper Kupp, who moved 17 spots up to 22.

On the other end, Brandin Cooks fell 18 places to 148 while Mike Williams dropped 17 spots to 125.

• Players entering the top 150:

Rico Dowdle (144)

Jaylen Wright (145)

Adam Thielen (150)

• Players dropping out:

Kendre Miller (136)

Cole Kmet (148)

Ty Chandler (149)

Look for our next update in two weeks. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements.

