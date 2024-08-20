RotoWire Roundtable: 2024 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Update

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.
Welcome to the fifth installment of our 2024 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.
Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.
Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.
The default order is by median ranking. Click on a column to sort.
For the first time since we unveiled our rankings in June, Christian McCaffrey is no longer the unanimous top-ranked player. Jeff Erickson dropped him to No. 2, in favor of Breece Hall. Jim did Jeff one better, dropping McCaffrey to third, with Tyreek Hill No. 1 and Hall No. 2.
McCaffrey is still No. 1 overall, but Hill is now No. 2, up a spot from the last update two weeks ago, and Hall is No. 3, up two places.
CeeDee Lamb's holdout apparently is causing concern, as he dropped from No. 2 to No. 4.
Among the top 10, Bijan Robinson (5th) gained two spots while Ja'Marr Chase, who is "holding in," dropped two spots to sixth.
The biggest gainers are Rashee Rice, who jumped 20 places to 54 — with perhaps the waning of suspension concerns — and Cooper Kupp, who moved 17 spots up to 22.
On the other end, Brandin Cooks fell 18 places to 148 while Mike Williams dropped 17 spots to 125.
• Players entering the top 150:
Rico Dowdle (144)
Jaylen Wright (145)
Adam Thielen (150)
• Players dropping out:
Kendre Miller (136)
Cole Kmet (148)
Ty Chandler (149)
Look for our next update in two weeks. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements.
Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.
|RK
|AVG
|MED
|Player
|TEAM
|POS
|JE
|MP
|JC
|JD
|1
|1.8
|1.5
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|2
|1
|3
|1
|2
|2.3
|2.5
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|WR
|3
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3.5
|3.5
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|1
|6
|2
|5
|4
|4.5
|4.5
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|6
|4
|5
|3
|5
|5.5
|5.0
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|5
|5
|4
|8
|6
|5.5
|5.5
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|7
|2
|9
|4
|7
|6.0
|6.0
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|4
|8
|6
|6
|8
|8.3
|8.0
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|8
|10
|8
|7
|9
|8.8
|9.0
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|WR
|9
|9
|7
|10
|10
|10.5
|10.5
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|12
|11
|10
|9
|11
|11.5
|11.0
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|10
|7
|17
|12
|12
|13.3
|12.5
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|16
|12
|12
|13
|13
|12.8
|13.0
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|WR
|13
|13
|14
|11
|14
|15.0
|14.0
|Saquon Barkley
|PHI
|RB
|11
|21
|11
|17
|15
|16.3
|15.0
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|15
|15
|21
|14
|16
|18.0
|17.5
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|22
|20
|15
|15
|17
|20.0
|17.5
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|WR
|29
|17
|18
|16
|18
|17.5
|17.5
|Marvin Harrison
|ARI
|WR
|17
|18
|16
|19
|19
|18.0
|17.5
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|24
|14
|13
|21
|20
|22.0
|20.0
|DJ Moore
|CHI
|WR
|18
|16
|22
|32
|21
|25.5
|22.5
|Davante Adams
|LV
|WR
|19
|38
|25
|20
|22
|29.8
|23.5
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|WR
|20
|54
|27
|18
|23
|26.0
|24.5
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|WR
|26
|22
|23
|33
|24
|26.3
|25.0
|Travis Etienne
|JAX
|RB
|21
|29
|20
|35
|25
|26.0
|25.5
|Mike Evans
|TB
|WR
|14
|39
|26
|25
|26
|26.0
|26.5
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|WR
|27
|23
|28
|26
|27
|34.5
|27.0
|Kyren Williams
|LAR
|RB
|30
|62
|24
|22
|28
|30.8
|28.0
|Derrick Henry
|BAL
|RB
|25
|48
|19
|31
|29
|28.5
|29.5
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|WR
|28
|31
|31
|24
|30
|29.5
|30.0
|De'Von Achane
|MIA
|RB
|31
|30
|30
|27
|31
|30.3
|31.0
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|34
|25
|34
|28
|32
|32.0
|31.5
|Isiah Pacheco
|KC
|RB
|23
|42
|33
|30
|33
|33.3
|32.0
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|32
|46
|32
|23
|34
|34.3
|32.5
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|TE
|36
|26
|46
|29
|35
|34.3
|33.0
|Michael Pittman
|IND
|WR
|37
|19
|29
|52
|36
|35.8
|36.0
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|33
|35
|38
|37
|37
|35.3
|38.0
|Stefon Diggs
|HOU
|WR
|38
|24
|41
|38
|38
|41.0
|38.5
|Amari Cooper
|CLE
|WR
|41
|52
|35
|36
|39
|37.8
|38.5
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|40
|34
|37
|40
|40
|37.0
|38.5
|Josh Jacobs
|GB
|RB
|35
|28
|43
|42
|41
|42.0
|40.5
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|WR
|45
|53
|36
|34
|42
|42.5
|40.5
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|QB
|39
|33
|42
|56
|43
|44.8
|42.5
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|42
|43
|55
|39
|44
|50.5
|44.0
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|TE
|47
|41
|73
|41
|45
|43.0
|44.5
|George Pickens
|PIT
|WR
|44
|32
|51
|45
|46
|42.5
|45.5
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|43
|27
|52
|48
|47
|44.3
|46.0
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|46
|36
|49
|46
|48
|46.0
|46.5
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|49
|40
|44
|51
|49
|50.8
|49.5
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|TE
|50
|49
|61
|43
|50
|51.3
|49.5
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|WR
|48
|58
|50
|49
|51
|49.3
|49.5
|Joe Mixon
|HOU
|RB
|52
|47
|40
|58
|52
|52.3
|51.5
|Tank Dell
|HOU
|WR
|56
|44
|62
|47
|53
|50.8
|52.0
|Christian Kirk
|JAX
|WR
|60
|50
|39
|54
|54
|59.0
|54.0
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|WR
|84
|51
|57
|44
|55
|54.3
|54.5
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|51
|56
|53
|57
|56
|58.8
|58.0
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|62
|69
|54
|50
|57
|57.3
|58.0
|Rachaad White
|TB
|RB
|57
|60
|59
|53
|58
|56.3
|58.5
|Kenneth Walker
|SEA
|RB
|54
|63
|45
|63
|59
|61.5
|59.5
|Aaron Jones
|MIN
|RB
|53
|80
|47
|66
|60
|62.3
|61.5
|James Cook
|BUF
|RB
|55
|78
|48
|68
|61
|62.0
|62.0
|James Conner
|ARI
|RB
|66
|59
|58
|65
|62
|62.5
|62.5
|Keenan Allen
|CHI
|WR
|59
|70
|66
|55
|63
|62.5
|63.5
|Anthony Richardson
|IND
|QB
|63
|67
|56
|64
|64
|64.5
|65.5
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|67
|68
|64
|59
|65
|68.8
|65.5
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|64
|57
|87
|67
|66
|60.8
|66.0
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|QB
|61
|37
|74
|71
|67
|67.8
|66.5
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|WR
|58
|73
|80
|60
|68
|62.3
|66.5
|Jayden Reed
|GB
|WR
|71
|45
|63
|70
|69
|68.8
|69.0
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|73
|64
|65
|73
|70
|68.3
|70.0
|Marquise Brown
|KC
|WR
|78
|55
|68
|72
|71
|73.3
|73.0
|D'Andre Swift
|CHI
|RB
|86
|61
|67
|79
|72
|79.5
|73.5
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|WR
|76
|71
|110
|61
|73
|73.3
|73.5
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|QB
|80
|66
|72
|75
|74
|73.3
|73.5
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|RB
|68
|77
|70
|78
|75
|74.0
|74.0
|David Montgomery
|DET
|RB
|69
|79
|71
|77
|76
|84.0
|75.0
|Zamir White
|LV
|RB
|81
|65
|69
|121
|77
|80.0
|76.0
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|72
|76
|76
|96
|78
|82.3
|77.0
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|79
|75
|75
|100
|79
|80.3
|80.0
|Diontae Johnson
|CAR
|WR
|75
|86
|78
|82
|80
|79.5
|81.5
|Evan Engram
|JAX
|TE
|65
|82
|90
|81
|81
|88.3
|82.5
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|WR
|119
|84
|81
|69
|82
|80.8
|82.5
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|TE
|82
|83
|84
|74
|83
|86.3
|83.5
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|70
|108
|79
|88
|84
|87.3
|86.5
|Raheem Mostert
|MIA
|RB
|88
|94
|82
|85
|85
|90.8
|87.0
|Devin Singletary
|NYG
|RB
|74
|115
|88
|86
|86
|89.5
|87.5
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|WR
|103
|89
|86
|80
|87
|91.8
|90.0
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|77
|110
|89
|91
|88
|92.8
|90.5
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|TE
|98
|81
|109
|83
|89
|89.8
|90.5
|Tony Pollard
|TEN
|RB
|90
|91
|91
|87
|90
|85.0
|90.5
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|RB
|85
|96
|60
|99
|91
|88.5
|91.0
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|95
|88
|77
|94
|92
|91.0
|91.5
|DeAndre Hopkins
|TEN
|WR
|109
|72
|93
|90
|93
|93.8
|91.5
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|83
|100
|83
|109
|94
|97.3
|93.0
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|94
|127
|92
|76
|95
|93.8
|93.5
|Brian Thomas
|JAX
|WR
|92
|104
|95
|84
|96
|99.8
|93.5
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|RB
|127
|90
|85
|97
|97
|96.0
|95.0
|Zack Moss
|CIN
|RB
|97
|93
|105
|89
|98
|95.8
|95.5
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|RB
|89
|97
|94
|103
|99
|102.3
|100.5
|Austin Ekeler
|WAS
|RB
|99
|116
|102
|92
|100
|100.0
|100.5
|David Njoku
|CLE
|TE
|100
|101
|104
|95
|101
|104.5
|101.5
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|WR
|130
|85
|101
|102
|102
|93.8
|103.0
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|WR
|107
|99
|107
|62
|103
|100.5
|103.0
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|WR
|87
|109
|108
|98
|104
|107.0
|103.5
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|QB
|101
|106
|99
|122
|105
|107.0
|105.0
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|WR
|117
|87
|131
|93
|106
|107.0
|106.0
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|WR
|114
|98
|98
|118
|107
|104.5
|106.5
|Tyjae Spears
|TEN
|RB
|112
|92
|113
|101
|108
|107.3
|107.0
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|QB
|93
|107
|122
|107
|109
|117.5
|108.5
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|WR
|148
|105
|112
|105
|110
|109.0
|109.0
|Gus Edwards
|LAC
|RB
|110
|112
|106
|108
|111
|112.5
|110.5
|Curtis Samuel
|BUF
|WR
|155
|74
|115
|106
|112
|113.8
|111.0
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|WR
|131
|102
|111
|111
|113
|112.8
|111.5
|Brian Robinson
|WAS
|RB
|111
|125
|103
|112
|114
|112.0
|114.0
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|120
|111
|100
|117
|115
|114.0
|115.5
|Blake Corum
|LAR
|RB
|128
|117
|97
|114
|116
|110.8
|115.5
|Jonathon Brooks
|CAR
|RB
|115
|95
|117
|116
|117
|111.8
|116.0
|Rashid Shaheed
|NO
|WR
|96
|118
|114
|119
|118
|121.5
|118.0
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|RB
|106
|144
|123
|113
|119
|120.0
|119.5
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|RB
|126
|119
|120
|115
|120
|123.3
|120.5
|Jayden Daniels
|WAS
|QB
|102
|150
|137
|104
|121
|126.3
|120.5
|Dontayvion Wicks
|GB
|WR
|105
|159
|121
|120
|122
|123.0
|122.5
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|RB
|118
|113
|127
|134
|123
|122.5
|123.0
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|RB
|116
|120
|128
|126
|124
|126.5
|124.0
|Jakobi Meyers
|LV
|WR
|91
|167
|124
|124
|125
|121.0
|124.0
|Mike Williams
|NYJ
|WR
|108
|122
|126
|128
|126
|123.8
|124.0
|Trey Benson
|ARI
|RB
|129
|114
|119
|133
|127
|125.8
|127.5
|Jerome Ford
|CLE
|RB
|113
|123
|135
|132
|128
|134.5
|131.5
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|QB
|135
|128
|152
|123
|129
|131.8
|132.0
|Gabe Davis
|JAX
|WR
|160
|103
|154
|110
|130
|136.8
|133.0
|Josh Downs
|IND
|WR
|156
|141
|125
|125
|131
|135.3
|133.0
|DeMario Douglas
|NE
|WR
|125
|136
|150
|130
|132
|133.3
|134.0
|Ray Davis
|BUF
|RB
|139
|124
|129
|141
|133
|136.5
|135.0
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|DEN
|RB
|138
|145
|132
|131
|134
|144.8
|136.0
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|QB
|122
|129
|185
|143
|135
|132.0
|137.5
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|104
|149
|136
|139
|136
|137.8
|137.5
|Kirk Cousins
|ATL
|QB
|142
|133
|118
|158
|137
|135.8
|138.0
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|RB
|121
|134
|142
|146
|138
|139.8
|138.5
|Darnell Mooney
|ATL
|WR
|147
|121
|130
|161
|139
|145.3
|140.0
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|169
|132
|143
|137
|140
|134.5
|142.0
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|134
|158
|96
|150
|141
|146.3
|142.5
|Antonio Gibson
|NE
|RB
|164
|146
|139
|136
|142
|147.0
|143.0
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|TE
|146
|131
|171
|140
|143
|141.8
|143.5
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|QB
|150
|130
|149
|138
|144
|159.5
|145.0
|Rico Dowdle
|DAL
|RB
|136
|212
|138
|152
|145
|144.8
|145.0
|Jaylen Wright
|MIA
|RB
|149
|126
|141
|163
|146
|148.0
|146.0
|Ja'Lynn Polk
|NE
|WR
|163
|137
|145
|147
|147
|145.0
|146.5
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|WR
|153
|140
|133
|154
|148
|147.8
|148.0
|Brandin Cooks
|DAL
|WR
|168
|135
|161
|127
|149
|147.8
|150.0
|Jahan Dotson
|WAS
|WR
|123
|160
|140
|168
|150
|157.0
|150.5
|Adam Thielen
|CAR
|WR
|133
|194
|166
|135
-----------
Did you know you can bet on the NFL in most states? You can sign up for the best sports betting sites and bet on anything NFL. In addition, you can get thousands in bonuses by redeeming various sportsbook promo codes that give users bonus bets upon registration.