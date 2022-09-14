RotoWire Partners
Target Breakdown: Week 1 WR/TE Usage Recap & Week 2 Waiver Picks

Target Breakdown: Week 1 WR/TE Usage Recap & Week 2 Waiver Picks

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
September 14, 2022

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

This article will normally be posted on Tuesdays, but an ill-timed illness messed up the author's schedule and pushed things back this week. Rather than making you wait any longer, we're going with a somewhat abridged version (perhaps still too long for most people's taste) of Target Breakdown to start the season.

We still have usage box scores for each team, sortable leaderboards for each position and waiver recommendations for Week 2. Plus, I'll be adding some additional observations throughout the week.

Now, let's get to it...

Week 1 Sortable Leaderboards

Wide Receivers

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
1Davante Adams95%4198%1749%19958%41%3.44
2A.J. Brown88%3194%1345%11173%42%5.00
3Tyreek Hill68%3083%1239%11245%40%3.13
4Donovan Peoples-Jones84%3086%1137%9642%37%2.00
5Cooper Kupp100%48100%1537%10445%31%2.67
6Justin Jefferson92%33100%1135%12170%33%5.58
7Brandin Cooks91%3793%1233%12550%32%2.22
8Amon-Ra St. Brown88%3592%1232%6120%34%1.83
9Diontae Johnson80%3590%1232%12141%34%1.57
10Robbie Anderson100%31100%832%7645%26%3.29
11Christian Kirk90%4091%1232%14237%30%2.93
12Deebo Samuel82%2893%831%2714%

This article will normally be posted on Tuesdays, but an ill-timed illness messed up the author's schedule and pushed things back this week. Rather than making you wait any longer, we're going with a somewhat abridged version (perhaps still too long for most people's taste) of Target Breakdown to start the season.

We still have usage box scores for each team, sortable leaderboards for each position and waiver recommendations for Week 2. Plus, I'll be adding some additional observations throughout the week.

Now, let's get to it...

Week 1 Sortable Leaderboards

Wide Receivers

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
1Davante Adams95%4198%1749%19958%41%3.44
2A.J. Brown88%3194%1345%11173%42%5.00
3Tyreek Hill68%3083%1239%11245%40%3.13
4Donovan Peoples-Jones84%3086%1137%9642%37%2.00
5Cooper Kupp100%48100%1537%10445%31%2.67
6Justin Jefferson92%33100%1135%12170%33%5.58
7Brandin Cooks91%3793%1233%12550%32%2.22
8Amon-Ra St. Brown88%3592%1232%6120%34%1.83
9Diontae Johnson80%3590%1232%12141%34%1.57
10Robbie Anderson100%31100%832%7645%26%3.29
11Christian Kirk90%4091%1232%14237%30%2.93
12Deebo Samuel82%2893%831%2714%29%0.50
13Ja'Marr Chase100%60100%1630%14035%27%2.15
14Stefon Diggs64%2576%929%9945%36%4.88
15Kyle Philips43%2059%929%7325%45%3.30
16Richie James69%1973%629%6448%32%3.11
17Jarvis Landry74%2976%928%12542%31%3.93
18CeeDee Lamb97%4598%1127%12935%24%0.64
19Curtis Samuel69%3481%1127%176%32%1.62
20Michael Pittman98%5198%1327%10835%25%2.37
21DK Metcalf80%2893%726%3223%25%1.29
22Mike Evans73%2379%726%8529%30%3.09
23Greg Dortch90%3995%925%5722%23%1.62
24Michael Thomas61%2976%825%8829%28%1.97
25DJ Moore100%31100%624%5935%19%1.39
26Zay Jones84%4091%924%9324%23%1.63
27Jauan Jennings60%2273%623%6132%27%2.82
28Noah Brown88%3985%922%8724%23%1.74
29Drake London73%2679%722%8731%27%2.85
30DJ Chark82%3592%822%12441%23%1.49
31Jakobi Meyers87%2994%621%9236%21%1.90
32JuJu Smith-Schuster65%3179%821%7926%26%2.55
33Amari Cooper81%2983%620%5926%21%0.59
34Sterling Shepard71%1662%419%4936%25%4.44
35Julio Jones52%2276%519%9934%23%3.14
36Darnell Mooney89%1895%318%4124%17%0.44
37Equanimeous St. Brown75%1579%318%3721%20%1.20
38Rashod Bateman68%2372%517%10429%22%2.57
39Nelson Agholor57%1755%517%4718%29%1.65
40Hunter Renfrow82%3788%617%3510%16%0.57
41Courtland Sutton95%4398%717%12943%16%1.67
42Jerry Jeudy89%4091%717%7625%18%2.55
43Marquise Brown95%3995%617%10742%15%1.10
44Chase Claypool92%3692%616%3913%17%0.50
45Gabe Davis98%33100%516%8137%15%2.67
46Jaylen Waddle68%2775%516%4819%19%2.56
47Treylon Burks37%1338%516%9734%38%4.23
48Marvin Jones82%3886%616%9725%16%1.00
49Corey Davis67%4268%916%11538%21%1.83
50Mecole Hardman55%2462%615%8428%25%0.67
51Tyler Lockett78%2687%415%3122%15%1.08
52Ben Skowronek88%4288%615%5825%14%0.60
53Romeo Doubs57%2463%514%4622%21%1.54
54Garrett Wilson48%3556%814%6923%23%1.49
55Devin Duvernay53%1856%414%5415%22%3.00
56Demarcus Robinson43%1650%414%3911%25%1.19
57Ty Montgomery36%1239%414%135%33%1.25
58DeVonta Smith96%3297%414%3221%13%0.00
59Tyler Boyd79%4880%713%8621%15%0.69
60Jamison Crowder31%1133%413%2512%36%2.55
61Adam Thielen95%33100%413%2816%12%1.09
62K.J. Osborn67%2782%413%3018%15%0.52
63Olamide Zaccheaus59%1855%413%3814%22%2.72
64Elijah Moore89%5589%712%5619%13%0.89
65Ashton Dulin34%1427%612%9631%43%3.29
66Dennis Houston56%3065%512%6618%17%0.53
67Jahan Dotson87%3686%512%7925%14%1.11
68Shi Smith76%2477%312%2314%13%0.50
69Mike Williams92%3191%412%125%13%0.32
70Joshua Palmer77%2574%412%188%16%0.20
71DeAndre Carter38%1441%412%7732%29%4.57
72Keenan Allen32%1235%412%4921%33%5.50
73Christian Watson66%2874%411%6331%14%1.21
74A.J. Green73%3073%411%3915%13%0.43
75Braxton Berrios47%2947%611%114%21%1.28
76Marquez Valdes-Scantling74%3077%410%217%13%1.47
77Terry McLaurin89%3993%410%8327%10%1.49
78Isaiah McKenzie43%1958%310%219%16%1.00
79Kenny Golladay76%1869%210%139%11%1.22
80Mike Thomas68%4270%59%7118%12%0.12
81Chris Olave72%3079%39%3813%10%1.37
82Sammy Watkins67%2874%39%31%11%0.64
83Randall Cobb61%2771%39%4924%11%0.52
84Nico Collins66%3178%38%3313%10%0.84
85Chris Moore49%2153%38%167%14%1.48
86Parris Campbell77%4281%48%196%10%0.88
87Josh Reynolds80%3387%38%4415%9%0.85
88George Pickens70%3487%38%4114%9%0.09
89Brandon Aiyuk99%30100%28%2513%7%1.33
90Marquise Goodwin51%1653%27%2216%13%1.38
91Russell Gage42%1862%27%62%11%0.72
92DeVante Parker100%31100%27%2510%6%0.29
93Nick Westbrook-Ikhine68%2059%26%176%10%0.65
94Robert Woods68%2574%26%248%8%0.52
95Allen Robinson97%4594%25%3515%4%0.27
96Alec Pierce51%3465%24%268%6%0.00
97Bryan Edwards48%1545%13%176%7%0.00
98Mack Hollins88%3890%13%165%3%0.42
99KJ Hamler59%2864%12%3010%4%0.00
100Quez Watkins56%2473%00%  0%0.00

   

Tight Ends

 Snap %RoutesRoutes/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRRDB
1Pat Freiermuth89%2974%1027%7224%34%2.5939
2Tyler Higbee94%4185%1127%2611%27%0.9548
3Mark Andrews85%3094%724%9527%23%1.7332
4Travis Kelce64%2872%923%9531%32%4.3239
5Dalton Schultz100%4291%922%5314%21%1.4846
6Kyle Pitts85%2576%722%8531%28%0.7633
7T.J. Hockenson91%2874%719%4214%25%1.3638
8Darren Waller84%3481%617%7722%18%2.3242
9Juwan Johnson75%2874%516%6120%18%1.5438
10Hayden Hurst73%4575%815%4411%18%1.0260
11Noah Fant55%1757%415%1611%24%0.9430
12Albert Okwuegbunam66%3273%615%124%19%1.0344
13Logan Thomas60%2457%615%6822%25%1.8842
14Robert Tonyan36%1950%514%2512%26%1.8938
15Kylen Granson56%2854%714%3411%25%0.7952
16Isaiah Likely45%1753%414%298%24%0.0032
17Jonnu Smith68%1652%414%218%25%2.0631
18Dallas Goedert92%2885%414%74%14%2.1433
19Harrison Bryant45%1440%413%5424%29%1.2935
20Geoff Swaim73%1544%413%41%27%1.2734
21Tyler Conklin91%4573%712%227%16%0.3162
22Ian Thomas66%1755%312%2515%18%3.1231
23Gerald Everett66%2059%412%2812%20%2.7034
24Tre' McKitty58%1338%412%146%31%1.8534
25Zach Ertz59%2663%411%249%15%0.5441
26Will Dissly69%1240%311%118%25%3.5830
27Cameron Brate68%2276%311%155%14%0.3229
28Evan Engram71%3477%411%236%12%0.8244
29Johnny Mundt66%1648%310%11%19%1.0633
30Tyler Kroft55%1343%28%2915%15%0.6930
31Ross Dwelley27%1137%28%168%18%1.0030
32Hunter Henry79%2787%27%2811%7%0.3331
33Dawson Knox86%2370%26%42%9%0.2233
34Durham Smythe63%1439%26%114%14%1.0036
35Irv Smith30%1339%26%32%15%0.0033
36Austin Hooper62%2162%26%155%10%0.2934
37Cole Kmet84%1053%16%-4-2%10%0.0019
38Brevin Jordan62%2563%26%83%8%0.2040
39Mo Alie-Cox54%1937%24%124%11%1.3752
40David Njoku89%2366%13%21%4%0.3035
41Mike Gesicki42%1439%13%00%7%0.0736
42Pharaoh Brown66%1640%13%104%6%1.0640
43John Bates59%1638%12%21%6%0.0042

   

Injury Report

Inactives

TE George Kittle (groin)

WR Allen Lazard (ankle)

WR Michael Gallup (knee)

WR Van Jefferson (knee)

WR Rondale Moore (hamstring)

WR Velus Jones (hamstring)

TE Donald Parham (hamstring)

         

In-Game Injuries

Keenan Allen left in the first half with a hamstring injury.

Tee Higgins left in the first half due to a concussion.

Chris Godwin injured his hamstring in the first half and didn't return.

Wan'Dale Robinson left in the first half with a knee injury.

Alec Pierce entered concussion protocol after the game.

          

Waivers & Sleepers for Week 2

Limited to players rostered in less than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Wide Receivers

  1. DJ Chark - 49%
  2. Jahan Dotson - 37%
  3. Treylon Burks - 43%
  4. Russell Gage - 42%
  5. Joshua Palmer
  6. Curtis Samuel - 58%
  7. Zay Jones - 13%
  8. Robbie Anderson - 29%
  9. Christian Watson - 11%
  10. Sterling Shepard - 4%
  11. Donovan Peoples-Jones - 12%
  12. Devin Duvernay - 57%
  13. Kyle Philips - 3%

   

Tight Ends

  1. Hayden Hurst - 14%
  2. Tyler Higbee - 59%
  3. Logan Thomas - 9%
  4. Juwan Johnson - 0%
  5. Tyler Conklin - 2%
  6. Robert Tonyan - 30%

      

Drops & Benchings

Drop'Em

TE Mike Gesicki

TE C.J. Uzomah

WR Kenny Golladay

TE Daniel Bellinger

TE Austin Hooper

         

Bench'Em

WR Isaiah McKenzie

WR Kadarius Toney

TE Cole Kmet

TE Irv Smith

        

Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Bills (31) at Rams (10) 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Gabe Davis98.3%33100%516%8137%15%2.67
Dawson Knox86.2%2370%26%42%9%0.22
Stefon Diggs63.8%2576%929%9945%36%4.88
Isaiah McKenzie43.1%1958%310%219%16%1.00
Jamison Crowder31.0%1133%413%2512%36%2.55
  • Davis had two big plays, including a TD, and actually ran eight more routes than Diggs, who had an even bigger game.
  • The split between McKenzie and Crowder isn't especially encouraging for the prospect of either having mainstream fantasy value. Then again, Crowder gets hurt all the time, and it's still possible one fully separates from the other at some point this year.

     

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Cooper Kupp100.0%48100%1537%10445%31%2.67
Allen Robinson97.0%4594%25%3515%4%0.27
Tyler Higbee93.9%4185%1127%2611%27%0.95
Ben Skowronek87.9%4288%615%5825%14%0.60
  • Matthew Stafford pointed to Buffalo's heavy use of zone coverages as an explanation for Robinson's lack of targets, noting that the Bills played "maybe two snaps of man". Sean McVay just said he'd "have liked to get Robinson more involved".
  • Sean McVay kept a tight rotation, per usual, with four guys running nearly all the WR/TE routes. 
  • Van Jefferson (knee) didn't play, but he should have no trouble jumping back ahead of Skowronek once he's healthy.

         

Browns (26) at Panthers (24) 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
David Njoku89.2%2366%13%21%4%0.30
Donovan Peoples-Jones83.8%3086%1137%9642%37%2.00
Amari Cooper81.1%2983%620%5926%21%0.59
Harrison Bryant44.6%1440%413%5424%29%1.29
Anthony Schwartz29.7%1029%27%198%20%1.90
David Bell28.4%823%00%  0%0.00
  • Schwartz and Bell essentially split the No. 3 receiver job.
  • DPJ led the team in targets (11), catches (six) and yards (60). 

     

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
DJ Moore100.0%31100%624%5935%19%1.39
Robbie Anderson100.0%31100%832%7645%26%3.29
Shi Smith76.0%2477%312%2314%13%0.50
Ian Thomas66.0%1755%312%2515%18%3.12
Tommy Tremble34.0%929%14%-1-1%11%0.11
  • These five and the running backs (including FB Giovanni Ricci) accounted for all of Carolina's skill-position snaps.
  • 2021 second-round pick Terrace Marshall was active but didn't play. Same for Rashard Higgins.
    • Smith saw only three targets but was over three-fourths in both snap and route participation.
  • I've always been a RA fan, but he also had a long TD in Week 1 last year and then did nothing the rest of the season. His 75-yard

         

Patriots (7) at Dolphins (20) 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
DeVante Parker100%31100%27%2510%6%0.29
Jakobi Meyers87%2994%621%9236%21%1.90
Hunter Henry79%2787%27%2811%7%0.33
Jonnu Smith68%1652%414%218%25%2.06
Nelson Agholor57%1755%517%4718%29%1.65
  • Mac Jones really spread the ball around, including to his RBs, without much success. Agholor and Jonnu saw more targets, but Parker and Henry ran far more routes — don't be fooled by that one.

     

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Jaylen Waddle68%2775%516%4819%19%2.56
Tyreek Hill68%3083%1239%11245%40%3.13
Durham Smythe63%1439%26%114%14%1.00
Cedrick Wilson47%1542%26%166%13%1.33
Mike Gesicki42%1439%13%00%7%0.07
Trent Sherfield34%1028%26%229%20%0.80
  • It played out as many feared for Gesicki, who was targeted only once on 14 routes.

         

Ravens (24) at Jets (9) 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Mark Andrews84.9%3094%724%9527%23%1.73
Rashod Bateman67.9%2372%517%10429%22%2.57
Devin Duvernay52.8%1856%414%5415%22%3.00
Isaiah Likely45.3%1753%414%298%24%0.00
Demarcus Robinson43.4%1650%414%3911%25%1.19
Josh Oliver32.1%413%00%  0%0.00
  • James Proche barely played, while Duvernay scored twice on four targets.
  • Bateman and Andrews were the only Ravens above 56% route share. Duvernay had a great game but still shouldn't be started outside of extremely deep leagues unless we see a larger workload increase. 

    

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Tyler Conklin91.1%4573%712%227%16%0.31
Elijah Moore88.6%5589%712%5619%13%0.89
Corey Davis67.1%4268%916%11538%21%1.83
Garrett Wilson48.1%3556%814%6923%23%1.49
Braxton Berrios46.8%2947%611%114%21%1.28
C.J. Uzomah27.8%1219%00%  0%0.00
  • Conklin > Uzomah, by a mile apparently. Conklin had less than 20 yards and pass-blocked on a bunch of snaps, but he was also targeted seven times and scored the team's only TD (albeit in garbage time).

    

Steelers (23) at Bengals (20) - OT

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Chase Claypool91.8%3692%616%3913%17%0.50
Pat Freiermuth88.5%2974%1027%7224%34%2.59
Diontae Johnson80.3%3590%1232%12141%34%1.57
George Pickens70.5%3487%38%4114%9%0.09
Zach Gentry31.1%615%25%10%33%6.67
  • Pickens, Johnson and Claypool were all right around 90% route share, with Freirmuth falling short only because he pass-blocked some.
    • The second-year TE never reached 80% snap share in a game last season.

     

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Ja'Marr Chase100.0%60100%1630%14035%27%2.15
Tyler Boyd78.7%4880%713%8621%15%0.69
Hayden Hurst73.4%4575%815%4411%18%1.02
Mike Thomas68.1%4270%59%7118%12%0.12
Drew Sample30.9%813%12%20%13%0.25
Tee Higgins26.6%1423%24%184%14%1.93
Trent Taylor13.8%915%00%  0%0.00
  • Higgins caught two balls for 27 yards before exiting with a concussion in the first half. Chase went off in his absence and didn't miss a single snap, while Thomas stepped up as the No. 3 receiver but was targeted just five times on 42 routes.
  • Hurt's usage was encouraging, running three-fourths of available routes and seeing eight targets (though that's only a 15% share of the team total).

         

49ers (10) at Bears (19) 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Brandon Aiyuk98.5%30100%28%2513%7%1.33
Deebo Samuel82.1%2893%831%2714%29%0.50
Jauan Jennings59.7%2273%623%6132%27%2.82
Tyler Kroft55.2%1343%28%2915%15%0.69
Charlie Woerner28.4%517%00%  0%0.00
Ray-Ray McCloud26.9%827%28%3116%25%2.50
Ross Dwelley26.9%1137%28%168%18%1.00
  • George Kittle (groin) didn't play, so the Niners rotated three guys at tight end.
  • I wouldn't pay too much attention to these stats given the awful weather Sunday.

      

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Darnell Mooney89.3%1895%318%4124%17%0.44
Cole Kmet83.9%1053%16%-4-2%10%0.00
Equanimeous St. Brown75.0%1579%318%3721%20%1.20
Ryan Griffin53.6%947%212%3017%22%0.00
Dante Pettis37.5%1053%16%2112%10%5.10
  • The Bears presumably won't play all their games in awful weather, though they probably wish it could be that way. Anyway, the big takeaway here is that St. Brown is the No. 2 receiver and Pettis the No. 3.
  • Kmet's route share is a little worrying, but he did play over 80% of snaps, and it's possible the weather impacted how he was deployed on Chicago's few pass plays.

         

Eagles (38) at Lions (35) 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
DeVonta Smith95.8%3297%414%3221%13%0.00
Dallas Goedert91.7%2885%414%74%14%2.14
A.J. Brown87.5%3194%1345%11173%42%5.00
Quez Watkins55.6%2473%00%00%0%0.00
Jack Stoll34.7%39%00%00%0%0.00
  • Smith finished without a catch on four targets while actually running one more route than Brown, who truly was the apple of Jalen Hurts' eye (and for good reason).
    • Goedert also had encouraging snap and route shares but with only four targets. He did catch three of them for 60 yards.

     

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
T.J. Hockenson90.9%2874%719%4214%25%1.36
Amon-Ra St. Brown87.9%3592%1232%6120%34%1.83
DJ Chark81.8%3592%822%12441%23%1.49
Josh Reynolds80.3%3387%38%4415%9%0.85
Brock Wright34.8%718%00%00%0%0.00
  • St. Brown picked up where left off last year, at least in terms of volume. The Eagles held him under 70 yards but couldn't keep him out of the end zone.

         

Colts (20) at Texans (20) - OT 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Michael Pittman97.8%5198%1327%10835%25%2.37
Parris Campbell76.7%4281%48% 196%10%0.88
Kylen Granson55.6%2854%714%3411%25%0.79
Mo Alie-Cox54.4%1937%24%124%11%1.37
Alec Pierce51.1%3465%24%268%6%0.00
Ashton Dulin34.4%1427%612%9631%43%3.29
  • Campbell was the No.  2 receiver ahead of Pierce, who finished without a catch and even lost some routes to No. 4 receiver Ashton Dulin (who was targeted six times on 14 routes).
  • Alie-Cox and Granson were in a timeshare at tight end. Many, including me, had been rooting for Alie-Cox to get more of the obvious pass snaps this year. It wasn't so Week 1.

     

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Brandin Cooks91.2%3793%1233%12550%32%2.22
Nico Collins66.2%3178%38%3313%10%0.84
Pharaoh Brown66.2%1640%13%104%6%1.06
Brevin Jordan61.8%2563%26%83%8%0.20
Chris Moore48.5%2153%38%167%14%1.48
O.J. Howard17.6%615%26%2711%33%6.33
Chris Conley13.2%513%26%187%40%0.00
  • Collins, Jordan and Moore all topped 50% route share while seeing three or fewer targets. Cooks and RB Rex Burkhead got the most looks from Davis Mills.
  • Howard scored twice, but those were his only targets and he ran just six routes.

         

Saints (27) at Falcons (26) 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Juwan Johnson75.4%2874%516%6120%18%1.54
Jarvis Landry73.7%2976%928%12542%31%3.93
Chris Olave71.9%3079%39%3813%10%1.37
Michael Thomas61.4%2976%825%8829%28%1.97
  • Olave actually led the team in routes, but was targeted on three of 30.
  • Johnson was the clear top tight end, running only two fewer routes than Olave and one fewer than Landry/Thomas.

     

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Kyle Pitts84.5%2576%722%8531%28%0.76
Drake London73.2%2679%722%8731%27%2.85
Parker Hesse63.4%1236%26%83%17%0.42
Olamide Zaccheaus59.2%1855%413%3814%22%2.72
Bryan Edwards47.9%1545%13%176%7%0.00
  • London led the team in routes despite having the preseason knee injury.

         

Jaguars (22) at Commanders (28) 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Christian Kirk90.3%4091%1232%14237%30%2.93
Zay Jones83.9%4091%924%9324%23%1.63
Marvin Jones82.3%3886%616%9725%16%1.00
Evan Engram71.0%3477%411%236%12%0.82
  •  

     

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Terry McLaurin88.6%3993%410%8327%10%1.49
Jahan Dotson87.1%3686%512%7925%14%1.11
Curtis Samuel68.6%3481%1127%176%32%1.62
Logan Thomas60.0%2457%615%6822%25%1.88
John Bates58.6%1638%12%21%6%0.00
  • Dotson, McLaurin and Samuel all topped 80% route share and had major contributions to the win. 
    • Samuel lost a fumble but also had four carries for 17 yards, on top of 8-55-1 on 11 targets. You might say his usage was more encouraging than his performance.

         

Packers (7) at Vikings (23) 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Sammy Watkins67.2%2874%39%31%11%0.64
Christian Watson65.6%2874%411%6331%14%1.21
Randall Cobb60.7%2771%39%4924%11%0.52
Romeo Doubs57.4%2463%514%4622%21%1.54
Marcedes Lewis37.7%513%00%  0%0.00
Robert Tonyan36.1%1950%514%2512%26%1.89
Josiah Deguara24.6%1026%26%178%20%2.80
  • No Packer reached 75% route share or 70% route share, though Watkins, Watson and Cobb all came fairly close. None can be started confidently Week 2, even if Allen Lazard misses another game.
    • The Packers also rotated at tight end, though Tonyan should pick up more snaps and routes as the year goes along (and he did see five targets Sunday) given that this was his first game back after ACL surgery.

     

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Adam Thielen95.1%33100%413%2816%12%1.09
Justin Jefferson91.8%33100%1135%12170%33%5.58
K.J. Osborn67.2%2782%413%3018%15%0.52
Johnny Mundt65.6%1648%310%11%19%1.06
Irv Smith29.5%1339%26%32%15%0.00
  • A brutal start for Smith, even with coach Kevin O'Connell saying afterward that the young tight end will be more involved in the future.

         

Giants (21) at Titans (20) 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Kenny Golladay75.9%1869%210%139%11%1.22
Sterling Shepard70.7%1662%419%4936%25%4.44
Richie James69.0%1973%629%6448%32%3.11
Daniel Bellinger50.0%623%00%  0%0.00
David Sills46.6%1558%00%  0%0.00
Tanner Hudson31.0%1454%00%  0%0.00
Wan'Dale Robinson15.5%519%15%54%20%1.00
  • Bellinger led the TEs in snaps but was taken off for Hudson in obvious passing situations, thus running only six routes.
  • Kadarius Toney played seven snaps, taking two carries for 23 yards. At least he was an effective gadget player!
  • Robinson played 42% of snaps in the first quarter before exiting in the second quarter with a knee injury.
  • Did anyone predict James leading the team in Week 1 routes? And finishing second in targets? (Behind RB Saquon Barkley)

     

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Geoff Swaim73.3%1544%413%41%27%1.27
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine68.3%2059%26%176%10%0.65
Robert Woods68.3%2574%26%248%8%0.52
Austin Hooper61.7%2162%26%155%10%0.29
Kyle Philips43.3%2059%929%7325%45%3.30
Treylon Burks36.7%1338%516%9734%38%4.23
  • Another team that rotated a good amount, with only Woods reaching even two-thirds route share.
    • Philips, the fifth-round rookie, was targeted on nine of his 20 routes, with Burks seeing the pass on five of his 13.
    • Philips finished with 6-66-0 but lost a fumble, while Burks went 3-55-0, making his case for more snaps moving forward.
      • Note that starting wideouts Woods and BWI combined for four targets and 26 yards.
  • Hooper's shares are discouraging across the board, though he did at least run six more routes than Swaim, who led the team's skill-position players in snaps. Hooper could have big weeks here and there, but it looks like he won't have a true three-down role given how the Titans value Swaim's blocking.

    

Chiefs (44) at Cardinals (21) 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Marquez Valdes-Scantling74.2%3077%410%217%13%1.47
JuJu Smith-Schuster65.2%3179%821%7926%26%2.55
Travis Kelce63.6%2872%923%9531%32%4.32
Mecole Hardman54.5%2462%615%8428%25%0.67
Noah Gray54.5%923%25%176%22%1.11
Jody Fortson33.3%923%13%93%11%0.11
Skyy Moore19.7%615%13%155%17%5.00
  • Kelce played 86% of snaps in the first half and 32% in the second half. So his snap share isn't too worrisome, especially given his 26.1 PPR points. But it does appear the Chiefs are being a bit more careful with him this year... they've typically left their star players in longer than necessary in blowout wins, as do many teams.

     

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Marquise Brown95.2%3995%617%10742%15%1.10
Greg Dortch90.5%3995%925%5722%23%1.62
A.J. Green73.0%3073%411%3915%13%0.43
Zach Ertz58.7%2663%411%249%15%0.54
Andy Isabella33.3%1332%38%3012%23%0.77
  • Rondale Moore (hamstring) was inactive, and Dortch stepped in with 7-63-0 on a team-high nine targets, also tying Hollywood for the lead in route share (95%).

         

Raiders (19) at Chargers (24) 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Davante Adams94.6%4198%1749%19958%41%3.44
Mack Hollins87.5%3890%13%165%3%0.42
Darren Waller83.9%3481%617%7722%18%2.32
Hunter Renfrow82.1%3788%617%3510%16%0.57
Foster Moreau32.1%717%00%  0%0.00
  • Encouraging snap/route numbers for Waller/Renfrow/Hollins, but with Adams absolutely dominating the targets and air yards.
    • So far, Rodgers misses Adams more than Adams misses Rodgers. But who's counting?

     

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Mike Williams92.3%3191%412%125%13%0.32
Joshua Palmer76.9%2574%412%188%16%0.20
Gerald Everett66.2%2059%412%2812%20%2.70
Tre' McKitty58.5%1338%412%146%31%1.85
DeAndre Carter38.5%1441%412%7732%29%4.57
Keenan Allen32.3%1235%412%4921%33%5.50
  • Keenan Allen left with a hamstring injury, bumping Palmer to the No. 2 role and Carter to No. 3.
  • I love the symmetry of everyone above seeing four targets. Williams' and Allen's fantasy managers probably love it less.

         

Buccaneers (19) at Cowboys (3) 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Mike Evans72.6%2379%726%8529%30%3.09
Cameron Brate67.7%2276%311%155%14%0.32
Julio Jones51.6%2276%519%9934%23%3.14
Cade Otton48.4%310%00%  0%0.00
Breshad Perriman41.9%1034%311%8529%30%0.00
Russell Gage41.9%1862%27%62%11%0.72
Chris Godwin30.6%1034%311%21%30%3.50
  • Godwin left with a hamstring injury.

     

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Dalton Schultz100.0%4291%922%5314%21%1.48
CeeDee Lamb96.9%4598%1127%12935%24%0.64
Noah Brown87.5%3985%922%8724%23%1.74
Dennis Houston56.3%3065%512%6618%17%0.53
Simi Fehoko23.4%1430%37%4211%21%0.86
  • Encouraging target and route shares for Lamb/Schultz/Brown, but the Dallas offense was brutal and now loses QB Dak Prescott (thumb) for at least a few weeks... and possibly longer.

         

Broncos (16) at Seahawks (17) 

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
Courtland Sutton95.3%4398%717%12943%16%1.67
Jerry Jeudy89.1%4091%717%7625%18%2.55
Albert Okwuegbunam65.6%3273%615%124%19%1.03
KJ Hamler59.4%2864%12%3010%4%0.00
Eric Tomlinson31.3%49%12%93%25%0.00
Eric Saubert28.1%818%12%227%13%0.00
Andrew Beck15.6%49%37%217%75%13.00
  • Four guys ran most of the routes, and it was the four everyone expected, though only Jeudy had a strong stat line in a game where Javonte Williams led the team with 12 targets.

     

 Snap %RoutesR/DBTgtsTgt Sh.Air YdsAY Sh.TPRRYPRR
DK Metcalf79.6%2893%726%3223%25%1.29
Tyler Lockett77.6%2687%415%3122%15%1.08
Will Dissly69.4%1240%311%118%25%3.58
Noah Fant55.1%1757%415%1611%24%0.94
Marquise Goodwin51.0%1653%27%2216%13%1.38
Colby Parkinson38.8%827%27%2820%25%5.38
  •  

    

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
Yahoo DFS Football: Week 2 Sunday Baller
Yahoo DFS Football: Week 2 Sunday Baller
Survivor: Week 2 Strategy & Picks
Survivor: Week 2 Strategy & Picks
Staff Picks: Week 2
Staff Picks: Week 2
Week 2 NFL ATS Betting Picks: Bengals roll, Saints over Bucs, Broncos bounce back
Week 2 NFL ATS Betting Picks: Bengals roll, Saints over Bucs, Broncos bounce back