Target Breakdown: Week 1 WR/TE Usage Recap & Week 2 Waiver Picks

This article will normally be posted on Tuesdays, but an ill-timed illness messed up the author's schedule and pushed things back this week. Rather than making you wait any longer, we're going with a somewhat abridged version (perhaps still too long for most people's taste) of Target Breakdown to start the season.
We still have usage box scores for each team, sortable leaderboards for each position and waiver recommendations for Week 2. Plus, I'll be adding some additional observations throughout the week.
Now, let's get to it...
Week 1 Sortable Leaderboards
Wide Receivers
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|1
|Davante Adams
|95%
|41
|98%
|17
|49%
|199
|58%
|41%
|3.44
|2
|A.J. Brown
|88%
|31
|94%
|13
|45%
|111
|73%
|42%
|5.00
|3
|Tyreek Hill
|68%
|30
|83%
|12
|39%
|112
|45%
|40%
|3.13
|4
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|84%
|30
|86%
|11
|37%
|96
|42%
|37%
|2.00
|5
|Cooper Kupp
|100%
|48
|100%
|15
|37%
|104
|45%
|31%
|2.67
|6
|Justin Jefferson
|92%
|33
|100%
|11
|35%
|121
|70%
|33%
|5.58
|7
|Brandin Cooks
|91%
|37
|93%
|12
|33%
|125
|50%
|32%
|2.22
|8
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|88%
|35
|92%
|12
|32%
|61
|20%
|34%
|1.83
|9
|Diontae Johnson
|80%
|35
|90%
|12
|32%
|121
|41%
|34%
|1.57
|10
|Robbie Anderson
|100%
|31
|100%
|8
|32%
|76
|45%
|26%
|3.29
|11
|Christian Kirk
|90%
|40
|91%
|12
|32%
|142
|37%
|30%
|2.93
|12
|Deebo Samuel
|82%
|28
|93%
|8
|31%
|27
|14%
|0.50
|13
|Ja'Marr Chase
|100%
|60
|100%
|16
|30%
|140
|35%
|27%
|2.15
|14
|Stefon Diggs
|64%
|25
|76%
|9
|29%
|99
|45%
|36%
|4.88
|15
|Kyle Philips
|43%
|20
|59%
|9
|29%
|73
|25%
|45%
|3.30
|16
|Richie James
|69%
|19
|73%
|6
|29%
|64
|48%
|32%
|3.11
|17
|Jarvis Landry
|74%
|29
|76%
|9
|28%
|125
|42%
|31%
|3.93
|18
|CeeDee Lamb
|97%
|45
|98%
|11
|27%
|129
|35%
|24%
|0.64
|19
|Curtis Samuel
|69%
|34
|81%
|11
|27%
|17
|6%
|32%
|1.62
|20
|Michael Pittman
|98%
|51
|98%
|13
|27%
|108
|35%
|25%
|2.37
|21
|DK Metcalf
|80%
|28
|93%
|7
|26%
|32
|23%
|25%
|1.29
|22
|Mike Evans
|73%
|23
|79%
|7
|26%
|85
|29%
|30%
|3.09
|23
|Greg Dortch
|90%
|39
|95%
|9
|25%
|57
|22%
|23%
|1.62
|24
|Michael Thomas
|61%
|29
|76%
|8
|25%
|88
|29%
|28%
|1.97
|25
|DJ Moore
|100%
|31
|100%
|6
|24%
|59
|35%
|19%
|1.39
|26
|Zay Jones
|84%
|40
|91%
|9
|24%
|93
|24%
|23%
|1.63
|27
|Jauan Jennings
|60%
|22
|73%
|6
|23%
|61
|32%
|27%
|2.82
|28
|Noah Brown
|88%
|39
|85%
|9
|22%
|87
|24%
|23%
|1.74
|29
|Drake London
|73%
|26
|79%
|7
|22%
|87
|31%
|27%
|2.85
|30
|DJ Chark
|82%
|35
|92%
|8
|22%
|124
|41%
|23%
|1.49
|31
|Jakobi Meyers
|87%
|29
|94%
|6
|21%
|92
|36%
|21%
|1.90
|32
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|65%
|31
|79%
|8
|21%
|79
|26%
|26%
|2.55
|33
|Amari Cooper
|81%
|29
|83%
|6
|20%
|59
|26%
|21%
|0.59
|34
|Sterling Shepard
|71%
|16
|62%
|4
|19%
|49
|36%
|25%
|4.44
|35
|Julio Jones
|52%
|22
|76%
|5
|19%
|99
|34%
|23%
|3.14
|36
|Darnell Mooney
|89%
|18
|95%
|3
|18%
|41
|24%
|17%
|0.44
|37
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|75%
|15
|79%
|3
|18%
|37
|21%
|20%
|1.20
|38
|Rashod Bateman
|68%
|23
|72%
|5
|17%
|104
|29%
|22%
|2.57
|39
|Nelson Agholor
|57%
|17
|55%
|5
|17%
|47
|18%
|29%
|1.65
|40
|Hunter Renfrow
|82%
|37
|88%
|6
|17%
|35
|10%
|16%
|0.57
|41
|Courtland Sutton
|95%
|43
|98%
|7
|17%
|129
|43%
|16%
|1.67
|42
|Jerry Jeudy
|89%
|40
|91%
|7
|17%
|76
|25%
|18%
|2.55
|43
|Marquise Brown
|95%
|39
|95%
|6
|17%
|107
|42%
|15%
|1.10
|44
|Chase Claypool
|92%
|36
|92%
|6
|16%
|39
|13%
|17%
|0.50
|45
|Gabe Davis
|98%
|33
|100%
|5
|16%
|81
|37%
|15%
|2.67
|46
|Jaylen Waddle
|68%
|27
|75%
|5
|16%
|48
|19%
|19%
|2.56
|47
|Treylon Burks
|37%
|13
|38%
|5
|16%
|97
|34%
|38%
|4.23
|48
|Marvin Jones
|82%
|38
|86%
|6
|16%
|97
|25%
|16%
|1.00
|49
|Corey Davis
|67%
|42
|68%
|9
|16%
|115
|38%
|21%
|1.83
|50
|Mecole Hardman
|55%
|24
|62%
|6
|15%
|84
|28%
|25%
|0.67
|51
|Tyler Lockett
|78%
|26
|87%
|4
|15%
|31
|22%
|15%
|1.08
|52
|Ben Skowronek
|88%
|42
|88%
|6
|15%
|58
|25%
|14%
|0.60
|53
|Romeo Doubs
|57%
|24
|63%
|5
|14%
|46
|22%
|21%
|1.54
|54
|Garrett Wilson
|48%
|35
|56%
|8
|14%
|69
|23%
|23%
|1.49
|55
|Devin Duvernay
|53%
|18
|56%
|4
|14%
|54
|15%
|22%
|3.00
|56
|Demarcus Robinson
|43%
|16
|50%
|4
|14%
|39
|11%
|25%
|1.19
|57
|Ty Montgomery
|36%
|12
|39%
|4
|14%
|13
|5%
|33%
|1.25
|58
|DeVonta Smith
|96%
|32
|97%
|4
|14%
|32
|21%
|13%
|0.00
|59
|Tyler Boyd
|79%
|48
|80%
|7
|13%
|86
|21%
|15%
|0.69
|60
|Jamison Crowder
|31%
|11
|33%
|4
|13%
|25
|12%
|36%
|2.55
|61
|Adam Thielen
|95%
|33
|100%
|4
|13%
|28
|16%
|12%
|1.09
|62
|K.J. Osborn
|67%
|27
|82%
|4
|13%
|30
|18%
|15%
|0.52
|63
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|59%
|18
|55%
|4
|13%
|38
|14%
|22%
|2.72
|64
|Elijah Moore
|89%
|55
|89%
|7
|12%
|56
|19%
|13%
|0.89
|65
|Ashton Dulin
|34%
|14
|27%
|6
|12%
|96
|31%
|43%
|3.29
|66
|Dennis Houston
|56%
|30
|65%
|5
|12%
|66
|18%
|17%
|0.53
|67
|Jahan Dotson
|87%
|36
|86%
|5
|12%
|79
|25%
|14%
|1.11
|68
|Shi Smith
|76%
|24
|77%
|3
|12%
|23
|14%
|13%
|0.50
|69
|Mike Williams
|92%
|31
|91%
|4
|12%
|12
|5%
|13%
|0.32
|70
|Joshua Palmer
|77%
|25
|74%
|4
|12%
|18
|8%
|16%
|0.20
|71
|DeAndre Carter
|38%
|14
|41%
|4
|12%
|77
|32%
|29%
|4.57
|72
|Keenan Allen
|32%
|12
|35%
|4
|12%
|49
|21%
|33%
|5.50
|73
|Christian Watson
|66%
|28
|74%
|4
|11%
|63
|31%
|14%
|1.21
|74
|A.J. Green
|73%
|30
|73%
|4
|11%
|39
|15%
|13%
|0.43
|75
|Braxton Berrios
|47%
|29
|47%
|6
|11%
|11
|4%
|21%
|1.28
|76
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|74%
|30
|77%
|4
|10%
|21
|7%
|13%
|1.47
|77
|Terry McLaurin
|89%
|39
|93%
|4
|10%
|83
|27%
|10%
|1.49
|78
|Isaiah McKenzie
|43%
|19
|58%
|3
|10%
|21
|9%
|16%
|1.00
|79
|Kenny Golladay
|76%
|18
|69%
|2
|10%
|13
|9%
|11%
|1.22
|80
|Mike Thomas
|68%
|42
|70%
|5
|9%
|71
|18%
|12%
|0.12
|81
|Chris Olave
|72%
|30
|79%
|3
|9%
|38
|13%
|10%
|1.37
|82
|Sammy Watkins
|67%
|28
|74%
|3
|9%
|3
|1%
|11%
|0.64
|83
|Randall Cobb
|61%
|27
|71%
|3
|9%
|49
|24%
|11%
|0.52
|84
|Nico Collins
|66%
|31
|78%
|3
|8%
|33
|13%
|10%
|0.84
|85
|Chris Moore
|49%
|21
|53%
|3
|8%
|16
|7%
|14%
|1.48
|86
|Parris Campbell
|77%
|42
|81%
|4
|8%
|19
|6%
|10%
|0.88
|87
|Josh Reynolds
|80%
|33
|87%
|3
|8%
|44
|15%
|9%
|0.85
|88
|George Pickens
|70%
|34
|87%
|3
|8%
|41
|14%
|9%
|0.09
|89
|Brandon Aiyuk
|99%
|30
|100%
|2
|8%
|25
|13%
|7%
|1.33
|90
|Marquise Goodwin
|51%
|16
|53%
|2
|7%
|22
|16%
|13%
|1.38
|91
|Russell Gage
|42%
|18
|62%
|2
|7%
|6
|2%
|11%
|0.72
|92
|DeVante Parker
|100%
|31
|100%
|2
|7%
|25
|10%
|6%
|0.29
|93
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|68%
|20
|59%
|2
|6%
|17
|6%
|10%
|0.65
|94
|Robert Woods
|68%
|25
|74%
|2
|6%
|24
|8%
|8%
|0.52
|95
|Allen Robinson
|97%
|45
|94%
|2
|5%
|35
|15%
|4%
|0.27
|96
|Alec Pierce
|51%
|34
|65%
|2
|4%
|26
|8%
|6%
|0.00
|97
|Bryan Edwards
|48%
|15
|45%
|1
|3%
|17
|6%
|7%
|0.00
|98
|Mack Hollins
|88%
|38
|90%
|1
|3%
|16
|5%
|3%
|0.42
|99
|KJ Hamler
|59%
|28
|64%
|1
|2%
|30
|10%
|4%
|0.00
|100
|Quez Watkins
|56%
|24
|73%
|0
|0%
|0%
|0.00
Tight Ends
|Snap %
|Routes
|Routes/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|DB
|1
|Pat Freiermuth
|89%
|29
|74%
|10
|27%
|72
|24%
|34%
|2.59
|39
|2
|Tyler Higbee
|94%
|41
|85%
|11
|27%
|26
|11%
|27%
|0.95
|48
|3
|Mark Andrews
|85%
|30
|94%
|7
|24%
|95
|27%
|23%
|1.73
|32
|4
|Travis Kelce
|64%
|28
|72%
|9
|23%
|95
|31%
|32%
|4.32
|39
|5
|Dalton Schultz
|100%
|42
|91%
|9
|22%
|53
|14%
|21%
|1.48
|46
|6
|Kyle Pitts
|85%
|25
|76%
|7
|22%
|85
|31%
|28%
|0.76
|33
|7
|T.J. Hockenson
|91%
|28
|74%
|7
|19%
|42
|14%
|25%
|1.36
|38
|8
|Darren Waller
|84%
|34
|81%
|6
|17%
|77
|22%
|18%
|2.32
|42
|9
|Juwan Johnson
|75%
|28
|74%
|5
|16%
|61
|20%
|18%
|1.54
|38
|10
|Hayden Hurst
|73%
|45
|75%
|8
|15%
|44
|11%
|18%
|1.02
|60
|11
|Noah Fant
|55%
|17
|57%
|4
|15%
|16
|11%
|24%
|0.94
|30
|12
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|66%
|32
|73%
|6
|15%
|12
|4%
|19%
|1.03
|44
|13
|Logan Thomas
|60%
|24
|57%
|6
|15%
|68
|22%
|25%
|1.88
|42
|14
|Robert Tonyan
|36%
|19
|50%
|5
|14%
|25
|12%
|26%
|1.89
|38
|15
|Kylen Granson
|56%
|28
|54%
|7
|14%
|34
|11%
|25%
|0.79
|52
|16
|Isaiah Likely
|45%
|17
|53%
|4
|14%
|29
|8%
|24%
|0.00
|32
|17
|Jonnu Smith
|68%
|16
|52%
|4
|14%
|21
|8%
|25%
|2.06
|31
|18
|Dallas Goedert
|92%
|28
|85%
|4
|14%
|7
|4%
|14%
|2.14
|33
|19
|Harrison Bryant
|45%
|14
|40%
|4
|13%
|54
|24%
|29%
|1.29
|35
|20
|Geoff Swaim
|73%
|15
|44%
|4
|13%
|4
|1%
|27%
|1.27
|34
|21
|Tyler Conklin
|91%
|45
|73%
|7
|12%
|22
|7%
|16%
|0.31
|62
|22
|Ian Thomas
|66%
|17
|55%
|3
|12%
|25
|15%
|18%
|3.12
|31
|23
|Gerald Everett
|66%
|20
|59%
|4
|12%
|28
|12%
|20%
|2.70
|34
|24
|Tre' McKitty
|58%
|13
|38%
|4
|12%
|14
|6%
|31%
|1.85
|34
|25
|Zach Ertz
|59%
|26
|63%
|4
|11%
|24
|9%
|15%
|0.54
|41
|26
|Will Dissly
|69%
|12
|40%
|3
|11%
|11
|8%
|25%
|3.58
|30
|27
|Cameron Brate
|68%
|22
|76%
|3
|11%
|15
|5%
|14%
|0.32
|29
|28
|Evan Engram
|71%
|34
|77%
|4
|11%
|23
|6%
|12%
|0.82
|44
|29
|Johnny Mundt
|66%
|16
|48%
|3
|10%
|1
|1%
|19%
|1.06
|33
|30
|Tyler Kroft
|55%
|13
|43%
|2
|8%
|29
|15%
|15%
|0.69
|30
|31
|Ross Dwelley
|27%
|11
|37%
|2
|8%
|16
|8%
|18%
|1.00
|30
|32
|Hunter Henry
|79%
|27
|87%
|2
|7%
|28
|11%
|7%
|0.33
|31
|33
|Dawson Knox
|86%
|23
|70%
|2
|6%
|4
|2%
|9%
|0.22
|33
|34
|Durham Smythe
|63%
|14
|39%
|2
|6%
|11
|4%
|14%
|1.00
|36
|35
|Irv Smith
|30%
|13
|39%
|2
|6%
|3
|2%
|15%
|0.00
|33
|36
|Austin Hooper
|62%
|21
|62%
|2
|6%
|15
|5%
|10%
|0.29
|34
|37
|Cole Kmet
|84%
|10
|53%
|1
|6%
|-4
|-2%
|10%
|0.00
|19
|38
|Brevin Jordan
|62%
|25
|63%
|2
|6%
|8
|3%
|8%
|0.20
|40
|39
|Mo Alie-Cox
|54%
|19
|37%
|2
|4%
|12
|4%
|11%
|1.37
|52
|40
|David Njoku
|89%
|23
|66%
|1
|3%
|2
|1%
|4%
|0.30
|35
|41
|Mike Gesicki
|42%
|14
|39%
|1
|3%
|0
|0%
|7%
|0.07
|36
|42
|Pharaoh Brown
|66%
|16
|40%
|1
|3%
|10
|4%
|6%
|1.06
|40
|43
|John Bates
|59%
|16
|38%
|1
|2%
|2
|1%
|6%
|0.00
|42
Injury Report
Inactives
TE George Kittle (groin)
WR Allen Lazard (ankle)
WR Michael Gallup (knee)
WR Van Jefferson (knee)
WR Rondale Moore (hamstring)
WR Velus Jones (hamstring)
TE Donald Parham (hamstring)
In-Game Injuries
Keenan Allen left in the first half with a hamstring injury.
Tee Higgins left in the first half due to a concussion.
Chris Godwin injured his hamstring in the first half and didn't return.
Wan'Dale Robinson left in the first half with a knee injury.
Alec Pierce entered concussion protocol after the game.
Waivers & Sleepers for Week 2
Limited to players rostered in less than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Wide Receivers
- DJ Chark - 49%
- Jahan Dotson - 37%
- Treylon Burks - 43%
- Russell Gage - 42%
- Joshua Palmer
- Curtis Samuel - 58%
- Zay Jones - 13%
- Robbie Anderson - 29%
- Christian Watson - 11%
- Sterling Shepard - 4%
- Donovan Peoples-Jones - 12%
- Devin Duvernay - 57%
- Kyle Philips - 3%
Tight Ends
- Hayden Hurst - 14%
- Tyler Higbee - 59%
- Logan Thomas - 9%
- Juwan Johnson - 0%
- Tyler Conklin - 2%
- Robert Tonyan - 30%
Drops & Benchings
Drop'Em
TE Mike Gesicki
TE C.J. Uzomah
Bench'Em
TE Cole Kmet
TE Irv Smith
Game-by-Game Breakdowns
Bills (31) at Rams (10)
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Gabe Davis
|98.3%
|33
|100%
|5
|16%
|81
|37%
|15%
|2.67
|Dawson Knox
|86.2%
|23
|70%
|2
|6%
|4
|2%
|9%
|0.22
|Stefon Diggs
|63.8%
|25
|76%
|9
|29%
|99
|45%
|36%
|4.88
|Isaiah McKenzie
|43.1%
|19
|58%
|3
|10%
|21
|9%
|16%
|1.00
|Jamison Crowder
|31.0%
|11
|33%
|4
|13%
|25
|12%
|36%
|2.55
- Davis had two big plays, including a TD, and actually ran eight more routes than Diggs, who had an even bigger game.
- The split between McKenzie and Crowder isn't especially encouraging for the prospect of either having mainstream fantasy value. Then again, Crowder gets hurt all the time, and it's still possible one fully separates from the other at some point this year.
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Cooper Kupp
|100.0%
|48
|100%
|15
|37%
|104
|45%
|31%
|2.67
|Allen Robinson
|97.0%
|45
|94%
|2
|5%
|35
|15%
|4%
|0.27
|Tyler Higbee
|93.9%
|41
|85%
|11
|27%
|26
|11%
|27%
|0.95
|Ben Skowronek
|87.9%
|42
|88%
|6
|15%
|58
|25%
|14%
|0.60
- Matthew Stafford pointed to Buffalo's heavy use of zone coverages as an explanation for Robinson's lack of targets, noting that the Bills played "maybe two snaps of man". Sean McVay just said he'd "have liked to get Robinson more involved".
- Sean McVay kept a tight rotation, per usual, with four guys running nearly all the WR/TE routes.
- Depth guys Tutu Atwell and Brycen Hopkins played a combined 17% of snaps, seeing just 10 total routes and one target.
- Van Jefferson (knee) didn't play, but he should have no trouble jumping back ahead of Skowronek once he's healthy.
Browns (26) at Panthers (24)
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|David Njoku
|89.2%
|23
|66%
|1
|3%
|2
|1%
|4%
|0.30
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|83.8%
|30
|86%
|11
|37%
|96
|42%
|37%
|2.00
|Amari Cooper
|81.1%
|29
|83%
|6
|20%
|59
|26%
|21%
|0.59
|Harrison Bryant
|44.6%
|14
|40%
|4
|13%
|54
|24%
|29%
|1.29
|Anthony Schwartz
|29.7%
|10
|29%
|2
|7%
|19
|8%
|20%
|1.90
|David Bell
|28.4%
|8
|23%
|0
|0%
|0%
|0.00
- Schwartz and Bell essentially split the No. 3 receiver job.
- DPJ led the team in targets (11), catches (six) and yards (60).
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|DJ Moore
|100.0%
|31
|100%
|6
|24%
|59
|35%
|19%
|1.39
|Robbie Anderson
|100.0%
|31
|100%
|8
|32%
|76
|45%
|26%
|3.29
|Shi Smith
|76.0%
|24
|77%
|3
|12%
|23
|14%
|13%
|0.50
|Ian Thomas
|66.0%
|17
|55%
|3
|12%
|25
|15%
|18%
|3.12
|Tommy Tremble
|34.0%
|9
|29%
|1
|4%
|-1
|-1%
|11%
|0.11
- These five and the running backs (including FB Giovanni Ricci) accounted for all of Carolina's skill-position snaps.
- 2021 second-round pick Terrace Marshall was active but didn't play. Same for Rashard Higgins.
- Smith saw only three targets but was over three-fourths in both snap and route participation.
- I've always been a RA fan, but he also had a long TD in Week 1 last year and then did nothing the rest of the season. His 75-yard
Patriots (7) at Dolphins (20)
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|DeVante Parker
|100%
|31
|100%
|2
|7%
|25
|10%
|6%
|0.29
|Jakobi Meyers
|87%
|29
|94%
|6
|21%
|92
|36%
|21%
|1.90
|Hunter Henry
|79%
|27
|87%
|2
|7%
|28
|11%
|7%
|0.33
|Jonnu Smith
|68%
|16
|52%
|4
|14%
|21
|8%
|25%
|2.06
|Nelson Agholor
|57%
|17
|55%
|5
|17%
|47
|18%
|29%
|1.65
- Mac Jones really spread the ball around, including to his RBs, without much success. Agholor and Jonnu saw more targets, but Parker and Henry ran far more routes — don't be fooled by that one.
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Jaylen Waddle
|68%
|27
|75%
|5
|16%
|48
|19%
|19%
|2.56
|Tyreek Hill
|68%
|30
|83%
|12
|39%
|112
|45%
|40%
|3.13
|Durham Smythe
|63%
|14
|39%
|2
|6%
|11
|4%
|14%
|1.00
|Cedrick Wilson
|47%
|15
|42%
|2
|6%
|16
|6%
|13%
|1.33
|Mike Gesicki
|42%
|14
|39%
|1
|3%
|0
|0%
|7%
|0.07
|Trent Sherfield
|34%
|10
|28%
|2
|6%
|22
|9%
|20%
|0.80
- It played out as many feared for Gesicki, who was targeted only once on 14 routes.
Ravens (24) at Jets (9)
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Mark Andrews
|84.9%
|30
|94%
|7
|24%
|95
|27%
|23%
|1.73
|Rashod Bateman
|67.9%
|23
|72%
|5
|17%
|104
|29%
|22%
|2.57
|Devin Duvernay
|52.8%
|18
|56%
|4
|14%
|54
|15%
|22%
|3.00
|Isaiah Likely
|45.3%
|17
|53%
|4
|14%
|29
|8%
|24%
|0.00
|Demarcus Robinson
|43.4%
|16
|50%
|4
|14%
|39
|11%
|25%
|1.19
|Josh Oliver
|32.1%
|4
|13%
|0
|0%
|0%
|0.00
- James Proche barely played, while Duvernay scored twice on four targets.
- Bateman and Andrews were the only Ravens above 56% route share. Duvernay had a great game but still shouldn't be started outside of extremely deep leagues unless we see a larger workload increase.
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Tyler Conklin
|91.1%
|45
|73%
|7
|12%
|22
|7%
|16%
|0.31
|Elijah Moore
|88.6%
|55
|89%
|7
|12%
|56
|19%
|13%
|0.89
|Corey Davis
|67.1%
|42
|68%
|9
|16%
|115
|38%
|21%
|1.83
|Garrett Wilson
|48.1%
|35
|56%
|8
|14%
|69
|23%
|23%
|1.49
|Braxton Berrios
|46.8%
|29
|47%
|6
|11%
|11
|4%
|21%
|1.28
|C.J. Uzomah
|27.8%
|12
|19%
|0
|0%
|0%
|0.00
- Conklin > Uzomah, by a mile apparently. Conklin had less than 20 yards and pass-blocked on a bunch of snaps, but he was also targeted seven times and scored the team's only TD (albeit in garbage time).
Steelers (23) at Bengals (20) - OT
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Chase Claypool
|91.8%
|36
|92%
|6
|16%
|39
|13%
|17%
|0.50
|Pat Freiermuth
|88.5%
|29
|74%
|10
|27%
|72
|24%
|34%
|2.59
|Diontae Johnson
|80.3%
|35
|90%
|12
|32%
|121
|41%
|34%
|1.57
|George Pickens
|70.5%
|34
|87%
|3
|8%
|41
|14%
|9%
|0.09
|Zach Gentry
|31.1%
|6
|15%
|2
|5%
|1
|0%
|33%
|6.67
- Pickens, Johnson and Claypool were all right around 90% route share, with Freirmuth falling short only because he pass-blocked some.
- The second-year TE never reached 80% snap share in a game last season.
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Ja'Marr Chase
|100.0%
|60
|100%
|16
|30%
|140
|35%
|27%
|2.15
|Tyler Boyd
|78.7%
|48
|80%
|7
|13%
|86
|21%
|15%
|0.69
|Hayden Hurst
|73.4%
|45
|75%
|8
|15%
|44
|11%
|18%
|1.02
|Mike Thomas
|68.1%
|42
|70%
|5
|9%
|71
|18%
|12%
|0.12
|Drew Sample
|30.9%
|8
|13%
|1
|2%
|2
|0%
|13%
|0.25
|Tee Higgins
|26.6%
|14
|23%
|2
|4%
|18
|4%
|14%
|1.93
|Trent Taylor
|13.8%
|9
|15%
|0
|0%
|0%
|0.00
- Higgins caught two balls for 27 yards before exiting with a concussion in the first half. Chase went off in his absence and didn't miss a single snap, while Thomas stepped up as the No. 3 receiver but was targeted just five times on 42 routes.
- Hurt's usage was encouraging, running three-fourths of available routes and seeing eight targets (though that's only a 15% share of the team total).
49ers (10) at Bears (19)
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Brandon Aiyuk
|98.5%
|30
|100%
|2
|8%
|25
|13%
|7%
|1.33
|Deebo Samuel
|82.1%
|28
|93%
|8
|31%
|27
|14%
|29%
|0.50
|Jauan Jennings
|59.7%
|22
|73%
|6
|23%
|61
|32%
|27%
|2.82
|Tyler Kroft
|55.2%
|13
|43%
|2
|8%
|29
|15%
|15%
|0.69
|Charlie Woerner
|28.4%
|5
|17%
|0
|0%
|0%
|0.00
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|26.9%
|8
|27%
|2
|8%
|31
|16%
|25%
|2.50
|Ross Dwelley
|26.9%
|11
|37%
|2
|8%
|16
|8%
|18%
|1.00
- George Kittle (groin) didn't play, so the Niners rotated three guys at tight end.
- I wouldn't pay too much attention to these stats given the awful weather Sunday.
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Darnell Mooney
|89.3%
|18
|95%
|3
|18%
|41
|24%
|17%
|0.44
|Cole Kmet
|83.9%
|10
|53%
|1
|6%
|-4
|-2%
|10%
|0.00
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|75.0%
|15
|79%
|3
|18%
|37
|21%
|20%
|1.20
|Ryan Griffin
|53.6%
|9
|47%
|2
|12%
|30
|17%
|22%
|0.00
|Dante Pettis
|37.5%
|10
|53%
|1
|6%
|21
|12%
|10%
|5.10
- The Bears presumably won't play all their games in awful weather, though they probably wish it could be that way. Anyway, the big takeaway here is that St. Brown is the No. 2 receiver and Pettis the No. 3.
- Kmet's route share is a little worrying, but he did play over 80% of snaps, and it's possible the weather impacted how he was deployed on Chicago's few pass plays.
Eagles (38) at Lions (35)
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|DeVonta Smith
|95.8%
|32
|97%
|4
|14%
|32
|21%
|13%
|0.00
|Dallas Goedert
|91.7%
|28
|85%
|4
|14%
|7
|4%
|14%
|2.14
|A.J. Brown
|87.5%
|31
|94%
|13
|45%
|111
|73%
|42%
|5.00
|Quez Watkins
|55.6%
|24
|73%
|0
|0%
|0
|0%
|0%
|0.00
|Jack Stoll
|34.7%
|3
|9%
|0
|0%
|0
|0%
|0%
|0.00
- Smith finished without a catch on four targets while actually running one more route than Brown, who truly was the apple of Jalen Hurts' eye (and for good reason).
- Goedert also had encouraging snap and route shares but with only four targets. He did catch three of them for 60 yards.
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|T.J. Hockenson
|90.9%
|28
|74%
|7
|19%
|42
|14%
|25%
|1.36
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|87.9%
|35
|92%
|12
|32%
|61
|20%
|34%
|1.83
|DJ Chark
|81.8%
|35
|92%
|8
|22%
|124
|41%
|23%
|1.49
|Josh Reynolds
|80.3%
|33
|87%
|3
|8%
|44
|15%
|9%
|0.85
|Brock Wright
|34.8%
|7
|18%
|0
|0%
|0
|0%
|0%
|0.00
- St. Brown picked up where left off last year, at least in terms of volume. The Eagles held him under 70 yards but couldn't keep him out of the end zone.
Colts (20) at Texans (20) - OT
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Michael Pittman
|97.8%
|51
|98%
|13
|27%
|108
|35%
|25%
|2.37
|Parris Campbell
|76.7%
|42
|81%
|4
|8%
|19
|6%
|10%
|0.88
|Kylen Granson
|55.6%
|28
|54%
|7
|14%
|34
|11%
|25%
|0.79
|Mo Alie-Cox
|54.4%
|19
|37%
|2
|4%
|12
|4%
|11%
|1.37
|Alec Pierce
|51.1%
|34
|65%
|2
|4%
|26
|8%
|6%
|0.00
|Ashton Dulin
|34.4%
|14
|27%
|6
|12%
|96
|31%
|43%
|3.29
- Campbell was the No. 2 receiver ahead of Pierce, who finished without a catch and even lost some routes to No. 4 receiver Ashton Dulin (who was targeted six times on 14 routes).
- Alie-Cox and Granson were in a timeshare at tight end. Many, including me, had been rooting for Alie-Cox to get more of the obvious pass snaps this year. It wasn't so Week 1.
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Brandin Cooks
|91.2%
|37
|93%
|12
|33%
|125
|50%
|32%
|2.22
|Nico Collins
|66.2%
|31
|78%
|3
|8%
|33
|13%
|10%
|0.84
|Pharaoh Brown
|66.2%
|16
|40%
|1
|3%
|10
|4%
|6%
|1.06
|Brevin Jordan
|61.8%
|25
|63%
|2
|6%
|8
|3%
|8%
|0.20
|Chris Moore
|48.5%
|21
|53%
|3
|8%
|16
|7%
|14%
|1.48
|O.J. Howard
|17.6%
|6
|15%
|2
|6%
|27
|11%
|33%
|6.33
|Chris Conley
|13.2%
|5
|13%
|2
|6%
|18
|7%
|40%
|0.00
- Collins, Jordan and Moore all topped 50% route share while seeing three or fewer targets. Cooks and RB Rex Burkhead got the most looks from Davis Mills.
- Howard scored twice, but those were his only targets and he ran just six routes.
Saints (27) at Falcons (26)
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Juwan Johnson
|75.4%
|28
|74%
|5
|16%
|61
|20%
|18%
|1.54
|Jarvis Landry
|73.7%
|29
|76%
|9
|28%
|125
|42%
|31%
|3.93
|Chris Olave
|71.9%
|30
|79%
|3
|9%
|38
|13%
|10%
|1.37
|Michael Thomas
|61.4%
|29
|76%
|8
|25%
|88
|29%
|28%
|1.97
- Olave actually led the team in routes, but was targeted on three of 30.
- Johnson was the clear top tight end, running only two fewer routes than Olave and one fewer than Landry/Thomas.
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Kyle Pitts
|84.5%
|25
|76%
|7
|22%
|85
|31%
|28%
|0.76
|Drake London
|73.2%
|26
|79%
|7
|22%
|87
|31%
|27%
|2.85
|Parker Hesse
|63.4%
|12
|36%
|2
|6%
|8
|3%
|17%
|0.42
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|59.2%
|18
|55%
|4
|13%
|38
|14%
|22%
|2.72
|Bryan Edwards
|47.9%
|15
|45%
|1
|3%
|17
|6%
|7%
|0.00
- London led the team in routes despite having the preseason knee injury.
Jaguars (22) at Commanders (28)
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Christian Kirk
|90.3%
|40
|91%
|12
|32%
|142
|37%
|30%
|2.93
|Zay Jones
|83.9%
|40
|91%
|9
|24%
|93
|24%
|23%
|1.63
|Marvin Jones
|82.3%
|38
|86%
|6
|16%
|97
|25%
|16%
|1.00
|Evan Engram
|71.0%
|34
|77%
|4
|11%
|23
|6%
|12%
|0.82
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Terry McLaurin
|88.6%
|39
|93%
|4
|10%
|83
|27%
|10%
|1.49
|Jahan Dotson
|87.1%
|36
|86%
|5
|12%
|79
|25%
|14%
|1.11
|Curtis Samuel
|68.6%
|34
|81%
|11
|27%
|17
|6%
|32%
|1.62
|Logan Thomas
|60.0%
|24
|57%
|6
|15%
|68
|22%
|25%
|1.88
|John Bates
|58.6%
|16
|38%
|1
|2%
|2
|1%
|6%
|0.00
- Dotson, McLaurin and Samuel all topped 80% route share and had major contributions to the win.
- Samuel lost a fumble but also had four carries for 17 yards, on top of 8-55-1 on 11 targets. You might say his usage was more encouraging than his performance.
Packers (7) at Vikings (23)
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Sammy Watkins
|67.2%
|28
|74%
|3
|9%
|3
|1%
|11%
|0.64
|Christian Watson
|65.6%
|28
|74%
|4
|11%
|63
|31%
|14%
|1.21
|Randall Cobb
|60.7%
|27
|71%
|3
|9%
|49
|24%
|11%
|0.52
|Romeo Doubs
|57.4%
|24
|63%
|5
|14%
|46
|22%
|21%
|1.54
|Marcedes Lewis
|37.7%
|5
|13%
|0
|0%
|0%
|0.00
|Robert Tonyan
|36.1%
|19
|50%
|5
|14%
|25
|12%
|26%
|1.89
|Josiah Deguara
|24.6%
|10
|26%
|2
|6%
|17
|8%
|20%
|2.80
- No Packer reached 75% route share or 70% route share, though Watkins, Watson and Cobb all came fairly close. None can be started confidently Week 2, even if Allen Lazard misses another game.
- The Packers also rotated at tight end, though Tonyan should pick up more snaps and routes as the year goes along (and he did see five targets Sunday) given that this was his first game back after ACL surgery.
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Adam Thielen
|95.1%
|33
|100%
|4
|13%
|28
|16%
|12%
|1.09
|Justin Jefferson
|91.8%
|33
|100%
|11
|35%
|121
|70%
|33%
|5.58
|K.J. Osborn
|67.2%
|27
|82%
|4
|13%
|30
|18%
|15%
|0.52
|Johnny Mundt
|65.6%
|16
|48%
|3
|10%
|1
|1%
|19%
|1.06
|Irv Smith
|29.5%
|13
|39%
|2
|6%
|3
|2%
|15%
|0.00
- A brutal start for Smith, even with coach Kevin O'Connell saying afterward that the young tight end will be more involved in the future.
Giants (21) at Titans (20)
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Kenny Golladay
|75.9%
|18
|69%
|2
|10%
|13
|9%
|11%
|1.22
|Sterling Shepard
|70.7%
|16
|62%
|4
|19%
|49
|36%
|25%
|4.44
|Richie James
|69.0%
|19
|73%
|6
|29%
|64
|48%
|32%
|3.11
|Daniel Bellinger
|50.0%
|6
|23%
|0
|0%
|0%
|0.00
|David Sills
|46.6%
|15
|58%
|0
|0%
|0%
|0.00
|Tanner Hudson
|31.0%
|14
|54%
|0
|0%
|0%
|0.00
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|15.5%
|5
|19%
|1
|5%
|5
|4%
|20%
|1.00
- Bellinger led the TEs in snaps but was taken off for Hudson in obvious passing situations, thus running only six routes.
- Kadarius Toney played seven snaps, taking two carries for 23 yards. At least he was an effective gadget player!
- Robinson played 42% of snaps in the first quarter before exiting in the second quarter with a knee injury.
- Did anyone predict James leading the team in Week 1 routes? And finishing second in targets? (Behind RB Saquon Barkley)
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Geoff Swaim
|73.3%
|15
|44%
|4
|13%
|4
|1%
|27%
|1.27
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|68.3%
|20
|59%
|2
|6%
|17
|6%
|10%
|0.65
|Robert Woods
|68.3%
|25
|74%
|2
|6%
|24
|8%
|8%
|0.52
|Austin Hooper
|61.7%
|21
|62%
|2
|6%
|15
|5%
|10%
|0.29
|Kyle Philips
|43.3%
|20
|59%
|9
|29%
|73
|25%
|45%
|3.30
|Treylon Burks
|36.7%
|13
|38%
|5
|16%
|97
|34%
|38%
|4.23
- Another team that rotated a good amount, with only Woods reaching even two-thirds route share.
- Philips, the fifth-round rookie, was targeted on nine of his 20 routes, with Burks seeing the pass on five of his 13.
- Philips finished with 6-66-0 but lost a fumble, while Burks went 3-55-0, making his case for more snaps moving forward.
- Note that starting wideouts Woods and BWI combined for four targets and 26 yards.
- Hooper's shares are discouraging across the board, though he did at least run six more routes than Swaim, who led the team's skill-position players in snaps. Hooper could have big weeks here and there, but it looks like he won't have a true three-down role given how the Titans value Swaim's blocking.
Chiefs (44) at Cardinals (21)
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|74.2%
|30
|77%
|4
|10%
|21
|7%
|13%
|1.47
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|65.2%
|31
|79%
|8
|21%
|79
|26%
|26%
|2.55
|Travis Kelce
|63.6%
|28
|72%
|9
|23%
|95
|31%
|32%
|4.32
|Mecole Hardman
|54.5%
|24
|62%
|6
|15%
|84
|28%
|25%
|0.67
|Noah Gray
|54.5%
|9
|23%
|2
|5%
|17
|6%
|22%
|1.11
|Jody Fortson
|33.3%
|9
|23%
|1
|3%
|9
|3%
|11%
|0.11
|Skyy Moore
|19.7%
|6
|15%
|1
|3%
|15
|5%
|17%
|5.00
- Kelce played 86% of snaps in the first half and 32% in the second half. So his snap share isn't too worrisome, especially given his 26.1 PPR points. But it does appear the Chiefs are being a bit more careful with him this year... they've typically left their star players in longer than necessary in blowout wins, as do many teams.
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Marquise Brown
|95.2%
|39
|95%
|6
|17%
|107
|42%
|15%
|1.10
|Greg Dortch
|90.5%
|39
|95%
|9
|25%
|57
|22%
|23%
|1.62
|A.J. Green
|73.0%
|30
|73%
|4
|11%
|39
|15%
|13%
|0.43
|Zach Ertz
|58.7%
|26
|63%
|4
|11%
|24
|9%
|15%
|0.54
|Andy Isabella
|33.3%
|13
|32%
|3
|8%
|30
|12%
|23%
|0.77
- Rondale Moore (hamstring) was inactive, and Dortch stepped in with 7-63-0 on a team-high nine targets, also tying Hollywood for the lead in route share (95%).
Raiders (19) at Chargers (24)
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Davante Adams
|94.6%
|41
|98%
|17
|49%
|199
|58%
|41%
|3.44
|Mack Hollins
|87.5%
|38
|90%
|1
|3%
|16
|5%
|3%
|0.42
|Darren Waller
|83.9%
|34
|81%
|6
|17%
|77
|22%
|18%
|2.32
|Hunter Renfrow
|82.1%
|37
|88%
|6
|17%
|35
|10%
|16%
|0.57
|Foster Moreau
|32.1%
|7
|17%
|0
|0%
|0%
|0.00
- Encouraging snap/route numbers for Waller/Renfrow/Hollins, but with Adams absolutely dominating the targets and air yards.
- So far, Rodgers misses Adams more than Adams misses Rodgers. But who's counting?
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Mike Williams
|92.3%
|31
|91%
|4
|12%
|12
|5%
|13%
|0.32
|Joshua Palmer
|76.9%
|25
|74%
|4
|12%
|18
|8%
|16%
|0.20
|Gerald Everett
|66.2%
|20
|59%
|4
|12%
|28
|12%
|20%
|2.70
|Tre' McKitty
|58.5%
|13
|38%
|4
|12%
|14
|6%
|31%
|1.85
|DeAndre Carter
|38.5%
|14
|41%
|4
|12%
|77
|32%
|29%
|4.57
|Keenan Allen
|32.3%
|12
|35%
|4
|12%
|49
|21%
|33%
|5.50
- Keenan Allen left with a hamstring injury, bumping Palmer to the No. 2 role and Carter to No. 3.
- Jalen Guyton ran only three routes.
- I love the symmetry of everyone above seeing four targets. Williams' and Allen's fantasy managers probably love it less.
Buccaneers (19) at Cowboys (3)
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Mike Evans
|72.6%
|23
|79%
|7
|26%
|85
|29%
|30%
|3.09
|Cameron Brate
|67.7%
|22
|76%
|3
|11%
|15
|5%
|14%
|0.32
|Julio Jones
|51.6%
|22
|76%
|5
|19%
|99
|34%
|23%
|3.14
|Cade Otton
|48.4%
|3
|10%
|0
|0%
|0%
|0.00
|Breshad Perriman
|41.9%
|10
|34%
|3
|11%
|85
|29%
|30%
|0.00
|Russell Gage
|41.9%
|18
|62%
|2
|7%
|6
|2%
|11%
|0.72
|Chris Godwin
|30.6%
|10
|34%
|3
|11%
|2
|1%
|30%
|3.50
- Godwin left with a hamstring injury.
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Dalton Schultz
|100.0%
|42
|91%
|9
|22%
|53
|14%
|21%
|1.48
|CeeDee Lamb
|96.9%
|45
|98%
|11
|27%
|129
|35%
|24%
|0.64
|Noah Brown
|87.5%
|39
|85%
|9
|22%
|87
|24%
|23%
|1.74
|Dennis Houston
|56.3%
|30
|65%
|5
|12%
|66
|18%
|17%
|0.53
|Simi Fehoko
|23.4%
|14
|30%
|3
|7%
|42
|11%
|21%
|0.86
- Encouraging target and route shares for Lamb/Schultz/Brown, but the Dallas offense was brutal and now loses QB Dak Prescott (thumb) for at least a few weeks... and possibly longer.
Broncos (16) at Seahawks (17)
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|Courtland Sutton
|95.3%
|43
|98%
|7
|17%
|129
|43%
|16%
|1.67
|Jerry Jeudy
|89.1%
|40
|91%
|7
|17%
|76
|25%
|18%
|2.55
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|65.6%
|32
|73%
|6
|15%
|12
|4%
|19%
|1.03
|KJ Hamler
|59.4%
|28
|64%
|1
|2%
|30
|10%
|4%
|0.00
|Eric Tomlinson
|31.3%
|4
|9%
|1
|2%
|9
|3%
|25%
|0.00
|Eric Saubert
|28.1%
|8
|18%
|1
|2%
|22
|7%
|13%
|0.00
|Andrew Beck
|15.6%
|4
|9%
|3
|7%
|21
|7%
|75%
|13.00
- Four guys ran most of the routes, and it was the four everyone expected, though only Jeudy had a strong stat line in a game where Javonte Williams led the team with 12 targets.
|Snap %
|Routes
|R/DB
|Tgts
|Tgt Sh.
|Air Yds
|AY Sh.
|TPRR
|YPRR
|DK Metcalf
|79.6%
|28
|93%
|7
|26%
|32
|23%
|25%
|1.29
|Tyler Lockett
|77.6%
|26
|87%
|4
|15%
|31
|22%
|15%
|1.08
|Will Dissly
|69.4%
|12
|40%
|3
|11%
|11
|8%
|25%
|3.58
|Noah Fant
|55.1%
|17
|57%
|4
|15%
|16
|11%
|24%
|0.94
|Marquise Goodwin
|51.0%
|16
|53%
|2
|7%
|22
|16%
|13%
|1.38
|Colby Parkinson
|38.8%
|8
|27%
|2
|7%
|28
|20%
|25%
|5.38