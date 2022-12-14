Target Breakdown: Week 14 WR/TE Usage and Week 15 Waivers

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.
It was a brutal week for injuries, to say the least, and the WR position was probably more affected than any other. Even a lot of the guys who managed to stay healthy now have the problem of playing with a backup (or third-string) quarterback. NFL teams and fantasy teams alike are left scrambling, and it ended up being a big Week 14 for some journeymen and scrubs.
Check it all out below, and stop by Backfield Breakdown for a similarly detailed look at running back usage and roles this past weekend (plus waiver/add/drop recommendations heading into Week 15).
Share Comparisons
Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 14, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).
Wide Receiver
|SNP% W14
|SNP%
'22
|Snap ∆
|Tgt
|TS W14
|TS
SZN
|TS ∆
|AY
|AY Sh W14
|AY SH SZN
|AY ∆
|Chris Moore
|79.7%
|60.6%
|19.1%
|11
|44.0%
|13.8%
|30.2%
|90
|42.5%
|14.2%
|28.3%
|Demarcus Robinson
|60.7%
|57.9%
|2.8%
|6
|35.3%
|16.4%
|18.9%
|66
|47.1%
|18.7%
|28.4%
|Ja'Marr Chase
|93.4%
|93.5%
|-0.1%
|15
|46.9%
|29.4%
|17.5%
|129
|54.2%
|37.5%
|16.7%
|Tutu Atwell
|59.0%
|23.0%
|36.0%
|9
|26.5%
|9.6%
|16.9%
|111
|40.2%
|25.3%
|14.9%
|Nelson Agholor
|96.5%
|50.6%
|45.9%
|10
|30.3%
|13.8%
|16.5%
|82
|48.8%
|20.2%
|28.6%
|Amari Rodgers
|53.1%
|40.8%
|12.3%
|5
|20.0%
|5.5%
|14.5%
|46
|21.7%
|8.9%
|12.8%
|Richie James
|91.9%
|41.8%
|50.1%
|9
|28.1%
|15.2%
|12.9%
|64
Tight Ends
|SNP % W14
|Snp % '22
|Snap ∆
|Tgt
|TS W14
|TS SZN
|TS ∆
|AY
|AY Sh W14
|AY SH SZN
|AY ∆
|1
|Mitchell Wilcox
|78.7%
|40.10%
|38.6%
|2
|6.30%
|3.70%
|2.60%
|19
|8.00%
|2.3%
|5.70%
|2
|Grant Calcaterra
|59.1%
|23.80%
|35.3%
|4
|12.90%
|5.50%
|7.40%
|32
|11.10%
|4.7%
|6.40%
|3
|Trey McBride
|75.4%
|42.30%
|33.1%
|6
|15.00%
|9.70%
|5.30%
|50
|17.30%
|7.1%
|10.20%
|4
|Jack Stoll
|69.7%
|51.00%
|18.7%
|2
|6.50%
|5.70%
|0.80%
|8
|2.80%
|4.1%
|-1.30%
|5
|Dalton Schultz
|93.0%
|75.50%
|17.5%
|10
|25.60%
|18.60%
|7.00%
|90
|26.50%
|16.6%
|9.90%
|6
|Foster Moreau
|100.0%
|84.30%
|15.7%
|1
|5.30%
|13.40%
|-8.10%
|13
|7.20%
|12.7%
|-5.50%
|7
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|50.0%
|34.50%
|15.5%
|6
|15.80%
|11.20%
|4.60%
|28
|8.30%
|11.4%
|-3.10%
|8
|David Njoku
|95.7%
|80.30%
|15.4%
|9
|22.50%
|18.50%
|4.00%
|32
|9.20%
|15.2%
|-6.00%
|9
|Jordan Akins
|53.1%
|40.00%
|13.1%
|2
|12.00%
|10.10%
|1.90%
|65
|30.70%
|9.0%
|21.70%
|10
|Gerald Everett
|71.8%
|61.10%
|10.7%
|8
|14.90%
|14.00%
|0.90%
|31
|12.30%
|13.9%
|-1.60%
|11
|Ian Thomas
|63.9%
|54.30%
|9.6%
|2
|10.00%
|8.70%
|1.30%
|0
|0.00%
|2.6%
|-2.60%
|12
|Tyler Higbee
|95.1%
|86.40%
|8.7%
|3
|8.80%
|20.00%
|-11.20%
|5
|1.80%
|9.8%
|-8.00%
|13
|Dawson Knox
|88.9%
|80.30%
|8.6%
|7
|25.90%
|11.90%
|14.00%
|58
|27.20%
|10.1%
|17.10%
|14
|T.J. Hockenson
|95.2%
|87.50%
|7.7%
|8
|20.00%
|21.10%
|-1.10%
|77
|16.50%
|15.20%
|1.30%
|15
|Mark Andrews
|88.5%
|81.50%
|7.0%
|6
|35.30%
|27.40%
|7.90%
|40
|28.60%
|34.3%
|-5.70%
|16
|Noah Gray
|58.2%
|52.00%
|6.2%
|3
|7.10%
|6.00%
|1.10%
|16
|5.50%
|4.8%
|0.70%
|17
|Tre' McKitty
|51.3%
|46.60%
|4.7%
|1
|2.10%
|6.50%
|-4.40%
|5
|2.00%
|4.8%
|-2.80%
|18
|Brock Wright
|55.9%
|51.30%
|4.6%
|1
|2.80%
|5.80%
|-3.00%
|-2
|-0.70%
|1.9%
|-2.60%
|19
|Evan Engram
|79.1%
|76.90%
|2.2%
|15
|35.70%
|16.40%
|19.30%
|84
|29.70%
|15.1%
|14.60%
|20
|Travis Kelce
|80.6%
|79.10%
|1.5%
|9
|21.40%
|24.40%
|-3.00%
|98
|33.70%
|24.4%
|9.30%
|21
|Austin Hooper
|51.6%
|51.60%
|0.0%
|5
|13.20%
|13.00%
|0.20%
|34
|10.10%
|13.5%
|-3.40%
|22
|Greg Dulcich
|75.4%
|77.00%
|-1.6%
|8
|20.50%
|18.20%
|2.30%
|93
|48.40%
|24.8%
|23.60%
|23
|Daniel Bellinger
|62.9%
|65.10%
|-2.2%
|3
|9.40%
|11.90%
|-2.50%
|10
|5.20%
|4.3%
|0.90%
|24
|Jonnu Smith
|45.6%
|48.00%
|-2.4%
|2
|6.10%
|10.00%
|-3.90%
|2
|1.20%
|4.2%
|-3.00%
|25
|Zach Gentry
|45.3%
|49.30%
|-4.0%
|1
|3.20%
|5.40%
|-2.20%
|9
|2.80%
|1.5%
|1.30%
|26
|Tyler Conklin
|72.6%
|77.60%
|-5.0%
|8
|18.20%
|16.00%
|2.20%
|48
|14.20%
|15.7%
|-1.50%
|27
|Noah Fant
|54.7%
|60.50%
|-5.8%
|1
|2.80%
|11.30%
|-8.50%
|-5
|-1.30%
|8.8%
|-10.10%
|28
|Hunter Henry
|68.4%
|76.30%
|-7.9%
|3
|9.10%
|10.90%
|-1.80%
|41
|24.40%
|13.5%
|10.90%
|29
|C.J. Uzomah
|45.2%
|53.50%
|-8.3%
|2
|4.50%
|5.70%
|-1.20%
|19
|5.60%
|2.9%
|2.70%
|30
|Cade Otton
|59.5%
|69.60%
|-10.1%
|5
|9.80%
|11.20%
|-1.40%
|31
|9.30%
|10.1%
|-0.80%
|31
|Pat Freiermuth
|56.6%
|67.00%
|-10.4%
|6
|19.40%
|20.00%
|-0.60%
|50
|15.50%
|19.7%
|-4.20%
|32
|Mike Gesicki
|36.7%
|48.80%
|-12.1%
|2
|8.30%
|8.90%
|-0.60%
|38
|11.80%
|8.3%
|3.50%
|33
|George Kittle
|78.0%
|91.40%
|-13.4%
|5
|22.70%
|16.80%
|5.90%
|14
|11.80%
|14.5%
|-2.70%
|34
|Cameron Brate
|37.8%
|52.80%
|-15.0%
|4
|7.80%
|10.90%
|-3.10%
|33
|9.90%
|9.2%
|0.70%
Week 14 Injury Report
Inactives
WRs Courtland Sutton (hamstring) & KJ Hamler (IR - hamstring)
WRs Nico Collins (foot) & Brandin Cooks (calf)
WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion)
WR Treylon Burks (concussion)
WR Rondale Moore (groin)
WRs Mecole Hardman (IR - groin) & Kadarius Toney (hamstring)
WR Hunter Renfrow (IR - oblique) + TE Darren Waller (IR - hamstring
TE Hayden Hurst (calf)
TE Dallas Goedert (IR - shoulder)
In-Game Injuries
WR Tyreek Hill hurt his ankle but kept playing.
WR Deebo Samuel left with an MCL sprain in Q2 and is expected to miss time.
WR Tee Higgins injured his hamstring in pregame warmups and played only one snap.
WR Tyler Boyd left with a finger injury.
WR Amari Cooper aggravated a minor hip injury but kept playing.
WR Kendall Hinton suffered a hamstring injury.
WR DJ Moore suffered a knee sprain late in the game.
WR Richie James entered concussion protocol late in the fourth quarter.
WR Corey Davis entered concussion protocol in the first half.
WR DeVante Parker left with a head injury.
TE Pat Freiermuth played through a foot injury and had his snaps scaled back.
Waivers & Sleepers for Week 15
Limited to players rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.
Wide Receivers
Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 15 Starters/Streamers
- Isaiah McKenzie - 40%
- DJ Chark - 40%
- Elijah Moore - 27%
- Parris Campbell - 33%
- Julio Jones - 16%
- Chris Moore - 2%
- Demarcus Robinson - 15%
- Ben Skowronek - 3%
- Isaiah Hodgins - 1%
- Trenton Irwin - 0%
- Marquise Goodwin - 2%
- Trent Taylor - 0%
- Richie James - 11%
Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes
- Jameson Williams - 36%
- Nico Collins - 26%
- Mecole Hardman - 27%
- Skyy Moore - 8%
- Alec Pierce - 13%
- Khalil Shakir - 0%
- Tyquan Thornton - 1%
Tight Ends
Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 15 Starters/Streamers
- Taysom Hill - 41%
- Chigoziem Okonkwo - 14%
- Tyler Conklin - 26%
- Cade Otton - 9%
Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers
- Hayden Hurst (calf) - 41%
- Jelani Woods - 2%
- Isaiah Likely - 8%
Drop'em
TE Tyler Higbee
TE Mike Gesicki
Game-by-Game Breakdowns
Raiders (16) at Rams (17)
|SNP %
|Snp % '22
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|TS W14
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SH SZN
|1
|Foster Moreau
|100.0%
|84.3%
|18
|90.0%
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5.3%
|13.4%
|13
|7.2%
|12.7%
|2
|Davante Adams
|96.6%
|95.0%
|20
|100.0%
|7
|3
|71
|0
|36.8%
|33.0%
|128
|70.7%
|44.4%
|3
|Mack Hollins
|96.6%
|94.1%
|20
|100.0%
|4
|2
|22
|0
|21.1%
|17.7%
|33
|18.2%
|24.1%
|4
|Keelan Cole
|50.0%
|49.8%
|15
|75.0%
|1
|1
|11
|0
|5.3%
|7.7%
|10
|5.5%
|14.6%
- Same deal as ever in terms of playing time, just without much passing volume in a slow-paced, run-heavy game where the Raiders weren't aggressive.
- Hollins added three carries for 40 yards, after getting just one carry over his first 12 games of the year.
- Darren Waller (hamstring) and Hunter Renfrow (oblique) could be back as soon as this weekend, sending Cole and Moreau back to reserve roles.
|SNP %
|Snp % SZN
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|TS W14
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SH SZN
|1
|Ben Skowronek
|100.0%
|82.9%
|34
|87.2%
|8
|7
|89
|0
|23.5%
|13.6%
|77
|27.9%
|14.8%
|2
|Van Jefferson
|96.7%
|68.6%
|38
|97.4%
|4
|2
|44
|1
|11.8%
|16.2%
|69
|25.0%
|29.3%
|3
|Tyler Higbee
|95.1%
|86.4%
|30
|76.9%
|3
|2
|11
|0
|8.8%
|20.0%
|5
|1.8%
|9.8%
|4
|Tutu Atwell
|59.0%
|23.0%
|24
|61.5%
|9
|5
|50
|0
|26.5%
|9.6%
|111
|40.2%
|25.3%
- If you missed it, the Rams did nothing all night on offense before two long TD drives in the fourth quarter to win. Skowronek, Jefferson and Atwell all made big plays down the stretch, including Jefferson's 23-yard, game-winning TD, operating as the top three wide receivers.
- Higbee played 95% of snaps, up from 84% the week before and 59% two weeks prior. It briefly appeared he might be losing some work to Brycen Hopkins, but that was just a matter of Higbee being a bit banged up at the time
Jets (12) at Bills (20)
|SNP %
|Snp % SZN
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|TS W14
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SH SZN
|1
|Garrett Wilson
|97.3%
|75.1%
|50
|98.0%
|7
|6
|78
|0
|15.9%
|22.7%
|77
|22.8%
|26.9%
|2
|Elijah Moore
|82.2%
|67.5%
|47
|92.2%
|10
|6
|60
|0
|22.7%
|13.2%
|101
|29.9%
|20.8%
|3
|Tyler Conklin
|72.6%
|77.6%
|35
|68.6%
|8
|5
|28
|0
|18.2%
|16.0%
|48
|14.2%
|15.7%
|4
|Denzel Mims
|68.5%
|55.8%
|34
|66.7%
|5
|3
|35
|0
|11.4%
|9.6%
|45
|13.3%
|15.7%
|5
|C.J. Uzomah
|45.2%
|53.5%
|11
|21.6%
|2
|1
|7
|0
|4.5%
|5.7%
|19
|5.6%
|2.9%
|6
|Braxton Berrios
|23.3%
|29.9%
|12
|23.5%
|3
|1
|25
|0
|6.8%
|6.2%
|37
|10.9%
|3.1%
- Corey Davis left with a concussion after one catch for 15 yards on six routes. Davis' absence left playing time for Moore, who put up 6-60-0 on a team-high 10 targets while handling a full starter's share of snaps (82%) for the first time since Week 4.
- Moore took two-thirds of his snaps in the slot, while Mims played ahead of Berrios for the most part.
|SNP %
|Snp % SZN
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|TS W14
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SH SZN
|1
|Gabe Davis
|90.7%
|90.9%
|28
|93.3%
|4
|3
|31
|0
|14.8%
|16.7%
|30
|14.1%
|30.1%
|2
|Dawson Knox
|88.9%
|80.3%
|28
|93.3%
|7
|4
|41
|1
|25.9%
|11.9%
|58
|27.2%
|10.1%
|3
|Stefon Diggs
|77.8%
|76.5%
|27
|90.0%
|5
|3
|37
|0
|18.5%
|28.7%
|24
|11.3%
|36.9%
|4
|Isaiah McKenzie
|63.0%
|54.8%
|21
|70.0%
|5
|3
|21
|0
|18.5%
|13.1%
|33
|15.5%
|10.5%
- Khalil Shakir was targeted once on four routes, barely playing behind Davis/Diggs/McKenzie.
- Knox scored his third TD of the year and tied a season high with seven targets, after a goose egg the week before at New England.
- Davis fell shy of 40 yards for a third straight week. He's down to an average of 3.2 catches for 58 yards per game, though with six TDs.
Eagles (48) at Giants (22)
|SNP %
|Snp % SZN
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|TS W14
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SH SZN
|1
|DeVonta Smith
|90.9%
|89.9%
|34
|97.1%
|8
|5
|64
|1
|25.8%
|25.6%
|88
|30.6%
|31.0%
|2
|A.J. Brown
|84.9%
|83.4%
|35
|100.0%
|6
|4
|70
|1
|19.4%
|27.8%
|74
|25.7%
|39.6%
|3
|Jack Stoll
|69.7%
|51.0%
|21
|60.0%
|2
|2
|20
|0
|6.5%
|5.7%
|8
|2.8%
|4.1%
|4
|Grant Calcaterra
|59.1%
|23.8%
|15
|42.9%
|4
|2
|24
|0
|12.9%
|5.5%
|32
|11.1%
|4.7%
|5
|Quez Watkins
|45.5%
|57.6%
|22
|62.9%
|5
|4
|19
|0
|16.1%
|9.9%
|48
|16.7%
|11.9%
|6
|Zach Pascal
|28.8%
|29.6%
|8
|22.9%
|1
|1
|5
|0
|3.2%
|5.9%
|4
|1.4%
|3.9%
- Watkins has three straight games with either five or six targets, after 10 in a row with four or fewer to start the season.
- He'll likely lose some of the volume when Dallas Goedert (shoulder) returns from IR, which could be this weekend.
- Smith has five straight games with either eight or nine targets.
|SNP %
|Snp % SZN
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|TS W14
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SH SZN
|1
|Richie James
|91.9%
|41.8%
|37
|94.9%
|9
|7
|61
|1
|28.1%
|15.2%
|64
|33.0%
|17.4%
|2
|Isaiah Hodgins
|88.7%
|71.7%
|35
|89.7%
|6
|4
|38
|1
|18.8%
|14.4%
|83
|42.8%
|22.80%
|3
|Darius Slayton
|82.3%
|63.5%
|31
|79.5%
|3
|2
|42
|0
|9.4%
|20.2%
|31
|16.0%
|39.0%
|4
|Daniel Bellinger
|62.9%
|65.1%
|23
|59.0%
|3
|3
|19
|0
|9.4%
|11.9%
|10
|5.2%
|4.3%
|5
|Nick Vannett
|43.6%
|44.1%
|15
|38.5%
|2
|1
|9
|0
|6.3%
|6.3%
|4
|2.1%
|2.10%
- Kenny Golladay wasn't targeted on six routes, seldom-used as the No. 4 receiver behind a clear top three of James, Hodgins and Slayton.
- Note that Slayton actually played a bit less than James and Hodgins in this one; a reversal of previous weeks.
- James put up 7-61-1 on 92% of snaps but then entered concussion protocol after the game.
- Bellinger lost some snaps and routes to Vannett, dropping to 63% snap share after handling more than 90% of snaps the week before in his first game back from an eye injury.
Jaguars (36) at Titans (22)
|SNP %
|Snp % '22
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|TS W14
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SH SZN
|1
|Christian Kirk
|83.6%
|88.7%
|42
|100.0%
|7
|5
|45
|0
|16.7%
|23.8%
|36
|12.7%
|29.6%
|2
|Evan Engram
|79.1%
|76.9%
|35
|83.3%
|15
|11
|162
|2
|35.7%
|16.4%
|84
|29.7%
|15.1%
|3
|Zay Jones
|77.6%
|86.3%
|39
|92.9%
|12
|8
|77
|1
|28.6%
|23.4%
|123
|43.5%
|26.6%
|4
|Marvin Jones
|49.3%
|69.3%
|26
|61.9%
|1
|1
|22
|0
|2.4%
|13.6%
|13
|4.6%
|24.8%
|5
|Chris Manhertz
|40.3%
|39.4%
|5
|11.9%
|1
|1
|21
|0
|2.4%
|4.0%
|1
|0.4%
|1.3%
- Engram exploded for 11-162-2, after 5-30-1 the week before. He's now averaging 4.1 catches for 42.2 yards on 5.7 targets per game.
- Zay bounced back and put up his second big stat line in the past three weeks.
- Kirk hasn't scored the past three weeks after seven TDs his first 10 games, but he does have seven or more targets in seven in a row.
|SNP %
|Snp % '22
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|TS W14
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SH SZN
|1
|Westbrook-Ikhine
|95.2%
|76.5%
|40
|95.2%
|8
|3
|23
|1
|21.1%
|13.9%
|88
|26.0%
|21.9%
|2
|Robert Woods
|87.1%
|76.0%
|36
|85.7%
|7
|5
|49
|0
|18.4%
|21.1%
|58
|17.2%
|23.7%
|3
|Austin Hooper
|51.6%
|51.6%
|27
|64.3%
|5
|5
|68
|0
|13.2%
|13.0%
|34
|10.1%
|13.5%
|4
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|50.0%
|34.5%
|21
|50.0%
|6
|6
|45
|1
|15.8%
|11.2%
|28
|8.3%
|11.4%
|5
|Chris Conley
|48.4%
|31.0%
|21
|50.0%
|1
|1
|27
|0
|2.6%
|5.6%
|26
|7.7%
|7.10%
|6
|Racey McMath
|33.9%
|33.9%
|17
|40.5%
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10.5%
|10.5%
|102
|30.2%
|30.2%
- With Treylon Burks (concussion) inactive, both Okonkwo and Hooper were busy and caught all their targets.
- Okonkwo now has three straight games with either five or six targets, and in Sunday's loss he scored a TD and a two-point conversion.
Ravens (16) at Steelers (14)
|SNP %
|Snp % '22
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|TS W14
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SH SZN
|1
|Mark Andrews
|88.5%
|81.5%
|18
|94.7%
|6
|2
|17
|0
|35.3%
|27.4%
|40
|28.6%
|34.3%
|2
|Josh Oliver
|68.9%
|45.3%
|5
|26.3%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7.8%
|5.9%
|3
|Demarcus Robinson
|60.7%
|57.9%
|14
|73.7%
|6
|5
|52
|0
|35.3%
|16.4%
|66
|47.1%
|18.7%
|4
|Devin Duvernay
|57.4%
|68.6%
|11
|57.9%
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5.9%
|12.6%
|12
|8.6%
|14.2%
|5
|Isaiah Likely
|26.2%
|36.0%
|9
|47.4%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13.1%
|11.0%
|6
|DeSean Jackson
|18.0%
|20.5%
|8
|42.1%
|2
|2
|34
|0
|11.8%
|9.6%
|28
|20.0%
|22.0%
- Undrafted rookie Anthony Brown ended up playing most of the game at QB after Tyler Huntley suffered a concussion. The Ravens play in Cleveland this Saturday, giving Huntley one fewer day than usual to get ready.
- Robinson put up 5-52-0 while tying Andrews for the team lead in targets.
- Over the past six games, Robinson has averaged 4.8 catches for 52.3 yards on 6.5 targets. I'm still surprised he emerged as the No. 1 receiver over Duvernay
|SNP %
|Snp % '22
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|TS W14
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SH SZN
|1
|Diontae Johnson
|94.3%
|91.3%
|31
|93.9%
|8
|6
|82
|0
|25.8%
|25.9%
|132
|41.0%
|32.1%
|2
|George Pickens
|75.5%
|77.5%
|30
|90.9%
|3
|3
|78
|0
|9.7%
|14.9%
|69
|21.4%
|25.8%
|3
|Pat Freiermuth
|56.6%
|67.0%
|19
|57.6%
|6
|3
|33
|1
|19.4%
|20.0%
|50
|15.5%
|19.7%
|4
|Steven Sims
|47.2%
|28.8%
|17
|51.5%
|4
|4
|30
|0
|12.9%
|8.4%
|20
|6.2%
|4.8%
|5
|Zach Gentry
|45.3%
|49.3%
|9
|27.3%
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3.2%
|5.4%
|9
|2.8%
|1.5%
|6
|Gunner Olszewski
|37.7%
|19.2%
|11
|33.3%
|2
|1
|7
|0
|6.5%
|6.3%
|21
|6.5%
|6.3%
|7
|Connor Heyward
|20.8%
|14.0%
|6
|18.2%
|1
|1
|13
|0
|3.2%
|4.9%
|13
|4.0%
|4.1%
- Freiermuth played fewer snaps than usual while battling a foot injury, though he scored a TD and finished second on the team in targets anyway.
Browns (10) at Bengals (23)
|SNP %
|Snp % '22
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|TS W14
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SH SZN
|1
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|100.0%
|90.1%
|44
|97.8%
|12
|8
|114
|0
|32.5%
|19.7%
|231
|66.4%
|28.0%
|2
|David Njoku
|95.7%
|80.3%
|35
|77.8%
|9
|7
|59
|1
|22.5%
|18.5%
|32
|9.2%
|15.2%
|3
|Amari Cooper
|85.7%
|84.3%
|40
|88.9%
|7
|2
|42
|0
|17.5%
|26.3%
|71
|20.4%
|37.1%
|4
|David Bell
|67.1%
|46.6%
|34
|75.6%
|3
|3
|27
|0
|7.5%
|7.9%
|9
|2.6%
|5.9%
- Cooper played through a hip injury and had a rough day, while DPJ and Njoku fared much better in Deshaun Watson's second start.
|SNP %
|Snp % '22
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|TS W14
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SH SZN
|1
|Ja'Marr Chase
|93.4%
|93.5%
|35
|100.0%
|15
|10
|119
|1
|46.9%
|29.4%
|129
|54.2%
|37.5%
|2
|Trenton Irwin
|83.6%
|55.5%
|33
|94.3%
|2
|2
|58
|1
|6.3%
|7.5%
|44
|18.5%
|13.1%
|3
|Mitchell Wilcox
|78.7%
|40.1%
|21
|60.0%
|2
|1
|10
|0
|6.3%
|3.7%
|19
|8.0%
|2.3%
|4
|Trent Taylor
|77.1%
|16.3%
|30
|85.7%
|4
|1
|34
|0
|12.5%
|5.9%
|38
|16.0%
|4.1%
|5
|Devin Asiasi
|39.3%
|20.7%
|7
|20.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.2%
|9.7%
- Tee Higgins (hamstring) played one snap, while Tyler Boyd played two before leaving with a finger injury.
- Irwin and Taylor joined Chase as regulars in three-wide formations, both running routes on more than 85% of Joe Burrow's dropbacks.
- Taylor manned the slot more than 80% of the time, with Irwin on the perimeter more than 80%.
Texans (23) at Cowboys (27)
|SNP %
|Snp % '22
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|TS W14
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SH SZN
|1
|Phillip Dorsett
|81.3%
|45.2%
|24
|88.9%
|3
|2
|18
|0
|12.0%
|8.3%
|9
|4.2%
|14.3%
|2
|Chris Moore
|79.7%
|60.6%
|24
|88.9%
|11
|10
|124
|0
|44.0%
|13.8%
|90
|42.5%
|14.2%
|3
|Teagan Quitoriano
|71.9%
|13.0%
|10
|37.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.5%
|7.5%
|4
|Jordan Akins
|53.1%
|40.0%
|17
|63.0%
|2
|1
|5
|0
|12.0%
|10.1%
|65
|30.7%
|9.0%
|5
|Amari Rodgers
|53.1%
|40.8%
|18
|66.7%
|5
|4
|57
|1
|20.0%
|20.0%
|46
|21.7%
|21.70%
- Moore had probably the most surprising stat line of the week, exploding for 10-124-0 against a top defense with both Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks inactive.
- Rodgers also had a nice game (4-57-1) in his second appearance for Houston, mostly playing the slot.
- Moore has mostly played the slot this year but was right around 50/50 slot vs. perimeter Sunday (22 snaps in the slot, 23 out wide, per PFF).
|SNP %
|Snp % '22
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|TS W14
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SH SZN
|1
|CeeDee Lamb
|95.8%
|87.0%
|40
|100.0%
|6
|5
|33
|0
|15.4%
|29.0%
|30
|8.8%
|37.4%
|2
|Dalton Schultz
|93.0%
|75.5%
|33
|82.5%
|10
|6
|87
|0
|25.6%
|18.6%
|90
|26.5%
|16.6%
|3
|Michael Gallup
|76.1%
|71.3%
|33
|82.5%
|6
|2
|40
|0
|15.4%
|18.3%
|99
|29.2%
|25.9%
|4
|Noah Brown
|70.4%
|76.1%
|32
|80.0%
|6
|4
|85
|0
|15.4%
|14.7%
|108
|31.9%
|22.2%
|5
|James Washington
|15.5%
|15.5%
|6
|15.0%
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2.6%
|2.6%
|6
|1.8%
|1.8%
- Brown had more yards than in his previous four games combined; doing something for the first time since Gallup got healthy really.
- Washington made his season debut and played ahead of Jalen Tolbert as the No. 4 receiver.
Vikings (23) at Lions (34)
|SNP %
|Snp % '22
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|TS W14
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SH SZN
|1
|T.J. Hockenson
|95.2%
|87.5%
|40
|88.9%
|8
|6
|77
|0
|20.0%
|21.1%
|77
|16.5%
|15.20%
|2
|Justin Jefferson
|93.6%
|95.9%
|43
|95.6%
|15
|11
|223
|0
|37.5%
|29.3%
|225
|48.3%
|42.5%
|3
|Adam Thielen
|93.6%
|92.2%
|41
|91.1%
|8
|7
|65
|1
|20.0%
|19.7%
|85
|18.2%
|25.2%
|4
|K.J. Osborn
|74.2%
|73.7%
|36
|80.0%
|5
|5
|38
|1
|12.5%
|12.1%
|25
|5.4%
|13.5%
|5
|Johnny Mundt
|21.0%
|42.2%
|4
|8.9%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.0%
|0.8%
- Everyone ate with Kirk Cousins throwing for 425 yards in a loss.
- Osborn has 10 of his 35 catches and two of his three TDs against the Lions this year. It's otherwise been a quiet season, averaging 8.6 yards per catch after 13.1 (and seven TDs) in his breakout campaign last year.
|SNP %
|Snp % '22
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|TS W14
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SH SZN
|1
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|86.8%
|76.8%
|34
|87.2%
|9
|6
|68
|0
|25.0%
|28.3%
|64
|24.0%
|24.5%
|2
|DJ Chark
|85.3%
|70.7%
|35
|89.7%
|7
|6
|94
|1
|19.4%
|15.3%
|77
|28.8%
|34.8%
|3
|Josh Reynolds
|60.3%
|71.1%
|27
|69.2%
|6
|5
|51
|1
|16.7%
|16.3%
|70
|26.2%
|25.7%
|4
|Brock Wright
|55.9%
|51.3%
|14
|35.9%
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2.8%
|5.8%
|-2
|-0.7%
|1.9%
|5
|Shane Zylstra
|33.8%
|20.0%
|13
|33.3%
|2
|2
|18
|0
|5.6%
|4.0%
|17
|6.4%
|5.8%
|6
|James Mitchell
|20.6%
|18.3%
|5
|12.8%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.2%
|1.7%
|7
|Jameson Williams
|19.1%
|14.8%
|6
|15.4%
|2
|1
|41
|1
|5.6%
|4.0%
|31
|11.6%
|10.9%
- Chark was the No. 2 receiver with 6-94-1 on seven targets and 90% route share, while Reynolds had a nice outing (5-51-1) as the No. 3 on 69% route share.
- Jameson Williams also scored, despite running only six routes, and he could take more playing time from Reynolds down the stretch.
- St. Brown was the only one who didn't score but he did lead the team in targets.
- Wright and Zylstra still have a useless timeshare at TE.
Chiefs (34) at Broncos (28)
|SNP %
|Snp % '22
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|TS W14
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SH SZN
|1
|Travis Kelce
|80.6%
|79.1%
|36
|81.8%
|9
|4
|71
|0
|21.4%
|24.4%
|98
|33.7%
|24.4%
|2
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|80.6%
|68.7%
|38
|86.4%
|11
|9
|74
|1
|26.2%
|17.9%
|65
|22.3%
|19.1%
|3
|Justin Watson
|64.2%
|39.4%
|31
|70.5%
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4.8%
|5.0%
|64
|22.0%
|11.2%
|4
|Noah Gray
|58.2%
|52.0%
|20
|45.5%
|3
|3
|45
|0
|7.1%
|6.0%
|16
|5.5%
|4.8%
|5
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|52.2%
|69.7%
|33
|75.0%
|3
|1
|20
|0
|7.1%
|12.8%
|31
|10.7%
|24.1%
|6
|Skyy Moore
|38.8%
|28.4%
|11
|25.0%
|2
|1
|7
|0
|4.8%
|6.9%
|18
|6.2%
|8.2%
- Valdes-Scantling ran a couple more routes than Watson but actually played fewer snaps and was targeted only three times.
- And Mecole Hardman (groin) could be back at some point, maybe even soon.
|SNP %
|Snp % '22
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|TS W14
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SH SZN
|1
|Kendall Hinton
|85.5%
|58.2%
|43
|86.0%
|6
|5
|38
|0
|15.4%
|9.8%
|24
|12.5%
|9.7%
|2
|Jerry Jeudy
|84.1%
|64.7%
|43
|86.0%
|9
|8
|73
|3
|23.1%
|18.9%
|67
|34.9%
|25.8%
|3
|Greg Dulcich
|75.4%
|77.0%
|36
|72.0%
|8
|3
|42
|0
|20.5%
|18.2%
|93
|48.4%
|24.8%
|4
|Eric Tomlinson
|31.9%
|36.7%
|9
|18.0%
|3
|2
|11
|0
|7.7%
|4.0%
|6
|3.1%
|2.4%
|5
|Eric Saubert
|26.1%
|32.9%
|10
|20.0%
|2
|1
|2
|0
|5.1%
|6.1%
|3
|1.6%
|5.6%
- Jeudy erupted with Courtland Sutton (hamstring) inactive, while Dulcich saw a lot of looks again but caught only three.
- Hinton played more snaps than both of them.
Panthers (30) at Seahawks (24)
|SNP %
|Snp % '22
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|TS W14
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SH SZN
|1
|DJ Moore
|95.8%
|96.7%
|26
|100.0%
|3
|0
|0
|0
|15.0%
|26.4%
|33
|37.1%
|45.4%
|2
|Terrace Marshall
|84.7%
|70.6%
|22
|84.6%
|1
|1
|18
|0
|5.0%
|15.1%
|16
|18.0%
|26.1%
|3
|Ian Thomas
|63.9%
|54.3%
|10
|38.5%
|2
|2
|11
|0
|10.0%
|8.7%
|0
|0.0%
|2.6%
|4
|Tommy Tremble
|40.3%
|48.5%
|11
|42.3%
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10.0%
|8.6%
|6
|6.7%
|10.1%
|5
|Shi Smith
|33.3%
|49.2%
|10
|38.5%
|2
|2
|17
|1
|10.0%
|10.1%
|15
|16.9%
|12.3%
|6
|Laviska Shenault
|29.2%
|24.9%
|7
|26.9%
|4
|4
|31
|0
|20.0%
|12.3%
|-2
|-2.2%
|-1.8%
- Moore finished with a goose egg despite playing 96% of snaps. He's apparently banged up.
|SNP %
|Snp % '22
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|TS W14
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SH SZN
|1
|Tyler Lockett
|92.5%
|81.8%
|38
|97.4%
|9
|5
|60
|1
|25.0%
|23.8%
|96
|24.8%
|33.3%
|2
|DK Metcalf
|90.6%
|79.4%
|38
|97.4%
|10
|5
|71
|1
|27.8%
|26.4%
|158
|40.8%
|38.0%
|3
|Marquise Goodwin
|75.5%
|50.2%
|31
|79.5%
|6
|5
|95
|1
|16.7%
|9.7%
|82
|21.2%
|13.8%
|4
|Noah Fant
|54.7%
|60.5%
|17
|43.6%
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2.8%
|11.3%
|-5
|-1.3%
|8.8%
|5
|Will Dissly
|39.6%
|62.6%
|11
|28.2%
|3
|2
|20
|0
|8.3%
|8.7%
|34
|8.8%
|5.4%
|6
|Colby Parkinson
|32.1%
|34.3%
|10
|25.6%
|2
|1
|10
|0
|5.6%
|5.8%
|16
|4.1%
|5.4%
- Goodwin had a 38-yard gain in the first half and a 24-yard TD at the very end of the game.
- Seattle's pass-heavy approach without Kenneth Walker (ankle) meant more looks for Goodwin. However...
Buccaneers (7) at 49ers (35)
|SNP %
|Snp % '22
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|TS W14
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SH SZN
|1
|Chris Godwin
|90.5%
|80.9%
|51
|92.7%
|9
|5
|54
|0
|17.6%
|22.0%
|56
|16.8%
|19.2%
|2
|Mike Evans
|86.5%
|84.1%
|48
|87.3%
|9
|4
|44
|0
|17.6%
|19.0%
|87
|26.1%
|33.5%
|3
|Julio Jones
|73.0%
|53.2%
|38
|69.1%
|8
|5
|38
|0
|15.7%
|11.2%
|81
|24.3%
|23.5%
|4
|Cade Otton
|59.5%
|69.6%
|30
|54.5%
|5
|4
|28
|0
|9.8%
|11.2%
|31
|9.3%
|10.1%
|5
|Cameron Brate
|37.8%
|52.8%
|21
|38.2%
|4
|2
|12
|0
|7.8%
|10.9%
|33
|9.9%
|9.2%
|6
|Russell Gage
|31.1%
|57.6%
|20
|36.4%
|2
|2
|12
|1
|3.9%
|11.3%
|11
|3.3%
|7.8%
- Julio drew a season-high eight targets while again getting far more playing time than Gage.
- Jones' snap share (73%) also was a season high.
- Otton was only at 55% route share, with Brate at 38%.
|SNP %
|Snp % '22
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|TS W14
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SH SZN
|1
|George Kittle
|78.0%
|91.4%
|21
|91.3%
|5
|4
|28
|0
|22.7%
|16.8%
|14
|11.8%
|14.5%
|2
|Brandon Aiyuk
|76.3%
|91.0%
|20
|87.0%
|3
|2
|57
|1
|13.6%
|21.1%
|45
|37.8%
|30.4%
|3
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|45.8%
|23.7%
|11
|47.8%
|1
|1
|11
|0
|4.5%
|5.7%
|9
|7.6%
|12.8%
|4
|Deebo Samuel
|40.7%
|76.7%
|11
|47.8%
|5
|4
|43
|0
|22.7%
|24.4%
|14
|11.8%
|16.7%
|5
|Jauan Jennings
|33.9%
|38.2%
|13
|56.5%
|2
|1
|5
|0
|9.1%
|11.4%
|2
|1.7%
|12.9%
|6
|Tyler Kroft
|25.4%
|34.8%
|2
|8.7%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.4%
|7.0%
|7
|Danny Gray
|22.0%
|10.5%
|3
|13.0%
|1
|1
|10
|0
|4.5%
|5.8%
|6
|5.0%
|17.6%
- Samuel suffered an MCL sprain and an ankle injury in the second quarter. He was announced as questionable to return but is likely out for the next few weeks.
- Deebo was targeted on five of 11 routes before leaving, while Aiyuk saw the ball on only three of his 20 routes from the game. Aiyuk should produce while Samuel is out, even with a backup qb.
Dolphins (17) at Chargers (23)
|SNP %
|Snp % '22
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|TS W14
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SH SZN
|1
|Jaylen Waddle
|83.7%
|74.0%
|26
|86.7%
|4
|2
|31
|0
|16.7%
|21.1%
|54
|16.8%
|27.0%
|2
|Tyreek Hill
|65.3%
|74.5%
|22
|73.3%
|10
|4
|81
|1
|41.7%
|31.6%
|159
|49.5%
|40.5%
|3
|Durham Smythe
|61.2%
|54.6%
|9
|30.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.2%
|2.1%
|4
|Trent Sherfield
|61.2%
|58.3%
|20
|66.7%
|4
|1
|7
|0
|16.7%
|9.8%
|42
|13.1%
|10.9%
|5
|Cedrick Wilson
|40.8%
|27.4%
|11
|36.7%
|2
|2
|19
|0
|8.3%
|5.6%
|22
|6.9%
|6.3%
|6
|Mike Gesicki
|36.7%
|48.8%
|17
|56.7%
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8.3%
|8.9%
|38
|11.8%
|8.3%
- Hill played through an ankle injury and took a few less snaps than usual, yet scored twice (once on a long TD pass, once on a wild fumble return that I assume you've already seen).
- And still only four targets with Waddle, who has been dealing with a leg injury.
- That's three goose eggs in a row for Mr. Gesicki.
|SNP %
|Snp % '22
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|TS W14
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SH SZN
|1
|Keenan Allen
|85.9%
|68.1%
|50
|90.9%
|14
|12
|92
|0
|29.8%
|19.4%
|59
|23.4%
|28.3%
|2
|Joshua Palmer
|78.2%
|84.9%
|44
|80%
|6
|4
|53
|0
|12.8%
|18.9%
|90
|35.7%
|27.4%
|3
|Gerald Everett
|71.8%
|61.1%
|36
|65.5%
|8
|5
|28
|0
|14.9%
|14.0%
|31
|12.3%
|13.9%
|4
|Mike Williams
|65.4%
|77.6%
|39
|70.9%
|6
|6
|116
|1
|12.8%
|17.4%
|83
|32.9%
|32.8%
|5
|Tre' McKitty
|51.3%
|46.6%
|14
|25.5%
|1
|1
|5
|0
|2.1%
|6.5%
|5
|2.0%
|4.8%
|6
|DeAndre Carter
|15.4%
|66.8%
|9
|16.4%
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4.3%
|10.1%
|2
|0.8%
|14.5%
- Williams played nearly two-thirds of the snaps (71% route share) and topped 100 yards (plus a TD) in his first game back from injury. Get him back in your lineup for Week 15 if he wasn't already back in this past weekend.
- In eight full games, he's caught 43 passes for 611 yards and four TDs, 8.2 targets per contest.
- Allen saw 14 targets for a second straight week and has seen at least seven in every game since returning from injury, averaging 7.0 catches for 80.8 yards and 0.5 TDs on 10.8 targets per game.
Patriots (27) at Cardinals (13)
|SNP %
|Snp % '22
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|TS W14
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SH SZN
|1
|Nelson Agholor
|96.5%
|50.6%
|36
|100.0%
|10
|5
|32
|0
|30.3%
|13.8%
|82
|48.8%
|20.2%
|2
|Tyquan Thornton
|87.7%
|58.0%
|35
|97.2%
|5
|4
|28
|0
|15.2%
|12.3%
|24
|14.3%
|20.8%
|3
|Kendrick Bourne
|71.9%
|44.7%
|26
|72.2%
|5
|5
|47
|0
|15.2%
|8.7%
|20
|11.9%
|10.5%
|4
|Hunter Henry
|68.4%
|76.3%
|21
|58.3%
|3
|3
|70
|0
|9.1%
|10.9%
|41
|24.4%
|13.5%
|5
|Jonnu Smith
|45.6%
|48.0%
|11
|30.6%
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6.1%
|10.0%
|2
|1.2%
|4.2%
|6
|DeVante Parker
|10.5%
|65.6%
|4
|11.1%
|2
|2
|24
|0
|6.1%
|11.9%
|19
|11.3%
|25.4%
- Jakobi Meyers (concussion) was inactive, and Parker then suffered a head injury in the first quarter.
- Agholor, Thornton and Bourne ended up playing most of the snaps, in that order.
|SNP %
|Snp % '22
|Rts
|Rt/DB
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|TS W14
|TS SZN
|AY
|AY Sh
|AY SH SZN
|1
|Marquise Brown
|95.7%
|95.2%
|44
|93.6%
|8
|4
|34
|0
|20.0%
|25.9%
|80
|27.7%
|39.4%
|2
|DeAndre Hopkins
|85.5%
|87.0%
|41
|87.2%
|11
|7
|79
|0
|25.0%
|29.6%
|116
|40.1%
|44.8%
|3
|Trey McBride
|75.4%
|42.3%
|28
|59.6%
|6
|3
|28
|0
|15.0%
|9.7%
|50
|17.3%
|7.1%
|4
|A.J. Green
|59.4%
|56.5%
|34
|72.3%
|2
|1
|7
|0
|5.0%
|9.5%
|16
|5.5%
|14.6%
|5
|Robbie Anderson
|29.0%
|34.1%
|16
|34.0%
|4
|4
|50
|0
|10.0%
|8.1%
|29
|10.0%
|16.90%
- Anderson made a big play downfield but was still only fourth among the WRs in routes.
- QB Kyler Murray is out for the season and with him goes some of Hopkins' fantasy value (and Brown's).
- The six targets and 28 yards were career highs for McBrade, who topped 70% snap share for a fourth straight game (nine catches for 50 yards in that stretch, on 14 targets).