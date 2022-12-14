Fantasy Football
Target Breakdown: Week 14 WR/TE Usage and Week 15 Waivers

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian 
December 14, 2022

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

It was a brutal week for injuries, to say the least, and the WR position was probably more affected than any other. Even a lot of the guys who managed to stay healthy now have the problem of playing with a backup (or third-string) quarterback. NFL teams and fantasy teams alike are left scrambling, and it ended up being a big Week 14 for some journeymen and scrubs.

Check it all out below, and stop by Backfield Breakdown for a similarly detailed look at running back usage and roles this past weekend (plus waiver/add/drop recommendations heading into Week 15).

Share Comparisons

Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 14, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).

Wide Receiver

 SNP% W14SNP%
'22		Snap ∆TgtTS W14TS 
SZN		TS ∆AYAY Sh W14AY SH SZNAY ∆
Chris Moore79.7%60.6%19.1%1144.0%13.8%30.2%9042.5%14.2%28.3%
Demarcus Robinson60.7%57.9%2.8%635.3%16.4%18.9%6647.1%18.7%28.4%
Ja'Marr Chase93.4%93.5%-0.1%1546.9%29.4%17.5%12954.2%37.5%16.7%
Tutu Atwell59.0%23.0%36.0%926.5%9.6%16.9%11140.2%25.3%14.9%
Nelson Agholor96.5%50.6%45.9%1030.3%13.8%16.5%8248.8%20.2%28.6%
Amari Rodgers53.1%40.8%12.3%520.0%5.5%14.5%4621.7%8.9%12.8%
Richie James91.9%41.8%50.1%928.1%15.2%12.9%64

Donovan Peoples-Jones100.0%90.1%9.9%1232.5%19.7%12.8%23166.4%28.0%38.4%
Keenan Allen85.9%68.1%17.8%1429.8%19.4%10.4%5923.4%28.3%-4.9%
Tyreek Hill65.3%74.5%-9.2%1041.7%31.6%10.1%15949.5%40.5%9.0%
Ben Skowronek100.0%82.9%17.1%823.5%13.6%9.9%7727.9%14.8%13.1%
Elijah Moore82.2%67.5%14.7%1022.7%13.2%9.5%10129.9%20.8%9.1%
JuJu Smith-Schuster80.6%68.7%11.9%1126.2%17.9%8.3%6522.3%19.1%3.2%
Justin Jefferson93.6%95.9%-2.3%1537.5%29.3%8.2%22548.3%42.5%5.8%
Laviska Shenault29.2%24.9%4.3%420.0%12.3%7.7%-2-2.2%-1.8%-0.4%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine95.2%76.5%18.7%821.1%13.9%7.2%8826.0%21.9%4.1%
Marquise Goodwin75.5%50.2%25.3%616.7%9.7%7.0%8221.2%13.8%7.4%
Trent Sherfield61.2%58.3%2.9%416.7%9.8%6.9%4213.1%10.9%2.2%
Trent Taylor77.1%16.3%60.8%412.5%5.9%6.6%3816.0%4.1%11.9%
Kendrick Bourne71.9%44.7%27.2%515.2%8.7%6.5%2011.9%10.5%1.4%
Quez Watkins45.5%57.6%-12.1%516.1%9.9%6.2%4816.7%11.9%4.8%
Kendall Hinton85.5%58.2%27.3%615.4%9.8%5.6%2412.5%9.7%2.8%
Isaiah McKenzie63.0%54.8%8.2%518.5%13.1%5.4%3315.5%10.5%5.0%
Zay Jones77.6%86.3%-8.7%1228.6%23.4%5.2%12343.5%26.6%16.9%
Julio Jones73.0%53.2%19.8%815.7%11.2%4.5%8124.3%23.5%0.8%
Steven Sims47.2%28.8%18.4%412.9%8.4%4.5%206.2%4.8%1.4%
Jerry Jeudy84.1%64.7%19.4%923.1%18.9%4.2%6734.9%25.8%9.1%
DJ Chark85.3%70.7%14.6%719.4%15.3%4.1%7728.8%34.8%-6.0%
Davante Adams96.6%95.0%1.6%736.8%33.0%3.8%12870.7%44.4%26.3%
Phillip Dorsett81.3%45.2%36.1%312.0%8.3%3.7%94.2%14.3%-10.1%
Mack Hollins96.6%94.1%2.5%421.1%17.7%3.4%3318.2%24.1%-5.9%
Tyquan Thornton87.7%58.0%29.7%515.2%12.3%2.9%2414.3%20.8%-6.5%
Denzel Mims68.5%55.8%12.7%511.4%9.6%1.8%4513.3%15.7%-2.4%
DK Metcalf90.6%79.4%11.2%1027.8%26.4%1.4%15840.8%38.0%2.8%
Tyler Lockett92.5%81.8%10.7%925.0%23.8%1.2%9624.8%33.3%-8.5%
Isaiah Hodgins88.7%71.7%17.0%618.8%17.6%1.2%8342.8%22.8%20.0%
Noah Brown70.4%76.1%-5.7%615.4%14.7%0.7%10831.9%22.2%9.7%
K.J. Osborn74.2%73.7%0.5%512.5%12.1%0.4%255.4%13.5%-8.1%
Josh Reynolds60.3%71.1%-10.8%616.7%16.3%0.4%7026.2%25.7%0.5%
Adam Thielen93.6%92.2%1.4%820.0%19.7%0.3%8518.2%25.2%-7.0%
DeVonta Smith90.9%89.9%1.0%825.8%25.6%0.2%8830.6%31.0%-0.4%
Diontae Johnson94.3%91.3%3.0%825.8%25.9%-0.1%13241.0%32.1%8.9%
Justin Watson64.2%39.4%24.8%24.8%5.0%-0.2%6422.0%11.2%10.8%
David Bell67.1%46.6%20.5%37.5%7.9%-0.4%92.6%5.9%-3.3%
Trenton Irwin83.6%55.5%28.1%26.3%7.5%-1.2%4418.5%13.1%5.4%
Ray-Ray McCloud45.8%23.7%22.1%14.5%5.7%-1.2%97.6%12.8%-5.2%
Mike Evans86.5%84.1%2.4%917.6%19.0%-1.4%8726.1%33.5%-7.4%
Deebo Samuel40.7%76.7%-36.0%522.7%24.4%-1.7%1411.8%16.7%-4.9%
Gabe Davis90.7%90.9%-0.2%414.8%16.7%-1.9%3014.1%30.1%-16.0%
Skyy Moore38.8%28.4%10.4%24.8%6.9%-2.1%186.2%8.2%-2.0%
Keelan Cole50.0%49.8%0.2%15.3%7.7%-2.4%105.5%14.6%-9.1%
Robert Woods87.1%76.0%11.1%718.4%21.1%-2.7%5817.2%23.7%-6.5%
Michael Gallup76.1%71.3%4.8%615.4%18.3%-2.9%9929.2%25.9%3.3%
Amon-Ra St. Brown86.8%76.8%10.0%925.0%28.3%-3.3%6424.0%24.5%-0.5%
Jaylen Waddle83.7%74.0%9.7%416.7%21.1%-4.4%5416.8%27.0%-10.2%
Chris Godwin90.5%80.9%9.6%917.6%22.0%-4.4%5616.8%19.2%-2.4%
Van Jefferson96.7%68.6%28.1%411.8%16.2%-4.4%6925.0%29.3%-4.3%
A.J. Green59.4%56.5%2.9%25.0%9.5%-4.5%165.5%14.6%-9.1%
DeAndre Hopkins85.5%87.0%-1.5%1125.0%29.6%-4.6%11640.1%44.8%-4.7%
Mike Williams65.4%77.6%-12.2%612.8%17.4%-4.6%8332.9%32.8%0.1%
George Pickens75.5%77.5%-2.0%39.7%14.9%-5.2%6921.4%25.8%-4.4%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling52.2%69.7%-17.5%37.1%12.8%-5.7%3110.7%24.1%-13.4%
DeVante Parker10.5%65.6%-55.1%26.1%11.9%-5.8%1911.3%25.4%-14.1%
DeAndre Carter15.4%66.8%-51.4%24.3%10.1%-5.8%20.8%14.5%-13.7%
Marquise Brown95.7%95.2%0.5%820.0%25.9%-5.9%8027.7%39.4%-11.7%
Joshua Palmer78.2%84.9%-6.7%612.8%18.9%-6.1%9035.7%27.4%8.3%
Kalif Raymond11.8%53.0%-41.2%25.6%12.1%-6.5%72.6%15.8%-13.2%
Devin Duvernay57.4%68.6%-11.2%15.9%12.6%-6.7%128.6%14.2%-5.6%
Garrett Wilson97.3%75.1%22.2%715.9%22.7%-6.8%7722.8%26.9%-4.1%
Christian Kirk83.6%88.7%-5.1%716.7%23.8%-7.1%3612.7%29.6%-16.9%
Russell Gage31.1%57.6%-26.5%23.9%11.3%-7.4%113.3%7.8%-4.5%
Brandon Aiyuk76.3%91.0%-14.7%313.6%21.1%-7.5%4537.8%30.4%7.4%
A.J. Brown84.9%83.4%1.5%619.4%27.8%-8.4%7425.7%39.6%-13.9%
Amari Cooper85.7%84.3%1.4%717.5%26.3%-8.8%7120.4%37.1%-16.7%
Terrace Marshall84.7%70.6%14.1%15.0%15.1%-10.1%1618.0%26.1%-8.1%
Stefon Diggs77.8%76.5%1.3%518.5%28.7%-10.2%2411.3%36.9%-25.6%
Corey Davis12.3%65.8%-53.5%12.3%12.9%-10.6%154.4%23.7%-19.3%
Darius Slayton82.3%63.5%18.8%39.4%20.2%-10.8%3116.0%39.0%-23.0%
Tyler Boyd3.3%74.8%-71.5%13.1%14.0%-10.9%62.5%20.3%-17.8%
Marvin Jones49.3%69.3%-20.0%12.4%13.6%-11.2%134.6%24.8%-20.2%
DJ Moore95.8%96.7%-0.9%315.0%26.4%-11.4%3337.1%45.4%-8.3%
CeeDee Lamb95.8%87.0%8.8%615.4%29.0%-13.6%308.8%37.4%-28.6%

   

Tight Ends

 SNP % W14Snp % '22Snap ∆TgtTS W14TS SZNTS ∆AYAY Sh W14AY SH SZNAY ∆
1Mitchell Wilcox78.7%40.10%38.6%26.30%3.70%2.60%198.00%2.3%5.70%
2Grant Calcaterra59.1%23.80%35.3%412.90%5.50%7.40%3211.10%4.7%6.40%
3Trey McBride75.4%42.30%33.1%615.00%9.70%5.30%5017.30%7.1%10.20%
4Jack Stoll69.7%51.00%18.7%26.50%5.70%0.80%82.80%4.1%-1.30%
5Dalton Schultz93.0%75.50%17.5%1025.60%18.60%7.00%9026.50%16.6%9.90%
6Foster Moreau100.0%84.30%15.7%15.30%13.40%-8.10%137.20%12.7%-5.50%
7Chigoziem Okonkwo50.0%34.50%15.5%615.80%11.20%4.60%288.30%11.4%-3.10%
8David Njoku95.7%80.30%15.4%922.50%18.50%4.00%329.20%15.2%-6.00%
9Jordan Akins53.1%40.00%13.1%212.00%10.10%1.90%6530.70%9.0%21.70%
10Gerald Everett71.8%61.10%10.7%814.90%14.00%0.90%3112.30%13.9%-1.60%
11Ian Thomas63.9%54.30%9.6%210.00%8.70%1.30%00.00%2.6%-2.60%
12Tyler Higbee95.1%86.40%8.7%38.80%20.00%-11.20%51.80%9.8%-8.00%
13Dawson Knox88.9%80.30%8.6%725.90%11.90%14.00%5827.20%10.1%17.10%
14T.J. Hockenson95.2%87.50%7.7%820.00%21.10%-1.10%7716.50%15.20%1.30%
15Mark Andrews88.5%81.50%7.0%635.30%27.40%7.90%4028.60%34.3%-5.70%
16Noah Gray58.2%52.00%6.2%37.10%6.00%1.10%165.50%4.8%0.70%
17Tre' McKitty51.3%46.60%4.7%12.10%6.50%-4.40%52.00%4.8%-2.80%
18Brock Wright55.9%51.30%4.6%12.80%5.80%-3.00%-2-0.70%1.9%-2.60%
19Evan Engram79.1%76.90%2.2%1535.70%16.40%19.30%8429.70%15.1%14.60%
20Travis Kelce80.6%79.10%1.5%921.40%24.40%-3.00%9833.70%24.4%9.30%
21Austin Hooper51.6%51.60%0.0%513.20%13.00%0.20%3410.10%13.5%-3.40%
22Greg Dulcich75.4%77.00%-1.6%820.50%18.20%2.30%9348.40%24.8%23.60%
23Daniel Bellinger62.9%65.10%-2.2%39.40%11.90%-2.50%105.20%4.3%0.90%
24Jonnu Smith45.6%48.00%-2.4%26.10%10.00%-3.90%21.20%4.2%-3.00%
25Zach Gentry45.3%49.30%-4.0%13.20%5.40%-2.20%92.80%1.5%1.30%
26Tyler Conklin72.6%77.60%-5.0%818.20%16.00%2.20%4814.20%15.7%-1.50%
27Noah Fant54.7%60.50%-5.8%12.80%11.30%-8.50%-5-1.30%8.8%-10.10%
28Hunter Henry68.4%76.30%-7.9%39.10%10.90%-1.80%4124.40%13.5%10.90%
29C.J. Uzomah45.2%53.50%-8.3%24.50%5.70%-1.20%195.60%2.9%2.70%
30Cade Otton59.5%69.60%-10.1%59.80%11.20%-1.40%319.30%10.1%-0.80%
31Pat Freiermuth56.6%67.00%-10.4%619.40%20.00%-0.60%5015.50%19.7%-4.20%
32Mike Gesicki36.7%48.80%-12.1%28.30%8.90%-0.60%3811.80%8.3%3.50%
33George Kittle78.0%91.40%-13.4%522.70%16.80%5.90%1411.80%14.5%-2.70%
34Cameron Brate37.8%52.80%-15.0%47.80%10.90%-3.10%339.90%9.2%0.70%

    

Links to RotoWire's Red Zone Stats

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Rushing Stats

   

Week 14 Injury Report

Inactives

WRs Courtland Sutton (hamstring) & KJ Hamler (IR - hamstring)

WRs Nico Collins (foot) & Brandin Cooks (calf)

WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion)

WR Treylon Burks (concussion)

WR Rondale Moore (groin)

WRs Mecole Hardman (IR - groin) & Kadarius Toney (hamstring)

WR Hunter Renfrow (IR - oblique) + TE Darren Waller (IR - hamstring

TE Hayden Hurst (calf)

TE Dallas Goedert (IR - shoulder)

                 

In-Game Injuries

WR Tyreek Hill hurt his ankle but kept playing.

WR  Deebo Samuel left with an MCL sprain in Q2 and is expected to miss time.

WR Tee Higgins injured his hamstring in pregame warmups and played only one snap.

WR Tyler Boyd left with a finger injury.

WR Amari Cooper aggravated a minor hip injury but kept playing.

WR Kendall Hinton suffered a hamstring injury.

WR DJ Moore suffered a knee sprain late in the game.

WR Richie James entered concussion protocol late in the fourth quarter.

WR Corey Davis entered concussion protocol in the first half.

WR DeVante Parker left with a head injury.

TE Pat Freiermuth played through a foot injury and had his snaps scaled back.

           

Waivers & Sleepers for Week 15

Limited to players rostered in half or less of Yahoo leagues.

Wide Receivers

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 15 Starters/Streamers

  1. Isaiah McKenzie - 40%
  2. DJ Chark - 40%
  3. Elijah Moore - 27%
  4. Parris Campbell - 33%
  5. Julio Jones - 16% 
  6. Chris Moore - 2%
  7. Demarcus Robinson - 15%
  8. Ben Skowronek - 3%
  9. Isaiah Hodgins - 1% 
  10. Trenton Irwin - 0%  
  11. Marquise Goodwin - 2%
  12. Trent Taylor - 0%
  13. Richie James - 11%

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes

  1. Jameson Williams - 36%
  2. Nico Collins - 26%
  3. Mecole Hardman - 27%
  4. Skyy Moore - 8%
  5. Alec Pierce - 13%
  6. Khalil Shakir - 0%
  7. Tyquan Thornton - 1%

   

Tight Ends

Waivers, Pt. 1 — Potential Week 15 Starters/Streamers

  1. Taysom Hill - 41%
  2. Chigoziem Okonkwo - 14%
  3. Tyler Conklin - 26%
  4. Cade Otton - 9%

Waivers, Pt. 2 — Bench Stashes & Sleepers

  1. Hayden Hurst (calf) - 41%
  2. Jelani Woods - 2%
  3. Isaiah Likely - 8%

      

Drop'em

WR Devin Duvernay

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

WR DeAndre Carter

TE Daniel Bellinger

TE Tyler Higbee

TE Mike Gesicki

        

Game-by-Game Breakdowns

Raiders (16) at Rams (17) 

 SNP %Snp % '22RtsRt/DBTARRECYDSTDTS W14TS SZNAYAY ShAY SH SZN
1Foster Moreau100.0%84.3%1890.0%10005.3%13.4%137.2%12.7%
2Davante Adams96.6%95.0%20100.0%7371036.8%33.0%12870.7%44.4%
3Mack Hollins96.6%94.1%20100.0%4222021.1%17.7%3318.2%24.1%
4Keelan Cole50.0%49.8%1575.0%111105.3%7.7%105.5%14.6%
  • Same deal as ever in terms of playing time, just without much passing volume in a slow-paced, run-heavy game where the Raiders weren't aggressive.
  • Hollins added three carries for 40 yards, after getting just one carry over his first 12 games of the year.
  • Darren Waller (hamstring) and Hunter Renfrow (oblique) could be back as soon as this weekend, sending Cole and Moreau back to reserve roles.

      

 SNP %Snp % SZNRtsRt/DBTARRECYDSTDTS W14TS SZNAYAY ShAY SH SZN
1Ben Skowronek100.0%82.9%3487.2%8789023.5%13.6%7727.9%14.8%
2Van Jefferson96.7%68.6%3897.4%4244111.8%16.2%6925.0%29.3%
3Tyler Higbee95.1%86.4%3076.9%321108.8%20.0%51.8%9.8%
4Tutu Atwell59.0%23.0%2461.5%9550026.5%9.6%11140.2%25.3%
  • If you missed it, the Rams did nothing all night on offense before two long TD drives in the fourth quarter to win. Skowronek, Jefferson and Atwell all made big plays down the stretch, including Jefferson's 23-yard, game-winning TD, operating as the top three wide receivers.
  • Higbee played 95% of snaps, up from 84% the week before and 59% two weeks prior. It briefly appeared he might be losing some work to Brycen Hopkins, but that was just a matter of Higbee being a bit banged up at the time     

         

Jets (12) at Bills (20) 

 SNP %Snp % SZNRtsRt/DBTARRECYDSTDTS W14TS SZNAYAY ShAY SH SZN
1Garrett Wilson97.3%75.1%5098.0%7678015.9%22.7%7722.8%26.9%
2Elijah Moore82.2%67.5%4792.2%10660022.7%13.2%10129.9%20.8%
3Tyler Conklin72.6%77.6%3568.6%8528018.2%16.0%4814.2%15.7%
4Denzel Mims68.5%55.8%3466.7%5335011.4%9.6%4513.3%15.7%
5C.J. Uzomah45.2%53.5%1121.6%21704.5%5.7%195.6%2.9%
6Braxton Berrios23.3%29.9%1223.5%312506.8%6.2%3710.9%3.1%
  • Corey Davis left with a concussion after one catch for 15 yards on six routes. Davis' absence left playing time for Moore, who put up 6-60-0 on a team-high 10 targets while handling a full starter's share of snaps (82%) for the first time since Week 4.
    • Moore took two-thirds of his snaps in the slot, while Mims played ahead of Berrios for the most part.

     

 SNP %Snp % SZNRtsRt/DBTARRECYDSTDTS W14TS SZNAYAY ShAY SH SZN
1Gabe Davis90.7%90.9%2893.3%4331014.8%16.7%3014.1%30.1%
2Dawson Knox88.9%80.3%2893.3%7441125.9%11.9%5827.2%10.1%
3Stefon Diggs77.8%76.5%2790.0%5337018.5%28.7%2411.3%36.9%
4Isaiah McKenzie63.0%54.8%2170.0%5321018.5%13.1%3315.5%10.5%
  • Khalil Shakir was targeted once on four routes, barely playing behind Davis/Diggs/McKenzie.
  • Knox scored his third TD of the year and tied a season high with seven targets, after a goose egg the week before at New England.
  • Davis fell shy of 40 yards for a third straight week. He's down to an average of 3.2 catches for 58 yards per game, though with six TDs.

         

Eagles (48) at Giants (22) 

 SNP %Snp % SZNRtsRt/DBTARRECYDSTDTS W14TS SZNAYAY ShAY SH SZN
1DeVonta Smith90.9%89.9%3497.1%8564125.8%25.6%8830.6%31.0%
2A.J. Brown84.9%83.4%35100.0%6470119.4%27.8%7425.7%39.6%
3Jack Stoll69.7%51.0%2160.0%222006.5%5.7%82.8%4.1%
4Grant Calcaterra59.1%23.8%1542.9%4224012.9%5.5%3211.1%4.7%
5Quez Watkins45.5%57.6%2262.9%5419016.1%9.9%4816.7%11.9%
6Zach Pascal28.8%29.6%822.9%11503.2%5.9%41.4%3.9%
  • Watkins has three straight games with either five or six targets, after 10 in a row with four or fewer to start the season.
    • He'll likely lose some of the volume when Dallas Goedert (shoulder) returns from IR, which could be this weekend.
  • Smith has five straight games with either eight or nine targets.

     

 SNP %Snp % SZNRtsRt/DBTARRECYDSTDTS W14TS SZNAYAY ShAY SH SZN
1Richie James91.9%41.8%3794.9%9761128.1%15.2%6433.0%17.4%
2Isaiah Hodgins88.7%71.7%3589.7%6438118.8%14.4%8342.8%22.80%
3Darius Slayton82.3%63.5%3179.5%324209.4%20.2%3116.0%39.0%
4Daniel Bellinger62.9%65.1%2359.0%331909.4%11.9%105.2%4.3%
5Nick Vannett43.6%44.1%1538.5%21906.3%6.3%42.1%2.10%
  • Kenny Golladay wasn't targeted on six routes, seldom-used as the No. 4 receiver behind a clear top three of James, Hodgins and Slayton.
    • Note that Slayton actually played a bit less than James and Hodgins in this one; a reversal of previous weeks.
    • James put up 7-61-1 on 92% of snaps but then entered concussion protocol after the game.
  • Bellinger lost some snaps and routes to Vannett, dropping to 63% snap share after handling more than 90% of snaps the week before in his first game back from an eye injury.

         

Jaguars (36) at Titans (22) 

 SNP %Snp % '22RtsRt/DBTARRECYDSTDTS W14TS SZNAYAY ShAY SH SZN
1Christian Kirk83.6%88.7%42100.0%7545016.7%23.8%3612.7%29.6%
2Evan Engram79.1%76.9%3583.3%1511162235.7%16.4%8429.7%15.1%
3Zay Jones77.6%86.3%3992.9%12877128.6%23.4%12343.5%26.6%
4Marvin Jones49.3%69.3%2661.9%112202.4%13.6%134.6%24.8%
5Chris Manhertz40.3%39.4%511.9%112102.4%4.0%10.4%1.3%
  • Engram exploded for 11-162-2, after 5-30-1 the week before. He's now averaging 4.1 catches for 42.2 yards on 5.7 targets per game.
  • Zay bounced back and put up his second big stat line in the past three weeks.
  • Kirk hasn't scored the past three weeks after seven TDs his first 10 games, but he does have seven or more targets in seven in a row.

     

 SNP %Snp % '22RtsRt/DBTARRECYDSTDTS W14TS SZNAYAY ShAY SH SZN
1Westbrook-Ikhine95.2%76.5%4095.2%8323121.1%13.9%8826.0%21.9%
2Robert Woods87.1%76.0%3685.7%7549018.4%21.1%5817.2%23.7%
3Austin Hooper51.6%51.6%2764.3%5568013.2%13.0%3410.1%13.5%
4Chigoziem Okonkwo50.0%34.5%2150.0%6645115.8%11.2%288.3%11.4%
5Chris Conley48.4%31.0%2150.0%112702.6%5.6%267.7%7.10%
6Racey McMath33.9%33.9%1740.5%400010.5%10.5%10230.2%30.2%
  • With Treylon Burks (concussion) inactive, both Okonkwo and Hooper were busy and caught all their targets.
    • Okonkwo now has three straight games with either five or six targets, and in Sunday's loss he scored a TD and a two-point conversion.

    

Ravens (16) at Steelers (14) 

 SNP %Snp % '22RtsRt/DBTARRECYDSTDTS W14TS SZNAYAY ShAY SH SZN
1Mark Andrews88.5%81.5%1894.7%6217035.3%27.4%4028.6%34.3%
2Josh Oliver68.9%45.3%526.3%0000 7.8%  5.9%
3Demarcus Robinson60.7%57.9%1473.7%6552035.3%16.4%6647.1%18.7%
4Devin Duvernay57.4%68.6%1157.9%10005.9%12.6%128.6%14.2%
5Isaiah Likely26.2%36.0%947.4%0000 13.1%  11.0%
6DeSean Jackson18.0%20.5%842.1%2234011.8%9.6%2820.0%22.0%
  • Undrafted rookie Anthony Brown ended up playing most of the game at QB after Tyler Huntley suffered a concussion. The Ravens play in Cleveland this Saturday, giving Huntley one fewer day than usual to get ready.
  • Robinson put up 5-52-0 while tying Andrews for the team lead in targets.
    • Over the past six games, Robinson has averaged 4.8 catches for 52.3 yards on 6.5 targets. I'm still surprised he emerged as the No. 1 receiver over Duvernay

     

 SNP %Snp % '22RtsRt/DBTARRECYDSTDTS W14TS SZNAYAY ShAY SH SZN
1Diontae Johnson94.3%91.3%3193.9%8682025.8%25.9%13241.0%32.1%
2George Pickens75.5%77.5%3090.9%337809.7%14.9%6921.4%25.8%
3Pat Freiermuth56.6%67.0%1957.6%6333119.4%20.0%5015.5%19.7%
4Steven Sims47.2%28.8%1751.5%4430012.9%8.4%206.2%4.8%
5Zach Gentry45.3%49.3%927.3%10003.2%5.4%92.8%1.5%
6Gunner Olszewski37.7%19.2%1133.3%21706.5%6.3%216.5%6.3%
7Connor Heyward20.8%14.0%618.2%111303.2%4.9%134.0%4.1%
  • Freiermuth played fewer snaps than usual while battling a foot injury, though he scored a TD and finished second on the team in targets anyway.

         

Browns (10) at Bengals (23) 

 SNP %Snp % '22RtsRt/DBTARRECYDSTDTS W14TS SZNAYAY ShAY SH SZN
1Donovan Peoples-Jones100.0%90.1%4497.8%128114032.5%19.7%23166.4%28.0%
2David Njoku95.7%80.3%3577.8%9759122.5%18.5%329.2%15.2%
3Amari Cooper85.7%84.3%4088.9%7242017.5%26.3%7120.4%37.1%
4David Bell67.1%46.6%3475.6%332707.5%7.9%92.6%5.9%
  • Cooper played through a hip injury and had a rough day, while DPJ and Njoku fared much better in Deshaun Watson's second start.

     

 SNP %Snp % '22RtsRt/DBTARRECYDSTDTS W14TS SZNAYAY ShAY SH SZN
1Ja'Marr Chase93.4%93.5%35100.0%1510119146.9%29.4%12954.2%37.5%
2Trenton Irwin83.6%55.5%3394.3%225816.3%7.5%4418.5%13.1%
3Mitchell Wilcox78.7%40.1%2160.0%211006.3%3.7%198.0%2.3%
4Trent Taylor77.1%16.3%3085.7%4134012.5%5.9%3816.0%4.1%
5Devin Asiasi39.3%20.7%720.0%0000 3.2%  9.7%
  • Tee Higgins (hamstring) played one snap, while Tyler Boyd played two before leaving with a finger injury.
    • Irwin and Taylor joined Chase as regulars in three-wide formations, both running routes on more than 85% of Joe Burrow's dropbacks.
    • Taylor manned the slot more than 80% of the time, with Irwin on the perimeter more than 80%.

         

Texans (23) at Cowboys (27) 

 SNP %Snp % '22RtsRt/DBTARRECYDSTDTS W14TS SZNAYAY ShAY SH SZN
1Phillip Dorsett81.3%45.2%2488.9%3218012.0%8.3%94.2%14.3%
2Chris Moore79.7%60.6%2488.9%1110124044.0%13.8%9042.5%14.2%
3Teagan Quitoriano71.9%13.0%1037.0%0000 5.5%  7.5%
4Jordan Akins53.1%40.0%1763.0%215012.0%10.1%6530.7%9.0%
5Amari Rodgers53.1%40.8%1866.7%5457120.0%20.0%4621.7%21.70%
  • Moore had probably the most surprising stat line of the week, exploding for 10-124-0 against a top defense with both Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks inactive.
    • Rodgers also had a nice game (4-57-1) in his second appearance for Houston, mostly playing the slot.
    • Moore has mostly played the slot this year but was right around 50/50 slot vs. perimeter Sunday (22 snaps in the slot, 23 out wide, per PFF).

     

 SNP %Snp % '22RtsRt/DBTARRECYDSTDTS W14TS SZNAYAY ShAY SH SZN
1CeeDee Lamb95.8%87.0%40100.0%6533015.4%29.0%308.8%37.4%
2Dalton Schultz93.0%75.5%3382.5%10687025.6%18.6%9026.5%16.6%
3Michael Gallup76.1%71.3%3382.5%6240015.4%18.3%9929.2%25.9%
4Noah Brown70.4%76.1%3280.0%6485015.4%14.7%10831.9%22.2%
5James Washington15.5%15.5%615.0%10002.6%2.6%61.8%1.8%
  • Brown had more yards than in his previous four games combined; doing something for the first time since Gallup got healthy really.
  • Washington made his season debut and played ahead of Jalen Tolbert as the No. 4 receiver.

         

Vikings (23) at Lions (34) 

 SNP %Snp % '22RtsRt/DBTARRECYDSTDTS W14TS SZNAYAY ShAY SH SZN
1T.J. Hockenson95.2%87.5%4088.9%8677020.0%21.1%7716.5%15.20%
2Justin Jefferson93.6%95.9%4395.6%1511223037.5%29.3%22548.3%42.5%
3Adam Thielen93.6%92.2%4191.1%8765120.0%19.7%8518.2%25.2%
4K.J. Osborn74.2%73.7%3680.0%5538112.5%12.1%255.4%13.5%
5Johnny Mundt21.0%42.2%48.9%0000 5.0%  0.8%
  • Everyone ate with Kirk Cousins throwing for 425 yards in a loss.
  • Osborn has 10 of his 35 catches and two of his three TDs against the Lions this year. It's otherwise been a quiet season, averaging 8.6 yards per catch after 13.1 (and seven TDs) in his breakout campaign last year.

     

 SNP %Snp % '22RtsRt/DBTARRECYDSTDTS W14TS SZNAYAY ShAY SH SZN
1Amon-Ra St. Brown86.8%76.8%3487.2%9668025.0%28.3%6424.0%24.5%
2DJ Chark85.3%70.7%3589.7%7694119.4%15.3%7728.8%34.8%
3Josh Reynolds60.3%71.1%2769.2%6551116.7%16.3%7026.2%25.7%
4Brock Wright55.9%51.3%1435.9%10002.8%5.8%-2-0.7%1.9%
5Shane Zylstra33.8%20.0%1333.3%221805.6%4.0%176.4%5.8%
6James Mitchell20.6%18.3%512.8%0000 4.2%  1.7%
7Jameson Williams19.1%14.8%615.4%214115.6%4.0%3111.6%10.9%
  • Chark was the No. 2 receiver with 6-94-1 on seven targets and 90% route share, while Reynolds had a nice outing (5-51-1) as the No. 3 on 69% route share.
    • Jameson Williams also scored, despite running only six routes, and he could take more playing time from Reynolds down the stretch.
    • St. Brown was the only one who didn't score but he did lead the team in targets.
  • Wright and Zylstra still have a useless timeshare at TE.

    

Chiefs (34) at Broncos (28) 

 SNP %Snp % '22RtsRt/DBTARRECYDSTDTS W14TS SZNAYAY ShAY SH SZN
1Travis Kelce80.6%79.1%3681.8%9471021.4%24.4%9833.7%24.4%
2JuJu Smith-Schuster80.6%68.7%3886.4%11974126.2%17.9%6522.3%19.1%
3Justin Watson64.2%39.4%3170.5%20004.8%5.0%6422.0%11.2%
4Noah Gray58.2%52.0%2045.5%334507.1%6.0%165.5%4.8%
5Marquez Valdes-Scantling52.2%69.7%3375.0%312007.1%12.8%3110.7%24.1%
6Skyy Moore38.8%28.4%1125.0%21704.8%6.9%186.2%8.2%
  • Valdes-Scantling ran a couple more routes than Watson but actually played fewer snaps and was targeted only three times.
    • And Mecole Hardman (groin) could be back at some point, maybe even soon.

     

 SNP %Snp % '22RtsRt/DBTARRECYDSTDTS W14TS SZNAYAY ShAY SH SZN
1Kendall Hinton85.5%58.2%4386.0%6538015.4%9.8%2412.5%9.7%
2Jerry Jeudy84.1%64.7%4386.0%9873323.1%18.9%6734.9%25.8%
3Greg Dulcich75.4%77.0%3672.0%8342020.5%18.2%9348.4%24.8%
4Eric Tomlinson31.9%36.7%918.0%321107.7%4.0%63.1%2.4%
5Eric Saubert26.1%32.9%1020.0%21205.1%6.1%31.6%5.6%
  • Jeudy erupted with Courtland Sutton (hamstring) inactive, while Dulcich saw a lot of looks again but caught only three.
    • Hinton played more snaps than both of them.

         

Panthers (30) at Seahawks (24) 

 SNP %Snp % '22RtsRt/DBTARRECYDSTDTS W14TS SZNAYAY ShAY SH SZN
1DJ Moore95.8%96.7%26100.0%300015.0%26.4%3337.1%45.4%
2Terrace Marshall84.7%70.6%2284.6%111805.0%15.1%1618.0%26.1%
3Ian Thomas63.9%54.3%1038.5%2211010.0%8.7%00.0%2.6%
4Tommy Tremble40.3%48.5%1142.3%200010.0%8.6%66.7%10.1%
5Shi Smith33.3%49.2%1038.5%2217110.0%10.1%1516.9%12.3%
6Laviska Shenault29.2%24.9%726.9%4431020.0%12.3%-2-2.2%-1.8%
  • Moore finished with a goose egg despite playing 96% of snaps. He's apparently banged up.

     

 SNP %Snp % '22RtsRt/DBTARRECYDSTDTS W14TS SZNAYAY ShAY SH SZN
1Tyler Lockett92.5%81.8%3897.4%9560125.0%23.8%9624.8%33.3%
2DK Metcalf90.6%79.4%3897.4%10571127.8%26.4%15840.8%38.0%
3Marquise Goodwin75.5%50.2%3179.5%6595116.7%9.7%8221.2%13.8%
4Noah Fant54.7%60.5%1743.6%10002.8%11.3%-5-1.3%8.8%
5Will Dissly39.6%62.6%1128.2%322008.3%8.7%348.8%5.4%
6Colby Parkinson32.1%34.3%1025.6%211005.6%5.8%164.1%5.4%
  • Goodwin had a 38-yard gain in the first half and a 24-yard TD at the very end of the game.
    • Seattle's pass-heavy approach without Kenneth Walker (ankle) meant more looks for Goodwin. However...

         

Buccaneers (7) at 49ers (35) 

 SNP %Snp % '22RtsRt/DBTARRECYDSTDTS W14TS SZNAYAY ShAY SH SZN
1Chris Godwin90.5%80.9%5192.7%9554017.6%22.0%5616.8%19.2%
2Mike Evans86.5%84.1%4887.3%9444017.6%19.0%8726.1%33.5%
3Julio Jones73.0%53.2%3869.1%8538015.7%11.2%8124.3%23.5%
4Cade Otton59.5%69.6%3054.5%542809.8%11.2%319.3%10.1%
5Cameron Brate37.8%52.8%2138.2%421207.8%10.9%339.9%9.2%
6Russell Gage31.1%57.6%2036.4%221213.9%11.3%113.3%7.8%
  • Julio drew a season-high eight targets while again getting far more playing time than Gage.
    • Jones' snap share (73%) also was a season high.
  • Otton was only at 55% route share, with Brate at 38%.

     

 SNP %Snp % '22RtsRt/DBTARRECYDSTDTS W14TS SZNAYAY ShAY SH SZN
1George Kittle78.0%91.4%2191.3%5428022.7%16.8%1411.8%14.5%
2Brandon Aiyuk76.3%91.0%2087.0%3257113.6%21.1%4537.8%30.4%
3Ray-Ray McCloud45.8%23.7%1147.8%111104.5%5.7%97.6%12.8%
4Deebo Samuel40.7%76.7%1147.8%5443022.7%24.4%1411.8%16.7%
5Jauan Jennings33.9%38.2%1356.5%21509.1%11.4%21.7%12.9%
6Tyler Kroft25.4%34.8%28.7%0000 5.4%  7.0%
7Danny Gray22.0%10.5%313.0%111004.5%5.8%65.0%17.6%
  • Samuel suffered an MCL sprain and an ankle injury in the second quarter. He was announced as questionable to return but is likely out for the next few weeks.
    • Deebo was targeted on five of 11 routes before leaving, while Aiyuk saw the ball on only three of his 20 routes from the game. Aiyuk should produce while Samuel is out, even with a backup qb.

         

Dolphins (17) at Chargers (23) 

 SNP %Snp % '22RtsRt/DBTARRECYDSTDTS W14TS SZNAYAY ShAY SH SZN
1Jaylen Waddle83.7%74.0%2686.7%4231016.7%21.1%5416.8%27.0%
2Tyreek Hill65.3%74.5%2273.3%10481141.7%31.6%15949.5%40.5%
3Durham Smythe61.2%54.6%930.0%0000 5.2%  2.1%
4Trent Sherfield61.2%58.3%2066.7%417016.7%9.8%4213.1%10.9%
5Cedrick Wilson40.8%27.4%1136.7%221908.3%5.6%226.9%6.3%
6Mike Gesicki36.7%48.8%1756.7%20008.3%8.9%3811.8%8.3%
  • Hill played through an ankle injury and took a few less snaps than usual, yet scored twice (once on a long TD pass, once on a wild fumble return that I assume you've already seen).
    • And still only four targets with Waddle, who has been dealing with a leg injury.
  • That's three goose eggs in a row for Mr. Gesicki.

     

 SNP %Snp % '22RtsRt/DBTARRECYDSTDTS W14TS SZNAYAY ShAY SH SZN
1Keenan Allen85.9%68.1%5090.9%141292029.8%19.4%5923.4%28.3%
2Joshua Palmer78.2%84.9%4480%6453012.8%18.9%9035.7%27.4%
3Gerald Everett71.8%61.1%3665.5%8528014.9%14.0%3112.3%13.9%
4Mike Williams65.4%77.6%3970.9%66116112.8%17.4%8332.9%32.8%
5Tre' McKitty51.3%46.6%1425.5%11502.1%6.5%52.0%4.8%
6DeAndre Carter15.4%66.8%916.4%21004.3%10.1%20.8%14.5%
  • Williams played nearly two-thirds of the snaps (71% route share) and topped 100 yards (plus a TD) in his first game back from injury. Get him back in your lineup for Week 15 if he wasn't already back in this past weekend.
    • In eight full games, he's caught 43 passes for 611 yards and four TDs, 8.2 targets per contest.
  • Allen saw 14 targets for a second straight week and has seen at least seven in every game since returning from injury, averaging 7.0 catches for 80.8 yards and 0.5 TDs on 10.8 targets per game.

Patriots (27) at Cardinals (13) 

 SNP %Snp % '22RtsRt/DBTARRECYDSTDTS W14TS SZNAYAY ShAY SH SZN
1Nelson Agholor96.5%50.6%36100.0%10532030.3%13.8%8248.8%20.2%
2Tyquan Thornton87.7%58.0%3597.2%5428015.2%12.3%2414.3%20.8%
3Kendrick Bourne71.9%44.7%2672.2%5547015.2%8.7%2011.9%10.5%
4Hunter Henry68.4%76.3%2158.3%337009.1%10.9%4124.4%13.5%
5Jonnu Smith45.6%48.0%1130.6%20006.1%10.0%21.2%4.2%
6DeVante Parker10.5%65.6%411.1%222406.1%11.9%1911.3%25.4%
  • Jakobi Meyers (concussion) was inactive, and Parker then suffered a head injury in the first quarter.
    • Agholor, Thornton and Bourne ended up playing most of the snaps, in that order.

     

 SNP %Snp % '22RtsRt/DBTARRECYDSTDTS W14TS SZNAYAY ShAY SH SZN
1Marquise Brown95.7%95.2%4493.6%8434020.0%25.9%8027.7%39.4%
2DeAndre Hopkins85.5%87.0%4187.2%11779025.0%29.6%11640.1%44.8%
3Trey McBride75.4%42.3%2859.6%6328015.0%9.7%5017.3%7.1%
4A.J. Green59.4%56.5%3472.3%21705.0%9.5%165.5%14.6%
5Robbie Anderson29.0%34.1%1634.0%4450010.0%8.1%2910.0%16.90%
  • Anderson made a big play downfield but was still only fourth among the WRs in routes.
  • QB Kyler Murray is out for the season and with him goes some of Hopkins' fantasy value (and Brown's).
  • The six targets and 28 yards were career highs for McBrade, who topped 70% snap share for a fourth straight game (nine catches for 50 yards in that stretch, on 14 targets).

         

