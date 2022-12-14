Target Breakdown: Week 14 WR/TE Usage and Week 15 Waivers

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

It was a brutal week for injuries, to say the least, and the WR position was probably more affected than any other. Even a lot of the guys who managed to stay healthy now have the problem of playing with a backup (or third-string) quarterback. NFL teams and fantasy teams alike are left scrambling, and it ended up being a big Week 14 for some journeymen and scrubs.

Check it all out below, and stop by Backfield Breakdown for a similarly detailed look at running back usage and roles this past weekend (plus waiver/add/drop recommendations heading into Week 15).

Share Comparisons

Below we show target, route and air-yard shares for Week 14, compared to numbers for the season as a whole. Sorting by the delta columns is a quick way to find outliers (or trends... or injuries).