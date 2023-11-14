Fantasy Football
Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 11 Waivers Preview

Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 11 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
November 14, 2023

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Weekly Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Allen is the big name here, and he returned to Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Lions after missing only one drive, later scoring a 38-yard TD (his second TD of the game) to tie the contest late in the fourth quarter. He's considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's game at Green Bay.

Thomas, on the other hand, wasn't able to return after injuring his ankle early in the first quarter. It sounds like he may miss games even though the Saints have a Week 11 bye.

        

Missed Week 11

New Injuries

Missed Week 11

    

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

Brandin Cooks - 76% of snaps 1H / 9-173-1 on 10 targets (23 routes)

Demario Douglas - 88% routes / 6-84-0 on nine targets (33% TS) / 133 AY

Tank Dell - 98% routes / 6-56-1 on 14 targets (36% TS) / 182 AY

Noah Brown - 80% routes / 7-172-0 on eight targets

 Marvin Mims - 69% snaps (but only one target)

A.T. Perry - 84% snaps / 89% routes / 2-38-1 on four targets

 Rashod Bateman - 74% snaps / 77% routes / 2-25-0 on four targets

Jalen Nailor - 93% snaps / 91% routes (only one target)

 Jalen Guyton - 78% snaps / 85% routes / 4-41-1 on six targets

Trenton Irwin - 84% routes / 2-54-1 on four targets / 82 AY

     

Tight Ends 📈

Trey McBride - 80% snaps / 77% routes/ 8-131-0 on nine targets (29% TS)

     

Trending Down 📉

Wide Receivers 📉

Calvin Ridley - three targets

Jahan Dotson - two targets, no catches on 44 routes

Jakobi Meyers - two targts on 26 routes

WR Tyler Scott - 40% snaps / 36% routes

    

Tight Ends 📉

Cade Otton - three targets on 27 routes (six-plus targets in three straight before)

Jonnu Smith - 43% snaps (but 63% routes) / two targets

 Daniel Bellinger - 53% routes / three targets

    

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues

Wide Receivers

Potential Starters

   

Bench Stashes

   

Potential Drops

           

Tight Ends

Recommended Adds

    

Potential Drops

        

Snaps/Routes/Alignments

Wide Receivers

  • RTs = # of Routes Run
  • RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
  • RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
  • Sn% = Snap Share
  • Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
  • Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot
  • Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot
  • MTN = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
  • Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
  RT/GmRT%RTsSn/GmSn%SnapsSlot%Sl SnMtn%MTNGMs
1CINJa'Marr Chase40.096.8%35957.292.5%51527.0%13911.8%619
2CARAdam Thielen39.893.7%35660.892.4%54764.0%35011.0%609
3MINJustin Jefferson39.248.0%19656.044.0%28023.2%658.2%235
4WASJahan Dotson38.386.3%38353.582.8%53540.4%2167.9%4210
5CINTyler Boyd37.891.4%33952.084.0%46880.6%37713.9%659
6WASTerry McLaurin37.784.9%37754.784.7%54714.1%776.4%3510
7NYJGarrett Wilson36.895.6%32755.192.0%49626.8%1335.2%269
8NOChris Olave36.790.4%36754.279.4%54236.7%19910.3%5610
9LACKeenan Allen36.694.8%32556.187.2%50554.5%27526.9%1369
10DETAmon-Ra St. Brown36.584.5%28962.881.5%50238.2%19218.3%928
11PHIDeVonta Smith36.199.1%32466.096.3%59423.2%1382.9%179
12CARJonathan Mingo35.874.7%28455.875.3%44623.8%10617.7%798
13MINK.J. Osborn35.777.5%31652.073.5%46828.8%13510.0%479
14INDMichael Pittman35.597.8%35463.097.2%63028.1%17711.3%7110
15LAPuka Nacua35.091.7%30957.190.0%51426.8%13813.8%719
16CARDJ Chark34.763.9%24353.062.7%37123.2%861.9%77
17MINJordan Addison34.082.6%33750.078.5%50019.0%9514.0%7010
18LACMike Williams34.029.7%10253.327.6%16030.6%493.8%63
19BUFStefon Diggs33.993.4%33853.687.0%53629.3%15714.9%8010
20NYJAllen Lazard33.987.1%29851.986.6%46721.4%1007.3%349
21PHIA.J. Brown33.792.0%30162.390.9%56121.7%1224.8%279
22DALCeeDee Lamb33.488.5%30152.177.9%46955.2%25915.4%729
23LATutu Atwell33.287.8%29652.883.2%47531.8%15130.9%1479
24CLEAmari Cooper33.088.0%29457.479.8%51717.2%891.9%109
25MINJalen Nailor33.07.8%3262.09.7%6224.2%157.9%51
26INDAlec Pierce32.990.6%32860.693.5%60611.7%714.8%2910
27BUFGabe Davis32.989.2%32354.388.1%54316.4%898.3%4510
28JAXCalvin Ridley32.889.4%29553.882.9%48413.2%646.4%319
29SEADK Metcalf32.880.0%26048.471.8%38715.0%582.1%88
30PITGeorge Pickens32.695.7%29253.790.3%48313.9%673.7%189
31CINTee Higgins32.460.9%22644.956.4%31416.2%518.3%267
32CHIDJ Moore32.496.7%32459.092.6%59014.7%878.0%4710
33ARIMarquise Brown32.493.9%32356.392.6%56317.9%1014.4%2510
34JAXChristian Kirk32.286.7%28649.976.9%44966.4%29815.6%709
35LVJakobi Meyers32.284.4%28654.984.4%49425.5%12614.0%699
36SEATyler Lockett32.088.0%28647.779.6%42932.6%14016.8%729
37CLEElijah Moore31.985.0%28455.176.5%49643.3%21520.8%1039
38NOMichael Thomas31.878.3%31847.769.8%47723.3%1110.2%110
39LACooper Kupp31.646.3%15654.647.8%27350.2%1378.8%245
40LVDavante Adams31.592.6%31453.090.6%53012.6%676.6%3510
41TBChris Godwin31.286.3%27849.079.9%44127.9%12313.2%589
42LACJoshua Palmer31.163.6%21849.059.2%34328.9%996.1%217
43NORashid Shaheed30.374.4%30240.359.0%40342.9%17312.9%5210
44DENCourtland Sutton30.291.4%26750.686.8%45520.2%923.5%169
45NYGDarius Slayton30.284.2%29953.382.6%53326.8%1438.8%4710
46LACJalen Guyton30.017.5%6043.014.9%8654.7%475.8%52
47HOUNoah Brown30.043.8%14844.638.1%22348.4%10813.0%295
48CLEDonovan Peoples-Jones29.761.7%20659.364.0%41533.0%1379.9%417
49ATLDrake London29.775.6%26653.973.2%48519.8%963.9%199
50MIATyreek Hill29.481.0%26442.469.1%38231.2%11921.2%819
51ARIMichael Wilson29.275.6%26048.772.0%43829.5%1295.0%229
52HOURobert Woods29.158.9%19947.757.0%33435.6%11913.2%447
53TENDeAndre Hopkins29.084.9%25941.270.5%37119.1%711.3%59
54DETJosh Reynolds29.075.4%25849.972.9%44933.6%1516.5%299
55HOUNico Collins29.067.5%22846.663.7%37320.1%751.1%48
56GBRomeo Doubs28.980.6%25848.179.6%43314.8%642.5%119
57DALBrandin Cooks28.967.4%22944.158.6%35329.5%10411.3%408
58HOUNathaniel Dell28.966.9%22645.962.6%36720.7%769.0%338
59PITDiontae Johnson28.646.2%14144.241.3%22116.7%377.7%175
60NEKayshon Boutte28.515.3%5739.512.8%797.6%61.3%12
61NEKendrick Bourne28.561.0%22744.457.5%35530.1%10716.3%588
62TBMike Evans28.479.5%25644.472.5%40025.8%1034.3%179
63BALZay Flowers28.391.6%28252.983.7%52929.1%15420.6%10910
64GBChristian Watson28.051.9%16646.250.9%27730.7%8522.0%616
65JAXZay Jones27.724.8%8246.023.6%13838.4%535.8%83
66NEDeVante Parker27.651.9%19345.051.1%31510.2%323.2%107
67CHIDarnell Mooney27.581.5%27346.773.3%46757.0%26615.4%7210
68CHIChase Claypool27.324.5%8246.321.8%13920.6%3414.5%243
69MIAJaylen Waddle27.366.0%21540.959.1%32718.3%604.6%158
70PITAllen Robinson27.177.4%23646.978.9%42261.8%26116.1%689
71KCMarquez Valdes-Scantling27.168.5%24139.261.2%35328.9%1022.8%109
72DENJerry Jeudy27.072.9%21339.960.9%31955.2%17612.2%398
73INDJosh Downs26.672.9%26443.266.7%43272.0%31114.6%6310
74WASCurtis Samuel26.653.4%23736.851.2%33165.3%21614.5%489
75SEAJaxon Smith-Njigba26.071.1%23136.360.7%32768.2%22311.3%379
76ARIRondale Moore25.674.4%25640.466.4%40457.9%23420.8%8410
77DALMichael Gallup25.667.6%23041.161.5%3707.6%285.1%199
78TBTrey Palmer25.671.1%22940.165.4%36152.1%1888.9%329
79SFBrandon Aiyuk25.474.3%20046.668.9%37315.8%594.3%168
80CARTerrace Marshall23.549.5%18834.346.3%27423.7%655.1%148
81TENTreylon Burks23.438.0%11638.836.9%19430.4%597.2%145
82GBJayden Reed23.264.7%20734.056.3%30667.0%20520.3%629
83MINBrandon Powell23.137.7%15429.136.6%23354.5%12715.4%367
84TENNick Westbrook-Ikhine23.065.2%19940.068.4%36040.6%1463.6%139
85SFDeebo Samuel22.356.9%15343.656.4%30519.7%6024.6%757
86LACQuentin Johnston21.656.6%19432.250.1%29017.2%506.2%189
87KCSkyy Moore21.354.3%19136.156.3%32531.4%10211.1%369
88PHIOlamide Zaccheaus20.255.7%18232.847.8%29567.5%1994.7%149
89NYJRandall Cobb20.234.8%11927.530.6%16570.3%1163.6%66
90KCJustin Watson20.045.2%15928.439.3%22728.2%644.8%118
91PHIQuez Watkins20.018.3%6036.317.7%10981.7%895.5%63
92NYGWan'Dale Robinson20.044.2%15737.846.8%30270.5%21321.5%658
93NEJuJu Smith-Schuster19.642.2%15736.547.3%29232.9%9615.1%448
94BALOdell Beckham19.550.3%15533.342.1%2669.8%265.3%148
95MIABraxton Berrios19.453.4%17427.144.1%24450.8%12418.0%449
96NEDemario Douglas19.447.0%17528.741.8%25857.0%14732.2%839
97NYGJalin Hyatt18.952.7%18730.847.8%30814.0%435.2%1610
98NEJalen Reagor18.019.4%7228.818.6%11518.3%210.9%14
99PITCalvin Austin17.952.8%16128.347.7%25526.3%6718.4%479
100SFJauan Jennings17.952.0%14029.143.1%23347.2%11018.5%438
101BALRashod Bateman17.851.6%15935.150.0%31610.8%345.4%179
102KCRashee Rice17.444.3%15629.445.9%26547.2%1257.2%199
103NOA.T. Perry17.312.8%5225.011.0%7522.7%172.7%23
104TENKyle Philips17.027.2%8319.218.3%9674.0%717.3%75
105CINTrenton Irwin16.936.1%13425.436.4%20330.0%619.4%198
106DENBrandon Johnson16.939.4%11525.133.6%17621.6%385.7%107
107GBDontayvion Wicks16.846.3%14826.343.6%23724.5%5814.8%359
108NYGIsaiah Hodgins16.445.4%16131.649.0%31610.8%342.2%710
109DETJameson Williams16.423.7%8128.222.9%14123.4%3312.1%175
110BALNelson Agholor16.452.9%16332.150.8%32158.3%18714.6%4710
111LVHunter Renfrow16.147.2%16022.037.6%22087.7%19321.4%4710
112TENChris Moore15.845.9%14028.949.4%26016.9%443.5%99
113DETMarvin Jones15.726.9%9228.227.4%16927.2%460.6%16
114ATLMack Hollins15.639.2%13831.843.1%28621.0%6012.2%359
115NYGParris Campbell15.334.4%12220.128.1%18171.3%12918.2%338
116NYJXavier Gipson15.226.3%9020.326.3%14240.8%5816.2%236
117CHIEquanimeous St. Brown14.712.8%4330.314.3%9111.0%1012.1%113
118DALJalen Tolbert14.738.8%13227.741.4%24927.3%6814.9%379
119DETKalif Raymond14.738.6%13221.431.3%19335.8%6925.4%499
120JAXJamal Agnew14.630.6%10118.024.7%14440.3%5822.2%327
121MIACedrick Wilson14.029.1%9527.735.1%19425.3%4916.0%317
122CHITyler Scott13.439.4%13224.438.3%24417.2%4216.0%3910
123SFRay-Ray McCloud13.133.8%9119.028.1%15219.7%3023.7%367
124BUFKhalil Shakir12.734.3%12423.938.8%23961.1%14612.1%2910
125CLECedric Tillman12.722.2%7426.524.5%15930.8%497.5%126
126WASDyami Brown11.926.8%11916.525.5%16530.3%5013.9%2310
127MIARiver Cracraft11.310.4%3422.712.3%6813.2%910.3%73
128LVTre Tucker11.330.1%10215.423.8%13923.0%3210.1%149
129ATLKhaDarel Hodge11.131.0%10921.532.4%21518.6%408.8%1910
130DENMarvin Mims11.033.9%9920.234.7%18219.8%3624.2%449
131JAXTim Jones10.925.5%8419.129.5%17227.3%478.7%158
132SEAJake Bobo10.629.2%9521.435.8%19323.8%4621.2%419
133PHIJulio Jones10.09.2%3016.37.9%4944.9%224.1%23
134KCKadarius Toney9.925.0%8815.223.7%13743.1%5932.1%449

           

Tight Ends

  • RTs = # of Routes Run
  • RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
  • RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
  • Sn% = Snap Share
  • Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
  • IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
  • Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, out wide or in the backfield.
  RT/GmRT%RtsSn/GmSn%SnapsIL%IL SnDet%Det SnGMs
1MINT.J. Hockenson35.681.6%33351.981.5%51955.7%28944.3%23010
2WASLogan Thomas35.466.9%29747.666.3%42835.5%15264.5%2769
3TBCade Otton34.483.2%26859.396.7%53451.7%27648.3%2589
4LATyler Higbee33.979.8%26958.291.8%52450.8%26649.2%2589
5PHIDallas Goedert33.080.7%26461.089.0%54955.6%30544.4%2449
6DETSam LaPorta32.476.0%26056.182.0%50557.6%29142.4%2149
7CLEDavid Njoku32.177.2%25857.479.8%51751.5%26648.5%2519
8JAXEvan Engram32.185.5%28250.077.1%45024.2%10975.8%3419
9MIADurham Smythe30.765.6%21447.877.8%43054.9%23645.1%1949
10HOUDalton Schultz30.372.2%24446.170.8%41560.2%25039.8%1659
11NYGDarren Waller29.861.1%21750.362.3%40240.3%16259.7%2408
12KCTravis Kelce29.664.2%22645.362.7%36232.0%11668.0%2468
13CHICole Kmet28.871.0%23853.984.6%53964.0%34536.0%19410
14SFGeorge Kittle28.279.6%21451.685.8%46472.0%33428.0%1309
15DALJake Ferguson28.169.1%23547.771.3%42962.9%27037.1%1599
16NEHunter Henry27.969.4%25846.174.7%46164.4%29735.6%16410
17NYJTyler Conklin27.765.5%22441.769.6%37549.9%18750.1%1889
18NOJuwan Johnson27.537.4%15247.041.3%28245.4%12854.6%1546
19BUFDalton Kincaid27.265.2%23641.660.7%37441.7%15658.3%2189
20BALMark Andrews27.175.6%23348.869.5%43941.9%18458.1%2559
21GBLuke Musgrave27.065.9%21143.772.2%39367.2%26432.8%1299
22ATLKyle Pitts26.673.6%25941.061.8%41027.8%11472.2%29610
23TENChigoziem Okonkwo26.467.5%20640.669.4%36548.2%17651.8%1899
24BUFDawson Knox25.943.6%15843.048.9%30156.5%17043.5%1317
25ARIZach Ertz25.952.0%17939.745.7%27845.7%12754.3%1517
26DENAdam Trautman25.467.8%19845.377.9%40852.5%21447.5%1949
27CINIrv Smith25.145.8%17033.642.2%23546.4%10953.6%1267
28PITPat Freiermuth25.030.2%9236.327.1%14574.5%10825.5%374
29ATLJonnu Smith24.961.1%21539.259.1%39244.1%17355.9%21910
30CARHayden Hurst24.456.3%21432.649.5%29343.0%12657.0%1679
31INDKylen Granson23.048.6%17635.343.5%28252.5%14847.5%1348
32KCNoah Gray21.349.1%17338.259.6%34451.5%17748.5%1679
33NEMike Gesicki21.054.8%20433.954.9%33928.9%9871.1%24110
34LACGerald Everett20.141.4%14235.949.6%28751.6%14848.4%1398
35LVMichael Mayer19.847.8%16239.667.7%39674.7%29625.3%10010
36CINTanner Hudson19.820.8%7722.316.0%8922.5%2077.5%694
37SEANoah Fant19.246.8%15231.752.9%28546.7%13353.3%1529
38PITConnor Heyward16.746.2%14127.946.9%25153.8%13546.2%1169
39ARITrey McBride16.645.3%15632.853.9%32862.2%20437.8%12410
40LACDonald Parham16.635.3%12129.645.9%26671.8%19128.2%759
41NYGDaniel Bellinger16.432.1%11436.456.4%36456.6%20643.4%15810
42LVAustin Hooper16.240.4%13727.346.7%27360.4%16539.6%10810
43SEAColby Parkinson15.236.0%11729.949.9%26956.5%15243.5%1179
44WASJohn Bates15.125.2%11228.143.5%28176.5%21523.5%6610
45DETBrock Wright14.928.4%9733.749.2%30379.2%24020.8%639
46DALPeyton Hendershot13.79.7%3331.015.4%9366.7%6233.3%313
47NYJC.J. Uzomah13.327.8%9524.240.4%21874.8%16325.2%559
48INDDrew Ogletree12.623.2%8428.935.6%23178.4%18121.6%508
49NOFoster Moreau12.619.7%8036.342.5%29075.9%22024.1%708
50SEAWill Dissly12.124.0%7825.437.7%20374.4%15125.6%528
51CARTommy Tremble11.924.7%9423.635.8%21266.0%14034.0%729
52MINJosh Oliver11.216.7%6824.939.1%24994.0%2346.0%1510
53CINDrew Sample10.916.2%6021.935.4%19774.1%14625.9%519
54PITDarnell Washington10.723.6%7227.446.2%24778.9%19521.1%529
55DENGreg Dulcich10.05.8%1715.05.7%3043.3%1356.7%172
56NYGLawrence Cager10.06.8%2412.49.6%6250.0%3150.0%313
57LACStone Smartt9.823.6%8118.829.2%16959.2%10040.8%699

          

Targets & Receiving Stats

Wide Receivers

  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for 
  • aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  • EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
  Tg/GmTgt ShTgtAy ShAYaDOTTPRRYPRRRECYdsTDDropEZ Tgt
1CINJa'Marr Chase11.029.6%9938.7%8578.727.6%2.2969821528
2CARAdam Thielen9.626.8%8627.9%5786.724.2%1.8368652424
3MINJustin Jefferson10.414.0%5220.6%54110.426.5%2.9136571323
4WASJahan Dotson5.915.8%5920.7%58910.015.4%0.9434360344
5CINTyler Boyd6.818.2%6119.7%4367.118.0%1.2344417234
6WASTerry McLaurin7.921.2%7929.5%84010.621.0%1.5951601214
7NYJGarrett Wilson10.633.0%9547.8%103110.829.1%1.9655642234
8NOChris Olave9.425.8%9440.2%129813.825.6%1.7956657339
9LACKeenan Allen10.830.9%9737.7%9199.529.8%2.7573895623
10DETAmon-Ra St. Brown10.928.3%8732.0%6607.630.1%2.8465821421
11PHIDeVonta Smith6.721.2%6030.8%77212.918.5%1.6542533434
12CARJonathan Mingo5.614.0%4520.1%4169.215.8%0.7723220021
13MINK.J. Osborn5.413.2%4916.4%4298.815.5%1.1932377244
14INDMichael Pittman9.830.4%9833.4%7978.127.7%1.9166677323
15LAPuka Nacua10.731.9%9633.2%8378.731.1%2.6864827243
16CARDJ Chark4.910.6%3422.4%46413.714.0%0.9417229312
17MINJordan Addison6.617.8%6628.6%75011.419.6%1.7945603728
18LACMike Williams8.78.3%2612.0%29211.225.5%2.4419249102
19BUFStefon Diggs10.230.8%10239.3%108010.630.2%2.5773868726
20NYJAllen Lazard4.413.9%4022.3%48112.013.4%0.9720290141
21PHIA.J. Brown10.132.2%9148.5%121513.330.2%3.3066993627
22DALCeeDee Lamb9.627.6%8636.0%90910.628.6%3.2468975419
23LATutu Atwell6.017.9%5423.8%60011.118.2%1.2632374323
24CLEAmari Cooper8.024.7%7242.7%109615.224.5%2.4341715234
25MINJalen Nailor1.00.3%10.1%43.63.1%0.50116000
26INDAlec Pierce3.310.2%3319.3%46013.910.1%0.8018264010
27BUFGabe Davis5.516.6%5527.3%75113.717.0%1.5233490529
28JAXCalvin Ridley6.820.3%6137.8%80113.120.7%1.6035471217
29SEADK Metcalf7.821.8%6238.2%85313.823.8%2.12355522110
30PITGeorge Pickens6.922.7%6240.5%80613.021.2%1.9433566315
31CINTee Higgins7.315.2%5126.4%58411.522.6%1.4527328226
32CHIDJ Moore7.124.6%7142.4%85212.021.9%2.4552793517
33ARIMarquise Brown8.126.3%8139.0%90711.225.1%1.4543468424
34JAXChristian Kirk7.923.7%7131.0%6569.224.8%2.1849624342
35LVJakobi Meyers7.120.9%6427.6%65410.222.4%1.6242463505
36SEATyler Lockett7.423.5%6734.5%77211.523.4%1.7346494409
37CLEElijah Moore6.319.5%5719.4%4988.720.1%1.1134314101
38NOMichael Thomas6.417.6%6420.2%65110.220.1%1.4139448107
39LACooper Kupp9.015.0%4518.8%47610.628.8%2.3323364122
40LVDavante Adams9.832.0%9844.5%105610.831.2%2.1057659345
41TBChris Godwin7.623.1%6824.8%6299.324.5%1.8844522107
42LACJoshua Palmer5.612.4%3920.3%49512.717.9%1.7323377113
43NORashid Shaheed5.013.7%5024.1%78015.616.6%1.7431525314
44DENCourtland Sutton6.323.7%5735.4%57610.121.3%1.6241433729
45NYGDarius Slayton4.516.0%4528.4%55712.415.1%1.1326337001
46LACJalen Guyton4.02.5%83.4%8210.313.3%0.68441100
47HOUNoah Brown5.69.4%2810.7%29610.618.9%2.9721439102
48CLEDonovan Peoples-Jones2.66.2%188.0%20611.58.7%0.47897000
49ATLDrake London6.820.0%6125.1%61910.222.9%1.7840474215
50MIATyreek Hill10.832.1%9744.4%106911.036.7%4.08691076858
51ARIMichael Wilson4.212.3%3821.1%49212.914.6%1.6627431202
52HOURobert Woods6.615.4%4616.4%4559.923.1%1.2223242123
53TENDeAndre Hopkins7.927.2%7140.7%104314.727.4%2.2838591348
54DETJosh Reynolds3.911.4%3520.6%42412.113.6%1.6024412324
55HOUNico Collins6.617.8%5322.8%63311.923.2%2.7736631413
56GBRomeo Doubs6.620.2%5926.7%72612.322.9%1.33333436211
57DALBrandin Cooks4.812.2%3818.8%47612.516.6%1.4826338305
58HOUNathaniel Dell7.119.1%5728.3%78513.825.2%2.2634510533
59PITDiontae Johnson7.814.3%3923.2%46111.827.7%2.2624319112
60NEKayshon Boutte2.51.5%53.8%9819.58.8%0.19111001
61NEKendrick Bourne6.916.1%5521.7%55510.124.2%1.7937406402
62TBMike Evans7.823.7%7039.9%101414.527.3%2.8843737647
63BALZay Flowers6.824.5%6825.3%5828.624.1%1.9350545120
64GBChristian Watson5.511.3%3320.6%56117.019.9%1.4214236119
65JAXZay Jones6.06.0%1810.7%22612.622.0%0.95878216
66NEDeVante Parker3.67.3%2510.1%25910.313.0%0.8215158000
67CHIDarnell Mooney3.813.1%3820.0%40210.613.9%1.1822321106
68MIAJaylen Waddle7.419.5%5924.2%5839.927.4%2.4340522336
69PITAllen Robinson3.311.0%3011.3%2267.512.7%0.6519154002
70KCMarquez Valdes-Scantling2.77.4%2418.1%40316.810.0%1.0314249113
71DENJerry Jeudy5.417.8%4332.2%52412.220.2%1.7430371111
72INDJosh Downs6.018.6%6019.7%4707.822.7%1.9843523202
73WASCurtis Samuel5.413.1%4911.3%3206.520.7%1.4337338204
74SEAJaxon Smith-Njigba5.316.8%489.2%2054.320.8%1.4133325230
75ARIRondale Moore4.113.3%415.5%1293.116.0%0.6725171010
76DALMichael Gallup4.412.8%4018.0%45411.317.4%1.3624313112
77TBTrey Palmer3.610.8%3214.3%36311.314.0%0.8217188211
78SFBrandon Aiyuk6.922.7%5541.0%80614.727.5%3.3838675313
79CARTerrace Marshall4.010.0%3212.3%2547.917.0%0.7118134010
80TENTreylon Burks3.66.9%1813.1%33518.615.5%1.058122020
81GBJayden Reed5.015.4%4520.5%55712.421.7%2.0128417424
82MINBrandon Powell3.97.3%278.1%2127.817.5%1.2519192102
83TENNick Westbrook-Ikhine3.311.5%3014.6%37312.415.1%1.1719233304
84SFDeebo Samuel5.114.9%3613.4%2637.323.5%2.1724332101
85LACQuentin Johnston3.18.9%2814.1%34212.214.4%0.8418162104
86KCSkyy Moore3.39.2%3013.1%2939.815.7%1.0516201103
87PHIOlamide Zaccheaus1.34.2%126.2%15512.96.6%0.48687112
88NYJRandall Cobb2.04.2%123.6%776.510.1%0.17320010
89KCJustin Watson3.17.7%2523.8%53121.215.7%1.7414276022
90PHIQuez Watkins1.71.8%50.4%112.18.3%0.35421000
91NYGWan'Dale Robinson4.512.8%367.0%1373.822.9%1.3029204101
92NEJuJu Smith-Schuster4.310.0%347.3%1885.521.7%0.9522149110
93BALOdell Beckham4.412.6%3516.4%37710.822.6%1.6620258205
94MIABraxton Berrios2.88.3%258.5%2058.214.4%1.1120194102
95NEDemario Douglas5.113.5%4615.4%3938.526.3%2.0630361002
96NYGJalin Hyatt2.07.1%2025.7%50425.210.7%1.1411214010
97NEJalen Reagor2.32.6%95.6%14215.812.5%0.31222011
98PITCalvin Austin2.99.5%2614.9%29711.416.1%1.0215165110
99SFJauan Jennings2.99.5%2311.8%23210.116.4%1.3513189000
100BALRashod Bateman3.210.4%2917.0%39013.418.2%1.2919205021
101KCRashee Rice4.612.6%4110.3%2305.626.3%2.4232378423
102NOA.T. Perry1.31.1%41.9%6015.07.7%0.73238101
103TENKyle Philips3.26.1%165.8%1489.319.3%1.9211159011
104CINTrenton Irwin2.15.1%178.8%19511.512.7%1.1613155101
105DENBrandon Johnson1.95.4%139.2%15011.611.3%1.068122311
106GBDontayvion Wicks3.09.2%2710.9%29711.018.2%1.6217240111
107NYGIsaiah Hodgins2.17.4%218.0%1587.513.0%0.7512120102
108DETJameson Williams3.45.5%1711.4%23513.821.0%1.10889130
109BALNelson Agholor2.59.0%2513.8%31712.715.3%1.3718224214
110LVHunter Renfrow2.06.5%205.2%1236.112.5%0.8113129010
111TENChris Moore1.75.7%1510.9%27918.610.7%1.368190000
112DETMarvin Jones1.73.3%103.5%737.310.9%0.38535010
113ATLMack Hollins3.29.5%2914.9%36812.721.0%1.7917247022
114NYGParris Campbell3.39.2%264.5%883.421.3%0.8719106010
115NYJXavier Gipson1.22.4%73.9%8512.17.8%0.67460011
116CHIEquanimeous St. Brown1.01.0%30.9%185.97.0%0.58225000
117DALJalen Tolbert2.26.4%2010.0%25312.615.2%0.9212122102
118DETKalif Raymond3.08.8%2710.2%2117.820.5%2.1020277100
119JAXJamal Agnew1.74.0%125.0%1068.811.9%0.89990000
120MIACedrick Wilson2.15.0%158.7%21014.015.8%1.569148202
121CHITyler Scott1.86.2%189.9%20011.113.6%0.58977011
122SFRay-Ray McCloud1.44.1%102.4%484.811.0%0.99890000
123BUFKhalil Shakir2.16.3%216.8%1878.916.9%2.0019248100
124CLECedric Tillman1.22.4%74.2%10915.59.5%0.1128003
125WASDyami Brown1.74.6%179.8%27816.414.3%1.3510161102
126MIARiver Cracraft2.72.6%83.4%8110.123.5%2.56687102
127LVTre Tucker1.13.3%108.2%19419.49.8%1.236125000
128ATLKhaDarel Hodge1.54.9%159.4%23215.413.8%1.8311199000
129DENMarvin Mims1.76.2%1515.8%25817.215.2%2.4811246111
130JAXTim Jones1.02.7%82.1%455.79.5%0.37631000
131SEAJake Bobo1.75.3%156.2%1389.215.8%1.5612148202
132PHIJulio Jones1.01.1%31.0%258.310.0%0.37211101
133KCKadarius Toney3.18.6%283.4%762.731.8%1.4420127120

        

Tight Ends

  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for 
  • aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  • EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
  Tgt/GmTgt ShTgtAy ShAYaDOTTPRRYPRRRECYdsTDDropEZ Tgt
1MINT.J. Hockenson9.525.6%9523.9%6276.628.5%2.0571681434
2WASLogan Thomas5.613.4%5011.1%3166.316.8%1.1838351325
3TBCade Otton4.613.9%4110.1%2576.315.3%0.9530254313
4LATyler Higbee4.814.3%4311.3%2866.716.0%1.0626286030
5PHIDallas Goedert5.818.4%5210.8%2715.219.7%1.5538410211
6DETSam LaPorta7.120.8%6421.1%4356.824.6%1.8247474440
7CLEDavid Njoku6.018.5%548.1%2073.820.9%1.4638377243
8JAXEvan Engram7.622.7%6811.0%2343.424.1%1.5855446020
9MIADurham Smythe2.47.3%225.5%1336.110.3%0.7917168002
10HOUDalton Schultz6.218.8%5616.4%4548.123.0%1.7337421418
11NYGDarren Waller6.418.1%5120.8%4088.023.5%1.7736384102
12KCTravis Kelce9.022.2%7221.5%4826.731.9%2.6457597404
13CHICole Kmet5.719.7%5716.0%3225.623.9%1.7646419504
14SFGeorge Kittle5.219.4%4724.0%47310.122.0%2.6135559423
15DALJake Ferguson5.616.0%5011.7%2965.921.3%1.5136354436
16NEHunter Henry4.513.2%4515.4%3928.717.4%1.1630298314
17NYJTyler Conklin4.714.6%4213.4%2906.918.8%1.6233363001
18NOJuwan Johnson3.76.0%224.9%1597.214.5%0.641497112
19BUFDalton Kincaid5.615.1%507.9%2184.421.2%1.6044377212
20BALMark Andrews6.621.2%5920.2%4647.925.3%2.2443521636
21GBLuke Musgrave4.313.4%3910.7%2917.518.5%1.4829313101
22ATLKyle Pitts5.819.0%5824.7%60810.522.4%1.6235419112
23TENChigoziem Okonkwo4.615.7%4111.9%3067.519.9%0.9727200040
24BUFDawson Knox4.08.5%287.8%2167.717.7%0.6515102114
25ARIZach Ertz6.114.0%4313.2%3077.124.0%1.0427187142
26DENAdam Trautman2.28.3%207.5%1236.110.1%0.421384100
27CINIrv Smith2.96.0%204.2%934.611.8%0.521489122
28PITPat Freiermuth3.34.8%134.1%826.314.1%0.58853203
29ATLJonnu Smith4.414.4%4411.0%2706.120.5%1.9735423231
30CARHayden Hurst3.610.0%3212.3%2548.015.0%0.8618184112
31INDKylen Granson3.89.3%309.0%2147.117.0%0.9917175131
32KCNoah Gray2.77.4%248.2%1827.613.9%1.2418214100
33NEMike Gesicki3.08.8%3011.2%2879.614.7%0.8921182103
34LACGerald Everett3.48.6%274.1%993.719.0%1.1821167202
35LVMichael Mayer2.47.8%247.3%1737.214.8%1.1016178111
36CINTanner Hudson4.55.4%184.2%935.223.4%1.6414126000
37SEANoah Fant2.27.0%206.3%1417.113.2%1.5316232000
38PITConnor Heyward2.99.5%267.5%1495.718.4%0.9717137011
39ARITrey McBride4.915.9%4914.6%3406.931.4%2.6836418101
40LACDonald Parham2.67.3%237.0%1707.419.0%1.0115122407
41NYGDaniel Bellinger1.13.9%112.0%393.59.6%0.87999000
42LVAustin Hooper1.54.9%152.2%523.510.9%0.9914135000
43SEAColby Parkinson2.16.7%196.3%1417.416.2%1.2113141003
44WASJohn Bates1.74.6%173.8%1096.415.2%1.0413116012
45DETBrock Wright1.13.3%101.3%262.610.3%0.70968100
46DENLucas Krull1.00.4%1-0.2%-4-3.87.1%0.0000000
47DALPeyton Hendershot0.70.6%20.7%178.66.1%0.0913010
48NYJC.J. Uzomah1.34.2%122.8%595.012.6%0.61858102
49INDDrew Ogletree2.15.3%178.8%21112.420.2%1.759147201
50NOFoster Moreau1.53.3%122.1%695.715.0%1.4411115111
51SEAWill Dissly1.13.2%90.9%202.211.5%1.00878000
52CARTommy Tremble1.33.7%122.8%594.912.8%0.781173202
53MINJosh Oliver1.43.8%141.0%271.920.6%1.041271101
54CINDrew Sample1.23.3%110.0%00.018.3%0.87852100
55PITDarnell Washington0.61.8%50.2%50.96.9%0.32323000
56DENGreg Dulcich2.01.7%41.5%246.023.5%1.47325000
57NYGLawrence Cager1.31.4%40.9%174.316.7%1.13327101
58LACStone Smartt0.82.2%73.3%8111.68.6%0.36229001

      

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
