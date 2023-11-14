Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 11 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.
Weekly Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
- WR Michael Thomas (knee / week-to-week)
- WR Keenan Allen (shoulder / day-to-day)
- WR Jalin Hyatt (concussion/ day-to-day)
- WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder / day-to-day)
- TE Gerald Everett (back / day-to-day)
- TE Hayden Hurst (concussion / day-to-day)
Allen is the big name here, and he returned to Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Lions after missing only one drive, later scoring a 38-yard TD (his second TD of the game) to tie the contest late in the fourth quarter. He's considered day-to-day heading into Sunday's game at Green Bay.
Thomas, on the other hand, wasn't able to return after injuring his ankle early in the first quarter. It sounds like he may miss games even though the Saints have a Week 11 bye.
Missed Week 11
- WR Tee Higgins (hamstring / day-to-day)
- WR Nico Collins (calf / day-to-day)
- WR K.J. Osborn (concussion / day-to-day)
- WR Zay Jones (knee, personal / week-to-week)
- WR Treylon Burks (concussion / day-to-day)
- WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs / day-to-day)
- WR DJ Chark (elbow / day-to-day)
- WR Laviska Shenault (ankle / week-to-week)
- WR Mack Hollins (ankle / week-to-week)
- WR DeVante Parker (concussion / week-to-week)
- WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring
- WR Joshua Palmer (knee - IR / eligible for Week 13 return)
- TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring- IR / eligible for Week 11 return)
- TE Dawson Knox (wrist - IR / eligible for Week 12 return)
- TE Zach Ertz (quad - IR / eligible for Week 12 return)
- TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring - IR / eligible for Week 12 return)
Stock Report 📊
Trending Up 📈
Wide Receivers 📈
Brandin Cooks - 76% of snaps 1H / 9-173-1 on 10 targets (23 routes)
Demario Douglas - 88% routes / 6-84-0 on nine targets (33% TS) / 133 AY
Tank Dell - 98% routes / 6-56-1 on 14 targets (36% TS) / 182 AY
Noah Brown - 80% routes / 7-172-0 on eight targets
Marvin Mims - 69% snaps (but only one target)
A.T. Perry - 84% snaps / 89% routes / 2-38-1 on four targets
Rashod Bateman - 74% snaps / 77% routes / 2-25-0 on four targets
Jalen Nailor - 93% snaps / 91% routes (only one target)
Jalen Guyton - 78% snaps / 85% routes / 4-41-1 on six targets
Trenton Irwin - 84% routes / 2-54-1 on four targets / 82 AY
Tight Ends 📈
Trey McBride - 80% snaps / 77% routes/ 8-131-0 on nine targets (29% TS)
Trending Down 📉
Wide Receivers 📉
Calvin Ridley - three targets
Jahan Dotson - two targets, no catches on 44 routes
Jakobi Meyers - two targts on 26 routes
WR Tyler Scott - 40% snaps / 36% routes
Tight Ends 📉
Cade Otton - three targets on 27 routes (six-plus targets in three straight before)
Jonnu Smith - 43% snaps (but 63% routes) / two targets
Daniel Bellinger - 53% routes / three targets
Waivers Look-Ahead ±
*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues
Wide Receivers
Potential Starters
- Demario Douglas - 36%
- Noah Brown - 24%
- Brandin Cooks - 38%
- Trenton Irwin - 8%
- Rondale Moore - 9%
- Khalil Shakir - 17%
Bench Stashes
- Jayden Reed - 21%
- Quentin Johnston - 29%
- Marvin Mims - 12%
- Jameson Williams - 24%
- Treyon Burks (head) - 15%
- Michael Wilson - 12%
- Trey Palmer - 1%
Potential Drops
- Christian Watson - shallow leagues
- Curtis Samuel
- Odell Beckham
- Zay Jones (knee, personal)
Tight Ends
Recommended Adds
- Pat Freiermuth - 36%
- Luke Musgrave - 23%
- Cade Otton - 22%
- Michael Mayer - 10%
- Tyler Conklin - 11%
Potential Drops
Snaps/Routes/Alignments
Wide Receivers
- RTs = # of Routes Run
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
- RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
- Sn% = Snap Share
- Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
- Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot
- Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot
- MTN = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
- Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
|RT/Gm
|RT%
|RTs
|Sn/Gm
|Sn%
|Snaps
|Slot%
|Sl Sn
|Mtn%
|MTN
|GMs
|1
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|40.0
|96.8%
|359
|57.2
|92.5%
|515
|27.0%
|139
|11.8%
|61
|9
|2
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|39.8
|93.7%
|356
|60.8
|92.4%
|547
|64.0%
|350
|11.0%
|60
|9
|3
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|39.2
|48.0%
|196
|56.0
|44.0%
|280
|23.2%
|65
|8.2%
|23
|5
|4
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|38.3
|86.3%
|383
|53.5
|82.8%
|535
|40.4%
|216
|7.9%
|42
|10
|5
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|37.8
|91.4%
|339
|52.0
|84.0%
|468
|80.6%
|377
|13.9%
|65
|9
|6
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|37.7
|84.9%
|377
|54.7
|84.7%
|547
|14.1%
|77
|6.4%
|35
|10
|7
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|36.8
|95.6%
|327
|55.1
|92.0%
|496
|26.8%
|133
|5.2%
|26
|9
|8
|NO
|Chris Olave
|36.7
|90.4%
|367
|54.2
|79.4%
|542
|36.7%
|199
|10.3%
|56
|10
|9
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|36.6
|94.8%
|325
|56.1
|87.2%
|505
|54.5%
|275
|26.9%
|136
|9
|10
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|36.5
|84.5%
|289
|62.8
|81.5%
|502
|38.2%
|192
|18.3%
|92
|8
|11
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|36.1
|99.1%
|324
|66.0
|96.3%
|594
|23.2%
|138
|2.9%
|17
|9
|12
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|35.8
|74.7%
|284
|55.8
|75.3%
|446
|23.8%
|106
|17.7%
|79
|8
|13
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|35.7
|77.5%
|316
|52.0
|73.5%
|468
|28.8%
|135
|10.0%
|47
|9
|14
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|35.5
|97.8%
|354
|63.0
|97.2%
|630
|28.1%
|177
|11.3%
|71
|10
|15
|LA
|Puka Nacua
|35.0
|91.7%
|309
|57.1
|90.0%
|514
|26.8%
|138
|13.8%
|71
|9
|16
|CAR
|DJ Chark
|34.7
|63.9%
|243
|53.0
|62.7%
|371
|23.2%
|86
|1.9%
|7
|7
|17
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|34.0
|82.6%
|337
|50.0
|78.5%
|500
|19.0%
|95
|14.0%
|70
|10
|18
|LAC
|Mike Williams
|34.0
|29.7%
|102
|53.3
|27.6%
|160
|30.6%
|49
|3.8%
|6
|3
|19
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|33.9
|93.4%
|338
|53.6
|87.0%
|536
|29.3%
|157
|14.9%
|80
|10
|20
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|33.9
|87.1%
|298
|51.9
|86.6%
|467
|21.4%
|100
|7.3%
|34
|9
|21
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|33.7
|92.0%
|301
|62.3
|90.9%
|561
|21.7%
|122
|4.8%
|27
|9
|22
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|33.4
|88.5%
|301
|52.1
|77.9%
|469
|55.2%
|259
|15.4%
|72
|9
|23
|LA
|Tutu Atwell
|33.2
|87.8%
|296
|52.8
|83.2%
|475
|31.8%
|151
|30.9%
|147
|9
|24
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|33.0
|88.0%
|294
|57.4
|79.8%
|517
|17.2%
|89
|1.9%
|10
|9
|25
|MIN
|Jalen Nailor
|33.0
|7.8%
|32
|62.0
|9.7%
|62
|24.2%
|15
|7.9%
|5
|1
|26
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|32.9
|90.6%
|328
|60.6
|93.5%
|606
|11.7%
|71
|4.8%
|29
|10
|27
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|32.9
|89.2%
|323
|54.3
|88.1%
|543
|16.4%
|89
|8.3%
|45
|10
|28
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|32.8
|89.4%
|295
|53.8
|82.9%
|484
|13.2%
|64
|6.4%
|31
|9
|29
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|32.8
|80.0%
|260
|48.4
|71.8%
|387
|15.0%
|58
|2.1%
|8
|8
|30
|PIT
|George Pickens
|32.6
|95.7%
|292
|53.7
|90.3%
|483
|13.9%
|67
|3.7%
|18
|9
|31
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|32.4
|60.9%
|226
|44.9
|56.4%
|314
|16.2%
|51
|8.3%
|26
|7
|32
|CHI
|DJ Moore
|32.4
|96.7%
|324
|59.0
|92.6%
|590
|14.7%
|87
|8.0%
|47
|10
|33
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|32.4
|93.9%
|323
|56.3
|92.6%
|563
|17.9%
|101
|4.4%
|25
|10
|34
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|32.2
|86.7%
|286
|49.9
|76.9%
|449
|66.4%
|298
|15.6%
|70
|9
|35
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|32.2
|84.4%
|286
|54.9
|84.4%
|494
|25.5%
|126
|14.0%
|69
|9
|36
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|32.0
|88.0%
|286
|47.7
|79.6%
|429
|32.6%
|140
|16.8%
|72
|9
|37
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|31.9
|85.0%
|284
|55.1
|76.5%
|496
|43.3%
|215
|20.8%
|103
|9
|38
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|31.8
|78.3%
|318
|47.7
|69.8%
|477
|23.3%
|111
|0.2%
|1
|10
|39
|LA
|Cooper Kupp
|31.6
|46.3%
|156
|54.6
|47.8%
|273
|50.2%
|137
|8.8%
|24
|5
|40
|LV
|Davante Adams
|31.5
|92.6%
|314
|53.0
|90.6%
|530
|12.6%
|67
|6.6%
|35
|10
|41
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|31.2
|86.3%
|278
|49.0
|79.9%
|441
|27.9%
|123
|13.2%
|58
|9
|42
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|31.1
|63.6%
|218
|49.0
|59.2%
|343
|28.9%
|99
|6.1%
|21
|7
|43
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|30.3
|74.4%
|302
|40.3
|59.0%
|403
|42.9%
|173
|12.9%
|52
|10
|44
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|30.2
|91.4%
|267
|50.6
|86.8%
|455
|20.2%
|92
|3.5%
|16
|9
|45
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|30.2
|84.2%
|299
|53.3
|82.6%
|533
|26.8%
|143
|8.8%
|47
|10
|46
|LAC
|Jalen Guyton
|30.0
|17.5%
|60
|43.0
|14.9%
|86
|54.7%
|47
|5.8%
|5
|2
|47
|HOU
|Noah Brown
|30.0
|43.8%
|148
|44.6
|38.1%
|223
|48.4%
|108
|13.0%
|29
|5
|48
|CLE
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|29.7
|61.7%
|206
|59.3
|64.0%
|415
|33.0%
|137
|9.9%
|41
|7
|49
|ATL
|Drake London
|29.7
|75.6%
|266
|53.9
|73.2%
|485
|19.8%
|96
|3.9%
|19
|9
|50
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|29.4
|81.0%
|264
|42.4
|69.1%
|382
|31.2%
|119
|21.2%
|81
|9
|51
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|29.2
|75.6%
|260
|48.7
|72.0%
|438
|29.5%
|129
|5.0%
|22
|9
|52
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|29.1
|58.9%
|199
|47.7
|57.0%
|334
|35.6%
|119
|13.2%
|44
|7
|53
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|29.0
|84.9%
|259
|41.2
|70.5%
|371
|19.1%
|71
|1.3%
|5
|9
|54
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|29.0
|75.4%
|258
|49.9
|72.9%
|449
|33.6%
|151
|6.5%
|29
|9
|55
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|29.0
|67.5%
|228
|46.6
|63.7%
|373
|20.1%
|75
|1.1%
|4
|8
|56
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|28.9
|80.6%
|258
|48.1
|79.6%
|433
|14.8%
|64
|2.5%
|11
|9
|57
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|28.9
|67.4%
|229
|44.1
|58.6%
|353
|29.5%
|104
|11.3%
|40
|8
|58
|HOU
|Nathaniel Dell
|28.9
|66.9%
|226
|45.9
|62.6%
|367
|20.7%
|76
|9.0%
|33
|8
|59
|PIT
|Diontae Johnson
|28.6
|46.2%
|141
|44.2
|41.3%
|221
|16.7%
|37
|7.7%
|17
|5
|60
|NE
|Kayshon Boutte
|28.5
|15.3%
|57
|39.5
|12.8%
|79
|7.6%
|6
|1.3%
|1
|2
|61
|NE
|Kendrick Bourne
|28.5
|61.0%
|227
|44.4
|57.5%
|355
|30.1%
|107
|16.3%
|58
|8
|62
|TB
|Mike Evans
|28.4
|79.5%
|256
|44.4
|72.5%
|400
|25.8%
|103
|4.3%
|17
|9
|63
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|28.3
|91.6%
|282
|52.9
|83.7%
|529
|29.1%
|154
|20.6%
|109
|10
|64
|GB
|Christian Watson
|28.0
|51.9%
|166
|46.2
|50.9%
|277
|30.7%
|85
|22.0%
|61
|6
|65
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|27.7
|24.8%
|82
|46.0
|23.6%
|138
|38.4%
|53
|5.8%
|8
|3
|66
|NE
|DeVante Parker
|27.6
|51.9%
|193
|45.0
|51.1%
|315
|10.2%
|32
|3.2%
|10
|7
|67
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|27.5
|81.5%
|273
|46.7
|73.3%
|467
|57.0%
|266
|15.4%
|72
|10
|68
|CHI
|Chase Claypool
|27.3
|24.5%
|82
|46.3
|21.8%
|139
|20.6%
|34
|14.5%
|24
|3
|69
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|27.3
|66.0%
|215
|40.9
|59.1%
|327
|18.3%
|60
|4.6%
|15
|8
|70
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|27.1
|77.4%
|236
|46.9
|78.9%
|422
|61.8%
|261
|16.1%
|68
|9
|71
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|27.1
|68.5%
|241
|39.2
|61.2%
|353
|28.9%
|102
|2.8%
|10
|9
|72
|DEN
|Jerry Jeudy
|27.0
|72.9%
|213
|39.9
|60.9%
|319
|55.2%
|176
|12.2%
|39
|8
|73
|IND
|Josh Downs
|26.6
|72.9%
|264
|43.2
|66.7%
|432
|72.0%
|311
|14.6%
|63
|10
|74
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|26.6
|53.4%
|237
|36.8
|51.2%
|331
|65.3%
|216
|14.5%
|48
|9
|75
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|26.0
|71.1%
|231
|36.3
|60.7%
|327
|68.2%
|223
|11.3%
|37
|9
|76
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|25.6
|74.4%
|256
|40.4
|66.4%
|404
|57.9%
|234
|20.8%
|84
|10
|77
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|25.6
|67.6%
|230
|41.1
|61.5%
|370
|7.6%
|28
|5.1%
|19
|9
|78
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|25.6
|71.1%
|229
|40.1
|65.4%
|361
|52.1%
|188
|8.9%
|32
|9
|79
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|25.4
|74.3%
|200
|46.6
|68.9%
|373
|15.8%
|59
|4.3%
|16
|8
|80
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|23.5
|49.5%
|188
|34.3
|46.3%
|274
|23.7%
|65
|5.1%
|14
|8
|81
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|23.4
|38.0%
|116
|38.8
|36.9%
|194
|30.4%
|59
|7.2%
|14
|5
|82
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|23.2
|64.7%
|207
|34.0
|56.3%
|306
|67.0%
|205
|20.3%
|62
|9
|83
|MIN
|Brandon Powell
|23.1
|37.7%
|154
|29.1
|36.6%
|233
|54.5%
|127
|15.4%
|36
|7
|84
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|23.0
|65.2%
|199
|40.0
|68.4%
|360
|40.6%
|146
|3.6%
|13
|9
|85
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|22.3
|56.9%
|153
|43.6
|56.4%
|305
|19.7%
|60
|24.6%
|75
|7
|86
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|21.6
|56.6%
|194
|32.2
|50.1%
|290
|17.2%
|50
|6.2%
|18
|9
|87
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|21.3
|54.3%
|191
|36.1
|56.3%
|325
|31.4%
|102
|11.1%
|36
|9
|88
|PHI
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|20.2
|55.7%
|182
|32.8
|47.8%
|295
|67.5%
|199
|4.7%
|14
|9
|89
|NYJ
|Randall Cobb
|20.2
|34.8%
|119
|27.5
|30.6%
|165
|70.3%
|116
|3.6%
|6
|6
|90
|KC
|Justin Watson
|20.0
|45.2%
|159
|28.4
|39.3%
|227
|28.2%
|64
|4.8%
|11
|8
|91
|PHI
|Quez Watkins
|20.0
|18.3%
|60
|36.3
|17.7%
|109
|81.7%
|89
|5.5%
|6
|3
|92
|NYG
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|20.0
|44.2%
|157
|37.8
|46.8%
|302
|70.5%
|213
|21.5%
|65
|8
|93
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|19.6
|42.2%
|157
|36.5
|47.3%
|292
|32.9%
|96
|15.1%
|44
|8
|94
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|19.5
|50.3%
|155
|33.3
|42.1%
|266
|9.8%
|26
|5.3%
|14
|8
|95
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|19.4
|53.4%
|174
|27.1
|44.1%
|244
|50.8%
|124
|18.0%
|44
|9
|96
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|19.4
|47.0%
|175
|28.7
|41.8%
|258
|57.0%
|147
|32.2%
|83
|9
|97
|NYG
|Jalin Hyatt
|18.9
|52.7%
|187
|30.8
|47.8%
|308
|14.0%
|43
|5.2%
|16
|10
|98
|NE
|Jalen Reagor
|18.0
|19.4%
|72
|28.8
|18.6%
|115
|18.3%
|21
|0.9%
|1
|4
|99
|PIT
|Calvin Austin
|17.9
|52.8%
|161
|28.3
|47.7%
|255
|26.3%
|67
|18.4%
|47
|9
|100
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|17.9
|52.0%
|140
|29.1
|43.1%
|233
|47.2%
|110
|18.5%
|43
|8
|101
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|17.8
|51.6%
|159
|35.1
|50.0%
|316
|10.8%
|34
|5.4%
|17
|9
|102
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|17.4
|44.3%
|156
|29.4
|45.9%
|265
|47.2%
|125
|7.2%
|19
|9
|103
|NO
|A.T. Perry
|17.3
|12.8%
|52
|25.0
|11.0%
|75
|22.7%
|17
|2.7%
|2
|3
|104
|TEN
|Kyle Philips
|17.0
|27.2%
|83
|19.2
|18.3%
|96
|74.0%
|71
|7.3%
|7
|5
|105
|CIN
|Trenton Irwin
|16.9
|36.1%
|134
|25.4
|36.4%
|203
|30.0%
|61
|9.4%
|19
|8
|106
|DEN
|Brandon Johnson
|16.9
|39.4%
|115
|25.1
|33.6%
|176
|21.6%
|38
|5.7%
|10
|7
|107
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|16.8
|46.3%
|148
|26.3
|43.6%
|237
|24.5%
|58
|14.8%
|35
|9
|108
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|16.4
|45.4%
|161
|31.6
|49.0%
|316
|10.8%
|34
|2.2%
|7
|10
|109
|DET
|Jameson Williams
|16.4
|23.7%
|81
|28.2
|22.9%
|141
|23.4%
|33
|12.1%
|17
|5
|110
|BAL
|Nelson Agholor
|16.4
|52.9%
|163
|32.1
|50.8%
|321
|58.3%
|187
|14.6%
|47
|10
|111
|LV
|Hunter Renfrow
|16.1
|47.2%
|160
|22.0
|37.6%
|220
|87.7%
|193
|21.4%
|47
|10
|112
|TEN
|Chris Moore
|15.8
|45.9%
|140
|28.9
|49.4%
|260
|16.9%
|44
|3.5%
|9
|9
|113
|DET
|Marvin Jones
|15.7
|26.9%
|92
|28.2
|27.4%
|169
|27.2%
|46
|0.6%
|1
|6
|114
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|15.6
|39.2%
|138
|31.8
|43.1%
|286
|21.0%
|60
|12.2%
|35
|9
|115
|NYG
|Parris Campbell
|15.3
|34.4%
|122
|20.1
|28.1%
|181
|71.3%
|129
|18.2%
|33
|8
|116
|NYJ
|Xavier Gipson
|15.2
|26.3%
|90
|20.3
|26.3%
|142
|40.8%
|58
|16.2%
|23
|6
|117
|CHI
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|14.7
|12.8%
|43
|30.3
|14.3%
|91
|11.0%
|10
|12.1%
|11
|3
|118
|DAL
|Jalen Tolbert
|14.7
|38.8%
|132
|27.7
|41.4%
|249
|27.3%
|68
|14.9%
|37
|9
|119
|DET
|Kalif Raymond
|14.7
|38.6%
|132
|21.4
|31.3%
|193
|35.8%
|69
|25.4%
|49
|9
|120
|JAX
|Jamal Agnew
|14.6
|30.6%
|101
|18.0
|24.7%
|144
|40.3%
|58
|22.2%
|32
|7
|121
|MIA
|Cedrick Wilson
|14.0
|29.1%
|95
|27.7
|35.1%
|194
|25.3%
|49
|16.0%
|31
|7
|122
|CHI
|Tyler Scott
|13.4
|39.4%
|132
|24.4
|38.3%
|244
|17.2%
|42
|16.0%
|39
|10
|123
|SF
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|13.1
|33.8%
|91
|19.0
|28.1%
|152
|19.7%
|30
|23.7%
|36
|7
|124
|BUF
|Khalil Shakir
|12.7
|34.3%
|124
|23.9
|38.8%
|239
|61.1%
|146
|12.1%
|29
|10
|125
|CLE
|Cedric Tillman
|12.7
|22.2%
|74
|26.5
|24.5%
|159
|30.8%
|49
|7.5%
|12
|6
|126
|WAS
|Dyami Brown
|11.9
|26.8%
|119
|16.5
|25.5%
|165
|30.3%
|50
|13.9%
|23
|10
|127
|MIA
|River Cracraft
|11.3
|10.4%
|34
|22.7
|12.3%
|68
|13.2%
|9
|10.3%
|7
|3
|128
|LV
|Tre Tucker
|11.3
|30.1%
|102
|15.4
|23.8%
|139
|23.0%
|32
|10.1%
|14
|9
|129
|ATL
|KhaDarel Hodge
|11.1
|31.0%
|109
|21.5
|32.4%
|215
|18.6%
|40
|8.8%
|19
|10
|130
|DEN
|Marvin Mims
|11.0
|33.9%
|99
|20.2
|34.7%
|182
|19.8%
|36
|24.2%
|44
|9
|131
|JAX
|Tim Jones
|10.9
|25.5%
|84
|19.1
|29.5%
|172
|27.3%
|47
|8.7%
|15
|8
|132
|SEA
|Jake Bobo
|10.6
|29.2%
|95
|21.4
|35.8%
|193
|23.8%
|46
|21.2%
|41
|9
|133
|PHI
|Julio Jones
|10.0
|9.2%
|30
|16.3
|7.9%
|49
|44.9%
|22
|4.1%
|2
|3
|134
|KC
|Kadarius Toney
|9.9
|25.0%
|88
|15.2
|23.7%
|137
|43.1%
|59
|32.1%
|44
|9
Tight Ends
- RTs = # of Routes Run
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
- RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
- Sn% = Snap Share
- Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
- IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
- Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, out wide or in the backfield.
|RT/Gm
|RT%
|Rts
|Sn/Gm
|Sn%
|Snaps
|IL%
|IL Sn
|Det%
|Det Sn
|GMs
|1
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|35.6
|81.6%
|333
|51.9
|81.5%
|519
|55.7%
|289
|44.3%
|230
|10
|2
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|35.4
|66.9%
|297
|47.6
|66.3%
|428
|35.5%
|152
|64.5%
|276
|9
|3
|TB
|Cade Otton
|34.4
|83.2%
|268
|59.3
|96.7%
|534
|51.7%
|276
|48.3%
|258
|9
|4
|LA
|Tyler Higbee
|33.9
|79.8%
|269
|58.2
|91.8%
|524
|50.8%
|266
|49.2%
|258
|9
|5
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|33.0
|80.7%
|264
|61.0
|89.0%
|549
|55.6%
|305
|44.4%
|244
|9
|6
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|32.4
|76.0%
|260
|56.1
|82.0%
|505
|57.6%
|291
|42.4%
|214
|9
|7
|CLE
|David Njoku
|32.1
|77.2%
|258
|57.4
|79.8%
|517
|51.5%
|266
|48.5%
|251
|9
|8
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|32.1
|85.5%
|282
|50.0
|77.1%
|450
|24.2%
|109
|75.8%
|341
|9
|9
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|30.7
|65.6%
|214
|47.8
|77.8%
|430
|54.9%
|236
|45.1%
|194
|9
|10
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|30.3
|72.2%
|244
|46.1
|70.8%
|415
|60.2%
|250
|39.8%
|165
|9
|11
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|29.8
|61.1%
|217
|50.3
|62.3%
|402
|40.3%
|162
|59.7%
|240
|8
|12
|KC
|Travis Kelce
|29.6
|64.2%
|226
|45.3
|62.7%
|362
|32.0%
|116
|68.0%
|246
|8
|13
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|28.8
|71.0%
|238
|53.9
|84.6%
|539
|64.0%
|345
|36.0%
|194
|10
|14
|SF
|George Kittle
|28.2
|79.6%
|214
|51.6
|85.8%
|464
|72.0%
|334
|28.0%
|130
|9
|15
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|28.1
|69.1%
|235
|47.7
|71.3%
|429
|62.9%
|270
|37.1%
|159
|9
|16
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|27.9
|69.4%
|258
|46.1
|74.7%
|461
|64.4%
|297
|35.6%
|164
|10
|17
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|27.7
|65.5%
|224
|41.7
|69.6%
|375
|49.9%
|187
|50.1%
|188
|9
|18
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|27.5
|37.4%
|152
|47.0
|41.3%
|282
|45.4%
|128
|54.6%
|154
|6
|19
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|27.2
|65.2%
|236
|41.6
|60.7%
|374
|41.7%
|156
|58.3%
|218
|9
|20
|BAL
|Mark Andrews
|27.1
|75.6%
|233
|48.8
|69.5%
|439
|41.9%
|184
|58.1%
|255
|9
|21
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|27.0
|65.9%
|211
|43.7
|72.2%
|393
|67.2%
|264
|32.8%
|129
|9
|22
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|26.6
|73.6%
|259
|41.0
|61.8%
|410
|27.8%
|114
|72.2%
|296
|10
|23
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|26.4
|67.5%
|206
|40.6
|69.4%
|365
|48.2%
|176
|51.8%
|189
|9
|24
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|25.9
|43.6%
|158
|43.0
|48.9%
|301
|56.5%
|170
|43.5%
|131
|7
|25
|ARI
|Zach Ertz
|25.9
|52.0%
|179
|39.7
|45.7%
|278
|45.7%
|127
|54.3%
|151
|7
|26
|DEN
|Adam Trautman
|25.4
|67.8%
|198
|45.3
|77.9%
|408
|52.5%
|214
|47.5%
|194
|9
|27
|CIN
|Irv Smith
|25.1
|45.8%
|170
|33.6
|42.2%
|235
|46.4%
|109
|53.6%
|126
|7
|28
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|25.0
|30.2%
|92
|36.3
|27.1%
|145
|74.5%
|108
|25.5%
|37
|4
|29
|ATL
|Jonnu Smith
|24.9
|61.1%
|215
|39.2
|59.1%
|392
|44.1%
|173
|55.9%
|219
|10
|30
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|24.4
|56.3%
|214
|32.6
|49.5%
|293
|43.0%
|126
|57.0%
|167
|9
|31
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|23.0
|48.6%
|176
|35.3
|43.5%
|282
|52.5%
|148
|47.5%
|134
|8
|32
|KC
|Noah Gray
|21.3
|49.1%
|173
|38.2
|59.6%
|344
|51.5%
|177
|48.5%
|167
|9
|33
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|21.0
|54.8%
|204
|33.9
|54.9%
|339
|28.9%
|98
|71.1%
|241
|10
|34
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|20.1
|41.4%
|142
|35.9
|49.6%
|287
|51.6%
|148
|48.4%
|139
|8
|35
|LV
|Michael Mayer
|19.8
|47.8%
|162
|39.6
|67.7%
|396
|74.7%
|296
|25.3%
|100
|10
|36
|CIN
|Tanner Hudson
|19.8
|20.8%
|77
|22.3
|16.0%
|89
|22.5%
|20
|77.5%
|69
|4
|37
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|19.2
|46.8%
|152
|31.7
|52.9%
|285
|46.7%
|133
|53.3%
|152
|9
|38
|PIT
|Connor Heyward
|16.7
|46.2%
|141
|27.9
|46.9%
|251
|53.8%
|135
|46.2%
|116
|9
|39
|ARI
|Trey McBride
|16.6
|45.3%
|156
|32.8
|53.9%
|328
|62.2%
|204
|37.8%
|124
|10
|40
|LAC
|Donald Parham
|16.6
|35.3%
|121
|29.6
|45.9%
|266
|71.8%
|191
|28.2%
|75
|9
|41
|NYG
|Daniel Bellinger
|16.4
|32.1%
|114
|36.4
|56.4%
|364
|56.6%
|206
|43.4%
|158
|10
|42
|LV
|Austin Hooper
|16.2
|40.4%
|137
|27.3
|46.7%
|273
|60.4%
|165
|39.6%
|108
|10
|43
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|15.2
|36.0%
|117
|29.9
|49.9%
|269
|56.5%
|152
|43.5%
|117
|9
|44
|WAS
|John Bates
|15.1
|25.2%
|112
|28.1
|43.5%
|281
|76.5%
|215
|23.5%
|66
|10
|45
|DET
|Brock Wright
|14.9
|28.4%
|97
|33.7
|49.2%
|303
|79.2%
|240
|20.8%
|63
|9
|46
|DAL
|Peyton Hendershot
|13.7
|9.7%
|33
|31.0
|15.4%
|93
|66.7%
|62
|33.3%
|31
|3
|47
|NYJ
|C.J. Uzomah
|13.3
|27.8%
|95
|24.2
|40.4%
|218
|74.8%
|163
|25.2%
|55
|9
|48
|IND
|Drew Ogletree
|12.6
|23.2%
|84
|28.9
|35.6%
|231
|78.4%
|181
|21.6%
|50
|8
|49
|NO
|Foster Moreau
|12.6
|19.7%
|80
|36.3
|42.5%
|290
|75.9%
|220
|24.1%
|70
|8
|50
|SEA
|Will Dissly
|12.1
|24.0%
|78
|25.4
|37.7%
|203
|74.4%
|151
|25.6%
|52
|8
|51
|CAR
|Tommy Tremble
|11.9
|24.7%
|94
|23.6
|35.8%
|212
|66.0%
|140
|34.0%
|72
|9
|52
|MIN
|Josh Oliver
|11.2
|16.7%
|68
|24.9
|39.1%
|249
|94.0%
|234
|6.0%
|15
|10
|53
|CIN
|Drew Sample
|10.9
|16.2%
|60
|21.9
|35.4%
|197
|74.1%
|146
|25.9%
|51
|9
|54
|PIT
|Darnell Washington
|10.7
|23.6%
|72
|27.4
|46.2%
|247
|78.9%
|195
|21.1%
|52
|9
|55
|DEN
|Greg Dulcich
|10.0
|5.8%
|17
|15.0
|5.7%
|30
|43.3%
|13
|56.7%
|17
|2
|56
|NYG
|Lawrence Cager
|10.0
|6.8%
|24
|12.4
|9.6%
|62
|50.0%
|31
|50.0%
|31
|3
|57
|LAC
|Stone Smartt
|9.8
|23.6%
|81
|18.8
|29.2%
|169
|59.2%
|100
|40.8%
|69
|9
Targets & Receiving Stats
Wide Receivers
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
- EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
|Tg/Gm
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt
|Ay Sh
|AY
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|REC
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|EZ Tgt
|1
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|11.0
|29.6%
|99
|38.7%
|857
|8.7
|27.6%
|2.29
|69
|821
|5
|2
|8
|2
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|9.6
|26.8%
|86
|27.9%
|578
|6.7
|24.2%
|1.83
|68
|652
|4
|2
|4
|3
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|10.4
|14.0%
|52
|20.6%
|541
|10.4
|26.5%
|2.91
|36
|571
|3
|2
|3
|4
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|5.9
|15.8%
|59
|20.7%
|589
|10.0
|15.4%
|0.94
|34
|360
|3
|4
|4
|5
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|6.8
|18.2%
|61
|19.7%
|436
|7.1
|18.0%
|1.23
|44
|417
|2
|3
|4
|6
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|7.9
|21.2%
|79
|29.5%
|840
|10.6
|21.0%
|1.59
|51
|601
|2
|1
|4
|7
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|10.6
|33.0%
|95
|47.8%
|1031
|10.8
|29.1%
|1.96
|55
|642
|2
|3
|4
|8
|NO
|Chris Olave
|9.4
|25.8%
|94
|40.2%
|1298
|13.8
|25.6%
|1.79
|56
|657
|3
|3
|9
|9
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|10.8
|30.9%
|97
|37.7%
|919
|9.5
|29.8%
|2.75
|73
|895
|6
|2
|3
|10
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|10.9
|28.3%
|87
|32.0%
|660
|7.6
|30.1%
|2.84
|65
|821
|4
|2
|1
|11
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|6.7
|21.2%
|60
|30.8%
|772
|12.9
|18.5%
|1.65
|42
|533
|4
|3
|4
|12
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|5.6
|14.0%
|45
|20.1%
|416
|9.2
|15.8%
|0.77
|23
|220
|0
|2
|1
|13
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|5.4
|13.2%
|49
|16.4%
|429
|8.8
|15.5%
|1.19
|32
|377
|2
|4
|4
|14
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|9.8
|30.4%
|98
|33.4%
|797
|8.1
|27.7%
|1.91
|66
|677
|3
|2
|3
|15
|LA
|Puka Nacua
|10.7
|31.9%
|96
|33.2%
|837
|8.7
|31.1%
|2.68
|64
|827
|2
|4
|3
|16
|CAR
|DJ Chark
|4.9
|10.6%
|34
|22.4%
|464
|13.7
|14.0%
|0.94
|17
|229
|3
|1
|2
|17
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|6.6
|17.8%
|66
|28.6%
|750
|11.4
|19.6%
|1.79
|45
|603
|7
|2
|8
|18
|LAC
|Mike Williams
|8.7
|8.3%
|26
|12.0%
|292
|11.2
|25.5%
|2.44
|19
|249
|1
|0
|2
|19
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|10.2
|30.8%
|102
|39.3%
|1080
|10.6
|30.2%
|2.57
|73
|868
|7
|2
|6
|20
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|4.4
|13.9%
|40
|22.3%
|481
|12.0
|13.4%
|0.97
|20
|290
|1
|4
|1
|21
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|10.1
|32.2%
|91
|48.5%
|1215
|13.3
|30.2%
|3.30
|66
|993
|6
|2
|7
|22
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|9.6
|27.6%
|86
|36.0%
|909
|10.6
|28.6%
|3.24
|68
|975
|4
|1
|9
|23
|LA
|Tutu Atwell
|6.0
|17.9%
|54
|23.8%
|600
|11.1
|18.2%
|1.26
|32
|374
|3
|2
|3
|24
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|8.0
|24.7%
|72
|42.7%
|1096
|15.2
|24.5%
|2.43
|41
|715
|2
|3
|4
|25
|MIN
|Jalen Nailor
|1.0
|0.3%
|1
|0.1%
|4
|3.6
|3.1%
|0.50
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|26
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|3.3
|10.2%
|33
|19.3%
|460
|13.9
|10.1%
|0.80
|18
|264
|0
|1
|0
|27
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|5.5
|16.6%
|55
|27.3%
|751
|13.7
|17.0%
|1.52
|33
|490
|5
|2
|9
|28
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|6.8
|20.3%
|61
|37.8%
|801
|13.1
|20.7%
|1.60
|35
|471
|2
|1
|7
|29
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|7.8
|21.8%
|62
|38.2%
|853
|13.8
|23.8%
|2.12
|35
|552
|2
|1
|10
|30
|PIT
|George Pickens
|6.9
|22.7%
|62
|40.5%
|806
|13.0
|21.2%
|1.94
|33
|566
|3
|1
|5
|31
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|7.3
|15.2%
|51
|26.4%
|584
|11.5
|22.6%
|1.45
|27
|328
|2
|2
|6
|32
|CHI
|DJ Moore
|7.1
|24.6%
|71
|42.4%
|852
|12.0
|21.9%
|2.45
|52
|793
|5
|1
|7
|33
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|8.1
|26.3%
|81
|39.0%
|907
|11.2
|25.1%
|1.45
|43
|468
|4
|2
|4
|34
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|7.9
|23.7%
|71
|31.0%
|656
|9.2
|24.8%
|2.18
|49
|624
|3
|4
|2
|35
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|7.1
|20.9%
|64
|27.6%
|654
|10.2
|22.4%
|1.62
|42
|463
|5
|0
|5
|36
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|7.4
|23.5%
|67
|34.5%
|772
|11.5
|23.4%
|1.73
|46
|494
|4
|0
|9
|37
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|6.3
|19.5%
|57
|19.4%
|498
|8.7
|20.1%
|1.11
|34
|314
|1
|0
|1
|38
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|6.4
|17.6%
|64
|20.2%
|651
|10.2
|20.1%
|1.41
|39
|448
|1
|0
|7
|39
|LA
|Cooper Kupp
|9.0
|15.0%
|45
|18.8%
|476
|10.6
|28.8%
|2.33
|23
|364
|1
|2
|2
|40
|LV
|Davante Adams
|9.8
|32.0%
|98
|44.5%
|1056
|10.8
|31.2%
|2.10
|57
|659
|3
|4
|5
|41
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|7.6
|23.1%
|68
|24.8%
|629
|9.3
|24.5%
|1.88
|44
|522
|1
|0
|7
|42
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|5.6
|12.4%
|39
|20.3%
|495
|12.7
|17.9%
|1.73
|23
|377
|1
|1
|3
|43
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|5.0
|13.7%
|50
|24.1%
|780
|15.6
|16.6%
|1.74
|31
|525
|3
|1
|4
|44
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|6.3
|23.7%
|57
|35.4%
|576
|10.1
|21.3%
|1.62
|41
|433
|7
|2
|9
|45
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|4.5
|16.0%
|45
|28.4%
|557
|12.4
|15.1%
|1.13
|26
|337
|0
|0
|1
|46
|LAC
|Jalen Guyton
|4.0
|2.5%
|8
|3.4%
|82
|10.3
|13.3%
|0.68
|4
|41
|1
|0
|0
|47
|HOU
|Noah Brown
|5.6
|9.4%
|28
|10.7%
|296
|10.6
|18.9%
|2.97
|21
|439
|1
|0
|2
|48
|CLE
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|2.6
|6.2%
|18
|8.0%
|206
|11.5
|8.7%
|0.47
|8
|97
|0
|0
|0
|49
|ATL
|Drake London
|6.8
|20.0%
|61
|25.1%
|619
|10.2
|22.9%
|1.78
|40
|474
|2
|1
|5
|50
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|10.8
|32.1%
|97
|44.4%
|1069
|11.0
|36.7%
|4.08
|69
|1076
|8
|5
|8
|51
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|4.2
|12.3%
|38
|21.1%
|492
|12.9
|14.6%
|1.66
|27
|431
|2
|0
|2
|52
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|6.6
|15.4%
|46
|16.4%
|455
|9.9
|23.1%
|1.22
|23
|242
|1
|2
|3
|53
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|7.9
|27.2%
|71
|40.7%
|1043
|14.7
|27.4%
|2.28
|38
|591
|3
|4
|8
|54
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|3.9
|11.4%
|35
|20.6%
|424
|12.1
|13.6%
|1.60
|24
|412
|3
|2
|4
|55
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|6.6
|17.8%
|53
|22.8%
|633
|11.9
|23.2%
|2.77
|36
|631
|4
|1
|3
|56
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|6.6
|20.2%
|59
|26.7%
|726
|12.3
|22.9%
|1.33
|33
|343
|6
|2
|11
|57
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|4.8
|12.2%
|38
|18.8%
|476
|12.5
|16.6%
|1.48
|26
|338
|3
|0
|5
|58
|HOU
|Nathaniel Dell
|7.1
|19.1%
|57
|28.3%
|785
|13.8
|25.2%
|2.26
|34
|510
|5
|3
|3
|59
|PIT
|Diontae Johnson
|7.8
|14.3%
|39
|23.2%
|461
|11.8
|27.7%
|2.26
|24
|319
|1
|1
|2
|60
|NE
|Kayshon Boutte
|2.5
|1.5%
|5
|3.8%
|98
|19.5
|8.8%
|0.19
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|61
|NE
|Kendrick Bourne
|6.9
|16.1%
|55
|21.7%
|555
|10.1
|24.2%
|1.79
|37
|406
|4
|0
|2
|62
|TB
|Mike Evans
|7.8
|23.7%
|70
|39.9%
|1014
|14.5
|27.3%
|2.88
|43
|737
|6
|4
|7
|63
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|6.8
|24.5%
|68
|25.3%
|582
|8.6
|24.1%
|1.93
|50
|545
|1
|2
|0
|64
|GB
|Christian Watson
|5.5
|11.3%
|33
|20.6%
|561
|17.0
|19.9%
|1.42
|14
|236
|1
|1
|9
|65
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|6.0
|6.0%
|18
|10.7%
|226
|12.6
|22.0%
|0.95
|8
|78
|2
|1
|6
|66
|NE
|DeVante Parker
|3.6
|7.3%
|25
|10.1%
|259
|10.3
|13.0%
|0.82
|15
|158
|0
|0
|0
|67
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|3.8
|13.1%
|38
|20.0%
|402
|10.6
|13.9%
|1.18
|22
|321
|1
|0
|6
|68
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|7.4
|19.5%
|59
|24.2%
|583
|9.9
|27.4%
|2.43
|40
|522
|3
|3
|6
|69
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|3.3
|11.0%
|30
|11.3%
|226
|7.5
|12.7%
|0.65
|19
|154
|0
|0
|2
|70
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|2.7
|7.4%
|24
|18.1%
|403
|16.8
|10.0%
|1.03
|14
|249
|1
|1
|3
|71
|DEN
|Jerry Jeudy
|5.4
|17.8%
|43
|32.2%
|524
|12.2
|20.2%
|1.74
|30
|371
|1
|1
|1
|72
|IND
|Josh Downs
|6.0
|18.6%
|60
|19.7%
|470
|7.8
|22.7%
|1.98
|43
|523
|2
|0
|2
|73
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|5.4
|13.1%
|49
|11.3%
|320
|6.5
|20.7%
|1.43
|37
|338
|2
|0
|4
|74
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|5.3
|16.8%
|48
|9.2%
|205
|4.3
|20.8%
|1.41
|33
|325
|2
|3
|0
|75
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|4.1
|13.3%
|41
|5.5%
|129
|3.1
|16.0%
|0.67
|25
|171
|0
|1
|0
|76
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|4.4
|12.8%
|40
|18.0%
|454
|11.3
|17.4%
|1.36
|24
|313
|1
|1
|2
|77
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|3.6
|10.8%
|32
|14.3%
|363
|11.3
|14.0%
|0.82
|17
|188
|2
|1
|1
|78
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|6.9
|22.7%
|55
|41.0%
|806
|14.7
|27.5%
|3.38
|38
|675
|3
|1
|3
|79
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|4.0
|10.0%
|32
|12.3%
|254
|7.9
|17.0%
|0.71
|18
|134
|0
|1
|0
|80
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|3.6
|6.9%
|18
|13.1%
|335
|18.6
|15.5%
|1.05
|8
|122
|0
|2
|0
|81
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|5.0
|15.4%
|45
|20.5%
|557
|12.4
|21.7%
|2.01
|28
|417
|4
|2
|4
|82
|MIN
|Brandon Powell
|3.9
|7.3%
|27
|8.1%
|212
|7.8
|17.5%
|1.25
|19
|192
|1
|0
|2
|83
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|3.3
|11.5%
|30
|14.6%
|373
|12.4
|15.1%
|1.17
|19
|233
|3
|0
|4
|84
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|5.1
|14.9%
|36
|13.4%
|263
|7.3
|23.5%
|2.17
|24
|332
|1
|0
|1
|85
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|3.1
|8.9%
|28
|14.1%
|342
|12.2
|14.4%
|0.84
|18
|162
|1
|0
|4
|86
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|3.3
|9.2%
|30
|13.1%
|293
|9.8
|15.7%
|1.05
|16
|201
|1
|0
|3
|87
|PHI
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|1.3
|4.2%
|12
|6.2%
|155
|12.9
|6.6%
|0.48
|6
|87
|1
|1
|2
|88
|NYJ
|Randall Cobb
|2.0
|4.2%
|12
|3.6%
|77
|6.5
|10.1%
|0.17
|3
|20
|0
|1
|0
|89
|KC
|Justin Watson
|3.1
|7.7%
|25
|23.8%
|531
|21.2
|15.7%
|1.74
|14
|276
|0
|2
|2
|90
|PHI
|Quez Watkins
|1.7
|1.8%
|5
|0.4%
|11
|2.1
|8.3%
|0.35
|4
|21
|0
|0
|0
|91
|NYG
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|4.5
|12.8%
|36
|7.0%
|137
|3.8
|22.9%
|1.30
|29
|204
|1
|0
|1
|92
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|4.3
|10.0%
|34
|7.3%
|188
|5.5
|21.7%
|0.95
|22
|149
|1
|1
|0
|93
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|4.4
|12.6%
|35
|16.4%
|377
|10.8
|22.6%
|1.66
|20
|258
|2
|0
|5
|94
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|2.8
|8.3%
|25
|8.5%
|205
|8.2
|14.4%
|1.11
|20
|194
|1
|0
|2
|95
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|5.1
|13.5%
|46
|15.4%
|393
|8.5
|26.3%
|2.06
|30
|361
|0
|0
|2
|96
|NYG
|Jalin Hyatt
|2.0
|7.1%
|20
|25.7%
|504
|25.2
|10.7%
|1.14
|11
|214
|0
|1
|0
|97
|NE
|Jalen Reagor
|2.3
|2.6%
|9
|5.6%
|142
|15.8
|12.5%
|0.31
|2
|22
|0
|1
|1
|98
|PIT
|Calvin Austin
|2.9
|9.5%
|26
|14.9%
|297
|11.4
|16.1%
|1.02
|15
|165
|1
|1
|0
|99
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|2.9
|9.5%
|23
|11.8%
|232
|10.1
|16.4%
|1.35
|13
|189
|0
|0
|0
|100
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|3.2
|10.4%
|29
|17.0%
|390
|13.4
|18.2%
|1.29
|19
|205
|0
|2
|1
|101
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|4.6
|12.6%
|41
|10.3%
|230
|5.6
|26.3%
|2.42
|32
|378
|4
|2
|3
|102
|NO
|A.T. Perry
|1.3
|1.1%
|4
|1.9%
|60
|15.0
|7.7%
|0.73
|2
|38
|1
|0
|1
|103
|TEN
|Kyle Philips
|3.2
|6.1%
|16
|5.8%
|148
|9.3
|19.3%
|1.92
|11
|159
|0
|1
|1
|104
|CIN
|Trenton Irwin
|2.1
|5.1%
|17
|8.8%
|195
|11.5
|12.7%
|1.16
|13
|155
|1
|0
|1
|105
|DEN
|Brandon Johnson
|1.9
|5.4%
|13
|9.2%
|150
|11.6
|11.3%
|1.06
|8
|122
|3
|1
|1
|106
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|3.0
|9.2%
|27
|10.9%
|297
|11.0
|18.2%
|1.62
|17
|240
|1
|1
|1
|107
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|2.1
|7.4%
|21
|8.0%
|158
|7.5
|13.0%
|0.75
|12
|120
|1
|0
|2
|108
|DET
|Jameson Williams
|3.4
|5.5%
|17
|11.4%
|235
|13.8
|21.0%
|1.10
|8
|89
|1
|3
|0
|109
|BAL
|Nelson Agholor
|2.5
|9.0%
|25
|13.8%
|317
|12.7
|15.3%
|1.37
|18
|224
|2
|1
|4
|110
|LV
|Hunter Renfrow
|2.0
|6.5%
|20
|5.2%
|123
|6.1
|12.5%
|0.81
|13
|129
|0
|1
|0
|111
|TEN
|Chris Moore
|1.7
|5.7%
|15
|10.9%
|279
|18.6
|10.7%
|1.36
|8
|190
|0
|0
|0
|112
|DET
|Marvin Jones
|1.7
|3.3%
|10
|3.5%
|73
|7.3
|10.9%
|0.38
|5
|35
|0
|1
|0
|113
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|3.2
|9.5%
|29
|14.9%
|368
|12.7
|21.0%
|1.79
|17
|247
|0
|2
|2
|114
|NYG
|Parris Campbell
|3.3
|9.2%
|26
|4.5%
|88
|3.4
|21.3%
|0.87
|19
|106
|0
|1
|0
|115
|NYJ
|Xavier Gipson
|1.2
|2.4%
|7
|3.9%
|85
|12.1
|7.8%
|0.67
|4
|60
|0
|1
|1
|116
|CHI
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|1.0
|1.0%
|3
|0.9%
|18
|5.9
|7.0%
|0.58
|2
|25
|0
|0
|0
|117
|DAL
|Jalen Tolbert
|2.2
|6.4%
|20
|10.0%
|253
|12.6
|15.2%
|0.92
|12
|122
|1
|0
|2
|118
|DET
|Kalif Raymond
|3.0
|8.8%
|27
|10.2%
|211
|7.8
|20.5%
|2.10
|20
|277
|1
|0
|0
|119
|JAX
|Jamal Agnew
|1.7
|4.0%
|12
|5.0%
|106
|8.8
|11.9%
|0.89
|9
|90
|0
|0
|0
|120
|MIA
|Cedrick Wilson
|2.1
|5.0%
|15
|8.7%
|210
|14.0
|15.8%
|1.56
|9
|148
|2
|0
|2
|121
|CHI
|Tyler Scott
|1.8
|6.2%
|18
|9.9%
|200
|11.1
|13.6%
|0.58
|9
|77
|0
|1
|1
|122
|SF
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|1.4
|4.1%
|10
|2.4%
|48
|4.8
|11.0%
|0.99
|8
|90
|0
|0
|0
|123
|BUF
|Khalil Shakir
|2.1
|6.3%
|21
|6.8%
|187
|8.9
|16.9%
|2.00
|19
|248
|1
|0
|0
|124
|CLE
|Cedric Tillman
|1.2
|2.4%
|7
|4.2%
|109
|15.5
|9.5%
|0.11
|2
|8
|0
|0
|3
|125
|WAS
|Dyami Brown
|1.7
|4.6%
|17
|9.8%
|278
|16.4
|14.3%
|1.35
|10
|161
|1
|0
|2
|126
|MIA
|River Cracraft
|2.7
|2.6%
|8
|3.4%
|81
|10.1
|23.5%
|2.56
|6
|87
|1
|0
|2
|127
|LV
|Tre Tucker
|1.1
|3.3%
|10
|8.2%
|194
|19.4
|9.8%
|1.23
|6
|125
|0
|0
|0
|128
|ATL
|KhaDarel Hodge
|1.5
|4.9%
|15
|9.4%
|232
|15.4
|13.8%
|1.83
|11
|199
|0
|0
|0
|129
|DEN
|Marvin Mims
|1.7
|6.2%
|15
|15.8%
|258
|17.2
|15.2%
|2.48
|11
|246
|1
|1
|1
|130
|JAX
|Tim Jones
|1.0
|2.7%
|8
|2.1%
|45
|5.7
|9.5%
|0.37
|6
|31
|0
|0
|0
|131
|SEA
|Jake Bobo
|1.7
|5.3%
|15
|6.2%
|138
|9.2
|15.8%
|1.56
|12
|148
|2
|0
|2
|132
|PHI
|Julio Jones
|1.0
|1.1%
|3
|1.0%
|25
|8.3
|10.0%
|0.37
|2
|11
|1
|0
|1
|133
|KC
|Kadarius Toney
|3.1
|8.6%
|28
|3.4%
|76
|2.7
|31.8%
|1.44
|20
|127
|1
|2
|0
Tight Ends
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
- EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
|Tgt/Gm
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt
|Ay Sh
|AY
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|REC
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|EZ Tgt
|1
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|9.5
|25.6%
|95
|23.9%
|627
|6.6
|28.5%
|2.05
|71
|681
|4
|3
|4
|2
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|5.6
|13.4%
|50
|11.1%
|316
|6.3
|16.8%
|1.18
|38
|351
|3
|2
|5
|3
|TB
|Cade Otton
|4.6
|13.9%
|41
|10.1%
|257
|6.3
|15.3%
|0.95
|30
|254
|3
|1
|3
|4
|LA
|Tyler Higbee
|4.8
|14.3%
|43
|11.3%
|286
|6.7
|16.0%
|1.06
|26
|286
|0
|3
|0
|5
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|5.8
|18.4%
|52
|10.8%
|271
|5.2
|19.7%
|1.55
|38
|410
|2
|1
|1
|6
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|7.1
|20.8%
|64
|21.1%
|435
|6.8
|24.6%
|1.82
|47
|474
|4
|4
|0
|7
|CLE
|David Njoku
|6.0
|18.5%
|54
|8.1%
|207
|3.8
|20.9%
|1.46
|38
|377
|2
|4
|3
|8
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|7.6
|22.7%
|68
|11.0%
|234
|3.4
|24.1%
|1.58
|55
|446
|0
|2
|0
|9
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|2.4
|7.3%
|22
|5.5%
|133
|6.1
|10.3%
|0.79
|17
|168
|0
|0
|2
|10
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|6.2
|18.8%
|56
|16.4%
|454
|8.1
|23.0%
|1.73
|37
|421
|4
|1
|8
|11
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|6.4
|18.1%
|51
|20.8%
|408
|8.0
|23.5%
|1.77
|36
|384
|1
|0
|2
|12
|KC
|Travis Kelce
|9.0
|22.2%
|72
|21.5%
|482
|6.7
|31.9%
|2.64
|57
|597
|4
|0
|4
|13
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|5.7
|19.7%
|57
|16.0%
|322
|5.6
|23.9%
|1.76
|46
|419
|5
|0
|4
|14
|SF
|George Kittle
|5.2
|19.4%
|47
|24.0%
|473
|10.1
|22.0%
|2.61
|35
|559
|4
|2
|3
|15
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|5.6
|16.0%
|50
|11.7%
|296
|5.9
|21.3%
|1.51
|36
|354
|4
|3
|6
|16
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|4.5
|13.2%
|45
|15.4%
|392
|8.7
|17.4%
|1.16
|30
|298
|3
|1
|4
|17
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|4.7
|14.6%
|42
|13.4%
|290
|6.9
|18.8%
|1.62
|33
|363
|0
|0
|1
|18
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|3.7
|6.0%
|22
|4.9%
|159
|7.2
|14.5%
|0.64
|14
|97
|1
|1
|2
|19
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|5.6
|15.1%
|50
|7.9%
|218
|4.4
|21.2%
|1.60
|44
|377
|2
|1
|2
|20
|BAL
|Mark Andrews
|6.6
|21.2%
|59
|20.2%
|464
|7.9
|25.3%
|2.24
|43
|521
|6
|3
|6
|21
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|4.3
|13.4%
|39
|10.7%
|291
|7.5
|18.5%
|1.48
|29
|313
|1
|0
|1
|22
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|5.8
|19.0%
|58
|24.7%
|608
|10.5
|22.4%
|1.62
|35
|419
|1
|1
|2
|23
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|4.6
|15.7%
|41
|11.9%
|306
|7.5
|19.9%
|0.97
|27
|200
|0
|4
|0
|24
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|4.0
|8.5%
|28
|7.8%
|216
|7.7
|17.7%
|0.65
|15
|102
|1
|1
|4
|25
|ARI
|Zach Ertz
|6.1
|14.0%
|43
|13.2%
|307
|7.1
|24.0%
|1.04
|27
|187
|1
|4
|2
|26
|DEN
|Adam Trautman
|2.2
|8.3%
|20
|7.5%
|123
|6.1
|10.1%
|0.42
|13
|84
|1
|0
|0
|27
|CIN
|Irv Smith
|2.9
|6.0%
|20
|4.2%
|93
|4.6
|11.8%
|0.52
|14
|89
|1
|2
|2
|28
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|3.3
|4.8%
|13
|4.1%
|82
|6.3
|14.1%
|0.58
|8
|53
|2
|0
|3
|29
|ATL
|Jonnu Smith
|4.4
|14.4%
|44
|11.0%
|270
|6.1
|20.5%
|1.97
|35
|423
|2
|3
|1
|30
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|3.6
|10.0%
|32
|12.3%
|254
|8.0
|15.0%
|0.86
|18
|184
|1
|1
|2
|31
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|3.8
|9.3%
|30
|9.0%
|214
|7.1
|17.0%
|0.99
|17
|175
|1
|3
|1
|32
|KC
|Noah Gray
|2.7
|7.4%
|24
|8.2%
|182
|7.6
|13.9%
|1.24
|18
|214
|1
|0
|0
|33
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|3.0
|8.8%
|30
|11.2%
|287
|9.6
|14.7%
|0.89
|21
|182
|1
|0
|3
|34
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|3.4
|8.6%
|27
|4.1%
|99
|3.7
|19.0%
|1.18
|21
|167
|2
|0
|2
|35
|LV
|Michael Mayer
|2.4
|7.8%
|24
|7.3%
|173
|7.2
|14.8%
|1.10
|16
|178
|1
|1
|1
|36
|CIN
|Tanner Hudson
|4.5
|5.4%
|18
|4.2%
|93
|5.2
|23.4%
|1.64
|14
|126
|0
|0
|0
|37
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|2.2
|7.0%
|20
|6.3%
|141
|7.1
|13.2%
|1.53
|16
|232
|0
|0
|0
|38
|PIT
|Connor Heyward
|2.9
|9.5%
|26
|7.5%
|149
|5.7
|18.4%
|0.97
|17
|137
|0
|1
|1
|39
|ARI
|Trey McBride
|4.9
|15.9%
|49
|14.6%
|340
|6.9
|31.4%
|2.68
|36
|418
|1
|0
|1
|40
|LAC
|Donald Parham
|2.6
|7.3%
|23
|7.0%
|170
|7.4
|19.0%
|1.01
|15
|122
|4
|0
|7
|41
|NYG
|Daniel Bellinger
|1.1
|3.9%
|11
|2.0%
|39
|3.5
|9.6%
|0.87
|9
|99
|0
|0
|0
|42
|LV
|Austin Hooper
|1.5
|4.9%
|15
|2.2%
|52
|3.5
|10.9%
|0.99
|14
|135
|0
|0
|0
|43
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|2.1
|6.7%
|19
|6.3%
|141
|7.4
|16.2%
|1.21
|13
|141
|0
|0
|3
|44
|WAS
|John Bates
|1.7
|4.6%
|17
|3.8%
|109
|6.4
|15.2%
|1.04
|13
|116
|0
|1
|2
|45
|DET
|Brock Wright
|1.1
|3.3%
|10
|1.3%
|26
|2.6
|10.3%
|0.70
|9
|68
|1
|0
|0
|46
|DEN
|Lucas Krull
|1.0
|0.4%
|1
|-0.2%
|-4
|-3.8
|7.1%
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|47
|DAL
|Peyton Hendershot
|0.7
|0.6%
|2
|0.7%
|17
|8.6
|6.1%
|0.09
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|48
|NYJ
|C.J. Uzomah
|1.3
|4.2%
|12
|2.8%
|59
|5.0
|12.6%
|0.61
|8
|58
|1
|0
|2
|49
|IND
|Drew Ogletree
|2.1
|5.3%
|17
|8.8%
|211
|12.4
|20.2%
|1.75
|9
|147
|2
|0
|1
|50
|NO
|Foster Moreau
|1.5
|3.3%
|12
|2.1%
|69
|5.7
|15.0%
|1.44
|11
|115
|1
|1
|1
|51
|SEA
|Will Dissly
|1.1
|3.2%
|9
|0.9%
|20
|2.2
|11.5%
|1.00
|8
|78
|0
|0
|0
|52
|CAR
|Tommy Tremble
|1.3
|3.7%
|12
|2.8%
|59
|4.9
|12.8%
|0.78
|11
|73
|2
|0
|2
|53
|MIN
|Josh Oliver
|1.4
|3.8%
|14
|1.0%
|27
|1.9
|20.6%
|1.04
|12
|71
|1
|0
|1
|54
|CIN
|Drew Sample
|1.2
|3.3%
|11
|0.0%
|0
|0.0
|18.3%
|0.87
|8
|52
|1
|0
|0
|55
|PIT
|Darnell Washington
|0.6
|1.8%
|5
|0.2%
|5
|0.9
|6.9%
|0.32
|3
|23
|0
|0
|0
|56
|DEN
|Greg Dulcich
|2.0
|1.7%
|4
|1.5%
|24
|6.0
|23.5%
|1.47
|3
|25
|0
|0
|0
|57
|NYG
|Lawrence Cager
|1.3
|1.4%
|4
|0.9%
|17
|4.3
|16.7%
|1.13
|3
|27
|1
|0
|1
|58
|LAC
|Stone Smartt
|0.8
|2.2%
|7
|3.3%
|81
|11.6
|8.6%
|0.36
|2
|29
|0
|0
|1