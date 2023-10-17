Target Breakdown: WR and TE Usage Report and Week 7 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.
The fantasy-relevant injuries this week largely entailed running backs, with Deebo Samuel being the only regular fantasy starter among WRs/TEs to make an early exit and not return (DK Metcalf hurt his hip but returned in short order).
The biggest role changes we might care about entailed a pair of young tight ends, Michael Mayer and Trey McBride, both second-round picks in recent drafts. Mayer is of particular interest given his prolific career at Notre Dame and the complete lack of production from the Raiders' complementary pass catchers this season. Both Mayer and McBride took advantage of big jumps in playing time by topping 50 yards, providing some hope for fantasy owners in the market for TE help.
Target Breakdown ⬇️
Weekly Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
- WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder / day-to-day)
- WR Alec Pierce (shoulder / TBD)
- WR Chris Moore (concussion / day-to-day)
- WR Laviska Shenault (ankle / day-to-day)
- TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring / week-to-week)
- TE Kylen Granson (concussion / day-to-day)
Missed Week 6
- WR Zay Jones (knee / day-to-day)
- WR Treylon Burks (knee / week-to-week)
- WR Tank Dell (concussion / day-to-day)
- WR Demario Davis (head / day-to-day)
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (head / day-to-day)
- WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring / IR)
- WR Quez Watkins (hamstring / IR)
- TE Dalton Kincaid (concussion / day-to-day)
- TE Juwan Johnson (calf / week-to-week)
- TE Jelani Woods (hamstring / IR)
Stock Report 📊
Trending Up 📈
Wide Receivers 📈
The fantasy-relevant injuries this week largely entailed running backs, with Deebo Samuel being the only regular fantasy starter among WRs/TEs to make an early exit and not return (DK Metcalf hurt his hip but returned in short order).
The biggest role changes we might care about entailed a pair of young tight ends, Michael Mayer and Trey McBride, both second-round picks in recent drafts. Mayer is of particular interest given his prolific career at Notre Dame and the complete lack of production from the Raiders' complementary pass catchers this season. Both Mayer and McBride took advantage of big jumps in playing time by topping 50 yards, providing some hope for fantasy owners in the market for TE help.
Target Breakdown ⬇️
Weekly Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
- WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder / day-to-day)
- WR Alec Pierce (shoulder / TBD)
- WR Chris Moore (concussion / day-to-day)
- WR Laviska Shenault (ankle / day-to-day)
- TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring / week-to-week)
- TE Kylen Granson (concussion / day-to-day)
Missed Week 6
- WR Zay Jones (knee / day-to-day)
- WR Treylon Burks (knee / week-to-week)
- WR Tank Dell (concussion / day-to-day)
- WR Demario Davis (head / day-to-day)
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (head / day-to-day)
- WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring / IR)
- WR Quez Watkins (hamstring / IR)
- TE Dalton Kincaid (concussion / day-to-day)
- TE Juwan Johnson (calf / week-to-week)
- TE Jelani Woods (hamstring / IR)
Stock Report 📊
Trending Up 📈
Wide Receivers 📈
Rashee Rice - 51% Rts / 4-72-0
Adam Thielen - 11-115-1 /13 tgts
Kendrick Bourne - 89% Rts / 10-89-0 on 11 tgts
Josh Downs - 78% Rts / 5-21-1 on 8 tgts
Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 82% Rts / 4-48-0
Trey Palmer - 65% snaps / 63% Rts / 7 tgts (2-47-0)
Brandon Powell - 76% Rts
Jalin Hyatt - 75% snaps / 77% Rts / 3-21-0 on 4 tgts
Wan'Dale Robinson - 59% snaps / 72% Rts / 8-62-0 on 8 tgts
Tight Ends 📈
Michael Mayer - 82% snaps / 72% Rts / 5-75-0 on 6 tgts
Trey McBride - 59% snaps / 47% Rts / 4-62-0 on 5 tgts
George Kittle - Samuel/McCaffrey injuries
Dalton Schultz - 76% Rts / 4-61-1
Jonnu Smith - 60% Rts / 4-36-1
Trending Down 📉
Wide Receivers 📉
DeAndre Hopkins - Ryan Tannehill's ankle injury
DJ Moore - Justin Fields' hand injury
Jahan Dotson - 1 tgt, 1 drop
DJ Chark - 67% Rts, 3-26-0 on 6 tgts
Rashod Bateman - 45% Rts, 3 tgts
Tight Ends 📉
Hunter Henry - 57% Rts / 3 tgts
Durham Smythe - 68% Rts / 1 tgt
Zach Ertz - 47% snaps / 54% Rts / 2-22-0 on 5 tgts
Waivers Look-Ahead ±
*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues. Check out Box Score Breakdown for more details on roles and usage from the past week, complete with my analysis for all the major changes and big news.
Wide Receivers
Potential Starters
- Josh Downs - 33%
- Tyler Boyd - 48%
- Kendrick Bourne - 17%
- Josh Reynolds - 49%
- Rashid Shaheed - 32%
- Wan'Dale Robinson - 18%
- Curtis Samuel - 34%
- Darius Slayton - 2%
- Brandon Powell - 2%
- Nelson Agholor - 1%
Bench Stashes
- Rashee Rice - 45%
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 48%
- Jameson Williams - 49%
- Marvin Mims - 25%
- Zay Jones - 30% (knee)
- Treylon Burks - 28% (knee)
- Kadarius Toney - 27%
- Robert Woods - 17%
- Brandon Powell - 2%
- Jalin Hyatt - 5%
- Michael Wilson - 23%
- Jayden Reed - 20%
- Jonathan Mingo - 8%
- Tyler Scott - 0%
Potential Drops
- Skyy Moore - 34%
- DJ Chark - 14%
- Rashod Bateman - 26%
- Allen Lazard - 24%
Tight Ends
Recommended Adds
- Michael Mayer - 5%
- Dalton Kincaid - 50%
- Luke Musgrave - 18%
- Trey McBride - 1%
- Taysom Hill - 7%
Potential Drops
- Zach Ertz - 55%
- Chigoziem Okonkwo - 34%
Snaps/Routes/Alignments
Wide Receivers
- Sn% = Snap Share
- Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
- RTs = # of Routes Run
- Rts/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
- Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot
- Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot
- Motion = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
- Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
|RTs
|RT%
|RT/Gm
|Snaps
|Sn%
|Sn/Gm
|Slot%
|Sl Sn
|Mtn%
|Motion
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|242
|98.0%
|40.5
|350
|95.1%
|58.3
|26.3%
|92
|12.3%
|43
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|238
|91.9%
|39.7
|360
|89.3%
|60.0
|67.2%
|242
|11.4%
|41
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|231
|92.4%
|39.2
|329
|90.9%
|54.8
|34.0%
|112
|10.6%
|35
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|196
|78.4%
|39.2
|280
|77.3%
|56.0
|23.2%
|65
|8.2%
|23
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|233
|98.3%
|39.0
|397
|98.5%
|66.2
|28.2%
|112
|11.3%
|45
|LA
|Puka Nacua
|225
|92.6%
|38.3
|359
|90.7%
|59.8
|28.1%
|101
|13.6%
|49
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|226
|91.5%
|37.8
|306
|83.2%
|51.0
|82.0%
|251
|14.4%
|44
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|184
|95.3%
|37.6
|295
|89.7%
|59.0
|52.5%
|155
|24.1%
|71
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|224
|98.7%
|37.5
|414
|96.7%
|69.0
|22.7%
|94
|2.7%
|11
|LA
|Tutu Atwell
|220
|90.5%
|37.2
|338
|85.4%
|56.3
|34.6%
|117
|32.2%
|109
|CAR
|DJ Chark
|185
|71.4%
|37.0
|274
|68.0%
|54.8
|19.7%
|54
|1.5%
|4
|NO
|Chris Olave
|219
|91.6%
|36.5
|329
|80.8%
|54.8
|35.3%
|116
|8.5%
|28
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|217
|90.8%
|36.2
|319
|78.4%
|53.2
|24.5%
|78
|0.3%
|1
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|211
|85.1%
|35.2
|304
|81.7%
|50.7
|44.4%
|135
|8.2%
|25
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|207
|91.2%
|34.7
|388
|90.7%
|64.7
|20.4%
|79
|3.9%
|15
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|206
|86.9%
|34.5
|367
|91.1%
|61.2
|10.9%
|40
|3.0%
|11
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|169
|80.1%
|34.4
|290
|80.8%
|58.0
|28.3%
|82
|13.4%
|39
|PIT
|George Pickens
|169
|94.9%
|34.0
|264
|89.5%
|52.8
|12.9%
|34
|4.2%
|11
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|168
|78.9%
|34.0
|299
|74.9%
|59.8
|38.1%
|114
|16.7%
|50
|LAC
|Mike Williams
|102
|52.8%
|34.0
|160
|48.6%
|53.3
|30.6%
|49
|3.8%
|6
|LV
|Davante Adams
|202
|95.7%
|33.8
|329
|91.6%
|54.8
|12.8%
|42
|6.1%
|20
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|203
|81.9%
|33.8
|304
|81.7%
|50.7
|16.1%
|49
|7.2%
|22
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|202
|88.2%
|33.7
|332
|81.0%
|55.3
|12.0%
|40
|5.7%
|19
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|199
|86.9%
|33.7
|316
|77.1%
|52.7
|63.9%
|202
|16.8%
|53
|LA
|Cooper Kupp
|65
|26.7%
|33.5
|107
|27.0%
|53.5
|48.6%
|52
|3.7%
|4
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|165
|63.7%
|33.4
|259
|64.3%
|51.8
|22.4%
|58
|15.1%
|39
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|197
|83.8%
|33.3
|315
|80.2%
|52.5
|27.3%
|86
|8.6%
|27
|ATL
|Drake London
|198
|88.8%
|33.2
|345
|86.0%
|57.5
|18.0%
|62
|4.3%
|15
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|197
|92.1%
|33.0
|309
|82.2%
|51.5
|26.9%
|83
|12.9%
|40
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|195
|96.1%
|32.8
|306
|90.8%
|51.0
|23.2%
|71
|6.2%
|19
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|196
|78.4%
|32.8
|251
|69.3%
|41.8
|19.1%
|48
|12.7%
|32
|NE
|DeVante Parker
|163
|70.0%
|32.6
|262
|68.9%
|52.4
|9.5%
|25
|3.8%
|10
|CHI
|DJ Moore
|194
|96.5%
|32.3
|345
|93.0%
|57.5
|15.9%
|55
|7.8%
|27
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|161
|84.7%
|32.2
|269
|75.8%
|53.8
|16.0%
|43
|3.0%
|8
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|161
|84.7%
|32.2
|274
|77.2%
|54.8
|46.7%
|128
|25.5%
|70
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|192
|92.8%
|32.0
|335
|91.3%
|55.8
|17.0%
|57
|2.7%
|9
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|159
|87.8%
|32.0
|243
|79.7%
|48.6
|32.9%
|80
|14.0%
|34
|IND
|Josh Downs
|190
|80.2%
|32.0
|306
|75.9%
|51.0
|75.2%
|230
|12.1%
|37
|CLE
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|158
|83.2%
|31.6
|310
|87.3%
|62.0
|30.6%
|95
|10.0%
|31
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|185
|90.7%
|31.5
|297
|89.2%
|49.5
|23.2%
|69
|3.0%
|9
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|152
|85.4%
|31.4
|251
|85.1%
|50.2
|55.8%
|140
|12.7%
|32
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|188
|89.5%
|31.3
|293
|74.7%
|48.8
|59.0%
|173
|16.4%
|48
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|184
|86.0%
|31.2
|312
|83.0%
|52.0
|16.0%
|50
|8.0%
|25
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|155
|62.8%
|31.2
|218
|59.2%
|43.6
|16.1%
|35
|8.7%
|19
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|154
|85.1%
|31.0
|239
|78.4%
|47.8
|14.2%
|34
|3.3%
|8
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|182
|89.7%
|30.8
|293
|86.9%
|48.8
|20.5%
|60
|7.8%
|23
|HOU
|Noah Brown
|60
|26.4%
|30.5
|82
|20.8%
|41.0
|48.8%
|40
|15.9%
|13
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|151
|78.2%
|30.2
|240
|72.9%
|48.0
|28.8%
|69
|5.0%
|12
|NE
|Kendrick Bourne
|180
|77.3%
|30.2
|272
|71.6%
|45.3
|32.0%
|87
|11.8%
|32
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|180
|95.2%
|30.0
|351
|89.5%
|58.5
|30.5%
|107
|19.9%
|70
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|148
|88.1%
|30.0
|241
|80.1%
|48.2
|27.4%
|66
|14.5%
|35
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|180
|75.3%
|30.0
|250
|61.4%
|41.7
|39.6%
|99
|16.0%
|40
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|173
|76.2%
|29.7
|289
|73.4%
|48.2
|35.6%
|103
|13.5%
|39
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|176
|71.0%
|29.5
|249
|66.9%
|41.5
|63.1%
|157
|16.9%
|42
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|171
|75.3%
|29.0
|285
|72.3%
|47.5
|19.6%
|56
|0.7%
|2
|DEN
|Jerry Jeudy
|142
|69.6%
|29.0
|200
|60.1%
|40.0
|61.5%
|123
|17.0%
|34
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|142
|82.6%
|28.6
|222
|77.1%
|44.4
|18.5%
|41
|1.4%
|3
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|138
|67.0%
|28.2
|218
|58.3%
|43.6
|20.6%
|45
|4.1%
|9
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|137
|65.2%
|27.8
|220
|56.1%
|44.0
|25.5%
|56
|10.9%
|24
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|163
|78.7%
|27.7
|271
|73.8%
|45.2
|29.5%
|80
|3.7%
|10
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|82
|35.8%
|27.7
|138
|33.7%
|46.0
|38.4%
|53
|5.8%
|8
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|165
|78.6%
|27.5
|268
|68.4%
|44.7
|4.5%
|12
|4.9%
|13
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|164
|69.5%
|27.5
|246
|61.5%
|41.0
|32.5%
|80
|3.3%
|8
|CHI
|Chase Claypool
|82
|40.8%
|27.3
|139
|37.5%
|46.3
|16.5%
|23
|10.1%
|14
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|160
|85.1%
|27.0
|236
|70.9%
|39.3
|17.8%
|42
|1.3%
|3
|PIT
|Calvin Austin
|134
|75.3%
|26.8
|205
|69.5%
|41.0
|20.0%
|41
|15.1%
|31
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|157
|73.7%
|26.7
|285
|71.4%
|47.5
|32.6%
|93
|7.0%
|20
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|156
|75.7%
|26.2
|237
|63.4%
|39.5
|28.3%
|67
|21.9%
|52
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|131
|50.6%
|26.2
|194
|48.1%
|38.8
|20.1%
|39
|7.2%
|14
|HOU
|Tank Dell
|125
|55.1%
|25.8
|198
|50.3%
|39.6
|20.7%
|41
|6.6%
|13
|TB
|Mike Evans
|128
|76.2%
|25.6
|200
|66.4%
|40.0
|20.0%
|40
|4.0%
|8
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|153
|76.1%
|25.5
|264
|71.2%
|44.0
|56.1%
|148
|17.0%
|45
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|126
|69.6%
|25.4
|172
|56.4%
|34.4
|75.6%
|130
|11.0%
|19
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|145
|77.1%
|25.2
|253
|76.0%
|42.2
|44.3%
|112
|2.4%
|6
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|75
|39.9%
|25.0
|127
|38.1%
|42.3
|34.6%
|44
|7.9%
|10
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|149
|72.0%
|24.8
|243
|66.2%
|40.5
|59.3%
|144
|23.9%
|58
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|116
|66.3%
|23.6
|230
|61.7%
|46.0
|15.7%
|36
|2.6%
|6
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|117
|68.0%
|23.4
|167
|58.0%
|33.4
|57.5%
|96
|23.4%
|39
|GB
|Christian Watson
|46
|26.7%
|23.0
|72
|25.0%
|36.0
|16.7%
|12
|19.4%
|14
|PIT
|Diontae Johnson
|22
|12.4%
|23.0
|26
|8.8%
|26.0
|19.2%
|5
|11.5%
|3
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|136
|57.6%
|22.8
|241
|60.3%
|40.2
|32.8%
|79
|12.4%
|30
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|132
|75.4%
|22.5
|272
|72.9%
|45.3
|18.8%
|51
|23.2%
|63
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|89
|47.1%
|22.3
|152
|38.8%
|38.0
|7.2%
|11
|5.3%
|8
|NYG
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|87
|37.0%
|22.3
|145
|36.9%
|36.3
|69.0%
|100
|26.9%
|39
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|103
|61.3%
|20.8
|173
|57.5%
|34.6
|49.7%
|86
|9.2%
|16
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|123
|55.2%
|20.8
|236
|58.9%
|39.3
|23.3%
|55
|12.7%
|30
|PHI
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|124
|54.6%
|20.7
|204
|47.7%
|34.0
|67.6%
|138
|4.4%
|9
|NYG
|Jalin Hyatt
|120
|51.1%
|20.3
|182
|46.3%
|30.3
|16.5%
|30
|6.6%
|12
|NYJ
|Randall Cobb
|119
|58.6%
|20.2
|165
|49.0%
|27.5
|70.3%
|116
|3.6%
|6
|PHI
|Quez Watkins
|60
|26.4%
|20.0
|109
|25.5%
|36.3
|81.7%
|89
|5.5%
|6
|NYG
|Parris Campbell
|99
|42.1%
|19.8
|144
|36.6%
|28.8
|70.1%
|101
|18.1%
|26
|KC
|Justin Watson
|117
|49.6%
|19.7
|171
|42.8%
|28.5
|30.4%
|52
|3.5%
|6
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|96
|55.8%
|19.2
|152
|52.8%
|30.4
|24.3%
|37
|11.8%
|18
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|96
|41.2%
|19.2
|185
|48.7%
|37.0
|44.3%
|82
|16.2%
|30
|BAL
|Nelson Agholor
|111
|58.7%
|18.5
|213
|54.3%
|35.5
|53.5%
|114
|11.7%
|25
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|110
|53.4%
|18.5
|160
|42.8%
|26.7
|52.5%
|84
|17.5%
|28
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|106
|45.1%
|18.2
|192
|48.9%
|32.0
|12.0%
|23
|1.0%
|2
|DEN
|Brandon Johnson
|105
|51.5%
|18.0
|156
|46.8%
|26.0
|16.7%
|26
|5.8%
|9
|NE
|Tyquan Thornton
|18
|7.7%
|18.0
|22
|5.8%
|22.0
|9.1%
|2
|18.2%
|4
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|86
|45.5%
|17.4
|174
|44.4%
|34.8
|12.6%
|22
|2.3%
|4
|JAX
|Jamal Agnew
|67
|29.3%
|16.8
|95
|23.2%
|19.0
|48.4%
|46
|20.0%
|19
|LV
|Hunter Renfrow
|98
|46.4%
|16.5
|130
|36.2%
|21.7
|89.2%
|116
|23.8%
|31
|CHI
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|32
|15.9%
|16.5
|65
|17.5%
|32.5
|12.3%
|8
|13.8%
|9
|CIN
|Trenton Irwin
|81
|32.8%
|16.4
|126
|34.2%
|25.2
|28.6%
|36
|10.3%
|13
|DET
|Marvin Jones
|92
|43.2%
|15.7
|169
|42.4%
|28.2
|27.2%
|46
|0.6%
|1
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|76
|43.4%
|15.6
|130
|34.9%
|26.0
|46.9%
|61
|16.2%
|21
|MIN
|Brandon Powell
|45
|18.0%
|15.3
|59
|16.3%
|14.8
|54.2%
|32
|8.5%
|5
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|76
|39.4%
|15.2
|109
|33.1%
|21.8
|19.3%
|21
|8.3%
|9
|TEN
|Kyle Philips
|28
|14.9%
|14.5
|35
|10.5%
|17.5
|71.4%
|25
|2.9%
|1
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|84
|35.6%
|14.2
|153
|38.3%
|25.5
|50.3%
|77
|6.5%
|10
|DET
|Kalif Raymond
|84
|39.4%
|14.0
|131
|32.8%
|21.8
|38.2%
|50
|27.5%
|36
|TEN
|Chris Moore
|81
|43.1%
|13.7
|155
|46.5%
|25.8
|17.4%
|27
|2.6%
|4
|WAS
|Dyami Brown
|73
|29.4%
|12.2
|100
|26.9%
|16.7
|28.0%
|28
|14.0%
|14
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|60
|25.8%
|12.0
|81
|21.3%
|16.2
|79.0%
|64
|27.2%
|22
|DET
|Jameson Williams
|24
|11.3%
|12.0
|44
|11.0%
|22.0
|34.1%
|15
|6.8%
|3
|TB
|Deven Thompkins
|57
|33.9%
|11.8
|115
|38.2%
|23.0
|44.3%
|51
|14.8%
|17
|KC
|Kadarius Toney
|69
|29.2%
|11.7
|108
|27.0%
|18.0
|40.7%
|44
|36.1%
|39
Tight Ends
- Sn% = Snap Share
- Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
- RTs = # of Routes Run
- RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
- IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
- Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, wide or backfield.
|RTs
|RT%
|RT/Gm
|Snaps
|Sn%
|Sn/Gm
|IL%
|IL Sn
|Det%
|Det Sn
|LA
|Tyler Higbee
|199
|81.9%
|37.7
|368
|92.9%
|61.3
|48.9%
|180
|51.1%
|188
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|200
|80.0%
|35.7
|297
|82.0%
|49.5
|56.2%
|167
|43.8%
|130
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|187
|82.4%
|35.0
|394
|92.1%
|65.7
|55.1%
|217
|44.9%
|177
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|184
|78.3%
|33.8
|332
|84.5%
|55.3
|38.3%
|127
|61.7%
|205
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|192
|83.8%
|32.7
|308
|75.1%
|51.3
|25.6%
|79
|74.4%
|229
|CLE
|David Njoku
|148
|77.9%
|32.4
|271
|76.3%
|54.2
|51.7%
|140
|48.3%
|131
|TB
|Cade Otton
|136
|81.0%
|32.2
|291
|96.7%
|58.2
|55.7%
|162
|44.3%
|129
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|146
|58.9%
|31.6
|230
|61.8%
|46.0
|38.7%
|89
|61.3%
|141
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|159
|74.6%
|30.8
|326
|81.7%
|54.3
|60.4%
|197
|39.6%
|129
|BAL
|Mark Andrews
|142
|75.1%
|30.0
|275
|70.2%
|55.0
|40.7%
|112
|59.3%
|163
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|85
|35.6%
|29.7
|150
|36.9%
|50.0
|38.0%
|57
|62.0%
|93
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|174
|78.0%
|29.5
|254
|63.3%
|42.3
|23.6%
|60
|76.4%
|194
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|166
|71.2%
|29.5
|303
|79.7%
|50.5
|62.0%
|188
|38.0%
|115
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|143
|69.4%
|29.5
|288
|77.0%
|48.0
|58.7%
|169
|41.3%
|119
|CIN
|Irv Smith
|111
|44.9%
|29.0
|154
|41.8%
|38.5
|44.2%
|68
|55.8%
|86
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|155
|68.3%
|28.8
|258
|65.5%
|43.0
|56.6%
|146
|43.4%
|112
|KC
|Travis Kelce
|132
|55.9%
|28.0
|224
|56.0%
|44.8
|35.3%
|79
|64.7%
|145
|DEN
|Adam Trautman
|146
|71.6%
|27.8
|271
|81.4%
|45.2
|51.7%
|140
|48.3%
|131
|SF
|George Kittle
|136
|77.7%
|27.7
|318
|85.3%
|53.0
|73.0%
|232
|27.0%
|86
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|135
|67.2%
|27.3
|307
|82.7%
|51.2
|64.2%
|197
|35.8%
|110
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|158
|61.0%
|27.0
|220
|54.6%
|36.7
|43.6%
|96
|56.4%
|124
|ARI
|Zach Ertz
|159
|76.8%
|26.8
|246
|67.0%
|41.0
|43.5%
|107
|56.5%
|139
|ATL
|Jonnu Smith
|136
|61.0%
|26.3
|244
|60.8%
|40.7
|47.5%
|116
|52.5%
|128
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|138
|64.5%
|26.2
|260
|69.1%
|43.3
|56.2%
|146
|43.8%
|114
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|127
|67.6%
|25.5
|237
|71.2%
|39.5
|57.4%
|136
|42.6%
|101
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|135
|66.5%
|25.5
|244
|72.4%
|40.7
|57.4%
|140
|42.6%
|104
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|148
|62.4%
|25.5
|222
|55.1%
|37.0
|48.6%
|108
|51.4%
|114
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|112
|65.1%
|25.2
|202
|70.1%
|40.4
|63.4%
|128
|36.6%
|74
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|120
|56.1%
|25.0
|191
|50.8%
|38.2
|39.3%
|75
|60.7%
|116
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|92
|51.7%
|25.0
|145
|49.2%
|36.3
|74.5%
|108
|25.5%
|37
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|133
|63.3%
|24.5
|265
|67.6%
|44.2
|68.7%
|182
|31.3%
|83
|CIN
|Tanner Hudson
|47
|19.0%
|24.5
|56
|15.2%
|28.0
|30.4%
|17
|69.6%
|39
|KC
|Noah Gray
|127
|53.8%
|23.2
|253
|63.3%
|42.2
|49.0%
|124
|51.0%
|129
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|96
|49.7%
|22.2
|203
|61.7%
|40.6
|52.2%
|106
|47.8%
|97
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|124
|53.2%
|21.2
|196
|51.6%
|32.7
|24.5%
|48
|75.5%
|148
|LV
|Austin Hooper
|99
|46.9%
|19.2
|189
|52.6%
|31.5
|58.7%
|111
|41.3%
|78
|LV
|Michael Mayer
|87
|41.2%
|17.2
|206
|57.4%
|34.3
|78.6%
|162
|21.4%
|44
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|76
|42.0%
|17.0
|151
|49.5%
|30.2
|52.3%
|79
|47.7%
|72
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|72
|39.8%
|16.8
|166
|54.4%
|33.2
|57.8%
|96
|42.2%
|70
|LAC
|Donald Parham
|63
|32.6%
|16.2
|141
|42.9%
|28.2
|73.0%
|103
|27.0%
|38
|DET
|Brock Wright
|65
|30.5%
|14.7
|202
|50.6%
|33.7
|77.2%
|156
|22.8%
|46
|NO
|Taysom Hill
|85
|35.6%
|14.2
|160
|39.3%
|26.7
|11.9%
|19
|88.1%
|141
|SEA
|Will Dissly
|46
|25.4%
|14.0
|107
|35.1%
|26.8
|69.2%
|74
|30.8%
|33
|DAL
|Peyton Hendershot
|33
|15.7%
|13.7
|93
|23.7%
|31.0
|66.7%
|62
|33.3%
|31
|NO
|Foster Moreau
|44
|18.4%
|13.3
|152
|37.3%
|38.0
|81.6%
|124
|18.4%
|28
|NYG
|Daniel Bellinger
|45
|19.1%
|13.2
|169
|43.0%
|28.2
|60.4%
|102
|39.6%
|67
|PIT
|Darnell Washington
|51
|28.7%
|13.0
|148
|50.2%
|29.6
|76.4%
|113
|23.6%
|35
|WAS
|John Bates
|56
|22.6%
|12.3
|147
|39.5%
|24.5
|73.5%
|108
|26.5%
|39
|NYJ
|C.J. Uzomah
|59
|29.1%
|12.2
|141
|41.8%
|23.5
|75.2%
|106
|24.8%
|35
|IND
|Andrew Ogletree
|48
|20.3%
|11.6
|132
|32.8%
|26.4
|84.1%
|111
|15.9%
|21
|ARI
|Trey McBride
|60
|29.0%
|11.3
|157
|42.8%
|26.2
|73.9%
|116
|26.1%
|41
|MIN
|Josh Oliver
|41
|16.4%
|11.3
|139
|38.4%
|23.2
|94.2%
|131
|5.8%
|8
|CIN
|Drew Sample
|40
|16.2%
|10.7
|126
|34.2%
|21.0
|75.4%
|95
|24.6%
|31
|CAR
|Tommy Tremble
|58
|22.4%
|10.5
|120
|29.8%
|20.0
|65.0%
|78
|35.0%
|42
|NO
|Jimmy Graham
|49
|20.5%
|9.0
|113
|27.8%
|18.8
|59.3%
|67
|40.7%
|46
Targets & Receiving Stats
Wide Receivers
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt
|RTs
|Ay Sh
|AY
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|REC
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|33.5%
|66
|197
|42.8%
|717
|10.9
|33.5%
|3.15
|49
|620
|5
|1
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|32.9%
|73
|242
|41.2%
|582
|8.0
|30.2%
|2.30
|50
|556
|3
|1
|LA
|Puka Nacua
|32.6%
|70
|225
|33.6%
|627
|9.0
|31.1%
|2.66
|50
|598
|2
|3
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|32.5%
|55
|195
|48.0%
|591
|10.7
|28.2%
|1.89
|32
|369
|2
|2
|LV
|Davante Adams
|30.9%
|59
|202
|42.0%
|627
|10.6
|29.2%
|2.33
|39
|471
|3
|2
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|30.9%
|55
|184
|34.1%
|514
|9.3
|29.9%
|2.82
|42
|519
|4
|1
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|30.6%
|59
|156
|48.9%
|760
|12.9
|37.8%
|5.22
|42
|814
|6
|2
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|29.9%
|59
|207
|46.6%
|845
|14.3
|28.5%
|3.19
|41
|660
|2
|1
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|28.8%
|46
|160
|41.5%
|607
|13.2
|28.8%
|2.35
|27
|376
|0
|2
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|28.4%
|48
|180
|29.6%
|397
|8.3
|26.7%
|2.04
|35
|367
|1
|1
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|28.3%
|60
|233
|31.8%
|484
|8.1
|25.8%
|1.74
|40
|406
|1
|1
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|28.0%
|53
|192
|44.3%
|676
|12.8
|27.6%
|1.74
|29
|334
|3
|2
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|26.9%
|59
|238
|31.0%
|455
|7.7
|24.8%
|2.14
|49
|509
|4
|1
|TB
|Mike Evans
|26.3%
|41
|128
|41.0%
|565
|13.8
|32.0%
|3.02
|24
|386
|3
|3
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|26.0%
|50
|168
|27.0%
|363
|7.3
|29.8%
|2.71
|38
|455
|3
|1
|CHI
|DJ Moore
|25.5%
|42
|194
|44.7%
|566
|13.5
|21.6%
|3.00
|32
|582
|5
|1
|NO
|Chris Olave
|25.2%
|53
|219
|39.3%
|779
|14.7
|24.2%
|1.89
|32
|414
|1
|2
|PIT
|George Pickens
|25.2%
|40
|169
|43.3%
|516
|12.9
|23.7%
|2.33
|22
|393
|2
|0
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|23.7%
|37
|116
|43.9%
|551
|14.9
|31.9%
|3.91
|25
|454
|2
|0
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|23.7%
|37
|148
|26.3%
|363
|9.8
|25.0%
|2.24
|27
|332
|0
|0
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|23.6%
|49
|199
|26.4%
|393
|8.0
|24.6%
|1.93
|33
|384
|2
|3
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|23.4%
|39
|161
|41.5%
|625
|16.0
|24.2%
|2.28
|22
|367
|1
|0
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|23.4%
|37
|142
|26.8%
|417
|11.3
|26.1%
|1.61
|21
|228
|3
|1
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|22.9%
|52
|196
|31.8%
|541
|10.4
|26.5%
|2.91
|36
|571
|3
|2
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|22.8%
|45
|224
|33.5%
|607
|13.5
|20.1%
|1.49
|28
|334
|2
|3
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|22.5%
|43
|169
|30.4%
|455
|10.6
|25.4%
|1.98
|30
|335
|4
|0
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|22.4%
|47
|217
|25.3%
|502
|10.7
|21.7%
|1.52
|31
|329
|0
|0
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|22.2%
|35
|159
|34.3%
|418
|11.9
|22.0%
|1.58
|23
|251
|2
|0
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|22.1%
|42
|188
|28.4%
|377
|9.0
|22.3%
|2.53
|34
|475
|1
|1
|ATL
|Drake London
|21.8%
|43
|198
|29.5%
|455
|10.6
|21.7%
|1.66
|26
|329
|2
|1
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|21.8%
|43
|173
|25.1%
|420
|9.8
|24.9%
|1.31
|22
|227
|1
|2
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|21.8%
|37
|185
|32.1%
|401
|10.8
|20.0%
|1.49
|25
|275
|4
|2
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|21.6%
|36
|161
|18.1%
|272
|7.6
|22.4%
|1.04
|21
|167
|0
|0
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|21.3%
|42
|171
|29.4%
|491
|11.7
|24.6%
|3.20
|29
|547
|3
|1
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|21.2%
|44
|202
|38.4%
|572
|13.0
|21.8%
|1.80
|26
|363
|2
|1
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|21.0%
|42
|203
|28.3%
|443
|10.5
|20.7%
|1.68
|31
|342
|1
|0
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|20.9%
|33
|154
|38.8%
|473
|14.3
|21.4%
|2.19
|22
|337
|2
|1
|NE
|Kendrick Bourne
|20.6%
|44
|180
|28.6%
|502
|11.4
|24.4%
|1.71
|28
|307
|2
|0
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|20.5%
|32
|132
|20.3%
|255
|8.0
|24.2%
|2.29
|20
|302
|1
|0
|IND
|Josh Downs
|19.3%
|41
|190
|17.1%
|260
|6.3
|21.6%
|1.45
|28
|276
|1
|0
|LA
|Tutu Atwell
|19.1%
|41
|220
|25.3%
|473
|11.5
|18.6%
|1.40
|25
|309
|2
|2
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|18.5%
|41
|226
|16.2%
|229
|5.6
|18.1%
|0.90
|30
|204
|1
|1
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|18.1%
|35
|138
|20.2%
|314
|9.0
|25.4%
|2.14
|24
|296
|2
|2
|DEN
|Jerry Jeudy
|17.1%
|29
|142
|25.9%
|323
|11.1
|20.4%
|1.56
|20
|222
|0
|1
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|17.1%
|27
|117
|23.0%
|359
|13.3
|23.1%
|1.79
|13
|210
|2
|0
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|16.8%
|32
|165
|24.9%
|330
|10.3
|19.4%
|1.24
|18
|204
|0
|0
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|16.4%
|26
|152
|14.2%
|169
|6.5
|17.1%
|0.90
|17
|137
|0
|0
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|16.2%
|36
|155
|30.5%
|431
|12.0
|23.2%
|0.96
|14
|149
|2
|2
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|16.0%
|30
|197
|35.2%
|424
|14.1
|15.2%
|1.20
|17
|236
|0
|0
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|15.8%
|25
|126
|7.4%
|91
|3.6
|19.8%
|0.87
|16
|110
|0
|1
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|15.7%
|28
|151
|24.8%
|374
|13.4
|18.5%
|1.46
|15
|220
|1
|1
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|15.5%
|31
|211
|18.8%
|294
|9.5
|14.7%
|0.66
|17
|140
|1
|2
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|15.5%
|31
|176
|14.1%
|220
|7.1
|17.6%
|1.62
|27
|285
|2
|0
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|15.2%
|30
|184
|27.3%
|458
|15.3
|16.3%
|1.85
|21
|341
|4
|2
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|15.0%
|34
|196
|26.2%
|446
|13.1
|17.3%
|1.41
|22
|277
|4
|1
|LAC
|Mike Williams
|14.6%
|26
|102
|19.4%
|292
|11.2
|25.5%
|2.44
|19
|249
|1
|0
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|14.4%
|23
|145
|13.1%
|192
|8.3
|15.9%
|1.16
|16
|168
|2
|0
|HOU
|Tank Dell
|14.2%
|28
|125
|20.7%
|346
|12.4
|22.4%
|2.59
|19
|324
|2
|1
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|14.1%
|27
|157
|24.3%
|327
|12.1
|17.2%
|2.17
|19
|341
|3
|2
|PIT
|Calvin Austin
|13.8%
|22
|134
|21.6%
|258
|11.7
|16.4%
|1.07
|12
|143
|1
|1
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|13.7%
|31
|231
|17.1%
|291
|9.4
|13.4%
|0.93
|17
|214
|2
|3
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|13.6%
|23
|182
|25.0%
|308
|13.4
|12.6%
|1.15
|14
|210
|1
|2
|NYG
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|13.3%
|25
|87
|6.6%
|80
|3.2
|28.7%
|1.62
|22
|141
|0
|0
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|13.2%
|29
|165
|19.9%
|292
|10.1
|17.6%
|0.81
|15
|133
|0
|1
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|12.9%
|27
|180
|24.5%
|485
|18.0
|15.0%
|1.66
|16
|298
|2
|1
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|12.7%
|28
|84
|11.3%
|168
|6.0
|33.3%
|2.92
|21
|245
|2
|1
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|12.7%
|24
|149
|3.6%
|54
|2.3
|16.1%
|0.74
|15
|111
|0
|1
|CAR
|DJ Chark
|12.3%
|27
|185
|25.8%
|379
|14.0
|14.6%
|1.06
|13
|197
|2
|1
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|12.3%
|27
|131
|14.8%
|217
|8.0
|20.6%
|0.87
|16
|114
|0
|1
|NYG
|Parris Campbell
|12.2%
|23
|99
|7.5%
|90
|3.9
|23.2%
|0.86
|16
|85
|0
|1
|BAL
|Nelson Agholor
|11.8%
|20
|111
|19.3%
|259
|13.0
|18.0%
|1.89
|16
|210
|1
|1
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|11.7%
|25
|96
|8.0%
|140
|5.6
|26.0%
|0.90
|14
|86
|0
|1
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|11.7%
|23
|123
|19.8%
|305
|13.3
|18.7%
|1.50
|12
|184
|0
|2
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|11.6%
|22
|137
|19.7%
|262
|11.9
|16.1%
|0.80
|13
|109
|1
|0
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|11.6%
|22
|163
|20.2%
|308
|14.0
|13.5%
|1.94
|18
|317
|2
|0
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|11.5%
|19
|153
|17.2%
|218
|11.5
|12.4%
|0.99
|10
|152
|1
|0
|KC
|Kadarius Toney
|11.4%
|25
|69
|3.9%
|57
|2.3
|36.2%
|1.33
|17
|92
|1
|2
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|10.4%
|22
|206
|22.2%
|338
|15.4
|10.7%
|0.72
|11
|149
|0
|0
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|10.4%
|20
|110
|12.1%
|188
|9.4
|18.2%
|1.63
|17
|179
|1
|0
|NE
|DeVante Parker
|10.3%
|22
|163
|13.8%
|243
|11.0
|13.5%
|0.83
|13
|136
|0
|1
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|10.3%
|16
|103
|16.0%
|221
|13.8
|15.5%
|0.86
|8
|89
|2
|1
|LA
|Cooper Kupp
|9.8%
|21
|65
|13.3%
|248
|11.8
|32.3%
|4.09
|15
|266
|1
|0
|TB
|Deven Thompkins
|9.6%
|15
|57
|8.2%
|113
|7.5
|26.3%
|1.04
|10
|59
|1
|0
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|9.5%
|21
|136
|12.7%
|187
|8.9
|15.4%
|1.07
|11
|145
|1
|0
|CLE
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|9.0%
|15
|158
|11.8%
|178
|11.9
|9.5%
|0.47
|6
|75
|0
|0
|DET
|Kalif Raymond
|8.9%
|17
|84
|14.9%
|200
|11.8
|20.2%
|2.23
|14
|187
|1
|0
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|8.9%
|15
|86
|11.0%
|147
|9.8
|17.4%
|0.95
|10
|82
|0
|1
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|8.9%
|15
|89
|12.3%
|165
|11.0
|16.9%
|1.27
|9
|113
|0
|0
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|8.9%
|14
|96
|10.1%
|157
|11.2
|14.6%
|0.99
|7
|95
|1
|0
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|8.7%
|18
|82
|15.2%
|226
|12.6
|22.0%
|0.95
|8
|78
|2
|1
|MIA
|Chase Claypool
|8.5%
|14
|82
|13.0%
|165
|11.8
|17.1%
|0.62
|4
|51
|1
|0
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|8.1%
|13
|75
|13.9%
|203
|15.6
|17.3%
|1.32
|6
|99
|0
|2
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|7.9%
|17
|60
|11.5%
|202
|11.9
|28.3%
|2.38
|10
|143
|0
|0
|KC
|Justin Watson
|7.7%
|17
|117
|26.3%
|388
|22.8
|14.5%
|1.87
|10
|219
|0
|1
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|7.7%
|12
|76
|11.9%
|149
|12.4
|15.8%
|1.67
|7
|127
|0
|0
|BUF
|Deonte Harty
|7.6%
|15
|60
|6.9%
|116
|7.7
|25.0%
|1.72
|12
|103
|1
|0
|DEN
|Brandon Johnson
|7.6%
|13
|105
|12.0%
|150
|11.6
|12.4%
|1.16
|8
|122
|3
|1
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|7.4%
|14
|106
|9.3%
|112
|8.0
|13.2%
|1.01
|10
|107
|1
|0
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|7.3%
|13
|76
|10.4%
|157
|12.1
|17.1%
|0.58
|6
|44
|0
|0
|NYJ
|Randall Cobb
|7.1%
|12
|119
|6.3%
|77
|6.4
|10.1%
|0.17
|3
|20
|0
|1
|DEN
|Marvin Mims
|7.1%
|12
|51
|18.5%
|231
|19.3
|23.5%
|4.82
|10
|246
|1
|0
|GB
|Christian Watson
|7.0%
|11
|46
|14.2%
|221
|20.1
|23.9%
|2.52
|5
|116
|1
|0
|GB
|Samori Toure
|5.7%
|9
|46
|12.3%
|192
|21.4
|19.6%
|1.28
|4
|59
|0
|0
|TEN
|Chris Moore
|5.6%
|9
|81
|12.8%
|187
|20.7
|11.1%
|1.73
|5
|140
|0
|0
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|5.5%
|12
|164
|14.1%
|209
|17.4
|7.3%
|0.71
|7
|116
|0
|0
|WAS
|Dyami Brown
|5.5%
|11
|73
|11.4%
|179
|16.2
|15.1%
|1.19
|6
|87
|0
|0
|CHI
|Tyler Scott
|5.5%
|9
|58
|6.3%
|79
|8.8
|15.5%
|0.55
|5
|32
|0
|1
|DET
|Marvin Jones
|5.2%
|10
|92
|5.4%
|73
|7.3
|10.9%
|0.38
|5
|35
|0
|1
|CIN
|Trenton Irwin
|5.0%
|11
|81
|7.6%
|108
|9.8
|13.6%
|0.95
|9
|77
|0
|0
|MIN
|Brandon Powell
|4.8%
|11
|45
|5.3%
|90
|8.2
|24.4%
|1.51
|8
|68
|0
|0
|NYG
|Jalin Hyatt
|4.8%
|9
|120
|13.4%
|161
|17.9
|7.5%
|1.00
|7
|120
|0
|1
Tight Ends
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt
|RTs
|Ay Sh
|AY
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|REC
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|21.9%
|42
|159
|22.2%
|299
|7.1
|26.4%
|2.04
|29
|325
|3
|3
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|21.8%
|41
|184
|26.8%
|322
|7.9
|22.3%
|1.53
|28
|282
|0
|0
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|21.2%
|44
|192
|10.9%
|163
|3.7
|22.9%
|1.57
|36
|301
|0
|1
|KC
|Travis Kelce
|20.9%
|46
|132
|20.6%
|304
|6.6
|34.8%
|2.62
|36
|346
|3
|0
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|20.7%
|47
|200
|17.2%
|294
|6.2
|23.5%
|1.52
|36
|304
|2
|2
|ARI
|Zach Ertz
|20.6%
|39
|159
|18.6%
|284
|7.3
|24.5%
|1.06
|24
|168
|1
|4
|BAL
|Mark Andrews
|20.1%
|34
|142
|20.7%
|278
|8.2
|23.9%
|2.07
|24
|294
|3
|3
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|19.4%
|32
|135
|15.3%
|194
|6.1
|23.7%
|1.78
|25
|240
|3
|0
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|19.3%
|38
|174
|27.3%
|422
|11.1
|21.8%
|1.44
|22
|251
|1
|1
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|18.3%
|36
|187
|11.0%
|198
|5.5
|19.3%
|1.32
|26
|247
|1
|1
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|17.3%
|34
|155
|16.5%
|275
|8.1
|21.9%
|1.39
|21
|215
|3
|1
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|16.3%
|26
|127
|12.6%
|184
|7.1
|20.5%
|0.96
|17
|122
|0
|2
|ATL
|Jonnu Smith
|16.2%
|32
|136
|14.7%
|227
|7.1
|23.5%
|2.07
|25
|282
|1
|2
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|16.0%
|27
|135
|16.0%
|196
|7.3
|20.0%
|1.68
|20
|227
|0
|0
|SF
|George Kittle
|16.0%
|25
|136
|17.2%
|216
|8.6
|18.4%
|1.59
|18
|216
|3
|1
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|15.3%
|29
|133
|10.3%
|137
|4.7
|21.8%
|1.43
|21
|190
|1
|3
|LA
|Tyler Higbee
|14.9%
|32
|199
|10.9%
|204
|6.4
|16.1%
|1.18
|20
|234
|0
|1
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|14.6%
|23
|112
|10.2%
|159
|6.9
|20.5%
|1.42
|18
|159
|0
|0
|CLE
|David Njoku
|13.2%
|22
|148
|5.1%
|76
|3.5
|14.9%
|1.09
|19
|162
|0
|0
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|13.1%
|28
|166
|14.0%
|246
|8.8
|16.9%
|1.10
|18
|183
|2
|1
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|13.0%
|26
|146
|11.8%
|185
|7.1
|17.8%
|1.27
|19
|185
|2
|2
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|12.7%
|25
|138
|11.3%
|189
|7.6
|18.1%
|0.67
|14
|92
|1
|1
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|12.3%
|26
|148
|12.9%
|197
|7.6
|17.6%
|1.15
|16
|170
|1
|3
|TB
|Cade Otton
|10.9%
|17
|136
|6.9%
|96
|5.6
|12.5%
|0.76
|13
|104
|1
|1
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|10.7%
|19
|96
|4.0%
|61
|3.2
|19.8%
|1.28
|16
|123
|1
|0
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|10.0%
|22
|158
|10.7%
|157
|7.1
|13.9%
|0.73
|14
|116
|1
|0
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|9.6%
|19
|120
|4.4%
|74
|3.9
|15.8%
|0.98
|17
|118
|0
|0
|DEN
|Adam Trautman
|9.4%
|16
|146
|6.9%
|86
|5.4
|11.0%
|0.44
|10
|64
|1
|0
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|9.3%
|20
|124
|10.4%
|182
|9.1
|16.1%
|1.16
|15
|144
|0
|0
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|8.9%
|14
|72
|8.2%
|100
|7.1
|19.4%
|1.43
|9
|103
|0
|0
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|8.3%
|16
|143
|6.8%
|106
|6.6
|11.2%
|0.86
|11
|123
|0
|0
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|8.2%
|13
|92
|6.9%
|82
|6.3
|14.1%
|0.58
|8
|53
|2
|0
|ARI
|Trey McBride
|7.9%
|15
|60
|7.0%
|106
|7.1
|25.0%
|2.35
|12
|141
|0
|0
|KC
|Noah Gray
|7.7%
|17
|127
|8.2%
|121
|7.1
|13.4%
|1.16
|12
|147
|1
|0
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|7.6%
|12
|76
|7.6%
|92
|7.7
|15.8%
|2.22
|11
|169
|0
|0
|PIT
|Connor Heyward
|6.3%
|10
|42
|7.5%
|90
|9.0
|23.8%
|1.00
|5
|42
|0
|0
|LAC
|Donald Parham
|6.2%
|11
|63
|6.4%
|96
|8.7
|17.5%
|0.83
|8
|52
|3
|0
|WAS
|Cole Turner
|6.0%
|12
|52
|6.4%
|101
|8.4
|23.1%
|1.58
|8
|82
|0
|1
|LV
|Michael Mayer
|5.8%
|11
|87
|6.1%
|92
|8.3
|12.6%
|1.33
|8
|116
|0
|0
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|5.7%
|12
|85
|3.5%
|70
|5.8
|14.1%
|0.72
|7
|61
|0
|1
|IND
|Drew Ogletree
|5.2%
|11
|48
|7.2%
|109
|9.9
|22.9%
|1.98
|7
|95
|1
|0
|CIN
|Irv Smith
|5.0%
|11
|111
|4.5%
|64
|5.8
|9.9%
|0.29
|6
|32
|0
|2
|WAS
|John Bates
|5.0%
|10
|56
|4.3%
|67
|6.7
|17.9%
|1.48
|8
|83
|0
|1
|LV
|Austin Hooper
|4.7%
|9
|99
|3.1%
|47
|5.2
|9.1%
|0.82
|8
|81
|0
|0
|MIN
|Josh Oliver
|4.4%
|10
|41
|1.9%
|32
|3.2
|24.4%
|1.56
|8
|64
|1
|0