Target Breakdown: WR and TE Usage Report and Week 7 Waivers Preview

Target Breakdown: WR and TE Usage Report and Week 7 Waivers Preview

Jerry Donabedian
October 17, 2023

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

The fantasy-relevant injuries this week largely entailed running backs, with Deebo Samuel being the only regular fantasy starter among WRs/TEs to make an early exit and not return (DK Metcalf hurt his hip but returned in short order).

The biggest role changes we might care about entailed a pair of young tight ends, Michael Mayer and Trey McBride, both second-round picks in recent drafts. Mayer is of particular interest given his prolific career at Notre Dame and the complete lack of production from the Raiders' complementary pass catchers this season. Both Mayer and McBride took advantage of big jumps in playing time by topping 50 yards, providing some hope for fantasy owners in the market for TE help.

Box Score Breakdown

Backfield Breakdown

Target Breakdown ⬇️   

Weekly Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

        

Missed Week 6

    

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

Rashee

Box Score Breakdown

Backfield Breakdown

Target Breakdown ⬇️   

Weekly Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

        

Missed Week 6

    

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

Rashee Rice - 51% Rts / 4-72-0

Adam Thielen - 11-115-1 /13 tgts

 Kendrick Bourne - 89% Rts / 10-89-0 on 11 tgts

 Josh Downs - 78% Rts / 5-21-1 on 8 tgts

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 82% Rts / 4-48-0

 Trey Palmer - 65% snaps / 63% Rts / 7 tgts (2-47-0)

Brandon Powell - 76% Rts

 Jalin Hyatt - 75% snaps / 77% Rts / 3-21-0 on 4 tgts

 Wan'Dale Robinson - 59% snaps / 72% Rts / 8-62-0 on 8 tgts

     

Tight Ends 📈

Michael Mayer - 82% snaps / 72% Rts / 5-75-0 on 6 tgts

 Trey McBride - 59% snaps / 47% Rts / 4-62-0 on 5 tgts

 George Kittle - Samuel/McCaffrey injuries

 Dalton Schultz - 76% Rts / 4-61-1

Jonnu Smith - 60% Rts / 4-36-1

     

Trending Down 📉

Wide Receivers 📉

DeAndre Hopkins - Ryan Tannehill's ankle injury

DJ Moore - Justin Fields' hand injury

Jahan Dotson - 1 tgt, 1 drop

DJ Chark - 67% Rts, 3-26-0 on 6 tgts

Rashod Bateman - 45% Rts, 3 tgts

    

Tight Ends 📉

Hunter Henry - 57% Rts / 3 tgts

Durham Smythe - 68% Rts / 1 tgt

 Zach Ertz - 47% snaps / 54% Rts / 2-22-0 on 5 tgts

    

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues. Check out Box Score Breakdown for more details on roles and usage from the past week, complete with my analysis for all the major changes and big news.

Wide Receivers

Potential Starters

   

Bench Stashes

   

Potential Drops

           

Tight Ends

Recommended Adds

    

Potential Drops

        

Snaps/Routes/Alignments

Wide Receivers

  • Sn% = Snap Share
  • Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
  • RTs = # of Routes Run
  • Rts/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
  • Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot
  • Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot
  • Motion = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
  • Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
  RTsRT%RT/GmSnapsSn%Sn/GmSlot%Sl SnMtn%Motion
CINJa'Marr Chase24298.0%40.535095.1%58.326.3%9212.3%43
CARAdam Thielen23891.9%39.736089.3%60.067.2%24211.4%41
MINK.J. Osborn23192.4%39.232990.9%54.834.0%11210.6%35
MINJustin Jefferson19678.4%39.228077.3%56.023.2%658.2%23
INDMichael Pittman23398.3%39.039798.5%66.228.2%11211.3%45
LAPuka Nacua22592.6%38.335990.7%59.828.1%10113.6%49
CINTyler Boyd22691.5%37.830683.2%51.082.0%25114.4%44
LACKeenan Allen18495.3%37.629589.7%59.052.5%15524.1%71
PHIDeVonta Smith22498.7%37.541496.7%69.022.7%942.7%11
LATutu Atwell22090.5%37.233885.4%56.334.6%11732.2%109
CARDJ Chark18571.4%37.027468.0%54.819.7%541.5%4
NOChris Olave21991.6%36.532980.8%54.835.3%1168.5%28
NOMichael Thomas21790.8%36.231978.4%53.224.5%780.3%1
WASJahan Dotson21185.1%35.230481.7%50.744.4%1358.2%25
PHIA.J. Brown20791.2%34.738890.7%64.720.4%793.9%15
INDAlec Pierce20686.9%34.536791.1%61.210.9%403.0%11
LVJakobi Meyers16980.1%34.429080.8%58.028.3%8213.4%39
PITGeorge Pickens16994.9%34.026489.5%52.812.9%344.2%11
DETAmon-Ra St. Brown16878.9%34.029974.9%59.838.1%11416.7%50
LACMike Williams10252.8%34.016048.6%53.330.6%493.8%6
LVDavante Adams20295.7%33.832991.6%54.812.8%426.1%20
WASTerry McLaurin20381.9%33.830481.7%50.716.1%497.2%22
JAXCalvin Ridley20288.2%33.733281.0%55.312.0%405.7%19
JAXChristian Kirk19986.9%33.731677.1%52.763.9%20216.8%53
LACooper Kupp6526.7%33.510727.0%53.548.6%523.7%4
CARJonathan Mingo16563.7%33.425964.3%51.822.4%5815.1%39
NYGDarius Slayton19783.8%33.331580.2%52.527.3%868.6%27
ATLDrake London19888.8%33.234586.0%57.518.0%624.3%15
BUFStefon Diggs19792.1%33.030982.2%51.526.9%8312.9%40
NYJGarrett Wilson19596.1%32.830690.8%51.023.2%716.2%19
MINJordan Addison19678.4%32.825169.3%41.819.1%4812.7%32
NEDeVante Parker16370.0%32.626268.9%52.49.5%253.8%10
CHIDJ Moore19496.5%32.334593.0%57.515.9%557.8%27
CLEAmari Cooper16184.7%32.226975.8%53.816.0%433.0%8
CLEElijah Moore16184.7%32.227477.2%54.846.7%12825.5%70
ARIMarquise Brown19292.8%32.033591.3%55.817.0%572.7%9
SEATyler Lockett15987.8%32.024379.7%48.632.9%8014.0%34
INDJosh Downs19080.2%32.030675.9%51.075.2%23012.1%37
CLEDonovan Peoples-Jones15883.2%31.631087.3%62.030.6%9510.0%31
DENCourtland Sutton18590.7%31.529789.2%49.523.2%693.0%9
PITAllen Robinson15285.4%31.425185.1%50.255.8%14012.7%32
DALCeeDee Lamb18889.5%31.329374.7%48.859.0%17316.4%48
BUFGabe Davis18486.0%31.231283.0%52.016.0%508.0%25
CINTee Higgins15562.8%31.221859.2%43.616.1%358.7%19
SEADK Metcalf15485.1%31.023978.4%47.814.2%343.3%8
NYJAllen Lazard18289.7%30.829386.9%48.820.5%607.8%23
HOUNoah Brown6026.4%30.58220.8%41.048.8%4015.9%13
LACJoshua Palmer15178.2%30.224072.9%48.028.8%695.0%12
NEKendrick Bourne18077.3%30.227271.6%45.332.0%8711.8%32
BALZay Flowers18095.2%30.035189.5%58.530.5%10719.9%70
TBChris Godwin14888.1%30.024180.1%48.227.4%6614.5%35
NORashid Shaheed18075.3%30.025061.4%41.739.6%9916.0%40
HOURobert Woods17376.2%29.728973.4%48.235.6%10313.5%39
WASCurtis Samuel17671.0%29.524966.9%41.563.1%15716.9%42
HOUNico Collins17175.3%29.028572.3%47.519.6%560.7%2
DENJerry Jeudy14269.6%29.020060.1%40.061.5%12317.0%34
GBRomeo Doubs14282.6%28.622277.1%44.418.5%411.4%3
MIAJaylen Waddle13867.0%28.221858.3%43.620.6%454.1%9
DALBrandin Cooks13765.2%27.822056.1%44.025.5%5610.9%24
ARIMichael Wilson16378.7%27.727173.8%45.229.5%803.7%10
JAXZay Jones8235.8%27.713833.7%46.038.4%535.8%8
DALMichael Gallup16578.6%27.526868.4%44.74.5%124.9%13
KCMarquez Valdes-Scantling16469.5%27.524661.5%41.032.5%803.3%8
CHIChase Claypool8240.8%27.313937.5%46.316.5%2310.1%14
TENDeAndre Hopkins16085.1%27.023670.9%39.317.8%421.3%3
PITCalvin Austin13475.3%26.820569.5%41.020.0%4115.1%31
DETJosh Reynolds15773.7%26.728571.4%47.532.6%937.0%20
MIATyreek Hill15675.7%26.223763.4%39.528.3%6721.9%52
CARTerrace Marshall13150.6%26.219448.1%38.820.1%397.2%14
HOUTank Dell12555.1%25.819850.3%39.620.7%416.6%13
TBMike Evans12876.2%25.620066.4%40.020.0%404.0%8
CHIDarnell Mooney15376.1%25.526471.2%44.056.1%14817.0%45
SEAJaxon Smith-Njigba12669.6%25.417256.4%34.475.6%13011.0%19
TENNick Westbrook-Ikhine14577.1%25.225376.0%42.244.3%1122.4%6
TENTreylon Burks7539.9%25.012738.1%42.334.6%447.9%10
ARIRondale Moore14972.0%24.824366.2%40.559.3%14423.9%58
SFBrandon Aiyuk11666.3%23.623061.7%46.015.7%362.6%6
GBJayden Reed11768.0%23.416758.0%33.457.5%9623.4%39
GBChristian Watson4626.7%23.07225.0%36.016.7%1219.4%14
PITDiontae Johnson2212.4%23.0268.8%26.019.2%511.5%3
KCSkyy Moore13657.6%22.824160.3%40.232.8%7912.4%30
SFDeebo Samuel13275.4%22.527272.9%45.318.8%5123.2%63
BALOdell Beckham8947.1%22.315238.8%38.07.2%115.3%8
NYGWan'Dale Robinson8737.0%22.314536.9%36.369.0%10026.9%39
TBTrey Palmer10361.3%20.817357.5%34.649.7%869.2%16
ATLMack Hollins12355.2%20.823658.9%39.323.3%5512.7%30
PHIOlamide Zaccheaus12454.6%20.720447.7%34.067.6%1384.4%9
NYGJalin Hyatt12051.1%20.318246.3%30.316.5%306.6%12
NYJRandall Cobb11958.6%20.216549.0%27.570.3%1163.6%6
PHIQuez Watkins6026.4%20.010925.5%36.381.7%895.5%6
NYGParris Campbell9942.1%19.814436.6%28.870.1%10118.1%26
KCJustin Watson11749.6%19.717142.8%28.530.4%523.5%6
GBDontayvion Wicks9655.8%19.215252.8%30.424.3%3711.8%18
NEJuJu Smith-Schuster9641.2%19.218548.7%37.044.3%8216.2%30
BALNelson Agholor11158.7%18.521354.3%35.553.5%11411.7%25
MIABraxton Berrios11053.4%18.516042.8%26.752.5%8417.5%28
NYGIsaiah Hodgins10645.1%18.219248.9%32.012.0%231.0%2
DENBrandon Johnson10551.5%18.015646.8%26.016.7%265.8%9
NETyquan Thornton187.7%18.0225.8%22.09.1%218.2%4
BALRashod Bateman8645.5%17.417444.4%34.812.6%222.3%4
JAXJamal Agnew6729.3%16.89523.2%19.048.4%4620.0%19
LVHunter Renfrow9846.4%16.513036.2%21.789.2%11623.8%31
CHIEquanimeous St. Brown3215.9%16.56517.5%32.512.3%813.8%9
CINTrenton Irwin8132.8%16.412634.2%25.228.6%3610.3%13
DETMarvin Jones9243.2%15.716942.4%28.227.2%460.6%1
SFJauan Jennings7643.4%15.613034.9%26.046.9%6116.2%21
MINBrandon Powell4518.0%15.35916.3%14.854.2%328.5%5
LACQuentin Johnston7639.4%15.210933.1%21.819.3%218.3%9
TENKyle Philips2814.9%14.53510.5%17.571.4%252.9%1
KCRashee Rice8435.6%14.215338.3%25.550.3%776.5%10
DETKalif Raymond8439.4%14.013132.8%21.838.2%5027.5%36
TENChris Moore8143.1%13.715546.5%25.817.4%272.6%4
WASDyami Brown7329.4%12.210026.9%16.728.0%2814.0%14
NEDemario Douglas6025.8%12.08121.3%16.279.0%6427.2%22
DETJameson Williams2411.3%12.04411.0%22.034.1%156.8%3
TBDeven Thompkins5733.9%11.811538.2%23.044.3%5114.8%17
KCKadarius Toney6929.2%11.710827.0%18.040.7%4436.1%39

           

Tight Ends

  • Sn% = Snap Share
  • Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
  • RTs = # of Routes Run
  • RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
  • IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
  • Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, wide or backfield.
  RTsRT%RT/GmSnapsSn%Sn/GmIL%IL SnDet%Det Sn
LATyler Higbee19981.9%37.736892.9%61.348.9%18051.1%188
MINT.J. Hockenson20080.0%35.729782.0%49.556.2%16743.8%130
PHIDallas Goedert18782.4%35.039492.1%65.755.1%21744.9%177
NYGDarren Waller18478.3%33.833284.5%55.338.3%12761.7%205
JAXEvan Engram19283.8%32.730875.1%51.325.6%7974.4%229
CLEDavid Njoku14877.9%32.427176.3%54.251.7%14048.3%131
TBCade Otton13681.0%32.229196.7%58.255.7%16244.3%129
WASLogan Thomas14658.9%31.623061.8%46.038.7%8961.3%141
DETSam LaPorta15974.6%30.832681.7%54.360.4%19739.6%129
BALMark Andrews14275.1%30.027570.2%55.040.7%11259.3%163
NOJuwan Johnson8535.6%29.715036.9%50.038.0%5762.0%93
ATLKyle Pitts17478.0%29.525463.3%42.323.6%6076.4%194
NEHunter Henry16671.2%29.530379.7%50.562.0%18838.0%115
MIADurham Smythe14369.4%29.528877.0%48.058.7%16941.3%119
CINIrv Smith11144.9%29.015441.8%38.544.2%6855.8%86
HOUDalton Schultz15568.3%28.825865.5%43.056.6%14643.4%112
KCTravis Kelce13255.9%28.022456.0%44.835.3%7964.7%145
DENAdam Trautman14671.6%27.827181.4%45.251.7%14048.3%131
SFGeorge Kittle13677.7%27.731885.3%53.073.0%23227.0%86
CHICole Kmet13567.2%27.330782.7%51.264.2%19735.8%110
CARHayden Hurst15861.0%27.022054.6%36.743.6%9656.4%124
ARIZach Ertz15976.8%26.824667.0%41.043.5%10756.5%139
ATLJonnu Smith13661.0%26.324460.8%40.747.5%11652.5%128
BUFDawson Knox13864.5%26.226069.1%43.356.2%14643.8%114
TENChigoziem Okonkwo12767.6%25.523771.2%39.557.4%13642.6%101
NYJTyler Conklin13566.5%25.524472.4%40.757.4%14042.6%104
INDKylen Granson14862.4%25.522255.1%37.048.6%10851.4%114
GBLuke Musgrave11265.1%25.220270.1%40.463.4%12836.6%74
BUFDalton Kincaid12056.1%25.019150.8%38.239.3%7560.7%116
PITPat Freiermuth9251.7%25.014549.2%36.374.5%10825.5%37
DALJake Ferguson13363.3%24.526567.6%44.268.7%18231.3%83
CINTanner Hudson4719.0%24.55615.2%28.030.4%1769.6%39
KCNoah Gray12753.8%23.225363.3%42.249.0%12451.0%129
LACGerald Everett9649.7%22.220361.7%40.652.2%10647.8%97
NEMike Gesicki12453.2%21.219651.6%32.724.5%4875.5%148
LVAustin Hooper9946.9%19.218952.6%31.558.7%11141.3%78
LVMichael Mayer8741.2%17.220657.4%34.378.6%16221.4%44
SEANoah Fant7642.0%17.015149.5%30.252.3%7947.7%72
SEAColby Parkinson7239.8%16.816654.4%33.257.8%9642.2%70
LACDonald Parham6332.6%16.214142.9%28.273.0%10327.0%38
DETBrock Wright6530.5%14.720250.6%33.777.2%15622.8%46
NOTaysom Hill8535.6%14.216039.3%26.711.9%1988.1%141
SEAWill Dissly4625.4%14.010735.1%26.869.2%7430.8%33
DALPeyton Hendershot3315.7%13.79323.7%31.066.7%6233.3%31
NOFoster Moreau4418.4%13.315237.3%38.081.6%12418.4%28
NYGDaniel Bellinger4519.1%13.216943.0%28.260.4%10239.6%67
PITDarnell Washington5128.7%13.014850.2%29.676.4%11323.6%35
WASJohn Bates5622.6%12.314739.5%24.573.5%10826.5%39
NYJC.J. Uzomah5929.1%12.214141.8%23.575.2%10624.8%35
INDAndrew Ogletree4820.3%11.613232.8%26.484.1%11115.9%21
ARITrey McBride6029.0%11.315742.8%26.273.9%11626.1%41
MINJosh Oliver4116.4%11.313938.4%23.294.2%1315.8%8
CINDrew Sample4016.2%10.712634.2%21.075.4%9524.6%31
CARTommy Tremble5822.4%10.512029.8%20.065.0%7835.0%42
NOJimmy Graham4920.5%9.011327.8%18.859.3%6740.7%46

          

Targets & Receiving Stats

Wide Receivers

  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for 
  • aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  Tgt ShTgtRTsAy ShAYaDOTTPRRYPRRRECYdsTDDrop
BUFStefon Diggs33.5%6619742.8%71710.933.5%3.154962051
CINJa'Marr Chase32.9%7324241.2%5828.030.2%2.305055631
LAPuka Nacua32.6%7022533.6%6279.031.1%2.665059823
NYJGarrett Wilson32.5%5519548.0%59110.728.2%1.893236922
LVDavante Adams30.9%5920242.0%62710.629.2%2.333947132
LACKeenan Allen30.9%5518434.1%5149.329.9%2.824251941
MIATyreek Hill30.6%5915648.9%76012.937.8%5.224281462
PHIA.J. Brown29.9%5920746.6%84514.328.5%3.194166021
TENDeAndre Hopkins28.8%4616041.5%60713.228.8%2.352737602
BALZay Flowers28.4%4818029.6%3978.326.7%2.043536711
INDMichael Pittman28.3%6023331.8%4848.125.8%1.744040611
ARIMarquise Brown28.0%5319244.3%67612.827.6%1.742933432
CARAdam Thielen26.9%5923831.0%4557.724.8%2.144950941
TBMike Evans26.3%4112841.0%56513.832.0%3.022438633
DETAmon-Ra St. Brown26.0%5016827.0%3637.329.8%2.713845531
CHIDJ Moore25.5%4219444.7%56613.521.6%3.003258251
NOChris Olave25.2%5321939.3%77914.724.2%1.893241412
PITGeorge Pickens25.2%4016943.3%51612.923.7%2.332239320
SFBrandon Aiyuk23.7%3711643.9%55114.931.9%3.912545420
TBChris Godwin23.7%3714826.3%3639.825.0%2.242733200
JAXChristian Kirk23.6%4919926.4%3938.024.6%1.933338423
CLEAmari Cooper23.4%3916141.5%62516.024.2%2.282236710
GBRomeo Doubs23.4%3714226.8%41711.326.1%1.612122831
MINJustin Jefferson22.9%5219631.8%54110.426.5%2.913657132
PHIDeVonta Smith22.8%4522433.5%60713.520.1%1.492833423
LVJakobi Meyers22.5%4316930.4%45510.625.4%1.983033540
NOMichael Thomas22.4%4721725.3%50210.721.7%1.523132900
SEATyler Lockett22.2%3515934.3%41811.922.0%1.582325120
DALCeeDee Lamb22.1%4218828.4%3779.022.3%2.533447511
ATLDrake London21.8%4319829.5%45510.621.7%1.662632921
HOURobert Woods21.8%4317325.1%4209.824.9%1.312222712
DENCourtland Sutton21.8%3718532.1%40110.820.0%1.492527542
CLEElijah Moore21.6%3616118.1%2727.622.4%1.042116700
HOUNico Collins21.3%4217129.4%49111.724.6%3.202954731
JAXCalvin Ridley21.2%4420238.4%57213.021.8%1.802636321
WASTerry McLaurin21.0%4220328.3%44310.520.7%1.683134210
SEADK Metcalf20.9%3315438.8%47314.321.4%2.192233721
NEKendrick Bourne20.6%4418028.6%50211.424.4%1.712830720
SFDeebo Samuel20.5%3213220.3%2558.024.2%2.292030210
INDJosh Downs19.3%4119017.1%2606.321.6%1.452827610
LATutu Atwell19.1%4122025.3%47311.518.6%1.402530922
CINTyler Boyd18.5%4122616.2%2295.618.1%0.903020411
MIAJaylen Waddle18.1%3513820.2%3149.025.4%2.142429622
DENJerry Jeudy17.1%2914225.9%32311.120.4%1.562022201
GBJayden Reed17.1%2711723.0%35913.323.1%1.791321020
DALMichael Gallup16.8%3216524.9%33010.319.4%1.241820400
PITAllen Robinson16.4%2615214.2%1696.517.1%0.901713700
CINTee Higgins16.2%3615530.5%43112.023.2%0.961414922
NYGDarius Slayton16.0%3019735.2%42414.115.2%1.201723600
SEAJaxon Smith-Njigba15.8%251267.4%913.619.8%0.871611001
LACJoshua Palmer15.7%2815124.8%37413.418.5%1.461522011
WASJahan Dotson15.5%3121118.8%2949.514.7%0.661714012
WASCurtis Samuel15.5%3117614.1%2207.117.6%1.622728520
BUFGabe Davis15.2%3018427.3%45815.316.3%1.852134142
MINJordan Addison15.0%3419626.2%44613.117.3%1.412227741
LACMike Williams14.6%2610219.4%29211.225.5%2.441924910
TENNick Westbrook-Ikhine14.4%2314513.1%1928.315.9%1.161616820
HOUTank Dell14.2%2812520.7%34612.422.4%2.591932421
DETJosh Reynolds14.1%2715724.3%32712.117.2%2.171934132
PITCalvin Austin13.8%2213421.6%25811.716.4%1.071214311
MINK.J. Osborn13.7%3123117.1%2919.413.4%0.931721423
NYJAllen Lazard13.6%2318225.0%30813.412.6%1.151421012
NYGWan'Dale Robinson13.3%25876.6%803.228.7%1.622214100
CARJonathan Mingo13.2%2916519.9%29210.117.6%0.811513301
NORashid Shaheed12.9%2718024.5%48518.015.0%1.661629821
KCRashee Rice12.7%288411.3%1686.033.3%2.922124521
ARIRondale Moore12.7%241493.6%542.316.1%0.741511101
CARDJ Chark12.3%2718525.8%37914.014.6%1.061319721
CARTerrace Marshall12.3%2713114.8%2178.020.6%0.871611401
NYGParris Campbell12.2%23997.5%903.923.2%0.86168501
BALNelson Agholor11.8%2011119.3%25913.018.0%1.891621011
NEJuJu Smith-Schuster11.7%25968.0%1405.626.0%0.90148601
ATLMack Hollins11.7%2312319.8%30513.318.7%1.501218402
DALBrandin Cooks11.6%2213719.7%26211.916.1%0.801310910
ARIMichael Wilson11.6%2216320.2%30814.013.5%1.941831720
CHIDarnell Mooney11.5%1915317.2%21811.512.4%0.991015210
KCKadarius Toney11.4%25693.9%572.336.2%1.33179212
INDAlec Pierce10.4%2220622.2%33815.410.7%0.721114900
MIABraxton Berrios10.4%2011012.1%1889.418.2%1.631717910
NEDeVante Parker10.3%2216313.8%24311.013.5%0.831313601
TBTrey Palmer10.3%1610316.0%22113.815.5%0.8688921
LACooper Kupp9.8%216513.3%24811.832.3%4.091526610
TBDeven Thompkins9.6%15578.2%1137.526.3%1.04105910
KCSkyy Moore9.5%2113612.7%1878.915.4%1.071114510
CLEDonovan Peoples-Jones9.0%1515811.8%17811.99.5%0.4767500
DETKalif Raymond8.9%178414.9%20011.820.2%2.231418710
BALRashod Bateman8.9%158611.0%1479.817.4%0.95108201
BALOdell Beckham8.9%158912.3%16511.016.9%1.27911300
GBDontayvion Wicks8.9%149610.1%15711.214.6%0.9979510
JAXZay Jones8.7%188215.2%22612.622.0%0.9587821
MIAChase Claypool8.5%148213.0%16511.817.1%0.6245110
TENTreylon Burks8.1%137513.9%20315.617.3%1.3269902
NEDemario Douglas7.9%176011.5%20211.928.3%2.381014300
KCJustin Watson7.7%1711726.3%38822.814.5%1.871021901
SFJauan Jennings7.7%127611.9%14912.415.8%1.67712700
BUFDeonte Harty7.6%15606.9%1167.725.0%1.721210310
DENBrandon Johnson7.6%1310512.0%15011.612.4%1.16812231
NYGIsaiah Hodgins7.4%141069.3%1128.013.2%1.011010710
LACQuentin Johnston7.3%137610.4%15712.117.1%0.5864400
NYJRandall Cobb7.1%121196.3%776.410.1%0.1732001
DENMarvin Mims7.1%125118.5%23119.323.5%4.821024610
GBChristian Watson7.0%114614.2%22120.123.9%2.52511610
GBSamori Toure5.7%94612.3%19221.419.6%1.2845900
TENChris Moore5.6%98112.8%18720.711.1%1.73514000
KCMarquez Valdes-Scantling5.5%1216414.1%20917.47.3%0.71711600
WASDyami Brown5.5%117311.4%17916.215.1%1.1968700
CHITyler Scott5.5%9586.3%798.815.5%0.5553201
DETMarvin Jones5.2%10925.4%737.310.9%0.3853501
CINTrenton Irwin5.0%11817.6%1089.813.6%0.9597700
MINBrandon Powell4.8%11455.3%908.224.4%1.5186800
NYGJalin Hyatt4.8%912013.4%16117.97.5%1.00712001

        

Tight Ends

  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for 
  • aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  Tgt ShTgtRTsAy ShAYaDOTTPRRYPRRRECYdsTDDrop
DETSam LaPorta21.9%4215922.2%2997.126.4%2.042932533
NYGDarren Waller21.8%4118426.8%3227.922.3%1.532828200
JAXEvan Engram21.2%4419210.9%1633.722.9%1.573630101
KCTravis Kelce20.9%4613220.6%3046.634.8%2.623634630
MINT.J. Hockenson20.7%4720017.2%2946.223.5%1.523630422
ARIZach Ertz20.6%3915918.6%2847.324.5%1.062416814
BALMark Andrews20.1%3414220.7%2788.223.9%2.072429433
CHICole Kmet19.4%3213515.3%1946.123.7%1.782524030
ATLKyle Pitts19.3%3817427.3%42211.121.8%1.442225111
PHIDallas Goedert18.3%3618711.0%1985.519.3%1.322624711
HOUDalton Schultz17.3%3415516.5%2758.121.9%1.392121531
TENChigoziem Okonkwo16.3%2612712.6%1847.120.5%0.961712202
ATLJonnu Smith16.2%3213614.7%2277.123.5%2.072528212
NYJTyler Conklin16.0%2713516.0%1967.320.0%1.682022700
SFGeorge Kittle16.0%2513617.2%2168.618.4%1.591821631
DALJake Ferguson15.3%2913310.3%1374.721.8%1.432119013
LATyler Higbee14.9%3219910.9%2046.416.1%1.182023401
GBLuke Musgrave14.6%2311210.2%1596.920.5%1.421815900
CLEDavid Njoku13.2%221485.1%763.514.9%1.091916200
NEHunter Henry13.1%2816614.0%2468.816.9%1.101818321
WASLogan Thomas13.0%2614611.8%1857.117.8%1.271918522
BUFDawson Knox12.7%2513811.3%1897.618.1%0.67149211
INDKylen Granson12.3%2614812.9%1977.617.6%1.151617013
TBCade Otton10.9%171366.9%965.612.5%0.761310411
LACGerald Everett10.7%19964.0%613.219.8%1.281612310
CARHayden Hurst10.0%2215810.7%1577.113.9%0.731411610
BUFDalton Kincaid9.6%191204.4%743.915.8%0.981711800
DENAdam Trautman9.4%161466.9%865.411.0%0.44106410
NEMike Gesicki9.3%2012410.4%1829.116.1%1.161514400
SEAColby Parkinson8.9%14728.2%1007.119.4%1.43910300
MIADurham Smythe8.3%161436.8%1066.611.2%0.861112300
PITPat Freiermuth8.2%13926.9%826.314.1%0.5885320
ARITrey McBride7.9%15607.0%1067.125.0%2.351214100
KCNoah Gray7.7%171278.2%1217.113.4%1.161214710
SEANoah Fant7.6%12767.6%927.715.8%2.221116900
PITConnor Heyward6.3%10427.5%909.023.8%1.0054200
LACDonald Parham6.2%11636.4%968.717.5%0.8385230
WASCole Turner6.0%12526.4%1018.423.1%1.5888201
LVMichael Mayer5.8%11876.1%928.312.6%1.33811600
NOJuwan Johnson5.7%12853.5%705.814.1%0.7276101
INDDrew Ogletree5.2%11487.2%1099.922.9%1.9879510
CINIrv Smith5.0%111114.5%645.89.9%0.2963202
WASJohn Bates5.0%10564.3%676.717.9%1.4888301
LVAustin Hooper4.7%9993.1%475.29.1%0.8288100
MINJosh Oliver4.4%10411.9%323.224.4%1.5686410

    

