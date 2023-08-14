Fantasy Football
Fantasy Football Rankings: Latest Top 150 PPR Draft Ranks 2023

Fantasy Football Rankings: Latest Top 150 PPR Draft Ranks 2023

Jeff Erickson
August 14, 2023

Whether it's the first week of fall or the middle of summer, fantasy football never sleeps, and it's always time to draft. Whether you are playing seasonal, best-ball, dynasty, or another format - fantasy football rankings are of utmost importance. At RotoWire, we provide a look at the top 150 as it pertains to PPR.

Leading up to the season, I will highlight the significant changes to the PPR fantasy football rankings below. As Week 1 nears, there will be more and more movement based on injuries, news, and more.

Try RotoWire's Fantasy Football Draft Kit

 

Moving Up (Current/Previous):

-    James Cook (65/74) - Cook is getting nearly all the first-team reps in training camp ahead of Damien Harris for the Bills.

-    Alvin Kamara (82/91) - Kamara was suspended for three games in relation to his Las Vegas incident - my initial rankings presumed four games.

-    Marvin Mims (148/NA) - Injuries to Tim Patrick and K.J. Hamler have opened the door for Mims, the Broncos' second-round pick this year, and he's likely to be their third option right away.

Moving Down:

-    Cooper Kupp (13/7) - Kupp remains day-to-day with his hamstring strain. It's still possible that he'll be ready for Week 1, but if I'm drafting in the middle of the first round, I don't want any current injury concerns.

-    Joe Burrow (57/48) - Similar to Kupp, Burrow could be on track to return from his calf strain in Week 1, but the injury is enough of a concern that I'm moving him below Lamar Jackson and closer to the Justin Fields/Justin Herbert tier.

-    J.K. Dobbins (75/47) - Dobbins is on the PUP list but the speculation is growing louder that his absence is contract-related. Either way, I'm growing less comfortable drafting him with a pick in the top five rounds.

-    Elijah Mitchell (136/120) - Mitchell is out for at least a week with an adductor strain.

2023 PPR Fantasy Football Rankings - Top 150

These PPR fantasy football rankings are updated as of mid-August, 2023. This is the latest run of rankings, and they will be updated frequently.

RANKPLAYERTEAMPOSITION
1Justin JeffersonMINWR
2Ja'Marr ChaseCINWR
3Christian McCaffreySFRB
4Tyreek HillMIAWR
5Austin EkelerLACRB
6Travis KelceKCTE
7A.J. BrownPHIWR
8Saquon BarkleyNYGRB
9Bijan RobinsonATLRB
10CeeDee LambDALWR
11Nick ChubbCLERB
12Stefon DiggsBUFWR
13Cooper KuppLARWR
14Garrett WilsonNYJWR
15Derrick HenryTENRB
16Tony PollardDALRB
17Josh AllenBUFQB
18Patrick MahomesKCQB
19Tee HigginsCINWR
20Jalen HurtsPHIQB
21Amon-Ra St. BrownDETWR
22Chris OlaveNOWR
23DK MetcalfSEAWR
24Jaylen WaddleMIAWR
25Davante AdamsLVWR
26Jonathan TaylorINDRB
27DeVonta SmithPHIWR
28Travis EtienneJAXRB
29Amari CooperCLEWR
30Najee HarrisPITRB
31Rhamondre StevensonNERB
32Josh JacobsLVRB
33Jerry JeudyDENWR
34Jahmyr GibbsDETRB
35Deebo SamuelSFWR
36Chris GodwinTBWR
37Joe MixonCINRB
38Cam AkersLARRB
39Mark AndrewsBALTE
40Terry McLaurinWASWR
41Kenneth WalkerSEARB
42Keenan AllenLACWR
43Breece HallNYJRB
44Michael PittmanINDWR
45Calvin RidleyJAXWR
46Mike EvansTBWR
47Lamar JacksonBALQB
48George KittleSFTE
49Drake LondonATLWR
50DJ MooreCHIWR
51Brandon AiyukSFWR
52Aaron JonesGBRB
53Dameon PierceHOURB
54Mike WilliamsLACWR
55Justin FieldsCHIQB
56DeAndre HopkinsTENWR
57Joe BurrowCINQB
58T.J. HockensonMINTE
59Kyle PittsATLTE
60Marquise BrownARIWR
61James ConnerARIRB
62Tyler LockettSEAWR
63Christian WatsonGBWR
64Justin HerbertLACQB
65James CookBUFRB
66Rachaad WhiteTBRB
67Miles SandersCARRB
68D'Andre SwiftPHIRB
69Isiah PachecoKCRB
70Alexander MattisonMINRB
71Trevor LawrenceJAXQB
72Christian KirkJAXWR
73Darren WallerNYGTE
74Jordan AddisonMINWR
75J.K. DobbinsBALRB
76Dalvin CookFARB
77AJ DillonGBRB
78Diontae JohnsonPITWR
79Antonio GibsonWASRB
80Brandin CooksDALWR
81Jahan DotsonWASWR
82Alvin KamaraNORB
83Dallas GoedertPHITE
84Evan EngramJAXTE
85Deshaun WatsonCLEQB
86Michael ThomasNOWR
87JuJu Smith-SchusterNEWR
88Rashaad PennyPHIRB
89De'Von AchaneMIARB
90Javonte WilliamsDENRB
91George PickensPITWR
92Treylon BurksTENWR
93Khalil HerbertCHIRB
94Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEAWR
95Aaron RodgersNYJQB
96Dak PrescottDALQB
97David NjokuCLETE
98Samaje PerineDENRB
99David MontgomeryDETRB
100Zach CharbonnetSEARB
101Jamaal WilliamsNORB
102Gabe DavisBUFWR
103Jakobi MeyersLVWR
104Romeo DoubsGBWR
105Kadarius ToneyKCWR
106Jameson WilliamsDETWR
107Rashee RiceKCWR
108Cole KmetCHITE
109Russell WilsonDENQB
110Kirk CousinsMINQB
111Daniel JonesNYGQB
112Zay FlowersBALWR
113Tua TagovailoaMIAQB
114Pat FreiermuthPITTE
115Quentin JohnstonLACWR
116Chigoziem OkonkwoTENTE
117Adam ThielenCARWR
118Rondale MooreARIWR
119Brian RobinsonWASRB
120Damien HarrisBUFRB
121Tyler BoydCINWR
122Zay JonesJAXWR
123Courtland SuttonDENWR
124Rashod BatemanBALWR
125Michael MayerLVTE
126Dalton KincaidBUFTE
127Sam LaPortaDETTE
128Jared GoffDETQB
129Anthony RichardsonINDQB
130Allen LazardNYJWR
131Tyler AllgeierATLRB
132Raheem MostertMIARB
133Darnell MooneyCHIWR
134K.J. OsbornMINWR
135D'Onta ForemanCHIRB
136Elijah MitchellSFRB
137Jerick McKinnonKCRB
138Nico CollinsHOUWR
139Ezekiel ElliottFARB
140Tank BigsbyJAXRB
141Chase BrownCINRB
142Devin SingletaryHOURB
143Elijah MooreCLEWR
144Jonathan MingoCARWR
145Terrace MarshallCARWR
146Skyy MooreKCWR
147Marvin MimsDENWR
148Brock PurdySFQB
149Irv SmithCINTE
150Dalton SchultzHOUTE

If you are looking for a deeper list, check out RotoWire's full PPR fantasy football cheat sheet.

More RotoWire Fantasy Football Prep

RotoWire will get you ready for your fantasy leagues this season. Stay in the loop with the latest rankings, content, fantasy football tools, and more. Below is a list of other ways to stay prepared in addition to just rankings.

Use PPR Fantasy Football Rankings For More Than Fantasy

This article is part of our Fantasy Football Draft Strategy series.

