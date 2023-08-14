Fantasy Football Rankings: Latest Top 150 PPR Draft Ranks 2023

Whether it's the first week of fall or the middle of summer, fantasy football never sleeps, and it's always time to draft. Whether you are playing seasonal, best-ball, dynasty, or another format - fantasy football rankings are of utmost importance. At RotoWire, we provide a look at the top 150 as it pertains to PPR.

Leading up to the season, I will highlight the significant changes to the PPR fantasy football rankings below. As Week 1 nears, there will be more and more movement based on injuries, news, and more.

Moving Up (Current/Previous):

- James Cook (65/74) - Cook is getting nearly all the first-team reps in training camp ahead of Damien Harris for the Bills.

- Alvin Kamara (82/91) - Kamara was suspended for three games in relation to his Las Vegas incident - my initial rankings presumed four games.

- Marvin Mims (148/NA) - Injuries to Tim Patrick and K.J. Hamler have opened the door for Mims, the Broncos' second-round pick this year, and he's likely to be their third option right away.

Moving Down:

- Cooper Kupp (13/7) - Kupp remains day-to-day with his hamstring strain. It's still possible that he'll be ready for Week 1, but if I'm drafting in the middle of the first round, I don't want any current injury concerns.

- Joe Burrow (57/48) - Similar to Kupp, Burrow could be on track to return from his calf strain in Week 1, but the injury is enough of a concern that I'm moving him below Lamar Jackson and closer to the Justin Fields/Justin Herbert tier.

- J.K. Dobbins (75/47) - Dobbins is on the PUP list but the speculation is growing louder that his absence is contract-related. Either way, I'm growing less comfortable drafting him with a pick in the top five rounds.

- Elijah Mitchell (136/120) - Mitchell is out for at least a week with an adductor strain.

2023 PPR Fantasy Football Rankings - Top 150

These PPR fantasy football rankings are updated as of mid-August, 2023. This is the latest run of rankings, and they will be updated frequently.

If you are looking for a deeper list, check out RotoWire's full PPR fantasy football cheat sheet.

