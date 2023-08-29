ADP Analysis: How to Exploit Default Ranks on ESPN, Yahoo and NFL.com

This article is part of our ADP Analysis series.

Default ranks on fantasy platforms can impact the way we set pre-ranks and ultimately influence how many people draft. And unlike best-ball sites that automatically update their ranks based on ADPs from actual drafts, the largest season-long-fantasy providers (ESPN, Yahoo, NFL, CBS, etc.) all use some form of default, site/projection-generated rankings.

Below we'll look at these rankings from three sites — ESPN, Yahoo and NFL.com — to identify players listed much later (or earlier) than they should be. This is partially based on my opinion, but I'll also base it on comparisons to ADP from best ball sites and Rotowire's recent Top-150 PPR Roundtable.

Looking at the table right below, the first column after player position (RW/BB) combines an average of our Top 150 ranks and ADPs from best ball sites. After that, you'll see default ranks from each of three fantasy platforms — ESPN, Yahoo, NFL — along with columns showing how much those rankings differ from the RW/BB average. If you scroll past the table, I'll discuss some of the most under-ranked and over-ranked players from each site.

ESPN

Under-ranked

RB Christian McCaffrey (8th) / WR Tyreek Hill (7) / WR A.J. Brown (17)

You'll never have a chance to start a draft with McCaffrey and then AJB in 12-team best balls, but it might happen on ESPN where those two are pre-ranked eighth and 17th. The other noticeably under-ranked players in the first two rounds are WR Stefon Diggs (13th) and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (18th).

WR Calvin Ridley (36) / RB Rhamondre Stevenson (48)

These are the guys that stand out most from Rounds 3-4, along with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (28th) and WR DeVonta Smith (25th). ESPN also has a low ranking for RB D'Andre Swift (89th), but not for Dallas Goedert (72nd) or Rashaad Penny (110th), so the Philly hatred isn't universal.

QB Justin Fields (56) / WR Drake London (68) / WR Chris Godwin (65)

RB J.K. Dobbins (77) / WR Tyler Lockett (79) / WR Christian Kirk (80)

I can't imagine London actually lasts until pick No. 68 in many real drafts, but this way-too-low prerank could at least assist in him falling to the fifth/sixth round more often. He's currently my No. 44 for PPR, and goes right about there on major best-ball sites, mid-to-late Round 4.

WR Jordan Addison (96) / WR Gabe Davis (99)

None of the three sites has a rookie WR listed Top 80 in its default ranks. NFL.com comes the closest, listing Addison at 82 and JSN at 83, but it seems like rookies are a blind spot for all three sites. I have Addison ranked 72nd in the latest RW Top 150 Roundtable.

WR Elijah Moore (120) / WR Rashod Bateman (161) RB Zach Charbonnet (127) / QB Anthony Richardson (123) / WR Romeo Doubs (159)

WR Rashee Rice (181) / WR Jameson Williams (170) / QB Jordan Love (215)

Over-ranked

RB Derrick Henry (3) / DK Metcalf (21)

WR Deebo Samuel (23) / RB Dameon Pierce (33) / WR Christian Watson (37)

The ESPN ranks mostly seem to favor past production over untapped potential, but Watson is one of the few exceptions, perhaps because he had that TD-fueled stretch of productivity last November/December. His default rank here isn't quite as egregious as Samuel's or Pierce's, though both are talented enough to live up to where they're listed. Samuel goes in the 30s in most formats, while Pierce tends to be somewhere in the 40s, 50s or 60s.

RB Rachaad White (51) / RB Alvin Kamara (53) / RB Isiah Pacheco (62)

WR Courtland Sutton (69) also stands out in his range, as he otherwise lands in the 90s or early 100s of rankings for the most part, perhaps pushing up to the 80s now with Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) looking shaky for the first couple weeks of the season. Other than that, we see a bunch of RBs listed early, which is a theme in the default ranks for each of the three sites we're looking at.

WR Skyy Moore (86) / RB Jamaal Williams (91) / TE Cole Kmet (95)

Yahoo

Under-ranked

QB Patrick Mahomes (30) / QB Josh Allen (32)

Yahoo generally has QBs lower than ESPN/Yahoo and lower than both best-ball ADP and RotoWire's Roundtable ranks. Glaring values include Fields at No. 56 and Justin Herbert (see below) at No. 75.

WR DJ Moore (55) / QB Justin Fields (56) / QB Joe Burrow (60)

WR Jerry Jeudy (82) / WR Mike Williams (69) / QB Justin Herbert (75)

TE Darren Waller (78) is another great value in this range, though he no longer fits the AFC West trend. Going by these numbers, you could stack Fields-Moore at the 4/5 turn or Williams Herbert at the 6/7. Best-ball drafters are jealous.

WR Quentin Johnston (126) / WR Treylon Burks (119) / WR Michael Thomas (116)

WR Zay Jones (159) / WR Jameson Williams (176) / WR Rondale Moore (192)

Over-ranked

RB Josh Jacobs (19) / RB Joe Mixon (27) / RB Aaron Jones (28)

Jacobs is a mid-R2 pick in all the default ranks but still only a third-rounder according to ADP and many expert ranks. This is one where I think the default ranks have the right of it, especially if Jacobs gets back on the practice field with a week and a half or two weeks left before the season opener.

RB J.K. Dobbins (38) / RB Miles Sanders (44) / WR Tyler Lockett (43)

Cam Akers (48) and Sanders are listed early in all the default ranks, as are a few other RBs, but the positional inflation is more glaring on Yahoo than it is on ESPN/NFL.com. These ranks make more sense for leagues that only start two WRs, but they're definitely too RB-heavy for leagues starting three, and even more so if it's PPR and there's a FLEX spot to start a fourth receiver.

TE Pat Freiermuth (83) / QB Daniel Jones (87) / RB Brian Robinson (89)

TE Chigoziem Okonkwo (110) / RB Jerick McKinnon (106) / QB Geno Smith (103)

NFL.com

Under-ranked

WR Chris Olave (29) / WR Tee Higgins (31) / WR DK Metcalf (37)

RB Joe Mixon (51) / WR Deebo Samuel (48)

Mixon is Top 30 on ESPN and Yahoo but not even Top 50 on NFL.com. I agree more with the NFL ranking, while everyone else above (Olave, Samuel, Higgins, Metcalf) is a high-confidence pick if you can get them where listed above. Olave and Higgins typically are second-round selections, not third-rounders.

WR Chris Godwin (77) / WR Mike Evans (78) / WR George Pickens (97)

NFL.com preranks seem to put a lot of weight on projected quality of QB play... even more so than typical ranks/projections. Godwins, Evans and Pickens all should be going at least a round (or two) earlier than where these ranks have them. Jahan Dotson (87) is another great WR value in the same range, FWIW.

RB Rashaad Penny (~175) / WR Romeo Doubs (~175) / RB Tank Bigsby (~175)

The NFL.com ranks get wonky after 100-125 picks or so, and not just because D/STs and kickers start to be included. It doesn't seem like a ton of thought went into the lower part of the ranks, so there's a ton of guys listed later than they should be.

Over-ranked

WR Cooper Kupp (3) / RB Tony Pollard (12)

RB Breece Hall (30) / RB Miles Sanders (41) / QB Treovr Lawrence (46)

NFL.com has QBs ranked earlier than Yahoo/ESPN, including Lawrence at No. 46 and Justin Herbert at No. 39. NFL.com is also much more optimistic than the other two on Anthony Richardson (88) and Justin Fields (38), not to mention Josh Allen (22).

RB Dalvin Cook (65) / QB Tua Tagovailoa (72) / RB Isiah Pacheco (66)

TE Dalton Schultz (106) / QB Geno Smith (99) / WR Jameson Williams (101)