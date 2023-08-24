Roundtable Rankings: 2023 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Update

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.
Welcome to the fifth installment of our 2023 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.
Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.
Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.
The default order is listed by median ranking. Click on a column to sort.
Jonathan Taylor continues to tumble down the rankings. He dropped again since our last update Aug. 8, falling six spots to 24. He was ninth in our initial ranking June 1.
Puig is still the most optimistic, ranking Taylor 14th (down five spots). While Erickson (33) and Donabedian (21) both dropped Taylor seven spots, Coventry kept Taylor at 27, exactly where he had him last time.
Among the risers, J.K. Dobbins jumped 12 spots from 52 to 40. Allen Lazard got a bump following the retirement of Corey Davis, climbing from 133 to 121. And at the bottom of the board, Marvin Mims went from 150 to 141.
The top 10 remains the same, though slightly shuffled in the back half.
• Players entering the top 150:
Jonathan Mingo - 148 (returns after dropping out last time)
Juwan Johnson - 149
• Players dropping out:
Adam Thielen (148)
Alec Pierce (149)
Look for our final update in two weeks. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered
for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues, and also Jeff Erickson's PPR fantasy football rankings. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements.
Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.
|RK
|AVG
|MED
|Player
|TEAM
|POS
|JE
|MP
|JC
|JD
|1
|1.0
|1.0
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2.3
|2.0
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|2
|2
|3
|2
|3
|3.8
|3.5
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|WR
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4.0
|4.0
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|3
|6
|2
|5
|5
|5.0
|5.0
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|6
|5
|5
|4
|6
|7.8
|7.5
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|WR
|12
|4
|8
|7
|7
|8.5
|7.5
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|WR
|13
|7
|6
|8
|8
|8.3
|8.0
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|RB
|4
|13
|10
|6
|9
|9.3
|9.0
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|RB
|11
|8
|9
|9
|10
|9.5
|9.0
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|WR
|7
|11
|7
|13
|11
|11.5
|12.0
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|10
|12
|12
|12
|12
|13.0
|12.5
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|RB
|8
|19
|14
|11
|13
|12.5
|13.5
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|14
|9
|13
|14
|14
|14.3
|13.5
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|9
|21
|11
|16
|15
|15.8
|15.5
|Davante Adams
|LV
|WR
|22
|16
|15
|10
|16
|14.5
|15.5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|17
|10
|16
|15
|17
|16.5
|16.5
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|RB
|15
|15
|18
|18
|18
|19.3
|19.5
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|WR
|21
|20
|19
|17
|19
|19.8
|19.5
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|18
|18
|21
|22
|20
|22.5
|22.5
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|RB
|16
|29
|17
|28
|21
|23.5
|23.0
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|QB
|25
|23
|23
|23
|22
|22.8
|23.0
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|19
|26
|20
|26
|23
|25.3
|23.5
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|23
|32
|22
|24
|24
|23.8
|24.0
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|33
|14
|27
|21
|25
|23.8
|24.5
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|26
|25
|24
|20
|26
|25.5
|25.0
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|28
|24
|25
|25
|27
|26.3
|27.5
|Calvin Ridley
|JAX
|WR
|24
|17
|31
|33
|28
|31.3
|28.5
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|RB
|27
|42
|26
|30
|29
|29.3
|29.0
|Travis Etienne
|JAX
|RB
|32
|30
|28
|27
|30
|32.3
|29.5
|Amari Cooper
|CLE
|WR
|29
|27
|30
|43
|31
|29.5
|31.0
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|RB
|31
|31
|37
|19
|32
|33.5
|32.0
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|35
|41
|29
|29
|33
|31.0
|32.5
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|30
|22
|35
|37
|34
|35.8
|36.0
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|39
|38
|34
|32
|35
|33.0
|37.0
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|WR
|20
|36
|38
|38
|36
|37.5
|37.5
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|44
|33
|42
|31
|37
|39.0
|37.5
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|WR
|36
|45
|39
|36
|38
|39.5
|38.0
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|RB
|41
|50
|32
|35
|39
|40.3
|39.5
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|WR
|42
|37
|48
|34
|40
|48.5
|40.0
|J.K. Dobbins
|BAL
|RB
|78
|40
|36
|40
|41
|44.3
|43.0
|Justin Fields
|CHI
|QB
|52
|39
|40
|46
|42
|44.5
|44.5
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|50
|35
|54
|39
|43
|42.0
|44.5
|DJ Moore
|CHI
|WR
|46
|44
|33
|45
|44
|42.8
|44.5
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|WR
|34
|43
|46
|48
|45
|46.8
|45.5
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|45
|46
|52
|44
|46
|43.5
|46.0
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|WR
|48
|28
|44
|54
|47
|47.8
|47.5
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|RB
|38
|58
|45
|50
|48
|45.8
|47.5
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|WR
|37
|48
|47
|51
|49
|49.0
|49.0
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|49
|49
|56
|42
|50
|48.5
|50.5
|Dameon Pierce
|HOU
|RB
|51
|52
|50
|41
|51
|50.5
|50.5
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|67
|34
|43
|58
|52
|49.3
|51.5
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|53
|51
|41
|52
|53
|56.3
|52.5
|DeAndre Hopkins
|FA
|WR
|58
|47
|73
|47
|54
|53.0
|55.5
|Kenneth Walker
|SEA
|RB
|40
|56
|61
|55
|55
|56.0
|57.0
|Mike Evans
|TB
|WR
|43
|53
|67
|61
|56
|59.5
|59.0
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|TE
|57
|63
|59
|59
|57
|58.8
|59.0
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|WR
|47
|70
|58
|60
|58
|59.3
|61.0
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|62
|66
|60
|49
|59
|61.3
|61.0
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|WR
|65
|54
|69
|57
|60
|61.3
|61.5
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|66
|69
|57
|53
|61
|63.0
|62.5
|Miles Sanders
|CAR
|RB
|69
|76
|51
|56
|62
|61.0
|62.5
|Darren Waller
|NYG
|TE
|61
|64
|55
|64
|63
|63.5
|65.5
|James Conner
|ARI
|RB
|64
|74
|49
|67
|64
|70.5
|66.5
|Michael Pittman
|IND
|WR
|59
|71
|90
|62
|65
|66.5
|66.5
|Christian Kirk
|JAX
|WR
|74
|59
|68
|65
|66
|69.8
|66.5
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|TE
|81
|65
|65
|68
|67
|66.8
|66.5
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|QB
|73
|61
|64
|69
|68
|66.8
|67.0
|Cam Akers
|LAR
|RB
|55
|80
|53
|79
|69
|67.0
|67.5
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|RB
|72
|57
|76
|63
|70
|69.5
|70.0
|Marquise Brown
|ARI
|WR
|63
|75
|74
|66
|71
|74.3
|73.5
|Jahan Dotson
|WAS
|WR
|77
|62
|88
|70
|72
|70.8
|73.5
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|RB
|54
|82
|71
|76
|73
|70.0
|74.0
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|WR
|76
|55
|77
|72
|74
|72.0
|74.5
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|75
|77
|62
|74
|75
|72.8
|75.0
|James Cook
|BUF
|RB
|56
|84
|66
|85
|76
|76.3
|78.0
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|QB
|86
|72
|63
|84
|77
|78.3
|78.5
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|WR
|80
|86
|70
|77
|78
|79.8
|78.5
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|84
|79
|78
|78
|79
|79.3
|79.0
|D'Andre Swift
|PHI
|RB
|70
|89
|85
|73
|80
|85.0
|82.0
|Rachaad White
|TB
|RB
|68
|108
|84
|80
|81
|77.5
|82.0
|Brandin Cooks
|DAL
|WR
|83
|60
|81
|86
|82
|80.5
|82.5
|Isiah Pacheco
|KC
|RB
|71
|83
|86
|82
|83
|86.0
|85.0
|David Montgomery
|DET
|RB
|96
|78
|87
|83
|84
|84.3
|86.0
|Treylon Burks
|TEN
|WR
|91
|93
|72
|81
|85
|88.3
|86.0
|Evan Engram
|JAX
|TE
|85
|87
|80
|101
|86
|84.3
|87.5
|George Pickens
|PIT
|WR
|90
|85
|91
|71
|87
|90.5
|88.5
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|112
|73
|102
|75
|88
|95.0
|90.5
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|WR
|87
|91
|112
|90
|89
|87.3
|90.5
|Gabe Davis
|BUF
|WR
|99
|68
|82
|100
|90
|87.3
|90.5
|Dalvin Cook
|FA
|RB
|60
|98
|83
|108
|91
|92.3
|91.5
|David Njoku
|CLE
|TE
|94
|88
|98
|89
|92
|99.8
|92.5
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|RB
|82
|135
|79
|103
|93
|101.3
|94.0
|Rashaad Penny
|PHI
|RB
|89
|90
|128
|98
|94
|97.3
|95.5
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|93
|94
|97
|105
|95
|93.3
|96.0
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|RB
|97
|81
|100
|95
|96
|96.0
|96.5
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|124
|67
|89
|104
|97
|101.5
|96.5
|Samaje Perine
|DEN
|RB
|95
|97
|96
|118
|98
|100.8
|98.0
|Anthony Richardson
|IND
|QB
|114
|100
|93
|96
|99
|97.5
|98.5
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|RB
|79
|109
|114
|88
|100
|99.8
|98.5
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|WR
|111
|102
|95
|91
|101
|95.3
|99.5
|Elijah Moore
|CLE
|WR
|105
|107
|75
|94
|102
|102.5
|100.5
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|NE
|WR
|88
|121
|99
|102
|103
|104.3
|101.0
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|123
|92
|110
|92
|104
|106.8
|103.5
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|110
|128
|92
|97
|105
|102.0
|103.5
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|QB
|106
|101
|94
|107
|106
|102.5
|104.0
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|QB
|109
|99
|115
|87
|107
|110.8
|107.0
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|108
|96
|133
|106
|108
|110.3
|111.0
|Jamaal Williams
|NO
|RB
|98
|119
|103
|121
|109
|112.5
|112.0
|Skyy Moore
|KC
|WR
|118
|111
|108
|113
|110
|110.0
|112.0
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|RB
|92
|110
|124
|114
|111
|114.3
|112.5
|Kadarius Toney
|KC
|WR
|103
|122
|101
|131
|112
|115.8
|113.0
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|128
|115
|111
|109
|113
|119.8
|113.0
|Daniel Jones
|NYG
|QB
|107
|146
|116
|110
|114
|113.0
|114.5
|Jakobi Meyers
|LV
|WR
|101
|120
|109
|122
|115
|116.8
|114.5
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|WR
|102
|125
|104
|136
|116
|124.5
|115.0
|Brian Robinson
|WAS
|RB
|119
|162
|106
|111
|117
|119.5
|117.0
|Aaron Rodgers
|NYJ
|QB
|113
|131
|119
|115
|118
|120.0
|118.0
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|WR
|117
|105
|139
|119
|119
|119.0
|119.0
|Damien Harris
|BUF
|RB
|120
|118
|126
|112
|120
|121.8
|121.0
|Odell Beckham
|BAL
|WR
|150
|95
|143
|99
|121
|122.3
|122.0
|Allen Lazard
|NYJ
|WR
|100
|114
|145
|130
|122
|123.0
|122.5
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|WR
|121
|103
|144
|124
|123
|128.8
|123.5
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TEN
|TE
|115
|127
|153
|120
|124
|128.0
|123.5
|Zay Jones
|JAX
|WR
|122
|106
|159
|125
|125
|122.0
|123.5
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|RB
|131
|116
|107
|134
|126
|145.3
|126.0
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|104
|225
|113
|139
|127
|128.0
|126.5
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|140
|113
|105
|154
|128
|131.0
|128.0
|De'Von Achane
|MIA
|RB
|145
|123
|130
|126
|129
|131.0
|129.5
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|130
|145
|120
|129
|130
|134.0
|129.5
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|126
|159
|118
|133
|131
|127.8
|131.5
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|WR
|155
|117
|146
|93
|132
|143.0
|131.5
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|WR
|135
|184
|125
|128
|133
|131.5
|132.0
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|RB
|138
|124
|132
|132
|134
|135.3
|132.5
|Geno Smith
|SEA
|QB
|160
|144
|121
|116
|135
|138.3
|134.5
|Raheem Mostert
|MIA
|RB
|133
|136
|167
|117
|136
|133.8
|137.0
|D'Onta Foreman
|CHI
|RB
|137
|138
|123
|137
|137
|141.8
|137.5
|Jaylen Warren
|PIT
|RB
|157
|137
|135
|138
|138
|150.8
|138.5
|Russell Wilson
|DEN
|QB
|144
|133
|203
|123
|139
|141.8
|139.0
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|RB
|139
|139
|127
|162
|140
|146.5
|140.0
|DJ Chark
|CAR
|WR
|168
|140
|138
|140
|141
|135.5
|142.0
|Marvin Mims
|DEN
|WR
|134
|104
|154
|150
|142
|143.0
|142.5
|Ezekiel Elliott
|FA
|RB
|132
|155
|142
|143
|143
|144.3
|142.5
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|TE
|127
|129
|156
|165
|144
|147.5
|144.0
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|161
|180
|122
|127
|145
|153.0
|147.0
|Devin Singletary
|HOU
|RB
|143
|149
|175
|145
|146
|156.3
|147.0
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|WR
|188
|143
|148
|146
|147
|145.5
|147.0
|Tank Bigsby
|JAX
|RB
|141
|153
|131
|157
|148
|162.8
|147.5
|Jonathan Mingo
|CAR
|WR
|146
|210
|147
|148
|149
|146.5
|147.5
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|TE
|165
|130
|117
|174
|150
|144.8
|151.5
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|WR
|159
|112
|164
|144
-
