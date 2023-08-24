Roundtable Rankings: 2023 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Update

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.

Welcome to the fifth installment of our 2023 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.

Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

The default order is listed by median ranking. Click on a column to sort.

Jonathan Taylor continues to tumble down the rankings. He dropped again since our last update Aug. 8, falling six spots to 24. He was ninth in our initial ranking June 1.

Puig is still the most optimistic, ranking Taylor 14th (down five spots). While Erickson (33) and Donabedian (21) both dropped Taylor seven spots, Coventry kept Taylor at 27, exactly where he had him last time.

Among the risers, J.K. Dobbins jumped 12 spots from 52 to 40. Allen Lazard got a bump following the retirement of Corey Davis, climbing from 133 to 121. And at the bottom of the board, Marvin Mims went from 150 to 141.

The top 10 remains the same, though slightly shuffled in the back half.

• Players entering the top 150:

Jonathan Mingo - 148 (returns after dropping out last time)

Juwan Johnson - 149

• Players dropping out:

Adam Thielen (148)

Alec Pierce (149)

Look for our final update in two weeks. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered