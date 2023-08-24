Fantasy Football
Roundtable Rankings: 2023 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Update

Written by 
Jim Coventry 
Jerry Donabedian
Jeff Erickson 
Mario Puig 
August 24, 2023

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.

Welcome to the fifth installment of our 2023 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.

Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

The default order is listed by median ranking. Click on a column to sort. 

Jonathan Taylor continues to tumble down the rankings. He dropped again since our last update Aug. 8, falling six spots to 24. He was ninth in our initial ranking June 1. 

Puig is still the most optimistic, ranking Taylor 14th (down five spots). While Erickson (33) and Donabedian (21) both dropped Taylor seven spots, Coventry kept Taylor at 27, exactly where he had him last time.

Among the risers, J.K. Dobbins jumped 12 spots from 52 to 40. Allen Lazard got a bump following the retirement of Corey Davis, climbing from 133 to 121. And at the bottom of the board, Marvin Mims went from 150 to 141. 

The top 10 remains the same, though slightly shuffled in the back half. 

• Players entering the top 150:

Jonathan Mingo - 148 (returns after dropping out last time)
Juwan Johnson - 149

• Players dropping out:

Adam Thielen (148)
Alec Pierce (149)

Look for our final update in two weeks. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered

Look for our final update in two weeks. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues, and also Jeff Erickson's PPR fantasy football rankings. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements. 

Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.

RKAVGMEDPlayerTEAMPOSJEMPJCJD
11.01.0Justin JeffersonMINWR1111
22.32.0Ja'Marr ChaseCINWR2232
33.83.5Tyreek HillMIAWR5343
44.04.0Christian McCaffreySFRB3625
55.05.0Travis KelceKCTE6554
67.87.5Stefon DiggsBUFWR12487
78.57.5Cooper KuppLARWR13768
88.38.0Austin EkelerLACRB413106
99.39.0Nick ChubbCLERB11899
109.59.0A.J. BrownPHIWR711713
1111.512.0CeeDee LambDALWR10121212
1213.012.5Saquon BarkleyNYGRB8191411
1312.513.5Garrett WilsonNYJWR1491314
1414.313.5Bijan RobinsonATLRB9211116
1515.815.5Davante AdamsLVWR22161510
1614.515.5Amon-Ra St. BrownDETWR17101615
1716.516.5Derrick HenryTENRB15151818
1819.319.5Jaylen WaddleMIAWR21201917
1919.819.5Chris OlaveNOWR18182122
2022.522.5Tony PollardDALRB16291728
2123.523.0Patrick MahomesKCQB25232323
2222.823.0Tee HigginsCINWR19262026
2325.323.5DeVonta SmithPHIWR23322224
2423.824.0Jonathan TaylorINDRB33142721
2523.824.5Jalen HurtsPHIQB26252420
2625.525.0Josh AllenBUFQB28242525
2726.327.5Calvin RidleyJAXWR24173133
2831.328.5Najee HarrisPITRB27422630
2929.329.0Travis EtienneJAXRB32302827
3032.329.5Amari CooperCLEWR29273043
3129.531.0Josh JacobsLVRB31313719
3233.532.0Jahmyr GibbsDETRB35412929
3331.032.5Rhamondre StevensonNERB30223537
3435.836.0Mark AndrewsBALTE39383432
3533.037.0DK MetcalfSEAWR20363838
3637.537.5Lamar JacksonBALQB44334231
3739.037.5Deebo SamuelSFWR36453936
3839.538.0Aaron JonesGBRB41503235
3940.339.5Keenan AllenLACWR42374834
4048.540.0J.K. DobbinsBALRB78403640
4144.343.0Justin FieldsCHIQB52394046
4244.544.5Breece HallNYJRB50355439
4342.044.5DJ MooreCHIWR46443345
4442.844.5Jerry JeudyDENWR34434648
4546.845.5Drake LondonATLWR45465244
4643.546.0Mike WilliamsLACWR48284454
4747.847.5Joe MixonCINRB38584550
4845.847.5Chris GodwinTBWR37484751
4949.049.0Terry McLaurinWASWR49495642
5048.550.5Dameon PierceHOURB51525041
5150.550.5Justin HerbertLACQB67344358
5249.351.5Joe BurrowCINQB53514152
5356.352.5DeAndre HopkinsFAWR58477347
5453.055.5Kenneth WalkerSEARB40566155
5556.057.0Mike EvansTBWR43536761
5659.559.0T.J. HockensonMINTE57635959
5758.859.0Brandon AiyukSFWR47705860
5859.361.0George KittleSFTE62666049
5961.361.0Tyler LockettSEAWR65546957
6061.361.5Christian WatsonGBWR66695753
6163.062.5Miles SandersCARRB69765156
6261.062.5Darren WallerNYGTE61645564
6363.565.5James ConnerARIRB64744967
6470.566.5Michael PittmanINDWR59719062
6566.566.5Christian KirkJAXWR74596865
6669.866.5Kyle PittsATLTE81656568
6766.866.5Trevor LawrenceJAXQB73616469
6866.867.0Cam AkersLARRB55805379
6967.067.5Alexander MattisonMINRB72577663
7069.570.0Marquise BrownARIWR63757466
7174.373.5Jahan DotsonWASWR77628870
7270.873.5Javonte WilliamsDENRB54827176
7370.074.0Jordan AddisonMINWR76557772
7472.074.5Dallas GoedertPHITE75776274
7572.875.0James CookBUFRB56846685
7676.378.0Deshaun WatsonCLEQB86726384
7778.378.5Diontae JohnsonPITWR80867077
7879.878.5Alvin KamaraNORB84797878
7979.379.0D'Andre SwiftPHIRB70898573
8085.082.0Rachaad WhiteTBRB681088480
8177.582.0Brandin CooksDALWR83608186
8280.582.5Isiah PachecoKCRB71838682
8386.085.0David MontgomeryDETRB96788783
8484.386.0Treylon BurksTENWR91937281
8588.386.0Evan EngramJAXTE858780101
8684.387.5George PickensPITWR90859171
8790.588.5Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEAWR1127310275
8895.090.5Michael ThomasNOWR879111290
8987.390.5Gabe DavisBUFWR996882100
9087.390.5Dalvin CookFARB609883108
9192.391.5David NjokuCLETE94889889
9299.892.5Antonio GibsonWASRB8213579103
93101.394.0Rashaad PennyPHIRB899012898
9497.395.5Dak PrescottDALQB939497105
9593.396.0Zach CharbonnetSEARB978110095
9696.096.5Rashod BatemanBALWR1246789104
97101.596.5Samaje PerineDENRB959796118
98100.898.0Anthony RichardsonINDQB1141009396
9997.598.5AJ DillonGBRB7910911488
10099.898.5Quentin JohnstonLACWR1111029591
10195.399.5Elijah MooreCLEWR1051077594
102102.5100.5JuJu Smith-SchusterNEWR8812199102
103104.3101.0Courtland SuttonDENWR1239211092
104106.8103.5Pat FreiermuthPITTE1101289297
105102.0103.5Kirk CousinsMINQB10610194107
106102.5104.0Tua TagovailoaMIAQB1099911587
107110.8107.0Zay FlowersBALWR10896133106
108110.3111.0Jamaal WilliamsNORB98119103121
109112.5112.0Skyy MooreKCWR118111108113
110110.0112.0Khalil HerbertCHIRB92110124114
111114.3112.5Kadarius ToneyKCWR103122101131
112115.8113.0Jameson WilliamsDETWR128115111109
113119.8113.0Daniel JonesNYGQB107146116110
114113.0114.5Jakobi MeyersLVWR101120109122
115116.8114.5Romeo DoubsGBWR102125104136
116124.5115.0Brian RobinsonWASRB119162106111
117119.5117.0Aaron RodgersNYJQB113131119115
118120.0118.0Rondale MooreARIWR117105139119
119119.0119.0Damien HarrisBUFRB120118126112
120121.8121.0Odell BeckhamBALWR1509514399
121122.3122.0Allen LazardNYJWR100114145130
122123.0122.5Tyler BoydCINWR121103144124
123128.8123.5Chigoziem OkonkwoTENTE115127153120
124128.0123.5Zay JonesJAXWR122106159125
125122.0123.5Tyler AllgeierATLRB131116107134
126145.3126.0Cole KmetCHITE104225113139
127128.0126.5Nico CollinsHOUWR140113105154
128131.0128.0De'Von AchaneMIARB145123130126
129131.0129.5Jared GoffDETQB130145120129
130134.0129.5Dalton KincaidBUFTE126159118133
131127.8131.5Rashee RiceKCWR15511714693
132143.0131.5Darnell MooneyCHIWR135184125128
133131.5132.0Elijah MitchellSFRB138124132132
134135.3132.5Geno SmithSEAQB160144121116
135138.3134.5Raheem MostertMIARB133136167117
136133.8137.0D'Onta ForemanCHIRB137138123137
137141.8137.5Jaylen WarrenPITRB157137135138
138150.8138.5Russell WilsonDENQB144133203123
139141.8139.0Jerick McKinnonKCRB139139127162
140146.5140.0DJ CharkCARWR168140138140
141135.5142.0Marvin MimsDENWR134104154150
142143.0142.5Ezekiel ElliottFARB132155142143
143144.3142.5Sam LaPortaDETTE127129156165
144147.5144.0Jordan LoveGBQB161180122127
145153.0147.0Devin SingletaryHOURB143149175145
146156.3147.0Donovan Peoples-JonesCLEWR188143148146
147145.5147.0Tank BigsbyJAXRB141153131157
148162.8147.5Jonathan MingoCARWR146210147148
149146.5147.5Juwan JohnsonNOTE165130117174
150144.8151.5Michael GallupDALWR159112164144

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jim Coventry
Jim Coventry
Coventry was a finalist for the FSWA football writer of the year in 2022. He started playing fantasy football in 1994 and won a national contest in 1996. He also nabbed five top-50 finishes in national contests from 2008 to 2012 before turning his attention to DFS. He's been an industry analyst since 2007, though he joined RotoWire in 2016. A published author, Coventry wrote a book about relationships, "The Secret of Life", in 2013.
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Mario Puig
Mario Puig
Mario is a Senior Writer at RotoWire who primarily writes and projects for the NFL and college football sections.
