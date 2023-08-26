ADP Analysis: August ADP Comparison Between DraftKings, Underdog and Drafters

This article is part of our ADP Analysis series.

The goal here is to figure out where it's cheapest and most expensive to draft certain players, on average, be it due to positional trends or simply an individual whose ADP is highly varied between the three main best-ball sites (Underdog, DraftKings, Drafters).

If you just want to see the numbers, there's a chart at the bottom of this page that shows ADPs from each of the three aforementioned sites, along with the percentage difference between a player's ADP on each individual site and his average ADP between the three.

Roster/scoring differences to note before we started:

Underdog is half PPR; DraftKings and Drafters are full PPR. DK awards three-point bonuses at 100 rushing/receiving yards or 300 passing yards. Drafters subtracts two points for an INT or lost fumble. DK subtracts one point. UD subtracts one for an INT or two for a lost fumble. UD's default is 18 rounds. On DK and Drafters, it's 20. DK and UD use a playoff system, which amplifies the importance of Weeks 15-17. Drafters' biggest tourneys are simply based on total points throughout the season.

Now, let's look at the key ADP trends as of late July...

General ADP Trends

From a bird's-eye view, inter-site trends mostly have remained steady since May (or June). The key points?

QBs and TEs still tend to go earliest on DraftKings, at nearly every stage of drafts. This isn't quite as extreme as it was earlier this offseason Results from Underdog and Drafters are still much more similar to each other than those from DraftKings. Users on Underdog and Drafters are more aggressive taking WRs, at nearly every stage.

Relative Values on Each Site

Underdog

Relatively Underpriced on UD

Drafters on UD aren't quite as WR-crazed as they were earlier this offseason, which makes sense given that it's half PPR rather than full. We should probably see WRs going a bit earlier on DK and Drafters (full PPR), on average, though in practice it only plays out that way on Drafters.

Note that both Jones and Waller have friendly ADPs.

Relatively Overpriced on UD

DraftKings

Relatively Underpriced on DK

QBs still tend to go earlier on DK than on the other two sites, while WRs tend to go later. That's been true all offseason, but the value at wide receiver has become less glaring with prices converging (somewhat) toward those from the other two sites.

Scoring on DraftKings favors prolific passers relative to scrambling QBs, which explains why the latter are the only signal-callers that aren't necessarily drafted earlier on DK.

Relatively Overpriced on DK

The premium QBs come at a premium on DK, and I generally think/know their ADPs already have been driven up (on all sites) by Kelce/Diggs/AJB drafters using Round 2 picks on the corresponding QB to complete a stack.

Drafters

Relatively Underpriced on Drafters

The Fields-Kmet stack can really be a value here, and the premium QBs come off the board later than on the other two sites. Note that on DraftKings we usually see Hurts going ahead of teammate DeVonta Smith, while on Drafters it's typically the other way around.

Relatively Overpriced on Drafters

As has been the case all offseason, WRs come at a premium on Drafters. That's partially due to the format of their large tournaments -- full PPR based on total points.

The ADP Chart (Aug. 25-26)