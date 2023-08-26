Fantasy Football
ADP Analysis: August ADP Comparison Between DraftKings, Underdog and Drafters

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
August 26, 2023

This article is part of our ADP Analysis series.

The goal here is to figure out where it's cheapest and most expensive to draft certain players, on average, be it due to positional trends or simply an individual whose ADP is highly varied between the three main best-ball sites (Underdog, DraftKings, Drafters).

If you just want to see the numbers, there's a chart at the bottom of this page that shows ADPs from each of the three aforementioned sites, along with the percentage difference between a player's ADP on each individual site and his average ADP between the three. 

Roster/scoring differences to note before we started:

  1. Underdog is half PPR; DraftKings and Drafters are full PPR.
  2. DK awards three-point bonuses at 100 rushing/receiving yards or 300 passing yards.
  3. Drafters subtracts two points for an INT or lost fumble. DK subtracts one point. UD subtracts one for an INT or two for a lost fumble. 
  4. UD's default is 18 rounds. On DK and Drafters, it's 20.
  5. DK and UD use a playoff system, which amplifies the importance of Weeks 15-17. Drafters' biggest tourneys are simply based on total points throughout the season.

Now, let's look at the key ADP trends as of late July...

General ADP Trends

From a bird's-eye view, inter-site trends mostly have remained steady since May (or June). The key points?

  1. QBs and TEs still tend to go earliest on DraftKings, at nearly every stage of drafts. This isn't quite as extreme as it was earlier this offseason
  2. Results from Underdog and Drafters are still much more similar to each other than those from DraftKings. 
  3. Users on Underdog and Drafters are more aggressive taking WRs, at nearly every stage.

     

Relative Values on Each Site

Underdog

Relatively Underpriced on UD

Drafters on UD aren't quite as WR-crazed as they were earlier this offseason, which makes sense given that it's half PPR rather than full. We should probably see WRs going a bit earlier on DK and Drafters (full PPR), on average, though in practice it only plays out that way on Drafters.

Note that both Jones and Waller have friendly ADPs. 

    

Relatively Overpriced on UD

      

DraftKings 

Relatively Underpriced on DK

QBs still tend to go earlier on DK than on the other two sites, while WRs tend to go later. That's been true all offseason, but the value at wide receiver has become less glaring with prices converging (somewhat) toward those from the other two sites. 

Scoring on DraftKings favors prolific passers relative to scrambling QBs, which explains why the latter are the only signal-callers that aren't necessarily drafted earlier on DK. 

   

Relatively Overpriced on DK

The premium QBs come at a premium on DK, and I generally think/know their ADPs already have been driven up (on all sites) by Kelce/Diggs/AJB drafters using Round 2 picks on the corresponding QB to complete a stack.  

   

Drafters

Relatively Underpriced on Drafters

The Fields-Kmet stack can really be a value here, and the premium QBs come off the board later than on the other two sites. Note that on DraftKings we usually see Hurts going ahead of teammate DeVonta Smith, while on Drafters it's typically the other way around.

        

Relatively Overpriced on Drafters

As has been the case all offseason, WRs come at a premium on Drafters. That's partially due to the format of their large tournaments -- full PPR based on total points. 

The ADP Chart (Aug. 25-26)

NamePosAVG ADPUD ADPUDΔ%DK ADPDKΔ%DR ADPDRΔ%
1Justin JeffersonWR1.11.1-1.3%1.12.5%1.1-1.3%
2Ja'Marr ChaseWR2.32.31.5%2.45.5%2.1-7.9%
3Christian McCaffreyRB3.23.32.3%3.1-4.9%3.32.3%
4Tyreek HillWR4.34.2-2.8%4.53.1%4.3-0.4%
5Cooper KuppWR5.65.5-1.4%6.19.1%5.1-9.4%
6Travis KelceTE5.96.36.2%5.4-8.8%61.5%
7Austin EkelerRB7.27.31.1%7.0-3.7%7.42.4%
8Bijan RobinsonRB8.47.7-8.8%9.07.3%8.40.3%
9Stefon DiggsWR8.68.82.7%8.60.3%8.3-3.1%
10A.J. BrownWR10.610.60.1%10.6-0.1%10.60.1%
11CeeDee LambWR11.811.7-0.9%11.6-1.5%12.12.4%
12Amon-Ra St. BrownWR12.413.47.5%12.72.4%11.1-11.7%
13Nick ChubbRB12.811.9-7.8%13.33.4%13.33.6%
14Davante AdamsWR15.115.74.0%15.52.9%14-7.7%
15Saquon BarkleyRB15.214.9-2.0%14.6-4.1%16.15.6%
16Tony PollardRB15.716.65.4%15.91.3%14.6-7.5%
17Garrett WilsonWR15.814.7-7.2%16.33.1%16.33.3%
18Jaylen WaddleWR19.719-3.5%21.48.1%18.6-5.7%
19Chris OlaveWR20.519.8-3.4%21.65.3%20-2.4%
20Derrick HenryRB20.720.3-1.7%20.1-3.0%21.64.4%
21Patrick MahomesQB21.120.8-1.3%19.3-9.1%23.18.8%
22Jalen HurtsQB22.023.45.9%18.8-17.4%23.97.9%
23DeVonta SmithWR22.622.60.1%24.37.2%20.8-8.6%
24Calvin RidleyWR23.724.42.9%24.63.7%22.1-7.2%
25Tee HigginsWR25.826.11.0%26.83.6%24.6-5.0%
26Josh AllenQB26.226.92.5%23.8-10.4%286.4%
27Mark AndrewsTE27.528.12.3%28.32.9%26-5.6%
28DK MetcalfWR28.929.21.0%29.41.7%28.1-2.9%
29Jonathan TaylorRB29.926.4-13.2%33.811.5%29.5-1.3%
30Jahmyr GibbsRB30.531.84.0%28.8-6.0%311.5%
31Josh JacobsRB31.129.8-4.3%30.5-2.0%335.8%
32Keenan AllenWR32.23610.4%31.1-3.6%29.6-8.9%
33Lamar JacksonQB32.3332.0%31.5-2.6%32.50.5%
34Deebo SamuelWR33.634.73.1%34.52.4%31.7-6.1%
35Amari CooperWR34.833.3-4.5%36.34.2%34.80.0%
36Rhamondre StevensonRB35.733.5-6.5%37.03.6%36.52.3%
37DJ MooreWR40.340.50.4%39.8-1.3%40.70.9%
38Jerry JeudyWR40.738.2-6.6%45.310.2%38.6-5.5%
39Joe MixonRB40.840.7-0.1%38.8-5.1%42.84.8%
40Travis EtienneRB40.940.2-1.8%38.4-6.7%44.27.4%
41Mike WilliamsWR42.244.34.8%42.91.6%39.4-7.1%
42Najee HarrisRB42.842.80.0%44.84.4%40.8-4.9%
43Christian WatsonWR43.041.3-4.0%45.45.3%42.2-1.8%
44DeAndre HopkinsWR43.448.19.8%42.5-2.1%39.6-9.6%
45Justin FieldsQB43.543.50.0%39.6-9.8%47.48.2%
46Breece HallRB46.143-7.3%50.07.8%45.4-1.7%
47Drake LondonWR48.545.3-7.1%52.57.6%47.7-1.7%
48Joe BurrowQB48.848.90.1%47.1-3.6%50.53.3%
49Aaron JonesRB50.150.20.3%46.7-7.2%53.36.1%
50Christian KirkWR51.154.97.0%49.1-4.1%49.2-3.8%
51Justin HerbertQB51.552.31.6%50.4-2.2%51.80.6%
52T.J. HockensonTE51.752.71.9%53.43.3%48.9-5.7%
53Terry McLaurinWR51.748.9-5.7%58.010.9%48.2-7.3%
54Kenneth WalkerRB53.553.2-0.6%52.3-2.4%55.12.9%
55Brandon AiyukWR54.151.3-5.4%56.54.2%54.50.7%
56Darren WallerTE55.059.16.9%49.3-11.6%56.62.8%
57Diontae JohnsonWR55.455.60.4%57.02.8%53.6-3.3%
58Alexander MattisonRB61.159.3-3.0%61.0-0.2%633.0%
59Chris GodwinWR62.162.20.2%64.43.7%59.6-4.2%
60Dameon PierceRB62.162.81.1%61.9-0.3%61.6-0.8%
61Tyler LockettWR62.260.2-3.4%64.02.8%62.50.4%
62George PickensWR62.766.86.1%57.8-8.6%63.61.4%
63Gabe DavisWR63.769.17.8%61.7-3.1%60.2-5.8%
64Trevor LawrenceQB64.163.6-0.7%60.7-5.6%67.95.7%
65George KittleTE65.863.4-3.8%65.90.1%68.23.5%
66Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWR67.863.3-7.1%78.513.7%61.5-10.2%
67Mike EvansWR68.465.9-3.7%70.22.6%690.9%
68James CookRB68.875.69.0%63.4-8.5%67.3-2.2%
69Javonte WilliamsRB69.2746.4%72.14.0%61.6-12.4%
70J.K. DobbinsRB69.767.6-3.1%70.40.9%71.22.1%
71Jahan DotsonWR70.370.1-0.2%70.2-0.1%70.50.4%
72Cam AkersRB70.770.4-0.4%67.4-4.9%74.34.8%
73Marquise BrownWR71.568.1-5.0%77.57.7%69-3.6%
74Miles SandersRB75.469.6-8.3%83.19.3%73.4-2.7%
75Jordan AddisonWR75.673.5-2.8%77.52.5%75.70.2%
76Dallas GoedertTE76.378.12.2%73.9-3.3%770.9%
77James ConnerRB77.080.64.4%70.0-10.1%80.54.3%
78Michael PittmanWR77.475.7-2.3%80.63.9%76-1.9%
79Zay FlowersWR77.878.30.7%78.00.3%77-1.0%
80D'Andre SwiftRB79.4845.4%75.7-4.9%78.6-1.1%
81Kyle PittsTE79.976.8-4.0%81.52.0%81.31.8%
82Rachaad WhiteRB81.884.73.4%77.5-5.6%83.31.8%
83Alvin KamaraRB82.582.70.2%78.7-4.8%86.14.2%
84David MontgomeryRB82.978.7-5.3%86.13.7%83.91.2%
85Brandin CooksWR83.984.60.8%83.90.1%83.1-0.9%
86Quentin JohnstonWR85.282.9-2.7%89.75.0%82.9-2.7%
87Deshaun WatsonQB87.686.8-1.0%88.71.2%87.4-0.3%
88Courtland SuttonWR88.891.83.2%90.41.8%84.3-5.4%
89Skyy MooreWR90.990-1.0%93.02.3%89.6-1.4%
90Isiah PachecoRB91.090-1.1%91.10.1%91.91.0%
91Michael ThomasWR92.395.83.6%87.8-5.2%93.41.2%
92Elijah MooreWR92.688.9-4.2%97.85.3%91.1-1.7%
93Dalvin CookRB93.093.80.8%89.3-4.2%963.1%
94Tua TagovailoaQB94.493.4-1.1%92.6-1.9%97.22.9%
95Khalil HerbertRB94.496.31.9%90.3-4.6%96.72.4%
96Evan EngramTE94.896.31.6%92.2-2.8%95.81.1%
97Rashod BatemanWR99.598.8-0.7%106.26.3%93.6-6.3%
98Antonio GibsonRB100.099.6-0.4%102.32.3%98-2.0%
99Brian RobinsonRB101.11031.8%98.9-2.2%101.40.3%
100Kadarius ToneyWR102.5102.1-0.4%104.82.1%100.7-1.8%
101Treylon BurksWR102.697.7-5.0%111.88.3%98.2-4.5%
102Anthony RichardsonQB103.2100-3.2%104.91.7%104.61.4%
103Dak PrescottQB103.5105.72.0%97.7-6.0%107.23.4%
104AJ DillonRB104.6102.2-2.4%107.83.0%103.8-0.8%
105Daniel JonesQB105.0110.85.2%102.8-2.2%101.5-3.5%
106Odell BeckhamWR106.3108.52.1%101.7-4.5%108.62.2%
107Romeo DoubsWR106.5109.72.9%110.03.2%99.7-6.8%
108Zach CharbonnetRB107.1103.6-3.4%111.54.0%106.1-0.9%
109Kirk CousinsQB109.4112.62.8%100.9-8.4%114.74.6%
110Pat FreiermuthTE109.5106.6-2.7%108.6-0.8%113.23.3%
111David NjokuTE110.1109.4-0.6%108.2-1.8%112.72.3%
112Geno SmithQB113.3113.70.3%110.6-2.5%115.72.1%
113Dalton KincaidTE113.8116.82.6%109.2-4.2%115.41.4%
114Samaje PerineRB116.01170.9%119.32.7%111.7-3.8%
115Nico CollinsWR116.11192.4%116.70.5%112.7-3.0%
116JuJu Smith-SchusterWR117.3115.6-1.5%120.22.4%116.1-1.0%
117Rashaad PennyRB118.9111.9-6.3%130.48.8%114.5-3.9%
118Tank BigsbyRB120.1119.7-0.4%120.50.3%120.20.0%
119Tyler BoydWR120.2113.2-6.2%125.13.9%122.41.8%
120Jaylen WarrenRB120.4122.71.9%121.40.8%117-2.9%
121Zay JonesWR121.2122.51.0%122.61.1%118.6-2.2%
122Jerick McKinnonRB121.8125.83.1%118.1-3.1%121.6-0.2%
123Aaron RodgersQB122.4121.3-0.9%112.7-8.6%133.18.1%
124Jamaal WilliamsRB122.4122.60.2%115.7-5.8%128.95.0%
125Allen LazardWR123.0124.51.2%118.9-3.4%125.52.0%
126Jakobi MeyersWR125.8128.31.9%132.14.8%117-7.5%
127Jared GoffQB127.21291.4%121.6-4.6%131.12.9%
128De'Von AchaneRB128.7123.8-4.0%137.26.2%125.1-2.9%
129Dalton SchultzTE130.21353.5%128.9-1.0%126.8-2.7%
130Rashee RiceWR130.8134.12.4%129.8-0.8%128.6-1.7%
131Jameson WilliamsWR131.1117-12.0%138.45.3%137.94.9%
132Russell WilsonQB131.7135.93.1%132.20.4%126.9-3.8%
133Darnell MooneyWR136.7132.6-3.1%146.86.8%130.8-4.5%
134Raheem MostertRB136.8140.82.9%131.1-4.3%138.41.2%
135Tyler HigbeeTE137.1138.30.9%137.40.2%135.6-1.1%
136Sam LaPortaTE137.2141.93.3%131.8-4.1%137.80.5%
137Elijah MitchellRB137.9131.3-5.1%142.53.2%1401.5%
138Marquez Valdes-ScantlingWR140.4142.51.5%139.4-0.7%139.3-0.8%
139Kenneth GainwellRB140.4141.81.0%148.25.2%131.3-7.0%
140K.J. OsbornWR141.3147.64.2%138.8-1.8%137.6-2.7%
141Tyler AllgeierRB142.8139.8-2.2%146.22.3%142.5-0.2%
142Derek CarrQB143.5146.62.1%134.5-6.7%149.43.9%
143Marvin MimsWR144.7144.1-0.4%148.92.8%141.1-2.6%
144Michael GallupWR144.8140.5-3.0%155.26.7%138.6-4.4%
145Damien HarrisRB145.9137.7-5.9%158.37.8%141.6-3.0%
146Cole KmetTE146.9146.6-0.2%141.1-4.1%152.93.9%
147Gerald EverettTE148.2155.54.7%145.1-2.1%144-2.9%
148Ezekiel ElliottRB148.4144.2-2.9%141.3-5.0%159.67.0%
149Rondale MooreWR148.7152.12.2%145.5-2.2%148.4-0.2%
150Jordan LoveQB148.9150.31.0%142.3-4.6%1543.3%
151Chigoziem OkonkwoTE153.0151.8-0.8%152.8-0.2%154.51.0%
152Van JeffersonWR154.0142.3-8.2%167.78.2%151.9-1.4%
153Kenny PickettQB154.91603.2%143.5-7.9%161.13.9%
154Roschon JohnsonRB155.2151.4-2.5%161.64.0%152.5-1.7%
155Isaiah HodginsWR157.0170.17.7%151.5-3.6%149.3-5.1%
156Adam ThielenWR157.5156.7-0.5%150.6-4.6%165.14.6%
157Brock PurdyQB158.1162.12.4%148.1-6.8%164.23.7%
158Jonathan MingoWR158.4153.4-3.3%165.74.4%156.2-1.4%
159DJ CharkWR160.1160.90.5%167.74.5%151.7-5.5%
160Juwan JohnsonTE160.1162.21.3%151.6-5.6%166.53.8%
161Tyjae SpearsRB162.6168.63.6%163.20.4%155.9-4.3%
162Greg DulcichTE162.6157.8-3.0%165.31.7%164.61.2%
163Alec PierceWR162.7158.8-2.4%174.56.8%154.7-5.1%
164Jalin HyattWR163.1160.6-1.6%159.9-2.0%168.93.4%
165Jayden ReedWR165.0165.30.2%170.73.4%158.9-3.8%
166Jeff WilsonRB165.0161-2.5%172.14.1%161.9-1.9%
167Donovan Peoples-JonesWR165.1169.82.8%164.0-0.7%161.4-2.3%
168Matthew StaffordQB165.8167.30.9%158.1-4.9%1723.6%
169Jake FergusonTE167.91680.0%163.2-2.9%172.62.7%
170Devin SingletaryRB169.0167.1-1.2%177.95.0%162.1-4.3%
171Irv SmithTE169.7172.91.9%167.4-1.4%168.7-0.6%
172Sam HowellQB170.41763.2%158.7-7.4%176.53.5%
173Luke MusgraveTE171.5170.5-0.6%168.9-1.5%175.22.1%
174Kendre MillerRB171.7169-1.6%174.21.5%171.80.1%
175Zamir WhiteRB173.3168.1-3.1%175.01.0%176.71.9%
176Kyler MurrayQB173.3165.3-4.8%170.2-1.8%184.46.0%
177Curtis SamuelWR174.3178.12.1%176.51.2%168.4-3.5%
178D'Onta ForemanRB178.0178.10.0%175.6-1.4%180.41.3%
179Dawson KnoxTE183.0186.72.0%181.2-1.0%181.2-1.0%
180Tank DellWR183.1175-4.6%185.61.3%188.73.0%
181Rashid ShaheedWR184.0183.7-0.2%189.63.0%178.7-3.0%
182Chuba HubbardRB186.7190.92.2%193.93.7%175.3-6.5%
183Parris CampbellWR186.8194.54.0%199.26.2%166.7-12.1%
184DeVante ParkerWR187.2185.3-1.0%190.81.9%185.4-1.0%
185Taysom HillTE188.0181-3.8%187.6-0.2%195.33.8%
186Gus EdwardsRB188.0185.5-1.3%188.50.3%189.91.0%
187Jerome FordRB188.1188.80.4%193.83.0%181.7-3.5%
188Bryce YoungQB188.4191.61.7%179.2-5.2%194.53.1%
189Deuce VaughnRB189.4187.1-1.2%178.1-6.4%203.16.7%
190Richie JamesWR190.9204.16.5%186.6-2.3%181.9-4.9%
191Hunter HenryTE191.7188.8-1.6%193.20.8%193.20.8%
192Kareem HuntRB194.2185.9-4.5%197.91.9%198.82.3%
193Darius SlaytonWR195.4196.10.4%203.54.0%186.6-4.7%
194Hunter RenfrowWR195.8199.31.8%195.4-0.2%192.6-1.6%
195Tyler ConklinTE196.1193.4-1.4%198.81.4%1960.0%
196Ty ChandlerRB196.3200.22.0%197.70.7%190.9-2.8%
197Jimmy GaroppoloQB198.5203.52.5%183.3-8.3%208.74.9%
198Mecole HardmanWR198.9204.12.5%195.8-1.6%196.9-1.0%
199Hayden HurstTE200.2200-0.1%201.50.7%199-0.6%
200Michael WilsonWR200.7196.8-2.0%210.94.8%194.3-3.3%
201Ryan TannehillQB200.9201.30.2%199.0-1.0%202.50.8%
202John MetchieWR201.8202.10.1%206.12.1%197.3-2.3%
203Michael MayerTE202.0205.91.9%191.1-5.7%2093.4%
204Justyn RossWR202.3192.3-5.2%207.62.5%207.12.3%
205C.J. StroudQB202.9206.71.8%192.6-5.4%209.43.1%
206Clyde Edwards-HelaireRB203.02030.0%203.00.0%202.90.0%
207Deon JacksonRB205.7204.2-0.7%196.7-4.6%216.34.9%
208Desmond RidderQB206.8206.3-0.2%200.5-3.1%213.63.2%
209Mac JonesQB207.9210.51.2%198.7-4.7%214.63.1%
210Khalil ShakirWR209.7208.3-0.7%216.73.2%204.1-2.7%
211Isaiah LikelyTE209.9208.9-0.5%210.20.1%210.50.3%
212Robert WoodsWR209.9210.90.5%214.82.3%204.1-2.9%
213Leonard FournetteRB211.7210.3-0.7%219.93.7%205-3.3%
214Joshua PalmerWR212.5211.9-0.3%211.4-0.5%214.10.8%
215Zach ErtzTE212.8204.8-3.9%216.21.6%217.42.1%
216Josh DownsWR214.0212.6-0.6%219.22.4%210.1-1.8%
217Cordarrelle PattersonRB214.3209.9-2.1%213.4-0.4%219.72.4%
218Chase BrownRB214.8213.9-0.4%218.81.9%211.6-1.5%
219Kyren WilliamsRB215.1213.2-0.9%222.03.1%210.1-2.4%
220Chase ClaypoolWR215.4209.3-2.9%220.22.2%216.70.6%
221Baker MayfieldQB215.5212.8-1.3%210.3-2.5%223.53.6%
222Trey McBrideTE217.5213.2-2.0%222.82.4%216.5-0.5%
223Noah FantTE217.8212.4-2.5%218.60.4%222.42.1%
224Mack HollinsWR217.8213.5-2.0%221.91.9%2180.1%
225Chris EvansRB218.1212.9-2.4%219.50.6%221.91.7%
226Cade OttonTE218.1213.6-2.1%216.4-0.8%224.42.8%
227Joshua KelleyRB218.5214.4-1.9%225.02.9%216-1.1%
228Mike GesickiTE219.0214.4-2.2%216.9-1.0%225.83.0%
229Calvin AustinWR219.1213-2.8%219.90.4%224.32.3%
230Allen RobinsonWR219.2214.1-2.4%223.72.0%219.90.3%
231Zack MossRB219.4215.3-1.9%223.92.0%219-0.2%
232Terrace MarshallWR220.1216-1.9%230.04.3%214.4-2.7%
233Evan HullRB220.7213.9-3.2%222.40.7%225.92.3%
234Marvin JonesWR220.9214.6-2.9%218.1-1.3%2304.0%
235Latavius MurrayRB221.2214.7-3.0%223.41.0%225.51.9%
236Chase EdmondsRB221.3216-2.5%226.42.2%221.60.1%
237Puka NacuaWR221.6212.7-4.2%226.42.1%225.81.8%
238Tyquan ThorntonWR222.3215.5-3.2%226.21.7%225.21.3%
239Cedric TillmanWR222.9214.3-4.0%227.52.0%226.91.8%
240Zach EvansRB223.4216-3.4%227.51.8%226.61.4%

