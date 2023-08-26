ADP Analysis: August ADP Comparison Between DraftKings, Underdog and Drafters

This article is part of our ADP Analysis series.
The goal here is to figure out where it's cheapest and most expensive to draft certain players, on average, be it due to positional trends or simply an individual whose ADP is highly varied between the three main best-ball sites (Underdog, DraftKings, Drafters).
If you just want to see the numbers, there's a chart at the bottom of this page that shows ADPs from each of the three aforementioned sites, along with the percentage difference between a player's ADP on each individual site and his average ADP between the three.
Roster/scoring differences to note before we started:
- Underdog is half PPR; DraftKings and Drafters are full PPR.
- DK awards three-point bonuses at 100 rushing/receiving yards or 300 passing yards.
- Drafters subtracts two points for an INT or lost fumble. DK subtracts one point. UD subtracts one for an INT or two for a lost fumble.
- UD's default is 18 rounds. On DK and Drafters, it's 20.
- DK and UD use a playoff system, which amplifies the importance of Weeks 15-17. Drafters' biggest tourneys are simply based on total points throughout the season.
Now, let's look at the key ADP trends as of late July...
General ADP Trends
From a bird's-eye view, inter-site trends mostly have remained steady since May (or June). The key points?
- QBs and TEs still tend to go earliest on DraftKings, at nearly every stage of drafts. This isn't quite as extreme as it was earlier this offseason
- Results from Underdog and Drafters are still much more similar to each other than those from DraftKings.
- Users on Underdog and Drafters are more aggressive taking WRs, at nearly every stage.
Relative Values on Each Site
Underdog
Relatively Underpriced on UD
- QBs Daniel Jones, Russell Wilson, Sam Howell
- RBs James Cook, Javonte Williams, Tony Pollard, D'Andre Swift, Rachaad White, Tyjae Spears
- WRs Keenan Allen, DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, Mike Williams, George Pickens, Gabe Davis, K.J. Osborn, Isaiah Hodgins, Richie James
- TEs Darren Waller, Gerald Everett, Dalton Schultz, Sam LaPorta
Drafters on UD aren't quite as WR-crazed as they were earlier this offseason, which makes sense given that it's half PPR rather than full. We should probably see WRs going a bit earlier on DK and Drafters (full PPR), on average, though in practice it only plays out that way on Drafters.
Note that both Jones and Waller have friendly ADPs.
Relatively Overpriced on UD
- QBs Anthony Richardson, Kyler Murray
- RBs Jonathan Taylor, Bijan Robinson, David Montgomery, Zach Charbonnet, Elijah Mitchell, Damien Harris, Zamir White
- WRs Garrett Wilson, Drake London, Terry McLaurin (toe), Tyler Boyd, Jameson Williams, Van Jefferson
- TEs Kyle Pitts, George Kittle, Greg Dulcich, Zach Ertz
DraftKings
Relatively Underpriced on DK
- QBs Deshaun Watson, Anthony Richardson
- RBs Bijan Robinson, Miles Sanders, Breece Hall (knee), Rashaad Penny, De'Von Achane (shoulder), Damien Harris, Kenneth Gainwell
- WRs Cooper Kupp, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, Drake London, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marquise Brown, Quentin Johnston, Jameson Williams (suspension), Treylon Burks (knee), Elijah Moore, Rashod Bateman, Michael Gallup, Alec Pierce, Darius Slayton
- TEs Mark Andrews, T.J. Hockenson, Trey McBride
QBs still tend to go earlier on DK than on the other two sites, while WRs tend to go later. That's been true all offseason, but the value at wide receiver has become less glaring with prices converging (somewhat) toward those from the other two sites.
Scoring on DraftKings favors prolific passers relative to scrambling QBs, which explains why the latter are the only signal-callers that aren't necessarily drafted earlier on DK.
Relatively Overpriced on DK
- QBs Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, Kenny Pickett, Sam Howell, Brock Purdy, Jimmy Garoppolo
- RBs Travis Etienne, Joe Mixon, Aaron Jones, James Conner, James Cook, Rachaad White, Jamaal Williams, Khalil Herbert Deuce Vaughn, Deon Jackson
- WRs George Pickens, Michael Thomas, Odell Beckham, Adam Thielen, Allen Lazard
- TEs Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, Dallas Goedert, Cole Kmet, Michael Mayer, Juwan Johnson
The premium QBs come at a premium on DK, and I generally think/know their ADPs already have been driven up (on all sites) by Kelce/Diggs/AJB drafters using Round 2 picks on the corresponding QB to complete a stack.
Drafters
Relatively Underpriced on Drafters
- QBs Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers
- RBs Travis Etienne, Josh Jacobs, Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott, Deuce Vaughn
- WRs CeeDee Lamb, Adam Thielen, Jalin Hyatt, Marvin Jones, Tank Dell
- TEs George Kittle, Pat Freiermuth, Cole Kmet, Juwan Johnson, Taysom Hill
The Fields-Kmet stack can really be a value here, and the premium QBs come off the board later than on the other two sites. Note that on DraftKings we usually see Hurts going ahead of teammate DeVonta Smith, while on Drafters it's typically the other way around.
Relatively Overpriced on Drafters
- QBs Russell Wilson, Daniel Jones
- RBs Tony Pollard, Javonte Williams, Kenneth Gainwell, Chuba Hubbard
- WRs Amon-Ra St. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Calvin Ridley, Davante Adams, Deebo Samuel Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Courtland Sutton, Romeo Doubs, Rashod Bateman, DJ Chark Parris Campbell, Richie James, Darius Slayton
- TEs Mark Andrews, T.J. Hockenson, Dalton Schultz
As has been the case all offseason, WRs come at a premium on Drafters. That's partially due to the format of their large tournaments -- full PPR based on total points.
The ADP Chart (Aug. 25-26)
|Name
|Pos
|AVG ADP
|UD ADP
|UDΔ%
|DK ADP
|DKΔ%
|DR ADP
|DRΔ%
|1
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|1.1
|1.1
|-1.3%
|1.1
|2.5%
|1.1
|-1.3%
|2
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2.3
|2.3
|1.5%
|2.4
|5.5%
|2.1
|-7.9%
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|3.2
|3.3
|2.3%
|3.1
|-4.9%
|3.3
|2.3%
|4
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|4.3
|4.2
|-2.8%
|4.5
|3.1%
|4.3
|-0.4%
|5
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|5.6
|5.5
|-1.4%
|6.1
|9.1%
|5.1
|-9.4%
|6
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|5.9
|6.3
|6.2%
|5.4
|-8.8%
|6
|1.5%
|7
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|7.2
|7.3
|1.1%
|7.0
|-3.7%
|7.4
|2.4%
|8
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|8.4
|7.7
|-8.8%
|9.0
|7.3%
|8.4
|0.3%
|9
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|8.6
|8.8
|2.7%
|8.6
|0.3%
|8.3
|-3.1%
|10
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|10.6
|10.6
|0.1%
|10.6
|-0.1%
|10.6
|0.1%
|11
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|11.8
|11.7
|-0.9%
|11.6
|-1.5%
|12.1
|2.4%
|12
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|12.4
|13.4
|7.5%
|12.7
|2.4%
|11.1
|-11.7%
|13
|Nick Chubb
|RB
|12.8
|11.9
|-7.8%
|13.3
|3.4%
|13.3
|3.6%
|14
|Davante Adams
|WR
|15.1
|15.7
|4.0%
|15.5
|2.9%
|14
|-7.7%
|15
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|15.2
|14.9
|-2.0%
|14.6
|-4.1%
|16.1
|5.6%
|16
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|15.7
|16.6
|5.4%
|15.9
|1.3%
|14.6
|-7.5%
|17
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|15.8
|14.7
|-7.2%
|16.3
|3.1%
|16.3
|3.3%
|18
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|19.7
|19
|-3.5%
|21.4
|8.1%
|18.6
|-5.7%
|19
|Chris Olave
|WR
|20.5
|19.8
|-3.4%
|21.6
|5.3%
|20
|-2.4%
|20
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|20.7
|20.3
|-1.7%
|20.1
|-3.0%
|21.6
|4.4%
|21
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|21.1
|20.8
|-1.3%
|19.3
|-9.1%
|23.1
|8.8%
|22
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|22.0
|23.4
|5.9%
|18.8
|-17.4%
|23.9
|7.9%
|23
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|22.6
|22.6
|0.1%
|24.3
|7.2%
|20.8
|-8.6%
|24
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|23.7
|24.4
|2.9%
|24.6
|3.7%
|22.1
|-7.2%
|25
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|25.8
|26.1
|1.0%
|26.8
|3.6%
|24.6
|-5.0%
|26
|Josh Allen
|QB
|26.2
|26.9
|2.5%
|23.8
|-10.4%
|28
|6.4%
|27
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|27.5
|28.1
|2.3%
|28.3
|2.9%
|26
|-5.6%
|28
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|28.9
|29.2
|1.0%
|29.4
|1.7%
|28.1
|-2.9%
|29
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|29.9
|26.4
|-13.2%
|33.8
|11.5%
|29.5
|-1.3%
|30
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|30.5
|31.8
|4.0%
|28.8
|-6.0%
|31
|1.5%
|31
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|31.1
|29.8
|-4.3%
|30.5
|-2.0%
|33
|5.8%
|32
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|32.2
|36
|10.4%
|31.1
|-3.6%
|29.6
|-8.9%
|33
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|32.3
|33
|2.0%
|31.5
|-2.6%
|32.5
|0.5%
|34
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|33.6
|34.7
|3.1%
|34.5
|2.4%
|31.7
|-6.1%
|35
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|34.8
|33.3
|-4.5%
|36.3
|4.2%
|34.8
|0.0%
|36
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|35.7
|33.5
|-6.5%
|37.0
|3.6%
|36.5
|2.3%
|37
|DJ Moore
|WR
|40.3
|40.5
|0.4%
|39.8
|-1.3%
|40.7
|0.9%
|38
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|40.7
|38.2
|-6.6%
|45.3
|10.2%
|38.6
|-5.5%
|39
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|40.8
|40.7
|-0.1%
|38.8
|-5.1%
|42.8
|4.8%
|40
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|40.9
|40.2
|-1.8%
|38.4
|-6.7%
|44.2
|7.4%
|41
|Mike Williams
|WR
|42.2
|44.3
|4.8%
|42.9
|1.6%
|39.4
|-7.1%
|42
|Najee Harris
|RB
|42.8
|42.8
|0.0%
|44.8
|4.4%
|40.8
|-4.9%
|43
|Christian Watson
|WR
|43.0
|41.3
|-4.0%
|45.4
|5.3%
|42.2
|-1.8%
|44
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|43.4
|48.1
|9.8%
|42.5
|-2.1%
|39.6
|-9.6%
|45
|Justin Fields
|QB
|43.5
|43.5
|0.0%
|39.6
|-9.8%
|47.4
|8.2%
|46
|Breece Hall
|RB
|46.1
|43
|-7.3%
|50.0
|7.8%
|45.4
|-1.7%
|47
|Drake London
|WR
|48.5
|45.3
|-7.1%
|52.5
|7.6%
|47.7
|-1.7%
|48
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|48.8
|48.9
|0.1%
|47.1
|-3.6%
|50.5
|3.3%
|49
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|50.1
|50.2
|0.3%
|46.7
|-7.2%
|53.3
|6.1%
|50
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|51.1
|54.9
|7.0%
|49.1
|-4.1%
|49.2
|-3.8%
|51
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|51.5
|52.3
|1.6%
|50.4
|-2.2%
|51.8
|0.6%
|52
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|51.7
|52.7
|1.9%
|53.4
|3.3%
|48.9
|-5.7%
|53
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|51.7
|48.9
|-5.7%
|58.0
|10.9%
|48.2
|-7.3%
|54
|Kenneth Walker
|RB
|53.5
|53.2
|-0.6%
|52.3
|-2.4%
|55.1
|2.9%
|55
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|54.1
|51.3
|-5.4%
|56.5
|4.2%
|54.5
|0.7%
|56
|Darren Waller
|TE
|55.0
|59.1
|6.9%
|49.3
|-11.6%
|56.6
|2.8%
|57
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|55.4
|55.6
|0.4%
|57.0
|2.8%
|53.6
|-3.3%
|58
|Alexander Mattison
|RB
|61.1
|59.3
|-3.0%
|61.0
|-0.2%
|63
|3.0%
|59
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|62.1
|62.2
|0.2%
|64.4
|3.7%
|59.6
|-4.2%
|60
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|62.1
|62.8
|1.1%
|61.9
|-0.3%
|61.6
|-0.8%
|61
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|62.2
|60.2
|-3.4%
|64.0
|2.8%
|62.5
|0.4%
|62
|George Pickens
|WR
|62.7
|66.8
|6.1%
|57.8
|-8.6%
|63.6
|1.4%
|63
|Gabe Davis
|WR
|63.7
|69.1
|7.8%
|61.7
|-3.1%
|60.2
|-5.8%
|64
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|64.1
|63.6
|-0.7%
|60.7
|-5.6%
|67.9
|5.7%
|65
|George Kittle
|TE
|65.8
|63.4
|-3.8%
|65.9
|0.1%
|68.2
|3.5%
|66
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|67.8
|63.3
|-7.1%
|78.5
|13.7%
|61.5
|-10.2%
|67
|Mike Evans
|WR
|68.4
|65.9
|-3.7%
|70.2
|2.6%
|69
|0.9%
|68
|James Cook
|RB
|68.8
|75.6
|9.0%
|63.4
|-8.5%
|67.3
|-2.2%
|69
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|69.2
|74
|6.4%
|72.1
|4.0%
|61.6
|-12.4%
|70
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|69.7
|67.6
|-3.1%
|70.4
|0.9%
|71.2
|2.1%
|71
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|70.3
|70.1
|-0.2%
|70.2
|-0.1%
|70.5
|0.4%
|72
|Cam Akers
|RB
|70.7
|70.4
|-0.4%
|67.4
|-4.9%
|74.3
|4.8%
|73
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|71.5
|68.1
|-5.0%
|77.5
|7.7%
|69
|-3.6%
|74
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|75.4
|69.6
|-8.3%
|83.1
|9.3%
|73.4
|-2.7%
|75
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|75.6
|73.5
|-2.8%
|77.5
|2.5%
|75.7
|0.2%
|76
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|76.3
|78.1
|2.2%
|73.9
|-3.3%
|77
|0.9%
|77
|James Conner
|RB
|77.0
|80.6
|4.4%
|70.0
|-10.1%
|80.5
|4.3%
|78
|Michael Pittman
|WR
|77.4
|75.7
|-2.3%
|80.6
|3.9%
|76
|-1.9%
|79
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|77.8
|78.3
|0.7%
|78.0
|0.3%
|77
|-1.0%
|80
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|79.4
|84
|5.4%
|75.7
|-4.9%
|78.6
|-1.1%
|81
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|79.9
|76.8
|-4.0%
|81.5
|2.0%
|81.3
|1.8%
|82
|Rachaad White
|RB
|81.8
|84.7
|3.4%
|77.5
|-5.6%
|83.3
|1.8%
|83
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|82.5
|82.7
|0.2%
|78.7
|-4.8%
|86.1
|4.2%
|84
|David Montgomery
|RB
|82.9
|78.7
|-5.3%
|86.1
|3.7%
|83.9
|1.2%
|85
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|83.9
|84.6
|0.8%
|83.9
|0.1%
|83.1
|-0.9%
|86
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|85.2
|82.9
|-2.7%
|89.7
|5.0%
|82.9
|-2.7%
|87
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|87.6
|86.8
|-1.0%
|88.7
|1.2%
|87.4
|-0.3%
|88
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|88.8
|91.8
|3.2%
|90.4
|1.8%
|84.3
|-5.4%
|89
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|90.9
|90
|-1.0%
|93.0
|2.3%
|89.6
|-1.4%
|90
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|91.0
|90
|-1.1%
|91.1
|0.1%
|91.9
|1.0%
|91
|Michael Thomas
|WR
|92.3
|95.8
|3.6%
|87.8
|-5.2%
|93.4
|1.2%
|92
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|92.6
|88.9
|-4.2%
|97.8
|5.3%
|91.1
|-1.7%
|93
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|93.0
|93.8
|0.8%
|89.3
|-4.2%
|96
|3.1%
|94
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|94.4
|93.4
|-1.1%
|92.6
|-1.9%
|97.2
|2.9%
|95
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|94.4
|96.3
|1.9%
|90.3
|-4.6%
|96.7
|2.4%
|96
|Evan Engram
|TE
|94.8
|96.3
|1.6%
|92.2
|-2.8%
|95.8
|1.1%
|97
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|99.5
|98.8
|-0.7%
|106.2
|6.3%
|93.6
|-6.3%
|98
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|100.0
|99.6
|-0.4%
|102.3
|2.3%
|98
|-2.0%
|99
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|101.1
|103
|1.8%
|98.9
|-2.2%
|101.4
|0.3%
|100
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|102.5
|102.1
|-0.4%
|104.8
|2.1%
|100.7
|-1.8%
|101
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|102.6
|97.7
|-5.0%
|111.8
|8.3%
|98.2
|-4.5%
|102
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|103.2
|100
|-3.2%
|104.9
|1.7%
|104.6
|1.4%
|103
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|103.5
|105.7
|2.0%
|97.7
|-6.0%
|107.2
|3.4%
|104
|AJ Dillon
|RB
|104.6
|102.2
|-2.4%
|107.8
|3.0%
|103.8
|-0.8%
|105
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|105.0
|110.8
|5.2%
|102.8
|-2.2%
|101.5
|-3.5%
|106
|Odell Beckham
|WR
|106.3
|108.5
|2.1%
|101.7
|-4.5%
|108.6
|2.2%
|107
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|106.5
|109.7
|2.9%
|110.0
|3.2%
|99.7
|-6.8%
|108
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|107.1
|103.6
|-3.4%
|111.5
|4.0%
|106.1
|-0.9%
|109
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|109.4
|112.6
|2.8%
|100.9
|-8.4%
|114.7
|4.6%
|110
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|109.5
|106.6
|-2.7%
|108.6
|-0.8%
|113.2
|3.3%
|111
|David Njoku
|TE
|110.1
|109.4
|-0.6%
|108.2
|-1.8%
|112.7
|2.3%
|112
|Geno Smith
|QB
|113.3
|113.7
|0.3%
|110.6
|-2.5%
|115.7
|2.1%
|113
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|113.8
|116.8
|2.6%
|109.2
|-4.2%
|115.4
|1.4%
|114
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|116.0
|117
|0.9%
|119.3
|2.7%
|111.7
|-3.8%
|115
|Nico Collins
|WR
|116.1
|119
|2.4%
|116.7
|0.5%
|112.7
|-3.0%
|116
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|117.3
|115.6
|-1.5%
|120.2
|2.4%
|116.1
|-1.0%
|117
|Rashaad Penny
|RB
|118.9
|111.9
|-6.3%
|130.4
|8.8%
|114.5
|-3.9%
|118
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|120.1
|119.7
|-0.4%
|120.5
|0.3%
|120.2
|0.0%
|119
|Tyler Boyd
|WR
|120.2
|113.2
|-6.2%
|125.1
|3.9%
|122.4
|1.8%
|120
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|120.4
|122.7
|1.9%
|121.4
|0.8%
|117
|-2.9%
|121
|Zay Jones
|WR
|121.2
|122.5
|1.0%
|122.6
|1.1%
|118.6
|-2.2%
|122
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|121.8
|125.8
|3.1%
|118.1
|-3.1%
|121.6
|-0.2%
|123
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|122.4
|121.3
|-0.9%
|112.7
|-8.6%
|133.1
|8.1%
|124
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|122.4
|122.6
|0.2%
|115.7
|-5.8%
|128.9
|5.0%
|125
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|123.0
|124.5
|1.2%
|118.9
|-3.4%
|125.5
|2.0%
|126
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|125.8
|128.3
|1.9%
|132.1
|4.8%
|117
|-7.5%
|127
|Jared Goff
|QB
|127.2
|129
|1.4%
|121.6
|-4.6%
|131.1
|2.9%
|128
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|128.7
|123.8
|-4.0%
|137.2
|6.2%
|125.1
|-2.9%
|129
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|130.2
|135
|3.5%
|128.9
|-1.0%
|126.8
|-2.7%
|130
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|130.8
|134.1
|2.4%
|129.8
|-0.8%
|128.6
|-1.7%
|131
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|131.1
|117
|-12.0%
|138.4
|5.3%
|137.9
|4.9%
|132
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|131.7
|135.9
|3.1%
|132.2
|0.4%
|126.9
|-3.8%
|133
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|136.7
|132.6
|-3.1%
|146.8
|6.8%
|130.8
|-4.5%
|134
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|136.8
|140.8
|2.9%
|131.1
|-4.3%
|138.4
|1.2%
|135
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|137.1
|138.3
|0.9%
|137.4
|0.2%
|135.6
|-1.1%
|136
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|137.2
|141.9
|3.3%
|131.8
|-4.1%
|137.8
|0.5%
|137
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|137.9
|131.3
|-5.1%
|142.5
|3.2%
|140
|1.5%
|138
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|140.4
|142.5
|1.5%
|139.4
|-0.7%
|139.3
|-0.8%
|139
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|140.4
|141.8
|1.0%
|148.2
|5.2%
|131.3
|-7.0%
|140
|K.J. Osborn
|WR
|141.3
|147.6
|4.2%
|138.8
|-1.8%
|137.6
|-2.7%
|141
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|142.8
|139.8
|-2.2%
|146.2
|2.3%
|142.5
|-0.2%
|142
|Derek Carr
|QB
|143.5
|146.6
|2.1%
|134.5
|-6.7%
|149.4
|3.9%
|143
|Marvin Mims
|WR
|144.7
|144.1
|-0.4%
|148.9
|2.8%
|141.1
|-2.6%
|144
|Michael Gallup
|WR
|144.8
|140.5
|-3.0%
|155.2
|6.7%
|138.6
|-4.4%
|145
|Damien Harris
|RB
|145.9
|137.7
|-5.9%
|158.3
|7.8%
|141.6
|-3.0%
|146
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|146.9
|146.6
|-0.2%
|141.1
|-4.1%
|152.9
|3.9%
|147
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|148.2
|155.5
|4.7%
|145.1
|-2.1%
|144
|-2.9%
|148
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|148.4
|144.2
|-2.9%
|141.3
|-5.0%
|159.6
|7.0%
|149
|Rondale Moore
|WR
|148.7
|152.1
|2.2%
|145.5
|-2.2%
|148.4
|-0.2%
|150
|Jordan Love
|QB
|148.9
|150.3
|1.0%
|142.3
|-4.6%
|154
|3.3%
|151
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE
|153.0
|151.8
|-0.8%
|152.8
|-0.2%
|154.5
|1.0%
|152
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|154.0
|142.3
|-8.2%
|167.7
|8.2%
|151.9
|-1.4%
|153
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|154.9
|160
|3.2%
|143.5
|-7.9%
|161.1
|3.9%
|154
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|155.2
|151.4
|-2.5%
|161.6
|4.0%
|152.5
|-1.7%
|155
|Isaiah Hodgins
|WR
|157.0
|170.1
|7.7%
|151.5
|-3.6%
|149.3
|-5.1%
|156
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|157.5
|156.7
|-0.5%
|150.6
|-4.6%
|165.1
|4.6%
|157
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|158.1
|162.1
|2.4%
|148.1
|-6.8%
|164.2
|3.7%
|158
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|158.4
|153.4
|-3.3%
|165.7
|4.4%
|156.2
|-1.4%
|159
|DJ Chark
|WR
|160.1
|160.9
|0.5%
|167.7
|4.5%
|151.7
|-5.5%
|160
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|160.1
|162.2
|1.3%
|151.6
|-5.6%
|166.5
|3.8%
|161
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|162.6
|168.6
|3.6%
|163.2
|0.4%
|155.9
|-4.3%
|162
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|162.6
|157.8
|-3.0%
|165.3
|1.7%
|164.6
|1.2%
|163
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|162.7
|158.8
|-2.4%
|174.5
|6.8%
|154.7
|-5.1%
|164
|Jalin Hyatt
|WR
|163.1
|160.6
|-1.6%
|159.9
|-2.0%
|168.9
|3.4%
|165
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|165.0
|165.3
|0.2%
|170.7
|3.4%
|158.9
|-3.8%
|166
|Jeff Wilson
|RB
|165.0
|161
|-2.5%
|172.1
|4.1%
|161.9
|-1.9%
|167
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|165.1
|169.8
|2.8%
|164.0
|-0.7%
|161.4
|-2.3%
|168
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|165.8
|167.3
|0.9%
|158.1
|-4.9%
|172
|3.6%
|169
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|167.9
|168
|0.0%
|163.2
|-2.9%
|172.6
|2.7%
|170
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|169.0
|167.1
|-1.2%
|177.9
|5.0%
|162.1
|-4.3%
|171
|Irv Smith
|TE
|169.7
|172.9
|1.9%
|167.4
|-1.4%
|168.7
|-0.6%
|172
|Sam Howell
|QB
|170.4
|176
|3.2%
|158.7
|-7.4%
|176.5
|3.5%
|173
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|171.5
|170.5
|-0.6%
|168.9
|-1.5%
|175.2
|2.1%
|174
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|171.7
|169
|-1.6%
|174.2
|1.5%
|171.8
|0.1%
|175
|Zamir White
|RB
|173.3
|168.1
|-3.1%
|175.0
|1.0%
|176.7
|1.9%
|176
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|173.3
|165.3
|-4.8%
|170.2
|-1.8%
|184.4
|6.0%
|177
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|174.3
|178.1
|2.1%
|176.5
|1.2%
|168.4
|-3.5%
|178
|D'Onta Foreman
|RB
|178.0
|178.1
|0.0%
|175.6
|-1.4%
|180.4
|1.3%
|179
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|183.0
|186.7
|2.0%
|181.2
|-1.0%
|181.2
|-1.0%
|180
|Tank Dell
|WR
|183.1
|175
|-4.6%
|185.6
|1.3%
|188.7
|3.0%
|181
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|184.0
|183.7
|-0.2%
|189.6
|3.0%
|178.7
|-3.0%
|182
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|186.7
|190.9
|2.2%
|193.9
|3.7%
|175.3
|-6.5%
|183
|Parris Campbell
|WR
|186.8
|194.5
|4.0%
|199.2
|6.2%
|166.7
|-12.1%
|184
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|187.2
|185.3
|-1.0%
|190.8
|1.9%
|185.4
|-1.0%
|185
|Taysom Hill
|TE
|188.0
|181
|-3.8%
|187.6
|-0.2%
|195.3
|3.8%
|186
|Gus Edwards
|RB
|188.0
|185.5
|-1.3%
|188.5
|0.3%
|189.9
|1.0%
|187
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|188.1
|188.8
|0.4%
|193.8
|3.0%
|181.7
|-3.5%
|188
|Bryce Young
|QB
|188.4
|191.6
|1.7%
|179.2
|-5.2%
|194.5
|3.1%
|189
|Deuce Vaughn
|RB
|189.4
|187.1
|-1.2%
|178.1
|-6.4%
|203.1
|6.7%
|190
|Richie James
|WR
|190.9
|204.1
|6.5%
|186.6
|-2.3%
|181.9
|-4.9%
|191
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|191.7
|188.8
|-1.6%
|193.2
|0.8%
|193.2
|0.8%
|192
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|194.2
|185.9
|-4.5%
|197.9
|1.9%
|198.8
|2.3%
|193
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|195.4
|196.1
|0.4%
|203.5
|4.0%
|186.6
|-4.7%
|194
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|195.8
|199.3
|1.8%
|195.4
|-0.2%
|192.6
|-1.6%
|195
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|196.1
|193.4
|-1.4%
|198.8
|1.4%
|196
|0.0%
|196
|Ty Chandler
|RB
|196.3
|200.2
|2.0%
|197.7
|0.7%
|190.9
|-2.8%
|197
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|198.5
|203.5
|2.5%
|183.3
|-8.3%
|208.7
|4.9%
|198
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|198.9
|204.1
|2.5%
|195.8
|-1.6%
|196.9
|-1.0%
|199
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|200.2
|200
|-0.1%
|201.5
|0.7%
|199
|-0.6%
|200
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|200.7
|196.8
|-2.0%
|210.9
|4.8%
|194.3
|-3.3%
|201
|Ryan Tannehill
|QB
|200.9
|201.3
|0.2%
|199.0
|-1.0%
|202.5
|0.8%
|202
|John Metchie
|WR
|201.8
|202.1
|0.1%
|206.1
|2.1%
|197.3
|-2.3%
|203
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|202.0
|205.9
|1.9%
|191.1
|-5.7%
|209
|3.4%
|204
|Justyn Ross
|WR
|202.3
|192.3
|-5.2%
|207.6
|2.5%
|207.1
|2.3%
|205
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|202.9
|206.7
|1.8%
|192.6
|-5.4%
|209.4
|3.1%
|206
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|203.0
|203
|0.0%
|203.0
|0.0%
|202.9
|0.0%
|207
|Deon Jackson
|RB
|205.7
|204.2
|-0.7%
|196.7
|-4.6%
|216.3
|4.9%
|208
|Desmond Ridder
|QB
|206.8
|206.3
|-0.2%
|200.5
|-3.1%
|213.6
|3.2%
|209
|Mac Jones
|QB
|207.9
|210.5
|1.2%
|198.7
|-4.7%
|214.6
|3.1%
|210
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|209.7
|208.3
|-0.7%
|216.7
|3.2%
|204.1
|-2.7%
|211
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|209.9
|208.9
|-0.5%
|210.2
|0.1%
|210.5
|0.3%
|212
|Robert Woods
|WR
|209.9
|210.9
|0.5%
|214.8
|2.3%
|204.1
|-2.9%
|213
|Leonard Fournette
|RB
|211.7
|210.3
|-0.7%
|219.9
|3.7%
|205
|-3.3%
|214
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|212.5
|211.9
|-0.3%
|211.4
|-0.5%
|214.1
|0.8%
|215
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|212.8
|204.8
|-3.9%
|216.2
|1.6%
|217.4
|2.1%
|216
|Josh Downs
|WR
|214.0
|212.6
|-0.6%
|219.2
|2.4%
|210.1
|-1.8%
|217
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|RB
|214.3
|209.9
|-2.1%
|213.4
|-0.4%
|219.7
|2.4%
|218
|Chase Brown
|RB
|214.8
|213.9
|-0.4%
|218.8
|1.9%
|211.6
|-1.5%
|219
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|215.1
|213.2
|-0.9%
|222.0
|3.1%
|210.1
|-2.4%
|220
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|215.4
|209.3
|-2.9%
|220.2
|2.2%
|216.7
|0.6%
|221
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|215.5
|212.8
|-1.3%
|210.3
|-2.5%
|223.5
|3.6%
|222
|Trey McBride
|TE
|217.5
|213.2
|-2.0%
|222.8
|2.4%
|216.5
|-0.5%
|223
|Noah Fant
|TE
|217.8
|212.4
|-2.5%
|218.6
|0.4%
|222.4
|2.1%
|224
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|217.8
|213.5
|-2.0%
|221.9
|1.9%
|218
|0.1%
|225
|Chris Evans
|RB
|218.1
|212.9
|-2.4%
|219.5
|0.6%
|221.9
|1.7%
|226
|Cade Otton
|TE
|218.1
|213.6
|-2.1%
|216.4
|-0.8%
|224.4
|2.8%
|227
|Joshua Kelley
|RB
|218.5
|214.4
|-1.9%
|225.0
|2.9%
|216
|-1.1%
|228
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|219.0
|214.4
|-2.2%
|216.9
|-1.0%
|225.8
|3.0%
|229
|Calvin Austin
|WR
|219.1
|213
|-2.8%
|219.9
|0.4%
|224.3
|2.3%
|230
|Allen Robinson
|WR
|219.2
|214.1
|-2.4%
|223.7
|2.0%
|219.9
|0.3%
|231
|Zack Moss
|RB
|219.4
|215.3
|-1.9%
|223.9
|2.0%
|219
|-0.2%
|232
|Terrace Marshall
|WR
|220.1
|216
|-1.9%
|230.0
|4.3%
|214.4
|-2.7%
|233
|Evan Hull
|RB
|220.7
|213.9
|-3.2%
|222.4
|0.7%
|225.9
|2.3%
|234
|Marvin Jones
|WR
|220.9
|214.6
|-2.9%
|218.1
|-1.3%
|230
|4.0%
|235
|Latavius Murray
|RB
|221.2
|214.7
|-3.0%
|223.4
|1.0%
|225.5
|1.9%
|236
|Chase Edmonds
|RB
|221.3
|216
|-2.5%
|226.4
|2.2%
|221.6
|0.1%
|237
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|221.6
|212.7
|-4.2%
|226.4
|2.1%
|225.8
|1.8%
|238
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|222.3
|215.5
|-3.2%
|226.2
|1.7%
|225.2
|1.3%
|239
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|222.9
|214.3
|-4.0%
|227.5
|2.0%
|226.9
|1.8%
|240
|Zach Evans
|RB
|223.4
|216
|-3.4%
|227.5
|1.8%
|226.6
|1.4%