RotoWire Roundtable: 2023 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Update

Welcome to the second installment of our 2023 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.
Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.
Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.
The default order is listed by median ranking. Click on a column to sort.
As one might expect in what has been a quiet June (for the most part), little has changed since we posted our initial set of Roundtable Rankings on June 4. The most notable change is Dalvin Cook, whom the Vikings released June 9. Cook dropped from No. 57 in our first ranking to No. 75 in this edition.
• Players entering the top 150:
Juwan Johnson (149)
• Players dropping out:
Alec Pierce (149)
Look for our next update in mid-July. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues, and also Jeff Erickson's PPR fantasy football rankings. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements.
Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.
|RK
|AVG
|MED
|Player
|TEAM
|POS
|JE
|MP
|JC
|JD
|1
|1.0
|1.0
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|WR
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2.5
|2.5
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|WR
|2
|2
|3
|3
|3
|3.5
|2.5
|Christian McCaffrey
|SF
|RB
|3
|7
|2
|2
|4
|4.3
|4.0
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|WR
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|6.0
|5.5
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|WR
|7
|3
|4
|10
|6
|6.5
|6.0
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|RB
|5
|9
|6
|6
|7
|6.5
|6.5
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|TE
|8
|6
|7
|5
|8
|9.3
|9.0
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|WR
|6
|10
|8
|13
|9
|8.8
|9.0
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|RB
|9
|8
|9
|9
|10
|9.5
|9.5
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|WR
|14
|5
|12
|7
|11
|11.0
|11.0
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|WR
|11
|11
|11
|11
|12
|13.8
|12.5
|Bijan Robinson
|ATL
|RB
|10
|20
|10
|15
|13
|11.8
|12.5
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|RB
|12
|14
|13
|8
|14
|14.3
|14.5
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|WR
|13
|12
|16
|16
|15
|15.3
|14.5
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|RB
|19
|13
|15
|14
|16
|16.8
|14.5
|Davante Adams
|LV
|WR
|26
|15
|14
|12
|17
|18.5
|18.5
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|RB
|20
|18
|17
|19
|18
|20.8
|18.5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|WR
|29
|19
|18
|17
|19
|20.3
|19.0
|Chris Olave
|NO
|WR
|15
|17
|28
|21
|20
|22.0
|21.0
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|RB
|21
|21
|26
|20
|21
|21.5
|21.5
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|WR
|25
|22
|21
|18
|22
|24.0
|23.5
|Josh Allen
|BUF
|QB
|18
|24
|31
|23
|23
|24.8
|24.0
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|RB
|22
|26
|22
|29
|24
|24.3
|25.5
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|WR
|17
|29
|23
|28
|25
|24.0
|26.0
|Travis Etienne
|JAX
|RB
|16
|28
|25
|27
|26
|26.5
|26.0
|Jalen Hurts
|PHI
|QB
|27
|25
|32
|22
|27
|26.3
|26.0
|Patrick Mahomes
|KC
|QB
|28
|23
|30
|24
|28
|31.5
|28.5
|Amari Cooper
|CLE
|WR
|23
|30
|27
|46
|29
|27.0
|28.5
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|RB
|32
|27
|19
|30
|30
|29.3
|29.5
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|WR
|30
|32
|29
|26
|31
|31.3
|30.0
|Breece Hall
|NYJ
|RB
|41
|35
|24
|25
|32
|31.0
|31.5
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|RB
|31
|41
|20
|32
|33
|32.3
|34.0
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|WR
|24
|37
|34
|34
|34
|38.0
|38.0
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|DET
|RB
|45
|40
|36
|31
|35
|34.0
|38.5
|Calvin Ridley
|JAX
|WR
|43
|16
|41
|36
|36
|39.5
|39.0
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|WR
|35
|45
|38
|40
|37
|42.0
|39.0
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|WR
|39
|38
|52
|39
|38
|42.0
|40.0
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|WR
|34
|42
|54
|38
|39
|40.5
|40.5
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|QB
|48
|33
|48
|33
|40
|44.8
|42.5
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|WR
|33
|44
|61
|41
|41
|45.8
|42.5
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|TE
|38
|47
|63
|35
|42
|45.3
|43.5
|Kenneth Walker
|SEA
|RB
|40
|57
|37
|47
|43
|45.0
|44.0
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|WR
|36
|46
|42
|56
|44
|44.0
|45.0
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|RB
|53
|48
|33
|42
|45
|45.0
|46.5
|J.K. Dobbins
|BAL
|RB
|46
|39
|47
|48
|46
|46.8
|46.5
|Drake London
|ATL
|WR
|50
|43
|51
|43
|47
|45.5
|47.5
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|WR
|56
|31
|40
|55
|48
|48.5
|47.5
|DeAndre Hopkins
|FA
|WR
|63
|36
|58
|37
|49
|48.5
|48.0
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|QB
|47
|49
|45
|53
|50
|49.5
|48.0
|DJ Moore
|CHI
|WR
|51
|63
|39
|45
|51
|50.0
|49.5
|Justin Fields
|CHI
|QB
|58
|50
|43
|49
|52
|50.3
|50.5
|Justin Herbert
|LAC
|QB
|66
|34
|44
|57
|53
|52.0
|51.0
|George Kittle
|SF
|TE
|49
|52
|57
|50
|54
|51.3
|52.5
|Dameon Pierce
|HOU
|RB
|55
|56
|50
|44
|55
|54.0
|54.0
|Mike Evans
|TB
|WR
|44
|53
|55
|64
|56
|57.3
|58.5
|Michael Pittman
|IND
|WR
|42
|70
|66
|51
|57
|59.8
|59.0
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|TE
|59
|65
|56
|59
|58
|58.5
|60.0
|Miles Sanders
|CAR
|RB
|68
|79
|35
|52
|59
|62.8
|61.0
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|WR
|64
|54
|75
|58
|60
|59.5
|61.5
|Cam Akers
|LAR
|RB
|37
|78
|49
|74
|61
|61.0
|63.0
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|TE
|60
|51
|67
|66
|62
|64.0
|63.5
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|RB
|54
|75
|62
|65
|63
|63.8
|64.5
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|WR
|52
|69
|74
|60
|64
|65.3
|64.5
|Christian Kirk
|JAX
|WR
|72
|60
|68
|61
|65
|65.3
|65.0
|James Conner
|ARI
|RB
|62
|85
|46
|68
|66
|69.5
|66.0
|D'Andre Swift
|PHI
|RB
|69
|93
|53
|63
|67
|68.5
|68.0
|Marquise Brown
|ARI
|WR
|61
|74
|77
|62
|68
|66.8
|68.5
|Treylon Burks
|TEN
|WR
|67
|59
|70
|71
|69
|66.3
|69.0
|Christian Watson
|GB
|WR
|65
|73
|73
|54
|70
|72.8
|69.5
|Trevor Lawrence
|JAX
|QB
|85
|67
|72
|67
|71
|72.8
|69.5
|Darren Waller
|NYG
|TE
|87
|66
|65
|73
|72
|73.5
|71.5
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|RB
|57
|84
|59
|94
|73
|70.8
|71.5
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|WR
|74
|55
|85
|69
|74
|74.5
|73.0
|Isiah Pacheco
|KC
|RB
|70
|76
|82
|70
|75
|70.8
|73.0
|Dalvin Cook
|FA
|RB
|77
|71
|60
|75
|76
|71.5
|73.5
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|RB
|71
|58
|76
|81
|77
|78.8
|78.0
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|QB
|88
|77
|71
|79
|78
|79.5
|79.0
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|TE
|86
|96
|64
|72
|79
|76.8
|79.5
|Jahan Dotson
|WAS
|WR
|82
|64
|84
|77
|80
|77.0
|80.0
|Brandin Cooks
|DAL
|WR
|81
|61
|79
|87
|81
|84.5
|80.5
|Rachaad White
|TB
|RB
|75
|108
|69
|86
|82
|84.8
|82.5
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|RB
|93
|81
|81
|84
|83
|80.3
|83.5
|Kadarius Toney
|KC
|WR
|84
|62
|83
|92
|84
|83.3
|84.0
|George Pickens
|PIT
|WR
|73
|88
|92
|80
|85
|87.0
|84.5
|David Montgomery
|DET
|RB
|101
|80
|89
|78
|86
|87.3
|87.5
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|WR
|79
|95
|93
|82
|87
|93.3
|89.5
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|WR
|89
|90
|109
|85
|88
|89.8
|90.0
|Evan Engram
|JAX
|TE
|83
|97
|78
|101
|89
|90.0
|90.5
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|WR
|107
|72
|86
|95
|90
|90.8
|91.0
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|WR
|95
|87
|105
|76
|91
|100.3
|94.5
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|RB
|80
|132
|87
|102
|92
|95.5
|94.5
|Rashaad Penny
|PHI
|RB
|91
|83
|110
|98
|93
|95.3
|95.0
|James Cook
|BUF
|RB
|76
|115
|107
|83
|94
|97.8
|96.5
|Zach Charbonnet
|SEA
|RB
|102
|82
|116
|91
|95
|97.0
|97.0
|Samaje Perine
|DEN
|RB
|100
|94
|95
|99
|96
|100.0
|98.5
|David Njoku
|CLE
|TE
|99
|98
|113
|90
|97
|92.5
|98.5
|Gabe Davis
|BUF
|WR
|105
|68
|97
|100
|98
|100.5
|98.5
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|WR
|114
|91
|104
|93
|99
|99.3
|99.0
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|QB
|97
|92
|101
|107
|100
|97.8
|99.5
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|RB
|78
|110
|114
|89
|101
|97.8
|100.0
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|WR
|104
|86
|96
|105
|102
|102.8
|102.0
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|TE
|113
|107
|94
|97
|103
|108.8
|103.5
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|NE
|WR
|90
|138
|103
|104
|104
|116.0
|106.0
|Anthony Richardson
|IND
|QB
|156
|112
|100
|96
|105
|106.3
|108.0
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|WR
|108
|99
|108
|110
|106
|108.8
|108.5
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TEN
|TE
|98
|106
|111
|120
|107
|108.0
|110.0
|Jamaal Williams
|NO
|RB
|103
|117
|91
|121
|108
|111.3
|110.5
|Jakobi Meyers
|LV
|WR
|106
|102
|115
|122
|109
|109.3
|111.0
|Kirk Cousins
|MIN
|QB
|111
|113
|102
|111
|110
|118.3
|112.5
|Devon Achane
|MIA
|RB
|92
|122
|156
|103
|111
|115.0
|113.5
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|WR
|121
|105
|128
|106
|112
|122.8
|114.5
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|WR
|109
|120
|154
|108
|113
|109.0
|115.0
|Damien Harris
|BUF
|RB
|118
|116
|88
|114
|114
|125.5
|118.0
|Brian Robinson
|WAS
|RB
|117
|168
|98
|119
|115
|112.5
|118.0
|Tua Tagovailoa
|MIA
|QB
|126
|111
|125
|88
|116
|139.3
|120.5
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|TE
|110
|210
|106
|131
|117
|124.5
|120.5
|Daniel Jones
|NYG
|QB
|112
|145
|126
|115
|118
|118.5
|122.0
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|WR
|120
|101
|129
|124
|119
|117.3
|122.5
|Aaron Rodgers
|NYJ
|QB
|96
|128
|127
|118
|120
|118.5
|123.0
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|RB
|94
|134
|134
|112
|121
|122.3
|123.5
|Zay Jones
|JAX
|WR
|122
|104
|138
|125
|122
|126.3
|124.5
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|WR
|132
|176
|80
|117
|123
|120.5
|125.0
|Elijah Moore
|CLE
|WR
|141
|142
|90
|109
|124
|126.3
|125.5
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|WR
|116
|103
|151
|135
|125
|128.8
|125.5
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|RB
|119
|109
|155
|132
|126
|122.0
|125.5
|Odell Beckham
|BAL
|WR
|148
|89
|123
|128
|127
|128.3
|126.5
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|WR
|129
|123
|124
|137
|128
|125.0
|127.0
|Allen Lazard
|NYJ
|WR
|128
|100
|146
|126
|129
|128.0
|128.0
|Skyy Moore
|KC
|WR
|143
|121
|135
|113
|130
|132.8
|130.0
|Jared Goff
|DET
|QB
|127
|144
|131
|129
|131
|149.0
|131.5
|Russell Wilson
|DEN
|QB
|133
|130
|210
|123
|132
|135.3
|132.0
|Tyler Allgeier
|ATL
|RB
|130
|114
|163
|134
|133
|131.3
|132.0
|Raheem Mostert
|MIA
|RB
|131
|133
|122
|139
|134
|139.0
|134.0
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|WR
|169
|119
|119
|149
|135
|137.3
|134.5
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|TE
|124
|156
|136
|133
|136
|131.8
|135.0
|D'Onta Foreman
|CHI
|RB
|135
|135
|117
|140
|137
|138.0
|136.0
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|RB
|136
|136
|118
|162
|138
|136.5
|136.5
|Geno Smith
|SEA
|QB
|157
|143
|130
|116
|139
|148.8
|143.5
|Kyler Murray
|ARI
|QB
|170
|147
|140
|138
|140
|148.3
|143.5
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|WR
|185
|141
|121
|146
|141
|147.0
|145.0
|Jordan Love
|GB
|QB
|158
|171
|132
|127
|142
|141.3
|146.0
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|WR
|155
|118
|144
|148
|143
|151.5
|146.5
|Devin Singletary
|HOU
|RB
|140
|173
|149
|144
|144
|149.0
|147.0
|Adam Thielen
|CAR
|WR
|115
|187
|153
|141
|145
|149.8
|147.5
|Ezekiel Elliott
|FA
|RB
|137
|152
|167
|143
|146
|158.0
|149.0
|Jeff Wilson
|MIA
|RB
|147
|151
|139
|195
|147
|149.0
|149.5
|Chase Brown
|CIN
|RB
|139
|158
|141
|158
|148
|141.3
|150.0
|DJ Chark
|CAR
|WR
|166
|137
|99
|163
|149
|161.3
|153.0
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|TE
|180
|126
|112
|227
|150
|154.3
|153.0
|Derek Carr
|NO
|QB
|182
|129
|133
|173
-------------
