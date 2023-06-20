Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
RotoWire Roundtable: 2023 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Update

RotoWire Roundtable: 2023 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Update

Written by 
Jim Coventry 
Jerry Donabedian 
Jeff Erickson 
Mario Puig 
June 20, 2023

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.

Welcome to the second installment of our 2023 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.

Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

The default order is listed by median ranking. Click on a column to sort. 

As one might expect in what has been a quiet June (for the most part), little has changed since we posted our initial set of Roundtable Rankings on June 4. The most notable change is Dalvin Cook, whom the Vikings released June 9. Cook dropped from No. 57 in our first ranking to No. 75 in this edition. 

• Players entering the top 150:

Juwan Johnson (149)

• Players dropping out:

Alec Pierce (149)

Look for our next update in mid-July. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues, and also Jeff Erickson's PPR fantasy football rankings. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements. 

Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.

RKAVGMEDPlayerTEAMPOSJEMPJCJD
11.01.0Justin JeffersonMINWR1111
22.52.5Ja'Marr Chase

Welcome to the second installment of our 2023 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.

Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

The default order is listed by median ranking. Click on a column to sort. 

As one might expect in what has been a quiet June (for the most part), little has changed since we posted our initial set of Roundtable Rankings on June 4. The most notable change is Dalvin Cook, whom the Vikings released June 9. Cook dropped from No. 57 in our first ranking to No. 75 in this edition. 

• Players entering the top 150:

Juwan Johnson (149)

• Players dropping out:

Alec Pierce (149)

Look for our next update in mid-July. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues, and also Jeff Erickson's PPR fantasy football rankings. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements. 

Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.

RKAVGMEDPlayerTEAMPOSJEMPJCJD
11.01.0Justin JeffersonMINWR1111
22.52.5Ja'Marr ChaseCINWR2233
33.52.5Christian McCaffreySFRB3722
44.34.0Tyreek HillMIAWR4454
56.05.5Cooper KuppLARWR73410
66.56.0Austin EkelerLACRB5966
76.56.5Travis KelceKCTE8675
89.39.0A.J. BrownPHIWR610813
98.89.0Jonathan TaylorINDRB9899
109.59.5Stefon DiggsBUFWR145127
1111.011.0CeeDee LambDALWR11111111
1213.812.5Bijan RobinsonATLRB10201015
1311.812.5Saquon BarkleyNYGRB1214138
1414.314.5Garrett WilsonNYJWR13121616
1515.314.5Nick ChubbCLERB19131514
1616.814.5Davante AdamsLVWR26151412
1718.518.5Derrick HenryTENRB20181719
1820.818.5Amon-Ra St. BrownDETWR29191817
1920.319.0Chris OlaveNOWR15172821
2022.021.0Josh JacobsLVRB21212620
2121.521.5Jaylen WaddleMIAWR25222118
2224.023.5Josh AllenBUFQB18243123
2324.824.0Rhamondre StevensonNERB22262229
2424.325.5Tee HigginsCINWR17292328
2524.026.0Travis EtienneJAXRB16282527
2626.526.0Jalen HurtsPHIQB27253222
2726.326.0Patrick MahomesKCQB28233024
2831.528.5Amari CooperCLEWR23302746
2927.028.5Tony PollardDALRB32271930
3029.329.5DeVonta SmithPHIWR30322926
3131.330.0Breece HallNYJRB41352425
3231.031.5Najee HarrisPITRB31412032
3332.334.0DK MetcalfSEAWR24373434
3438.038.0Jahmyr GibbsDETRB45403631
3534.038.5Calvin RidleyJAXWR43164136
3639.539.0Deebo SamuelSFWR35453840
3742.039.0Terry McLaurinWASWR39385239
3842.040.0Keenan AllenLACWR34425438
3940.540.5Lamar JacksonBALQB48334833
4044.842.5Jerry JeudyDENWR33446141
4145.842.5Mark AndrewsBALTE38476335
4245.343.5Kenneth WalkerSEARB40573747
4345.044.0Chris GodwinTBWR36464256
4444.045.0Aaron JonesGBRB53483342
4545.046.5J.K. DobbinsBALRB46394748
4646.846.5Drake LondonATLWR50435143
4745.547.5Mike WilliamsLACWR56314055
4848.547.5DeAndre HopkinsFAWR63365837
4948.548.0Joe BurrowCINQB47494553
5049.548.0DJ MooreCHIWR51633945
5150.049.5Justin FieldsCHIQB58504349
5250.350.5Justin HerbertLACQB66344457
5352.051.0George KittleSFTE49525750
5451.352.5Dameon PierceHOURB55565044
5554.054.0Mike EvansTBWR44535564
5657.358.5Michael PittmanINDWR42706651
5759.859.0T.J. HockensonMINTE59655659
5858.560.0Miles SandersCARRB68793552
5962.861.0Tyler LockettSEAWR64547558
6059.561.5Cam AkersLARRB37784974
6161.063.0Kyle PittsATLTE60516766
6264.063.5Joe MixonCINRB54756265
6363.864.5Brandon AiyukSFWR52697460
6465.364.5Christian KirkJAXWR72606861
6565.365.0James ConnerARIRB62854668
6669.566.0D'Andre SwiftPHIRB69935363
6768.568.0Marquise BrownARIWR61747762
6866.868.5Treylon BurksTENWR67597071
6966.369.0Christian WatsonGBWR65737354
7072.869.5Trevor LawrenceJAXQB85677267
7172.869.5Darren WallerNYGTE87666573
7273.571.5Javonte WilliamsDENRB57845994
7370.871.5Jordan AddisonMINWR74558569
7474.573.0Isiah PachecoKCRB70768270
7570.873.0Dalvin CookFARB77716075
7671.573.5Alexander MattisonMINRB71587681
7778.878.0Deshaun WatsonCLEQB88777179
7879.579.0Dallas GoedertPHITE86966472
7976.879.5Jahan DotsonWASWR82648477
8077.080.0Brandin CooksDALWR81617987
8184.580.5Rachaad WhiteTBRB751086986
8284.882.5Alvin KamaraNORB93818184
8380.383.5Kadarius ToneyKCWR84628392
8483.384.0George PickensPITWR73889280
8587.084.5David MontgomeryDETRB101808978
8687.387.5Diontae JohnsonPITWR79959382
8793.389.5Michael ThomasNOWR899010985
8889.890.0Evan EngramJAXTE839778101
8990.090.5Rashod BatemanBALWR107728695
9090.891.0Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEAWR958710576
91100.394.5Antonio GibsonWASRB8013287102
9295.594.5Rashaad PennyPHIRB918311098
9395.395.0James CookBUFRB7611510783
9497.896.5Zach CharbonnetSEARB1028211691
9597.097.0Samaje PerineDENRB100949599
96100.098.5David NjokuCLETE999811390
9792.598.5Gabe DavisBUFWR1056897100
98100.598.5Quentin JohnstonLACWR1149110493
9999.399.0Dak PrescottDALQB9792101107
10097.899.5AJ DillonGBRB7811011489
10197.8100.0Courtland SuttonDENWR1048696105
102102.8102.0Pat FreiermuthPITTE1131079497
103108.8103.5JuJu Smith-SchusterNEWR90138103104
104116.0106.0Anthony RichardsonINDQB15611210096
105106.3108.0Jameson WilliamsDETWR10899108110
106108.8108.5Chigoziem OkonkwoTENTE98106111120
107108.0110.0Jamaal WilliamsNORB10311791121
108111.3110.5Jakobi MeyersLVWR106102115122
109109.3111.0Kirk CousinsMINQB111113102111
110118.3112.5Devon AchaneMIARB92122156103
111115.0113.5Zay FlowersBALWR121105128106
112122.8114.5Rashee RiceKCWR109120154108
113109.0115.0Damien HarrisBUFRB11811688114
114125.5118.0Brian RobinsonWASRB11716898119
115112.5118.0Tua TagovailoaMIAQB12611112588
116139.3120.5Cole KmetCHITE110210106131
117124.5120.5Daniel JonesNYGQB112145126115
118118.5122.0Tyler BoydCINWR120101129124
119117.3122.5Aaron RodgersNYJQB96128127118
120118.5123.0Khalil HerbertCHIRB94134134112
121122.3123.5Zay JonesJAXWR122104138125
122126.3124.5Darnell MooneyCHIWR13217680117
123120.5125.0Elijah MooreCLEWR14114290109
124126.3125.5Rondale MooreARIWR116103151135
125128.8125.5Elijah MitchellSFRB119109155132
126122.0125.5Odell BeckhamBALWR14889123128
127128.3126.5Romeo DoubsGBWR129123124137
128125.0127.0Allen LazardNYJWR128100146126
129128.0128.0Skyy MooreKCWR143121135113
130132.8130.0Jared GoffDETQB127144131129
131149.0131.5Russell WilsonDENQB133130210123
132135.3132.0Tyler AllgeierATLRB130114163134
133131.3132.0Raheem MostertMIARB131133122139
134139.0134.0Nico CollinsHOUWR169119119149
135137.3134.5Dalton KincaidBUFTE124156136133
136131.8135.0D'Onta ForemanCHIRB135135117140
137138.0136.0Jerick McKinnonKCRB136136118162
138136.5136.5Geno SmithSEAQB157143130116
139148.8143.5Kyler MurrayARIQB170147140138
140148.3143.5Donovan Peoples-JonesCLEWR185141121146
141147.0145.0Jordan LoveGBQB158171132127
142141.3146.0Michael GallupDALWR155118144148
143151.5146.5Devin SingletaryHOURB140173149144
144149.0147.0Adam ThielenCARWR115187153141
145149.8147.5Ezekiel ElliottFARB137152167143
146158.0149.0Jeff WilsonMIARB147151139195
147149.0149.5Chase BrownCINRB139158141158
148141.3150.0DJ CharkCARWR16613799163
149161.3153.0Juwan JohnsonNOTE180126112227
150154.3153.0Derek CarrNOQB182129133173

-------------
Did you know you can bet on the NFL in most states? You can sign up for the best sports betting sites and bet on anything NFL. In addition, you can get thousands in bonuses by redeeming various sportsbook promo codes that give users bonus bets upon registration.

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jim Coventry
Jim Coventry
Coventry was a finalist for the FSWA football writer of the year in 2022. He started playing fantasy football in 1994 and won a national contest in 1996. He also nabbed five top-50 finishes in national contests from 2008 to 2012 before turning his attention to DFS. He's been an industry analyst since 2007, though he joined RotoWire in 2016. A published author, Coventry wrote a book about relationships, "The Secret of Life", in 2013.
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Mario Puig
Mario Puig
Mario is a Senior Writer at RotoWire who primarily writes and projects for the NFL and college football sections.
ADP Analysis: Comparing Best Ball ADPs from DraftKings vs. Underdog vs. Drafters
ADP Analysis: Comparing Best Ball ADPs from DraftKings vs. Underdog vs. Drafters
ADP Battles: Jefferson vs. McCaffrey vs. Chase
ADP Battles: Jefferson vs. McCaffrey vs. Chase
Best Ball Strategy: Late-Round Upside on Underdog
Best Ball Strategy: Late-Round Upside on Underdog
Potential Cap Casualties: Who's Next After Dalvin Cook?
Potential Cap Casualties: Who's Next After Dalvin Cook?