RotoWire Roundtable: 2023 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Update

This article is part of our Roundtable Rankings series.

Welcome to the second installment of our 2023 RotoWire Roundtable Football Rankings.

Below are our top-150 composite rankings from RotoWire football writers Jeff Erickson, Mario Puig, Jim Coventry and Jerry Donabedian.

Rankings are based on PPR scoring for single-QB leagues. For each player, we've listed average rank (AV) and median rank (MED), along with each writer's rank.

The default order is listed by median ranking. Click on a column to sort.

As one might expect in what has been a quiet June (for the most part), little has changed since we posted our initial set of Roundtable Rankings on June 4. The most notable change is Dalvin Cook, whom the Vikings released June 9. Cook dropped from No. 57 in our first ranking to No. 75 in this edition.

• Players entering the top 150:

Juwan Johnson (149)

• Players dropping out:

Alec Pierce (149)

Look for our next update in mid-July. In the meantime, be sure to check out our RotoWire rankings, which can be filtered for standard, PPR, half PPR, dynasty, NFFC, ESPN and Yahoo leagues, and also Jeff Erickson's PPR fantasy football rankings. We also have customizable rankings, which you can tailor to your specific league requirements.

Think a player is ranked too high or too low? Let us know in the comments below.