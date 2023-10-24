Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report and Week 8 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.
Target Breakdown ⬇️
Weekly Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
- WR Christian Watson (knee / TBD)
- WR Chris Godwin (neck / day-to-day)
- WR Kalif Raymond (hamstring / TBD)
Watson injured his knee on Green Bay's second-to-last snap Sunday, adding injury to insult and injury. The Packers lost TE Luke Musgrave to a foot/ankle injury earlier in the second half, and No. 3 receiver Jayden Reed missed a bit of time (but eventually returned) with a shin issue. On top of that, the Packers' already-banged-up secondary lost a few more guys to injuries Sunday afternoon. Romeo Doubs might be awfully busy these next few weeks.
- TE Luke Musgrave (foot/ TBD)
- TE Dawson Knox (wrist / surgery)
- TE Zach Ertz (quad / placed on IR)
- TE Gerald Everett (quad / TBD)
Note that Stone Smartt, rather than Donald Parham, took most of Everett's vacated snaps/routes in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. Meanwhile, Tucker Kraft filled in for fellow rookie Musgrave in Green Bay's loss to Denver.
The biggest TE news, though, was Tuesday's announcement that Dawson Knox will have surgery on the wrist that's been bothering him all season. Wheels up for Dalton Kincaid.
Missed Week 7
- WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder / week-to-week)
- WR DK Metcalf (hip / day-to-day)
- WR Zay Jones (knee / day-to-day)
- WR Marvin Jones (personal / day-to-day)
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion / day-to-day)
- WR Treylon Burks (knee / day-to-day)
- WR
Kyle Shanahan expects Samuel to miss multiple games, but everyone else on this list (besides JJ) conceivably could return as soon as Week 8.
- TE Kylen Granson (concussion / day-to-day)
- TE Juwan Johnson (calf / day-to-day)
- TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring / out at least 3 more weeks)
- TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring / out at least 3 more weeks)
Stock Report 📊
Trending Up 📈
Wide Receivers 📈
Jordan Addison — 7-123-2 on 10 tgts
Josh Downs — W7: 5-125-1 / SZN: 20.1% Tgt Sh
Joshua Palmer — W7: 5-133-0 / SZN: 25.7% AY Sh
Demario Douglas — 77% RTs / 4-54-0 on 6 tgts
Rashee Rice — 65% RTs / 5-60-1 on 6 tgts
Kendrick Bourne — 90% RTs / 6-63-1 on 7 tgts
Diontae Johnson — 85% RTs / 5-79-0 on 6 tgts
Romeo Doubs — Watson/Musgrave injuries
Jayden Reed — Watson/Musgrave injuries
Jalin Hyatt — 67% RTs / 2-75-0 on 5 tgts
Odell Beckham — 57% RTs / 5-49-0 on team-high 7 tgts
Jake Bobo — 85% RTs / 4-61-1 on 5 tgts
Van Jefferson — 62% RTs (only 2 tgts)
Khalil Shakir — 43% RTs/ 4-35-0 on 4 tgts
Tight Ends 📈
Dalton Kincaid — 57% RTs / 8 catches on 8 tgts / Dawson Knox surgery
Trey McBride — 11 tgts past two weeks / Zach Ertz placed on IR
Michael Mayer — 91% snaps pre-Q4
Darren Waller — W7: 7-98-1 / SZN: 22.8% Tgt Sh
Connor Heyward — 96% RTs (only 3 tgts)
Tucker Kraft — Watson/Musgrave injuries
Trending Down 📉
Wide Receivers 📉
Calvin Ridley — W7: one catch / SZN: 20.3% Tgt Sh
Jameson Williams — 46% RTs / zero catches on six tgts
Donovan Peoples-Jones — 51% RTs
DeVante Parker — 55% RTs / 1 tgt
Calvin Austin — 22% RTs
Mack Hollins — 8% RTs
Tight Ends 📉
Hunter Henry — 45% RTs
Dawson Knox — 48% RTs / getting wrist surgery
Waivers Look-Ahead ±
*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues
Wide Receivers
Potential Starters
- Josh Downs - 36%
- Tank Dell - 48%
- Kendrick Bourne - 26%
- Zay Jones - 24%
- Tyler Boyd - 44%
- Rashid Shaheed - 37%
- Robert Woods - 13%
- Odell Beckham - 27%
- Brandin Cooks - 38%
- Michael Gallup - 17%
- Jauan Jennings - 2%
- Brandon Powell - 2%
- Khalil Shakir - 1%
Bench Stashes
- Treylon Burks - 22%
- Jameson Williams - 48%
- Marvin Mims - 19%
- Jayden Reed - 16%
- Jalin Hyatt - 5%
- Jonathan Mingo - 6%
- Kadarius Toney - 33%
- Julio Jones - 11%
- Quentin Johnston - 20%
- Michael Wilson - 19%
- Darnell Mooney - 16%
- Tyler Scott - 0%
- Tre Tucker - 0%
- Trey Palmer - 1%
Potential Drops
- Tutu Atwell - 42%
- Skyy Moore - 27%
- Rashod Bateman - 22%
- JuJu Smith-Schuster - 21%
- Allen Lazard - 18%
- Mecole Hardman - 17%
Tight Ends
Recommended Adds
- Dalton Kincaid - 42%
- Michael Mayer - 28%
- Trey McBride - 2%
- Jake Ferguson - 46%
- Jonnu Smith - 42%
- Logan Thomas - 44%
- Luke Musgrave - 36% (ankle / stash)
- Juwan Johnson - 11% (calf)
- Cade Otton - 2%
- Tucker Kraft - 0%
- Irv Smith - 4%
- Hayden Hurst - 7%
- Connor Heyward - 0%
Potential Drops
- Tyler Higbee - 60% (shallow leagues)
- Zach Ertz - 40% (IR)
- Hunter Henry - 31%
- Dawson Knox - 14% (wrist surgery)
Snaps/Routes/Alignments
Wide Receivers
- RTs = # of Routes Run
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
- RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
- Sn% = Snap Share
- Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
- Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot
- Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot
- Motion = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
- Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
|RTs
|RT%
|RT/Gm
|Snaps
|Sn%
|Sn/Gm
|Slot%
|Sl Sn
|Mtn%
|Motion
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|273
|92.5%
|39.7
|390
|91.1%
|55.7
|31.0%
|121
|10.0%
|39
|NO
|Chris Olave
|272
|92.2%
|38.9
|400
|81.0%
|57.1
|35.3%
|141
|8.8%
|35
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|269
|91.2%
|38.4
|392
|79.4%
|56
|24.0%
|94
|0.3%
|1
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|260
|98.5%
|37.3
|462
|98.3%
|66
|29.0%
|134
|11.3%
|52
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|258
|98.9%
|37.0
|479
|96.6%
|68.4
|24.0%
|115
|2.5%
|12
|LA
|Puka Nacua
|254
|92.7%
|37.0
|417
|91.0%
|59.6
|26.9%
|112
|12.9%
|54
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|253
|85.5%
|36.1
|360
|82.0%
|51.4
|44.2%
|159
|7.8%
|28
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|244
|82.4%
|34.9
|363
|82.7%
|51.9
|15.7%
|57
|6.6%
|24
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|242
|98.0%
|40.5
|350
|95.1%
|58.3
|26.3%
|92
|12.3%
|43
|LA
|Tutu Atwell
|240
|87.6%
|34.7
|382
|83.4%
|54.6
|33.0%
|126
|31.7%
|121
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|238
|91.2%
|34.1
|443
|89.3%
|63.3
|20.8%
|92
|4.1%
|18
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|238
|91.9%
|39.7
|360
|89.3%
|60
|67.2%
|242
|11.4%
|41
|LV
|Davante Adams
|235
|91.4%
|33.7
|375
|89.5%
|53.6
|13.3%
|50
|6.1%
|23
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|235
|91.8%
|33.7
|366
|82.8%
|52.3
|29.2%
|107
|12.6%
|46
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|233
|88.3%
|33.4
|434
|92.3%
|62
|11.3%
|49
|3.7%
|16
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|230
|89.1%
|32.9
|380
|81.7%
|54.3
|12.1%
|46
|6.1%
|23
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|228
|77.3%
|32.9
|299
|69.9%
|42.7
|19.1%
|57
|13.4%
|40
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|228
|77.3%
|32.6
|312
|63.2%
|44.6
|41.7%
|130
|15.4%
|48
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|227
|93.0%
|32.4
|393
|91.6%
|56.1
|16.3%
|64
|3.6%
|14
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|226
|91.5%
|37.8
|306
|83.2%
|51
|82.0%
|251
|14.4%
|44
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|224
|86.8%
|32.4
|360
|77.4%
|51.4
|65.6%
|236
|17.5%
|63
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|224
|83.6%
|32.4
|369
|80.6%
|52.7
|27.9%
|103
|8.4%
|31
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|223
|82.6%
|37.5
|368
|78.3%
|61.3
|38.6%
|142
|16.6%
|61
|CHI
|DJ Moore
|223
|96.1%
|31.9
|406
|92.3%
|58
|15.0%
|61
|7.9%
|32
|ATL
|Drake London
|223
|89.6%
|32.0
|399
|85.8%
|57
|18.0%
|72
|4.5%
|18
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|223
|87.1%
|32.4
|375
|84.8%
|53.6
|16.0%
|60
|7.5%
|28
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|219
|96.1%
|37.2
|352
|90.3%
|58.7
|52.8%
|186
|24.1%
|85
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|213
|91.0%
|31.1
|344
|88.7%
|49.1
|22.1%
|76
|3.8%
|13
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|213
|82.9%
|36.0
|346
|82.6%
|57.7
|26.3%
|91
|14.2%
|49
|IND
|Josh Downs
|212
|80.3%
|30.6
|353
|75.1%
|50.4
|72.5%
|256
|13.9%
|49
|NE
|Kendrick Bourne
|208
|78.8%
|29.9
|324
|74.5%
|46.3
|30.2%
|98
|15.4%
|50
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|203
|93.5%
|29.0
|390
|87.2%
|55.7
|29.7%
|116
|20.5%
|80
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|201
|67.9%
|29.0
|287
|65.4%
|41
|63.1%
|181
|16.4%
|47
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|198
|73.3%
|28.7
|336
|71.5%
|48
|34.5%
|116
|7.1%
|24
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|197
|86.0%
|33.0
|332
|77.8%
|55.3
|15.1%
|50
|2.4%
|8
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|197
|70.6%
|28.3
|291
|62.7%
|41.6
|29.6%
|86
|3.1%
|9
|PIT
|George Pickens
|196
|95.6%
|32.8
|314
|89.5%
|52.3
|13.1%
|41
|3.8%
|12
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|196
|66.4%
|39.2
|280
|65.4%
|56
|23.2%
|65
|8.2%
|23
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|196
|80.3%
|28.4
|323
|75.3%
|46.1
|29.4%
|95
|3.7%
|12
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|195
|85.2%
|32.7
|330
|77.3%
|55
|46.1%
|152
|24.5%
|81
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|195
|96.1%
|32.8
|306
|90.8%
|51
|23.2%
|71
|6.2%
|19
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|188
|89.5%
|31.3
|293
|74.7%
|48.8
|59.0%
|173
|16.4%
|48
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|188
|77.7%
|27.0
|274
|64.9%
|39.1
|28.5%
|78
|21.2%
|58
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|186
|81.6%
|31.0
|300
|76.9%
|50
|28.0%
|84
|6.3%
|19
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|185
|86.9%
|31.2
|288
|78.7%
|48
|29.9%
|86
|14.2%
|41
|CAR
|DJ Chark
|185
|71.4%
|37.0
|274
|68.0%
|54.8
|19.7%
|54
|1.5%
|4
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|182
|89.7%
|30.8
|293
|86.9%
|48.8
|20.5%
|60
|7.8%
|23
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|181
|87.4%
|30.3
|284
|78.2%
|47.3
|35.2%
|100
|14.4%
|41
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|180
|77.6%
|25.9
|310
|70.5%
|44.3
|56.1%
|174
|15.8%
|49
|NE
|DeVante Parker
|180
|68.2%
|30.0
|293
|67.4%
|48.8
|9.6%
|28
|3.4%
|10
|CLE
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|178
|77.7%
|29.7
|353
|82.7%
|58.8
|31.7%
|112
|10.2%
|36
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|177
|72.5%
|25.3
|285
|66.4%
|40.7
|58.9%
|168
|24.9%
|71
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|173
|76.2%
|29.7
|289
|73.4%
|48.2
|35.6%
|103
|13.5%
|39
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|171
|75.3%
|29.0
|285
|72.3%
|47.5
|19.6%
|56
|0.7%
|2
|DEN
|Jerry Jeudy
|167
|71.4%
|28.3
|237
|61.1%
|39.5
|58.2%
|138
|14.8%
|35
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|167
|81.9%
|28.0
|272
|77.9%
|45.3
|17.3%
|47
|1.1%
|3
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|165
|80.5%
|28.5
|286
|81.5%
|47.7
|56.3%
|161
|15.4%
|44
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|165
|63.7%
|33.4
|259
|64.3%
|51.8
|22.4%
|58
|15.1%
|39
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|165
|78.6%
|27.5
|268
|68.4%
|44.7
|4.5%
|12
|4.9%
|13
|TB
|Mike Evans
|163
|76.5%
|27.2
|249
|68.0%
|41.5
|22.9%
|57
|4.4%
|11
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|162
|58.1%
|23.3
|280
|60.3%
|40
|32.5%
|91
|12.1%
|34
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|160
|85.1%
|27.0
|236
|70.9%
|39.3
|17.8%
|42
|1.3%
|3
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|155
|62.8%
|31.2
|218
|59.2%
|43.6
|16.1%
|35
|8.7%
|19
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|154
|74.4%
|31.0
|239
|65.8%
|47.8
|14.2%
|34
|3.3%
|8
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|154
|63.6%
|26.2
|239
|56.6%
|39.8
|19.2%
|46
|4.2%
|10
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|147
|71.0%
|24.7
|209
|57.6%
|34.8
|69.9%
|146
|10.5%
|22
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|146
|70.9%
|24.8
|282
|66.2%
|47
|14.5%
|41
|3.2%
|9
|PHI
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|146
|55.9%
|20.9
|242
|48.8%
|34.6
|66.1%
|160
|5.0%
|12
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|145
|77.1%
|25.2
|253
|76.0%
|42.2
|44.3%
|112
|2.4%
|6
|NYG
|Jalin Hyatt
|142
|53.0%
|20.6
|229
|50.0%
|32.7
|14.8%
|34
|5.7%
|13
|PIT
|Calvin Austin
|140
|68.3%
|23.3
|212
|60.4%
|35.3
|20.8%
|44
|15.1%
|32
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|137
|65.2%
|27.8
|220
|56.1%
|44
|25.5%
|56
|10.9%
|24
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|134
|55.4%
|19.3
|188
|44.5%
|26.9
|54.3%
|102
|17.6%
|33
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|134
|62.9%
|22.5
|215
|58.7%
|35.8
|49.8%
|107
|7.9%
|17
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|133
|65.2%
|22.2
|197
|56.4%
|32.8
|60.4%
|119
|23.4%
|46
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|132
|64.1%
|22.5
|272
|63.8%
|45.3
|18.8%
|51
|23.2%
|63
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|131
|50.6%
|26.2
|194
|48.1%
|38.8
|20.1%
|39
|7.2%
|14
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|125
|50.2%
|18.1
|259
|55.7%
|37
|22.0%
|57
|13.1%
|34
|HOU
|Tank Dell
|125
|55.1%
|25.8
|198
|50.3%
|39.6
|20.7%
|41
|6.6%
|13
|BAL
|Nelson Agholor
|122
|56.2%
|17.4
|234
|52.3%
|33.4
|53.4%
|125
|12.4%
|29
|LV
|Hunter Renfrow
|119
|46.3%
|17.1
|152
|36.3%
|21.7
|90.8%
|138
|23.0%
|35
|NYJ
|Randall Cobb
|119
|58.6%
|20.2
|165
|49.0%
|27.5
|70.3%
|116
|3.6%
|6
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|117
|43.7%
|17.1
|210
|45.9%
|30
|11.0%
|23
|1.4%
|3
|KC
|Justin Watson
|117
|41.9%
|19.7
|171
|36.9%
|28.5
|30.4%
|52
|3.5%
|6
|DEN
|Brandon Johnson
|115
|49.1%
|16.9
|176
|45.4%
|25.1
|21.6%
|38
|5.7%
|10
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|112
|40.1%
|16.1
|191
|41.2%
|27.3
|48.7%
|93
|6.8%
|13
|DET
|Kalif Raymond
|106
|39.3%
|15.1
|155
|33.0%
|22.1
|35.5%
|55
|25.6%
|40
|NYG
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|106
|39.6%
|21.6
|183
|40.0%
|36.6
|69.9%
|128
|25.1%
|46
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|105
|48.4%
|21.0
|183
|40.9%
|36.6
|7.1%
|13
|4.9%
|9
|LAC
|Mike Williams
|102
|44.7%
|34.0
|160
|41.0%
|53.3
|30.6%
|49
|3.8%
|6
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|101
|49.5%
|17.0
|164
|47.0%
|27.3
|24.4%
|40
|12.2%
|20
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|101
|49.0%
|17.3
|169
|39.7%
|28.2
|47.9%
|81
|18.9%
|32
|NYG
|Parris Campbell
|101
|37.7%
|16.8
|148
|32.3%
|24.7
|69.6%
|103
|18.2%
|27
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|100
|43.9%
|16.7
|141
|36.2%
|23.5
|17.0%
|24
|6.4%
|9
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|98
|45.2%
|16.5
|199
|44.5%
|33.2
|12.6%
|25
|3.5%
|7
|LA
|Cooper Kupp
|96
|35.0%
|32.7
|169
|36.9%
|56.3
|48.5%
|82
|5.9%
|10
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|96
|36.4%
|19.2
|185
|42.5%
|37
|44.3%
|82
|16.2%
|30
|DET
|Marvin Jones
|92
|34.1%
|15.7
|169
|36.0%
|28.2
|27.2%
|46
|0.6%
|1
|JAX
|Jamal Agnew
|87
|33.7%
|17.4
|123
|26.5%
|20.5
|44.7%
|55
|19.5%
|24
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|84
|31.8%
|14.0
|116
|26.7%
|19.3
|78.4%
|91
|31.9%
|37
|WAS
|Dyami Brown
|82
|27.7%
|11.7
|110
|25.1%
|15.7
|30.0%
|33
|13.6%
|15
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|82
|31.8%
|27.7
|138
|29.7%
|46
|38.4%
|53
|5.8%
|8
|TEN
|Chris Moore
|81
|43.1%
|13.7
|155
|46.5%
|25.8
|17.4%
|27
|2.6%
|4
|CIN
|Trenton Irwin
|81
|32.8%
|16.4
|126
|34.2%
|25.2
|28.6%
|36
|10.3%
|13
|KC
|Kadarius Toney
|77
|27.6%
|11.1
|119
|25.6%
|17
|41.2%
|49
|35.3%
|42
|CHI
|Tyler Scott
|77
|33.2%
|11.1
|140
|31.8%
|20
|20.7%
|29
|21.4%
|30
|LV
|Tre Tucker
|76
|29.6%
|12.7
|91
|21.7%
|15.2
|23.1%
|21
|9.9%
|9
|MIN
|Brandon Powell
|75
|25.4%
|19.5
|100
|23.4%
|20
|60.0%
|60
|9.0%
|9
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|75
|39.9%
|25.0
|127
|38.1%
|42.3
|34.6%
|44
|7.9%
|10
|GB
|Christian Watson
|74
|36.3%
|24.7
|125
|35.8%
|41.7
|23.2%
|29
|29.6%
|37
|TB
|Deven Thompkins
|70
|32.9%
|12.0
|134
|36.6%
|22.3
|44.8%
|60
|14.9%
|20
|SF
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|69
|33.5%
|11.7
|124
|29.1%
|17.7
|23.4%
|29
|21.8%
|27
|SEA
|Jake Bobo
|68
|32.9%
|11.3
|145
|39.9%
|24.2
|20.0%
|29
|22.8%
|33
|DAL
|Jalen Tolbert
|66
|31.4%
|11.0
|144
|36.7%
|24
|25.0%
|36
|14.6%
|21
|BUF
|Trent Sherfield
|66
|25.8%
|9.6
|142
|32.1%
|20.3
|44.4%
|63
|14.1%
|20
|DEN
|Marvin Mims
|65
|27.8%
|9.3
|107
|27.6%
|15.3
|17.8%
|19
|23.4%
|25
|HOU
|Noah Brown
|60
|26.4%
|30.5
|82
|20.8%
|41
|48.8%
|40
|15.9%
|13
|MIA
|Cedrick Wilson
|59
|24.4%
|12.4
|136
|32.2%
|27.2
|24.3%
|33
|14.7%
|20
|DET
|Jameson Williams
|50
|18.5%
|16.7
|77
|16.4%
|25.7
|31.2%
|24
|11.7%
|9
|PIT
|Diontae Johnson
|45
|22.0%
|23.0
|63
|17.9%
|31.5
|15.9%
|10
|6.3%
|4
|ATL
|Van Jefferson
|30
|12.0%
|15.0
|52
|11.2%
|26
|43.8%
|134
|5.2%
|16
|TEN
|Kyle Philips
|28
|14.9%
|14.5
|35
|10.5%
|17.5
|71.4%
|25
|2.9%
|1
|PHI
|Julio Jones
|10
|3.8%
|10.0
|16
|3.2%
|16
|31.3%
|5
|0.0%
|0
Tight Ends
- RTs = # of Routes Run
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
- RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
- Sn% = Snap Share
- Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
- IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
- Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, out wide or in the backfield.
|RTs
|RT%
|RT/Gm
|Snaps
|Sn%
|Sn/Gm
|IL%
|IL Sn
|Det%
|Det Sn
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|236
|80.0%
|36.4
|353
|82.5%
|50.4
|57.5%
|203
|42.5%
|150
|LA
|Tyler Higbee
|221
|80.7%
|36.0
|424
|92.6%
|60.6
|49.5%
|210
|50.5%
|214
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|220
|85.3%
|32.1
|353
|75.9%
|50.4
|25.5%
|90
|74.5%
|263
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|213
|81.6%
|34.1
|447
|90.1%
|63.9
|54.8%
|245
|45.2%
|202
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|211
|78.7%
|33.1
|385
|84.1%
|55
|39.7%
|153
|60.3%
|232
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|200
|74.1%
|32.6
|376
|80.0%
|53.7
|56.1%
|211
|43.9%
|165
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|194
|77.9%
|28.1
|287
|61.7%
|41
|22.6%
|65
|77.4%
|222
|CLE
|David Njoku
|181
|79.0%
|33.5
|340
|79.6%
|56.7
|51.5%
|175
|48.5%
|165
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|180
|68.2%
|27.9
|328
|75.4%
|46.9
|63.1%
|207
|36.9%
|121
|ARI
|Zach Ertz
|179
|73.4%
|25.9
|278
|64.8%
|39.7
|45.7%
|127
|54.3%
|151
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|178
|60.1%
|32.2
|276
|62.9%
|46
|39.1%
|108
|60.9%
|168
|TB
|Cade Otton
|173
|81.2%
|33.8
|353
|96.4%
|58.8
|53.3%
|188
|46.7%
|165
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|168
|69.4%
|30.3
|332
|78.7%
|47.4
|56.6%
|188
|43.4%
|144
|KC
|Travis Kelce
|166
|59.5%
|29.0
|272
|58.6%
|45.3
|33.1%
|90
|66.9%
|182
|DEN
|Adam Trautman
|165
|70.5%
|27.1
|310
|79.9%
|44.3
|50.0%
|155
|50.0%
|155
|BAL
|Mark Andrews
|163
|75.1%
|28.7
|316
|70.7%
|52.7
|40.2%
|127
|59.8%
|189
|SF
|George Kittle
|159
|77.2%
|28.0
|369
|86.6%
|52.7
|74.5%
|275
|25.5%
|94
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|158
|61.7%
|25.9
|301
|68.1%
|43
|56.5%
|170
|43.5%
|131
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|158
|61.0%
|27.0
|220
|54.6%
|36.7
|43.6%
|96
|56.4%
|124
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|155
|68.3%
|28.8
|258
|65.5%
|43
|56.6%
|146
|43.4%
|112
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|154
|66.4%
|27.7
|368
|83.6%
|52.6
|66.0%
|243
|34.0%
|125
|ATL
|Jonnu Smith
|154
|61.8%
|25.3
|278
|59.8%
|39.7
|48.2%
|134
|51.8%
|144
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|148
|56.1%
|25.5
|222
|47.2%
|37
|48.6%
|108
|51.4%
|114
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|144
|56.3%
|25.0
|230
|52.0%
|38.3
|39.6%
|91
|60.4%
|139
|KC
|Noah Gray
|144
|51.6%
|22.6
|286
|61.6%
|40.9
|50.7%
|145
|49.3%
|141
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|137
|51.9%
|20.1
|224
|51.5%
|32
|26.3%
|59
|73.7%
|165
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|135
|66.5%
|25.5
|244
|72.4%
|40.7
|57.4%
|140
|42.6%
|104
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|133
|63.3%
|24.5
|265
|67.6%
|44.2
|68.7%
|182
|31.3%
|83
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|133
|65.2%
|24.8
|243
|69.6%
|40.5
|66.3%
|161
|33.7%
|82
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|127
|67.6%
|25.5
|237
|71.2%
|39.5
|57.4%
|136
|42.6%
|101
|NO
|Taysom Hill
|125
|42.3%
|17.5
|210
|42.5%
|30
|11.0%
|23
|89.0%
|187
|LV
|Austin Hooper
|113
|44.0%
|18.6
|208
|49.6%
|29.7
|57.2%
|119
|42.8%
|89
|CIN
|Irv Smith
|111
|44.9%
|29.0
|154
|41.8%
|38.5
|44.2%
|68
|55.8%
|86
|LV
|Michael Mayer
|109
|42.4%
|18.9
|249
|59.4%
|35.6
|75.5%
|188
|24.5%
|61
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|106
|46.5%
|20.5
|231
|59.2%
|38.5
|54.5%
|126
|45.5%
|105
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|94
|45.4%
|17.2
|185
|51.0%
|30.8
|50.8%
|94
|49.2%
|91
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|92
|44.9%
|25.0
|145
|41.3%
|36.3
|74.5%
|108
|25.5%
|37
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|85
|28.8%
|29.7
|150
|30.4%
|50
|38.0%
|57
|62.0%
|93
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|79
|38.2%
|15.5
|197
|54.3%
|32.8
|59.4%
|117
|40.6%
|80
|ARI
|Trey McBride
|78
|32.0%
|12.3
|189
|44.1%
|27
|70.9%
|134
|29.1%
|55
|DET
|Brock Wright
|75
|27.8%
|15.0
|228
|48.5%
|32.6
|75.9%
|173
|24.1%
|55
|LAC
|Donald Parham
|75
|32.9%
|15.7
|166
|42.6%
|27.7
|71.1%
|118
|28.9%
|48
|PIT
|Connor Heyward
|68
|33.2%
|12.3
|138
|39.3%
|23
|51.4%
|71
|48.6%
|67
|WAS
|John Bates
|67
|22.6%
|14.3
|187
|42.6%
|26.7
|77.0%
|144
|23.0%
|43
|IND
|Drew Ogletree
|60
|22.7%
|12.2
|174
|37.0%
|29
|81.6%
|142
|18.4%
|32
|CAR
|Tommy Tremble
|58
|22.4%
|10.5
|120
|29.8%
|20
|65.0%
|78
|35.0%
|42
|PIT
|Darnell Washington
|57
|27.8%
|12.2
|178
|50.7%
|29.7
|77.5%
|138
|22.5%
|40
|NO
|Foster Moreau
|56
|19.0%
|13.8
|195
|39.5%
|39
|80.5%
|157
|19.5%
|38
|MIN
|Josh Oliver
|50
|16.9%
|11.9
|167
|39.0%
|23.9
|93.4%
|156
|6.6%
|11
Targets & Receiving Stats
Wide Receivers
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
- EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt
|RTs
|Ay Sh
|AY
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|REC
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|EZ Tgt
|LA
|Puka Nacua
|33.9%
|82
|254
|35.0%
|723
|8.8
|32.3%
|2.96
|58
|752
|2
|3
|2
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|33.1%
|78
|235
|44.2%
|931
|11.9
|33.2%
|2.89
|55
|678
|6
|1
|5
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|32.9%
|74
|188
|47.4%
|863
|11.7
|39.4%
|4.80
|53
|902
|7
|4
|4
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|32.9%
|73
|242
|41.2%
|582
|8.0
|30.2%
|2.30
|50
|556
|3
|1
|6
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|32.6%
|74
|238
|49.1%
|1004
|13.6
|31.1%
|3.35
|51
|797
|3
|2
|5
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|32.5%
|55
|195
|48.0%
|591
|10.7
|28.2%
|1.89
|32
|369
|2
|2
|4
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|30.8%
|64
|219
|33.4%
|614
|9.6
|29.2%
|2.62
|46
|574
|4
|2
|3
|LV
|Davante Adams
|30.1%
|71
|235
|39.7%
|715
|10.1
|30.2%
|2.25
|46
|528
|3
|3
|4
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|28.8%
|69
|223
|28.5%
|479
|6.9
|30.9%
|2.50
|51
|557
|3
|2
|1
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|28.8%
|46
|160
|41.5%
|607
|13.2
|28.8%
|2.35
|27
|376
|0
|2
|6
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|27.8%
|65
|260
|31.6%
|542
|8.3
|25.0%
|1.88
|42
|489
|2
|2
|3
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|27.4%
|54
|203
|27.8%
|444
|8.2
|26.6%
|2.18
|39
|442
|1
|2
|0
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|27.1%
|60
|227
|44.8%
|756
|12.6
|26.4%
|1.69
|32
|383
|3
|2
|1
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|26.9%
|59
|238
|31.0%
|455
|7.7
|24.8%
|2.14
|49
|509
|4
|1
|2
|CHI
|DJ Moore
|26.4%
|51
|223
|45.4%
|603
|11.8
|22.9%
|2.85
|40
|636
|5
|1
|5
|PIT
|George Pickens
|26.4%
|48
|196
|45.6%
|629
|13.1
|24.5%
|2.55
|27
|500
|2
|1
|4
|NO
|Chris Olave
|25.9%
|68
|272
|38.7%
|909
|13.4
|25.0%
|1.73
|39
|471
|1
|2
|7
|TB
|Mike Evans
|24.9%
|49
|163
|39.0%
|653
|13.3
|30.1%
|2.87
|30
|468
|4
|3
|5
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|24.9%
|49
|185
|27.2%
|455
|9.3
|26.5%
|2.15
|33
|398
|0
|0
|5
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|23.7%
|56
|213
|32.3%
|581
|10.4
|26.3%
|1.81
|37
|385
|5
|0
|5
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|23.3%
|47
|197
|41.5%
|748
|15.9
|23.9%
|1.97
|24
|389
|1
|2
|2
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|23.2%
|55
|224
|26.3%
|438
|8.0
|24.6%
|2.12
|39
|474
|3
|3
|1
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|23.2%
|43
|146
|40.2%
|602
|14.0
|29.5%
|3.50
|30
|511
|2
|0
|2
|ATL
|Drake London
|22.8%
|50
|223
|28.8%
|494
|9.9
|22.4%
|1.72
|32
|383
|2
|1
|5
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|22.2%
|43
|213
|33.1%
|466
|10.8
|20.2%
|1.65
|31
|351
|5
|2
|7
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|22.1%
|42
|167
|27.7%
|493
|11.7
|25.1%
|1.54
|23
|258
|4
|1
|8
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|22.1%
|42
|188
|28.4%
|377
|9.0
|22.3%
|2.53
|34
|475
|1
|1
|4
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|22.0%
|50
|258
|32.4%
|662
|13.2
|19.4%
|1.48
|32
|383
|2
|3
|3
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|22.0%
|40
|181
|32.9%
|477
|11.9
|22.1%
|1.60
|27
|289
|2
|0
|7
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|21.8%
|43
|173
|25.1%
|420
|9.8
|24.9%
|1.31
|22
|227
|1
|2
|2
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|21.6%
|51
|244
|29.5%
|548
|10.7
|20.9%
|1.77
|37
|432
|1
|0
|2
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|21.3%
|43
|195
|19.1%
|345
|8.0
|22.1%
|1.16
|25
|226
|0
|0
|1
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|21.3%
|42
|171
|29.4%
|491
|11.7
|24.6%
|3.20
|29
|547
|3
|1
|2
|NE
|Kendrick Bourne
|20.9%
|51
|208
|27.5%
|517
|10.1
|24.5%
|1.78
|34
|370
|3
|0
|2
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|20.5%
|54
|269
|24.6%
|577
|10.7
|20.1%
|1.38
|34
|371
|1
|0
|7
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|20.3%
|48
|230
|38.3%
|639
|13.3
|20.9%
|1.60
|27
|368
|2
|1
|5
|IND
|Josh Downs
|20.1%
|47
|212
|20.1%
|344
|7.3
|22.2%
|1.89
|33
|401
|2
|0
|2
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|19.3%
|52
|196
|27.6%
|541
|10.4
|26.5%
|2.91
|36
|571
|3
|2
|3
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|18.5%
|41
|226
|16.2%
|229
|5.6
|18.1%
|0.90
|30
|204
|1
|1
|1
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|18.2%
|41
|154
|19.8%
|361
|8.8
|26.6%
|2.33
|30
|359
|2
|2
|6
|LA
|Tutu Atwell
|17.8%
|43
|240
|24.8%
|512
|11.9
|17.9%
|1.42
|26
|340
|3
|2
|3
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|17.6%
|32
|154
|31.8%
|461
|14.4
|20.8%
|2.19
|22
|337
|2
|1
|4
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|17.6%
|32
|147
|11.2%
|162
|5.1
|21.8%
|1.18
|20
|173
|1
|1
|0
|DEN
|Jerry Jeudy
|17.5%
|34
|167
|26.3%
|370
|10.9
|20.4%
|1.71
|25
|286
|0
|1
|0
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|17.3%
|32
|132
|17.1%
|255
|8.0
|24.2%
|2.29
|20
|302
|1
|0
|1
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|16.8%
|35
|186
|25.7%
|474
|13.5
|18.8%
|1.90
|20
|353
|1
|1
|3
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|16.8%
|32
|165
|24.9%
|330
|10.3
|19.4%
|1.24
|18
|204
|0
|0
|1
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|16.5%
|39
|253
|19.6%
|363
|9.3
|15.4%
|0.72
|22
|183
|1
|2
|3
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|16.5%
|39
|201
|15.6%
|289
|7.4
|19.4%
|1.54
|31
|310
|2
|0
|4
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|16.3%
|44
|228
|27.7%
|545
|12.4
|19.3%
|1.75
|29
|400
|6
|1
|6
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|16.3%
|31
|133
|22.1%
|393
|12.7
|23.3%
|1.74
|16
|231
|3
|1
|4
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|16.2%
|36
|155
|30.5%
|431
|12.0
|23.2%
|0.96
|14
|149
|2
|2
|5
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|14.9%
|32
|224
|29.8%
|445
|13.9
|14.3%
|1.15
|18
|258
|0
|0
|0
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|14.8%
|35
|223
|26.2%
|553
|15.8
|15.7%
|1.56
|22
|347
|4
|2
|7
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|14.8%
|27
|165
|12.7%
|176
|6.5
|16.4%
|0.87
|18
|144
|0
|0
|1
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|14.4%
|23
|145
|13.1%
|192
|8.3
|15.9%
|1.16
|16
|168
|2
|0
|3
|HOU
|Tank Dell
|14.2%
|28
|125
|20.7%
|346
|12.4
|22.4%
|2.59
|19
|324
|2
|1
|0
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|13.7%
|37
|273
|18.2%
|357
|9.7
|13.6%
|0.96
|22
|261
|2
|3
|4
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|13.6%
|23
|182
|25.0%
|308
|13.4
|12.6%
|1.15
|14
|210
|1
|2
|1
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|13.3%
|35
|228
|24.1%
|565
|16.1
|15.4%
|1.43
|20
|326
|2
|1
|4
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|13.2%
|29
|165
|19.9%
|292
|10.1
|17.6%
|0.81
|15
|133
|0
|1
|1
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|13.1%
|34
|112
|11.8%
|212
|6.2
|30.4%
|2.72
|26
|305
|3
|1
|3
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|12.7%
|28
|177
|3.1%
|53
|1.9
|15.8%
|0.64
|17
|113
|0
|1
|0
|NYG
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|12.6%
|27
|106
|5.7%
|86
|3.2
|25.5%
|1.54
|23
|163
|0
|0
|0
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|12.5%
|30
|198
|22.2%
|374
|12.5
|15.2%
|1.94
|21
|384
|3
|2
|4
|LAC
|Mike Williams
|12.5%
|26
|102
|15.8%
|292
|11.2
|25.5%
|2.44
|19
|249
|1
|0
|2
|CAR
|DJ Chark
|12.3%
|27
|185
|25.8%
|379
|14.0
|14.6%
|1.06
|13
|197
|2
|1
|2
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|12.3%
|27
|131
|14.8%
|217
|8.0
|20.6%
|0.87
|16
|114
|0
|1
|0
|PIT
|Calvin Austin
|12.1%
|22
|140
|18.7%
|258
|11.7
|15.7%
|1.02
|12
|143
|1
|1
|0
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|11.9%
|23
|180
|18.2%
|241
|10.5
|12.8%
|1.02
|14
|184
|1
|0
|2
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|11.8%
|26
|196
|20.7%
|349
|13.4
|13.3%
|1.73
|20
|339
|2
|0
|1
|LA
|Cooper Kupp
|11.6%
|28
|96
|14.4%
|298
|10.6
|29.2%
|3.07
|17
|295
|1
|2
|2
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|11.6%
|22
|137
|19.7%
|262
|11.9
|16.1%
|0.80
|13
|109
|1
|0
|3
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|11.4%
|21
|101
|14.9%
|222
|10.6
|20.8%
|1.79
|12
|181
|0
|0
|0
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|11.2%
|22
|105
|15.4%
|247
|11.2
|21.0%
|1.54
|14
|162
|0
|0
|3
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|10.7%
|25
|233
|22.3%
|382
|15.3
|10.7%
|0.87
|14
|202
|0
|0
|0
|NYG
|Parris Campbell
|10.7%
|23
|101
|6.0%
|90
|3.9
|22.8%
|0.84
|16
|85
|0
|1
|0
|BAL
|Nelson Agholor
|10.7%
|21
|122
|17.4%
|278
|13.3
|17.2%
|1.82
|17
|222
|2
|1
|4
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|10.5%
|23
|125
|17.8%
|305
|13.3
|18.4%
|1.47
|12
|184
|0
|2
|1
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|10.2%
|25
|96
|7.5%
|140
|5.6
|26.0%
|0.90
|14
|86
|0
|1
|0
|KC
|Kadarius Toney
|10.0%
|26
|77
|3.8%
|68
|2.6
|33.8%
|1.36
|18
|105
|1
|2
|0
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|9.8%
|22
|134
|10.6%
|193
|8.8
|16.4%
|1.39
|18
|186
|1
|0
|2
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|9.4%
|23
|84
|12.7%
|239
|10.4
|27.4%
|2.35
|14
|197
|0
|0
|1
|NE
|DeVante Parker
|9.4%
|23
|180
|13.3%
|249
|10.8
|12.8%
|0.80
|14
|144
|0
|0
|0
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|9.2%
|24
|162
|12.7%
|228
|9.5
|14.8%
|0.99
|13
|160
|1
|0
|2
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|9.1%
|18
|98
|12.4%
|197
|11.0
|18.4%
|1.20
|12
|118
|0
|1
|1
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|9.1%
|18
|134
|13.7%
|229
|12.7
|13.4%
|0.70
|9
|94
|2
|1
|1
|TB
|Deven Thompkins
|9.1%
|18
|70
|6.6%
|111
|6.2
|25.7%
|1.04
|13
|73
|1
|0
|1
|CLE
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|8.9%
|18
|178
|11.4%
|206
|11.5
|10.1%
|0.54
|8
|97
|0
|0
|0
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|8.4%
|18
|117
|8.8%
|131
|7.3
|15.4%
|1.03
|12
|120
|1
|0
|2
|GB
|Christian Watson
|8.4%
|16
|74
|14.3%
|255
|16.0
|21.6%
|1.93
|8
|143
|1
|0
|2
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|8.1%
|13
|75
|13.9%
|203
|15.6
|17.3%
|1.32
|6
|99
|0
|2
|0
|DET
|Kalif Raymond
|7.9%
|19
|106
|11.5%
|193
|10.1
|17.9%
|1.95
|16
|207
|1
|0
|0
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|7.9%
|15
|101
|9.4%
|167
|11.1
|14.9%
|1.11
|8
|112
|1
|0
|1
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|7.6%
|18
|82
|13.6%
|226
|12.6
|22.0%
|0.95
|8
|78
|2
|1
|6
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|7.2%
|15
|100
|11.3%
|209
|13.9
|15.0%
|0.64
|7
|64
|0
|0
|2
|NYJ
|Randall Cobb
|7.1%
|12
|119
|6.3%
|77
|6.5
|10.1%
|0.17
|3
|20
|0
|1
|0
|BUF
|Deonte Harty
|6.8%
|16
|69
|5.6%
|119
|7.4
|23.2%
|1.64
|13
|113
|1
|0
|1
|DEN
|Brandon Johnson
|6.7%
|13
|115
|10.7%
|150
|11.6
|11.3%
|1.06
|8
|122
|3
|1
|1
|DEN
|Marvin Mims
|6.7%
|13
|65
|18.8%
|265
|20.4
|20.0%
|3.78
|10
|246
|1
|0
|1
|PIT
|Diontae Johnson
|6.6%
|12
|45
|9.8%
|135
|11.3
|26.7%
|2.82
|8
|127
|0
|0
|0
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|6.5%
|17
|197
|15.3%
|276
|16.2
|8.6%
|1.02
|10
|200
|1
|1
|3
|KC
|Justin Watson
|6.5%
|17
|117
|21.6%
|388
|22.8
|14.5%
|1.87
|10
|219
|0
|1
|1
|NYG
|Jalin Hyatt
|6.5%
|14
|142
|21.2%
|317
|22.6
|9.9%
|1.37
|9
|195
|0
|1
|0
|CHI
|Tyler Scott
|6.2%
|12
|77
|8.2%
|109
|9.1
|15.6%
|0.66
|7
|51
|0
|1
|1
|SEA
|Jake Bobo
|6.0%
|11
|68
|8.5%
|123
|11.2
|16.2%
|1.65
|8
|112
|2
|0
|2
|MIN
|Brandon Powell
|5.9%
|16
|75
|7.1%
|140
|8.7
|21.3%
|1.76
|12
|132
|0
|0
|1
|GB
|Samori Toure
|5.8%
|11
|50
|13.4%
|238
|21.7
|22.0%
|1.24
|5
|62
|0
|0
|0
|TEN
|Chris Moore
|5.6%
|9
|81
|12.8%
|187
|20.7
|11.1%
|1.73
|5
|140
|0
|0
|0
|JAX
|Jamal Agnew
|5.1%
|12
|87
|6.3%
|106
|8.8
|13.8%
|1.03
|9
|90
|0
|0
|0
|LV
|Hunter Renfrow
|5.1%
|12
|119
|5.2%
|94
|7.8
|10.1%
|0.61
|8
|73
|0
|1
|0
|DET
|Jameson Williams
|5.0%
|12
|50
|11.8%
|199
|16.6
|24.0%
|1.10
|4
|55
|1
|2
|0
|CIN
|Trenton Irwin
|5.0%
|11
|81
|7.6%
|108
|9.8
|13.6%
|0.95
|9
|77
|0
|0
|0
|WAS
|Dyami Brown
|4.7%
|11
|82
|9.6%
|179
|16.2
|13.4%
|1.06
|6
|87
|0
|0
|1
|DAL
|Jalen Tolbert
|4.7%
|9
|66
|8.4%
|112
|12.4
|13.6%
|1.08
|7
|71
|0
|0
|0
|HOU
|Noah Brown
|4.6%
|9
|60
|2.0%
|34
|3.8
|15.0%
|0.95
|5
|57
|0
|0
|2
|CLE
|Marquise Goodwin
|4.5%
|9
|40
|12.2%
|219
|24.4
|22.5%
|0.25
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|SF
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|4.3%
|8
|69
|3.5%
|53
|6.6
|11.6%
|0.68
|6
|47
|0
|0
|0
|DET
|Marvin Jones
|4.2%
|10
|92
|4.3%
|73
|7.3
|10.9%
|0.38
|5
|35
|0
|1
|0
|MIA
|Cedrick Wilson
|4.0%
|9
|59
|6.2%
|112
|12.4
|15.3%
|1.97
|7
|116
|0
|0
|0
|BUF
|Khalil Shakir
|3.8%
|9
|46
|3.2%
|67
|7.4
|19.6%
|1.63
|8
|75
|1
|0
|0
|HOU
|John Metchie
|3.6%
|7
|42
|3.4%
|56
|8.0
|16.7%
|1.71
|6
|72
|0
|0
|0
|PHI
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|3.5%
|8
|146
|5.6%
|115
|14.4
|5.5%
|0.51
|4
|74
|1
|1
|2
|BUF
|Trent Sherfield
|3.4%
|8
|66
|2.4%
|50
|6.2
|12.1%
|0.67
|6
|44
|0
|0
|0
|LV
|Tre Tucker
|3.0%
|7
|76
|6.9%
|125
|17.9
|9.2%
|0.96
|4
|73
|0
|0
|0
Tight Ends
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
- EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
|Tgt Sh
|Tgt
|RTs
|Ay Sh
|AY
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|REC
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|EZ Tgt
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|22.8%
|49
|211
|26.5%
|396
|8.1
|23.2%
|1.80
|35
|380
|1
|0
|2
|KC
|Travis Kelce
|22.7%
|59
|166
|24.0%
|432
|7.3
|35.5%
|3.16
|48
|525
|4
|0
|4
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|21.9%
|59
|236
|17.4%
|342
|5.8
|25.0%
|1.65
|47
|390
|2
|2
|1
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|21.5%
|51
|220
|11.3%
|189
|3.7
|23.2%
|1.57
|41
|346
|0
|1
|0
|BAL
|Mark Andrews
|20.3%
|40
|163
|20.8%
|333
|8.3
|24.5%
|2.19
|28
|357
|5
|3
|4
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|20.0%
|48
|200
|20.5%
|345
|7.2
|24.0%
|1.83
|34
|366
|3
|3
|0
|ARI
|Zach Ertz
|19.5%
|43
|179
|18.2%
|307
|7.1
|24.0%
|1.04
|27
|187
|1
|4
|2
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|19.2%
|42
|194
|26.3%
|451
|10.7
|21.6%
|1.54
|25
|298
|1
|1
|2
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|18.1%
|41
|213
|10.7%
|219
|5.3
|19.2%
|1.52
|31
|324
|2
|1
|1
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|17.3%
|34
|155
|16.5%
|275
|8.1
|21.9%
|1.39
|21
|215
|3
|1
|6
|SF
|George Kittle
|17.3%
|32
|159
|20.0%
|299
|9.3
|20.1%
|1.85
|23
|294
|3
|1
|3
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|16.6%
|32
|154
|14.6%
|194
|6.1
|20.8%
|1.56
|25
|240
|3
|0
|2
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|16.3%
|26
|127
|12.6%
|184
|7.1
|20.5%
|0.96
|17
|122
|0
|2
|0
|ATL
|Jonnu Smith
|16.0%
|35
|154
|14.2%
|243
|6.9
|22.7%
|2.01
|28
|309
|1
|2
|1
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|16.0%
|27
|135
|16.0%
|196
|7.3
|20.0%
|1.68
|20
|227
|0
|0
|1
|CLE
|David Njoku
|15.3%
|31
|181
|7.1%
|128
|4.1
|17.1%
|1.19
|24
|216
|0
|1
|1
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|15.3%
|29
|133
|10.3%
|137
|4.7
|21.8%
|1.43
|21
|190
|1
|3
|2
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|14.7%
|28
|133
|10.0%
|178
|6.3
|21.1%
|1.42
|22
|189
|0
|0
|0
|LA
|Tyler Higbee
|14.5%
|35
|221
|11.0%
|226
|6.5
|15.8%
|1.09
|21
|241
|0
|2
|0
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|13.6%
|32
|178
|12.0%
|223
|7.0
|18.0%
|1.33
|23
|236
|2
|2
|3
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|12.7%
|31
|180
|14.6%
|274
|8.9
|17.2%
|1.17
|20
|210
|2
|1
|2
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|11.9%
|28
|158
|10.2%
|216
|7.7
|17.7%
|0.65
|15
|102
|1
|1
|4
|TB
|Cade Otton
|11.7%
|23
|173
|8.0%
|134
|5.8
|13.3%
|0.85
|18
|147
|1
|1
|1
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|11.4%
|27
|144
|5.1%
|108
|4.0
|18.8%
|1.34
|25
|193
|0
|0
|1
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|11.1%
|26
|148
|11.5%
|197
|7.6
|17.6%
|1.15
|16
|170
|1
|3
|1
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|11.1%
|23
|106
|4.8%
|89
|3.9
|21.7%
|1.41
|19
|149
|2
|0
|2
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|10.0%
|22
|158
|10.7%
|157
|7.1
|13.9%
|0.73
|14
|116
|1
|0
|2
|ARI
|Trey McBride
|9.5%
|21
|78
|7.4%
|125
|6.0
|26.9%
|2.18
|15
|170
|0
|0
|0
|DEN
|Adam Trautman
|9.3%
|18
|165
|8.1%
|115
|6.4
|10.9%
|0.42
|11
|69
|1
|0
|0
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|9.3%
|17
|79
|9.3%
|134
|7.9
|21.5%
|1.67
|11
|132
|0
|0
|3
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|9.0%
|22
|137
|10.2%
|192
|8.7
|16.1%
|1.09
|17
|149
|1
|0
|2
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|7.1%
|16
|168
|5.8%
|106
|6.6
|9.5%
|0.73
|11
|123
|0
|0
|2
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|7.1%
|13
|94
|7.9%
|115
|8.8
|13.8%
|2.06
|12
|194
|0
|0
|0
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|7.1%
|13
|92
|5.9%
|82
|6.3
|14.1%
|0.58
|8
|53
|2
|0
|3
|PIT
|Connor Heyward
|7.1%
|13
|68
|8.2%
|113
|8.7
|19.1%
|0.96
|7
|65
|0
|0
|1
|KC
|Noah Gray
|6.9%
|18
|144
|7.2%
|129
|7.2
|12.5%
|1.08
|13
|155
|1
|0
|0
|LAC
|Donald Parham
|6.7%
|14
|75
|7.1%
|131
|9.4
|18.7%
|0.81
|9
|61
|3
|0
|6
|LV
|Michael Mayer
|6.4%
|15
|109
|6.7%
|120
|8.0
|13.8%
|1.18
|10
|129
|0
|0
|0
|WAS
|Cole Turner
|5.1%
|12
|59
|5.4%
|101
|8.4
|20.3%
|1.39
|8
|82
|0
|1
|2
|CIN
|Irv Smith
|5.0%
|11
|111
|4.5%
|64
|5.8
|9.9%
|0.29
|6
|32
|0
|2
|1
|WAS
|John Bates
|4.7%
|11
|67
|3.9%
|72
|6.6
|16.4%
|1.24
|8
|83
|0
|1
|1
|LV
|Austin Hooper
|4.7%
|11
|113
|2.7%
|48
|4.4
|9.7%
|0.88
|10
|99
|0
|0
|0
|IND
|Drew Ogletree
|4.7%
|11
|60
|6.4%
|109
|9.9
|18.3%
|1.58
|7
|95
|1
|0
|0
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|4.6%
|12
|85
|3.0%
|70
|5.8
|14.1%
|0.72
|7
|61
|0
|1
|0
|MIN
|Josh Oliver
|4.4%
|12
|50
|1.8%
|34
|2.9
|24.0%
|1.40
|10
|70
|1
|0
|1
|NO
|Foster Moreau
|4.2%
|11
|56
|2.5%
|59
|5.3
|19.6%
|1.64
|10
|92
|1
|1
|1
|DET
|Brock Wright
|2.5%
|6
|75
|1.0%
|17
|2.8
|8.0%
|0.53
|6
|40
|0
|0
|0
|CAR
|Tommy Tremble
|1.8%
|4
|58
|1.6%
|23
|5.8
|6.9%
|0.71
|4
|41
|1
|0
|1
|NO
|Taysom Hill
|7.2%
|19
|125
|5.6%
|130
|6.9
|15.2%
|0.92
|15
|115
|0
|0
|2