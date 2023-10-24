Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report and Week 8 Waivers Preview

Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report and Week 8 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
October 24, 2023

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Box Score Breakdown

Backfield Breakdown

Target Breakdown ⬇️   

Weekly Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Watson injured his knee on Green Bay's second-to-last snap Sunday, adding injury to insult and injury. The Packers lost TE Luke Musgrave to a foot/ankle injury earlier in the second half, and No. 3 receiver Jayden Reed missed a bit of time (but eventually returned) with a shin issue. On top of that, the Packers' already-banged-up secondary lost a few more guys to injuries Sunday afternoon. Romeo Doubs might be awfully busy these next few weeks.

    

Note that Stone Smartt, rather than Donald Parham, took most of Everett's vacated snaps/routes in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. Meanwhile, Tucker Kraft filled in for fellow rookie Musgrave in Green Bay's loss to Denver.

The biggest TE news, though, was Tuesday's announcement that Dawson Knox will have surgery on the wrist that's been bothering him all season. Wheels up for Dalton Kincaid.

        

Missed Week 7

Box Score Breakdown

Backfield Breakdown

Target Breakdown ⬇️   

Weekly Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Watson injured his knee on Green Bay's second-to-last snap Sunday, adding injury to insult and injury. The Packers lost TE Luke Musgrave to a foot/ankle injury earlier in the second half, and No. 3 receiver Jayden Reed missed a bit of time (but eventually returned) with a shin issue. On top of that, the Packers' already-banged-up secondary lost a few more guys to injuries Sunday afternoon. Romeo Doubs might be awfully busy these next few weeks.

    

Note that Stone Smartt, rather than Donald Parham, took most of Everett's vacated snaps/routes in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. Meanwhile, Tucker Kraft filled in for fellow rookie Musgrave in Green Bay's loss to Denver.

The biggest TE news, though, was Tuesday's announcement that Dawson Knox will have surgery on the wrist that's been bothering him all season. Wheels up for Dalton Kincaid.

        

Missed Week 7

Kyle Shanahan expects Samuel to miss multiple games, but everyone else on this list (besides JJ) conceivably could return as soon as Week 8.

      

    

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

Jordan Addison — 7-123-2 on 10 tgts

Josh Downs — W7: 5-125-1 / SZN: 20.1% Tgt Sh

 Joshua Palmer — W7: 5-133-0 / SZN: 25.7% AY Sh 

Demario Douglas — 77% RTs / 4-54-0 on 6 tgts

 Rashee Rice — 65% RTs / 5-60-1 on 6 tgts

Kendrick Bourne — 90% RTs / 6-63-1 on 7 tgts

 Diontae Johnson — 85% RTs / 5-79-0 on 6 tgts

Romeo Doubs — Watson/Musgrave injuries

  Jayden Reed — Watson/Musgrave injuries

Jalin Hyatt — 67% RTs / 2-75-0 on 5 tgts

Odell Beckham — 57% RTs / 5-49-0 on team-high 7 tgts

 Jake Bobo — 85% RTs / 4-61-1 on 5 tgts

Van Jefferson — 62% RTs (only 2 tgts)

Khalil Shakir — 43% RTs/ 4-35-0 on 4 tgts

     

Tight Ends 📈

Dalton Kincaid — 57% RTs / 8 catches on 8 tgts / Dawson Knox surgery

Trey McBride — 11 tgts past two weeks / Zach Ertz placed on IR

Michael Mayer — 91% snaps pre-Q4

Darren Waller — W7: 7-98-1 / SZN: 22.8% Tgt Sh

Connor Heyward — 96% RTs (only 3 tgts)

Tucker Kraft — Watson/Musgrave injuries

     

Trending Down 📉

Wide Receivers 📉

Calvin Ridley — W7: one catch / SZN: 20.3% Tgt Sh

Jameson Williams — 46% RTs / zero catches on six tgts

Donovan Peoples-Jones — 51% RTs

DeVante Parker — 55% RTs / 1 tgt

 Calvin Austin  — 22% RTs

Mack Hollins — 8% RTs

    

Tight Ends 📉

Hunter Henry — 45% RTs

Dawson Knox  — 48% RTs / getting wrist surgery

    

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues

Wide Receivers

Potential Starters

       

Bench Stashes

       

Potential Drops

           

Tight Ends

Recommended Adds

    

Potential Drops

        

Snaps/Routes/Alignments

Wide Receivers

  • RTs = # of Routes Run
  • RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
  • RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
  • Sn% = Snap Share
  • Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
  • Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot
  • Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot
  • Motion = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
  • Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
  RTsRT%RT/GmSnapsSn%Sn/GmSlot%Sl SnMtn%Motion
MINK.J. Osborn27392.5%39.739091.1%55.731.0%12110.0%39
NOChris Olave27292.2%38.940081.0%57.135.3%1418.8%35
NOMichael Thomas26991.2%38.439279.4%5624.0%940.3%1
INDMichael Pittman26098.5%37.346298.3%6629.0%13411.3%52
PHIDeVonta Smith25898.9%37.047996.6%68.424.0%1152.5%12
LAPuka Nacua25492.7%37.041791.0%59.626.9%11212.9%54
WASJahan Dotson25385.5%36.136082.0%51.444.2%1597.8%28
WASTerry McLaurin24482.4%34.936382.7%51.915.7%576.6%24
CINJa'Marr Chase24298.0%40.535095.1%58.326.3%9212.3%43
LATutu Atwell24087.6%34.738283.4%54.633.0%12631.7%121
PHIA.J. Brown23891.2%34.144389.3%63.320.8%924.1%18
CARAdam Thielen23891.9%39.736089.3%6067.2%24211.4%41
LVDavante Adams23591.4%33.737589.5%53.613.3%506.1%23
BUFStefon Diggs23591.8%33.736682.8%52.329.2%10712.6%46
INDAlec Pierce23388.3%33.443492.3%6211.3%493.7%16
JAXCalvin Ridley23089.1%32.938081.7%54.312.1%466.1%23
MINJordan Addison22877.3%32.929969.9%42.719.1%5713.4%40
NORashid Shaheed22877.3%32.631263.2%44.641.7%13015.4%48
ARIMarquise Brown22793.0%32.439391.6%56.116.3%643.6%14
CINTyler Boyd22691.5%37.830683.2%5182.0%25114.4%44
JAXChristian Kirk22486.8%32.436077.4%51.465.6%23617.5%63
NYGDarius Slayton22483.6%32.436980.6%52.727.9%1038.4%31
DETAmon-Ra St. Brown22382.6%37.536878.3%61.338.6%14216.6%61
CHIDJ Moore22396.1%31.940692.3%5815.0%617.9%32
ATLDrake London22389.6%32.039985.8%5718.0%724.5%18
BUFGabe Davis22387.1%32.437584.8%53.616.0%607.5%28
LACKeenan Allen21996.1%37.235290.3%58.752.8%18624.1%85
DENCourtland Sutton21391.0%31.134488.7%49.122.1%763.8%13
LVJakobi Meyers21382.9%36.034682.6%57.726.3%9114.2%49
INDJosh Downs21280.3%30.635375.1%50.472.5%25613.9%49
NEKendrick Bourne20878.8%29.932474.5%46.330.2%9815.4%50
BALZay Flowers20393.5%29.039087.2%55.729.7%11620.5%80
WASCurtis Samuel20167.9%29.028765.4%4163.1%18116.4%47
DETJosh Reynolds19873.3%28.733671.5%4834.5%1167.1%24
CLEAmari Cooper19786.0%33.033277.8%55.315.1%502.4%8
KCMarquez Valdes-Scantling19770.6%28.329162.7%41.629.6%863.1%9
PITGeorge Pickens19695.6%32.831489.5%52.313.1%413.8%12
MINJustin Jefferson19666.4%39.228065.4%5623.2%658.2%23
ARIMichael Wilson19680.3%28.432375.3%46.129.4%953.7%12
CLEElijah Moore19585.2%32.733077.3%5546.1%15224.5%81
NYJGarrett Wilson19596.1%32.830690.8%5123.2%716.2%19
DALCeeDee Lamb18889.5%31.329374.7%48.859.0%17316.4%48
MIATyreek Hill18877.7%27.027464.9%39.128.5%7821.2%58
LACJoshua Palmer18681.6%31.030076.9%5028.0%846.3%19
TBChris Godwin18586.9%31.228878.7%4829.9%8614.2%41
CARDJ Chark18571.4%37.027468.0%54.819.7%541.5%4
NYJAllen Lazard18289.7%30.829386.9%48.820.5%607.8%23
SEATyler Lockett18187.4%30.328478.2%47.335.2%10014.4%41
CHIDarnell Mooney18077.6%25.931070.5%44.356.1%17415.8%49
NEDeVante Parker18068.2%30.029367.4%48.89.6%283.4%10
CLEDonovan Peoples-Jones17877.7%29.735382.7%58.831.7%11210.2%36
ARIRondale Moore17772.5%25.328566.4%40.758.9%16824.9%71
HOURobert Woods17376.2%29.728973.4%48.235.6%10313.5%39
HOUNico Collins17175.3%29.028572.3%47.519.6%560.7%2
DENJerry Jeudy16771.4%28.323761.1%39.558.2%13814.8%35
GBRomeo Doubs16781.9%28.027277.9%45.317.3%471.1%3
PITAllen Robinson16580.5%28.528681.5%47.756.3%16115.4%44
CARJonathan Mingo16563.7%33.425964.3%51.822.4%5815.1%39
DALMichael Gallup16578.6%27.526868.4%44.74.5%124.9%13
TBMike Evans16376.5%27.224968.0%41.522.9%574.4%11
KCSkyy Moore16258.1%23.328060.3%4032.5%9112.1%34
TENDeAndre Hopkins16085.1%27.023670.9%39.317.8%421.3%3
CINTee Higgins15562.8%31.221859.2%43.616.1%358.7%19
SEADK Metcalf15474.4%31.023965.8%47.814.2%343.3%8
MIAJaylen Waddle15463.6%26.223956.6%39.819.2%464.2%10
SEAJaxon Smith-Njigba14771.0%24.720957.6%34.869.9%14610.5%22
SFBrandon Aiyuk14670.9%24.828266.2%4714.5%413.2%9
PHIOlamide Zaccheaus14655.9%20.924248.8%34.666.1%1605.0%12
TENNick Westbrook-Ikhine14577.1%25.225376.0%42.244.3%1122.4%6
NYGJalin Hyatt14253.0%20.622950.0%32.714.8%345.7%13
PITCalvin Austin14068.3%23.321260.4%35.320.8%4415.1%32
DALBrandin Cooks13765.2%27.822056.1%4425.5%5610.9%24
MIABraxton Berrios13455.4%19.318844.5%26.954.3%10217.6%33
TBTrey Palmer13462.9%22.521558.7%35.849.8%1077.9%17
GBJayden Reed13365.2%22.219756.4%32.860.4%11923.4%46
SFDeebo Samuel13264.1%22.527263.8%45.318.8%5123.2%63
CARTerrace Marshall13150.6%26.219448.1%38.820.1%397.2%14
ATLMack Hollins12550.2%18.125955.7%3722.0%5713.1%34
HOUTank Dell12555.1%25.819850.3%39.620.7%416.6%13
BALNelson Agholor12256.2%17.423452.3%33.453.4%12512.4%29
LVHunter Renfrow11946.3%17.115236.3%21.790.8%13823.0%35
NYJRandall Cobb11958.6%20.216549.0%27.570.3%1163.6%6
NYGIsaiah Hodgins11743.7%17.121045.9%3011.0%231.4%3
KCJustin Watson11741.9%19.717136.9%28.530.4%523.5%6
DENBrandon Johnson11549.1%16.917645.4%25.121.6%385.7%10
KCRashee Rice11240.1%16.119141.2%27.348.7%936.8%13
DETKalif Raymond10639.3%15.115533.0%22.135.5%5525.6%40
NYGWan'Dale Robinson10639.6%21.618340.0%36.669.9%12825.1%46
BALOdell Beckham10548.4%21.018340.9%36.67.1%134.9%9
LACMike Williams10244.7%34.016041.0%53.330.6%493.8%6
GBDontayvion Wicks10149.5%17.016447.0%27.324.4%4012.2%20
SFJauan Jennings10149.0%17.316939.7%28.247.9%8118.9%32
NYGParris Campbell10137.7%16.814832.3%24.769.6%10318.2%27
LACQuentin Johnston10043.9%16.714136.2%23.517.0%246.4%9
BALRashod Bateman9845.2%16.519944.5%33.212.6%253.5%7
LACooper Kupp9635.0%32.716936.9%56.348.5%825.9%10
NEJuJu Smith-Schuster9636.4%19.218542.5%3744.3%8216.2%30
DETMarvin Jones9234.1%15.716936.0%28.227.2%460.6%1
JAXJamal Agnew8733.7%17.412326.5%20.544.7%5519.5%24
NEDemario Douglas8431.8%14.011626.7%19.378.4%9131.9%37
WASDyami Brown8227.7%11.711025.1%15.730.0%3313.6%15
JAXZay Jones8231.8%27.713829.7%4638.4%535.8%8
TENChris Moore8143.1%13.715546.5%25.817.4%272.6%4
CINTrenton Irwin8132.8%16.412634.2%25.228.6%3610.3%13
KCKadarius Toney7727.6%11.111925.6%1741.2%4935.3%42
CHITyler Scott7733.2%11.114031.8%2020.7%2921.4%30
LVTre Tucker7629.6%12.79121.7%15.223.1%219.9%9
MINBrandon Powell7525.4%19.510023.4%2060.0%609.0%9
TENTreylon Burks7539.9%25.012738.1%42.334.6%447.9%10
GBChristian Watson7436.3%24.712535.8%41.723.2%2929.6%37
TBDeven Thompkins7032.9%12.013436.6%22.344.8%6014.9%20
SFRay-Ray McCloud6933.5%11.712429.1%17.723.4%2921.8%27
SEAJake Bobo6832.9%11.314539.9%24.220.0%2922.8%33
DALJalen Tolbert6631.4%11.014436.7%2425.0%3614.6%21
BUFTrent Sherfield6625.8%9.614232.1%20.344.4%6314.1%20
DENMarvin Mims6527.8%9.310727.6%15.317.8%1923.4%25
HOUNoah Brown6026.4%30.58220.8%4148.8%4015.9%13
MIACedrick Wilson5924.4%12.413632.2%27.224.3%3314.7%20
DETJameson Williams5018.5%16.77716.4%25.731.2%2411.7%9
PITDiontae Johnson4522.0%23.06317.9%31.515.9%106.3%4
ATLVan Jefferson3012.0%15.05211.2%2643.8%1345.2%16
TENKyle Philips2814.9%14.53510.5%17.571.4%252.9%1
PHIJulio Jones103.8%10.0163.2%1631.3%50.0%0

           

Tight Ends

  • RTs = # of Routes Run
  • RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
  • RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
  • Sn% = Snap Share
  • Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
  • IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
  • Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, out wide or in the backfield.
  RTsRT%RT/GmSnapsSn%Sn/GmIL%IL SnDet%Det Sn
MINT.J. Hockenson23680.0%36.435382.5%50.457.5%20342.5%150
LATyler Higbee22180.7%36.042492.6%60.649.5%21050.5%214
JAXEvan Engram22085.3%32.135375.9%50.425.5%9074.5%263
PHIDallas Goedert21381.6%34.144790.1%63.954.8%24545.2%202
NYGDarren Waller21178.7%33.138584.1%5539.7%15360.3%232
DETSam LaPorta20074.1%32.637680.0%53.756.1%21143.9%165
ATLKyle Pitts19477.9%28.128761.7%4122.6%6577.4%222
CLEDavid Njoku18179.0%33.534079.6%56.751.5%17548.5%165
NEHunter Henry18068.2%27.932875.4%46.963.1%20736.9%121
ARIZach Ertz17973.4%25.927864.8%39.745.7%12754.3%151
WASLogan Thomas17860.1%32.227662.9%4639.1%10860.9%168
TBCade Otton17381.2%33.835396.4%58.853.3%18846.7%165
MIADurham Smythe16869.4%30.333278.7%47.456.6%18843.4%144
KCTravis Kelce16659.5%29.027258.6%45.333.1%9066.9%182
DENAdam Trautman16570.5%27.131079.9%44.350.0%15550.0%155
BALMark Andrews16375.1%28.731670.7%52.740.2%12759.8%189
SFGeorge Kittle15977.2%28.036986.6%52.774.5%27525.5%94
BUFDawson Knox15861.7%25.930168.1%4356.5%17043.5%131
CARHayden Hurst15861.0%27.022054.6%36.743.6%9656.4%124
HOUDalton Schultz15568.3%28.825865.5%4356.6%14643.4%112
CHICole Kmet15466.4%27.736883.6%52.666.0%24334.0%125
ATLJonnu Smith15461.8%25.327859.8%39.748.2%13451.8%144
INDKylen Granson14856.1%25.522247.2%3748.6%10851.4%114
BUFDalton Kincaid14456.3%25.023052.0%38.339.6%9160.4%139
KCNoah Gray14451.6%22.628661.6%40.950.7%14549.3%141
NEMike Gesicki13751.9%20.122451.5%3226.3%5973.7%165
NYJTyler Conklin13566.5%25.524472.4%40.757.4%14042.6%104
DALJake Ferguson13363.3%24.526567.6%44.268.7%18231.3%83
GBLuke Musgrave13365.2%24.824369.6%40.566.3%16133.7%82
TENChigoziem Okonkwo12767.6%25.523771.2%39.557.4%13642.6%101
NOTaysom Hill12542.3%17.521042.5%3011.0%2389.0%187
LVAustin Hooper11344.0%18.620849.6%29.757.2%11942.8%89
CINIrv Smith11144.9%29.015441.8%38.544.2%6855.8%86
LVMichael Mayer10942.4%18.924959.4%35.675.5%18824.5%61
LACGerald Everett10646.5%20.523159.2%38.554.5%12645.5%105
SEANoah Fant9445.4%17.218551.0%30.850.8%9449.2%91
PITPat Freiermuth9244.9%25.014541.3%36.374.5%10825.5%37
NOJuwan Johnson8528.8%29.715030.4%5038.0%5762.0%93
SEAColby Parkinson7938.2%15.519754.3%32.859.4%11740.6%80
ARITrey McBride7832.0%12.318944.1%2770.9%13429.1%55
DETBrock Wright7527.8%15.022848.5%32.675.9%17324.1%55
LACDonald Parham7532.9%15.716642.6%27.771.1%11828.9%48
PITConnor Heyward6833.2%12.313839.3%2351.4%7148.6%67
WASJohn Bates6722.6%14.318742.6%26.777.0%14423.0%43
INDDrew Ogletree6022.7%12.217437.0%2981.6%14218.4%32
CARTommy Tremble5822.4%10.512029.8%2065.0%7835.0%42
PITDarnell Washington5727.8%12.217850.7%29.777.5%13822.5%40
NOFoster Moreau5619.0%13.819539.5%3980.5%15719.5%38
MINJosh Oliver5016.9%11.916739.0%23.993.4%1566.6%11

          

Targets & Receiving Stats

Wide Receivers

  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for 
  • aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  • EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
  Tgt ShTgtRTsAy ShAYaDOTTPRRYPRRRECYdsTDDropEZ Tgt
LAPuka Nacua33.9%8225435.0%7238.832.3%2.9658752232
BUFStefon Diggs33.1%7823544.2%93111.933.2%2.8955678615
MIATyreek Hill32.9%7418847.4%86311.739.4%4.8053902744
CINJa'Marr Chase32.9%7324241.2%5828.030.2%2.3050556316
PHIA.J. Brown32.6%7423849.1%100413.631.1%3.3551797325
NYJGarrett Wilson32.5%5519548.0%59110.728.2%1.8932369224
LACKeenan Allen30.8%6421933.4%6149.629.2%2.6246574423
LVDavante Adams30.1%7123539.7%71510.130.2%2.2546528334
DETAmon-Ra St. Brown28.8%6922328.5%4796.930.9%2.5051557321
TENDeAndre Hopkins28.8%4616041.5%60713.228.8%2.3527376026
INDMichael Pittman27.8%6526031.6%5428.325.0%1.8842489223
BALZay Flowers27.4%5420327.8%4448.226.6%2.1839442120
ARIMarquise Brown27.1%6022744.8%75612.626.4%1.6932383321
CARAdam Thielen26.9%5923831.0%4557.724.8%2.1449509412
CHIDJ Moore26.4%5122345.4%60311.822.9%2.8540636515
PITGeorge Pickens26.4%4819645.6%62913.124.5%2.5527500214
NOChris Olave25.9%6827238.7%90913.425.0%1.7339471127
TBMike Evans24.9%4916339.0%65313.330.1%2.8730468435
TBChris Godwin24.9%4918527.2%4559.326.5%2.1533398005
LVJakobi Meyers23.7%5621332.3%58110.426.3%1.8137385505
CLEAmari Cooper23.3%4719741.5%74815.923.9%1.9724389122
JAXChristian Kirk23.2%5522426.3%4388.024.6%2.1239474331
SFBrandon Aiyuk23.2%4314640.2%60214.029.5%3.5030511202
ATLDrake London22.8%5022328.8%4949.922.4%1.7232383215
DENCourtland Sutton22.2%4321333.1%46610.820.2%1.6531351527
GBRomeo Doubs22.1%4216727.7%49311.725.1%1.5423258418
DALCeeDee Lamb22.1%4218828.4%3779.022.3%2.5334475114
PHIDeVonta Smith22.0%5025832.4%66213.219.4%1.4832383233
SEATyler Lockett22.0%4018132.9%47711.922.1%1.6027289207
HOURobert Woods21.8%4317325.1%4209.824.9%1.3122227122
WASTerry McLaurin21.6%5124429.5%54810.720.9%1.7737432102
CLEElijah Moore21.3%4319519.1%3458.022.1%1.1625226001
HOUNico Collins21.3%4217129.4%49111.724.6%3.2029547312
NEKendrick Bourne20.9%5120827.5%51710.124.5%1.7834370302
NOMichael Thomas20.5%5426924.6%57710.720.1%1.3834371107
JAXCalvin Ridley20.3%4823038.3%63913.320.9%1.6027368215
INDJosh Downs20.1%4721220.1%3447.322.2%1.8933401202
MINJustin Jefferson19.3%5219627.6%54110.426.5%2.9136571323
CINTyler Boyd18.5%4122616.2%2295.618.1%0.9030204111
MIAJaylen Waddle18.2%4115419.8%3618.826.6%2.3330359226
LATutu Atwell17.8%4324024.8%51211.917.9%1.4226340323
SEADK Metcalf17.6%3215431.8%46114.420.8%2.1922337214
SEAJaxon Smith-Njigba17.6%3214711.2%1625.121.8%1.1820173110
DENJerry Jeudy17.5%3416726.3%37010.920.4%1.7125286010
SFDeebo Samuel17.3%3213217.1%2558.024.2%2.2920302101
LACJoshua Palmer16.8%3518625.7%47413.518.8%1.9020353113
DALMichael Gallup16.8%3216524.9%33010.319.4%1.2418204001
WASJahan Dotson16.5%3925319.6%3639.315.4%0.7222183123
WASCurtis Samuel16.5%3920115.6%2897.419.4%1.5431310204
MINJordan Addison16.3%4422827.7%54512.419.3%1.7529400616
GBJayden Reed16.3%3113322.1%39312.723.3%1.7416231314
CINTee Higgins16.2%3615530.5%43112.023.2%0.9614149225
NYGDarius Slayton14.9%3222429.8%44513.914.3%1.1518258000
BUFGabe Davis14.8%3522326.2%55315.815.7%1.5622347427
PITAllen Robinson14.8%2716512.7%1766.516.4%0.8718144001
TENNick Westbrook-Ikhine14.4%2314513.1%1928.315.9%1.1616168203
HOUTank Dell14.2%2812520.7%34612.422.4%2.5919324210
MINK.J. Osborn13.7%3727318.2%3579.713.6%0.9622261234
NYJAllen Lazard13.6%2318225.0%30813.412.6%1.1514210121
NORashid Shaheed13.3%3522824.1%56516.115.4%1.4320326214
CARJonathan Mingo13.2%2916519.9%29210.117.6%0.8115133011
KCRashee Rice13.1%3411211.8%2126.230.4%2.7226305313
ARIRondale Moore12.7%281773.1%531.915.8%0.6417113010
NYGWan'Dale Robinson12.6%271065.7%863.225.5%1.5423163000
DETJosh Reynolds12.5%3019822.2%37412.515.2%1.9421384324
LACMike Williams12.5%2610215.8%29211.225.5%2.4419249102
CARDJ Chark12.3%2718525.8%37914.014.6%1.0613197212
CARTerrace Marshall12.3%2713114.8%2178.020.6%0.8716114010
PITCalvin Austin12.1%2214018.7%25811.715.7%1.0212143110
CHIDarnell Mooney11.9%2318018.2%24110.512.8%1.0214184102
ARIMichael Wilson11.8%2619620.7%34913.413.3%1.7320339201
LACooper Kupp11.6%289614.4%29810.629.2%3.0717295122
DALBrandin Cooks11.6%2213719.7%26211.916.1%0.8013109103
SFJauan Jennings11.4%2110114.9%22210.620.8%1.7912181000
BALOdell Beckham11.2%2210515.4%24711.221.0%1.5414162003
INDAlec Pierce10.7%2523322.3%38215.310.7%0.8714202000
NYGParris Campbell10.7%231016.0%903.922.8%0.841685010
BALNelson Agholor10.7%2112217.4%27813.317.2%1.8217222214
ATLMack Hollins10.5%2312517.8%30513.318.4%1.4712184021
NEJuJu Smith-Schuster10.2%25967.5%1405.626.0%0.901486010
KCKadarius Toney10.0%26773.8%682.633.8%1.3618105120
MIABraxton Berrios9.8%2213410.6%1938.816.4%1.3918186102
NEDemario Douglas9.4%238412.7%23910.427.4%2.3514197001
NEDeVante Parker9.4%2318013.3%24910.812.8%0.8014144000
KCSkyy Moore9.2%2416212.7%2289.514.8%0.9913160102
BALRashod Bateman9.1%189812.4%19711.018.4%1.2012118011
TBTrey Palmer9.1%1813413.7%22912.713.4%0.70994211
TBDeven Thompkins9.1%18706.6%1116.225.7%1.041373101
CLEDonovan Peoples-Jones8.9%1817811.4%20611.510.1%0.54897000
NYGIsaiah Hodgins8.4%181178.8%1317.315.4%1.0312120102
GBChristian Watson8.4%167414.3%25516.021.6%1.938143102
TENTreylon Burks8.1%137513.9%20315.617.3%1.32699020
DETKalif Raymond7.9%1910611.5%19310.117.9%1.9516207100
GBDontayvion Wicks7.9%151019.4%16711.114.9%1.118112101
JAXZay Jones7.6%188213.6%22612.622.0%0.95878216
LACQuentin Johnston7.2%1510011.3%20913.915.0%0.64764002
NYJRandall Cobb7.1%121196.3%776.510.1%0.17320010
BUFDeonte Harty6.8%16695.6%1197.423.2%1.6413113101
DENBrandon Johnson6.7%1311510.7%15011.611.3%1.068122311
DENMarvin Mims6.7%136518.8%26520.420.0%3.7810246101
PITDiontae Johnson6.6%12459.8%13511.326.7%2.828127000
KCMarquez Valdes-Scantling6.5%1719715.3%27616.28.6%1.0210200113
KCJustin Watson6.5%1711721.6%38822.814.5%1.8710219011
NYGJalin Hyatt6.5%1414221.2%31722.69.9%1.379195010
CHITyler Scott6.2%12778.2%1099.115.6%0.66751011
SEAJake Bobo6.0%11688.5%12311.216.2%1.658112202
MINBrandon Powell5.9%16757.1%1408.721.3%1.7612132001
GBSamori Toure5.8%115013.4%23821.722.0%1.24562000
TENChris Moore5.6%98112.8%18720.711.1%1.735140000
JAXJamal Agnew5.1%12876.3%1068.813.8%1.03990000
LVHunter Renfrow5.1%121195.2%947.810.1%0.61873010
DETJameson Williams5.0%125011.8%19916.624.0%1.10455120
CINTrenton Irwin5.0%11817.6%1089.813.6%0.95977000
WASDyami Brown4.7%11829.6%17916.213.4%1.06687001
DALJalen Tolbert4.7%9668.4%11212.413.6%1.08771000
HOUNoah Brown4.6%9602.0%343.815.0%0.95557002
CLEMarquise Goodwin4.5%94012.2%21924.422.5%0.25310001
SFRay-Ray McCloud4.3%8693.5%536.611.6%0.68647000
DETMarvin Jones4.2%10924.3%737.310.9%0.38535010
MIACedrick Wilson4.0%9596.2%11212.415.3%1.977116000
BUFKhalil Shakir3.8%9463.2%677.419.6%1.63875100
HOUJohn Metchie3.6%7423.4%568.016.7%1.71672000
PHIOlamide Zaccheaus3.5%81465.6%11514.45.5%0.51474112
BUFTrent Sherfield3.4%8662.4%506.212.1%0.67644000
LVTre Tucker3.0%7766.9%12517.99.2%0.96473000

        

Tight Ends

  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for 
  • aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  • EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
  Tgt ShTgtRTsAy ShAYaDOTTPRRYPRRRECYdsTDDropEZ Tgt
NYGDarren Waller22.8%4921126.5%3968.123.2%1.8035380102
KCTravis Kelce22.7%5916624.0%4327.335.5%3.1648525404
MINT.J. Hockenson21.9%5923617.4%3425.825.0%1.6547390221
JAXEvan Engram21.5%5122011.3%1893.723.2%1.5741346010
BALMark Andrews20.3%4016320.8%3338.324.5%2.1928357534
DETSam LaPorta20.0%4820020.5%3457.224.0%1.8334366330
ARIZach Ertz19.5%4317918.2%3077.124.0%1.0427187142
ATLKyle Pitts19.2%4219426.3%45110.721.6%1.5425298112
PHIDallas Goedert18.1%4121310.7%2195.319.2%1.5231324211
HOUDalton Schultz17.3%3415516.5%2758.121.9%1.3921215316
SFGeorge Kittle17.3%3215920.0%2999.320.1%1.8523294313
CHICole Kmet16.6%3215414.6%1946.120.8%1.5625240302
TENChigoziem Okonkwo16.3%2612712.6%1847.120.5%0.9617122020
ATLJonnu Smith16.0%3515414.2%2436.922.7%2.0128309121
NYJTyler Conklin16.0%2713516.0%1967.320.0%1.6820227001
CLEDavid Njoku15.3%311817.1%1284.117.1%1.1924216011
DALJake Ferguson15.3%2913310.3%1374.721.8%1.4321190132
GBLuke Musgrave14.7%2813310.0%1786.321.1%1.4222189000
LATyler Higbee14.5%3522111.0%2266.515.8%1.0921241020
WASLogan Thomas13.6%3217812.0%2237.018.0%1.3323236223
NEHunter Henry12.7%3118014.6%2748.917.2%1.1720210212
BUFDawson Knox11.9%2815810.2%2167.717.7%0.6515102114
TBCade Otton11.7%231738.0%1345.813.3%0.8518147111
BUFDalton Kincaid11.4%271445.1%1084.018.8%1.3425193001
INDKylen Granson11.1%2614811.5%1977.617.6%1.1516170131
LACGerald Everett11.1%231064.8%893.921.7%1.4119149202
CARHayden Hurst10.0%2215810.7%1577.113.9%0.7314116102
ARITrey McBride9.5%21787.4%1256.026.9%2.1815170000
DENAdam Trautman9.3%181658.1%1156.410.9%0.421169100
SEAColby Parkinson9.3%17799.3%1347.921.5%1.6711132003
NEMike Gesicki9.0%2213710.2%1928.716.1%1.0917149102
MIADurham Smythe7.1%161685.8%1066.69.5%0.7311123002
SEANoah Fant7.1%13947.9%1158.813.8%2.0612194000
PITPat Freiermuth7.1%13925.9%826.314.1%0.58853203
PITConnor Heyward7.1%13688.2%1138.719.1%0.96765001
KCNoah Gray6.9%181447.2%1297.212.5%1.0813155100
LACDonald Parham6.7%14757.1%1319.418.7%0.81961306
LVMichael Mayer6.4%151096.7%1208.013.8%1.1810129000
WASCole Turner5.1%12595.4%1018.420.3%1.39882012
CINIrv Smith5.0%111114.5%645.89.9%0.29632021
WASJohn Bates4.7%11673.9%726.616.4%1.24883011
LVAustin Hooper4.7%111132.7%484.49.7%0.881099000
INDDrew Ogletree4.7%11606.4%1099.918.3%1.58795100
NOJuwan Johnson4.6%12853.0%705.814.1%0.72761010
MINJosh Oliver4.4%12501.8%342.924.0%1.401070101
NOFoster Moreau4.2%11562.5%595.319.6%1.641092111
DETBrock Wright2.5%6751.0%172.88.0%0.53640000
CARTommy Tremble1.8%4581.6%235.86.9%0.71441101
NOTaysom Hill7.2%191255.6%1306.915.2%0.9215115002

      

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry Donabedian
Jerry was a 2018 finalist for the FSWA's Player Notes Writer of the Year and DFS Writer of the Year awards. A Baltimore native, Jerry roots for the Ravens and watches "The Wire" in his spare time.
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 8 Matchups
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 8 Matchups
Exploiting the Matchups: Week 8 Start/Sit and Fantasy Streamers
Exploiting the Matchups: Week 8 Start/Sit and Fantasy Streamers
Thursday Night Football Betting Picks: Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct. 26
Thursday Night Football Betting Picks: Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct. 26
NFL Game Previews: Buccaneers-Bills Matchup
NFL Game Previews: Buccaneers-Bills Matchup