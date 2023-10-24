Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report and Week 8 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Box Score Breakdown

Backfield Breakdown

Target Breakdown ⬇️

Weekly Injury Report 🚑

New Injuries

Watson injured his knee on Green Bay's second-to-last snap Sunday, adding injury to insult and injury. The Packers lost TE Luke Musgrave to a foot/ankle injury earlier in the second half, and No. 3 receiver Jayden Reed missed a bit of time (but eventually returned) with a shin issue. On top of that, the Packers' already-banged-up secondary lost a few more guys to injuries Sunday afternoon. Romeo Doubs might be awfully busy these next few weeks.

Note that Stone Smartt, rather than Donald Parham, took most of Everett's vacated snaps/routes in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. Meanwhile, Tucker Kraft filled in for fellow rookie Musgrave in Green Bay's loss to Denver.

The biggest TE news, though, was Tuesday's announcement that Dawson Knox will have surgery on the wrist that's been bothering him all season. Wheels up for Dalton Kincaid.

Missed Week 7