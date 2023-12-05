Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 14 Waivers Preview

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.
Target Breakdown ⬇️
Weekly Injury Report 🚑
New Injuries
- WR Tank Dell (fibula / out for season)
- WR Amari Cooper (concussion / day-to-day)
- WR Puka Nacua (shoulder / day-to-day)
- WR Marquise Brown (heel / week-to-week)
- WR Christian Kirk (groin / week-to-week, IR possible)
- WR Christian Watson (hamstring / week-to-week)
- WR Jason Brownlee (ankle / day-to-day)
It was a rough week for wide receivers, with Dell suffering a season-ending injury and Kirk likely out through at least the end of the regular season. Watson also is a major concern, as he was unable to rejoin a close win over the Chiefs and already has quite a history of hamstring injuries as a pro. That's especially disappointing for fantasy managers (and Watson) because the second-year pro was finally hitting his stride before the early exist Sunday night.
Note that Jayden Reed was limited with a chest injury in the win over Kansas City, playing fewer snaps than usual, which meant fellow rookie Dontayvion Wicks had a considerable role. Romeo Doubs is the other potential beneficiary, and he could be key for fantasy down the stretch with Jordan Love and Matt LaFleur on fire of late.
Cooper will probably a miss a game or two after suffering a concussion, though we saw Chris Olave pass through protocol just last week without missing any time.
Hollywood Brown reinjured the heel that's been bothering him for weeks now, but he might be ready to rock after the Cardinals' upcoming
Last but not least is Nacua, who missed most of the second quarter Sunday but then returned to play nearly every snap after halftime. He should be fine, though it's possible the shoulder injury makes him less effective; his long TD this past Sunday occurred before he got hurt.
- TE Tyler Higbee (neck / day-to-day)
- TE Josh Whyle (knee / week-to-week)
Missed Week 13
- WRs Demario Douglas (concussion) & Kayshon Boutte (shoulder)
- WRs Rashid Shaheed (thigh) & Michael Thomas (knee - IR / eligible for W16 return)
- WR Michael Wilson (shoulder)
- WR Mack Hollins (ankle)
- WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion / week-to-week)
- WR Joshua Palmer (knee - IR / eligible to return)
- TE Dallas Goedert (forearm / day-to-day)
- TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring / week-to-week)
- TEs Hayden Hurst (head / day-to-day) & Tommy Tremble (hip / day-to-day)
- TE Josiah Deguara (hip / day-to-day)
- TE Darren Waller (hamstring - IR / eligible for W14 return)
- TE Dawson Knox (wrist - IR / eligible for W14 return)
- TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring IR / eligible to return)
Stock Report 📊
Trending Up 📈
Wide Receivers 📈
Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 7-62-0 on 11 tgts / drew DPI in end zone
Nico Collins - 85% RTs / 9-191-1 on 12 tgts (46% TS) / Dell injury
Elijah Moore - 4-83-0 on 12 tgts / league-high 251 air yards / Cooper injury
Rashee Rice - season-high 72% RTs / 8-64-0 on nine tgts (30% TS)
Zay Jones - 93% snaps / 5-78-0 on eight tgts
Romeo Doubs - 82% RTs / 4-72-0 on five tgts / Watson injury
Jonathan Mingo - 97% snaps / 94% RTs / 6-69-0 on 10 tgts (38% TS)
DeVante Parker - 85% snaps / 83% RTs / 4-64-0 on nine tgts (38% TS)
Noah Brown - 88% RTs / no catches, two tgts / Dell injury
Parker Washington - 58% snaps / 6-61-1 on six tgts
John Metchie - 36% RTs / 1-9-0 on 3 tgts / Dell injury
Quez Watkins - 62% snaps / 73% RTs / 3-28-0 on four tgts
Tight Ends 📈
Kyle Pitts - 90% RTs / 4-51-0 on eight tgts 32% TS)
Trey McBride - 92% RTs / 8-89-1 on nine tgts (39% TS)
Chigoziem Okonkwo - 62% RTs / 3-62-0 on six tgts / Whyle injury
Brevin Jordan - 75% snaps / 67% RTs / 3-64-0 on four tgts
Trending Down 📉
Wide Receivers 📉
Adam Thielen - 3-25-0 on six tgts (23% TS) / <50 yards in four of past five games
Julio Jones - 14% snaps / 16% RTs / zero tgts
Treylon Burks - 11% snaps / 13% routes / zero targets
Tight Ends 📉
Juwan Johnson - 57% snaps / 61% RTs / zero catches, three tgts / 15.7% TPRR for season
Cade Otton - zero tgts on 26 RTs (87%) / 13.7% TPRR for season
Adam Trautman - 41% routes / two targets
Waivers Look-Ahead ±
*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues
Wide Receivers
Potential Starters
- Elijah Moore - 43%
- Noah Brown - 40%
- Zay Jones - 20%
- Quentin Johnston - 20%
- Khalil Shakir - 12%
- Jonathan Mingo - 6%
- DeVante Parker - 3%
- Alec Pierce - 2%
- Jalen Guyton - 5%
- Dontayvion Wicks - 1%
- Parker Washington - 0%
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine - 1%
Bench Stashes
- Demario Douglas (head) - 26%
- Odell Beckham - 39%
- Joshua Palmer (IR) - 29%
- Jameson Williams - 24%
- Michael Wilson (shoulder) - 7%
- Wan'Dale Robinson - 10%
- Treylon Burks - 11%
- Trey Palmer - 2%
Potential Drops
- Jahan Dotson - 68%
- Jerry Jeudy - 58%
- Michael Thomas - 39%
- Tutu Atwell - 26%
- Greg Dortch - 15%
- Rondale Moore - 14%
Tight Ends
Recommended Adds
- Isaiah Likely - 35%
- Gerald Everett - 39%
- Brevin Jordan - 15%
- Chigoziem Okonkwo - 31%
- Tucker Kraft - 6%
- Michael Mayer - 7%
- Zach Ertz - 10%
- Tyler Conklin - 20%
- Noah Fant - 2%
Potential Drops
- Logan Thomas - 70%
- Cade Otton - 49%
- Juwan Johnson - 23%
- Jonnu Smith - 19%
Snaps/Routes/Alignments
Wide Receivers
- RTs = # of Routes Run
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
- RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
- Sn% = Snap Share
- Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
- Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot
- Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot
- MTN = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
- Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
|RT/Gm
|RT%
|RTs
|Sn/Gm
|Sn%
|Snaps
|Slot%
|Sl Sn
|Mtn%
|MTN
|Gms
|1
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|39.4
|41.4%
|197
|56.2
|37.1%
|281
|23.1%
|65
|8.2%
|23
|5
|2
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|38.6
|96.4%
|461
|56.5
|93.0%
|678
|24.0%
|163
|11.9%
|81
|12
|3
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|38.2
|93.8%
|456
|60.2
|91.7%
|722
|62.0%
|448
|10.9%
|79
|12
|4
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|37.7
|96.6%
|448
|55.4
|93.1%
|665
|28.6%
|190
|7.4%
|49
|12
|5
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|37.6
|86.2%
|489
|54.2
|82.6%
|704
|39.5%
|278
|7.2%
|51
|13
|6
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|37.5
|95.9%
|446
|56.8
|88.8%
|682
|51.6%
|352
|28.3%
|193
|12
|7
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|37.2
|85.4%
|484
|55.4
|84.5%
|720
|12.9%
|93
|5.7%
|41
|13
|8
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|36.8
|97.3%
|438
|63.5
|96.9%
|762
|28.3%
|216
|12.1%
|92
|12
|9
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|36.3
|99.3%
|435
|65.3
|97.3%
|783
|26.4%
|207
|3.7%
|29
|12
|10
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|36.2
|87.4%
|395
|61.4
|83.5%
|675
|40.7%
|275
|19.4%
|131
|11
|11
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|35.4
|88.5%
|423
|50.0
|82.3%
|600
|79.5%
|477
|14.7%
|88
|12
|12
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|35.1
|80.0%
|381
|52.5
|76.3%
|578
|26.3%
|152
|9.5%
|55
|11
|13
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|34.9
|78.6%
|382
|57.4
|80.2%
|631
|23.1%
|146
|16.3%
|103
|11
|14
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|34.8
|92.9%
|416
|56.4
|86.8%
|677
|28.8%
|195
|16.4%
|111
|12
|15
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|34.7
|92.2%
|415
|61.7
|94.1%
|740
|13.2%
|98
|5.4%
|40
|12
|16
|NO
|Chris Olave
|34.6
|87.2%
|415
|51.3
|75.4%
|616
|36.9%
|227
|10.4%
|64
|12
|17
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|34.3
|90.6%
|406
|57.8
|89.0%
|694
|15.6%
|108
|8.9%
|62
|12
|18
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|34.3
|89.7%
|411
|53.7
|80.6%
|644
|52.5%
|338
|16.0%
|103
|12
|19
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|34.1
|85.3%
|406
|51.4
|81.4%
|617
|20.4%
|126
|16.0%
|99
|12
|20
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|34.0
|92.7%
|406
|61.8
|92.2%
|742
|20.6%
|153
|5.1%
|38
|12
|21
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|33.6
|84.9%
|399
|54.8
|76.4%
|657
|41.4%
|272
|18.1%
|119
|12
|22
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|33.3
|90.1%
|400
|55.0
|83.7%
|660
|14.7%
|97
|6.5%
|43
|12
|23
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|33.2
|81.7%
|361
|48.8
|74.6%
|537
|12.8%
|69
|2.6%
|14
|11
|24
|LA
|Puka Nacua
|32.9
|87.9%
|386
|54.7
|86.5%
|656
|25.8%
|169
|16.9%
|111
|12
|25
|LV
|Davante Adams
|32.8
|94.0%
|392
|53.8
|92.0%
|646
|12.7%
|82
|6.8%
|44
|12
|26
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|32.8
|54.4%
|260
|46.3
|50.8%
|370
|15.4%
|57
|8.4%
|31
|8
|27
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|32.7
|85.1%
|355
|54.1
|84.8%
|595
|26.1%
|155
|15.3%
|91
|11
|28
|CHI
|DJ Moore
|32.4
|97.3%
|389
|60.3
|93.3%
|724
|15.1%
|109
|8.4%
|61
|12
|29
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|32.4
|81.7%
|384
|54.7
|76.3%
|656
|17.5%
|115
|2.0%
|13
|12
|30
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|32.3
|86.7%
|383
|47.8
|79.6%
|573
|33.5%
|192
|15.4%
|88
|12
|31
|LAC
|Jalen Guyton
|32.3
|27.7%
|129
|44.3
|23.0%
|177
|54.2%
|96
|7.3%
|13
|4
|32
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|32.2
|92.7%
|418
|54.4
|89.3%
|707
|18.0%
|127
|4.4%
|31
|13
|33
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|31.8
|86.3%
|378
|49.3
|80.8%
|592
|30.6%
|181
|12.7%
|75
|12
|34
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|31.8
|66.8%
|318
|47.7
|58.4%
|477
|23.3%
|111
|0.2%
|1
|10
|35
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|31.6
|73.5%
|341
|48.4
|74.5%
|532
|21.4%
|114
|6.6%
|35
|11
|36
|PIT
|George Pickens
|31.4
|94.5%
|376
|52.8
|88.2%
|633
|15.2%
|96
|3.0%
|19
|12
|37
|CAR
|DJ Chark
|31.4
|64.6%
|314
|49.1
|62.4%
|491
|22.2%
|109
|2.0%
|10
|10
|38
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|31.1
|46.9%
|218
|49.0
|44.7%
|343
|28.9%
|99
|6.1%
|21
|7
|39
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|30.5
|72.7%
|333
|46.9
|64.6%
|516
|31.0%
|160
|12.2%
|63
|11
|40
|LA
|Tutu Atwell
|29.8
|80.6%
|354
|47.8
|75.7%
|574
|29.3%
|168
|28.2%
|162
|12
|41
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|29.8
|71.5%
|324
|47.5
|67.4%
|522
|19.7%
|103
|1.1%
|6
|11
|42
|TB
|Mike Evans
|29.8
|81.5%
|357
|46.1
|75.4%
|553
|23.7%
|131
|3.4%
|19
|12
|43
|HOU
|Noah Brown
|29.8
|39.1%
|177
|45.5
|35.3%
|273
|45.1%
|123
|12.5%
|34
|6
|44
|LA
|Cooper Kupp
|29.5
|53.3%
|234
|50.8
|53.6%
|406
|51.2%
|208
|17.7%
|72
|8
|45
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|29.5
|78.8%
|350
|46.1
|70.1%
|553
|64.4%
|356
|18.1%
|100
|12
|46
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|29.4
|91.1%
|347
|49.4
|85.1%
|593
|20.6%
|122
|3.4%
|20
|12
|47
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|29.3
|80.6%
|349
|48.3
|79.1%
|579
|14.3%
|83
|3.3%
|19
|12
|48
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|29.2
|57.6%
|260
|48.7
|55.3%
|438
|29.5%
|129
|5.0%
|22
|9
|49
|GB
|Christian Watson
|28.9
|59.4%
|257
|47.3
|58.2%
|426
|30.8%
|131
|20.2%
|86
|9
|50
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|28.8
|92.7%
|344
|54.4
|85.8%
|653
|28.8%
|188
|20.7%
|135
|12
|51
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|28.8
|75.4%
|341
|48.6
|72.2%
|583
|33.1%
|193
|5.7%
|33
|12
|52
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|28.7
|66.2%
|315
|38.4
|51.7%
|422
|42.2%
|178
|12.8%
|54
|11
|53
|ATL
|Drake London
|28.6
|77.9%
|314
|53.8
|75.0%
|592
|21.1%
|125
|4.9%
|29
|11
|54
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|28.5
|38.3%
|170
|48.5
|36.9%
|291
|33.7%
|98
|5.5%
|16
|6
|55
|NE
|Kendrick Bourne
|28.5
|51.7%
|227
|44.4
|47.5%
|355
|30.1%
|107
|16.3%
|58
|8
|56
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|28.3
|80.0%
|337
|49.1
|78.6%
|589
|27.2%
|160
|8.1%
|48
|12
|57
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|28.2
|79.4%
|336
|41.1
|65.8%
|493
|30.4%
|150
|23.1%
|114
|12
|58
|PIT
|Diontae Johnson
|28.1
|56.0%
|223
|45.4
|50.6%
|363
|20.4%
|74
|8.0%
|29
|8
|59
|IND
|Josh Downs
|27.9
|74.0%
|333
|43.8
|66.9%
|526
|71.1%
|374
|16.2%
|85
|12
|60
|HOU
|Tank Dell
|27.9
|66.4%
|301
|43.1
|61.2%
|474
|20.9%
|99
|9.7%
|46
|11
|61
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|27.9
|84.9%
|333
|40.6
|69.9%
|487
|20.3%
|99
|1.0%
|5
|12
|62
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|27.8
|60.0%
|272
|44.6
|57.6%
|446
|40.1%
|179
|13.2%
|59
|10
|63
|NE
|DeVante Parker
|27.6
|56.3%
|247
|46.6
|56.1%
|419
|12.6%
|53
|2.6%
|11
|9
|64
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|27.4
|81.8%
|327
|47.1
|72.8%
|565
|57.5%
|325
|14.9%
|84
|12
|65
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|27.4
|70.2%
|297
|42.2
|61.9%
|464
|18.8%
|87
|6.7%
|31
|11
|66
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|27.3
|72.9%
|322
|37.7
|62.8%
|452
|67.9%
|307
|13.1%
|59
|12
|67
|DEN
|Jerry Jeudy
|26.7
|76.4%
|291
|39.5
|62.4%
|435
|56.1%
|244
|12.6%
|55
|11
|68
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|26.3
|79.7%
|286
|48.4
|73.6%
|532
|16.9%
|90
|4.3%
|23
|11
|69
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|26.3
|71.9%
|315
|40.1
|65.6%
|481
|50.3%
|242
|8.3%
|40
|12
|70
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|26.1
|75.2%
|339
|40.7
|66.8%
|529
|58.6%
|310
|18.7%
|99
|13
|71
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|25.7
|65.1%
|304
|37.3
|58.2%
|448
|28.8%
|129
|3.1%
|14
|12
|72
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|25.3
|73.9%
|294
|44.9
|75.1%
|539
|59.4%
|320
|18.9%
|102
|12
|73
|NYJ
|Jason Brownlee
|25.3
|16.4%
|76
|26.8
|15.0%
|107
|16.8%
|18
|5.6%
|6
|4
|74
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|24.8
|52.2%
|296
|34.8
|49.1%
|418
|66.3%
|277
|13.9%
|58
|12
|75
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|24.0
|65.5%
|235
|45.2
|62.5%
|452
|18.6%
|84
|23.5%
|106
|10
|76
|MIN
|Brandon Powell
|24.0
|43.5%
|207
|31.0
|40.9%
|310
|53.9%
|167
|15.8%
|49
|10
|77
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|23.9
|65.8%
|285
|35.3
|57.9%
|424
|65.3%
|277
|20.0%
|85
|12
|78
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|23.6
|61.8%
|283
|37.3
|56.1%
|448
|8.5%
|38
|4.7%
|21
|12
|79
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|23.5
|38.7%
|188
|34.3
|34.8%
|274
|23.7%
|65
|5.1%
|14
|8
|80
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|22.8
|66.8%
|262
|40.8
|70.2%
|489
|41.5%
|203
|3.1%
|15
|12
|81
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|22.8
|58.9%
|274
|34.9
|54.6%
|419
|14.6%
|61
|5.0%
|21
|12
|82
|CLE
|Cedric Tillman
|22.3
|41.3%
|194
|38.9
|40.7%
|350
|31.1%
|109
|11.7%
|41
|9
|83
|KC
|Justin Watson
|21.6
|50.3%
|235
|31.6
|45.2%
|348
|26.7%
|93
|4.6%
|16
|11
|84
|NYG
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|21.5
|50.1%
|211
|37.6
|50.2%
|376
|70.5%
|265
|23.1%
|87
|10
|85
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|20.9
|47.6%
|209
|39.3
|52.6%
|393
|33.6%
|132
|14.5%
|57
|10
|86
|PHI
|Quez Watkins
|20.8
|23.7%
|104
|33.6
|20.9%
|168
|74.4%
|125
|6.0%
|10
|5
|87
|NYJ
|Xavier Gipson
|20.8
|40.1%
|186
|27.2
|38.1%
|272
|51.8%
|141
|11.8%
|32
|10
|88
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|20.4
|52.2%
|244
|36.2
|56.4%
|434
|30.4%
|132
|9.9%
|43
|12
|89
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|20.3
|30.9%
|121
|33.8
|29.1%
|203
|30.0%
|61
|7.9%
|16
|6
|90
|NO
|A.T. Perry
|20.2
|21.2%
|101
|33.0
|20.2%
|165
|19.4%
|32
|2.4%
|4
|5
|91
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|19.7
|44.9%
|197
|29.1
|39.0%
|291
|56.4%
|164
|31.3%
|91
|10
|92
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|19.7
|50.6%
|214
|27.7
|40.7%
|305
|49.2%
|150
|18.0%
|55
|11
|93
|DET
|Jameson Williams
|19.4
|34.1%
|154
|33.0
|32.7%
|264
|25.0%
|66
|8.7%
|23
|8
|94
|NYG
|Jalin Hyatt
|19.4
|54.9%
|231
|30.6
|49.0%
|367
|13.1%
|48
|4.6%
|17
|12
|95
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|19.3
|48.6%
|227
|32.4
|50.5%
|389
|46.8%
|182
|8.5%
|33
|12
|96
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|19.1
|56.3%
|209
|38.1
|55.1%
|419
|11.0%
|46
|5.5%
|23
|11
|97
|PHI
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|18.8
|51.6%
|226
|30.1
|44.8%
|361
|68.4%
|247
|5.0%
|18
|12
|98
|CIN
|Trenton Irwin
|18.2
|41.6%
|199
|27.5
|41.6%
|303
|30.7%
|93
|10.2%
|31
|11
|99
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|18.1
|48.5%
|180
|30.9
|40.6%
|309
|11.7%
|36
|5.5%
|17
|10
|100
|NYJ
|Randall Cobb
|18.0
|26.7%
|124
|24.6
|24.1%
|172
|69.8%
|120
|4.1%
|7
|7
|101
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|17.5
|52.6%
|189
|27.5
|41.8%
|302
|48.3%
|146
|18.5%
|56
|11
|102
|LA
|Van Jefferson
|17.4
|29.5%
|119
|31.9
|28.30%
|223
|39.8%
|190
|7.5%
|36
|7
|103
|TEN
|Chris Moore
|16.9
|51.3%
|201
|31.4
|54.1%
|377
|16.4%
|62
|3.2%
|12
|12
|104
|LV
|Hunter Renfrow
|16.6
|47.5%
|198
|22.8
|39.0%
|274
|85.0%
|233
|21.5%
|59
|12
|105
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|16.5
|40.9%
|177
|25.9
|38.9%
|285
|26.0%
|74
|16.8%
|48
|11
|106
|BAL
|Nelson Agholor
|16.4
|52.8%
|196
|30.8
|48.6%
|370
|59.7%
|221
|15.4%
|57
|12
|107
|BUF
|Khalil Shakir
|16.1
|42.2%
|189
|30.4
|46.8%
|365
|61.1%
|223
|14.5%
|53
|12
|108
|JAX
|Parker Washington
|16.0
|7.2%
|32
|13.0
|6.6%
|52
|61.5%
|32
|9.6%
|5
|4
|109
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|15.6
|34.2%
|138
|31.8
|36.2%
|286
|21.0%
|60
|12.2%
|35
|9
|110
|CHI
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|15.6
|19.0%
|76
|30.8
|19.8%
|154
|17.5%
|27
|10.4%
|16
|5
|111
|PIT
|Calvin Austin
|15.4
|46.5%
|185
|24.3
|40.7%
|292
|29.5%
|86
|18.8%
|55
|12
|112
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|15.3
|42.8%
|180
|29.7
|47.5%
|356
|11.2%
|40
|2.0%
|7
|12
|113
|NE
|Jalen Reagor
|15.2
|17.3%
|76
|24.2
|16.2%
|121
|19.0%
|23
|1.7%
|2
|5
|114
|DAL
|Jalen Tolbert
|14.9
|38.9%
|178
|27.0
|40.6%
|324
|27.8%
|90
|15.1%
|49
|12
|115
|DEN
|Brandon Johnson
|14.9
|30.4%
|116
|23.1
|26.5%
|185
|20.5%
|38
|5.9%
|11
|8
|116
|JAX
|Jamal Agnew
|14.6
|23.0%
|102
|18.0
|18.3%
|144
|40.3%
|58
|22.2%
|32
|8
|117
|ARI
|Greg Dortch
|14.4
|25.5%
|115
|20.4
|23.2%
|184
|30.4%
|56
|8.7%
|16
|9
|118
|TEN
|Kyle Philips
|14.3
|24.7%
|97
|16.9
|16.9%
|118
|73.7%
|87
|6.8%
|8
|7
|119
|NE
|Tyquan Thornton
|14.0
|15.9%
|70
|23.4
|15.7%
|117
|20.5%
|24
|19.7%
|23
|5
|120
|PHI
|Julio Jones
|13.8
|18.9%
|83
|22.7
|16.9%
|136
|48.5%
|66
|4.4%
|6
|6
|121
|MIA
|Cedrick Wilson
|13.7
|31.4%
|133
|29.8
|39.8%
|298
|27.5%
|82
|18.1%
|54
|10
|122
|DET
|Kalif Raymond
|13.6
|36.1%
|163
|20.1
|29.8%
|241
|34.0%
|82
|24.9%
|60
|12
|123
|NYG
|Parris Campbell
|13.0
|30.9%
|130
|18.0
|26.4%
|198
|70.2%
|139
|19.2%
|38
|11
|124
|CHI
|Tyler Scott
|12.6
|37.0%
|148
|23.4
|36.2%
|281
|17.8%
|50
|17.1%
|48
|12
|125
|DEN
|Marvin Mims
|12.3
|38.8%
|148
|21.5
|37.0%
|258
|20.2%
|52
|23.6%
|61
|12
|126
|LV
|Tre Tucker
|11.8
|31.2%
|130
|16.0
|25.1%
|176
|24.4%
|43
|10.8%
|19
|11
|127
|WAS
|Dyami Brown
|10.8
|24.9%
|141
|16.3
|24.9%
|212
|27.8%
|59
|15.6%
|33
|13
|128
|ATL
|KhaDarel Hodge
|10.6
|31.0%
|125
|21.8
|33.2%
|262
|18.7%
|49
|10.7%
|28
|12
|129
|BUF
|Trent Sherfield
|9.9
|24.1%
|108
|18.3
|28.1%
|219
|44.3%
|97
|10.0%
|22
|12
|130
|KC
|Kadarius Toney
|9.7
|22.7%
|106
|15.4
|21.9%
|169
|39.6%
|67
|27.8%
|47
|11
|131
|SEA
|Jake Bobo
|9.6
|25.8%
|114
|19.6
|32.6%
|235
|23.8%
|56
|21.3%
|50
|12
|132
|HOU
|John Metchie
|9.3
|19.9%
|90
|15.9
|22.6%
|175
|33.1%
|58
|16.6%
|29
|11
|133
|JAX
|Tim Jones
|9.1
|21.6%
|96
|17.3
|26.4%
|208
|26.4%
|55
|8.7%
|18
|12
|134
|DEN
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|8.9
|27.3%
|104
|18.0
|31.0%
|216
|40.7%
|88
|5.6%
|12
|12
|135
|TB
|Deven Thompkins
|8.5
|22.8%
|100
|16.3
|26.7%
|196
|45.9%
|90
|13.3%
|26
|12
|136
|NO
|Lynn Bowden
|8.3
|15.3%
|73
|19.1
|23.4%
|191
|26.7%
|51
|18.3%
|35
|10
|137
|ATL
|Scott Miller
|7.7
|22.6%
|91
|16.7
|25.3%
|200
|37.5%
|75
|17.0%
|34
|12
Tight Ends
- RTs = # of Routes Run
- RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
- RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
- Sn% = Snap Share
- Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
- IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
- Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, out wide or in the backfield.
|RT/Gm
|RT%
|Rts
|Sn/Gm
|Sn%
|Snaps
|IL%
|IL Sn
|Det%
|Det Sn
|Gms
|1
|TB
|Cade Otton
|35.3
|83.6%
|366
|59.3
|97.0%
|711
|50.6%
|360
|49.4%
|351
|12
|2
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|34.8
|82.6%
|393
|50.9
|80.6%
|611
|55.2%
|337
|44.8%
|274
|12
|3
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|34.2
|67.2%
|381
|46.9
|66.1%
|563
|35.5%
|200
|64.5%
|363
|12
|4
|CLE
|David Njoku
|33.8
|77.4%
|364
|58.3
|81.3%
|699
|50.1%
|350
|49.9%
|349
|12
|5
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|33.0
|59.6%
|261
|61.1
|68.3%
|550
|55.6%
|306
|44.4%
|244
|9
|6
|LA
|Tyler Higbee
|32.5
|77.4%
|340
|56.1
|88.8%
|673
|54.2%
|365
|45.8%
|308
|12
|7
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|32.4
|77.2%
|349
|55.7
|82.7%
|668
|53.7%
|359
|46.3%
|309
|12
|8
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|32.4
|84.9%
|377
|49.8
|75.7%
|597
|25.5%
|152
|74.5%
|445
|12
|9
|KC
|Travis Kelce
|31.3
|69.4%
|324
|48.2
|68.8%
|530
|32.6%
|173
|67.4%
|357
|11
|10
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|30.1
|65.8%
|298
|45.4
|64.5%
|499
|58.9%
|294
|41.1%
|205
|11
|11
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|29.8
|51.5%
|217
|50.3
|53.7%
|402
|40.3%
|162
|59.7%
|240
|8
|12
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|29.3
|58.6%
|248
|47.5
|69.7%
|522
|55.2%
|288
|44.8%
|234
|11
|13
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|29.2
|71.8%
|329
|47.9
|72.0%
|575
|60.5%
|348
|39.5%
|227
|12
|14
|SF
|George Kittle
|28.7
|83.3%
|299
|53.3
|88.4%
|639
|72.1%
|461
|27.9%
|178
|12
|15
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|28.5
|70.0%
|280
|54.6
|84.4%
|655
|65.2%
|427
|34.8%
|228
|12
|16
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|28.1
|65.6%
|294
|43.4
|61.2%
|477
|40.7%
|194
|59.3%
|283
|11
|17
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|27.6
|42.9%
|204
|46.3
|45.3%
|370
|45.4%
|168
|54.6%
|202
|8
|18
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|27.5
|67.7%
|297
|46.1
|74.0%
|553
|66.0%
|365
|34.0%
|188
|12
|19
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|27.5
|55.4%
|240
|43.8
|59.8%
|438
|68.3%
|299
|31.7%
|139
|10
|20
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|27.4
|62.7%
|291
|41.0
|68.9%
|492
|48.8%
|240
|51.2%
|252
|12
|21
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|25.9
|35.3%
|158
|43.0
|38.6%
|301
|56.5%
|170
|43.5%
|131
|7
|22
|ARI
|Zach Ertz
|25.9
|39.7%
|179
|39.7
|35.1%
|278
|45.7%
|127
|54.3%
|151
|7
|23
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|25.5
|73.9%
|298
|40.2
|61.1%
|482
|24.7%
|119
|75.3%
|363
|12
|24
|BAL
|Mark Andrews
|24.7
|63.6%
|236
|44.6
|58.6%
|446
|41.9%
|187
|58.1%
|259
|10
|25
|DEN
|Adam Trautman
|24.6
|66.4%
|253
|45.3
|77.9%
|543
|54.0%
|293
|46.0%
|250
|12
|26
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|24.4
|44.0%
|214
|32.6
|37.2%
|293
|43.0%
|126
|57.0%
|167
|9
|27
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|24.3
|64.5%
|253
|37.9
|65.3%
|455
|47.0%
|214
|53.0%
|241
|12
|28
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|23.3
|36.4%
|145
|36.0
|35.1%
|252
|65.1%
|164
|34.9%
|88
|7
|29
|ATL
|Jonnu Smith
|22.6
|58.6%
|236
|36.5
|55.5%
|438
|42.2%
|185
|57.8%
|253
|12
|30
|LV
|Michael Mayer
|22.1
|50.6%
|211
|41.0
|70.1%
|492
|74.8%
|368
|25.2%
|124
|12
|31
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|21.8
|45.3%
|204
|33.5
|42.6%
|335
|54.3%
|182
|45.7%
|153
|10
|32
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|21.3
|40.4%
|188
|36.8
|47.9%
|368
|48.1%
|177
|51.9%
|191
|10
|33
|CIN
|Irv Smith
|21.2
|41.4%
|198
|29.5
|40.5%
|295
|49.5%
|146
|50.5%
|149
|10
|34
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|20.6
|49.5%
|219
|33.1
|55.1%
|397
|46.1%
|183
|53.9%
|214
|12
|35
|ARI
|Trey McBride
|20.2
|55.7%
|251
|38.5
|63.3%
|501
|59.1%
|296
|40.9%
|205
|13
|36
|KC
|Noah Gray
|19.4
|44.1%
|206
|35.2
|54.8%
|422
|53.3%
|225
|46.7%
|197
|12
|37
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|18.8
|49.9%
|219
|30.2
|48.5%
|362
|29.0%
|105
|71.0%
|257
|12
|38
|NYG
|Daniel Bellinger
|18.7
|38.5%
|162
|38.3
|61.3%
|459
|53.8%
|247
|46.2%
|212
|12
|39
|LAC
|Donald Parham
|18.3
|39.8%
|185
|31.4
|49.1%
|377
|68.4%
|258
|31.6%
|119
|12
|40
|CIN
|Tanner Hudson
|16.7
|24.1%
|115
|19.1
|18.4%
|134
|22.4%
|30
|77.6%
|104
|7
|41
|LV
|Austin Hooper
|15.7
|37.4%
|156
|27.1
|46.3%
|325
|62.8%
|204
|37.2%
|121
|12
|42
|WAS
|John Bates
|15.2
|26.1%
|148
|29.2
|44.5%
|379
|76.8%
|291
|23.2%
|88
|13
|43
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|14.7
|32.6%
|144
|27.9
|46.5%
|335
|56.7%
|190
|43.3%
|145
|12
|44
|PIT
|Connor Heyward
|14.1
|40.2%
|160
|24.9
|41.6%
|299
|53.2%
|159
|46.8%
|140
|12
|45
|CAR
|Tommy Tremble
|13.7
|27.8%
|135
|27.7
|38.8%
|305
|68.2%
|208
|31.8%
|97
|11
|46
|DET
|Brock Wright
|13.5
|26.5%
|120
|31.0
|46.0%
|372
|79.3%
|295
|20.7%
|77
|12
|47
|GB
|Tucker Kraft
|13.2
|29.1%
|126
|25.6
|41.9%
|307
|85.3%
|262
|14.7%
|45
|12
|48
|IND
|Drew Ogletree
|12.7
|21.1%
|95
|28.6
|32.7%
|257
|80.2%
|206
|19.8%
|51
|9
|49
|NO
|Foster Moreau
|12.5
|21.0%
|100
|35.7
|43.7%
|357
|73.7%
|263
|26.3%
|94
|10
|50
|CIN
|Drew Sample
|12.0
|18.0%
|86
|22.9
|37.7%
|275
|72.7%
|200
|27.3%
|75
|12
|51
|SEA
|Will Dissly
|11.5
|22.2%
|98
|24.4
|37.2%
|268
|76.9%
|206
|23.1%
|62
|11
|52
|MIN
|Josh Oliver
|10.9
|17.4%
|83
|25.0
|39.6%
|300
|93.0%
|279
|7.0%
|21
|12
|53
|PIT
|Darnell Washington
|10.8
|23.4%
|93
|28.5
|47.6%
|342
|78.9%
|270
|21.1%
|72
|12
|54
|NYJ
|Jeremy Ruckert
|10.8
|22.0%
|102
|18.8
|31.7%
|226
|72.6%
|164
|27.4%
|62
|12
|55
|IND
|Will Mallory
|10.6
|16.0%
|72
|13.0
|11.6%
|91
|36.3%
|33
|63.7%
|58
|7
|56
|BAL
|Isaiah Likely
|10.4
|31.3%
|116
|22.1
|34.8%
|265
|48.7%
|129
|51.3%
|136
|12
|57
|NYJ
|C.J. Uzomah
|10.3
|20.7%
|96
|19.0
|31.9%
|228
|75.9%
|173
|24.1%
|55
|12
|58
|IND
|Mo Alie-Cox
|10.1
|18.2%
|82
|23.2
|35.4%
|278
|91.0%
|253
|9.0%
|25
|12
|59
|HOU
|Brevin Jordan
|9.4
|14.3%
|65
|17.5
|18.1%
|140
|72.1%
|101
|27.9%
|39
|8
|60
|PHI
|Jack Stoll
|9.2
|19.6%
|86
|24.3
|36.1%
|291
|84.5%
|246
|15.5%
|45
|12
|61
|CLE
|Harrison Bryant
|8.3
|17.4%
|82
|22.2
|30.9%
|266
|60.9%
|162
|39.1%
|104
|12
Targets & Receiving Stats
Wide Receivers
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
- EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
|Tg/G
|Tg Sh
|Tgt
|Ay Sh
|AY
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|REC
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|EZ Tgt
|1
|LAC
|Keenan Allen
|11.5
|32.3%
|138
|38.4%
|1279
|9.3
|30.9%
|2.63
|102
|1175
|7
|3
|5
|2
|MIN
|Justin Jefferson
|10.6
|12.3%
|53
|17.5%
|544
|10.3
|26.9%
|2.90
|36
|571
|3
|0
|3
|3
|IND
|Michael Pittman
|10.6
|31.5%
|127
|34.0%
|1004
|7.9
|29.0%
|2.03
|87
|889
|4
|2
|5
|4
|MIA
|Tyreek Hill
|10.6
|32.5%
|127
|44.2%
|1337
|10.5
|37.8%
|4.41
|93
|1481
|12
|5
|9
|5
|DET
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|10.5
|28.3%
|115
|30.5%
|858
|7.5
|29.1%
|2.64
|84
|1042
|6
|2
|3
|6
|CIN
|Ja'Marr Chase
|10.3
|29.0%
|124
|39.3%
|1056
|8.5
|26.9%
|2.31
|86
|1063
|7
|3
|9
|7
|BUF
|Stefon Diggs
|10.1
|29.5%
|121
|36.3%
|1198
|9.9
|29.1%
|2.33
|83
|969
|8
|3
|7
|8
|DAL
|CeeDee Lamb
|10.1
|28.5%
|121
|36.9%
|1283
|10.6
|29.4%
|2.88
|90
|1182
|7
|1
|15
|9
|NYJ
|Garrett Wilson
|10.0
|31.0%
|120
|47.5%
|1299
|10.8
|26.8%
|1.66
|67
|745
|3
|5
|5
|10
|PHI
|A.J. Brown
|9.8
|31.5%
|118
|45.9%
|1461
|12.4
|29.1%
|2.87
|81
|1164
|7
|2
|12
|11
|LA
|Puka Nacua
|9.8
|29.9%
|118
|34.4%
|1074
|9.1
|30.6%
|2.67
|77
|1029
|4
|4
|5
|12
|LV
|Davante Adams
|9.8
|31.4%
|118
|44.5%
|1311
|11.1
|30.1%
|2.08
|69
|814
|4
|5
|5
|13
|NO
|Chris Olave
|9.3
|25.8%
|111
|41.3%
|1561
|14.1
|26.7%
|2.14
|68
|890
|3
|3
|9
|14
|CAR
|Adam Thielen
|8.8
|26.7%
|106
|28.5%
|765
|7.2
|23.2%
|1.65
|80
|753
|4
|2
|4
|15
|TB
|Mike Evans
|8.6
|26.1%
|103
|44.6%
|1523
|14.8
|28.9%
|2.83
|61
|1012
|10
|4
|12
|16
|SEA
|DK Metcalf
|8.0
|22.7%
|88
|40.5%
|1266
|14.4
|24.4%
|2.25
|49
|812
|6
|2
|13
|17
|TEN
|DeAndre Hopkins
|7.9
|27.9%
|95
|43.5%
|1424
|15.0
|28.5%
|2.32
|50
|774
|5
|3
|11
|18
|ARI
|Marquise Brown
|7.8
|25.0%
|101
|38.6%
|1198
|11.9
|24.2%
|1.37
|51
|574
|4
|1
|5
|19
|CHI
|DJ Moore
|7.8
|27.1%
|93
|44.6%
|1054
|11.3
|23.9%
|2.58
|70
|1003
|6
|1
|9
|20
|HOU
|Nico Collins
|7.7
|21.4%
|85
|25.9%
|976
|11.5
|26.2%
|3.06
|59
|991
|6
|1
|8
|21
|WAS
|Terry McLaurin
|7.7
|20.8%
|100
|30.6%
|1111
|11.1
|20.7%
|1.43
|60
|694
|2
|2
|5
|22
|CLE
|Amari Cooper
|7.6
|22.0%
|91
|34.7%
|1223
|13.4
|23.7%
|2.08
|50
|799
|2
|5
|5
|23
|MIA
|Jaylen Waddle
|7.5
|21.2%
|83
|27.5%
|833
|10.0
|27.9%
|2.50
|57
|743
|3
|4
|6
|24
|PIT
|Diontae Johnson
|7.5
|16.8%
|60
|26.8%
|709
|11.8
|26.9%
|1.87
|34
|418
|2
|1
|4
|25
|LA
|Cooper Kupp
|7.4
|14.9%
|59
|17.0%
|531
|9.0
|25.2%
|1.87
|33
|437
|2
|3
|3
|26
|PHI
|DeVonta Smith
|7.3
|23.2%
|87
|34.3%
|1092
|12.5
|20.0%
|1.92
|64
|834
|6
|3
|7
|27
|SEA
|Tyler Lockett
|7.3
|22.4%
|87
|31.3%
|976
|11.2
|22.7%
|1.62
|59
|622
|4
|1
|10
|28
|CLE
|Elijah Moore
|7.1
|20.6%
|85
|26.7%
|939
|11.0
|21.3%
|1.26
|47
|501
|1
|1
|4
|29
|TB
|Chris Godwin
|7.1
|21.5%
|85
|22.6%
|773
|9.1
|22.5%
|1.60
|53
|606
|1
|1
|8
|30
|JAX
|Christian Kirk
|7.1
|20.9%
|85
|26.9%
|845
|9.9
|24.3%
|2.25
|57
|787
|3
|5
|2
|31
|JAX
|Calvin Ridley
|7.0
|20.6%
|84
|37.5%
|1178
|14.0
|21.0%
|1.72
|51
|689
|5
|1
|13
|32
|LV
|Jakobi Meyers
|6.9
|20.2%
|76
|26.2%
|771
|10.2
|21.4%
|1.66
|52
|591
|6
|0
|5
|33
|NE
|Kendrick Bourne
|6.9
|13.8%
|55
|18.9%
|555
|10.1
|24.2%
|1.79
|37
|406
|4
|0
|2
|34
|MIN
|Jordan Addison
|6.8
|19.0%
|82
|31.8%
|985
|12.0
|20.2%
|1.69
|54
|686
|7
|2
|8
|35
|HOU
|Tank Dell
|6.8
|18.8%
|75
|28.3%
|1067
|14.2
|24.9%
|2.36
|47
|709
|7
|3
|5
|36
|CIN
|Tee Higgins
|6.8
|12.6%
|54
|22.8%
|613
|11.4
|20.8%
|1.40
|30
|364
|2
|2
|6
|37
|BAL
|Zay Flowers
|6.7
|24.2%
|80
|23.8%
|660
|8.2
|23.3%
|1.78
|58
|613
|2
|3
|2
|38
|ATL
|Drake London
|6.6
|20.8%
|73
|27.1%
|787
|10.8
|23.2%
|1.82
|46
|573
|2
|1
|5
|39
|CIN
|Tyler Boyd
|6.6
|18.5%
|79
|19.3%
|520
|6.6
|18.7%
|1.18
|55
|499
|2
|4
|4
|40
|SF
|Brandon Aiyuk
|6.5
|22.4%
|72
|39.5%
|1022
|14.2
|25.2%
|3.24
|50
|927
|6
|1
|4
|41
|PIT
|George Pickens
|6.5
|21.8%
|78
|38.9%
|1027
|13.2
|20.7%
|1.99
|44
|748
|3
|1
|5
|42
|IND
|Josh Downs
|6.5
|19.4%
|78
|17.9%
|530
|6.8
|23.4%
|1.74
|51
|580
|2
|0
|2
|43
|NO
|Michael Thomas
|6.4
|14.9%
|64
|17.2%
|651
|10.2
|20.1%
|1.41
|39
|448
|1
|0
|7
|44
|DEN
|Courtland Sutton
|6.3
|23.6%
|75
|42.1%
|965
|12.9
|21.6%
|1.84
|50
|637
|9
|4
|12
|45
|GB
|Romeo Doubs
|6.2
|18.7%
|74
|26.2%
|931
|12.6
|21.2%
|1.45
|45
|505
|7
|3
|12
|46
|CAR
|Jonathan Mingo
|6.1
|16.9%
|67
|24.2%
|648
|9.7
|17.5%
|0.93
|34
|355
|0
|3
|2
|47
|GB
|Christian Watson
|5.9
|13.4%
|53
|24.3%
|862
|16.3
|20.6%
|1.64
|28
|422
|5
|1
|14
|48
|HOU
|Robert Woods
|5.7
|14.3%
|57
|15.6%
|586
|10.3
|21.0%
|1.20
|30
|326
|1
|2
|3
|49
|WAS
|Jahan Dotson
|5.7
|15.4%
|74
|19.7%
|716
|9.7
|15.1%
|0.94
|44
|458
|4
|4
|5
|50
|SEA
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|5.7
|17.5%
|68
|13.1%
|408
|6.0
|21.1%
|1.45
|45
|468
|2
|3
|2
|51
|WAS
|Curtis Samuel
|5.7
|14.1%
|68
|13.5%
|490
|7.2
|23.0%
|1.72
|51
|508
|2
|0
|4
|52
|BUF
|Gabe Davis
|5.6
|16.3%
|67
|28.3%
|936
|14.0
|16.5%
|1.47
|39
|595
|6
|3
|12
|53
|LAC
|Joshua Palmer
|5.6
|9.1%
|39
|14.9%
|495
|12.7
|17.9%
|1.73
|23
|377
|1
|2
|3
|54
|JAX
|Zay Jones
|5.5
|8.1%
|33
|14.3%
|450
|13.6
|19.4%
|1.09
|18
|186
|2
|1
|6
|55
|NE
|Demario Douglas
|5.5
|13.8%
|55
|14.4%
|424
|7.7
|27.9%
|2.08
|36
|410
|0
|0
|2
|56
|KC
|Rashee Rice
|5.4
|15.3%
|65
|9.9%
|290
|4.5
|28.6%
|2.60
|52
|591
|5
|4
|3
|57
|GB
|Jayden Reed
|5.3
|16.2%
|64
|18.9%
|673
|10.5
|22.5%
|1.80
|40
|513
|5
|3
|4
|58
|SF
|Deebo Samuel
|5.3
|16.5%
|53
|14.5%
|374
|7.1
|22.6%
|2.51
|38
|590
|3
|0
|1
|59
|DEN
|Jerry Jeudy
|5.2
|17.9%
|57
|28.1%
|643
|11.3
|19.6%
|1.69
|40
|491
|1
|1
|4
|60
|LA
|Tutu Atwell
|5.2
|15.7%
|62
|23.2%
|722
|11.6
|17.5%
|1.34
|37
|476
|3
|2
|4
|61
|MIN
|K.J. Osborn
|5.0
|12.7%
|55
|15.8%
|490
|8.9
|14.4%
|1.10
|36
|418
|2
|3
|4
|62
|HOU
|Noah Brown
|5.0
|7.5%
|30
|8.8%
|332
|11.1
|16.9%
|2.48
|21
|439
|1
|1
|2
|63
|NO
|Rashid Shaheed
|5.0
|12.8%
|55
|21.2%
|802
|14.6
|17.5%
|1.70
|33
|534
|3
|2
|4
|64
|BAL
|Odell Beckham
|4.7
|14.2%
|47
|21.1%
|585
|12.4
|26.1%
|2.27
|27
|408
|2
|0
|6
|65
|DAL
|Brandin Cooks
|4.6
|12.0%
|51
|18.2%
|633
|12.4
|15.3%
|1.49
|37
|497
|5
|1
|5
|66
|NYG
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|4.5
|13.6%
|45
|7.1%
|169
|3.7
|21.3%
|1.26
|36
|265
|1
|1
|1
|67
|LA
|Van Jefferson
|4.4
|3.8%
|31
|8.4%
|520
|16.8
|11.3%
|0.60
|14
|164
|0
|2
|1
|68
|NYG
|Darius Slayton
|4.4
|16.0%
|53
|26.9%
|643
|12.1
|15.7%
|1.29
|32
|435
|1
|0
|1
|69
|NE
|DeVante Parker
|4.3
|9.8%
|39
|14.2%
|416
|10.7
|15.8%
|1.07
|22
|264
|0
|3
|0
|70
|ARI
|Michael Wilson
|4.2
|9.4%
|38
|15.9%
|492
|12.9
|14.6%
|1.66
|27
|431
|2
|0
|2
|71
|CAR
|DJ Chark
|4.2
|10.60%
|42
|21.00%
|565
|13.4
|13.40%
|1.02
|23
|319
|3
|1
|2
|72
|NE
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|4.1
|10.3%
|41
|8.8%
|259
|6.3
|19.6%
|0.81
|25
|170
|1
|1
|0
|73
|LAC
|Jalen Guyton
|4.0
|3.7%
|16
|5.7%
|189
|11.8
|12.4%
|0.39
|6
|50
|1
|0
|2
|74
|TB
|Trey Palmer
|4.0
|12.2%
|48
|14.0%
|477
|9.9
|15.2%
|0.76
|27
|239
|2
|0
|1
|75
|CAR
|Terrace Marshall
|4.0
|8.1%
|32
|9.5%
|254
|7.9
|17.0%
|0.71
|18
|134
|0
|1
|0
|76
|DAL
|Michael Gallup
|3.9
|11.1%
|47
|14.9%
|518
|11.0
|16.6%
|1.26
|28
|357
|1
|1
|3
|77
|NYJ
|Allen Lazard
|3.8
|10.9%
|42
|18.2%
|497
|11.8
|12.3%
|0.85
|20
|290
|1
|4
|1
|78
|IND
|Alec Pierce
|3.8
|11.2%
|45
|22.4%
|662
|14.7
|10.8%
|0.94
|25
|391
|1
|1
|2
|79
|DET
|Josh Reynolds
|3.7
|10.8%
|44
|18.2%
|512
|11.6
|12.9%
|1.32
|28
|450
|4
|3
|5
|80
|LAC
|Quentin Johnston
|3.7
|10.3%
|44
|15.4%
|512
|11.6
|16.1%
|0.88
|26
|242
|1
|2
|4
|81
|ARI
|Rondale Moore
|3.6
|11.6%
|47
|8.0%
|247
|5.3
|13.9%
|0.77
|29
|260
|1
|1
|0
|82
|KC
|Justin Watson
|3.5
|9.2%
|39
|24.5%
|716
|18.4
|16.6%
|1.41
|20
|332
|2
|5
|5
|83
|CHI
|Darnell Mooney
|3.5
|12.2%
|42
|18.9%
|447
|10.6
|12.8%
|1.07
|25
|351
|1
|0
|6
|84
|MIN
|Brandon Powell
|3.4
|7.9%
|34
|8.3%
|257
|7.6
|16.4%
|1.30
|25
|269
|1
|0
|2
|85
|BAL
|Rashod Bateman
|3.3
|10.9%
|36
|17.7%
|491
|13.6
|17.2%
|1.13
|22
|236
|1
|2
|2
|86
|GB
|Dontayvion Wicks
|3.3
|9.1%
|36
|11.2%
|399
|11.1
|20.3%
|2.11
|23
|374
|1
|2
|1
|87
|TEN
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|3.3
|11.5%
|39
|14.2%
|465
|11.9
|14.9%
|1.18
|25
|309
|3
|0
|4
|88
|ATL
|Mack Hollins
|3.2
|8.3%
|29
|12.7%
|368
|12.7
|21.0%
|1.79
|17
|247
|0
|2
|2
|89
|PIT
|Allen Robinson
|3.2
|10.6%
|38
|10.0%
|265
|7.0
|12.9%
|0.69
|26
|204
|0
|0
|2
|90
|KC
|Skyy Moore
|3.1
|8.7%
|37
|11.1%
|323
|8.7
|15.2%
|1.00
|21
|244
|1
|0
|3
|91
|TEN
|Treylon Burks
|3.0
|5.3%
|18
|10.2%
|335
|18.6
|14.9%
|1.01
|8
|122
|0
|2
|0
|92
|DET
|Jameson Williams
|3.0
|5.9%
|24
|13.8%
|388
|16.2
|15.6%
|1.27
|13
|195
|2
|3
|1
|93
|DET
|Kalif Raymond
|2.8
|8.4%
|34
|9.6%
|269
|7.9
|20.9%
|2.28
|26
|372
|1
|0
|0
|94
|KC
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|2.8
|7.7%
|33
|21.2%
|618
|18.7
|10.9%
|0.90
|17
|273
|1
|2
|4
|95
|SF
|Jauan Jennings
|2.7
|9.3%
|30
|12.5%
|323
|10.8
|15.9%
|1.27
|17
|240
|1
|0
|2
|96
|KC
|Kadarius Toney
|2.7
|7.0%
|30
|3.0%
|86
|2.9
|28.3%
|1.31
|22
|139
|1
|2
|0
|97
|TEN
|Kyle Philips
|2.7
|5.6%
|19
|4.7%
|154
|8.1
|19.6%
|1.71
|13
|166
|0
|1
|1
|98
|NE
|Tyquan Thornton
|2.6
|3.3%
|13
|5.4%
|158
|12.1
|18.6%
|0.49
|5
|34
|0
|1
|0
|99
|BUF
|Khalil Shakir
|2.5
|7.3%
|30
|8.4%
|279
|9.3
|15.9%
|2.17
|25
|410
|2
|0
|0
|100
|NYG
|Parris Campbell
|2.5
|8.1%
|27
|3.6%
|86
|3.2
|20.8%
|0.80
|20
|104
|0
|1
|0
|101
|ARI
|Greg Dortch
|2.4
|5.4%
|22
|6.8%
|212
|9.6
|19.1%
|1.08
|11
|124
|1
|0
|2
|102
|LV
|Hunter Renfrow
|2.4
|7.7%
|29
|5.2%
|152
|5.2
|14.6%
|1.06
|22
|209
|0
|1
|0
|103
|DAL
|Jalen Tolbert
|2.4
|6.8%
|29
|11.1%
|384
|13.3
|16.3%
|1.12
|17
|200
|1
|1
|2
|104
|MIA
|Braxton Berrios
|2.4
|6.6%
|26
|6.9%
|210
|8.1
|12.1%
|0.91
|20
|194
|1
|0
|2
|105
|NE
|Kayshon Boutte
|2.3
|1.8%
|7
|4.4%
|128
|18.3
|11.5%
|0.31
|2
|19
|0
|0
|1
|106
|NYG
|Jalin Hyatt
|2.3
|8.4%
|28
|27.6%
|659
|23.5
|12.1%
|1.43
|17
|330
|0
|1
|0
|107
|BAL
|Nelson Agholor
|2.3
|8.5%
|28
|12.7%
|353
|12.6
|14.3%
|1.44
|20
|282
|3
|1
|4
|108
|PIT
|Calvin Austin
|2.3
|7.8%
|28
|11.8%
|313
|11.2
|15.1%
|0.97
|17
|180
|1
|1
|0
|109
|CLE
|Cedric Tillman
|2.2
|4.8%
|20
|8.0%
|283
|14.1
|10.3%
|0.44
|9
|85
|0
|0
|3
|110
|CIN
|Trenton Irwin
|2.2
|5.6%
|24
|9.6%
|257
|10.7
|12.1%
|1.21
|18
|241
|1
|0
|1
|111
|NYG
|Isaiah Hodgins
|2.1
|7.5%
|25
|7.4%
|177
|7.1
|13.9%
|0.86
|15
|154
|2
|0
|2
|112
|NE
|Jalen Reagor
|2.0
|2.5%
|10
|5.1%
|151
|15.1
|13.2%
|0.43
|3
|33
|0
|1
|1
|113
|DEN
|Marvin Mims
|1.9
|7.2%
|23
|16.3%
|373
|16.2
|15.5%
|1.94
|16
|287
|1
|1
|1
|114
|MIA
|Cedrick Wilson
|1.9
|4.9%
|19
|8.2%
|248
|13.0
|14.3%
|1.29
|12
|171
|2
|0
|2
|115
|TB
|Deven Thompkins
|1.8
|5.6%
|22
|4.8%
|165
|7.5
|22.0%
|0.82
|15
|82
|1
|0
|2
|116
|PHI
|Quez Watkins
|1.8
|2.4%
|9
|2.4%
|77
|8.5
|8.7%
|0.47
|7
|49
|0
|0
|0
|117
|NO
|A.T. Perry
|1.8
|2.1%
|9
|3.3%
|124
|13.8
|8.9%
|0.74
|4
|75
|1
|0
|1
|118
|TEN
|Chris Moore
|1.8
|6.2%
|21
|12.2%
|400
|19.1
|10.4%
|1.45
|13
|292
|0
|0
|0
|119
|NYJ
|Randall Cobb
|1.7
|3.1%
|12
|2.8%
|77
|6.4
|9.7%
|0.16
|3
|20
|0
|1
|0
|120
|NYJ
|Xavier Gipson
|1.7
|4.4%
|17
|6.6%
|180
|10.6
|9.1%
|0.85
|12
|159
|0
|1
|1
|121
|WAS
|Dyami Brown
|1.7
|4.6%
|22
|9.5%
|344
|15.6
|15.6%
|1.19
|12
|168
|1
|2
|2
|122
|LAC
|Alex Erickson
|1.7
|1.2%
|5
|2.8%
|93
|18.7
|7.7%
|0.80
|3
|52
|0
|0
|0
|123
|CHI
|Tyler Scott
|1.7
|5.8%
|20
|10.5%
|247
|12.4
|13.5%
|0.55
|10
|81
|0
|1
|1
|124
|LV
|Tre Tucker
|1.6
|4.8%
|18
|11.2%
|329
|18.3
|13.8%
|1.24
|8
|161
|0
|0
|1
|125
|DEN
|Brandon Johnson
|1.6
|4.1%
|13
|6.6%
|150
|11.6
|11.2%
|1.05
|8
|122
|3
|1
|1
|126
|SEA
|Jake Bobo
|1.6
|4.9%
|19
|4.6%
|142
|7.5
|16.7%
|1.50
|15
|171
|2
|0
|2
|127
|JAX
|Parker Washington
|1.5
|1.5%
|6
|1.8%
|58
|9.6
|18.8%
|1.91
|6
|61
|1
|0
|1
|128
|JAX
|Jamal Agnew
|1.5
|2.9%
|12
|3.4%
|106
|8.8
|11.8%
|0.88
|9
|90
|0
|0
|0
|129
|HOU
|John Metchie
|1.5
|4.0%
|16
|3.5%
|131
|8.2
|17.8%
|1.53
|12
|138
|0
|0
|0
|130
|PHI
|Julio Jones
|1.3
|2.1%
|8
|0.9%
|27
|3.4
|9.6%
|0.19
|5
|16
|1
|0
|1
|131
|ATL
|KhaDarel Hodge
|1.3
|4.6%
|16
|8.3%
|239
|15.0
|12.8%
|1.59
|11
|199
|0
|0
|0
|132
|PHI
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|1.2
|3.7%
|14
|5.9%
|186
|13.3
|6.2%
|0.51
|7
|116
|2
|1
|3
|133
|BUF
|Trent Sherfield
|1.1
|3.2%
|13
|3.2%
|105
|8.1
|12.0%
|0.49
|7
|53
|0
|0
|0
|134
|CHI
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|1.0
|1.5%
|5
|1.5%
|36
|7.1
|6.6%
|0.58
|4
|44
|0
|0
|0
|135
|ATL
|Scott Miller
|0.8
|2.8%
|10
|2.6%
|76
|7.6
|11.0%
|0.88
|8
|80
|2
|0
|2
|136
|JAX
|Tim Jones
|0.8
|2.2%
|9
|1.7%
|54
|6.0
|9.4%
|0.32
|6
|31
|0
|0
|0
|137
|DEN
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|0.8
|2.8%
|9
|3.5%
|80
|8.9
|8.7%
|0.63
|7
|65
|1
|0
|1
|138
|NYJ
|Jason Brownlee
|0.5
|0.5%
|2
|0.4%
|11
|5.5
|2.6%
|0.26
|2
|20
|0
|0
|0
|139
|NO
|Lynn Bowden
|0.5
|1.2%
|5
|1.3%
|47
|9.5
|6.8%
|0.23
|2
|17
|0
|1
|0
Tight Ends
- Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
- AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
- AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for
- aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
- TPRR = Targets per Route Run
- YPRR = Yards per Route Run
- EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
|Tgt/G
|Tt Sh
|Tgt
|Ay Sh
|AY
|aDOT
|TPRR
|YPRR
|REC
|Yds
|TD
|Drop
|EZ Tgt
|1
|MIN
|T.J. Hockenson
|9.0
|25.0%
|108
|24.2%
|750
|6.9
|27.5%
|2.00
|80
|786
|5
|4
|4
|2
|KC
|Travis Kelce
|8.5
|21.8%
|93
|22.6%
|659
|7.1
|28.7%
|2.51
|74
|813
|5
|1
|4
|3
|JAX
|Evan Engram
|7.6
|22.4%
|91
|12.1%
|380
|4.2
|24.1%
|1.61
|73
|606
|1
|2
|1
|4
|DET
|Sam LaPorta
|7.2
|21.2%
|86
|21.9%
|615
|7.2
|24.6%
|1.95
|64
|679
|6
|6
|2
|5
|CLE
|David Njoku
|7.0
|20.3%
|84
|10.5%
|369
|4.4
|23.1%
|1.40
|53
|509
|2
|7
|6
|6
|NYG
|Darren Waller
|6.4
|15.4%
|51
|17.1%
|408
|8.0
|23.5%
|1.77
|36
|384
|1
|0
|2
|7
|ARI
|Zach Ertz
|6.1
|10.6%
|43
|9.9%
|307
|7.1
|24.0%
|1.04
|27
|187
|1
|4
|2
|8
|BAL
|Mark Andrews
|6.1
|18.4%
|61
|17.3%
|479
|7.9
|25.8%
|2.31
|45
|544
|6
|3
|6
|9
|BUF
|Dalton Kincaid
|5.8
|15.6%
|64
|9.2%
|304
|4.7
|21.8%
|1.61
|56
|474
|2
|1
|2
|10
|PHI
|Dallas Goedert
|5.8
|13.9%
|52
|8.5%
|271
|5.2
|19.9%
|1.57
|38
|410
|2
|1
|1
|11
|ARI
|Trey McBride
|5.7
|18.3%
|74
|15.3%
|474
|6.4
|29.5%
|2.43
|56
|610
|2
|1
|4
|12
|CHI
|Cole Kmet
|5.7
|19.8%
|68
|14.7%
|348
|5.1
|24.3%
|1.72
|56
|482
|5
|0
|4
|13
|ATL
|Kyle Pitts
|5.7
|19.4%
|68
|25.3%
|734
|10.8
|22.8%
|1.65
|41
|492
|1
|2
|2
|14
|SF
|Jake Ferguson
|5.6
|20.8%
|67
|23.5%
|608
|9.1
|22.4%
|2.46
|50
|735
|5
|3
|4
|15
|HOU
|Dalton Schultz
|5.5
|15.3%
|61
|13.8%
|522
|8.6
|20.5%
|1.53
|40
|455
|5
|1
|8
|16
|DAL
|Jake Ferguson
|5.5
|15.6%
|66
|12.0%
|417
|6.3
|20.1%
|1.51
|46
|498
|5
|3
|7
|17
|WAS
|Logan Thomas
|5.3
|13.1%
|63
|11.6%
|419
|6.7
|16.5%
|1.11
|45
|424
|3
|2
|7
|18
|NYJ
|Tyler Conklin
|4.9
|15.2%
|59
|15.6%
|428
|7.2
|20.3%
|1.54
|42
|449
|0
|1
|1
|19
|LA
|Tyler Higbee
|4.6
|13.9%
|55
|10.8%
|335
|6.1
|16.2%
|1.08
|34
|367
|2
|3
|1
|20
|GB
|Luke Musgrave
|4.5
|11.4%
|45
|9.0%
|321
|7.1
|18.8%
|1.42
|33
|341
|1
|0
|1
|21
|TEN
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|4.5
|15.9%
|54
|12.8%
|420
|7.8
|21.3%
|1.24
|35
|313
|0
|4
|1
|22
|CIN
|Tanner Hudson
|4.4
|7.2%
|31
|5.8%
|156
|5.0
|27.0%
|1.98
|26
|228
|0
|0
|0
|23
|PIT
|Pat Freiermuth
|4.3
|8.4%
|30
|8.2%
|216
|7.2
|20.7%
|1.44
|21
|209
|2
|0
|4
|24
|TB
|Cade Otton
|4.2
|12.7%
|50
|8.8%
|301
|6.0
|13.7%
|0.95
|38
|348
|3
|1
|4
|25
|NE
|Hunter Henry
|4.1
|12.3%
|49
|14.6%
|429
|8.8
|16.5%
|1.05
|32
|313
|3
|2
|4
|26
|NO
|Juwan Johnson
|4.0
|7.4%
|32
|6.0%
|226
|7.1
|15.7%
|0.70
|18
|142
|1
|1
|2
|27
|BUF
|Dawson Knox
|4.0
|6.8%
|28
|6.5%
|216
|7.7
|17.7%
|0.65
|15
|102
|1
|1
|4
|28
|ATL
|Jonnu Smith
|4.0
|13.7%
|48
|10.5%
|305
|6.4
|20.3%
|1.83
|37
|433
|2
|3
|2
|29
|LAC
|Gerald Everett
|3.6
|8.4%
|36
|4.4%
|148
|4.1
|19.1%
|1.35
|29
|254
|3
|0
|2
|30
|CAR
|Hayden Hurst
|3.6
|8.1%
|32
|9.5%
|254
|8.0
|15.0%
|0.86
|18
|184
|1
|1
|2
|31
|IND
|Kylen Granson
|3.4
|8.4%
|34
|9.0%
|265
|7.8
|16.7%
|1.21
|20
|247
|1
|3
|1
|32
|LV
|Michael Mayer
|2.8
|8.8%
|33
|7.2%
|212
|6.4
|15.6%
|1.19
|22
|251
|1
|2
|1
|33
|LAC
|Donald Parham
|2.8
|7.7%
|33
|8.3%
|276
|8.4
|17.8%
|1.03
|21
|191
|4
|3
|7
|34
|NO
|Taysom Hill
|2.8
|7.7%
|33
|5.0%
|190
|5.8
|17.7%
|1.23
|26
|229
|1
|0
|2
|35
|NE
|Mike Gesicki
|2.7
|8.0%
|32
|10.2%
|299
|9.3
|14.6%
|0.83
|21
|182
|1
|0
|3
|36
|PIT
|Connor Heyward
|2.5
|8.4%
|30
|6.7%
|176
|5.9
|18.8%
|0.93
|19
|148
|0
|1
|1
|37
|KC
|Noah Gray
|2.4
|6.8%
|29
|7.0%
|205
|7.1
|14.1%
|1.19
|22
|246
|2
|0
|1
|38
|SEA
|Noah Fant
|2.3
|7.2%
|28
|6.5%
|203
|7.2
|12.8%
|1.39
|22
|304
|0
|0
|0
|39
|CIN
|Irv Smith
|2.3
|5.4%
|23
|3.6%
|96
|4.2
|11.6%
|0.49
|16
|97
|1
|2
|2
|40
|MIA
|Durham Smythe
|2.3
|6.4%
|25
|4.9%
|147
|5.9
|10.1%
|0.72
|18
|178
|0
|0
|2
|41
|IND
|Will Mallory
|2.1
|3.7%
|15
|4.0%
|118
|7.8
|20.8%
|1.32
|8
|95
|0
|0
|0
|42
|DEN
|Adam Trautman
|2.1
|7.9%
|25
|7.6%
|174
|7.0
|9.9%
|0.52
|17
|131
|2
|0
|2
|43
|IND
|Drew Ogletree
|2.0
|4.5%
|18
|7.2%
|212
|11.8
|18.9%
|1.55
|9
|147
|2
|0
|1
|44
|SEA
|Colby Parkinson
|1.7
|5.2%
|20
|4.8%
|151
|7.5
|13.9%
|1.04
|14
|150
|0
|0
|3
|45
|WAS
|John Bates
|1.5
|4.2%
|20
|3.4%
|122
|6.1
|13.5%
|0.89
|15
|131
|0
|1
|2
|46
|LV
|Austin Hooper
|1.5
|4.8%
|18
|2.4%
|70
|3.9
|11.5%
|0.96
|15
|149
|0
|0
|0
|47
|MIN
|Josh Oliver
|1.5
|4.2%
|18
|1.8%
|55
|3.1
|21.7%
|1.42
|16
|118
|2
|0
|2
|48
|BAL
|Isaiah Likely
|1.5
|5.4%
|18
|2.6%
|72
|4.0
|15.5%
|1.11
|13
|129
|0
|0
|0
|49
|CAR
|Tommy Tremble
|1.5
|4.0%
|16
|2.9%
|78
|4.9
|11.9%
|0.62
|13
|84
|3
|0
|2
|50
|NYJ
|Jeremy Ruckert
|1.4
|4.4%
|17
|3.8%
|104
|6.1
|16.7%
|0.96
|11
|98
|0
|0
|0
|51
|NO
|Foster Moreau
|1.4
|3.3%
|14
|2.0%
|78
|5.5
|14.0%
|1.43
|13
|143
|1
|1
|1
|52
|HOU
|Brevin Jordan
|1.4
|2.8%
|11
|1.7%
|64
|5.8
|16.9%
|1.91
|9
|124
|1
|1
|1
|53
|SEA
|Will Dissly
|1.4
|3.9%
|15
|1.5%
|47
|3.1
|15.3%
|1.10
|10
|108
|0
|1
|0
|54
|NYG
|Daniel Bellinger
|1.3
|4.5%
|15
|2.6%
|63
|4.2
|9.3%
|0.90
|13
|145
|0
|1
|0
|55
|GB
|Tucker Kraft
|1.3
|3.8%
|15
|1.2%
|42
|2.8
|11.9%
|0.75
|10
|95
|1
|0
|0
|56
|CIN
|Drew Sample
|1.3
|3.5%
|15
|0.6%
|17
|1.1
|17.4%
|1.08
|12
|93
|2
|0
|0
|57
|CLE
|Harrison Bryant
|1.3
|3.6%
|15
|2.0%
|72
|4.8
|18.3%
|0.74
|10
|61
|3
|1
|3
|58
|DET
|Brock Wright
|1.0
|3.0%
|12
|1.1%
|32
|2.7
|10.0%
|0.71
|11
|85
|1
|0
|0
|59
|NYJ
|C.J. Uzomah
|1.0
|3.1%
|12
|2.2%
|59
|5.0
|12.5%
|0.60
|8
|58
|1
|0
|2
|60
|IND
|Mo Alie-Cox
|0.8
|2.5%
|10
|3.4%
|101
|10.1
|12.2%
|1.24
|6
|102
|1
|0
|0
|61
|PIT
|Darnell Washington
|0.6
|2.0%
|7
|0.4%
|11
|1.6
|7.5%
|0.44
|5
|41
|0
|0
|0
|62
|PHI
|Jack Stoll
|0.6
|1.9%
|7
|0.4%
|13
|1.8
|8.1%
|0.31
|4
|27
|0
|0
|0