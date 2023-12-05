Fantasy Football
Target Breakdown: WR & TE Usage Report + Week 14 Waivers Preview

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
December 5, 2023

New Injuries

It was a rough week for wide receivers, with Dell suffering a season-ending injury and Kirk likely out through at least the end of the regular season. Watson also is a major concern, as he was unable to rejoin a close win over the Chiefs and already has quite a history of hamstring injuries as a pro. That's especially disappointing for fantasy managers (and Watson) because the second-year pro was finally hitting his stride before the early exist Sunday night.

Note that Jayden Reed was limited with a chest injury in the win over Kansas City, playing fewer snaps than usual, which meant fellow rookie Dontayvion Wicks had a considerable role. Romeo Doubs is the other potential beneficiary, and he could be key for fantasy down the stretch with Jordan Love and Matt LaFleur on fire of late.

Cooper will probably a miss a game or two after suffering a concussion, though we saw Chris Olave pass through protocol just last week without missing any time. 

Hollywood Brown reinjured the heel that's been bothering him for weeks now, but he might be ready to rock after the Cardinals' upcoming

Missed Week 13

      

    

Stock Report 📊

Trending Up 📈

Wide Receivers 📈

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 7-62-0 on 11 tgts / drew DPI in end zone

Nico Collins - 85% RTs / 9-191-1 on 12 tgts (46% TS) / Dell injury

Elijah Moore - 4-83-0 on 12 tgts / league-high 251 air yards / Cooper injury

Rashee Rice - season-high 72% RTs / 8-64-0 on nine tgts (30% TS)

 Zay Jones - 93% snaps / 5-78-0 on eight tgts

 Romeo Doubs - 82% RTs / 4-72-0 on five tgts / Watson injury

Jonathan Mingo - 97% snaps / 94% RTs / 6-69-0 on 10 tgts (38% TS)

DeVante Parker - 85% snaps / 83% RTs / 4-64-0 on nine tgts (38% TS)

Noah Brown - 88% RTs / no catches, two tgts / Dell injury

 Parker Washington - 58% snaps / 6-61-1 on six tgts

John Metchie - 36% RTs / 1-9-0 on 3 tgts / Dell injury

Quez Watkins - 62% snaps / 73% RTs / 3-28-0 on four tgts

     

Tight Ends 📈

Kyle Pitts - 90% RTs / 4-51-0 on eight tgts 32% TS)

Trey McBride - 92% RTs / 8-89-1 on nine tgts (39% TS)

Chigoziem Okonkwo - 62% RTs / 3-62-0 on six tgts / Whyle injury

Brevin Jordan - 75% snaps / 67% RTs / 3-64-0 on four tgts

     

Trending Down 📉

Wide Receivers 📉

Adam Thielen - 3-25-0 on six tgts (23% TS) / <50 yards in four of past five games

Julio Jones - 14% snaps / 16% RTs / zero tgts

Treylon Burks - 11% snaps / 13% routes / zero targets

    

Tight Ends 📉

Juwan Johnson - 57% snaps / 61% RTs / zero catches, three tgts / 15.7% TPRR for season

Cade Otton - zero tgts on 26 RTs (87%) / 13.7% TPRR for season

Adam Trautman - 41% routes / two targets

    

Waivers Look-Ahead ±

*Only includes players rostered in half of less of Yahoo Leagues

Wide Receivers

Potential Starters

    

Bench Stashes

     

Potential Drops

            

Tight Ends

Recommended Adds

    

Potential Drops

        

Snaps/Routes/Alignments

Wide Receivers

  • RTs = # of Routes Run
  • RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
  • RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
  • Sn% = Snap Share
  • Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
  • Slot Sn = # of snaps in slot
  • Slot % = Percentage of player's total snaps taken in the slot
  • MTN = # of snaps with player put in motion pre-snap
  • Mtn% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was motioned pre-snap
  RT/GmRT%RTsSn/GmSn%SnapsSlot%Sl SnMtn%MTNGms
1MINJustin Jefferson39.441.4%19756.237.1%28123.1%658.2%235
2CINJa'Marr Chase38.696.4%46156.593.0%67824.0%16311.9%8112
3CARAdam Thielen38.293.8%45660.291.7%72262.0%44810.9%7912
4NYJGarrett Wilson37.796.6%44855.493.1%66528.6%1907.4%4912
5WASJahan Dotson37.686.2%48954.282.6%70439.5%2787.2%5113
6LACKeenan Allen37.595.9%44656.888.8%68251.6%35228.3%19312
7WASTerry McLaurin37.285.4%48455.484.5%72012.9%935.7%4113
8INDMichael Pittman36.897.3%43863.596.9%76228.3%21612.1%9212
9PHIDeVonta Smith36.399.3%43565.397.3%78326.4%2073.7%2912
10DETAmon-Ra St. Brown36.287.4%39561.483.5%67540.7%27519.4%13111
11CINTyler Boyd35.488.5%42350.082.3%60079.5%47714.7%8812
12MINK.J. Osborn35.180.0%38152.576.3%57826.3%1529.5%5511
13CARJonathan Mingo34.978.6%38257.480.2%63123.1%14616.3%10311
14BUFStefon Diggs34.892.9%41656.486.8%67728.8%19516.4%11112
15INDAlec Pierce34.792.2%41561.794.1%74013.2%985.4%4012
16NOChris Olave34.687.2%41551.375.4%61636.9%22710.4%6412
17BUFGabe Davis34.390.6%40657.889.0%69415.6%1088.9%6212
18DALCeeDee Lamb34.389.7%41153.780.6%64452.5%33816.0%10312
19MINJordan Addison34.185.3%40651.481.4%61720.4%12616.0%9912
20PHIA.J. Brown34.092.7%40661.892.2%74220.6%1535.1%3812
21CLEElijah Moore33.684.9%39954.876.4%65741.4%27218.1%11912
22JAXCalvin Ridley33.390.1%40055.083.7%66014.7%976.5%4312
23SEADK Metcalf33.281.7%36148.874.6%53712.8%692.6%1411
24LAPuka Nacua32.987.9%38654.786.5%65625.8%16916.9%11112
25LVDavante Adams32.894.0%39253.892.0%64612.7%826.8%4412
26CINTee Higgins32.854.4%26046.350.8%37015.4%578.4%318
27LVJakobi Meyers32.785.1%35554.184.8%59526.1%15515.3%9111
28CHIDJ Moore32.497.3%38960.393.3%72415.1%1098.4%6112
29CLEAmari Cooper32.481.7%38454.776.3%65617.5%1152.0%1312
30SEATyler Lockett32.386.7%38347.879.6%57333.5%19215.4%8812
31LACJalen Guyton32.327.7%12944.323.0%17754.2%967.3%134
32ARIMarquise Brown32.292.7%41854.489.3%70718.0%1274.4%3113
33TBChris Godwin31.886.3%37849.380.8%59230.6%18112.7%7512
34NOMichael Thomas31.866.8%31847.758.4%47723.3%1110.2%110
35NYJAllen Lazard31.673.5%34148.474.5%53221.4%1146.6%3511
36PITGeorge Pickens31.494.5%37652.888.2%63315.2%963.0%1912
37CARDJ Chark31.464.6%31449.162.4%49122.2%1092.0%1010
38LACJoshua Palmer31.146.9%21849.044.7%34328.9%996.1%217
39DALBrandin Cooks30.572.7%33346.964.6%51631.0%16012.2%6311
40LATutu Atwell29.880.6%35447.875.7%57429.3%16828.2%16212
41HOUNico Collins29.871.5%32447.567.4%52219.7%1031.1%611
42TBMike Evans29.881.5%35746.175.4%55323.7%1313.4%1912
43HOUNoah Brown29.839.1%17745.535.3%27345.1%12312.5%346
44LACooper Kupp29.553.3%23450.853.6%40651.2%20817.7%728
45JAXChristian Kirk29.578.8%35046.170.1%55364.4%35618.1%10012
46DENCourtland Sutton29.491.1%34749.485.1%59320.6%1223.4%2012
47GBRomeo Doubs29.380.6%34948.379.1%57914.3%833.3%1912
48ARIMichael Wilson29.257.6%26048.755.3%43829.5%1295.0%229
49GBChristian Watson28.959.4%25747.358.2%42630.8%13120.2%869
50BALZay Flowers28.892.7%34454.485.8%65328.8%18820.7%13512
51DETJosh Reynolds28.875.4%34148.672.2%58333.1%1935.7%3312
52NORashid Shaheed28.766.2%31538.451.7%42242.2%17812.8%5411
53ATLDrake London28.677.9%31453.875.0%59221.1%1254.9%2911
54JAXZay Jones28.538.3%17048.536.9%29133.7%985.5%166
55NEKendrick Bourne28.551.7%22744.447.5%35530.1%10716.3%588
56NYGDarius Slayton28.380.0%33749.178.6%58927.2%1608.1%4812
57MIATyreek Hill28.279.4%33641.165.8%49330.4%15023.1%11412
58PITDiontae Johnson28.156.0%22345.450.6%36320.4%748.0%298
59INDJosh Downs27.974.0%33343.866.9%52671.1%37416.2%8512
60HOUTank Dell27.966.4%30143.161.2%47420.9%999.7%4611
61TENDeAndre Hopkins27.984.9%33340.669.9%48720.3%991.0%512
62HOURobert Woods27.860.0%27244.657.6%44640.1%17913.2%5910
63NEDeVante Parker27.656.3%24746.656.1%41912.6%532.6%119
64CHIDarnell Mooney27.481.8%32747.172.8%56557.5%32514.9%8412
65MIAJaylen Waddle27.470.2%29742.261.9%46418.8%876.7%3111
66SEAJaxon Smith-Njigba27.372.9%32237.762.8%45267.9%30713.1%5912
67DENJerry Jeudy26.776.4%29139.562.4%43556.1%24412.6%5511
68SFBrandon Aiyuk26.379.7%28648.473.6%53216.9%904.3%2311
69TBTrey Palmer26.371.9%31540.165.6%48150.3%2428.3%4012
70ARIRondale Moore26.175.2%33940.766.8%52958.6%31018.7%9913
71KCMarquez Valdes-Scantling25.765.1%30437.358.2%44828.8%1293.1%1412
72PITAllen Robinson25.373.9%29444.975.1%53959.4%32018.9%10212
73NYJJason Brownlee25.316.4%7626.815.0%10716.8%185.6%64
74WASCurtis Samuel24.852.2%29634.849.1%41866.3%27713.9%5812
75SFDeebo Samuel24.065.5%23545.262.5%45218.6%8423.5%10610
76MINBrandon Powell24.043.5%20731.040.9%31053.9%16715.8%4910
77GBJayden Reed23.965.8%28535.357.9%42465.3%27720.0%8512
78DALMichael Gallup23.661.8%28337.356.1%4488.5%384.7%2112
79CARTerrace Marshall23.538.7%18834.334.8%27423.7%655.1%148
80TENNick Westbrook-Ikhine22.866.8%26240.870.2%48941.5%2033.1%1512
81LACQuentin Johnston22.858.9%27434.954.6%41914.6%615.0%2112
82CLECedric Tillman22.341.3%19438.940.7%35031.1%10911.7%419
83KCJustin Watson21.650.3%23531.645.2%34826.7%934.6%1611
84NYGWan'Dale Robinson21.550.1%21137.650.2%37670.5%26523.1%8710
85NEJuJu Smith-Schuster20.947.6%20939.352.6%39333.6%13214.5%5710
86PHIQuez Watkins20.823.7%10433.620.9%16874.4%1256.0%105
87NYJXavier Gipson20.840.1%18627.238.1%27251.8%14111.8%3210
88KCSkyy Moore20.452.2%24436.256.4%43430.4%1329.9%4312
89TENTreylon Burks20.330.9%12133.829.1%20330.0%617.9%166
90NOA.T. Perry20.221.2%10133.020.2%16519.4%322.4%45
91NEDemario Douglas19.744.9%19729.139.0%29156.4%16431.3%9110
92MIABraxton Berrios19.750.6%21427.740.7%30549.2%15018.0%5511
93DETJameson Williams19.434.1%15433.032.7%26425.0%668.7%238
94NYGJalin Hyatt19.454.9%23130.649.0%36713.1%484.6%1712
95KCRashee Rice19.348.6%22732.450.5%38946.8%1828.5%3312
96BALRashod Bateman19.156.3%20938.155.1%41911.0%465.5%2311
97PHIOlamide Zaccheaus18.851.6%22630.144.8%36168.4%2475.0%1812
98CINTrenton Irwin18.241.6%19927.541.6%30330.7%9310.2%3111
99BALOdell Beckham18.148.5%18030.940.6%30911.7%365.5%1710
100NYJRandall Cobb18.026.7%12424.624.1%17269.8%1204.1%77
101SFJauan Jennings17.552.6%18927.541.8%30248.3%14618.5%5611
102LAVan Jefferson17.429.5%11931.928.30%22339.8%1907.5%367
103TENChris Moore16.951.3%20131.454.1%37716.4%623.2%1212
104LVHunter Renfrow16.647.5%19822.839.0%27485.0%23321.5%5912
105GBDontayvion Wicks16.540.9%17725.938.9%28526.0%7416.8%4811
106BALNelson Agholor16.452.8%19630.848.6%37059.7%22115.4%5712
107BUFKhalil Shakir16.142.2%18930.446.8%36561.1%22314.5%5312
108JAXParker Washington16.07.2%3213.06.6%5261.5%329.6%54
109ATLMack Hollins15.634.2%13831.836.2%28621.0%6012.2%359
110CHIEquanimeous St. Brown15.619.0%7630.819.8%15417.5%2710.4%165
111PITCalvin Austin15.446.5%18524.340.7%29229.5%8618.8%5512
112NYGIsaiah Hodgins15.342.8%18029.747.5%35611.2%402.0%712
113NEJalen Reagor15.217.3%7624.216.2%12119.0%231.7%25
114DALJalen Tolbert14.938.9%17827.040.6%32427.8%9015.1%4912
115DENBrandon Johnson14.930.4%11623.126.5%18520.5%385.9%118
116JAXJamal Agnew14.623.0%10218.018.3%14440.3%5822.2%328
117ARIGreg Dortch14.425.5%11520.423.2%18430.4%568.7%169
118TENKyle Philips14.324.7%9716.916.9%11873.7%876.8%87
119NETyquan Thornton14.015.9%7023.415.7%11720.5%2419.7%235
120PHIJulio Jones13.818.9%8322.716.9%13648.5%664.4%66
121MIACedrick Wilson13.731.4%13329.839.8%29827.5%8218.1%5410
122DETKalif Raymond13.636.1%16320.129.8%24134.0%8224.9%6012
123NYGParris Campbell13.030.9%13018.026.4%19870.2%13919.2%3811
124CHITyler Scott12.637.0%14823.436.2%28117.8%5017.1%4812
125DENMarvin Mims12.338.8%14821.537.0%25820.2%5223.6%6112
126LVTre Tucker11.831.2%13016.025.1%17624.4%4310.8%1911
127WASDyami Brown10.824.9%14116.324.9%21227.8%5915.6%3313
128ATLKhaDarel Hodge10.631.0%12521.833.2%26218.7%4910.7%2812
129BUFTrent Sherfield9.924.1%10818.328.1%21944.3%9710.0%2212
130KCKadarius Toney9.722.7%10615.421.9%16939.6%6727.8%4711
131SEAJake Bobo9.625.8%11419.632.6%23523.8%5621.3%5012
132HOUJohn Metchie9.319.9%9015.922.6%17533.1%5816.6%2911
133JAXTim Jones9.121.6%9617.326.4%20826.4%558.7%1812
134DENLil'Jordan Humphrey8.927.3%10418.031.0%21640.7%885.6%1212
135TBDeven Thompkins8.522.8%10016.326.7%19645.9%9013.3%2612
136NOLynn Bowden8.315.3%7319.123.4%19126.7%5118.3%3510
137ATLScott Miller7.722.6%9116.725.3%20037.5%7517.0%3412

           

Tight Ends

  • RTs = # of Routes Run
  • RT% = Percentage of team dropbacks on which player has run a route
  • RTs/Gm = # of Routes Run per game played
  • Sn% = Snap Share
  • Sn/Gm = # of snaps per game
  • IL Sn = # of snaps aligned inline / tight to the formation
  • Det Sn = # of snaps lined up in the slot, out wide or in the backfield.
  RT/GmRT%RtsSn/GmSn%SnapsIL%IL SnDet%Det SnGms
1TBCade Otton35.383.6%36659.397.0%71150.6%36049.4%35112
2MINT.J. Hockenson34.882.6%39350.980.6%61155.2%33744.8%27412
3WASLogan Thomas34.267.2%38146.966.1%56335.5%20064.5%36312
4CLEDavid Njoku33.877.4%36458.381.3%69950.1%35049.9%34912
5PHIDallas Goedert33.059.6%26161.168.3%55055.6%30644.4%2449
6LATyler Higbee32.577.4%34056.188.8%67354.2%36545.8%30812
7DETSam LaPorta32.477.2%34955.782.7%66853.7%35946.3%30912
8JAXEvan Engram32.484.9%37749.875.7%59725.5%15274.5%44512
9KCTravis Kelce31.369.4%32448.268.8%53032.6%17367.4%35711
10HOUDalton Schultz30.165.8%29845.464.5%49958.9%29441.1%20511
11NYGDarren Waller29.851.5%21750.353.7%40240.3%16259.7%2408
12MIADurham Smythe29.358.6%24847.569.7%52255.2%28844.8%23411
13DALJake Ferguson29.271.8%32947.972.0%57560.5%34839.5%22712
14SFGeorge Kittle28.783.3%29953.388.4%63972.1%46127.9%17812
15CHICole Kmet28.570.0%28054.684.4%65565.2%42734.8%22812
16BUFDalton Kincaid28.165.6%29443.461.2%47740.7%19459.3%28311
17NOJuwan Johnson27.642.9%20446.345.3%37045.4%16854.6%2028
18NEHunter Henry27.567.7%29746.174.0%55366.0%36534.0%18812
19GBLuke Musgrave27.555.4%24043.859.8%43868.3%29931.7%13910
20NYJTyler Conklin27.462.7%29141.068.9%49248.8%24051.2%25212
21BUFDawson Knox25.935.3%15843.038.6%30156.5%17043.5%1317
22ARIZach Ertz25.939.7%17939.735.1%27845.7%12754.3%1517
23ATLKyle Pitts25.573.9%29840.261.1%48224.7%11975.3%36312
24BALMark Andrews24.763.6%23644.658.6%44641.9%18758.1%25910
25DENAdam Trautman24.666.4%25345.377.9%54354.0%29346.0%25012
26CARHayden Hurst24.444.0%21432.637.2%29343.0%12657.0%1679
27TENChigoziem Okonkwo24.364.5%25337.965.3%45547.0%21453.0%24112
28PITPat Freiermuth23.336.4%14536.035.1%25265.1%16434.9%887
29ATLJonnu Smith22.658.6%23636.555.5%43842.2%18557.8%25312
30LVMichael Mayer22.150.6%21141.070.1%49274.8%36825.2%12412
31INDKylen Granson21.845.3%20433.542.6%33554.3%18245.7%15310
32LACGerald Everett21.340.4%18836.847.9%36848.1%17751.9%19110
33CINIrv Smith21.241.4%19829.540.5%29549.5%14650.5%14910
34SEANoah Fant20.649.5%21933.155.1%39746.1%18353.9%21412
35ARITrey McBride20.255.7%25138.563.3%50159.1%29640.9%20513
36KCNoah Gray19.444.1%20635.254.8%42253.3%22546.7%19712
37NEMike Gesicki18.849.9%21930.248.5%36229.0%10571.0%25712
38NYGDaniel Bellinger18.738.5%16238.361.3%45953.8%24746.2%21212
39LACDonald Parham18.339.8%18531.449.1%37768.4%25831.6%11912
40CINTanner Hudson16.724.1%11519.118.4%13422.4%3077.6%1047
41LVAustin Hooper15.737.4%15627.146.3%32562.8%20437.2%12112
42WASJohn Bates15.226.1%14829.244.5%37976.8%29123.2%8813
43SEAColby Parkinson14.732.6%14427.946.5%33556.7%19043.3%14512
44PITConnor Heyward14.140.2%16024.941.6%29953.2%15946.8%14012
45CARTommy Tremble13.727.8%13527.738.8%30568.2%20831.8%9711
46DETBrock Wright13.526.5%12031.046.0%37279.3%29520.7%7712
47GBTucker Kraft13.229.1%12625.641.9%30785.3%26214.7%4512
48INDDrew Ogletree12.721.1%9528.632.7%25780.2%20619.8%519
49NOFoster Moreau12.521.0%10035.743.7%35773.7%26326.3%9410
50CINDrew Sample12.018.0%8622.937.7%27572.7%20027.3%7512
51SEAWill Dissly11.522.2%9824.437.2%26876.9%20623.1%6211
52MINJosh Oliver10.917.4%8325.039.6%30093.0%2797.0%2112
53PITDarnell Washington10.823.4%9328.547.6%34278.9%27021.1%7212
54NYJJeremy Ruckert10.822.0%10218.831.7%22672.6%16427.4%6212
55INDWill Mallory10.616.0%7213.011.6%9136.3%3363.7%587
56BALIsaiah Likely10.431.3%11622.134.8%26548.7%12951.3%13612
57NYJC.J. Uzomah10.320.7%9619.031.9%22875.9%17324.1%5512
58INDMo Alie-Cox10.118.2%8223.235.4%27891.0%2539.0%2512
59HOUBrevin Jordan9.414.3%6517.518.1%14072.1%10127.9%398
60PHIJack Stoll9.219.6%8624.336.1%29184.5%24615.5%4512
61CLEHarrison Bryant8.317.4%8222.230.9%26660.9%16239.1%10412

          

Targets & Receiving Stats

Wide Receivers

  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for 
  • aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  • EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
  Tg/GTg ShTgtAy ShAYaDOTTPRRYPRRRECYdsTDDropEZ Tgt
1LACKeenan Allen11.532.3%13838.4%12799.330.9%2.631021175735
2MINJustin Jefferson10.612.3%5317.5%54410.326.9%2.9036571303
3INDMichael Pittman10.631.5%12734.0%10047.929.0%2.0387889425
4MIATyreek Hill10.632.5%12744.2%133710.537.8%4.419314811259
5DETAmon-Ra St. Brown10.528.3%11530.5%8587.529.1%2.64841042623
6CINJa'Marr Chase10.329.0%12439.3%10568.526.9%2.31861063739
7BUFStefon Diggs10.129.5%12136.3%11989.929.1%2.3383969837
8DALCeeDee Lamb10.128.5%12136.9%128310.629.4%2.889011827115
9NYJGarrett Wilson10.031.0%12047.5%129910.826.8%1.6667745355
10PHIA.J. Brown9.831.5%11845.9%146112.429.1%2.878111647212
11LAPuka Nacua9.829.9%11834.4%10749.130.6%2.67771029445
12LVDavante Adams9.831.4%11844.5%131111.130.1%2.0869814455
13NOChris Olave9.325.8%11141.3%156114.126.7%2.1468890339
14CARAdam Thielen8.826.7%10628.5%7657.223.2%1.6580753424
15TBMike Evans8.626.1%10344.6%152314.828.9%2.8361101210412
16SEADK Metcalf8.022.7%8840.5%126614.424.4%2.25498126213
17TENDeAndre Hopkins7.927.9%9543.5%142415.028.5%2.32507745311
18ARIMarquise Brown7.825.0%10138.6%119811.924.2%1.3751574415
19CHIDJ Moore7.827.1%9344.6%105411.323.9%2.58701003619
20HOUNico Collins7.721.4%8525.9%97611.526.2%3.0659991618
21WASTerry McLaurin7.720.8%10030.6%111111.120.7%1.4360694225
22CLEAmari Cooper7.622.0%9134.7%122313.423.7%2.0850799255
23MIAJaylen Waddle7.521.2%8327.5%83310.027.9%2.5057743346
24PITDiontae Johnson7.516.8%6026.8%70911.826.9%1.8734418214
25LACooper Kupp7.414.9%5917.0%5319.025.2%1.8733437233
26PHIDeVonta Smith7.323.2%8734.3%109212.520.0%1.9264834637
27SEATyler Lockett7.322.4%8731.3%97611.222.7%1.62596224110
28CLEElijah Moore7.120.6%8526.7%93911.021.3%1.2647501114
29TBChris Godwin7.121.5%8522.6%7739.122.5%1.6053606118
30JAXChristian Kirk7.120.9%8526.9%8459.924.3%2.2557787352
31JAXCalvin Ridley7.020.6%8437.5%117814.021.0%1.72516895113
32LVJakobi Meyers6.920.2%7626.2%77110.221.4%1.6652591605
33NEKendrick Bourne6.913.8%5518.9%55510.124.2%1.7937406402
34MINJordan Addison6.819.0%8231.8%98512.020.2%1.6954686728
35HOUTank Dell6.818.8%7528.3%106714.224.9%2.3647709735
36CINTee Higgins6.812.6%5422.8%61311.420.8%1.4030364226
37BALZay Flowers6.724.2%8023.8%6608.223.3%1.7858613232
38ATLDrake London6.620.8%7327.1%78710.823.2%1.8246573215
39CINTyler Boyd6.618.5%7919.3%5206.618.7%1.1855499244
40SFBrandon Aiyuk6.522.4%7239.5%102214.225.2%3.2450927614
41PITGeorge Pickens6.521.8%7838.9%102713.220.7%1.9944748315
42INDJosh Downs6.519.4%7817.9%5306.823.4%1.7451580202
43NOMichael Thomas6.414.9%6417.2%65110.220.1%1.4139448107
44DENCourtland Sutton6.323.6%7542.1%96512.921.6%1.84506379412
45GBRomeo Doubs6.218.7%7426.2%93112.621.2%1.45455057312
46CARJonathan Mingo6.116.9%6724.2%6489.717.5%0.9334355032
47GBChristian Watson5.913.4%5324.3%86216.320.6%1.64284225114
48HOURobert Woods5.714.3%5715.6%58610.321.0%1.2030326123
49WASJahan Dotson5.715.4%7419.7%7169.715.1%0.9444458445
50SEAJaxon Smith-Njigba5.717.5%6813.1%4086.021.1%1.4545468232
51WASCurtis Samuel5.714.1%6813.5%4907.223.0%1.7251508204
52BUFGabe Davis5.616.3%6728.3%93614.016.5%1.47395956312
53LACJoshua Palmer5.69.1%3914.9%49512.717.9%1.7323377123
54JAXZay Jones5.58.1%3314.3%45013.619.4%1.0918186216
55NEDemario Douglas5.513.8%5514.4%4247.727.9%2.0836410002
56KCRashee Rice5.415.3%659.9%2904.528.6%2.6052591543
57GBJayden Reed5.316.2%6418.9%67310.522.5%1.8040513534
58SFDeebo Samuel5.316.5%5314.5%3747.122.6%2.5138590301
59DENJerry Jeudy5.217.9%5728.1%64311.319.6%1.6940491114
60LATutu Atwell5.215.7%6223.2%72211.617.5%1.3437476324
61MINK.J. Osborn5.012.7%5515.8%4908.914.4%1.1036418234
62HOUNoah Brown5.07.5%308.8%33211.116.9%2.4821439112
63NORashid Shaheed5.012.8%5521.2%80214.617.5%1.7033534324
64BALOdell Beckham4.714.2%4721.1%58512.426.1%2.2727408206
65DALBrandin Cooks4.612.0%5118.2%63312.415.3%1.4937497515
66NYGWan'Dale Robinson4.513.6%457.1%1693.721.3%1.2636265111
67LAVan Jefferson4.43.8%318.4%52016.811.3%0.6014164021
68NYGDarius Slayton4.416.0%5326.9%64312.115.7%1.2932435101
69NEDeVante Parker4.39.8%3914.2%41610.715.8%1.0722264030
70ARIMichael Wilson4.29.4%3815.9%49212.914.6%1.6627431202
71CARDJ Chark4.210.60%4221.00%56513.413.40%1.0223319312
72NEJuJu Smith-Schuster4.110.3%418.8%2596.319.6%0.8125170110
73LACJalen Guyton4.03.7%165.7%18911.812.4%0.39650102
74TBTrey Palmer4.012.2%4814.0%4779.915.2%0.7627239201
75CARTerrace Marshall4.08.1%329.5%2547.917.0%0.7118134010
76DALMichael Gallup3.911.1%4714.9%51811.016.6%1.2628357113
77NYJAllen Lazard3.810.9%4218.2%49711.812.3%0.8520290141
78INDAlec Pierce3.811.2%4522.4%66214.710.8%0.9425391112
79DETJosh Reynolds3.710.8%4418.2%51211.612.9%1.3228450435
80LACQuentin Johnston3.710.3%4415.4%51211.616.1%0.8826242124
81ARIRondale Moore3.611.6%478.0%2475.313.9%0.7729260110
82KCJustin Watson3.59.2%3924.5%71618.416.6%1.4120332255
83CHIDarnell Mooney3.512.2%4218.9%44710.612.8%1.0725351106
84MINBrandon Powell3.47.9%348.3%2577.616.4%1.3025269102
85BALRashod Bateman3.310.9%3617.7%49113.617.2%1.1322236122
86GBDontayvion Wicks3.39.1%3611.2%39911.120.3%2.1123374121
87TENNick Westbrook-Ikhine3.311.5%3914.2%46511.914.9%1.1825309304
88ATLMack Hollins3.28.3%2912.7%36812.721.0%1.7917247022
89PITAllen Robinson3.210.6%3810.0%2657.012.9%0.6926204002
90KCSkyy Moore3.18.7%3711.1%3238.715.2%1.0021244103
91TENTreylon Burks3.05.3%1810.2%33518.614.9%1.018122020
92DETJameson Williams3.05.9%2413.8%38816.215.6%1.2713195231
93DETKalif Raymond2.88.4%349.6%2697.920.9%2.2826372100
94KCMarquez Valdes-Scantling2.87.7%3321.2%61818.710.9%0.9017273124
95SFJauan Jennings2.79.3%3012.5%32310.815.9%1.2717240102
96KCKadarius Toney2.77.0%303.0%862.928.3%1.3122139120
97TENKyle Philips2.75.6%194.7%1548.119.6%1.7113166011
98NETyquan Thornton2.63.3%135.4%15812.118.6%0.49534010
99BUFKhalil Shakir2.57.3%308.4%2799.315.9%2.1725410200
100NYGParris Campbell2.58.1%273.6%863.220.8%0.8020104010
101ARIGreg Dortch2.45.4%226.8%2129.619.1%1.0811124102
102LVHunter Renfrow2.47.7%295.2%1525.214.6%1.0622209010
103DALJalen Tolbert2.46.8%2911.1%38413.316.3%1.1217200112
104MIABraxton Berrios2.46.6%266.9%2108.112.1%0.9120194102
105NEKayshon Boutte2.31.8%74.4%12818.311.5%0.31219001
106NYGJalin Hyatt2.38.4%2827.6%65923.512.1%1.4317330010
107BALNelson Agholor2.38.5%2812.7%35312.614.3%1.4420282314
108PITCalvin Austin2.37.8%2811.8%31311.215.1%0.9717180110
109CLECedric Tillman2.24.8%208.0%28314.110.3%0.44985003
110CINTrenton Irwin2.25.6%249.6%25710.712.1%1.2118241101
111NYGIsaiah Hodgins2.17.5%257.4%1777.113.9%0.8615154202
112NEJalen Reagor2.02.5%105.1%15115.113.2%0.43333011
113DENMarvin Mims1.97.2%2316.3%37316.215.5%1.9416287111
114MIACedrick Wilson1.94.9%198.2%24813.014.3%1.2912171202
115TBDeven Thompkins1.85.6%224.8%1657.522.0%0.821582102
116PHIQuez Watkins1.82.4%92.4%778.58.7%0.47749000
117NOA.T. Perry1.82.1%93.3%12413.88.9%0.74475101
118TENChris Moore1.86.2%2112.2%40019.110.4%1.4513292000
119NYJRandall Cobb1.73.1%122.8%776.49.7%0.16320010
120NYJXavier Gipson1.74.4%176.6%18010.69.1%0.8512159011
121WASDyami Brown1.74.6%229.5%34415.615.6%1.1912168122
122LACAlex Erickson1.71.2%52.8%9318.77.7%0.80352000
123CHITyler Scott1.75.8%2010.5%24712.413.5%0.551081011
124LVTre Tucker1.64.8%1811.2%32918.313.8%1.248161001
125DENBrandon Johnson1.64.1%136.6%15011.611.2%1.058122311
126SEAJake Bobo1.64.9%194.6%1427.516.7%1.5015171202
127JAXParker Washington1.51.5%61.8%589.618.8%1.91661101
128JAXJamal Agnew1.52.9%123.4%1068.811.8%0.88990000
129HOUJohn Metchie1.54.0%163.5%1318.217.8%1.5312138000
130PHIJulio Jones1.32.1%80.9%273.49.6%0.19516101
131ATLKhaDarel Hodge1.34.6%168.3%23915.012.8%1.5911199000
132PHIOlamide Zaccheaus1.23.7%145.9%18613.36.2%0.517116213
133BUFTrent Sherfield1.13.2%133.2%1058.112.0%0.49753000
134CHIEquanimeous St. Brown1.01.5%51.5%367.16.6%0.58444000
135ATLScott Miller0.82.8%102.6%767.611.0%0.88880202
136JAXTim Jones0.82.2%91.7%546.09.4%0.32631000
137DENLil'Jordan Humphrey0.82.8%93.5%808.98.7%0.63765101
138NYJJason Brownlee0.50.5%20.4%115.52.6%0.26220000
139NOLynn Bowden0.51.2%51.3%479.56.8%0.23217010

        

Tight Ends

  • Tgt Sh = Percentage of team targets that went to the player
  • AY = Air Yards (cumulative depth downfield at the moment(s) targeted)
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team air yards the player accounted for 
  • aDOT = Average depth downfield of the player's targets
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  • EZ Tgt = targets while in the end zone
  Tgt/GTt ShTgtAy ShAYaDOTTPRRYPRRRECYdsTDDropEZ Tgt
1MINT.J. Hockenson9.025.0%10824.2%7506.927.5%2.0080786544
2KCTravis Kelce8.521.8%9322.6%6597.128.7%2.5174813514
3JAXEvan Engram7.622.4%9112.1%3804.224.1%1.6173606121
4DETSam LaPorta7.221.2%8621.9%6157.224.6%1.9564679662
5CLEDavid Njoku7.020.3%8410.5%3694.423.1%1.4053509276
6NYGDarren Waller6.415.4%5117.1%4088.023.5%1.7736384102
7ARIZach Ertz6.110.6%439.9%3077.124.0%1.0427187142
8BALMark Andrews6.118.4%6117.3%4797.925.8%2.3145544636
9BUFDalton Kincaid5.815.6%649.2%3044.721.8%1.6156474212
10PHIDallas Goedert5.813.9%528.5%2715.219.9%1.5738410211
11ARITrey McBride5.718.3%7415.3%4746.429.5%2.4356610214
12CHICole Kmet5.719.8%6814.7%3485.124.3%1.7256482504
13ATLKyle Pitts5.719.4%6825.3%73410.822.8%1.6541492122
14SFJake Ferguson5.620.8%6723.5%6089.122.4%2.4650735534
15HOUDalton Schultz5.515.3%6113.8%5228.620.5%1.5340455518
16DALJake Ferguson5.515.6%6612.0%4176.320.1%1.5146498537
17WASLogan Thomas5.313.1%6311.6%4196.716.5%1.1145424327
18NYJTyler Conklin4.915.2%5915.6%4287.220.3%1.5442449011
19LATyler Higbee4.613.9%5510.8%3356.116.2%1.0834367231
20GBLuke Musgrave4.511.4%459.0%3217.118.8%1.4233341101
21TENChigoziem Okonkwo4.515.9%5412.8%4207.821.3%1.2435313041
22CINTanner Hudson4.47.2%315.8%1565.027.0%1.9826228000
23PITPat Freiermuth4.38.4%308.2%2167.220.7%1.4421209204
24TBCade Otton4.212.7%508.8%3016.013.7%0.9538348314
25NEHunter Henry4.112.3%4914.6%4298.816.5%1.0532313324
26NOJuwan Johnson4.07.4%326.0%2267.115.7%0.7018142112
27BUFDawson Knox4.06.8%286.5%2167.717.7%0.6515102114
28ATLJonnu Smith4.013.7%4810.5%3056.420.3%1.8337433232
29LACGerald Everett3.68.4%364.4%1484.119.1%1.3529254302
30CARHayden Hurst3.68.1%329.5%2548.015.0%0.8618184112
31INDKylen Granson3.48.4%349.0%2657.816.7%1.2120247131
32LVMichael Mayer2.88.8%337.2%2126.415.6%1.1922251121
33LACDonald Parham2.87.7%338.3%2768.417.8%1.0321191437
34NOTaysom Hill2.87.7%335.0%1905.817.7%1.2326229102
35NEMike Gesicki2.78.0%3210.2%2999.314.6%0.8321182103
36PITConnor Heyward2.58.4%306.7%1765.918.8%0.9319148011
37KCNoah Gray2.46.8%297.0%2057.114.1%1.1922246201
38SEANoah Fant2.37.2%286.5%2037.212.8%1.3922304000
39CINIrv Smith2.35.4%233.6%964.211.6%0.491697122
40MIADurham Smythe2.36.4%254.9%1475.910.1%0.7218178002
41INDWill Mallory2.13.7%154.0%1187.820.8%1.32895000
42DENAdam Trautman2.17.9%257.6%1747.09.9%0.5217131202
43INDDrew Ogletree2.04.5%187.2%21211.818.9%1.559147201
44SEAColby Parkinson1.75.2%204.8%1517.513.9%1.0414150003
45WASJohn Bates1.54.2%203.4%1226.113.5%0.8915131012
46LVAustin Hooper1.54.8%182.4%703.911.5%0.9615149000
47MINJosh Oliver1.54.2%181.8%553.121.7%1.4216118202
48BALIsaiah Likely1.55.4%182.6%724.015.5%1.1113129000
49CARTommy Tremble1.54.0%162.9%784.911.9%0.621384302
50NYJJeremy Ruckert1.44.4%173.8%1046.116.7%0.961198000
51NOFoster Moreau1.43.3%142.0%785.514.0%1.4313143111
52HOUBrevin Jordan1.42.8%111.7%645.816.9%1.919124111
53SEAWill Dissly1.43.9%151.5%473.115.3%1.1010108010
54NYGDaniel Bellinger1.34.5%152.6%634.29.3%0.9013145010
55GBTucker Kraft1.33.8%151.2%422.811.9%0.751095100
56CINDrew Sample1.33.5%150.6%171.117.4%1.081293200
57CLEHarrison Bryant1.33.6%152.0%724.818.3%0.741061313
58DETBrock Wright1.03.0%121.1%322.710.0%0.711185100
59NYJC.J. Uzomah1.03.1%122.2%595.012.5%0.60858102
60INDMo Alie-Cox0.82.5%103.4%10110.112.2%1.246102100
61PITDarnell Washington0.62.0%70.4%111.67.5%0.44541000
62PHIJack Stoll0.61.9%70.4%131.88.1%0.31427000

      

