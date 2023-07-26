Fantasy Football
Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 150 PPR Draft Ranks 2023

Jeff Erickson
July 26, 2023

Fantasy Football Strategy: Latest Top 150 PPR Draft Ranks 2023

Whether it's the first week of fall or the middle of summer, fantasy football never sleeps, and it's always time to draft. Whether you are playing seasonal, best-ball, dynasty, or another format - fantasy football rankings are of utmost importance. At RotoWire, we provide a look at the top 150 as it pertains to PPR.

Leading up to the season, I will highlight the significant changes to the PPR fantasy football rankings below. As Week 1 nears and training camps heat up, there will be more and more movement based on injuries, news, and more.

Try RotoWire's Fantasy Football Draft Kit

 

Moving Up (Current/Previous):

-    Saquon Barkley (9/17): Barkley agreed to terms with the Giants on a one-year deal on the first day of training camp after all, avoiding a lengthy holdout.

-    Joe Mixon (36/54): With Mixon agreeing to restructure his contract, he's fully onboard for this season with the Bengals, and they didn't yet bring in a veteran threat to his playing time.

-    DeAndre Hopkins (56/62): Hopkins could have had a higher ceiling in Kansas City, but they had the least available salary cap space. Instead, he ended up in Tennessee. The Titans don't have a great passing offense, but at least he's the clear No. 1 option.

-    Brock Purdy (146/NA): That Purdy is not on the PUP list is a surprise, and makes it more likely that Purdy is ready for the start of the season.

Moving Down:

-    Jonathan Taylor (20/9): Taylor surprisingly ended up on the Colts' training camp PUP list, despite earlier proclamations that his ankle had fully healed. I can't click on him at the end of the first round right now in full confidence.

-    Kadarius Toney (106/83): Toney had surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus in his knee, and his availability for Week 1 has to be in some doubt.

Treylon Burks (92/67) / Chigoziem Okonkwo (115/98): The DeAndre Hopkins signing hurts the volume that both Burks and Okonkwo would have had

No Change: 

-    Justin Herbert Herbert got the bag, and good for him, but it doesn't really change where I had him.

-    Michael Thomas: I'm happy that he's a full-go for practice, as it beats the alternative, but I'm going to need to see a lot more before I move him up again.

2023 PPR Fantasy Football Rankings - Top 150

These PPR fantasy football rankings are updated as of mid-July, 2023. This is the latest run of rankings, and they will be updated frequently.

RANKPLAYERTEAMPOSITION
1Justin JeffersonMINWR
2Ja'Marr ChaseCINWR
3Christian McCaffreySFRB
4Tyreek HillMIAWR
5Austin EkelerLACRB
6A.J. BrownPHIWR
7Cooper KuppLARWR
8Travis KelceKCTE
9Saquon BarkleyNYGRB
10Bijan RobinsonATLRB
11CeeDee LambDALWR
12Garrett WilsonNYJWR
13Stefon DiggsBUFWR
14Nick ChubbCLERB
15Derrick HenryTENRB
16Tony PollardDALRB
17Josh AllenBUFQB
18Patrick MahomesKCQB
19Tee HigginsCINWR
20Jonathan TaylorINDRB
21Jalen HurtsPHIQB
22Amon-Ra St. BrownDETWR
23Chris OlaveNOWR
24DK MetcalfSEAWR
25Jaylen WaddleMIAWR
26Davante AdamsLVWR
27DeVonta SmithPHIWR
28Travis EtienneJAXRB
29Amari CooperCLEWR
30Najee HarrisPITRB
31Rhamondre StevensonNERB
32Josh JacobsLVRB
33Jerry JeudyDENWR
34Deebo SamuelSFWR
35Chris GodwinTBWR
36Joe MixonCINRB
37Cam AkersLARRB
38Mark AndrewsBALTE
39Terry McLaurinWASWR
40Kenneth WalkerSEARB
41Keenan AllenLACWR
42Breece HallNYJRB
43Michael PittmanINDWR
44Calvin RidleyJAXWR
45Mike EvansTBWR
46Jahmyr GibbsDETRB
47J.K. DobbinsBALRB
48Joe BurrowCINQB
49Lamar JacksonBALQB
50George KittleSFTE
51Drake LondonATLWR
52DJ MooreCHIWR
53Brandon AiyukSFWR
54Aaron JonesGBRB
55Dameon PierceHOURB
56DeAndre HopkinsTENWR
57Mike WilliamsLACWR
58Justin FieldsCHIQB
59T.J. HockensonMINTE
60Kyle PittsATLTE
61Marquise BrownARIWR
62James ConnerARIRB
63Tyler LockettSEAWR
64Christian WatsonGBWR
65Justin HerbertLACQB
66Rachaad WhiteTBRB
67Miles SandersCARRB
68D'Andre SwiftPHIRB
69Isiah PachecoKCRB
70Alexander MattisonMINRB
71Christian KirkJAXWR
72George PickensPITWR
73Jordan AddisonMINWR
74James CookBUFRB
75Dalvin CookFARB
76AJ DillonGBRB
77Diontae JohnsonPITWR
78Antonio GibsonWASRB
79Brandin CooksDALWR
80Jahan DotsonWASWR
81Evan EngramJAXTE
82Trevor LawrenceJAXQB
83Dallas GoedertPHITE
84Darren WallerNYGTE
85Deshaun WatsonCLEQB
86Michael ThomasNOWR
87JuJu Smith-SchusterNEWR
88Rashaad PennyPHIRB
89Devon AchaneMIARB
90Javonte WilliamsDENRB
91Alvin KamaraNORB
92Treylon BurksTENWR
93Khalil HerbertCHIRB
94Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEAWR
95Aaron RodgersNYJQB
96Dak PrescottDALQB
97David NjokuCLETE
98Samaje PerineDENRB
99David MontgomeryDETRB
100Zach CharbonnetSEARB
101Jamaal WilliamsNORB
102Gabe DavisBUFWR
103Jakobi MeyersLVWR
104Rashod BatemanBALWR
105Romeo DoubsGBWR
106Kadarius ToneyKCWR
107Jameson WilliamsDETWR
108Rashee RiceKCWR
109Cole KmetCHITE
110Russell WilsonDENQB
111Kirk CousinsMINQB
112Daniel JonesNYGQB
113Pat FreiermuthPITTE
114Quentin JohnstonLACWR
115Chigoziem OkonkwoTENTE
116Adam ThielenCARWR
117Rondale MooreARIWR
118Brian RobinsonWASRB
119Damien HarrisBUFRB
120Elijah MitchellSFRB
121Tyler BoydCINWR
122Zay FlowersBALWR
123Zay JonesJAXWR
124Courtland SuttonDENWR
125Michael MayerLVTE
126Dalton KincaidBUFTE
127Sam LaPortaDETTE
128Tua TagovailoaMIAQB
129Jared GoffDETQB
130Allen LazardNYJWR
131Tyler AllgeierATLRB
132Raheem MostertMIARB
133Darnell MooneyCHIWR
134Tim PatrickDENWR
135K.J. OsbornMINWR
136D'Onta ForemanCHIRB
137Jerick McKinnonKCRB
138Nico CollinsHOUWR
139Ezekiel ElliottFARB
140Tank BigsbyJAXRB
141Chase BrownCINRB
142Devin SingletaryHOURB
143Elijah MooreCLEWR
144Terrace MarshallCARWR
145Skyy MooreKCWR
146Brock PurdySFQB
147Irv SmithCINTE
148Dalton SchultzHOUTE
149Leonard FournetteFARB
150Odell Beckham Jr.BALWR

If you are looking for a deeper list, check out RotoWire's full PPR fantasy football cheat sheet.

More RotoWire Fantasy Football Prep

RotoWire will get you ready for your fantasy leagues this season. Stay in the loop with the latest rankings, content, fantasy football tools, and more. Below is a list of other ways to stay prepared in addition to just rankings.

Use PPR Fantasy Football Rankings For More Than Fantasy

This article is part of our Fantasy Football Draft Strategy series.

