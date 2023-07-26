Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 150 PPR Draft Ranks 2023

Fantasy Football Strategy: Latest Top 150 PPR Draft Ranks 2023

Whether it's the first week of fall or the middle of summer, fantasy football never sleeps, and it's always time to draft. Whether you are playing seasonal, best-ball, dynasty, or another format - fantasy football rankings are of utmost importance. At RotoWire, we provide a look at the top 150 as it pertains to PPR.

Leading up to the season, I will highlight the significant changes to the PPR fantasy football rankings below. As Week 1 nears and training camps heat up, there will be more and more movement based on injuries, news, and more.

Moving Up (Current/Previous):

- Saquon Barkley (9/17): Barkley agreed to terms with the Giants on a one-year deal on the first day of training camp after all, avoiding a lengthy holdout.

- Joe Mixon (36/54): With Mixon agreeing to restructure his contract, he's fully onboard for this season with the Bengals, and they didn't yet bring in a veteran threat to his playing time.

- DeAndre Hopkins (56/62): Hopkins could have had a higher ceiling in Kansas City, but they had the least available salary cap space. Instead, he ended up in Tennessee. The Titans don't have a great passing offense, but at least he's the clear No. 1 option.

- Brock Purdy (146/NA): That Purdy is not on the PUP list is a surprise, and makes it more likely that Purdy is ready for the start of the season.

Moving Down:

- Jonathan Taylor (20/9): Taylor surprisingly ended up on the Colts' training camp PUP list, despite earlier proclamations that his ankle had fully healed. I can't click on him at the end of the first round right now in full confidence.

- Kadarius Toney (106/83): Toney had surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus in his knee, and his availability for Week 1 has to be in some doubt.

Treylon Burks (92/67) / Chigoziem Okonkwo (115/98): The DeAndre Hopkins signing hurts the volume that both Burks and Okonkwo would have had

No Change:

- Justin Herbert Herbert got the bag, and good for him, but it doesn't really change where I had him.

- Michael Thomas: I'm happy that he's a full-go for practice, as it beats the alternative, but I'm going to need to see a lot more before I move him up again.

2023 PPR Fantasy Football Rankings - Top 150

These PPR fantasy football rankings are updated as of mid-July, 2023. This is the latest run of rankings, and they will be updated frequently.

If you are looking for a deeper list, check out RotoWire's full PPR fantasy football cheat sheet.

