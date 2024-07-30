Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Drafting from Slots 4-6

This article is part of our Fantasy Football Draft Strategy series.

I list key players at each position below who will often be available when each pick arrives in every round, plus some deep-league options. Every draft is different, so pay close attention to the flow of the draft and be ready to pivot when needed.

As the rounds pass, picking closer to the middle has advantages. The first benefit is that you have a better chance of not getting squeezed out by positional runs than teams drafting on the ends. Another favorable scenario is that you may not have to reach for players you want on your roster other than teams picking at the turns.

Over the years, there have been players at the top of the draft board who were so much better than the rest of the field that it made picking at the end of the round a disadvantage. For example, early-career Christian McCaffrey and, many years ago, LaDainian Tomlinson provided a ridiculous advantage in drafts from the early positions. Even though players like McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb and Tyreek Hill are often consensus top-three selections now, the options right after those picks can come close to matching the production of those top options.

This is the second article in our series of pick-by-pick strategic breakdowns of how to approach a fantasy draft from any given draft slot. This article will go over strategy if you're picking in rounds four through six. Make sure to also check out the first part (drafting from slots 1-3) of this series.

This is the second article in our series of pick-by-pick strategic breakdowns of how to approach a fantasy draft from any given draft slot. This article will go over strategy if you're picking in rounds four through six. Make sure to also check out the first part (drafting from slots 1-3) of this series.

Over the years, there have been players at the top of the draft board who were so much better than the rest of the field that it made picking at the end of the round a disadvantage. For example, early-career Christian McCaffrey and, many years ago, LaDainian Tomlinson provided a ridiculous advantage in drafts from the early positions. Even though players like McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb and Tyreek Hill are often consensus top-three selections now, the options right after those picks can come close to matching the production of those top options.

As the rounds pass, picking closer to the middle has advantages. The first benefit is that you have a better chance of not getting squeezed out by positional runs than teams drafting on the ends. Another favorable scenario is that you may not have to reach for players you want on your roster other than teams picking at the turns.

I list key players at each position below who will often be available when each pick arrives in every round, plus some deep-league options. Every draft is different, so pay close attention to the flow of the draft and be ready to pivot when needed. In competitive leagues, some players may be selected a couple of rounds earlier than listed in this article. If there is a player you must have then be aggressive and take him as early as makes sense. It's your draft. Have fun while also trying to dominate.

Round 1

My preferred approach this year is to go with the 'Hero RB' roster build. That means taking an elite running back in the first round and cobbling together a group of later-round running backs to fill the RB2 spot. It also makes sense to take a star wide receiver here and pass on a running back position that always seems to have more injuries than we'd like.

Quarterback

Key options likely available: The top quarterbacks aren't selected until the late second or early third round in most drafts. I do not recommend taking a quarterback here.

Running Back

Key options likely available: If you choose to start with a running back, there could be two great options. Both Breece Hall and Bijan Robinson often are selected between picks four and seven. As good as the wide receivers are, I prefer these running backs. Both Hall and Robinson appear to have improved situations from last year. Hall is on a Jets team that spent significant resources to upgrade their offensive line. New York is also expected to have a much better quarterback situation. For Robinson, new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson seems committed to getting his running back far more touches than he had under Arthur Smith.

Wide Receiver

Key options likely available: Both CeeDee Lamb and Tyreek Hill are often gone in the first three picks of drafts. If either falls, they are great values. Otherwise, it's difficult to go wrong with Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown or A.J. Brown. Chase has dealt with injuries in two of his three seasons. Jefferson has a (likely) downgrade at quarterback from past years. However, all four of these receivers are superstars and can anchor your team.

Tight End

Key options likely available: In 2020-2022, the top tight ends had a massive advantage over the field. As a result, we often saw Travis Kelce drafted in this range. Last year, the top six tight ends were separated by roughly 30 PPR points. The expectation is that this recent trend continues. Since the massive advantage of the top tight end seems gone, I don't recommend taking one here.

Round 2

I prefer to target a top wide receiver here, as the high-end producers tend to evaporate quickly. Those who prefer a running back have a wide range of options.

Quarterback

Key options likely available: Josh Allen often is selected in this range. For those who prefer to have a dominant signal-caller, this may be the only chance to draft Allen. Many believe selecting a quarterback this early comes at the opportunity cost of missing out on an elite running back or wide receiver. There is no wrong way to approach a draft.

Running Back

Key options likely available: For those who prefer to add a strong running back to their team, you have options. Derrick Henry of the Ravens appears to be in a much better situation than he was in Tennessee. However, he is 30 years old this season. A decline can occur at any time. Love shooting for upside? De'Von Achane had an insane three weeks of production from Weeks 2-4 last year. However, he missed significant time due to injury. In his last seven games in a part-time role, his yards per carry were very good (4.97) but down substantially from earlier in the season. Finally, Travis Etienne has consecutive years with over 1,400 scrimmage yards, but inconsistent usage often leads to many lean fantasy weeks.

Wide Receiver

Key options likely available: In some drafts, Drake London may fall to this spot. After being held down by Arthur Smith and bad quarterback play, London gets massive upgrades in coaching and with newly-signed quarterback Kirk Cousins. A leap into the elite tier of wide receivers is possible. Also, Chris Olave could be available. After running too many downfield routes last year, the Saints have a new offensive coordinator (Klint Kubiak). Look for Olave to be used often as a primary read while Derek Carr gets time while using play-action. Also, Carr supported a 1,500-yard receiver (Davante Adams) when in Las Vegas.

Tight End

Key options likely available: If you're interested in starting with an early tight end build, this may be your chance. Sam LaPorta and Travis Kelce often are selected in this range. Just remember, the top six tight ends were closely bunched in fantasy scoring last year. If that continues in 2024 you may not have enough of a positional advantage to pass up on wide receiver or running back.

Round 3

This pick is a quick turnaround from your second-round selection. If some of the players fall from that group you may be getting them at an unexpected discount. This is a great time to acquire a wide receiver with the potential to post major yardage.

Quarterback

Key options likely available: For those who wanted to wait until the top quarterback was off the board before attacking the position, this may be your time. With Josh Allen likely gone, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes should be on the board. Again, drafting a quarterback this early comes at the cost of missing out on a higher tier of running back or wide receiver. That said, Mahomes has new weapons (Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy) that may help him return to the elite tier. Jalen Hurts' rushing ability gives him an incredible floor/ceiling combination.

Running Back

Key options likely available: Both Isiah Pacheco and Rachaad White often are available in this round. Pacheco has been excellent with the Chiefs. However, he has a very physical running style. After his rookie year, Pacheco had hand and shoulder surgeries. In addition, the runner had another shoulder surgery during the season. There could be durability concerns with Pacheco. White was a league winner last year. However, if the Buccaneers can get anyone (maybe Bucky Irving) to contribute, it may be difficult for White to match the 336 touches he had last year. White is very dependent on volume, so be careful.

Wide Receiver

Key options likely available: Although Nico Collins, DJ Moore and Jaylen Waddle are all competing with others for targets, each has had one high-end fantasy season in the past two years. Mike Evans had a resurgence with Baker Mayfield last year. They get to run it back this season. Deebo Samuel saw his touches dwindle last year. There is concern his 2021 career year may not be attainable going forward. Regardless, each of the players in this group should have excellent scoring floors. Any would make a great addition to a fantasy roster.

Tight End

Key options likely available: The one tight end often available in this range is Trey McBride. McBride has proven the ability to put up elite numbers. Just be careful. Last year, the Cardinals dealt with injuries to Hollywood Brown (now with the Chiefs) and Michael Wilson. As a result, McBride was often the de facto No. 1 option in the passing game. With Marvin Harrison Jr. and Wilson on the roster, McBride may no longer see the target share he enjoyed in 2023.

Round 4

Take a good look at the first three picks you made. This is a pivotal round in designing your roster. Any position can be addressed at this time, based on your needs.

Quarterback

Key options likely available: If you didn't want to pay up for a top-three quarterback, but didn't want to wait for a lower-end QB1, this pick may provide an opportunity. Lamar Jackson may fall in some drafts. Between the incredible rushing production and his second year as a passer in Todd Monken's offense, Jackson could challenge for the overall QB1 spot. Also, C.J. Stroud has an incredible trio of wideouts. If the Texans choose to go pass-heavy, the young superstar quarterback could be a strong draft pick.

Running Back

Key options likely available: There are often three interesting running backs on the board in this round. James Cook had excellent season-long numbers last year. That said, in his last five games, Cook averaged 2.64 yards per carry. The Bills may rotate rookie Ray Davis often to keep Cook fresh. As a result, Cook's workload could be lessened from 2023. Joe Mixon averaged over 300 touches in the last three years. The veteran is now with Houston, where he should have plenty of room to operate in coach Bobby Slowik's 49ers' style offense. Finally, Alvin Kamara compiled his way to over 1,100 yards in 13 games last year. The 29-year-old back struggled in broken-tackle rate and yards after contact, so continued decline is possible. However, if he sees massive volume, the decline may not matter for fantasy.

Wide Receiver

Key options likely available: The receivers available here may not have the greatest ceilings, but they have very stable scoring floors. DK Metcalf may never recapture the 1,300 yards he posted in 2020. That said, the receiver is usually a lock for 1,000 yards with strong touchdown totals. Also, DeVonta Smith has been a lock for around 1,100 yards since A.J. Brown joined the Eagles in 2022. Finally, Zay Flowers only had 858 yards last year. However, the receiver seemed to improve late in the season. There could be a second-year boost in production for Flowers.

Tight End

Key options likely available: If you're looking for one of the consensus top-five tight ends, this is often the last chance to join the party. Mark Andrews and Dalton Kincaid are often available here. Either tight end has the potential to be the top receiver on their respective teams. Also, each plays with a star quarterback.

Round 5

This round offers fantasy managers a great opportunity to fill positional needs.

Quarterback

Key options likely available: For those who passed on the top options while also not wanting to wait much longer, this is an excellent time to address the position. In some drafts, Anthony Richardson may fall to you. As we saw last year, Richardson has league-winning upside counterbalanced by potential durability concerns. Other fantasy managers may prefer Joe Burrow, who has one of the top wide receiver duos in the league. Burrow is also coming at a slight discount after an injury-plagued 2023.

Running Back

Key options likely available: Potentially, the trio of Kenneth Walker, Aaron Jones and James Conner may be on the board. Walker is the younger player hoping to excel in a new offense expected to spread the field to give him running lanes. Aaron Jones finished 2023 with five straight games with more than 100 scrimmage yards. Before missing six games last year, Jones had missed just four games in the previous four years. Jones should be the lead back in Minnesota, but those concerned with drafting a 29-year-old may choose to pass. Speaking of 29-year-old RBs, James Conner is usually available. From Weeks 13-18 last year, Conner averaged over 23 PPR points per game. Of course, count on the veteran missing three-to-four games, as he does most years.

Wide Receiver

Key options likely available: Amari Cooper and Christian Kirk are receivers who have played around a 1,200-yard pace over the past two seasons. Both should have excellent floor-to-ceiling combos. The best talent is likely George Pickens, but target volume in an Arthur Smith offense could limit his upside.

Tight End

Key options likely available: Often the top five tight ends are gone. Those willing to bet on Kyle Pitts reaching his potential because Arthur Smith no longer coaches the team may consider taking their chance at this point.

Round 6

Many of the high-end running backs and wide receivers are drying up quickly. However, there are players with the potential to significantly perform their draft cost.

Quarterback

Key options likely available: Fantasy managers looking for a player with a moderate cost and significant upside should have choices here. Dak Prescott was one of the top fantasy quarterbacks after Dallas' bye week last year. With a struggling running back room, Prescott could continue to attempt a ton of passes. Also, Kyler Murray is a year removed from an ACL injury, which could help him be a big producer on the ground.

Running Back

Key options likely available: The main back who stands out in this range is Rhamondre Stevenson. Although the running back has missed 10 games over the last three seasons, he is capable of RB1 production when healthy. Also, New England's offense may be better than they were over the past two seasons, which could open up space for Stevenson.

Wide Receiver

Key options likely available: Terry McLaurin, Rashee Rice, Chris Godwin and Jordan Addison are usually available here. With an anticipated move back to a slot-heavy role, Godwin may be able to return to elite production at a great draft price. If betting on Rice either not getting league discipline (or a small suspension), his draft cost has baked in a lengthy suspension, making him a potential value. Finally, those who feel Jayden Daniels will be an excellent quarterback should consider McLaurin, who has always had a high floor but a limited ceiling. If Daniels is the answer, McLaurin could be unlocked.

Tight End

Key options likely available: As the reliable tier of tight ends dries up, Evan Engram may be on the board. Be careful when looking at last year's numbers, as the tight end had his biggest games when Christian Kirk was injured. Otherwise, Engram was a moderate floor, low-ceiling option when his teammates were healthy.

Round 7

If you are looking to put together a running back group later in the draft, this is a great time to make a move. Otherwise, there are still good options at other positions.

Quarterback

Key options likely available: Although we mentioned Kyler Murray in the last round, sometimes, he falls to the seventh round. Also, Jordan Love is one of the last available options for those looking for a consensus top-10 quarterback. Love will be in his second year as the Green Bay starter with an exciting set of young weapons to throw the ball to.

Running Back

Key options likely available: Obviously, running backs in this range have question marks. However, each has significant potential for upside if things work out well. Najee Harris was a strong fantasy producer from Week 7 on last year and now has a run-happy offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith. Harris will share the backfield with Jaylen Warren, but there may be enough work for both to succeed. Zamir White and Raheem Mostert are a couple of more options to consider.

Wide Receiver

Key options likely available: Hollywood Brown is my favorite player in this spot. The veteran has commanded over 100 targets in four straight seasons. Brown is now paired with Patrick Mahomes. Injuries have been a concern for the wideout, but this is the best situation possible for Brown. Calvin Ridley has just one season with more than 1,016 yards. The pass-catcher will be 30 years old before the end of the season. Ridley will also compete with DeAndre Hopkins for targets. Those who feel Will Levis can support two wide receivers may consider drafting Ridley.

Tight End

Key options likely available: David Njoku had great numbers in 2023. However, the tight end was incredible with Joe Flacco. Njoku was far less impressive when playing with other Cleveland quarterbacks. Jake Ferguson had a breakout last year. The Dallas tight ends could emerge as the second option in a likely pass-heavy attack. Ferguson has upside potential that could help him become a major value.

Round 8

Unless you are deficient at a position, the running back options in this round could provide your roster with some important depth.

Quarterback

Key options likely available: Brock Purdy is likely to offer fantasy managers a high weekly floor most weeks. Since the 49ers are not often a pass-heavy team, there may not be many spike weeks.

Running Back

Key options likely available: Zack Moss is the favorite to start the season as the early-down and red-zone back for the Bengals. It should be noted that from Week 5 on last year, Moss rushed for fewer than four yards per carry. Chase Brown may eat into Moss' role. Jaylen Warren excelled in a timeshare last year. With Arthur Smith now coaching the offense, there may be enough work for both Warren and Najee Harris to be solid fantasy options. If that happens, this is a great time to consider selecting Warren. Austin Ekeler struggled to break tackles and gain yards after contact as a runner last year. However, he was elite in yardage gained after the catch. If the Commanders struggle on defense, Ekeler could see a lot of receiving work. That would make him a steal at this point in PPR leagues.

Wide Receiver

Key options likely available: Diontae Johnson should be an excellent high-floor option. Very few receivers get open as quickly as Johnson does. As we saw last year, Bryce Young is at his best when getting the ball out quickly. Look for Johnson to flirt with 90 receptions. Brian Thomas is likely to step into the role vacated by Calvin Ridley. Those who expect the Jaguars offense to make a big leap this year may consider taking a flier on Thomas. Keon Coleman is paired with Josh Allen on a team that lacked a physical presence at wide receiver. Coleman possibly could see a lot of possession routes, which could give him an elevated target total. The rookie could also be featured in the red zone, so the possibility of big touchdown numbers exists.

Tight End

Key options likely available: Dallas Goedert has durability issues. Also, last year, the tight end's production was the worst we've seen since early in his career. If you expect the offense to be dynamic under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Goedert's production could return to the levels we were used to seeing from him.

Round 9

The tight end and quarterback options in this round are not overly exciting. This is an excellent round to address running back or wide receiver depth.

Quarterback

Key options likely available: Caleb Williams was the first pick in this year's draft. In addition, he has an incredible group of pass-catchers. There is real upside in targeting Williams. Just remember, against four ranked opponents last year, Williams did not play well at all. Tua Tagovailoa stayed healthy last year. However, he has yet to throw 30 touchdowns in a season. He is almost a zero in the rushing game. Expect boom-or-bust weeks, which makes Tagovailoa more of a QB2 than a clear fantasy starter.

Running Back

Key options likely available: Devin Singletary may not have tough competition for the lead role in New York. With at least 215 touches and 1,000 yards in three straight seasons, Singletary could be a steal if he holds off Eric Gray and Tyrone Tracy. Trey Benson is expected to back up James Conner. That should lead to Benson making a few starts when Conner misses time. Also, the rookie should see 6-10 touches per week when serving as the change-of-pace runner. Tyjae Spears was excellent as a rookie. If Tony Pollard plays at the same level he did in Dallas last year, Spears could steal the lead role. However, going into August drafts, it appears Spears will be in a timeshare.

Wide Receiver

Key options likely available: Christian Watson has dealt with significant hamstring injuries during his two years in the league. That said, the receiver had a dominant stretch of play in 2022. Also, in his last two games in 2023, Watson averaged over 90 yards and 1.5 touchdowns. If healthy, the pass-catcher could crush his ADP. Jameson Williams has dealt with injuries and a suspension during his first two years with the Lions. Detroit has been praising the third-year player's progress throughout the offseason. As a former first-round pick with a favorable draft cost, Williams is risky but has potential upside in an excellent offense.

Tight End

Key options likely available: Dalton Schultz has been targeted at least 87 times in four straight years. However, if the Texans focus the passing attack on their three excellent receivers, Schultz could see a significant drop in opportunity.

Round 10

Unless you selected an elite tight end earlier, Pat Freiermuth is a potential bargain. Otherwise, my favorite players to target in this round are Chase Brown and Blake Corum.

Quarterback

Key options likely available: Justin Herbert has been downgraded by the fantasy community this year. The last two years have not been great for him, though there were extenuating circumstances. This year, the coaching staff has expressed a desire to establish a run-first approach. Those who believe the Chargers' defense will be bad may find value in selecting Herbert. If Los Angeles trails often, they won't have the luxury to run the ball. As a result, Herbert may see more pass attempts than expected.

Running Back

Key options likely available: Ezekiel Elliott has declined over the past couple of years. That said, he is a very good receiver and pass protector. Also, Elliott is an outstanding goal-line runner. If the running back has those two roles, there is real fantasy value. Blake Corum was selected in the third round of the draft by the Rams. Kyren Williams has had significant injury issues. As a result, Corum could have opportunities to excel in a high-octane offense. Chase Brown showed great explosiveness on limited touches last year. Look for Brown to start as the Bengals' receiving back. If Brown can push Zack Moss for early-down work, the second-year player could be on the verge of a breakout season.

Wide Receiver

Key options likely available: Cortland Sutton has been a lock for 770-820 yards per season. Aside from last year, Sutton has had lower touchdown totals. That makes the receiver a high-floor option with a fair price. Curtis Samuel has always excited many fantasy managers. However, his career has resulted in much inconsistency. Samuel and Khalil Shakir may both be best used in the slot, which could crush any upside we might project for Samuel.

Tight End

Key options likely available: Pat Freiermuth should not be knocked for having Arthur Smith as his coach. Yes, Smith misused Kyle Pitts, but the tight end targets have always been high in Smith's offenses. No. 2 tight end Jonnu Smith had 582 yards last year. Freiermuth may be the second option in the Steelers' passing attack. If you miss out on the top options at tight end, Freiermuth may be much better than many expect.

Round 11

Each position has at least one player who can be a pivotal part of a winning roster. Take a close look at your team and decide which position needs the most attention.

Quarterback

Key options likely available: Kirk Cousins is my favorite late-round quarterback this year. The Achilles' injury shouldn't be an issue for a pocket passer. Also, with Drake London and Kyle Pitts as the top options, Cousins could finish as a top-12 quarterback. Trevor Lawrence was a disappointment last year. This year, the draft cost is much lower. If the coaching staff can optimize the passing attack, we may see Lawrence produce the way he did down the stretch in 2022.

Running Back

Key options likely available: Jerome Ford is likely to be the primary receiving running back for the Browns. Also, if Nick Chubb (knee) misses time, Ford should see work on early downs as well. Zach Charbonnet was not impressive in games he took over for Kenneth Walker last year. Still, Walker hasn't always been durable. That gives Charbonnet value aside from being a change-of-pace player. Jaylen Wright would likely need injuries for Raheem Mostert and/or De'Von Achane to be a fantasy factor.

Wide Receiver

Key options likely available: Khalil Shakir is the cheapest of the top three Bills receivers. After posting at least 15.2 PPR points in the three games he had at least six targets, it's possible Shakir could emerge as the best pass-catcher in Buffalo. Jakobi Meyers had an impressive first season with the Raiders. However, on a team that expects to be run-heavy while having Davante Adams and Brock Bowers in the pass-catching rotation, consistency may be tough for Meyers. Jerry Jeudy is expected to step into Elijah Moore's role from 2023. Moore was targeted 104 times but was terrible at gaining yards after the catch. Jeudy has had his share of issues in the NFL, but gaining yards after the catch is not one of those issues. For a cheap price, Jeudy may be worth drafting.

Tight End

Key options likely available: Luke Musgrave was injured when the Green Bay offense took off in the second half of the season. Look for the tight end to be the lead receiving tight end. Although the targets may not be consistent from week to week, Musgrave could challenge to be a top-12 tight end. Cole Kmet had been targeted at least 90 times in two of the last three years. Now, the Bears have an excellent trio of receivers he has to compete with. After often being the No. 2 option in the passing attack, Kmet may struggle to see consistent targets.

Round 12

This is usually a round where we start to see a lack of appealing options. I typically target a running back or wide receiver in this round.

Quarterback

Key options likely available: Aaron Rodgers is 40 years old. After missing last year, we have no idea if the decline happened during his absence. The last time we saw the star on the field in 2022, he was playing at a high level. With a potentially upgraded offensive line, Rodgers will have a chance to be a solid QB2.

Running Back

Key options likely available: Kendre Miller started training camp with a hamstring injury. He also missed significant time due to injuries last season. If healthy, he could push Alvin Kamara for work. However, Miller may be a bigger injury risk than we'd like to see. J.K. Dobbins would only have to beat out Gus Edwards for the lead role with the Chargers. However, the injury risk is substantial coming off an Achilles' injury last year and playing just nine games over the last three years.

Wide Receiver

Key options likely available: Joshua Palmer was on a 1,000-yard pace when healthy last year. Look for the receiver to be a starter on the outside. If the Chargers' defense struggles and the team needs to pass more than many anticipate, Palmer could be a great value. Gabe Davis has scored six or seven touchdowns in each of his four seasons in Buffalo. Now with the Bills, those who believe Davis will have a substantial role in the offense could get a decent return on value. However, don't be surprised if Davis is the No. 4 option in the passing attack.

Tight End

Key options likely available: Ben Sinnott may be eased into the starting role since the Commanders acquired Zach Ertz. That said, Sinnott could quickly move into that role. If that happens, the rookie could become a safety net for Jayden Daniels.

Round 13

This is more of a lottery ticket round. There are players, especially at receiver, with a very wide range of outcomes. I recommend choosing the player you believe has the most likely path to a breakout season.

Quarterback

Key options likely available: Baker Mayfield had a breakthrough season with the Bucs last year. The good news is Mayfield has Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to throw the ball to. Conversely, Mayfield will have a new coordinator (Liam Coen) running the offense. He also has a history of inconsistency.

Running Back

Key options likely available: Ty Chandler makes sense for fantasy managers who want to back up Aaron Jones. If Jones misses time, Chandler should see a lead role. MarShawn Lloyd could see change-of-pace duties behind Josh Jacobs. If the Packers split their backfield the way they have for years, Lloyd could have increased fantasy value. Antonio Gibson left the Commanders and is now with the Patriots. If New England commits to Gibson as the passing-down back, he would have PPR value. Otherwise, Gibson may have a low-scoring floor.

Wide Receiver

Key options likely available: Brandin Cooks will turn 31 early in the season. Also, the receiver is coming off of one of the worst seasons of his career. Regardless, he'll be in his second year in the Cowboys' offense and could be the No. 2 option in the passing attack. Cooks has some late-round appeal. Jahan Dotson flashed as a rookie in 2022. However, he struggled last year while playing in a bad offense. Those who want to bet on the former first-round pick now that he is joined by Jayden Daniels may find Dotson worth drafting. Ja'Lynn Polk was picked in the second round of this year's draft by the Patriots. The rookie should have an opportunity to earn the No. 1 role. Should that work out, Polk could be a fantastic value.

Tight End

Key options likely available: Cade Otton has averaged 423 yards and three touchdowns in his two seasons. With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin likely to dominate targets, predicting a breakout season may not make sense for Otton.

Round 14

We are at the stage of the draft where most players need some breaks to realize their best fantasy value. Calculate your bet on a player you believe has a realistic path to regular playing time.

Quarterback

Key options likely available: Deshaun Watson has not been a good passer since joining the Browns. However, he has been on a 400-yard rushing pace during that time. Any quarterback who can run has fantasy value.

Running Back

Key options likely available: Jaleel McLaughlin has been hyped by many as a breakout player. Yes, the running back has proven to be an explosive player. That said, coach Sean Payton only gave McLaughlin more than six carries once after the team's Week 9 bye. Smaller backs are often at their best when not overused. That may be why McLaughlin saw limited work, which makes us wonder if that will continue. Kimani Vidal would need to overtake a 29-year-old Gus Edwards and oft-injured J.K. Dobbins to see a substantial role in the Chargers' offense. The rookie showed excellent traits during the NFL Combine. In a muddy backfield, drafting the cheapest option often makes sense.

Wide Receiver

Key options likely available: Dontayvion Wicks was an excellent player as a rookie. The problem is Wicks projects to be the No. 4 WR behind three excellent players. If any of those players miss time, Wicks could be an instant fantasy starter. That makes it worth using a pick on him. Quentin Johnston had a terrible rookie year. Those who want to bet on a former first-round pick doing better with a new coaching staff could decide to roll the dice here.

Tight End

Key options likely available: Taysom Hill is listed as a tight end on some platforms (but not all). New Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has been on record as saying Hill will retain a role in the offense. As a TE2, Hill is a very viable option.

Round 15

Oddly enough, I often like players at this stage of the draft more than I like some in the previous couple of rounds. Players like Darnell Mooney and Hunter Henry may no longer be part of dysfunctional offenses, which may raise their fantasy value.

Quarterback

Key options likely available: Will Levis was not good after his excellent NFL debut last year. He now has coach Brian Callahan bringing in elements of the Cincinnati offense. The quarterback also has DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley to throw the ball to. Those willing to buy into those factors may see Levis as a QB2.

Running Back

Key options likely available: Ray Davis is one of my favorite late-round picks. James Cook averaged 2.64 yards per carry in his last five games. It seems the Bills drafted Davis to be their early down grinder. Davis could have flex value while also sharing goal-line work with Josh Allen. Tyrone Tracy was a converted college receiver. The rookie may earn passing-down work. He would be a PPR value pick in that scenario.

Wide Receiver

Key options likely available: DeMario Douglas is likely the Patriots' best receiver. The problem is Douglas is likely a 'slot only' option. Still, the talent and production we saw last year can be built upon. That makes the second-year player someone to consider. Darnell Mooney was in a terrible Chicago offense. The receiver does have a 1,000-yard season on his resume, though his targets were very high that year. With Kirk Cousins as his quarterback and Drake London drawing alpha coverage, Mooney's speed could result in a bounce-back season.

Tight End

Key options likely available: Hunter Henry was likely a victim of the terrible offenses the Patriots ran the past two seasons. The tight end will now catch passes from either Drake Maye or Jacoby Brissett. Don't be surprised if Henry challenges to be a top-15 TE.

Deeper-League Options

Although some people have different approaches to using late picks, I recommend using these picks on players that have potential upside.

Quarterback

Key options likely available: Geno Smith regressed a bit last year after having a career year in 2022. Now, Smith will run an offense under new coordinator Ryan Grubb, who is expected to spread out the receivers. With DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett, Smith may be a strong QB2.

Running Back

Key options likely available: Bucky Irving joins Rachaad White in the Tampa Bay backfield. If the Buccaneers don't want to give White another 336 touches, Irving could see enough work to function as a flex option. Audric Estime was drafted by the Broncos to be an inside grinder on a team built for power running. If Javonte Williams struggles in August, Estime could earn a serious role in the backfield.

Wide Receiver

Key options likely available: Jermaine Burton is a speed receiver who is now on the Bengals. If the rookie can win the slot role in August, he could be an excellent fit with Joe Burrow. Michael Wilson quietly had a solid rookie season. With Marvin Harrison Jr. expected to see heavy coverage, Wilson could see a substantial role in Arizona's offense. Wan'Dale Robinson was recovering from a 2022 ACL injury last year. After the Week 13 bye, Robinson had three excellent games to close out the season. The receiver could see a lot of targets playing in the slot. Robinson also has excellent run-after-the-catch skills.

Tight End

Key options likely available: Noah Fant was in a three-way timeshare at tight end the last two years in Seattle. Now that Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson are gone, Fant should be the lead tight end. After seeing 43 targets last year, 70-80 targets are possible, which could help Fant produce TE2 numbers.