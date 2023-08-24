Fantasy Football
Fantasy Football Rankings: Latest Top-150 PPR Draft Ranks 2023

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
August 24, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Football Draft Strategy series.

Whether it's the first week of fall or the middle of summer, fantasy football never sleeps, and it's always time to draft. Whether you are playing seasonal, best-ball, dynasty, or another format - fantasy football rankings are of utmost importance. At RotoWire, we provide a look at the top 150 as it pertains to PPR.

Leading up to the season, I will highlight the significant changes to the PPR fantasy football rankings below. As Week 1 nears, there will be more and more movement based on injuries, news, and more.

Moving Up (Current/Previous):

-    Darren Waller (61/75): I reshuffled my tight end ranks a little bit after battle-testing them in a few drafts, and found myself wanting Waller higher as a result.

-    Chris Olave (18/22): I've taken Olave as high as 19 so far when the wide receivers in the second round keep getting pushed.

-    Allen Lazard (100/131): Corey Davis's sudden retirement pushes into focus how wide open the Jets' second wide receiver job is. You know that Lazard already has the trust of Aaron Rodgers.

Moving Down:

-    Jonathan Taylor (33/26): The Colts have given permission for Taylor to seek his own trade, suggesting that the differences between Taylor and owner Jim Irsay are irreconcilable. There are some landing spots where this actually skews positively for Taylor, but many scenarios where this is a net negative.

-    Josh Allen/Patrick Mahomes/Jalen Hurts (28, 25, 26/17,18,20): As the price of the top receivers keep going higher, something has to give, and for me, it's pushing the top QBs into the third round, plus a did a re-ordering of the top three.

-    Terry McLaurin (49/41): Slight downgrade for McLaurin after his turf toe injury.

-    Jaxon Smith-Njigba (112/94): Smith-Njigba suffered a wrist injury in the second preseason game for the Seahawks and will need surgery.

-    De'Von Achane (145/90): Achane is fourth on the Dolphins' depth chart and is now out with a shoulder injury.

2023 PPR Fantasy Football Rankings - Top 150

These PPR fantasy football rankings are updated as of late-August, 2023. This is the latest run of rankings, and they will be updated frequently.

RANKPLAYERTEAMPOSITION
1Justin JeffersonMINWR
2Ja'Marr ChaseCINWR
3Christian McCaffreySFRB
4Austin EkelerLACRB
5Tyreek HillMIAWR
6Travis KelceKCTE
7A.J. BrownPHIWR
8Saquon BarkleyNYGRB
9Bijan RobinsonATLRB
10CeeDee LambDALWR
11Nick ChubbCLERB
12Stefon DiggsBUFWR
13Cooper KuppLARWR
14Garrett WilsonNYJWR
15Derrick HenryTENRB
16Tony PollardDALRB
17Amon-Ra St. BrownDETWR
18Chris OlaveNOWR
19Tee HigginsCINWR
20DK MetcalfSEAWR
21Jaylen WaddleMIAWR
22Davante AdamsLVWR
23DeVonta SmithPHIWR
24Calvin RidleyJAXWR
25Patrick MahomesKCQB
26Jalen HurtsPHIQB
27Najee HarrisPITRB
28Josh AllenBUFQB
29Amari CooperCLEWR
30Rhamondre StevensonNERB
31Josh JacobsLVRB
32Travis EtienneJAXRB
33Jonathan TaylorINDRB
34Jerry JeudyDENWR
35Jahmyr GibbsDETRB
36Deebo SamuelSFWR
37Chris GodwinTBWR
38Joe MixonCINRB
39Mark AndrewsBALTE
40Kenneth WalkerSEARB
41Aaron JonesGBRB
42Keenan AllenLACWR
43Mike EvansTBWR
44Lamar JacksonBALQB
45Drake LondonATLWR
46DJ MooreCHIWR
47Brandon AiyukSFWR
48Mike WilliamsLACWR
49Terry McLaurinWASWR
50Breece HallNYJRB
51Dameon PierceHOURB
52Justin FieldsCHIQB
53Joe BurrowCINQB
54Javonte WilliamsDENRB
55Cam AkersLARRB
56James CookBUFRB
57T.J. HockensonMINTE
58DeAndre HopkinsTENWR
59Michael PittmanINDWR
60Dalvin CookNYJRB
61Darren WallerNYGTE
62George KittleSFTE
63Marquise BrownARIWR
64James ConnerARIRB
65Tyler LockettSEAWR
66Christian WatsonGBWR
67Justin HerbertLACQB
68Rachaad WhiteTBRB
69Miles SandersCARRB
70D'Andre SwiftPHIRB
71Isiah PachecoKCRB
72Alexander MattisonMINRB
73Trevor LawrenceJAXQB
74Christian KirkJAXWR
75Dallas GoedertPHITE
76Jordan AddisonMINWR
77Jahan DotsonWASWR
78J.K. DobbinsBALRB
79AJ DillonGBRB
80Diontae JohnsonPITWR
81Kyle PittsATLTE
82Antonio GibsonWASRB
83Brandin CooksDALWR
84Alvin KamaraNORB
85Evan EngramJAXTE
86Deshaun WatsonCLEQB
87Michael ThomasNOWR
88JuJu Smith-SchusterNEWR
89Rashaad PennyPHIRB
90George PickensPITWR
91Treylon BurksTENWR
92Khalil HerbertCHIRB
93Dak PrescottDALQB
94David NjokuCLETE
95Samaje PerineDENRB
96David MontgomeryDETRB
97Zach CharbonnetSEARB
98Jamaal WilliamsNORB
99Gabe DavisBUFWR
100Allen LazardNYJWR
101Jakobi MeyersLVWR
102Romeo DoubsGBWR
103Kadarius ToneyKCWR
104Cole KmetCHITE
105Elijah MooreCLEWR
106Kirk CousinsMINQB
107Daniel JonesNYGQB
108Zay FlowersBALWR
109Tua TagovailoaMIAQB
110Pat FreiermuthPITTE
111Quentin JohnstonLACWR
112Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEAWR
113Aaron RodgersNYJQB
114Anthony RichardsonINDQB
115Chigoziem OkonkwoTENTE
116Adam ThielenCARWR
117Rondale MooreARIWR
118Skyy MooreKCWR
119Brian RobinsonWASRB
120Damien HarrisBUFRB
121Tyler BoydCINWR
122Zay JonesJAXWR
123Courtland SuttonDENWR
124Rashod BatemanBALWR
125Michael MayerLVTE
126Dalton KincaidBUFTE
127Sam LaPortaDETTE
128Jameson WilliamsDETWR
129Dalton SchultzHOUTE
130Jared GoffDETQB
131Tyler AllgeierATLRB
132Ezekiel ElliottNERB
133Raheem MostertMIARB
134Marvin MimsDENWR
135Darnell MooneyCHIWR
136K.J. OsbornMINWR
137D'Onta ForemanCHIRB
138Elijah MitchellSFRB
139Jerick McKinnonKCRB
140Nico CollinsHOUWR
141Tank BigsbyJAXRB
142Chase BrownCINRB
143Devin SingletaryHOURB
144Russell WilsonDENQB
145De'Von AchaneMIARB
146Jonathan MingoCARWR
147Terrace MarshallCARWR
148Brock PurdySFQB
149Irv SmithCINTE
150Odell Beckham Jr.BALWR

If you are looking for a deeper list, check out RotoWire's full PPR fantasy football cheat sheet.

RotoWire will get you ready for your fantasy leagues this season. Stay in the loop with the latest rankings, content, fantasy football tools, and more. Below is a list of other ways to stay prepared in addition to just rankings.

