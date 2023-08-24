Fantasy Football Rankings: Latest Top-150 PPR Draft Ranks 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Football Draft Strategy series.

Whether it's the first week of fall or the middle of summer, fantasy football never sleeps, and it's always time to draft. Whether you are playing seasonal, best-ball, dynasty, or another format - fantasy football rankings are of utmost importance. At RotoWire, we provide a look at the top 150 as it pertains to PPR.

Leading up to the season, I will highlight the significant changes to the PPR fantasy football rankings below. As Week 1 nears, there will be more and more movement based on injuries, news, and more.

Moving Up (Current/Previous):

- Darren Waller (61/75): I reshuffled my tight end ranks a little bit after battle-testing them in a few drafts, and found myself wanting Waller higher as a result.

- Chris Olave (18/22): I've taken Olave as high as 19 so far when the wide receivers in the second round keep getting pushed.

- Allen Lazard (100/131): Corey Davis's sudden retirement pushes into focus how wide open the Jets' second wide receiver job is. You know that Lazard already has the trust of Aaron Rodgers.

Moving Down:

- Jonathan Taylor (33/26): The Colts have given permission for Taylor to seek his own trade, suggesting that the differences between Taylor and owner Jim Irsay are irreconcilable. There are some landing spots where this actually skews positively for Taylor, but many scenarios where this is a net negative.

- Josh Allen/Patrick Mahomes/Jalen Hurts (28, 25, 26/17,18,20): As the price of the top receivers keep going higher, something has to give, and for me, it's pushing the top QBs into the third round, plus a did a re-ordering of the top three.

- Terry McLaurin (49/41): Slight downgrade for McLaurin after his turf toe injury.

- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (112/94): Smith-Njigba suffered a wrist injury in the second preseason game for the Seahawks and will need surgery.

- De'Von Achane (145/90): Achane is fourth on the Dolphins' depth chart and is now out with a shoulder injury.

2023 PPR Fantasy Football Rankings - Top 150

These PPR fantasy football rankings are updated as of late-August, 2023. This is the latest run of rankings, and they will be updated frequently.

If you are looking for a deeper list, check out RotoWire's full PPR fantasy football cheat sheet.

More RotoWire Fantasy Football Prep

RotoWire will get you ready for your fantasy leagues this season. Stay in the loop with the latest rankings, content, fantasy football tools, and more. Below is a list of other ways to stay prepared in addition to just rankings.

