Fantasy Football Rankings: Top-150 PPR Draft Ranks 2023 Update

Whether it's the first week of fall or the middle of summer, fantasy football never sleeps, and it's always time to draft. Whether you are playing seasonal, best-ball, dynasty, or another format - fantasy football rankings are of utmost importance. At RotoWire, we provide a look at the top 150 as it pertains to PPR.

Leading up to the season, I will highlight the significant changes to the PPR fantasy football rankings below. As Week 1 nears, there will be more and more movement based on injuries, news, and more.

Moving Up (Current/Previous):

Dalvin Cook (61/76): Cook finally signed with the Jets after long being rumored

to go there. The size of his contract ($7 million guaranteed with an upside of $8.6

million) strongly suggests he's more than mere insurance that Breece Hall isn't

fully recovered from his torn ACL. I've got Hall slightly ahead of Cook now, but

Cook does take a big jump.

assumed that he would sign somewhere, but the Pats are a good landing spot for

him. They didn't have an established backup, plus the starter Rhamondre Stevenson struggled at times at the goal line, which is where Elliott is at his best.

heart.

heart. Calvin Ridley (29/45): Ridley appears fully healthy and refreshed after his

lengthy layoff. I'm buying into the hype.

at the start of training camp, and he's set to play in a preseason game on Saturday.

starter for the Colts.

Moving Down:

Breece Hall (52/43): Hall (knee) is off the PUP list and practicing, but the Jets

also just signed Dalvin Cook. Cook won't start practicing until next week, but Cook

is going to cut into Hall's workload at least a little.

2023 PPR Fantasy Football Rankings - Top 150

These PPR fantasy football rankings are updated as of mid-August, 2023. This is the latest run of rankings, and they will be updated frequently.

If you are looking for a deeper list, check out RotoWire's full PPR fantasy football cheat sheet.

