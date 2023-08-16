Fantasy Football
Fantasy Football Rankings: Top-150 PPR Draft Ranks 2023 Update

Fantasy Football Rankings: Top-150 PPR Draft Ranks 2023 Update

Jeff Erickson 
August 16, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Football Draft Strategy series.

Whether it's the first week of fall or the middle of summer, fantasy football never sleeps, and it's always time to draft. Whether you are playing seasonal, best-ball, dynasty, or another format - fantasy football rankings are of utmost importance. At RotoWire, we provide a look at the top 150 as it pertains to PPR.

Leading up to the season, I will highlight the significant changes to the PPR fantasy football rankings below. As Week 1 nears, there will be more and more movement based on injuries, news, and more.

Moving Up (Current/Previous):

  • Dalvin Cook (61/76): Cook finally signed with the Jets after long being rumored 
    to go there. The size of his contract ($7 million guaranteed with an upside of $8.6 
    million) strongly suggests he's more than mere insurance that Breece Hall isn't 
    fully recovered from his torn ACL. I've got Hall slightly ahead of Cook now, but 
    Cook does take a big jump.
  • Ezekiel Elliott (133/139): Elliott only gets a modest bump in the rankings, as I 
    assumed that he would sign somewhere, but the Pats are a good landing spot for 
    him. They didn't have an established backup, plus the starter Rhamondre Stevenson struggled at times at the goal line, which is where Elliott is at his best.
  • Dalton Schultz (129/150): There's no news here, but more of a change of 
    heart.
  • Calvin Ridley (29/45): Ridley appears fully healthy and refreshed after his 
    lengthy layoff. I'm buying into the hype.
  • Javonte Williams (57/90): Williams (knee) surprisingly did not go on the PUP list
    at the start of training camp, and he's set to play in a preseason game on Saturday.
  • Anthony Richardson (114/129): Richardson has officially been named the 
    starter for the Colts. 

Moving Down:

  • Breece Hall (52/43): Hall (knee) is off the PUP list and practicing, but the Jets 
    also just signed Dalvin Cook. Cook won't start practicing until next week, but Cook
    is going to cut into Hall's workload at least a little.
  • Rashee Rice (107/155): Kadarius Toney appears on track for Week 1, and Skyy Moore appears ahead of Rice in the pecking order.

2023 PPR Fantasy Football Rankings - Top 150

These PPR fantasy football rankings are updated as of mid-August, 2023. This is the latest run of rankings, and they will be updated frequently.

RANKPLAYERTEAMPOSITION
1Justin JeffersonMINWR
2Ja'Marr ChaseCINWR
3Christian McCaffreySFRB
4Austin EkelerLACRB
5Tyreek HillMIAWR
6Travis KelceKCTE
7A.J. BrownPHIWR
8Saquon BarkleyNYGRB
9Bijan RobinsonATLRB
10CeeDee LambDALWR
11Nick ChubbCLERB
12Stefon DiggsBUFWR
13Cooper KuppLARWR
14Garrett WilsonNYJWR
15Derrick HenryTENRB
16Tony PollardDALRB
17Josh AllenBUFQB
18Patrick MahomesKCQB
19Tee HigginsCINWR
20Jalen HurtsPHIQB
21Amon-Ra St. BrownDETWR
22Chris OlaveNOWR
23DK MetcalfSEAWR
24Jaylen WaddleMIAWR
25Davante AdamsLVWR
26Jonathan TaylorINDRB
27Najee HarrisPITRB
28DeVonta SmithPHIWR
29Calvin RidleyJAXWR
30Travis EtienneJAXRB
31Amari CooperCLEWR
32Rhamondre StevensonNERB
33Josh JacobsLVRB
34Jerry JeudyDENWR
35Jahmyr GibbsDETRB
36Deebo SamuelSFWR
37Chris GodwinTBWR
38Joe MixonCINRB
39Cam AkersLARRB
40Mark AndrewsBALTE
41Terry McLaurinWASWR
42Kenneth WalkerSEARB
43Aaron JonesGBRB
44Keenan AllenLACWR
45Michael PittmanINDWR
46Mike EvansTBWR
47Lamar JacksonBALQB
48George KittleSFTE
49Drake LondonATLWR
50DJ MooreCHIWR
51Brandon AiyukSFWR
52Breece HallNYJRB
53Dameon PierceHOURB
54Mike WilliamsLACWR
55Justin FieldsCHIQB
56Joe BurrowCINQB
57Javonte WilliamsDENRB
58James CookBUFRB
59T.J. HockensonMINTE
60DeAndre HopkinsTENWR
61Dalvin CookNYJRB
62Kyle PittsATLTE
63Marquise BrownARIWR
64James ConnerARIRB
65Tyler LockettSEAWR
66Christian WatsonGBWR
67Justin HerbertLACQB
68Rachaad WhiteTBRB
69Miles SandersCARRB
70D'Andre SwiftPHIRB
71Isiah PachecoKCRB
72Alexander MattisonMINRB
73Trevor LawrenceJAXQB
74Christian KirkJAXWR
75Darren WallerNYGTE
76Jordan AddisonMINWR
77J.K. DobbinsBALRB
78AJ DillonGBRB
79Diontae JohnsonPITWR
80Antonio GibsonWASRB
81Brandin CooksDALWR
82Jahan DotsonWASWR
83Alvin KamaraNORB
84Dallas GoedertPHITE
85Evan EngramJAXTE
86Deshaun WatsonCLEQB
87Michael ThomasNOWR
88JuJu Smith-SchusterNEWR
89Rashaad PennyPHIRB
90De'Von AchaneMIARB
91George PickensPITWR
92Treylon BurksTENWR
93Khalil HerbertCHIRB
94Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEAWR
95Aaron RodgersNYJQB
96Dak PrescottDALQB
97David NjokuCLETE
98Samaje PerineDENRB
99David MontgomeryDETRB
100Zach CharbonnetSEARB
101Jamaal WilliamsNORB
102Gabe DavisBUFWR
103Jakobi MeyersLVWR
104Romeo DoubsGBWR
105Kadarius ToneyKCWR
106Cole KmetCHITE
107Elijah MooreCLEWR
108Kirk CousinsMINQB
109Daniel JonesNYGQB
110Zay FlowersBALWR
111Tua TagovailoaMIAQB
112Pat FreiermuthPITTE
113Quentin JohnstonLACWR
114Anthony RichardsonINDQB
115Chigoziem OkonkwoTENTE
116Adam ThielenCARWR
117Rondale MooreARIWR
118Skyy MooreKCWR
119Brian RobinsonWASRB
120Damien HarrisBUFRB
121Tyler BoydCINWR
122Zay JonesJAXWR
123Courtland SuttonDENWR
124Rashod BatemanBALWR
125Michael MayerLVTE
126Dalton KincaidBUFTE
127Sam LaPortaDETTE
128Jameson WilliamsDETWR
129Dalton SchultzHOUTE
130Jared GoffDETQB
131Allen LazardNYJWR
132Tyler AllgeierATLRB
133Ezekiel ElliottNERB
134Raheem MostertMIARB
135Darnell MooneyCHIWR
136K.J. OsbornMINWR
137D'Onta ForemanCHIRB
138Elijah MitchellSFRB
139Jerick McKinnonKCRB
140Nico CollinsHOUWR
141Tank BigsbyJAXRB
142Chase BrownCINRB
143Devin SingletaryHOURB
144Russell WilsonDENQB
145Jonathan MingoCARWR
146Terrace MarshallCARWR
147Marvin MimsDENWR
148Brock PurdySFQB
149Irv SmithCINTE
150Odell Beckham Jr.BALWR

If you are looking for a deeper list, check out RotoWire's full PPR fantasy football cheat sheet.

More RotoWire Fantasy Football Prep

RotoWire will get you ready for your fantasy leagues this season. Stay in the loop with the latest rankings, content, fantasy football tools, and more. Below is a list of other ways to stay prepared in addition to just rankings.

